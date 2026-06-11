Recent Headlines
New From 1985 Games: Pride Mystery Dice Collaboration with Daniel Quasar, the Creator of the Progress Pride Flag
Done in collaboration with the amazing artist Daniel Quasar, the creator of the Progress Pride Flag, the 1985 Games Pride Mystery dice are here, they’re queer, and they’re awesome! These inclusive mystery packs include a set of dice pulled from colors that represent all kinds of queer identities, a pin, and a sticker featuring pro-queer gamer themes! - June 11, 2026 - 1985 Games LLC
Jack Fallows & PostCurious Fund The Stormlamp Rituals, an Illustrated Puzzle Book, in 17 Minutes on Kickstarter
A spooky illustrated puzzle book with 10+ hours of gameplay and built-in hints for 1 to 2 players. Travel along with Anna, a young witch exploring a mysterious world touched by magic. Read the story, examine illustrations, and solve puzzles page-by-page to progress further in the adventure. - June 03, 2026 - PostCurious
Boston-Area Couple Flushes Boring Bathrooms Away with the “Throne Topper” — The Quirky New Home Product That Turns Every Flush Into a Moment of Joy
Flush-Activated Fun: Throne Topper Cures Boring Bathrooms. Boston-area couple Evan and Lisa Einstein launched Throne Topper, the interactive accessory that sits on your toilet tank. It springs to life with every flush—spinning, moving, and playing catchy hand-washing jingles. It's the unique, fun, and practical gift for the holiday season. - December 02, 2025 - Throne Topper
Analog Game Studios Announces U.S. Retail Release of Schooled, a Two-Player Strategy Game Inspired by Nature’s Most Elegant Survival Tactic
Analog Game Studios announces the U.S. retail release of Schooled, a two-player strategy board game inspired by the survival tactic of fish that band together for protection. Designed by Cecil Oakton, Schooled challenges players to build and defend their own school of fish through clever positioning and tactical play. A full rules explainer video can be found on YouTube - December 02, 2025 - Analog Game Studios
YouTubers Pickled Geeks Brings the Fun — and the Pickles — to Subscribers
The YouTube duo Pickled Geeks, known for their quirky pop culture commentary, collectible unboxings, and offbeat humor, is giving fans a reason to subscribe — random stuffed pickle giveaways. In true Pickled Geeks style, the team has decided to spread joy (and a little silliness) by randomly... - November 28, 2025 - Pickled Geeks
Centrix Wins 2025 Sparks Play Strategy Toy & Game Award: a Revolutionary 3D Board Game That Spins Strategy in a Whole New Dimension
Analog Game Studios announces that its innovative 3D strategy game, Centrix, has won the 2025 Sparks Play Strategy Toy & Game Award. Featuring a unique seven-level rotational game board levels, Centrix redefines classic board gameplay with its blend of puzzle-solving and strategy. Designed for 2–6 players, Centrix challenges players to think in three dimensions and race their pawns to the top. - November 10, 2025 - Analog Game Studios
ZestYears Announces the Golden Grandparent Award to Recognize Outstanding Baby and Children’s Products
This winter, the much-anticipated launch of ZestYears a modern lifestyle magazine site and community designed exclusively for adults 55 and older, will serve as the new voice of longevity media. As part of its nationwide debut, ZestYears is now opening applications for the Golden Grandparent... - November 04, 2025 - ZestYears
Award-Winning Songwriter Brings Joy to Halloween with New Tune, "Octagooney" and Kindness for Kids Songs
Tricia Greenwood, creator of the Kindness for Kids Club, releases her latest song, “Octagooney” alongside children’s favorites now streaming on iTunes, YouTube, and Spotify. - October 20, 2025 - Tricia Greenwood
1985 Games - a New D&D Book and Board Game Inspired by Studio Ghibli & Legend of Zelda
docs.google.com/document/d/1vxJOHbHhBaZX6ZlOu8iIkjzMdWEsi-v0wKY6KwsjcXA/edit 1985 Games, creators of Obojima: Tales From The Tall Grass, have returned to Kickstarter with an all-new book from the world of Obojima, their D&D campaign setting inspired by the breathtaking films of Studio Ghibli... - October 07, 2025 - 1985 Games LLC
International Video Game Hall of Fame Unveils Class of 2025 Inductees
International Video Game Hall of Fame Unveils Class of 2025 Inductees, Invites Global Discussion on Gaming's Greatest The International Video Game Hall of Fame (IVGHOF) today proudly announces the release of the highly-anticipated Class of 2025 Inductees with details available on the... - September 26, 2025 - International Video Game Hall of Fame
Analog Game Studios Launches "Schooled" - a Fishy, Fast-Paced Strategy Game Hits Retail Shelves
Analog Game Studios has just released Schooled, a brand-new 2-player strategy board game about survival in the ocean. Inspired by the way fish swim in schools to protect themselves, players compete head-to-head to build, protect, and outwit their opponent’s school of fish. This launch is exciting for two big reasons: It’s the 10th published title from Toronto-based Analog Game Studios; It’s the first published design by Toronto creator Cecil Oakton. - September 10, 2025 - Analog Game Studios
Game Haven Guild Announces the Launch of the Business of Gaming Podcast - a Behind-the-Scenes Look at the Industry Powering Tabletop Gaming
Game Haven Guild is proud to announce the launch of its new podcast, The Business of Gaming, debuting on August 4, 2025. This groundbreaking series takes listeners inside the tabletop gaming industry—from bustling game stores and passionate designers to the supply chains and strategies that keep the dice rolling and the cards flying. - August 04, 2025 - Game Haven Guild
Blue Donut Studios Signs Elder Scrolls Star Wes Johnson for Horror VR Escape Game on Meta Quest
Renowned voice actor joins cast of “Horror in the Library: The Invitation VR” — an immersive Victorian puzzle adventure launching on Meta Quest, with Kickstarter campaign going live August 20. - July 04, 2025 - Blue Donut Studios
*Assembly Required & GoHero Bring the First-Ever "The Designer Toy Art Festival" to Philadelphia, August 1–10
For the first time ever, art toy culture comes to Philadelphia with cutting edge independent toy creators at The Designer Toy Art Festival. The successful *Assembly Required show teams up with pop culture powerhouse GoHero and local creative agency POP Solutions, to bring over 100 indie brands together a unique experience. The exhibition starts August 1 and leads to the main event August 8-10, with creative events, food, music, entertainment, and more. - June 27, 2025 - Go Hero
Whimsical Leisure Fantasy Has Arrived on Alchemy - Obojima: Tales from the Tall Grass Available Now
Obojima: Tales from the Tall Grass from 1985 Games has launched on Alchemy. Featuring an exclusive enhanced edition only available on the Alchemy app. - April 16, 2025 - 1985 Games LLC
Leisure Fantasy Joins Forces With the World's Greatest Roleplaying Game. Obojima: Tales from the Tall Grass Now Available on DnDBeyond.
1985 Games is teaming up with DnDBeyond to make Obojima available digitally. It's now easier than ever to start your own island adventure in a world full of whimsy and wonder. - March 27, 2025 - 1985 Games LLC
Next Level Showcase XIII Premieres on 3/8 at 10:00 JST
On Saturday, March 8 at 10:00 AM, Prime 1 Studio will premiere the YouTube show, Next level showcase XIII: Age of titans and machines. - February 27, 2025 - Prime 1 Studio Co., Ltd.
Pre-Orders for the 1/3 Scale "The Lord of the Rings (Film), The Dark Lord Sauron" Statue Began Feb. 13, 2025
Prime 1 Studio Co., Ltd. (hereinafter "Prime 1 Studio") has announced the release of its latest product under the high-end statue brand "Prime 1 statue," the Museum masterline: "The Lord of the Rings (Film), The Dark Lord Sauron" statue. Pre-orders began on February 13, 2025, with the product scheduled for release around August 2026. - February 19, 2025 - Prime 1 Studio Co., Ltd.
Black History Trivia Game Offers Educational Entertainment for Families This Black History Month
A new Black History Month trivia game has been developed to educate families and students about African American history through an interactive online experience. Created by Monica Dorsey, the YouTube channel offers a trivia challenge designed to make learning about Black history accessible and engaging for all ages. - January 16, 2025 - Goose Goose Duck
Brainy Toys LLC Introduces 3D Masters™ Cube Chess: a New Dimension in Strategic Play
Brainy Toys LLC unveils 3D Masters™ Cube Chess, a patent-pending three-dimensional chess variant that challenges players to think beyond the traditional flat board. With three exciting variants and a growing community, Cube Chess is poised to revolutionize how chess enthusiasts approach the game. - September 25, 2024 - Brainy Toys, LLC
1985 Games Launches the Cutest Dice Kickstarter of the Year, Fruit Meadows Milk Cartons: 12 Kawaii Cat Dice Sets
Fruit Meadows Milk Cartons: Kawaii Cat Dice Sets, the cutest dice Kickstarter of the year. From the team that brought you VHS Dice & Obojima: Tales from the Tall Grass, now comes an adorable cat-themed collection of dice and its milk carton packaging. - September 17, 2024 - 1985 Games LLC
Blitz Champz Football Card Game NFL Shield Edition Launches at Barnes & Noble Nationwide to Kick Off the NFL Season
Blitz Champz, the dynamic football card game created by women’s tackle and flag football champion Adrienne Smith, proudly announces the launch of its NFL Shield edition. This exciting release is available at Barnes & Noble stores nationwide, timed perfectly with the start of the NFL... - September 12, 2024 - Blitz Champz
California Surgeon General Dr. Diana E. Ramos to Speak at Free Online Event “ACEs & Teaching Resilience in Early Childhood,” Hosted by The Discovery Source
On Tuesday, July 23 at 1pm PST, The Discovery Source, publishers of early childhood education resources, will welcome “California’s Doctor,” Dr. Diana E. Ramos, for a special online event focusing on adverse childhood experiences (ACEs), a top priority of the Office of the... - July 16, 2024 - The Discovery Source
Brenda Mize Dolls Announces Rebranding and New Website Launch
Brenda Mize Dolls, formerly known as Eyes of Texas Dolls, is excited to announce its official rebranding and the launch of its new website as well. This change comes as part of a strategic move following the company’s relocation from Texas to Connecticut. - July 08, 2024 - Brenda Mize Dolls
Pickled Geeks is Bringing the Best of Nostalgia to the Nostalgic
Pickled Geeks is excited to announce that they have started a social media vlog/blog/podcast for the nostalgia-seeker in everyone. “Pickled Geeks” was a name they came up with because there wasn’t anything out there that incorporated geeky, fun, nostalgic interests… good... - June 25, 2024 - Pickled Geeks
The Discovery Source Presents the Inaugural Champion Award
Educator Lisa Plunkett to receive lifetime achievement award in honor of her significant contributions to early childhood education. - June 20, 2024 - The Discovery Source
Brown Toy Box Launches "Maya's Virtual Adventure" to Inspire Children to Explore STEAM and Game Design – powered by Microsoft MakeCode
Brown Toy Box, an educational toy company, launches "Maya's Virtual Adventure" on May 1, 2024. The interactive game, powered by Microsoft MakeCode, fosters diversity and inclusion in STEAM fields. The game guides children through a virtual world with Maya, teaching coding and game development. The collaboration with Microsoft for Nonprofits aims to elevate Black youth from consumers to creators in the gaming industry, promoting inclusivity and interest in STEAM education. - April 29, 2024 - Brown Toy Box, Inc.
Ohuhu Celebrates Easter Creativity with Seasonal Sale
Leading art supply brand Ohuhu is celebrating Easter with a week-long sale and craft bundles perfect for seasonal gift-giving. From March 22-31, visit Ohuhu for 15-20% off orders over $199. They have also handpicked curated bundles for Easter activities like coloring eggs and spring artwork. - March 28, 2024 - Ohuhu
Blitz Champz Unleashes the Ultimate Football Card Game Mobile App for Super Bowl
Blitz Champz, the revolutionary football card game, launches its mobile app downloadable at play.blitzchampz.com and via the Apple, Google, and Amazon app stores. - February 06, 2024 - Blitz Champz
Fall in Love with "Penelope and Macaroni"
A children’s book about a girl living in a house with her horse… based on a semi-true story. - December 06, 2023 - Penelope and Macaroni
Evmarktoys.com Just launched Armenian Toys and Montessori Toys
What are Armenian Toys? Armenian toys are a testament to the rich cultural heritage and artistic traditions of Armenia. These toys reflect the country's history, folklore, and craftsmanship, often incorporating elements of Armenian culture and symbolism. Handcrafted with precision and care,... - December 05, 2023 - evmarktoys.com
FUNWHOLE Leads Innovation with Original Steampunk Building Sets
FUNWHOLE, a rapidly emerging lighting brick brand in the building blocks industry, is proud to announce the launch of their groundbreaking Steampunk World series. This original and innovative collection marks a significant milestone in FUNWHOLE's commitment to creativity and unique design. - November 18, 2023 - FUNWHOLE
Equipping Black Nonprofits to Inspire Youth: Brown Toy Box and Microsoft Announce Transformational Collaboration
Brown Toy Box, an innovative educational toy company dedicated to promoting diversity and inclusion in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics), proudly announces its groundbreaking collaboration with Microsoft Nonprofit Tech Acceleration. This transformative collaboration merges tactile toys with innovative learning technology, empowering, Black-led nonprofits to inspire youth who are underrepresented in both toys and games, through engaging online educational games. - September 14, 2023 - Brown Toy Box, Inc.
D.O.P.E. - High-End Collectibles Brand Dedicated Exclusively to Black Icons Series 1 Launch
Depicting Our Peoples Excellence (D.O.P.E.), the first company to celebrate heroes from Black culture through high-end scale collectibles launches with two Black icons from American history - Bass Reeves and Stagecoach Mary. - July 17, 2023 - Go Hero
Let's Be Onyx: A New Creative Think-Tank Shaping the Future of Pop-Culture
Let's Be Onyx, is a new cutting-edge powerhouse collaboration of five accomplished entities, all with a rich history of pop-culture success. Sharing vision and decades of collective experience, Let's Be Onyx will create unique pop-art collecting experiences and provide services to talented emerging... - July 06, 2023 - Go Hero
1985 Games Announces D&D Campaign Setting Inspired by Studio Ghibli & Legend of Zelda
1985 Games, creators of Dungeon Craft and VHS Dice, will return to Kickstarter this summer with an all-new D&D campaign setting inspired by the breathtaking films of Studio Ghibli and the popular game series The Legend of Zelda. In Obojima: Tales from the Tall Grass, players will explore a... - June 29, 2023 - 1985 Games LLC
1985 Games Debuts Special Edition Dice Collaboration with Penny Arcade
1985 Games, creators of Dungeon Craft, VHS Dice, Dungeon Notes, and more, has crafted a special edition set of their popular Sharp Edge VHS Dice in collaboration with the team at Penny Arcade. The Special Edition Dice will be available to the 70,000 attendees expected to attend PAX East from March 23-26 in Boston, Massachusetts. - March 23, 2023 - 1985 Games LLC
Erik Quam Joins Smart Toys and Games as Vice President of New Product and Business Development
Toy industry veteran Erik Quam has joined Smart Toys and Games Inc., as the company’s VP of New Product and Business Development. Quam joins the US-based team and will also work closely with world headquarters based in Belgium. Quam is no stranger to the toy industry. His career spans more... - March 21, 2023 - Smart Toys and Games
1985 Games’ Equity Crowdfunding Raise on StartEngine Gives Investors a Shot at Joining the Booming TTRPG Industry
1985 Games plans for growth opportunities in the $2.69 billion hobby game sales industry. 1985 Games, creators of Dungeon Craft, VHS Dice, Dungeon Notes, and More, has launched a new crowdfunding campaign on StartEngine: https://www.startengine.com/offering/1985games. - March 08, 2023 - 1985 Games LLC
Homewreckers Studio Announces the Release of Immersive Adventure Game, "The Missing Piece"
Homewreckers Studio releases adventure game, "The Missing Piece," featuring challenging puzzles, unique art style and original soundtrack. Available on itch.io for Windows. Independent studio focused on creating immersive gaming experiences. - January 22, 2023 - Homewreckers Studio
Kids Preferred Announces New President, CFO and COO
Kids Preferred Elevates Three Executives to the C-Suite. Kids Preferred LLC, a New Jersey-based consumer product manufacturer and a leader in the licensed infant & preschool children’s toys industry, has appointed Larry Presser as President and Chief Revenue Officer, Lisa Deubel as Chief... - January 15, 2023 - Kids Preferred
GoHero Partners with Atomic Toybox Entertainment to Launch Original Sci-Fi Entertainment and Collectibles
GoHero, makers of award-winning collectables based on pop-culture icons announced today its partnership with Atomic Toybox Entertainment, producers of award-winning animation and live action entertainment brands, for the launch of Forgotten Future©, a new property and toy line. The first peek... - October 22, 2022 - Go Hero
Southern California Inventor Marky Sparky Creates Solution for Archery Anywhere with All Fab & No Stab
Why isn't archery accessible to everyone? Traditional archery is pointy, dangerous, and it's limited to the range. Marky Sparky Inc. designed the Faux Bow Pro Recurve to be the answer to unlocking Archery Anywhere. - August 15, 2022 - Marky Sparky Toys
Faster Action Figure! Kill! Kill! - Tura Satana Gets Immortalized as Toy
“One of Tura’s wishes was for someone to create an action figure of her in full Varla mode,” says Siouxzan Perry, CEO of Tura Satana Inc., in announcing White Elephant Toyz and PlaidStallions.com will produce the first officially licensed Tura Satana action figure. In full Varla mode. - June 01, 2022 - PlaidStallions
Alba Arcade's OPIS/200 Cashless Payment System is Now in Romania
Alba Arcade, a leading amusement machine manufacturer, and playground management system provider enters Romanian market with OPIS/200 cashless payment system. - May 23, 2022 - Alba Arcade
Owl & Oak Moodies Help Children Express Big Feelings
Owl & Oak present The Moodies: Cuddly Storybook Friends that teach your Little how to positively express Big Feelings - May 10, 2022 - Owl & Oak
Retro Gaming Returns with Sharp Edge VHS Dice
1985 Games has a new Kickstarter featuring retro 80s inspired VHS style boxes and custom sharp edge resin dices sets in matching colors. - April 08, 2022 - 1985 Games LLC
Announcing the Deck of Possibilities, a Way to Fix Underdeveloped Exploration Systems in TTRPG, from Tesseray Games and Velvet Fang
The Deck of Possibilities, a supplemental card system for traversal and exploration in Tabletop Role Playing Games (TTRPGs), is coming soon from a partnership between Tesseray Games and Velvet Fang. - February 10, 2022 - Tesseray Games
Little Aiden Press Issues Call for Nominations for the Inaugural Self Ink It Awards
January 31 Entry Deadline; Eligibility Extended to Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) Self Published Authors; www.selfinkit.com - December 31, 2021 - Little Aiden Press
Shlii Kawaii Toys Pursuing New Frog Toy Designs Via Crowdfunding
This project features two adorably round frog characters: Baby Ribbit and Kid Ribbit. Hop onto their FrogStarter to adopt some toadally frogtastic friends. - July 22, 2021 - Shlii Kawaii Toys