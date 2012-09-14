|
The Yards Collective today announced an ambitious 24-hour silent auction and arts event to celebrate its 8th birthday October 18th and 19th. The company is also announcing plans to start working toward non-profit status within the next two years. - September 28, 2019 - The Yards Collective
Property managers in California can now offer their tenants discounted entertainment services, as a way to help with tenant retention and engagement. - September 19, 2019 - eServus
Innovative Ticketing Platform Lets Ticketholders “Flip” Tickets During Sold-Out Show. - September 14, 2019 - FlipTix
Reflections from Nina Sawant of The Dahlias - September 11, 2019 - Salto SF
Sweepstakes Offers Winner Passes to Three-Day Celebration Featuring Kings of Leon, Dave Matthews Band and Mumford & Sons. - August 30, 2019 - FlipTix
Bringing together dancers, acrobats, aerialists, and DJs for a fundraiser for the arts. - August 27, 2019 - Salto SF
Innovative Ticketing Platform Lets Ticketholders “Flip” Tickets to Buyers. - August 23, 2019 - FlipTix
Ashley Carpenter Brings Major Festival Experience to Growing Team. - June 19, 2019 - FlipTix
EventTicketBoss.com announced that tickets for the world-famous Astana Ballet, are now on sale at www.EventTicketBoss.com. Astana Ballet will grace the stage in San Francisco at the Herbst Theater on Nov. 19, San Diego at the Spreckels Theatre on Nov. 20, Escondido at the California Center for the Arts on Nov. 21, and an encore performance in Los Angeles on Nov. 22 at the Saban Theater. All performances start at 7:30 p.m. - June 07, 2019 - EventTicketBoss.com
Join the Beaufort and Daniels Family Reunion as they kick it off in high gear. This family fun interactive comedy show includes music, dance, tons of laughs and family fun, magic and even an Elvis Impersonator; we heard cousin Clevis was comin' to the reunion. Plus, it’s always been a family tradition to pay tribute to the veterans and of course the creator. So spend an evening with your family laughing and having fun. After all...when you attend our family reunion ya’ll are kin - June 01, 2019 - GTS Theatre
Exclusive Agreement with KAABOO Texas Enabling Ticket Flips - May 01, 2019 - FlipTix
Three-Day Rock Festival, Sonic Temple, to Allow Guests to Resell Tickets Throughout the Event. - May 01, 2019 - FlipTix
Mobile App Offers a Secure Alternative to Ticket Buyers Throughout Festival. - April 30, 2019 - FlipTix
Ticketing App Provides Access to Sold-Out Events at Mardi Gras World's River City Ballroom. - April 23, 2019 - FlipTix
Hosting their first show of 2019, the show will host close to 100 tables of sports cards, memorabilia, artwork, novelties and more, focusing on the Philadelphia sports community, along with featuring 4 autograph signers, autograph authentication, free kids card breaks, and many other giveaways and surprises. - April 09, 2019 - Brotherly Love Memorabilia
FrontRowTickets.com, one of the most established and trusted companies in ticketing, has announced the launch of their new website for anyone searching for tickets to music, sports, theater or special events, which will debut in April 2019.
Eventgoers will be able to search for and find tickets for... - March 20, 2019 - Front Row Tickets
Vexpo, an interactive online marketplace that connects brides with curated event vendors, launches their first-annual Bridal Vexpo in Nashville. - February 16, 2019 - Vexpo
Houston Via Colori® The Street Painting Festival benefiting the Center for Hearing and Speech (CHS) announces today, that Astros’ player Chris Devenski will act as the festival’s celebrity spokesperson. Mr. Devenski will collaborate with the Center for Hearing and Speech for various marketing... - September 27, 2018 - The Center for Hearing and Speech
Austin entrepreneur, Alli Blotter aka Lil Brie Brie will host a new immersive entertainment event, Bold and Bright Fest, in Austin, Texas, on September 29th at Fibercove Coworking. Bold and Bright Fest will feature new interactive games and experiences designed to spark creativity in female leaders. - September 17, 2018 - Bold and Bright Fest
A dark romantic comedy about dating, marriage and death. Jill’s husband Charles mysteriously disappears after she refuses to grant him a divorce. She follows a string of clues to try and find out the secret Charles was keeping from her. One Act Play written by Gabriel Davis, directed by Kate Enge. - May 22, 2018 - It's Complicated Company
Cinesseum.com is a website that will enable people to legally watch world premieres and the latest movies online at the same time as they are shown in theatres. - March 16, 2018 - Cinesseum
On March 4th, 2018, Hotwired returns to The World Famous Whisky A Go Go located at 8901 Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069--The beautiful Sunset Strip--to open up the night for Aileen Quinn, and the Leapin' Lizards. Aileen Quinn is the award winning actress who starred in the 1982 film: Annie.
Arrive... - March 03, 2018 - Hotwired
The March issue of SEAT Global Magazine features exclusive sport executive interviews with Chris Freet (Sr. Associate AD-External Relations at University of Arkansas), Shane Harmon (Chief Executive at Westpac Stadium, New Zealand), Dan Migala (Chief Innovation Officer at 4Front) and Tom Halls (Head of Strategic Development at GFinity eSports, United Kingdom). - March 02, 2018 - SEAT, LLC
TourScanner aims to be the first access point to the entire catalogue of Tours & Activities available Worldwide.
TourScanner, the first meta-search engine* specializing in tours and travel activities, announces the immediate launch of its consumer service online.
TourScanner provides travelers... - February 15, 2018 - TourScanner
Media Alert! The Couture Fashion Week New York is back and will present weather-ready Brooklyn-style collections this year. Couture performance active wear is chosen by popular demand by the world class producer of Fashion Week, Andres Aquino, because it is mirrored by the strength and culture of a Social Justice warrior. Performers for the two day event will be LA-based pop singer, Parker Matthews, masked vocalist BING of Asia's "Hanging On," the soulful sounds of Rodney Talley, to name a few. - February 09, 2018 - Couture Fashion Week
HavenCon is excited to announce the launch of the It’s Your Haven Foundation, based in Austin, Texas. The foundation promotes inclusivity and diversity at their annual HavenCon convention, which gives marginalized creators and attendees the opportunity to explore “geek” fandoms from... - December 05, 2017 - It's Your Haven Foundation
Concert tours search engine BandsTours.net is proud to present the feature allowing music fans update the setlist of their favorite artists soon after the concert. - October 23, 2017 - BandsTours
Tickets for the November 11th Garth Brooks Show in Spokane Go on Sale October 6th at 10AM. - October 07, 2017 - TicketSea
Boston Roller Derby wins first place in The Women’s Flat Track Derby Association (WFTDA) Division 2 Championship Tournament held in Pittsburgh from Aug. 18-20. - August 26, 2017 - Boston Roller Derby
Emerging SaaS Solutions Provider Poised to Disrupt Global Ticket Service Industry with Localized Ticket Sales Platform, Enabling Media Outlets to Generate New Revenue Streams - August 16, 2017 - GeoTix
The Wolfpack Ninja Tour is coming to Colorado November 3-5 with all the top Ninja Athletes as seen on the American Ninja Warrior TV show. They will be raising money for charity, teaching kids' classes and competing in a brand new sporting event for over $50,000 in cash prize. This head-to-head racing format is insanely fast-paced action. Come be a part of history. Buy tickets now at www.wolfpackninjatour.com. - July 30, 2017 - Wolfpack Ninja Tour, LLC
Could this BE anymore exciting! - July 24, 2017 - Lynn Shore Entertainment, LLC
Drama Desk-nominated interactive theater company Live In Theater, in collaboration with full range digital agency Omega-R, creates an augmented reality app allowing audiences to travel back in time and see iconic 1960's photographs that inspired the interactive and immersive hit experience J & K 1965, all happening throughout the Lower East Side’s Needle Park. - July 19, 2017 - Live In Theater
Four world-renowned musicians – Mickey Madden, Leah Siegel, David Gungor and Colm Mac Con Iomaire – will join literary luminaries Colum McCann, Christine Dwyer Hickey, Assaf Gavron, Ruth Gilligan, Ishmael Beah and Rob Spillman – for an evening of stories and song highlighting the global nonprofit, Narrative 4. The event will be moderated by Narrative 4 board members Tyler Cabot and Greg Khalil. - June 06, 2017 - Narrative 4
The parody kings, Bob and Tobly McSmith, are at it again. Friends! The Musical! opens Fall 2017 at The Triad in NYC. The production will be produced by Lynn Shore and is set to be directed and choreographed by Paul Stancato, - April 12, 2017 - Lynn Shore Entertainment, LLC
Ticketlib, a self-service ticketing and venue booking platform unveils a new platform that aims to reshape how fans buy and sell unused tickets.
eTicketingOnline.com, the new ticket reseller plans to help owners of concert, sport and theatre tickets that can't attend their events anymore to resell their... - March 01, 2017 - HGB Finance LLC
HavenCon 3, set April 28th - 30th in Austin, Texas brings a wide range of guests, events, vendors, and a community together to discuss all things geek and LGBTQ+ during it's 3rd year event, now located at the Double Tree Hilton North Austin. - February 18, 2017 - It's Your Haven Foundation
pH, a non profit theater company, is celebrating the 10 year anniversary of their extremely popular Zombie Pub Crawl. Saturday April 29, 2017 zombies will hit the neighborhood of Andersonville for the 10th year and it's going to be bigger than ever. - February 09, 2017 - The pH Comedy Theater
The Sports & Entertainment Alliance in Technology formally announced a new Asia Pacific Conference in Hawaii December 2-4, 2018. The conference will host up to 350 industry professionals from clubs, sports teams, leagues and entertainment venues. The intimate setting will allow for professionals... - February 07, 2017 - SEAT, LLC
Sports & Entertainment Alliance in Technology published the first SEAT Global Magazine of 2017 on Friday, January 27. The new year brings a monthly format as opposed to the quarterly issue originally debuted last winter. It is the only digital magazine featuring peer to peer content with a focus... - February 01, 2017 - SEAT, LLC
GlowRage Events Inc., today announces the first of their 2017 tour dates, which will immerse guests in a brand new experience, ‘The Carnival Of Color.’ Phase one of this tour will include several states in the United States, such as, Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi,... - January 04, 2017 - GlowRage Events
Shofur, the technology-based marketplace for private bus reservations, announced today that the company will donate $150 to one of three women’s charities for every bus booked to the Women’s March on Washington taking place January 21, 2017.
When renting a bus, customers will have the option... - November 25, 2016 - Shofur
Day of learning, networking, and connecting comes to the city of gold for one day only - September 30, 2016 - Simply Inc.
A unique ladies night, celebrating women in central Ohio. - September 27, 2016 - See You Downtown LLC
The Houston Via Colori Street Painting Festival in downtown Houston is back for its 11th year Nov. 19-20, 2016. Witness more than 250 street chalk murals, live bands and performances on three stages, food, beverages and activities for the whole family. All proceeds from the festival benefit local nonprofit The Center for Hearing and Speech. - August 25, 2016 - The Center for Hearing and Speech
Mansion, Masq, Empire, Exit and Garlands are 5 of the Liverpool based clubbing brands confirmed to host arenas in the launch of Glow in the Park festival this season in Ibiza. Perfectly placed right in the middle of ‘Liverpool Week’ in an abandoned zoo, Glow in the Park is a high priority... - June 15, 2016 - Glow in the Park
HavenCon offers gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgendered, questioning and allied community members a fun, safe haven filled with gaming experiences, geek activities, incredible artwork, and pop culture panels from industry professionals and local talents. - June 04, 2016 - It's Your Haven Foundation
Twenty-one year old Lana C. Marilyn, a queer black woman and self-published author celebrating the release of her debut book, combines literature, performance art, and a social atmosphere in The Lit Exhibit, the world's first ever writing gallery, which is set to premiere in Brooklyn on July 29, 2016. - May 09, 2016 - LBXE
Calling all innovative, early stage sport and entertainment startups that want to pitch their business to the leaders and innovators of professional and collegiate sports teams, leagues, and venues. - April 25, 2016 - SEAT, LLC
Get Married Bridal Events is bringing its Wedding Expo to Modesto on Sunday, April 17, 2016 to the Modesto Centre Plaza from 11:00am to 3:00pm.
The Wedding Expo is tailored for brides and grooms looking to make important decisions about their big day, and will bring important and influential wedding... - April 12, 2016 - Get Married Bridal Events