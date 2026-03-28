Alaska: Anchorage News
The New Frontier of Organic Olive Oil: Redoro Clinches Prestigious "Sol D’Oro" Gold
Redoro S.r.l. has won the 2026 Sol D’Oro for "Big Producers Organic." Producing over 1 million liters, this 1895-founded company beat 315 international samples. For the first time in 20 years, climate change is shifting excellence northward. Higher latitudes are now yielding superior aromas. This win marks a new geography of quality, as Northern Italy’s hills redefine the global olive oil standard. - March 28, 2026 - Redoro
Health Space Finder Launches Nationwide Platform to Help Healthcare Providers Sell, Lease, Sublease, or Find Clinical Space Across the United States
Health Space Finder has launched a nationwide U.S. platform that helps healthcare providers lease, sublease, sell, or find medical office space. The marketplace connects providers with unused clinical space to those seeking flexible, affordable locations, helping reduce overhead, expand services, and streamline access to healthcare-ready offices across the country. - March 16, 2026 - Health Space Finder, LLC
New Online News Outlet, Homer Independent Press, Launches in Homer, Alaska
A grassroots effort in Homer, Alaska, launched a new community newsroom. On Jan. 1, 2026, the Homer Independent Press will debut at HomerIndependentPress.com, offering weekly reporting centered on the people, issues, and everyday life of the southern Kenai Peninsula. Residents organized after realizing the town risked losing meaningful local journalism. The first free edition launches New Year’s Day with sections on news, community, arts and culture, sports, opinion, and public notices. - January 01, 2026 - Homer Independent Press
Tree Care Industry Highlights for 2025–2026
The tree care industry is rapidly evolving through sustainability, AI, and digital transformation. ArboStar’s RAI – the first AI built for arborists – enhances safety, efficiency, and profitability with specialized assistants. As the market grows from $1.3B in 2024 to $2.5B by 2031, eco-friendly practices and digital tools like ArboStar’s CRM redefine how arborists manage crews, clients, and urban forest health. - October 21, 2025 - ArboStar
BTC Miners Surge as AI Demand Grows — RI Mining Introduces AI-Driven Cloud Mining Platform
As global demand for computing power rises alongside artificial intelligence, Bitcoin mining is regaining attention. UK-based RI Mining introduces an AI-powered cloud mining service that aims to make crypto mining accessible through renewable energy and automated operation—no hardware required. New users can explore flexible computing plans and promotional bonuses to start their mining journey. - October 16, 2025 - RI Mining
Author Gary Meaders’s New Book, "Root and Fruit: Genealogies and Spiritual Growth," Explores How Genealogy Can Relate to Natural and Spiritual Relationships
Recent release “Root and Fruit: Genealogies and Spiritual Growth” from Covenant Books author Gary Meaders is a fascinating study that explores Biblical genealogy, and its influence on one’s spirituality. Through sharing his findings, Meaders aims to help readers discover the impact their own genealogy can have of their family histories. - July 14, 2025 - Covenant Books
Timothy Ticen’s Newly Released "The New Testament: Uncorrupted English" is a Thought-Provoking Exploration of Biblical Translation and Historical Accuracy
“The New Testament: Uncorrupted English” from Christian Faith Publishing author Timothy Ticen is an insightful examination of biblical text, aiming to restore the historical meanings and linguistic integrity of scripture for modern readers. - June 05, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Helen and Maria McCoy’s Newly Released "Not All Gifts Are Wrapped Pretty" is an Inspiring Story of Faith, Resilience, and God’s Blessings
“Not All Gifts Are Wrapped Pretty” from Christian Faith Publishing authors Helen and Maria McCoy shares the moving journey of a family navigating life’s challenges with faith and perseverance, offering hope and encouragement to others facing similar trials. - May 16, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Author Patricia G. Godfrey’s New Book "Broken Pieces Exposed in the Light" is a Shocking Memoir That Reveals the Horrific Incident That Forever Changed the Author’s Life
Recent release “Broken Pieces Exposed in the Light” from Page Publishing author Patricia G. Godfrey is a powerful survival story that centers around the fateful morning in which a woman killed both the author’s husband and herself, leaving the author for dead. Now, Godfrey shares her perspective of the incident and how she found the strength and healing to move on following the traumatic events. - May 09, 2025 - Page Publishing
Author Gary Meaders’s New Book, "One Moment with Eternity: Prophetic Manifestations at the Cross," Explores Biblical Examples of God Manifesting to Meet with Humans
Recent release “One Moment with Eternity: Prophetic Manifestations at the Cross” from Covenant Books author Gary Meaders is a thought-provoking examination that ponders the ways in which God has appeared to various individuals throughout the Bible to speak with them directly, and how these manifestations altered their lives forever. - May 05, 2025 - Covenant Books
Brent Crowder’s New Book, "The Pyramids of Giza: Scaled with Respect to Space and Time," Reveals Fascinating Relations of the Geometry & Mathematics of the Giza Pyramids
Fulton Books author Brent Crowder, who earned a bachelor of science degree in mechanical engineering and worked professionally during various stages of design, construction, start-up, and operation on coal-fired, geothermal, natural gas, nuclear, and hydroelectric power plants in the United States,... - April 21, 2025 - Fulton Books
Author Gary Meaders’s New Book, "Hair's Breadth: Moving Closer to God," is a Fascinating Exploration of Spiritual Journeys and the Symbolism of Hair in Faith
Recent release “Hair's Breadth: Moving Closer to God” from Covenant Books author Gary Meaders is a thought-provoking look at spiritual trials, delving into the symbolic use of hair in religion, prophecy, and worship to provide insights on overcoming life’s challenges and growing closer to God and his guidance. - April 09, 2025 - Covenant Books
Alaska Kenai Adventures Partners with Salmon for Soldiers to Support Veterans Through Fishing
Alaska Kenai Adventures, a family-owned fishing lodge on the Kenai River, is honored to announce its partnership with Salmon for Soldiers, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting veterans through the healing power of fishing. This June, the lodge will host a group of veterans for a once-in-a-lifetime... - April 02, 2025 - Alaska Kenai Adventures
Author Melissa Page's New Audiobook, "Job 2013," is a Profound Memoir That Reflects Upon the Author’s Healing from Addiction and the Transformative Power of Faith
Recent audiobook release “Job 2013” from Audiobook Network author Melissa Page recounts the author’s harrowing journey through loss, addiction, and struggle, paralleling the biblical story of Job. From the depths of despair, Melissa finds hope and restoration as she shares her poignant story of faith, healing, and overcoming insurmountable odds. - April 02, 2025 - Audiobook Network
Author Gary Meaders’s New Book, "King David's Valley: Perspectives on the Valley of the Shadow of Death," is a Vital Resource for Those on Their Journey Through Life
Recent release “King David's Valley: Perspectives on the Valley of the Shadow of Death” from Covenant Books author Gary Meaders is a compelling and thought-provoking guide aimed at providing readers with the knowledge and resources they need as they traverse life’s many trials and challenges towards the final trial of the valley of the shadow of death. - March 27, 2025 - Covenant Books
Tall Tales Publisher Unveils Redesigned Website for Children's Author, Bringing Interactive Fun and Captivating Stories to Young Readers
New Website Features Video Clips, Creative Projects, and Exciting School Appearances - March 17, 2025 - Kizzie Jones
Author Robin Harford’s New Book, "Twink, The Wishing Star," is a Charming Story of a Little Star Who Wishes for a Way He Can Help Prepare for Jesus’s Birth
Recent release “Twink, The Wishing Star” from Covenant Books author Robin Harford is a captivating story that follows Twink, a little star who longs to help others prepare the night sky for Jesus’s imminent birth. Despite being laughed at by his fellow stars, Twink is chosen for a very important mission by the Creator himself. - February 28, 2025 - Covenant Books
BitconeMine Eliminates Traditional Mining and Enables Renewable Energy Mining
BitconeMine, the leading AI-driven cloud mining platform, is making waves in the cryptocurrency industry by offering a limited-time $10 login mining bonus to new users. The initiative aims to lower the barrier to entry for crypto enthusiasts and provide a seamless, cost-effective way to start... - February 17, 2025 - BitconeMine
DDB Miner Expands Its Cloud Mining Services
Expanding Cryptocurrency Support for Greater Flexibility - February 11, 2025 - DDB Miner
Author Kaelen Delcastillo’s New Book, "The Vacuum Dance," is a Fascinating and Thought-Provoking Story Exploring the Strength of Alternative Healing and Medicine
Recent release “The Vacuum Dance” from Newman Springs Publishing author Kaelen Delcastillo is an engaging and compelling tale that explores the incredible gift of natural medicine and remedies that can be found in the world, versus the man-made synthetic medicines that are often forced on people to potentially harmful effects. - February 06, 2025 - Newman Springs Publishing
Jennifer Piranian’s Newly Released "Emma’s Troubled Heart" is a Heartfelt Narrative That Teaches the Importance of Honesty and Integrity Through an Engaging Story
“Emma’s Troubled Heart” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jennifer Piranian is a touching story that helps children understand the consequences of dishonesty, showing the value of making good choices even when no one is watching. - January 16, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
BCH Miner Offers Free Cloud Mining Services — Powered by Clean Energy
Using clean energy as a driver: It not only saves a lot of energy consumption, but also generates high profits, allowing investors to see the opportunities of new energy. In the fast-paced world of cryptocurrency, simplicity and profitability are key. For beginners who want to earn a stable income, cloud mining provides an attractive option. - January 09, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Bitcoin Plummets: Clean Energy BCH Miner Cloud Mining Platform Protects Your Assets from Evaporation
There is no need to own or maintain your own hardware with cloud mining. This method can help you save time and money while still receiving mining rewards. - January 09, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Patrice Thompson and Megan Whetten’s Newly Released "Trail to True Happiness" is an Inspiring Journey of Faith and Resilience for Children
“Trail to True Happiness” from Christian Faith Publishing authors Patrice Thompson and Megan Whetten is a heartwarming children’s book that follows a young girl’s journey of faith, teaching the importance of listening to the Holy Spirit, overcoming temptation, and staying steadfast in the face of challenges. - December 30, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
From Zero to Hero: A Beginner’s Guide to Cloud Mining
Founded in June 2017, MINING INVESTMENT GROUP LP is a world-class cloud mining service company headquartered in the UK. After years of development, they currently have 316 mining farms around the world, members in 165 countries, and 13 million users worldwide. - December 13, 2024 - ION Mining
INVITE Networks Continues Expansion, Opens Office in Alaska
INVITE Networks, an IT solutions and service provider, expanded its footprint by opening a physical office in Anchorage, AK this month. The company, in operation since 2012 and headquartered in Salt Lake City, also opened an office in Phoenix earlier this year. - December 04, 2024 - INVITE Networks
Author Guy Sines’s New Book, "Adventures in Greyland," is a Poignant Coming-of-Age Tale Set in Anchorage, Alaska, During the 1970s, Inspired by the Author’s Adolescence
Recent release “Adventures in Greyland” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Guy Sines is a compelling tale that centers around Wil, a young teen and social outcast struggling to find himself amidst the confusion of teenage angst. As the world around him changes, Wil must navigate growing tensions at home and school while discovering who he truly is. - November 15, 2024 - Hawes and Jenkins Publishing
Author Stephanie Richey’s New Book, "In the Details," is a Thought-Provoking Discussion That Delves Into the Profound Presence of the Lord in Everyday Life
Recent release “In the Details” from Covenant Books author Stephanie Richey is a compelling, faith-based read that offers a deeply personal exploration of how God's presence can be found in the ordinary moments of daily life. Through her own experiences, Richey aims to help readers recognize and appreciate the divine touch in their everyday lives. - September 19, 2024 - Covenant Books
Author Gary Meaders’s New Book, "Appointed Days; Anointed Days: Christianity's Momentous Moments," Offers Daily Exploration of Christianity’s Pivotal Historical Events
Recent release “Appointed Days; Anointed Days: Christianity's Momentous Moments” from Covenant Books author Gary Meaders provides a daily journey through pivotal moments in Christian history, serving as a daily devotional, historical reference, and source of spiritual motivation to remind readers of the enduring significance of faith. - September 11, 2024 - Covenant Books
Hoka Hey Motorcycle Challenge Riders Brave Hurricane Debby on 10,000-Mile Journey from Daytona Beach, Florida to Homer, Alaska
Northern Notes LLC, the publisher of Homer By The Bay, a blog about Things to Do in Homer, Alaska, is excited to share the start of the Hoka Hey Motorcycle Challenge. Riders will endure a journey from Daytona Beach, Florida, to Homer, Alaska, face extreme weather, and sleep beside their bikes... - August 07, 2024 - Northern Notes
Benjamin Moe’s Newly Released "God Won’t Let Me Die" is a Provocative Memoir of Faith, Freedom, and Survival
“God Won’t Let Me Die” from Christian Faith Publishing author Benjamin Moe is a gripping memoir that challenges societal norms and explores themes of spirituality, government control, and personal sovereignty. Through candid reflections and bold assertions, Moe confronts the perceived illusions of freedom and delves into the depths of human existence in the face of adversity. - August 02, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
CMTpages' "Color the Friendship Bracelets" Coloring Books Capture the Unbreakable Bond of Taylor's Swift's Fan Community with a "Shared Coloring Experience" for Swifties
"Color the Friendship Bracelets" coloring books capture the magic of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour and the unbreakable bond of the Swiftie community. Created by mother-daughter Swifties, these coloring books feature intricate designs inspired by iconic friendship bracelets. Celebrating beloved song titles, lyrics, concert chants, and perfect for all ages, these books offer a unique way for the community to have a Shared Coloring Experience that brings the emotions of trading bracelets home. - May 22, 2024 - CMTpages
Author James Marchini’s New Book “You Don’t Have to Be Crazy to be an Alaskan, but Then Again You Might Want to Try and Fit In” is a Fascinating Account of a Unique life
Recent release “You Don’t Have to Be Crazy to be an Alaskan, but Then Again You Might Want to Try and Fit In” from Newman Springs Publishing author James Marchini is an intriguing tale that follows a man’s unconventional life journey. - March 06, 2024 - Newman Springs Publishing
Safe Rx Releases 3rd Party Validated Prevention and Economic Impact Model for Government and Prevention Community Customer Programming
Safe Rx® today announced the launch of VIDA™, its third-party validated prevention and economic impact model for use in customer prevention programming. Branded VIDA™, an acronym for “Vial Impact Data Analysis” and Spanish for “life,” the model is used for... - February 14, 2024 - Safe Rx
James Southern’s New Book, “The Chronicles of Jay South: Two Tales of One Birth,” is a Powerful Memoir Revealing the Hardships the Author and His Family Have Endured
Fulton Books author James Southern has completed his first installment in the series “The Chronicles of Jay South”: a fascinating novel that follows the story of the author’s birth, as well as details of his loved one’s; revealing the hardships and victories of life. James... - February 02, 2024 - Fulton Books
Nancy Winniford’s Newly Released “The Adventures of Mz. Grundy Z. Leatherberry: Book 1 The Quest for Adventure” is a Charming Historical Fiction
“The Adventures of Mz. Grundy Z. Leatherberry: Book 1 The Quest for Adventure” from Christian Faith Publishing author Nancy Winniford is an imaginative tale of intrigue and discovery as a young woman ventures out into the wonders of the world to face unexpected obstacles and to discover wonderous blessings. - January 04, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Author Richard Austerman's New Audiobook, "Witches," Follows One Young Man’s Adventurous Travels That Put His Courage to the Ultimate Test and Change His Life Forever
Recent audiobook release “Witches” from Audiobook Network author Richard Austerman is a captivating story of a young farmer’s son named Rolfe, who leaves his home behind to learn more about the world and its people. Along the way, he manages to meet the love of his life, become a hero, and use his special gifts to face off against a group of dastardly witches. - December 26, 2023 - Audiobook Network
Kendra Couch’s New Book, "A View from Avalon," Centers Around One Man's Fight for Freedom Despite the Ongoing Torment and Abuse at the Hands of a Vengeful Mayor
Fulton Books author Kendra Couch, a type 1 diabetic author living in Alaska with her alert dog, Willow, and her close friends and family, has completed her most recent book, “A View from Avalon”: a compelling novel that centers around a young man who is imprisoned in a horrific... - December 18, 2023 - Fulton Books
Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort and QCI Announce Partnership in Groundbreaking Development and Product Launch
In a landmark joint development and product launch, Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort are thrilled to unveil the Pala PURL, a revolutionary product for the casino industry. This unprecedented technology empowers players with instant access to their player accounts via their mobile devices, giving them the ability to self-comp (instantly redeem player points for free play, concert tickets, hotel rooms, food comps, and more). - October 06, 2023 - Pala Casino Resort Spa
Business Impact NW Awarded Grant to Establish Alaska Veterans Business Outreach Center
VBOC Alaska provides counseling, entrepreneurial development tools, and funding opportunities for transitioning service members, veterans, National Guard & Reserve members, and military spouses interested in starting or growing a small business. - July 19, 2023 - Business Impact NW
Fuzion Safety Welcomes Ryan Air, Inc. as Latest Subscriber of the WBAT Platform
Fuzion Safety, powered by WBAT, is proud to welcome Ryan Air, Inc. as the latest subscriber of the WBAT platform. Fuzion Safety is powered by the WBAT platform, a web-based platform for SMSs that supports all aspects of a complete SMS, including safety policy, safety risk management, safety assurance, safety promotion, and SMS recordkeeping and documentation. - July 13, 2023 - WBAT Safety
UnCruise Adventures Defies Financial Currents, Resurfaces with Profitability
The 27-Year-Old Small Ship Line Returned to Profitability in 2021 & 2022 and Looks Forward to an Exciting and Profitable 2023. - April 03, 2023 - Uncruise Adventures
Leeanna Chronister’s Newly Released "Rebuilt: A Bible Study for the Broken" is a Helpful Resource for Anyone Seeking a Path to Healing and Growth
“Rebuilt: A Bible Study for the Broken,” from Christian Faith Publishing author LeeAnna Chronister, is an enjoyable challenge that motivates readers to address past traumas that can hinder one’s overall happiness and fulfillment. - March 09, 2023 - Christian Faith Publishing
Jersey Subs Announces New Owners
Jersey Subs has new owners Dil and Jessica Uhlin. Dil is a family man, a bronze star-winning Army Combat veteran, and they both love Alaska. - March 04, 2023 - Jersey Subs, AK
ASCI Federal Services LLC Certified as a Women-Owned Small Business (WOSB)
ASCI Federal Services LLC (ASCI) is proud to announce that it has been awarded the Women-Owned Small Business (WOSB) certification by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA). - December 20, 2022 - ASCI Federal Services LLC
Author Michelle Kirby’s New Book, "Uncle Martin's Porch Tales: The New Neighbors," is a Compelling Tale of Acceptance and Jesus's Message of Loving One's Neighbor
Recent release “Uncle Martin's Porch Tales: The New Neighbors,” from Covenant Books author Michelle Kirby, follows a group of friends as they prepare to welcome new friends into their community. Although their new neighbors are different from them, Uncle Martin helps them to put aside their worries and realize that everyone must be treated with respect and love, no matter what. - December 15, 2022 - Covenant Books
Florida Teen to Become Florida's First Rookie Jr. Iditarod Entry, Alaska, Feb. 2023
Florida's very own 16-year-old Sarasota, Florida native driver, musher Lacy Kuehl, is announcing her official rookie entry for the Junior Iditarod in Alaska on February 25, 2023. Lacy Kuehl will become the first musher from Florida to take on the Jr Iditarod. Lacy will share her charity the family... - November 25, 2022 - Drive for Diabetes Awareness, Inc.
Fiore Industries Expands Its Protective Services Footprint with New FAA Contract
Fiore Industries, Inc. (Fiore), a national provider of elite protective services, has been awarded a potential 5-year, $90 million contract from the Federal Aviation Administration covering the agency’s West Region spanning from Denver to Guam. Under the contract, Fiore is providing armed... - October 07, 2022 - Fiore Industries, Inc.
Sitka Music Festival Presents Simply Three as Part of Alaska Airlines’ Autumn Classics
The Sitka Music Festival is pleased to present YouTube phenomenon, Simply Three as part of the second week of Alaska Airlines’ Autumn Classics in Sitka and Anchorage. Simply Three has a dedicated fan base of almost 1.5 million YouTube subscribers from their covers of music by artists such as Avicii, Adele, Bastille, Coldplay, One Republic, Michael Jackson, The Beatles, Journey, Queen and more. - September 25, 2022 - Sitka Music Festival
Bruce Lev Audio Book Release "Billy Shears - The Secret History of the Beatles"
Bruce Lev created and narrated his 2002 book "Billy Shears - The Secret History of the Beatles" that is now available on Audio (ACX), Amazon, and iTunes. - March 27, 2020 - LevSongs Productions