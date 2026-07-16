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Within Sign Manufacturing
FABRACADABRA Launches Rapid Online Laser Cutting Service
FABRACADABRA today announced the launch of its online laser cutting service, a new platform designed to simplify the way customers order custom steel parts. The service allows users to upload design files, receive pricing in seconds, and place orders online with no minimum quantity requirement. - July 16, 2026 - Fabracadabra
NameBadge.com Explains Where to Buy Professional Name Badges and Name Tags in the U.S.
NameBadge.com releases new guidance explaining where businesses can buy professional name badges and name tags online, including magnetic name badges and pin-on name tags, and what to look for when choosing a U.S.-based manufacturer. - December 30, 2025 - NameBadge.com
Carolina Signs and Wonders Recognized as a National Leader in Complex and Large-Scale Signage Projects
Carolina Signs and Wonders, a leading full-service commercial signage company, is earning national recognition for its ability to manage and execute large-scale, complex signage projects with precision, speed, and exceptional craftsmanship. With headquarters in Charlotte and regional offices across... - October 16, 2025 - Carolina Signs and Wonders
Carolina Signs and Wonders Announces Partnership with UNC Charlotte’s William States Lee College of Engineering
Carolina Signs and Wonders Announces Partnership with UNC Charlotte’s William States Lee College of Engineering to Deliver Hands-On, Real-World Learning for Student Engineers - October 09, 2025 - Carolina Signs and Wonders
Carolina Signs and Wonders Expands Into Greensboro, NC
Carolina Signs and Wonders Expands Footprint with New Greensboro Office to Better Serve Businesses Across the Triad. Carolina Signs and Wonders, a leader in innovative commercial signage solutions, is proud to announce the opening of its newest office in Greensboro, NC. Located at 2302 W... - August 22, 2025 - Carolina Signs and Wonders
Image360, Burlington, WA, Rebrands as Skagit Sign Co. to Reflect Local Commitment and Expanded Services
Skagit Sign Co., formerly known as Image360 – Burlington, WA, is proud to announce its official rebranding. The new name highlights the company’s deep roots in the Skagit Valley and its continued mission to provide exceptional signage, graphics, and visual marketing solutions to the... - August 01, 2025 - Skagit Sign Co.
Level Up Your Public Spaces with Cityscape Direct: The UK's Leading Supplier of Durable, Custom Urban Furniture Solutions
Cityscape Direct, a trusted name in urban design and street furniture, is proud to introduce its comprehensive range of high-quality, fully customisable products tailored to meet the evolving needs of local councils, housing associations, and building merchants across the UK. - April 10, 2025 - Cityscape Direct
A New Era in Custom Printing: Half Price Print Brings Innovation, Quality, and Flexibility to the UAE Market
Whether it’s about delivering branded signages, customising banners and brochures, textile printing, designing flags, or creating custom stamps and seals - they serve in all fields. - February 11, 2025 - Half Price Print
Signarama Danbury Announces Signs of Support Grant Program
Signarama Danbury are pleased to announce the launch of our Signs of Support grant program. They seek to support and strengthen Greater Danbury civic and charitable organizations with donations of signage, graphics, and displays at partial or no cost. - November 14, 2024 - Signarama Danbury
National Sign Company, Philadelphia Sign Company, to Attend Bank Facilities Forum
Philadelphia Sign Company, part of the PSCO Sign Group, is a national sign company headquartered in Palmyra, NJ. The company has announced its attendance at the upcoming semi-annual Bank Facilities Forum, scheduled to take place in Austin, Texas, from October 23 to 25, 2024. Kelly David, a... - October 19, 2024 - PSCO Sign Group
NameBadge.com Expands with New Greenville, SC Facility to Enhance U.S. and Canada Distribution for Magnetic Name Tags, Metal Signs, ADA Braille Signage, and More
NameBadge.com, the leading U.S. name badge provider, announces a new 18,000 sq ft facility in Greenville, SC, boosting distribution across the U.S. and Canada. This expansion increases production of magnetic name tags, metal and plastic signs, and ADA Braille signage. With a focus on larger signage products like vehicle wraps, NameBadge.com continues to innovate and meet customer demands. - September 25, 2024 - NameBadge.com
PSCO Florida: Your One-Stop Shop for Hurricane Season Sign Repair and Maintenance
PSCO Florida Sign Maintenance and Lighting understands the critical role signage plays in keeping your business visible, especially during Florida's hurricane season. Their comprehensive suite of services ensures your signage remains a valuable asset year-round. - July 18, 2024 - PSCO Sign Group
Blueline Ventures Launches Small Business Acquisition Fund
Blueline Ventures Launches New Private Equity Fund Targeting the Acquisition of Small to Mid-Size Businesses Blueline Ventures, a leading investment firm specializing in long-term value creation, is proud to announce the launch of its latest private equity fund, BLV Fund 1. This innovative fund is... - March 22, 2024 - Blueline Ventures
PSCO Kieffer Spreads Kindness by Collecting Baby Essentials for BabyCare
In the spirit of World Kindness Day, on November 13, the team at PSCO Kieffer came together to make a positive impact on the lives of local Sheboygan families in need. Through a heartfelt initiative, they collected a vast array of essential baby items for BabyCare, a local outreach organization... - November 29, 2023 - PSCO Kieffer
Sue Meyer of Process Color Print Honoured as Calgary’s 2023 Local Business Person of the Year
The largest online referral network for small businesses, Alignable.com is announcing the results of its annual national search for leaders who’ve gone above and beyond guiding peers and supporting entire communities as many small businesses continue to combat major economic challenges. - March 22, 2023 - Process Color Print Ltd.
Multicraft & ROQ.US Announce Grand Opening of New Showroom in Chicago – 1907: The Chicago Printeasy
Major supplier of screen printing supplies Multicraft, Inc. and ROQ.US, provider of the finest automatic digital & screen printing equipment in the market, are coming together to launch a brand-new showroom in the Chicagoland area and invite You to the Grand Opening (coordinated by MADE Lab) March 31, 2023. - March 09, 2023 - ROQ.US
Grimco & ROQ.US Enter Agreement to Expand & Elevate the Decorated Apparel Industry Across the U.S.
Print and sign industry legend Grimco and ROQ.US, leading supplier of the most cutting-edge automatic digital and screen printing equipment in the world, unite to make ROQ machines widely available across the United States. - March 03, 2023 - ROQ.US
Inktavo and ROQ.US Announces Partnership to Advance the Apparel Decoration Industry
Inktavo, a provider of software solutions for the apparel decoration industry, and ROQ.US, a provider of automated digital & screen printing equipment, have joined forces to bring new innovation and inspire unseen growth to the field, further reinforcing both companies as key players in the... - March 02, 2023 - ROQ.US
Giving Back to the Sheboygan Community Through PSCO Kieffer Cares
Local sign company PSCO Kieffer wrapped up 2022 with several activities supporting the sign company's mission, PSCO Kieffer Cares. The initiative was officially launched in November 2022 by PSCO Kieffer, designed to give back to the local Sheboygan community through company-wide efforts. The first... - January 13, 2023 - PSCO Kieffer
Expanded ADA & Wayfinding Signage Declare Label
Exciting new, broadly expanded, certified sustainable signage options for healthy people, the environment, and communities. - January 11, 2023 - Green Dot Sign Inc.
Westside Finishing Co., Inc. Achieves PCI 3000 Re-Certification
Westside Finishing Co., Inc. is proud to announce the achievement of PCI 3000 recertification, marking 7 consecutive years of certified status. The PCI 3000 Certification Program, administered by The Powder Coating Institute (PCI), is an extensive audit program that evaluates a custom... - December 02, 2022 - Westside Finishing Inc.
Introducing PSCO Kieffer Cares, Focused Year-Round Efforts to Give Back to the Community
While the Kieffer name has been a recognized name in the sign industry for over 60 years in Sheboygan, PSCO Kieffer launched this year. Philadelphia Sign Company purchased the sign manufacturing facility in April 2022, adding Sheboygan to their 6th manufacturing location as part of the PSCO Global Group, a family-owned operation. The leadership team in Sheboygan worked to launch PSCO Kieffer Cares, an initiative that focuses on year-round efforts to give back to the community. - November 21, 2022 - PSCO Kieffer
Slow Down Dolls by Content Consulting Group Reveals Realistic Children at Play Signs in an Effort to Make Neighborhoods Safer for Kids
SlowDownDolls.com is combating residential speeders by putting the images of real children on their signs. Adding reflective sheeting to to light up a silhouette at night. "Setting a new standard for Children at Play signs," one parent says, "We enjoy watching people slow down and stop wondering what our little buddy is holding," says another. - August 19, 2022 - Slow Down Dolls
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps Backs Rail Industry to Bolster Jobs During Visit to Manufacturer Silver Fox
The UK’s Secretary of State for Transport, Grant Shapps, has visited manufacturer Silver Fox, to highlight the ongoing work of the rail sector in generating employment, skills and prosperity in difficult economic times. During the visit, Shapps met with employees from Silver Fox and the... - June 29, 2022 - Silver Fox
NASCAR Pro Kasey Kahne Races to the Top of the Screen Printing Industry with ROQ
Racing Star Kasey Kahne Powers his Expanding Screen Printing Empire with leading printing automation supplier ROQ. - February 17, 2022 - ROQ.US
Benchmark Home Services Inc. Receives BBB Accreditation
Benchmark Home Services Inc. is proud to announce its recent Accreditation by the Better Business Bureau of Great West + Pacific which serves Alaska, Central Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Washington, and Western Wyoming. As a BBB Accredited Business, Benchmark Home Services Inc. is... - November 05, 2021 - Benchmark Home Services Inc.
Westside Finishing Inc Awarded Products Finishing’s Elite 2021 Top Shops
Each year, major coating and finishing shops across North America participate in Products Finishing’s Top Shops Benchmarking Survey, a program designed to aid finishing shops in measuring their key operating metrics against others in the industry. Launched in 2015, Products Finishing’s Top Shops program helps finishers identify optimal shopfloor practices and improve business operations and procedures. - September 04, 2021 - Westside Finishing Inc.
Woman-Owned Church Hill Classics is an 11-time Inc. 5000 Honoree
As the official awards vendor for Mansueto Ventures, owner of Inc. and Fast Company magazines, Voves not only wins Inc. 5000 awards, her company also manufactures them. - August 28, 2021 - Church Hill Classics
SSK Signs Wins The Canadian Business Awards 2021
Best Full-Service Signage Company 2021 – Mississauga - May 20, 2021 - SSK Signs
First Impression Signs & Graphics Open for Business
First Impression Signs & Graphics (omahacustomsigns.com) is building a full-service sign company that works closely with its community to create healthy, lasting partnerships. - May 12, 2021 - First Impression Signs & Graphics
Westside Finishing Achieves PCI 3000 Re-Certification
Westside Finishing, out of Holyoke, MA, is proud to announce the achievement of PCI 3000 recertification, marking six (6) consecutive years of certified status. - May 02, 2021 - Westside Finishing Inc.
A Record-Breaking Year & Expansion for Church Hill Classics®
Connecticut Woman-Owned Business Sees Boom in Diploma Frame Sales in a Year of Cancelled Graduations. - April 23, 2021 - Church Hill Classics
Church Hill Classics® Creates Officially Licensed Girl Scout Gold Award Certificate and Autograph Photo Frames
Girl Scouts can proudly showcase their achievements in branded frames made by a female-owned company. - March 24, 2021 - Church Hill Classics
Suttle-Straus Connected Mail Clients Qualify for 2021 Postage Discounts - Two Ways to Cash in
As direct mail companies like Suttle-Straus are embracing the integration of technology and direct mail, United States Postal Service (USPS) is doing its part and running a postage discount program for 2021. What does this mean for Suttle-Straus clients? From March 1st to August 31st the USPS lets... - March 18, 2021 - Suttle-Straus
Sustainable Exterior Signage That Stands the Test of Time
Green Dot Sign® new exterior aluminum durable ADA signs are guaranteed for life and 100% recyclable. - March 14, 2021 - Green Dot Sign Inc.
Church Hill Classics® Selected as Official Frame Vendor for Daughters of American Revolution
The Leader in the Manufacturing of Licensed Frames to Assist in the Preservation of American History. - March 08, 2021 - Church Hill Classics
Green Dot Sign® Going Head-to-Head with Traditional Plastic ADA Signs
Green Dot Sign® now offers a cost-effective alternative to polluting, plastic braille office signs. - February 16, 2021 - Green Dot Sign Inc.
Tekra Releases Textured Weatherable Polyester Films for Polyester UV Protection
Tekra, LLC has launched some new textures to their ProTek® Weatherable Polyester films lines, which include a velvet and a fine matte finish. These materials are intended to provide a tactile feel to the surface, and are being sold alongside their existing ProTek® Weatherable Clear Gloss... - February 10, 2021 - Tekra, A Division of EIS, Inc.
ADA Sign Company the First Recognized by Global Materials Database
Green Dot Sign® ADA compliant signage was accepted by the jury of Material ConneXion, the leading materials-driven design resource. Order samples and standard and custom signs at www.greendotsign.com. - January 10, 2021 - Green Dot Sign Inc.
Digital Output Selects Tekra, LLC in Top 50 Companies of 2021 List
Tekra, LLC has been selected to Digital Output Magazine’s Top 50 companies of 2021 list. Digital Output’s Top 50 companies list recognizes those companies who went above and beyond for their industry and global community. Tekra has been providing plastic film, adhesives, and film... - November 22, 2020 - Tekra, A Division of EIS, Inc.
Green Dot Sign® Now Offers Video Call Wall Logos Designed for Home Office Video Calls
Video call wall logos enhance professionalism and harmonize brands across multiple presenters and sales people, delivering more valuable video meetings through thoughtful home office decor. - November 20, 2020 - Green Dot Sign Inc.
Innovative Solutions for Films, Reflective Materials and Adhesive Tape Systems - Eastern Metal Signs & Safety Has Them Now
Eastern Metal Signs and Safety is partnering with Orafol on their sheeting materials to provide sign shops and others with more products and materials at discounted, affordable prices. - May 09, 2020 - Eastern Metal Signs and Safety
HOTELSIGNS.com Hires Daina Bailey as a Vice President of National Accounts
HOTELSIGNS.com announces the addition of a new vice president of national accounts to its team to aid in growing the company’s existing success. Daina Bailey brings significant experience—more than 25 years in signage sales—to the position. A seasoned signage expert, she has worked with both U.S. and international hospitality brands and companies across multiple industries. - March 12, 2020 - HOTELSIGNS.com
Everbrite, LLC Names New President
Everbrite, LLC is proud to announce the promotion of Brian Kuhnau to company President. - February 11, 2020 - Everbrite LLC
Welch Sign Expands Announcing Boston/Southern New England Based Sales and Project Management Team
Welch Sign, a premier provider of architectural signage, wayfinding and donor recognition, has announced the addition of a Southern New England based Sales, Design and Customer Support Team. This expansion not only meets the demand of Welch Sign’s rapidly expanding client base of Health Care... - February 09, 2020 - Welch Sign
Westside Finishing Inc. Announces Korey Bell as Company President
Effective as of January 1, 2020, Westside Finishing Inc. names former Operations Manager, Korey Bell as its new company President. This announcement comes in conjunction to his father and company founder, Brian Bell’s retirement in the late spring of 2019. “Like all family businesses... - February 02, 2020 - Westside Finishing Inc.
HOTELSIGNS.com Enhances Industry-Leading Services with Launch of SignStars(TM) Rewards Club
New SignStars(TM) corporate rewards program thanks loyal customers with exclusive benefits and promotions. - January 26, 2020 - HOTELSIGNS.com
YESCO Orlando North, the Leader in the Electric Sign and Lighting Service Industry, Expands Its Service Fleet in Orlando
Due to high demand in the booming Orlando Florida area for sign repair and services, Yesco Orlando North recently expanded its service fleet with the addition of the very versatile Altec enhanced Ford F550 bucket truck with a 50-foot reach. This additional work truck has a small footprint for those... - January 25, 2020 - Yesco Orlando North
Green Dot Sign® Named “Most Innovative” Exhibitor at 2019 Greenbuild
Patent-Pending ADA Signs Offer Beautiful, Environmentally Responsible Office Sign Alternative - December 13, 2019 - Green Dot Sign Inc.
New Inkjet Backlit Media Available at Tekra
Tekra, A Division of EIS, Inc. has announced a new backlit media: JetView Latex 7.6 mil Backlit Display Film. It is a replacement for their original latex printable backlit polyester, but offers some improvements. When asked about the differences Rebecca Fuhrman, Market Development Manager at... - December 01, 2019 - Tekra, A Division of EIS, Inc.