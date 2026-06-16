Recent Headlines
Scope Retail Systems Expands Its Development Capacity in India with Two New Office Locations
Scope Retail Systems, Inc., a Consulting and Supply Chain Software product development company, increases its innovation and development center capacity in Goa, India and Indore, India. Scopesys Innovation Pvt. Ltd., a subsidiary of Scope Retail Systems, will now also operate from their new offices... - June 16, 2026 - Scope Retail Systems Inc
PRIME exits® Advise on Strategic Partnership for a 10-Location Dental Support Organization in the Midwest
Dr. Allen Nazeri, Managing Partner of PRIME exits® and Managing Director at American Healthcare Capital, successfully represented a 10-location Midwest Dental Support Organization (DSO) in a strategic recapitalization. The company generated approximately $15 million in revenue and $4 million in adjusted EBITDA. Following a competitive process with multiple offers, the seller partnered with an experienced financial sponsor while retaining significant equity for future growth. - June 05, 2026 - PRIME exits®
aicas EdgeSuite Now Supports NXP eIQ® Auto SDK, Unifying Automotive AI Workflow
Enabling a Seamless Edge-to-Cloud Environment for Automotive ML Development and Deployment - March 29, 2026 - aicas
PRIME exits® Advises on the Successful Sale of a $12M West Coast Dental Laboratory
Dr. Allen Nazeri, DDS, MBA, Master Certified M&A Intermediary, Managing Partner at PRIME exits®️, and Managing Director at American Healthcare Capital, is pleased to announce the successful representation of a West Coast-based dental laboratory in its sale to an independent sponsor backed... - February 24, 2026 - PRIME exits®
ERBESSD INSTRUMENTS Continues Global Expansion
ERBESSD INSTRUMENTS a global leader in dynamic balancing, vibration analysis, machinery health, and process health instrumentation and optimization announces expansion to Latin America. - July 25, 2025 - ERBESSD INSTRUMENTS
eProductivity Software (ePS) Appoints Scott Brown as CIO to Lead Cloud-First Strategy for Packaging Software Solutions
Bringing clarity, compliance, and cloud value to packaging manufacturers worldwide. - July 02, 2025 - eProductivity Software (ePS)
ePS Introduces “Inside the Corrugator” – A New Discussion Series on Process Control and Performance
First Session: 24 July 2025 at 11:00 am CET | Live and On Demand - July 02, 2025 - eProductivity Software (ePS)
Armada and DeepIQ Announce Partnership to Deliver Real-Time Industrial Intelligence at the Edge
Armada, a pioneer in full-stack edge computing platform, and DeepIQ, a leader in industrial DataOps software, today announced a strategic partnership to bring real-time, asset-aware intelligence to the edge. This collaboration empowers industrial operators across sectors such as mining, oil and... - June 03, 2025 - DeepIQ
ClickHome Launches Cloud-Based Construction Management Platform for Builders of All Sizes
ClickHome Launches Cloud-Based Construction Management Platform for Builders of All Sizes - May 16, 2025 - ClickHome
S7 Data Acquisition with New License Model
Since its founding in 2010, HS Automation Software has focused on delivering innovative, user-friendly industrial automation solutions. Its flagship product, HSDBASE, is a highly intuitive and efficient tool for seamless data exchange between Siemens S7 controllers and SQL databases or CSV files. - April 07, 2025 - HS Automation Software
Giggso’s Shay Debuts at Ai4 2024: Unveiling the First of Its Kind No-code, Applied Conversational AI Platform for Secure, Data-Driven Business Solutions
Shay, an Applied Conversational AI Platform, Empowers Businesses to Harness Their Data for Enhanced Customer Service, Sales, and Procurement - August 05, 2024 - Giggso
VuDecide AI Agent for Shock Resilient Demand Planning Now Available on Microsoft AppSource
DeepVu, an innovator in AI Agents for resilient supply chain planning for manufacturers, today announced the availability of its flagship product, VuDecide AI Agent for Shock Resilient Demand Planning, on Microsoft AppSource, an online cloud marketplace providing tailored line-of-business solutions. - July 12, 2024 - DeepVu
MyERP.guru Launches to Simplify the Search for Ideal NetSuite Partners
MyERP.guru has officially launched, providing a much-needed solution for NetSuite customers. The platform simplifies the process of finding the right NetSuite implementation partner. Features include detailed partner listings, case studies, reviews, robust search tools, and even expert selection services to minimize project risk. - May 10, 2024 - MyERP.Guru
Stock&Buy Evolves Into Qoblex in Q1 of 2024
Stock&Buy, an inventory management software company, is rebranding as Qoblex in Q1 2024, reflecting its evolution into a comprehensive e-commerce operations management software, expanding its services to include procurement, sales order management, forecasting, business intelligence, and a B2B e-commerce platform. This evolution emphasizes its commitment to meet evolving business needs, with increased investment in connecting with multiple online channels and marketplaces. - February 08, 2024 - Stock&Buy
LogicalDOC Announces Exciting New Features in Version 8.9
LogicalDOC, a leading provider of document management systems, is excited to announce the release of its latest version, LogicalDOC 8.9. This update brings new features and improvements designed to enhance user experience and increase productivity. In summary, the main points of the evolution of... - February 06, 2024 - LogicalDOC
Kissinger Associates Named BigCommerce Technology Partner
Kissinger offers powerful Sage 100 integration solutions to help fast-growing BigCommerce merchants streamline ERP ecommerce processes for efficiency. - November 13, 2023 - Kissinger Associates
Oasis Solutions Achieves Canopy Certification
Canopy Certification verifies Oasis Solution's commitment to positive social and environmental impact through an assessment of key metrics in leadership, culture, governance, and external impact. - October 10, 2023 - Oasis Solutions
OEEsystems International Offers Exclusive Opportunity for Manufacturers to Experience PerformOEE™ at the UK's Premier PPMA Show
OEEsystems International, a leading provider of manufacturing optimization solutions, is excited to announce its participation in the upcoming PPMA Show, the UK's largest exhibition for processing and packaging machinery. The event is scheduled to take place at the NEC in Birmingham on September 26 - 28 inclusive. - August 24, 2023 - OEEsystems
Commercient Announces 14 New apps on Salesforce AppExchange, the World's Leading Enterprise Cloud Marketplace
Commercient’s customers can now benefit from hassle-free, fully supported integrations. - July 22, 2023 - Commercient
Motion2AI Announced as Major Sponsor for CSCMP EDGE 2023
Motion2AI is proud to announce their partnership with CSCMP as a major sponsor for EDGE 2023. EDGE connects industry leaders and innovators through engaging networking and education sessions. - June 12, 2023 - Motion2AI
US Military Advocacy Group Honors Control Station’s Brian Coughlin
Award Recognizes Employee Veterans for Leadership in Industry - April 24, 2023 - Control Station, Inc.
PlantESP Drives Control Station to Record Growth During 2022
Enterprise Licensing of Innovative Process Analytics Solution Key to Year-Over-Year Increases. - April 11, 2023 - Control Station, Inc.
Commercient, LLC Reaches Diamond Tier as a HubSpot Solutions Partner
Commercient, HubSpot Solutions Partner, is excited to announce they have reached the Diamond Tier. - March 27, 2023 - Commercient
QCT Synergizes for the Next Wave of Connectivity at MWC Barcelona 2023
Innovative solutions supporting 5G and AI enhance how our world works. - February 26, 2023 - QCT
Oasis Solutions Honors Founder with Conference Room Dedication
Oasis Solutions, a local software reseller and service company, recently held a dedication ceremony and renamed its conference room in honor of founder Annette Manias. - February 22, 2023 - Oasis Solutions
Excelsior Integrated Again Named a Multichannel Merchant’s Top 3PL List for 2023
Excelsior Integrated has once again been named a MCM Top 3PL for 2023, joining other leading third-party logistics providers selected by Multichannel Merchant in its 8th annual directory. After researching candidates across the industry and reviewing submissions from providers, Multichannel... - February 13, 2023 - Excelsior Integrated Inc.
QCT Delivers New Innovative 4th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable Servers
Updated technologies fuel large variety of customer applications and usages from data center to edge. - January 11, 2023 - QCT
28 Year Old Founder of Bad Bxar Wrld Launches "The Universal Green Standard" as a New Tech-Based Startup to Invest In
Bad Bxar Wrld, a tech-based startup, has announced the launch of The Universal Green Standard, a platform designed to improve the economics of the fashion industry and consumer-manufacturer relationships. The platform will launch in 2023 and use text-to-image AI. Bad Bxar Wrld is a streetwear brand and apparel company emphasizing fashion, art, culture, technology, and philanthropy. - December 08, 2022 - Bad Bxar Wrld
Lyons Information System Sets New Standard for Intelligent Suppliers Quality Audit Reporting and Operational Insights with Integration of Microsoft Power BI Embedded
Lyons Quality Audit Tracking System LQATS with Power BI Embedded empowers AI-powered insights and guided business intelligence for all. - December 05, 2022 - Lyons Information Systems, Inc.
riteSOFT Joins SYSPRO Global ISV Program
riteSOFT announced today that they have joined the SYSPRO Global ISV Program to augment mobile warehouse and time tracking solutions across the globe with riteSCAN. - December 01, 2022 - riteSOFT
Commercient Has Been Shortlisted by Capterra as an Emerging Favorite Integration Tool
Commercient is excited to announce Capterra has shortlisted the SYNC data integration app as an Emerging Favorite integration tool. - November 16, 2022 - Commercient
Commercient, LLC Reaches Gold Tier as a Hubspot Solutions Partner
Commercient is excited to announce it reached Gold Tier as a HubSpot Solutions Partner. - October 14, 2022 - Commercient
Food Portal Wins Food Compliance Specialists of the Year at the Innovation and Excellence Awards 2022
Food Portal, a software company specialising in quality management and compliance software for food manufacturers, has won the Food Compliance Specialists of the Year category at the Corporate LiveWire Innovation and Excellence Awards 2022. As a small remote company founded in the UK, Food Portal... - September 26, 2022 - Food Portal Ltd
Commercient is Excited to Announce Their Signed Partnership with OnionCRM, a Zoho Authorized Partner
Commercient signs a new partnership agreement with OnionCRM, a Zoho Authorized Partner based in Auckland, New Zealand. - September 14, 2022 - Commercient
Control Station Program Continues Growth with Addition of System Integrator Giant
JMP Solutions Joins CSI Program to Enhance Process Analytics and Optimization Capabilities. - August 03, 2022 - Control Station, Inc.
Department of Commerce Recognizes Control Station for Success in Global Automation Market
Adoption of Control Station’s Process Analytic and Optimization Solutions Earns President’s E Award. - July 14, 2022 - Control Station, Inc.
PlantESP Amplifies Industrial Analytical Capabilities with Introduction of REST API
Summer 2022 Release Simplifies Consumption and Combination of Regulatory Control Analytics. - June 30, 2022 - Control Station, Inc.
CMMS Data Group’s Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS), MVP Plant, Won the Bronze Award for Plant Engineering’s 2021 Product of the Year
MVP Plant, CMMS Data Group’s cutting-edge Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS), won the Bronze award for Plant Engineering 2021 Product of the Year thanks to newly implemented cloud features that increase productivity and efficiency for maintenance and reliability... - June 23, 2022 - CMMS Data Group
Vimaan Announces PickTRACK, an Unprecedented Platform Turning Warehouse Material Handling Equipment into Inventory Tracking Systems
Engineered to streamline and enhance existing workflows, PickTRACK delivers the first of its kind, near-real time inventory tracking and task validation. - May 02, 2022 - Vimaan
REL, Inc. Launches a Redesigned Website
REL, Inc. is pleased to announce the launch of their newly redesigned website, relinc.com. - March 05, 2022 - REL Inc
BlazeIT President, David Dozer, Accepted Into Forbes Technology Council
Forbes Technology Council is an Invitation-Only Community for World-Class CIOs, CTOs, and Technology Executives. David Dozer, is a business consulting and IT specialist with more than 20 years of experience in the enterprise software realm. He has dedicated his career to helping clients find and... - March 02, 2022 - Blaze IT
New Release of the Lyons QMS Audit Pro System (LQAPS) Platform
Lyons Information Systems, a pioneer in providing cloud-based supply chain, quality assurance & laboratory management (LIMS) systems today announced the new release of the Lyons QMS Audit Pro System (LQAPS) platform. - January 14, 2022 - Lyons Information Systems, Inc.
Commercient is Excited to Announce Their New Partnership with Simple Machines Marketing, a B2B Marketing Agency
Commercient signs a new partnership agreement with Simple Machines Marketing, a HubSpot Certified Agency Partner and B2B Marketing Agency based in Chicago. - January 05, 2022 - Commercient
Commercient is Proud to Announce Their Partnership Agreement with App Solve That Provides Salesforce Implementations
Commercient signs a new partnership agreement with App Solve, a Certified Salesforce Implementation Partner that has over 500 Salesforce implementations and consulting projects based in Toronto, Canada. - November 27, 2021 - Commercient
Brodmann17 and Rhonda to Disrupt the Video Telematics Market with Their Cloud Connected Camera Platform Powered by Ambarella’s Edge AI Vision SoC
Rhonda Software, a professional camera design house and Brodmann17, the leading provider of Vision-AI patented technology for automated driving, announced today the launch of an ADAS camera platform based on the Ambarella CV25 edge AI vision System on Chip (SoC). This is the first technology... - November 22, 2021 - Rhonda Software
Lyons Quality Audit Tracking System (LQATS) Implements Supplier Quality Audit Performance Award
Exclusive to top-performing suppliers that have met or exceeded a rigorous quality audit involving specific requirements, including zero product defects in Lyons Quality Audit Tracking System (LQATS). - October 29, 2021 - Lyons Information Systems, Inc.
Commercient is Excited to Announce Their Partnership with Roycon, a Salesforce Consulting and Implementation Partner
Commercient signs a new partnership agreement with Roycon, a Salesforce consulting and implementation partner based in Texas, USA. - September 02, 2021 - Commercient
State-Based Analytics Enhances Value and Reach of Leading CLPM Solution
Summer 2021 Release of PlantESP Addresses Needs of Continuous and Batch Manufacturers - August 27, 2021 - Control Station, Inc.
Commercient Becomes HubSpot App Partner with a Certified Integration
Today, Commercient announced that it has built an integration for the HubSpot platform and has joined HubSpot’s App Partner Program as an app partner with a certified integration. HubSpot, a leading customer relationship management (CRM) platform, works hand-in-hand with App Partners to help... - August 13, 2021 - Commercient
Commercient is Excited to Announce Its Partnership with Aptitude 8 to Help B2B Companies
Commercient signs a new partnership agreement with Aptitude 8, a partner of Salesforce and HubSpot based in Chicago, USA, to help B2B companies with their revenue engine. - August 11, 2021 - Commercient