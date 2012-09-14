PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Sheriff Joe Arpaio Inks Major Book Deal "America’s Toughest Sheriff” Signs with Defiance Press & Publishing for a Book About His Life Story. - December 17, 2019 - Defiance Press & Publishing, LLC

New Book Release from Fireship Press - “Quest for Gold” The Golden Age of Piracy. - December 12, 2019 - Fireship Press

Schloss Publishing is Releasing Their Second Book Schloss Publishing today announced the release of JoJo KNOWS Pain their second book from the series JoJo KNOWS on December 14, 2019. JoJo Knows is a new imprint focused on true stories of a fun loving, quirky writer and an energetic and awesome father and son. - December 10, 2019 - Schloss Publishing

New Book Release from Fireship Press — “The Cobbler’s Daughter” A fast, fun, twenty-four hour, gaslight adventure. - October 24, 2019 - Fireship Press

Timely Novel Set in a Domestic Violence Refuge by Oldham Writer Highlights Domestic Abuse Figures Jacqueline Ward, a published novelist living in the 19th most deprived area in the UK (Government Indices of Deprivation, 2019), sees her psychological thriller, How to Play Dead being published on 7th November 2019. The novel, published by Corvus Atlantic Books, is set in a domestic violence refuge and follows the stories of four women told from the perspective of the manager of the refuge, Ria Taylor. - October 22, 2019 - Jacqueline Ward

New Book Release from Fireship Press — “The Ship’s Carpenter” A Historic Novel of Love, War, and a Renowned Frigate - September 12, 2019 - Fireship Press

Book Signing for a Cause at Kendra Scott Join a fun night of book signing and shopping for a great cause, meet the author and receive a signed copy of "You Glow, Girl!" - July 23, 2019 - You Glow, Girl!

Kidini Karate is New on Amazon; Back to School Bully Prevention for Kids 3-8 Years Old Kidini Karate® helps parents teach children to be aware, avoid, and self-defense escapes and empowers very young children with knowledge and courage to escape bullies and child predators. Kidini Karate® introduces to the professional educators of very young children, a detailed educator’s manual researched by the University Of Delaware Department of Research titled: Helping Children Develop Self Protective Skills. - July 19, 2019 - Kidini Karate

JC Miller Pens a Wildly Compelling Tale in Faith-Based Debut Book Series "I Am Rahab: A Novel" is a profound story of sacrifice and redemption set to modern times. - May 15, 2019 - Jess, Mo' Books LLC

Michigan Author & Editor Produces New Picture Book Project, "The Legend of the Fairy Stones" Local author, award-winning editor, reviewer, and product developer specializing in children’s publishing, Kim Childress celebrates the release of "The Legend of the Fairy Stones" from Morgan James Kids. “In two words, brilliantly rendered,” said Childress, long-time reviewer... - May 10, 2019 - Childress Ink

New Book Release from Fireship Press - "Fleet Angels" From its humble beginnings in Lakehurst, N.J. in 1948, through its evolution to today’s helicopter squadrons, this is a story of their missions, from the mundane to the heroic. In the finest Naval tradition, the Fleet Angels’ stories illustrate their struggles, courage, creativity, persistence and even humor as they fulfill their military and peaceful missions. - May 09, 2019 - Fireship Press

Reading Rocks in Rockford 2019 Author and award-winning editor Kim Childress joins Author Row for Reading Rocks in Rockford 2019, at the Krause Memorial Library in Rockford, MI, and she will be featuring The Legend of the Fairy Stones and other titles, with book-give-aways complements of Girls' Life Magazine and ChildressInk.com. - April 27, 2019 - Childress Ink

11th Annual Reading Rocks. Local Author, Award-Winning Editor & Reviewer Among Guests Slated for Annual Event. For the 11th year, Rockford celebrates Michigan authors and area readers. Join them for another fun festival. Author’s Row features over 30 authors and their publications. Ask them questions and pick up a few books for summer reading. Be an illustrator, enjoy crafts, hook a book, get your face painted. Come at 9:45 a.m. and take part in a sidewalk parade by dressing up in a favorite character. Celebrate the love of reading. - April 19, 2019 - Childress Ink

"Sea Goddess" Author, Joseph Riden, Publishes First Novel-Length Book Joseph Riden, Author has released a new book titled, "Sea Goddess." This is his first novel-length book, based on a true story. This book demonstrates the use of atmospheric tension rather than human violence to sustain conflict (and reader interest) in fiction narrative. This story will interest readers seeking exciting, action-filled accounts of an ocean cruising and fishing lifestyle. The book is out in Kindle format now and may be also published in print. - April 18, 2019 - Joseph Riden, Author (sole Prop.)

Austin Highsmith Garces Inspires Sick Children April welcomes actress and children’s advocate, Austin Highsmith Garces’ latest project, The Miracle Tree – a children’s book written about her personal battle against a rare childhood illness. Based on the true story of Austin Highsmith Garces’ experience as a 2-year old... - April 08, 2019 - Doce Blant Publishing

Now Available on Amazon: "Leah Sees The World" Children’s Book Champions Kids’ Creativity, Encourages Artistic Expression In the newest title in the expanded Funky Dreamer Storytime kid’s book library, author Greg Wachs teams up with two creative artists to produce "Leah Sees The World," aimed at inspiring children to see beauty in the world around them and encouraging artistic expression. - March 29, 2019 - Funky Dreamer Storytime

New Book Release from Fireship Press—"Death Beneath the Waves" It’s early 1942 and America is unprepared for the war it has declared on Japan and Germany. The enemy, however, is not… - March 14, 2019 - Fireship Press

Legendary Batman Artist Celebrates Detective Comics #1000 with a Giveaway Neal Adams partners with Key Collector Comics to give away three sets of limited-edition comics valued at $300 per set. - March 11, 2019 - Key Collector Comics

New Book Release from Fireship Press / Cortero Publishing — "Deep Breathing" An Angel of Mercy stalks the city and he’s coming for Abby Bannister... - February 21, 2019 - Fireship Press

83-Year-Old Marin County Step-Mom Teams Up with Kid’s Book Author to Create "Socktown," a Story of Where All Those Lost Socks Go Author Greg Wachs teams up with his step-mother Sharlene to tell the story of "Socktown" in the newest title in the Funky Dreamer Storytime kid’s book library, just released on Amazon. - February 01, 2019 - Funky Dreamer Storytime

Management Consultant Turned Author, Jo Kusi Releases New Children's Book Jo Kusi, inspired by the birth of his son set out to create a series of compelling children's stories and found immediate success. - January 14, 2019 - NYANSA

Just Released on Amazon: "Raising My Baby Sister" Children’s Book Written by 9-Year-Old Big Sister In the newest title in the expanded Funky Dreamer Storytime kid’s book library, first-time author Marissa Martinez, a 9-year-old 4th grader, presents suggestions and tips for youngsters helping their parents raise a new baby - December 15, 2018 - Funky Dreamer Storytime

Star of Emmy Winning Documentary Joins Forces with Tyler Perry Studios Alum to Create Inclusive Animated Series Star of Emmy-winning documentary “The Full Nelson,” Adiba Nelson, has joined forces with Jenée V. Giles, a former writer/story editor for Tyler Perry Studios, to develop and write the pilot for an animated series that spotlights children with disabilities as the protagonists. “ClaraBelle... - December 11, 2018 - Adiba Nelson

"Black Butterfly" Children’s Book Now Available Amazon Takes Young Readers on a High-Flying Journey of Hope and Sharing A new title in the expanded Funky Dreamer Storytime kid’s book library by author Greg Wachs, "Black Butterfly" brings dreams of flying to life with rich illustrations, story of empathy and friendship. - December 10, 2018 - Funky Dreamer Storytime

New Book Just Released in Time for Christmas; "The Passage at Moose Beach" by Michael Foster is a Great Gift for Young Teenagers Embraced by teachers, parents, and students alike, "The Passage At Moose Beach" by Michael Foster is a great holiday gift for those who love adventure, nature, and family. "An enchantingly magical tale about finding friends in the unlikeliest of people and working together with them to achieve your wildest dreams." - Emily Burrows, 7th grade. "The art is beautiful! I loved the cover and the illustrations. They all helped to give concrete, visual references for the reader." - Sandra Hay, teacher - November 27, 2018 - M.P. Zarrella Books, Inc. DBA Calling Card Books and Z Girls Press

20,000km to Launch a Book Series - Finding Your Path Books New Positive Education Book Series Launched in Australia to Support Youth Transitions. The first "Positive Transitioning Series" in the world. - November 21, 2018 - Finding Your Path Books

Just in Time for the Holidays, Great for Stockings: Clyde the Cat’s True Story Will Entertain Children While Grown-Ups Enjoy Coloring a Quick Succession of Busy Nothings New from Z Girls Press: Clyde the Cat That Came In From The Cold by Artist/Author Daphne Stammer for children and A Quick Succession of Busy Nothings by Kate Zarrella. Clyde tells the true story of how a once homeless cat found a home in beautiful, lively illustrations with heartwarming captions. Kate Zarrella has created a captivating adult coloring book featuring a handful of original illustrations plus line art showcasing the wit and wisdom from books by classic novelist Jane Austen. - November 14, 2018 - M.P. Zarrella Books, Inc. DBA Calling Card Books and Z Girls Press

New Book Release from Fireship Press - "Shipwreck Island" In one of the most remote and uninhabitable places on earth a shipwreck with a legendary treasure is waiting to be found... - November 08, 2018 - Fireship Press

New Book Release from Fireship Press — "In Search of Brigid Coltrane" Political and Religious Intrigue in 1940s Ireland. Brigid had vanished and Peter must race against the clock to save his fourteen-year-old daughter from deadly, brutal men. But will good trump evil, and at what cost? - September 06, 2018 - Fireship Press

"Rock & Water: the Power of Thought - The Peace of Letting Go" by Scott Cooper Named "Book of the Year" by The Coalition of Visionary Resources ISBN# 9780875168968 Denver-based trade organization Coalition of Visionary Resources (COVR) is honored to announce that “Rock & Water: The Power of Thought ~ The Peace of Letting Go” by Scott Cooper (ISBN# 9780875168968) has been named Book of the Year in this year’s 21st Annual Visionary Awards. Each year COVR gives Visionary Awards to entries selected from among the best products in the Mind Body Spirit industry. Both COVR members and non-members were eligible to enter the competition. - August 11, 2018 - DeVorss & Company

New Book Release from Fireship Press - "Last Dance in Kabul" The Ultimate Dance between Love and War. When the retreating British army is caught between the jaws of Afghanistan's blizzard-wracked mountain passes and hordes of vengeful tribesmen, Sarah and Reeve must rely on their skills, courage, and blossoming love just to survive. - August 02, 2018 - Fireship Press

Husband of Terminally Ill Wife Launches Barbecue Project in Her Honor Rob Ainbinder, a native of New England, recently launched a barbecue project on Kickstarter in honor of his Texas born & bred wife of 23 years. The couple relocated to North Carolina 18 years ago and could find none of Angela’s Texas style barbecue. “At that time, harder lines were drawn... - July 26, 2018 - Pitmaster's Log Book

Santa Cruz Poet Releases First Full-Length Book Collection Kim Cope Tait, a 1989 graduate of Harbor High School and local teacher has moved home to Santa Cruz, California and will have her first full-length collection of poems released by Finishing Line Press on July 13th, 2018. Having lived and taught in Hawai'i, Switzerland, New Zealand, Vermont, and Colorado, Kim has made her way home on the eve of her book release. - July 10, 2018 - Kim Cope Tait

New Book Release from Fireship Press - "Ghosts of World War II: NAS Banana River" It was nothing more than a thin strip of land bordered by an ocean and a landlocked salt river. Its inhabitants were hoards of sand flies and mosquitoes. In time, it probably would have been taken over by developers, and become another resort area. But catastrophic events, beyond its shores, dictated a different role. Then, as suddenly as the Banana River Naval Air Station appeared, it was gone… vanished, leaving only the folklore, the of official reports, and a river with stories to tell. - July 04, 2018 - Fireship Press

BookWhirl Releases Digital Book Signboard Service Invigorate your book advertising campaign with this innovative new service. - April 29, 2018 - BookWhirl Publishing

"Braxton’s Century" - An Epic Novel Spanning the Globe; Publication Planned for This Summer by Author J.R. Strayve, Jr. Publication planned for this summer, author J.R. Strayve, Jr. launched a Publishizer crowdfunding campaign to fund the project. The historical fiction novel has been compared to the works of best selling author Ken Follett. "Braxton’s Century" tells the story of a British aristocrat from birth in 1866 until his 100th birthday. Readers will be mesmerized as Braxton builds fame and fortune in London, Vienna, Venice, St. Petersburg, Moscow, Tokyo, Calcutta, San Francisco, Colorado, and New York. - April 17, 2018 - M.P. Zarrella Books, Inc. DBA Calling Card Books and Z Girls Press

Funky Dreamer Storytime Expands Into Latino Children’s Book Market with Two Titles Just Released in Spanish, Available Now on Amazon and Barnes & Noble “What Do Giraffes Eat?”/“ʕQue Comén Las Jirafas?” and “Donut The Dragon El ”/ “Dona El Dragón” now available online at Amazon and Barnes & Noble, author Greg Wachs’ Funky Dreamer Storytime library expands to include two new Spanish-language editions. - April 08, 2018 - Funky Dreamer Storytime

BookWhirl Releases the New Library Advantage Service With this service authors can now effectively get into the library system. - March 30, 2018 - BookWhirl Publishing

New Book Release from Fireship Press "Courage Between Love and Death" Elspeth has recently landed a nursing position. This is a big boon for her, but things are not going as expected. When the unthinkable happens, it is a turning point, not only for the medical industry and our country’s security, but also for Elspeth personally. With her career and reputation on the line, will she have the courage to overcome the challenges she faces to clear her name and continue to be there for the ones she loves? - March 29, 2018 - Fireship Press

BookWhirl Releases New Linear Advertising Service Reach out to potential readers in the most efficient and effective way possible. - March 02, 2018 - BookWhirl Publishing

Class Act Books Science Fiction Series Garners Award On February 21, the Paranormal Romance Guild announced the winners of its 2017 Reviewers Choice Awards, selecting the best books reviewed in the year in the categories of Science fiction/Fantasy, Horror, Anthologies, and Mystery. Once again, Class Act Books author Toni V. Sweeney has garnered an award... - February 24, 2018 - Class Act Books

Horror and Fantasy for Class Act Books in February On February 15, the second part of the epic two-part fantasy series The Arcanian Chronicles by Toni V. Sweeney was released by Class Act Books publishers. Part 1, The Narrative of Riven the Heretic, concluded in January, 2018 with The Forest Witch, (Book 6). Part 2 again picks up the story 3000 years... - February 24, 2018 - Class Act Books

Fun Book Tackles What’s Hiding in Our Water and More; Called a Tool to Teach Sustainability The Second Edition of "All About Water - As Told by The Plumber Who’s Seen It All" © by Greg Chick, Illustrated by Audrey Ly and Co-Authored by M.P. Zarrella releases today. Ramona California’s Greg Chick, a LEED-AP plumber and water advocate with over 40 years experience as a licensed contractor, tells the complete story of water through two fictional characters. There is nothing in the marketplace today like this timely and relevant book. - February 02, 2018 - M.P. Zarrella Books, Inc. DBA Calling Card Books and Z Girls Press

BookWhirl Jumpstarts Book Promotions with New Service Authors can now elevate their book promotion with the Radio Advertising service. - January 05, 2018 - BookWhirl Publishing

Lagarde Authors Expose Corrupt Adoption Ring in New Novel "Justice Served ... Babies for Sale" Adoption has become a business where evidence may be fabricated for children to be sold out of Foster Care. "Justice Served ... Babies for Sale" chronicles the spiral of the demise of a gifted, beautiful, talented teenager when she becomes a single mother of twins. She was declared unfit and lost her babies through a court system scam, all under the guise of legitimacy. Colorful 1960's Catskill Mountains NY setting. - December 28, 2017 - Justice Served Murder Mysteries

Class Act Books Launches Epic Fantasy Saga In 1982, a fledgling writer named Toni V. Sweeney began work on her first fantasy novel. The next year at a Sci-Fi convention in Kearney, Nebraska, she was advised by well-known science fiction/fantasy author George R.R. Martin to “Keep your steam up.” She went on to finish the novel in what... - December 18, 2017 - Class Act Books

Mary E. Logsdon Debuts Her Exciting New Teen & Young Adult Sci-Fi Action & Adventure Book Series Worlds collide in a galaxy of imagination, action, and adventure from Mary E. Logsdon. Her long-awaited Star Galaxy book series debut has been several years in the making, and the wait has been worth it. Star Galaxy: The White Knight kicks the series off with at least five more to follow in the future. - December 09, 2017 - Logsdon Publishing

Tullisian Books is Making it Easier for Everyone to Live a More Serene and Joyful Life Earlier this year, Tullisian Books, in association with The ExtraJOYdinary Writers Group, published "ExtraJOYdinary: creating your serene life" and its companion workbook, "my life is ExtraJOYdinary: The Workbook." "ExtraJOYdinary" is published in hardcover in six different... - December 06, 2017 - Tullisian Books