Local Holiday Pop-Up Shop to Feature Local Women Entrepreneurs Montegomery County Women entrepreneurs, Nikki Yazdanian and Rachel Grinney, will be partnering with other local vendors at this year’s 2019 Holiday Pop-Up Shop in Alexandria, Va. Nikki and Rachel, who own the online and pop up designer clothing store, Wylie Grey, met in 2007 while working at a... - December 11, 2019 - Wylie Grey

Triage Consignment Celebrates One Year at New South Tampa Location Triage Consignment, South Tampa’s original upscale consignment boutique, is marking its first anniversary in its new location at 4109 Henderson Blvd. with a ribbon cutting. Hosted by the South Tampa Chamber of Commerce, the ribbon-cutting celebration will take place at the boutique on Thursday,... - December 05, 2019 - Triage Consignment

SHUKR's New Abaya Collection Promises to be a Favourite with Women Worldwide SHUKR Islamic Clothing is highlighting their existing abaya collections with lines of abayas that encourage modern tones into women's wardrobes across the globe. - November 23, 2019 - SHUKR Islamic Clothing

Musotica Launch Holidays 2019 Lingerie Collection Brimming with Satin and Velvet With the Holiday season just around the corner, Musotica is delighted to announce their latest festive-inspired Holidays lingerie collection. Musotica’s Holiday 2019 lingerie collection focuses on satin and velvet lingerie pieces. Having had a festive makeover, the traditional and beloved color... - November 21, 2019 - Musotica Wear

Sugar Plum Perry Releases Winter Wonderland Collection A mix of women’s casual winter wear, and home decor made from cotton, polyester, and Sherpa fleece. Some have an extremely soft and comfy feel. - November 16, 2019 - Sugar Plum Perry

SHUKR Hijabs Remain a Wardrobe Favorite for Muslim Women With more women trying to find fashionable items that fit with their modest lifestyle, SHUKR Islamic Clothing continue to provide accessories and hijabs that help women piece together iconic outfits. - November 16, 2019 - SHUKR Islamic Clothing

Orlando Best Bridal Store Recognition Hispanic woman owned bridal store, recognized as the Best Bridal Store in 2019. The Designer Atalier delights in making dreams come to reality for hundreds of brides in the State of Florida. Realizing her own dream to use her God given talent to benefit so many women on their wedding day also helped her to minimized her own life of struggles and poverty. Sira D' Pion is dedicated to excellence for the best product and service for her customers. - November 14, 2019 - Bridal & Formal By Sira D' Pion

Kate and William Mesmerize the Masses on Royal Tour to Pakistan with Traditional Attire Sourced from O’NITAA The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were the fashion highlights from the very beginning of their five-day royal tour to Pakistan. The couple honoured various local designers with their magnificent attire. - November 13, 2019 - O'NITAA

Bleuet Introduces "Scrunchies for Good" Scrunchies made of excess fabric from Bleuet apparel help someone in need, support a girl entrepreneur and reduce waste. - November 08, 2019 - Bleuet

SHUKR Abayas Transition from Summer Essential to Fall Must-Have As the season sets to change again, the abaya remains a favorite for both Muslim women and for SHUKR’s upcoming collections. - November 02, 2019 - SHUKR Islamic Clothing

Canadian Brand Launches New Corn-Fibre Insulated Coat for World Vegan Month To mark World Vegan Day on November 1 and World Vegan Month, Canadian-based company BOÏDA officially launched its brand new plant-powered parka. Built with insulation partly made of corn fibre and reinforced with special patent-pending layers, VEGAGOOZ parkas are ultra warm, easy to maintain, and... - November 02, 2019 - BOIDA

SHUKR Becomes a Household Name for Hijabs That Keep the Faith in Fashion With more women trying to find fashionable items that fit with their modest lifestyle, SHUKR Islamic Clothing have become experts in combining western trends with daily fashion needs. - October 29, 2019 - SHUKR Islamic Clothing

Eisenge Brings High Quality Women’s Fashion Into The Global Market Eisenge, a leading global online retail company based in China, is now launching its high fashion women's wedding dresses and formal wear to the global market. Women of all ages who enjoy trendy and fashionable gowns will get to enjoy the company’s high quality attire, factory low prices, fast... - October 12, 2019 - eisenge

Bleuet Introduces “This Bra Gives” Bleum Bra in Pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month 15% of Each Pink Bleum Bra for Tween & Teen Girls Purchase Donated to Susan G. Komen Treatment Assistance Fund. - October 02, 2019 - Bleuet

New Luxury Label Ethical Kind Launches with a Sustainable Boudoir to Bar Collection The "White Lotus" collection introduces ​Organic Peace Silk​ for the eco-fashion conscious; a dialogue between social entrepreneurship and style. - September 28, 2019 - Ethical Kind

Musotica Launches Its Latest Bad Ass Babe Halloween Collection With Halloween fast approaching, Musotica has launched their latest Halloween collection for 2019, taking inspiration from a host of heroes and villains. The Halloween range is centred around bad ass babe costumes, taking influence from comics, fairytales, ancient civilizations, mythology and animals. With... - September 08, 2019 - Musotica Wear

Rocky Mountain Western Offers Native American Silver Concho Bolo Ties These Bolo Ties have slides that are fashioned from US silver coins. - September 07, 2019 - Rocky Mountain Western

Innovative and Fashionable - Dawn Me' Vue Has Developed an Innovative Solution for the One “Secret” Most Women Don’t Talk About For years, women of all ages have suffered silently with a secret that is too embarrassing to tell anyone. Studies show 13 million women experience situational incontinence and over 85% of women don’t even tell their doctors. Dawn Me' Vue has recently developed an innovative line of women’s... - August 12, 2019 - Dawn Me' Vue LLC

Dawn Me' Vue is Helping Women "Get Your Sexy Back; Mind, Body, Soul" Dawn Me' Vue for women announced today their “Get Your Sexy Back” campaign, which is a collaboration with Tighten and Tone Weight loss and Body Sculpting as well as Total Muscle Wellness of Las Vegas. The “Get Your Sexy Back Campaign” for women is about being sexy; body, mind,... - July 31, 2019 - Dawn Me' Vue LLC

Plus-Size Model Ashley Alexiss Makes History in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show Model Ashley Alexiss, 28, has made history by becoming the first petite, plus-size model to walk in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show during Miami Swim week. This year’s Sports Illustrated Swim Search took place in Miami, Florida; after thousands of hopeful applicants, Alexiss was chosen... - July 26, 2019 - Alexiss Swimwear

Musotica Launches Stylish Mini Dress Collection 2019 With summer in full swing, savvy shoppers are refreshing their wardrobes in time for sun embellished events across the country. Mini dresses are known for their transitional wear, allowing for them to be worn in the daytime onto the evening all-year-round. Online lingerie and fashion website, Musotica,... - July 10, 2019 - Musotica Wear

Brella Brella™ Announces the Highest Waterproof Rating for a Fishing Jacket Brella Brella introduces the highest rated waterproof rain jacket for fishing and is in a RealTree marine dark blue camo pattern. The Brella line offers a custom waist fit, adjustable hood to improve peripheral vision and guarantees freedom of motion for the upper body. - July 07, 2019 - Brella Brella LLC

Lila Nikole Collection Launches Free Spirit at SWIMMIAMI Celebrity designer releases boho-inspired 2016 swim collection. - June 27, 2019 - Lila Nikole LLC

Passfeed Fulfilling Customers’ Wishes with New Partnership Agreements have been made with fulfillment centers in the Greater New York area. - June 15, 2019 - Passfeed

Passfeed Makes Gifting a No-Brainer Passfeed expands its App to include gift cards at your favorite stores. - June 09, 2019 - Passfeed

Shop Vegan Style Kickstarter Fundraising Campaign to End Animal Cruelty The Kickstarter Campaign beginning early June 2019 is to raise much needed funds for domains and webhosting up for renewal, and the development of a vegan women's handbag line under the label: Vegan Style Collection. Depending upon the success of the fundraising efforts, additional vegan fashion collections for men and women will follow. Enjoy the prestige of being a 2019/2020 Sponsor of the future of fashion. Learn more at www.ShopVeganStyle.com. - June 08, 2019 - Shop Vegan Style

Passfeed Now an Official Money Services Business The company looks to add another feature to its App. - June 07, 2019 - Passfeed

Passfeed Introduces Dropshipping to Its App The company continues its evolution of online shopping with dropshipping. - June 05, 2019 - Passfeed

Passfeed Cashes in on ETFs and Mutual Funds Customers in the UK can build towards their future through the Passfeed App. - June 01, 2019 - Passfeed

Passfeed App Doubles Down on Discounts "Flash sales" are being featured on hundreds of items. - June 01, 2019 - Passfeed

Passfeed Thanks You for Being a Friend Getting the "friends" discount is easy with the Passfeed App. - May 30, 2019 - Passfeed

Passfeed Offers Virtual Cards Passfeed customers have access to debit cards without stepping foot inside of a bank. - May 30, 2019 - Passfeed

Passfeed Takes a Bite Out of the Big Apple The company enters the US market in commercial capital, NYC - May 23, 2019 - Passfeed

Self-Made: Johnny Beig’s Journey from Humble Immigrant to Entrepreneurial Powerhouse In America, the reality that our greatest desires can be achieved with resilience and perseverance is an educated mantra we learn as children. We go to our schools, learn our multiplication tables, and are raised to believe that we live in an equal-opportunity nation - the Land of the Free and Home of... - May 15, 2019 - Alanic

Cult Aussie Owned Brand Hits NYC & LA This Spring with Their Unique Surf-Inspired Arm Candy Aussie owned brand Chuchka opens its first pop-up shops on Mott Street in Nolita, NYC and Westfield Century City in LA this May, just in time to heat up the city's' street style with their unique Aussie flavour and signature neoprene bag range. - May 07, 2019 - Chuchka

Musotica Launches Its New Festival & Clubwear Collection for Summer 2019 With summer fast approaching, consumers are flocking to find the perfect outfit for their next big event. Be it for festivals, clubbing or pool parties, summer trends are taking the world of social media by storm. The latest? Iridescent holographic prints and sequin-embellished pieces. Online lingerie... - May 05, 2019 - Musotica Wear

Former Shirt Studio Uniform Apparel Company Drops Name for Newly Branded The Uniform Edit Shirt Studio Corporate, a national, Australian corporate uniform company announced today its new name change and brand identity to The Uniform Edit. - May 04, 2019 - The Uniform Edit

Shop Vegan Style Launches Cruelty Free Shopping Platform with Over 30 Retail Partners Shop Vegan Style brings cruelty free to the mainstream through the shopping platform at www.ShopVeganStyle.com. With over 30 current retail partners participating and more being added, ShopVeganStyle plans to bring cruelty free goods to the forefront of the retail industry. “The goal of Shop Vegan... - April 29, 2019 - Shop Vegan Style

Hospitality Industry Places Demands for Unique Custom Uniforms Shirt Studio Corporate, an Australian custom uniform company, has carved out a niche in this market and is giving hospitality competitors the chance to be at the top of their game with their stylish new custom designs. - April 29, 2019 - The Uniform Edit

Vegan-Mode.com is Pleased to Announce Launch of First Cruelty Free High Fashion Clothier and Accessories Website Cruelty Free For the Future is a philosophy and a vision by recently launched high fashion design website Vegan-Mode.com. The website features selected ready to wear and couture from top designer's current collections created without the use of animal products. “We are very excited to create this... - April 24, 2019 - Vegan Mode

Bridal & Formal by Sira D' Pion Presenting Designed for the Spotlight Fashion Showcase Grand Opening Celebration Celebrating their new location at the Fashion Square Mall, a private event to enjoy the latest collection in bridal and special occasions attire, including hand made accessories and red carpet couture gowns runway. Catwalk, Music, Networking and more. - April 23, 2019 - Bridal & Formal By Sira D' Pion

Musotica Launch SS19 Collection Featuring High Leg Styles, Intricate Detailing and Bold Colored Lingerie With summer just around the corner Musotica have launched their spring and summer 2019 lingerie and loungewear collection. This year, the celebrated online fashion and lingerie website have adopted trends and brought them to life. The latest collection focuses on variety, with an extensive range of... - April 15, 2019 - Musotica Wear

Live Music, Dance, and Storytelling Among Free Offerings at Rhythms of the Village Spring Festival in Altadena The public is invited to attend a free community festival with the them of All Tribes Unit, on April 14, 2019, 12 pm to 6 pm. Highlights include live music and performances by African dancers, folklorico dancers, soul singers, African drummers, and Aztec dancers; as well as art, food and maker's fair. For free tickets and more information visit https://www.facebook.com/ROTVP - April 10, 2019 - Rhythms of the Village

Black Owned CultureFit Clothing - Activewear for the Culturally Conscious Introducing CultureFit Clothing, activewear for the culturally conscious woman. Founded by a team of globalized West African women, CultureFit is on a mission to create high-quality, high-performance globalized activewear that looks and feels amazing. Starting with body loving Ankara print designs, CultureFit... - March 21, 2019 - CultureFit Clothing

B. Curllyon Expanding in Los Angeles Up and Coming Designer Fahad Bin Bader, 38 from Saudi Arabia. - March 07, 2019 - B. Curllyon

Yajun Studio RTW Fall/Winter 2019 The independent designer brand Yajun Studio released its Fall/Winter 2019 collection at New York Fashion Week. The theme of this collection of works is "Natural Attitude X Flesh Philosophy," which is another bold attempt of designer Melody Yajun Lin. - February 28, 2019 - Yajun Studio

Street Fashion Week: The Only Platform for Streetwear Designers Closes Out New York Fashion Week on February 16th, 2019 with Twelve Designers Get exposed: Closing out New York Fashion Week, Street Fashion Week returns for its third year during New York Fashion Week for a jaw dropping homage to Streetwear culture. - February 15, 2019 - Street Fashion Week

Spicy Lingerie Announces Valentine’s Day Sale Spicy Lingerie, the number one source for high-quality lingerie at unexpected prices, announces their Valentine’s Day sale to both new and returning customers. The sale will take place from now until February 14, 2019 on the website SpicyLingerie.com. The deal includes an extra 10% off storewide. - January 29, 2019 - Spicy Lingerie

Musotica Launches Their Latest Valentine’s Day 2019 Lingerie Collection With Valentine’s Day fast approaching, Musotica has launched their latest lingerie collection. The online fashion and lingerie retailer introduces a selection of new items with a focus on color and style. Founded by celebrity stylist and fashion designer, Sarah Wallner, the collection is inspired... - January 17, 2019 - Musotica Wear