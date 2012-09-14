PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

TechFlow Mentored Joint Venture Secures a Coveted Spot on the $13B SBEAS Contract Shearwater Mission Support, a TechFlow Mentored Joint Venture, has been Awarded a Contract to Provide the US Air Force with IT Network Centric Services and Solutions. - December 20, 2019 - TechFlow

Autism Service Dog Delivered by SDWR to Family in Valdez, Alaska Eathan, a 9-year-old boy from Valdez, Alaska, received a very special delivery today of his very own Service Dog from SDWR. Eathan's service dog, Gwen, will be able to accompany him everywhere thanks to the Americans with Disabilities Act. Eathan's parents are looking forward to having additional help... - October 26, 2019 - Service Dogs by SDWR

First Time in Alaska: Life-Saving Fall Prevention Course for Healthcare Professionals, Injury Prevention Advocates and Caregivers In Fairbanks, AK on October 6 an innovative & effective course will be held to teach Occupational and Physical Therapists, other healthcare and injury prevention professionals, fitness instructors and caregivers a unique, simple and fun program to help older adults avoid falls. Continuing Education Units (8) are available. - September 07, 2019 - Fall Prevention Training Services, LLC

Sustainable Ocean Alliance Ocean Advocates and Entrepreneurs Set Sail to Witness an Iceless Alaska Sustainable Ocean Alliance brings forward solutions that will address the ocean’s biggest challenges. - August 21, 2019 - Sustainable Ocean Alliance

FD Financial, Corp. Selling Alaska Salmon Cannery The partners of Santaska have agreed to sale the cannery on the Egegik River in Alaska. - May 22, 2019 - FD Financial, Corp.

Green Rush Packaging Expands Operations Into the Canadian Cannabis Market Green Rush Packaging expands operations into emerging Canadian cannabis market. - March 06, 2019 - Green Rush Packaging

Green Rush Packaging to Present on Marketing in Cannabis at CannaCon Boston Green Rush Packaging is sharing best practices on marketing and advertising in the industry. - July 18, 2018 - Green Rush Packaging

Award-Winning Alaskan Photographer Opens Gallery Award-winning Alaskan photographer Carl Johnson has opened a new fine art nature photo gallery in Anchorage. The gallery features his images from Alaska, the Arctic, the American Southwest, and Hawaii. - June 28, 2018 - Arctic Light Gallery & Excursions

Green Rush Packaging Expands Their Product Offering with Low Cost Vaporizer Cartridges The aim is to widen Green Rush Packaging’s affordable product offering to cannabis businesses across the board. - June 13, 2018 - Green Rush Packaging

Fueled by Rapid Growth, Green Rush Packaging Expands Their Leadership Team Green Rush Packaging’s new management team aims to shape the future of cannabis packaging. - June 06, 2018 - Green Rush Packaging

Green Rush Packaging Unveils the Latest Innovation in Child Resistant Packaging Grip ‘N Rip to revolutionize cannabis child resistant compliant packaging. - November 09, 2017 - Green Rush Packaging

Introducing Sierra Life and Safety Company - Technology to Detect and Shut Down Natural Gas, Propane or CO Gas Leaks Now the Technology Exists to Prevent Many Gas Leak Building Explosions and to Stop Gas Leaks - June 03, 2017 - Sierra Life and Safety Company

New Bristol Bay Book Earns Accolades In less than a year from its release, "Where Water is Gold: Life and Livelihood in Alaska's Bristol Bay" by Carl Johnson (Braided River 2016) has earned two medals in book publishing competitions and a string of recognition from the media to prominent individuals. - April 27, 2017 - Arctic Light Gallery & Excursions

Strathmore’s Who’s Who Honors Annie Corrine Bailey as a 2017 Businesswoman of the Year Annie Corrine Bailey, of Fairbanks, Alaska, has recently been honored as Strathmore’s Who’s Who 2017 Businesswoman of the Year for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of Real Estate Construction. - April 11, 2017 - Strathmore Who's Who

Strathmore’s Who’s Who Honors Annie Corrine Bailey as a 2015 Roundtable Member Annie Corrine Bailey, of Fairbanks, Alaska, has recently been honored with induction to the Strathmore’s Who’s Who 2015 Roundtable for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of Real Estate Construction. - October 07, 2015 - Strathmore Who's Who

Professional of the Year 2015, Annie Corrine Bailey, Has Been Recognized by America’s Registry of Outstanding Professionals Annie Corrine Bailey of Fairbanks, Alaska, was selected as Professional of the Year 2015 in Real Estate Construction by America’s Registry of Outstanding Professionals. She is now being honored with the Roundtable membership for 2015. - August 14, 2015 - America's Registry of Outstanding Professionals

Holly L. Keaster Recognized by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Holly L. Keaster of Delta Junction, Alaska has been included in the Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of education. About Holly L. Keaster Ms. Keaster has 28 years experience in the education field. She is a Special Education... - July 23, 2015 - Strathmore Worldwide

Alaskan Writers Selected for Bristol Bay Book Six Alaskan writers have been selected to craft the essays for a forthcoming photo/essay book about Alaska's Bristol Bay region. The book, "Where Water is Gold: Life and Livelihood in Alaska's Bristol Bay" includes photos by Anchorage photographer Carl Johnson and is being published by Braided River, with a scheduled release in 2016. - March 25, 2015 - Arctic Light Gallery & Excursions

Strathmore’s Who’s Who Honors Annie Corrine Bailey Annie Corrine Bailey, of Fairbanks, Alaska, has recently been recognized as a Professional of the Year by Strathmore’s Who’s Who for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of Real Estate Construction. - March 18, 2015 - Strathmore Who's Who

SJS Solutions Cross the Last U.S. Frontier Alaska’s largest water and wastewater company, Anchorage Water & Wastewater Utility become Alaska’s first company to install Optymyse™ Visual Communications Solutions from SJS Solutions. - January 29, 2015 - SJS Solutions Ltd

KSDP Free Recording Studio, Free Music and Hugs Instead of Alcohol and Drugs: New Kickstarter Project KSDP 830 AM, a small Public Radio Station off the coast of Alaska, has just launched its project “KSDP 830 AM Free Recording Studio” a crowd funding web site. Manager Austin Roof and Development Director Lauretta MacBeth want to be able to offer their young people alternative opportunities to alcohol and drugs by raising $25,000.00 through Kickstarter.com. They want to create a recording studio that will be free to the children and anyone else who wants to use it. - September 04, 2014 - KSDP Aleutian Broadcasting Inc

Business Starts to Flow for Volcano Risk Assessment Startup The first start-up business using University of Alaska Fairbanks (UAF) technology announces initial revenues from its volcanic ash forecasting and risk planning tools. The startup, named V-ADAPT, Inc. specializes in understanding the risk of volcanic eruptions and ash on global transportation, especially... - July 22, 2014 - Nanook Tech Ventures Inc.

Strathmore’s Who’s Who Honors Jack Gamble Jack Gamble, of Anchorage, Alaska, has been recognized by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Registry as a VIP member for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of Engineering. - April 02, 2014 - Strathmore Who's Who

Early Fishing Announces Agreement with Russell Fishing in Kenai Alaska The synergy of a venture between one of the most established and respected outfitters in Alaska, Early Fishing, with a company that has built a great reputation and tremendous growth while maintaining investment in their own business. Russell Fishing means a continuation of great service and adventure along with unsurpassed fishing and lodging. - March 18, 2014 - Russell's Early Fishing

Anchorage Photographer Selected for "Voices of the Wilderness" Exhibit An image captured by Anchorage photographer Carl Johnson has been selected to represent Gates of the Arctic National Park & Preserve in the upcoming "Voices of the Wilderness" exhibit commemorating the 50th anniversary of the 1964 Wilderness Act. The exhibit will travel to seven communities throughout Alaska in 2014. - January 29, 2014 - Arctic Light Gallery & Excursions

Bristol Bay Photography Exhibit Opens in Anchorage. Accompanying Silent Auction to Benefit Trustees for Alaska and Its Bristol Bay Efforts. A collection of images captured in the Bristol Bay region of Alaska by Anchorage photographer Carl Johnson is being exhibited at Snow City Café in downtown Anchorage for the month of September 2013. Drawn from over 24,000 images captured during three years of fieldwork on a book project dedicated... - August 29, 2013 - Arctic Light Gallery & Excursions

Soilworks’® Durasoil® - Synthetic Dust Control Fluid, Certified for Superiority Through BNQ Soilworks®, LLC is the innovator and manufacturer of Durasoil® dust control agent. Durasoil® is a revolutionary state-of-the-art innovation; engineered for today's challenging dust control needs. This colorless and odorless, ultra-pure synthetic fluid, which is formulated to meet the highest standards of environmental efficacy, is now proudly verified for superior quality by BNQ (Bureau de normalisation du Québec) as of June 21st, 2013. - August 01, 2013 - Soilworks, LLC

Control Your Computer with the Reinvented Mouse Called gStick GNOV8 TECH has launched their new mouse technology on Kickstarter. The innovative gStick mouse is held like a pen and allows the user to control their computer with comfort with it’s ergonomic design and rolling ball tip. It's a new form factor in mouse technology. - July 24, 2013 - gnov8

Alaska Hooksetters Lodge LLC. Announces Their "Spawn On" Initiative Alaska Hooksetters Lodge, (www.alaskahooksetters.com), an all-inclusive lodge in Kenai, Alaska is spearheading a catch and release program, Spawn On, that is now mandatory on the famous Kenai River, with an opportunity to spread to other locations around the world. - June 06, 2013 - The Kenai Peninsula

Anchorage Investigations Group Now Offering Services to Anchorage Residents Anchorage Investigations Group is a newly formed agency and the only nationally recognized investigations firm in Alaska. The firm brings a decade of experience to the local area in surveillance and reconnaissance from military and law enforcement communities. Anchorage private investigators come from diverse backgrounds; such as retired federal law enforcement, military reconnaissance, child protective services, military intelligence and federal interdiction task forces. - June 05, 2013 - Anchorage Investigations Group

Book Release: Single Infertile Female From the mind of author Leah Campbell, this debut memoir tells the story of a girl still young and looking for love, who is hit with a medical diagnosis that threatens to destroy the future she always believed she would have. - April 22, 2013 - Leah Campbell

Russell Fishing (The Kenai Peninsula) Announces Their Endorsement of "Catch and Release for Kenai Kings" The future of the Kenai King is in our collective hands. All over the country, there are “catch and release fisheries” to protect a specific species. In fact, Rainbow trout on the Kenai is essentially one of those and due in part to “catch and release” the quantity and size of our Kenai rainbows are better than ever. In light of that, Catch and Release for Kings is their suggested protocol. - February 23, 2013 - The Kenai Peninsula

Have Real Experiences - Be an Authentic Luxury Traveler: New Website Guides Travelers Off the Beaten Path On the website "Authentic Luxury Travel," award-winning writer Elizabeth Hansen helps affluent travelers find real experiences and avoid the well worn trail of tourist sites. - October 24, 2012 - Authentic Luxury Travel

Worlds First Dual 17-Inch LED HD Display Laptop, Launched by gScreen The SpaceBook 17-inch dual screen laptop will be shipping to customers in November 2011, starting at $1899 with free shipping and a 30-day money back guarantee to the USA and Canada. Designer, Gordon Alan Stewart, gScreen Founder and CEO, invented the SpaceBook because he needed a mobile workstation... - August 29, 2011 - gScreenlaptop

AnchorageGrapevine.com Announces Launch of It's Website AnchorageGrapevine.com is part of a Nationwide Network of Grapevine Communities. Now there is a Grapevine for Anchorage and Eagle River areas: AnchorageGrapevine.com. - June 14, 2010 - Anchorage Grapevine.com

Regarding Joey Buttafuoco Defamation of Character Lawsuit Threat, Mary Jo Buttafuoco Tells PR.com, "I’ll Defend it to the Death" Mary Jo Buttafuoco tells PR.com that she stands by her claim that ex-husband Joey Buttafuoco is a “sociopath,” in a revealing interview striking back at Joey’s threat of a lawsuit. - August 14, 2009 - PR.com

Travel Deals to Alaska Abound Now is the time to save big on Kenai Peninsula vacations and salmon fishing trips. - July 10, 2009 - Alaska Leisure Inn

Edward A. and Jenny Rasmuson Community Health Center Donor Wall Project Creation of the Edward A. and Jenny Rasmuson Community Health Center is becoming a reality in the community of Skagway, Alaska. In the spirit of a challenge grant awarded to the community by the Rasmuson Foundation, the borough is encouraging public support for constructing and equipping the new clinic. The architectural firm of Livingston Sloan has designed a unique donor wall for the entrance of the new clinic that will hallmark individuals that have contributed to the success of this project. - June 25, 2008 - Alan Sorum

PR.com Interviews Anne Frank’s Cousin and Last Living Relative, Buddy Elias Anne Frank’s only living direct relative, Buddy Elias, speaks exclusively with PR.com’s Allison Kugel about his famous cousin and the Anne Frank-Fonds in Switzerland. - May 07, 2008 - PR.com

Entrepreneur Magazine Features PR.com in Its December 2007 Issue PR.com is listed as one of five recommended press release distribution services by Entrepreneur Magazine and Entrepreneur.com. - November 28, 2007 - PR.com

The Charon Covenant Explodes on to the World of Science Fiction Books With the use of clones and drones, aliens are slowly taking over a human society that has relocated to the Moon after Earth was abandoned (due to an environmental meltdown and war). What can a handful of renegade humans do once they uncover the scary truth about what’s really happening to the remaining strands of civilization? - November 16, 2007 - Brenda Munday Gifford

Grimes Companies Proud Participant in Project Alaska Turf The Grimes Companies proudly participated in the first-ever delivery of a high school football field playing surface thousands of miles to the town of Barrow, Alaska. It all began when Cathy Parker, the wife of a former NFL player, heard the plight of the Barrow High School Whalers and their efforts... - September 07, 2007 - Total Distribution, Inc.