Massachusetts: Worcester News
Discover, Make, Connect: FAB26 Boston Opens Its Doors to the World, July 27
FAB26 Boston, a conference on digital fabrication and making, returns to where the Fab Lab movement began to celebrate 25 years of global impact. From July 27–31, more than 1,200 participants from around the world will gather in Boston and Cambridge for 250+ talks, workshops, exhibitions, and networking events exploring the future of technology, education, and innovation. New this year: the Kid Lab Pass, inspiring the next generation of makers through hands-on STEAM experiences - July 15, 2026 - The Fab Foundation
Koopman Shares Massachusetts Tax-Free Weekend Tip: Make A Plan Now To Save Later on Kitchen & Bath Renovation Purchases
Tax-Free Weekend is August 8-9... and now is the time for homeowners to make a plan for renovation projects to enjoy big savings. - July 15, 2026 - Koopman Lumber
DDP Roofing Promotes Joe Fairley to Director of Business Development & Marketing to Lead National Growth Strategy
DDP Roofing announces the promotion of Joe Fairley to Director of Business Development & Marketing. In this expanded leadership role, Fairley will lead national account growth, strategic marketing initiatives, and regional sales support while overseeing business development and marketing teams. The promotion reflects DDP Roofing’s continued investment in leadership development, market expansion, and strengthening its position as a premier self-performing commercial roofing partner. - May 20, 2026 - DDP Roofing Services, Inc.
MSPwiz Brings Patent-Pending, AI Matchmaking Platform to Web Summit Vancouver Tech Conference
Company to Showcase the Power of Its First-to-Market Service, Which Radically Streamlines How Businesses Search for – and Find – the Right Outsourced IT Providers - May 05, 2026 - MSPwiz
MSPwiz Selected for Web Summit Vancouver’s ALPHA Startup Program, Premier Showcase for Technology Innovation and Leadership
Company’s AI Matchmaking Platform Simplifies and Streamlines How Businesses Find the Right Outsourced IT Support - April 14, 2026 - MSPwiz
53rd Annual North End Christmas Parade Presented by the North End Athletic Association Sunday December 14, 2025
For the 53rd year, the North End Athletic Association will bring Santa to visit the residents of the North End. Santa will arrive by helicopter on Sunday December 14, 2025 at 12:30pm at the Christopher Columbus Park on Atlantic Avenue. - December 02, 2025 - North End Athletic Association
Trade Tensions Spark Market Volatility as Sunny Mining Introduces Next-Gen AI Cloud Mining Platform
Amid global market uncertainty, Sunny Mining has launched its next-generation AI-powered cloud mining platform. By combining intelligent computing allocation and renewable energy infrastructure, the platform aims to help digital asset users improve efficiency and stability through automated computing contracts. - October 20, 2025 - SunnyMining
Worcester Education Collaborative Responds to Latest MCAS Results, Calls for Community Partner Collaboration to Support Every Child
The recent statewide release of Massachusetts Comprehensive Assessment System (MCAS) results shows the need for the community to unite in support of the academic and social well-being of every child. While Worcester has made gains in both ELA and Math, overall proficiency in those subjects remains... - October 03, 2025 - Worcester Education Collaborative
SaVida Health Relocates to New Addiction Treatment Center in Worcester, Massachusetts
SaVida Health, a leader in outpatient, evidence-based treatment for substance use disorders, is proud to announce the opening of its relocated opioid and alcohol treatment center in Worcester, Massachusetts, strengthening SaVida’s commitment to increased access to high-quality, respectful,... - August 23, 2025 - SaVida Health
Alex Matias Garcia’s Newly Released "The Awakening of Consciousness" is a Powerful Spiritual Exploration of Self-Discovery, Decision-Making, and Divine Guidance
“The Awakening of Consciousness” from Christian Faith Publishing author Alex Matias Garcia is a thought-provoking narrative that inspires readers to embrace life’s challenges with courage and faith, offering a blend of psychological insight and spiritual reflection. - July 16, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
MillionLegalPrompts.com Launches: the Largest AI Legal Prompt Database for Lawyers (1,000,000 and Growing) — Now with Free Trial Access
Legal professionals now have unprecedented access to AI-powered drafting tools with the launch of Million Legal Prompts, the most extensive online database of over 1,000,000 unique ChatGPT legal prompts, spanning more than 4,000 practice areas and legal topics. - June 17, 2025 - One Million Legal Prompts
Ann Costello Galligan’s Book "Annie's Nantucket Summers" is a Charming Story of a Young Girl Who Loves to Spend Time on Nantucket Island with Her Grandmother Each Summer
Fulton Books author Ann Costello Galligan, a retired professor who received her EdD in nursing education at Columbia University, has completed her most recent book, “Annie's Nantucket Summers”: an adorable story of a young girl who loves to visit her grandmother on Nantucket Island and,... - June 16, 2025 - Fulton Books
VentureMeets: Connecting Worcester's Entrepreneurs and Fostering Community Innovation
VentureMeets, a dynamic networking platform for entrepreneurs and business owners, is on a mission to empower local startups by creating meaningful connections and fostering an entrepreneurial spirit within the Worcester community. Since its inception in 2014, VentureMeets has served as a... - February 24, 2025 - VentureMeets
GBMP Consulting Group Announces New President
The GBMP Consulting Group proudly announces the promotion of Dan Fleming to GBMP President, effective January 1, 2025. An early adopter of continuous improvement, Dan is a passionate leader and Lean thinker, tutored during his manufacturing career by the Toyota Production System Support Center (TSSC) and the Shingo Institute. - February 12, 2025 - GBMP Consulting Group
Conigen Bioscience and North Star Scientific, Inc. Partner to Broaden Access to Next-Generation Dimeric-Specific Epitope Tool-Molecules, Empowering Drug Discovery
Conigen Bioscience, Inc., based in Worcester, Massachusetts, has partnered with North Star Scientific, Inc. to expand access to its transformative protein tools across North America. Conigen pioneers innovations in bioactive conformational soluble dimer proteins and membrane proteins displayed on... - January 07, 2025 - Conigen Bioscience, Inc
Jennifer Sherrard Debuts Heartwarming Children’s Book, “Jenny’s First Pair of Glasses,” a Fun and Empowering Story That Helps Young Readers Embrace Change
Jennifer Sherrard, a passionate storyteller proudly announces the release of her debut children's book, "Jenny's First Pair of Glasses." The book marks a significant milestone in Jennifer's literary journey, capturing the hearts of young readers and their families with its touching narrative and vibrant illustrations. Follow the story of Jenny, a young girl who embarks on an eye-opening adventure when she receives her first pair of glasses. - November 13, 2024 - Jennifer Sherrard
Winbrook's 60th Anniversary Ushers in Bold Rebrand
Winbrook Celebrates 60 Years of Excellence and Unveils Bold Rebrand for the Future Marking a milestone in the industry, Winbrook announces a fresh new look and continued commitment to their clients’ success. - September 23, 2024 - Winbrook
Author Marina Shelton’s New Book, "Strength," is a Powerful True Story Shares the Author’s Tale of Resilience in the Face of Adversity
Recent release “Strength” from Page Publishing author Marina Shelton is a compelling memoir that chronicles the author’s experience of surviving a life-changing accident, recovering, and striving to live her life to the fullest every single day. - September 19, 2024 - Page Publishing
Superior Rail & Iron Works Named First-Ever Diamond Sponsor for ALS TDI’s White Coat Affair Gala
The ALS Therapy Development Institute (ALS TDI) has announced that Superior Rail & Iron Works, Inc. will be the first-ever Diamond Sponsor for the annual White Coat Affair gala, taking place on October 5, 2024, at the Boston Sheraton. Superior Rail & Iron Works, Inc., which was the gala’s Title Sponsor last year, is continuing its support, helping ALS TDI push forward with critical research to find treatments for ALS. - September 19, 2024 - ALS Therapy Development Institute
International Eating Champion James Webby to Compete in Fried Chicken Eating Contest at Nan's
International Eating Champion James Webby to Compete in Fried Chicken Eating Contest at Nan's - Local Fried Chicken Fans Will Have a "Rare Opportunity" to See a World-Class Eater in Action - September 04, 2024 - Nan's Market
Author David R. Cox’s New Book, "Tales from the Hill," is a Collection of Stories That Reminisces About the Author’s Past Growing Up in the City of Worcester
Recent release “Tales from the Hill” from Page Publishing author David R. Cox is a heartfelt collection of nostalgic short stories inspired by real-life characters and events from the author’s life that blend humor and sincerity to celebrate the vibrant culture and rich history of Grafton Hill and its iconic surroundings. - August 28, 2024 - Page Publishing
Winbrook Donates $1,200 Worth of Items to the Italian Home for Children
Winbrook Inc., a leading provider of print and promotional product sourcing, brand management, and logistics, is proud to announce a generous donation of over $1,200 worth of items to the Italian Home for Children, located in Jamaica Plain, MA. This donation included a variety of toys, writing utensils and bags for the children, as well as thoughtful gifts for the dedicated staff. - August 24, 2024 - Winbrook
Local Bilingual Preschool Expands with New Location to Meet Demand for Early Childhood Education in Massachusetts
In response to the rising demand for affordable and high-quality early childhood education in Massachusetts, The Teddy Bear Village is thrilled to open a brand new location at Trolley Square in Framingham, MA. The new center, located at 855 Worcester Road Unit 2 in Framingham, just opened its doors... - August 21, 2024 - The Teddy Bear Village
Governor Maura T. Healey Proclaims July 2024 Lakes Appreciation Month
The Commonwealth of Massachusetts recognizes the value and importance of the state's 3,000 lakes and ponds with a Proclamation from the Governor. - July 17, 2024 - Lakefront Living International, LLC
FuseBio Presents New Data at AACR: Targeting a Functionally-Selective IL-18 (F-18) to PD-1: A Next Generation Checkpoint Inhibitor with Enhanced Anti-Tumor Activity
FuseBio's unique attenuation mechanism renders IL-18, a functionally selective IL-18, resistant to IL-18BP and 1 million percent less active in circulation and yet still retain nearly full activity when targeted to PD-1+/IL-18R+ cells, the key functional immune cells in tumors. It is designed to retain full activity of PD-1 checkpoint blockade and simultaneously deliver a functionally selective IL-18 (F-18) to preserve and enhance the anti-tumor activity of immune cells. - April 09, 2024 - Fuse Biotherapeutics
Sweeney Excavation, Inc. Expands Construction Capabilities by Joining Forces with Gargiulo Construction
Sweeney Excavation, Inc. a prominent leader in excavation and site-work construction, and concrete foundation construction for the region, proudly announces its acquisition of Gargiulo Construction. - March 27, 2024 - Sweeney Excavation, Inc.
Local Latino Artists Yasmin Goris and Moises Ramos Unveil "Ultraviolet Radiation: A Black Light Art Experience" at the JMAC in Worcester
Local Worcester artists Yasmin Goris of guzangi ART STUDIOS and Moises Ramos of Mr. Boom are joining forces to present an electrifying art experience like no other, titled "Ultraviolet Radiation: A Black Light Art Experience." This immersive event will take place at the renowned JMAC... - October 13, 2023 - guzangi ART STUDIOS
Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort and QCI Announce Partnership in Groundbreaking Development and Product Launch
In a landmark joint development and product launch, Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort are thrilled to unveil the Pala PURL, a revolutionary product for the casino industry. This unprecedented technology empowers players with instant access to their player accounts via their mobile devices, giving them the ability to self-comp (instantly redeem player points for free play, concert tickets, hotel rooms, food comps, and more). - October 06, 2023 - Pala Casino Resort Spa
The Shine Initiative, Inc. Announces Departure of Executive Director Fred Kaelin; Director of Development, Charisse Murphy, Named Interim Executive Director
The Shine Initiative’s Executive Director, Fred Kaelin, has announced his resignation, effective November 24, 2023. The Shine Initiative’s Board of Directors has appointed Charisse Murphy as Interim Executive Director. After five years at the helm of the Shine Initiative, Kaelin is... - October 06, 2023 - Shine Initiative
Hemanext Announces Founder Martin Cannon's Retirement, Appoints Andrew Dunham as CEO, and Raises Funding for Growth
Hemanext Inc., a leading innovator in blood processing, storage, and transfusion technology, marks a significant turning point in its history as the company announces the retirement of its founder, Martin Cannon. Simultaneously, the Hemanext Board of Directors has appointed Andrew Dunham, the... - September 18, 2023 - Hemanext
Aponi Aesthetics Expands Practice to New Home at 99 Prescott St., Worcester; Offering State-of-the-Art Treatments in an Expanded Space, with Dr. Jenny Weyler at the Helm
Aponi Aesthetics, a trailblazing provider of cutting-edge medical aesthetic treatments, is delighted to announce its move to a new and spacious location at 99 Prescott St, Worcester. This new chapter in Aponi Aesthetics' journey is even more exceptional as it signifies the strong leadership of Dr. - August 08, 2023 - Aponi Aesthetics
LGBTQ+ T-Shirt Store Launches 2024 Election Collection
StressfullyYoursStore.com, a 100% LGBTQ+ owned and operated company, today launched its 2024 Election collection. The collection features a variety of t-shirts with designs that celebrate LGBTQ+ pride and advocate for equality and love. They are available in a variety of colors and... - June 16, 2023 - StressfullyYoursStore
GEM Marketing Solutions Honored as "2023 Small Business of the Year" by Worcester Regional Chamber of Commerce; Announces Inaugural Self-Made Entrepreneur Conference
GEM Marketing Solutions, a leading provider of affordable marketing services for local small businesses in Worcester, has been honored as the "2023 Small Business of the Year" by the Worcester Regional Chamber of Commerce. This award recognizes GEM Marketing Solutions' relentless... - June 12, 2023 - GEM Marketing Solutions
Media Ad Agencies Hosting Inclusive Casting Event in Worcester for Children with Disabilities
HumanKind Casting and Changing the Face of Beauty have officially launched their transformative collaboration to ensure casting becomes more intentional and inclusive, with a mission to promote diverse representation across all media. HumanKind Casting, a leading casting agency renowned for its... - April 15, 2023 - HumanKind, LLC
Hammond Pond Dental Group Announces Free Invisalign® Consultation to New Patients from Chestnut Hill and Nearby Areas
Hammond Pond Dental Group, a leading comprehensive dental care provider, is proud to announce that they offer free Invisalign® consultations for new patients. This special offer is designed to help individuals get the smile they have always wanted without the hassle and expense typically... - March 30, 2023 - Hammond Pond Dental Group
Diane Johnston Ashmore’s Newly Released "After the Rain" is a Compelling Continuation of a Dramatic Tale of Fidelity and Faith
“After the Rain,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Diane Johnston Ashmore, is a passionate tale of marital challenges and unexpected twists of fate following a shocking affair. - March 16, 2023 - Christian Faith Publishing
Joshua Parker of Baystate Marketing Honored as Milford's 2023 Local Business Person of the Year
Baystate Marketing is proud to announce that its CEO, Joshua Parker, has been honored as Milford's 2023 Local Business Person of the Year. "It's an incredible honor to be recognized for our hard work," said Joshua Parker upon receiving the award. "I'm humbled by this recognition." - March 13, 2023 - Baystate Marketing
NEED Physicians Partners with MetricAid to Provide Physician Scheduling Services to Emergency Departments
NEED Physicians, a leader in ED physician staffing and scheduling solutions, announced today that it has partnered with MetricAid, innovators of a unique outsourced approach to physician scheduling, to be its exclusive distributor and reseller in the eastern United States. MetricAid's peerless solution combines human expertise with the efficiency of proprietary software to meet complex department needs and individual provider preferences. - February 14, 2023 - NEED Physicians
Morrissey Goodale AE Firm Survey Reveals More Raises in Store for Architects and Engineers and the Outlook for 2023 is Positive
According to a January 2023 survey of 200 AE firm executives conducted by management consulting firm, Morrissey Goodale, 70% are anticipating that 2023 will be an even "better year than 2022," which was a record year for many firms across the country. - January 30, 2023 - Morrissey Goodale
Fred Stewart’s New Book, "Soul Secrets," is an Enthralling Collection of Stories from the Author's Life That Explores Topics of Clairvoyance and Soul Healing
Fulton Books author Fred Stewart, who has performed group energy healings and continues to mentor other sensitives in his retirement, has completed his most recent book, “Soul Secrets: The Discovery Years”: a powerful series of stories and reflections on the author’s journey... - December 21, 2022 - Fulton Books
Rare Baseball Cards Discovered in Western Massachusetts Up for Auction by Central Mass Auctions
Rare T206 Carolina Brights baseball cards discovered in Western Massachusetts are up for auction in Worcester, MA. The cards were set to be thrown away until a family member saved them. The "Carolina Brights horde" is expected to sell between $250,000 to $500,000. A rare T206 Ty Cobb card in the collection is estimated to sell for $50,000. - November 10, 2022 - Central Mass Auctions
goimagine Raises $400,000 in Funding to Expand Philanthropic Handmade Marketplace
goimagine.com announced today the closing of $400,000 in financing to help further the growth of the handmade marketplace that’s donating 100% profits to help children in need. “Since launching in 2020, we have gained the support of over 3,000 makers & artists in our mission to... - November 10, 2022 - goimagine
ALS Therapy Development Institute Announces Superior Rail & Iron Works, Inc. as First Title Sponsor of White Coat Affair Gala
Superior Rail & Iron Works, Inc. will be the first Title Sponsor of the White Coat Affair gala, being held on October 15, 2022, at the Boston Sheraton to raise funds for ALS research. - September 28, 2022 - ALS Therapy Development Institute
The Renaissance Group Celebrates New Opportunities
The Renaissance Group was welcomed into the "granite state" at the beginning of this year and has made a big impact on the local community. Outside the office, the Renaissance Group takes pride in giving back to local philanthropies and weekly team events around the city. - May 21, 2022 - Renaissance Group
Vimaan Announces PickTRACK, an Unprecedented Platform Turning Warehouse Material Handling Equipment into Inventory Tracking Systems
Engineered to streamline and enhance existing workflows, PickTRACK delivers the first of its kind, near-real time inventory tracking and task validation. - May 02, 2022 - Vimaan
OMG, Original Massachusetts Growers, Since 1969, New Product Launch
New Company, New Product, Wellman Farm is launching OMG, Original Massachusetts Growers, Since 1969, a premier line of cannabis products in April 2022, and fine chocolate edibles and topical products in May, to the Massachusetts Adult-Use Cannabis market. - March 18, 2022 - Wellman Farm
Ron Beaty Announces 2022 Republican Candidacy for Barnstable County Commissioner
Fiscal Conservative Republican Ron Beaty to Run for County Commissioner on Cape Cod with a Focus Upon Restoring Fiscal Integrity and Accountability to Barnstable County Government - February 20, 2022 - Campaign to Elect Ron Beaty
Dr. Joseph J. Plaud Invested by the Roman Catholic Church as a Knight in the Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulchre of Jerusalem
Dr. Joseph J. Plaud, a clinical and forensic psychologist, the Executive Director of Applied Behavioral Consultants, LLC with offices in Naples, Florida and Boston, Massachusetts, and Director of Web Services for the Cathedral of Saints Peter and Paul in Providence, Rhode Island was invested by His Eminence Cardinal Seán Patrick O’Malley, OFM Cap., Archbishop of Boston, as a Knight in the Order of the Holy Sepulchre of Jerusalem. - January 31, 2022 - Applied Behavioral Consultants, LLC
Instrument Measures Air Velocity, Temperature, Pressure and Humidity
Advanced Thermal Solutions, Inc. (ATS) has introduced the iQx™ instrument system – a device that measures air temperature and velocity, surface temperature, air pressure drop, and humidity. Measurements can be made concurrently or individually. The iQx™ system is equipped with... - January 27, 2022 - Advanced Thermal Solutions, Inc.
Postalytics Launches First Free Direct Mail Automation Marketing Software in Canada
Leading American direct mail automation software company, Postalytics announced its launch in the Canadian market today. The innovative software has been described as bringing “direct mail into the digital age.” - January 11, 2022 - Postalytics