PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution.
To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers,
submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to
top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks,
as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.
Industrial and telecom hardware appliance manufacturer Lanner has become a sponsor of the Toronto based non-profit social enterprise, Free Geek Toronto, as part of its mission to promote socially responsible business behaviors in the society. - December 17, 2019 - Lanner America
Partnership continues expansion of TechGirlz program nationally while enhancing Delaware’s push for next generation, diversified fintech entrepreneurs and workforce.
TechGirlz and First State Fintech Lab today announced a new partnership to build a fintech-focused curriculum and series of workshops... - December 13, 2019 - TechGirlz Charitable Foundation
Industry Veteran to Lead Growth, Strategy and Operations for Cask Government Services - December 12, 2019 - Cask LLC
Local IT consulting company delivers holiday hope by collecting toys for less fortunate children. - December 04, 2019 - IDI Consulting
XTIVIA received the North American Social Responsibility Partner of the Year award at the Liferay Partner Summit. - November 28, 2019 - XTIVIA, Inc.
DigitMarket, a digital ecosystem enablement product from Torry Harris Integration Solutions (THIS), has been assessed by independent research and consulting firm Ovum as “a single, comprehensive package providing enterprises with a ready set of tools to create and manage digital platforms and a... - November 27, 2019 - Torry Harris Business Solutions
Adeptness in App Development in Pakistan: Techliance is November’s top agency in TDA. - November 22, 2019 - Techliance
Full-service cyber security company, Stealth Group, offers competitively priced, tailored partnership opportunities to add massive value to partners through leverage of Stealth Group cyber security products and services. - November 20, 2019 - Stealth - ISS Group Inc.
In an industry first move, Ether-1 (ether1.org) has completed a network wide deployment of their decentralized, immutable data hosting protocol called ethoFS. With their unique democratized and "decentralize everything" approach, this latest technological advancement furthers the ideals originally... - November 16, 2019 - Ether-1
Unique Blend of Deep Domain Experience and Technical Expertise Continues to Drive Growth - November 16, 2019 - Cask LLC
People’s Bank, Harcum House, and Fairhope Hospice are named joint first-place winners in contest for Bottoms Up Diaper Drive. - November 14, 2019 - BSSI
Simform – a trusted custom-software development company in San Francisco – announces the expansion of their service offerings. Over the past decade, Simform has established itself as a technology partner to start-ups and Fortune 500 companies in Silicon Valley, building robust and scalable... - November 12, 2019 - Simform
Joint solution merges NodeWeaver’s edge cloud software with Lanner's x86 IoT Gateway hardware, creating a turnkey platform for deploying and managing IoT in a variety of environments. - November 12, 2019 - Lanner America
Aiming to enable small and medium sized manufacturers to leverage Industrial IoT benefits without having to rip and replace their legacy operational technology, Lanner and Corlina look forward to building wide ranging solutions for SI’s and end users alike to implement IIoT in their facilities using a pre-validated ecosystem of sensors, industrial analytics software and x86 IoT gateways. - November 12, 2019 - Lanner America
With the newest iOS 13 version lots of cool new features are rolling out. A vast range of modifications is introduced for the developers by iOS 13 i.e. new frameworks, new APIs, new UI changes and more. - November 10, 2019 - MAAN Softwares Inc.
Watershed Security, LLC receives HIRE Vets Platinum Medallion Award from U.S. Department of Labor for their commitment to our veterans. - November 10, 2019 - Watershed Security, LLC
Elogic Commerce, a leading provider of ecommerce software development services, is proud to announce they became a Bronze Partner with Adobe, a global leader in the digital customer experience platform.
With more than 10 years of providing Magento solutions for both B2C and B2B ecommerce businesses,... - November 08, 2019 - Elogic Commerce
Mazak Corporation is one of the largest machine building company in the world. Through the collaboration of PROLIM Global Corporation and Mazak Corporation, they worked together on a project for an aerospace and defense customer. PROLIM’s value added software expertise and implementation capacities... - November 07, 2019 - PROLIM Global Corporation
Stealth Group, a full-service cybersecurity company, is offering a free readiness check to help defense contractors prepare for the upcoming Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification. - November 07, 2019 - Stealth - ISS Group Inc.
Purpose-built for bus, specialty vehicle and in-car video surveillance, Milestone ready V3S integrates Lanner’s LTE radio modules that are pre-certified for Public LTE and compliant for CBRS and FirstNet LTE networks, offering unparallel certification cost saving and time-to-market benefits for OEM’s and System Integrators offering Milestone VMS based solutions. - November 06, 2019 - Lanner America
ExcalTech® is pleased to announce the appointment of Matthew D. McCann as new Chief Operations Officer. As COO, Matthew McCann will report directly to CEO, Thomas W. Rissman.
Matthew will be responsible for day-to-day operations, business strategy, quality control and technology innovation as ExcalTech... - November 05, 2019 - ExcalTech
When the City of Kansas City Missouri was ready to build it’s first new fire station in nearly a decade, they did so with firefighter safety and environmental sustainability at the forefront. A Smart Building was the answer. - November 05, 2019 - Building Clouds
Lanner will provide 11Giraffes with an end-to-end managed hardware program which includes media player hardware manufacturing, software integration & testing, stocking, order processing and drop shipment directly to end-customer. - November 05, 2019 - Lanner America
Hindsyght has launched a new website for IT Professional Services Firms to connect with small and medium enterprises (SMEs) that need their services and for SMEs to have confidence in their selection of IT Professional Services Firms, all with the goal of getting IT Projects done right. The information... - October 28, 2019 - Hindsyght
Company stands ready to bring innovation, agile methodology and cloud expertise to GSA’s modernization efforts. - October 24, 2019 - TechFlow
Field Force Tracker, Named in Capterra’s Top 20 Most Affordable Field Service Software in 2019, releases a new advanced Quote Management module that allows HVAC companies to quickly generate new system quotes and follow them. This module offers custom options unique to HVAC Sales and Service industry. - October 23, 2019 - Rapidsoft Systems, Inc.
NeoMagic Corporation (OTC: NMGC), today announced the addition of Prime 6 as a premiere supplier on its eCommerce site MercadoMagico.com.
Prime 6 has revolutionized the charcoal briquette industry with their innovative hexagon shape and eco-friendly manufacturing process.
Prime 6 uses sawdust that... - October 23, 2019 - NeoMagic
Field Force Tracker today announced that it had been named a Top 20 Most Affordable Field Service Management (FSM) Software product by Capterra, a free online service that helps organizations find the right software.
Top 20 Most Affordable Field Service Management Software is an independent assessment... - October 21, 2019 - Rapidsoft Systems, Inc.
The International Institute for Analytics (IIA), the leading independent analytics and data science research and advisory firm, named Ford Motor Company the winner of the 2019 ANNY Excellence in Analytics Award at IIA’s Analytics Symposium held in Detroit.
Ford Motor Company won the Excellence... - October 19, 2019 - International Institute For Analytics
RadiusPoint, the leading lifecycle enterprise expense management provider, has announced an impressive Return on Investment (ROI) of 470% for their clients for the second quarter of 2019. This ROI was the result of RadiusPoint’s monthly audit of invoices and optimization of the services that accumulate... - October 19, 2019 - TSG Enterprises, LLC dba RadiusPoint
Nobel Systems, a leader in Real-Time Map-based Water/Wastewater Operations and Asset Management solutions and Multi-Energy Group, a leading program management with over twenty years of experience in the water and wastewater treatment industries, have announced a strategic partnership to provide sales,... - October 19, 2019 - Nobel Systems Inc.
Cybersecurity company CEO, Robert Davies, awarded Global IT Solutions CEO of the Year based on innovation, ethical practice, industry recognition and service excellence. - October 18, 2019 - Stealth - ISS Group Inc.
PROLIM, one of the fastest growing IoT, IT and PLM services company is excited and proud to announce its partnership with Edge2Web. - October 16, 2019 - PROLIM Global Corporation
Local IT consulting company participates in fourth year of fundraising efforts for The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. - October 12, 2019 - IDI Consulting
An international software development company based in Florida, NIX United, announces a pro bono contest for NGOs and non-profit organizations that engage in the local development of the region in any possible way. - October 12, 2019 - NIX United
Hoffman Estates / Woodridge technology company recently received a nomination for a prestigious BBB award for the second year in a row. - October 11, 2019 - Media Moon, LLC.
DocVilla recently added some new exciting features such as secure messaging, health exchange integration, insurance claim and eligibility. Meet with DocVilla in the upcoming medical conferences. - October 09, 2019 - PS3G Inc.
DocVilla is exhibiting at HIMSS20 conference to showcase it's EHR/EMR platform with patient portal, eRx, eBilling and medical insurance claim filing capabilities. - October 07, 2019 - PS3G Inc.
IntrospectData CEO Patrick McClory will attend the TechVision Research Conference as a guest speaker in November - October 05, 2019 - IntrospectData
Stealth Group Named One of the “Best Entrepreneurial Companies in America” by Entrepreneur Magazine’s Entrepreneur360™ List. - October 04, 2019 - Stealth - ISS Group Inc.
The second recognition in a row proves that the clients reap benefits from the services the team of QA engineers delivers. - October 03, 2019 - QA Madness
The finalists of the North American Software Testing & QE Awards were announced and DeviQA is one of them. - October 02, 2019 - DeviQA
One of the most important factors that Clutch takes into consideration is the in-depth feedback it collects from the past clients and existing partners. This means that several positive reviews have become a background reason for high Clutch ranking. - September 30, 2019 - QA Madness
Pioneer Technology Group brings Jackson County online with its new state-of-the-art records system, Landmark. - September 29, 2019 - Pioneer Technology Group
Logidots to make software development less complicated using AI and Smart Talent. - September 22, 2019 - Logidots
The Florida-based company, TALKAWARE LLC, debuts new speech-to-text mobile software application, TalkAware™, on the Apple App Store. - September 21, 2019 - TalkAware
Mr. Mohammad Shoaib has been announced as new chief technology officer (CTO) of iPaced. - September 20, 2019 - iPaced
A large tech service provider, NIX United, announces the opening of a U.S. office. From 1994 and onward NIX has been actively operating in the U.S., and is now ready to officially open the doors of its office in Florida for every guest. - September 20, 2019 - NIX United
RadiusPoint©, one of the leading telecom, wireless, and utility expense management provider and Broussard Logistics, the premier logistics management supplier is pleased to announce their integrated partnership, that adds significant value to both businesses under RadiusPoint’s Prestigious... - September 20, 2019 - TSG Enterprises, LLC dba RadiusPoint
The Former NASDAQ Managing Director joins the Blockchain firm to oversee partnerships, product development and go-to-market strategies. - September 16, 2019 - Amalgam: The Blockchain Company