Recent Headlines
Artist Yevette Lynn Featured in “Appalachian Awakening” Exhibit at Create Appalachia
Yevette Lynn Photography announces three works from the Appalachian Backroads Collection are on view in the juried Appalachian Awakening exhibit at Create Appalachia through May 26, 2026. The limited-edition series (20 images, editions of 12) is available for acquisition, offering collectors a refined, intentional body of work rooted in Appalachian landscape and presence. - April 12, 2026 - Yevette Lynn Photography LLC
Platypod Launches a Kickstarter Campaign to Reimagine the Flash Bracket
Platypod has introduced the Bracket & Bounce, a compact lighting solution designed to help photographers create clean, flattering light anywhere without bulky gear or reliance on ceiling bounce. Launching on Kickstarter, the system supports both flash and constant lighting and is small enough for a camera bag while remaining comfortable for all-day use. Bracket & Bounce offers an accessible way for photographers to achieve more consistent, professional results. - March 27, 2026 - Platypod
"Things We Lost In The Fire": A Photographic Initiative Honoring Resilience, Renewal, and the Spirit of Community
Forged by the devastating 2025 California wildfires, "Things We Lost In The Fire" documents the aftermath and beauty of resilience in a large format photobook. Through striking images and voices from residents, community leaders and first responders the book honors what was lost and what endures. Eighty percent of net proceeds from the book sales will be donated to The California Community Foundation: Wildfire Recovery Fund and The Recording Academy and MusiCares® Los Angeles Fire Relief Effort. - January 07, 2026 - Mark Maryanovich Photography
Turn One Studio Named Finalist for HIA-LI’s 31st Annual Business Achievement Awards
Turn One Studio, a leading creative services agency serving Long Island’s small business community, is proud to announce its selection as a finalist in the Small Business category for the HIA-LI’s 31st Annual Business Achievement Awards. This recognition honors organizations that... - August 11, 2025 - Turn One Studio, Inc.
Business Expert Press Launches Photography Business Basics Updated Edition to Help Photographers Thrive Financially
Updated edition released on June 24, 2025 offers creative entrepreneurs a proven blueprint to build their business with intention. - June 24, 2025 - Mark Maryanovich Photography
Denny Manufacturing Launches Premium Seamless Paper Backdrops – Available in 24 Vibrant Colors
The Denny Manufacturing Co. Inc., the world's largest manufacturer of photographic backdrops, props, and studio equipment, proudly announces the launch of its highly anticipated Seamless Paper Backdrop line. Designed for photographers, videographers, and content creators, this new product range... - March 27, 2025 - The Denny Manufacturing Company
Markus Photography LLC Expands Services to Scottsdale, AZ, and Surrounding West Valley Cities. Professional Real Estate Photography Now Available with 3D Virtual Tour.
Markus Photography LLC announces its expansion into the real estate market in Scottsdale, AZ, and nearby cities, offering high-quality real estate photography, 3D virtual tours, and easy online booking. Certified by ARMLS, they bring exceptional quality, fast turnaround, and a customized approach to help real estate professionals showcase their properties. - February 19, 2025 - Markus Photography LLC
Richard S. Chow Debuts New Works in "Present Tense" Solo Exhibit at Gallery 825
The title Present Tense symbolizes the re-purpose of vintage darkroom photo paper into contemporary art, transforming black and white photo paper into colorful creations, reflecting Chow's unique artistic vision. - October 21, 2024 - 3C Gallery
Announcing YoloLiv Church Tech Summit Live 2024: Shaping the Future of Digital Worship
YoloLiv, a leading provider of live streaming and video production solutions, is proud to announce the 2024 Church Tech Summit Live, a virtual gathering of church leaders, tech enthusiasts, and ministry professionals from around the world. The event will take place from 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM EST on... - April 17, 2024 - Hangzhou Xingxi Technology Co., Ltd
Las Vegas Tradeshow Photographer Christian Purdie Uses Cutting-Edge Technology for Real-Time Visual Impact in Las Vegas
Christian Purdie Photography in Las Vegas is advancing tradeshow photography with state-of-the-art equipment and technology. Their real-time event coverage, featuring advanced cameras, wireless lighting, and efficient editing processes, allows clients to instantly share impactful visuals on social media. The company's commitment to innovation positions them as a top choice for dynamic content in the competitive Las Vegas tradeshows scene. - February 07, 2024 - Christian Purdie Photography
Las Vegas Tradeshow Photographer Christian Purdie Incorporates Cutting-Edge Technology: High-Speed Mirrorless Cameras, Fast Prime Lenses, and Wireless Lighting
Christian Purdie Photography Elevates Corporate Imagery with Cutting-Edge Technology: High-Speed Mirrorless Cameras, Prime Lenses, and Wireless Lighting in Las Vegas - February 05, 2024 - Christian Purdie Photography
Innovative Photography: Las Vegas Corporate Event Photographer Shines with Wireless Strobes in Convention Halls
Christian Purdie Photography revolutionizes Las Vegas event photography with wireless strobes for professional precision, adaptability, and elevated image quality. In the realm of social media, this innovation enables real-time capture and sharing of significant moments. Renowned for pushing boundaries, Christian Purdie Photography offers an immersive experience at grand corporate events in Las Vegas. - January 25, 2024 - Christian Purdie Photography
Christian Purdie Photography Corporate Headshots with Innovative Technology and Lighting Techniques in Las Vegas
Christian Purdie Photography revolutionizes Las Vegas corporate headshots with advanced technology for a polished, personalized look. Efficiency and quick turnaround times define their service, and a mobile option adds convenience. With over 25 years of experience, they set a new standard for captivating, individualized success portraits. - January 23, 2024 - Christian Purdie Photography
YoloLiv Introduces YoloBox Ultra: Elevating Live Streaming to New Heights
YoloLiv, a leader in innovative live streaming solutions, is proud to announce the launch of its latest and most advanced product, the YoloBox Ultra. The YoloBox Ultra is engineered to redefine the benchmarks of live broadcasting, delivering a live streaming experience that is unparalleled in... - November 12, 2023 - Hangzhou Xingxi Technology Co., Ltd
Smash Booth Interactive Photo Studios Wins "Best Photo Booth Team of the Year"
Smash Booth Interactive Photo Studios of Las Vegas Wins "Best Photo Booth Team of the Year" in the First International Photo Booth Masters Awards - March 01, 2023 - Smash Booth Interactive Photo Studios
Claire Thom Photography Launches Business Branding
Claire Thom Photography launches service for entrepreneurs to help them be seen online. - February 28, 2023 - Claire Thom Photography
Celebrity Photographer Michael Lee Jr. of IcedUp Photography Celebrates 10+ Years in Business
Celebrity photographer Michael Lee Jr. Owner of IcedUp photography celebrates 10+ years of business. - February 27, 2023 - IcedUp Photography
Lens Photo World LLC Has Been Helping Clients Fall in Love with Themselves All Over Again. They Are Offering a Special Headshot Mini-Session Soon.
Lens Photo World LLC's photography business specializes in 2 main areas, corporate headshots and commercial real estate. They focus on photographing the best looking side of each client, coaching the clients facial expressions and posture throughout the fun-filled sessions.They are hosting a Headshot Mini-Session in January to help people get their best face on for this coming year. - December 27, 2022 - Lens Photo World LLC
YoloLiv Launches Ardent Streaming Protocol (ASP) - The Smarter Streaming Protocol for High-Quality & Reliable Live Streams
YoloLiv released their latest patented technology in their cloud platform YoloCast, Ardent Streaming Protocol (ASP). A smarter protocol that sends your stream data to our cloud to fully protect against quality loss like buffering, frame drops, or glitches from network fluctuations. With Ardent... - December 18, 2022 - Hangzhou Xingxi Technology Co., Ltd
Amy Paris Photography Announces the Positively Beautiful and Love Campaigns
Amy Paris Photography has launched two new photographic campaigns, Positively Beautiful and The Love Campaign after the success of the first 40 Over 40 campaign. - November 25, 2022 - Amy Paris Photography, LLC
SubHub Announces Black Friday Special - Annual Starter Hosting Plan Savings
SubHub, all-in-one membership website builder, announces its Black Friday Special - an annual Starter hosting plan discount for those who sign up by November 30, 2022. Hosting will be renewed at the discounted rate until cancellation. - November 24, 2022 - SubHub
Mini Mindfulness Retreat: Embodied Portraits for Confidence in Golden, Colorado
Come take part in a mini-mindfulness retreat: embodied portraits for confidence in Golden Colorado where guests will have the chance to experience a range of mindful practices including grounding, yoga asana, breathwork, and meditation. The goal is for a guest to become fully present in your body. - November 11, 2022 - Embodied Art Boudoir
YoloLiv Introduces VertiCam - Vertical PTZ Camera for Vertical Content Creation and Live Streaming
YoloLiv has introduced another new product - VertiCam, a vertical PTZ camera for live streaming to major platforms such as Instagram, TikTok, YouTube Shorts, and Snapchat. It’s designated for the new generation of content creators, influencers, storytellers and videographers. - November 07, 2022 - Hangzhou Xingxi Technology Co., Ltd
Couple Opens The AI Hub, First Black-Owned Creative Coworking Space in Kansas City
IRIS Creative Projects Agency Owners launch their daughter company, The AI Hub, in the KCMO City Market that houses 5 creative studios and a creative coworking lounge. - September 10, 2022 - The AI Hub
YoloLiv Introduces Instream - All-in-One Multicam Vertical Live Streaming Studio
YoloLiv has introduced yet another new product - Instream, an all-in-one multicam vertical live streaming studio that is designated for the new generation of content creators, influencers, storytellers and videographers. - August 27, 2022 - Hangzhou Xingxi Technology Co., Ltd
Joy of Marketing Ranks No. 3071 on the 2022 Inc. 5000 List
With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 175 Percent, Joy of Marketing Receives Ranking No. 3071 Among America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies. - August 20, 2022 - Joy of Marketing
Fresno's First Selfie Studio Opens in Riverpark
Get Ready to Strike a Pose "Selfie Land Fresno has landed and taking Fresno by storm," said Selfie Land Fresno Creative Director Mona Monreaux, "One selfie at a time" "If you haven’t heard about the new selfie studio in Riverpark its here and it’s pretty... - August 10, 2022 - Selfie Land Fresno
YoloLiv Announces YoloCast - The New Cloud Platform to Host, Monetize and Broadcast Platforms with Superior Viewing Experience
YoloLiv, a professional live video production system, introduced its new go-to live streaming platform: YoloCast, a cloud-based service that gives people more control than ever to deliver professional live videos and engage the audiences. About YoloCast YoloCast is a reliable solution that offers... - July 25, 2022 - Hangzhou Xingxi Technology Co., Ltd
YoloLiv Announces YoloBox Mini - The New Portable Live Video Production System for Encoding, Monitoring, Recording and Multistreaming
YoloLiv has introduced the new YoloBox Mini 4-in-1 streaming system, which includes an encoder, monitor, recorder and multi-destination streamer all-in-one. Coming in a footprint that’s as small as an iPhone, the YoloBox Mini offers up to 60fps for video streaming, and is especially designed for sports, gaming and IRL live streaming. - April 20, 2022 - Hangzhou Xingxi Technology Co., Ltd
Fyke Photography Named Winner of the Knot Best of Weddings 2022
Fyke Photography is pleased to announce that they have been selected as a 2022 winner of The Knot Best of Weddings, an accolade representing the highest- and most-rated wedding professionals as reviewed by real couples, their families and wedding guests on The Knot, a leading all in one wedding planning destination. This is the second year Fyke Photography been named a winner of The Knot Best of Weddings awards. - March 02, 2022 - Fyke Photography
Fine Art Photography Project Traces Dutch Climate Change
Collaborative Night Photo Project Captures Haunting Beauty of Rural Friesland and Flevoland Provinces. - February 23, 2022 - Steve Giovinco, Contemporary Fine Art Photography
YoloLiv Announces YoloBox Pro, Taking Multi-Cam Livestreaming to the Next Level
YoloLiv is excited to announce the release of a new product - YoloBox Pro, an all-in-one live production system. The 8-inch box is an integration of an encoder, switcher, recorder and monitor, and by adhering to their principle "making professional livestreaming simple and... - July 08, 2021 - Hangzhou Xingxi Technology Co., Ltd
Sarasota Photo Studio Moves to Downtown Sarasota
Sarasota Photo Studio has moved their studio and headquarters to downtown Sarasota. The new location is in the up and coming limelight district which will provide a more urban setting for photographers Michael & Joslyn Devaney's work. - June 23, 2021 - Sarasota Photo Studio LLC
Fine Art Photographer Returns to Greenland to Photograph Climate Change Five Years Later
Funded by a Second Grant, Collaborative Photo Project Captures Haunting Beauty of Melting Glaciers at Night and Will Donate NFTs - June 19, 2021 - Steve Giovinco, Contemporary Fine Art Photography
30A Art Gallery Owner Wins Artist of the Year
South Walton Tourist Development Council (TDC) are excited to announce that Chandler Williams, the owner of Modus Photography on 30A, has recently won the South Walton Artist of the Year Award for 2021. - March 30, 2021 - Modus Photography
SFBay Boudoir Photography Announces Its Studio Grand Opening, Offering Bay Area Boudoir Photography
Boudoir Photography is the fastest growing photography genre in 2020. To address this growing demand for photography services, SF Bay Boudoir has now opened it’s doors with a new portrait studio. Serving the greater Alamo, San Ramon, Walnut Creek, and Danville, CA area they are proud to join... - January 02, 2021 - SF Bay Boudoir
Las Vegas Portrait Photographer Christian Purdie Adds a New Twist on Holiday Family Portrait Photography Sessions
Christian and his team aren’t just looking for a photo to put on social media or something that families send out to friends and loved ones. They are creating artwork with families that they will hang on the walls of their homes for generations. - October 26, 2020 - Christian Purdie Photography
Las Vegas Event Photographer Christian Purdie Lights Massive Spaces During Corporate Events
Las Vegas has a wide venue selection. Every Casino has a convention or conference hall, restaurants, large nightclubs and different types of rooms. Christian Purdie is a native and being a corporate event photographer in Las Vegas he understands and has experience in all of the venues. - October 19, 2020 - Christian Purdie Photography
Las Vegas Photographer Christian Purdie Uses the Sun as a Rim Light
Las Vegas photographer Christian Purdie uses the sun as the source of his edge light. This type of backlighting overexposes the edge of his subjects by two stops, but at the same time underexposing the foreground by two stops. - October 15, 2020 - Christian Purdie Photography
Las Vegas Headshot Photographer Christian Purdie Uses Three Light and White Background for Clean Modern Look
Las Vegas headshot photographer Christian Purdie has a great solution for the modern profile photo. Bringing back a simple look from the era when actors and models used to submit their printed headshots to get jobs; a headshot on a solid white background. It’s clean and its the old look that has been made modern again because of so many online platforms from social media, online dating, company directories and resumes. - October 12, 2020 - Christian Purdie Photography
Las Vegas Photographer Christian Purdie Adds a Fashion Style to Senior Portrait Photography Sessions
You only get one high school graduation and you only get one high school senior portrait. Las Vegas photographer Christian Purdie adds a fashion style to their senior portrait photography sessions. Families no longer have to settle for the cheap backdrop with the standard smile and pose option for... - October 08, 2020 - Christian Purdie Photography
Las Vegas Portrait Photographer Christian Purdie Creates a High-End Fashion Look to Individual Portrait Sessions
Most of Christian’s clients that hire him and his team for portraits or profiles are not models. They are people that are looking to get quality photographs of themselves taken by a professional. With decades of experience and over one million photographs taken, Christian guides his clients through the entire process from his online booking, location and outfit choices, to posing and relaxing during the session. - October 05, 2020 - Christian Purdie Photography
Las Vegas Photographer Christian Purdie Guides Tourists Through Las Vegas Boulevard for Fashion Portrait Photography Sessions
There’s only one street in the country that you can shoot in front of a pirate ship, the Eiffel Tower and the Statue of Liberty in one photo session, but more than that, Christian helps his clients with small unique locations that are just out of the way of the crowds and still maintains the awesome backdrop of the strip. - October 02, 2020 - Christian Purdie Photography
Las Vegas Event Photographer Brings Wireless Lighting to Events to Create Better Quality Event Photographs
Each event whether it’s the largest event in the country or a 50 wedding anniversary is as unique as the people that created it. The event photographer capturing the moments of the event should help recreate the uniqueness of the people that are attending. CPP’s wireless lighting system combined with decades of experience helps their clients recreate candid moments and those special memories. - September 28, 2020 - Christian Purdie Photography
Las Vegas Photographer Christian Purdie Uses Off-Camera Flash for Daytime Photo Session
Photography isn’t about the latest camera or equipment, it is about lighting. Literally the word photography is derived from Greek roots. from the Greek words phos, (genitive: phōtós) meaning “light,” and graphê meaning “drawing or writing.” - September 24, 2020 - Christian Purdie Photography
Las Vegas Portrait Photographer Christian Purdie Takes a New Spin on Portraits for Online Dating
Creating a natural look to a professional photography session is one of Christian’s specialties. He’s been working with people for more than a decade to help them create an online dating profile that they can be proud of and to potential find that special someone. - September 21, 2020 - Christian Purdie Photography
Progress Through Photography Opens Its Doors in Tempe, Arizona
Progress Through Photography supports animal shelters with donations, photographic services and social media exposure. 25% of its revenues go directly to charities in the Phoenix metro area. - September 21, 2020 - Progress Through Photography
Las Vegas Photographer Christian Purdie Offers a Share as We Shoot Service
Las Vegas is one of the greatest cities on the planet for companies and individuals having fantastic parties, anniversaries, events and gatherings. People are active, busy during the event and either don’t have the time or don’t remember to photograph those fantastic moments during the event, but want the ability to share special moments in real-time. - September 17, 2020 - Christian Purdie Photography
Las Vegas Headshot Photographer Christian Purdie Helps Las Vegas Singles Find Their Match
Now online dating is acceptable to meet and has become a competitive market place for people to meet. The online dating industry is pushing the two billion dollar mark with over 70% of its users between the age of 25-44. People have not only accepted online dating as a part of meeting people, but some prefer it to traditional dating. - September 14, 2020 - Christian Purdie Photography
Las Vegas Portrait Photographer Christian Purdie Photographs Celebrities and Instagram Influencers
The trust between a photographer and their subject is extremely important for the creative process and the key to getting the best quality product. Christian maintains a positive working relationship with all of his clients and by doing so gets them to keep trying new things that without trust might not happen. - September 14, 2020 - Christian Purdie Photography