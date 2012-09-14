PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Celebr8: 24-Hour Birthday Fundraiser The Yards Collective Celebrates 8th Year in Operation with Fundraising Event The Yards Collective today announced an ambitious 24-hour silent auction and arts event to celebrate its 8th birthday October 18th and 19th. The company is also announcing plans to start working toward non-profit status within the next two years. - September 28, 2019 - The Yards Collective

eServus Brings Tenant Discount Programs to California Property managers in California can now offer their tenants discounted entertainment services, as a way to help with tenant retention and engagement. - September 19, 2019 - eServus

FlipTix® Announces Partnership with Sea.Hear.Now Innovative Ticketing Platform Lets Ticketholders “Flip” Tickets During Sold-Out Show. - September 14, 2019 - FlipTix

Salto SF Offers a Rare Peak Into the World of Circus and Movement Arts Reflections from Nina Sawant of The Dahlias - September 11, 2019 - Salto SF

Salto SF Showcases Circus Arts Performers at the Midway Bringing together dancers, acrobats, aerialists, and DJs for a fundraiser for the arts. - August 27, 2019 - Salto SF

FlipTix® Announces Senior Executive Appointment to New Business Development Ashley Carpenter Brings Major Festival Experience to Growing Team. - June 19, 2019 - FlipTix

EventTicketBoss.com Joins Astana Ballet for the First Time in California EventTicketBoss.com announced that tickets for the world-famous Astana Ballet, are now on sale at www.EventTicketBoss.com. Astana Ballet will grace the stage in San Francisco at the Herbst Theater on Nov. 19, San Diego at the Spreckels Theatre on Nov. 20, Escondido at the California Center for the Arts on Nov. 21, and an encore performance in Los Angeles on Nov. 22 at the Saban Theater. All performances start at 7:30 p.m. - June 07, 2019 - EventTicketBoss.com

New Show in Myrtle Beach, SC - Dixie Family Comedy Variety Show - Redneck Style Appearing at GTS Theatre Join the Beaufort and Daniels Family Reunion as they kick it off in high gear. This family fun interactive comedy show includes music, dance, tons of laughs and family fun, magic and even an Elvis Impersonator; we heard cousin Clevis was comin' to the reunion. Plus, it’s always been a family tradition to pay tribute to the veterans and of course the creator. So spend an evening with your family laughing and having fun. After all...when you attend our family reunion ya’ll are kin - June 01, 2019 - GTS Theatre

FlipTix® Reaches Exclusive Agreement with Danny Wimmer Presents Three-Day Rock Festival, Sonic Temple, to Allow Guests to Resell Tickets Throughout the Event. - May 01, 2019 - FlipTix

Brotherly Love Memorabilia & Mt. Penn Sports Cards Team Up to Host Spring Tri-County Memorabilia Card & Collectible Show Hosting their first show of 2019, the show will host close to 100 tables of sports cards, memorabilia, artwork, novelties and more, focusing on the Philadelphia sports community, along with featuring 4 autograph signers, autograph authentication, free kids card breaks, and many other giveaways and surprises. - April 09, 2019 - Brotherly Love Memorabilia

FrontRowTickets.com Announces New Website FrontRowTickets.com, one of the most established and trusted companies in ticketing, has announced the launch of their new website for anyone searching for tickets to music, sports, theater or special events, which will debut in April 2019. Eventgoers will be able to search for and find tickets for... - March 20, 2019 - Front Row Tickets

Female Founding Team of Wedding Professionals to Launch First-Ever Bridal Vexpo Vexpo, an interactive online marketplace that connects brides with curated event vendors, launches their first-annual Bridal Vexpo in Nashville. - February 16, 2019 - Vexpo

Houston Astros Pitcher Chris Devenski to Partner with The Center for Hearing and Speech and Via Colori Street Painting Festival Houston Via Colori® The Street Painting Festival benefiting the Center for Hearing and Speech (CHS) announces today, that Astros’ player Chris Devenski will act as the festival’s celebrity spokesperson. Mr. Devenski will collaborate with the Center for Hearing and Speech for various marketing... - September 27, 2018 - The Center for Hearing and Speech

Austin Entrepreneur and Comedic Rapper, Alli Blotter aka Lil Brie Brie, Announces New Immersive Entertainment Event, Bold and Bright Fest Austin entrepreneur, Alli Blotter aka Lil Brie Brie will host a new immersive entertainment event, Bold and Bright Fest, in Austin, Texas, on September 29th at Fibercove Coworking. Bold and Bright Fest will feature new interactive games and experiences designed to spark creativity in female leaders. - September 17, 2018 - Bold and Bright Fest

"Goodbye Charles," Dark Comedy Opening at the Hollywood Fringe Festival A dark romantic comedy about dating, marriage and death. Jill’s husband Charles mysteriously disappears after she refuses to grant him a divorce. She follows a string of clues to try and find out the secret Charles was keeping from her. One Act Play written by Gabriel Davis, directed by Kate Enge. - May 22, 2018 - It's Complicated Company

Cinesseum, the World's First Online Movie Theater, is Launching Soon Cinesseum.com is a website that will enable people to legally watch world premieres and the latest movies online at the same time as they are shown in theatres. - March 16, 2018 - Cinesseum

Hotwired Rocks the Whisky with Aileen Quinn (Annie 1982) and the Leapin' Lizards On March 4th, 2018, Hotwired returns to The World Famous Whisky A Go Go located at 8901 Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069--The beautiful Sunset Strip--to open up the night for Aileen Quinn, and the Leapin' Lizards. Aileen Quinn is the award winning actress who starred in the 1982 film: Annie. Arrive... - March 03, 2018 - Hotwired

SEAT Global Magazine March Issue Features Exclusive Interviews of Global Sport Executives The March issue of SEAT Global Magazine features exclusive sport executive interviews with Chris Freet (Sr. Associate AD-External Relations at University of Arkansas), Shane Harmon (Chief Executive at Westpac Stadium, New Zealand), Dan Migala (Chief Innovation Officer at 4Front) and Tom Halls (Head of Strategic Development at GFinity eSports, United Kingdom). - March 02, 2018 - SEAT, LLC

TourScanner™ Launch TourScanner aims to be the first access point to the entire catalogue of Tours & Activities available Worldwide. TourScanner, the first meta-search engine* specializing in tours and travel activities, announces the immediate launch of its consumer service online. TourScanner provides travelers... - February 15, 2018 - TourScanner

The Couture Fashion Week NY 2018 Fall Collection is Back to Present a New Storm; Producer, Andres Aquino to Present "Red Carpet Stars" and World Class Performers Media Alert! The Couture Fashion Week New York is back and will present weather-ready Brooklyn-style collections this year. Couture performance active wear is chosen by popular demand by the world class producer of Fashion Week, Andres Aquino, because it is mirrored by the strength and culture of a Social Justice warrior. Performers for the two day event will be LA-based pop singer, Parker Matthews, masked vocalist BING of Asia's "Hanging On," the soulful sounds of Rodney Talley, to name a few. - February 09, 2018 - Couture Fashion Week

HavenCon Proudly Announces the It’s Your Haven Foundation for LGBTQ+ Geeks, Gamers and Creators. Sets Live Stream Event for December 8th and 9th. HavenCon is excited to announce the launch of the It’s Your Haven Foundation, based in Austin, Texas. The foundation promotes inclusivity and diversity at their annual HavenCon convention, which gives marginalized creators and attendees the opportunity to explore “geek” fandoms from... - December 05, 2017 - It's Your Haven Foundation

BandsTours Launches Setlist Service Concert tours search engine BandsTours.net is proud to present the feature allowing music fans update the setlist of their favorite artists soon after the concert. - October 23, 2017 - BandsTours

TicketSea Offers Tips for Snagging Garth Brooks Tickets Tickets for the November 11th Garth Brooks Show in Spokane Go on Sale October 6th at 10AM. - October 07, 2017 - TicketSea

Boston Roller Derby Brings Home Gold Boston Roller Derby wins first place in The Women’s Flat Track Derby Association (WFTDA) Division 2 Championship Tournament held in Pittsburgh from Aug. 18-20. - August 26, 2017 - Boston Roller Derby

GeoTix Closes $1 Million Financing to Expand Footprint and Capitalize on $5 Billion Online Event Ticket Sales Market Opportunity Emerging SaaS Solutions Provider Poised to Disrupt Global Ticket Service Industry with Localized Ticket Sales Platform, Enabling Media Outlets to Generate New Revenue Streams - August 16, 2017 - GeoTix

All the Top Ninjas Are Coming to Colorado November 3rd-5th The Wolfpack Ninja Tour is coming to Colorado November 3-5 with all the top Ninja Athletes as seen on the American Ninja Warrior TV show. They will be raising money for charity, teaching kids' classes and competing in a brand new sporting event for over $50,000 in cash prize. This head-to-head racing format is insanely fast-paced action. Come be a part of history. Buy tickets now at www.wolfpackninjatour.com. - July 30, 2017 - Wolfpack Ninja Tour, LLC

Augmented Reality Exhibit: Beyond Drug Addiction Drama Desk-nominated interactive theater company Live In Theater, in collaboration with full range digital agency Omega-R, creates an augmented reality app allowing audiences to travel back in time and see iconic 1960's photographs that inspired the interactive and immersive hit experience J & K 1965, all happening throughout the Lower East Side’s Needle Park. - July 19, 2017 - Live In Theater

Narrative 4 Presents a Night of Music & Literature at University of Limerick Featuring Maroon 5’s Mickey Madden, Colm Mac Con Iomaire, Leah Siegel, Colum McCann & More Four world-renowned musicians – Mickey Madden, Leah Siegel, David Gungor and Colm Mac Con Iomaire – will join literary luminaries Colum McCann, Christine Dwyer Hickey, Assaf Gavron, Ruth Gilligan, Ishmael Beah and Rob Spillman – for an evening of stories and song highlighting the global nonprofit, Narrative 4. The event will be moderated by Narrative 4 board members Tyler Cabot and Greg Khalil. - June 06, 2017 - Narrative 4

From the Creators of 'Bayside! the Musical!' and More Comes Friends! the Musical! The parody kings, Bob and Tobly McSmith, are at it again. Friends! The Musical! opens Fall 2017 at The Triad in NYC. The production will be produced by Lynn Shore and is set to be directed and choreographed by Paul Stancato, - April 12, 2017 - Lynn Shore Entertainment, LLC

New Concert Ticket Reseller Website Unveiled to Tackle the $5 Billion Secondary Market Ticketlib, a self-service ticketing and venue booking platform unveils a new platform that aims to reshape how fans buy and sell unused tickets. eTicketingOnline.com, the new ticket reseller plans to help owners of concert, sport and theatre tickets that can't attend their events anymore to resell their... - March 01, 2017 - HGB Finance LLC

Texas' Only LGBTQ+ and Allied Geek Convention Offers Welcome Environment for All HavenCon 3, set April 28th - 30th in Austin, Texas brings a wide range of guests, events, vendors, and a community together to discuss all things geek and LGBTQ+ during it's 3rd year event, now located at the Double Tree Hilton North Austin. - February 18, 2017 - It's Your Haven Foundation

pH Productions Announces the 10 Year Anniversary of Their Zombie Crawl pH, a non profit theater company, is celebrating the 10 year anniversary of their extremely popular Zombie Pub Crawl. Saturday April 29, 2017 zombies will hit the neighborhood of Andersonville for the 10th year and it's going to be bigger than ever. - February 09, 2017 - The pH Comedy Theater

SEAT Announces 2018 Asia Pacific Conference in Hawaii The Sports & Entertainment Alliance in Technology formally announced a new Asia Pacific Conference in Hawaii December 2-4, 2018. The conference will host up to 350 industry professionals from clubs, sports teams, leagues and entertainment venues. The intimate setting will allow for professionals... - February 07, 2017 - SEAT, LLC

SEAT Releases First Issue of 2017 Global Magazine Sports & Entertainment Alliance in Technology published the first SEAT Global Magazine of 2017 on Friday, January 27. The new year brings a monthly format as opposed to the quarterly issue originally debuted last winter. It is the only digital magazine featuring peer to peer content with a focus... - February 01, 2017 - SEAT, LLC

GlowRage Reveals the Carnival of Color 2017 Tour Dates GlowRage Events Inc., today announces the first of their 2017 tour dates, which will immerse guests in a brand new experience, ‘The Carnival Of Color.’ Phase one of this tour will include several states in the United States, such as, Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi,... - January 04, 2017 - GlowRage Events

Shofur CEO Pledges $1 Million Donation Goal for Women's March on Washington Shofur, the technology-based marketplace for private bus reservations, announced today that the company will donate $150 to one of three women’s charities for every bus booked to the Women’s March on Washington taking place January 21, 2017. When renting a bus, customers will have the option... - November 25, 2016 - Shofur

The Simply Stylist Fashion and Beauty Conference Makes Its Dubai Debut on October 13 Day of learning, networking, and connecting comes to the city of gold for one day only - September 30, 2016 - Simply Inc.

Girls Night Out Columbus A unique ladies night, celebrating women in central Ohio. - September 27, 2016 - See You Downtown LLC

Houston Via Colori Celebrates "A Colorful World" with 11th Annual Street Painting Festival The Houston Via Colori Street Painting Festival in downtown Houston is back for its 11th year Nov. 19-20, 2016. Witness more than 250 street chalk murals, live bands and performances on three stages, food, beverages and activities for the whole family. All proceeds from the festival benefit local nonprofit The Center for Hearing and Speech. - August 25, 2016 - The Center for Hearing and Speech

5 of Liverpool’s Heavyweight Clubbing Brands Team Up for Ibiza Festival Mansion, Masq, Empire, Exit and Garlands are 5 of the Liverpool based clubbing brands confirmed to host arenas in the launch of Glow in the Park festival this season in Ibiza. Perfectly placed right in the middle of ‘Liverpool Week’ in an abandoned zoo, Glow in the Park is a high priority... - June 15, 2016 - Glow in the Park

Texas’ Only LGBTQA Sci-Fi, Fantasy and Gaming Convention Sets Dates for 2017 HavenCon offers gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgendered, questioning and allied community members a fun, safe haven filled with gaming experiences, geek activities, incredible artwork, and pop culture panels from industry professionals and local talents. - June 04, 2016 - It's Your Haven Foundation

The Lit Exhibit: "It's Like an Art Gallery, But for Words" Twenty-one year old Lana C. Marilyn, a queer black woman and self-published author celebrating the release of her debut book, combines literature, performance art, and a social atmosphere in The Lit Exhibit, the world's first ever writing gallery, which is set to premiere in Brooklyn on July 29, 2016. - May 09, 2016 - LBXE

SEAT Launches Third Annual Sports Tech Start-Up Competition Calling all innovative, early stage sport and entertainment startups that want to pitch their business to the leaders and innovators of professional and collegiate sports teams, leagues, and venues. - April 25, 2016 - SEAT, LLC