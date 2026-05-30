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Within Professional Organizations
Kansas City Regional Association of REALTORS® Releases Comprehensive Study of Short Term Rentals and their Impact Across the Kansas City Region
The Kansas City Regional Association of REALTORS® (KCRAR) has released one of the most comprehensive regional studies of short-term rentals (STRs) ever conducted in the United States. This study provides a data-driven look at how this growing sector is shaping the broader Kansas City metro... - May 30, 2026 - KCRAR
ShowCycle and benel Solutions Announce Strategic Implementation Partnership
ShowCycle, the only event management solution with exhibit and floor‑plan management natively built on Salesforce, today announced a formal implementation partnership with benel Solutions, a certified Salesforce and Fonteva AMS consulting firm serving associations and nonprofits since 2014. The... - May 08, 2026 - ShowCycle
American Safety Was Falling Behind Science. One Coalition Just Fixed That.
Federal Drug Testing is About to Change Forever – and it Started with One Coalition’s Fight for Public Safety - May 05, 2026 - National Drug and Alcohol Screening Association
Morton Grove Spring Market Faire Returns May 9, 2026
Morton Grove's Chamber of Commerce Presents the Spring Market Faire featuring over 70 vendors with variety of goods and services from local companies and crafters. - May 05, 2026 - Morton Grove Chamber of Commerce
NDASA Welcomes Congressional Support for DOT Oral Fluid Testing
Members of Congress urge HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. to take immediate action to protect public safety. - April 26, 2026 - National Drug and Alcohol Screening Association
National Drug and Alcohol Screening Association Calls for Immediate Federal Action to Protect Transportation Safety
The National Drug and Alcohol Screening Association (NDASA) is calling on the Administration and Congress to take immediate action to protect public safety following a recent Department of Justice order rescheduling certain marijuana products to a lower federal drug classification. NDASA warns... - April 26, 2026 - National Drug and Alcohol Screening Association
Maxine L. Johnson Announces the Release of "W.I.F.E. Boss: Women. Inspired. Focused. Empowered. — Leading Powerfully Without Sacrificing Yourself"
A Transformational Blueprint for High-Achieving Women Seeking Success Without Self-Abandonment - April 02, 2026 - Maxine L. Johnson
New Jersey Association of Professional Mediators’ Virtual Spring Seminar, "Foundations and Frontiers" with Dr. Clare Fowler, is Set for Friday, May 1, 2026
New Jersey Association of Professional Mediators’ virtual seminar, “Foundations and Frontiers,” is on Friday, May 1, 2026, featuring Dr. Clare Fowler’s “Your Brain on Conflict.” Topics include mediation basics, new challenges, ethics, and breakout sessions with civil and divorce mediation tracks. Early registration ends on April 10. The event is open to all interested parties and offers CLE credits and networking opportunities. - March 26, 2026 - New Jersey Association of Professional Mediators
Indoor 5K Power Walk on March 28 to benefit Dress for Success Tampa Bay
The family-friendly indoor 5K event celebrates fitness, empowerment, and community support while raising funds to help women achieve economic independence. Participants will enjoy pre-walk stretches, upbeat music, inspiring moments, and fun activities for kids. - March 16, 2026 - Dress for Success Tampa Bay
Kansas City Regional Association of Realtors Endorses Together KC and Supports Renewal of Kansas City’s Earnings Tax
The Kansas City Regional Association of REALTORS® (KCRAR) today announced its official endorsement of Together KC, a citywide coalition advocating for the renewal of Kansas City’s Earnings Tax. As part of this commitment, KCRAR will contribute $25,000 to support the coalition’s... - March 15, 2026 - KCRAR
Thynk and ShowCycle Partner to Unify Venue Hosting and Trade Show Management on a Single Salesforce-Powered Platform
Thynk, the enterprise venue management solution, and ShowCycle, the only all-in-one software for exhibition organizers built natively on Salesforce, are excited to launch an integrated Exhibition Center Solution for large-scale convention and event venues. By combining Thynk’s robust sales... - March 13, 2026 - ShowCycle
Kansas City Regional Association of REALTORS® Launches Landmark Model Ordinance to Guide Short-Term Rental Policy Across the Kansas City Region
The Kansas City Regional Association of REALTORS® (KCRAR) has released a comprehensive Model Short‑Term Rental (STR) Ordinance, representing a major step toward establishing fair, consistent, and enforceable regulations across the region. This model framework is designed to help cities and... - January 25, 2026 - KCRAR
Women’s Annuity Network Unveils 2026 Mentorship Program
New Initiative Expands Leadership Pathways for Women While Advancing NAFA’s Mission - January 21, 2026 - NAFA, National Association for Fixed Annuities
NAFA Ushers in 2026 Board of Directors
Leaders Aim to Protect Industry and Increase Trust in Annuities as a Vital Retirement Planning Tool. - January 14, 2026 - NAFA, National Association for Fixed Annuities
Executive Order Signed to Reclassify Marijuana as Schedule III
Today President Trump’s Executive Order regarding rescheduling marijuana, includes a general provision for granted authority to executive departments and agencies, proving that NDASA's advocacy efforts have had a direct impact for preserving public safety. - December 19, 2025 - National Drug and Alcohol Screening Association
NDASA Urges Congress to Protect Public Safety
The National Drug & Alcohol Screening Association (NDASA) is sounding the alarm as reports circulate that President Trump may issue an Executive Order to reschedule marijuana from a Schedule I narcotic to Schedule III under the Controlled Substances Act. While rescheduling could have medical and research benefits, NDASA warns that without explicit safeguards, this move could dismantle critical workplace safety programs and endanger lives. - December 15, 2025 - National Drug and Alcohol Screening Association
NDASA Opposes Schedule III of Marijuana by Executive Order
The National Drug and Alcohol Screening Association (NDASA) is sounding the alarm over President Trump’s recent announcement to reschedule marijuana to Schedule III under the Controlled Substances Act. While the move is being celebrated by some as a step toward marijuana reform, NDASA warns that this decision could have catastrophic consequences for the safety of the United States workforce and transportation sectors. - December 12, 2025 - National Drug and Alcohol Screening Association
A National Conversation Regarding the Rescheduling of Marijuana
The National Drug & Alcohol Screening Association (NDASA) is hosting a “National Conversation on the Rescheduling of Marijuana” to discuss the public safety implications surrounding marijuana rescheduling. NDASA asserts that rescheduling marijuana could disrupt mandatory drug... - December 10, 2025 - National Drug and Alcohol Screening Association
The Ways and Means Marketing Inc. Launches No-Cost Marketing Resources for Associations
The Ways and Means Marketing Inc., a digital marketing agency for associations, is providing practical guidance and no-cost resources to help associations strengthen membership growth, engagement, and overall strategy. The release details how the agency leverages decades of experience supporting associations in Canada, the U.S., and internationally, and offers tools and insights that deliver immediate value to association leaders. - December 03, 2025 - The Ways and Means Marketing Inc.
NAFA Celebrates Inspirational Leadership of Heather Kane with 2025 Bo Johnson Spirit Award
NAFA, the National Association for Fixed Annuities, presented industry champion Heather Kane with the 2025 Bo Johnson Spirit Award for Lifetime Achievement for her passion for and relentless pursuit of enhancing independent annuity distribution. The award was given at NAFA’s 17th annual Annuity Distribution Summit in Savannah, Ga., in front of NAFA’s largest audience in conference history, many of whom have benefitted from Kane’s collaboration, selflessness and dedication. - December 02, 2025 - NAFA, National Association for Fixed Annuities
Professional Cabaret Singer Barb Bailey Will Bring Her Unique Talent to the Newly Opened Casino for Two Nights Only on August 24, 2025 and September 7, 2025
Heartfelt stories. Big laughs. Unforgettable songs. All these will be shared by singer Barb Bailey with her audience at the all new Hollywood Casino Joliet located at 1401 Gateway Boulevard, Joliet, IL 60431. - August 19, 2025 - Morton Grove Chamber of Commerce
The Chairmen’s RoundTable Presents the Bob Copeland Lifetime Achievement Awards
Non-profit organization recognizes three dedicated members for their tireless commitment to both the CRT and the many companies they have mentored. - August 06, 2025 - Chairmen's RoundTable
President Prof. Dr. Anton Caragea to Open World Tourism Day 2025 Activities
World Tourism Day is an annual celebration of the transformative and positive role of tourism as a bridge between nations, culture, development and people across the world and its manifestations are held under the patronage of the global tourism institution President: Professor Dr. Anton Caragea. - July 23, 2025 - European Council on Tourism and Trade
Coalition for Annuity Awareness Collaborates to Strengthen Annuity Education, Awareness and Access
Efforts aim to reach a growing number of consumers, annuity professionals and policymakers nationwide - June 20, 2025 - NAFA, National Association for Fixed Annuities
Morton Grove Presenting a Spring Market Faire on May 10, 2025
Over 70 vendors will be on site to share their goods, services and community information with attendees at this twice yearly free event for all to enjoy. - April 22, 2025 - Morton Grove Chamber of Commerce
NJAPM Presents Its 10th Annual Civil and Divorce Mediation Spring Seminar Online on Friday, May 2, 2025 “Charting a Path to the Next Quarter Century”
The New Jersey Association of Professional Mediators announces its 10th Annual Civil and Divorce Mediation Spring Seminar on May 2. This online event has the theme of “Charting a Path to the Next Quarter Century” and will feature Natalie J. Armstrong-Motin, on the topic of Taking Your Mediation Practice to the Next Level. The conference also includes workshops, and an ethics presentation, and is open to all interested parties. For more information or to register, visit www.njapm.org. - April 09, 2025 - New Jersey Association of Professional Mediators
Indoor 5K Power Walk on March 29 to Benefit Dress for Success Tampa Bay
Empowered Steps, Endless Possibilities - Annual Event Promotes Family, Fitness, and Financial Independence for Women - March 16, 2025 - Dress for Success Tampa Bay
Dress for Success Tampa Bay Announces Lisette Parsons as Executive Director
Dress for Success Tampa Bay, a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering local women to achieve economic independence, is pleased to announce the appointment of Lisette Parsons as its Executive Director. Parsons was selected for the leadership role following a comprehensive national search... - March 06, 2025 - Dress for Success Tampa Bay
VentureMeets: Connecting Worcester's Entrepreneurs and Fostering Community Innovation
VentureMeets, a dynamic networking platform for entrepreneurs and business owners, is on a mission to empower local startups by creating meaningful connections and fostering an entrepreneurial spirit within the Worcester community. Since its inception in 2014, VentureMeets has served as a... - February 24, 2025 - VentureMeets
The AI Freedom Alliance (AIFA) Announces Non-Profit Status and New Mission
AI Freedom Alliance (AIFA) is excited to announce the transition into a non-profit organization to align with its new mission. After celebrating its first year as an organization, AI Freedom Alliance has refined its purpose: Our mission is to champion the adoption and growth of artificial intelligence through shared ethical standards for the empowerment of humanity. The AI Freedom Alliance board of directors filed the articles of incorporation last week to become a 501(c)(6) non-profit. - February 04, 2025 - AI Freedom Alliance
NAFA Welcomes 2025 Board of Directors
Board Leaders Ready to Work with Staff and Membership to Craft and Enact a Bold Vision for NAFA 2030. - January 13, 2025 - NAFA, National Association for Fixed Annuities
Startup Grind Chapters Unite for Global Entrepreneurship Week 2024 with Exclusive Event Featuring Guy Kawasaki
Startup Grind Chapters around the globe are coming together this November to celebrate Global Entrepreneurship Week 2024, shining a spotlight on how innovation is reshaping our world. - November 16, 2024 - Startup Grind Fort Lauderdale
NAFA Honors Passionate Industry Champion Rod Mims with 2024 Bo Johnson Spirit Award
NAFA, the National Association for Fixed Annuities, presented revered distribution leader Rod Mims with the 2024 Bo Johnson Spirit Award for Lifetime Achievement for his unwavering commitment to the financial services industry. - November 11, 2024 - NAFA, National Association for Fixed Annuities
New Jersey Association of Professional Mediators Presents Its 31st Annual Fall Seminar on November 15 with an Outstanding Lineup of Speakers and Panelists
The NJAPM Fall Conference features valuable information for all attendees about how to enhance their mediation practice with AI and expert advice to seek out when mediating. - October 25, 2024 - New Jersey Association of Professional Mediators
WCA is Proud to be Holding, Conflict Management for Credit Professionals Webinar
Conflict is always a possibility when dealing with customers in credit management. How companies manage that conflict will determine whether your company will have a satisfied paying customer or a delinquent and belligerent debtor. During this revealing and informative webinar, Barry Elms will... - September 03, 2024 - WCA/BCMA
McClain Cellars Unveils the Black Heroes Collection: A Tribute to American Icons
McClain Cellars, Southern California’s only Black-owned winery, is proud to announce the launch of the Black Heroes Collection, a series of five extraordinary wines dedicated to celebrating the legacies of some of America’s most revered Black heroes. This unique collection honors the... - August 23, 2024 - McClain Cellars
Morton Grove Chamber of Commerce Presents Autumn Market Faire on October 26, 2024
Halloween, Thanksgiving, Christmas, Hanukkah and New Years 2025 are all fast approaching. This event will offer the public special offerings in preparation to celebrate, decorate, plan parties, buy gifts and get ready for all the holidays ahead. - August 15, 2024 - Morton Grove Chamber of Commerce
WCA is Happy to Announce, "Overridden Credit Decisions" Webinar
Credit Decisions Overrides. In this interactive program, there will be a discussion the following items How to limit overrides, Understanding the rationale for them, How to gain relevant insights for them, Why companies cannot simply avoid credit overrides, Why companies must accept them with... - July 04, 2024 - WCA/BCMA
Lauren T. McGarity Inducted Into America's Top Lawyers by the American Law Society
The American Law Society proudly welcomes Lauren T. McGarity as its newest esteemed member listed among America's Top Lawyers. Recognized for her exemplary legal expertise and unwavering commitment to ethical standards, Lauren's induction underscores her dedication to the legal profession. - June 30, 2024 - American Law Society
WCA is Offering a Webinar "Overridden Credit Decisions"
Credit Decisions Overrides. This interactive program, will discuss: • How to limit overrides • Understanding the rationale for them • How to gain relevant insights for them • Why companies cannot simply avoid credit overrides • Why companies must accept them with... - June 29, 2024 - WCA/BCMA
National Drug & Alcohol Screening Association Urges Protection of Transportation Safety Amid Marijuana Rescheduling Debate
Rescheduling marijuana to Schedule III will prevent the U.S. Department of Transportation from prohibiting active use for those in transportation safety positions. Without a safety carveout - or a clear plan to prevent this unintended consequence, the traveling public will be placed in jeopardy. - May 30, 2024 - National Drug and Alcohol Screening Association
Founders of Eta Rho Sigma Sorority, Incorporated Announce the Official Launch of International Business Bestie Day
Celebrate International Business Bestie Day annually on August 23 to highlight the importance and significance of women in business, the partnerships and projects they produce through teamwork, accountability, and most importantly sisterhood. - May 26, 2024 - Eta Rho Sigma Sorority, Inc.
Owner of Beacon Resources, a Career Management Company Announces Retirement
With the retirement and closure of Beacon Resources, the owner is seeking a purchaser for its membership fee-based business referrals networking group (BRNG). Qualifications are effective presentation, and "Active Listening" communication skills. Additionally, the purchaser must be able to operate a small business and have a book of prospective members. - May 09, 2024 - Beacon Resources
AI Freedom Alliance Announces New Resolutions & Standards for Generative AI and Social Media
The AI Freedom Alliance (AIFA), a coalition of small to medium-sized business leaders and contributors, today announced the release of its inaugural set of resolutions and standards focused on the ethical use and transparency of generative AI technologies across all digital media including social... - April 28, 2024 - AI Freedom Alliance
DOL Finalizes Plans for Fiduciary-Only Regime
New Rulemaking Package Ignores Industry Concerns, Puts Independent Annuity Professionals and Clients at Risk. - April 23, 2024 - NAFA, National Association for Fixed Annuities
New Jersey Association of Professional Mediators (NJAPM) Spring Civil and Divorce Mediation Seminar on May 3, 2024, focuses on “The Human Factor in Mediation”
NJAPM will hold its 9th Annual Civil and Divorce Mediation Spring Seminar on Friday, May 3, from 9:30 AM to 4:00 PM as a virtual event. The seminar features Vik Rajan of Videosocials on the use of video to reach your ideal client, and Lee Jay Berman on "Harnessing the Magic of Mediation: The Human Side." There are civil and family/divorce mediation breakouts, and an ethics workshop. NJAPM Membership and the seminar are open to all interested parties. Visit www.NJAPM.org. - April 13, 2024 - New Jersey Association of Professional Mediators
Dress for Success Tampa Bay Power Walk
Indoor 5K Event is “Stepping Forward with Purpose.” Get ready to walk for a great cause in air-conditioning! Join Dress for Success Tampa Bay (DFSTB) for the Power Walk on Saturday, April 13, 2024. The indoor 5K event will take place at the Citrus Park Town Center in Tampa, with... - April 04, 2024 - Dress for Success Tampa Bay
Annuity Owners Report Product Satisfaction, Positive Buying Experience
New NAFA survey finds risk mitigation the top reason cited for buying a fixed annuity. - March 18, 2024 - NAFA, National Association for Fixed Annuities
Esports Trade Association (ESTA) Announces EsportsNext 2024 presented by Coca-Cola
EsportsNext 2024 is a three-day conference presented by Coca-Cola featuring esports industry leaders, innovative panels, and exclusive networking opportunities held July 7-9, 2024 in Chicago alongside the NASCAR Chicago Street Race. - March 18, 2024 - Esports Trade Association
The Chairmen’s RoundTable Celebrates Major Milestones in 2024
Non-profit organization has mentored the leaders of over 700 local companies. - March 12, 2024 - Chairmen's RoundTable