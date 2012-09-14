PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

New Monthly Puzzle Book Service Launched by Puzzles For Puzzlers A new service offering five brand new puzzle books per month has just been launched by Puzzles For Puzzlers sending new books every month directly to subscribers for them to print and use at home. - December 12, 2019 - Puzzles For Puzzlers

New Board Game "Houseguests from Hell" Launches Just in Time for Holiday Houseguest Season For any one who's ever had a houseguest over-extend their welcome, the new board game from Golden Elixir Enterprises, Houseguests From Hell, highlights and brings comedic relief to the most outrageous (and mostly true) houseguest experiences. Great for families, and corporate team-building. - October 29, 2019 - Golden Elixir Enterprises

1985 Games Launcher Dungeon Craft, Kickstarter Closes at $358K 1985 Games, a startup Dungeon & Dragons enthusiast gaming company is pleased to announce the success of its Kickstarter campaign finished on August 23 at $358,133. Books will retail at $30 and will be available for sale online approximately December 1. Dungeon Craft is a new book filled with cut-out... - October 22, 2019 - 1985 Games

1985 Games Launches Dungeon Craft, Kickstarter Campaign Fully Funded 1985 Games is a small start-up that consists of a Dungeon & Dragons party who hated drawing trees and buildings. They spent the last year creating a book with over 1,000 battle map pieces that can be cut out and used in a game. The Kickstarter campaign has raised over $100,000. Dungeon Craft will change the way Dungeon Masters and players create worlds. - August 07, 2019 - 1985 Games

Kidini Karate is New on Amazon; Back to School Bully Prevention for Kids 3-8 Years Old Kidini Karate® helps parents teach children to be aware, avoid, and self-defense escapes and empowers very young children with knowledge and courage to escape bullies and child predators. Kidini Karate® introduces to the professional educators of very young children, a detailed educator’s manual researched by the University Of Delaware Department of Research titled: Helping Children Develop Self Protective Skills. - July 19, 2019 - Kidini Karate

1985 Games Launches Dungeon Craft, Kickstarter Campaign Rising Quickly 1985 Games is a small start-up that consists of a Dungeon & Dragons party who hated drawing trees and buildings. They spent the last year creating a book with over 1,000 battle map pieces that can simply be cut out and used in a game. The Kickstarter campaign has raised over $32,000 in under 3 days. Dungeon Craft will change the way Dungeon Masters and players create worlds. - July 14, 2019 - 1985 Games

Pass-a-Fist: New Party Game Launches on Kickstarter Unique new tabletop game, promises to bring family and friends together to hypothetically “beat the cr*p out of each other.” - July 09, 2019 - Lonely Lemming, LLC

Silver Lynx Games Launched Their First Kickstarter Campaign: Hard West - The Board Game It's a horror strategy game settled in the old Wild West - build your town accordingly to the scenario you have decided to play. - June 05, 2019 - Silver Lynx Games

Bouncer Depot Announces the Release of New Inflatable Axe Throwing Game Bouncer Depot has recently announced the release of their new game. This game is called inflatable axe throwing game and it is a great choice for party rental businesses to keep the attendees hooked for long hours. - March 21, 2019 - Bouncer Depot

The Game of Creativity Launches Campaign to Spark More Creative Ideas Getting past the blank page when writing or creating is often the hardest part of making. The Game of Creativity has launched a campaign to help with that problem. - February 16, 2019 - The Game of Creativity

House of Hope Deploys New Safety Wearable Technology AlertGPS and House of Hope in Ft. Lauderdale have teamed up together to implement new groundbreaking innovative safety technology platform to increase the effectiveness of their outpatient treatment programs. - February 14, 2019 - AlertGPS

Robot Bear Opens Office in the United States Robotic startup, that has a robot bear co-founder, sells its 1st batch in pre-sale and opens laboratory in Boston. - December 28, 2018 - Tobyto

Azpen Innovation Debuts Qi Wireless Charging Station with the Google Assistant Azpen Innovation, an award winning developer of wireless charging products for Qi enabled devices, will launch an innovative Qi Wireless Charging Sound Hub with the Google Assistant at CES 2019. The DockAll Assist model G600 is an all-in-one docking station with Qi Wireless Charging and Google Assistant... - December 05, 2018 - Azpen Innovations

New Games Rewards Life Experiences and Donates to Alzheimer's Research New type of card game that rewards players for their real life experiences. - October 26, 2018 - Experience Games

Peek-a-Bunny: An Easter Tradition Kickstarter Campaign Started by Momtrepreuneur of K McCabe Publishing LLC A Kickstarter Campaign for Peek-a-Bunny: An Easter Tradition just launched. The goal of the campaign is to spread brand awareness and help improve packaging. - October 01, 2018 - K McCabe Publishing LLC

Procosplay Debut Quality Captain America, Doctor Strange & Hela Costumes for Halloween Superhero Fun Procosplay specializes in top-quality, affordable cosplay costumes of all kinds. For this Halloween season, several new Marvel superhero costumes are sure to be super popular. When it comes to cosplay costume shopping, especially for Halloween, no real enthusiast wants to get left behind and make a... - September 27, 2018 - ProCosplay

My First Lab Goes for Gold; STEM Educational Toy Creators Win Prestigious Industry Award My First Lab captures the hearts of parents and children worldwide with the Oppenheim Toy Portfolio Gold Seal Award (2018). Each year, the Oppenheim Toy Portfolio Gold Seal Award (2018) is bestowed upon the top toys in the industry. C & A Scientific’s STEM-focused toy line, My First Lab, has gained this prestigious honor in 2018, beating out hundreds of other offerings. - September 18, 2018 - My First Lab

BeginAgain Announces New President; Award-Winning Colorado Toy Company BeginAgain Hires Michael Grant as President BeginAgain is pleased to announce Michael Grant, former President of phil&teds USA and Mountain Buggy has joined the team in the role of President. As a juvenile product industry veteran, Grant will focus primarily on growing the sales and marketing divisions of the company. “As a well-respected... - August 07, 2018 - BeginAgain

Bouncer Depot Debuts All White Wedding Bounce House Bouncer Depot announces the release of their new White Wedding Bounce House to bring the thrill of the bounce to the celebration of your next bride- and groom-to-be. Available for immediate purchase from Bouncer Depot, this bounce house is sure to become a wedding celebration staple. Designed to echo... - August 06, 2018 - Bouncer Depot

Bouncer Depot Commercial Bounce Houses Shipped Faster Thanks to New Deal with FedEx Bouncer Depot links arms with FedEx to provide clients with better shipping options for American-made commercial bounce houses and inflatable waterslides. - May 18, 2018 - Bouncer Depot

TiE Inflect 2018 Announces Woobo, Inc., as a 2018 TiE50 Winner Woobo, Inc. is excited to announce that it has been selected as a "2018 TiE50 Winner" for the prestigious TiE50 Awards Program recognizing the world's most innovative tech startups. This awards competition is part of TiE Inflect 2018, the world's largest conference for tech entrepreneurs. “It’s... - May 07, 2018 - Woobo, Inc.

AlertGPS Uses AT&T Connectivity to Help Keep Mobile Workers Safer Supporting “World Day For Safety And Health At Work” and Bringing Awareness to the Risks Faced by Mobile Workers - April 30, 2018 - AlertGPS

Newly-Launched Toy, Dough Dots!™ Helps Preschoolers Create Worlds of Fun with Play, a Ball, and Dough Dough Dots!™ gives nimble little hands a way to play with dough and keep it in an easily opened container that’s a toy in itself. - April 18, 2018 - United Pacific Designs, Inc.

Sirbonu Launches 3D Baby Jewelry for Soon to be Parents Through 3dprintedultrasounds.com Sirbonu OÜ is launching, through their e-store 3dprintedultrasounds.com, a new range of 2D and 3D Jewelry. This range of ultrasound Jewelry offers soon to be parents the possibility to eternalize their pregnancy with a beautiful piece of custom made jewelry. - April 07, 2018 - Sirbonu OÜ

New Parents from Connecticut Invent an Innovative On-the-Go Stylish Diaper Bag for Men Meta Backpack announces its new product launch and pre-orders on Kickstarter in 2018. - December 22, 2017 - Meta Backpack LLC

Cubelets TWELVE Wins Teachers’ Choice Award for the Classroom Modular Robotics is proud to announce that their educational toy product, the Cubelets TWELVE is a winner of the 2018 Learning Magazine's Teachers' Choice Award for the Classroom. - December 06, 2017 - Modular Robotics

Rack Up Some Good Karma by Joining Beekwee on #GivingTuesday; Give, Get Back and Only Pay Shipping Beekwee is a community-driven donation marketplace for parents in the United States. The platform allows families to donate and receive easily shippable baby, child, and maternity products, so they can keep up with their baby’s growth spurts without breaking the bank. Beekwee was created to solve... - November 27, 2017 - Beekwee

Next-Gen Amber AlertGPS: Award-Winning Safety Wearable & App Keeps Kids & Parents Connected Amber Alert GPS, a leading child safety innovator, has released its next generation safety wearable. Amber Alert GPS is designed to keep kids safe and connected through GPS location awareness and 2-way mobile voice communications. With a simple touch of a button, a child can easily call a parent or caregiver – no matter where they are. Parents can also view their child's whereabouts from the convenience of the new smartphone companion app. - November 20, 2017 - AlertGPS

Azpen Innovation's Dockall Named CES 2018 Innovation Awards Honoree Azpen's DockAll Qi Wireless Charging Sound Hub wins CES 2018 Innovation Award Honoree for Smart Energy category. - November 17, 2017 - Azpen Innovations

NumRush | A Fun Board Game That Changes How to Learn Math Coming from Vietnam, this board game has made Math Exciting for Kids everywhere by fun gameplay and engaging storytelling all over the world. Now the game is available on Kickstarter. - November 08, 2017 - NumRush US LLC

Hey There Fatty Wins Best Multiplayer Experience at DreamHack Denver 2017 Chocolate Crackers, a Colorado based company, is proud to announce that their premier game, Hey There Fatty, has won Best Multiplayer Experience at DreamHack 2017. - October 25, 2017 - Chocolate Crackers LLC

Kvellix™ Announces the Appointment of Ascender Studios as Agency of Record to Help Launch NUTSO™ at the Second Annual Play Fair Kvellix now working with Ascender Studios on the goal of making NUTSO™, a new poker styled card game, a disruptive force in the gaming industry. - October 11, 2017 - Kvellix

Hey There Fatty Nominated for Best Multiplayer Experience at DreamHack 2017 Chocolate Crackers, a Colorado based company, is proud to announce that their premier game, Hey There Fatty, has been nominated as a finalist for Best Multiplayer Experience at DreamHack 2017 - October 11, 2017 - Chocolate Crackers LLC

Crazy Commute Live on Kickstarter Your commute is about to get more fun. New design studio, Sheep Tree Studios, is proud to announce the launch of their Kickstarter campaign for their new game, Crazy Commute. About the game: Crazy Commute is a card game playable from 3 to 5 players and suitable for ages 7 years old and older. It is... - October 06, 2017 - Sheep Tree Studios

New Service for Ultrasound Clinics, the Virtual Reality Experience by Sirbonu OÜ BabySliceO offers 3D printers to ultrasound clinics and anybody enthusiastic about 3D baby models; the possibility to use Virtual Reality to show and clean up ultrasound files and create the 3D baby Models. - September 28, 2017 - Sirbonu OÜ

3D Baby Model on Indiegogo by 3dprintedultrasounds.com 3dprintedultrasounds.com is offering the possibility to have volume files made by ultrasound machines during a 3D session converted into a 3D file that can be printed into a 3D baby Model. - September 21, 2017 - Sirbonu OÜ

Kvellix Inc. Announces the Upcoming Launch of NUTSO™ at Play Fair in NYC November 4th NUTSO™ is a high energy, gut wrenching poker styled card game design to bring back family game night. Soon you can be part of Kvellix Inc.'s new NUTSO nation family. - September 19, 2017 - Kvellix

Cary Tagawa, Adrianne Curry & Ice-T's Wife Coco Are Cast as New Super Heroes Based on the Comic Book, Gekido, by BeyondComics.TV Creator Graig Weich & B.Wilson Ice-T's super model wife, Coco (Coco Austin), Adrianne Curry and Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa (Mortal Kombat) are now officially licensed for the 1st time as fully posable 1/6 scale 12" action figures with "real synthetic skin" (& 28 points of articulation with a steel skeleton inside), based on the comic book, Gekido. They are empowered new super heroes: www.BeyondComics.TV, created by celebrity artist of the stars Graig Weich (Poster Artist: Spawn #30) seen on TV's E!, Huff Post, AMC, HBO & 20/20 ABC. - September 15, 2017 - BeyondComics.TV

Custom STEM/STEAM Classroom Kits Now Available for Teachers STEM Discovery Boxes announces new customized STEAM Classroom Kits making it easier for teachers to build a personalized curriculum for their students. - September 14, 2017 - STEM Discovery Boxes

Announcing the Limited Run Games Collection at Digital Game Museum Digital Game Museum to preserve Limited Run Games releases as part of a new special collection at the museum. - August 15, 2017 - Digital Game Museum

Ship Happens: Gaming Cruise to Set Sail in 2018 It’s back; The Game Culture Convention Cruise and Expo, better known as GaCuCon, is booked and will set sail to the Bahamas from Ft. Lauderdale on June 20th, 2018. GaCuCon will once again be aboard a Carnival Cruise Lines ship and will commandeer - Jack Sparrow like - one of their finest, The Conquest. - July 12, 2017 - GaCuCon LLC

Digital Energy World Bolsters Mobile Tech Accessories as Official Sponsors at CE Week 2017 Introduces High Tech Fidget Spinners, Virtual Reality Headsets and Portable Phone Stands - June 23, 2017 - Digital Energy World

3D Printed Baby Statues from Ultrasounds by Sirbonu Sirbonu is offering the possibility to have volume files made by ultrasound machines during a 3D session converted into a 3D file that can be printed into a 3D baby statue. - June 14, 2017 - Sirbonu OÜ

7 Things to Consider Before Buying a Bounce House from China Bouncer Depot offers tips on selecting the best commercial bounce houses, inflatable water slides and obstacle courses made in the U.S.A. - June 06, 2017 - Bouncer Depot

The National Indie Excellence Award Announces, Utahn, Anders Roseberg a Finalist The National Indie Excellence Awards (NIEA) announces Anders Roseberg, children’s book author from Salt Lake City, Utah, a 2017 “Finalist” for his picture book Priscilla and the Sandman, for the category, “Children’s Book 4-8 Years.” The National Indie Excellence Book... - May 24, 2017 - Anders Roseberg Books

Create Your Own Collectible Doll at Eyesoftexasdolls.com Did you know that the owner of Beacon's Glow Collectibles, Brenda Mize, makes OOAK handmade dolls from Dianna Effner Little Darling doll sculpts? - May 19, 2017 - Brenda Mize

Where Will You be When the Bombs Begin to Fall? Survival Board Game "Apochalyptica" Hits Kickstarter New England based indie game development company, Psychotronic Studios, released their first game to Kickstarter earlier this week. Apochalyptica is an apocalyptic survival board game/rpg hybrid aiming to bridge the divide in the tabletop gaming community. - May 18, 2017 - Psychotronic Studios