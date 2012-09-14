PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Lanner Announces Zero Waste Sponsorship for Free Geek Toronto in Effort to Show Its Deep Commitment to Technology Recycling Industrial and telecom hardware appliance manufacturer Lanner has become a sponsor of the Toronto based non-profit social enterprise, Free Geek Toronto, as part of its mission to promote socially responsible business behaviors in the society. - December 17, 2019 - Lanner America

TechGirlz and First State Fintech Lab Partner to Create Custom Fintech Workshops for Middle School Girls in Delaware Partnership continues expansion of TechGirlz program nationally while enhancing Delaware’s push for next generation, diversified fintech entrepreneurs and workforce. TechGirlz and First State Fintech Lab today announced a new partnership to build a fintech-focused curriculum and series of workshops... - December 13, 2019 - TechGirlz Charitable Foundation

Cask Government Services Appoints Kate Ehrle as President Industry Veteran to Lead Growth, Strategy and Operations for Cask Government Services - December 12, 2019 - Cask LLC

IDI Consulting Participates in Fifth Annual Toys for Tots Drive Local IT consulting company delivers holiday hope by collecting toys for less fortunate children. - December 04, 2019 - IDI Consulting

XTIVIA Honored Liferay North American Partner Award XTIVIA received the North American Social Responsibility Partner of the Year award at the Liferay Partner Summit. - November 28, 2019 - XTIVIA, Inc.

Ovum Report Says Torry Harris Offers a Means to Rapidly Develop and Scale a Digital B2B2X Marketplace DigitMarket, a digital ecosystem enablement product from Torry Harris Integration Solutions (THIS), has been assessed by independent research and consulting firm Ovum as “a single, comprehensive package providing enterprises with a ready set of tools to create and manage digital platforms and a... - November 27, 2019 - Torry Harris Business Solutions

Techliance Declared Winners for Top App Development in Pakistan in TDA Global Agency Awards Adeptness in App Development in Pakistan: Techliance is November’s top agency in TDA. - November 22, 2019 - Techliance

Stealth-ISS Group® Inc. Launches New Channel Partner Program Full-service cyber security company, Stealth Group, offers competitively priced, tailored partnership opportunities to add massive value to partners through leverage of Stealth Group cyber security products and services. - November 20, 2019 - Stealth - ISS Group Inc.

Ether1.org, Open Source Blockchain Project, Rolls-Out ethoFS - A Decentralized Website Hosting & File Sharing Protocol That Aims to Combat Web Censorship In an industry first move, Ether-1 (ether1.org) has completed a network wide deployment of their decentralized, immutable data hosting protocol called ethoFS. With their unique democratized and "decentralize everything" approach, this latest technological advancement furthers the ideals originally... - November 16, 2019 - Ether-1

Cask Named to 2019 Fastest Growing Firms by Consulting Magazine Unique Blend of Deep Domain Experience and Technical Expertise Continues to Drive Growth - November 16, 2019 - Cask LLC

Supporting Single Moms, BSSI Collects More Than 26,000 Diapers in First Annual Diaper Drive People’s Bank, Harcum House, and Fairhope Hospice are named joint first-place winners in contest for Bottoms Up Diaper Drive. - November 14, 2019 - BSSI

New Feathers in the Hat of Simform, California: AI, ML, AR, and VR Simform – a trusted custom-software development company in San Francisco – announces the expansion of their service offerings. Over the past decade, Simform has established itself as a technology partner to start-ups and Fortune 500 companies in Silicon Valley, building robust and scalable... - November 12, 2019 - Simform

IoT Tech Expo: Lanner and NodeWeaver to Demo Joint IIoT Solution for Simplified Management and Orchestration of Edge Applications Joint solution merges NodeWeaver’s edge cloud software with Lanner's x86 IoT Gateway hardware, creating a turnkey platform for deploying and managing IoT in a variety of environments. - November 12, 2019 - Lanner America

Lanner and Corlina Team Up at IoT Tech Expo to Demo How to Implement Industrial IoT in a Brownfield Manufacturing Facility Aiming to enable small and medium sized manufacturers to leverage Industrial IoT benefits without having to rip and replace their legacy operational technology, Lanner and Corlina look forward to building wide ranging solutions for SI’s and end users alike to implement IIoT in their facilities using a pre-validated ecosystem of sensors, industrial analytics software and x86 IoT gateways. - November 12, 2019 - Lanner America

MAAN Softwares Commence Work on the Newest iOS 13 Version Frameworks With the newest iOS 13 version lots of cool new features are rolling out. A vast range of modifications is introduced for the developers by iOS 13 i.e. new frameworks, new APIs, new UI changes and more. - November 10, 2019 - MAAN Softwares Inc.

Watershed Security, LLC Awarded HIRE Vets Platinum Medallion Award Watershed Security, LLC receives HIRE Vets Platinum Medallion Award from U.S. Department of Labor for their commitment to our veterans. - November 10, 2019 - Watershed Security, LLC

Elogic Has Become an Official Adobe Solution Partner Elogic Commerce, a leading provider of ecommerce software development services, is proud to announce they became a Bronze Partner with Adobe, a global leader in the digital customer experience platform. With more than 10 years of providing Magento solutions for both B2C and B2B ecommerce businesses,... - November 08, 2019 - Elogic Commerce

PROLIM Collaborates with Mazak Corporation on NX Cam Initiatives Mazak Corporation is one of the largest machine building company in the world. Through the collaboration of PROLIM Global Corporation and Mazak Corporation, they worked together on a project for an aerospace and defense customer. PROLIM’s value added software expertise and implementation capacities... - November 07, 2019 - PROLIM Global Corporation

Stealth-ISS Group® Inc. Helps Defense Contractors Prepare for CMMC with a Free Readiness Check Stealth Group, a full-service cybersecurity company, is offering a free readiness check to help defense contractors prepare for the upcoming Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification. - November 07, 2019 - Stealth - ISS Group Inc.

Lanner’s V3S Becomes First Rugged Vehicle PC on Milestone Marketplace with Pre-Certified LTE Connectivity Purpose-built for bus, specialty vehicle and in-car video surveillance, Milestone ready V3S integrates Lanner’s LTE radio modules that are pre-certified for Public LTE and compliant for CBRS and FirstNet LTE networks, offering unparallel certification cost saving and time-to-market benefits for OEM’s and System Integrators offering Milestone VMS based solutions. - November 06, 2019 - Lanner America

ExcalTech Announces New COO, Matthew D. McCann ExcalTech® is pleased to announce the appointment of Matthew D. McCann as new Chief Operations Officer. As COO, Matthew McCann will report directly to CEO, Thomas W. Rissman. Matthew will be responsible for day-to-day operations, business strategy, quality control and technology innovation as ExcalTech... - November 05, 2019 - ExcalTech

The Nation’s Smartest Fire Station Opens in Kansas City, Missouri When the City of Kansas City Missouri was ready to build it’s first new fire station in nearly a decade, they did so with firefighter safety and environmental sustainability at the forefront. A Smart Building was the answer. - November 05, 2019 - Building Clouds

11Giraffes Selects Lanner for Hardware and Managed Fulfillment Services Lanner will provide 11Giraffes with an end-to-end managed hardware program which includes media player hardware manufacturing, software integration & testing, stocking, order processing and drop shipment directly to end-customer. - November 05, 2019 - Lanner America

Hindsyght Launches New Site to Help Businesses be More Confident in Selecting IT Services Firms Hindsyght has launched a new website for IT Professional Services Firms to connect with small and medium enterprises (SMEs) that need their services and for SMEs to have confidence in their selection of IT Professional Services Firms, all with the goal of getting IT Projects done right. The information... - October 28, 2019 - Hindsyght

TechFlow Awarded BPA Under GSA’s IT Modernization Contract Company stands ready to bring innovation, agile methodology and cloud expertise to GSA’s modernization efforts. - October 24, 2019 - TechFlow

Field Force Tracker Releases a New Advanced Quote Management Module for HVAC Service Companies Field Force Tracker, Named in Capterra’s Top 20 Most Affordable Field Service Software in 2019, releases a new advanced Quote Management module that allows HVAC companies to quickly generate new system quotes and follow them. This module offers custom options unique to HVAC Sales and Service industry. - October 23, 2019 - Rapidsoft Systems, Inc.

NeoMagic (R) Corporation eCommerce Division MercadoMagico.com Welcomes Prime 6 NeoMagic Corporation (OTC: NMGC), today announced the addition of Prime 6 as a premiere supplier on its eCommerce site MercadoMagico.com. Prime 6 has revolutionized the charcoal briquette industry with their innovative hexagon shape and eco-friendly manufacturing process. Prime 6 uses sawdust that... - October 23, 2019 - NeoMagic

Field Force Tracker Named in Capterra’s Top 20 Most Affordable Software for FSM Software Field Force Tracker today announced that it had been named a Top 20 Most Affordable Field Service Management (FSM) Software product by Capterra, a free online service that helps organizations find the right software. Top 20 Most Affordable Field Service Management Software is an independent assessment... - October 21, 2019 - Rapidsoft Systems, Inc.

International Institute for Analytics Honors Ford Motor Company with 2019 ANNY Excellence in Analytics Award The International Institute for Analytics (IIA), the leading independent analytics and data science research and advisory firm, named Ford Motor Company the winner of the 2019 ANNY Excellence in Analytics Award at IIA’s Analytics Symposium held in Detroit. Ford Motor Company won the Excellence... - October 19, 2019 - International Institute For Analytics

RadiusPoint Announces Clients’ ROI of 470% for Second Quarter of 2019 RadiusPoint, the leading lifecycle enterprise expense management provider, has announced an impressive Return on Investment (ROI) of 470% for their clients for the second quarter of 2019. This ROI was the result of RadiusPoint’s monthly audit of invoices and optimization of the services that accumulate... - October 19, 2019 - TSG Enterprises, LLC dba RadiusPoint

Nobel Systems and Multi-Energy Group Announce Strategic Partnership Nobel Systems, a leader in Real-Time Map-based Water/Wastewater Operations and Asset Management solutions and Multi-Energy Group, a leading program management with over twenty years of experience in the water and wastewater treatment industries, have announced a strategic partnership to provide sales,... - October 19, 2019 - Nobel Systems Inc.

Stealth-ISS Group® Inc. CEO Wins Another IT Solutions CEO of the Year Award Cybersecurity company CEO, Robert Davies, awarded Global IT Solutions CEO of the Year based on innovation, ethical practice, industry recognition and service excellence. - October 18, 2019 - Stealth - ISS Group Inc.

PROLIM and Edge2Web Partner to Deliver High-Value IIoT Solutions PROLIM, one of the fastest growing IoT, IT and PLM services company is excited and proud to announce its partnership with Edge2Web. - October 16, 2019 - PROLIM Global Corporation

IDI Consulting Raises Blood Cancer Awareness & Funds Through Light The Night Walk Local IT consulting company participates in fourth year of fundraising efforts for The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. - October 12, 2019 - IDI Consulting

NIX Supports Regional Development in Florida An international software development company based in Florida, NIX United, announces a pro bono contest for NGOs and non-profit organizations that engage in the local development of the region in any possible way. - October 12, 2019 - NIX United

Media Moon Receives Nomination for Better Business Bureau (BBB) Torch Award for Marketplace Ethics for Second Year in a Row Hoffman Estates / Woodridge technology company recently received a nomination for a prestigious BBB award for the second year in a row. - October 11, 2019 - Media Moon, LLC.

DocVilla – a Full Suite HIPAA Compliant Health Technology Platform to Connect Patients and the Doctors; Check Out It's Exhibits in New York and New Jersey Conferences DocVilla recently added some new exciting features such as secure messaging, health exchange integration, insurance claim and eligibility. Meet with DocVilla in the upcoming medical conferences. - October 09, 2019 - PS3G Inc.

DocVilla - EMR/EHR with Practice Management, Telemedicine, eRx, eBilling and Claim Filing Capabilities - Exhibiting at HIMSS20 DocVilla is exhibiting at HIMSS20 conference to showcase it's EHR/EMR platform with patient portal, eRx, eBilling and medical insurance claim filing capabilities. - October 07, 2019 - PS3G Inc.

IntrospectData CEO to Speak at the TechVision Research Conference IntrospectData CEO Patrick McClory will attend the TechVision Research Conference as a guest speaker in November - October 05, 2019 - IntrospectData

Stealth-ISS Group® Inc. Ranks on Entrepreneur 360™ List Stealth Group Named One of the “Best Entrepreneurial Companies in America” by Entrepreneur Magazine’s Entrepreneur360™ List. - October 04, 2019 - Stealth - ISS Group Inc.

QA Madness Acquires a Prominent Position Among Top Testing Companies at GoodFirms The second recognition in a row proves that the clients reap benefits from the services the team of QA engineers delivers. - October 03, 2019 - QA Madness

DeviQA is the Finalist of the First North American Software Testing & QE Awards The finalists of the North American Software Testing & QE Awards were announced and DeviQA is one of them. - October 02, 2019 - DeviQA

QA Madness Named a Top Software Testing Company by Clutch One of the most important factors that Clutch takes into consideration is the in-depth feedback it collects from the past clients and existing partners. This means that several positive reviews have become a background reason for high Clutch ranking. - September 30, 2019 - QA Madness

Jackson County, Colorado Successfully Live with Landmark, Official Records Management System from Pioneer Technology Group Pioneer Technology Group brings Jackson County online with its new state-of-the-art records system, Landmark. - September 29, 2019 - Pioneer Technology Group

Logidots to Make Software Development Less Complicated Using AI and Smart Talent Logidots to make software development less complicated using AI and Smart Talent. - September 22, 2019 - Logidots

TalkAware™ Now Available in the Apple App Store The Florida-based company, TALKAWARE LLC, debuts new speech-to-text mobile software application, TalkAware™, on the Apple App Store. - September 21, 2019 - TalkAware

iPaced Announced Its New CTO Mr. Mohammad Shoaib has been announced as new chief technology officer (CTO) of iPaced. - September 20, 2019 - iPaced

NIX United Opens an Office in Saint Petersburg, FL A large tech service provider, NIX United, announces the opening of a U.S. office. From 1994 and onward NIX has been actively operating in the U.S., and is now ready to officially open the doors of its office in Florida for every guest. - September 20, 2019 - NIX United

RadiusPoint and Broussard Logistics Unveils New Integrated Partnership RadiusPoint©, one of the leading telecom, wireless, and utility expense management provider and Broussard Logistics, the premier logistics management supplier is pleased to announce their integrated partnership, that adds significant value to both businesses under RadiusPoint’s Prestigious... - September 20, 2019 - TSG Enterprises, LLC dba RadiusPoint