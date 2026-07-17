Recent Headlines
Saelig Introduces 4th Generation AIM-TTi PSA2704RT 2.7GHz Spectrum Analyzers
The PSA Series 4 is designed for comfortable one-handed operation valued by field engineers. Engineered for RF work in harsh operating environments, the Series 4 delivers exceptional analytical precision in a compact and ultra-lightweight instrument. - July 17, 2026 - Saelig Co. Inc.
Future Electronics Launches Quarterly Digital Campaign Focused on Transportation Innovation
Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, has unveiled its third-quarter digital campaign highlighting the rapidly evolving transportation market and the technologies shaping the future of mobility. - July 04, 2026 - Future Electronics
Future Electronics Highlights TE Connectivity Street & Area Lighting Solutions
Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, is highlighting Street & Area Lighting Solutions from TE Connectivity, helping engineers develop smarter, more reliable outdoor lighting infrastructure for connected cities. - July 03, 2026 - Future Electronics
Saelig Introduces Micsig MHO 6 Series 12-Bit 1GHz 8-ch Oscilloscopes
The MHO 6 sixth-generation high-resolution tablet oscilloscope features a 12-bit architecture, 4 5/6-digit integrated multimeter, and a slimmer, more powerful design. - July 03, 2026 - Saelig Co. Inc.
ASN Software Unveils the Automotive Business Universe: One Connected Platform for Dealers, Finance Companies, Service Shops, and Flooring Companies
New visualization illustrates how ASN Software unifies CRM, AI, payments, accounting, service operations, compliance, finance, and hundreds of integrations into one connected business platform. - July 01, 2026 - ASN Software
Future Electronics Features Infineon CoolGaN™ Transistors & GaN-Based Solutions for Humanoid Robotics
Future Electronics, a global leader in electronic components distribution, is highlighting Infineon Technologies AG CoolGaN™ transistors and GaN-based solutions engineered to support the growing demands of humanoid robotics and advanced automation systems. - May 29, 2026 - Future Electronics
International Photographic Council Celebrates Imaging Excellence at Annual Awards Luncheon
The International Photographic Council (IPC) held its annual Professional Photographer Achievement Awards luncheon at the United Nations on May 6 - an interactive celebration of the work of both active and emerging photographers. “A key part of the IPC’s mission is inspiring,... - May 23, 2026 - International Photographic Council
Future Electronics Launches Digital Campaign Featuring ams OSRAM IR6 Next-Generation Low Power Infrared LEDs
Future Electronics, a global leader in electronic component distribution, is pleased to announce a new digital campaign highlighting the ams OSRAM IR:6 next-generation low power infrared LEDs, engineered to deliver exceptional efficiency, brightness, and reliability for advanced infrared applications. - May 22, 2026 - Future Electronics
Smyrna Pawn Wins Best of Cobb County 2026: What It Means, Why It Matters, and Why Customers Trust Them
Smyrna Pawn in Dallas, GA has been named Best of Cobb County 2026 winner in the pawn shop category, a community-voted honor recognizing trusted, customer-focused service. Known for fast, flexible pawn loans with no credit checks, they also buy and sell gold, jewelry, electronics, tools, and more. Their retail store offers quality, tested items at affordable prices. With honest, transparent service and a no-pressure environment, Smyrna Pawn continues to earn community trust. - May 06, 2026 - Idaho Pawn & Gold
Saelig Launches Economical Harogic SGA-60 6GHz Vector Signal Generator
The SGA-60 is a vector signal generator for frequencies from 9kHz to 6GHz. It offers a standard instantaneous bandwidth of 100MHz and 50MHz of real-time streaming bandwidth. It can output CW, AM/FM, digital modulated signals, frequency/amplitude sweep, and chirp signals – all at a remarkable price. - May 03, 2026 - Saelig Co. Inc.
Saelig Launches Harogic PXN Series 4.5/6/9GHz Handheld Spectrum Analyzers
The new Harogic PXN Series is a line of compact handheld spectrum analyzers, offering the professional RF performance of remarkable phase noise, dynamic range and analysis speed, at a limited budget point. - April 17, 2026 - Saelig Co. Inc.
MergeWiFi Partners with Aeris to Deliver Secure, Multi-Carrier Fixed Wireless Access for Enterprise Retail and Distributed Enterprises
MergeWiFi Multi-Carrier Gateway Technology Now Integrates with Aeris IoT Watchtower™ to Close the Cellular Security Blind Spot, Giving Enterprises Zero-Trust Protection at the Wireless Edge Without Changing a Single Line of Network Architecture - March 24, 2026 - MergeWiFi
PCBuildz Launches Specialized High-Performance Workstations for India’s AI and Creative Sectors
Bengaluru’s PCBuildz launches specialized high-performance workstations for India’s AI startups and creative agencies, featuring GST-compliant procurement and precision-engineered cooling for 24/7 professional workloads. - March 21, 2026 - PCBuildz
Saelig Unveils DNA5000/6000 Series 26.5GHz Vector Network Analyzers
Rigol's DNA5000 and DNA6000 Series Vector Network Analyzers from Saelig deliver precision, performance, and flexibility for modern RF and microwave testing to 26.5GHz. - March 15, 2026 - Saelig Co. Inc.
The International Photographic Council (IPC) Launches Dynamic New Website Celebrating Photography as a Universal Language
The International Photographic Council (IPC) is proud to announce the launch of its brand-new website, designed to celebrate and recognize photography’s profound impact as a universal language connecting people across the globe. The redesigned website showcases artist spotlights featuring... - February 07, 2026 - International Photographic Council
Westinghouse Electronics Launches Official E-Commerce Store in Mexico
Trustworthy global brand brings affordable 4K Roku Smart TVs and Dolby Atmos soundbars to Mexican consumers with free nationwide shipping Offering Smart TVs starting at very affordable pricing. - January 27, 2026 - Westinghouse Electronics México
New AI-Based OCR Extraction Tool Launched
OCR-Extraction.com has launched an AI-powered optical character recognition (OCR) tool designed to extract and convert text from images into structured digital formats. The platform uses artificial intelligence–driven workflows to process images of varying quality, including low-resolution and rotated files, and supports features such as batch processing, AI-generated summaries, and downloadable reports in multiple formats. - December 24, 2025 - Ocr-Extraction
Saelig Introduces $396 AIM-TTi ATG1005 5MHz Function Generator
The new versatile AIM-TTi ATG1005 Touchscreen Function Generator delivers high-quality, low-distortion Sine, Square and Pulse waveforms with sweep capabilities. It is designed for use in educational laboratories requiring intuitive, robust instrumentation, general-purpose R&D, and test environments where dependable, economical waveform generation is essential. - November 09, 2025 - Saelig Co. Inc.
Witlingo to Launch “Whitney,” a Voice Companion Helping Older Adults Feel Less Alone, Powered by OpenHome
Witlingo and OpenHome Announce Whitney: A Voice Companion That Listens, Remembers, and Cares - October 29, 2025 - Witlingo
Saelig Launches Rigol MHO900 Series 1GHz Ultra-Portable High-Resolution Oscilloscopes
The Rigol MHO900 Series of 4-channel high-resolution digital oscilloscopes feature up to 1 GHz analog bandwidth (MHO98 only), 4GSa/s real-time sampling, and up to 500Mpts memory depth. Beyond its powerful specifications, the MHO900 Series integrates a wealth of functions into a compact, portable design, delivering engineers a versatile testing experience. - October 26, 2025 - Saelig Co. Inc.
Future Electronics Launches Lead Generation Campaign Featuring Infineon Whitepaper on High-SNR MEMS Devices for AI Emotion Detection
Future Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components, has launched a new lead generation campaign featuring Infineon’s latest whitepaper: Enabling Emotion Detection in AI using High-SNR MEMS Devices. - October 05, 2025 - Future Electronics
Saelig Announces the Cambrionix ThunderSync5-C16 PD - the World’s Fastest Enterprise USB Hub
Thunderbolt 5 technology powers this next-generation hub for software testing, device refurbishment, and mobile device management in education, enterprise and retail, cutting mobile device testing time from hours to minutes. Up to 7x faster data processing and 8x faster charging than alternatives and 25% faster than ThunderSync3. - October 03, 2025 - Saelig Co. Inc.
RevGen Networks Announces Rebrand to MergeWiFi
RevGen Networks has rebranded as MergeWiFi, reflecting its mission to simplify connectivity by unifying internet and wireless services. The new brand underscores its commitment to innovation, affordability, and closing the digital divide, helping families, businesses, and communities find the right plans through one reliable solution. - October 01, 2025 - MergeWiFi
Rosie Makes Heating Pads the Cutest Part of Your Fall Routine
As cooler days roll in, Rosie is redefining comfort with a fresh take on heating pads that are both functional and irresistibly cute. Designed to blend warmth, wellness, and style, Rosie heating pads are the perfect cozy companion for crisp autumn nights, work-from-home days, and seasonal self-care... - September 23, 2025 - Feel Rosie
Saelig Introduces Rigol DS80000 Series 13GHz Real-Time Digital Oscilloscopes
DS8000 Oscillscopes provide 13GHz analog bandwidth, 40GSa/s real-time sample rate, 4Gpts memory depth to support compliance analysis and high-speed design challenges. - September 17, 2025 - Saelig Co. Inc.
Saelig Introduces Rigol RSA6000 26.5GHz Real-Time Spectrum Analyzer Series
Rigol RSA6000 Series Spectrum Analyzers provide a comprehensive signal test solution to meet advanced design, debugging, and test demands at an attractive price. - September 17, 2025 - Saelig Co. Inc.
Handy Backup 8: Powerful Backup Solution for Email and S3 Clouds Updated
Novosoft LLC has released Handy Backup 8.6.5, enhancing its email backup software with improved speed and stability for email and S3 cloud backups. The updated IMAP plugin handles large volumes more reliably, while the S3 plugin now works smoothly with Amazon, Backblaze, Alibaba and other services. Handy Backup supports Gmail, Outlook, Yahoo and more, offering flexible recovery and migration options. - September 02, 2025 - HandyBackup
Research by JCT Software UK Reveals Hundreds of Sinclair ZX Spectrum Games Publishers Have Vanished — And Most Refuse to Enforce Copyright
Subhead: A survey of the 183 surviving publishers reveals that more than 80% did not respond, while the remainder permit ZX Spectrum titles to be shared freely, provided they are not used in prebuilt commercial gaming systems such as “The Spectrum.” - August 06, 2025 - JCT Software UK
Amagicsoft Launches New Version of Magic Data Recovery - a No-Stress Way to Restore Lost Files
In 2025, Amagicsoft has officially released the newest version of Magic Data Recovery, a tool designed for people who just want their files back—without needing to know what a partition structure is. The 2025 update introduces a faster scan engine, improved deep recovery algorithms, and a... - July 24, 2025 - Amagicsoft
Future Electronics' Craig Sydell Receives Third Abracon Global Executive Partner Award
Future Electronics executive Craig Sydell has been honored with Abracon's prestigious Global Executive Partner Award for the third time in four years, recognizing his exceptional leadership in driving the strategic partnership between the two companies. - July 18, 2025 - Future Electronics
NIX Joins Boston’s MTLC Tech Conference Series to Drive Real-World AI Adoption
At MTLC in Boston, NIX shared strategic insights on making AI adoption scalable, transparent, and efficient—highlighting how businesses can move beyond experiments to build sustainable, high-impact AI systems. - July 05, 2025 - NIX
NIX Showcases Practical AI That Drives Business Results at TechEx North America 2025
At TechEx North America 2025, NIX highlighted how businesses can turn AI hype into real impact—sharing proven use cases, expert strategies, and hands-on guidance to make AI scalable, sustainable, and results-driven. - June 15, 2025 - NIX
H3Tech Welcomes Ruiban Coutinho as AI Healthtech Consultant
H3Tech, a healthcare technology and consulting firm, has appointed Ruiban Coutinho as AI Healthtech Consultant. With 14 years of experience in data analytics and business intelligence, Coutinho will leverage his expertise in AI, SAP BW/HANA, and Power BI to enhance H3Tech’s AI-driven healthcare solutions. - June 06, 2025 - H3Tech
NIX Showcases Practical AI Solutions at poweredUP Tampa Bay 2025
At poweredUP Tampa Bay 2025, the flagship event hosted by Tampa Bay Tech, the spotlight was firmly on actionable innovation — with artificial intelligence and automation leading the charge. The event welcomed over 1,000 tech leaders and business decision-makers, all eager to explore what’s truly working in today’s rapidly evolving tech landscape. - May 30, 2025 - NIX
Future Electronics Launches Digital Campaign Featuring Hirose DF51K Series High-Performance Connectors
Discover Hirose’s DF51K Series connectors, which are secure, compact, and reliable solutions for high-density, high-performance industrial and medical applications. - May 28, 2025 - Future Electronics
International Photographic Council (IPC) Celebrates May Photography Month with Its Annual Hall of Fame and Professional Photographer Achievement Awards Luncheon
The International Photographic Council held its 2025 Hall of Fame and Professional Photographer Achievement Awards Luncheon during the month of May which is National Photography Month. Four students were named as recipients of the James L. Chung Memorial Scholarship. Fourteen professional photographers were honored for their achievement. - May 23, 2025 - International Photographic Council
IT CARE SERVICES Celebrates Three Years of Excellence in Tech Solutions
IT CARE SERVICES is celebrating its third anniversary on June 26, 2025, marking three years of delivering affordable and high-quality refurbished IT products to businesses and individuals in India. Since its founding in 2022, the company has built a strong reputation for customer satisfaction and reliable technology solutions. - May 20, 2025 - IT CARE SERVICES
New Book Empowers Business Leaders to Take Control of Apple Technology in the Workplace
David Sewell, founder of Sewelltech, has released an Amazon Best Seller: The Business Leader’s Guide to Managed Apple I.T. This practical, jargon-free guide helps business leaders understand how to secure, scale, and simplify their Apple-based tech environments. Available now on Amazon, the book supports Sewelltech’s mission to turn Apple I.T. into a strategic business advantage. - May 15, 2025 - Sewelltech
Reliable Parts and Automatic Appliance Parts Join Forces as Reliable Parts to Expand Midwest Service
Acquisition provides deeper and broader inventory and enhanced support. - May 13, 2025 - Reliable Parts Ltd.
TrackOlap Launches Advanced Employee Time Tracking Software
TrackOlap serves the best interest of workforce automation by introducing Employee Time Tracking Software that assists businesses in simplifying operations, accurately tracking work hours, and settling payroll efficiency. This software reduces manual errors, enhances productivity, and ensures compliance with labor regulations. - April 22, 2025 - TrackOlap
DevLand AI and Open-Source Models Aims to Challenge Big Tech
Devland AI Launches DevLand Arcade Code 2 Play Platform to Challenge Big Tech and Empower the People with Transparent, Ethical AI - April 02, 2025 - DevLand
NIX Dives Into Futuristic Tech at MWC Barcelona 2025
The halls of MWC Barcelona 2025 were alive with innovation, as AI, robotics, and VR dominated discussions. Amid the whirlwind of cutting-edge advancements, NIX, a full-cycle software development company with over 30 years of experience, stood out by delivering future-proof tech solutions tailored for real business impact. - March 20, 2025 - NIX
Synergy IT Unveils New IT Solutions Designed to Drive Business
Comprehensive IT Services in Cloud Computing, Software Development, and DevOps Help Companies Navigate the Digital Landscape - March 13, 2025 - Synergy IT
The Most Downloaded Android Apps in Alternative App Stores in 2025
The app store Uptodown offers a report listing the most downloaded apps from its marketplace worldwide so far this year. - March 10, 2025 - Uptodown
HistAI Unveils Groundbreaking SPIDER Initiative at HIMSS Conference
At the HIMSS Conference, HistAI announced the SPIDER Initiative, an open-source project set to become the largest supervised medical imaging dataset. The initiative will compile more than 50 millions of fully annotated images from 20 organs and 400 morphologies, advancing AI-driven diagnostics, precision medicine, and drug development. The first release includes more than 4 millions of images from 6K Whole Slide Images (WSIs) across Skin, Colorectal, and Thorax. Available starting today. - March 06, 2025 - HistAI
Reliable Parts Expands OEM Parts Inventory Across Canada
Reliable Parts now carries parts for Blomberg, Asko, AVG, Aviva, Faber, Falmec, Fhiaba, Fulgor-Milano, Presrv, and Zephyr appliances. - March 01, 2025 - Reliable Parts Ltd.
Saelig Unveils Unique Adeunis Cellular IoT Network Field Test Device
The Adeunis ARF8393AAA Field Test Device allows real-time on-site testing and analysis of the quality and coverage of NB-IoT and LTE-M cellular IoT networks. - February 28, 2025 - Saelig Co. Inc.
International Photographic Council (IPC) Announces Keynote, Hall of Fame and Service Award Recipients for Upcoming Awards Luncheon on May 14, 2025
The International Photographic Council (IPC) will host its annual IPC Hall of Fame and Professional Photographer Achievement Awards Luncheon on May 14, 2025. The special event will take place in the Delegates Dining Room at the United Nations and celebrate some of the world’s most... - February 18, 2025 - International Photographic Council
Saelig Introduces Aaronia IsoLOG 3D DF Direction-Finding & Monitoring Antenna
The IP3-rated Aaronia IsoLOG 3D DF is the only RF direction-finding antenna with a 400MHz to 40GHz frequency range and 8µs tracking speed that also determines the elevation of any target (3D DF). - February 14, 2025 - Saelig Co. Inc.
Saelig Introduces Economical Harogic PX Series 40GHz Realtime Spectrum Analyzers
These real-time spectrum analyzers provide customers with spectrum analyzer, spectrum monitoring, interference finding, RF test, and measurement functions in a compact and affordable package. They are very compact, lower cost than competing products, have an extended frequency range 9kHz – 40GHz, and a customizing Open API. - January 19, 2025 - Saelig Co. Inc.