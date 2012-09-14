PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

PINC Receives a 2019 Supply & Demand Chain Executive Green Supply Chain Award The leader in yard management systems receives an award for enabling its customers to achieve their sustainability goals. - December 18, 2019 - PINC

Commercient Launches New HubSpot CRM Integration Solution Commercient SYNC integration is now available for HubSpot CRM. - December 05, 2019 - Commercient

Innovative OEE and IIoT Technology to be Presented at FABTECH 2019 Machine monitoring for Industry 4.0 increases shop floor productivity and decrease downtime. - November 06, 2019 - Scytec

CMMS Data Group Founder and CEO Ruth Hughes Makes Crain’s Notable Entrepreneurs List CMMS Data Group’s founder and CEO, Ruth Hughes, has made the Crain’s Notable Entrepreneurs list, an accolade of Crain's Chicago Business that recognizes notable and industry-leading entrepreneurs from the Chicagoland area. The newspaper applauds Hughes for her incredible journey from a humble... - September 16, 2019 - CMMS Data Group

Acerta to Showcase Manufacturing AI Platform at IAA 2019 Acerta will demo its LinePulse machine learning platform for automotive manufacturing as a Microsoft Industry Partner at New Mobility World. - September 11, 2019 - Acerta Analytics Solutions

SIO Offers High-Pressure Ball Valves for Safe Storage of Energy in Natural Gas Industries SIO, a leading industrial valve manufacturer in China, now manufactures high-pressure ball valves that are useful in natural gas applications. The demand for energy worldwide is increasing and the pressure to meet such demand has become more challenging. Fortunately, the natural environment provides... - August 29, 2019 - SIOvalve

Blackzendo AG Launches NEXUS Sentient AI Software New platform offers groundbreaking advantages for AI developers and programmers. - August 23, 2019 - Blackzendo AG

CMMS Data Group Makes the 2019 Inc. 5000 Inc. Magazine Unveils Its Annual List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies—the Inc. 5000. - August 16, 2019 - CMMS Data Group

Xpertdoc Joins Forces with Commercient to Deliver Best-of-Class Data Integration and Document Generation Solutions Xpertdoc Technologies Inc., a Microsoft Gold Partner and leader in Document Flow Automation solutions, today announced a partnership with Commercient, the #1 Data Integration Platform for Sales, specializing in ERP and CRM Integration. The partnership will leverage Commercient’s expertise as a... - August 01, 2019 - Commercient

1,000 Fuel Cell Electric Heavy Vehicles for Cleaner Port Operations - Powered by Horizon Horizon Fuel Cell Technologies has announced the signing of an MOU to supply 1,000 units of 100kW and higher automotive fuel cell systems for heavy duty trucks within three years, with the first units to be delivered in the second half of 2019. This represents one of the largest deployments of fuel cell... - July 11, 2019 - Horizon Fuel Cell Technologies

College Interns Contribute to Connecticut Innovator’s Global Growth Initiative Talent from the State of Connecticut’s University System Enables Control Station to Thrive Control Station announced the successful launch of its summer internship program with a new installment of students from the State of Connecticut’s university system. The company’s internship... - June 26, 2019 - Control Station, Inc.

CIMx Receives Official Woman Owned Business Designation CIMx Software, Cincinnati staple of more than 23 years, is recognized as one of the country’s only woman owned small businesses in manufacturing technology. - June 14, 2019 - CIMx Software

Jonathan Clark Promoted to Chief Operating Officer of CMMS Data Group CMMS Data Group is proud to announce the promotion of Jonathan Clark to chief operating officer (COO). Clark joined CMMS Data Group in 2006 as a software training consultant, helping customers implement CMMS software with setup assistance and training. He was promoted to director of professional services... - June 01, 2019 - CMMS Data Group

SnapFulfil, SUBTA Survey Shows Maturing Subscription Commerce Industry Focused on the Future Sixty-four percent of today's subscription commerce companies have either launched an e-commerce offering in the past year or considering an expansion soon. - May 31, 2019 - Snapfulfil

Horizon Fuel Cell Announces Breakthrough in Automotive Fuel Cells Ultra-thin bipolar plates from Horizon deliver high power density, and offer exciting cost-reduction potential in PEM fuel cells. - May 24, 2019 - Horizon Fuel Cell Technologies

CMMS Data Group Welcomes Bill Mountjoy as Vice President of Reliability Engineering CMMS Data Group (CDG) is proud to announce that Bill Mountjoy, CMRP, has joined its team as Vice President of Reliability Engineering. This is CDG’s first-ever reliability engineering employee. Bill has spent over 25 years implementing best practice methodologies in maintenance and reliability... - May 11, 2019 - CMMS Data Group

CMMS Data Group Partners with Integrationworx CMMS Data Group (CDG) is pleased to announce its newly formed partnership with Integrationworx, a market-leading supplier of services and solutions for data integration (cloud and on-premises), analytics & business intelligence, master data management, and data security. Integrationworx is a Premier... - May 09, 2019 - CMMS Data Group

CMMS Data Group Renews Its Women’s Business Enterprise Certification CMMS Data Group successfully renewed its Women's Business Enterprise (WBE) Certification. As a woman-owned, operated, controlled, and managed business, the maintenance and reliability software company is one of over 14,000 WBEs certified by the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC), according... - April 12, 2019 - CMMS Data Group

MVP Plant Wins the GOLD Award for Plant Engineering 2018 Product of the Year CMMS Data Group’s Flagship Product Announced as the GOLD Maintenance Software Category Winner. - April 10, 2019 - CMMS Data Group

SnapFulfil Announces Autonomous Fulfillment Cart, SnapCart SnapFulfil, a Tier-1, cloud-based warehouse management system (WMS) provider, today announced the creation of its new, innovative fulfillment cart, SnapCart. SnapCart is an extension of SnapFulfil’s cloud-based WMS and is designed to help small parts picking and eCommerce fulfillment centers streamline... - April 10, 2019 - Snapfulfil

Monitoring and Diagnostic Solution Positioned for Continued Growth New PlantESP Release Automates Integration with Market Leading Data Historian - March 20, 2019 - Control Station, Inc.

Horizon Fuel Cell Targets Proven US Market for Material Handling Horizon leverages industry-leading Fuel Cell cost position to enter proven US market for Material Handling applications. - February 27, 2019 - Horizon Fuel Cell Technologies

Global Manufacturers Instrumental to Record Full-Year Financial Performance Control Station Sees Year-Over-Year Export Growth of Process Diagnostic and Optimization Solutions Control Station today announced record growth for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2018. The company recorded significant growth in key product and service lines, and it continued its expansion both... - February 02, 2019 - Control Station, Inc.

RMI Corporation to Attend "The ARA Show" in Anaheim RMI Corporation will be attending The ARA Show for the 17th time in Anaheim, California. - January 26, 2019 - Rental Management Inc

Hot Off the Shelf - Snapfulfil Reveals Top Fulfillment Trends for 2019 Warehouse management solution specialist, Snapfulfil, has published its top trends to look out for in warehouse management and fulfillment for 2019. According to Snapfulfil CEO, Tony Dobson, demand for fast and flexible delivery options, coupled with the growth of artificial intelligence and big data... - January 18, 2019 - Snapfulfil

ID Associates Joins Philadelphia Sign, Adding a Southeast Headquarters Philadelphia Sign, (“PSCO”), a global leader in sign design, fabrication, installation and maintenance, announces the addition of ID Associates, (“ID”), to the PSCO family of companies. The addition of ID Associates to the PSCO family broadens its reach with a physical presence in the Southeast and beyond. - January 14, 2019 - Philadelphia Sign Company

RMI "Rapidly Deploying" More Than Software RMI, creators of the ADVANTAGE 365 rental equipment software, put together a new team to revolutionize software updates. 16 times in 2018 they deployed updates and new features to all of their customers. - January 06, 2019 - Rental Management Inc

RMI's Software Awarded "Great User Experience" RMI's ADVANTAGE 365 Software was presented with the "Great User Experience" Award for ease of start-up and a user-friendly interface. www.rmiusa.com - January 04, 2019 - Rental Management Inc

New Update of Origin Apps is Now Available for Download A new update of Origin Apps is now available with added support for critical Calypso and PC DMIS functions that used to require manual editing. - December 20, 2018 - Origin International Inc.

Syslink Xandria Launches the Solution to Dynamically Scale SAP in a Cloud Environment, Optimizing Cloud Utilization and Costs Syslink Xandria launches a solution for multi-cloud and hybrid management tools that dynamically auto-scales SAP systems running on public clouds; results in over 25% cost savings and a dynamic environment that supports business' need. - December 14, 2018 - Syslink Xandria

Snapfulfil Partners with Celigo and Expands NetSuite Integration Snapfulfil, a Tier-1, cloud-based warehouse management system (WMS), recently launched a partnership with Celigo, a leading integration Platform-as-a-Service (iPaaS) provider for business and technical users. The partnership allows Snapfulfil customers greater flexibility in integrating systems with... - December 05, 2018 - Snapfulfil

Commercient Announces SYNC for Deltek and Salesforce Commercient integrates Deltek with Salesforce for business and process efficiency. - November 06, 2018 - Commercient

Enhanced PID Controller Tuning Technology Streamlines Process Optimization Newest Product from Control Station Simplifies Data Access and Caters to Multinational Manufacturers. - October 30, 2018 - Control Station, Inc.

ShipHawk Raises $6.5 Million in New Funding Led by Autotech Ventures ShipHawk today announced the closing of its latest funding round, raising $6.5 million in new capital, led by Autotech Ventures with participation from new and existing investors, including DN Capital and Mucker Capital. "To compete today, great businesses need the lowest possible shipping and... - October 26, 2018 - ShipHawk

The Latest Innovation from Horizon Packs Quite a Punch in High Power Fuel Cell Stacks Scientists at Horizon Fuel Cell Technologies announce a breakthrough in ultra-thin, high performance graphite bipolar plate technology, laying the foundation to power next generation automotive Fuel Cells. Bipolar plates play an important role in Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) Fuel Cells, as they deliver... - October 16, 2018 - Horizon Fuel Cell Technologies

CIMx Software Takes the Stage at the 2018-Advanced Manufacturing Technology Show CIMx President Kristin McLane uncovers everything you need to know about Shop Floor software at Dayton's 2018 Advanced Manufacturing Technology Show. - October 12, 2018 - CIMx Software

Scan-IT to Office - A New Way to Capture Data with a Smartphone Scan-IT to Office extends office applications with unique remote data acquisition and barcode scanner capabilities: Use any smartphone or tablet (Android or iOS) and scan barcodes, images, texts quantities and more directly into Microsoft Word, Microsoft Excel and Google Sheets. Smart cloud services transfer the captured data immediately to a document of your choice. This works globally, regardless of your device’s location, single and multiple user scenarios are supported. - October 02, 2018 - TEC-IT Datenverarbeitung GmbH

Commercient Announces New Partner Program Offering incentives for current and future partners. - September 26, 2018 - Commercient

ASAP Systems Reveals "Stock to Asset” Feature for Its Inventory System ASAP Systems, a leading Inventory Management System and Asset Tracking solution provider, reveals "Stock to Asset" Feature, which enables users to convert Inventory Stock items into Assets in one transaction, instead of going through a number of transactions for the same outcome. - September 20, 2018 - ASAP Systems

Insequence Names Healthcare, Technology Veteran President & COO Insequence, a leading provider of software solutions for manufacturers, has named Tom Mitchell President and Chief Operating Officer (COO). Mitchell brings more than 30 years of business expansion and development experience to Insequence, which is focused on enhancing customer operational delivery and... - September 14, 2018 - Insequence

Collaboration Employs Advanced Analytics to Improve Manufacturing Efficiency Control Station Teams with QCIC to Automate Plant-Wide Manufacturing Diagnostics. - July 20, 2018 - Control Station, Inc.

Control Station Leverages Association to Access Global Community of System Integrators CSIA Membership Facilitates Domestic and International Outreach Efforts - June 29, 2018 - Control Station, Inc.

CIMx Software Celebrates 22 Years of US Manufacturing Software Innovation with Latest Release of Quantum 6.0 After two decades of advanced planning and production control systems, CIMx announces release of MES/MOM Quantum 6.0. - May 25, 2018 - CIMx Software

CIMx President Presents Need for "Global Development of Female Entrepreneurs" at United Nations Forum on Small Business Cincinnati small business owner and EO global board member Kristin McLane speaks at United Nations International Council for Small Business forum about the need and rationale for global development of women entrepreneurs. - May 17, 2018 - CIMx Software

Automation OEMs Address Market Demand for Regulatory Control Optimization Control Station Process Experts to be Featured During Industry Conferences and Symposia. - April 27, 2018 - Control Station, Inc.

K2.Inc is Now Bruviti K2.Inc has undergone a brand name change with a new logo and new identity. - April 13, 2018 - Bruviti

Horizon Fuel Cell Technologies Ship Containerised 200kW Fuel Cell System to South Korea, for Deployment at Ulsan Technopark UTP in South Korea is now implementing the first phase of their foray into hydrogen power from waste hydrogen streams, improving energy independence and capturing great environmental benefits. - April 05, 2018 - Horizon Fuel Cell Technologies

DeSL Brings Understanding of Color to the Forefront of PI Apparel Hong Kong Discover e-Solutions Ltd. (DeSL), the leading provider in integrated collaborative product lifecycle solutions for the fashion, apparel, textile and footwear sectors, is excited to announce that delegates at PI Apparel Hong Kong will have the opportunity to explore how to manage the complexities of color. Julian... - March 31, 2018 - DeSL