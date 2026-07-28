A high school jazz band embarks on a bus trip to California for an international band competition. Their bus breaks down and they are forced to stay at a local motel. With nothing better to do, the teens decide to have an orgy. Being nerds, they have to guess how cool kids do it. Clueless, their attempts are hilarious. They finally make it late to the post-competition dance party and learn that being a nerd is not all that bad. - February 12, 2021 - Lindero Edutainment