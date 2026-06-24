Recent Headlines
"Buy American" Solar: Prices Jump 61%, Supply Hits Record Low, Demand Collapses
Q1 2026 A1 Solar Index: U.S. solar panel prices surged 61% to $0.560/watt as domestic supply hit record lows. Trade tariffs eliminated Chinese, Southeast Asian, and Indian imports, but U.S. manufacturing hasn't scaled to fill the gap. Inventory sits at just 42% of last year's peak, buyers paid above asking price in 6 of 8 regions, and raw material costs keep climbing — just as peak installation season begins. - June 24, 2026 - A1 SolarStore
Kocchi's Redefines Fleet Safety with Next-Gen AI Mobile DVR Solutions for Commercial Vehicles
Kocchi's, a leading global provider of vehicle surveillance technology, today announced the launch of its enhanced AI-powered Mobile DVR (MDVR) series, specifically engineered to improve fleet safety and operational efficiency for the logistics, public transit, and specialized transport industries. - February 03, 2026 - Kocchi's Technology (Hong Kong) Limited
Westinghouse Electronics Launches Official E-Commerce Store in Mexico
Trustworthy global brand brings affordable 4K Roku Smart TVs and Dolby Atmos soundbars to Mexican consumers with free nationwide shipping Offering Smart TVs starting at very affordable pricing. - January 27, 2026 - Westinghouse Electronics México
Mobilfy Worldwide Appoints New Leadership to Lead the Next Phase of Its Retail Agent Partner Channel
Mobilfy Worldwide today announced that Timothy Tillman Sr. has joined the organization as Senior Channel Manager for Spiked Mobile, effective January 5, 2026. In this role, Tillman will lead the national expansion and performance acceleration of Mobilfy’s Retail Agent Partner ecosystem... - January 05, 2026 - Mobilfy Worldwide, LLC
QFX Introduces Its Latest Innovations in Retro, All-Terrain and Emergency-Ready Products at CES
QFX introduces its latest innovations in product designs at CES with its new RETRO Audio, All-Terrain Speakers and Emergency-Ready Radio products. - January 05, 2026 - QFX Inc.
Rand Technology Appoints Rose Delgado as Vice President of Global Sales
Rand Technology has appointed Rose Delgado as Vice President of Global Sales. Delgado brings deep global sales experience from Fusion Worldwide and across the EMEA region. She will lead Rand’s global sales strategy, drive market expansion, and strengthen customer partnerships. - December 04, 2025 - Rand Technology
Avitech Appoints Don Hosmer as New U.S. National Sales Manager
Avitech International Corp., multiview pioneer and innovative designer and manufacturer of user-friendly KVM technologies and multi-functional video processing solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Don Hosmer as the company’s new U.S. National Sales Manager. With new solutions, Avitech can provide flexible multi-functional KVM multiview and switching solutions that are proven in control room environments, operations centers, live event productions, meeting rooms, and more. - April 22, 2025 - Avitech International Corp.
Nybsys Unveils 4G/5G NSA and SA Small Cells at MWC Barcelona; Bridging the Network Evolution Gap
Nybsys, a pioneer in private cellular and small cell technology, proudly announces the launch of its advanced small cell portfolio including NanoLink, EdgeLink, and MicroLink small cells. These solutions now support 4G LTE, 5G Non-Standalone (NSA), and 5G Standalone (SA) modes, offering... - March 08, 2025 - Nybsys
GM Lighting Branches Out with Irradiar Landscape Lighting
GM Lighting introduces Irradiar™ Landscape, a premium line of outdoor lighting fixtures designed for versatility and durability. Inspired by “radiance” and “irradiate,” the name reflects the brilliance of the collection, which includes spotlights, floods, pathway, and underwater fixtures. Made with solid brass and powered by LED lamps and transformers, Irradiar offers quality and reliability. With GM Lighting’s strong reputation, it’s set to become a go-to choice for outdoor illumination. - February 20, 2025 - GM Lighting
Lease a Bike and ELV Motors, Inc. Partner to Offer an Exciting New Employee Benefit
Lease a Bike and ELV Motors, Inc. have joined forces to offer an innovative and cost-effective bike leasing program for employees, making it easier than ever for companies to promote sustainable commuting and workplace wellness. - February 07, 2025 - ELV Motors, Inc.
Neuroshop Introduces Next-Generation Electronic Shelf Labels Across the U.S. and the Middle East, Aiming to Redefine In-Store Efficiency and Customer Experiences
Neuroshop has introduced next-generation Electronic Shelf Labels (ESLs) in the U.S. and the Middle East, offering Online Backoffice, real-time price updates, ERP integration, and energy-efficient e-paper displays. These ESLs help retailers adapt quickly to price changes, improve customer engagement with richer product info, and reduce operational costs through automation and sustainability. - December 23, 2024 - Neuroshop
Merrimac Industrial Sales Donates Lifesaving Equipment to Haverhill, Mass. Fire Department
A $5,000 high-powered chop saw used to get victims out of crashed vehicles was donated to the Haverhill, Massachusetts Fire Department by Merrrimac Industrial Sales, a local tool store and contract manufacturer. - July 03, 2024 - Merrimac Industrial Sales
Painless Performance Products Proudly Launches All-New Website, Invites Enthusiasts to Join Newsletter
Painless Performance Products, a leading provider of premium automotive wiring solutions, is excited to announce the launch of its brand-new website. Designed with user experience in mind, the revamped website offers customers enhanced navigation, intuitive interface, and seamless access to a wide... - June 18, 2024 - Painless Performance
EWEL Launches New Ecommerce Website, Expending Accessability to Quality Electrical Products
EWEL, a leading electrical wholesaler based in Edmonton, is happy to announce the launch of its new ecommerce platform www.ewel.ca, ushering in a new era of digital accessibility and convenience for customers. The new B2B & B2C ecommerce website offers a variety of quality electrical products,... - May 04, 2024 - EWEL
Mietubl Will Launch New Smart Cutting and Pasting Machine
Mietubl, a leader in the cutting machine industry, is set to unveil its latest innovation: the Smart Cutting and Pasting Integrated Machine. This groundbreaking device combines cutting and pasting functions to solve all screen protector application challenges in one go. Previous models tackled... - May 01, 2024 - Guangdong Mietubl Holdings Development Co., Ltd.
Lanner Partners with Nybsys to Build Scalable Edge-Cloud RAN Platform
Lanner Electronics, a leading provider of network appliances and telco edge cloud servers, has officially announced a strategic partnership with Nybsys, a leading telecommunications equipment and services provider. The collaboration brings together the latest technologies for advancing Edge-Cloud... - February 24, 2024 - Nybsys
E-Switch and New Yorker Electronics Enter New Franchised Distribution Agreement
New Agreement Provides Valuable Extension to New Yorker’s Current Switch Offerings - December 08, 2023 - New Yorker Electronics
ProjectorCentral and ProjectorScreen.com Announce Winners of 2023 Laser TV Showdown UST Projector Shootout
ProjectorScreen.com, the world's leading online retailer of projectors and screens teamed up with Projector Central, the world's largest projector resource, to host the 2023 Laser TV Showdown. They assembled the largest collection of 9 top ultra short throw projectors into a battle royale to determine the absolute best. After hours of testing and deliberation, the judges have crowned an unexpected winner. - November 11, 2023 - ProjectorScreen.com
Electrocube Capacitor Series Offers Rugged Alternative to Electrolytic Capacitors
New Non-inductively Wound Double Metallized High-current Capacitor Series Designed for Military and Commercial Land and Sea Applications; Power Generation, Avionics, EVs and Robotics - November 05, 2023 - New Yorker Electronics
Sensopart New Authorized Distributor - Stateside Industrial Solutions
Sensopart is confident that this new partnership will provide better service for customers within the region by offering an expanded line of products, technical expertise, local presence and inventory for quicker deliveries. - September 04, 2023 - Stateside Industrial Solutions
Cortex Security New PoE Switch for 4K Devices
Cortex Security Has Updated the PoE Hardware in both NVRs and PoE Switches for Power and Efficiency Combined - July 17, 2023 - Cortex Security Inc
Cornell Dubilier Rugged Capacitor for Robust Commercial & Military-Grade Power Supplies
The Cornell Dubilier Low-Profile MLPS Flatpack Capacitor Provides Extraordinary Life and Reliability in Rugged Applications. - April 19, 2023 - New Yorker Electronics
New Yorker Electronics Releases Vishay Load Switches with Programmable Current Limits & OVP Enhanced Reliability
Four New eFuse Single-channel Load Switches Integrate Control and Protection Features to Reduce External Components. - April 19, 2023 - New Yorker Electronics
New Yorker Electronics Announces New Partnership; is Named Franchised Distributor for Taitien
New Yorker Electronics Expands its Offering of Quartz Frequency Control Components with Addition of Taitien. - April 19, 2023 - New Yorker Electronics
Chip Line Expanded to Offer Voltage Ratings to 35VDC from New Yorker Electronics
Expanded Series now Offers Capacitance Values of 6.8μF to 470μF with a Maximum Working Voltage of 35VDC to accommodate Higher Requirements. - April 19, 2023 - New Yorker Electronics
Cornell Dubilier Responds to Needs of Next-Gen EV Charger Designers
CDE Expands Product Offerings through New Yorker Electronics and Unveils Advanced Custom Capacitor Capabilities. - April 19, 2023 - New Yorker Electronics
New Yorker and GETT America Sign New Franchised Distributor Agreement
New Yorker Electronics now offering GETT keyboards for the Industrial and Medical Markets. - April 06, 2023 - New Yorker Electronics
New Yorker Electronics Announces Release of New CIT Relay Ultra Subminiature Switch
CIT’s new DM3 Series of Ultra Subminiature Switches are available in Four Different Actuator Types. - April 06, 2023 - New Yorker Electronics
MEGA Electronics Signs New Yorker Electronics as Its Newest Franchised Distributor
New Yorker Electronics will Supply State-of-the-Art Power Cords, Power Supplies and DC/DC Converters for a Wide Range of Markets. - April 05, 2023 - New Yorker Electronics
Vishay Intertechnology High-Temperature IHSR Inductor Delivers Current Ratings to 155A
New Yorker Electronics announces release of the 1st AEC-Q200 qualified, High Temperature, High Current Inductor. - April 05, 2023 - New Yorker Electronics
New Yorker Electronics Releases Full Line of New Adam-Tech Rocker Switches
New Line for New Yorker Electronics Offers Standard and LED Lighted Actuators are available in Multiple Colors, Shapes and Markings - September 29, 2022 - New Yorker Electronics
World Products Signs Distribution Franchise Agreement with New Yorker Electronics
New Yorker Electronics to Distribute Relays, Antennas, Overvoltage Protection Components and more to Expanded Markets. - September 23, 2022 - New Yorker Electronics
New Yorker Electronics Expands Metal Strip Power Shunt Resistors with VPG 2-Terminal Resistors
VPG Foil Resistors Line of 2-Terminal Power Resistors Provide Low Resistance Values and Improved TCR under High Stress Conditions. - September 18, 2022 - New Yorker Electronics
New Vishay MCB RAME012 Position Sensor Delivers High Performance in Miniature Size for Military and Industrial Applications
Miniature Position Sensor from New Yorker provides Increased Reliability and Durability for Harsh Military and Industrial Environments. - September 16, 2022 - New Yorker Electronics
New Yorker Electronics to Stock New Vishay IHDM Edge-Wound Inductor Series
New Vishay Dale Series Delivers High Temperature Operation to 180°C Continuous with No Aging. - September 16, 2022 - New Yorker Electronics
New Yorker Electronics Announces CDE’s Release of the New Screw Terminal Capacitors with Extended Cathode Construction
New Cornell Dubilier Series is its Highest Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitance Value Provides Long Life and Increased Vibration Performance. - September 14, 2022 - New Yorker Electronics
New Yorker Electronics Acquires Switches Unlimited
Purchase Underscores New Yorker's Growth via Acquisition Strategy. - September 10, 2022 - New Yorker Electronics
New Yorker Electronics Expands Ready-to-Ship Inventory of Vishay’s MIL-PRF-55342 Thick and Thin Film Chip Resistors
Available-to-Order-Stock of RCWPM and E/H Series SMT Resistors Minimizes Supply Chain Disruptions and Speeds Time-to-Market. - August 03, 2022 - New Yorker Electronics
UCC INDU Provides Solution to the Shortage of Electronic Components
The severe shortage of components have had a huge impact in the electronics sector, causing major disruptions in the production of electronic components. The outbreak of COVID, the aggressive stockpiling of goods by companies, and the shutdown of manufacturers with lower profit margins have all... - July 28, 2022 - UCC INDU GmbH
New Yorker Electronics Reveals Promising Option for Hard-to-Find Oscillator Devices
Raltrons’ XCO Series Oscillators Deliver in 4 Weeks When Other Manufacturers Have 50 - 60 Weeks Lead Times. - June 10, 2022 - New Yorker Electronics
To Return or Not to Return? A Wire and Cable Company from Great Neck Goes Remote.
After two years of the pandemic, offices worldwide and in the United States are beginning to reopen. In his first The State of the Union Address, President Joe Biden encouraged the professionals to get back to work and "fill our great downtowns again." However, not every company is... - June 04, 2022 - Nassau National Cable
NYE to Distribute Vishay’s Highest Energy Density Wet Tantalum Capacitors
Vishay Intertechnology’s New EP2 Wet Tantalum Capacitor offers Industry-high Capacitance, Mechanical Robustness for Military and Avionics. - June 04, 2022 - New Yorker Electronics
Omni Pro Electronics to Distribute New Altech All-in-One UPS Power Solution
New Altech CBI Series is One Device that can be used as a Power Supply Unit, Battery Charger, Battery Care Module or Backup Module - May 30, 2022 - New Yorker Electronics
New Yorker Electronics Announces Sumida’s Upgrade to Popular Power Inductor Series
New Power Inductor has Increased Inductances, Saturation Current and DCR Values vs. Previous Model - May 30, 2022 - New Yorker Electronics
New Yorker Electronics Announces Release of Inolux Tri-Color Side View LED Series
New Tri-color Series delivers High Brightness for Smart Devices, Wearables, Decorative Lighting, Auto Lighting and More - May 25, 2022 - New Yorker Electronics
New Yorker Electronics to Distribute New CDE Snap-in Capacitor in 600VDC
Cornell Dubilier 380LX and 381LX Snap-in Capacitors now include 600VDC with 3,000 hours of Life. - May 07, 2022 - New Yorker Electronics
Orion Reversible Flow Fans Feature Directional Flow and Speed Control in One Unit
NYE Now Supplying Microcontroller-Based Designs That Provide Directional Flow and Speed Control in a Single Fan - May 07, 2022 - New Yorker Electronics
Newly Released Vishay ESD Protection Diodes to be Distributed by NYE
New Yorker Electronics Now Offering New Vishay Ultra Low Capacitance Bidirectional Symmetrical (BiSy) ESD Protection Diodes in Silicon Package - April 29, 2022 - New Yorker Electronics
Crowdfunding for AIPER’s Seagull 3000 Robotic Pool Cleaner Raises More Than $500,000 in First 20 Days
AIPER, the leader of smart-cleaning devices for home, yard, swimming pool and outdoor cleaning needs, is thrilled to announce that current crowdfunding to support the development, production and distribution of its innovative Seagull 3000 robotic pool cleaner surpassed $500,000 in a remarkable 20 days. - April 25, 2022 - Aiper Intelligent Co., Ltd.
New Yorker Electronics and IOE Announce New Distribution Agreement
NYE to Supply a variety of IOE Products including Lamination, Audio and High Frequency Transformers, Ignition Coils, Inductors and Chokes - April 08, 2022 - New Yorker Electronics