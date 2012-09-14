PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Galalite Launches the World’s Lowest Gain Projection Screen - Mirage XDL 1.2 at Big Cine Expo Galalite (www.galalitescreens.com/), a globally recognised manufacturer of Innovative Projection Screen surfaces launches the new Mirage XDL 1.2, a revolutionary projection screen providing a uniquely immersive viewing experience. Specially crafted to reduce the Speckle in Laser Projections, Galalite’s... - November 17, 2019 - Galalite Screens

Independent Filmmaking Excellence Showcased at the 2019 Marina del Rey Film Festival Marina del Rey Film Festival screens over 250 independent films from around the word in Los Angeles. - November 02, 2019 - Marina del Rey Film Festival

Galalite’s Mirage XDL 1.2: First of Its kind Silver Screen Galalite Screens with the introduction of it's latest screen Mirage XDL 1.2 is reintroducing the silver screen that is ready to take over its contemporaries with its sheer brilliance and tremendous quality. - October 25, 2019 - Galalite Screens

Galalite Screens Ready to Set Its Foot in Europe Galalite has a strong foundation in its home country India and is ready to explore the European market by already establishing a factory in Poland which will be treated as a base of operations for Europe. - October 19, 2019 - Galalite Screens

Galalite's World Eyesight Day Involvement Galalite - Leading manufacturer of cinema screens is celebrating their success of 60 years in a unique and innovative way by partnering up with Sightsavers to create awareness about preventive blindness and to aid and assist in the treatment of some of the children. - October 14, 2019 - Galalite Screens

The 8th Annual Marina del Rey Film Festival: Week Long Screenings of Fantastic Independent Films 2019 Marina del Rey Film Festival events and speakers information. Cinemark 18 and XD at HHLA October 18 – 24; Warehouse Kickoff Event October 17; Best of the Fest Awards at The Proud Bird October 25. - October 12, 2019 - Marina del Rey Film Festival

Nominated Short Film About Halloween and Cultural Appropriation/Racial Issues Just Launched Online A dramedy short film about Halloween, cultural appropriation, and racial issues launches on Vimeo online. - October 12, 2019 - Idylwild Pictures

Silver State Film Festival 2019 Highlights Highlights from the 2019 Silver State Film Festival - October 01, 2019 - Silver State Film Festival

Festival of International Experiences Celebrates 5 Years Featuring Dozens of Canadian and World Premieres Available for 3 Days Only. The fifth annual Festival of International Virtual & Augmented Reality Stories (FIVARS) is set for Sept. 13-15 (the final weekend of TIFF) and will showcase a curated selection of experiences from around the world powered... - August 30, 2019 - FIVARS

The Silver State Film Festival 2019 is Coming to Las Vegas 2019 Silver State Film Festival submissions are open and film festival details. - July 03, 2019 - Silver State Film Festival

Boca Raton Jewish Film Festival Previews 2019 Lineup The Adolph & Rose Levis Jewish Community Center’s Phyllis & Harvey Sandler Center proudly presents the third annual Judy Levis Markhoff Boca Raton Jewish Film Festival (BRJFF), March 10-31, 2019. Now among the top 10 Jewish Film Festivals in the US, BRJFF features the best narrative, documentary... - January 01, 2019 - Adolph & Rose Levis JCC Boca Raton Jewish Film Festival

2018 Marina Del Rey Film Festival to be Held at Cinemark 18 and XD, October 17th- 22nd, 2018 Marina del Rey Film Festival will be screening over 180 films, starting this week at Cinemark 18 and XD. - October 17, 2018 - Marina del Rey Film Festival

Silver State Film Festival to be Held at the Orleans Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas Maiden edition of the independent film festival, Silver State Film Festival, to be held in Las Vegas between the 6th and 9th September 2018. - September 06, 2018 - Silver State Film Festival

Melvin Jackson Jr.’s for Your Emmy Consideration Campaign Actor/Producer/Writer Melvin Jackson Jr. is being considered for two Emmys for his six episode series titled, “This Eddie Murphy Role is Mine, Not Yours.” A short film in which he pays homage to legendary comedian Eddie Murphy. The series is written by Melvin Jackson Jr & his wife actress... - May 01, 2018 - Melvin Jackson Jr

Cinesseum, the World's First Online Movie Theater, is Launching Soon Cinesseum.com is a website that will enable people to legally watch world premieres and the latest movies online at the same time as they are shown in theatres. - March 16, 2018 - Cinesseum

Levis JCC Boca Raton Jewish Film Festival Held March 4th-24th; 40 Premiere Jewish / Israeli Films - World, US and International Premieres The Levis JCC Boca Raton Jewish Film Festival...40 International Jewish Themed Films including: 9 World, International and US Premieres, 11 Florida Premieres and 15 Palm Beach County Premieres. Opening Night was the World Premiere of Rescue Bus 300: The untold true story with Filmmaker Nati Dinnar in attendance. - March 09, 2018 - Adolph & Rose Levis JCC Boca Raton Jewish Film Festival

Silver State Film Festival Invites Independent Filmmakers from Around the World to Come and Experience Las Vegas Silver State Film Festival announces dates, venue and information for Las Vegas Film Festival. - March 06, 2018 - Silver State Film Festival

Cinema Los Angeles Film Festival Will Take Place December 9th, 2017 The main goal of Cinema Los Angeles is to present the most exciting and inspiring new works on film being made today. And equally, to promote an understanding and appreciation of the world through moving pictures. - December 08, 2017 - Cinema Los Angeles

Marina Del Rey Film Festival Screens Over 140 Films Congratulates Independent Films Marina del Rey Film Festival Screens over 140 films at AMC Classic Marina Marketplace 6. Congratulations to all the filmmakers, films and award winners. A special thank you to AMC Independent and AMC Theaters and all the sponsors for support. Please support all of the sponsors. - November 03, 2017 - Marina del Rey Film Festival

Discover the World with the New Zealand Film Awards Zealand International Film Awards celebrates the work of independent filmmakers, taking us all on a journey to discover new worlds through film. - August 24, 2017 - New Zealand Film Awards

DRIVE-IN Film Festival Celebrates Tenth Anniversary at Delsea Drive-in Event The DRIVE-IN Film Festival, a not-for-profit film festival, is celebrating its tenth anniversary in the Garden State. On Saturday, September 30, the festival will be launching at the Delsea Drive-In, New Jersey’s only drive-in theater, to celebrate and promote film selections, as well as bringing... - August 20, 2017 - DRIVE-IN Film Festival

Production Begins on New Pilot "Take It From The Top" My Three Sons and King Family star, Tina Cole joins forces with actress Iona Morris, (Law & Order, The Soul Man and Cold Case) in a new pilot presentation called "Take It From The Top." "Take It From The Top" centers around a newly widowed woman, Tina Dennison, played by Cole,... - September 25, 2016 - Altonaga Productions

The Bedford Playhouse to Host Film Screening on 15th Anniversary of 9/11 The Bedford Playhouse will present a special screening of the award-winning documentary Rebirth commemorating the 15th anniversary of 9/11. - August 24, 2016 - Bedford Playhouse

7th Bagri Foundation London Indian Film Festival and British Film Institute - BFI, Reveal 2016 Programme 7th Bagri Foundation London Indian Film Festival and BFI Reveal 2016 Programme Giants of Cinema, Women Pioneers, & Kick-Ass indie films descend upon BFI Southbank. Europe’s Largest South Asian Film Event, the Bagri Foundation London Indian Film Festival, now into year seven, returns to London,... - June 02, 2016 - London Indian Film Festival

Greenville Escape Room Grand Opening Greenville Escape Room opening Friday, May 13th. - May 02, 2016 - Escape Room

Burt Reynolds, Chewbacca and Catwoman Come to New England Super Megafest The New England Super Megafest Spring Spectacular is here! Hollywood comes back to New England this Spring! Comics, Movies, Super Heroes, Music, Wrestling and Intergalactic Fun come together in Marlborough at the Super Megafest, New England’s premiere Celebrity Pop Culture Fan Fest! - March 21, 2016 - Super Megafest

Official Launch of "CN Shorts": 70 Influencers Rally to Support Chinese Short Films CN Shorts officially launches today as a global effort to celebrate the making of Chinese short films that have far-reaching crossover appeal. 'CN Shorts' seeks to promote new emerging talent among Chinese film makers who are able to best capture audiences, markets and sales in China and abroad. - January 27, 2016 - Eastward Entertainment

Will Mark Thomas' Malevolent Bring a New Level of Fear to the Screen? In the era of the relentlessly rehashed horror film, horror fans are desperate for something new and fresh. A new horror filmmaker from Pittsburgh may be delivering just that. - November 06, 2015 - BlackAsylum Entertainment

Stillman Films, LLC - Announces Their Film Buckshot the Movie to Save Country Music Crowd Funding Campaign Filmmakers Joshua J. Smith (Writer/Director) and Jacob Whitley (Producer) announce the launch of an Indiegogo Crowd Funding campaign to produce the feature film, Buckshot. - June 19, 2015 - Stillman Films, LLC

"Get Happy" Screening at the Manhattan Film Festival The romantic comedy Get Happy will screen at the Manhattan Film Festival on Friday, June 19, 2015 at 7:00PM ET. The film stars Chris Riggi (Gossip Girl), Adam LaVorgna (7th Heaven), Jordan Lane Price (All My Children), Rebecca Blumhagen (Other Plans) and Lauren Sweetser (Winter’s Bone). Get Happy... - June 10, 2015 - Monomyth Enchantment

Horror Has Been Reawakened Lifetime's "Babysitter's Black Book" Star, Steffani Brass and "My Three Sons" Sweetheart, Tina Cole reunite on Reawakened. - February 13, 2015 - Altonaga Productions

Idylwild Pictures Filmmaker, Grace Rowe Asks Asian Americans to Stop Becoming Doctors Grace Rowe, a Los Angeles based actress/filmmaker, makes a plea to other Asian Americans to stop becoming doctors, lawyers, and other worthy professions to instead seek out a life as an actor, writer, director, or a movie executive, to help change the face of Hollywood. - February 10, 2015 - Idylwild Pictures

Idylwild Pictures Launches a Crowdfunding Perk for Donors Who Like to Snuggle Independent film production company, Idylwild Pictures launches a crowdfunding perk on their Indiegogo website offering donors a thirty minute snuggle session with the producer, Nikki Papadakis, in order to raise money for their feature film, "Virtually." Just in time for Valentine's Day, the filmmakers say it's a great gift idea to give to your sad, single friend. - February 09, 2015 - Idylwild Pictures

Pedro Pascal (Game of Thrones) Launches Indiegogo Campaign for the Feature Film, "Virtually" Pedro Pascal launches an Indiegogo campaign with Asian American filmmaker, Grace Rowe, to help raise funds for her directorial debut, "Virtually." - January 19, 2015 - Idylwild Pictures

#SantaMonicaFilmFestival This Saturday, January 10th. Tweet Your Vote for Your Favorite Indie Film @smfilmfestival The 8th annual Santa Monica Film Festival (established in 2006) returns Saturday, January 10th to downtown Santa Monica. - January 06, 2015 - Santa Monica Film Festival

MovieTheaterTickets.com Introduces Cheap Movie Tickets New website offers fresh and engaging content. - September 13, 2014 - MovieTheaterTickets.com

Triplett Records: A Star in a Polarizing Musical World Triplett Records is branching out from rather humble means but they consistently release new music with new ideas. The company's CEO and leading artist, Leon Triplett, has been making music ever since his days fighting in Vietnam. Another one of their distinctive artists, rapper K.O.K, is a fluent storyteller of many subjects and themes. He, also, has a remarkable life story. - June 27, 2014 - Triplett Records

Classic Rock Band Firefall to Play at Newly Renovated Kallet Theater Pulaski, NY For co-founder Jock Bartley, Firefall has not only represented an opportunity to make quality music over the course of more than 40 years, but also represents a personal, heartfelt commitment to maintaining the tradition and craftsmanship of a contemporary musical genre that he and his peers helped create and shape. See Firefall live Saturday June 7th at the newly renovated historical Kallet Theater in Pulaski, NY. Tickets are on sale now! - May 15, 2014 - Kallet Theater

Introducing Triplett Records Triplett Records is headed by the industrious Leon Triplett, a man who is no stranger to the music industry. Mentored by legends like Curtis Mayfeild, Jerry Butler, Eddie Thomas and Carl Davis, he along with his brother Levi made up the successful duo called the Triplett Twins, well known for their song Get It. - April 17, 2014 - Triplett Records

"Art of the Bag - a Speed Bag Story" Selected as a Finalist in the Catskill Mountains Film Festival 2014 Catskill Mountains Film Festival has selected "Art of the Bag" as a finalist in the feature documentary category. - April 15, 2014 - ZazaCast Films

Fourth Annual Green Bay Film Festival Announces Award Winners Film Green Bay announced today the jury and audience award-winning films at the 2014 Green Bay Film Festival. The awards were presented Sunday, February 23 during the closing night of the Fourth Annual Green Bay Film Festival. The Best Director Award was presented to How to Become a Criminal Mastermind... - February 25, 2014 - Film Green Bay

"Art of the Bag - A Speed Bag Story" Special Screening at the Rosendale Theatre, Rosendale, NY ZazaCast Films presents a public screening of the documentary film “Art of the Bag- A Speed Bag Story,” on March 11th at 7:15pm at the Rosendale Theatre (http://rosendaletheatre.org/ ). Tickets are $7 ($5 for members). ”Art of the Bag” takes you through the history of the speed... - February 14, 2014 - ZazaCast Films

ZazaCast Films Releases New Feature Length Documentary "Art of the Bag - A Speed Bag Story" "Art of the Bag"' follows the evolution of the speed bag through its history and shows that it's much more then just a boxing exercise. Focusing on Alan Kahn, author of "The Speed Bag Bible" and known as the "Speed Bag King," you will see some of the most talented speed baggers and punchdrummers in the world explain why the speed bag is so addictive. - February 08, 2014 - ZazaCast Films

New England Super Megafest Celebrity and Pop Culture Collectables Show New England's Largest Multimedia Fanfest; Incredible Celebrity Guest Signings and Q & A Sessions; Huge Comic & Collectibles Dealer Room Spend the day with all your favorite celebrities from Comics, TV, Movies, and Rock & Roll. The Super Megafest also features an incredible dealer room with one of the largest selections of DVDs, posters, autographs, comics, toys, videos, non-sports cards and memorabilia from TV, Movies, and Rock & Roll that you will ever find on the East Coast. - October 12, 2013 - Super Megafest

MediaStinger Launches the First and Only Free Movie and Video Game After Credits App with News, Reviews, and Trailers on Apple’s iTunes App Store MediaStinger's Free Movie and Video Game After Credits App with News, Reviews, and Trailers Now Available to Download on Apple’s iTunes App Store. - May 19, 2013 - MediaStinger

Viva Cinema Grand Opening, Houston TX Viva Cinema, an independent movie operator, is planning its Grand Opening at the newly-remodeled movie theater in PlazAmericas Mall located at 7500 Bellaire Boulevard. Set for May 31, 2013, the multi-screened theater will show a mix of first-run movies in English with Spanish subtitles as well as films... - May 02, 2013 - Viva Cinema

Rising Independent Filmmakers Recognized at the Take Two Film Festival in New York City Ten winners received "The Manny" at the three-day festival in the East Village that featured 56 films from 14 countries. - May 02, 2013 - Take Two Film Festival