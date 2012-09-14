PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Green Dot Sign® Named “Most Innovative” Exhibitor at 2019 Greenbuild Patent-Pending ADA Signs Offer Beautiful, Environmentally Responsible Office Sign Alternative - December 13, 2019 - Green Dot Sign, Inc.

New Inkjet Backlit Media Available at Tekra Tekra, A Division of EIS, Inc. has announced a new backlit media: JetView Latex 7.6 mil Backlit Display Film. It is a replacement for their original latex printable backlit polyester, but offers some improvements. When asked about the differences Rebecca Fuhrman, Market Development Manager at Tekra,... - December 01, 2019 - Tekra, A Division of EIS, Inc.

Sign-Express Achieves Sign UL Certification Sign-Express Celebrates the Official UL Certification of All Electric Sign Products Built in Factory. - November 25, 2019 - Sign-Express

Pacific Cascade Corporation (PCC) and Midwest Parking & Facility Products (MWP) Have Had a Long Term Collaborative and Business Relationship Since MWP Opened Steve Vincelli established MWP in 1991. Prior to that, Vincelli worked for a property management company in Minneapolis, Minnesota where he oversaw the operations for several parking facilities. Early on he learned of a ramp accident where a gate arm had smashed onto the top of a car. The lot was required to pay for the expensive repairs. Steve inquired how often this happens and was surprised to be told quite often. - September 15, 2019 - The ParkingZone

Innovative Sign Maker Pushes ADA Signage Industry to be More Eco-Friendly Green Dot Sign founded to offer an alternative to polluting, plastic braille office signs. Order samples, custom and standard ADA room and door signs online at www.greendotsign.com. - September 14, 2019 - Green Dot Sign, Inc.

Tekra, a Division of EIS, Inc. Showcasing at PRINTING United 2019 Versatile. Vibrant. Value. Tekra shows how films fit the bill and more at PRINTING United in Dallas this October 23-25. - August 22, 2019 - Tekra, A Division of EIS, Inc.

Suttle-Straus Expands Into Promotional Products Market Suttle-Straus, a print, mail and marketing services provider in Waunakee, announced its expansion into the promotional products marketing space and the addition of dedicated promo salesperson, Alicia Curtis, to the Suttle-Straus team. Suttle-Straus began as a small family-run Madison printer more than... - July 13, 2019 - Suttle-Straus

More Choices: New Lines of Mosaic Tile Featured for Most Popular Mosaic Designs in Becoming Tile Web Store on New Site Becoming Tile has mosaic designs from new lines of tile in their web store with discounts for the rest of 2019. - May 05, 2019 - Becoming Tile, LLC

Tekra, A Division of EIS, Inc. to Exhibit at the International Sign Expo Tekra will be showcasing the best way to leave your mark with plastic films and adhesives in digital print at the ISA Expo in Las Vegas, NV. - March 14, 2019 - Tekra, A Division of EIS, Inc.

Kitchen Magic: New Line of Backsplash and Gradient Designs in Becoming Tile Web Store on New Site Becoming Tile has new backsplash designs in their web store with discounts for the rest of 2019 on both the backsplashes and most other mosaic designs. - March 09, 2019 - Becoming Tile, LLC

Help for Disaster Victims: Becoming Tile's Major Discount on Mosaic Tile Designs Helps with Recovery Becoming Tile is helping victims of disasters rebuild with higher quality by offering a major discount on all mosaic designs and murals for orders in 2019. - March 07, 2019 - Becoming Tile, LLC

ADASignDepot.com: New York and Connecticut Compliant ADA Signs with the Dynamic Wheelchair Symbol Icon All ADA Sign Depot ADA Compliance Signs, Handicap Parking Signs, and Access Signage Are Available with the Dynamic Wheelchair Symbol of Accessibility Used in NY, CT, and Elsewhere - February 15, 2019 - ADA Sign Depot

Tekra, A Division of EIS, Inc. to Exhibit at the Dscoop Edge Conference, Orlando, Florida Come see Tekra’s latest at Dscoop Edge in Orlando March 24th – 27th at Booth #603. Tekra will be exhibiting their line of HP print-ready films for both Indigo and Inkjet, as well as highlighting their custom coating capabilities for plastic films. - February 09, 2019 - Tekra, A Division of EIS, Inc.

Printco Invests in a Digital Label Printer Printco, a printing company in Ireland with branches in Dublin, Cork and Monaghan, offers complete printing, packaging and promotional services from design to distribution. Having seen a steady growth in the label and packaging market, Printco has recently invested in a digital label press in order... - February 02, 2019 - Printco Ltd.

NEW VE 810 S5 Engraver with V-Touch Technology Vision Engraving & Routing Systems releases new VE 810 S5 engraving machine. The VE 810 S5 is equipped with V-Touch Technology a multi-functional touch enabled display. - January 19, 2019 - Vision Engraving Systems

ID Associates Joins Philadelphia Sign, Adding a Southeast Headquarters Philadelphia Sign, (“PSCO”), a global leader in sign design, fabrication, installation and maintenance, announces the addition of ID Associates, (“ID”), to the PSCO family of companies. The addition of ID Associates to the PSCO family broadens its reach with a physical presence in the Southeast and beyond. - January 14, 2019 - Philadelphia Sign Company

Suttle-Straus Announces Webinar on Marketing to the Generations Suttle-Straus, a commercial printing and marketing services provider in Waunakee, is hosting a complimentary webinar with Trish Witkowski, President of Foldfactory.com and Rock the Mailbox, titled “Marketing to the Generations.” One of the greatest challenges facing marketers today is the... - January 04, 2019 - Suttle-Straus

New Express S5 Small Engraving Machine Vision Engraving & Routing Systems releases new Express S5 Small Engraving Machine with V-Touch Technology. A user friendly, multi-functional touch-enabled display. - December 21, 2018 - Vision Engraving Systems

President of SSK Signs Nominated for “Business Person of the Year” Jeff Clark, President of SSK Signs, was nominated for the Mississauga Board of Trade’s prestigious “Business Person of the Year” award 2018. - November 22, 2018 - SSK Signs

Kiosk Group Names Alan Mischler New President/CEO Kiosk Group, Inc. has announced the appointment of Alan Mischler as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective Oct. 1, 2018. Mischler succeeds Mike James, founder, who will now serve as the company’s Director of Product Development. Kiosk Group is a privately-owned, Maryland-based company... - October 17, 2018 - Kiosk Group, Inc.

ADASignDepot.com: Expanded Website Has Fast & Free Shipping of ADA and California Compliance Signs On the New Website All ADA Sign Depot’s California and ADA Compliant Signs, Handicap Parking Signs, and Truncated Domes Ship Free. - October 07, 2018 - ADA Sign Depot

Tekra, A Division of EIS, Inc., to Exhibit at the SGIA Expo 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada Tekra, A Division of EIS, Inc., will be showcasing at this year’s SGIA Expo, October 18-20, at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, NV. The expo theme this year is “What’s On The Horizon” and is expected to highlight the newest and predicted trends in printing. Tekra... - September 20, 2018 - Tekra, A Division of EIS, Inc.

Tekra, A Division of EIS, Inc. Adds Lidding and Sealant Food Packaging Polyester Films Tekra, A Division of EIS, Inc., has expanded its film products to include DuPont Teijin Films™ (DTF) manufactured Mylar® polyester films designed for lidding and sealant food packaging applications. The market focus will include: fresh produce, frozen food, chilled ready meal, ovenable films,... - July 25, 2018 - Tekra, A Division of EIS, Inc.

Everbrite, LLC Disclaims Affiliation with “Ever Brite” Solar Light Linked to Series of House Fires Several recent reports have tied a series of residential fires to an outdoor solar light product marketed as “Ever Brite.” In the wake of these reports and ongoing confusion among consumers, Everbrite, LLC, a Greenfield-based manufacturer of various illuminated products, announced today that... - May 09, 2018 - Everbrite, LLC

Suttle-Straus Announces Free Webinar on Personalization Marketing Techniques Suttle-Straus, a commercial printing and marketing services provider, is hosting a complimentary webinar with Richard Askam titled “What’s In a Name? How Personalization is Changing the Way Brands Behave.” Personalization is not new, but the products that can now be personalized are... - April 27, 2018 - Suttle-Straus

Tekra, A Division of EIS, Inc. Showcasing 3M™ Adhesives at the International Sign Expo (ISA) 2018 Tekra, A Division of EIS, Inc. will be exhibiting at the International Sign Expo (ISA) in Orlando, FL, March 22-24 at the Orange County Convention Center, South Hall, booth #3938. Tekra will join nearly six hundred other knowledgeable suppliers at one of the largest gatherings of sign, graphics, print... - March 08, 2018 - Tekra, A Division of EIS, Inc.

Tensioning Solutions Announces a New, Simple and Cost-Effective Way to Stretch Any Textiles: The TS2985 Tensioning Solutions announces the launch of the new TS2985. This product designed to grip textiles and stretch them. It is designed for small to medium rigid frames destined to be hung (wall or ceiling) and for wall-mounted mid-size and large interior textiles frames. - February 12, 2018 - Tensioning Solutions

Suttle-Straus Named Best of the Best and Safety Shield Awardee in Printing Industries of America’s Best Workplace 2017 Competition Suttle-Straus has been awarded Best of the Best designation in the Best Workplaces in the Americas (BWA) program by the Printing Industries of America in recognition of exemplary human resources practices that create an outstanding workplace. In addition, Suttle-Straus received the Safety Shield designation... - February 03, 2018 - Suttle-Straus

Persona Inc Announces Leadership Changes Persona Inc is announcing new leadership changes after the retirement of David Holien, President of Persona Inc. at the end of 2018. - January 26, 2018 - Persona Inc

Philadelphia Sign Rings in the New Year with a New Website PSCO started the new year with a new website. PSCO is the country’s oldest turnkey national sign provider and they wanted to show off their latest client results as well as tip their hats to their history. Check out PSCO's new website. - January 06, 2018 - Philadelphia Sign Company

Suttle-Straus Announces Webinar on 15 Proven Ways to Boost Your Direct Mail Response Rates Direct mail is alive and well, but what still works in getting your target audience to pay attention, and then, to buy? The best place to start is by looking at what creative approaches and tactics succeed year after year. - January 05, 2018 - Suttle-Straus

SignCommand.com Announces Free Animation Templates Every SignCommand.com account will now have access to free and easy to use cloud based customizable animated graphics for LED signs. - December 22, 2017 - EBSCO Sign Group

Vision Engraving & Routing Systems Offers 2 Phase Black Box Brand Vacuums Vision Engraving & Routing Systems partners with Black Box Vacuum Systems to offer 2 phase Black Box vacuums for their CNC router vacuum tables. - December 14, 2017 - Vision Engraving Systems

Suttle-Straus Announces Webinar for Marketers and Designers on 10 Ideas to Add Wow to Your Print Suttle-Straus, a commercial printing and marketing services provider, is hosting a complimentary webinar with Trish Witkowski, President of Foldfactory.com and Rock the Mailbox, titled “10 Big Ideas to Add Wow to Your Print.” For marketers and designers who are feeling uninspired, here’s... - December 02, 2017 - Suttle-Straus

JetView™ UV Writable Chalkboard Material Writable film with removable adhesive. - November 16, 2017 - Tekra, A Division of EIS, Inc.

SGIA Expo 2017 Review: A "Big Easy" Success With over 19,000 registrants and a live marching band, SGIA Expo 2017 didn't miss a beat! With 597 exhibitors, this show covered everything from a variety of printers to software and media. It was impossible to leave New Orleans without ideas, and solutions. Printer Innovations Industry leaders such... - October 26, 2017 - Tekra, A Division of EIS, Inc.

Suttle-Straus Announces Webinar on Top Mistakes in Direct Mail Design Suttle-Straus, a commercial printing and marketing-services provider, is hosting a complimentary webinar with Rob Hanks, a Certified Mailpiece Design Professional, titled “The Top 10 Mistakes in Direct Mail Design.” In this free 1-hour webinar, you can learn the top 10 most common mistakes... - October 18, 2017 - Suttle-Straus

Cooley Group Launches Improved, Stand-Alone Awning Solution Weathertyte® PLUS - and its lightweight version Weathertyte PLUS Lite - is designed for use in awnings, pole banners, marine applications, canopies, umbrellas, garden furniture, and other specialty applications. The product is the premier alternative to woven acrylics currently in the market and features a softer hand, superior strength, and bolder, deeper image quality. It will be officially launched at the IFAI Expo 2017 in New Orleans, LA (September 26-29). - September 20, 2017 - Cooley Group

JetView™ Latex Low Tack Window Film Make a statement 24 hours a day with Tekra's new window film. - September 14, 2017 - Tekra, A Division of EIS, Inc.

Fourth Annual Podcast Movement Takes the Stage in Anaheim, California August 23 – 25, 2017 Custom-designed and CNC-routed stages and backgrounds by Mecca Design & Production set the stage for PM2017 in Anaheim, California. - August 25, 2017 - Mecca Design & Production

BAND-IT Celebrates 80 Years of Manufacturing Excellence BAND-IT IDEX celebrates their 80th anniversary of manufacturing excellence with the launch of their new global website: www.band-it-idex.com. - August 10, 2017 - BAND-IT IDEX

Stewart Signs and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Announce Partnership Stewart Signs and the Veterans of Foreign Wars signed a partnership agreement making the company the official licensed manufacturer of outdoor and marquee signage for the organization. - July 28, 2017 - EBSCO Sign Group

LightGuard Systems® Continues Lighting the Way for Enhanced Crosswalk Safety with Newest Model of Smart Crosswalk™ Automatic Pedestrian Detection Bollard The crosswalk safety and traffic calming device tech leader makes improvements to its automatic pedestrian-activated infrared bollard system with new NightGuide™ and customizable branded logo light embellishment. - July 21, 2017 - LightGuard Systems, Inc.

wp2print Receives Award at Graphitec 2017 Print Science is pleased to announce that its wp2print product received a “Coup de Coeur” award from the official jury at the Graphitec exhibition in Paris France (“Coup de Coeur” translates roughly to “crush” or “favorite” in english). wp2print is a complete... - June 02, 2017 - Print Science

Success at ISA Expo Light Shed on Tekra's Backlit Offering. - May 11, 2017 - Tekra, A Division of EIS, Inc.

Tekra, a Division of EIS, Inc. to Exhibit at the ISA Sign Expo 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada Tekra, A Division of EIS, Inc. has just announced that they will be showcasing their digital films and adhesives for the first time at booth #600 at the International Sign Expo 2017 in Las Vegas, NV April 20-22, 2017. "The world of printing continues to evolve towards digital and the sign marketplace... - March 08, 2017 - Tekra, A Division of EIS, Inc.

ADASignDepot.com – New California Compliant Single-Occupant Restroom Signs & Gender Neutral Bathroom ADA Signs California Assembly Bill No. 1732 requires single-occupancy restrooms in California businesses, government buildings, and places of public accommodation to be universally accessible to all genders by March 1, 2017. - January 28, 2017 - ADA Sign Depot

Tekra, A Division of EIS, Inc. to Showcase Digital Films at Dscoop Conference in Phoenix, Arizona Tekra, A Division of EIS, Inc. has just announced that they will be showcasing their digital films at booth #707 at the Dscoop Conference in Phoenix, Arizona March 1-4, 2017. "Tekra is proud to be one of just a few companies that has participated in every single Dscoop conference since its inception... - January 14, 2017 - Tekra, A Division of EIS, Inc.

SignCommand Announces True Cloud-Based Software SignCommand.com releases easy-to-use LED sign software that can be accessed from anywhere on any device. - January 13, 2017 - EBSCO Sign Group