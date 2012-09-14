PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Attorney-Led Legal Web Marketing Class by TwoDogBlog in Indianapolis Nov. 29 Bloomington law grads aim to help Indiana law firms find more clients online, starting with an IndyBar CLE in late November. - November 19, 2018 - TwoDogBlog, LLC

Hancock Mortgage Welcomes Scott Swinford, Branch Manager Hancock Mortgage Partners, LLC is happy to announce the opening of their new Crown Point, IN location and the addition of Scott Swinford as the branch manager. The new office was opened in May of this year and is located at 10971 Four Seasons Place, Suite 104-B. It is a short distance outside the gated... - August 22, 2018 - Hancock Mortgage - Scott Swinford

Michael Nastoff Recognized as a Professional of the Year by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Michael Nastoff of Crown Point, Indiana has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2016 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for his outstanding contributions and achievements for over 50 years in the field of fire investigation. About Michael Nastoff Mr. Nastoff is the President... - December 24, 2016 - Strathmore Worldwide

Preferred Jewelers International Welcomes Highland Jewelers Into Nationwide Network Highland, Indiana-based Retailer Now Offers “Experiences that last a Lifetime™.” - December 03, 2016 - Preferred Jewelers International

Business Technology Leader, CrossRealms Inc., Bridges Gap Between Chicago and Toronto On November 15th, Chicago-based technology corporation, CrossRealms Inc., a leader in high-touch, fixed fee managed IT services, will expand to Toronto, ON. Their mission is to strengthen the connection between the two cities in the realm of business technology. "We believe the possible is best... - November 15, 2016 - CrossRealms.Inc

Merchandise Warehouse Co Inc. Opens New State-of-the-Art Cold Storage Facility Merchandise Warehouse has announced a Grand Opening and Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony for its newest facility opening on August 30th. The new cold storage facility will feature a Robotic Radio Shuttle system for transporting and retrieving pallets to and from a high-density 40-foot deep lane racking system that adds 14,000 pallet positions of storage capacity. - August 23, 2016 - Merchandise Warehouse

Pre-Opening / Construction Sale to Benefit New Creation Men's Center September 20, 2014 from 7 pm to 10 pm all proceeds to benefit New Creation Men's Center. - September 16, 2014 - New Creation Business Advocates, Inc

Whispy.com Launches Whispy Psychic Advice - the Top Trusted, Tested Authentic, Psychics, Astrologers, Tarot Readers & Spiritual Guidance at the Most Affordable Rates Whispy.com Launches Global Whispy Psychic Advice Services providing only the most trusted psychics, astrologers, tarot readers and spiritual counselors online to help people find quality, professional psychic readings, astrology forecasts, tarot card readings and authentic spiritual guidance immediately over the phone, online chat, and by email. - July 09, 2014 - Whispy.com

"Remembering Michael" - Michael Jackson 54th Birthday Tribute, the Whole World is Invited Chicago, Illinois /USA/ the World The Jackson Family Heritage Foundation, Fans, Friends and Supporters from all over the world will come together to remember and celebrate the 54th Birthday of the late “King Of Pop” Michael Jackson by participating in a Candlelight vigil 10:00 pm August 29th, 2012 Wednesday night after the fireworks, at Navy Pier (limited candles will be provided). - August 29, 2012 - Jackson Family Heritage Foundation

Brother2Brother Emphasizes Academic Success and Graduation at IU Northwest The Brother2Brother (B2B) College Success Program begins its fourth year on the campus of IU Northwest in Gary, Indiana with one goal in mind: Making sure that all male college students, particularly those of ethnic minority descent, do not permanently leave campus until they have earned an undergraduate degree. - September 06, 2011 - Brother2Brother (B2B) College Success Program

Virtual City Radio, Inc is Sponsoring Talent Showcase in Midtown New York Talent Showcase Label Submit is to provide more exposure for unsigned music artist in hopes to get them signed to a major record label. - February 28, 2011 - IN THE VIRTUAL CITY INC dba 2 HOT 4 AIRWAVES

Excalibur Technology Announces Opening of Miami, FL Franchise Excalibur Technology, national provider of IT support services to small and mid-sized businesses, opens another franchise location in Miami, FL today. - June 02, 2010 - ExcalTech (Excalibur Technology Corp.)

Albert Chestone's Praise for the United States of America - Published by Dog Ear Publishing What America Means to Me is released by author Albert F. Chestone. “It is my belief that this book is a timely wake-up-call for All Americans and is designed to help them realign their compasses of life with the pillars of democracy and freedom—and to be forever mindful that we are one nation under God.” - Albert F. Chestone - December 22, 2009 - Dog Ear Publishing

Handster Launches SMS Payments in Its Appstore Worldwide AppStore white label and branded solution company Handster has integrated a new “Pay by Mobile” billing option, placing itself as the first smartphone appstore to introduce this payment worldwide. Because mobile payments are easy, safe, fast and accessible, they are available to billions... - December 22, 2009 - Handster Inc.

Dyna-Fog Assists in Indonesian Earthquake Recovery Effort Another strong earthquake rocked Indonesia on Oct. 1, 2009 measuring a magnitude of 7.6, killing 236 people and injuring over 500 others. Curtis Dyna-Fog of Westfield, Indiana (USA), manufacturers of sprayers and fogger's used for disease control did an emergency shipment of several machines to assist in the rescue and recovery. - October 20, 2009 - Curtis Dyna-Fog, Ltd.

Regarding Joey Buttafuoco Defamation of Character Lawsuit Threat, Mary Jo Buttafuoco Tells PR.com, "I’ll Defend it to the Death" Mary Jo Buttafuoco tells PR.com that she stands by her claim that ex-husband Joey Buttafuoco is a “sociopath,” in a revealing interview striking back at Joey’s threat of a lawsuit. - August 14, 2009 - PR.com

NuU Medspa Receives a "Face-Lift" and Moves to Wilmette, IL NuU Medspa picks up and moves a few blocks from their Skokie, IL location to Wilmette, IL to enhance customer experience with a beautiful exterior and more exciting treatment options. NuU Medspa has named Chicago home for over 2 years. Warm exterior, daily refreshments and smiles is what you can expect... - May 20, 2009 - NuU Unlimited

RGC Design Introduces "The Complete Guide to Playground Development," a Comprehensive Guide to Building a Fun, Safe Playground In his new book, The Complete Guide to Playground Development, author Robert Collins of RGC Design takes readers through the process of building a playground. From design through construction, and every step in between, this book will guide you to your dream playground. Written in a clear and organized... - April 18, 2009 - RGC Design

Excalibur Technology Goes Green Excalibur Technology cleans up in their local community as part of their "green initiative" and helps clients to implement environmentally friendly technology solutions. - April 01, 2009 - ExcalTech (Excalibur Technology Corp.)

1-800-GO-VAPOR.com Announces Another Promotion to Help Families Stretch Their Dollars Purchase a Ladybug vapor steam cleaner between February 8, 2009 and March 19, 2009 and receive a free accessory kit. - February 10, 2009 - 1-800-GO-VAPOR.com, LLC

One House Left Standing: a Book of Poetry Author Ryan Fredric Steinbeck announces the release of One House Left Standing, his fourth book of poetry. It is now available for purchase online and in all bookstores. One House Left Standing is a vulnerable collection of poems about love, loss, fear, disintegration of family, and the state of the... - January 30, 2009 - Ryan Fredric Steinbeck

Chile Ministry of Education Selects TEFL Institute for Summer English Teaching Program TEFL Institute participated in a rigorous selection process conducted by the Ministry of Education to receive this honor as the only TEFL training organization approved to offer a Summer Program for teaching English in Chile during the Summer. This is TEFL Institute fourth year to receive such an honor. - December 20, 2008 - TEFL Institute

Solo Foods Announces YouTube Recipe Challenge Sokol & Company, maker of Solo and Baker dessert fillings, announces their search for the first ever “Solo Star”, with a top prize of $5,000 for the best original recipe and culinary video submitted at Youtube.com. Each video entered in the contest must show the entrant preparing an... - October 30, 2008 - Sokol and Company

Excalibur Technology Announces Franchise Offering Scott Cummings, founder and President of Excalibur Technology formally announced his plan to offer his business model as a franchise business to assist in becoming a nationally recognized brand. “I’m excited to offer our proven business model to people looking to change their economic outlook... - October 23, 2008 - ExcalTech (Excalibur Technology Corp.)

Exergame Fitness Announces Strategic Partnership with XRtainment Zone to Provide Exergaming Wellness Programming The growing epidemic of Childhood Obesity and Inactivity among kids, teens and adults has prompted the need for entertaining game based fitness solutions that engage users – called Exergames. Two USA companies that have pioneered the Exergaming industry have now joined forces to offer the largest... - October 14, 2008 - Exergame Fitness

Fabric Images, Inc. Changes the Face of Fabric Stock Product Rentals Design What You Want and Rent Instead of Purchase with Free-Style Leasing Tradeshow budgets are being squeezed and non-flexible stock fabric product designs abound. The exhibit design industry and its clients require custom solutions to meet their growing needs. Fabric Images, Inc. introduces a "design what you want" and rent it instead of purchase. This is Free Style Leasing. - October 11, 2008 - Fabric Images, inc.

MaxShield Becomes MPE, Inc’s Latest Protective Apparel Line MPE Inc., the world's leading provider of economically priced recycled Tyvek® clothing introduces its new low cost protective apparel line called MaxShield, a cost effective alternative to recycled Tyvek®. MaxShield offers unbeatable quality, micro porous barrier protection, and the breathability... - October 08, 2008 - MPE, Inc.

American Academy of Pediatrics Launches Pediatric Care Online™ Point-of-Care Information Solution for Pediatricians Available via PDA, Web, and Wireless Powered by the Unbound ™ Platform. - October 06, 2008 - American Academy of Pediatrics

EA Logistics Delivers Green Show Freight for Wal-Mart-Sponsored Sustainable Products Showcase Wal-Mart’s Sustainable Solutions exposition will be utilizing the services of EA Logistics, a leader in eco-friendly freight strategies. Red Ball Productions, the expo’s producer selected EA Logistics as a natural fit for the event primarily because of its environmental awareness leadership and its Delivered GrEAn™ program. - September 17, 2008 - EA Logistics

MPE Inc. Announces Release of Latest Eco-Friendly Protective Gear For any kind of commercial or industrial contracting, business buyers around the world can get quality Tyvek® clothing at costs that won’t break the bank from MPE, Inc., a leading provider of protective clothing and disposable coveralls for all of those jobs where workers need protection from... - September 10, 2008 - MPE, Inc.

BCI Aircraft Leasing, Inc. and Its President and CEO, Brian Hollnagel Announces Aviation Finance Scholarship Program Chicago-based aircraft leasing company BCI Aircraft Leasing, Inc., and its President and CEO, Brian Hollnagel, announced its plans to implement an annual scholarship program in the field of aviation finance. - July 21, 2008 - BCI Aircraft Leasing, Inc.

Exergame Fitness & Avanti Fitness Partner to Launch the Debut of the World’s Only Motorized Climbing Wall... the Skywall Exergame Fitness & Avanti Fitness partner to launch the debut of the world’s only motorized climbing wall…The Skywall. Carlos Aviles of Avanti Fitness says, “Upon introducing the Skywall to the American market our goal at Avanti Fitness was to find a distributor that could provide... - May 23, 2008 - Exergame Fitness

Curtis Dyna-Fog Applies Green Concept to World Market Curtis Dyna-Fog is a world leading manufacturer of spraying and fogging machines and has focused on using alternate energy sources to power its products. - May 17, 2008 - Curtis Dyna-Fog, Ltd.

PR.com Interviews Anne Frank’s Cousin and Last Living Relative, Buddy Elias Anne Frank’s only living direct relative, Buddy Elias, speaks exclusively with PR.com’s Allison Kugel about his famous cousin and the Anne Frank-Fonds in Switzerland. - May 07, 2008 - PR.com

Little Rox Can Make a Big Difference Little Rox hope to bring peace, hope and security to the world with character development. - April 08, 2008 - Little Rox LLC

Americans Sound Off to Improve the Quality of Nation’s Highways, Roadways As part of an educational and advocacy campaign called “Pavements for Life” (www.pavements4life.com) motorists and taxpayers are being asked to speak out on the importance of safe, cost-effective, and environmentally-responsible choices for pavements used on America’s highways and roadways. Site... - March 25, 2008 - American Concrete Pavement Association

Tyvek Suit and Disposable Apron Manufacturer MPE, Inc. Stepped-Up Donations, Giving New Meaning to the Phrase Disposable Income MPE – the world’s leading provider of economically priced recycled Tyvek® clothing, including gently worn disposable coveralls, plastic aprons, jumpsuits, lab coats, plastic suits, pants, shirts, biohazard suits, and other Tyvek® and Kleenguard® safety apparel – donated $52,706 in 2007, up from the $26,727 the company gave the year before. - February 01, 2008 - MPE, Inc.

"Celebrity Apprentice" Cast Members Gene Simmons, Stephen Baldwin and Carol Alt Have All Been Interviewed by PR.com’s Allison Kugel; Interviews Can be Read at PR.com Fans of "The Apprentice" who are looking forward to tuning in to its latest installment, "Celebrity Apprentice," can get a head start in learning more about three "Celebrity Apprentice" cast members by going to www.pr.com/articles and reading their interviews. - December 17, 2007 - PR.com

DirectBuy is Looking Good; New Showroom Design is a Success DirectBuy Franchises across the United States and Canada are looking better than ever after converting to the new showroom design – and Franchisees and employees couldn’t be more excited about showing off their Centers’ makeovers. New showrooms and some existing Centers began adapting... - December 13, 2007 - DirectBuy

Entrepreneur Magazine Features PR.com in Its December 2007 Issue PR.com is listed as one of five recommended press release distribution services by Entrepreneur Magazine and Entrepreneur.com. - November 28, 2007 - PR.com

DirectBuy Launches DirectBuyArticles.com Online article database provides advice on home building, decorating and remodeling. - October 03, 2007 - DirectBuy

Amber Shadows and the Missing Wands The Next Best Seller Worldwide. Enter a Magically Hidden World of Mystical Magic, Ancient Secrets, and Deadly Peril. - July 28, 2007 - Wendy J. Willett, Author

topseos.com Announces Release of the First Issue of the Visibility Magazine in July, 2007 “Yes, the very first issue of Visibility magazine has hit the printers. The wait has almost come to end. Personally, I am extremely satisfied with the way it has turned out. It’s a must-read for anyone involved or interested in the internet marketing business,” Bill Peden said while... - July 02, 2007 - topseos.com

DirectBuy Celebrates 35th Anniversary of First Franchise DirectBuy Continues Tremendous Growth by Opening New Showrooms and Design Centers Across North America. - June 26, 2007 - DirectBuy

DirectBuy Appoints Joe Yast as Vice-President and General Counsel DirectBuy, the leading members-only showroom and home design center that offers merchandise at manufacturer-direct prices is proud to announce that Joe Yast has been named Vice-President and General Counsel. Yast's history with DirectBuy dates back over 30 years, when Yast worked his way through law... - May 16, 2007 - DirectBuy