Recent Headlines
World Estimating Improves Its Focus on Contractors for Better Bidding
To help their clients, i.e., contractors, World Estimating turns its attention to providing monthly takeoff packages, which makes multiple bidding possible for them - July 25, 2026 - World Estimating Services
BLIKA's U.S. Patented Swageless Cable Railing Simplifies DIY Installation Without a Crimping Tool
BLIKA Cable Railing, a leading innovator in modern, high-end cable railing systems, makes the DIY installation process easier with its swageless cable fittings. These U.S.-patented swageless cable fittings allow homeowners and contractors to install cable railings without the need for crimping tools. - July 09, 2026 - BLIKA Cable Railing Limited
Groundbreaking Ceremony Celebrates New Housing Expansion at the Testimonial Community Love Center in South Los Angeles
Hollywood Handy Construction has broken ground on the Testimonial Community Love Center’s new 40-bed modular interim housing project in South Los Angeles. The development will provide trauma-informed supportive housing for residents experiencing homelessness, advancing the Love Center’s mission of dignity, healing, and community belonging. Completion is expected in 2026. - December 03, 2025 - Hollywood Handy Construction
New Atlantic Completes Historic Renovation of Augsburg Lutheran Church and Campus
New Atlantic is proud to announce the successful completion of a comprehensive renovation of Augsburg Lutheran Church, a cherished historic landmark in Winston-Salem. This project reflects our commitment to preserving architectural heritage while enhancing functionality for future generations. The... - November 26, 2025 - New Atlantic Contracting, Inc.
RoofPRO President Tim Taylor Named Finalist for 2025 BBB Torch Award for Ethics
RoofPRO, LLC President Tim Taylor is a 2025 BBB Torch Award for Ethics finalist. The Severn, MD roofer—founded in 2004—earned the honor for unwavering integrity, transparent service, and community support. As an Owens Corning Platinum Preferred Contractor (top 1% nationwide), RoofPRO rejects high-pressure sales, empowers homeowners, and backs every roof with lifetime warranties. “Ethics are comportamenti our foundation,” says Taylor. - November 06, 2025 - RoofPRO
M. Davis & Sons, Inc. Promotes Kirk Gerhart to Project Manager
www.mdavisinc.com M. Davis & Sons, Inc., a leading industrial contractor and fabricator headquartered in Delaware, is proud to announce the promotion of Kirk Gerhart to Project Manager. With more than 20 years of experience in the construction industry, Gerhart has built a strong reputation... - November 06, 2025 - M. Davis & Sons, Inc.
JOA Receives Another 5-Year Contract to Provide Construction Project Management for the Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles (HACLA)
JOA will continue to provide support and management for ongoing and future HACLA projects. - September 03, 2025 - JOA
Unified Maintenance and Construction, Inc. Named to 2025 Greater Rochester Chamber Top 100 List of Fastest-Growing, Privately Owned Companies
Unified Maintenance and Construction, Inc. (UMAC) is pleased to announce that it has earned a spot on the 2025 Top 100 list of fastest-growing, privately owned companies in the Greater Rochester/Finger Lakes region. Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce will reveal the 39th annual ranked list at... - August 25, 2025 - Unified Maintenance and Construction
T&S Brass Partners with Premier to Expand Foodservice Representation in the Western U.S.
T&S Brass and Bronze Works, Inc., has named Premier as a new sales representative for California and Nevada, strengthening its presence in two of the foodservice industry’s most active markets. - August 01, 2025 - T&S Brass
Sheiner Construction Earns A+ Rating from Better Business Bureau for Remodeling Work in San Diego
Sheiner Construction has earned an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau for its residential remodeling work in San Diego. The rating, awarded without paid accreditation, reflects the company’s strong customer satisfaction, ethical practices, and consistent project delivery. Known for kitchen, bathroom, and whole-home renovations, Sheiner Construction continues to grow with a focus on sustainable building solutions. - July 20, 2025 - Sheiner Construction
Durante Equipment Opens Second South Florida Location in Lake Worth, Expanding Service to Palm Beach County
Durante Equipment, Florida's most trusted construction and industrial equipment supplier, is proud to announce the grand opening of their second location in South Florida. Strategically located at 3285 S. Military Trail in Lake Worth, the new store expands Durante Equipment's reach into Palm Beach... - July 16, 2025 - Durante Equipment
Unified Maintenance and Construction Sets New Standard in Construction with People-First Leadership
Unified Maintenance & Construction COO Stephany D. Corcoran earned the 2025 Rochester Business Journal Women of Excellence Award. Her empathy‑driven leadership tripled revenue in three years and strengthened a people‑first culture in the male‑dominated construction sector. Corcoran also mentors youth, coaches girls’ soccer, and volunteers with Eagle Star Housing, proving UMAC's belief that investing in people builds standout projects and communities. - May 21, 2025 - Unified Maintenance and Construction
JAB Enterprises, Inc. and Janitorial Multi Services LLC Announce Strategic Partnership
JAB Enterprises, Inc., a full-service General Contracting and Construction Management firm based in New York City, is proud to expand its service offerings through a strategic partnership with Janitorial Multi Services LLC (JMS). Known for transforming spaces throughout New York, New Jersey, and... - April 16, 2025 - Janitorial Multi Services
Dalwadi Hospitality Management Promotes New Vice President of Operations
Dalwadi Hospitality Management Promotes Hospitality Industry Leader Tonyia Felts to Vice President of Operations Dalwadi Hospitality Management, a premier hotel management company, is pleased to announce the promotion of Tonyia Felts from Director of Operations to Vice President of Operations. In... - April 12, 2025 - Dalwadi Hospitality Management LLC
Freeman Building Systems Completes 80,000-Square-Foot Hangar and Fixed Base Operator Facility for Castle Aviation
Freeman Building Systems proudly announces the completion of an 80,000-square-foot hangar and Fixed Base Operator (FBO) facility for Castle Aviation at Akron-Canton Airport. This state-of-the-art aviation facility marks the second successful project between Freeman Building Systems and Castle... - March 28, 2025 - Freeman Building Systems
The Lyric Theater Opens in Downtown Wooster: a Timeless Treasure Restored
A cherished piece of Wooster’s history has been brought back to life with the grand reopening of the Lyric Theater, a revitalized landmark that will serve as a cultural and entertainment hub for generations to come. Freeman Building Systems is proud to have been selected as the design-build... - February 27, 2025 - Freeman Building Systems
New Atlantic Announces Construction of The Opportunity School for Cabarrus County Schools in Concord, NC
New Atlantic is proud to announce the construction of the new Opportunity School, a state-of-the-art educational facility located in Concord, North Carolina. This innovative project, commissioned by Cabarrus County Schools, will serve both middle and high school students, providing a modern and... - February 14, 2025 - New Atlantic Contracting, Inc.
Missouri’s Woods Fort Golf Club to Unveil New Clubhouse and Horizon Center After Fire Destroys Facility in 2024
Woods Fort Golf Club is proud to reveal its newly redesigned and rebuilt clubhouse, pro shop, and Horizon Center, a special event space. The development marks a significant milestone for the golf club following a devastating electrical fire that destroyed the original clubhouse nearly a year ago. The new clubhouse is expected to be completed this spring and will offer new amenities and experiences. - February 10, 2025 - Woods Fort Golf Club
Western Steel Buildings Named "Structural Steel Engineering Company of the Year 2025" by Construction Business Review
Western Steel Buildings has been named "Structural Steel Engineering Company of the Year 2025" by Construction Business Review. This award highlights the company’s dedication to innovation, quality, and customer-centric solutions in the steel building industry. Known for its Four Points of Distinction — dedicated point of contact, scope gap solutions, on-time delivery guarantee, and proactive on-site inventory — Western Steel is redefining the steel building industry. - January 28, 2025 - Western Steel Buildings
LCAB Holdings Acquires Wormley Brothers Enterprises, Expanding National Footprint, Adding Commercial Roofing to Its Portfolio of Services
LCAB Holdings, Inc., a Veteran-owned holding company based in Smyrna, GA, proudly announces the acquisition of Wormley Brothers Enterprises, Inc., a leading roofing contractor with a national presence extending across the eastern United States. This strategic acquisition marks another step in... - January 23, 2025 - LCAB Holdings, Inc.
DDB Contracting Opens Second Location in Los Angeles
DDB Contracting, of Newton, NJ, opens the doors to its second location in Los Angeles, California. - January 23, 2025 - DDB Contracting
ClearPower Selected as a 2024 Product of the Year by Architectural Record
Stellaris Corporation, the leading manufacturer of electricity-generating inserts for insulated glass windows, announced today that it has been selected as an Editor's Pick, 2024 Products of the Year by Architectural Record Magazine. Stellaris's ClearPower insert is the only transparent... - December 11, 2024 - Stellaris Corporation
RoofPRO Named "Best of the Best" for 2024
RoofPRO is proud to be named Best of the Best 2024, recognizing their commitment to excellence in roofing and exterior solutions. Serving Maryland since 2004, RoofPRO has built a reputation for outstanding craftsmanship, top-quality materials, and unmatched customer satisfaction. This honor reflects their dedication to providing reliable, high-quality services for residential and commercial clients. - December 05, 2024 - RoofPRO
DDB Contracting Completes Thermo Systems Renovation
DDB Contracting completes Thermo Systems office refit and renovation in Voorhes, NJ. - November 17, 2024 - DDB Contracting
Growth Drives ITAC to Build Out Their C-Suite and Executive Team
ITAC, an ENR-ranked top design firm, is excited to announce executive leadership changes to support the company's continued growth and strategic direction. Effective immediately, D. Jon Loftis, current President & CEO, will transition to Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Chairman. R. Bruce... - November 06, 2024 - ITAC
LCAB Holdings Acquires Holt & Holt Drywall, Expanding Commercial Construction Services Across the Southeast
LCAB Holdings, Inc., a commercial construction holding company based in Smyrna, GA, announces the acquisition of Holt & Holt, Inc., a leading drywall contractor in the greater Atlanta metro area and Southeast region. Holt & Holt has over 40 years of experience delivering top-quality... - October 04, 2024 - LCAB Holdings, Inc.
Aureli Construction Unveils New Website to Elevate the Customer Experience
Aureli Construction has launched a new website, AureliConstruction.com, designed to enhance the customer experience by offering easy navigation, detailed service information, and project galleries. The site includes resources such as a blog with expert advice, a comprehensive FAQ section, and a streamlined consultation request process. - August 30, 2024 - Aureli Construction
RFD America Presents: Historic Crocker Highlands Home with Rich Chinese Heritage Hits the Market
RFD America is proud to present 858 Rosemount Road, a historic and elegant estate in Oakland's Crocker Highlands neighborhood. This unique property is steeped in Chinese-American history. - August 29, 2024 - RFD Apex America
Glaziers Consulting Expands Its Reach Under the Leadership of Mitch Martel
Glaziers Consulting specializes in assisting glass companies Nationwide with finding the perfect commercial glass installers to complete their project and stay on budget. Their project management services cover every aspect of the job from start to finish for a hassle-free experience with professional results. Their Fabrication services make them the perfect choice so they can handle all aspects of your Commercial Glass Installation. - August 09, 2024 - Glaziers Consulting
Understanding Fastener Substitutions in FM-Approved RoofNav Assemblies
Ace Screws LLC's response to an article titled "The lightning round: A quick look at multiple issues currently facing the industry" in the June 2024 issue of Professional Roofing magazine. - July 16, 2024 - Ace Screws LLC
Durante Equipment Ranked Among Nation’s Fastest-Growing Rental Companies
Durante Equipment, South Florida’s top-rated construction equipment provider, has been named to Rental Management’s Market Movers List. The 2024 Market Movers List represents the nation’s top independent rental companies that showed the highest percentage growth in rental revenue... - June 13, 2024 - Durante Equipment
RoofPRO LLC Offers Helping Hand to Maryland Grocery Shoppers Amid Plastic Bag Ban
For 20 years, RoofPRO has been active in community service in Maryland. Each year the company participates in a variety of events to address real needs in the community. This time, RoofPRO is having a little fun and helping people comply with the often forgotten, "Bring your own bag" law by virtue of giving out reusable shopping bags to make this "new" grocery shopping experience a little easier while putting a smile on shoppers' faces. - May 08, 2024 - RoofPRO
Essential Roofing Supply LLC Secures Distribution Partnership with Ace Screws for Premium Roofing Fasteners
Ace Screws LLC announces Essential Roofing Supply LLC as an approved distributor of Ace Screws roofing fasteners. This partnership marks a significant milestone for Essential Roofing Supply LLC and underscores its commitment to delivering excellence to roofing contractors across the nation. - May 07, 2024 - Ace Screws LLC
Essential Roofing Supply LLC Expands Product Line - Elevating Performance and Reliability for Large-Scale Projects
Essential Roofing Supply is excited to announce the launch of its newest innovation, Larger and Longer Commercial Roofing Fasteners, tailored to meet the rigorous demands of larger, low-slope commercial roofing projects. - May 07, 2024 - Ace Screws LLC
Sweeney Excavation, Inc. Expands Construction Capabilities by Joining Forces with Gargiulo Construction
Sweeney Excavation, Inc. a prominent leader in excavation and site-work construction, and concrete foundation construction for the region, proudly announces its acquisition of Gargiulo Construction. - March 27, 2024 - Sweeney Excavation, Inc.
DDB Completes 2nd of Hilton Multi-Phase Renovation
The second phase of Hilton DoubleTree's multi-phase renovation has been completed by DDB Contracting. - March 12, 2024 - DDB Contracting
Aureli Construction Unveils Cutting-Edge Website Redesign for Enhanced User Experience
Aureli Construction Unveils Cutting-Edge Website Redesign for Enhanced User Experience Aureli Construction, a leading name in innovative and sustainable construction solutions, proudly announces the launch of its revamped website, www.aureliconstruction.com. The redesigned site aims to provide... - February 18, 2024 - Aureli Construction
Celebrating 10 Years of Excellence: Terra Site Constructors Rebrands to Terra Constructs
As part of their milestone 10-year anniversary, Terra Site Constructors is thrilled to announce a significant evolution in their company's identity. Effective immediately, they will operate under the new name, Terra Constructs. This rebranding represents a pivotal moment in their journey,... - January 29, 2024 - Terra Constructs
BuyMaterials Launches Building Materials Marketplace in the UK
BuyMaterials.com, set to be the UK’s ultimate building materials marketplace, has just launched in London and the Southeast with plans to expand across the UK later this year. The marketplace, which is accessed via the website (www.buymaterials.com) or the mobile app, allows tradespeople... - January 20, 2024 - BuyMaterials.com
PNK Group Building Assembly Set Received Its First Certifications in the United States
After five years of development in collaboration with leading U.S. structural designers, the products were successfully tested at the University of Nebraska. - January 19, 2024 - PNK Group
AmEuro Construction Announces Major Cast Iron Pipe Replacement Project at Limetree Beach Resort
AmEuro Construction, a leading construction company, has announced the commencement of a significant cast iron pipe replacement project at the illustrious Limetree Beach Resort in Sarasota, Florida on Lido Key. Beginning December 9, 2023, the project involves a comprehensive replacement of all... - December 05, 2023 - AmEuro Construction, LLC
Industry Veteran Josh Djokic Joins Durante Equipment as Branch Manager
Durante Equipment, South Florida’s trusted leader for construction equipment and industrial tools, announced the hiring of Josh Djokic as their new branch manager. In his newly appointed position, Josh will oversee the day-to-day operations of the Hollywood branch located at 3300 N. 28th... - October 14, 2023 - Durante Equipment
Press Glass Selected New Atlantic, Dewberry, and Little as the Design-Build Team
Press Glass selected New Atlantic, Dewberry, and Little as the Design-Build Team and will expand their facility at the Commonwealth Crossing Business Centre in Ridgeway, VA - September 20, 2023 - New Atlantic Contracting, Inc.
National General Contractor Strengthens Presence with Strategic Expansion to New Hampshire
AmEuro Construction, a leading national general contractor, has opened a new division in Derry, New Hampshire, marking a strategic expansion to broaden their client reach. Founder & CEO, Lee Upshaw, expressed enthusiasm about their venture in the northeast, highlighting the positive interactions they've had with the local community. The new office will cater to both commercial and residential clients, upholding the company’s reputation for quality and client-centered service. - August 29, 2023 - AmEuro Construction, LLC
Virginia Beach-Based Earthly Infrastructure® Has Begun Seeking a Strategic Alignment
Earthly Infrastructure® Building and Infrastructure Development announces intentions to seek a strategic partnership with another Virginia based builder. - August 26, 2023 - Earthly Infrastructure
Eyesite Surveillance, Inc. Sponsored the 36th AIA Sandcastle Competition
Eyesite, a pioneering leader in innovative construction site security solutions, was proud to be part of such an exciting and monumental competition. This highly anticipated event, a cornerstone of creativity and craftsmanship in the world of architecture and construction, brings together a diverse array of industry professionals, including Engineers, Architects, General Contractors, Sub Contractors, and vendors. - August 22, 2023 - EyeSite Surveillance, LLC.
Ace Screws, LLC Wins Avetta® 2023 Supplier Award
NJ startup, Ace Screws LLC, receives Diversity Champion Award. - August 21, 2023 - Ace Screws LLC
Building Dreams, Transforming Lives: RoofPRO™, Owens Corning, and Habitat for Humanity to Provide Roof Replacement for U.S. Army Veteran
Princess Anne Veteran to Receive New Roof Installed by RoofPRO™ in conjunction with Habitat for Humanity of Wicomico County and Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project Gives Back to U.S. Military Veterans - August 07, 2023 - RoofPRO
RoofPRO Joins The Complete Player Charity and Community Associations Institute for an Interactive Youth Camp Field Trip Event in Severn, MD
RoofPRO is proud to announce its participation in a unique and educational youth camp field trip event organized by The Complete Player Charity and Community Associations Institute. The event, taking place at The Church at Severn Run in Severn, MD, aims to empower children from low and moderate... - August 03, 2023 - RoofPRO
RoofPRO Introduces Comprehensive Roof Maintenance Plan to Promote Warranty Compliance and Long-Lasting Roofs - Residential & Commercial Buildings
RoofPRO has introduced a residential roof maintenance plan and commercial Roof Asset Management Plan (RAMP). The programs will help homeowners and businesses avoid costly mistakes, extend roof lifespan, and ensure peace of mind. By enrolling in the Roof Maintenance Plan, property owners benefit from thorough inspections, preventative maintenance, timely repairs, and warranty compliance assistance. - July 14, 2023 - RoofPRO