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Jennifer Montoya Promoted to Partner at Lanigan Ryan
Lanigan Ryan, P.C., an independent public accounting firm serving businesses and individuals throughout the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area, announced the promotion of Jennifer Montoya, CPA, to equity Partner. Montoya joined the firm in 2018 and has advanced from Manager to Tax Director to... - July 23, 2026 - Lanigan Ryan, P.C.
Rise Expands Employer of Record Coverage to Support Global Startups
Rise extends EOR availability across key global markets, with 30+ additional countries launching by the end of 2026. - April 02, 2026 - Rise
Rise EOR is Now Live in the United States: Hire Full-Time Employees in the USA Without a Local Entity
Hire full-time employees in the United States as a foreign-based company with Rise's USA Employer of Record service. - February 12, 2026 - Rise
My Income Tax Refund Inc. Expands Services to Simplify the Tax Refund Process for Americans Nationwide
My Income Tax Refund Inc., based in Houston, TX, simplifies the tax filing process with fast, accurate, and secure refund services for individuals and businesses nationwide. Using expert tax professionals and advanced technology, the company helps clients maximize refunds while reducing stress. - November 23, 2025 - My Income Tax Refund Inc
Brian Pollack Recognized as a 2025 Washingtonian Top Financial Advisor
Lanigan Ryan is proud to announce that Partner Brian Pollack, CPA, has been named a 2025 Top Financial Advisor by Washingtonian magazine. This honor marks another consecutive year that Pollack has been recognized among the region's elite financial professionals. Serving clients across various... - January 10, 2025 - Lanigan Ryan, P.C.
Superior Trucking Payroll Service Launches Monthly "Driver Pay Index"
Superior Trucking Payroll Service introduces the "Driver Pay Index," a monthly report offering driver compensation trends across regions, experience levels, and haul types. This comprehensive data helps carriers stay competitive and empowers drivers with valuable pay information. Discover how the Driver Pay Index can inform your decisions and give you an edge in the trucking industry. - September 24, 2024 - Superior Trucking Payroll Service
Paige Otos, CPA Joins Lanigan Ryan
Lanigan Ryan is pleased to announce the addition of Paige Otos, CPA, as a new manager in our growing tax department. Paige brings over two decades of experience in tax planning, consulting, tax compliance, and auditing. Her journey in accounting began in high school, which sparked a passion that... - September 05, 2024 - Lanigan Ryan, P.C.
Robert Schaublin-Yanes Announces the Launch of "A Daily Dose of Hope: Inspirational Quotes for the Grieving Soul," a 200-Day Journey Towards Healing
"A Daily Dose of Hope" is thoughtfully curated to be more than just a collection of quotes; it is a beacon of light for those in need of hope. Each day, readers will encounter a new quote accompanied by a reflection that speaks to the universal experience of loss and the gradual path towards healing. - August 30, 2024 - R. Schaublin & Associates
R. Schaublin & Associates Lands in the Bay Area, Bringing Next-Level Bookkeeping to Startups and Entrepreneurs
R. Schaublin & Associates, a leading bookkeeping firm established in 2010, has announced its expansion into the San Francisco Bay Area. Known for its expertise in payroll, tax preparation, and financial analysis, the firm aims to support local startups and businesses with tailored financial solutions. Founder Robert Schaublin emphasizes the firm's commitment to helping clients streamline operations and make data-driven decisions in the dynamic Bay Area business environment. - August 15, 2024 - R. Schaublin & Associates
Compeo.io Secures Spot at #17 on the Inc. 5000 List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies
Compeo.io make the list with a 10,915% revenue growth. This achievement emphasizing the company's dedication to supporting blue-collar businesses with accessible, efficient, and technology-driven workers' compensation insurance solutions. - August 14, 2024 - Compeo
Lanigan Ryan Promotes Team Members
Lanigan Ryan is proud to announce the promotion of several outstanding team members. Jason Patten, CPA and Allison Shin, CPA have been promoted to Director. Both have demonstrated exemplary leadership, execution, and strategic vision. Their promotions reflect their increasing and pivotal roles in... - August 08, 2024 - Lanigan Ryan, P.C.
Paperwork Consulting Named Top Construction Consulting Services Provider 2024 by Construction Business Review
Paperwork Consulting stands by its excellent compliance record through communication, education, accuracy, and efficiency. In 2024, Paperwork Consulting extended its service offerings to include virtual Labor Law Training, Construction AIA Pay Applications, and Aerial Drone Photography and Videography. - June 05, 2024 - Paperwork Consulting
Paperwork Consulting Launches One-of-a-Kind Virtual Labor Law Training to All U.S. States and Territories
Paperwork Consulting offers this one-on-one support to provide tailored solutions to municipalities, developers, contractors, and subcontractors and also offers any other labor law training needs an organization may have. Learn more and schedule a training at www.paperworkconsulting.com/labor-law-training. - May 07, 2024 - Paperwork Consulting
Paperwork Consulting Celebrates at Herndon Square II Groundbreaking Ceremony
Herndon Square II is one of many projects Paperwork Consulting assists with, working alongside municipalities, developers, contractors, and subcontractors to provide various consulting services. In 2024, Paperwork Consulting extended its service offerings to include virtual Labor Law Training, Construction AIA Pay Applications, and Aerial Drone Photography and Videography. - May 06, 2024 - Paperwork Consulting
Paperwork Consulting Participates in the 2024 Wisconsin Federal Funding Conference
The purpose of this annual event is to promote transparency and accountability of federal funds and provide school districts with the information they need to remain in compliance whilst maximizing their federal resources. In 2024, Paperwork Consulting extended its service offerings to include virtual labor law training, construction AIA pay applications, and aerial drone photography and videography. - March 14, 2024 - Paperwork Consulting
H L Hirsch & Company is Now Smith, Hirsch & Company – Celebrating the Retirement of Howard L Hirsh
Howard L Hirsch formally announces his retirement and is leaving his more than twenty years of practice with H.L. Hisrch & Company to the newly formed Smith, Hirsch & Company. Lenford Smith brings over 30 years of experience representing clients. In addition to tax preparation and filing, the team will offer clients additional services including tax resolution, estate planning, and business advisory services. - February 24, 2024 - Smith, Hirsch, & Company
Paperwork Consulting Becomes Member of Louisiana State University’s Construction Industry Advisory Council
Paperwork Consulting joins LSU’s CIAC. The company will also expand its services to clients nationally, offering various one-on-one labor law trainings such as DBRA Compliance Requirements and Related Forms, Reporting and Calculating Overtime, Bona Fide Fringe Benefits, General Wage Decision Proper Classification and Rates, Certifed Payroll, LCPtracker training, Elation training, Section 3, Underpayment Restitution, and Site Visits. - January 31, 2024 - Paperwork Consulting
Paperwork Consulting’s 2023 Year in Review
Paperwork Consulting outlines its accomplishments over the past year including team member spotlights, events, and more. - January 29, 2024 - Paperwork Consulting
Brian Pollack Named a 2024 Washingtonian Top Financial Adviser
Lanigan Ryan is proud to announce that Partner Brian Pollack, CPA has been named as a 2024 Top Financial Adviser by the Washingtonian. Every year, the Washingtonian sends out surveys to hundreds of local professionals in the financial industry asking them questions about who they would trust with... - January 20, 2024 - Lanigan Ryan, P.C.
Paperwork Consulting Employee Spotlight: Samantha Stewart
Samantha Stewart possesses six years of compliance experience and joined Paperwork Consulting in January 2023. She had served as a lead analyst and accounting for all utilities from the east to the west coast for a respected multifamily construction company in the nation. She then transferred to the construction aspect as a project coordinator. - December 11, 2023 - Paperwork Consulting
Paperwork Consulting Participates in the 2023 Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority (WHEDA) Conference
The theme of this year’s event was How Housing Happens, which showcased innovative practices and cutting-edge projects to advance equity in housing and economic opportunities. Panel sessions featured developers, property managers, and industry experts. - December 07, 2023 - Paperwork Consulting
Paperwork Consulting Garners Insights at the 2023 National Rural Housing Conference
The theme of this year’s event was Build Rural, which emphasized the collaborative effort, leadership, investment, and planning to build just and equitable communities, provoking action to build and revitalize rural communities by addressing a number of factors based upon community inclusion and justice efforts. - November 06, 2023 - Paperwork Consulting
Paperwork Consulting Attends Miami-Dade Aviation Department Community Outreach Meeting
Paperwork Consulting’s Kastan Martin attended the Miami-Dade Aviation Department & Miami-Dade County October Community Outreach Meeting on October 6, 2023 in Miami, Florida. Panelists included the Internal Services Department’s Small Business Development Division alongside other... - November 03, 2023 - Paperwork Consulting
Paperwork Consulting Garners Insights at the 2023 Louisiana Housing Conference
Paperwork Consulting attended the Louisiana Housing Conference: Building Pathways, Partnership, and Possibilities for Affordable Housing. Paperwork Consulting assists municipalities, developers & contractors, and subcontractors with various consulting services. Industry events such as these build upon the team’s expertise and commitment to excellence. - November 03, 2023 - Paperwork Consulting
Lanigan Ryan Named Inside Public Accounting Top 400 Firm
Lanigan Ryan has been named by Inside Public Accounting (IPA) as a Top 400 Firm for 2023. This is the third consecutive year that Lanigan Ryan has earned the honor of being named to this distinguished list. Each year, the top 400 accounting firms are selected using various criteria such as net... - August 23, 2023 - Lanigan Ryan, P.C.
Paperwork Consulting's Kastan Martin Featured in Authority Magazine
As a very family-oriented company, all employees at Paperwork Consulting are highly valued. The firm prides itself in providing a safe, inclusive culture that empowers and brings both personal and professional growth. Chief Operating Officer Kastan Martin was recently featured in Authority Magazine... - July 25, 2023 - Paperwork Consulting
Paperwork Consulting Has Now Served Nearly a Dozen U.S. States and Territories
Paperwork Consulting's expertise is in federal labor laws and this allows the firm to operate and perform on clients’ behalf to ensure projects remain within the guidelines set by both federal and state governments. - July 21, 2023 - Paperwork Consulting
Lanigan Ryan Promotes Brandon Blackburn, CPA to Partner
Lanigan Ryan, a leading accounting and advisory firm, is proud to announce the promotion of Brandon Blackburn, CPA, to the position of Partner. This promotion is a testament to Brandon's exceptional skills, unwavering dedication, and extensive experience in the industry, as well as the firm’s commitment to recognizing and nurturing talent from within its ranks. - July 05, 2023 - Lanigan Ryan, P.C.
Paperwork Consulting’s Terica Starr Recognized in the 2023 American Business Awards®
Paperwork Consulting would like to congratulate Terica Starr for being awarded a Bronze® Stevie for Support Staffer of the Year in the American Business Awards®! Paperwork Consulting highly commends Terica Starr’s excellent performance, both when she first started providing the team... - May 05, 2023 - Paperwork Consulting
Paperwork Consulting Extends Services to California and Wisconsin
Due to the demanding regulations governed by Davis-Bacon, Section 3, and prevailing wages, Paperwork Consulting has extended its services to multiple military bases in California and Wisconsin. This has expanded the company’s clientele regarding infrastructure for multifamily buildings to now... - March 28, 2023 - Paperwork Consulting
Lanigan Ryan Named a 2023 Regional Leader by Accounting Today
Lanigan Ryan has been named by Accounting Today as a capital region leader in the accounting industry. Each year, Accounting Today gathers data from participating public firms from across the country to rank the top firms and regional leaders in the accounting industry. These top firms are chosen... - March 27, 2023 - Lanigan Ryan, P.C.
Paperwork Consulting Employee Spotlight: Miranda Martin
Paperwork Consulting is recognizing Miranda Martin for her recent promotion to Section 3 manager. Miranda Martin joined Paperwork Consulting in 2020, fulfilling billing/administrative tasks and eventually HR functions as well. In 2021, she became a compliance consultant and she now serves as a... - March 27, 2023 - Paperwork Consulting
Paperwork Consulting Garners Insights at the 9th Annual California Construction Law Conference
Paperwork Consulting Chief Operating Officer Kastan Martin participated in the 9th Annual California Construction Law Conference on March 8, 2023 in Santa Monica, California. The state's top construction lawyers, mediators, judges, and industry professionals came together to discuss the latest... - March 24, 2023 - Paperwork Consulting
Solaris Hires Clemon as Partner
Solaris announces the hiring of Richard Clemon as Partner. His expertise and experience will be invaluable in helping Solaris clients navigate complex business transactions and achieve transformational growth. Rick brings almost three decades of experience in the technology, software, and life... - March 20, 2023 - Solaris by Roessel Joy
Paperwork Consulting Welcomes New Davis-Bacon Compliance Consultant: Ashley Salmerón
Paperwork Consulting hires its newest Davis-Bacon compliance consultant to serve its clients. Paperwork Consulting has specialized in Housing and Urban Development (HUD), city, state, and federal compliance paperwork and acts as a liaison between the general contractors, subcontractors, developers, and federal municipalities to ensure project compliance and timely receipt of draws for over 20 years. - March 06, 2023 - Paperwork Consulting
James J Travers LLC Changes Its Name to Blue Marlin Accounting
Public Notice Fictious Business Name Statement - February 15, 2023 - Blue Marlin Accounting
Paperwork Consulting Garners Insights at the 2023 Associated General Contractors (AGC) of Minnesota Construction Summit
Paperwork Consulting’s Kastan Martin participated in the Associated General Contractors (AGC) of Minnesota Construction Summit on January 17, 2023 in St. Paul, Minnesota. Construction industry professionals came together to discuss pertinent topics to improve business processes. Kastan Martin garnered insight from several sessions, including a public owners panel, federal legislative regulatory updates, labor law 2023, and how construction leaders can create a healthy workplace culture. - January 26, 2023 - Paperwork Consulting
Paperwork Consulting Extends Services to Colorado and Florida
Due to the demanding regulations governed by Davis-Bacon, Section 3, and prevailing wages, Paperwork Consulting has extended its services to Colorado and Florida. Paperwork Consulting specializes in Housing and Urban Development (HUD), city, and state compliance paperwork. The firm collaborates... - January 17, 2023 - Paperwork Consulting
Paperwork Consulting Completes Build Up Houston 2022 Cohort
Texas-based firm Paperwork Consulting completed the 2022 cohort of Build Up Houston, hosted by the City of Houston Office of Business Opportunity. Build Up Houston utilizes Interise’s award-winning curriculum to cover business development strategies, strategic planning, estimating and bidding, finance and financial management, bonding and insurance, marketing and sales, human resources, accessing capital, government contracts, and project management. - January 12, 2023 - Paperwork Consulting
Lanigan Ryan Named Inside Public Accounting Top 400 Firm
Lanigan Ryan has been named by Inside Public Accounting (IPA) as a Top 400 Firm for 2022. This is the second year in a row that Lanigan Ryan has earned the honor of being named to this eminent list. Each year, the top 400 accounting firms are chosen using various criteria such as net revenue,... - November 16, 2022 - Lanigan Ryan, P.C.
Lanigan Ryan Relocates to New Office Space
Firm relocates to Rio Washingtonian Center. - November 16, 2022 - Lanigan Ryan, P.C.
PROFITS 2022 Event to Help Trucking Companies be More Successful
PROFITS 2022 will give trucking companies free expert advice to help them make and keep more of their hard earned money. Guests can attend live on November 1 at 9:00 AM at Watermark Country Club in Grand Rapids, MI or watch online. - October 17, 2022 - Superior Trucking Payroll Service
Solaris Hires Backus as Vice President of Sales
Solaris announces the hiring of Sam Backus as Vice President of Sales. Backus will be responsible for the organization’s sales targets, provide sales leadership, and play a pivotal role in charting future growth for the company. Backus brings with her experience in senior management,... - October 11, 2022 - Solaris by Roessel Joy
The Application Delivering Financial Security to the UAE
Dubai-based startup Paisa is a new platform for employees to receive access to their salaries as they work allowing workers to enjoy the benefits of monthly salary payments without having to wait for those paychecks to come in. - October 07, 2022 - Paisa
Tracy & Associates Accounting Warns Small Business Payroll Danger is Still Under the Radar
The most dramatic change to small business ATO reporting obligations since the introduction of the GST is upon us, but far too many small businesses remain unaware of these impending payroll regulatory changes. Axel Tracy, the principal of small business bookkeeping and BAS services firm Tracy... - September 07, 2022 - Tracy & Associates Accounting
Lanigan Ryan is Pleased to Announce Firm Promotions
It is with great pride and enthusiasm that Lanigan Ryan announces the promotion of Evie Schuhmacher to senior, Athena Huddle to senior accountant, Jeremiah Griesemer to in-charge accountant, and Kevin Meredith to in-charge accountant. Evie Schuhmacher, a member of their outsourced accounting team,... - August 14, 2022 - Lanigan Ryan, P.C.
Live in Times Square
Celebrating the completion of MCIL this week in New York City, NOTICENINJA's CEO and Cofounder, Amanda Reineke, was featured on Morgan Stanley's jumbotron in the center of Times Square. "The journey has been a once in a lifetime experience that has poised Notice Ninja, Inc. for scaling success," shared Amanda, - July 18, 2022 - Notice Ninja, Inc.
Roessel Joy Announces the Launch of Solaris by Roessel Joy
Roessel Joy is excited to announce the launch of Solaris by Roessel Joy, an accounting advisory firm located in downtown Boston. Comprised of former Big 4 accounting professionals and driven by cutting edge technology, Solaris is creating a radically progressive consulting model to keep up with an... - June 14, 2022 - Solaris by Roessel Joy
Iron Capital Equities: Most Small Business Owners Don’t Know of the Additional CARES Act COVID-19 Grant Money, Last of the US Government Relief Package for Main St.
During the PPP application process, small business owners had to choose between either the PPP or the ERC. As of March 2021, any business that had payroll in 2020 and 2021 can access this credit, even if they received the PPP.. - June 02, 2022 - Iron Capital Equities
Lanigan Ryan Wins Service Provider of the Year Award
Lanigan Ryan won the Service Provider of the Year award at the 2022 SUBBY Awards Gala for the American Subcontractors Association of Metro Washington on Saturday May 21st, 2022, at the Hilton McLean in Tysons Corner, VA. - May 28, 2022 - Lanigan Ryan, P.C.