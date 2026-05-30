NJAPM will hold its 9th Annual Civil and Divorce Mediation Spring Seminar on Friday, May 3, from 9:30 AM to 4:00 PM as a virtual event. The seminar features Vik Rajan of Videosocials on the use of video to reach your ideal client, and Lee Jay Berman on "Harnessing the Magic of Mediation: The Human Side." There are civil and family/divorce mediation breakouts, and an ethics workshop. NJAPM Membership and the seminar are open to all interested parties. Visit www.NJAPM.org. - April 13, 2024 - New Jersey Association of Professional Mediators