Greater Memphis Chapter of International Association of Women Pumps & Pearls Holiday Luncheon The Pumps & Pearls Holiday Luncheon benefiting Heal the Hood Foundation of Memphis. Guest speaker, Denise Wiggins, will be in Memphis, TN, Thursday, December 19 for live interviews and press December 20. Saturday, December 21 she will speak at a fundraising luncheon presented by the International Association of Women. Your presence and support would be greatly appreciated. - December 19, 2019 - IAW Greater Memphis Chapter

Dr. Anita P. Latin Honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award and as a Woman of the Month for December 2019 by P.O.W.E.R. Dr. Anita P. Latin of Rodeo, California has been honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award and as a Woman of the Month for December 2019 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the fields of religion and community... - December 18, 2019 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized

Selena J. Thiele Honored as a Woman of the Month for December 2019 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Selena J. Thiele, of Lakewood, Colorado, has been honored as a Woman of the Month for December 2019 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the fields of virtual assistance services, bookkeeping and business services. - December 12, 2019 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized

CEQ Italia and QvExtra! International Join Forces to Raise the Quality and Awareness of Fine European Olive Oil Most Americans already love extra virgin olive oil (EVOO) for its flavor and versatility. But not all of them are aware of the range of flavors and quality that extra virgin olive oils can possess, based on how its produced and stored, the varietal of olives or where it originates. They may not know... - December 05, 2019 - CEQ Italia

The Forward Female with NJ Falk, the Omni-Generational Mentorpreneur, Launches on the First "All Talk" Live Streaming Content Provider, EVERTALK TV Chief Mentorpreneur, NJ Falk brings innovative personal advisory and consulting concept of goal oriented self help strategies to live streaming. Through a series of shows, host and creator, NJ Falk takes viewers on an inspired journey with a series of mentors, moguls, super stars, innovators and other influencers guests looking to help women make their mark in life. Launching in December, The Forward Female with NJ Falk will be live streaming on the first "all talk," EVERTALK TV. - December 05, 2019 - The Forward Female

Katelyn O'Brien, Pharm,D., BCPS, CDE Sworn in as President of the Massachusetts Pharmacists Association On Thursday, November 14, Katelyn O'Brien, Pharm,D., BCPS, CDE, an Ambulatory Care Clinical Pharmacist Specialist in the General Internal Medicine Clinic at Boston Medical Center was installed as President of the Massachusetts Pharmacists Association (MPhA). The Association's 136th Annual Awards &... - November 22, 2019 - Massachusetts Pharmacists Association

Aaron Beverly, the 2019 World Champion of Public Speaking, is Keynote Speaker for the Kansas City Toastmasters Leadership Institute (TLI), December 7, 2019 District 22 of Toastmasters International is sponsoring Aaron Beverly to present the keynote address “Keep Speaking, Keep Improving, Keep Moving” at their winter leadership training event. This training event is free of charge for all Toastmaster members and will be at 8:30 am to 4:00 pm on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at the KU BEST Conference Center, 12604 Quivira Road, Overland Park, KS 66213. - November 21, 2019 - District 22, Toastmasters International

P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is Honored to Welcome Their Newest Women of Empowerment Members P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is honored to welcome their newest Women of Empowerment members who are being recognized for their contributions and achievements in the many fields listed. About The New Women of Empowerment Members P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization... - November 20, 2019 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized

Zonta Douglas County to Have Display at Nov. 23 Castle Rock Annual Starlighting Zonta Douglas County is celebrating the centennial anniversary of Zonta International throughout 2019. - November 20, 2019 - Zonta Club of Douglas County

New Jersey Association of Professional Mediators' Annual Conference, Sat. Nov. 16, Making Mediation Your Day Job @ The Imperia in Somerset, NJ NJAPM Conference Chair Gabrielle Strich and the NJAPM Board of Directors invite members and the public to attend New Jersey Association of Professional Mediators’ 26th Annual Conference, Making Mediation Your Day Job with featured speakers Mark Bullock and David White, on Saturday, November 16 from 8:15 AM to 4:30 PM at the Imperia in Somerset. - November 08, 2019 - New Jersey Association of Professional Mediators

AIM & Industrial Internet Consortium (IIC) Announce Liaison AIM, the trusted worldwide industry association for the automatic identification industry, providing unbiased information, educational resources and standards for nearly half a century, has announced a partnership with the Industrial Internet Consortium® (IIC), the world’s leading organization... - November 07, 2019 - AIM, Inc.

DeRoyal, TEKLYNX, Infratab & HID Win 2019 AIM Case Study Competition AIM, the trusted worldwide industry association for the automatic identification industry, providing unbiased information, educational resources and standards for nearly half a century, announced the winners of its 2019 Case Study Competition today. The Class of 2019 includes industry leaders DeRoyal,... - November 07, 2019 - AIM, Inc.

Staci L. Wells Honored as a Woman of the Month for October 2019 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Staci L. Wells of Indianapolis, Indiana has been honored as a Woman of the Month for October 2019 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the fields of fashion and e-commerce. Each month P.O.W.E.R. features women... - November 06, 2019 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized

NDILC Council Member Rachel Beam-Jares Promoted to Director of Loss Mitigation at Fannie Mae Women in the Real Estate & Housing Ecosystem (NAWRB) is pleased to announce NAWRB Diversity & Inclusion Leadership Council (NDILC) member Rachel Beam-Jares has been promoted to Director of Loss Mitigation, Single-Family Collateral Valuation, at Fannie Mae. Rachel is a valued asset to the NDILC... - November 06, 2019 - The National Association of Women in Real Estate Businesses

AIM Expands International Presence with Addition of AIM Japan AIM, the trusted worldwide industry association for the automatic identification industry, providing unbiased information, educational resources and standards for nearly half a century, has announced the creation of a new chapter in Japan to meet the needs of its growing international membership. AIM... - November 04, 2019 - AIM, Inc.

BCMA/WCA Helps Teach About LC’s Advanced and Basic Fundamentals Track WCA is holding a program will be an excellent source of information for those who are new to LC’s and/or wish to brush up on the fundamentals, or are indirectly involved with LC’s and wish to have a better understanding of this longstanding and venerable trade payments instrument. - October 26, 2019 - WCA/BCMA

Darlene L. Petrat Recognized as a VIP Member for 2019 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Darlene L. Petrat of Goshen, Indiana has been recognized as a VIP Member for 2019 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements for over 10 years in the field of jewelry design. VIP Members exemplify tenacity. They realize... - October 22, 2019 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized

Mel Gauthier Recognized as a VIP Member for 2019 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Mel Gauthier of Alexandria, Louisiana has been recognized as a VIP Member for 2019 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements for over 13 years in the field of human services. VIP Members exemplify tenacity. They realize... - October 22, 2019 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized

P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Welcomes Their Newest Women of Empowerment Members P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is proud to welcome their newest Women of Empowerment members who have been honored for their contributions and achievements in the many fields listed. About The New Women of Empowerment Members P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization... - October 21, 2019 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized

POWER Magazine for Professional Women Features Celebrities Jaclyn Smith and Suzanne Somers in Their Fall 2019 Issue Honoring Breast Cancer Awareness Month POWER Magazine-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized features celebrities, A-listers and everyday hardworking women. Their fall 2019 issue highlights cancer survivors in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Celebrity and A-lister Cancer Survivors Highlighted in POWER Magazine-Professional... - October 16, 2019 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized

Phyllis E. Groth Honored as a Woman of the Month for September 2019 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Phyllis E. Groth of Ida Grove, Iowa has been honored as a Woman of the Month for September 2019 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the retail field. Each month P.O.W.E.R. features women to represent their professions... - October 16, 2019 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized

Dress for Success Tampa Bay Celebrates 21st Anniversary with Empowerment Luncheon Dress for Success Tampa Bay is celebrating its 21st anniversary – and its tradition of empowering women – with an annual luncheon. Showcasing three success stories as told by the women themselves, the “Afternoon of Women's Empowerment Luncheon” will be held on Thursday, October... - October 11, 2019 - Dress for Success Tampa Bay

Angela Jones Honored as a Woman of the Month for September 2019 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Angela Jones of Forest Park, Illinois is being honored as a Woman of the Month for September 2019 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the fields of government service and finance. Each month P.O.W.E.R. features... - October 10, 2019 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized

NCPC Celebrates Crime Prevention Month Throughout October with Weekly Dedicated Crime Prevention Themes The National Crime Prevention Council (NCPC) celebrates crime prevention all year long, but since 1984, when NCPC designated October as Crime Prevention Month, communities have encouraged this outreach of educating the public and showcasing their accomplishments. This year during October, NCPC will dedicate... - October 10, 2019 - National Crime Prevention Council

The Chairmen’s RoundTable Elects 2019 Board of Directors Paul Thiel continues to lead non-profit organization as Chairman. - October 02, 2019 - Chairmen's RoundTable

P.O.W.E.R. Magazine Devotes the Fall 2019 Issue to Women Who Have Cancer and Survivors in Honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month P.O.W.E.R Magazine has devoted the fall 2019 issue to women who have cancer and cancer survivors in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October. The Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized and powerwoe.com are proud to feature these cancer survivors who did not allow their cancer... - September 30, 2019 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized

Tonia DeCosimo Devotes the Fall 2019 Issue of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine to Women Who Have Cancer and Cancer Survivors in Honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month Tonia DeCosimo, founder and editor-in-chief of P.O.W.E.R Magazine has devoted the fall 2019 issue to women who have cancer and cancer survivors in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized and powerwoe.com are proud to showcase these cancer... - September 26, 2019 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized

Elana N. Cohen Celebrated as a Woman of Empowerment by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Elana N. Cohen of Chicago, Illinois is being celebrated as a Woman of Empowerment by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Woman of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding achievements and high level of success for over 7 years in the field of public relations. About Elana N. Cohen Elana N. Cohen... - September 24, 2019 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized

AFE Gathers Experts to Give Property Managers Best Practices on AI and Blockchain Technologies in Smart Buildings & IoT The Association for Facilities Engineering (AFE) today announced the confirmed keynote speakers who will be featured at the 2019 Building Automation & Cyber Security FM Forum (BACS 2019). This full-day educational forum will provide practical advice to property managers preparing facilities management... - September 23, 2019 - Association for Facilities Engineering

World Tourism Day 2020 Theme and Hosts Announced by ECTT President Anton Caragea The official celebrations of World Tourism Day 2020 will be held in Djibouti and Addis Ababa, as decided by the European Council on Tourism and Trade Executive Board. The event will be structured around a high-level think tank with the aim of opening the debate on the potential of the sector to enhance global cooperation based on tourism and fostering mutual understanding. - September 21, 2019 - European Council on Tourism and Trade

Congresswoman Brenda Lawrence, Chair of the MDP, Lavora Barnes & Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy, Headline the Inaugural Black Women in MI Politics Luncheon On Friday, October 11, 2019 from 11:30am-1:30pm, Washtenaw Community College’s Morris Lawrence Center, will serve as a fitting back drop for Black Women in Michigan Politics (BWIMP) as they host their inaugural Annual Luncheon. This non-partisan event is designed to celebrate, encourage, support... - September 20, 2019 - BWIMP

Florida HIA (Hospitality Industry Association) Celebrates World Tourism Day 2019 Florida HIA, an association for people employed in the Florida hospitality industry, will host a scavenger hunt in Orlando, Florida on Friday, September 27 from 12:00 pm to 6:00 to celebrate World Tourism Day 2019. The scavenger hunt is open to all working in the Florida tourism industry. #WTD2019 - September 20, 2019 - Florida HIA (Hospitality Industry Association)

WCA Helps Teach You About "The Evolving Cyber Threat Landscape and How to Combat It" Cyber threats continue to evolve and grow in today’s ever-changing technological landscape. Top threats include Business Email Compromise (BEC) attacks which increased by 130% in 2018 and of course, Ransomware. One wrong click by an employee can mean an infected email has worked its way into your... - September 19, 2019 - WCA/BCMA

The ACEN and KABONE Announce a Partnership Recently, the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing (ACEN) and the Korean Accreditation Board of Nursing Education (KABONE) signed a memorandum of understanding, which entered the organizations into a cooperative partnership. The ACEN is delighted to enter this formalized collaboration with the KABONE, seeking the best nursing program accreditation practices and eager to serve nursing students on the international scale. - September 19, 2019 - Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing

Pretty Thing Announces “Tour” Event Series for Women in Creative and Entrepreneurial Fields Pretty Thing’s Women-Centric Anti-Conference to Hit New York and Los Angeles This Fall. - September 18, 2019 - Pretty Thing

Veronica A. Wright Celebrated as a Woman of Empowerment by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Veronica A. Wright of Lawrenceville, Georgia is being celebrated as a Woman of Empowerment by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding achievements and high level of success for almost 35 years in the fields of transportation and wellness. About Veronica... - September 17, 2019 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized

Gertrude B. Hutchinson, DNS, RN, MA, MSIS, CCRN-R Celebrated as a Woman of Distinction and Honored with a Podcast by P.O.W.E.R. Gertrude B. Hutchinson of Altamont, New York has been celebrated as a Woman of Distinction and honored with a podcast on P.O.W.E.R. Radio by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Woman of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions in the fields of nursing and education. Each quarter... - September 17, 2019 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized

BCMA/WCA Presents "Communicating so Others Hear and Follow Your Vision" Education Event at this year's State Conference. - September 14, 2019 - WCA/BCMA

International Peeling Society USA Foundation Announces Inaugural Leadership Team New Officers and Board of Directors Appointed. - September 13, 2019 - International Peeling Society-USA

Working Women Join Up with Local Charity to Give Back Together Working Women Join up with Local Charity to Give Back Together; Service-Based Retreats for Professional Women. Philanthropy is the newest component of the Together We Seek professional women retreats organized by Tech Savvy Women. This October, women in business will come together to kick off an overnight retreat at Second Harvest Food Bank to sort, check and organize donated food. - September 13, 2019 - Tech Savvy Women

NAWRB Introduces Weekly WHER Chat Series In honor of the release of the 2019 NAWRB Women Housing Ecosystem Report (WHER), NAWRB invites the housing and real estate community to participate in the WHER Chat series to discuss key topics and themes in the report. Professionals and industry experts are encouraged to bring their unique perspective and overlooked problems or issues to create an informative and engaging dialogue regarding the dynamic ecosystem. - September 13, 2019 - The National Association of Women in Real Estate Businesses

Perrion D. Roberts Honored as a Woman of the Month for August 2019 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Perrion D. Roberts of Huntsville, Alabama has been honored as a Woman of the Month for August 2019 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Woman of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of automobile sales. Each month P.O.W.E.R. features women to represent... - September 12, 2019 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized

Home Inventory Professional Achieves Industry Designation The National Inventory Certification Association congratulates member Trace Sargent for achieving the Certified Inventory Specialist designation. - September 12, 2019 - National Inventory Certification Association

The IEEE Buenaventura Section Receives the 2019 Section Professional Development Award from the IEEE Educational Award Board The IEEE Buenaventura Section is recognized "For the development of Aging Graciously with Technology and the Engineer-to-Entrepreneur Workshops, supporting life-long learning of the IEEE Buenaventura Section members." - September 12, 2019 - IEEE Buenaventura Robotics Chapter

Jennifer Rose Pagano Honored as a Woman of the Month for September 2019 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Jennifer Rose Pagano of Cape May, New Jersey is being honored as a Woman of the Month for September 2019 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the fields of jewelry design, music, photography and hotel management. - September 11, 2019 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized

Six New Mentors Join the The Chairmen’s RoundTable Accomplished executives with diverse backgrounds join in on non-profit organization’s mission to contribute to the community by helping local companies succeed - September 11, 2019 - Chairmen's RoundTable

Dress for Success Tampa Bay Holds Excess Inventory Sale Would you like to expand your wardrobe without breaking the bank and still be able to contribute to a local nonprofit organization in the process? At Dress for Success Tampa Bay’s semi-annual Excess Inventory Sale from Friday, September 20 to Saturday, September 21, you’ll find high-end clothes... - September 07, 2019 - Dress for Success Tampa Bay

NAWRB Brought Together Senior Leadership Executives from Most Diverse Array of Industries in the Housing Ecosystem with a Gender Lens The 2019 NAWRB 10th Anniversary Conference, Redefining Leadership, has passed, but for all the senior executive and industry expert participants, this is just the beginning of newfound relationships and forward-thinking dialogues that were formed during this informative and invigorating professional... - August 31, 2019 - The National Association of Women in Real Estate Businesses

P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Honors the Newest Women of Empowerment Members P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is proud to recognize their newest Women of Empowerment members who have been honored for their contributions and achievements in the many fields listed. About The New Women of Empowerment Members P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization... - August 27, 2019 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized