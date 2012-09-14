PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Acerta to Showcase Manufacturing AI Platform at IAA 2019 Acerta will demo its LinePulse machine learning platform for automotive manufacturing as a Microsoft Industry Partner at New Mobility World. - September 11, 2019 - Acerta Analytics Solutions

Sac Auto Gurus Opens Affordable Auto Repair Shop in Rio Linda Sac Auto Gurus is proud to announce the opening of its professional Auto Repair Shop in Rio Linda. Sac Auto Gurus' state-of-the-art auto mechanic shop is a full-service auto mechanic shop that will serve the greater Sacramento area, including cities of Sacramento, Roseville, Rio Linda, and other Sacramento suburbs. - September 05, 2019 - Sac Auto Gurus

Jeff Lieberman Joins Hilltop Tire Team Hilltop Tire Service (HTS) is pleased to announce and welcome Jeff Lieberman as Lead Tire and Service Sales Advisor to the team at the Hubbell Avenue location. Lieberman is responsible for building lasting relationships with customers as well as understanding their needs and accurately accessing the... - May 24, 2019 - Hilltop Tire Service

All New 2019 Toyota Rav4 Arrives at Max Paul's Ardmore Toyota It’s felt like forever since the all-new 2019 Toyota RAV4 made its debut at the 2018 New York International Auto Show on March 28 of last year, but the wait is over as the new RAV4 is now available. Now in its fifth generation, the 2019 RAV4 carries on its legacy as Toyota’s best-selling... - February 19, 2019 - Ardmore Toyota

FCP Euro Partners with Akebono for The 2019 TC America Championship After a successful inaugural season finishing third overall in the TCR class of the Pirelli World Challenge, FCP Euro partners with Akebono for the re-branded TC America Championship in 2019. - February 07, 2019 - FCP Euro

FCP Euro Partners with Corteco for The 2019 TC America Championship After a successful inaugural season finishing third overall in the TCR class of the Pirelli World Challenge, FCP Euro is partnering with Corteco for the re-branded TC America Championship in 2019. The team will again compete with their two 2018 Volkswagen GTI TCRs. FCP Euro's Marketing and Brand Director,... - January 29, 2019 - FCP Euro

FCP Euro Continues Partnership with LIQUI MOLY for The 2019 TC America Championship After a successful inaugural season finishing third overall in the TCR class of the Pirelli World Challenge, FCP Euro is extending their partnership with LIQUI MOLY for the re-branded TC America Championship in 2019. The team will again compete with their two 2018 Volkswagen GTI TCRs. FCP Euro's Marketing... - January 18, 2019 - FCP Euro

FCP Euro Takes Aim at 2019 TC America TCR Class Championship After a successful inaugural season finishing third overall in the TCR class of Pirelli World Challenge, FCP Euro is setting its sights on vying for the re-branded TC America Championship in 2019. The team will again compete with their 2018 Volkswagen GTI TCR's with Michael Hurczyn, and 2018 TCR Class... - December 24, 2018 - FCP Euro

Nebula Systems Confirm Telematic Chipset, NC1701, First Commercial Firmware Release Connected Car Innovators Nebula Systems have released an exciting new hardware solution to greatly increase access to valuable vehicle data. The NC1701 is a dedicated vehicle communications chip solution capable of extracting OEM data from any vehicle. It can be embedded into any telematic device and... - November 16, 2018 - Nebula Systems Ltd

Badger Truck Center Acquires Assets of Lakeland Chevrolet Buick of Lake Mills Badger Truck Center purchases Lakeland Chevrolet Buick, Adds Chevrolet Commercial Truck Line to Product Offering. - November 07, 2018 - Badger Truck Center

All Tune and Lube Harrisburg Celebrates with an Open House Saturday, May 5th, 2018 All Tune and Lube Harrisburg celebrates its grand opening with an open house celebration on Saturday, May 5th, 2018 with food, prizes, and giveaways. Hourly drawing for free services will be held. Must be present to win. Stop by to see their new facility and see what they have to offer. All Tune and Lube Harrisburg is veteran-owned and operated. - April 27, 2018 - ATL Total Car Care Harrisburg

All Tune and Lube Opens New Location in Harrisburg for Your Total Car Care Needs All Tune and Lube also known as ATL Harrisburg opens a new location to serve the Harrisburg area. From oil changes, tune ups, to engine replacements, ATL Harrisburg is your one stop shop for all your automotive needs. - April 02, 2018 - ATL Total Car Care Harrisburg

7th Annual Festival of Power and Shine for European Cars For the seventh year, the popular event for car enthusiasts and attendees will feature a European Car Show, a dyno challenge, food trucks, awards with hand-welded trophies, show specials for products, vendor giveaways, raffles and pre-reserved parking. Attendance is free, but VIP early-bird options with prize packs (includes free gifts, raffle tickets, reserved parking) are available. The event features features over $10,000 USD in prizes and raffles for those in attendance. - March 22, 2018 - USP Euro Car Care

Precision Restorations Hires New Body Specialist Clean Cut Creations' owner joins growing St. Louis, MO. business. - March 14, 2018 - Precision Restorations

FCP Euro Adds Sachs Performance to the Partner Line-up for 2018 PWC Campaign FCP Euro is proud to announce its partnership with Sachs Performance for their 2018 racing efforts, joining an already established team of partners including LIQUI MOLY, 034Motorsport, and Heinlein Racing Development. FCP Euro will be running the full Pirelli World Challenge season, with FCP Euro’s... - February 09, 2018 - FCP Euro

Prevent an Accident with Winter Tires Central Illinois Repair Shop Warns an Ounce of Prevention Could Save You Big. - February 09, 2018 - Fred Groves Servicenter

FCP Euro Partners with 034Motorsport for the 2018-2019 Pirelli World Challenge Seasons FCP Euro and 034Motorsport team up to campaign a pair of VW GTI TCR's for the 2018-2019 Pirelli World Challenge seasons. - February 01, 2018 - FCP Euro

FCP Euro Partners with LIQUI MOLY for 2018-2019 Pirelli World Challenge Campaign FCP Euro is proud to announce a new long-term partnership with LIQUI MOLY for the 2018-2019 Pirelli World Challenge seasons. FCP Euro has purchased two new 2018 Volkswagen GTI TCRs to campaign in PWC’s new TCR class. The cars will be piloted by FCP Euro’s own Marketing & Brand Director,... - January 26, 2018 - FCP Euro

FCP Euro Enters Two Volkswagen GTI TCRs in The 2018 Pirelli World Challenge Season FCP Euro is proud to announce their entry of two Volkswagen GTI TCRs in the 2018 Pirelli World Challenge season. After a successful year sponsoring Rooster Hall Racing’s BMW M235iR in the TC class with 2017 Rookie of the Year Anthony Magagnoli at the wheel, FCP Euro is looking to continue that... - January 19, 2018 - FCP Euro

Advanced Auto Clinic is Proud to be Moving Forward with Another Pro-Community Initiative – Deserving Rides Committed to helping others and to making a positive impact on the Community! After successfully running three “Deserving Rides” car giveaways, the Advanced Auto Clinic team is proud to be moving forward with another pro-community initiative. - January 17, 2018 - Advanced Auto Clinic, Delavan

Skill-Loan’s New Software Release Helps Auto Technicians to Find Part-Time and Temporary Jobs to Supplement Their Incomes New release of Mechanics Marketplace website and application offer recruiting service and closer collaboration between auto repair shops with Premium Membership service. - January 05, 2018 - Skill-Loan LLC

Precision Restorations Adds New Classic Car Service St. Louis, Mo. company to offer much needed basic restorations for classic cars and trucks. - October 21, 2017 - Precision Restorations

Missouri Baptist Medical Center to Host Second Annual Charity Car Show St. Louis' Precision Restorations to serve as judges for car event. - October 01, 2017 - Precision Restorations

JC Car Care & Tire 2017 BBB Torch Award Recipient JC Car Care & Tire are one of 5 businesses to receive the 2017 Torch Award. Torch Award GraphicBetter Business Bureau (BBB) Serving Eastern Missouri and Southern Illinois will present Torch Awards to five businesses and one charity and Student of Ethics awards to two students during a luncheon at... - September 16, 2017 - JC Car Care & Tire

Free Women’s Car Care Clinic Offered at Paddock Imports Saturday September 30, 2017 Paddock Imports, in Denver, Colorado, is excited to host a free Women's Car Car Clinic on Sept 30th. Come and learn about basic car maintenance to include tires, vehicle fluids, brakes, and service intervals. Finger foods and drinks provided. Please sign up and bring a friend! - September 10, 2017 - Paddock Imports

Rangs Limited, the Distributor of Mitsubishi Motors, Launches New Showroom in Collaboration with Its Sales Agent "Forid & Brothers" in Sylhet Rangs Limited, the authorized distributor of Mitsubishi Motors in Bangladesh, launched its new showroom in Sylhet in collaboration with their sales agent "Forid & Brothers." - September 10, 2017 - Mitsubishi Motors Bangladesh Rangs Limited

Mechanics Marketplace Application Now Available on Apple AppStore and Android GooglePlay New Application will make it faster to snap a picture and sell an item as well as quickly sublet work to a nearby shop. - August 17, 2017 - Skill-Loan LLC

FCP Euro Launches New Pickup Center at Milford, CT Headquarters FCP Euro launches new pick up option for online customers. - August 02, 2017 - FCP Euro

Badger Truck Center Celebrates Being Region’s Top Dealer for Medium Duty, Super Duty and Overall Commercial Sales at Summerfest Badger Truck Center, a family owned commercial truck dealership, celebrated being the Top Dealer for Medium Duty, Super Duty and Commercial Truck Sales at the world’s largest music festival. Badger Truck Center specializes in the sale of commercial trucks throughout southeastern Wisconsin. For... - July 06, 2017 - Badger Truck Center

Badger Truck Equipment Named Exclusive Wisconsin Dealer for Schmidt Snow and Ice Equipment Badger Truck Equipment installs first Schmidt Stratos spreaders in Wisconsin for Milwaukee and Waukesha Counties. - February 09, 2017 - Badger Truck Center

FCP Euro Partners with Rooster Hall Racing for 2017 Pirelli World Challenge Season FCP Euro is proud to announce its partnership with Rooster Hall Racing for the 2017 Pirelli World Challenge season. Rooster Hall Racing, and its President, Todd Brown of Louisa, VA, are campaigning the 2017 Pirelli World Challenge 6-race Touring Car (TC) schedule with a BMW M235i Racing. The 2017 schedule... - February 01, 2017 - FCP Euro

New Mobile App Offered by Clausen Automotive for Smart Automotive Repair Download the new mobile app offered by Clausen Automotive and find all the automotive service tools that will make vehicle ownership a rewarding experience. You can trust Clausen’s auto shop for all your automotive repair needs. - December 23, 2016 - Clausen Automotive

FCP Euro’s Second Annual Platinum Vendor Award Announcement FCP Euro has expanded its awards program to recognize the top three vendors who, over the course of 2016, have provided FCP Euro’s team members with the best customer service, best marketing support, and the best training support. FCP Euro is proud to honor the team at Interamerican Motor Corporation... - December 13, 2016 - FCP Euro

Prairie City RV Center Adds New Service: RV Leak Detection Technology Prairie City RV Center offers new service in Folsom and other surrounding areas using a revolutionary Leak Detection Technology equipment, the Sealtech 430-R. - November 19, 2016 - Prairie City RV Center

Badger Truck Center Presented with a Deloitte Wisconsin 75 Award Badger Truck Center wins Deloitte 75 Award 12 years running. - November 09, 2016 - Badger Truck Center

Badger Truck Center Welcomes Paul Jacklin, Used Truck Manager Badger restructures pre-owned vehicle equipment division to focus on customer solutions. - November 01, 2016 - Badger Truck Center

Industry Training Provider Directory Continues Growth The Automotive Management Institute (AMi), the industry's leading nonprofit provider and collaborator of front office and management education for automotive collision and mechanical service repair professionals, reported its industry-wide Training Provider Directory has been embraced by the industry. - October 31, 2016 - Automotive Management Institute

Noah Galloway’s Custom Jeep to be Displayed at the 50th Annual SEMA Show American war hero and Dancing with The Stars 3rd place finisher Noah Galloway loves his off road toys. He commissioned Southern Off Road, Inc. of Pelham, Alabama to build his new 2015 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon into the baddest ride around. Inspired by the military vehicles that Noah drove while... - October 31, 2016 - Southern Off Road, Inc.

Badger Truck Equipment Moves Forward Badger Truck Equipment Expands in a New Direction - October 06, 2016 - Badger Truck Center

Hoists Direct Expands Product Offering with Harrington Below-the-Hook Products Hoists Direct, industry leading distributor of industrial hoists, cranes, below-the-hook lifting devices and winches, expands its product line with Harrington below-the-hook lifting devices. - September 17, 2016 - Hoists Direct LLC

Prairie City RV Center Now Offers the “Ultimate 5th Wheel Connection” Prairie City RV Center now offers the Andersen Hitches branded “Aluminum Ultimate 5th Wheel Connection” for residents in the Folsom area. It is available in two versions – the Rail Mount and the Gooseneck Mount. The Rail Mount type is recommended for use with industry standard rails... - August 07, 2016 - Prairie City RV Center

Unity Teams Up with the APA Continued Success in Parts Distribution to Reach an Even Larger Customer Base Unity Automotive is now an approved vendor of Automotive Parts Associates, Inc. - July 08, 2016 - Unity Automotive

Express Care Auto Center: Can’t Remember the Vehicle Maintenance Schedule? Express Care Auto Center invites vehicle owners to sign in to their “online garage” and learn all about the vehicle maintenance schedules recommended for your specific vehicle. - June 30, 2016 - Express Care Auto Center

Badger Truck Center Recognized for Company Culture The Good Jobs™, an employment branding solution, announced it has certified Badger Truck Center as a “Good Jobs Company” in recognition of all seven key attributes: Fun, Extreme Perks, Corporate Responsibility, Flextime, Inclusion, Green DNA and Career Development. Badger Truck Center... - June 22, 2016 - Badger Truck Center

Ventury Automotive Repair Services Announces Grand Opening Ventury Automotive wants to be your auto mechanic in Garland! They take pride in giving honest auto repair services which is why it makes sense doing business with them! Ventury Automotive repair services in Garland uses the latest diagnostic technology to provide high-quality service and quick turnaround. Offers many preventative maintenance options. It's the convenient way to keep your car healthy. - June 17, 2016 - Ventury Auto Repairs