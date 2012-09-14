PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Digital Magazine Moxie Asia Features Skin, Art & Culture: Norm Yip Launches Online Male Magazine in Hong Kong Photographer and visual artist Norm Yip announces the release of his first online magazine MOXIE ASIA in Hong Kong, an online publication featuring superb fine art photography of Asian and exotic men. Articles include interviews with creatives such as visual artists, fashion stylists, photographers, composers and multi-talented individuals in the region and abroad. - September 23, 2019 - Studio 8 HK Publishing Ltd.

Point of You Films Bridges the Gap Between What is Seen and What is Heard Multi-media production company sponsors highly anticipated podcast. The production company, most known for their short films and photography, corners the market with their association with Keep it a Bu¢k Podcast. - August 21, 2019 - Point of You Films

Digital Ink Sciences (DIS) Reveals New Partnership with Kodak Digital Ink Sciences, LLC has partnered with Eastman Kodak to bring the next generation of aqueous inks to sublimation, textile printing, and DTG markets. The DIS-250 series inks support lower maintenance in a Mid-Viscosity Ink because of better stability, jet ability, and nozzle integrity. They also say their inks deliver less printer downtime, more shirts printed, and fewer issues. The DIS-150 series inks have the same properties, but are designed for the Epson Printhead. - May 02, 2019 - ColDesi, Inc.

What Mums Need to Know. Magic Rainbow Photography Shares Tips on Capturing the Cutest Newborn Photographs. As Duchess Meghan prepares to reveal her baby to the world, London newborn photographer shares her tips on how to prepare for and capture baby portraits that make everybody say, "Awwww..." - April 12, 2019 - Magic Rainbow Photography

f8 Photo Studios Announces Evolution of Brand Identity Celebrating 15 years in business and expanded expertise. - April 11, 2019 - f8 Photo Studios

2019 Month of Photography Los Angeles Presents Fine Art Exhibit Entitled Common Threads II Announcing an official photography exhibit supported by Month of Photography Los Angeles, celebrating its 11th year annual exposition during the entire month of April. Common Threads II opens April 11, running through April 30. - April 10, 2019 - Richard S. Chow Photography

Creative Co-Working Loft and Event Venue Coming to Pompano Beach VenYou Loft in Pompano Beach, FL announces it's plans to unveil their much anticipated creative loft and event venue. Set to open in May 2019, VenYou Loft combines the functionality of a co-working space, photography studio, post production facility and event venue, all under the same roof. - April 01, 2019 - VenYou Loft

Mike Danen Photography + Cinema Celebrates 20 Years of Photography, an Award Winning Wedding Photographer in Santa Cruz, Monterey and Carmel Valley Mike Danen is a distinctive wedding photographer and film maker in Santa Cruz, Monterey, Carmel Valley, Pebble Beach, Big Sur, San Jose, and the San Francisco Bay Area of Northern California. Mike Danen: "Because I'm passionate about my work, and I care about each of my couples. My approach to... - March 27, 2019 - Mike Danen Photography + Cinema

Photography Exhibit in Los Angeles - Call for Submissions The exhibit is supported by Art Share L.A., a non-profit at the DTLA Arts District who provides a creative environment for artists to develop, perform, and exhibit. The submission fee will benefit LA Center of Photography for annual fund raising and for 20th anniversary. Photographer/artist should be available in Los Angeles during the exhibit, artwork preferred to be dropped off versus mailing. Contact curator Richard S. Chow for submission details. - March 04, 2019 - Richard S. Chow Photography

Subodh Bajpai Photography is Stamping Its Presence with Cinematic Wedding Films Cinematic Wedding Film is the latest service Subodh Bajpai Photography is offering to its clients. - February 07, 2019 - Subodh Bajpai Photography

Greater Than Gatsby Seeking Scholarship Applicants for $10,000 Annual Scholarship Greater Than Gatsby announces its $10,000 Annual Scholarship for the 2019 scholarship year. - January 25, 2019 - Greater Than Gatsby

Corbin Video Productions and Wedding Photography Now Covering Pittsburgh and Allegheny County Starting January 1, 2019, J&J Video Productions and Sunset Canyon Photography of Cleveland OH are expanding to provide wedding video and wedding photography to Pittsburgh and the surrounding areas. - January 15, 2019 - J&J Video Productions-Cleveland Ohio

J&J Video Productions-Cleveland Ohio Inducted Into The Knot Magazine's Hall of Fame for Wedding and Event Videography J&J Video Productions of Cleveland Ohio enters the Knot Hall of Fame for Wedding and Event Videography on it first year of eligibility. - January 09, 2019 - J&J Video Productions-Cleveland Ohio

Local Photographer Wins an Astonishing Eight Bronze Awards in the 2018 Portrait Masters Image Competition Gina Lantz, owner and proprietor of Gina Lantz Photography, LLC was recently awarded eight bronze awards in the Portrait Masters Image Competition at the Portrait Masters 2018 Conference that was recently held September 5-7th in Phoenix, Arizona. - September 25, 2018 - Gina Lantz Photography

Vivekk Vikas Photography Expands Its Services to Pan India VivekkVikas has been the gold-standard for wedding photography and cinematography in Delhi-NCR for the past four decades. They pride themselves on changing with the times, yet preserving the beauty of your wedding day in the best possible way. Experts craftsmen behind the lens, VivekkVikas transform ordinary moments into scenes fit for the silver screen. Without a doubt, their wedding photography, candid photography, cinematography and videography stand apart from the rest. - June 14, 2018 - VivekkVikas Photography

Boston Photographer Receives International Attention Documentary photographer Steven Edson was selected for his winning image in the 2018 Communications Arts Photography Annual competition. Of the 3,401 entries to the 59th Photography Annual, only 127 were accepted, representing the work of 123 photographers, making the Photography Annual the most exclusive major photography competition in the world. - April 27, 2018 - Steven Edson Photography

Richard S. Chow, Fine Art Photographer, Solo Exhibit at MOAH Museum of Art and History in Lancaster CA Richard S. Chow is honored to have his solo exhibit at the North Gallery of MOAH, as part of the IT TAKES A VILLAGE event from February 10 to April 22. He is presenting his fine art photography series "Distant Memories," debut new work and unique installation never before seen. His limited edition books will be available at the Museum store. Complementary opening reception on Feb 10th 4-6pm PST. Richard S. Chow will lead an artist talk and tour of his work on February 25 beginning at 1 p.m. PST. - February 05, 2018 - Richard S. Chow Photography

Shawna Shenette Photography Voted Best Maternity Photographer in Massachusetts 2018 Shawna Shenette Photography is a boutique photography studio located in Millbury. The business schedules maternity photoshoots between 32 and 36 weeks of the pregnancy and shoots the session in the client's home, in the studio, or at an outdoor location. The photographer also shoots photos of newborns, kids, families, and weddings. Clients say that Shawna makes her subjects feel comfortable in front of the camera and captures stunning photos. - January 22, 2018 - Shawna Shenette Photography

Goodman Photography Honored for Excellence in 10th Annual WeddingWire Couples’ Choice AwardsⓇ Goodman Photography today announced its recognition as a winner of the esteemed 2018 WeddingWire Couples’ Choice AwardⓇ for Wedding Photography in Georgia. WeddingWire Inc., the leading global online marketplace for the wedding and events industry, annually recognizes the top five percent... - January 11, 2018 - Goodman Photography

Hong Kong Artist, Norm Yip is Now Accepting Bitcoin as Preferred Currency Norm Yip is an independent artist that has fully adopted the use of Bitcoin, a cryptocurrency, as his preferred currency for his artwork. - January 02, 2018 - Studio 8 HK Publishing Ltd.

Sculptarium - 3D Sculpture from Photographs - New Service by ThreeDee-You Now clients can order 3D sculptures without going to the studio. - December 10, 2017 - ThreeDee-You

KissaBelly Birth Arts, a Perinatal Wellness Collaborative, Opens a New Location in Southern NH, Bringing Care to New Mothers Who Need It Most In the bustling, yet quiet town of Amherst, New Hampshire, situated between the cities of Nashua and Manchester, a new business is opening its doors, intent to change the face of birth in America. According to pattch.org, around 30 percent of US women report having experienced a traumatic birth, a birth... - November 12, 2017 - KissaBelly Birth Arts

Richard S. Chow Fine Art Photography Exhibits Convergent Evolution Award-winning fine art photographer Richard S. Chow exhibits curated selections from multiple bodies of work at the Neutra Institute Museum Gallery from Aug. 29 - Sept. 17. Opening reception Sept. 2, 6 - 10 pm. - August 23, 2017 - Richard S. Chow Photography

Silver Pencil Productions Launches with Complimentary Initiative Silver Pencil Productions to launch monthly complimentary initiative for businesses and communication agencies. - August 16, 2017 - Silver Pencil Productions

New 2 Head Embroidery Machine | Webinar August 17th New 2 head embroidery machine released by the ColDesi group. August 17th is the first live monitored webinar where new features will be released and comparisons will be made for ROI purposes at the webinar. Targeted for the start-up business owner interested in a 2 head embroidery machine. - August 13, 2017 - ColDesi, Inc.

Austin-Based Startup Kandid.ly Expands to Atlanta During Ice Cream Festival Kandid.ly, a Cincinnati-born and Austin-based startup that seamlessly connects photographers with customers, officially launched in Atlanta this weekend during the Atlanta Ice Cream Festival. Photos from the event are here: https://start.kandid.ly/atlanta-ice-cream-festival/ - July 30, 2017 - Kandid.ly

New Amazon eBook Release "Photo Booth Rentals: The Ultimate Guide to Renting a Photo Booth" Gerald Nelson of Bmore Photos Photo Booth Rentals in Baltimore, Md released his new eBook, "Photo Booth Rentals: The Ultimate guide to renting a photo booth" and the eBook is available for download on Amazon. - July 21, 2017 - Bmore Photo Booth Rentals

Fine Art Photography Project Traces Links to Climate Change in the South of France New York based fine art photographer Steve Giovinco, funded by the French Ministry of culture, will look at environmental changes near the Pyrenees in the South of France. - July 09, 2017 - Steve Giovinco, Contemporary Fine Art Photography

“Queen of Bling” Celebrates 10-year Anniversary with ColDesi, Inc. Tracy Rogerson who is Senior Account Manager of ColDesi, Inc., recently celebrated 10 years with the company. Tracy is known as the "Queen of Bling" because she has most likely sold more ProSpangle and SpangleElite bling transfer machines than anyone else in the US. - May 25, 2017 - ColDesi, Inc.

Kompetes - An Artistic Career on Your Mobile Kompetes is a peer-driven online competition platform for Artists, Photographers, Film Makers, Fashion Designers & Musicians. - May 25, 2017 - Kompetes Ltd

Local Boudoir Photographer Has Image Showcased by Huffington Post Brooks, Maine photographer has couples boudoir photo hand selected to be published on Huffington Post. - May 21, 2017 - Jessica Michael Photography

Bryan Hall Selected as Client Support Manager of ColDesi, Inc. Embroidery & Screen Printing Company Bryan Hall is now part of ColDesi, Inc. and was selected from a group of candidates as the company's Client Support Manager. ColDEsi is arguably the world leader in start-up businesses that purchase embroidery , dtg printers, or bling machines. Bryan is humble and competitive and there are quotes from the President in this press release. - May 14, 2017 - ColDesi, Inc.

URBANSCAPE by Richard S. Chow Debuts at Gallery 417 Award-winning fine art photographer Richard S. Chow exhibits new URBANSCAPE series of photography at Gallery 417 from May 11 - June 6, 2017. The opening reception is May 11 in conjunction with the DTLA Art Walk. - May 01, 2017 - Richard S. Chow Photography

Jessica Crawford Photography Announces New Website Design Launch Jessica Crawford, owner of the popular photography firm Jessica Crawford Photography, has announced the scheduled launch of a new design for the company website. JessicaCrawfordPhotography.com has received a facelift of sorts; a refreshed and expanded update of the current website. - March 17, 2017 - Jessica Crawford Photography

Art Share L.A. Presents Common Threads - a Group Photography Exhibit, Opening Feb 9th at 6pm, Free to Attend Common Threads - a group exhibit by eight award-winning photographers. Presented by Art Share L.A., also a featured event of Lucie Foundation's MOPLA Month of Photography LA. Opening reception on Feb 9th (6pm to closing) at the Angel City Brewery in the Downtown LA Art District. Free to attend. Exhibit runs from Feb 2 to March 2. - February 02, 2017 - Richard S. Chow Photography

Local Photographers Join National Search for America’s Beautiful Mothers As part of Beauty Revived, a photography movement, Kristine Freed Photography and Tiffany Walensky Photography are asking for nominations for beautiful mothers in the Tampa Bay area to be featured in a national magazine. The beauty of these women will not be measured by their waist size or flare for... - January 21, 2017 - Kristine Freed Photography

Moline, Illinois Photographer Earns Master of Photography and Photographic Craftsman Degrees Lisa Francescon of Francescon Portraiture recognized for superior image making and photographic service with two degrees from Professional Photographers of America. - January 16, 2017 - Lisa Ann Francescon

Abacus Stuids Named Winner in the Knot Best of Weddings 2017 Abacus Studios has been selected as a 2017 ­­winner in The Knot Best of Weddings, an award representing the highest-rated wedding professionals as reviewed by real couples, their families and wedding guests on The Knot. - January 08, 2017 - Abacus Studios (Photo & Video)

Santa Returns to Big Apple Portraits Big Apple Portraits presents their annual Santa Sessions which include a visit and photos with their real bearded Santa (a.k.a. Santa Chester). During this session your child can pose with Santa, give him a hug or high five or tangle him up in lights. - October 11, 2016 - Big Apple Portraits

Local Company Celebrates 12 Year Anniversary Despite Many Challenges Despite the odds and the many challenges faced by a small business, Abacus Studios (Photo and Video) is proud to celebrate 12 years in business! - September 16, 2016 - Abacus Studios (Photo & Video)

Wedding and Portrait Photographers James and Audra Henline Are Announcing the Grand Opening of Their Traveling Photography Business Best Little Studio With a combined 35 years of photography experience the husband and wife team of James and Audra Henline run your one stop shop for photography in the Tri-State area. Shaking off the idea of a single location and forcing customers to come to them Best Little Studio prefers to do in home portraits of... - September 09, 2016 - Best Little Studio

Maine Artist Represents in Berlin This October Portland's Digital Alchemist™, Ann Tracy, will be showing new work in a Biennial in Berlin during October 2016. - August 31, 2016 - Ann Tracy Fine Art & Photography

Lisa Cueman Photography - The Untamed Horse Extended Show Due to the overwhelming response to the show, Lisa Cueman Photography, is thrilled to announce that the exhibit, The Untamed Horse - A Collaborative Exhibition, has been extended until August 16th. - August 05, 2016 - Lisa Cueman Photography

Chicago & Quad Cities Photographer, Martha Bravo Earns Certification Chicago & Quad Cities Photographer Earns Certification! Martha Bravo of Martha Bravo Photography joins prestigious group as a Certified Professional Photographer (CPP). Martha Bravo, CPP of Martha Bravo Photography in Clinton, Iowa has earned the Certified Professional Photographer (CPP) designation... - July 15, 2016 - Martha Bravo Photography

Lisa Cueman Photography - The Untamed Horse Lisa Cueman Photography is excited to announce her upcoming exhibit, The Untamed Horse - A Collaborative Exhibition, at Helmholz Fine Art. The opening reception will be held on Saturday, July 16th from 5:00 - 7:30pm and the exhibit will run until Saturday, August 16th. This is an incredible collaborative... - July 13, 2016 - Lisa Cueman Photography

Perth Professional Photographers Announces Slash on Their Wedding Photography Price Graham and Kheng, the two ace photographers of Perth Professional Photographers have recently announced that they have reduced their wedding photography price regardless of any wedding-scale. Spanning over years into this photography industry, these two never stop setting trends of their very own and amaze their respective clients. - June 24, 2016 - Perth Professional Photographers

Digital Business Cards Give a Competitive Edge Digital business cards make a better first impression than a traditional head shot. - June 15, 2016 - Tom Argiro Photography

Five Artists Talk on June 1 - by Open Show Los Angeles at The Gallery Presents in Hawthorne CA (Free) Join Open Show LA Wednesday, June 1, at The Gallery Presents in Hawthorne for an evening of photography-based images presented by the artists. Five curated presenters have 15 minutes each to introduce one project. Dialog on the work are encouraged by everyone in attendance, work being presented are both ongoing and completed work. The show generally contains diverse topics ranging from documentary to fine art. - May 28, 2016 - Richard S. Chow Photography

Solo Exhibit Featuring Fine Art Photographer Richard S. Chow, Curated by Dulce Stein at The Gallery Presents Solo Exhibit of the Distant Memories series by Richard S. Chow, at The Gallery Presents. Opening reception on April 30th 6-9pm. Show runs thru June 11 and opens on Saturdays or by appointment via DulceStein@yahoo.com. - April 26, 2016 - Richard S. Chow Photography