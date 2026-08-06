AAEON’s 2026 Customer Satisfaction Survey Prize Winner Announced!

Following another year of excellent feedback, one lucky AAEON customer will receive the survey’s grand prize as part of their order. - August 06, 2026 - AAEON Technology

AAEON Launches MIX-Q870A1, a Modular Mini-ITX with 65W Intel Core Ultra 200S Series Support

AAEON’s new MIX-Q870A1’s Arrow Lake processing, PCIe Gen 5 with bifurcation, and diverse storage architecture is designed to elevate the potential of Mini-ITX builds. - July 31, 2026 - AAEON Technology

AAEON Prioritizes Durability with the Release of New COM Express Type 6 Modules

AAEON’s latest COM Express Type 6 Modules offer cost-efficient Intel Atom and Processor N-series performance for transportation, signage, and healthcare applications. - July 26, 2026 - AAEON Technology

AAEON Outlines Plans for Embedded AI Box PCs Featuring the New NVIDIA Jetson T2000 and T3000 Modules

AAEON’s BOXER-8752AI and BOXER-8723AI will aim to bring NVIDIA Jetson Thor architecture to a broader range of edge AI applications. - July 20, 2026 - AAEON Technology

Government Workforce Network LLC Surpasses 970 Colleges and Universities Across Six Countries, Launching the Next Phase of Global Workforce Innovation

Government Workforce Network LLC has expanded its international network to more than 970 colleges and universities across the United States, the United Kingdom, Austria, France, Germany, and Ireland. As the organization enters its next phase of growth, it is inviting Founding Strategic Sponsors to help advance university engagement, workforce innovation, artificial intelligence readiness, and the mobilization of student-led innovation. - July 14, 2026 - Government Workforce Network LLC

Fraoula.co AI Expands Enterprise AI Solutions to Help Global Organizations Accelerate Secure Digital Transformation

Fraoula.co AI, a global enterprise AI and data analytics company, today announced the expansion of its enterprise artificial intelligence solutions designed to help organizations accelerate digital transformation through secure AI adoption, intelligent automation, cloud modernization, and... - July 12, 2026 - Fraoula

Tampa PC Consultants Expands Services as Authorized Retailer for AT&T and Cricket Wireless Prepaid

Tampa PC Consultants, an IT and cybersecurity firm with over 20 years of experience, has become an Authorized Retailer for AT&T and Cricket Wireless Prepaid services. - July 09, 2026 - Tampa PC Consultants

Nuzlo Launches Pet Health App, Announces Upcoming Veterinary Practice Management System

Nuzlo LLC has launched the Nuzlo app, a pet health and wellness platform available on iOS and Android that helps pet owners track medications, vaccines, and symptoms with AI-powered guidance. The Mobile, Alabama-based startup is also preparing to launch Clinic Connect, a cloud-based veterinary Practice Information Management System (PIMS) designed to modernize how veterinary practices manage patient records, scheduling, and client communication. - July 07, 2026 - Nuzlo LLC

AAEON’s New BOXER-6839-RPL is an Industrial Powerhouse with Multi-Gen Intel Core Processing

Built for automation projects ranging from system control to machine vision, the BOXER-6839-RPL offers versatility across models. - July 02, 2026 - AAEON Technology

File Encryption Software Xecrets Ez Now Available on the Microsoft Store

File Encryption Software Xecrets Ez Now Available on the Microsoft Store

Today Axantum Software is happy to announce that file encryption software, Xecrets Ez, is now approved and available as a user-friendly install through the Microsoft Store. - June 04, 2026 - Axantum Software AB

AAEON to Showcase In-Vehicle Excellence at ITS America Conference & Expo 2026

Make sure to visit AAEON at Booth #1044 for live demos, new products, and more. - May 29, 2026 - AAEON Technology

Troy Web Consulting Launches Dedicated R&D Lab to Deliver "Innovation Without the Risk"

Troy Web Consulting, committed to practical and proven innovation, today announced the public launch of The R&D Lab. The R&D Lab serves as a dedicated, in-house space for exploiting emerging technologies, running real experiments, and validating what works before it is recommended to their clients. The launch established The R&D Lab as proof of Troy Web Consultings’ brand promise: “Leading Edge. Lasting Impact.” - May 25, 2026 - Troy Web Consulting

AAEON’s EPIC-BTS9 Delivers Intel Core Series 2 Processing on a 4" Single-Board

With up to 65W socket-type CPU support, quad-LAN, and eight-lane PCIe Gen 4 expansion, AAEON’s EPIC-BTS9 is positioned as a foundation for smart manufacturing and industrial robotics. - May 23, 2026 - AAEON Technology

3DiVi Launches Face SDK 3.30 with Stronger Deepfake Defense and Local License Server

3DiVi today announced the release of Face SDK 3.30, introducing stronger anti-spoofing capabilities and a new local license server designed to simplify deployment in isolated environments. - May 18, 2026 - 3DiVi Inc.

AAEON Adds Two New Embedded AI Systems to Its BOXER-865xAI-PLUS Series Featuring NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX with Super Mode

The BOXER-8651AI-PLUS, BOXER-8652AI-PLUS, and BOXER-8653AI-PLUS offer distinct features to bring AI functionality to versatile vertical market segments. - May 14, 2026 - AAEON Technology

Minnesota Company Launches Free Behavioral Health Directory with 34,000+ Providers

Minnesota Company Launches Free Behavioral Health Directory with 34,000+ Providers

Fluency Digital Inc. launches a free online multilingual directory of 34,900+ mental health and substance use providers across Minnesota. The platform includes a guided search tool, cost estimator, and payer-facing compliance tools that detect ghost networks and directory inaccuracies before CMS does. - May 13, 2026 - Fluency Digital

AAEON Looks to Break New Ground in AI Robotics Development with the Release of the CEXD-INTRBL

Available for preorder on the company’s e-commerce platform, the CEXD-INTRBL provides an all-in-one system for AI-optimized robotics development. - May 12, 2026 - AAEON Technology

Phoenix-Based Marketplace Tests AI-Generated Listings to Cut Selling Time to Under 60 Seconds

Phoenix-Based Marketplace Tests AI-Generated Listings to Cut Selling Time to Under 60 Seconds

Zilla Marketplace, a new online platform, is testing AI-generated listings designed to simplify how individuals and businesses sell locally. By allowing users to create listings from a single photo, the platform aims to reduce listing time and improve the overall selling experience. - April 22, 2026 - Zilla Marketplace

Netizen Receives 2025 Excellence in Internships Award

Netizen Receives 2025 Excellence in Internships Award

Netizen has been awarded the 2025 Excellence in Internships Award by Northampton Community College (NCC) at a special Employer Appreciation and Engagement Breakfast event in Bethlehem, PA. This award recognizes the extraordinary degree of internship, job shadowing, and career placement opportunities that Netizen has created for NCC students. - April 17, 2026 - Netizen Corporation

The Hiring System is Changing, but Veterans Are Still Being Filtered Out Before Being Seen

The Hiring System is Changing, but Veterans Are Still Being Filtered Out Before Being Seen

Government Workforce Network LLC introduces AI-aligned tools to translate military experience and restore visibility in modern hiring systems. - April 02, 2026 - Government Workforce Network LLC

AAEON’s ATX-Q870A Pairs Intel Core Ultra CPUs with Support for Up to Eight PCIe Devices

Positioned as a foundation for high-performance solution building, the ATX-Q870A represents AAEON’s commitment to innovation. - March 29, 2026 - AAEON Technology

Zenius Corporation Expands GSA Schedule with Addition of SINs 541611 and 541690

Zenius Corporation, a HUBZone-certified, minority-owned small, disadvantaged business, is pleased to announce the addition of two new Special Item Numbers (SINs), 541611 and 541690, to its General Services Administration (GSA) Multiple Award Schedule (MAS) #47QTCA20D00CC. These SIN additions... - March 29, 2026 - Zenius Corporation

K4Connect Launches K4IQ™️, the Intelligence Layer Built on FusionOS That Turns Connected Data Into Operational Insights

K4Connect launches K4IQ™️, turning siloed senior living data into unified, actionable insights to improve decisions, performance, and risk management. - March 27, 2026 - K4connect

K4Connect Launches Team Hub 5.0 — The Intelligent Execution Layer for Senior Living

K4Connect launches Team Hub 5.0, a unified, AI-ready platform that streamlines senior living operations, connects systems, and delivers real-time insights. - March 27, 2026 - K4connect

Nutcache Launches Free Version - No fees. No catches. Just free.

Nutcache, an all-in-one project management software founded in 2013, announced today the launch of a new Free version designed for freelancers, schools, and small businesses. The goal is simple: give individuals and small teams a reliable system to manage work and daily operations—without... - March 24, 2026 - Nutcache

Brian Tidmore Launches Crownz.ai: a Culture-Forward AI Platform Built by a Visionary Solopreneur

Brian Tidmore Launches Crownz.ai: a Culture-Forward AI Platform Built by a Visionary Solopreneur

Serial entrepreneur, independent music industry veteran, and technology innovator Brian Tidmore has officially published Crownz.ai, a groundbreaking AI-powered platform now available to the public in Beta. Crownz.ai combines the power of artificial intelligence with culturally relevant mentorship,... - March 12, 2026 - Symphnia

AAEON Launches Intelli TWL01 Edge, an Industrial Multimedia PC with Dual 4K Display Support

Featuring dual 4K displays, efficient Intel processing, and flexible mounting options, the Intelli TWL01 Edge marks AAEON UP brand’s entry into the multimedia space. - March 06, 2026 - AAEON Technology

Zenius Celebrates 11 Years of Innovation and Announces Bold Expansion Into the Future

Zenius Corporation proudly celebrates its 11th anniversary, marking over a decade of delivering transformative solutions to Federal, State, and Local government clients. Founded in 2015, Zenius has grown into a recognized leader in digital transformation, strategic modernization, and... - March 01, 2026 - Zenius Corporation

AAEON Releases the BOXER-8653AI-PLUS, an Embedded AI System for Multi-Camera AI Inferencing Applications

AAEON’s new BOXER-8653AI-PLUS grants four independent PoE LAN, enhanced security, and remote management for both the industrial AI and Smart City sectors. - February 27, 2026 - AAEON Technology

AAEON Announces the de next-RAP8-EZBOX, the World’s Smallest, Lightest 13th Gen Intel Core-powered Embedded System

Designed for deployment in space-constrained industrial robotic solutions, the de next-RAP8-EZBOX packs 13th Gen Intel Core processing into a system measuring just 95.5mm x 69.5mm x 42.5mm. - February 27, 2026 - AAEON Technology

XTIVIA Announces Strategic Partnership with Xurrent to Transform IT Service Management with AI-Powered Solutions

XTIVIA Announces Strategic Partnership with Xurrent to Transform IT Service Management with AI-Powered Solutions

XTIVIA has announced a strategic partnership with Xurrent, the leader in AI-powered Service and Operations Management. This collaboration will enable RightStar’s customers to use Xurrent's advanced platform. The partnership aims to reduce friction, streamline collaboration, and help IT teams achieve a high level of service maturity. RightStar will provide a full lifecycle of support, including strategic advisory, comprehensive implementation, and long-term success services. - February 24, 2026 - XTIVIA, Inc.

Incode Group Launches Piedwork, a Comprehensive Revenue Insights and Receivables Platform

Incode Group Launches Piedwork, a Comprehensive Revenue Insights and Receivables Platform

Incode Group is an international provider of software development outsourcing, specializing in custom digital solutions and business-focused technology products. Today, the company announces the launch of Piedwork, a comprehensive financial insights and reporting solution. Piedwork is the first... - February 04, 2026 - Incode Group

3DiVi Releases BAF 1.16 with Deeper Attempt Analytics, and Customizable Interface Elements

3DiVi, a developer of computer vision and biometric technologies, has released version 1.16 of its Biometric Anti-Fraud (BAF) platform. The update introduces deeper analytics of authentication attempts, and customizable visual interface elements. - February 04, 2026 - 3DiVi Inc.

Join AAEON for Interactive Edge AI Demos at Integrated Systems Europe 2026

Booth 4G200 of Hall 4 will play host to a range of new products, interactive demos, and more. - January 28, 2026 - AAEON Technology

AAEON Bring Cross-Platform Excellence to Edge Computing Expo Global

Edge Computing Expo Global will see AAEON unveil new, innovative platforms powered by the latest embedded technology. - January 26, 2026 - AAEON Technology

AAEON Releases MEX-BTS, a Modular Workstation with Type A & Type B MXM GPU Compatibility

The MEX-BTS targets industrial workstations, AI-assisted healthcare imaging, and safety monitoring deployments. - January 24, 2026 - AAEON Technology

Glossa Launches Categories Feature with AI-Powered Quality Analysis for Requirements Management

Glossa announced Categories, automatically grouping and analyzing requirements for quality. The feature provides confidence scores, identifies gaps and contradictions, and offers improvement suggestions—making it easier to build comprehensive requirements. - January 09, 2026 - Glossa AI

Glossa Launches AI-Powered Requirements Platform to Transform Software Implementations

Glossa launched in September 2025, offering AI-powered requirements management for software implementations. The platform automatically captures and structures requirements from meetings and documents, making discovery 70% faster for early customers. - January 08, 2026 - Glossa AI

AAEON Outlines Plans for UP Xtreme PTL Edge Mini PC Featuring Intel Core Ultra Series 3 Platform

Following CES, AAEON announces its first Mini PC to feature the new Intel® Core™ Ultra Series 3 platform (formerly Panther Lake). - January 08, 2026 - AAEON Technology

Following CES, AAEON Announces Plans for Embedded AI Box PC Featuring the New NVIDIA Jetson T4000 Module

AAEON’s BOXER-8742AI will harness up to 1200 TFLOPS of AI computing power for cross-market edge AI deployment. - January 07, 2026 - AAEON Technology

Glossa Launches Slack Integration to Capture Requirements Where Teams Work

New integration brings Slack conversations into Glossa's AI-powered platform, turning everyday team conversations into documented, traceable requirements. - January 02, 2026 - Glossa AI

Incode Group Announces Global Launch of Tip-Top: An AI-Powered Solution for Interview Excellence

Incode Group Announces Global Launch of Tip-Top: An AI-Powered Solution for Interview Excellence

Incode Group announced the global launch of Tip-Top, an AI-powered platform designed to bring structure, speed, and transparency to technical hiring. - December 27, 2025 - Incode Group

AAEON Introduces GENESYSM-MTH6: a Compact Industrial AI System with Enhanced Expansion Options

Intel Core Ultra processing in a compact, robust edge PC makes the GENESYSM-MTH6 a candidate for both industrial AI and surveillance applications. - December 23, 2025 - AAEON Technology

3DiVi Announces 3DiVi BAF 1.15 with Biometric Data Deletion Configs, Face Image Quality Assessment Settings and Smarter Face Detector

3DiVi today announced the release of 3DiVi BAF 1.15, a significant year-end upgrade designed to improve the security, performance, and operational efficiency of biometric authentication systems. - December 19, 2025 - 3DiVi Inc.

AAEON’s BOXER-6648-ARS Delivers Intel Core Ultra Series 2 Power in Rugged Box PC Form

AAEON’s most advanced Box PC to date features Arrow Lake processing with a choice of either Intel H810 or Q870 Chipsets. - December 18, 2025 - AAEON Technology

AAEON Announces Four UP Edge PCs to Address Evolving Automation Needs

The UP TWL Edge, UP TWLS Edge, UP Squared TWL Edge and UP Squared Pro TWL Edge are designed to offer distinct advantages for different project needs. - December 13, 2025 - AAEON Technology

AAEON Introduces BOXER-8651AI-PLUS, an NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX-Accelerated AI System with an Integrated Software Security Framework

Up to 157 TOPs, out-of-band management, and AAEON’s MAZU model security support bring scalability and security to edge AI projects. - December 06, 2025 - AAEON Technology

3DiVi Released 2026 Face Recognition Market Report with Global Trend Analysis, Maturity Stages, and Regional Insights

3DiVi, a global developer of computer vision technologies, today announced the release of its 2026 Face Recognition Market Report, a comprehensive analysis of the global facial recognition technology (FRT) industry. The report offers insights into market evolution, regional maturity, and emerging trends shaping digital identity, providing actionable guidance for companies, investors, and government stakeholders worldwide. - December 06, 2025 - 3DiVi Inc.

Rand Technology Appoints Rose Delgado as Vice President of Global Sales

Rand Technology Appoints Rose Delgado as Vice President of Global Sales

Rand Technology has appointed Rose Delgado as Vice President of Global Sales. Delgado brings deep global sales experience from Fusion Worldwide and across the EMEA region. She will lead Rand’s global sales strategy, drive market expansion, and strengthen customer partnerships. - December 04, 2025 - Rand Technology

AAEON Targets Applications Requiring Heavy AI Workloads on the Edge with the New COM-ARHC6

The COM-ARHC6 brings Intel Core Ultra Series 2 platform with an integrated Intel Arc 140T GPU and up to 128GB of DDR5 to AAEON’s COM Express Type 6 Compact lineup. - November 28, 2025 - AAEON Technology

Press Releases 1 - 50 of 4,586