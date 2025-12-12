Indiana: Gary News
Endeavor Communications Appoints Justin Clark as Chief Executive Officer
Endeavor Communications announced today that Justin Clark has been appointed Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. In this role, Clark will also provide executive leadership for Endeavor’s affiliated companies, GigTel and Endeavor IT. Clark brings eight years of dedicated service... - December 12, 2025 - Endeavor Communications
A Fiduciary Standard for the Future of Employee Health Plans
Paul H. Flowers Jr. becomes the first African American to earn the prestigious accolade. Vows to put $1B+ back into the NWI/Chicagoland economy through education and benefits consultation. - October 13, 2025 - Superior Insurance Advisors
Shaykh Sidi Mohamed Faouzi Al Karkari at Paris Peace Symposium
Shaykh Sidi Mohamed Faouzi Al Karkari, Founder of Al Karkari Institute, Honored at Paris "Symposium for Peace." - September 24, 2025 - Al-Karkari Institute
Fast Pace Health Celebrates Inaugural "Urgent Care Appreciation Day" with Indiana Governor Mike Braun's Proclamation
Fast Pace Health, a leading provider of accessible and affordable healthcare, proudly announces that Indiana Governor Mike Braun officially proclaimed September 8, 2025, as “Urgent Care Appreciation Day” throughout the state. This landmark recognition highlights the vital role of urgent... - September 09, 2025 - Fast Pace Health
Author Jay Hodge’s New Book, "Grandpa's Angry Chickens," is a Heartfelt and Engaging Memoir That Explores the Challenges and Joys That Come with Parenthood
Recent release “Grandpa's Angry Chickens: From egg to chicken, a parent's guide to surviving the crazy family coop” from Covenant Books author Jay Hodge is poignant and eye-opening account that invites readers to travel down memory lane with the author as he recounts the various challenges and triumphs that he faced raising his children. - July 02, 2025 - Covenant Books
Author T.L. Black’s New Book, "The Rise of Hester," Invites Readers Into a World of Hope and Imagination
Recent release “The Rise of Hester” from Newman Springs Publishing author T.L. Black explores the possibility of what was and could be in a world of magic and epic battles fought for the better good. - June 09, 2025 - Newman Springs Publishing
Author Timothy “TimE.” Edwards’s New Book, “Outfox Limitations: The Athlete's Cure for Mediocrity,” is a Groundbreaking Guide to Excellence Both on and Off the Field
Recent release “Outfox Limitations: The Athlete's Cure for Mediocrity” from Page Publishing author Timothy “TimE.” Edwards is a transformative guide for athletes and individuals seeking to surpass their limitations. With a focus on leveraging education, self-awareness, and strategic planning, Edwards offers practical tools and insights to help readers maximize their potential. - June 05, 2025 - Page Publishing
Maddie Miller’s New Book, "Diablerie: Stray," is a Gripping Novel That Follows a Young Woman Whose Life is Turned Upside Down When Forced to Face the Shadows of Her Past
Fulton Books author Maddie Miller, who enjoys playing video games, watching anime, and listening to music, has completed her most recent book, “Diablerie: Stray”: a compelling tale of revenge and forgiveness that centers around Lycia, a young woman who has lived a nomadic life since the... - May 14, 2025 - Fulton Books
Endeavor Communications Engages with Congressional Representatives to Advocate for USF's Critical Role in Providing Americans with Access to Broadband
Endeavor CEO Darin LaCoursiere met with congressional leaders in Washington, D.C., this week to advocate for the critical role of the Universal Service Fund (USF) in ensuring rural Americans have access to high-quality, affordable broadband services. They also discussed current broadband deployment... - April 28, 2025 - Endeavor Communications
BCH Miner Cloud Mining Platform Offers Free Plan to Earn Bitcoin
Enter BCH Miner, a cloud mining platform that is rewriting the rules of cryptocurrency mining. By providing a seamless, environmentally friendly, and efficient way to mine cryptocurrency, BCH Miner enables individuals to join the crypto economy without traditional barriers. - January 14, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Marketing Maverick Trey Griggs Joins the Broker Carrier Summit
The Broker Carrier Summit has hired Trey Griggs, Founder and CEO of BETA Consulting Group, as Director of Event Operations. - November 21, 2024 - Broker Carrier Summit
Angela Kisela’s Newly Released "Beautifully Broken and Righteously Restored" is a Deeply Moving and Inspirational Christian Narrative
“Beautifully Broken and Righteously Restored” from Christian Faith Publishing author Angela Kisela is a compelling exploration of spiritual healing, illustrating how faith in Jesus Christ can transform lives marred by pain and brokenness into testimonies of divine restoration. - October 08, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Author Troy B. Clerk’s New Book, “Advancing on the Kingdom of Darkness with Power,” is an Essential Manual for Those Seeking Spiritual Victory in These Tumultuous Times
Recent release “Advancing on the Kingdom of Darkness with Power” from Covenant Books author Troy B. Clerk offers a profound guide for spiritual warfare, grounded in biblical prophecy from Matthew 24. With a focus on dismantling the demonic hierarchy and equipping Christians for end-time battles, Clerk provides strategic insights to help believers confront and overcome the forces of darkness. - October 02, 2024 - Covenant Books
Karen Richmond’s Newly Released "The Adventures of Edmund: Edmund Meets Dog" is a Sweet Tale of Family Adventure
“The Adventures of Edmund: Edmund Meets Dog” from Christian Faith Publishing author Karen Richmond is a charming and humorous tale that follows the curious turkey vulture Edmund as he embarks on an unexpected adventure, teaching lessons about friendship, curiosity, and problem-solving. - October 01, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Alderwoman Monet S. Wilson's Vision of WE Awards: Celebrating Community Excellence
Alderwoman Monet S. Wilson is thrilled to announce the Inaugural "Vision of WE Community Awards," which will celebrate excellence and unity within our community. This event honors individuals and organizations who are contributing significantly to fostering inclusivity and positive change. Join us in recognizing these outstanding achievements and inspiring future leaders. The ceremony will feature six President's Lifetime Achievement Honorees and special guests. - August 13, 2024 - Alderwoman Monet S. Wilson
V Elizabeth Talent Acquisition Solutions Expands Retained Executive Search Services to New Sectors
V Elizabeth Talent Acquisition Solutions, a diversity-focused retained executive search firm, announced the expansion of its human resource and HR technology placement services to new sectors. - August 02, 2024 - V Elizabeth Talent Acquisition Solutions
Doughnate Pizza Launches "Summer of Doughnating" Initiative to Promote Community Volunteering
Doughnate Pizza, Chicago's nonprofit known for its commitment to community service, is proud to announce its triumphant return following a recent cyber attack. With enhanced security measures in place, Doughnate Pizza is back and better than ever, continuing its mission to provide meals and support to the homeless and hungry in the Chicagoland area. - June 27, 2024 - Doughnate Pizza
Martha Hernandez’s Newly Released “With Love to All My Neighbors” is a Heartfelt Tribute to Community
“With Love to All My Neighbors” from Christian Faith Publishing author Martha Hernandez is a collection of poems and reflections centered around themes of love, faith, and community. Drawing from her own life experiences and her deep Christian faith, Hernandez offers words of encouragement and wisdom to readers, inviting them to see life through God’s Eternal Truth. - June 11, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Julie Bakker’s Newly Released "Maruca La Chapina" is a Fascinating Look Into a Vibrant History of Family Ties and Cultural Expression
“Maruca La Chapina” from Christian Faith Publishing author Julie Bakker is a poignant narrative that captures the essence of a Latin American girl's coming-of-age journey in Guatemala, weaving a rich tapestry of cultural nuances, personal growth, and the timeless bonds that shape her identity. - February 29, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Author Stanley Childers’s New Book, "Sideline Stanley Discovers His Talent," Follows a Young Boy Who, with the Help of His Mother, Searches for What It is He’s Good at
Recent release “Sideline Stanley Discovers His Talent” from Covenant Books author Stanley Childers is an adorable tale that centers around Stanley, a young boy who enjoys playing with his friends, but is no good at sports like the rest of them. With the encouragement of his mother, Stanley sets out to discover what he is good at so he can show off his talents. - February 09, 2024 - Covenant Books
Elder Elvin Taylor’s Newly Released “Give It Up To God” is an Insightful Discussion of the Mind of God
“Give It Up To God” from Christian Faith Publishing author Elder Elvin Taylor is an articulate examination of key questions of faith that many Christians may run into during their journey of spiritual growth. - February 09, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Julie Marcotte’s Newly Released “Christian and Chic: The Art of Living with Flair from the Christian Perspective” is a Unique Perspective of Christian Culture
“Christian and Chic: The Art of Living with Flair from the Christian Perspective” from Christian Faith Publishing author Julie Marcotte is a thoughtful reflection on the fine balance of French fashion, the modern woman, and how it all connects to biblical depictions of the Christian woman. - January 18, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Jed Morehouse’s Newly Released "Honest To God" is a Six Part Challenge to Christians at Any Stage of Their Spiritual Walk
“Honest To God” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jed Morehouse is a compelling discussion of the myriad gifts God can provide to each of us if we learn to be obedient, true believers. - January 11, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Endeavor Communications Unveils Strategic Merger: IT Resource and Synergetics Unite to Form Endeavor IT
Endeavor Communications today announced the culmination of a strategic merger between its subsidiary entities, IT Resource and Synergetics DCS, resulting in the birth of IT solutions powerhouse Endeavor IT. The combined entity retains its dedicated team, ownership, and management structure while... - January 05, 2024 - Endeavor IT
Author Christie Sluder’s New Book, "Violet’s Good Night Game," is a Story of a Little Girl Who, After Being Tucked Into Bed by Her Mommy, Can’t Sleep
Recent release “Violet’s Good Night Game” from Newman Springs Publishing author Christie Sluder is about a young girl who can’t sleep and plays a fun and imaginative game to pass the time from her bed. - December 28, 2023 - Newman Springs Publishing
Author Regina Bennett's New Audiobook, "Looking Back," is a Collection of Stories of the Author’s Past and Her Relatives That Form a Record of Their Shared Family History
Recent audiobook release “Looking Back” from Audiobook Network author Regina Bennett is a series of recollections from the author’s life, as well as from individual family members, that takes listeners on a journey through her family history while also inviting them to look back and reflect upon their own pasts and all they have overcome. - December 14, 2023 - Audiobook Network
Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort and QCI Announce Partnership in Groundbreaking Development and Product Launch
In a landmark joint development and product launch, Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort are thrilled to unveil the Pala PURL, a revolutionary product for the casino industry. This unprecedented technology empowers players with instant access to their player accounts via their mobile devices, giving them the ability to self-comp (instantly redeem player points for free play, concert tickets, hotel rooms, food comps, and more). - October 06, 2023 - Pala Casino Resort Spa
CEDIA Names 2023 CEDIA Smart Home Award Winners Americas
CEDIA, the association for smart home professionals™, has announced the winning integrators and manufacturers of the 2023 CEDIA Smart Home Awards in the Americas region. - September 14, 2023 - CEDIA
CEDIA Reveals Global Finalists for 2023 CEDIA Smart Home Awards
CEDIA, the association for smart home professionals, today announces the finalists for the 2023 CEDIA Smart Home Awards projects. Judged by an esteemed panel of global industry experts, the CEDIA Awards program represents the finest residential projects of the year. - August 01, 2023 - CEDIA
Author Reynaud Jones's New Audiobook, "The Long Journey to Glory," is a Captivating Memoir of How the Author Played a Vital Role in the Jackson Family's Rise to Fame
Recent audiobook release “The Long Journey to Glory: My Side of the Jacksons Story,” from Audiobook Network author Reynaud Jones, is the incredible true story of the author's connection with one of the most well-known and beloved artists from the music industry, and how he helped to promote and foster their talent at an early stage of their path to success. - February 10, 2023 - Audiobook Network
Author Seeking Financing for Independent Film "Non-Verbal Consent"
Alan Roger Currie is marketing a new Erotic Thriller and Drama screenplay to Hollywood titled "Non-Verbal Consent" about a dating coach who is accused on social media of inappropriate sexual behavior by a woman he recently engaged in sex with. Currie is the author of 6 self-help books and 5 audiobooks for single heterosexual men. Currie is also a professional dating coach. Currie's audiobooks were recently included in a BuzzFeed.com list of The Top 10 Most Influential Audiobooks for Single Men. - November 08, 2022 - Mode One Multimedia, Inc.
Mako Medical CEO Chad Price Announces Company Expansion in Virginia with the Alliance
Chad Price, CEO of Raleigh-based Mako Medical and Mako Medical Laboratories, announced the company is expanding its service throughout the state of Virginia by adding a new member to the laboratory Alliance. - July 18, 2022 - Mako Medical Laboratories
Municipal Emergency Services, Inc. (MES) Announces That It Has Acquired The Uniform House
MES, Inc. has acquired The Uniform House, Inc., located in Indianapolis, IN. Founded in 1953, The Uniform House is the premier uniform supplier to first responders, public transportation agencies, and medical professionals in the region. Tom Hubregsen, MES CEO, commented, “With their stellar... - April 20, 2022 - MES Life Safety, LLC
Fresh & Fit Cancels Interview with Alan Roger Currie That Was Scheduled for August 31, 2022
Dating Coach Alan Roger Currie, who was scheduled to be a guest on The "Fresh & Fit Podcast" on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, informed his followers and supporters that the interview has been canceled by Myron Gaines ("Fit") and Walter Weekes ("Fresh"). The Fresh & Fit Podcast has no plans at the moment to reschedule the interview. - March 03, 2022 - Mode One Multimedia, Inc.
Powder Processing & Technology, LLC Welcomes Ali Kerr as Operating President
Powder Processing & Technology, LLC (“PPT Group”) is pleased to announce and welcome Ali Kerr as president. Ali has been operating as CEO and owner of RT Process (“RTP”) for the last seven years, a business which he founded and grew into a successful enterprise. The... - September 03, 2021 - Powder Processing & Technology, LLC
Valpo Car Show & Swap Meet Returns with Big Name Sponsor
Halliar Enterprises of Valparaiso is pleased to announce the return of the Valpo Car Show and Swap Meet at the Porter County Fairgrounds on Sunday, May 23. Come out and enjoy cars and trucks from the Region plus pick through hundreds of swap meet vendors for hidden treasures. This year the show is... - May 18, 2021 - Halliar Enterprises
Grand Contracting Awarded General Contractor of the Year by ISA and Named a Best Place to Work in Indiana
Local construction company receives two awards during February 2020. - February 28, 2020 - Grand Contracting, LLC
Attorney-Led Legal Web Marketing Class by TwoDogBlog in Indianapolis Nov. 29
Bloomington law grads aim to help Indiana law firms find more clients online, starting with an IndyBar CLE in late November. - November 19, 2018 - TwoDogBlog, LLC
Hancock Mortgage Welcomes Scott Swinford, Branch Manager
Hancock Mortgage Partners, LLC is happy to announce the opening of their new Crown Point, IN location and the addition of Scott Swinford as the branch manager. The new office was opened in May of this year and is located at 10971 Four Seasons Place, Suite 104-B. It is a short distance outside the... - August 22, 2018 - Hancock Mortgage - Scott Swinford
Teleperformance to Host National Hiring Day Across Their USA Locations
Career Opportunities for Over 1,000 People - August 21, 2017 - Teleperformance
Michael Nastoff Recognized as a Professional of the Year by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Michael Nastoff of Crown Point, Indiana has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2016 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for his outstanding contributions and achievements for over 50 years in the field of fire investigation. About Michael Nastoff Mr. Nastoff is the... - December 24, 2016 - Strathmore Worldwide
Preferred Jewelers International Welcomes Highland Jewelers Into Nationwide Network
Highland, Indiana-based Retailer Now Offers “Experiences that last a Lifetime™.” - December 03, 2016 - Preferred Jewelers International
Business Technology Leader, CrossRealms Inc., Bridges Gap Between Chicago and Toronto
On November 15th, Chicago-based technology corporation, CrossRealms Inc., a leader in high-touch, fixed fee managed IT services, will expand to Toronto, ON. Their mission is to strengthen the connection between the two cities in the realm of business technology. "We believe the possible is... - November 15, 2016 - CrossRealms.Inc
Merchandise Warehouse Co Inc. Opens New State-of-the-Art Cold Storage Facility
Merchandise Warehouse has announced a Grand Opening and Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony for its newest facility opening on August 30th. The new cold storage facility will feature a Robotic Radio Shuttle system for transporting and retrieving pallets to and from a high-density 40-foot deep lane racking system that adds 14,000 pallet positions of storage capacity. - August 23, 2016 - Merchandise Warehouse
Pre-Opening / Construction Sale to Benefit New Creation Men's Center
September 20, 2014 from 7 pm to 10 pm all proceeds to benefit New Creation Men's Center. - September 16, 2014 - Habitat for Humanity of the New River Valley
Whispy.com Launches Whispy Psychic Advice - the Top Trusted, Tested Authentic, Psychics, Astrologers, Tarot Readers & Spiritual Guidance at the Most Affordable Rates
Whispy.com Launches Global Whispy Psychic Advice Services providing only the most trusted psychics, astrologers, tarot readers and spiritual counselors online to help people find quality, professional psychic readings, astrology forecasts, tarot card readings and authentic spiritual guidance immediately over the phone, online chat, and by email. - July 09, 2014 - Whispy.com
It’s Simply Time – The Highly Anticipated Release of Due Season by Pharis Evans Jr.
Upcoming album release of Due Season by Pharis Evans Jr. - October 31, 2013 - Fountain Of Life Records
"Remembering Michael" - Michael Jackson 54th Birthday Tribute, the Whole World is Invited Chicago, Illinois /USA/ the World
The Jackson Family Heritage Foundation, Fans, Friends and Supporters from all over the world will come together to remember and celebrate the 54th Birthday of the late “King Of Pop” Michael Jackson by participating in a Candlelight vigil 10:00 pm August 29th, 2012 Wednesday night after the fireworks, at Navy Pier (limited candles will be provided). - August 29, 2012 - Jackson Family Heritage Foundation
Brother2Brother Emphasizes Academic Success and Graduation at IU Northwest
The Brother2Brother (B2B) College Success Program begins its fourth year on the campus of IU Northwest in Gary, Indiana with one goal in mind: Making sure that all male college students, particularly those of ethnic minority descent, do not permanently leave campus until they have earned an undergraduate degree. - September 06, 2011 - Brother2Brother (B2B) College Success Program
Virtual City Radio, Inc is Sponsoring Talent Showcase in Midtown New York
Talent Showcase Label Submit is to provide more exposure for unsigned music artist in hopes to get them signed to a major record label. - February 28, 2011 - IN THE VIRTUAL CITY INC dba 2 HOT 4 AIRWAVES