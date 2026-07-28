Recent Headlines
Within Movie Theaters
From the Stage to the Silver Screen: The O’Jays’ Eric Nolan and Ohio Filmmaker James Ford Launch National Release of Faithful Intentions
Jae Films movie release - July 28, 2026 - Jae Films LLC
Female Director Steps Outside of Male Dominated Hollywood to Create a Comedy Film, and her own production company REL Films
Mags and Julie Go On A Road Trip, a family-friendly comedy film, was written by actress, producer, director Ryann Liebl, founder of REL Films, outside of Hollywood’s male-dominated industry. It is now available to stream on all platforms and is free on Amazon Prime. - December 22, 2025 - REL Films
First Dutch Film About Stuttering by a Stuttering Director Selected for Playa Film Festival
Unspoken Truth, the debut short film directed by Irmo Stijnberg, produced by Censtudios, has been selected for the Playa Film Festival in Aruba and nominated in the Kingdom of Shorts category. The world premiere will take place there in October 2025, marking the very first public screening of the film. - September 22, 2025 - Censtudios
Curt Eric Clendenin Unveils "Andy Kaufman Is Alive" EP: a Musical Journey Down a 25-Year Rabbit Hole
"Andy Kaufman Is Alive," by Curt Eric Clendenin, is composed of songs unearthed from the archives. In light of documentary, "Thank You Very Much," this mini-album serves as a wonderful companion piece to the documentary, inspired by the theory of Andy Kaufman faking his death. It is available on Bandcamp for Kaufman Enthusiasts. - March 13, 2025 - Inspirado Projecto
John Schneider Stars in Supernatural Mystery Kid Paranormal – Official Poster Unveiled
Dark Atom Studios unveils the official poster for Kid Paranormal, starring John Schneider (The Dukes of Hazzard) and Olivia Brown (Miami Vice). The film follows two best friends, played by Adison Salcedo and Lillian Weatherford, who start a paranormal investigation business and uncover a 20 year-old murder mystery. Schneider plays a bookstore owner with knowledge of the town’s haunted past, while Brown portrays a woman tied to the case. A teaser trailer and more updates are coming soon. - March 07, 2025 - Dark Atom Studios
“The Music We Call Country” Brings the Heart of America to Amazon Prime Video
The Music We Call Country is now available to buy or rent on Amazon Prime Video in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. This landmark documentary from Noble Giant Films is an in-depth exploration of the early days of country music, unearthing the key artists, pivotal moments, and... - February 10, 2025 - Noble Giant Films
De Waarheid (Unspoken Truth): the First Dutch Film About Stuttering from a Director Who Stutters
De Waarheid (Unspoken Truth), directed by Irmo Stijnberg, produced by Censtudios, is the first Dutch film about stuttering created by a filmmaker who stutters. The film has now been completed, held a private screening, and is set for a film festival run, bringing its powerful message and unique perspective to a broader audience. - November 03, 2024 - Censtudios
Bay Area Indie Romantic Comedy Filmed on iPhone to Have California Premiere at San Francisco Short Film Festival on October 23 at Beloved 4 Star Theater
After a sold-out premiere at the Ashland Independent Film Festival, Eat Surf Love, an ultra-low-budget film shot on iPhones, returns home to the San Francisco Short Film Festival. In this love-hate letter to San Francisco starring Tyler Ritter, Molly Wood, and Laura Yumi Snell, a writer and a surfer navigate the murky waters of a first date, while a podcaster tracks their “meet awkward" and places their encounter into the context of contemporary Bay Area life. - October 14, 2024 - Eat Surf Love Productions LLC
Gravitas Ventures Acquires Worldwide Distribution for "When It Rains in LA" Oscar's FYC by Big Picture Production
When It Rains in LA signs with Gravitas Ventures for worldwide distribution and FYC for awards with 3 original songs by artist FAIS. - October 02, 2024 - Big Picture Productions
Paragon Theaters Commits to Bringing Spanish-Language Films to All Guests
Paragon Theaters rolls out Spanish-dubbed film series Cine Latino, and teams up with industry leader TheaterEars to provide guests easy-to-use dubbing technology via Mobile Phones. - September 16, 2024 - Paragon Theaters
"Venus Effect" Celebrates Official Selection at Atlanta Underground Film Festival
The sci-fi indie blockbuster "Venus Effect," directed by Andrew Burn, is set to screen at the Limelight Theater on Sunday, August 18th, at 8:30 PM as an "Official Selection" at the Atlanta Underground Film Festival. - July 23, 2024 - Skyframe Pictures LLC
Paragon Theaters Launches Sensory Friendly Screenings for Kids of All Ages
Paragon Theaters launches monthly Sensory Friendly Screenings for kids of all ages, at all Paragon locations nationwide, starting Saturday, July 20, with DESPICABLE ME 4. - July 16, 2024 - Paragon Theaters
Paragon Theaters Welcomes Exhibition Veteran Brian Hood as Their New Chief Operating Officer
Effective immediately, exhibition veteran Brian Hood will assume the role of Chief Operating Officer (COO) at Paragon Theaters, headquartered in Deerfield Beach, Florida. In his role, Brian will oversee the day-to-day operational management and infrastructure support of the cinema chain in its... - May 02, 2024 - Paragon Theaters
Paragon Theaters Launches New Diamond Rewards Loyalty Membership Program
Paragon Theaters launches new Diamond Rewards Loyalty Membership Program. This program seeks to reward Paragon's most loyal movie-watching guests with more free tickets faster than ever before. Guests can also enjoy newly rolling out enhanced membership benefits as well. - April 25, 2024 - Paragon Theaters
Florida’s Own, Barry S. Mcleod Delivers New Thriller Film: House of April 1st
The Write Side of Me Productions presents its new feature film House of April 1st, and the very versatile and creative behind it all; Florida's Own, Barry S. McLeod. His new thriller movie House of April 1st is a sure hit. There's much more to discover about this genius storyteller, along with his new film. - April 22, 2024 - The Write Side of Me Productions
Flaming Elephant Films LLC Unveils Innovative Direct-to-Viewer Marketing Strategy: Empowering Artists and Redefining Hollywood Dynamics
With a commitment to fostering creativity and recognizing the invaluable contributions of actors and writers, Flaming Elephant Films has pioneered a revolutionary approach that has already disrupted the status quo. This bold strategy not only empowers artists with enhanced financial opportunities but also solidifies the company's control over distribution and filming endeavors, charting a unique course in the industry. - August 22, 2023 - Flaming Elephant Films LLC
Space Academy Show - An Interactive and Educational Show for Kids
MultiShow, LLC is thrilled to announce the launch of their latest production, Space Academy Show, an immersive and educational show for children of ages 4 to 12. The show takes children on a journey through our galaxy, exploring different planets, learning about space, and interacting with the visual content using LED glowing bracelets and a mobile app. - March 21, 2023 - MultiShow, LLC
Afritalent Agency Presents Nollywood Blockbuster "Kanaani" in Partnership with Tola Olatunji Films
"Kanaani," the highly anticipated movie from Tola Olatunji, explores the triumphs of young love, choices, and the agony of human trafficking. - March 21, 2023 - Afritalent Agency
Black Film, Black Voices
The 3rd Annual Greenwood Film Festival is here. The big event is back again, taking place August 2-6, 2023, with a new slate of black films and workshops curated for film lovers, film makers, and all the above. Located in Tulsa, Oklahoma, the Greenwood Film Festival loves to highlight black local... - February 15, 2023 - Greenwood Film Festival
Patrick Fabian, 2023 SAG Award Nominee for "Better Call Saul," Leads Timely Cautionary Tale, "The Way We Speak," from Award-Winning Writer-Director Ian Ebright
Accomplished actor Patrick Fabian, known for his role as Howard Hamlin in the critically acclaimed AMC series, "Better Call Saul," will lead an ensemble cast in the upcoming independent narrative feature, "The Way We Speak." Written and directed by Ian Ebright, the film is an... - January 20, 2023 - Broken Telegraph Films
Mocktail Beverages, Inc. Introduces Alcohol-Free Nitro Canned Cocktails for Bars, Restaurants & Hotels/Resorts in the U.S.
Nitrogen Technology Elevates Ready-to-Drink Presentation and Experience for Guests While Providing Bartenders with a Next Level Ready-to-Serve Solution - December 01, 2022 - Mocktails
MicroFilmz to Launch on Roku, Fire TV as New Streaming Platform for Short Films
MicroFilmz is currently accepting submissions for distribution on their platform. - October 30, 2022 - MicroFilmz
It's Cold Blooded
This feature film (bio pic) will encompass the life and music career of the late artist, Rick James. - September 21, 2022 - Ascended Motion Pictures
Urban Fairytale Lands on the Big Screen
Strawberry Princess The Movie Wins Best Thriller. South Central Los Angeles native Writer/Director Rod S. Scott debuts his 4th feature film Strawberry Princess, starring WWE Superstar Ariane Andrew as Layla Johnson in her first leading role. Rod’s past films include “100 Kilos”... - August 23, 2022 - 7 Arts
World Premiere of Documentary "Lightning in a Bottle: A Festival Story" at LA's Marina del Rey Film Festival Celebrates the Return of Festival Life
The immersive and raw documentary, Lightning in a Bottle: A Festival Story, will make its world premiere at the Marina del Rey film festival on Monday, June 20 at 4pm at the Cinemark 18&XD. The film's director, John Handem Piette, found a bit of internet fame in November 2020 with his “America Endgame” meme which garnered millions of views and galvanized all of Twitter on election week. John's feature doc also just successfully crowd-funded over 30K of finishing funds to make its premiere debut. - June 16, 2022 - Assemble Studios
Casting Workbook Launches "The Green Room" with Natasha Gargiulo
In Partnership with former Entertainment Tonight Canada Reporter and Host of "The Working Actor" Natasha Gargiulo, Casting Workbook has launched its new original content series - "The Green Room." Announcement Highlights • Through a partnership with Natasha Gargiulo,... - May 31, 2022 - Casting Workbook
The Romanian Film Festival Returns to Washington, D.C.
The Embassy of Romania, in partnership with the Romanian Cultural Institute, and Miracle Theatre, are announcing the return of the 3rd edition of the Romanian Film Festival in D.C., which starts on June 3 and runs through June 19 at the Miracle Theatre in Capitol Hill. - May 25, 2022 - Romanian Film Festival DC
Afritalent Agency Seeks to Bridge Talent of the Global Diaspora with Hollywood Casting Directors and Producers
Afritalent Agency is seeking new talent. Many of Afritalent Agency represented talent appeared in Beyonce’s 2020 hit movie "Black is King." - November 09, 2021 - Afritalent Agency
The Silver State Film Festival 2021 Happening at The Century Orleans 18 and XD in Las Vegas
Silver State Film Festival welcomes back filmmakers to the theatre in Las Vegas screening over 150 films from around the world and Nevada. - October 27, 2021 - Silver State Film Festival
Marina del Rey Film Festival Returned to Cinemark 18 and XD HHLA and Celebrated Its 10th Year Anniversary
Marina del Rey Film Festival welcomed back independent filmmakers to the big screen, with over 250 films screening for a week. - October 22, 2021 - Marina del Rey Film Festival
Ted Lasso Star Shines in the Award-Winning Short Film, Immigrant Mother, the Latest Release by Santa Monica-Based Writer Katherine King
Ted Lasso Actor Cristo Hernández (Dani Rojas), best known for the character's tagline, "Fútbol is Life!," which has spawned an internet sensation, memes, and even t-shirts, stars in Immigrant Mother, a timely anecdote on the current hot topics of U.S.-Mexican border... - October 14, 2021 - Katherine King
Marina del Rey Film Festival Returns to Welcome Back Filmmakers at Cinemark 18 and XD HHLA and Celebrates Its 10th Year Anniversary
Marina del Rey Film Festival Welcomes Back Filmmakers to Theatre - June 21, 2021 - Marina del Rey Film Festival
Roosevelt Island Film Festival – Delayed by COVID, the Inaugural of the RIFF Will Finally be Held Live on Roosevelt Island
Actor/Filmmakers Toni Vitale and long-time resident Daniel Jordano are excited to announce their live film festival on Roosevelt Island. The Roosevelt Island Film Festival will be opening its screen to new works June 25-27 at the Main St. Theater and Dance Alliance. - June 05, 2021 - Roosevelt Island Film Festival
Pioneering Online Theater Company Relaunches as a Live Cinema Studio
Remote Studios -- formerly Remote Theater -- to produce live Web teleplays and films featuring actors throughout the world - April 12, 2021 - Remote Theatre
New Virtual Repertory Company to Help Reimagine Theatre for the Post-Pandemic World
Remote Theater launches campaign to fund people, programs, and technology to connect audiences in both virtual and physical spaces. James Carpenter, Catherine Castellanos, Alicia M.P. Nelson, Paul Dresher and Philippa Kelly join the core company on the West Coast. Tanya Shaffer, Billy Aronson... - March 30, 2021 - Remote Theatre
Award-Winning Playwright Tanya Shaffer Joins Pioneering New Theater Company as Its First Resident Artist
Award-winning playwright Tanya Shaffer to help deliver on Remote Theater's vision to engage global playwrights and showcase their work digitally around the world. - March 17, 2021 - Remote Theatre
Celebration Movie Theater Hopes to Reopen After Being Closed for 10 Years
The social purpose corporation, Front Porch Theater Inc, seeks to revitalize Celebration’s town center by opening the Celebration theater as a cinema entertainment venue. At the theater, guests will watch movies, enjoy a concert, play, or comedy show, browse the weekly art show, listen to a... - March 09, 2021 - Front Porch Theater Inc.
Lindero Edutainment is Proud to Announce the Release of Their Feature Film, "The Breakdown" (2021). It Will Premier on Amazon Prime Video on Saturday, February 13, 2021.
A high school jazz band embarks on a bus trip to California for an international band competition. Their bus breaks down and they are forced to stay at a local motel. With nothing better to do, the teens decide to have an orgy. Being nerds, they have to guess how cool kids do it. Clueless, their attempts are hilarious. They finally make it late to the post-competition dance party and learn that being a nerd is not all that bad. - February 12, 2021 - Lindero Edutainment
Silver State Film Festival 2021 Plans and Events in Las Vegas
The Silver State Film Festival is excited to come back to Las Vegas in person for 2021. - February 04, 2021 - Silver State Film Festival
Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia Vertical Theater Competition Supported by Smash. Worldwide Rollout Starts Today
Academy Award (R) accredited & Asia’s one of the biggest international short film festivals, the Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia (SSFF & ASIA) & SHOWROOM Inc., who has developed "smash.," a vertical theater app that delivers professional quality short films... - November 26, 2020 - Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia
Innovative Style: The 2020 Marina del Rey Film Festival Streams on ShortsDaily Rising Los Angeles Based Independent Film Festival Streamed on Roku Channel
2020 Marina del Rey Film Festival held on ShortsDaily Roku Channel interactive experiences on Zoom and Facebook. - October 30, 2020 - Marina del Rey Film Festival
Boca Raton Virtual Jewish Film Festival - Sept. 29 thru Dec. 25; 36 Premiere Films at Levis JCC Sandler Center
The virtual festival will run from September 29 – December 25, 2020 and will feature narrative, documentary and short films, all with a Jewish theme, from around the world. Special to this year’s virtual festival are webinars with filmmakers and cast members and the opportunity to view the film up to 72 hours after its scheduled time. Premiere Screenings of I'll Find You, My Name Is Sara & Anton are featured. - October 07, 2020 - Boca International Jewish Film Festival,
With Festivals Shut Down and Movie Theaters Closed, Veritas Arts International's Hilarious Comedy, "Brooklyn Vans" Decides on a Queens Drive-In
Veritas Arts International's new comedy, "Brooklyn Vans," though an official selection at festivals like New Filmmakers NY, and NY Lift Off, will not premiere live there, since these, like many festivals, have gone online due to COVID. Instead, the comedy pilot by Daniel Jordano, a Queens mover and filmmaker, will debut at a new drive-in at the Bel Aire Diner in Long Island City on Oct. 20 at 7pm. - October 01, 2020 - Veritas Arts International
Independent Filmmaker Dorian Goto Stone's Live-Action Virtual Reality Film "GEIMU" About a Medieval Japanese Game World Has Festival World Premiere at VIFF
"GEIMU" is an immersive Japanese live-action 3D virtual reality (VR) film made for viewing in a VR headset. Produced and directed by independent filmmaker Dorian Goto Stone, GEIMU is a narrative short film that combines gaming, VR and cinema and is set in a medieval Japanese game world. It will be viewable globally for free from Sept. 24 (12pm PDT) to Oct. 7 during VIFF. - September 24, 2020 - Dorian Stone
Galalite Participated in the First-Ever Virtual Expo for the Cinema Business
Galalite participated in the first-ever online conference and trade show for cinema business by CineEurope. CineEurope is the longest-running and most prestigious convention dedicated entirely to cinema operators in the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The convention was supposed to be held in the... - June 25, 2020 - Galalite Screens
Free Jewish / Israeli Short Film Festival - 124 Films and Growing - Boca Raton Jewish Film Festival
With 124 exciting Jewish and Israeli Short Films, the Boca Raton Jewish Film Festival announces the release of its free Short Film Spotlight program. This program provides the general public the best short films. The Festival's mission is to provide the newest, most stimulating and thought provoking films. - June 13, 2020 - Boca International Jewish Film Festival,
Free Short Jewish Films - Judy Levis Markhoff Boca Raton Jewish Film Festival
The Judy Levis Markhoff Boca Raton Jewish Festival announces the release of its free Short Film Spotlight program. This program provides the general public the best short films. The Festival's mission is to provide the newest, most stimulating and thought provoking films. - May 05, 2020 - Boca International Jewish Film Festival,
Actor/Filmmaker and Long-Time Resident, Vincent Spano (Baby It’s You, Creator), Joins the Jury for the First Annual Roosevelt Island Film Festival
Actor/Director/Writer/Producer Vincent Spano, long-time former resident of Roosevelt Island has announced his participation in the jury of the first annual Roosevelt Island Film Festival which will be opening its screen to new works August 21-23 at the Main St. Theater. - March 28, 2020 - Roosevelt Island Film Festival
Roosevelt Island Film Festival – Local Filmmakers Launch the Very First Film Festival on Scenic Roosevelt Island
Actors/Filmmakers Toni Vitale, and longtime island resident, Daniel Jordano, are excited to announce the first film festival on Roosevelt Island. It will be opening its screens to new works Aug. 21-23 at the Main St. Theater. - March 19, 2020 - Roosevelt Island Film Festival
Galalite’s Mirage XDL 1.2 Complimented Christie’s RGB Laser at Carnival Cinemas
Carnival Cinemas, one of the fastest-growing multiplex chains in India has collaborated with Christie Digital Systems and TSR professional video and audio for their project of Laser screens PAN India. The event marked the celebration of Carnival Cinemas becoming the first and only multiplex chain... - March 11, 2020 - Galalite Screens