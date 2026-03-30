Recent Headlines
Giftella LLC Launches Free AI-Powered Gift Recommendation App on iOS App Store
Giftella LLC has launched Giftella, a free iOS app that uses Anthropic's Claude AI to generate 16 personalized gift recommendations in about 60 seconds. Users input recipient details, the occasion, and a budget to receive purchase-ready results with direct buy links. The app also includes user profiles, wishlists, and friend connections. No signup required. Founded by Samson Jiya and Mohamed Haidara, Glenn Dale, Maryland. - March 30, 2026 - Giftella LLC
Embracing Your Journey Expo Celebrates Earth Day in Phoenix, Saturday April 18, 2026
Embracing Your Journey Expo, the leading holistic, wellness, and metaphysical event in Phoenix, invites you to join the community on your Mind – Body – Spirit journey and celebrate Earth Day at the Expo on Saturday, April 18, 2026, the first of 3 Expos for 2026. Produced by Purple Lotus Productions since 2016. - March 23, 2026 - Purple Lotus Productions
Purple Lotus Productions Announces the Final Embracing Your Journey Expo for 2025
Purple Lotus Productions announces the final Embracing Your Journey Expo for 2025. Get support on your path of learning, growing and discovering. Find unique gifts and services, with local businesses, for your holiday shopping list. Explore new ways to live a healthier lifestyle while balancing your life in body, mind and spirit. Try a sampling of new and different ideas and products and network with like-minded people. Free lectures add learning and fun to this family friendly event. - October 27, 2025 - Purple Lotus Productions
Seeds of Wellness Celebrates Grand Opening and 15 Years of Community in Elyria
Local wellness shop marks milestone with ribbon-cutting, raffle prizes, and special guests, including Elyria Mayor Kevin A. Brubaker. - October 18, 2025 - Seeds of Wellness
Seeds of Wellness Celebrates 15 Years with Grand Opening in Elyria This Saturday
Seeds of Wellness, a trusted holistic and metaphysical shop serving the local community for 15 years, is celebrating its Grand Opening and 15-Year Anniversary this Saturday, October 11, from 12–5 PM at its new Elyria location, 511 Abbe Rd N, Suite G. The celebration begins at 12 PM with a... - October 11, 2025 - Seeds of Wellness
Ocean Tides Expands to Walmart.com with New Holiday Gift Wrap and Craft Tissue Paper Multipacks
Ocean Tides, a veteran- and woman-owned business specializing in premium gift wrap and craft tissue paper, is now available on Walmart.com. The expansion includes the launch of new multipack collections, such as a festive red, white, and green set for seasonal gift wrapping and a sleek black, gold, and silver set for elegant occasions. With a growing product line available across major marketplaces, Ocean Tides continues to focus on providing quality and variety for creative projects nationwide. - August 29, 2025 - 4FC LLC
Laboo Studio Surpasses 25,000 Sales with New Bauhaus Poster Launch
Modern wall art brand Laboo Studio celebrates a major sales milestone with the release of two new Bauhaus posters, designed for bold and creative interiors. - May 25, 2025 - Laboo Studio
JustDontSendFlowers.com Celebrates 10 Years of Thoughtful Giving: A Decade as a Leading Supplier of Gifts for Cancer Patients and Get Well Gifts
JustDontSendFlowers.com celebrates 10 years as a trusted online source for meaningful, practical gifts for cancer patients and those recovering. Founded to offer alternatives to traditional flowers, the company provides tailored care packages, cozy apparel, and supportive items. - May 23, 2025 - Just Dont Send Flowers
Ohio Woodworker Surprised by State Department Order
A Liberty Township woodworker was surprised by an order for 20 pens for Vice President Vance. - May 02, 2025 - Buckeye Pens and Gifts
Seeds of Wellness Introduces Personalized Sensory Relaxation Sessions to Help You Reset in Just 15 Minutes
Seeds of Wellness introduces Sensory Relaxation Sessions—personalized experiences using calming visuals, sounds, and touch to promote relaxation and clarity in just 15 minutes. Optional aromas are included upon request. Inspired by ASMR, these sessions are ideal for anyone needing a quick mental reset. Now available by appointment in Elyria, OH. - April 18, 2025 - Seeds of Wellness
The Embracing Your Journey Expo Announces Their 2nd Event in 2025, Saturday April 5, Celebrating Earth Day and Spring in Arizona
The Embracing Your Journey Expo, the leading holistic, metaphysical and wellness event in the Phoenix valley, celebrating Spring in Arizona and Earth Day on the first Saturday in April, 10am-5pm at the New Vision Center for Spiritual Living near Paradise Valley AZ, is open to everyone. - March 08, 2025 - Purple Lotus Productions
The Embracing Your Journey Expo Announces the Return to Hosting 4 Events Per Year for 20
Explore the best the Phoenix Valley has to offer in holistic, wellness, metaphysical practitioners offering Aura photos, Massage, Energy Healing, Psychic Readings, Essential Oils, Natural Self-care Products, Affirmation Products, there is something for everyone. - January 08, 2025 - Purple Lotus Productions
Seeds of Wellness Relocates to Elyria, Celebrates 14 Years of Holistic Healing
Seeds of Wellness has relocated to Elyria, OH, expanding its retail space and enhancing customer experience. Open since 2010, Seeds of Wellness offers holistic products like gemstones, aromatherapy, candles, and artisan gifts, plus services like Reiki and sound healing. A grand opening event will be scheduled soon. - December 13, 2024 - Seeds of Wellness
studio D. Announces Gifts for Father's Day
Highly unique curation of home decor and wellness gifts. Recycled railroad steel knives forged by the oldest blacksmith shop in South Korea, exquisite handmade gardening tools, artisan beverage syrup made from six different tree species located in the Japanese mountains, a re-edition of a 1920s Wooden Chess Set based on Man Rays in the Metropolitan Museum of Art. - June 12, 2024 - studio D.
Ohuhu Celebrates Easter Creativity with Seasonal Sale
Leading art supply brand Ohuhu is celebrating Easter with a week-long sale and craft bundles perfect for seasonal gift-giving. From March 22-31, visit Ohuhu for 15-20% off orders over $199. They have also handpicked curated bundles for Easter activities like coloring eggs and spring artwork. - March 28, 2024 - Ohuhu
Embracing Your Journey Expo Celebrates Earth Day in Phoenix, Saturday April 20, 2024
Purple Lotus Productions announces the first of 3 Expos for 2024. Embracing Your Journey Expo, the leading holistic, wellness, and metaphysical event in Phoenix, invites you to join the community on your Mind – Body – Spirit journey and celebrate Earth Day at the Expo on Saturday, April 20, 2024. - March 21, 2024 - Purple Lotus Productions
Emerging Artist Nicole Simmons Launches "Transformation Collection": A Reflection of Personal Rebirth Through Art
Nicole Simmons, an emerging artist, unveils her "Transformation Collection," a series of paintings born from her profound journey through personal growth and healing. Inspired by her battle with restrictive eating and a transformative path to recovery, Simmons' latest collection offers a visual narrative of resilience, hope, and rebirth. - February 03, 2024 - Nicole Simmons Art LLC
CollectiblesAndMoreInStore.com Rings in the New Year Unveiling a World of Treasures with Exciting Additions for Collectors and Shoppers
CollectiblesAndMoreInStore.com is an online platform dedicated to providing collectors and shoppers with a wonderful selection of genuine collectibles, limited editions, memorabilia, and other unique items. With a commitment to authenticity and quality, the platform offers a seamless experience for exploring the world of collectibles and buying coveted treasures. - January 28, 2024 - Collectibles And More In-Store
Exquisite Meteorites and More from Private Collection of Geoffrey Notkin Headed to Auction July 22
Sale features rare, unique, and collectible specimens from star of TV’s "Meteorite Men" - July 20, 2023 - Aerolite Meteorites, LLC
Design Doc LLC CEO Dr. Davina Smith Introduces Cry-Sis™ Mugs to Empower Women and Men in Embracing Their Emotions
Dr. Davina Smith, producer and host of Dr. Davina's Dots Podcast, known for her soothing, positive messages, has partnered with Design Doc LLC, a 100% military owned company, to transform the way people view emotions with the new product line, Cry-Sis™. This unique collection of inspirational mugs seeks to empower women and men to embrace their feelings instead of suppressing them. - February 20, 2023 - Design Doc LLC
Dappz Sports to Celebrate the Grand Opening of Their New Shop in Los Angeles
After grossing over 5 millions dollars in 2021, Dappz Sports has graduated out of the owner’s bedroom and is opening a brick and mortar store on Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles, California, where fans can purchase cards in person, meet other collectors and attend events where they can get their cards signed by special guests and their favorite sports players. - October 21, 2022 - Dappz Sports
Coin Displays Honors a Hero, Hershel "Woody" Williams
Coin Displays has created this custom coin display, made exclusively for the Woody Williams Foundation to showcase their unique challenge coin. Woody himself designed the coin, so they wanted to create a display that would accentuate the beautiful design and shape of the coin without hindering any... - October 20, 2022 - Coin Displays
Excitement as Female Owned Gift Shop "Personalised Gift Shop Ormskirk" Announces Opening in Lancashire. Deifying Rumours of Recession for Local Businesses.
The owner of a popular online gift shop has announced she is due to open her first ever in-person store in Ormskirk this August. Local resident Michelle Henriksen, who has owned an online gifting company since 2014, will be opening “Personalised Gifts Ormskirk” to the public from 20th... - August 12, 2022 - Personalised Gifts Ormskirk
Madame Tussauds Dubai Reveals Iconic New Figures for the Stars - eVouchers at Dreamdays
The interactive wax attraction located on Bluewaters revealed two legendary new figures on show for a limited time. - June 28, 2022 - Dreamdays.ae
Locally Made Savannah to Celebrate Grand Opening on May 12
Locally Made Savannah is excited to announce its grand opening celebration on Thursday, May 12 from 4:00 to 6:00 PM at 223 W. Broughton Street. During the event, visitors can watch the official ribbon cutting ceremony, meet with local vendors, and try food and drinks from the shop’s soda and... - April 23, 2022 - Locally Made Savannah
MOVA® Globe to Host Second SuperMOVA Happy Hour Event on Earth Day, April 22, 2022
Join top space industry influencers to learn and discuss all things about our universe in a three-hour-long engaging discussion format. - April 14, 2022 - MOVA Globes
An Inspiring Pandemic Start-Up Success Story from Bhutan
How a travel operator turned to e-commerce to keep its employees and support the community hurt by the lockdown and lack of tourists. - February 04, 2022 - Taste of Bhutan
Archimedes' Printing Shoppe's New Books Just in Time for the Holidays
Two books. Two true stories. Two very different audiences. Melt into the pages of the gorgeously illustrated children's book, "A Wabi-Sabi World," where perfection is joyously found in imperfection, then tuck in the kiddos and dive into the adult parody, "For the Love of A**holes," a can't-we-all-just-get-along ode to the jerks in your life. - November 19, 2021 - Archimedes' Printing Shoppe & Sundry Goodes
A Midwest Mom’s Idea is About to Disrupt the Greeting Card Industry
Seasoned art director Carla Scholz has patented an eco-friendly greeting card that doubles as a cleaning cloth. Made from reusable, compostable sponge cloth, Clards (CLeaning + cARDS) are greetings that clean up - literally. - November 04, 2021 - Soak iT Up
The Last Embracing Your Journey Expo of 2021 is Saturday, Sept. 25 in Tempe, AZ
Embracing Your Journey Expo Saturday, Sept. 25 10-5 at Sun Studios in Tempe; final show for 2021. Get support on your path of learning, growing and discovering. Find unique gifts and services for your holiday shopping list. - September 19, 2021 - Purple Lotus Productions
Blossom, a Startup Based in Palo Alto, CA, is Changing How People Consume Scented Candles by Introducing a Line of Scented Wax Melt Collections Called Smelt (Smell+Melt)
Blossom is changing the way people experience new aromas by creating a new method to consume scents. It is introducing luxurious organic scented soy-based wax melts to the US and Canadian markets. Scented wax melts are a flameless alternative to candles that adds instant warmth and aroma to the atmosphere of any room. - August 25, 2021 - Blossom LLC
Kitfox Design Group Releases The Vietnam Throw Blanket
Kitfox Design Group is proud to launch their latest and most exciting product yet, The Vietnam Throw blanket. A concerted effort to recognize our military’s history, and a humble nod and a thank you to the servicemen and women who fought in Vietnam. The Vietnam Throw is woven in a small... - July 30, 2021 - Kitfox Design Group, LLC
Shlii Kawaii Toys Pursuing New Frog Toy Designs Via Crowdfunding
This project features two adorably round frog characters: Baby Ribbit and Kid Ribbit. Hop onto their FrogStarter to adopt some toadally frogtastic friends. - July 22, 2021 - Shlii Kawaii Toys
Purple Lotus Productions Upgrades the Embracing Your Journey Expo for 2021
Purple Lotus Productions announces 2 new Journey Experiences for June and upgrades to their 2021 events including the new Gong Meditation, new day, new pricing and a new venue in Tempe. Events are opening up again. Stay inside to beat the heat and spend the day in the cool A.C. discovering all of... - June 22, 2021 - Purple Lotus Productions
Supply Side USA Announces Distribution Agreement of DaVinci Locks (Partnership with 10 Federal)
Supply Side USA Announces Distribution Agreement of DaVinci Locks. - May 29, 2021 - Supply Side USA
Where’s My Pickle? Launches New Website
Where’s My Pickle?, an online retailer, is thrilled to announce the launch of its new website, www.wheresmypickle.com. Where’s My Pickle? vows to help find that unique gift for that special someone. Whether a gift is needed for a wife, father or even a boss, a fun pickle themed gift can... - April 27, 2021 - Where's My Pickle
Embracing Your Journey Expo Announces the Journey Experience, New for April 2021
Purple Lotus Productions announces changes and upgrades to their 2021 events including the new Journey Experience, new day, new pricing and a new venue in Tempe. - April 12, 2021 - Purple Lotus Productions
Grand Re-Opening of Floral Footprints Scheduled for Late March
After acquiring Laurel Nebraska's local floral shop in October 2020, Roger Myers is planning a grand re-opening of the business the final weekend in March. Roger is inviting the community and surrounding areas to join him on March 26 and 27 with free giveaways, raffles, and more. - March 17, 2021 - Floral Footprints
Dreamy, Visionary Artist's Wing Designs: Fantasy Wings Collection
Artist, Deb Schlier announces her Fantasy Wings Collection of mystical fashion scarves. - February 10, 2021 - Deb Schlier
Vaccination Buttons Are Critical Missing Step in COVID-19 Vaccination Plans; "I Got Vaccine!” Buttons Available to Build Confidence in Vaccine and Support Make-A-Wish
If you are involved in a vaccination rollout team/plan, why not hand out these "I Got My COVID-19 Vaccine!" buttons so thousands of folks can advertise how you quickly, safely and effectively you inoculated them from COVID-19? Including these vaccination buttons will help build vaccine confidence and support Make-A-Wish. - February 03, 2021 - I've Had It
The Happiest Road Publishing Co. Announces Launch of Meditation Collection Candle Set
In July, The Happiest Road Publishing Co. announced the debut of their first online sobriety gift shop. Conceived and based in sunny Southern California, The Happiest Road online features innovative and unique gift solutions for the Recovery and Sober Living Community. On February 1, the company will celebrate the launch of their highly anticipated line of interactive Meditation Collection candles available nationwide. - January 27, 2021 - The Happiest Road
New CDC Designed "I Got My Covid-19 Vaccine!” Buttons Available to Assist in Rollout and Build Confidence in Vaccines
If you've had the COVID-19 vaccine, or involved in a vaccination roll out team/plan, these "I Got My Covid-19 Vaccine!" buttons effectively let others know you've been vaccinated. These buttons are exactly the same design as stickers given to folks after getting the Pfizer or Moderna Covid-19 vaccination. Using the official CDC design, these I've been vaccinated buttons are a universal indicator that you've been inoculated, and encourage other to follow your lead. - January 11, 2021 - I've Had It
Spreading Birthday Cards with Love in the Time of Coronavirus
Good news for e-gift lovers. EasyPeasy is offering personalized video messages and gift cards all in one simple app. EasyPeasy will let you send e-gifts, e-cards, and online invitations for almost all special occasions. Because everyone loves surprises. - January 05, 2021 - EasyPeasy
EasyPeasy Video eCard App is Here to Spread the Joy
Good news for e-gift lovers. EasyPeasy is offering personalized video messages and gift cards all in one simple app. EasyPeasy will let you send e-gifts, e-cards and online invitations for almost all special occasions. Because everyone loves surprises. - December 30, 2020 - EasyPeasy
Build-Up Businesses by Strengthening Personal Connections with EasyPeasy
Good news for e-gift lovers. EasyPeasy is offering personalized video messages and gift cards all in one simple app. EasyPeasy will let you send e-gifts, e-cards and online invitations for almost all special occasions. Because everyone loves surprises. - December 22, 2020 - EasyPeasy
Embracing Your Journey Expo Announces the Journey Experience, New for 2021
Purple Lotus Productions announces changes and upgrades to their 2021 events including the new Journey Experience, new pricing and a new venue in Tempe. It's even moved to a new day - Saturdays. - December 20, 2020 - Purple Lotus Productions
COOLER Delivers Next Level Employee Appreciation to "WFH" Teams Everywhere
New curated boxes combine premium perks with coaching activities to reimagine shared experiences and personal growth for employee teams working from home. - December 16, 2020 - COOLER
EasyPeasy is Not Grandma’s Greeting Card. Welcome to the 21st Century
Good news for e-gift lovers. EasyPeasy is offering personalized video messages and gift cards all in one simple app. EasyPeasy will let you send e-gifts, e-cards, and online invitations for almost all special occasions. Because everyone loves surprises. - December 15, 2020 - EasyPeasy
No One Will Ever Forget Another Birthday or Anniversary
Good news for e-gift lovers. EasyPeasy is offering personalized video messages and gift cards all in one simple app. EasyPeasy will let you send e-gifts, e-cards, and online invitations for almost all special occasions. Because everyone loves surprises. - December 08, 2020 - EasyPeasy
Get an Exciting Family Game This Christmas, Try the Nimnik Tumbling Towers; Available on Amazon
Why not surprise your kids on Christmas with the NimNik Tumbling Tower Stacking game? NimNik has come up with their very own theme to a stacking game full of colours and animals printed on it instead of numbers or plain wooden blocks, especially for kids. The wooden stacking game makes a great Christmas gift for kids. - December 07, 2020 - NimNik