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Second Marcello Hernández Show Added at Pala Casino Following Sellout
Following the sellout of Marcello Hernández's original Aug. 28 performance, Pala Casino Spa Golf Resort has added a second show. Both performances will now be held in the Event Center at 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Hernández stars on Saturday Night Live and recently released his Netflix comedy special American Boy. Tickets for the newly added performance are on sale now. Guests must be 21 or older. - August 05, 2026 - Pala Casino Spa Golf Resort
Pala Casino Spa Golf Resort Celebrates 25 Years of Welcoming Guests and Strengthening Community
Pala Casino Spa Golf Resort is commemorating 25 years of welcoming guests and strengthening community, reflecting on a quarter century of growth, resilience, and continued investment in guest and team member experiences. Since opening in 2001, Pala has grown into one of Southern California’s premier gaming and hospitality destinations while continuing to invest in new amenities, entertainment, dining, and career development opportunities. - May 08, 2026 - Pala Casino Spa Golf Resort
Jim Curry Music Announces World Premiere of “Denver & Diamond Symphony Tribute” at La Mirada Theatre Featuring Lee Holdridge, Jim Curry & Jay White
This special concert will feature members of the acclaimed La Mirada Symphony under the baton of renowned conductor and composer Lee Holdridge. Holdridge brings unmatched authenticity to the performance, having worked closely with both John Denver and Neil Diamond, arranging and conducting many of their most beloved and enduring hits. - April 05, 2026 - Jim Curry Music
Yuri’s Night and Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex Present “Kennedy Under The Stars: Yuri’s Night Edition”
Yuri’s Night, in collaboration with Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex, will host Kennedy Under The Stars: Yuri’s Night Edition on April 3, 2026, from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., an after-hours celebration of space, science, and human achievement. This special event serves as the... - March 31, 2026 - Yuri's Night
National Martial Arts League Opens Investment Opportunity for Accredited Investors Nationwide
The National Martial Arts League (NMAL) is launching a 32-city professional martial arts team league and is inviting accredited investors to participate in building America’s first national point martial arts league. - March 14, 2026 - The National Martial Arts League
Too Alive: A Young Human Brings an AI Singer to Life
Too Alive is a first-ever live concert where a young human brings AI character Chaisen Hale to life. Thirteen-year-old John Victor embodies Chaisen on stage while Chaisen’s voice leads the show, with John singing one song in his own voice. Blending live music, theatrical storytelling, and immersive video, Too Alive shares a story of resilience and hope—a raw human–AI collaboration where technology creates opportunity. - February 06, 2026 - Chaisen Hale
A Classic Comes to Life on Stage. Theatre 121 to Present Singin’ in the Rain. Performances Begin Feb. 20, 2026 Woodstock Opera House
Theatre 121 will present Singin’ in the Rain February 20–March 1, 2026, at the Woodstock Opera House in Woodstock, Illinois. Based on the beloved classic film, the musical celebrates Hollywood’s golden age with iconic songs, dazzling choreography, and laugh-out-loud comedy. - January 28, 2026 - Theatre 121
Leap Expands Marketing & Analytics Solution with New Key Leaders to Drive Growth
Leap Event Technology just launched a fully built-out Marketing & Analytics powerhouse designed to help clients sell more tickets, reach more fans, and better understand their audiences. Led by top strategists, innovators, and creatives from brands like the NBA, Nike, and Live Nation, this new offering turns data into real outcomes, not more dashboards, giving clients a transparent, end-to-end growth engine across every channel. - November 20, 2025 - Leap Event Technology
Black in Business Awards Announces 2025 Finalists; Ad Sales Close Oct. 20 and Fewer Than 30 Tickets Remain
The Black in Business Awards today announced the 2025 finalists across its signature categories, honoring outstanding Black-owned businesses and leaders from Montgomery County and beyond. With advertising space in the official gala program closing on Monday, October 20, and fewer than 30 tickets... - October 16, 2025 - Black in Business Awards
Barry's Ticket Service Market Analysis: Taylor Swift's Potential Super Bowl LX Halftime Performance Could Drive Unprecedented 35% Ticket Price Surge
Industry experts project record-breaking viewership and economic impact if pop superstar confirms February 8, 2026 performance at Levi's Stadium. - September 05, 2025 - Barry's Ticket Service
Tickets and Ad Space Now Available for the Black in Business Awards Gala
The Black Business Council and MBA Growth Partners are pleased to announce that tickets and advertisement space are officially on sale for the Black in Business Awards, honoring outstanding Black-owned businesses and visionary leaders across Montgomery County and beyond. This premier awards gala... - August 27, 2025 - Black in Business Awards
Cigar & Bourbon Tickets Unveil Reimagined Online Ticketing Platform Following Brand Relaunch
Cigar & Bourbon Tickets, the only online ticketing platform dedicated exclusively to premium cigar and bourbon events, announces its official relaunch. The upgraded platform offers free event postings for organizers, luxury-branded event showcases, and streamlined ticket purchasing for enthusiasts nationwide. - August 15, 2025 - Cigar & Bourbon Tickets
Gatemaster Technology Announces Strategic Integration with Intercard to Enhance Arcade and Attractions Management
Gatemaster Technology announces a strategic integration with Intercard, enabling seamless management of arcade and game card functions directly within Gatemaster's POS and mobile tools. This partnership streamlines operations for family entertainment centers, allowing staff to manage Intercard systems—like adding balances and time play—without switching platforms, enhancing guest experience and efficiency. - August 05, 2025 - Gatemaster Technology
Jeff Cherry to Headline 2025 Black in Business Awards as Keynote Speaker
Renowned Venture Capitalist and Advocate for Inclusive Innovation Joins Celebration of Black Excellence - July 28, 2025 - Black in Business Awards
Good Charlotte Joins Talent Lineup for One805LIVE! Concert to Benefit First Responders
One805 is pleased to announce the iconic band Good Charlotte has been added to the lineup for One805LIVE!—joining country music star Trisha Yearwood, and surf-rocker Donavon Frankenreiter for a benefit concert at Kevin Costner’s estate on September 20. Known for their multi-platinum... - July 19, 2025 - One805LIVE!
Applications are Now Open for the Inaugural Black in Business Awards, Honoring Businesses and Visionary Leaders in Montgomery County, MD
The Black in Business Awards is now accepting applications for their inaugural event on November 20, 2025, at 6 PM at the DoubleTree by Hilton Washington DC North/Gaithersburg. - May 14, 2025 - Black in Business Awards
Yuri’s Night Los Angeles Will be Held at the California Science Center on April 5, 2025: Apollo-Soyuz, a Legacy of Human Connection
Yuri’s Night Los Angeles will take place on April 5, 2025, at the California Science Center, commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Apollo-Soyuz Test Project. The event will feature keynote speaker NASA astronaut Jeanette Epps, along with presentations from space industry leaders, interactive exhibits, and live performances. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with astronauts, scientists, and engineers while exploring immersive experiences and space-themed entertainment. - March 31, 2025 - Yuri's Night
The 2025 Great Florida Bigfoot Conference Returns to Ocala with Expedition Bigfoot's Dr. Mireya Mayor, Biko Wright, and More
The 2025 Great Florida Bigfoot Conference returns to Ocala on April 5 at the World Equestrian Center. Headliners include Dr. Mireya Mayor, anthropologist and Expedition Bigfoot co-host, and survivalist Biko Wright. The event features regional researchers, a Skunk Ape Roundtable, special guests from The Lost Monster Files, and a marketplace with local and national vendors. - March 26, 2025 - Gather Up Events
Audience Alchemy Launches to Use Behavioral Science to Drive Ticket Sales and Donations in the Arts
Audience Alchemy, founded by arts producer Josh Aviner, applies behavioral science to help performing arts organizations improve ticket sales, fundraising, and audience engagement. By using research-backed strategies from psychology and marketing, the consultancy provides practical solutions tailored to arts professionals. Aviner’s work bridges the gap between behavioral insights and real-world challenges in the industry. More at audalchemy.com. - February 28, 2025 - Audience Alchemy
Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival is Back
Join the Philadelphia Rock Gym & the Schuylkill Canal Association when the Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour brings the spirit of outdoor adventure to the Main Line, at Immaculata University on Friday, March 7 & Saturday, March 8, 2025. Doors open at 6:30 pm and the show begins at 7:30pm. - January 31, 2025 - Philadelphia Rock Gyms
HuntTickets.us Updates Online Event Ticketing Platform
HuntTickets.us, an online ticketing service operating since 2007, has expanded its event database. The platform now lists over 400,000 events across multiple countries. This update includes technical improvements to the company's existing digital ticket delivery and user review systems. - November 13, 2024 - Hunt Tickets
Allfinda Launches Cutting-Edge Tour Ticket Comparison Platform, Simplifying Global Travel
Allfinda has launched a tour ticket comparison website, enabling travelers to easily search and compare options from multiple providers across 100+ countries. The platform streamlines travel planning, offering a variety of experiences from city tours to cultural excursions. - October 27, 2024 - Allfinda Technologies Ltd
Billy Joel to Perform Live at Ford Field in Detroit – Tickets on Sale Now at TicketEventSales.com
Billy Joel is set to perform at Ford Field in Detroit as part of his 2025 tour, bringing his legendary hits to the iconic venue. TicketEventSales announces a wide selection of tickets available now to the general public. - October 08, 2024 - Ticket Event Sales
Steven Maglio Celebrates 1st & 20th Anniversaries at The Cutting Room & The Carnegie Club
The great success of Sinatra Saturdays was thought to have pigeonholed Steven Maglio, but he proved them all wrong with “NOT Just Sinatra.” - June 05, 2024 - Steven Maglio
The Future is Here: Gatemaster Tech and Protect Group Partner to Redefine Guest Protection
This groundbreaking alliance between Gatemaster Technology and Protect Group redefines guest experience within the attractions industry. Attractions can now offer worry-free ticketing with Refund Protection, giving guests peace of mind while safeguarding their revenue. This innovative solution fosters stronger guest relationships and optimizes attraction income. Unlock a win-win for your business. - May 24, 2024 - Gatemaster Technology
End of Summer - All White Affair
Hey Girlfriend Network Presents "End of Summer - All White Affair" at SoFi Stadium. Hey Girlfriend Network, a leading community organization, proudly announces its 1st End of Summer - All White Affair, to be held at the prestigious SoFi Stadium - The Gallagher Garden in Inglewood on... - May 09, 2024 - Hey Girlfriend Network
Saturday Best - Gospel Brunch
Experience the Soul-Stirring Sounds of "Saturday Best - Gospel Brunch" at Pacific Unitarian Church in Rancho Palos Verdes. Mark your calendars and join us for an uplifting day of soulful music, delightful brunch, and fabulous vendor shopping at the highly anticipated Saturday Best -... - May 09, 2024 - Hey Girlfriend Network
The Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival World Tour Returns to Alumnae Hall at Immaculata University in Malvern, PA on March 1 & 2, 2024
Banff Centre Mountain Film and Book Festival is one of the largest and most prestigious mountain festivals in the world. Hot on the heels of the Festival that is held every fall in beautiful Banff, Alberta, the Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival World Tour hits the road. With stops planned in about 550 communities and more than 40 countries across the globe, the Banff World Tour celebrates amazing achievements in outdoor storytelling and filmmaking worldwide. - February 07, 2024 - Philadelphia Rock Gyms
3SET Presents Atlanta Firefly: A Fusion of Art and Technology in an Enchanting Evening Event
Atlanta, Thursday, December 14, 2023: 3SET proudly presents Atlanta Firefly, the seventh installment in its Atlanta-based, tech-centric artist showcase series. This edition introduces a house band, further amplifying the event's unique magic. - December 05, 2023 - Payken
Boom Crack! Dance Company Presents "Ghetto Vintage" Hip Hop Dance Production
BOOM CRACK! Dance Company, a renowned Chicago Hip Hop dance company, is thrilled to announce its upcoming 6th annual production, "Ghetto Vintage," taking place on December 2 and 3, 2023. This performance showcases BOOM CRACK!'s dynamic choreography, infectious beats, and immense talent. - October 20, 2023 - BOOM CRACK Dance Company
Double Book Release: "City Girls: Act Bad" and "Surgery Dolls" by Author Chyna T. Through BriAsh Media Publishing
BriAsh Media Publishing, in collaboration with bestselling author Chyna T., is thrilled to announce the simultaneous release of two gripping standalone books, "City Girls: Act Bad" and "Surgery Dolls." These thought-provoking and powerful novels, authored by Chyna T., are set to captivate readers of all ages and shed light on important themes that resonate with diverse audiences. - October 20, 2023 - I am Erica Thomas, LLC
Indie Book Fair in Orlando, FL: a Literary Extravaganza During the Florida Classic Football Game Weekend
The City of Orlando is thrilled to announce the inaugural Indie Book Fair, scheduled to take place on November 19, 2023, from 12:00pm to 5:00pm. This exciting literary event is set to coincide with the famous Florida Classic Football game weekend, making it a perfect destination for locals and visitors alike. - October 16, 2023 - I am Erica Thomas, LLC
The Appalachian Performing Arts Academy Announces Partnership with Blue Ridge Comedy Club for Four Unique Courses
The Appalachian Performing Arts Academy (APAA), in partnership with the Blue Ridge Comedy Club, is thrilled to unveil four innovative courses focused on nurturing storytelling and performance skills. With this exciting collaboration, APAA continues its commitment to provide quality performing arts... - July 22, 2023 - Blue Ridge Comedy Club
Hammer Theatre Center Presents Fall 2023 Shakespeare Festival Featuring National Theatre Live Screenings of Shakespeare's Othello, Hamlet and King Lear
Hammer Theatre Center invites audiences to partake in an exclusive festival-style event in Downtown San Jose with National Theatre Live (NT Live) screenings of three popular Shakespeare titles shown in repertory: Shakespeare’s Othello, Hamlet and King Lear. - July 11, 2023 - Hammer Theatre Center
Las Vegas Set to Groove to the Sensational "Disco Divas" Tribute Show at Modern Showrooms at The Alexis Park Resort Hotel
Get ready to boogie and relive the magic of disco as the highly anticipated tribute show, "Disco Divas," takes center stage at the Modern Showrooms inside Alexis Park Resort Hotel. This production, opening on June 30, 2023, is set to transport audiences back in time with a dynamic lineup of female-centric disco hits from legendary artists such as Tina Turner, Donna Summer, Cher, Olivia Newton-John, Gloria Gaynor, and more. - June 23, 2023 - The Modern Showrooms
Yuri’s Night Los Angeles: World Space Party at the California Science Center
Yuri's Night LA is part of the annual worldwide space party celebrated in more than 30 countries, which this year features NASA astronaut Jessica Watkins; actors Gates McFadden, Tawny Newsome; Walter Koenig space art; installations; and live DJ’s. 2023 marks 10 years celebrating in the Samuel Oschin Space Shuttle Endeavour Pavilion at the California Science Center. Attendees will dance under the belly of this historic spacecraft for the last time ahead of the pavilion’s renovation. - April 04, 2023 - Yuri's Night
Space Academy Show - An Interactive and Educational Show for Kids
MultiShow, LLC is thrilled to announce the launch of their latest production, Space Academy Show, an immersive and educational show for children of ages 4 to 12. The show takes children on a journey through our galaxy, exploring different planets, learning about space, and interacting with the visual content using LED glowing bracelets and a mobile app. - March 21, 2023 - MultiShow, LLC
EveryBODY On Stage Has Announced the Inaugural World Theatre Day Summit Presented Live at Toronto's El Mocambo Entertainment Venue
This summit will bring together industry professionals for World Theatre Day to address anti-fat bias in the arts, through panels, networking and performances from up and coming performers, who have struggled to find their place in an industry that is notoriously fatphobic and exclusionary. - March 15, 2023 - EveryBODY On Stage
Last Blade Standing Fights Cancer
Every season, Last Blade Standing gets bigger and better than the year before, but one part of the competition will always remain the same: the charity aspect. After competitors are chosen, Doc posts a list of potential charities, and the bladesmiths vote on which one they would most like to... - February 18, 2023 - Last Blade Standing Inc.
Harbor City Harmonizers Present Christmas Memories
After two years of not being able to have their Christmas concert, the Harbor City Harmonizers present their Christmas concert, Christmas Memories. While you will hear many of the classics of the season, there will be songs and styles for everyone. “It has been hard these past couple of... - November 17, 2022 - Harbor City Harmonizers
Youth Performance Company Names New Artistic Director Upon Retirement of Founder Jacie Knight
Award-Winning Creator Maya Washington Returns “Home” to Lead the Organization. After a national search, Youth Performance Company (YPC) is thrilled to announce that multidisciplinary creator Maya Washington is taking the helm as the organization’s Artistic Director. Founder Jacie... - October 06, 2022 - Youth Performance Company
Freaks With Lines Dance Company Fall Gala Event Celebrates the Burgeoning Company's New Look with 5 Live Ballet Performances and Wine Tasting
Freaks With Lines, an avant-garde contemporary ballet company, celebrates new digital presence with live performances and wine tasting at its Fall Gala Event, Saturday, October 1 at 6PM. - September 08, 2022 - Freaks With Lies
First Frontline to Front Row Hero Ticket Recipients Named
Inaugural Front Row Heroes Literally a “Couple” of Heroes. - May 27, 2022 - FrontRowHero.com
Swamp in the City: A Cajun & Creole Music Festival Returns to Governors Island and Red Hook, Brooklyn: May 12-15, 2022
Dust off your dancing shoes for the 5th Annual Swamp in the City: A Cajun & Creole Music Festival - May 12-15, 2022 in Red Hook, Brooklyn and on Governors Island. - May 05, 2022 - Swamp in the City
Yuri’s Night Parties from Auckland, New Zealand to Alicante, Spain to Los Angeles, California Celebrate the Power of Space to Bring the World Together
After years of an international pandemic as well as some claims of the canceling of Yuri, the international celebration of human spaceflight returns. The past year has been challenging in many ways. Yuri's Night believes it is critical, now more than ever, to celebrate the things that bring humanity together as a species and inspire each person to step up as the Crew of Spaceship Earth. - April 09, 2022 - Yuri's Night
Suzie Malone Guest Stars in Two Las Vegas Production Shows, BurlesQ and Late Night Magic
The Modern Showrooms at Alexis Park Resort Hotel (www.modernvegas.com) are excited to announce International Exotic Dancer Superstar, Suzie Malone, is set to guest star in not one but two of Las Vegas’ premier late night shows – BurlesQ and Late Night Magic the weekend of March 17-20,... - March 15, 2022 - The Modern Showrooms
PyroJam Presents First Annual Fireworks Competition
Maryland festival features six award-winning fireworks shows and live musical entertainment for the entire family. - January 21, 2022 - PyroJam
The Book Slam on Clubhouse is Rapidly Becoming One of the Most Popular Clubs on Clubhouse
Every Tuesday at 8 PM (EST), the virtual doors of The Book Slam on the Clubhouse mobile app open to authors from around the world. Seven to ten authors perform live readings of their books, representing every genre of literature imaginable. And within the four to five months that The Book Slam has... - October 21, 2021 - MADDCity.Live
The Yards Collective Presents: the Spectral Carnival, Mask-Erade
The Yards Collective art space will celebrate a decade in business by hosting the Spectral Carnival, Mask-erade on Saturday October 23. Join them for an evening of spellbinding enchantment inspired by the experience of an old world carnival and Tim Burton films. The event includes musical acts,... - October 14, 2021 - The Yards Collective
Tixxy Takes on Music Industry to Offer Free Platform for Artists to Reach Their Fans via SMS
Cincinnati-based, music startup Tixxy, announces new products to help musicians and artists reach their fans directly without costly fees or limitations in reach. - October 09, 2021 - Tixxy