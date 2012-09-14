PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Sugar Plum Perry Releases Winter Wonderland Collection A mix of women’s casual winter wear, and home decor made from cotton, polyester, and Sherpa fleece. Some have an extremely soft and comfy feel. - November 16, 2019 - Sugar Plum Perry

Santa’s Post Office and Workshop (Santapost.org) in Lapland, Finland, is Now Officially Open for the Christmas Season 2019 If there is a better way to surprise children and friends, it is through the letters from Santa himself from Lapland. Santa´s Post Office is now open. There are several different Christmas Letters that customers can choose from. From Special Christmas Letters to Luxury Letters from Santa Claus and Self Written Letters to Self Written Luxury Santa Claus Letters there are great options to choose from. - November 01, 2019 - Santa Claus of Arctic Lapland Ltd.

Rocky Mountain Western Offers Native American Silver Concho Bolo Ties These Bolo Ties have slides that are fashioned from US silver coins. - September 07, 2019 - Rocky Mountain Western

The Embracing Your Journey Expo Highlights the Alternatives in Phoenix Again Explore new ways to live a healthier lifestyle while balancing your life in body, mind and spirit. Try a sampling of new and different ideas and products and network with like-minded people. Free lectures and activities add learning and fun to this family friendly event. - September 07, 2019 - Purple Lotus Productions

Gross Humor Book Teaches Prepositions in Spanish and English Children's author says entertained kids don’t mind learning — even in another language. - June 22, 2019 - Premio Publishing & Gozo Books

Keep Cool at the June 23rd Embracing Your Journey Expo Beat the Heat and spend the day in the A.C. at the Embracing your Journey Expo Sunday June 23rd 2019 discovering new Mind - Body - Spirit products, services and vendors. Spend one of the longest days of the year with like minded people exploring healthy, green & alternative living. Family and friends enjoy exploring together at the Valley's leading Holistic, Wellness and Metaphysical Event. - June 04, 2019 - Purple Lotus Productions

Purple Lotus Productions Invites You to Celebrate Earth Day at the Embracing Your Journey Expo, the Leading Holistic, Wellness and Metaphysical Event in Phoenix Embrace Earth Day 2019 at the Embracing Your Journey Expo Sunday, April 28th. Come and explore ways to reduce your impact on Mother Earth and live a greener, healthier life. Enjoy family friendly free activities all day, 8 free lectures and a free gift for the first 100 attendees. Raffle prizes are given away every hour. Located centrally just off Route 51 at the Pointe Hilton Squaw Peak Resort Convention Center 7677 N 16th St, Phoenix, AZ 85020. - April 11, 2019 - Purple Lotus Productions

Seacraft Gallery Announces New Line of Handcrafted Model Ships & Model Boats in Australia Wooden model ship and model boats are a passion with a rising number of new enthusiasts. Australia company, Seacraft Gallery recently launched a new line of handcrafted selections. - April 02, 2019 - Seacraft Gallery

ISlide Announces New Partnership with NASCAR Founded in 2013 by Justin Kittredge, the former head of Reebok Basketball, ISlide creates high-end and fully customizable athletic slides, allowing the average person to “stand in what they stand for” whenever and wherever they please. Known for their licensed slides with the NBA, they are now announcing an official partnership with NASCAR. - February 11, 2019 - ISlide USA

Local Business ISlide Showcases Brand at Nationally Recognized Spalding HoopHall Classic Basketball Tournament ISlide made an appearance at the 18th annual HoopHall Classic, setting up events for high school and juniors athletes to test out their skills or to simply have some fun. The participants and fans jumped at the opportunity to make their own truly custom slides to forever remember this year’s tournament. - January 23, 2019 - ISlide USA

Custom Footwear Company Changes the Game, Mixing Innovation with NBA Designs ISlide was founded in 2013 by Justin Kittredge, former head of Reebok Basketball, and has emerged from footwear start-up to innovative leader in the slide sandal space. ISlide creates high-end, completely customizable slides allowing consumers to "stand in what they stand for." ISlide appeared on the season eight premiere of ABC’s hit show Shark Tank. Though offered a deal by Robert Herjavec, Kittredge declined. ISlide has recently secured an investment from NBA star Evan Turner. - January 15, 2019 - ISlide USA

Custom Footwear Company and Shark Tank Alum ISlide Adds Portland Trail Blazers Star Evan Turner to List of Investors as Company Closes Latest Seed Round ISlide was founded in 2013 by Justin Kittredge, former head of Reebok Basketball, and has emerged from footwear start-up to innovative leader in the slide sandal space. ISlide creates high-end completely customizable slide sandals allowing consumers to "stand in what they stand for." ISlide appeared on the season eight premiere of ABC’s hit show Shark Tank. Though offered a deal by Robert Herjavec, Kittredge declined. ISlide recently inked retail deals with Fanatics, Neiman Marcus, and LIDS. - December 21, 2018 - ISlide USA

Three by Three Seattle jOTBLOCK™ Watercolor Set Selected as One of This Year's Oprah's Favorite Things Watercolor set included in annual list of this season’s holiday must-haves featured in the December issue of O, The Oprah Magazine and on OprahMag.com. - December 14, 2018 - Three by Three Seattle

The Embracing Your Journey Expo Inspires Wellness and Self Improvement Changes for the New Year Start off your New Year on the right path. Find a large selection of Holistic, Wellness and Metaphysical Products and Services all under one roof to help meet and keep those New Year’s resolutions. - December 11, 2018 - Purple Lotus Productions

Customer Appreciation Day at Seeds of Wellness in Avon Lake, Ohio On December 15, Seeds of Wellness offers a Customer Appreciation Day between 10:00 am and 5:00 pm. People can sign up for a psychic reading and/or massage as well as enjoy discounts on products, sign up to win raffle items and receive free gifts. - December 07, 2018 - Seeds of Wellness

Give the Gift of Friendship with The Golden Girls Chia Pets; New Chia Pets in Stores Now for the Holiday Season The Golden Girls are back for the holidays as Chia Pet products arrive in stores and online for the holiday season. More than a dozen new Chia Pets make the holidays extra Ch-Ch-Ch-Cheery. - November 23, 2018 - Joseph Enterprises

Instant Imprints to Open Three New Locations Instant Imprints, a company that creates visibility and awareness for its customers, announces three new locations opening in November and December, along with excellent growth over the past year. Instant Imprints makes branded apparel, signs and banners, custom t-shirts, promotional items and print... - November 15, 2018 - Instant Imprints

GiftWorksPlus Launches New Website in Time for the Holidays GiftWorksPlus launches new website in time for the holidays and offers free shipping on all online orders over $50. - November 02, 2018 - GiftWorksPlus

GiftWorksPlus Reminds Parents to Grab Their College Football Frames in Time for Game Day GiftWorksPlus is announcing their football-themed frames that are available to help parents and players kick off this year's football season. - October 05, 2018 - GiftWorksPlus

Putting the “Rex” in Molly & Rex: Introducing Rex’s Dry Goods Top stationery and gift brand Punch Studio launches a new collection geared towards millennial men. - September 26, 2018 - Punch Studio

Recognising Positive Impacts: Elvis & Kresse Honoured Best For The World 2018 This month Elvis & Kresse was recognised for their meaningful work as a leader in the movement of people using business as a force for good. Having made the most positive improvement on its overall impact based on an independent, comprehensive assessment administered by the nonprofit B Lab. - September 20, 2018 - Elvis & Kresse

Celebrate the Return of Autumn and Share the Abundance at the Final Embracing Your Journey Expo in 2018 The Embracing Your Journey Expo presented by Purple Lotus Productions is the leading Holistic, Wellness and Metaphysical Event in Phoenix. - September 17, 2018 - Purple Lotus Productions

Instant Imprints to Sponsor the 2018 Tee It Up for the Troops Charity Golf Tournament The promotional marketing brand will provide apparel and signage for the event on September 17th. - September 13, 2018 - Instant Imprints

Meow Cat Imports is Every Cat Lover’s Paradise, Offering Hundreds of Cat-Inspired Products in Multiple Categories Meow Cat Imports is a one-stop destination for all cat lovers or as they call it, "the first catpreneur for humans" that offers a wide range of cat-inspired products in various categories. It’s a cat lovers’ paradise where they can find clothing, accessories, jewelry, mobile phone... - August 07, 2018 - Meow Cat Imports

GiftWorksPlus Offers Custom Engraved Gift Box Sets for Golfers and Wine Enthusiasts GiftWorksPlus offers custom gift boxes for golfers and wine lovers. - August 03, 2018 - GiftWorksPlus

O’Ramadan, the First Online Muslim Gift Shop, Has Launched New E-Commerce Store Offers Unique Islam-Themed Gifts for Every Occasion. - August 02, 2018 - O’Ramadan

Purple Lotus Productions Creates Blessing Bags for the Homeless at Their Final Embracing Your Journey Expo in 2018 These family friendly events are open to everyone. Whether you are new to this journey of Mind-Body-Spirit growth and discovery, are a long term traveler, or just looking to see what is out there to be discovered, there is always something new. - August 02, 2018 - Purple Lotus Productions

Crystal Healing Sessions Offered at Seeds of Wellness Seeds of Wellness on Lake Rd, near the Avon Lake Post Office, hosts crystal healing sessions on July 28 at their store. - July 22, 2018 - Seeds of Wellness

GiftWorksPlus Helps Customers Kick Off Their Fourth of July with Custom BBQ Gift Sets GiftWorksPlus offers customizable BBQ sets to help customers gear up for their Fourth of July celebration. The company GiftWorksPlus is based in Wisconsin and is known for creating custom frames in various themes and designs for their customers’ unique interests, hobbies, and life events. The... - June 29, 2018 - GiftWorksPlus

GiftWorksPlus Now Offering Destination Frames Featuring Worldwide Travel Destinations The company GiftWorksPlus is now offering over 50 different travel frames in designs featuring countries from all over the world. - June 07, 2018 - GiftWorksPlus

Seeds of Wellness Sponsors 5th Annual Holistic and Psychic Fair in Avon Lake, OH On Sunday, June 10, Seeds of Wellness sponsors their annual Holistic and Psychic Fair at the Landing Club House in Avon Lake, OH. The fair features energy healers, psychics and unique gift items from local vendors. “For the first time, we offer over five holistic/energy healers for people to experience,”... - May 29, 2018 - Seeds of Wellness

Keepsake Donald Trump Nobel Peace Prize Coin Created by Florida Company Production of The Donald Trump Nobel Peace Prize Coin has begun and Americans are celebrating. - May 25, 2018 - American Art Classics, Inc.

The Embracing Your Journey Expo Presented by Purple Lotus Productions is the Leading Holistic, Wellness and Metaphysical Event in Phoenix The Embracing Your Journey Expo offers an opportunity for alternative thinkers to learn and discover something new in the comfort of an air-conditioned setting that welcomes individuals and families. - May 15, 2018 - Purple Lotus Productions

GiftWorksPlus Offers Engraved Frames in College and University Designs GiftWorksPlus offers college and university themed frames in time for graduation. - May 11, 2018 - GiftWorksPlus

Miniature Mail Puts the Small in Small Business This new company sells custom letters and greeting cards on a miniature scale. They print tiny, high-quality letters on-demand and mail them out later on behalf of their customers. - May 10, 2018 - Miniature Mail

Drop The Mic Microphone - Plays Your Recording When Dropped New Drop The Mic Microphone records your voice and plays it back when dropped. - May 09, 2018 - Technical Graffiti

A New Brand of Greeting Cards "Expressions of You" Expressions of You designs illustrative and meaningful expressions for the life moments that matter the most. - April 17, 2018 - The Expressions of You

Celebrate Earth Day at the Embracing Your Journey Expo Purple Lotus Productions will be introducing some fun and interactive Earth Day themed activities for the entire family to participate in at the next Embracing Your Journey Expo. Growing things, valuing our planet’s resources and diversity are a few of the topics that will be touched on. - April 13, 2018 - Purple Lotus Productions

Midori’s New 2018 Bridal & Spring/Summer Intros Midori is Introducing Several New 2018 Bridal & Spring/Summer Ribbon Lines/Colorways. - April 05, 2018 - Midori Inc.

BitGift Announces Full Launch of Their Website BitGift Announces Full Launch of Their Website to Make Gifting Bitcoin as Simple as a Single Click. - April 03, 2018 - BitGift

New Spectrum™ Photo Logo Frames Wow with Dimensional Printing Technology Church Hill Classics (CHC)®, the leading manufacturer and online retailer in the college diploma frame industry, is excited to announce the launch of their custom-designed Spectrum™ bulk photo frames. Building on the success of their officially licensed college and university Spectrum™... - March 23, 2018 - Church Hill Classics

The Embracing Your Journey Expo Embraces Earth Day April 22, 2018 Embrace Earth Day at the Embracing Your Journey Expo. Come and explore eco-friendly products and services to help reduce your impact on Mother Earth. Find a large selection of Holistic, Wellness and Metaphysical Products and Services all under one roof. Learn new ways to improve your life, find resources to help you grow. Discover skilled practitioners, new and innovative services and unique products geared toward a healthy Mind - Body - Spirit. These family friendly events are open to everyone. - March 22, 2018 - Purple Lotus Productions

GiftWorksPlus Grows Its ColorWorks Destination Magnets Line with Help from Customers GIftWorksPlus is accepting customer suggestions to expand its line of travel and destination magnets. - February 28, 2018 - GiftWorksPlus

New Catitude Ltd Website Launches, with More Cat Puns Than You Can Swing a Cat Teaser at Information about the launch of new Cat product business Catitude Ltd and its online shop/website. - February 07, 2018 - Catitude Ltd

Bespoke Innovative Lithophane Products Can Also be Used for Corporate Gifting, Birthdays, Anniversary or as a Charming Valentine Gift VURO, an emerging 3D Printing and Designing platform with a range of innovative products, has recently launched a new line for personalised gifting - lithophane products. These include a variety of products which comprise of 3D printed lithophane key chains, lamps, night bulbs, backlit photo frames and cylindrical lamps. - February 03, 2018 - VURO

GiftWorksPlus Announces New Gift Box Sets GiftWorksPlus announces a new line of gift box sets available for purchase on their website. - February 02, 2018 - GiftWorksPlus

Jennie Garth’s New Heart Jewelry Set Pumps Meaningfulness Into Gift Collection on UniqueGiftsForFriends.com UniqueGiftsForFriends.com, online gift store that focuses on thoughtful gifts, has added a new heart-shaped jewelry set that can be customized to be extra meaningful to recipients. Award-winning actress Jennie Garth and Dune Jewelry designed the heart jewelry. - January 22, 2018 - Unique Gifts For Friends

Baby Gifts Company Launches Valentines Day Gift for New or Expectant Mums Southampton based baby gifts firm, The Bump Company has launched a range of Valentines Day gifts created specifically for new or expectant mums. Each of the products uses a combination of silk flowers and baby socks rolled to look like roses to create a beautiful and practical gift. After the day itself, the roses can be unwrapped and used for baby and the silk flowers kept as a memento of the day. - January 19, 2018 - The Bump Company