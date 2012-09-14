PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

PJ Financial Group Announces a New Apprenticeship Program for Individuals to Become Full Charge Bookkeepers in the Small Businesses Community Senior Tax Accountant, Certified Public Bookkeeper and Certified Business Credit Specialist, Dr. Joy Bennett recently announced the launch of her new apprenticeship program which was developed by her as a way of giving back to the global bookkeeping and financial community. She hopes that people will be able to break into the industry by using the knowledge provided in her programs to increase the number of qualified financial workers in the small business community. - November 04, 2019 - PJ Financial Group LLC

SaveDay® Wins FiNext 2019 Excellence in Finance Award Barry Mione, CEO of SaveDay®, awarded FiNext 2019 Excellence in Finance - Leadership Award in Orlando, Florida - September 05, 2019 - SaveDay

Headway Acquires New York Hospitality and National Event Staffing Business Through acquiring staffing business from Shiftgig, Headway adds Event Staffing to its already robust, nationwide offerings and expands its Hospitality footprint into the New York market. - April 18, 2019 - Headway Workforce Solutions

Coxswain Consulting CEO Julia Erdkamp Featured in California Business Journal Julia Erdkamp, CEO of Coxswain Consulting, a firm designed to help organizations build the leadership and operations required to achieve world-class status, was recently featured in the California Business Journal. Erdkamp is no stranger to such accolades, with both she and her firm receiving features... - February 26, 2019 - Coxswain Consulting

Lang & Lang CPAs Has a New Location Lang & Lang CPAs has changed locations - January 27, 2019 - Lang & Lang CPAs

Elliot Kravitz, ATP Selected as a Top 50 Tax Professional for 2018 by CountingWorks Elliot Kravitz, ATP selected as a "Top 50 Tax Professionals" nationwide for 2018 by CountingWorks. "I want to thank all of my clients, friends, and family who have helped me make this possible. It has been such a blessing! I am forever grateful for your support." In the summer of... - January 23, 2019 - EMC Financial Management Resources, LLC

MoneySolver Launches New Contest to Payoff Tax Debt #PayMyTaxes Contest open to U.S. Taxpayers now through May 31. - January 18, 2019 - MoneySolver

Back by Popular Demand: AMG Holds HOA Leaders Seminars Across the Carolinas for 2nd Year Association Management Group Brings Latest HOA Management Strategies for Excellence to NC/SC Community Boards October 15, 16 and 18 - October 15, 2018 - Association Management Group, Inc.

CheckMark Releases 2019 Software Updates for CheckMark Payroll, MultiLedger, 1099 and 1095 Software CheckMark strongly recommends all their customers to update their software to remain compliant with the IRS and their state requirements. - October 03, 2018 - CheckMark Inc.

Raven Intel Launches World’s First Independent HR Implementation Selection Tool Raven Intel, the first-ever peer review site for Human Capital Management software implementation, announces their launch at the HR Technology Conference in Las Vegas this week. Bonnie Tinder, Raven’s Founder and CEO, said, “Raven Intel was created to help customers make an informed decision... - September 12, 2018 - Raven Intel

FBG Holdings Observes National Payroll Week with Videos and More How a Fast-Growing Family of Companies Celebrates Payday - September 05, 2018 - FBG Holdings

White House Directs Secretary of Labor to Re-Open the Door for The Open MEP® In a move heralded by consumer advocates and industry groups alike, President Donald Trump today took action that will make it-once again-easier for 401(K) participants to maximize their savings by making it cheaper and easier for unrelated small businesses to pool together to offer retirement plans. - September 02, 2018 - TAG Resources LLC

PayCardPros, Inc. Partners with FlexWage, LLC to Market and Sell the FlexWage Suite of Solutions PayCardPros, Inc. of San Diego, California has contracted with FlexWage Solutions, LLC to market and sell the FlexWage OnDemand Pay and Pay Card Solutions. The FlexWage OnDemand Pay platform is regarded as one of the most innovative and important employer benefits available today. - August 22, 2018 - PayCardPros, Inc.

RemoteBooksOnline is Proud to Announce a New Client Portal and Phone Application RBO launches a new client portal and phone application, providing new options for customers to view their financials, upload statements, and monitor the status of their books, optimizing the bookkeeping process. RBO’s client portal grants customers a greater glimpse into the bookkeeping process. - July 17, 2018 - RemoteBooksOnline LLC

ThayerONeal Presents $10,000 Check to Reining Strength Therapeutic Horsemanship With money raised at The ThayerONeal Annual Charity Golf Tournament, ThayerONeal was able to present Reining Strength Therapeutic Horsemanship with a $10,000 check at Reining Strengths Derby Day Party on Saturday, May 5th at the Safari Texas club in Richmond Texas. Heather Hernandez, Executive Director... - May 14, 2018 - ThayerONeal

Brandvein & Co. Moves to New Location Certified Public Accounting firm relocates in Clayton, Mo. - March 30, 2018 - Brandvein & Co.

Accounlet Launches Its Cloud Accounting & Bookkeeping Service Accountlet, a professional bookkeeping and accounting firm, has launches it cloud service for small business. - March 12, 2018 - Accountlet

Kenneth Company of Stockton Set to Release Integrated Payroll Services to Its Clients With the addition of payroll services to an existing offering of health insurance, employee benefits, work comp insurance, and HR services, Kenneth Company is able to add tremendous value to its clients while reducing costs. - February 23, 2018 - Kenneth Company

Corporate Services Singapore Launches Updated Online Resource Hub to Assist Entrepreneurs, Start Ups and SMEs Corporate Services Singapore announces the launch of its updated online resource hub this month of February. - February 22, 2018 - Corporate Services Singapore

Capital Prepaid Services Appoints Michael Olafson to President Capital Prepaid Services (Capital), a provider of BIN sponsorship for prepaid card programs, announced the appointment of Mike Olafson to President. Olafson previously served as Vice President at Capital. “Mike’s commercial banking experience coupled with his prepaid knowledge has prepared... - February 21, 2018 - Capital Prepaid Services

Silicon Valley Financial Services Company, AeroFund Financial, Expands with New Division - AeroPay Express AeroFund Financial adds new division, AeroPay Express, a procurement card/credit line vendor service to help companies achieve better cash flow. - December 05, 2017 - AeroFund Financial

Pronto Tax School News for November Pronto Tax School is an educational program that provides classes built to certify people in tax preparing. This press release is to announce some of the new things going on with Pronto Tax School and what they offer. - November 30, 2017 - Pronto Tax School

AmCheck Recipient of Most Prestigious Award: Brian H. Burke Business of the Year AmCheck accepts the Schaumburg Business Association’s most prestigious annual award, Brian H. Burke Business of the Year. - November 06, 2017 - AmCheck - Schaumburg, IL

Silicon Valley Financial Services Company, AeroPay Express, Offers Valuable Help to Businesses Affected by Recent Natural Disasters AeroPay Express, a division of AeroFund Financial is offering up to a $50,000 Line of Credit, interest free, to qualified companies impacted by the recent hurricanes and fires who need to pay their vendors quickly. No letter of credit needed. Funds advanced in 24 hours. - November 02, 2017 - AeroFund Financial

Apparatus Contractor Services Offers Contractors Back Office Support The new company brings accounting, payroll, administrative, and marketing services to contracting companies that want to start, grow, and scale to their true potential. - October 31, 2017 - Apparatus Contractor Services, LLC

Julia Erdkamp New Managing Partner at Coxswain Consulting Anaheim Hills, CA business and tax advisory firm Coxswain Consulting is pleased to announce that Julia Erdkamp has been named the firm’s Managing Partner, effective November 6, 2017. As Managing Partner, Erdkamp will provide strategic leadership and direction, overseeing client, operations, marketing... - October 24, 2017 - Coxswain Consulting

CheckMark Announces the Releases of 2018 Software & Software Updates Updates are available for immediate download for CheckMark Payroll, MultiLedger, 1099 and 1095 software. - October 20, 2017 - CheckMark Inc.

Cachet Financial Services Enjoys Rising Profile Fast-Growing ACH Firm Makes Google's First Page of Results in Wake of Trademark Dispute - August 23, 2017 - Cachet Financial Services

Capital Prepaid Services and 401Play Offer the BlazePays Vacation Savings Card 401Play makes it easy for employees to save for vacation. - May 17, 2017 - Capital Prepaid Services

American Payroll Association Annual Congress & Expo PayAsia is delighted to be exhibiting at the American Payroll Association’s 35th Congress and Expo in Orlando, Florida next week. - May 14, 2017 - Pay Asia Pte Ltd

PayAsia Announces Appointment of Chris Brunton as Chief Technology Officer PayAsia is delighted to announce the appointment of Mr. Chris Brunton as Chief Technology Officer. Chris has over 20 years experience in Human Resource and Payroll Technology Business Process Outsourcing and has consulted to the company since December 2015. Over this period his expertise and contribution... - April 20, 2017 - Pay Asia Pte Ltd

PayAsia Surpasses a Significant Milestone in Its Indian Contract Staffing Business – 525+ Locations Serviced PayAsia is pleased to announce that their Indian Contract Staffing business, PayBharat, recently surpassed 525 locations serviced by Contract Staffers for our many loyal customers. - April 19, 2017 - Pay Asia Pte Ltd

PayAsia Partners with Ultimate Software to Meet Asia Client Needs PayAsia, one of Asia Pacific’s leading managed payroll and cloud HR services companies, today announced a partnership with Ultimate Software (“Ultimate”), a leading provider of cloud-based human capital management solutions, to service the payroll needs of its clients across Asia. PayAsia... - April 19, 2017 - Pay Asia Pte Ltd

GTM Payroll Services Releases New Online Payroll System for Small Businesses Accessible 24/7 from a desktop PC, tablet, or mobile device, GTM iPay allows clients to add and edit employees; securely access payroll data in real-time with the ability to add hours, account for overtime, tips, and time off; and generate payroll data reports, view payroll registers, and access tax returns at their convenience. - March 29, 2017 - GTM Payroll Services

PrimePay Helps California Clients Comply with 2016 Federal Unemployment Tax Automatic payments let clients focus on daily operations of their businesses. - December 03, 2016 - PrimePay, LLC

Payroll Tax Management Joins the iSolved Marketplace iSolved Users Now Have FlexTax as a Cloud Based Payroll Tax Software Option - November 30, 2016 - Payroll Tax Management (PTM)

RDH Global Confirm New Office Location Opening Ahead of Forecast RDH Global have announced that their 4th office location is now opened and operational ahead of its originally scheduled date. - October 27, 2016 - RDH Global

RDH Global Increase Growth Forecasts for 2017 RDH Global have recently announced that their forecasted growth for 2017 has been increased following their record third quarter results and their recent fourth office location opening. - October 27, 2016 - RDH Global

PrimePay’s Free Workshop Helps Scores of Local Business Remain Compliant On October 19th, PrimePay, LLC, held a free workshop to help area businesses comply with the Department of Labor's (DOL) new overtime laws that go into effect December 1st. Driven by the axiom of empowering small businesses, Regulatory Compliance Manager, Jessica Jennings, led the hour-long forum at... - October 26, 2016 - PrimePay, LLC

Huberty CPAs Celebrates 35 Years of Service On Wednesday, October 26th Huberty CPAs will celebrate its 35 year anniversary. The Firm was founded by Wayne Huberty in 1981 with a single Fond du Lac office. Since then, Huberty has grown to six locations including Fond du Lac, Ripon, Sheboygan, Plymouth, Markesan, and Minocqua with a seventh Oshkosh office coming soon. Along with adding locations, the Firm’s associate team has expanded from 6 employees in 1981 to nearly 50 in 2016. - October 24, 2016 - Huberty CPAs & Trusted Advisors

PrimePay Announces Launch of Company’s New Time and Labor Management Solution PrimePay’s Time Clock combats legacy time and attendance problems with next generation capabilities. - October 22, 2016 - PrimePay, LLC

RDH Global Confirm Q3 Figures Beat Targets – Best on Record RDH Global have recently confirmed that their Q3 figures have beaten their targets that were set at the end of Q2. - October 19, 2016 - RDH Global

RDH Global Set to Appoint Director of Operations to Assist Expansion RDH Global have recently announced that they are set to appoint a Director of Operations to assist and oversee their business expansion. - October 19, 2016 - RDH Global

Australian Payroll Association Conference Australian Payroll Association Conference; Melbourne Australia -21st October, 2016 - October 19, 2016 - Pay Asia Pte Ltd

Free Educational Tools for Businesses Faced with Overtime Changes PrimePay offers free October 19th workshop, eBook and infographic to help businesses meet December 1st deadline. - October 09, 2016 - PrimePay, LLC

PrimePay Acquires North Carolina-Based Cobra Direct Clients retain hometown service enhanced by PrimePay’s suite of benefits products. - October 09, 2016 - PrimePay, LLC

RDH Global to Appoint Specialist Consultancy Firm to Assist Their Expansion RDH Global have recently announced that they are close to appointing a specialist consultancy firm to assist with their growth and expansion plans for 2017. - October 02, 2016 - RDH Global

RDH Global Confirm Intentions to Open Fourth Office Location in Early 2017 RDH Global have recently confirmed that they intend to open their fourth office location as early as the first quarter of 2017. - October 02, 2016 - RDH Global