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Within Women's Clothing Stores
From Classroom Daydream to MusicRow: Spellcast Makes History with “Heartless”
The Spellcast Company Inc’s Spellcast Records artist, The Ashley Sisters, become the first female artists to solely write and produce their own charting single on the MusicRow CountryBreakout™ Chart. - July 22, 2026 - The Spellcast Company Inc.
Lila Nikole Presents the “Amazonia” Fashion Show and Immersive Experience During Miami Swim Week 2026
Acclaimed designer Lila Nikole returns to Miami Swim Week 2026 with a bold, high-energy fashion presentation and immersive experience centered around the debut of her newest collection, Amazonia, taking place on May 31, 2026 at 2:00 PM at Tequila Town, Miami. - June 18, 2026 - Lila Nikole LLC
Bad Juju Golf Selected for Men’s Apparel Segment on Golf Channel at the 2026 PGA Show
Bad Juju Golf, a family-owned golf and lifestyle brand founded in 2024 and launched in 2025, is featured among a select group of brands in the Men’s Apparel segment on Golf Channel at the 2026 PGA Show. The segment highlights the brand’s elevated men’s performance apparel designed to transition seamlessly on and off the course. - January 27, 2026 - Bad Juju Golf
Anne Fontaine Opens New Boutique in London's Knightsbridge
In London, the city of theatres, Anne Fontaine steps into a new setting and invites us to replay Alice under the spotlight. In a parisian apartment opening onto an imaginary alley, Alice gladly loses her bearings among the designer's costumes until, suddenly, she finds the one she had been waiting for... Your turn to play. - November 25, 2025 - Anne Fontaine
Kai Blue & Co. Unveils “Open Ocean 2.0” - a Revised Release of the Popular OG Open Ocean Collection
Kai Blue & Co. launches Open Ocean 2.0, a revisited bamboo apparel and home collection inspired by the calm beauty of the sea. The line features buttery-soft zippies with foldover foot cuffs, pajamas, sleep dresses, nightgowns, bodysuits, twirl dresses, adult joggers, and a new range of bamboo pillowcases and blankets—including quilted and plush-backed styles. Designed for sustainable comfort and family matching, Open Ocean 2.0 blends coastal style with everyday softness for all ages. - October 24, 2025 - Kai Blue Co LLC
Dhali Collection Launches Exclusive Wholesale Pakistani Clothing Collections in Bangladesh
Dhali Collection, a leading wholesale supplier in Dhaka, Bangladesh, offers premium Pakistani 3-piece clothing collections for women, children, and infants. The boutique provides high-quality fabrics, modern ethnic designs, and bulk wholesale options for retailers and online customers. - September 22, 2025 - Dhali Collection
Ginchy Redefines Luxury Fashion by Making Premium Brands Accessible to All
Ginchy (www.shopginchy.com), the innovative online destination, is transforming the world of high-end shopping by pairing iconic luxury brands with affordability. With a bold commitment to making “Luxury Meets Smart Savings” a reality, Ginchy offers an unprecedented selection of over... - September 19, 2025 - Ginchy
Storyteller’s Closet Launches: A Gallery Where Fashion Becomes Narrative
Storyteller’s Closet, a newly launched art-driven fashion label, blends storytelling, illustration, and design into premium streetwear. Its signature collection, Cinematic Threads: The Art of the Scene, transforms garments into cinematic stills and fragments of myth and story. Produced on a made-to-order model to ensure intention over excess, Storyteller’s Closet establishes itself as a brand where fashion becomes narrative. - September 12, 2025 - Storyteller's Closet LLC
Musotica.com Expands Plus-Size Halloween Costume Offerings: Celebrating Inclusivity in Cross-Dressing Fashion
Musotica.com expands its plus-size Halloween costume collection to include stylish options for men who cross-dress, celebrating inclusivity and self-expression. The new range offers high-quality costumes, lingerie, and bodystockings designed for drag queens, gender non-conforming individuals, performance artists, and more. With versatile plus-size pieces, Musotica.com empowers everyone to embrace fashion, break stigmas, and feel confident during the festive season. - September 09, 2025 - Musotica Wear
Snatched Wear Officially Launches as a New Direct-to-Consumer Shapewear Brand
Snatched Wear officially launches as a new direct-to-consumer shapewear brand, debuting seamless bodysuits designed for everyday wear. With inclusive sizing, accessible pricing, and a focus on clean design, Snatched Wear enters the market to deliver comfort, reliable fit, and global online access at SnatchedWear.com. - September 08, 2025 - Snatched Wear
Abilant Launches Functional Utility Leggings on Kickstarter
Tired of leggings that look good but fail in real life? No pockets, nowhere to keep your phone, passport, or cash - and constant frustration. Abilant Leggings solve this with smart utility design made for travel, fitness, and everyday life. - August 31, 2025 - Abilant
VOYAGE to Open at Camp North End, Bringing Style, Adventure & Community Under One Roof
A deeply personal mission becomes a public space of belonging for women in Charlotte. This June, a new kind of retail experience is taking flight in Charlotte’s historic Camp North End. Founded by global traveler Ophelia Allman, VOYAGE is more than a boutique — it’s a bold... - May 06, 2025 - Voyage
Skort Obsession Announces Its New Collection for 2025
Skort Obsession unveils its 2025 collection, redefining women’s fashion with stylish, high-performance skorts designed for the modern, on-the-go woman. Blending comfort, function, and trend-forward design, the collection ranges from athletic to casual chic. “We created this for strong, stylish women,” says founder Louise Boffice. Explore skorts that empower confidence — perfect for the gym, errands, or brunch. - April 27, 2025 - Skort Obsession
Women Business Resource Community Officially Launches Global Movement to Empower Women Entrepreneurs
WBRC officially launches, delivering executive-level coaching, premium resources, and a supportive community to women entrepreneurs. Founded by Karen Kleinwort, WBRC provides transformative tools once reserved for the elite, uniting women worldwide to level the playing field and spark lasting success. - March 03, 2025 - Women's Business Resource Community
Lucky Doll Lingerie Unveils New Valentine's Day Lingerie Collection
Lucky Doll Lingerie is redefining the way Filipinas celebrate Valentine’s Day with the launch of its new Valentine’s Lingerie Collection, designed to empower women of all shapes and sizes. The collection, which includes an expanded range of plus-size styles, features luxurious satins, intricate lace, and bold statement pieces that prioritize both confidence and comfort. - January 08, 2025 - Lucky Doll Lingerie
Musotica Unveils Bold and Sexy 2024 Halloween Costume Collection, Perfect for Every Occasion
Musotica.com launches its bold 2024 Sexy Halloween Costume Collection, featuring trendy designs like a chic "Wednesday Addams" costume, nostalgic '80s-inspired catsuits, and seductive classics like vampires and witches. Available in inclusive sizing, including plus-size options, the collection emphasizes body confidence and daring style. Shop now at Musotica.com to make a statement this Halloween season. - September 23, 2024 - Musotica Wear
From Conflict to Compassion: How Anne Fontaine’s Fur-Free Decision Marks a New Era for the Brand
Official Statement from Anne Fontaine In light of the recent acts perpetrated against our stores and employees by anti-fur protestors, Anne Fontaine wishes to address the situation with transparency and honesty. We understand and appreciate passionate stances on environmental and ethical issues;... - September 14, 2024 - Anne Fontaine
Shop, Drink and be Merry: Selleria Veneta Celebrates Ernest Hemingway’s 125th Birthday Fête
Selleria Veneta will be hosting a weekend of shopping, reflection and connection in the Hemingway District from Thursday, July 18 thru Sunday, July 21. The festivities kick off with their annual Summer Sidewalk Soiree. Thursday, July 18: - Shop Selleria Veneta and find those coveted deals starting... - July 12, 2024 - Selleria Veneta
Sustainable Trending Women's Fashion
L & M Kee, LLC embraces sustainable fashion to reduce landfill waste and take part in saving the planet. - May 05, 2024 - L & M Kee
Breaking Barriers: Kene Kaya to Showcase Peruvian Indigenous Art at Miami Swim Week
Kené Kaya, Alessandra Durand's ethical fashion brand, is set to unveil a unique swimwear collection at Miami Swim Week® The Shows on May 30. Featuring indigenous art from the Peruvian Amazon, the collection blends elegance with cultural depth, showcasing intricate textile artwork of geometric patterns and vibrant colors. Alessandra's vision aims to celebrate diversity and empower indigenous artisans within the fashion industry, making a profound statement at Miami Swim Week. - April 26, 2024 - Kene Kaya
Brett Fuiks Assumes Role of Vice President of Sales and Business Development at AV Universal Corp.
Brett Fuiks Assumes Role of Vice President of Sales and Business Development at AVUC Footwear, parent company of Anthony Veer and Carlos by Carlos Santana Shoes for Men. - April 09, 2024 - AV Universal Corp
Selleria Veneta Hosts Fashion Preview Soirée for Dominican University Fashion Department
Selleria Veneta hosts Fashion Preview Soirée at Albion Oak Park for Dominican University Fashion Department’s Emerging Designers - April 04, 2024 - Selleria Veneta
ANNA MORGUN Debuts New Loungewear Brand
From the runway to the loungewear fashion. ANNA MORGUN used all its social platforms to announce the launch of MORGUN brand. - February 09, 2024 - Anna Morgun
Selleria Veneta Sponsors Valentine’s Vendor Market
Selleria Veneta sponsors Valentine’s Vendor Market at Scoville Square on February 10, 2024. - February 03, 2024 - Selleria Veneta
Hemingway District Shops Give Tokens of Love on Saturday, February 10, 2024
Local business owners in Oak Park’s historic Hemingway District (North & South) invite Oak Parkers and neighboring friends to come out and celebrate love in the Hemingway District. Friends and visitors may stroll, eat, and shop throughout the neighborhood and pick up a complimentary "Token of Love" at participating businesses. - February 03, 2024 - Selleria Veneta
Big Sisters/Sisterhood LLC to Launch Price Match Program, Empowering Women Through Affordable Fashion
Big Sisters/Sisterhood LLC is preparing to launch its Price Match Program on January 1, 2024, to make fashion more accessible and empower women through affordable clothing. The program, reflecting the company's commitment to inclusivity and community impact, will see a portion of sales being donated to charity. The organization is encouraging support and engagement through social media and inviting individuals to be part of this transformative initiative. - December 29, 2023 - Big Sisters/ Sisterhood LLC
Hemingway District Business, Selleria Veneta, Will be Hosting a Holiday Pop-Up and Santa Toy Drive for Inner Voice
Selleria Veneta hosting Inner Voice Toy Drive for homeless and at-risk youth and holiday pop-up with Skinny Piggy Bakery. - December 14, 2023 - Selleria Veneta
New Boutique Tiny House of Fashion at Fair Oaks Mall, as Seen on Shark Tank's Instagram Highlighted by Mark Cuban
Tap Your Heels and Shake Your Pearls for This New Boutique Storefront as Seen on Shark Tank's Instagram (@sharktankabc), TV, Newspaper & Radio. Your Key to an Exclusive and Elegant Way to Shop at Tiny House of Fashion. - October 05, 2023 - Tiny House Of Fashion
Couture Candy's Latest Offering: New MNM Couture Collection
Couture Candy, a leading online fashion destination, has announced the launch of the all-new MNM Couture Collection. This collection is set to redefine the realms of elegance and glamour, offering a blend of captivating designs, lavish fabrics, and impeccable artistry that is bound to resonate with... - August 24, 2023 - Couture Candy
Search By Inseam Releases Video Showing How to Measure Inseam Length
Search By Inseam released a new video with easy step by step instructions on how to measure your precise inseam length. Just like knowing your waist and hip measurements, knowing your inseam length is important to finding a great fit. - August 23, 2023 - Search By Inseam
Pin-Up Model Celebrates 20 Years Selling Pin-Up Intimates on HSN
Hollywood Actress turned lingerie mogul celebrates 20 years selling comfortable and inclusive intimate apparel at HSN. - June 20, 2023 - Shear Enterprises, LLC
Search By Inseam Launches New Website
Search By Inseam launched a new website that makes it easier than ever to find a pair of great-fitting jeans or pants in your exact inseam length. The site offers men’s and women’s jeans and pants in tall, short, petite, maternity, and plus sizes from small women-owned businesses to big... - June 05, 2023 - Search By Inseam
Assisi Style Launches Vegan Cork Belts for Men on Amazon UK
Assisi Style, the leading UK vegan fashion accessories brand, is thrilled to announce the launch of its first line of products on Amazon UK. The brand is introducing stylish black and brown cork belts for men, embodying its core values of veganism, sustainability, and cruelty-free fashion. - May 29, 2023 - Assisi Style
Streetwear Becomes More Sustainable and Eco Friendly with New Brand BOLD IN PEACE
When it comes to sustainability and ethical production in fashion, only recently have the large manufacturers of clothing in the world been challenged to make changes to their long standing practices. Small steps are being made, but there is a long way to go for these major companies. Many still... - May 15, 2023 - BOLD IN PEACE
Rhonda Shear Returns to Screen as Teri in "The Throwback"
"The Throwback" by Mario Garcia to premiere in Tampa on May 3, 2023. Actress, entrepreneur and Tampa Bay local, Rhonda Shear, stars as Teri in this indie comedy. - May 03, 2023 - Shear Enterprises, LLC
Musotica.com Announces the Bold and Colorful Lingerie Trends for 2023
Musotica.com has revealed the top lingerie trends for 2023, including bold colors, playful prints, and daring designs. The trends include seductive, flirty, provocative, naughty, and exotic lingerie, along with new colors like cobalt blue and terracotta. - April 25, 2023 - Musotica Wear
Musotica.com Introduces a Daring and Seductive Line of Bodystockings to Spice Up Your Wardrobe
Musotica.com, a leading online retailer of lingerie and fashion, has announced the addition of a new line of bodystockings to their website. The new line features a wide range of styles, colors, and sizes for women of all shapes and sizes. Bodystockings are a popular and versatile piece of... - March 14, 2023 - Musotica Wear
Introducing the SHOO DO GOOD Pants Campaign: Using the Power of Fashion to Support Afghan Women
The SHOO DO GOOD Pants campaign will launch on Kickstarter in February 2023. SHOO is currently running a free Giveaway contest to spread the word. - January 18, 2023 - SHOO LLC
Wild Western Wears Launches New Website for Western Wear and Accessories
The online retailer Wild Western Wears, which sells premium western wear and accessories, has just recently announced the launch of its new website, which features all new product pages and easy shopping with just one click. The website WildWesternWears.com is a one-stop shop that can satisfy all... - November 21, 2022 - Wild Western Wears
New Podcast Launch with Celebrity Star Lauren Ross
On “The Positive Culture Podcast by Lauren Ross Design,” the celebrity star and founder of Lauren Ross Design will explore a wide range of topics and questions on the quest for truth through positive self development, inviting millions of fans and listeners to join her on the journey to learn, grow (and have fun) along the way. - October 16, 2022 - Lauren Ross Design
Musotica Launches Its Latest Cosplay Costume Collection for Halloween 2022
With Halloween fast approaching, Musotica has launched their latest Halloween collection for 2022, taking inspiration from Cosplay costumes and famed looks worldwide. The latest cosplay Halloween collection by Musotica is centred around popular culture. It takes its influence from comic book... - September 21, 2022 - Musotica Wear
Dorothy Zudora Will Showcase Handmade Contemporary Takes on Retro Men’s Fashion
Homegrown vintage-inspired label to attend Tampa Bay Fashion Week 2022 Dorothy Zudora will showcase handmade contemporary takes on retro men's fashion. - September 11, 2022 - Dorothy Zudora
Princessly Changes Landscape of Wholesale Dresses for Girls with New Program
The company is renowned for its magnificent flower girl dresses, girl’s formal outfits, and girl’s wedding dresses. - August 21, 2022 - Princessly
Denver's Premier Skate Shop Has a New Location
After two months in transition, Death & Glory Skate Shop is resuming its second-to-none sales and service in their very own location on South Broadway in Denver. Specializing in quad roller skates and inline skates, D&G also has a full selection of skateboarding hard goods as well. The larger new space will soon be also accommodating skate footwear and streetwear. - August 12, 2022 - Death & Glory Skate Shop
IDIL VICE Fashion Opens Luxe Flagship Women's Clothing Boutique in Oakland, California
Women's ready-to-wear streetwear clothing label IDIL VICE has opened its first retail boutique nestled in the Glenview district in the Oakland hills, California; the hometown of one part of the women- and black-owned, photographer-husband and fashion-designer-wife duo; not on the concrete of Manhattan, where Idil's namesake line debuted in 1995. The new boutique takes up residence in a historic Tudor house that recalls the designers’ Swiss Native roots. - August 11, 2022 - IDIL VICE
Musotica Launches Bold and Bright Neon Lingerie Collection
Neon first made its impression in the 80s for its bold and bright coloring, inspired by youths' determination to break out from a conservative mould. - August 01, 2022 - Musotica Wear
Founder of Luxury Brand Lauren Ross Design Provides Top Tips on Selecting Art
Lauren Ross, the founder of a global art and luxury goods company, offers the top 5 tips on selecting art. - July 20, 2022 - Lauren Ross Design
Rhonda Shear Brings Business & Heart to The Highlands
TV Star Rhonda Shear Moves to The Highlands. - July 01, 2022 - Shear Enterprises, LLC
familiar…yet different Officially Launches Summer 2022 Collection
Appealing to both the athletic and leisure dispositions, familiar…yet different announced the launch of their Spring//Summer 2022 Collection of women’s affordably-luxe athleisure apparel today. In the presentation of this new selection, the FYD brand continues to provide its customers... - June 18, 2022 - familiar...yet different
Abaya.pk is Launching a New Variety of Quality Turkish Hijabs Infused with Grace
Hijab is an essential style staple for a woman who observes modesty, and good quality and well-crafted hijab can totally elevate her whole look. Guided by the need of the time, Abaya.pk is launching their newest range of premium Turkish hijabs that ticks all the right boxes for the perfect pick for the season. - June 15, 2022 - Abaya.pk