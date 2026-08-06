Recent Headlines
AAEON’s 2026 Customer Satisfaction Survey Prize Winner Announced!
Following another year of excellent feedback, one lucky AAEON customer will receive the survey’s grand prize as part of their order. - August 06, 2026 - AAEON Technology
AAEON Launches MIX-Q870A1, a Modular Mini-ITX with 65W Intel Core Ultra 200S Series Support
AAEON’s new MIX-Q870A1’s Arrow Lake processing, PCIe Gen 5 with bifurcation, and diverse storage architecture is designed to elevate the potential of Mini-ITX builds. - July 31, 2026 - AAEON Technology
AAEON Prioritizes Durability with the Release of New COM Express Type 6 Modules
AAEON’s latest COM Express Type 6 Modules offer cost-efficient Intel Atom and Processor N-series performance for transportation, signage, and healthcare applications. - July 26, 2026 - AAEON Technology
AAEON Outlines Plans for Embedded AI Box PCs Featuring the New NVIDIA Jetson T2000 and T3000 Modules
AAEON’s BOXER-8752AI and BOXER-8723AI will aim to bring NVIDIA Jetson Thor architecture to a broader range of edge AI applications. - July 20, 2026 - AAEON Technology
Government Workforce Network LLC Surpasses 970 Colleges and Universities Across Six Countries, Launching the Next Phase of Global Workforce Innovation
Government Workforce Network LLC has expanded its international network to more than 970 colleges and universities across the United States, the United Kingdom, Austria, France, Germany, and Ireland. As the organization enters its next phase of growth, it is inviting Founding Strategic Sponsors to help advance university engagement, workforce innovation, artificial intelligence readiness, and the mobilization of student-led innovation. - July 14, 2026 - Government Workforce Network LLC
Fraoula.co AI Expands Enterprise AI Solutions to Help Global Organizations Accelerate Secure Digital Transformation
Fraoula.co AI, a global enterprise AI and data analytics company, today announced the expansion of its enterprise artificial intelligence solutions designed to help organizations accelerate digital transformation through secure AI adoption, intelligent automation, cloud modernization, and... - July 12, 2026 - Fraoula
Tampa PC Consultants Expands Services as Authorized Retailer for AT&T and Cricket Wireless Prepaid
Tampa PC Consultants, an IT and cybersecurity firm with over 20 years of experience, has become an Authorized Retailer for AT&T and Cricket Wireless Prepaid services. - July 09, 2026 - Tampa PC Consultants
Nuzlo Launches Pet Health App, Announces Upcoming Veterinary Practice Management System
Nuzlo LLC has launched the Nuzlo app, a pet health and wellness platform available on iOS and Android that helps pet owners track medications, vaccines, and symptoms with AI-powered guidance. The Mobile, Alabama-based startup is also preparing to launch Clinic Connect, a cloud-based veterinary Practice Information Management System (PIMS) designed to modernize how veterinary practices manage patient records, scheduling, and client communication. - July 07, 2026 - Nuzlo LLC
AAEON’s New BOXER-6839-RPL is an Industrial Powerhouse with Multi-Gen Intel Core Processing
Built for automation projects ranging from system control to machine vision, the BOXER-6839-RPL offers versatility across models. - July 02, 2026 - AAEON Technology
File Encryption Software Xecrets Ez Now Available on the Microsoft Store
Today Axantum Software is happy to announce that file encryption software, Xecrets Ez, is now approved and available as a user-friendly install through the Microsoft Store. - June 04, 2026 - Axantum Software AB
AAEON to Showcase In-Vehicle Excellence at ITS America Conference & Expo 2026
Make sure to visit AAEON at Booth #1044 for live demos, new products, and more. - May 29, 2026 - AAEON Technology
Troy Web Consulting Launches Dedicated R&D Lab to Deliver "Innovation Without the Risk"
Troy Web Consulting, committed to practical and proven innovation, today announced the public launch of The R&D Lab. The R&D Lab serves as a dedicated, in-house space for exploiting emerging technologies, running real experiments, and validating what works before it is recommended to their clients. The launch established The R&D Lab as proof of Troy Web Consultings’ brand promise: “Leading Edge. Lasting Impact.” - May 25, 2026 - Troy Web Consulting
AAEON’s EPIC-BTS9 Delivers Intel Core Series 2 Processing on a 4" Single-Board
With up to 65W socket-type CPU support, quad-LAN, and eight-lane PCIe Gen 4 expansion, AAEON’s EPIC-BTS9 is positioned as a foundation for smart manufacturing and industrial robotics. - May 23, 2026 - AAEON Technology
3DiVi Launches Face SDK 3.30 with Stronger Deepfake Defense and Local License Server
3DiVi today announced the release of Face SDK 3.30, introducing stronger anti-spoofing capabilities and a new local license server designed to simplify deployment in isolated environments. - May 18, 2026 - 3DiVi Inc.
AAEON Adds Two New Embedded AI Systems to Its BOXER-865xAI-PLUS Series Featuring NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX with Super Mode
The BOXER-8651AI-PLUS, BOXER-8652AI-PLUS, and BOXER-8653AI-PLUS offer distinct features to bring AI functionality to versatile vertical market segments. - May 14, 2026 - AAEON Technology
Minnesota Company Launches Free Behavioral Health Directory with 34,000+ Providers
Fluency Digital Inc. launches a free online multilingual directory of 34,900+ mental health and substance use providers across Minnesota. The platform includes a guided search tool, cost estimator, and payer-facing compliance tools that detect ghost networks and directory inaccuracies before CMS does. - May 13, 2026 - Fluency Digital
AAEON Looks to Break New Ground in AI Robotics Development with the Release of the CEXD-INTRBL
Available for preorder on the company’s e-commerce platform, the CEXD-INTRBL provides an all-in-one system for AI-optimized robotics development. - May 12, 2026 - AAEON Technology
Phoenix-Based Marketplace Tests AI-Generated Listings to Cut Selling Time to Under 60 Seconds
Zilla Marketplace, a new online platform, is testing AI-generated listings designed to simplify how individuals and businesses sell locally. By allowing users to create listings from a single photo, the platform aims to reduce listing time and improve the overall selling experience. - April 22, 2026 - Zilla Marketplace
Netizen Receives 2025 Excellence in Internships Award
Netizen has been awarded the 2025 Excellence in Internships Award by Northampton Community College (NCC) at a special Employer Appreciation and Engagement Breakfast event in Bethlehem, PA. This award recognizes the extraordinary degree of internship, job shadowing, and career placement opportunities that Netizen has created for NCC students. - April 17, 2026 - Netizen Corporation
The Hiring System is Changing, but Veterans Are Still Being Filtered Out Before Being Seen
Government Workforce Network LLC introduces AI-aligned tools to translate military experience and restore visibility in modern hiring systems. - April 02, 2026 - Government Workforce Network LLC
AAEON’s ATX-Q870A Pairs Intel Core Ultra CPUs with Support for Up to Eight PCIe Devices
Positioned as a foundation for high-performance solution building, the ATX-Q870A represents AAEON’s commitment to innovation. - March 29, 2026 - AAEON Technology
Zenius Corporation Expands GSA Schedule with Addition of SINs 541611 and 541690
Zenius Corporation, a HUBZone-certified, minority-owned small, disadvantaged business, is pleased to announce the addition of two new Special Item Numbers (SINs), 541611 and 541690, to its General Services Administration (GSA) Multiple Award Schedule (MAS) #47QTCA20D00CC. These SIN additions... - March 29, 2026 - Zenius Corporation
K4Connect Launches K4IQ™️, the Intelligence Layer Built on FusionOS That Turns Connected Data Into Operational Insights
K4Connect launches K4IQ™️, turning siloed senior living data into unified, actionable insights to improve decisions, performance, and risk management. - March 27, 2026 - K4connect
K4Connect Launches Team Hub 5.0 — The Intelligent Execution Layer for Senior Living
K4Connect launches Team Hub 5.0, a unified, AI-ready platform that streamlines senior living operations, connects systems, and delivers real-time insights. - March 27, 2026 - K4connect
Nutcache Launches Free Version - No fees. No catches. Just free.
Nutcache, an all-in-one project management software founded in 2013, announced today the launch of a new Free version designed for freelancers, schools, and small businesses. The goal is simple: give individuals and small teams a reliable system to manage work and daily operations—without... - March 24, 2026 - Nutcache
Brian Tidmore Launches Crownz.ai: a Culture-Forward AI Platform Built by a Visionary Solopreneur
Serial entrepreneur, independent music industry veteran, and technology innovator Brian Tidmore has officially published Crownz.ai, a groundbreaking AI-powered platform now available to the public in Beta. Crownz.ai combines the power of artificial intelligence with culturally relevant mentorship,... - March 12, 2026 - Symphnia
AAEON Launches Intelli TWL01 Edge, an Industrial Multimedia PC with Dual 4K Display Support
Featuring dual 4K displays, efficient Intel processing, and flexible mounting options, the Intelli TWL01 Edge marks AAEON UP brand’s entry into the multimedia space. - March 06, 2026 - AAEON Technology
Zenius Celebrates 11 Years of Innovation and Announces Bold Expansion Into the Future
Zenius Corporation proudly celebrates its 11th anniversary, marking over a decade of delivering transformative solutions to Federal, State, and Local government clients. Founded in 2015, Zenius has grown into a recognized leader in digital transformation, strategic modernization, and... - March 01, 2026 - Zenius Corporation
AAEON Releases the BOXER-8653AI-PLUS, an Embedded AI System for Multi-Camera AI Inferencing Applications
AAEON’s new BOXER-8653AI-PLUS grants four independent PoE LAN, enhanced security, and remote management for both the industrial AI and Smart City sectors. - February 27, 2026 - AAEON Technology
AAEON Announces the de next-RAP8-EZBOX, the World’s Smallest, Lightest 13th Gen Intel Core-powered Embedded System
Designed for deployment in space-constrained industrial robotic solutions, the de next-RAP8-EZBOX packs 13th Gen Intel Core processing into a system measuring just 95.5mm x 69.5mm x 42.5mm. - February 27, 2026 - AAEON Technology
XTIVIA Announces Strategic Partnership with Xurrent to Transform IT Service Management with AI-Powered Solutions
XTIVIA has announced a strategic partnership with Xurrent, the leader in AI-powered Service and Operations Management. This collaboration will enable RightStar’s customers to use Xurrent's advanced platform. The partnership aims to reduce friction, streamline collaboration, and help IT teams achieve a high level of service maturity. RightStar will provide a full lifecycle of support, including strategic advisory, comprehensive implementation, and long-term success services. - February 24, 2026 - XTIVIA, Inc.
Incode Group Launches Piedwork, a Comprehensive Revenue Insights and Receivables Platform
Incode Group is an international provider of software development outsourcing, specializing in custom digital solutions and business-focused technology products. Today, the company announces the launch of Piedwork, a comprehensive financial insights and reporting solution. Piedwork is the first... - February 04, 2026 - Incode Group
3DiVi Releases BAF 1.16 with Deeper Attempt Analytics, and Customizable Interface Elements
3DiVi, a developer of computer vision and biometric technologies, has released version 1.16 of its Biometric Anti-Fraud (BAF) platform. The update introduces deeper analytics of authentication attempts, and customizable visual interface elements. - February 04, 2026 - 3DiVi Inc.
Join AAEON for Interactive Edge AI Demos at Integrated Systems Europe 2026
Booth 4G200 of Hall 4 will play host to a range of new products, interactive demos, and more. - January 28, 2026 - AAEON Technology
AAEON Bring Cross-Platform Excellence to Edge Computing Expo Global
Edge Computing Expo Global will see AAEON unveil new, innovative platforms powered by the latest embedded technology. - January 26, 2026 - AAEON Technology
AAEON Releases MEX-BTS, a Modular Workstation with Type A & Type B MXM GPU Compatibility
The MEX-BTS targets industrial workstations, AI-assisted healthcare imaging, and safety monitoring deployments. - January 24, 2026 - AAEON Technology
Glossa Launches Categories Feature with AI-Powered Quality Analysis for Requirements Management
Glossa announced Categories, automatically grouping and analyzing requirements for quality. The feature provides confidence scores, identifies gaps and contradictions, and offers improvement suggestions—making it easier to build comprehensive requirements. - January 09, 2026 - Glossa AI
Glossa Launches AI-Powered Requirements Platform to Transform Software Implementations
Glossa launched in September 2025, offering AI-powered requirements management for software implementations. The platform automatically captures and structures requirements from meetings and documents, making discovery 70% faster for early customers. - January 08, 2026 - Glossa AI
AAEON Outlines Plans for UP Xtreme PTL Edge Mini PC Featuring Intel Core Ultra Series 3 Platform
Following CES, AAEON announces its first Mini PC to feature the new Intel® Core™ Ultra Series 3 platform (formerly Panther Lake). - January 08, 2026 - AAEON Technology
Following CES, AAEON Announces Plans for Embedded AI Box PC Featuring the New NVIDIA Jetson T4000 Module
AAEON’s BOXER-8742AI will harness up to 1200 TFLOPS of AI computing power for cross-market edge AI deployment. - January 07, 2026 - AAEON Technology
Glossa Launches Slack Integration to Capture Requirements Where Teams Work
New integration brings Slack conversations into Glossa's AI-powered platform, turning everyday team conversations into documented, traceable requirements. - January 02, 2026 - Glossa AI
Incode Group Announces Global Launch of Tip-Top: An AI-Powered Solution for Interview Excellence
Incode Group announced the global launch of Tip-Top, an AI-powered platform designed to bring structure, speed, and transparency to technical hiring. - December 27, 2025 - Incode Group
AAEON Introduces GENESYSM-MTH6: a Compact Industrial AI System with Enhanced Expansion Options
Intel Core Ultra processing in a compact, robust edge PC makes the GENESYSM-MTH6 a candidate for both industrial AI and surveillance applications. - December 23, 2025 - AAEON Technology
3DiVi Announces 3DiVi BAF 1.15 with Biometric Data Deletion Configs, Face Image Quality Assessment Settings and Smarter Face Detector
3DiVi today announced the release of 3DiVi BAF 1.15, a significant year-end upgrade designed to improve the security, performance, and operational efficiency of biometric authentication systems. - December 19, 2025 - 3DiVi Inc.
AAEON’s BOXER-6648-ARS Delivers Intel Core Ultra Series 2 Power in Rugged Box PC Form
AAEON’s most advanced Box PC to date features Arrow Lake processing with a choice of either Intel H810 or Q870 Chipsets. - December 18, 2025 - AAEON Technology
AAEON Announces Four UP Edge PCs to Address Evolving Automation Needs
The UP TWL Edge, UP TWLS Edge, UP Squared TWL Edge and UP Squared Pro TWL Edge are designed to offer distinct advantages for different project needs. - December 13, 2025 - AAEON Technology
AAEON Introduces BOXER-8651AI-PLUS, an NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX-Accelerated AI System with an Integrated Software Security Framework
Up to 157 TOPs, out-of-band management, and AAEON’s MAZU model security support bring scalability and security to edge AI projects. - December 06, 2025 - AAEON Technology
3DiVi Released 2026 Face Recognition Market Report with Global Trend Analysis, Maturity Stages, and Regional Insights
3DiVi, a global developer of computer vision technologies, today announced the release of its 2026 Face Recognition Market Report, a comprehensive analysis of the global facial recognition technology (FRT) industry. The report offers insights into market evolution, regional maturity, and emerging trends shaping digital identity, providing actionable guidance for companies, investors, and government stakeholders worldwide. - December 06, 2025 - 3DiVi Inc.
Rand Technology Appoints Rose Delgado as Vice President of Global Sales
Rand Technology has appointed Rose Delgado as Vice President of Global Sales. Delgado brings deep global sales experience from Fusion Worldwide and across the EMEA region. She will lead Rand’s global sales strategy, drive market expansion, and strengthen customer partnerships. - December 04, 2025 - Rand Technology
AAEON Targets Applications Requiring Heavy AI Workloads on the Edge with the New COM-ARHC6
The COM-ARHC6 brings Intel Core Ultra Series 2 platform with an integrated Intel Arc 140T GPU and up to 128GB of DDR5 to AAEON’s COM Express Type 6 Compact lineup. - November 28, 2025 - AAEON Technology