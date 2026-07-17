Recent Headlines
Childress Ink Client Joe Martin Launches Stumble, a New Community-Centered App Designed to Support Healing After Heartbreak
Childress Ink celebrates the launch of entrepreneur Joe Martin's new app, Stumble, an innovative platform designed to help people heal, rebuild, and reconnect through community after heartbreak and life's difficult transitions. - July 17, 2026 - Childress Ink
New Children's Book "Rosie and the Hunt for a Unicorn" Inspires Young Readers to Seek Out the Magic of the World in Everything
"Rosie and the Hunt for a Unicorn" is a charming new children’s adventure that follows a determined young girl on a quest to find magic and is filled with wonder, bravery, and heart. Designed to spark imagination and delight early readers, the book is now available on Amazon.com and all major online bookstores. - July 04, 2026 - Jennifer B. Workman
Ink-a-Dink Bookstore Hosts Acclaimed Great Lakes Author Dave Dempsey
Ink-a-Dink Children's Bookstore welcomes Michigan author, environmental policy expert, and Great Lakes advocate Dave Dempsey for a special author appearance and book signing on Saturday, June 6, 2026, from 9:30 a.m. to noon at the Farmers Market of Caledonia. - June 02, 2026 - Childress Ink
Award-Winning Author and Educator Shonda Buchanan Wins BCALA 2026 Best Poetry Book Award for The Lost Songs of Nina Simone
The Black Caucus of the American Library Association, Inc. (BCALA) has named The Lost Songs of Nina Simone by award-winning author and educator Shonda Buchanan as the winner of the 2026 BCALA Best Poetry Book Award. Published by RIZE Press, an imprint of Los Angeles–based independent... - May 14, 2026 - Running Wild, LLC
Ziporah Bank Announces "I Ate a Candy Bar and Divorced My Husband" — a Revolutionary Anomaly to How Your Mind, Health, and Soul Affect Each Other Every Second
Author Ziporah V. Bank Announces the Release of "I Ate a Candy Bar and Divorced My Husband" - 45 Years of Wisdom on How Your Mind, Health, and Soul Affect Each Other Every Second of Your Life. - March 05, 2026 - Ziporah Bank
Benny’s Brave Adventures Expands Its 16-Book Children’s Series with Literacy-Focused Chapter Book
“The Frizzletwirping Festival Fiasco” Turns Wordplay into a Literacy Tool for Young Readers. - February 18, 2026 - Bennys Brave Adventures
Publisher, Get a JAHB, LLC, Rolls Out Abridged Bible’s Third Installment, JAHB: "The Fog Starts to Lift"
“Just Another Holy Book (JAHB) was composed in my parents’ basement and in my LeMars apartment between 1996 and 2006,” said Mike Spiritfair Marty, owner at Get a JAHB, LLC. “Obviously I wasn’t there at the time, so I’m not exactly certain whether or not Jesus... - December 15, 2025 - Get a JAHB, LLC
"Why Thailand" Guidebook Explores Authentic Thai Culture & Life
The Capstone Work in Ajarn David’s Acclaimed Thai Way Series - November 02, 2025 - Ysaan Books
Oversight: Erasure Poetry is a Defiant Act of Representation
“…these verses are mine,” wrote Greek noblewoman and influencer Julia Balbilla, who carved three epigrams on the foot of the Colossus of Memnon in AD130, these dusty crumbling acts of graffiti her only works to survive her. Now acclaimed poets Carina Bissett (USA) and Lee Murray (NZ) breathe new life into her writings, and others like her, parsing the pages of historical writings to uncover stories lost between the lines. - October 20, 2025 - Running Wild, LLC
Ink-a-Dink Bookstore Welcomes Michigan Author Denise Brennan-Nelson at Wayland BalloonFest 2025
Ink-a-Dink Children’s Bookstore is thrilled to announce a special author signing event with beloved Michigan author Denise Brennan-Nelson as part of its Wayland BalloonFest 2025 Pop-Up Bookstore. - August 16, 2025 - Childress Ink
Neon Trees & Atlas Genius Live in Grand Rapids on October 21, 2025 at Elevation
Atlas Genius brings their internationally acclaimed alt-rock sound to Grand Rapids as part of their 2025 tour, with Childress Ink client, Steven Jeffery. - July 31, 2025 - Childress Ink
Magical Story with Horses and Fairies - "Emma and the Fairy Stirrups"
"Emma and the Fairy Stirrups" is a delightful children's book about two young girls, Emma and Rosie, who visit their grandma's farm. They discover that fairies are responsible for knotting the horses' manes to use as stirrups for nighttime rides. - July 10, 2025 - Jennifer B. Workman
Award-Winning, Colorado Author of "The Stars in April," Peggy Wirgau, to Sign Books at Denver’s Molly Brown House Museum
Childress Ink client Peggy Wirgau, author of the award-winning historical novel, The Stars in April (Iron Stream Media, 2021), will greet visitors and sign copies of her book at Denver’s historic Molly Brown House Museum on Saturday, June 21, 11:00 am – 2:00 pm. The restored 1889 home... - June 18, 2025 - Childress Ink
Kim Childress and Childress Ink Team to Attend 5th Annual U.S. Book Show in NYC
Childress Ink, the boutique publishing and product development company led by award-winning editor, author, and industry veteran Kim Childress, is proud to announce their attendance at the 5th Annual U.S. Book Show, taking place Tuesday, June 3, 2025, in New York City. - May 31, 2025 - Childress Ink
Ditch Micromanagement: The Leadership Book for Results-Driven, Accountable Teams
New Leadership Book Offers Proven Framework to Build a Culture of Trust and Accountability Without Micromanagement - May 08, 2025 - Great Ideas Publishing
"Don’t Leave Your Body Behind": The New Children’s Book Series Helping Kids Move, Feel and Thrive
A family-created series inspiring children to embrace movement, mindfulness, and emotional wellness. - May 06, 2025 - Kayla Snyder
From Stage to Storytime: Childress Ink Welcomes Author Steven Jeffery
Atlas Genius Musician Makes Literary Debut with Rhyming Picture Book for Young Readers - April 26, 2025 - Childress Ink
Altezeitschriften.de Sale of Rare and Historical Journals from 1933 to the Present Day
The online shop altezeitschriften.de offers a unique selection of original magazines, periodicals, and illustrated publications from past decades. Whether as a keepsake, a gift, or for research purposes – collectors and nostalgics will find authentic historical documents here, ranging from the 1930s to the 2020s. Each issue is a piece of history – carefully preserved and available for worldwide shipping. - April 13, 2025 - Altezeitschriften.de
Childress Ink Welcomes Award-Winning Author Eddie Jones: The Pirate Preacher Sets Sail with The Pirate Gospel Storybook Devotional
Childress Ink is honored to announce the addition of award-winning author, speaker, and 40-year publishing veteran Eddie Jones to its growing roster of Christian creatives. - April 12, 2025 - Childress Ink
Childress Ink Client Abbie Dunn Launches "Dunn Did It Productions," a New Venture in TV and Film
Acclaimed author, screenwriter, and producer Abbie Dunn launched Dunn Did It Productions, a dynamic new television and film production company committed to bold storytelling and compelling content. - April 11, 2025 - Childress Ink
New Book, "Creating Little Miracles," Offers an Honest, Heartfelt Look Into the World of Surrogacy
Alysia Lyons shares her deeply personal journey as a four-time surrogate, breaking myths and celebrating the beauty of helping families grow. Surrogacy is a topic often surrounded by misconceptions, curiosity, and deep emotions. In her groundbreaking new book, Creating Little Miracles, author and... - March 09, 2025 - Coach Alysia Lyons
Local Author and Herizon Music Founder Thea Wood Named Finalist for the 2025 Women Changing the World Awards
Michigan author, Herizon Music Founder, and Childress Ink Client, Thea Wood, is named a finalist for the 2025 Women Changing the World Awards. - February 28, 2025 - Childress Ink
All Good Things N More: A New Holistic Wellness Brand Empowering Families Through Books, Games, and Mindful Living
Victoria Cortez, author of "Mixed Girl – How She Got So Weird," launches All Good Things N More, a brand dedicated to family wellness, resilience, and mindful living. Offering books, educational games, and personal growth resources, the brand helps families navigate mental health, emotional intelligence, and identity. With a focus on healing and transformation, All Good Things N More invites creators, mental health advocates, and educators to collaborate. - February 16, 2025 - All Good Things N More
Celebrating Identity and Inclusivity in a Heartwarming New Children’s Book
Abzeus Publishing presents its second children’s book, Misty May’s First Day of School: Proud to Be Jewish. This heartwarming story follows Misty May, a confident 8-year-old, as she embarks on her first day of school while embracing her Jewish identity. The book inspires young readers to take pride in their heritage and appreciate the beauty of diversity. Through Misty May’s journey, children learn the importance of self-confidence, acceptance, and embracing differences. - February 07, 2025 - Allison Gladstone
Childress Ink and Ink-a-Dink Proudly Sponsor 2nd Annual Royal Rose Regency Valentine Ball, Benefitting Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of West Michigan
The Grand Rapids Original Swing Society hosts the second annual Royal Rose Regency Ball at the City Flats Hotel in Grand Rapids, MI, with proceeds benefiting Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of West Michigan. - January 22, 2025 - Childress Ink
New Book Demands Justice in JonBenét Ramsey Case: Author Calls for Renewed Investigation
Tonya Carroll's New Book, "JonBenét Ramsey Unveiled," Demands Fresh Look at Cold Case As the Netflix docuseries Cold Case: Who Killed JonBenét Ramsey? reignites public interest, investigative author Tonya Carroll delves deeper into the unsolved murder of JonBenét... - November 26, 2024 - Tonya Carroll
Author Ka Hancock Releases Her Third Novel: "Ivy in Stills"
Set on two coasts, with two parents who are guarding a secret that is about to burst a few lives at the seams. Available now and for pre-order at Amazon. - November 15, 2024 - Ka Hancock
CacklePatch, LLC Launches “Magic in the Stacks” Program to Donate Books and Lesson Plans to Schools and Libraries Nationwide
CacklePatch, LLC, publisher of the beloved children’s book The Legend of CacklePatch, is thrilled to announce the launch of its new “Magic in the Stacks” program, dedicated to supporting literacy and education in schools and libraries across the United States. Through this... - November 09, 2024 - CacklePatch, LLC
Newly released Digital Booklet, "Fencing From Your Brain's Point of View," is a Practical and Informational Journal for Youth Fencers Experiencing Mental Blocks
"Fencing From Your Brain's Point of View" by Zara Pehlivani, explores the stressors of competitive fencing, performance anxiety and motivation. Understanding brain functions can help youth fencers and their families unlock solutions — from nutrition and sleep to mindfulness and breaks — for mental challenges. It is important to understand and remember that experiencing mental challenges does not imply that you are at fault, that something is wrong with you, or that you have no potential. - October 31, 2024 - Fencing From Your Brain's Point of View
CacklePatch, LLC Unveils "The Legend of CacklePatch" – The Halloween Raccoon
CacklePatch, LLC introduces its debut book, The Legend of CacklePatch, a whimsical tale about a mischievous raccoon turned Spirit of Halloween. The 28-page book celebrates creativity and individuality with vivid illustrations. Available on Amazon, it offers an enchanting experience for all ages. - October 28, 2024 - CacklePatch, LLC
The 25th Annual Baltimore Book Festival Features Childress Ink Author and Poet, Trish Broome
Award-winning poet, Trish Broome, is among several Baltimore women writers selected to read her contribution to Yellow Arrow Publishing’s 2024 Vignette Series. - September 21, 2024 - Childress Ink
Discover the Magic of NYC Through the Eyes of a French Bulldog in a New Children’s Book, "Little Zeusy's NYC Elevator Adventure"
Allison Gladstone announces the release of her debut children’s book, Little Zeusy's NYC Elevator Adventure. Inspired by her beloved French Bulldog, Zeus, the book tells the story of a curious Frenchie navigating the floors of a bustling NYC apartment building, meeting quirky characters along the way. The tale emphasizes themes of courage, exploration, and the importance of home. Filled with vibrant illustrations, this story aims to bring families together and is now available on Amazon - September 10, 2024 - Allison Gladstone
Janet Amato Bringing Healing and Creativity to Women 50 and Beyond with Her Book "The Creative Heart" Author Event, September 21, 1:00-5:00pm
Debra L. Pirsos, Publisher of Bunbury's Books, is proud to announce the release of "The Creative Heart: Bringing Healing and Creativity to Women 50 and Beyond," by Janet Amato, the 12th title from Bunbury's Books will be visiting Bunbury's Coffee Shop for a meet & greet book signing event in Piermont, NY September 21. - September 10, 2024 - Bunbury's Books
Ink-a-Dink Bookstore and Author Signing Event at 2024 Wayland BalloonFest
“Hope Takes Flight” is the theme for this year’s Wayland BalloonFest, an exciting two-day hot air balloon festival featuring a full agenda of fun activities and local vendors from across Michigan. Visit Ink-a-Dink Bookstore for hot air balloon books and free, kid-friendly activities. Meet the bookstore’s founder, Michigan-based author Kim Childress, who will be signing copies of her book, "Find Your Future in Art." - August 21, 2024 - Childress Ink
Bryan Clark, a Debut Author with Black Trident Publishing, Unveils "Mendacity": A Riveting Journey of Valor and Deception
Bryan Clark, a debut author with Black Trident Publishing, unveils "Mendacity," a gripping thriller that explores the dangerous world of drug cartels and corruption. The novel follows US Special Forces member Brayden Smith as he confronts moral dilemmas and uncovers deep-rooted deceit in South America. With rich suspense and complex characters, Clark challenges notions of heroism and justice, marking his impactful debut in the thriller genre. - August 10, 2024 - Black Trident Publishing
Mark Gorkin Puts a Delightful Twist on His Debut Children’s Book, "Where Is Charlotte? Or Where Is _______?"
The Stress Doc blends a classic children’s tune with simple, enchanting poetry in this story-songbook. Reading and singing together brings to life the game of Hide-and-Seek as played by a feisty little fireball. Also, the change of Charlotte’s image throughout means a wide variety of children (and adults) will see themselves in the book’s diversity. Charlotte’s escapade will inspire authenticity, self-assurance, and a sense of adventure, along with loving connection, in children of all ages. - August 01, 2024 - Stress Doc Enterprises
Rebecca Rook, Portland Author, Blends Magic, Mystery, and Malice Into Spell-Binding Success
Rebecca Rook follows the release of "The Penance of Valentine Cash and False Haven" with a skin-tingling, mind-bending young adult thriller entry, City of Graves, set to hit bookshelves on June 18, 2024. - June 13, 2024 - Rebecca Rook
Reading Rocks in Rockford 2024 Features Local Author Kim Childress and Ink-a-Dink Bookstore
Join them on June 1, 2024, in beautiful Rockford, Michigan, for the 15th annual Reading Rocks event. - May 27, 2024 - Childress Ink
CMTpages' "Color the Friendship Bracelets" Coloring Books Capture the Unbreakable Bond of Taylor's Swift's Fan Community with a "Shared Coloring Experience" for Swifties
"Color the Friendship Bracelets" coloring books capture the magic of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour and the unbreakable bond of the Swiftie community. Created by mother-daughter Swifties, these coloring books feature intricate designs inspired by iconic friendship bracelets. Celebrating beloved song titles, lyrics, concert chants, and perfect for all ages, these books offer a unique way for the community to have a Shared Coloring Experience that brings the emotions of trading bracelets home. - May 22, 2024 - CMTpages
New Book Release from Fireship Press - “On Waves of Glory”
Young naval cadet Guy must make a choice … please his love, Marie, or his father … - April 03, 2024 - Fireship Press
Word Up Community Bookshop Presents Julia Alvarez with Angie Cruz & Elizabeth Acevedo at the United Palace
On April 3, Julia Alvarez will celebrate the launch of her latest novel, "The Cemetery of Untold Stories," with fellow Dominican-American bestselling authors Angie Cruz and Elizabeth Acevedo, together for the first time. The event will be in New York and livestreamed. - March 22, 2024 - Word Up Community Bookshop Librería Comunitaria
New Book Release from Fireship Press: “Cold, Colder, Coldest”
In this sequel to The Law of Unintended Consequences, Detective Marie Stansky is now the acting head of TPD’s homicide department and her old partner, Torrance Stedman, has been reinstated as the designated detective in charge of cold cases. - March 20, 2024 - Fireship Press
New Young Adult Sci-Fi and Fantasy Adventure, "To Serve," Explores Themes of Identity and Freedom in a World Dominated by AI, Androids, Robots
5310 Publishing announces the upcoming release of "To Serve," an absorbing young adult science fiction and fantasy novel by debut author Ben Jacobs. Scheduled for global release in July 2024, this thought-provoking tale delves into the complexities of identity, freedom, and the power of... - March 15, 2024 - 5310 Publishing
New Book Release from Fireship Press - “Land of the Blind”
War is a terrible combination of mostly stupidity and tragedy. - March 13, 2024 - Fireship Press
Childress Ink Acquires Author, Screenwriter, Producer and Actress, Abbie Dunn
Proudly sharing her written works with a new generation of readers, Childress Ink welcomes author, screenwriter, producer and actress, Abbie Dunn. - March 12, 2024 - Childress Ink
New Book Release from Fireship Press: “Even if Nothing Else Is Certain”
Even if nothing else is certain... love still is. - February 28, 2024 - Fireship Press
New Book Release from Fireship Press “Under the Influence”
Sometimes the truth can set you free and sometimes it can imprison you. And It's Not Always Your Choice. - February 21, 2024 - Fireship Press
Book Launch: "The Doctor in You: 5 Constructs to Discover Your Innate Power to Heal"
Renowned chiropractic doctor and author, Dr. Cesia Estebané, is thrilled to announce the release of the English version of her book, "The Doctor in You: 5 Constructs to Discover Your Innate Power to Heal." - February 12, 2024 - Dr. Cesia
Ink-a-Dink Bookstore Gives Back with the 2023 James Patterson Holiday Bookstore Bonus Award
Ink-a-Dink, an online children’s bookstore founded by author, editor, and Girls’ Life magazine book reviewer Kim Childress, is an honored recipient of the James Patterson Holiday Bookstore Bonus Award. - February 07, 2024 - Childress Ink
New Book Release from Fireship Press “The Fever Hut”
In the summer of 1898, Duncan Cleary, a young army surgeon, is dodging bullets in the Cuban jungle. He’s in a chaotic little war made worse by elderly Civil War generals and deadly tropical diseases. - January 31, 2024 - Fireship Press