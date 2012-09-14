PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution.
A new service offering five brand new puzzle books per month has just been launched by Puzzles For Puzzlers sending new books every month directly to subscribers for them to print and use at home. - December 12, 2019 - Puzzles For Puzzlers
For any one who's ever had a houseguest over-extend their welcome, the new board game from Golden Elixir Enterprises, Houseguests From Hell, highlights and brings comedic relief to the most outrageous (and mostly true) houseguest experiences. Great for families, and corporate team-building. - October 29, 2019 - Golden Elixir Enterprises
1985 Games, a startup Dungeon & Dragons enthusiast gaming company is pleased to announce the success of its Kickstarter campaign finished on August 23 at $358,133. Books will retail at $30 and will be available for sale online approximately December 1.
Dungeon Craft is a new book filled with cut-out... - October 22, 2019 - 1985 Games
1985 Games is a small start-up that consists of a Dungeon & Dragons party who hated drawing trees and buildings. They spent the last year creating a book with over 1,000 battle map pieces that can be cut out and used in a game. The Kickstarter campaign has raised over $100,000. Dungeon Craft will change the way Dungeon Masters and players create worlds. - August 07, 2019 - 1985 Games
Kidini Karate® helps parents teach children to be aware, avoid, and self-defense escapes and empowers very young children with knowledge and courage to escape bullies and child predators. Kidini Karate® introduces to the professional educators of very young children, a detailed educator’s manual researched by the University Of Delaware Department of Research titled: Helping Children Develop Self Protective Skills. - July 19, 2019 - Kidini Karate
1985 Games is a small start-up that consists of a Dungeon & Dragons party who hated drawing trees and buildings. They spent the last year creating a book with over 1,000 battle map pieces that can simply be cut out and used in a game. The Kickstarter campaign has raised over $32,000 in under 3 days. Dungeon Craft will change the way Dungeon Masters and players create worlds. - July 14, 2019 - 1985 Games
Unique new tabletop game, promises to bring family and friends together to hypothetically “beat the cr*p out of each other.” - July 09, 2019 - Lonely Lemming, LLC
It's a horror strategy game settled in the old Wild West - build your town accordingly to the scenario you have decided to play. - June 05, 2019 - Silver Lynx Games
Is this bamboo cage construction a trampoline? If so, that could make it the biggest trampoline around. - March 22, 2019 - Yjumper Pro
Bouncer Depot has recently announced the release of their new game. This game is called inflatable axe throwing game and it is a great choice for party rental businesses to keep the attendees hooked for long hours. - March 21, 2019 - Bouncer Depot
Getting past the blank page when writing or creating is often the hardest part of making. The Game of Creativity has launched a campaign to help with that problem. - February 16, 2019 - The Game of Creativity
AlertGPS and House of Hope in Ft. Lauderdale have teamed up together to implement new groundbreaking innovative safety technology platform to increase the effectiveness of their outpatient treatment programs. - February 14, 2019 - AlertGPS
Robotic startup, that has a robot bear co-founder, sells its 1st batch in pre-sale and opens laboratory in Boston. - December 28, 2018 - Tobyto
Azpen Innovation, an award winning developer of wireless charging products for Qi enabled devices, will launch an innovative Qi Wireless Charging Sound Hub with the Google Assistant at CES 2019.
The DockAll Assist model G600 is an all-in-one docking station with Qi Wireless Charging and Google Assistant... - December 05, 2018 - Azpen Innovations
New type of card game that rewards players for their real life experiences. - October 26, 2018 - Experience Games
A Kickstarter Campaign for Peek-a-Bunny: An Easter Tradition just launched. The goal of the campaign is to spread brand awareness and help improve packaging. - October 01, 2018 - K McCabe Publishing LLC
Procosplay specializes in top-quality, affordable cosplay costumes of all kinds. For this Halloween season, several new Marvel superhero costumes are sure to be super popular.
When it comes to cosplay costume shopping, especially for Halloween, no real enthusiast wants to get left behind and make a... - September 27, 2018 - ProCosplay
My First Lab captures the hearts of parents and children worldwide with the Oppenheim Toy Portfolio Gold Seal Award (2018). Each year, the Oppenheim Toy Portfolio Gold Seal Award (2018) is bestowed upon the top toys in the industry. C & A Scientific’s STEM-focused toy line, My First Lab, has gained this prestigious honor in 2018, beating out hundreds of other offerings. - September 18, 2018 - My First Lab
BeginAgain is pleased to announce Michael Grant, former President of phil&teds USA and Mountain Buggy has joined the team in the role of President.
As a juvenile product industry veteran, Grant will focus primarily on growing the sales and marketing divisions of the company. “As a well-respected... - August 07, 2018 - BeginAgain
Bouncer Depot announces the release of their new White Wedding Bounce House to bring the thrill of the bounce to the celebration of your next bride- and groom-to-be. Available for immediate purchase from Bouncer Depot, this bounce house is sure to become a wedding celebration staple.
Designed to echo... - August 06, 2018 - Bouncer Depot
Well known for his collaborations with award-winning director and animator, Masaaki Yuasa, AYMRC’s pop-anime-style artwork now enters the puzzling world. - May 23, 2018 - Playing Grounded Ltd.
Bouncer Depot links arms with FedEx to provide clients with better shipping options for American-made commercial bounce houses and inflatable waterslides. - May 18, 2018 - Bouncer Depot
Woobo, Inc. is excited to announce that it has been selected as a "2018 TiE50 Winner" for the prestigious TiE50 Awards Program recognizing the world's most innovative tech startups. This awards competition is part of TiE Inflect 2018, the world's largest conference for tech entrepreneurs.
“It’s... - May 07, 2018 - Woobo, Inc.
Supporting “World Day For Safety And Health At Work” and Bringing Awareness to the Risks Faced by Mobile Workers - April 30, 2018 - AlertGPS
Dough Dots!™ gives nimble little hands a way to play with dough and keep it in an easily opened container that’s a toy in itself. - April 18, 2018 - United Pacific Designs, Inc.
Sirbonu OÜ is launching, through their e-store 3dprintedultrasounds.com, a new range of 2D and 3D Jewelry. This range of ultrasound Jewelry offers soon to be parents the possibility to eternalize their pregnancy with a beautiful piece of custom made jewelry. - April 07, 2018 - Sirbonu OÜ
Meta Backpack announces its new product launch and pre-orders on Kickstarter in 2018. - December 22, 2017 - Meta Backpack LLC
Modular Robotics is proud to announce that their educational toy product, the Cubelets TWELVE is a winner of the 2018 Learning Magazine's Teachers' Choice Award for the Classroom. - December 06, 2017 - Modular Robotics
Beekwee is a community-driven donation marketplace for parents in the United States. The platform allows families to donate and receive easily shippable baby, child, and maternity products, so they can keep up with their baby’s growth spurts without breaking the bank.
Beekwee was created to solve... - November 27, 2017 - Beekwee
Amber Alert GPS, a leading child safety innovator, has released its next generation safety wearable. Amber Alert GPS is designed to keep kids safe and connected through GPS location awareness and 2-way mobile voice communications. With a simple touch of a button, a child can easily call a parent or caregiver – no matter where they are. Parents can also view their child's whereabouts from the convenience of the new smartphone companion app. - November 20, 2017 - AlertGPS
Azpen's DockAll Qi Wireless Charging Sound Hub wins CES 2018 Innovation Award Honoree for Smart Energy category. - November 17, 2017 - Azpen Innovations
Coming from Vietnam, this board game has made Math Exciting for Kids everywhere by fun gameplay and engaging storytelling all over the world. Now the game is available on Kickstarter. - November 08, 2017 - NumRush US LLC
Chocolate Crackers, a Colorado based company, is proud to announce that their premier game, Hey There Fatty, has won Best Multiplayer Experience at DreamHack 2017. - October 25, 2017 - Chocolate Crackers LLC
Kvellix now working with Ascender Studios on the goal of making NUTSO™, a new poker styled card game, a disruptive force in the gaming industry. - October 11, 2017 - Kvellix
Chocolate Crackers, a Colorado based company, is proud to announce that their premier game, Hey There Fatty, has been nominated as a finalist for Best
Multiplayer Experience at DreamHack 2017 - October 11, 2017 - Chocolate Crackers LLC
Your commute is about to get more fun.
New design studio, Sheep Tree Studios, is proud to announce the launch of their Kickstarter campaign for their new game, Crazy Commute.
About the game:
Crazy Commute is a card game playable from 3 to 5 players and suitable for ages 7 years old and older. It is... - October 06, 2017 - Sheep Tree Studios
BabySliceO offers 3D printers to ultrasound clinics and anybody enthusiastic about 3D baby models; the possibility to use Virtual Reality to show and clean up ultrasound files and create the 3D baby Models. - September 28, 2017 - Sirbonu OÜ
3dprintedultrasounds.com is offering the possibility to have volume files made by ultrasound machines during a 3D session converted into a 3D file that can be printed into a 3D baby Model. - September 21, 2017 - Sirbonu OÜ
NUTSO™ is a high energy, gut wrenching poker styled card game design to bring back family game night. Soon you can be part of Kvellix Inc.'s new NUTSO nation family. - September 19, 2017 - Kvellix
Ice-T's super model wife, Coco (Coco Austin), Adrianne Curry and Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa (Mortal Kombat) are now officially licensed for the 1st time as fully posable 1/6 scale 12" action figures with "real synthetic skin" (& 28 points of articulation with a steel skeleton inside), based on the comic book, Gekido. They are empowered new super heroes: www.BeyondComics.TV, created by celebrity artist of the stars Graig Weich (Poster Artist: Spawn #30) seen on TV's E!, Huff Post, AMC, HBO & 20/20 ABC. - September 15, 2017 - BeyondComics.TV
STEM Discovery Boxes announces new customized STEAM Classroom Kits
making it easier for teachers to build a personalized curriculum for their students. - September 14, 2017 - STEM Discovery Boxes
Digital Game Museum to preserve Limited Run Games releases as part of a new special collection at the museum. - August 15, 2017 - Digital Game Museum
It’s back; The Game Culture Convention Cruise and Expo, better known as GaCuCon, is booked and will set sail to the Bahamas from Ft. Lauderdale on June 20th, 2018. GaCuCon will once again be aboard a Carnival Cruise Lines ship and will commandeer - Jack Sparrow like - one of their finest, The Conquest. - July 12, 2017 - GaCuCon LLC
Introduces High Tech Fidget Spinners, Virtual Reality Headsets and Portable Phone Stands - June 23, 2017 - Digital Energy World
Sirbonu is offering the possibility to have volume files made by ultrasound machines during a 3D session converted into a 3D file that can be printed into a 3D baby statue. - June 14, 2017 - Sirbonu OÜ
Bouncer Depot offers tips on selecting the best commercial bounce houses, inflatable water slides and obstacle courses made in the U.S.A. - June 06, 2017 - Bouncer Depot
The National Indie Excellence Awards (NIEA) announces Anders Roseberg, children’s book author from Salt Lake City, Utah, a 2017 “Finalist” for his picture book Priscilla and the Sandman, for the category, “Children’s Book 4-8 Years.” The National Indie Excellence Book... - May 24, 2017 - Anders Roseberg Books
Did you know that the owner of Beacon's Glow Collectibles, Brenda Mize, makes OOAK handmade dolls from Dianna Effner Little Darling doll sculpts? - May 19, 2017 - Brenda Mize
New England based indie game development company, Psychotronic Studios, released their first game to Kickstarter earlier this week. Apochalyptica is an apocalyptic survival board game/rpg hybrid aiming to bridge the divide in the tabletop gaming community. - May 18, 2017 - Psychotronic Studios
The first and only children's picture book that showcases beautiful illustrations of circus life and acrobatic displays from the late 1800's to the early 1900's. - April 26, 2017 - Anders Roseberg Books