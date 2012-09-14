PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution.
Montegomery County Women entrepreneurs, Nikki Yazdanian and Rachel Grinney, will be partnering with other local vendors at this year’s 2019 Holiday Pop-Up Shop in Alexandria, Va.
Nikki and Rachel, who own the online and pop up designer clothing store, Wylie Grey, met in 2007 while working at a... - December 11, 2019 - Wylie Grey
Triage Consignment, South Tampa’s original upscale consignment boutique, is marking its first anniversary in its new location at 4109 Henderson Blvd. with a ribbon cutting. Hosted by the South Tampa Chamber of Commerce, the ribbon-cutting celebration will take place at the boutique on Thursday,... - December 05, 2019 - Triage Consignment
SHUKR Islamic Clothing is highlighting their existing abaya collections with lines of abayas that encourage modern tones into women's wardrobes across the globe. - November 23, 2019 - SHUKR Islamic Clothing
With the Holiday season just around the corner, Musotica is delighted to announce their latest festive-inspired Holidays lingerie collection.
Musotica’s Holiday 2019 lingerie collection focuses on satin and velvet lingerie pieces. Having had a festive makeover, the traditional and beloved color... - November 21, 2019 - Musotica Wear
A mix of women’s casual winter wear, and home decor made from cotton, polyester, and Sherpa fleece. Some have an extremely soft and comfy feel. - November 16, 2019 - Sugar Plum Perry
With more women trying to find fashionable items that fit with their modest lifestyle, SHUKR Islamic Clothing continue to provide accessories and hijabs that help women piece together iconic outfits. - November 16, 2019 - SHUKR Islamic Clothing
Hispanic woman owned bridal store, recognized as the Best Bridal Store in 2019. The Designer Atalier delights in making dreams come to reality for hundreds of brides in the State of Florida. Realizing her own dream to use her God given talent to benefit so many women on their wedding day also helped her to minimized her own life of struggles and poverty. Sira D' Pion is dedicated to excellence for the best product and service for her customers. - November 14, 2019 - Bridal & Formal By Sira D' Pion
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were the fashion highlights from the very beginning of their five-day royal tour to Pakistan. The couple honoured various local designers with their magnificent attire. - November 13, 2019 - O'NITAA
Scrunchies made of excess fabric from Bleuet apparel help someone in need, support a girl entrepreneur and reduce waste. - November 08, 2019 - Bleuet
As the season sets to change again, the abaya remains a favorite for both Muslim women and for SHUKR’s upcoming collections. - November 02, 2019 - SHUKR Islamic Clothing
To mark World Vegan Day on November 1 and World Vegan Month, Canadian-based company BOÏDA officially launched its brand new plant-powered parka.
Built with insulation partly made of corn fibre and reinforced with special patent-pending layers, VEGAGOOZ parkas are ultra warm, easy to maintain, and... - November 02, 2019 - BOIDA
With more women trying to find fashionable items that fit with their modest lifestyle, SHUKR Islamic Clothing have become experts in combining western trends with daily fashion needs. - October 29, 2019 - SHUKR Islamic Clothing
Eisenge, a leading global online retail company based in China, is now launching its high fashion women's wedding dresses and formal wear to the global market. Women of all ages who enjoy trendy and fashionable gowns will get to enjoy the company’s high quality attire, factory low prices, fast... - October 12, 2019 - eisenge
15% of Each Pink Bleum Bra for Tween & Teen Girls Purchase Donated to Susan G. Komen Treatment Assistance Fund. - October 02, 2019 - Bleuet
The "White Lotus" collection introduces Organic Peace Silk for the eco-fashion conscious; a dialogue between social entrepreneurship and style. - September 28, 2019 - Ethical Kind
With Halloween fast approaching, Musotica has launched their latest Halloween collection for 2019, taking inspiration from a host of heroes and villains.
The Halloween range is centred around bad ass babe costumes, taking influence from comics, fairytales, ancient civilizations, mythology and animals.
With... - September 08, 2019 - Musotica Wear
These Bolo Ties have slides that are fashioned from US silver coins. - September 07, 2019 - Rocky Mountain Western
For years, women of all ages have suffered silently with a secret that is too embarrassing to tell anyone. Studies show 13 million women experience situational incontinence and over 85% of women don’t even tell their doctors.
Dawn Me' Vue has recently developed an innovative line of women’s... - August 12, 2019 - Dawn Me' Vue LLC
Dawn Me' Vue for women announced today their “Get Your Sexy Back” campaign, which is a collaboration with Tighten and Tone Weight loss and Body Sculpting as well as Total Muscle Wellness of Las Vegas.
The “Get Your Sexy Back Campaign” for women is about being sexy; body, mind,... - July 31, 2019 - Dawn Me' Vue LLC
Model Ashley Alexiss, 28, has made history by becoming the first petite, plus-size model to walk in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show during Miami Swim week. This year’s Sports Illustrated Swim Search took place in Miami, Florida; after thousands of hopeful applicants, Alexiss was chosen... - July 26, 2019 - Alexiss Swimwear
With summer in full swing, savvy shoppers are refreshing their wardrobes in time for sun embellished events across the country.
Mini dresses are known for their transitional wear, allowing for them to be worn in the daytime onto the evening all-year-round.
Online lingerie and fashion website, Musotica,... - July 10, 2019 - Musotica Wear
Brella Brella introduces the highest rated waterproof rain jacket for fishing and is in a RealTree marine dark blue camo pattern. The Brella line offers a custom waist fit, adjustable hood to improve peripheral vision and guarantees freedom of motion for the upper body. - July 07, 2019 - Brella Brella LLC
Celebrity designer releases boho-inspired 2016 swim collection. - June 27, 2019 - Lila Nikole LLC
Agreements have been made with fulfillment centers in the Greater New York area. - June 15, 2019 - Passfeed
Passfeed expands its App to include gift cards at your favorite stores. - June 09, 2019 - Passfeed
The Kickstarter Campaign beginning early June 2019 is to raise much needed funds for domains and webhosting up for renewal, and the development of a vegan women's handbag line under the label: Vegan Style Collection. Depending upon the success of the fundraising efforts, additional vegan fashion collections for men and women will follow. Enjoy the prestige of being a 2019/2020 Sponsor of the future of fashion. Learn more at www.ShopVeganStyle.com. - June 08, 2019 - Shop Vegan Style
The company looks to add another feature to its App. - June 07, 2019 - Passfeed
The company continues its evolution of online shopping with dropshipping. - June 05, 2019 - Passfeed
Customers in the UK can build towards their future through the Passfeed App. - June 01, 2019 - Passfeed
"Flash sales" are being featured on hundreds of items. - June 01, 2019 - Passfeed
Getting the "friends" discount is easy with the Passfeed App. - May 30, 2019 - Passfeed
Passfeed customers have access to debit cards without stepping foot inside of a bank. - May 30, 2019 - Passfeed
The company enters the US market in commercial capital, NYC - May 23, 2019 - Passfeed
In America, the reality that our greatest desires can be achieved with resilience and perseverance is an educated mantra we learn as children. We go to our schools, learn our multiplication tables, and are raised to believe that we live in an equal-opportunity nation - the Land of the Free and Home of... - May 15, 2019 - Alanic
Aussie owned brand Chuchka opens its first pop-up shops on Mott Street in Nolita, NYC and Westfield Century City in LA this May, just in time to heat up the city's' street style with their unique Aussie flavour and signature neoprene bag range. - May 07, 2019 - Chuchka
With summer fast approaching, consumers are flocking to find the perfect outfit for their next big event.
Be it for festivals, clubbing or pool parties, summer trends are taking the world of social media by storm. The latest? Iridescent holographic prints and sequin-embellished pieces.
Online lingerie... - May 05, 2019 - Musotica Wear
Shirt Studio Corporate, a national, Australian corporate uniform company announced today its new name change and brand identity to The Uniform Edit. - May 04, 2019 - The Uniform Edit
Shop Vegan Style brings cruelty free to the mainstream through the shopping platform at www.ShopVeganStyle.com. With over 30 current retail partners participating and more being added, ShopVeganStyle plans to bring cruelty free goods to the forefront of the retail industry.
“The goal of Shop Vegan... - April 29, 2019 - Shop Vegan Style
Shirt Studio Corporate, an Australian custom uniform company, has carved out a niche in this market and is giving hospitality competitors the chance to be at the top of their game with their stylish new custom designs. - April 29, 2019 - The Uniform Edit
Cruelty Free For the Future is a philosophy and a vision by recently launched high fashion design website Vegan-Mode.com. The website features selected ready to wear and couture from top designer's current collections created without the use of animal products.
“We are very excited to create this... - April 24, 2019 - Vegan Mode
Celebrating their new location at the Fashion Square Mall, a private event to enjoy the latest collection in bridal and special occasions attire, including hand made accessories and red carpet couture gowns runway. Catwalk, Music, Networking and more. - April 23, 2019 - Bridal & Formal By Sira D' Pion
With summer just around the corner Musotica have launched their spring and summer 2019 lingerie and loungewear collection.
This year, the celebrated online fashion and lingerie website have adopted trends and brought them to life.
The latest collection focuses on variety, with an extensive range of... - April 15, 2019 - Musotica Wear
The public is invited to attend a free community festival with the them of All Tribes Unit, on April 14, 2019, 12 pm to 6 pm. Highlights include live music and performances by African dancers, folklorico dancers, soul singers, African drummers, and Aztec dancers; as well as art, food and maker's fair. For free tickets and more information visit https://www.facebook.com/ROTVP - April 10, 2019 - Rhythms of the Village
Introducing CultureFit Clothing, activewear for the culturally conscious woman. Founded by a team of globalized West African women, CultureFit is on a mission to create high-quality, high-performance globalized activewear that looks and feels amazing. Starting with body loving Ankara print designs, CultureFit... - March 21, 2019 - CultureFit Clothing
Up and Coming Designer Fahad Bin Bader, 38 from Saudi Arabia. - March 07, 2019 - B. Curllyon
The independent designer brand Yajun Studio released its Fall/Winter 2019 collection at New York Fashion Week. The theme of this collection of works is "Natural Attitude X Flesh Philosophy," which is another bold attempt of designer Melody Yajun Lin. - February 28, 2019 - Yajun Studio
Get exposed: Closing out New York Fashion Week, Street Fashion Week returns for its third year during New York Fashion Week for a jaw dropping homage to Streetwear culture. - February 15, 2019 - Street Fashion Week
Spicy Lingerie, the number one source for high-quality lingerie at unexpected prices, announces their Valentine’s Day sale to both new and returning customers. The sale will take place from now until February 14, 2019 on the website SpicyLingerie.com.
The deal includes an extra 10% off storewide. - January 29, 2019 - Spicy Lingerie
With Valentine’s Day fast approaching, Musotica has launched their latest lingerie collection. The online fashion and lingerie retailer introduces a selection of new items with a focus on color and style.
Founded by celebrity stylist and fashion designer, Sarah Wallner, the collection is inspired... - January 17, 2019 - Musotica Wear
Curated cookbook collection offers fine dining solutions for discerning Urban Vegans. - January 17, 2019 - Urban Vegan