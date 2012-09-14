PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Doeren Mayhew Named Among Forbes’ Most Recommended Tax Firms Doeren Mayhew, a nationally recognized CPA and advisory firm, has been named as one of Forbes’ most recommended tax firms in the United States. Compiled by Forbes in partnership with market research company Statista, the list was created from nearly 2,000 survey responses from CPAs, enrolled agents,... - December 19, 2019 - Doeren Mayhew

Voices of the Region Holds March Speaker Series Monthly series features St. Louis' most influential professionals. - December 18, 2019 - Psychological Associates

Doeren Mayhew Expands Houston Presence via Acquisition of Evans & Chastain LLC Doeren Mayhew, a global certified public accounting and advisory firm with locations in Texas, Michigan, Florida, North Carolina, Switzerland and England, has completed its acquisition of Evans & Chastain, LLC, a Houston-based accounting firm. The acquired firm will begin operating under the Doeren... - December 18, 2019 - Doeren Mayhew

CareerSprints.com, a Popular Training Provider, Launches Free Half-Day Webinar for Scrum and Agile Aspirants CareerSprints.com, a popular choice for professional learners, has launched a free half-day virtual webinar for Scrum and Agile. This free webinar will help learners understand the differences between Agile roles and the necessary steps to kickstart their Agile careers. - December 17, 2019 - Career Sprints

The Photonics Group Named Exclusive US and Canadian Distributor of Lasersafe PC Software The Photonics Group is named exclusive distributor of LaserSafe PC software for the United States and Canada. - December 16, 2019 - The Photonics Group

ALA Announces Resignation of Executive Director The Association of Legal Administrators (ALA) announced today that Oliver P. Yandle, JD, CAE, has resigned as Executive Director. The ALA Board of Directors accepted Yandle’s resignation effective January 31, 2020, and the Board will commence discussions to appoint new leadership. “Over... - December 14, 2019 - Association of Legal Administrators

PHM International, Inc. Enters Joint Venture Targeting International Expansion, Executive Experience Sharing and Trade Missions, PHM International and Sharp 10 Group, LLC Form JV - December 13, 2019 - PHM International, Inc.

BrookeWealth Global, LLC: Adapting to New Tech Crucial for Company Survival in 2020 Businesses should keep themselves abreast of emerging technologies to endure the competition and to stay relevant. - December 12, 2019 - BrookeWealth Global, LLC

Psychological Associates Holds First Q4 Leadership: The People Skills Advantage 60-year-old consulting firm revamps signature Leadership Through People Skills workshop. - December 11, 2019 - Psychological Associates

Micron Technology Will Extend DRAM Technology Lead in 2020 Micron Technology, which is the only memory company manufacturing DRAMs at the 1z nm node in 2019, will extend its technology lead in 2020 by manufacturing DRAMs at the 1α nm node, according to the report “Hot ICs: A Market Analysis of Artificial Intelligence, 5G, CMOS Image Sensors, and... - December 10, 2019 - The Information Network

LogicSource Wins from the Road: Improving the Health and Wellness of FF&E Spend A leading health and wellness retailer had a problem. As part of a national rebranding effort, the company was rolling out a new store concept and design across its 700+ US locations. It was a massive, long-term project that included customized flooring, lighting, signage, and fixtures, with each component requiring bespoke specifications and materials. - December 07, 2019 - LogicSource

Psychological Associates Hires Two Team Members 60-year-old consulting firm adds organizational and performance experts to its organization. - December 07, 2019 - Psychological Associates

Jatheon Technologies Inc. Adds WhatsApp Archiving to Its On-Prem Archiving Solution Jatheon Technologies, the industry leader in providing data archiving solutions for regulated industries, has announced that it added WhatsApp archiving to its on-premise social media archiving module, Jatheon CTRL. This add-on allows companies in regulated industries to retain all data and archive information... - December 06, 2019 - Jatheon Technologies Inc.

SPi Global Signs Agreement to Acquire SPS from Springer Nature Group SPi Global has signed a definitive agreement for the acquisition of Scientific Publishing Services (SPS) from research and education publisher Springer Nature Group. SPS is an end-to-end solutions provider for print and digital publishers offering a diversified suite of services to science, technology and medical (STM) and humanities and social sciences (HSS) book and journal publishers, and has evolved to become a full-service offshore partner. - December 05, 2019 - SPi Global

New i4cp Study Shows High-Performance Organizations Are 11x More Likely to Focus on Cultural Synergies During Acquisitions Culture is always blamed when an acquisition fails. So why don't companies pay more attention to it upfront? - December 04, 2019 - Institute for Corporate Productivity (i4cp)

Cloud Analogy Announces a Webinar on AppExchange Development Checklist and COA+LMA Configuration and Setup Cloud Analogy, one of the world's leading Salesforce development Companies and Salesforce Consulting Partners, has announced that it will be hosting a free Online Webinar on AppExchange Development Checklist and COA+LMA Configuration And Setup. The webinar will be presented by the industry experts Ajay... - December 01, 2019 - Cloud Analogy

PMP Insights Announces Online CAPM/PMP Exam Prep Workshop Leading project management professional consulting practice in Boulder, Colorado announces PMP course and online workshop event for January 4, 2020. - November 28, 2019 - PMP Insights

ASML Will Take Semiconductor Equipment Lead from Applied Materials in 2019 Says The Information Network For the first time since 1990, Applied Materials is poised to lose its lead in the semiconductor equipment market, according to the report “The Global Semiconductor Equipment: Markets, Market Shares, Market Forecasts,” recently published by The Information Network, (www.theinformationnet.com)... - November 27, 2019 - The Information Network

Miami Based Organization Introduces Plain-Speaking Business Consulting Plain-Speaking Business Consulting, as introduced by BrookeWealth Global, LLC, of Miami, Florida, is rephrasing answers to your business questions. An expert in business analytics, BrookeWealth Global, LLC does not expect you to be. You need to focus on your bottom line and nothing more. Using language... - November 27, 2019 - BrookeWealth Global, LLC

Cloud Analogy Announces a Free Webinar on Pin Tags - A Tagging App for Salesforce Records Cloud Analogy, the world's premier Salesforce development company, has announced that it will be hosting a webinar on Pin Tags - A Tagging App for Salesforce Records. Pin Tags, the innovative product on Salesforce AppExchange, allows the users to classify their Salesforce data and records in both Salesforce... - November 27, 2019 - Cloud Analogy

North By Northwest, a Subsidiary of Organizational Consulting Services, Announces Its Breakthrough Laser Coaching Program. Unlimited Coaching When You Need It Most. Laser Coaching - quick 15 minute coaching sessions help you when you need it most to break through the barriers that are holding you back from being successful. By getting right to the point and focusing on the issue at hand and avoiding the stories, you can laser in on the answer. - November 26, 2019 - Organizational Consulting Services

Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated a Transaction Between Pioneer Realty Capital, LLC and Luxon Realty Services Benchmark International has successfully facilitated a transaction between Pioneer Realty Capital, LLC and Luxon Realty Services. Pioneer Realty Capital is an Arlington, Texas-based business that provides underwriting services along with debt and equity brokerage, primarily for the development of commercial... - November 23, 2019 - Benchmark International

Voices of the Region Holds February Speaker Series Monthly series features St. Louis' most influential professionals. - November 23, 2019 - Psychological Associates

Benchmark International Has Successfully Facilitated the Acquisition of Biggie Best (Pty) Ltd to Coricraft (Pty) Ltd Benchmark International is pleased to have successfully facilitated the acquisition of Biggie Best (Pty) Ltd to Coricraft (Pty) Ltd. Biggie Best (Pty) Ltd is an instantly recognised brand active in the wholesale and retail of exclusive home décor textiles and homeware. The wholesale operation... - November 22, 2019 - Benchmark International

Jatheon Technologies Inc. Adds New Features to Cloud Email Archiving Platform Jatheon Technologies Inc., a data archiving company based in Toronto, is announcing another major update to its cloud-based email archiving solution, Jatheon Cloud. Among the newly-added features are the improved import section, where account administrators can now select all files for ingestion instead... - November 21, 2019 - Jatheon Technologies Inc.

Psychological Associates Introduces Q4 Leadership: The People Skills Advantage 60-year-old St. Louis consulting firm revamps signature Leadership through People Skills workshop - November 16, 2019 - Psychological Associates

Benchmark International Facilitated the Transaction of BobCAD CAM, Inc. to Harris Computer Corporation Benchmark International has facilitated the sale of BobCAD CAM, Inc. to Harris Computer Corporation. BobCAD-CAM, Inc. based in Clearwater, FL, is a leader in CNC programming software for milling, turning, routing, wire EDM. - November 14, 2019 - Benchmark International

Watershed Security, LLC Awarded HIRE Vets Platinum Medallion Award Watershed Security, LLC receives HIRE Vets Platinum Medallion Award from U.S. Department of Labor for their commitment to our veterans. - November 10, 2019 - Watershed Security, LLC

Psychological Associates Hires Two Consultants 60-year-old consulting firm hires team members to assist with company's continuous growth. - November 07, 2019 - Psychological Associates

Insights from Business World Rising to Give Any Company the Wow Factor Companies that want to be a best place to work, where everyone who enters says “Wow!,” need to cultivate best-ever bosses, the kind who inspire everyone around them to be the best they can be. Leadership expert Deb Boelkes provides a simple blueprint for nurturing your existing team leaders to achieve best-ever boss status. - November 06, 2019 - Business World Rising, LLC

Shipments of 5G Smartphones Will Surge to 900 Million Units in 2024 Says The Information Network 5G smartphones will increase from just 13 million units in 2019 to 900 million in 2024, according to the report “Hot ICs: A Market Analysis of Artificial Intelligence, 5G, CMOS Image Sensors, and Memory Chips,” recently published by The Information Network, (www.theinformationnet.com) a New... - November 01, 2019 - The Information Network

Voices of the Region Holds January Speaker Series Monthly series features St. Louis' most influential professionals. - October 31, 2019 - Psychological Associates

Alzheimer’s Stem Cell Study to Renew by Alzheimer’s Awareness Month MD Stem Cells plans to continue ACIST Alzheimer’s, Autism, Dementia study at least additional year. - October 31, 2019 - MD Stem Cells

CADASIL Eligibility in the NEST Neurologic Stem Cell Treatment Study MD Stem Cells reports how hereditary stroke syndrome may benefit. - October 30, 2019 - MD Stem Cells

Voicebrook to Demonstrate Revolutionary Reporting Solution at Southern Sunquest Regional User Group Meeting Voicebrook will demonstrate its new reporting platform, VoiceOver PRO, Pathology Reporting Optimized, at the Southern Sunquest Regional User Group (RUG) meeting. - October 28, 2019 - Voicebrook, Inc.

LW Consulting, Inc. to Exhibit at LeadingAge Annual Meeting & Expo LW Consulting, Inc. is pleased to announce it will be exhibiting at the 2019 LeadingAge Annual Meeting & Expo to be held October 27-30, 2019 at the San Diego Convention Center, San Diego, CA. LeadingAge is an association that represents nonprofit providers of long-term care services and supports... - October 27, 2019 - LW Consulting Inc.

Cloud Analogy to Host Free Webinar on Leveraging Salesforce Field Service Lightning - Admin Keynotes Cloud Analogy, one of the unquestioned leading Salesforce development and consulting companies, has announced its upcoming and one-of-a-kind webinar on leveraging Salesforce Field Service Lightning - Admin Keynotes. This webinar will be hosted by Deepali Kulshrestha, the Senior Salesforce Consultant... - October 26, 2019 - Cloud Analogy

Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Transaction of Jordan Human Resources to Vinton Holdings Jordan HR is a niche human resources firm that specialises in the recruitment of medical practitioners, with a keen focus on Locum Pharmacists. The Tower Group, one of Vinton Holdings subsidiaries, has become a well-established and trusted brand over 39 years in the South African recruitment industry. - October 26, 2019 - Benchmark International

American Heart Association Recognizes Daugherty Business Solutions for Workplace Health Achievement The results of the American Heart Association 2019 Workplace Health Achievement Index were announced today and Daugherty Business Solutions achieved Bronze recognition for taking significant steps to build a culture of health in the workplace. Daugherty Business Solutions is a premier provider of business and technology solutions. - October 23, 2019 - Daugherty Business Solutions

49% of Organizations Hire People with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities, But 81% in the U.S. Remain Unemployed A new i4cp study examines the disability inclusion practices organizations are using to engage with workers with disabilities to meet current and future talent needs. - October 22, 2019 - Institute for Corporate Productivity (i4cp)

GBDC Entrepreneurship Institute, Jamaica Energy Partners and UWI Mona Guild of Students Presents the Inaugural Youth Entrepreneurship Summit in Kingston, Jamaica GBDC Entrepreneurship Institute will join forces with Jamaica Energy Partners and UWI Mona Guild of Students to present the Inaugural Youth Entrepreneurship Summit on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at JEP headquarters, located at Marcus Garvey Drive, Kingston, Jamaica WI. The Summit is aimed at fostering the entrepreneurial spirit in young adults, encourage global citizenship and provide tools that enable young adults to make real global impact from their front door. - October 21, 2019 - GBDC Entrepreneurship Institute

RadiusPoint Announces Clients’ ROI of 470% for Second Quarter of 2019 RadiusPoint, the leading lifecycle enterprise expense management provider, has announced an impressive Return on Investment (ROI) of 470% for their clients for the second quarter of 2019. This ROI was the result of RadiusPoint’s monthly audit of invoices and optimization of the services that accumulate... - October 19, 2019 - TSG Enterprises, LLC dba RadiusPoint

Karna, LLC Announces Appointment of Warren J. Strauss as President Karna, LLC, a well-established public and population health services consulting firm, announced the appointment of Warren J. Strauss as its new president. In his new role, Strauss is responsible for leading the company, managing and growing the business. He succeeds Wayne R. Myers, who retired in September, after more than seven years with the organization. - October 18, 2019 - Karna, LLC

OmniFi Offers User-Friendly TRM System Integration with Automated Workflow Tools SkySparc, an independent solutions provider, is empowering users of treasury and risk management (TRM) systems to create automated workflows through enhancements to OmniFi Access, offered as part of the latest version of OmniFi. - October 16, 2019 - SkySparc

LW Consulting, Inc. to Present On-Demand Webinar on SNF Consolidated Billing Under PDPM Jennifer Matoushek, Senior Consultant with LW Consulting, Inc. is collaborating with HCPro to present an on-demand webinar, “SNF Consolidated Billing Under PDPM,” on Wednesday, October 16 from 1:00 to 2:00 pm. - October 16, 2019 - LW Consulting Inc.

Memory Companies Muting Semiconductor Equipment Growth in 2020 Says The Information Network On the heels of a 14% growth in semiconductor equipment growth in 2018, the market is forecast to drop 17% in 2019 to $54 billion, according to the report “The Global Semiconductor Equipment: Markets, Market Shares, Market Forecasts,” recently published by The Information Network, (www.theinformationnet.com)... - October 15, 2019 - The Information Network

LW Consulting, Inc. to Exhibit at the 70th AHCA/NCAL Convention & Expo LW Consulting, Inc. is pleased to announce it will be exhibiting at the 70th AHCA/NCAL Convention & Expo to be held October 13-16, 2019 at the Orange County Convention Center, Orlando, Florida. - October 14, 2019 - LW Consulting Inc.

Malika Pathak Joins Cloud Analogy as Chief Operating Officer Cloud Analogy, the global leader in Salesforce Development Solutions and Salesforce Consulting Services, today announced that Malika Pathak has joined the company as the Chief Operating Officer. Malika said, "I am honored to be appointed as the COO of Cloud Analogy and looking forward to helping... - October 12, 2019 - Cloud Analogy

Psychological Associates Vice President Named Nonprofit's Board Chair Dr. Emily Ingalls to lead Emmaus Homes' Board of Directors. - October 12, 2019 - Psychological Associates