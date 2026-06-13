Missouri: Springfield News
Group Benefit Services Acquires Integrity Administrators: Delivering Client Savings and Service Excellence
Group Benefit Services, Inc. (GBS) is thrilled to announce its strategic acquisition of Integrity Administrators, Inc. (IAI), a longstanding third-party administrator based in Sacramento, California. This partnership promises both immediate and long-term benefits for clients through innovative... - June 13, 2026 - Group Benefit Services, Inc.
Birmingham Attorney Lisa Narrell-Mead Joins Board of Regent Capital Corporation as Part of Regent’s Strategic Merger with DLP Bancshares
Regent Capital Corporation, parent company of Regent Bank, announced the completion of its merger with DLP Bancshares, Inc.—the parent company of DLP Bank—in an all-stock transaction creating a combined organization with $2.3 billion in assets across four states. Three DLP Bank board members—Bob Peterson, Lisa Narrell-Mead, Esq and Frank Rodriguez—will join Regent Capital Corporation and Regent Bank’s boards. Sean Kouplen, Regent Bank Chairman & CEO, will join DLP Bank’s board. - November 21, 2025 - Regent Bank
The Resource Center Insurance Services Partners with Cincinnati Insurance Company to Enhance Personal Lines Insurance Offerings
The Resource Center Insurance Services has partnered with Cincinnati Insurance Company to expand personal lines insurance in Southwest Missouri. This collaboration provides clients with more comprehensive coverage and highlights both companies' commitment to personalized service and strong customer relationships. - October 27, 2025 - The Resource Center, Inc.
incend Media Delivers New Website for United Way Ozarks Region, Aligned with Nationwide Brand Refresh
incend Media has launched a scalable, brand-aligned website platform with United Way Ozarks Region as the first rollout. Built for speed, simplicity, and local impact, the turnkey solution is now available to United Way affiliates nationwide. - July 30, 2025 - incend Media
Author Stephanie Coon’s New Book, "Rainey's Rainbow," is a Charming Story That Follows a Loving Dog Who Explains to Readers How She Received Her Special Name
Recent release “Rainey's Rainbow” from Covenant Books author Stephanie Coon is a heartfelt story that centers around Rainey, a dog who lives on a farm with her Mama and all sorts of animals. As Rainey takes readers all around her farm, she explains how she got her name and its importance as a reminder of God’s promise. - June 16, 2025 - Covenant Books
Community Health Provider Aims to Make Health Care More Accessible
Affordable Behavioral Health Care is Hard to Find in Smaller, Underserved Communities. - May 23, 2025 - Total Point Healthcare
APT Miner Provides Service Allowing Users to Participate in Mining Remotely Without Purchasing Machines
The cryptocurrency market has been showing an atmosphere of mixed optimism and caution. Despite the positive sentiment, the flagship currency Bitcoin (BTC) has returned to the $107,068 level. Bitcoin has attracted widespread attention from the market. Many investors see it as a manifestation of... - May 19, 2025 - APTMiner
Michael Kinsey’s New Book, "Loyal 2 No Man," is a Gripping Tale of One Young Man’s Rise Through the Underbelly Criminal World of the Streets of St. Louis
Fulton Books author Michael Kinsey, a loving husband and father of a beautiful blended family of five children, has completed his most recent book, “Loyal 2 No Man”: a compelling and riveting criminal fantasy novel that follows a young man who, after his father is incarcerated, is left... - April 01, 2025 - Fulton Books
Charlene Dowell’s Newly Released "Free Millie" is a Heartwarming Coming-of-Age Tale About Family, Change, and Holding Onto Childhood Freedom
“Free Millie” from Christian Faith Publishing author Charlene Dowell is a charming and nostalgic story following a young girl’s journey through the ups and downs of adolescence, set against the backdrop of life on a family farm. - March 20, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
B.R. Whorton’s Newly Released "The Whains of War: Volume One" is a Compelling and Historically Rich Narrative of Faith and Sacrifice
“The Whains of War: Volume One” from Christian Faith Publishing author B.R. Whorton is a gripping tale of one family’s multigenerational service in America's wars, woven with themes of faith, duty, and resilience. - March 11, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Author Amanda Durbin’s New Book, "Storytime Rhymes," is a Charming and Heartfelt Collection of Short Rhyming Stories Perfectly Designed to Inspire Young Readers
Recent release “Storytime Rhymes” from Covenant Books author Amanda Durbin is a collection of whimsical rhyming stories inspired by the author’s lifelong love of rhyming that invite young readers to immerse themselves in the magic of rhythm and rhyme, sparking their imaginations and love for storytelling. - February 19, 2025 - Covenant Books
Douglas M. Davis’s New Book, "The Carcosa Conspiracy," is a Thrilling Novel That Follows an Ordinary Man Who is Thrust Into a Fight to Liberate the Legendary Lost Carcosa
Fulton Books author Douglas M. Davis, who served for two years in the US Coast Guard and currently resides in North Central Missouri, has completed his most recent book, “The Carcosa Conspiracy”: the gripping Sci-Fi tale of an ordinary man enslaved by an inhuman cult and thrust into the... - January 10, 2025 - Fulton Books
Area Insurance Professional Receives “Noble Achievement Award”
Neil Bruce Porter Receives Highest Honorary Award from American Equity, a Top Fixed Index Annuity Provider American Equity Investment Life Insurance Company®, a leading issuer of fixed index and fixed rate annuities, announces Neil Bruce Porter, President, Advisor, and Founder of The Resource... - November 15, 2024 - The Resource Center, Inc.
Author Helen Mitchell’s New Book, "When Heaven Sends Butterflies," is a Romantic and Inspirational Journey Set Against the Backdrop of the 1904 St. Louis World’s Fair
Recent release “When Heaven Sends Butterflies” from Covenant Books author Helen Mitchell tells the story of Camille Fontaine, a young woman yearning for purpose amid the grandeur of the 1904 St. Louis World’s Fair. Sheltered and betrothed to French nobility, Camille's life transforms as she encounters a dashing physician, uncovers family secrets, and navigates personal and societal challenges. - October 15, 2024 - Covenant Books
Tomb Slayer Radio Releases Apps for Multi-Genre Christian Music Enjoyment
Tomb Slayer Radio (TombSlayerRadio.com), a streaming interfaith Christian music station, announced today the release of its multi-channel, multi-musical genre mobile apps. The updated iOS app available on the App Store and updated Android app (available shortly) will provide easy access to the same... - September 26, 2024 - Tomb Slayer Radio
Author Dan Kraus’s New Book, “Everything About You: Poems Inspired By Love And Loss,” is a Poignant Collection of Poetry That Expresses Grief and Loss
Recent release “Everything About You: Poems Inspired By Love And Loss” from Newman Springs Publishing author Dan Kraus is a collection of poems written in early 2023 to help him cope with the loss of both his parents, a girlfriend, and a job. - July 19, 2024 - Newman Springs Publishing
Susan Merrell’s Newly Released “Run To Be Righteous: Reflections on Running and Faith” is an Inspirational Journey of Spiritual and Physical Endurance
“Run To Be Righteous: Reflections on Running and Faith” from Christian Faith Publishing author Susan Merrell is a captivating exploration of the intersection between spirituality and physical activity. Through personal anecdotes and deep reflection, Merrell intertwines the joys and challenges of running with profound insights into faith, offering readers a holistic perspective on the Christian life's journey. - June 28, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Author Judy Bishop’s New Book, "A Single Life," is a Stirring, Autobiographical Account That Reflects Upon the Author’s Life Choices, Struggles, and Triumphs
Recent release “A Single Life” from Page Publishing author Judy Bishop is a captivating memoir that offers readers an intimate glimpse into the tapestry of the author’s existence. From her formative years growing up on a small farm to her fulfilling career as an art teacher, Bishop weaves together memories, anecdotes, and reflections with grace and candor. - June 24, 2024 - Page Publishing
Author John S. Carpenter MSW, LCSW’s New Book, “The Unexpected Journey,” is a Gripping Tale That Follows a Detective Who Must Investigate Claims of Religious Miracles
Recent release “The Unexpected Journey” from Page Publishing author John S. Carpenter MSW, LCSW is a fascinating and thought-provoking novel that centers around detective Randolph Sterling, whose career is brought to an abrupt end due to an injury. Determined to continue working, Sterling accepts an intriguing offer to join an elite group in the Vatican that investigates the validity of miracles. - June 14, 2024 - Page Publishing
Christian Horizons Kicks Off CampCH, Summer Camp for Residents
Christian Homes, Inc., a part of the Christian Horizons system a leader in senior living and senior health care services across the Midwest, announces CampCH, their summer camp program, with the kick-off in Council Bluffs, Iowa, at Risen Son Christian Village on May 21. The theme for CampCH in... - May 21, 2024 - Christian Horizons
Author Manny Fulsom's New Audiobook, "Stay Alive," is a Compelling and Brave Story That Chronicles How the Author Overcame His Personal Challenges in Life
Recent audiobook release “Stay Alive” from Audiobook Network author Manny Fulsom is a thought-provoking and powerful autobiographical account that reflect upon the author’s journey and how, at his lowest point when he thought all was lost, he was saved through God’s mercy to share his story and help those facing a similar struggle. - April 23, 2024 - Audiobook Network
Don Avis’s Newly Released “I Like My Bus, I Love My Bus” is a Joyful Ode to Adventure and Heartwarming Connections
“I Like My Bus, I Love My Bus” from Christian Faith Publishing author Don Avis is a delightful celebration of the author's experiences as a school bus driver. Through rhymes, poems, and storybook songs, Avis shares the joy, inspiration, and relationships formed while transporting students to and from school. - April 03, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Doug Gilworth’s Newly Released "The Travelers’ Timetable to the Tribulation Transition" is a Compelling Discussion of Prophetic Scripture
“The Travelers’ Timetable to the Tribulation Transition” from Christian Faith Publishing author Doug Gilworth is a thoughtful discussion of what is to come and the need for repentance. - December 19, 2023 - Christian Faith Publishing
Author Cathy Nordgaarden’s New Book, “His Touch of Grace: A Devotional and Bible Study Guide Lessons Eleven-Fifteen,” is Designed to Deepen One's Relationship with God
Recent release “His Touch of Grace: A Devotional and Bible Study Guide Lessons Eleven-Fifteen” from Covenant Books author Cathy Nordgaarden is a powerful Bible Study guide designed to help readers see how God is constantly with them and available to form a personal relationship with. Through her lessons, Nordgaarden will help readers to know that God will carry them through all of life’s woes. - December 15, 2023 - Covenant Books
Authors Gayle Richardson and Paula K. Richardson’s New Book, "Persnickety Pernella," is a Lighthearted Celebration of Individuality and Creativity for Young Readers
Recent release “Persnickety Pernella” from Page Publishing authors Gayle Richardson and Paula K. Richardson is a charmingly illustrated children’s book introducing Pernella, who loves to wear only perfectly matched outfits and must figure out a way to navigate Mixed-up Sock Day at school. A chat with her grandmother inspires her to participate and have fun while being true to herself. - December 14, 2023 - Page Publishing
Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort and QCI Announce Partnership in Groundbreaking Development and Product Launch
In a landmark joint development and product launch, Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort are thrilled to unveil the Pala PURL, a revolutionary product for the casino industry. This unprecedented technology empowers players with instant access to their player accounts via their mobile devices, giving them the ability to self-comp (instantly redeem player points for free play, concert tickets, hotel rooms, food comps, and more). - October 06, 2023 - Pala Casino Resort Spa
Paschal Air Plumbing & Electric Acquires Larson Heating & Air to Expand to New Service Markets in Missouri
Paschal Air, Plumbing & Electric, a leading provider of HVAC, plumbing, and electrical home services with a strong presence in Arkansas, Missouri, and Texas, is thrilled to announce the acquisition of Larson Heating & Air. This strategic move will further solidify Paschal's position as a... - September 29, 2023 - Paschal Air Plumbing Electric
Langston Group Realtors Ranked in the Top 10 Amongst Small Teams in the Whole State of Missouri
Langston Group, a small boutique team of highly skilled agents, has recently made waves in the real estate industry by securing an impressive top 10 position in the small team category in the entire state of Missouri according to RealTrends.com as advertised by the Wall Street Journal. This achievement is particularly remarkable as Langston Group’s team of 6 licensed agents competes not only within the local Multiple Listing Service (MLS) but also against the major cities of KC & St. Louis. - September 18, 2023 - Langston Group
Linda C. Smith’s Newly Released “On Wings of Infinity” is a Poignant Memoir That Examines the Authors Trials and Triumphs Leading to a Life of Determined Faith
“On Wings of Infinity,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Linda C. Smith, is a heartfelt celebration of all God’s goodness as the author explores key moments that shook her foundations and brought her closer to God. - March 02, 2023 - Christian Faith Publishing
Golf Course Management Gets a Modern Makeover with Argyle GMS, the Revolutionary GolfOps Startup Built on 23D's Cloud OS
23D, a leading rapid software development company, and startup venture company, has launched a revolutionary golf course management software, Argyle GMS, aimed at modernizing and automating golf course operations. - February 28, 2023 - 23D
Nathan Justice’s Newly Released "The Royal Magical Guardsman" is an Exciting New Installment to the Fantasy Genre
“The Royal Magical Guardsman,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Nathan Justice, brings readers a new realm of wonder to find adventure and unexpected twists of fate within as a young mage finds a shocking gift within. - February 27, 2023 - Christian Faith Publishing
Author Richard Weter’s New Book, "The New Marshal in Town," is a Thrilling Mystery Novel That Follows the Adventures of Ex-Navy SEAL Brody Rockland
Recent release “The New Marshal in Town,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Richard Weter, introduces Brody Rockland, who retired from the military with a war-related injury. Not wanting his talents to be wasted, he takes up the torch against criminals by joining the U.S. Marshals Services. - February 20, 2023 - Newman Springs Publishing
Author John S. Carpenter MSW, LCSW’s New Book, "Show Me, God! I AM," Discusses the Available Evidence and Scientific Facts That Help to Prove God's Love and Existence
Recent release “Show Me, God! I AM,” from Page Publishing author John S. Carpenter MSW, LCSW, is an eye-opening exploration of the real-world facts and evidence that proves God's existence in the world. Presented as a debate between a knowledgeable teacher and their uninformed students, Carpenter reveals truths about the Lord that may change the lives of readers and remove their doubt of the Lord. - February 14, 2023 - Page Publishing
Brooke Spicer Joins Sureguard LLC as Director of Operations
The industry disrupting laboratory services company continues expansion to improve the experience of long-term care facilities. - December 08, 2022 - Sureguard LLC
Former Major League Baseball and McDonald’s Global Diversity Executive Wendy Lewis, LLC Launches AllySHIFT® Episode 1 in Kansas City, MO; Featuring Nikole Hannah-Jones
Diversity, equity and inclusion practice firm Wendy Lewis, LLC. announces the launch of AllySHIFT®, a progressive and seismic platform for advocacy and sustainable equity. - November 07, 2022 - AllySHIFT®
Harpist Denise Fink Releases New Age Album
It is with great anticipation and excitement to announce the new release of the Harp to Harp album, "LOVE... Harp to Heart" (feat. Trez Gregory, Vocal Artist). - July 08, 2022 - Harp to Harp
Paschal Air, Plumbing & Electric Continues Expansion in Central Arkansas, with Acquisition of GTS Heating & Cooling in Hot Springs
Paschal Air, Plumbing & Electric, Arkansas’ leading provider of home comfort services and replacements, is proud to announce they are growing to Hot Springs, Arkansas, following the acquisition of GTS Inc. Heating and Air. GTS was founded in 1994 by Curtis Gibson and was most recently... - May 09, 2022 - Paschal Air Plumbing Electric
Vimaan Announces PickTRACK, an Unprecedented Platform Turning Warehouse Material Handling Equipment into Inventory Tracking Systems
Engineered to streamline and enhance existing workflows, PickTRACK delivers the first of its kind, near-real time inventory tracking and task validation. - May 02, 2022 - Vimaan
William B. Harris Jr. of Hloyal Management and PR Expands Company with Continued Growth
The small business owner is now the president of a growing corporation; Sharing tips on dealing with struggles while hustling to build Hloyal Management and PR - April 14, 2021 - Hloyal Management And PR
WBAT Safety Announces Burgess Aircraft Management and Ozair Charter Services as Latest ASAP and Platform+ Subscriber
WBAT Safety is the sole FAA-supported SMS program available on the market. - February 17, 2021 - WBAT Safety
Bandy the Rodeo Clown Says Accept Your Flaws & Love Your Country
SCC Media's #OnTheBrink host Sana Mello has a chat with Texas Hall of Famer Moe Bandy about country music, staying healthy, and making it through tough times. - September 03, 2020 - SCC Media
MobilDrTech Releases Updated White Paper on Telemedicine Stethoscopes
MobilDrTech, Inc. releases updated white paper comparing telemedicine stethoscopes. The July, 2020 update identifies and compares design, features and cost for the most frequently used real-time telemedicine stethoscopes in the U.S. market. - July 14, 2020 - MobilDrTech, Inc.
New Book on Small Business Marketing from Kenyon Blunt
99 Marketing Mistakes (That You Can Avoid)" is aimed at small business owners who are tired of wasting money on ineffective marketing. - June 17, 2020 - Kenyon Blunt, LLC
Global Wizard Announces the Launch of New Export Compliance Application and APIs
Global Wizard, a Woman-Owned Small Business (WOSB) and an industry leader providing export compliance, is pleased to announce the release of a brand new, completely modernized application and APIs for export compliance as of May 1, 2020. - May 21, 2020 - Global Wizard Exports
Aaron Beverly, the 2019 World Champion of Public Speaking, is Keynote Speaker for the Kansas City Toastmasters Leadership Institute (TLI), December 7, 2019
District 22 of Toastmasters International is sponsoring Aaron Beverly to present the keynote address “Keep Speaking, Keep Improving, Keep Moving” at their winter leadership training event. This training event is free of charge for all Toastmaster members and will be at 8:30 am to 4:00 pm on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at the KU BEST Conference Center, 12604 Quivira Road, Overland Park, KS 66213. - November 21, 2019 - District 22, Toastmasters International
Kirk Stange of Stange Law Firm, PC is Now Family Lawyer Magazine Recommended
Stange Law Firm, PC is proud to announce that founding partner Kirk Stange is now Family Lawyer Magazine Recommended. - November 17, 2019 - Stange Law Firm, PC
70% Savings Expected on Treating Orthopedic Injuries with Partnership Between Kansas Regenerative Medicine Center, KRMC Physicians, LLC & CPM, Inc.
Adding KRMC’s Stem Cell Therapy to an employer’s group health benefits can produce a savings of over 70% on orthopedic injuries where, previously, surgery would have been the only option. In addition, Stem Cell Therapy shows reduced absenteeism in the workplace while reducing the risk... - September 11, 2019 - Kansas Regenerative Medicine Center
GBS Selects Larry Gibson as New Regional Marketing Director
In order to better serve an increasing client base in northern Missouri and eastern Kansas, Group Benefit Services (GBS) has selected Larry Gibson as Regional Marketing Director (RMD) for these regions. “We’re thrilled at the opportunity to add Mr. Gibson to our expanding team,”... - September 10, 2019 - Group Benefit Services, Inc.
GBS Selects Galen Floyd as New Regional Marketing Director
In order to meet the growing demands for Group Benefit Services (GBS) programs, GBS has selected Galen Floyd as Regional Marketing Director (RMD) for the southwest Missouri region. - August 21, 2019 - Group Benefit Services, Inc.
The Resource Center Celebrates Its 15th Year with Partner Safeco Insurance®
Company President Bruce Porter said, “The Resource Center, has represented Safeco Insurance since 2004. Since then we have helped thousands of people in the Springfield, Missouri area with their insurance. We take pride in our strong working relationship and our shared commitment to helping our customers protect what matters most to them." - August 18, 2019 - The Resource Center, Inc.