Koda Creative is Coming. Recently, Worcester-Based Marketing Agency Has Staked Its Claim in Town and is Committed to Ripping Bad Ideas to Shreds. Prioritizing people above profits and quality above quantity, Koda Creative Group has positioned itself as one of Worcester’s fastest-growing women-owned agencies. Located on the top floor of the Ivy Corset Building at 40 Jackson Street, the full-service boutique offers brand strategy, social media... - December 19, 2019 - Koda Creative Group

Rhode Island Business Becomes a Certified Woman-Owned Business Enterprise - Jean Hauser, President of The Color House is Leading the Way for Women in the Paint Industry The Color House, a Paint and Design Retailer with four storefronts in Rhode Island, has earned state certification as a Woman-owned Business Enterprise (WBE), from the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC). To date, The Color House is the first and only Rhode Island paint and design retailer to hold the WBE certification. - November 20, 2019 - The Color House

Baystate Financial is Honored as a 2019 “Top Places to Work” Winner by the Boston Globe for the 9th Year The Boston Globe has named Baystate Financial a Top Places to Work in Massachusetts. The award recognizes Baystate Financials achievements in creating a positive work environment that attracts and retains employees through a combination of employee satisfaction, working conditions and company culture. - November 16, 2019 - Baystate Financial

Knowing the Value of Your Business by Michael Arnheiter at Baystate Financial There’s one question many business owners ask themselves often: “What is the true value of my business?” - September 26, 2019 - Baystate Financial

Inventor of “Games of Genius” Coming to R.I., Oct. 10 Free Seminar, Open to the Public Parents, teachers and government officials worldwide are learning how to help children be more confident, successful, and innovative by discovering their own unique talents – in seven minutes a day. The general public is invited to learn about and play the award-winning “Games of Genius,” with the inventor, Opher Brayer, at a free presentation from 6 to 8 p.m., on Thursday, October 10 at the Kirkbrae Country Club, Lincoln, R.I. - September 23, 2019 - Mastery Martial Arts

Michael Arnheiter of Baystate Financial Posts a New Video Entitled: "Protecting Your Dependents with Life Insurance" on His Website Term or whole life? Just be sure you have adequate coverage. One survey found that 48% of current retirees had to retire earlier than they expected. - September 14, 2019 - Baystate Financial

Merrimack Valley Overdose Awareness Day - #MillCityRemembers Get involved to prevent the tragedy of overdose. Knowing how to prevent overdose does make all the difference. - July 15, 2019 - Heroin Is Killing My Town, Inc.

Electronic Publishing Services Announces Three EDGAR Online Workstations for Self-Service Filers to the SEC Now Available for Use: 13F, Section 16 and 12B-25 Forms Electronic Publishing Services, Inc. is announcing new EDGAR Filing Agent Online Workstations and a relaunch of their existing sites. The workstations are useful for anyone required to file Section 16 Forms 3, 4 and 5; Institutional Investment managers filing form 13F; and corporate filers needing an extension to Forms 10-K, 10-Q and others. - July 01, 2019 - Electronic Publishing Services, Inc.

Medical Imaging Industry Contributes $7 Billion Annually to Massachusetts Economy Economic Report Shows Strong Job Creation Numbers in State from Medical Imaging Industry During Medical Device Tax Suspension - June 12, 2019 - Medical Imaging and Technology Alliance

2nd Annual Marathon Spectacular at Weston Nurseries on April 15 Weston Nurseries, Marty’s Fine Wines and Start Line Brewing Are Proud to Host the 2nd Annual Marathon Spectacular. - March 26, 2019 - Weston Nurseries

CloudWave Introduces Data Repository / SQL Support Services for MEDITECH Hospitals, Powered by Acmeware CloudWave and Acmeware are announcing their partnership to offer Data Repository (DR) & SQL Support Services at HIMSS 2019. These services are designed to assist hospitals implement, upgrade, monitor, and manage the health of the Data Repository for their MEDITECH Electronic Health Record. Acmeware... - February 07, 2019 - CloudWave

Westborough High-Tech Company Receives “Manufacturer of the Year” On Tuesday, October 30th, Metamagnetics was invited to the Massachusetts State House on behalf of Representative Carolyn Dykema, to receive the award for “Manufacturer of the Year.” Hosted by the MA Legislative Manufacturing Caucus, the 3rd Annual Manufacturing Awards Ceremony took place... - November 07, 2018 - Metamagnetics

Trivium Technology, Inc. Named New England Reseller for DigitalDrawer Local firm signs Reseller Agreement with AscendoSoft Inc. - October 27, 2018 - Trivium Technology Inc.

Lakefront Living International Releases Popular Report: "10 Items You Must Consider When Buying Your First Lakefront Home" Lakefront Buyers nationwide now have a new resource to study when considering their first lakefront home purchase. - August 15, 2018 - Lakefront Living International, LLC

Green Rush Packaging to Present on Marketing in Cannabis at CannaCon Boston Green Rush Packaging is sharing best practices on marketing and advertising in the industry. - July 18, 2018 - Green Rush Packaging

Joann M. Aldrich Has Recently Been Recognized by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Joann M. Aldrich, of Woodstock, Connecticut, has recently been recognized as a Lifetime Member of Strathmore’s Who’s Who for her outstanding contributions and achievements in field of Medical Practice Management. - May 30, 2018 - Strathmore Who's Who

CloudWave and Upson Regional Medical Center Win Hewlett Packard Enterprise 2018 Service Provider Award for Customer Excellence CloudWave, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Service Provider and Preferred Healthcare Provider, is proud to announce that their success story with Upson Regional Medical Center has been recognized by HPE as the Grand Prize Winner of their 2018 Awards for Customer Excellence. CloudWave partnered with... - May 15, 2018 - CloudWave

Tourme Introduces a New Way of Touring Tourme is a new application that is ready to revolutionize the way people travel. - March 06, 2018 - International Touring Apps., LLC.

NeoGroup Launches the First Ever Real-Time, Curated Alert Offering for Advancements in Automation Called Automation Sentry Customers of Automation Sentry are on the leading edge of automation usage with exclusive insights into the latest trends, supplier offerings and market adoption. - February 12, 2018 - Neo Group

John Lennon is Alive in the New Novel "Saint John Lennon" A miraculous wrinkle in time returns John Lennon to us in front of the Dakota in New York City on December 8, 2020; Everyone is talking about the controversial new time-travel novel, Saint John Lennon - November 08, 2017 - United We Rock LLC

Kvellix™ Announces the Appointment of Ascender Studios as Agency of Record to Help Launch NUTSO™ at the Second Annual Play Fair Kvellix now working with Ascender Studios on the goal of making NUTSO™, a new poker styled card game, a disruptive force in the gaming industry. - October 11, 2017 - Kvellix

Dennis K Burke, Inc. Heads to Houston for FEMA Emergency Response On behalf of FEMA, early Monday morning Dennis K Burke mobilized several tankers to head out to Fort Hood military base outside of Houston, Texas, to help with the area’s emergency management needs in the wake of unprecedented disaster from Hurricane Harvey. Dennis K Burke Inc. has worked with... - August 30, 2017 - Dennis K Burke Inc.

Challenges of Teens Growing Up Poor and Isolated Abound in "Cinderella Shoots the Moon" Bullying, peer pressure, parent trouble and classroom rivalries are among the problems students face as another school year begins. These issues and more are tackled in a new indie novel, “Cinderella Shoots the Moon” by writer Arlie Corday. The book is aimed at teens, young adults and anyone concerned about the challenges of growing up, and especially gives voice to an often forgotten group — those living in rural areas. The book is available on Amazon.com. - August 21, 2017 - Arlie Corday

Winbrook, Inc. Acquires RPM Acquisition makes 51 year old Winbrook the largest New England based provider of branded print, promotional, packaging, display, fulfillment and digital solutions to the banking, credit union and financial service industries. - May 01, 2017 - Winbrook

ClinLab Staffing Named to the 2017 FAST 50 List ClinLab Staffing, a leading staffing and recruiting firm for life science, pharmaceutical, biotechnology and preclinical organizations, today announced that it has been named to the Boston Business Journal’s 2017 FAST 50 List of Top Fastest Growing Private Companies in Massachusetts for the first... - April 27, 2017 - ClinLab Staffing

David Borden of CCR Wealth Management Named to 2017 Financial Times 400 Top Financial Advisers David Borden has been named to the 2017 edition of the Financial Times 400 Top Financial Advisers. The list recognizes top financial advisers at national, independent, regional and bank broker-dealers from across the U.S. - April 06, 2017 - CCR Wealth Management

DayGigger Wants to Pay You the Very Same Day to Work from Home Online DayGigger is the first freelance employment site in the world to guarantee same day pay for every day worked. And for employers, there are great benefits too - free listings, cash back bonuses, a skilled all-American workforce, and much more. - April 06, 2017 - DayGigger

DroneLife.com Announces Record in Web and Social Media Readership for January 2017 DroneLife.com the three year old, news and information site focused on drones, announced today that they reached a record-high audience for the 30 day period ending January 31, 2017. DroneLife announced yearly growth in sessions at more than 44% and over 40% growth in users on a year over year basis for the month of January, 2017 compared to January, 2016. - February 02, 2017 - DroneLife.com

DroneLife.com Announces Increases in Web and Social Media Readership for 2016 DroneLife announces record high audiences in Web, Facebook, and Twitter in 2016. - January 12, 2017 - DroneLife.com

Tri-Star Design, Inc. Supports MIT Innovative 3D Printer Technology Development Tri-Star Design, Inc., an electronic product development company is excited to be involved with some amazing and innovative technology being developed by MIT Research and Development in Cambridge, Massachusetts. MIT researchers, using readily available components, have been working on a 3D printer capable... - July 09, 2016 - Tri-Star Design, Inc.

David Borden of CCR Wealth Management Named to 2016 Financial Times 400 Top Financial Advisers David Borden of CCR Wealth Management is pleased to announce that he has been named to the Financial Times 400 Top Financial Advisers, as of March 31, 2016. The list recognizes top financial advisers at traditional broker-dealer firms from across the U.S. This is the fourth annual FT 400 list, produced... - June 22, 2016 - CCR Wealth Management

Cetera® Advisors Honors CCR Wealth Management as Ensemble of the Year at Annual Awards Conference Mark Palmerino, financial consultant and partner at CCR Wealth Management, recently attended Cetera Advisors’ annual awards conference where he accepted the Ensemble of the Year award on behalf of his firm. This team of top producing, seasoned professionals gained this honor by leveraging distinct... - June 21, 2016 - CCR Wealth Management

Growth for CCR Wealth Management David Borden, Managing Partner says, “Since inception in 1998 our firm has grown from a startup entity to a team of 16 that manages more than $1.1 billion in assets for individuals, corporations, retirement and pension plans and nonprofit organizations. Along with our past growth, we continue to grow the practice at some 20 percent per year. Adding these professionals to our team will allow us to keep up with that growth and give our clients the excellent service they expect.” - June 14, 2016 - CCR Wealth Management

CloudWave Announces New Partnership with Commvault to Deliver Solutions for MEDITECH and the Healthcare Enterprise Commvault offers backup and recovery software certified for MEDITECH Electronic Health Records with Hewlett Packard Enterprise 3PAR Storage Arrays. - June 03, 2016 - CloudWave

Down Syndrome in the Workplace - Making a Contribution to Our Economy Campaign Although our society is learning to be more accepting of others' differences, it is still very difficult for adults with Down syndrome to find employment. A rewarding career that will pay them for their work. So as the world is preparing for World Down Syndrome Day on March 21, 2016, over at Special & Determined, they have already started celebrating individuals with Down syndrome who are living the American Dream by owning their own businesses or who have found fulfilling employment. - March 12, 2016 - Special & Determined

DRONELIFE.com Triples Readership DRONELIFE.com, the leading site for commercial drone news and information, is pleased to announce that its readership has tripled in the last year. - March 08, 2016 - DroneLife.com

H2Biologics Licenses Worldwide, Exclusive Rights to Develop SD1-Granzyme B Drug Conjugate for Treatment of Mesothelin-Expressing Tumors H2Biologics announced that it has been granted a worldwide, exclusive license by the Research Development Foundation (RDF) for the use of human granzyme B (GrB), a naturally occurring serine protease, in developing an immunoconjugate with a human single domain antibody (SD1) that targets mesothelin-expressing... - December 31, 2015 - H2Biologics Inc.

Top Gun Advisors Completes 43,313 SF Industrial Lease Renewal in Ashland, MA Top Gun Advisors, in cooperation with Stephen Woelfel, Jr. of Colliers International in Boston, has successfully completed a 45,313 SF lease renewal located at 150 Homer Avenue Ashland, MA on behalf of their client, Amcor Flexibles. The landlord, Calare Properties was represented by Erin Gannon. “We... - December 04, 2015 - Campio

David Karofsky Appointed CEO of Transition Consulting Group David Karofsky succeeds his father Paul as CEO of Transition Consulting Group, a family business consulting firm located in Boston, MA and Palm Beach Gardens, FL. - November 03, 2015 - Transition Consulting Group

Forever Metal Roof Company to Serve Massachusetts Market Forever Metal Roof Company has announced it will be providing metal roofs and expert installation to the entire Massachusetts market beginning immediately. Providing knowledgeable, professional service to the New Hampshire area since 1996, the move was made by owner Patrick Hayes to meet the needs of... - October 23, 2015 - Forever Metal Roof Company

The MCS Group, Inc. Opens New Office in Boston The MCS Group, Inc., a national provider of outsourcing solutions, announced today that they have opened a new regional office in Boston, MA. This office will offer the full suite of MCS’s services, including but not limited to record retrieval, deposition, e-discovery, facilities management and back office solutions to help clients increase productivity while reducing operational costs. - July 27, 2015 - The MCS Group, Inc.

Five Years of Success for Leading Massachusetts Women's Entrepreneur Group Innovative Networking Techniques Create Momentum Boston’s premier business woman’s networking group, Boston Women Connect (BWC), is celebrating its fifth anniversary with a special Boston Harbor networking boat cruise in August. BWC’s outreach is more than 4,000 local women entrepreneurs and professionals. Innovative networking techniques at events throughout greater Boston yield success while nine other women's professional groups have failed. - July 07, 2015 - Boston Women Connect

Women’s Health of Central MA Will be Moving To the former Shrewsbury St. Sealtest Factory Building in Worcester! - May 22, 2015 - Women's Health of Central MA

Pharma Compliance Group, LLC Launches LongitudeRX, a Premier Prescription Analysis Software Pharma Compliance Group LLC announces the launch of its proprietary prescription analysis software LongitudeRx. LongitudeRx assists pharmacies, distributors and manufacturers in the analysis of their controlled substance distribution, inventory and dispensing. - October 01, 2014 - Pharma Compliance Group, LLC

Successfully Crowdfunded Blind Accessible Audio Game, Grail to the Thief, Now Available for Download For All To Play today announced the launch of Grail to the Thief, an interactive audio adventure for Windows, Mac, and Linux that can be played using only sound, without the need for visuals. Grail to the Thief was successfully crowdfunded through Kickstarter on May 4, 2014. Grail to the Thief can be purchased at www.foralltoplay.com as a DRM-free download for Windows, Mac, and Linux, with the mobile versions planned for release in late 2014. - September 10, 2014 - For All To Play

THG Corporation Launches New eCommerce Website: HopeDirect.com New eCommerce service from THG Corporation offers $150 million of Parker hydraulic, pneumatic and fluid connector components available for immediate one or two day shipment from its HopeDirect.com website. - August 02, 2014 - THG Corporation

New Perspective Web Solutions Expands Into Westborough New Perspective Web Solutions (NPWS.net) announced today that they have expanded into a new facility in the Belmont Center at 276 Turnpike Rd. in Westborough. NPWS has operated from their Burncoat Street offices in Worcester for 10 years. The addition of the Westborough site gives the company much needed room to house their growing staff of design, development and Internet marketing professionals. - May 19, 2014 - New Perspective Web Solutions