Aaron Beverly, the 2019 World Champion of Public Speaking, is Keynote Speaker for the Kansas City Toastmasters Leadership Institute (TLI), December 7, 2019 District 22 of Toastmasters International is sponsoring Aaron Beverly to present the keynote address “Keep Speaking, Keep Improving, Keep Moving” at their winter leadership training event. This training event is free of charge for all Toastmaster members and will be at 8:30 am to 4:00 pm on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at the KU BEST Conference Center, 12604 Quivira Road, Overland Park, KS 66213. - November 21, 2019 - District 22, Toastmasters International

Kirk Stange of Stange Law Firm, PC is Now Family Lawyer Magazine Recommended Stange Law Firm, PC is proud to announce that founding partner Kirk Stange is now Family Lawyer Magazine Recommended. - November 17, 2019 - Stange Law Firm, PC

70% Savings Expected on Treating Orthopedic Injuries with Partnership Between Kansas Regenerative Medicine Center, KRMC Physicians, LLC & CPM, Inc. Adding KRMC’s Stem Cell Therapy to an employer’s group health benefits can produce a savings of over 70% on orthopedic injuries where, previously, surgery would have been the only option. In addition, Stem Cell Therapy shows reduced absenteeism in the workplace while reducing the risk of... - September 11, 2019 - Kansas Regenerative Medicine Center

GBS Selects Larry Gibson as New Regional Marketing Director In order to better serve an increasing client base in northern Missouri and eastern Kansas, Group Benefit Services (GBS) has selected Larry Gibson as Regional Marketing Director (RMD) for these regions. “We’re thrilled at the opportunity to add Mr. Gibson to our expanding team,” said... - September 10, 2019 - Group Benefit Services, Inc.

GBS Selects Galen Floyd as New Regional Marketing Director In order to meet the growing demands for Group Benefit Services (GBS) programs, GBS has selected Galen Floyd as Regional Marketing Director (RMD) for the southwest Missouri region. - August 21, 2019 - Group Benefit Services, Inc.

The Resource Center Celebrates Its 15th Year with Partner Safeco Insurance® Company President Bruce Porter said, “The Resource Center, has represented Safeco Insurance since 2004. Since then we have helped thousands of people in the Springfield, Missouri area with their insurance. We take pride in our strong working relationship and our shared commitment to helping our customers protect what matters most to them." - August 18, 2019 - The Resource Center, Inc.

Derek Bell's State Farm Agency, Serving the Tri-Lakes Community, Has Received the Company’s Prestigious President’s Club Award for the Second Year in a Row The President's Club award is the most highly recognized honor amongst State Farm agents and exemplifies extraordinary achievement which challenges even the most successful agents. In 2018 Derek Bell's State Farm Agency finished #41 out of more than 19,000 agencies in the U.S. - May 22, 2019 - Derek Bell Insurance & Financial Services, Inc.

QUWF Commissions Bear and Son Cutlery for Its "10th Anniversary Commemorative Knife" As a leading conservation organization, QUWF celebrates its 10th year with a commemorative knife, made in the U.S.A. by American craftsman and American materials. - April 17, 2019 - Quail & Upland Wildlife Federation

Introducing: The Biggest, Best Blanket Ever Made Fully funded in less than 8 Hours. The Biggest, Best Blanket Ever Made. - November 19, 2018 - Big Blanket Co

National Preschool, Little Sunshine’s Playhouse Announces Winners for Trip to Italy Little Sunshine’s Playhouse & Preschool® is sending five well-deserving teachers from their schools across the country on a trip to Reggio Emilia, Italy. The all-expenses-paid trip is to further inspire and develop the already-established passion and knowledge of this international educational... - June 29, 2018 - Little Sunshine's Playhouse and Preschool

Sydney Segen Writes from the Depths of PTSD to Offer True Stories, Self-Help, and Hope "Hope After Trauma and PTSD: Making Sense of the Pain," a new book by St. Louis author Sydney Segen offers hope for people with PTSD and the people who love them. The book includes first-person true stories, insights and strategies that can help, and prompts to write your own story - an important step in recovering. Segen understands PTSD because she has PTSD. - April 10, 2018 - Sydney Segen

Tourme Introduces a New Way of Touring Tourme is a new application that is ready to revolutionize the way people travel. - March 06, 2018 - International Touring Apps., LLC.

Exits, Inc. Now a Woman-Owned Business Exits, Inc. (Export Internet Trading Systems, Inc.) is now a woman-owned business. After 20 years of operation under the company's founders, the new owners are Heather Noggle of the Springfield, MO area and Jayme Untiedt of Parrish, FL, both already working for Exits, Inc. - February 08, 2018 - Exits, Inc.

Say Yes to Circle B Ranch Bacon Snack Stick: Circle B Ranch Offers Healthy Alternative to Snack Sticks Owners John and Marina Backes of Circle B Ranch, a small family farm has launched the “Say Yes to Circle B Ranch Bacon Snack Stick” campaign. The purposes of the project are to raise awareness of healthy snack alternatives, to contest confinement raising, and to gain funding for national... - January 17, 2018 - Circle B Ranch, LLC

Group Benefit Services, Inc. Earns Inc. 5000 Designation Inc. 5000 has ranked Group Benefit Services, Inc. (GBS) in the top 50% on their list of “America’s Fastest-Growing Privately Held Companies.” - August 30, 2017 - Group Benefit Services, Inc.

GBS Appoints Michael “Mike” Calhoon as New Regional Marketing Director Group Benefit Services, Inc. (GBS) has appointed Michael “Mike” Calhoon as its newest Regional Marketing Director (RMD) to accommodate the increased demand for GBS programs. Mike Calhoon joins GBS with nearly 33 years of experience in the employee benefits industry, having worked primarily... - August 23, 2017 - Group Benefit Services, Inc.

O6 Environmental Awarded State of Missouri Contract O6 Environmental is pleased to announce receipt of the recently awarded State of Missouri, Hazardous Substance Cleanup and Disposal contract # CS170840003. As a State of Missouri preferred use contractor, O6 ENV will be working with the Missouri Department of Natural Resources (MODNR) to provide both... - August 10, 2017 - O6 Environmental Services

Learn About the Latest Advancements and Future Trends in Powder Coating An educational seminar for manufacturers, custom coaters and fabricators will be held in Wichita, KS at Wichita Area Technical College, 4004 N. Webb Road on September 14, 2017. This seminar will be helpful for companies who have powder coating lines. Information about the seminar may be found at www.midwestcoatingseminar.com Topics... - July 22, 2017 - Kasa Companies

Branden Twibell Selected for Esteemed Lawyers of America A passionate advocate for the rights of the accused in the state of Missouri, Springfield criminal defense attorney Branden Twibell has been chosen for admission to the Esteemed Lawyers of America. In 2013, after four years with the Missouri Public Defender’s Office as a successful criminal defense trial lawyer, Branden Twibell joined his father, Mr. Bert Twibell, and two other attorneys at Twibell Johnson, one of Springfield’s oldest law firms, founded in 1975. - June 12, 2017 - Esteemed Lawyers of America

C. Norman Shealy, M.D., Ph.D., D.Sc. Honored as Biography of the Month for April 2017 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication C. Norman Shealy, M.D., Ph.D., D.Sc. of Fair Grove, Missouri has been honored as our Biography of the Month for April 2017 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding achievements and high level of success for over 60 years in the field of holistic healthcare. About C. - May 13, 2017 - Strathmore Worldwide

The American Mini Pig Association Launches an Educational Book Series Mini pigs are quickly becoming a popular and trendy pet. With their rise in popularity has come an increase in pet pigs being abandoned to end up in shelters, rescues, and sanctuaries primarily due to a lack of reliable educational resources on their care and training needs. - February 26, 2017 - American Mini Pig Association

C. Norman Shealy, M.D., Ph.D., D.Sc. Recognized as a Professional of the Year for Two Consecutive Years by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication C. Norman Shealy, M.D., Ph.D., D.Sc. of Fair Grove, Missouri has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for two consecutive years, 2016 and 2017, by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding contributions and achievements for over 60 years in the field of holistic... - February 23, 2017 - Strathmore Worldwide

GBS Becomes Only TPA Designated AM Best’s “Expert Service Provider" 12 Consecutive Times Group Benefit Services (GBS) announces that AM Best Company has branded GBS as a client recommended, “Expert Service Provider” for the 12th consecutive year. GBS is the only Third Party Administrator (TPA) to achieve this designation 12 consecutive times. President and CEO of GBS James M. - February 20, 2017 - Group Benefit Services, Inc.

GBS Announces the Launch of a Highly Advanced Cloud-Based Web Portal Group Benefit Services (GBS) announces the release of their next generation highly advanced cloud-based web portal for PC and mobile devices. - February 07, 2017 - Group Benefit Services, Inc.

C. Norman Shealy, M.D., Ph.D., D.Sc. Honored as a Prominent Business Leader, a Top 100 Doctor and with a Lifetime Achievement Award from Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide C. Norman Shealy, M.D., Ph.D., D.Sc. of Fair Grove, Missouri was honored as a Prominent Business Leader and a Top 100 Doctor for 2016 and received a Lifetime Achievement Award from Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding contributions and achievements for over 60 years... - November 01, 2016 - Strathmore Worldwide

Debra L. Rahmoeller Recognized as a Professional of the Year by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Debra L. Rahmoeller of Springfield, Missouri has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2016 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for her outstanding contributions and achievements for over 6 years in the field of art. About Debra L. Rahmoeller Ms. Rahmoeller is an Artist... - October 15, 2016 - Strathmore Worldwide

GBS Partners with Teladoc for Telehealth Services Group Benefit Services (GBS) announces their partnership with Teladoc, Inc. - October 10, 2016 - Group Benefit Services, Inc.

GBS Earns Ranking as a 2016 “Fastest Growing Privately Held Company” by Inc. 5000 GBS announces that Inc. 5000 has ranked GBS number 2,393 in their list of America’s fastest growing, privately held companies. - September 12, 2016 - Group Benefit Services, Inc.

Wellness Shield Delivers Innovative, Affordable Options to Meet Today's Healthcare Challenges As today’s healthcare consumers consider a myriad of expensive options in advance of open enrollment, MRG & Associates announces Wellness Shield, a fully licensed discount health care program that allows members to manage their health and dental-related expenditures simply and cost effectively. Focusing... - September 12, 2016 - Thomas Galle

C. Norman Shealy, M.D., Ph.D., D.Sc. Recognized as a Professional of the Year by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Norman Shealy, M.D., Ph.D., D.Sc. of Fair Grove, Missouri has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2016 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of holistic healthcare. About C. Norman Shealy, M.D., Ph.D., D.Sc. Dr. - June 16, 2016 - Strathmore Worldwide

Springfield Escape Room Grand Opening Springfield gets its own live escape game experience. The Springfield Escape Room grand opening their doors on May 18th and brings a new level of entertainment to the area. The door is locked and the clock is ticking, you must work your way through a cleverly designed set of clues and puzzles to find... - April 29, 2016 - Springfield Escape Room

America’s Registry of Outstanding Professionals Honors Members, Max L. Manning and Mary A. Manning, as the Nonprofit Organization of the Year 2016 For their achievements and accomplishments in the field of Nonprofit/Humanitarian/Missionary services, Max L. and his wife, Mary A. Manning (In Memoriam) of Topeka, Kansas will be honored as the Nonprofit Organization of the Year 2016. - February 27, 2016 - America's Registry of Outstanding Professionals

GBS Designated "Expert Insurance Service Provider" by AM Best Company GBS has been accredited with the title of "Expert Insurance Service Provider" by AM Best. - January 19, 2016 - Group Benefit Services, Inc.

GBS Selects Marvin Meyer as New Regional Marketing Director GBS has selected a new Regional Marketing Director headquartered in Missouri. - January 11, 2016 - Group Benefit Services, Inc.

U.S. Toy Company Names Andrew Hennessey National Account Sales Manager Andrew will concentrate on pursuing new business opportunities in different market segments across the country. - December 22, 2015 - U.S. Toy Company

GBS Appoints Magally Santos as Reinsurance Claims Specialist GBS is pleased to announce that Magally Santos has been appointed as the GBS Reinsurance Claims Specialist. - November 03, 2015 - Group Benefit Services, Inc.

GBS Gains New Carrier, Providing Turnkey Programs for Smaller Groups GBS has entered into a relationship with Sirius America, a stop-loss carrier with over 20 years of experience and an A rating from AM Best. - July 14, 2015 - Group Benefit Services, Inc.

Miles McElroy Joins Group Benefit Services as Information Technology Director Group Benefit Services (GBS) is pleased to announce expansion of its Information Technology (IT) department with the addition of IT Director Miles McElroy. McElroy will contribute to GBS’ ability to continue executing technology-based projects and upgrades with the goal of further enhancing GBS... - June 10, 2015 - Group Benefit Services, Inc.

GBS Engages Digital Storm for Advanced PC Technology GBS has announced that in conjunction with its current investment in company-wide technological advancements, GBS is obtaining an all new PC platform from Digital Storm. - April 21, 2015 - Group Benefit Services, Inc.

GBS Makes Major Investment in Oracle Technology Group Benefit Services (GBS) has announced that as a result of robust growth over the past 24 months, GBS has entered into an ongoing agreement to deploy the complete suite of Oracle technology to support its claims operations and goals of greater capacity, additional technological solutions, significantly... - April 08, 2015 - Group Benefit Services, Inc.

Group Benefit Services Earns Better Business Bureau Principles of Trust Certificate Group Benefit Services, Inc. (GBS) announced today that Better Business Bureau (BBB) is distinguishing GBS for the second year in a row with the Principles of Trust Award. This award recognizes GBS for having no customer complaints during BBB’s standard reporting period of three years. Group Benefit... - March 17, 2015 - Group Benefit Services, Inc.

Amy Vaughan Announces Release of "Positively Sensory!" Amy Vaughan has released her first book, "Positively Sensory! A Guide to Help Your Child Develop Positive Approaches to Learning and Cope with Sensory Processing Difficulty," currently available online at Amazon.com and other booksellers. New guide for parents, professionals and teachers integrates Learning Strengths Profile assessment tool. - February 24, 2015 - Scribble Media, LLC

Marion County Selects Group Benefit Services as Employee Benefits Third Party Administrator Group Benefit Services, Inc. (GBS) announces that Marion County, Missouri has selected GBS as its Third Party Administrator (TPA) for Marion County’s new self-funded health plan as of February 1, 2015. It is projected that this important decision will result in significant savings for the County... - February 11, 2015 - Group Benefit Services, Inc.

GBS Named “Expert Insurance Service Provider” by AM Best Tenth Consecutive Year Group Benefit Services, Inc. (GBS), a Third Party Administrator (TPA) of benefits for self-funded health plans, today announced that GBS has again been designated “Expert Insurance Service Provider” by AM Best Company. AM Best Company is a reputable and well-established rating agency with... - February 04, 2015 - Group Benefit Services, Inc.

Hostirian Launches HIPAA Compliant Secured Cold-Row Containment Pods Hostirian, a St. Louis Hosting and Services company has launched HIPAA Compliant Cold-Row Containment Pods. These pods provide a secured, managed location for customers who must comply with HIPAA and HITECH Act security standards. The pods provide a robust colocation environment maximizing your budget... - January 20, 2015 - Hostirian

Kalypso Forms Strategic Alliance with Healthcare Analytics Firm, Low Hanging Fruit Broadening its innovation capabilities as the firm celebrates its tenth anniversary, Kalypso announced today that it has formed a strategic alliance with Low Hanging Fruit, a data analysis firm that provides innovative solutions to address the rising costs of healthcare. Kalypso delivers a comprehensive... - August 28, 2014 - Kalypso

Phoenix Home Care, Inc. Announces a New Location in Joplin, Missouri Phoenix Home Care, Inc., announces a new location will open in the Joplin community on July 1st. The new office, located at 1027 S. Main St., Suite 308, will be the tenth office in Missouri for the Springfield-based company who recently celebrated their third year. The Joplin office will initially focus... - June 25, 2014 - Phoenix Home Care

360VINspin Cloud-Based Management and Marketing Solutions for Auto Dealerships Announce New "Push Technology" Innovation 360VINspin has released "Push Technology" to the suite of solutions available for Auto Dealerships. - February 28, 2014 - 360VINspin

Group Benefit Services (GBS) Welcomes Kim Angeles as Operations Manager Group Benefit Services (GBS), an industry leading Third Party Administration firm, is proud to announce that Kim Angeles has been named as the firm's Operations Manager (OM). Kim joins the GBS team after having spent 14 years with Infinite Innovations. Ms. Angeles brings more than 21 years of successful... - December 26, 2013 - Group Benefit Services, Inc.