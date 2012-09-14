PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

New Yorker Electronics Releases Mallory Sonalert Alarms with Electronic Volume Control New Series of Alarms Allows End Users to Control Volumes Electronically Even While Alarm is Sounding - December 13, 2019 - New Yorker Electronics

New Exxelia Ultra-Broadband Capacitors Ensure Low Insertion Over Wide Bandwidth up to 40GHz Exxelia launches its three new Ultra-Broadband Capacitor Series during European Microwave Week in Paris. - December 06, 2019 - New Yorker Electronics

Electrocube RC Networks Absorb Spark Discharges and Induced Noise While Managing Surge Voltage and Oscillations New Yorker Electronics Distributes RC Series Designed to Support Relay and Switch Contacts while Delivering High "Voltage Withstand Strength." - November 29, 2019 - New Yorker Electronics

New Polytron Devices’ DC-DC Converters Maintain Patient Protection for Low-Wattage Medical Devices Low-Leakage, High-Efficiency Converters Attain Maximum Level of Safety Standards for Electrical Medical Products - November 24, 2019 - New Yorker Electronics

iDeaPLAY Launches Two New Portable Power Stations - Charge Your Adventures iDeaPLAY portable power stations allow outdoor lovers and weekend warriors to embrace adventure without sacrificing technology. - November 21, 2019 - iDeaPLAY

Vishay Optoelectronics High Speed IR Emitters Generate Greater Brightness Over Wider Temperature Range New Yorker Electronics Releases New Compact 850nm, 890nm and 940nm High Speed IR Emitters that Produce 30% Higher Brightness vs. Previous Generation; Opaque Walls Eliminate Unwanted Side Emissions. - November 16, 2019 - New Yorker Electronics

New Coin Cell Style Electric Double-Layer Supercapacitors Provide Memory Backup in Circuits Up to 6.3WVDC Cornell Dubilier Device Generates Higher Power than Batteries and More Energy than Typical Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors - November 09, 2019 - New Yorker Electronics

New Yorker Electronics Expands Portfolio of 12G Optimized Products to Include MCX Connectors Standard 12Gbps Performance Enables Transmission of High-Resolution, Uncompressed Video Signals; Provides 4K and Ultra-HD Quality Signals - November 02, 2019 - New Yorker Electronics

New Yorker Electronics Announces New ECE Terminal Block Soldering Process to Prevent Electrical Malfunction Reliable New Excel Cell Compact-Size Terminal Block is Valuable in HVAC, Security, Medical Industries and More - October 24, 2019 - New Yorker Electronics

Christmas Car Audio Sale in Sacramento Arden Audio announces special sale prices this Christmas for car audio in Sacramento and the Bay Area. - October 22, 2019 - Arden Audio

New Yorker Electronics Releases Long-Life Single Phase AC Filter Capacitor New ASC Capacitors Series Designed for Motor Drives, LC/LCL Filtering, Wind and Solar Power and More - October 13, 2019 - New Yorker Electronics

Electromate Inc. Made It to the 2019 List of Best Workplaces™ for Millennials Electromate is proud to announce that their organization has been named on the 2019 list of Best Workplaces™ for Millennials. Electromate received this honour after a thorough and independent analysis conducted by Great Place to Work®. This list is based on direct feedback from employees... - October 07, 2019 - Electromate Inc.

Electrocube High Current DC Link Capacitors Provide Long Life Under Extreme Operating Conditions Rugged Electrocube Metallized Polypropylene 958A DC Link Film Capacitor Provides Long Life under Extreme Operating Conditions with High Current and Low ESR. - October 05, 2019 - New Yorker Electronics

Polytron Devices Partners with New Yorker Electronics for Global Power Supply Distribution New Yorker Electronics to Supply over 100 new series of High-Performance DC-DC Converters, Switching Power Modules and Linear Encapsulated Modules. - October 03, 2019 - New Yorker Electronics

American Microsemiconductor, Inc. and VPT Components Sign Franchise Agreement With the goal of providing the best products to its customers, American Microsemiconductor has been franchised for VPT Components’ semiconductors. - September 27, 2019 - American Microsemiconductor

New Cornell Dubilier Ultra-Flat Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitor Saves Board Space New Yorker Electronics Distributing New ULP Ultra-Flat Capacitor that "Single-Handedly" Replaces Large Arrays of SMT Capacitors. - September 20, 2019 - New Yorker Electronics

New Yorker Electronics Releases New Lite-On Glass Passivated Bridge Rectifiers Lite-On Semi, largest global AC/DC GPP Bridge supplier, unveils Rectifiers and Sic Schottky Diodes through Global Franchise Distributor. - September 14, 2019 - New Yorker Electronics

New Yorker Electronics Supplies Audio-Optimized Film Capacitors from Electrocube The 916D Series of Metallized Polypropylene Capacitors and the 967D Polypropylene and Foil Audio Capacitors can Handle High Surge Currents without Degrading. - September 06, 2019 - New Yorker Electronics

ATS Extrusion Profile Heat Sink Solutions Offer Cost-Effective Design Flexibility Customizable New Series from Advanced Thermal Solutions Requires No NREs or Minimum Quantities - August 21, 2019 - New Yorker Electronics

New Yorker Electronics Releases Moxie Current Compensated Frame Core Power Line Chokes New Moxie Inductor Series to be Distributed Globally for Lighting Ballasts, Switch Mode Power Supplies and Industrial Electronics Applications. - August 15, 2019 - New Yorker Electronics

New Yorker Electronics and VVDN Technologies Sign New Franchise Agreement From Initial Architecture Stage to Manufacturing Support, VVDN’s Product Engineering, Cloud and ODM Services build Products from Concept to Production. - August 01, 2019 - New Yorker Electronics

New Yorker Electronics Announces Upgraded Status of Exxelia Mil Wet Tantalum Capacitor State-of-Art Hermetically Sealed Capacitors Preferred in Avionics for High Performance and Extreme Reliability Receives P-Level Qualification - July 19, 2019 - New Yorker Electronics

Rechargeable Lithium Ion Coin Cell Batteries Offer the Highest mAh Capacity Available New Yorker Electronics Introduces Illinois Capacitor Rechargeable Batteries for IoT Devices, Wearable Electronics and Memory Backup Circuits - June 22, 2019 - New Yorker Electronics

New Vishay Polymer Tantalum Chip Capacitors Distributed Through New Yorker Electronics Newly Extended Vishay Capacitor Series Offers Reduced Voltage Drops, Better Frequency Response, Higher Ripple Currents Ratings Up to 5.67A IRMS - and ESR Down to 7mΩ in the D Case. - June 16, 2019 - New Yorker Electronics

New Yorker Electronics and Pinrex Technologies Corp. Establish New Global Franchise Distribution Agreement New Global Pact Means New Yorker Electronics will Supply Connectors, Wire Harnessing and Cable Assemblies to Wide Range of Markets. - May 31, 2019 - New Yorker Electronics

New Exxelia Sic Safco Screw-Terminal Capacitors Combine Ultra-Long Life with High Energy Density New Yorker Electronics Expands Offerings to Medical, Aviation and Military Markets with New Exxelia Felsic HV - May 16, 2019 - New Yorker Electronics

New Yorker Electronics Releases Ultra-Miniature KXF Capacitor Series with Long Life New United Chemi-Con Capacitor Series Guarantees 15,000~20,000 Hours of Operation at +105⁰C with Full Ripple Current. - May 11, 2019 - New Yorker Electronics

New Yorker Electronics Supplies Electrocube RC Networks Resistor-Capacitor Circuits RC Series Prevents Arcing and Noise in Relay and Switch Contacts while Delivering High "Voltage Withstand Strength" - May 03, 2019 - New Yorker Electronics

New Yorker Electronics Offering N2Power Solutions’ New "Optimized Power Systems Manufacturing" End-to-End OPSM Available for all AC-DC, DC-DC and Enclosed Power Supply Solutions for Critical Medical Systems as well as Broadcasting, Transportation, Lighting, Test Equipment and Others. - April 26, 2019 - New Yorker Electronics

Good-Ark Semiconductor Distributes New Current Regulating Diode Through New Yorker Electronics Negative Temperature Coefficient Maintains Exceptional Current Regulation Throughout Entire Temperature Range - April 20, 2019 - New Yorker Electronics

New Yorker Electronics to Distribute Conduction-Cooled Capacitors with New Mounting Option New Illinois Capacitor Feature Uses Through-Hole Structure Compatible with Many Current Application Configurations. - April 12, 2019 - New Yorker Electronics

New Yorker Electronics is Now Franchise Distributor for Inolux Corporation New Distribution Agreement Extends New Yorker Electronics’ LED Solutions for Industries around the World. - April 04, 2019 - New Yorker Electronics

New Vishay Space-Saving Ultrabright LEDs Produce High Luminous Flux and Intensity New Yorker Electronics Distributing Vishay Optoelectronics’ LED Ideal for Traffic Signals, Bio Sensing, AV Equipment, LCDs switches and more. - March 22, 2019 - New Yorker Electronics

President Electronics USA Introduces the "WALKER II FCC" CB Radio DIN size classic style chrome face CB radio loaded with state of the art features such as 7 Color Display, USB Charging Port, Beeping SWR Meter, Electret/Dynamic mic compatible and more. - March 19, 2019 - President Electronics USA

New Yorker Electronics is Distributing ATS Cold Plates with Advanced Thermal Performance ATS Liquid Cold Plates Supply Cooling for High-Powered Electronics, IGBT Modules, Lasers, Wind Turbines or Any Application Where Advanced, State-of-the-Art Cooling is Needed. - March 16, 2019 - New Yorker Electronics

Sports Fan's TV Jockstrap Will Expand Product Line in 2019 TV Jockstrap has launched a Kickstarter Campaign to raise funds and expand their product line. The 2-inch elastic strap that wraps around the TV screen and hides the sports score tickers was a great success in 2018, and feedback from visitors at the Consumer Electronics Show in January indicated the need to adapt and expand the product line. - March 12, 2019 - swooshrp LLC

OSENSA Announces Fiber Optic Temperature Sensors for MRI and RF Ablation Procedures New FTX-020 fiber optical temperature transmitters with PRB-100 and PRB-400 optical probes are ideal for life science applications including patient monitoring systems and medical research. - March 06, 2019 - OSENSA Innovations

New Type RA Stacked Polyester Capacitors Supplies High Energy Density for High Ripple Current Applications New Cornell Dubilier Electronics (CDE) Non-Inductive Multilayer Metalized Polyester Film Capacitor features a Small Size, High dV/dt Capability, Very Low ESR at High Frequency and a Self-Healing Capability - March 01, 2019 - New Yorker Electronics

New Yorker Electronics is Releasing the New Innodisk NVMe 3D TLC NAND DRAM-Less SSD 3D NAND Technology Prompts Endurance Levels to Nearly that of Planar Floating-Gate-Based MLC Flash with a Lower per-GB Cost - February 24, 2019 - New Yorker Electronics

OSENSA Announces Industry’s Lowest-Cost Fiber Optic Temperature Sensor for OEM Applications The FTX-001-OEM single-channel, small-form-factor fiber optic temperature transmitter module is ideal for switchgear and bus bar applications. - February 14, 2019 - OSENSA Innovations

Lite-On Semiconductor Signs New Yorker Electronics as Franchise Distributor New Agreement Reinforces New Yorker Electronics’ Global Scope of Rectifier, Diode, MOSFETs and other Semiconductor Component Markets. - January 31, 2019 - New Yorker Electronics

New Yorker Electronics to Release New Capacitors Enhanced to 500V Rated Voltage, 5000h Useful Life Versatile Capacitors are Designed for DC-Links in Large Motor Drives, UPS Systems and Solar Inverters. - January 18, 2019 - New Yorker Electronics

New Yorker Electronics Introduces DC Link Capacitor Modules for Large Inverter Systems CDE’s New MDL DC Link Capacitor Modules Apply Advanced Technology for Long Life and High Reliability - January 12, 2019 - New Yorker Electronics

BIBI LED Presents One of Its Most Professional Export Teams BIBI LED will be showcasing its experienced professional expert team which makes them the top LED display manufacturer in China. With its consistent move into the world of LED, the company only aims to continue its success story of exporting by revealing how they accommodate ever-changing displays. BIBI... - December 21, 2018 - Shenzhen BIBI LED Co. Ltd.

N2Power and New Yorker Electronics Sign Distribution Agreement for Advanced Power Supplies Power Solutions for Critical Medical Systems as well as Broadcasting, Transportation, Lighting, Test Equipment and Others. - December 08, 2018 - New Yorker Electronics

New Yorker Electronics Releases New Moxie RJ45 Connector with HDMI New Moxie Inductor RJ45 Connector Series Allows Maximum Throughput with a Wide Range of Custom Versions - November 02, 2018 - New Yorker Electronics

Rectron Semiconductor and New Yorker Electronics Sign New Distribution Agreement Global Franchise Distributor to be New Source for Rectron Discrete Semiconductors, Rectifiers, MOSFETS, Transistors and More. - October 26, 2018 - New Yorker Electronics

Plasco ID New COO to Lead Expansion of Identification Solutions Business Visual & Access Control Identification Veteran Brings Growth & Customer Centricity Experience to Global ID Solutions Leader. - October 24, 2018 - Plasco ID