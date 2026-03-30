If you've had the COVID-19 vaccine, or involved in a vaccination roll out team/plan, these "I Got My Covid-19 Vaccine!" buttons effectively let others know you've been vaccinated. These buttons are exactly the same design as stickers given to folks after getting the Pfizer or Moderna Covid-19 vaccination. Using the official CDC design, these I've been vaccinated buttons are a universal indicator that you've been inoculated, and encourage other to follow your lead. - January 11, 2021 - I've Had It