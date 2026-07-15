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Within Automotive Mechanical & Electrical Repair & Maintenance
Segers Aero Corporation Completes Acquisition of Fairhope Aerospace
Segers Aero Corporation Completes Acquisition of Fairhope Aerospace. Expanding Segers’ Service Offering with Additional Component Repair Capabilities. - July 15, 2026 - Segers Aero Corporation
Segers is Proud to Announce the Achievement of Our 3.5 Ready Certificate from Rolls-Royce
Segers is proud to announce the achievement of our 3.5 Ready Certificate from Rolls-Royce — an accomplishment that reflects our continued commitment to quality, operational excellence, and supporting the future of aviation. - June 03, 2026 - Segers Aero Corporation
Ozark Import Specialists Celebrates 50 Years as Northwest Arkansas' Leading European Auto Repair Shop
Ozark Import Specialists in Springdale, Arkansas, celebrates its 50th anniversary as Northwest Arkansas' premier European auto repair shop. Founded in 1975 by the Vining family, the business has evolved from a VW and Porsche focus to servicing all European luxury and exotic brands, including Audi, BMW, Land Rover, Mercedes, and Ferrari. Owner Eric Vining credits this milestone to expert service and loyal customers, continuing a tradition of comprehensive care for high-performance vehicles. - November 20, 2025 - Ozark Import Specialists
Kraken Automotive Launches Compassionate Auto Repair Program for Disabled Veterans in North Central Florida
Kraken Automotive has introduced a new initiative to help disabled veterans with essential auto repairs, ensuring they can maintain independence and access medical care, work, and daily needs. - August 29, 2025 - Kraken Automotive
Wildside Customs Elevates Vehicle Service with State-of-the-Art Hunter HawkEye Elite Alignment System in Naperville, IL
Wildside Customs, a leading Jeep Wrangler, Gladiator, Ford Bronco, and truck customization and service center in Naperville, Illinois, today announced a significant upgrade to its facility with the acquisition and installation of a Hunter Engineering Company HawkEye Elite Four Camera Alignment... - June 30, 2025 - Wildside Customs
Peak Auto Service Celebrates 30+ Years of Excellence with the Grand Opening of Its Second Location
Peak Auto Service, a trusted automotive repair provider with over 30 years of service in Old Colorado City, is expanding its legacy by opening a second location at 2317 Rand Ave. Strategically located near The Broadmoor and easily accessible off the highway, the new facility promises the same high-quality, comprehensive auto repair and maintenance services that have defined the company for decades. - March 03, 2025 - Peak Auto Service
Peak Auto Service Overhauls 2004 Dodge Dakota with Fraser Advantage Engine and Apple CarPlay, Demonstrating Cost-Effective Approach to Vehicle Upgrades
Peak Auto Service in Colorado Springs has rebuilt a 2004 Dodge Dakota under owner Jacob Cohen and lead technician Trevor Field. The overhaul features a Fraser Advantage remanufactured engine, new Napa components, and Apple CarPlay —backed by a three-year, 36,000-mile warranty. The upgrade offers a cost-effective alternative to buying new, making the truck run “like it’s brand new.” - February 12, 2025 - Peak Auto Service
1Source ADAS Unveils Groundbreaking AI-Powered ADAS Reporting Solution at SEMA 2024
1Source ADAS, a leading provider of innovative solutions for the collision repair industry, today announced that it will be giving demos of its groundbreaking AI-powered ADAS calibration platform at the 2024 SEMA Show in Las Vegas. The new platform leverages artificial intelligence to streamline... - August 05, 2024 - 1Source ADAS
Painless Performance Products Proudly Launches All-New Website, Invites Enthusiasts to Join Newsletter
Painless Performance Products, a leading provider of premium automotive wiring solutions, is excited to announce the launch of its brand-new website. Designed with user experience in mind, the revamped website offers customers enhanced navigation, intuitive interface, and seamless access to a wide... - June 18, 2024 - Painless Performance
Restoration Complete on What is Believed to be the Only 1905 Riley 9HP
Believed to be an experimental design for the first car to have fully removable wheels that pre-dates even the earliest prototypes. - June 07, 2024 - Bridge Classic Cars
Siddons-Martin Expands Emergency Fleet with North River Boats Partnership, Becoming One-Stop Shop for Land and Water Response
Siddons-Martin Emergency Group, a leading provider of emergency vehicles, today announced a strategic partnership with North River Boats, solidifying its position as a comprehensive sole-source provider for emergency responders. This collaboration brings North River’s industry-leading line of... - January 30, 2024 - Siddons-Martin Emergency Group
City Ford Expands Mobile Service Services with On-Site Recall Services and Complimentary Alignment Checks
City Ford announces a new initiative to transform how businesses manage vehicle recalls and maintenance. The dealership's mobile service fleet is now equipped to bring automotive care directly to a company's parking lot, offering on-site solutions for recalls and complimentary alignment checks for... - January 29, 2024 - City Ford
Siddons-Martin Emergency Group Becomes the Exclusive Dealer of Road Rescue Ambulances in Utah
Siddons-Martin Emergency Group, a leading emergency apparatus equipment dealer, announces that it has become the authorized representative of Road Rescue, a brand of REV Ambulance Group Orlando, Inc., for sales, service, and warranty in Utah. This strategic alliance brings together two industry... - January 16, 2024 - Siddons-Martin Emergency Group
Siddons-Martin Emergency Group Expands Commercial Vehicle Offerings with Authorized Dealership for Emergency Vehicles, Inc.
Siddons-Martin Emergency Group, a leading fire and emergency apparatus and equipment dealer, is pleased to announce that it has become the authorized sales and service dealership for Emergency Vehicles, Inc. (EVI), a manufacturer of commercial rescue vehicles, commercial law enforcement vehicles, and commercial specialty mobile aluminum products. - November 05, 2023 - Siddons-Martin Emergency Group
New York City Champions a Greener Future: the Innovative Push for Zero-Emission Vehicles
Groundbreaking Shift in the City's Transportation Approach Sets New Environmental Standards - October 25, 2023 - Tarform
Revolutionizing Roadside Assistance: Rescue Me Repair LLC Unveils Innovative Mobile Truck and Trailer Repair Service
Rescue Me Repair LLC recognizes the critical impact of downtime and unexpected trailer issues on businesses, particularly in the transport sector. With the introduction of their Mobile Truck and Trailer Repair Service, customers now have the advantage of expert technicians being dispatched directly to their location, significantly reducing costly delays and operational disruptions. - October 08, 2023 - Rescue Me Repair LLC
City Ford Enhances Customer Service with Mobile Service Fleet
In an era where convenience is essential, City Ford, led by partner / general manager Kasey Shirey, is establishing a new standard in the automotive industry by introducing an advanced mobile service fleet. This customer-centric approach aims to reshape how customers experience vehicle maintenance... - October 04, 2023 - City Ford
Hood Guyz of Ft. Lauderdale Launches New Grease Trap Cleaning Service
Hood Guyz, a trusted leader in commercial kitchen cleaning services, is proud to announce the launch of their new Grease Trap Cleaning Service in Ft. Lauderdale and the surrounding areas. With a focus on maintaining the highest standards of cleanliness and compliance, Hood Guyz aims to provide... - September 29, 2023 - Hood Guyz
Segers 10 Year Agreement with Rolls-Royce for the T56 Series IV
Segers Aero Corp is pleased to announce that it has recently been awarded a 10 year Agreement with Rolls-Royce for the T56 Series IV. Inclusive of Engine Overhaul/Repair, Engine & Module Testing, Component Repairs and Maintenance Services. "I am extremely pleased to announce the agreement... - August 17, 2023 - Segers Aero Corporation
Jordans Garage Godalming Announces New Ownership
New ownership at Jordans Garage Godalming represents an exciting opportunity to further elevate the automotive services provided in the region. - July 12, 2023 - Jordans Garage Godalming
Hood Guyz Expands Commercial Pressure Cleaning Services, Ensuring Sparkling Clean Surfaces for Businesses
Hood Guyz, a leading provider of commercial cleaning services, announces the expansion of their pressure cleaning services. With a focus on delivering exceptional results, their professional team ensures businesses have spotless and well-maintained surfaces. The expansion of their services allows them to cater to a wider range of industries and meet the growing demand for high-quality pressure cleaning solutions. - June 02, 2023 - Hood Guyz
Skeeter Emergency Vehicles Expands Dealer Network with South Coast Fire Equipment
Skeeter Emergency Vehicles announced today the expansion of their dealer network with the addition of South Coast Fire Equipment. This addition will further increase both service and sales for SEV customers in Southern California. Headquartered in Corona, California, South Coast Fire Equipment has... - May 26, 2023 - Siddons-Martin Emergency Group
Segers 5 Year Contract with NATO (NSPA)
Segers Aero Corp is excited to announce that it has recently been awarded a 5 year contract with NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA) for the T56/501D aircraft engine series. NSPA brings together, in a single organization, acquisition, logistic, medical and infrastructural capabilities,... - May 26, 2023 - Segers Aero Corporation
Transmax Transmissions of Ocala & Marion County, Florida Now Offers Financing
Transmax Transmissions in Ocala, Florida, and Marion County, Florida, Now Offering Financing for Its Customers, Including 100 Days Same as Cash Option - May 14, 2023 - Transmax Transmissions & Auto Repair
Siddons Martin Emergency Group Joins Together with G&W Diesel Service, Inc.
Siddons-Martin Emergency Group is now providing sales and service in Arkansas and Tennessee in closing of the acquisition of G&W Diesel Service, Inc. of Memphis, TN. - April 05, 2023 - Siddons-Martin Emergency Group
United Pacific Releases New LED Cargo & Brake Light for 1988-93 Chevy & GMC Trucks
With dependability and convenience in mind, UPcarparts has created a reliable Cargo and Brake light for Chevy and GMC's expansive line of 88-93 trucks. - February 13, 2023 - United Pacific
Automotive Excellence Inc. – Huntington Beach Auto Repair Shop Provides an Update on Its Relocation to a New Location
Automotive Excellence Inc. opened its doors in 1987, providing the residents of Huntington Beach with trusted auto repair services. The shop has been under the same ownership for more than 17 years and is run by a father-and-son team. Since 2005, the shop has been run by Alex Mayea and his father... - January 12, 2023 - Automotive Excellence Inc.
United Pacific Industries Releases New RigGear Floor Mat Set
A leader in the manufacturing of heavy-duty truck products, UPI introduces their durable, all-weather RigGear Floor Mat Sets for select Kenworth and Peterbilt models. - January 03, 2023 - United Pacific
United Pacific Industries Releases New "YourGrip™" Steering Wheel System
A steering wheel system aimed at lessening the discomfort that comes with long hours of driving. - November 29, 2022 - United Pacific
UPcarparts Releases New 1962-1964 Chevy Nova Sequential LED Tail Lights
UPcarparts.com creates OEM-style sequential tail lights for first-generation Chevy Novas. - October 31, 2022 - United Pacific
Segers Aero and Rolls-Royce Sign 10 Year Renewal Agreement
Segers Aero Corp is excited to announce that it recently signed a 10 year extension/renewal of its Authorized Maintenance Agreement with Rolls-Royce on the T56/501D aircraft engine series. Segers Aero is an FAA approved aircraft engine and propeller overhaul facility with a global presence and has... - October 12, 2022 - Segers Aero Corporation
United Pacific Industries to Showcase New Products and Two Classic Trucks at 2022 SEMA Show
The aftermarket industry leader returns to SEMA with a focus on classic trucks. - October 10, 2022 - United Pacific
United Pacific to Showcase "Stranger" 1975 Ford F-100 at 2022 SEMA Show
United Pacific Industries, in conjunction with their subdivision UPcarparts.com, is proud to feature Luis “Nacho” Rodriguez’s custom 1975 Ford F-100, aka “Stranger” at this year’s SEMA Show in Las Vegas on November 1-4, 2022. The LA area native states the F-100... - September 29, 2022 - United Pacific
UPcarparts.com to Showcase "Twisted" 1976 GMC Jimmy at the 2022 SEMA Show
United Pacific Industries’ subdivision, UPcarparts.com, a premier classic car and truck parts manufacturer, is proud to showcase Terry and Sara Rose’s custom 1976 GMC Jimmy, aka “Twisted,” at this year’s SEMA Show in Las Vegas, on November 1-4, 2022. Mr. Rose, of Mt. - September 12, 2022 - United Pacific
Skeeter Brush Trucks Announces the Acquisition of E.J. Metals, LLC
Skeeter Brush Trucks announces the acquisition of E.J. Metals, LLC, a highly respected manufacturer of specialized vehicles, Ultra High Pressure fire pumps and dump chutes for use in a variety of applications across the fire service. This expansion allows Skeeter Brush Trucks to expand its offer of vehicles and components in further support of its customers and dealers. - August 24, 2022 - Siddons-Martin Emergency Group
UPcarparts.com Named Headline Sponsor for 2022 C10 Intervention
United Pacific Industries' subdivision UPcarparts.com is 2022's title sponsor for one of the biggest Chevrolet C10 events of the year, the 5th annual "C10 Intervention." - August 08, 2022 - United Pacific
United Pacific Industries Named Headline Sponsor for 2022 C10 SLO Down
Classic C10 Trucks on display in beautiful San Luis Obispo. - July 13, 2022 - United Pacific
Siddons-Martin Announces Partnership with Holmatro Rescue Tools in New Mexico
Siddons-Martin Emergency Group announced, today, a new partnership with Holmatro USA as the exclusive sales and service distributor of Holmatro rescue tools in the state of New Mexico. The investment will provide new and existing Holmatro customers with comprehensive mobile service, local parts... - June 09, 2022 - Siddons-Martin Emergency Group
Robco of America Has Been Providing Excellent Mechanical Sealing Solutions to the Chemical Industry in the U.S Since 1923
Robco of America, an engineering sealing solutions provider, has been providing mechanical sealing products to the chemical industry since 1923. - March 18, 2022 - Robco of America
Robco of America offers Reliable Mechanical Seal Solutions in Houston, Amidst the COVID-19 Pandemic
All business operations at Robco of America are following safety protocols outlined by the Center for Disease Control (CDC) and World Health Organization. - March 11, 2022 - Robco of America
Robco of America Increases Access to Mechanical Seal Repair: Introduces Off-Site Technical Support
The mechanical seal repair company improves its clients’ bottom line by decreasing downtime. - February 09, 2022 - Robco of America
United Pacific Releases LED Parking/Turn Signal Lights for 1973-1980 Chevy/GMC Truck
A leading manufacture of classic car and truck parts, United Pacific is proud to announce the release of the highly anticipated LED Parking/Turn Signal Lights for 1973-1980 Chevy/GMC Truck. ’73-‘80 Squarebody C10 owners now have the opportunity to convert their front ends to full-LED... - February 07, 2022 - United Pacific
Segers Aero Corporation T56 Engine Shop FMS Contract for the Philippine Air Force
Segers Aero Corporation, Fairhope, Alabama, USA has been awarded a $9.6 million firm-fixed-price, indefinite delivery / indefinite quantity contract action for the establishment of the T56 Engine and Quick Engine Change Intermediate Level Maintenance Facility for the Philippine Air Force. The... - December 17, 2021 - Segers Aero Corporation
Robco of America is Helping a Plethora of Industries with Its Repair Services and Products
The leading seal manufacturer and service provider in Texas is serving various industries with its mechanical seal solutions. - December 16, 2021 - Robco of America
United Pacific Releases All-New ULTRALIT PLUS Full-LED Headlights for Peterbilt 359
United Pacific diversifies its commercial truck headlight product line furthermore with the all-new ULTRALIT PLUS Full LED Projector Headlight Assembly with Stainless Steel Peterbilt 359 Style Housing. Uniquely designed with double-row individual LED projectors, containing 10 super bright high... - December 01, 2021 - United Pacific
Robco of America is Helping Businesses Save Their Industrial Equipment with Their 24/7 Repair Services
One of the leading Texas-based mechanical seal manufacturers is helping industries across America with their requirements by providing custom design mechanical seals. - November 11, 2021 - Robco of America
Robco of America Offers Dependable Repair Services for All Models of Mechanical Seals
The renowned seal and service provider in Texas is offering 24-hour emergency repair services to improve the functionality of industrial systems. - November 11, 2021 - Robco of America
Robco of America’s Emergency Mechanical Seal Repair Reduces Factories’ Downtime in Houston
Factories across Houston have been saved from losing valuable production hours with Robco of America’s mechanical seal repair services. - November 11, 2021 - Robco of America
United Pacific Launches Newly Redesigned UPcarparts Online Store
A leading manufacture of classic car and truck parts, United Pacific is proud to announce the launch of its newly redesigned online store at UPcarparts.com. The company’s online store offers user-friendly experience with improved navigation, new features and modern design while allowing... - November 08, 2021 - United Pacific
United Pacific Showcases LED Lighting on John Oro’s K5 Blazer at SEMA Show 2021
Classic car & truck parts manufacturer United Pacific Industries is showcasing its expansive lineup of Chevrolet C10 parts at the 2021 SEMA Show, on the latest iteration of C10 Club President John Oro’s 1971 Chevrolet K5 Blazer AKA “Prom Queen,” built by Provost Customs. On... - October 07, 2021 - United Pacific