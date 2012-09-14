PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Big Trees Inc. Transplants Memorial Trees During Winter Street Expansion Big Trees Inc. had an opportunity to transplant memorial trees out of the way of street expansion work this winter. - December 03, 2019 - Big Tree Supply Inc.

Big Trees Inc. Helped a Seattle Company Transplant Large Trees Big Trees Inc., a tree sales and transplant company in the Seattle area, was asked to help an iconic Seattle company transplant some large trees as part of the company’s relocation of their headquarters. - November 13, 2019 - Big Tree Supply Inc.

Gosha Greens Announces Grand Opening of Native Plants Nursery The second nursery for the Company will specialize in growing plants and trees native to Florida. - November 05, 2019 - Gosha Greens

Locus Agricultural Solutions’ Organic Soil “Probiotic” Named a Finalist for 2019 Best New Biological Product Panel of International Judges for Agribusiness Intelligence "Global Crop Science Forum and Awards" Picks Rhizolizer as a Leading Biostimulant - October 23, 2019 - Locus Agricultural Solutions

Big Trees Inc. Successfully Transplants Four Fruit Trees Big Trees Inc., a tree sales and transplant company in the Seattle area, was asked to look into a construction project on Vashon Island in the Puget Sound. - October 08, 2019 - Big Tree Supply Inc.

St. Pierre Woodworking and Sawmill Acquires New Vacuum Kiln St. Pierre Inc. (dba St. Pierre Woodworking and Sawmill) acquires a new vacuum kiln from iDry Systems that will greatly reduce the drying time of sawn logs and improve the overall quality of the cut product. - October 04, 2019 - St. Pierre Inc

Locus Agricultural Solutions Becomes One of the First AG Input Suppliers Globally to Receive B Corp Certification Locus AG announced that it is one of the first AG input suppliers globally to become a Certified B Corporation. The company provides fresh, non-GMO and organic-certified “probiotic” solutions that are proven to dramatically improve soil health, optimize crop yields, enhance plant and turf quality, sequester record amounts of carbon and reduce users’ environmental impact. - September 29, 2019 - Locus Agricultural Solutions

Blackfire's All New Portable Power Station – Charge Your Life Outdoors Blackfire, the creators of rugged lights, speakers and multi tools continue to push the boundaries of durable, utilitarian consumer products. New for 2019, Blackfire has announced the release of their all new Portable Power Station. The compact design allows for long lasting power packed into a lightweight,... - September 18, 2019 - Blackfire

Mississippi Forestry Commission Says No to Using Fire for Food Plot Preparation Food plot preparation: fire is not the answer. - September 15, 2019 - Mississippi Forestry Commission

Big Trees Inc. Assists with Landscaping Between Two Estates Big Trees Inc., a tree sales and transplant company in the Seattle area, was asked to assist with a landscaping situation between two estates in Medina, WA. - September 12, 2019 - Big Tree Supply Inc.

Mississippi Forestry Commission Prepares Public for Fall Wildfire Season Fire is one of the most destructive forces on the planet. Wildfires are unplanned fires that burn in forests and other wildlands. - September 06, 2019 - Mississippi Forestry Commission

AAA Tree Service Gets Long Island Ready for the 2019 Hurricane Season Leading provider of tree services and landscaping, AAA Tree Service, gets prepared for the hurricane season in New York with a wide range of emergency tree removal services. - September 02, 2019 - AAA Tree Service

Locus Agricultural Solutions CEO to Present Revolutionary Soil "Probiotics" at the 2019 Ag Innovation Showcase Expert Dr. Paul Zorner chosen to highlight treatment impact on maximizing crop productivity and carbon sequestration. - August 18, 2019 - Locus Agricultural Solutions

Inc. Magazine Unveils Its Annual List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies - the Inc. 5000 For the 2nd Time, Chloeta Appears on the Inc. 5000, Ranking No. 606 with Three-Year Revenue Growth of 734 Percent. - August 18, 2019 - Chloeta

Big Trees Inc. Installs Large Japanese Maple for Client Big Trees Inc., (https://bigtreesupply.com/), a tree sales and transplant company, helped install a large Japanese Maple into a landscape for their clients under short notice, and the project went off without a hitch. Big Trees was approached by their clients asking for help with a special, new specimen... - August 13, 2019 - Big Tree Supply Inc.

New Unmatched Carbon Sequestration Data Highlights Immediate Solution to Climate Change from Locus AG Substantial increases in soil carbon across five key crops verify impact of Locus Agricultural Solutions' microbiome-enhancing treatments. - August 09, 2019 - Locus Agricultural Solutions

Big Trees Inc. Helps Transplant Large Palm Trees Big Trees Inc., a tree sales and transplant company in the Seattle area, was approached by a new client and was asked to help with a transplanting project involving a number of large palm trees. - July 19, 2019 - Big Tree Supply Inc.

AAA Tree Service Keeping Long Island Safe from Strong Storms One Tree Removal at a Time Leading tree removal services provider AAA Tree Service continues to help keep Long Island safe by removing dangerous trees after deadly storm hits Suffolk County areas. - July 05, 2019 - AAA Tree Service

Big Trees Inc. Transplanted Large Fruit Trees in Central Washington Big Trees Inc., a tree sales and transplant company, was asked to come to Central Washington and transplant a number of large fruit trees from an apple growing property, to the owner's property a few miles down the road. - June 09, 2019 - Big Tree Supply Inc.

Blackfire's Wireless Magnetic Speaker Provides New Mounting Opportunities for Bluetooth® Music Blackfire creators of multi-functional outdoor products, introduces the Magnetic Wireless Speaker, which enables users to easily stick their speaker to metal surfaces while playing music through compatible Android® and iPhone® devices. Blackfire's new Magnetic Wireless Speaker helps adventure... - June 03, 2019 - Blackfire

Mississippi Forestry Commission Names New Director of Information and Outreach Effective May 16, Jason Scott has joined the Mississippi Forestry Commission (MFC) as the new Director of Information and Outreach. “Jason’s 10 years of experience in public relations make him a strong addition to the Mississippi Forestry Commission’s communication efforts,”... - May 23, 2019 - Mississippi Forestry Commission

AAA Tree Service, a Local and Loyal Company to Long Island, is Tirelessly Removing Dangerous Trees Out of the Way The company has employed its manpower for the removal of dangerous trees that can fall on roads during wind storms and block traffic or cause serious injuries among nearby residents. - May 21, 2019 - AAA Tree Service

Big Trees Inc. Provides Large Tree Privacy Screen to Home Big Trees Inc., (https://bigtreesupply.com/), a tree sales and transplant company, provided a large tree privacy screen, consisting of 10 trees, to the back yard of a home since a builder had recently removed the native forest. A woman had called into Big Trees with her story of the forest having been... - April 28, 2019 - Big Tree Supply Inc.

Big Trees Inc. Saves and Transplants 26 Trees from Construction Site Big Trees Inc., (http://bigtreessupply.com/), a tree sales and transplant company, was contacted to save and transplant a number of trees in the footprint of a new major construction effort. There were 37 trees in total that were slated to be relocated during a construction project at a local community... - April 06, 2019 - Big Tree Supply Inc.

Gosha Greens Supplies Plants to New iHeartRadio Building The plant buyer sourced local copperleaf and other plants for the uniquely designed radio headquarters project. - April 06, 2019 - Gosha Greens

Gosha Greens Announces Grand Opening of Nursery The newly developed nursery offers increased plant material availability to Gosha Greens’ customers. - March 25, 2019 - Gosha Greens

Big Trees Inc. Helps Relocate a Large Japanese Maple Big Trees Inc., (http://bigtreessupply.com/), a tree sales and transplant company, was asked to help relocate a large Japanese Maple tree for a group of residents involved in a local school remodel. The tree had a long standing heritage at the entrance to the school. When the school started its remodeling... - March 05, 2019 - Big Tree Supply Inc.

Big Trees Inc. Helps a Local University on Renovation Project Big Trees Inc., (http://bigtreessupply.com/), a tree sales and transplant company, was recently contacted by a local university to help save existing trees from demolition during a large campus remodel. Big Trees helped relocate the trees to a storage area and save them for future landscape use after... - February 10, 2019 - Big Tree Supply Inc.

Mississippi Arbor Day Tree Giveaways and Sales 2019 Arbor Day in Mississippi is Friday, February 8, 2019. The following week is Tree Planting Week, designated by Governor Phil Bryant's Arbor Day/ Tree Planting Week Proclamation. As a public resource, the Mississippi Forestry Commission reached out to their natural resource partners to compile a statewide... - January 26, 2019 - Mississippi Forestry Commission

Gosha Greens Announces New Website Launch The new and completely redesigned website offers visitors insight into the benefits of working with a plant buyer, along with gorgeous plant photos and valuable blog posts. - January 24, 2019 - Gosha Greens

Asia Plywood Company Celebrates 55 Years in Plywood Manufacturing Asia Plywood Company Sdn. Bhd., founded in 1964, is one of the longest running mills in West Malaysia and leading manufacturer of Malaysian Plywood. It celebrates its 55th year in plywood manufacturing. The company started out as a small sawmill in the mid-60's, supplying the local markets for the next... - January 21, 2019 - Asia Plywood Company

Big Trees Inc. Helps Transplant Large Trees at a Private Seattle School Big Trees Inc., a tree sales and transplant company, recently helped transplant a large number of Linden trees at a private school in the Seattle area. - January 20, 2019 - Big Tree Supply Inc.

Long Island Tree Removal Company, AAA Tree Service Provides Tips on Removing Dangerous Trees and Branches Trees represent life, peace, growth and nature. A tree is our most important contact with nature. They have been known to provide humans with the necessities for survival, including water, shade and oxygen. As much as trees have a special way of beautifying the environment, they can be equally dangerous when diseased or damaged. - January 11, 2019 - AAA Tree Service

Russell Bozeman Named Mississippi's 13th State Forester The Mississippi Forestry Commission’s Board of Commissioners announced the appointment of Russell Bozeman to serve as Mississippi’s 13th State Forester, effective December 15, 2018. - December 16, 2018 - Mississippi Forestry Commission

OpenForests Launches the Forest Project Platform explorer.land Transparent Project Presentations and Exciting Project Stories Take Stakeholder Engagement to a New Level OpenForests (https://openforests.com), an innovative German forest consulting and tech company, just released the explorer.land platform. The interactive map-based platform is designed to present forest and landscape projects and tell their stories while connecting like-minded organizations and stakeholders... - November 01, 2018 - OpenForests UG (haftungsbeschänkt)

Real Web Marketing Designs New Web Site for Big Trees Inc. in Seattle New Web Site Features Large Custom Tree Finder Feature. - November 01, 2018 - Big Tree Supply Inc.

Big Trees Inc. Helped a Builder Move a Large Landscape Tree Big Trees Inc., (https://bigtreesupply.com/), a tree sales and transplant company, was contacted by a builder to move a large landscape tree on their property. The builder had been speculating on a property for some time, and in making their intentions for the property known, the city inspectors realized... - October 21, 2018 - Big Tree Supply Inc.

Stop Wildfires at the Starting Line: Fall Wildfire Prevention and Awareness Wildfires occur year-round in Mississippi. The Mississippi Forestry Commission responded to and suppressed 2,318 wildfires that burned 33,574 acres in Fiscal Year 2017. As dry cold fronts begin to move through Mississippi this fall, it is important to be aware of the potential for increased wildfire... - October 14, 2018 - Mississippi Forestry Commission

MS Forestry Commission Accepting Applications from Cities for Popcorn Tree Control Statewide In September 2017, the Mississippi Forestry Commission (MFC) completed the first step of the Help Stop the Pop program, asking the public to report sightings of Chinese tallow (popcorn) trees. At this time, the MFC is taking applications from municipalities statewide to assist with popcorn tree control, the second step of our Help Stop the Pop program. To apply, visit: www.mfc.ms.gov/popcorn-tree-control-program - September 28, 2018 - Mississippi Forestry Commission

Big Trees Inc. Salvages Large Rhododendrons from a Local Property Big Trees Inc., a tree sales and transplant company, salvaged a number of large Rhododendrons from a local property earlier this season, which allowed Big Trees to gain a number of large Rhododendron specimens for their inventory. - August 28, 2018 - Big Tree Supply Inc.

Big Trees Inc. Transplanted Large Evergreen Trees for a Developer Big Trees Inc., a tree sales and transplant company, was contacted by a developer in Sequim, WA in regard to a project for transplanting a number of large evergreen trees. - August 08, 2018 - Big Tree Supply Inc.

Big Trees Inc. Replaces a Significant Hedge Between Two Properties Big Trees Inc. recently replaced a significant hedge between two properties that had been lost during an accident. - July 07, 2018 - Big Tree Supply Inc.

Big Trees Inc. Helped a Homeowner with a Large Scale Screening Situation Big Trees Inc. recently helped a client with a large scale screening situation that needed to be resolved before the client could sell their home. - June 29, 2018 - Big Tree Supply Inc.

Southern Pine Beetle Activity Map: Privately Owned Forestland The Mississippi Forestry Commission (MFC) completes Forest Health flights twice annually to monitor forest health issues, such as the southern pine beetle. The interactive map includes data from the most recent flights as well as data provided by the U.S. Forest Service. Verification of this data from... - May 26, 2018 - Mississippi Forestry Commission

Big Trees Inc. Completed a Privacy Screening Project for a Homeowner in Bothell Big Trees Inc., a tree sales and transplant company, has recently completed a significant privacy screening project for a homeowner in Bothell. - April 29, 2018 - Big Tree Supply Inc.

MS Forestry Commission Deploys Wildland Firefighters to Texas and Oklahoma This weekend, the Mississippi Forestry Commission (MFC) deployed two bulldozer strike teams to Texas, and one Wildland Firefighting Task Force Leader to Oklahoma. - April 18, 2018 - Mississippi Forestry Commission

MS Forestry Commission Announces New Wildfire Reporting Phone Number The Mississippi Forestry Commission (MFC) has a new wildfire reporting phone number for the public to call in Mississippi: 1-833-MFC-FIRE (1-833-632-3473). Previously, numbers were broken down by geographic areas of the state. The new wildfire reporting number will allow the public to quickly report... - April 11, 2018 - Mississippi Forestry Commission

Big Trees Inc. is Having a Successful First Quarter Big Trees Inc., a tree sales and transplant company, has been having a successful first quarter with plenty of new inventory and consistent transplanting work. - April 09, 2018 - Big Tree Supply Inc.

Stop Wildfires at the Starting Line PSA Wins Silver ADDY Award: MS Forestry Commission’s Wildfire Prevention Month Campaign Recognized The Mississippi Forestry Commission’s (MFC) public service announcement video, Stop Wildfires at the Starting Line, won a silver ADDY at the American Advertising Federation (AAF) Jackson awards in the category of Public Service Television Commercial. The award-winning public service announcement was produced by the Jackson-based video production and advertising firm Mad Genius and received grant funding from the U.S. Forest Service. - April 01, 2018 - Mississippi Forestry Commission