Central Florida-Based Statewide General Contractor Completes Orlando's Newest Upscale Multi-Family Apartment Project Roger B. Kennedy Construction completes $40 million ECCO on Orange apartments in the SoDo District of downtown Orlando. - December 19, 2019 - Roger B. Kennedy Construction

M. Davis and Sons, Inc. Honored with Excellence In Construction Award M. Davis and Sons has been building, installing and servicing corporate facilities for five generations. The company has received recognition throughout the years and recently received an award due to their state-of-the-art innovations and engineering excellence. The business was praised for its hard... - December 04, 2019 - M. Davis & Sons, Inc.

G5 Enterprises Announces the Acquisition of Harrison, AR Based Judy's Insulation G5 Enterprises Acquisition Strengthens Existing Market Presence - November 01, 2019 - G5 Enterprises

Receiver Mark Adams and California Receivership Group Celebrate Two Decades of Bringing Relief to California Communities Impacted by Nuisance Properties California Receivership Group was founded twenty years ago, by Receiver Mark Adams, to help the people and communities impacted by nuisance properties. Dilapidated properties cause a number of negative effects that extend far beyond the property line. These include decreasing neighboring property values, compromising physical health and safety, as well as rising crime. In keeping with their mission, CRG celebrated its anniversary by organizing a cleanup of their local beach. - September 26, 2019 - California Receivership Group

New Caribbean Highlight - Cap El Limon Experience - Pure Nature and Passion for Hospitality Samana, Dominican Republic – September 2019 - the most popular travel destination in the Caribbean is about to add another star concept to their portfolio, with the official opening on September 20, 2019 of the stunning Cap el Limón Sanctuary in Samaná, Dominican Republic. - September 23, 2019 - Cap el Limon

MaiCo Industries Inc. Earns Its 21st Consecutive AISC Quality Fabrication Certification MaiCo Industries Inc. earned its 21st consecutive American Institute of Steel Construction (AISC) quality certification renewal last month. AISC certification recognizes MaiCo Industries, https://www.maicoind.com, for maintaining steel fabrication operations that meet AISC quality requirements for “Standard... - September 10, 2019 - Maico Industries

Keene Family of Companies: Acquisition of Barrett Company After serving more than 10 decades in the high-performance roofing and waterproofing industry, Barrett Company has now become part of the Keene Family of Companies. - August 23, 2019 - Keene Building Products

TURF Refines Collection of Carved Wall Tiles TURF, an acoustic solutions company specializing in the digital fabrication of sound-absorbing PET felt products, has refined their collection of carved wall tiles. Originally two products and now eight, the collection ranges from geometric tessellations (hexagon Hive, chevron Slash) to layered tiles... - August 15, 2019 - TURF

The Sliding Door Company Has Tips for Maximizing Small Spaces The Sliding Door Company, a leading manufacturer of contemporary interior glass door solutions, offers tips for maximizing every inch of floor space. If you live in a home, loft, condo or apartment, you can create distinct rooms or zones within an open space or even conceal unsightly storage with room dividers, barn doors, bi-fold doors, swing doors or frameless glass walls. - August 09, 2019 - The Sliding Door Company

JOA Pre-Qualified by the City of Los Angeles as a Real Estate and Economic Development Consultant JOA is one of a select group of businesses to be approved by the City of Los Angeles for Master Planning, Site Planning and Project Management. - July 10, 2019 - JOA

IVANNOVATION Language Management Launches New Website IVANNOVATION Language Management has launched its new website to reflect its evolving role in the foreign language translation and localization market. The site presents the company's expanded range of services, including translation, localization, and interpretation. It also publishes regular articles... - July 05, 2019 - IVANNOVATION

TURF Designs New Acoustical Tile for Curved Walls TURF’s newest acoustical wall tile wraps a radius. Vertical channels carved into the surface of Tubular allow it to flex to fit a cylindrical or curved wall down to 12 inches in diameter. The carved wall tile is digitally fabricated from PET felt, of which 60% is pre-consumer recycled, using a... - June 28, 2019 - TURF

M. Davis and Sons Expands with a New Location in Havre de Grace, Maryland M. Davis & Sons, Inc., an award-winning, 5th generation industrial construction company, has opened a new office and fabrication facility at 1750 Pulaski Highway, Havre de Grace, MD. The addition of the Maryland office and shop will allow M. Davis to more efficiently serve their growing customer... - June 01, 2019 - M. Davis & Sons, Inc.

TURF Opens New Design Office in Renovated Firehouse TURF, a Chicago-based acoustic solutions company, has opened their new design office in a renovated firehouse originally built in 1896. The perfect play space for TURF’s team of designers, the new Firehouse centers around an open office and prototyping space that fill the old garage. Breakout rooms,... - June 01, 2019 - TURF

Going Up! Servset Elevator Inc. is Moving with the Industry While most people don’t give it a second thought when the elevator doors open up, it’s something that’s on Patrick McBride’s mind every single day. He’s the President of Servset Elevator Inc. (Servset) in Sacramento, a specialty contractor providing installation of modular elevators, elevator environmental services and elevator interiors and sill refurbishing. - May 24, 2019 - Servset

WFM Announces Brand Name Change to McCoy Mart Previously what was known as wfm.co.in is now McCoy Mart; on May 16th, 2019 the brand name of the company changed to McCoy Mart, this brand change is part of a long staged vision to build India’s first integrated platform for the construction & building industry. McCoy Mart aims to be the... - May 16, 2019 - McCoy Mart

Continental Products & Rio Flooring Systems Welcomes New President: Byron Smith Keene Family of Companies is proud and excited to welcome Byron Smith as President of Continental Products and Rio Flooring Systems. - May 09, 2019 - Keene Building Products

EyeSites’s Nancy Cagle Has Been Named Chairwoman of ABC Houston’s L.O.G.I.C. Committee Local business associations play a key role in the growth, development, and advancement of local businesses and organizations throughout the community. The team at EyeSite Surveillance, Inc. strongly believes in the importance of being a part of community associations and staying involved. EyeSite’s... - May 08, 2019 - EyeSite Surveillance, LLC.

JOA, Subconsultant to Hout Construction Services, Inc., Begins Work on Transit Facility Projects for the Orange County Transportation Authority The project team, which includes Hout Construction and subconsultant JOA, will provide program and construction management services on projects at bus bases, transportation centers, and park-and-ride facilities. - April 26, 2019 - JOA

RK Mission Critical, LLC Expands Operations in Denver RK Mission Critical, LLC, (RKMC) one of the nation’s fastest growing modular solutions providers, has announced today that the company is expanding its manufacturing operations into a second facility in Aurora, CO. RKMC has recently leased a facility in Aurora adding 140,000 square feet, which... - April 03, 2019 - RK Mechanical, Inc.

Keene Building Products Welcomes Three New Employees Keene Family of Companies is proud to announce and welcome three new team members in the departments of Manufacturing, Engineering and Information Technology. Doug Meredith joins Keene Building Products as the Director of Manufacturing. As a graduate engineer from Mississippi State University, Meredith... - March 20, 2019 - Keene Building Products

TURF Launches New Magnetic Acoustic Ceiling System Custom acoustic solutions company TURF has launched a new ceiling system that addresses the aesthetics and acoustics of spaces with existing tee grid. The Switchblade ceiling system—“for the fight against ho-hum and humming”—is made of individual baffles that attach to a tee... - February 21, 2019 - TURF

Keene Building Products Announces New Product Cylent Assurance™ Clip Keene Building Products is excited to introduce a new clip for enhancing the acoustic performance of ceilings and walls. Cylent Assurance™ Clip, developed and marketed exclusively to Keene, is a patent pending resilient channel vibration clip. The clip has been engineered to dramatically reduce... - February 14, 2019 - Keene Building Products

BECOSAN®, the New Era of Industrial Concrete Floors A new system patented by a Danish company becomes a success when transforming concrete floors into dust-free pavements with unique characteristics that have made most companies in the logistics sector bet on BECOSAN for their industrial pavements. - February 06, 2019 - BECOSAN

Allied Air Conditioning and Heating Earns 2018 Angie’s List Super Service Award; Award Reflects Company’s Consistently High Level of Customer Service Allied Air Conditioning and Heating, Inc. is proud to announce that it has earned the home service industry’s coveted Angie’s List Super Service Award (SSA). This award honors service professionals who have maintained exceptional service ratings and reviews on Angie’s List in 2018. “Service... - February 01, 2019 - Allied Air Conditioning and Heating

New Atlantic Constructing Two Schools for Iredell-Statesville Schools New Atlantic was selected as the general contractor, along with Moseley Architects, for these 2 new schools for Iredell-Statesville Schools. Statesville, NC has seen a steady growth in their population over the years and Mooresville, NC, has seen rapid growth in their population due to its strong connection... - February 01, 2019 - New Atlantic Contracting, Inc.

Construction of Lowrance-Paisley Replacement Schools The Lowrance-Paisley Replacement Schools project is the first school to be constructed under the 2016 bond referendum. New Atlantic is currently constructing 224,000 SF of buildings consisting of 3 three-story classroom wings, 2 gymnasiums, 2 dining areas, and a media center. The new school’s... - February 01, 2019 - New Atlantic Contracting, Inc.

AM Technical Solutions Acquires Abbie Gregg, Inc. AM Technical Solutions (AMTS), a global leader in engineering & construction management, and specializing in the high tech industries, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Abbie Gregg, Inc. (AGI). - January 15, 2019 - AM Technical Solutions

TURF Hires Outside Talent to Streamline Operations TURF, a custom acoustic solutions company, has a fresh perspective on operations from outside the industry. New team leader Rob Perri, a mechanical engineer with an MBA from Carnegie Mellon, brings a wealth of experience from Hewlett-Packard, Motorola, Sara Lee and PepsiCo to the team. “What makes... - January 10, 2019 - TURF

Innovations’ 2019 Color Direction A fresh swap for non-traditional neutrals push adventurous product development in the Design Studio. - January 09, 2019 - Innovations

Immersion Wallcovering from Innovations New vinyl is a playful visual texture for hospitality, contract and residential walls. - November 22, 2018 - Innovations

Houston Glazing Contractors: Business is Booming in Houston Houston is still one of the best places to own a construction business right now according to the Houston Chronicle. Commercial projects just roll in one after another with solid consistency and no end in sight. Gary Brown with Houston Glazing Contractors said they opened for business in April this... - November 02, 2018 - Houston Glazing Contractors LLC

JOA Expands Its Management Team with Industry Leader, James Matz Mr. Matz adds his knowledge and experience at public agencies to JOA’s senior staff. - November 01, 2018 - JOA

Innovations Focuses on Texture for Fall New wallcovering collection explores tactile materials for memorable walls. - October 20, 2018 - Innovations

Electrical Distributor OneSource Updates Logo 35-year San Diego-based company updates brand to reflect changing marketplace. - October 19, 2018 - OneSource

Sam’s Safety Equipment Announces Launch of Performance Focused Workwear for Women Designed by Women Sam’s Safety Equipment announces the retail launch of SeeHerWork. SeeHerWork designs and manufactures workwear, safety equipment, and other job-specific products to help women stay safe and aid them in performing at their highest level. Most options available for women today are smaller male patterns... - October 18, 2018 - Sam's Safety Equipment

JOA Selected by Orange County Transportation Authority for Measure M2 Construction Initiative The Project/Construction Management firm will provide on-call services for the OCTA Measure M2 Management Office. - October 03, 2018 - JOA

Innovations Expands BDNY Display New space will feature designer wallcoverings with inviting textures, patterns. - September 20, 2018 - Innovations

Innovations’ Linen Inspires New Vinyl Wallcovering New Quarzo wallcovering part of Natural + Manmade collection. - August 24, 2018 - Innovations

Bold New Botanical Draperies at Innovations Design Studio tailors fashionable sheers and draperies for residential interiors. - August 17, 2018 - Innovations

New Glazing Contractor Opens Its Doors in Houston, Texas Gary Brown, a born and raised California native and third generation contract glazer picks Houston, Texas to open his new contract glazing business. Houston Glazing Contractors, LLC opened April 15, 2018 and has already booked half a million in sales in the first four months of operation. Brown states... - August 01, 2018 - Houston Glazing Contractors LLC

Lacebark from Innovations Wallcovering uses innovative laser cutting technique for allover organic texture. - July 26, 2018 - Innovations

Eyesite Surveillance Hires Brandon Eaden as Company Alarm Coordinator and Law Enforcement Liaison EyeSite Surveillance, Inc. is pleased to announce its recent hire of Brandon Eaden, Alarm Coordinator and Law Enforcement Liaison. Eaden will focus on false alarm compliance and will serve as a primary contact for clients, municipalities and monitoring stations. “I was attracted to EyeSite Surveillance... - July 18, 2018 - EyeSite Surveillance, LLC.

Renowned National Retail Builder Fulcrum Construction to Open Texas Office Fulcrum Construction to open office in San Antonio to increase presence in Texas. - July 17, 2018 - Fulcrum Construction

Triumph Construction General Counsel Bonnie Porzio Named to Two Boards of Directors Girl Scouts of Nassau County and Pet Peeves to Benefit from Porzio’s Legal Expertise and Passion for Giving Back to the Community - July 13, 2018 - Triumph Construction

Summer Collection From Innovations Design Studio’s new wallcoverings juxtapose natural + manmade - June 22, 2018 - Innovations

Bud Marx, Former Ford Motor Company Vice President, Joins iGlass Technology Board of Directors iGlass Technology, emerging manufacturer of electrochromic digital blinds, a retrofit solution for Smart Windows, has announced the new Board Director – Bud Marx, former VP of Ford Motor Company. - June 08, 2018 - iGlass Technology