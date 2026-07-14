Recent Headlines
Strategic Partnership of P.L. Light Systems Canada Inc. and Dutch Lighting Innovations Holding B.V.
· P.L. Light Systems Canada Inc. (“P.L. Light Systems” or the “Company”) is a leading manufacturer of horticultural lighting in North America systems for the past 45 years. · Partnership with Dutch Lighting Innovations Holding B.V. (“Dutch Lighting... - July 14, 2026 - P.L. Light Systems
P.L. Light Systems Celebrates 45 Years of Horticultural Lighting Leadership in North America
P.L. Light Systems is celebrating its 45th anniversary as a North American manufacturer of commercial horticultural lighting systems. This milestone represents 45 years of stimulating, supporting, and sustaining growth in controlled environment agriculture (CEA). - April 18, 2026 - P.L. Light Systems
aicas EdgeSuite Now Supports NXP eIQ® Auto SDK, Unifying Automotive AI Workflow
Enabling a Seamless Edge-to-Cloud Environment for Automotive ML Development and Deployment - March 29, 2026 - aicas
Perfect Patch Landscaping Brings High-Quality Lawn Care and Outdoor Design to Local Residents
Perfect Patch Landscaping is proud to provide professional landscaping and lawn care services designed to improve the beauty and health of residential and commercial outdoor spaces. From lawn maintenance and yard cleanups to landscape improvements, the company focuses on reliable service, quality results, and helping customers create clean, well-maintained properties they can enjoy year-round. - March 10, 2026 - Perfect Patch Landscaping
Airy3D and Lattice to Showcase Compact, Integrated Humanoid and Robotic 3D Vision Demo at Embedded World 2026
Airy3D today announced a joint demonstration with Lattice Semiconductor highlighting a compact and compute-efficient 3D vision solution for humanoids and advanced robotics, which will be on display at Embedded World 2026. The demo combines Airy3D’s DepthIQ™ technology with a compact,... - March 05, 2026 - Airy3D
London Consulting Group Launches North America CPG and Food Manufacturing Hub to Support the Industry’s Shift Toward Efficiency-Led Growth
London Consulting Group (LCG) today announced the launch of its new North America CPG and Food Manufacturing hub, a dedicated platform that showcases the firm’s expanded capabilities, industry focus, and long-term commitment to helping mid-market manufacturers strengthen operations, improve... - November 19, 2025 - London Consulting Group West
ToDo Hydro Launches Sustainable Soil-Less Gardening Solutions to Empower Urban Growers
ToDo Hydro introduces innovative hydroponic kits and smart automation devices that allow anyone to grow fresh produce at home while saving water, space, and time. - August 20, 2025 - ToDo Hydro
60 Years of Innovation: Netafim India Leads the Way in Precision Irrigation and Farmer Empowerment
Netafim India, part of Netafim Orbia, marks 60 years of innovation with a large-scale farmer education programme across 10 states, targeting over 1 lakh farmers, including smallholders and women. Having reached 1.2M farmers and 1.3M hectares under smart irrigation, Netafim’s solutions boost yields by 30–40% and cut water use by up to 50%. Celebrations include employee volunteering, skill-building, and showcasing innovations like GrowSphere™ and Toofan dripline. - August 18, 2025 - Netafim India Pvt. Ltd.
JBW Agrotech to Unveil Bertolini Two-Wheel Tractor at Penn State Ag Progress Days
JBW Agrotech will display several models of the Bertolini two-wheel tractors along with implements and a rear tine tiller at the Penn State Ag Progress Days, Aug 12-14 in State College, PA. - August 13, 2025 - JBW Agrotech
Ibcos and Catalyst Announce Leadership Transition
New leadership to support plans for future growth, new markets, and continued customer-centric approach - August 02, 2025 - Ibcos Computers
ERBESSD INSTRUMENTS Continues Global Expansion
ERBESSD INSTRUMENTS a global leader in dynamic balancing, vibration analysis, machinery health, and process health instrumentation and optimization announces expansion to Latin America. - July 25, 2025 - ERBESSD INSTRUMENTS
Eagle Italy Appoints Massimo Sinopoli as Operations Manager
Eagle Italy has announced the appointment of Massimo Sinopoli as its new Operations Manager. With over 20 years of experience in the sheet metal machinery industry, Sinopoli brings a strong track record in process optimization and building high-performing teams. Throughout his career, he has held managerial roles in sales, product development, and customer service, and has served as Country Manager across various European regions. - May 21, 2025 - Eagle Lasers
Eagle Lasers Appoints Dan Cortez as Executive Vice President & COO of Eagle Americas
Eagle Lasers proudly announces the appointment of Dan Cortez as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of its newly launched U.S. subsidiary, Eagle Americas. With more than 20 years of experience in manufacturing and machine tool leadership, Dan brings deep operational expertise,... - May 08, 2025 - Eagle Lasers
PriceEdge Appoints Andreas Lorenius as Chief Revenue Officer to Accelerate Growth
Price Edge, a leading global provider of cloud-based price optimization and management solutions, today announced the appointment of Andreas Lorenius as its new Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Andreas will spearhead Price Edge’s global commercial strategy, with a strong focus on accelerating... - May 08, 2025 - Price Edge
WCTractor Acquires Houston County Equipment – Kubota Dealer in Crockett, Texas
Award winning Kubota dealer in Texas acquires neighboring dealer’s location. - April 30, 2025 - Washington County Tractor, Inc.
Eagle Appoints Chad Jackson as CEO of Eagle Americas
Eagle Lasers has named Chad Jackson as CEO of its newly launched U.S. branch, Eagle Americas, marking a significant step in the company’s continued commitment to excellence and growth in the North American market. With nearly three decades of experience in the metal processing industry,... - April 24, 2025 - Eagle Lasers
Fast Catch Calf Catcher Launches Innovative Calf Lift Attachment to Enhance Ranching Efficiency and Safety
Fast Catch Calf Catcher is proud to introduce its latest innovation, a new calf lift attachment designed to further simplify the calf working process. This cutting-edge accessory is a direct response to customer needs, reinforcing the company’s commitment to making cattle producers' jobs more... - February 04, 2025 - Fast Catch
SENIX Tools Wins a 2024 Pro Tool Innovation Award
YAT USA Inc. | SENIX Tools received a prestigious 2024 Pro Tool Innovation Award for the CSPX6-M X6 60V Pole Saw. A distinguished panel of judges, including contractors, construction business owners, tradespeople, and media professionals, has completed the vote tally for the world's most innovative... - September 16, 2024 - YAT USA In. | SENIX Tools
MDT Agrarservice GmbH Introduces Rapid Delivery Service Across Europe
MDT Agrarservice GmbH, a leading provider of top-quality agricultural machinery, proudly unveils its latest offering: a revolutionary Rapid Delivery Service spanning across Europe. - March 11, 2024 - MDT Agrarservice GmbH
Durable GreenBed Unveils Redesigned Garden Bed Kits
Offering enhanced convenience and elegance, Durable Greenbed's redesigned garden bed kits are now available for purchase on their website. - November 21, 2023 - Durable GreenBed
Durable GreenBed Empowers 10,000 People Nationwide to Cultivate Community Garden Spaces
Durable GreenBed, a leading provider of sustainable raised garden beds, proudly announces a remarkable milestone. As a testament to their commitment to sustainable gardening, Durable GreenBed has successfully aided 10,000 individuals, schools, non-profits, and other organizations across the nation... - November 21, 2023 - Durable GreenBed
Durable GreenBed Unveils Exciting New Brand Design, Including Logo, Colors, and Identity
Durable GreenBed, a leading eco-friendly garden bed company, is thrilled to announce the launch of its fresh, new brand identity, complete with a new logo, color scheme, and overall visual aesthetic. As the industry landscape continues to evolve, Durable Greenbed recognizes the importance of... - November 21, 2023 - Durable GreenBed
Durable GreenBeds Steals the Spotlight at the New York State Fair: a Showcase of Sustainability
Durable GreenBeds, a renowned leader in sustainable gardening solutions, made an unforgettable mark at the New York State Fair this past fall, where they introduced their latest design features to an eager and eco-conscious audience. The event followed the conclusion of the Fair, an event that continuously underscores its commitment to showcasing the best of New York State agriculture and providing a memorable entertainment destination for families. - November 21, 2023 - Durable GreenBed
Trimyxs, a Start-Up Firm, Has Launched Its New Universal Push Lawn Mower Attachment That Enables Users to Trim, Edge, and Mow with the Push of a Finger
The Trimyxs company is excited to announce its product, the universal push lawn mower attachment called Trimyxs. Trimyxs will allow consumers to not only mow their lawn but also trim and edge it all at the same time. Every day people look for convenient, affordable, and adaptable ways to trim and... - May 24, 2023 - Trimyxs
All States Ag Parts Aqcuires Steel Tracks, Inc.
All States Ag Parts, the leading agricultural and heavy equipment parts supplier in North America, announced today the acquisition of Steel Tracks, Inc. - April 17, 2023 - All States Ag Parts
Innovation in Product Development - ARRK North America Visits CES® 2023
The team at ARRK North America, Inc. visited CES® 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada this past January. With an impressive 3,273 exhibitors and a stellar turnout of 118 thousand attendees from all over the world, the team was eager to see what this new year brought forth in innovation through product development. - April 15, 2023 - ARRK North America, Inc.
Farm-ng’s Robotics Platform for Farmers Receives Additional Funding
Farm-ng's robotic tractor wins the Small Farm Innovation Award and receives additional funding. The electric micro-tractor is commercially available now to help farmers grow food profitably. - March 02, 2023 - Farm-ng
Vego Garden Presents 3 Reasons to Start a Vegetable Garden in 2023
Vego Garden's objective is to redefine increased yard beds. The company was started with the goal of launching a modular steel Vego Garden bed system with a 20+ year life expectancy, making use of green steel materials instead of cutting down trees. People are nearing the start of yet another new... - December 19, 2022 - Vego Garden
SWOZI Launches New Pitch Marking Option "pico"
The sports technology provider adds a simplified and budget-friendly solution to its portfolio - December 16, 2022 - SWOZI AG
PriceEdge Achieves ISO 27001 Information Security Certification
PriceEdge, a fast-growing provider of Price Optimization and Management (PO&M) software, today announced that it has achieved ISO 27001:2013 certification for its Information security management system (ISMS). The certification and extensive audit process were performed by Bureau Veritas and... - June 17, 2022 - Price Edge
Introducing Cape Furl® Algaecide by Lake Restoration
Cape Furl® Algaecide is a non-copper based algaecide/fungicide for use in water features containing live fish and plants. - May 04, 2022 - Lake Restoration
The ONDO Solutions Enable the Set-Up of a Major Agri-Innovation Centre in South Africa
After more than a year of serious research on the market of South Africa, ONDO is now at the heart of a project for the set-up of a modern demo agri-innovation centre, featuring the first installations of ONDO automation solutions in the country. - March 14, 2022 - ONDO Smart Farming Solutions
Flint Equipment is Now a Certified Merlo Dealer
Flint Equipment with 19 locations covering South Carolina, Alabama, and Georgia is now a certified Merlo dealer. - March 11, 2022 - Flint Equipment
Sackett-Waconia Turns 125
Baltimore, MD-based Sackett-Waconia is entering its 125th year of service to the Fertilizer Industry. - January 06, 2022 - Sackett-Waconia
HBS Systems’ NetView ECO Named a BRP Certified Dealership Management System
For 35+ years, HBS Systems has served equipment dealers in the agricultural, aggregate, construction, industrial and material handling and rental equipment industries with their web-based NetView ECO equipment dealership management software. Integrated OEM solutions simplify complex OEM processes with automation and an intuitive design. Adding the BRP integration will grant BRP dealer’s real-time access to a full suite of integrated API functions. - June 16, 2021 - HBS Systems
Team Tractor Ranch Makes a Major Investment in a Local Community
Team Tractor Ranch, the southwest’s leading tractor dealer and equipment service provider, located in Phoenix, AZ, has agreed to be a major funder of Dunn's Arena 2021 barrel racing season. Barrel racing is a female-centric rodeo event. The horse and rider run a cloverleaf pattern around... - April 18, 2021 - Team Tractor and Equipment
HBS Systems Announces Telematics Integration with Kubota
As an Elite Kubota Dealership Management System provider, HBS Systems is constantly innovating for equipment dealerships' success. The Kubota telematics integration is the newest of many updates that will be released in 2021 and beyond. - March 24, 2021 - HBS Systems
Research by RobotMowerCenter.com Shows How Changing from Gas-Powered Lawn Mowers to Robotic Mowers and Electric Lawn Equipment Saves Lives Due to Reductions in Pollution
RobotMowerCenter.com releases assessment highlighting the link between traditional lawn mowers causing deaths from poor air quality in the USA. - March 05, 2021 - Robot Mower Center
Price Edge Listed as a “Representative Vendor” in the Gartner 2020 Market Guide for B2B Price Optimization and Management Software
Price Edge, a fast-growing provider of Price Optimization & Management (PO&M) solutions, announced today that the company has been listed in the "Market Guide for B2B Price Optimization and Management Software," published by Gartner on October 26, 2020. “Delighted to find... - February 22, 2021 - Price Edge
Fixr.com Releases 2021 Kitchen & Bathroom Trends Report
Fixr.com analyzes how homeowner's new priorities are shaping the two most used rooms of the house. Touchless technology, spa elements, new finishes and bolder designs are leading the way for kitchens and bathrooms in 2021. - February 21, 2021 - Fixr.com
HBS Systems Wins Two Silver Stevie® Awards in 2021 Sales & Customer Service
HBS Systems honored to announce it has received Two Silver Stevie Awards in 2021 Sales & Customer Service. This honor represents the hard work & dedication of the training & support team. HBS differentiates itself from the competition through rigorous training, coupled with a proven employee shadowing program & ensuring all employees participate in cross-training, implementation & support with customers on an ongoing basis. - February 03, 2021 - HBS Systems
Greg Bennett Joins HBS Systems to Lead Equipment Dealership and Rental Software Sales
Bennett will lead the company's sales strategy, technology partnerships, and growth opportunities through market penetration, product expansion, market development, acquisition and diversification. Greg brings more than 25 years of equipment dealership and rental software sales management experience as well as proven global expansion strategies to HBS Systems. - February 01, 2021 - HBS Systems
Team Tractor's New KIOTI CS2220 Tractor Delivers Major Upgrades
Kioti Tractor, a division of Daedong-USA, Inc., has just delivered its new CS2220 tractor. It provides a much-enhanced operator experience when compared to the CS2210. - October 31, 2020 - Team Tractor and Equipment
Solaris Attachments – Seasonal Attachments Available for the Fall 2020 Season
Solaris Attachments, a Seattle-based heavy equipment attachment company, has several attachments ready for the Fall 2020 season. - October 24, 2020 - Solaris Attachments
North East Garden Machinery Specialists Extends Reach "Online" for the Supply of New Equipment
Gateshead Lawnmower Centre bring their wealth of expert knowledge and range of high quality new garden machinery "online" with delivery direct to your door. From new Lawn Mowers and Lawn Tractors to Petrol Chainsaws and Hedge Trimmers, they new ship Finland's best selling Diesel Heaters for Patios + Workspaces + Warehouses. - October 23, 2020 - Gateshead Lawnmower Centre
Price Edge Included in Forrester's Now Tech: B2B Pricing, Q3 2020
Price Edge, a fast-growing provider of Price Optimization & Management solutions, announced today that the company has been included in the latest Now Tech report from Forrester Research for B2B pricing solutions in Q3, 2020. Forrester is a leading global research and advisory... - September 26, 2020 - Price Edge
Lee Spring Employees Spring to Action in COVID-19 Fight
Lee Spring is playing an active role globally in the manufacturing of critical components for medical devices and supporting quick lead times essential to the COVID-19 pandemic response. - July 03, 2020 - Lee Spring Ltd.
High Pressure – Small Package - Lee Spring Has the Solution in Stock
Lee Spring have designed their range of High Pressure Springs to save space and to enable compact product design by combining an unusual selection of performance characteristics which specifically suit small applications with high loading requirements. - June 12, 2020 - Lee Spring Ltd.
Announcing Victory Tractor’s New Flail Mower Line for 2020
Victory Tractor are excited to announce the upgraded line of tractor implements and 2020 flail mower buyer’s guide. Read below for a description of each item to decide which one is right for you. - June 11, 2020 - Victory Tractor Implements
Lite Pressure™ Springs from Lee Spring Provide the Delicate Touch
The Lee Spring Lite Pressure™ range of compression springs is a high-performance response to the need for applications such as relief/check valves, pistons, motor brushes and controls, displays, syringes, control flanges, toys and dispensers. - May 20, 2020 - Lee Spring Ltd.