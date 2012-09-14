|
Bloomington law grads aim to help Indiana law firms find more clients online, starting with an IndyBar CLE in late November. - November 19, 2018 - TwoDogBlog, LLC
Hancock Mortgage Partners, LLC is happy to announce the opening of their new Crown Point, IN location and the addition of Scott Swinford as the branch manager. The new office was opened in May of this year and is located at 10971 Four Seasons Place, Suite 104-B. It is a short distance outside the gated... - August 22, 2018 - Hancock Mortgage - Scott Swinford
Career Opportunities for Over 1,000 People - August 21, 2017 - Teleperformance
Michael Nastoff of Crown Point, Indiana has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2016 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for his outstanding contributions and achievements for over 50 years in the field of fire investigation.
About Michael Nastoff
Mr. Nastoff is the President... - December 24, 2016 - Strathmore Worldwide
Highland, Indiana-based Retailer Now Offers “Experiences that last a Lifetime™.” - December 03, 2016 - Preferred Jewelers International
On November 15th, Chicago-based technology corporation, CrossRealms Inc., a leader in high-touch, fixed fee managed IT services, will expand to Toronto, ON. Their mission is to strengthen the connection between the two cities in the realm of business technology.
"We believe the possible is best... - November 15, 2016 - CrossRealms.Inc
Merchandise Warehouse has announced a Grand Opening and Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony for its newest facility opening on August 30th. The new cold storage facility will feature a Robotic Radio Shuttle system for transporting and retrieving pallets to and from a high-density 40-foot deep lane racking system that adds 14,000 pallet positions of storage capacity. - August 23, 2016 - Merchandise Warehouse
September 20, 2014 from 7 pm to 10 pm all proceeds to benefit New Creation Men's Center. - September 16, 2014 - New Creation Business Advocates, Inc
Whispy.com Launches Global Whispy Psychic Advice Services providing only the most trusted psychics, astrologers, tarot readers and spiritual counselors online to help people find quality, professional psychic readings, astrology forecasts, tarot card readings and authentic spiritual guidance immediately over the phone, online chat, and by email. - July 09, 2014 - Whispy.com
Upcoming album release of Due Season by Pharis Evans Jr. - October 31, 2013 - Fountain Of Life Records
The Jackson Family Heritage Foundation, Fans, Friends and Supporters from all over the world will come together to remember and celebrate the 54th Birthday of the late “King Of Pop” Michael Jackson by participating in a Candlelight vigil 10:00 pm August 29th, 2012 Wednesday night after the fireworks, at Navy Pier (limited candles will be provided). - August 29, 2012 - Jackson Family Heritage Foundation
The Brother2Brother (B2B) College Success Program begins its fourth year on the campus of IU Northwest in Gary, Indiana with one goal in mind: Making sure that all male college students, particularly those of ethnic minority descent, do not permanently leave campus until they have earned an undergraduate degree. - September 06, 2011 - Brother2Brother (B2B) College Success Program
Talent Showcase Label Submit is to provide more exposure for unsigned music artist in hopes to get them signed to a major record label. - February 28, 2011 - IN THE VIRTUAL CITY INC dba 2 HOT 4 AIRWAVES
Excalibur Technology, national provider of IT support services to small and mid-sized businesses, opens another franchise location in Miami, FL today. - June 02, 2010 - ExcalTech (Excalibur Technology Corp.)
What America Means to Me is released by author Albert F. Chestone.
“It is my belief that this book is a timely wake-up-call for All Americans and is designed to help them realign their compasses of life with the pillars of democracy and freedom—and to be forever mindful that we are one nation under God.” - Albert F. Chestone - December 22, 2009 - Dog Ear Publishing
AppStore white label and branded solution company Handster has integrated a new “Pay by Mobile” billing option, placing itself as the first smartphone appstore to introduce this payment worldwide.
Because mobile payments are easy, safe, fast and accessible, they are available to billions... - December 22, 2009 - Handster Inc.
Another strong earthquake rocked Indonesia on Oct. 1, 2009 measuring a magnitude of 7.6, killing 236 people and injuring over 500 others. Curtis Dyna-Fog of Westfield, Indiana (USA), manufacturers of sprayers and fogger's used for disease control did an emergency shipment of several machines to assist in the rescue and recovery. - October 20, 2009 - Curtis Dyna-Fog, Ltd.
Mary Jo Buttafuoco tells PR.com that she stands by her claim that ex-husband Joey Buttafuoco is a “sociopath,” in a revealing interview striking back at Joey’s threat of a lawsuit. - August 14, 2009 - PR.com
NuU Medspa picks up and moves a few blocks from their Skokie, IL location to Wilmette, IL to enhance customer experience with a beautiful exterior and more exciting treatment options. NuU Medspa has named Chicago home for over 2 years.
Warm exterior, daily refreshments and smiles is what you can expect... - May 20, 2009 - NuU Unlimited
In his new book, The Complete Guide to Playground Development, author Robert Collins of RGC Design takes readers through the process of building a playground. From design through construction, and every step in between, this book will guide you to your dream playground.
Written in a clear and organized... - April 18, 2009 - RGC Design
Excalibur Technology cleans up in their local community as part of their "green initiative" and helps clients to implement environmentally friendly technology solutions. - April 01, 2009 - ExcalTech (Excalibur Technology Corp.)
Purchase a Ladybug vapor steam cleaner between February 8, 2009 and March 19, 2009 and receive a free accessory kit. - February 10, 2009 - 1-800-GO-VAPOR.com, LLC
Author Ryan Fredric Steinbeck announces the release of One House Left Standing, his fourth book of poetry. It is now available for purchase online and in all bookstores.
One House Left Standing is a vulnerable collection of poems about love, loss, fear, disintegration of family, and the state of the... - January 30, 2009 - Ryan Fredric Steinbeck
TEFL Institute participated in a rigorous selection process conducted by the Ministry of Education to receive this honor as the only TEFL training organization approved to offer a Summer Program for teaching English in Chile during the Summer. This is TEFL Institute fourth year to receive such an honor. - December 20, 2008 - TEFL Institute
Sokol & Company, maker of Solo and Baker dessert fillings, announces their search for the first ever “Solo Star”, with a top prize of $5,000 for the best original recipe and culinary video submitted at Youtube.com.
Each video entered in the contest must show the entrant preparing an... - October 30, 2008 - Sokol and Company
Scott Cummings, founder and President of Excalibur Technology formally announced his plan to offer his business model as a franchise business to assist in becoming a nationally recognized brand.
“I’m excited to offer our proven business model to people looking to change their economic outlook... - October 23, 2008 - ExcalTech (Excalibur Technology Corp.)
The growing epidemic of Childhood Obesity and Inactivity among kids, teens and adults has prompted the need for entertaining game based fitness solutions that engage users – called Exergames.
Two USA companies that have pioneered the Exergaming industry have now joined forces to offer the largest... - October 14, 2008 - Exergame Fitness
Tradeshow budgets are being squeezed and non-flexible stock fabric product designs abound. The exhibit design industry and its clients require custom solutions to meet their growing needs. Fabric Images, Inc. introduces a "design what you want" and rent it instead of purchase. This is Free Style Leasing. - October 11, 2008 - Fabric Images, inc.
Passions of Love (First Edition). Poetry from The Heart, Soul & Voice of Love, by Indiana Poetess Victoria L. McColley. - October 09, 2008 - Poetess Victoria L. McColley
MPE Inc., the world's leading provider of economically priced recycled Tyvek® clothing introduces its new low cost protective apparel line called MaxShield, a cost effective alternative to recycled Tyvek®. MaxShield offers unbeatable quality, micro porous barrier protection, and the breathability... - October 08, 2008 - MPE, Inc.
Point-of-Care Information Solution for Pediatricians Available via PDA, Web, and Wireless Powered by the Unbound ™ Platform. - October 06, 2008 - American Academy of Pediatrics
Wal-Mart’s Sustainable Solutions exposition will be utilizing the services of EA Logistics, a leader in eco-friendly freight strategies. Red Ball Productions, the expo’s producer selected EA Logistics as a natural fit for the event primarily because of its environmental awareness leadership and its Delivered GrEAn™ program. - September 17, 2008 - EA Logistics
For any kind of commercial or industrial contracting, business buyers around the world can get quality Tyvek® clothing at costs that won’t break the bank from MPE, Inc., a leading provider of protective clothing and disposable coveralls for all of those jobs where workers need protection from... - September 10, 2008 - MPE, Inc.
Chicago-based aircraft leasing company BCI Aircraft Leasing, Inc., and its President and CEO, Brian Hollnagel, announced its plans to implement an annual scholarship program in the field of aviation finance. - July 21, 2008 - BCI Aircraft Leasing, Inc.
Exergame Fitness & Avanti Fitness partner to launch the debut of the world’s only motorized climbing wall…The Skywall.
Carlos Aviles of Avanti Fitness says, “Upon introducing the Skywall to the American market our goal at Avanti Fitness was to find a distributor that could provide... - May 23, 2008 - Exergame Fitness
Curtis Dyna-Fog is a world leading manufacturer of spraying and fogging machines and has focused on using alternate energy sources to power its products. - May 17, 2008 - Curtis Dyna-Fog, Ltd.
Anne Frank’s only living direct relative, Buddy Elias, speaks exclusively with PR.com’s Allison Kugel about his famous cousin and the Anne Frank-Fonds in Switzerland. - May 07, 2008 - PR.com
Little Rox hope to bring peace, hope and security to the world with character development. - April 08, 2008 - Little Rox LLC
As part of an educational and advocacy campaign called “Pavements for Life” (www.pavements4life.com) motorists and taxpayers are being asked to speak out on the importance of safe, cost-effective, and environmentally-responsible choices for pavements used on America’s highways and roadways.
Site... - March 25, 2008 - American Concrete Pavement Association
MPE – the world’s leading provider of economically priced recycled Tyvek® clothing, including gently worn disposable coveralls, plastic aprons, jumpsuits, lab coats, plastic suits, pants, shirts, biohazard suits, and other Tyvek® and Kleenguard® safety apparel – donated $52,706 in 2007, up from the $26,727 the company gave the year before. - February 01, 2008 - MPE, Inc.
Fans of "The Apprentice" who are looking forward to tuning in to its latest installment, "Celebrity Apprentice," can get a head start in learning more about three "Celebrity Apprentice" cast members by going to www.pr.com/articles and reading their interviews. - December 17, 2007 - PR.com
DirectBuy Franchises across the United States and Canada are looking better than ever after converting to the new showroom design – and Franchisees and employees couldn’t be more excited about showing off their Centers’ makeovers.
New showrooms and some existing Centers began adapting... - December 13, 2007 - DirectBuy
PR.com is listed as one of five recommended press release distribution services by Entrepreneur Magazine and Entrepreneur.com. - November 28, 2007 - PR.com
Online article database provides advice on home building, decorating and remodeling. - October 03, 2007 - DirectBuy
The Next Best Seller Worldwide. Enter a Magically Hidden World of Mystical Magic, Ancient Secrets, and Deadly Peril. - July 28, 2007 - Wendy J. Willett, Author
“Yes, the very first issue of Visibility magazine has hit the printers. The wait has almost come to end. Personally, I am extremely satisfied with the way it has turned out. It’s a must-read for anyone involved or interested in the internet marketing business,” Bill Peden said while... - July 02, 2007 - topseos.com
DirectBuy Continues Tremendous Growth by Opening New Showrooms and Design Centers Across North America. - June 26, 2007 - DirectBuy
PR.com’s interview with Jenna Jameson creates nationwide headlines and late-night television material. - May 21, 2007 - PR.com
DirectBuy, the leading members-only showroom and home design center that offers merchandise at manufacturer-direct prices is proud to announce that Joe Yast has been named Vice-President and General Counsel. Yast's history with DirectBuy dates back over 30 years, when Yast worked his way through law... - May 16, 2007 - DirectBuy
PR.com continues to provide the highest level of service and press release distribution enhancements with these new features: distribution to Yahoo News; File Attachments; PDF Version of the Press Release; enhanced distribution by Industry Distribution Channels and Regional Distribution Channels; Social Bookmarking; and more. - April 16, 2007 - PR.com