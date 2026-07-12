New Jersey: Middlesex-Somerset-Hunterdon News
Garden State AGNC Hosts Community Food Drive to Support Replenish – Nourishing Neighbors
Garden State AGNC organized a community food drive to support Replenish – Nourishing Neighbors, collecting nonperishable food and essential household items for individuals and families facing food insecurity in Middlesex County. The initiative highlights the company's ongoing commitment to community engagement, volunteerism, and partnering with local nonprofits to make a meaningful impact. - July 12, 2026 - Garden State AGNC
Tuesday's Children Rebrands to Tuesday's Promise After 25 Years of Standing with 9/11 Families
National charity honors nearly 25 years of service and foundation as a 9/11 response organization while committing to support 9/11 and military families of the fallen for a lifetime. - June 30, 2026 - Tuesday's Promise
Day Out with Thomas Heads to the Delaware River Railroad Excursions Celebrating the Let's Rock, Lets Roll Tour August 7, 8, 9
All Aboard. Thomas the Tank Engine, everyone’s favorite #1 blue engine, is coming to town and bringing all his favorite musical instruments. Day Out With Thomas: The Let’s Rock, Let’s Roll Tour will be stopping at The Delaware River Railroad Excursions in Phillipsburg, New Jersey on August 7, 8, 9, 2026. - June 24, 2026 - Delaware River Railroad Excursions
New Jersey Roofing Company Allied Roofing Solutions Offers Customer-Friendly Financing Offer
Allied Roofing Solutions, a leading residential roofing company serving homeowners across New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Connecticut, has been honored with the prestigious 2026 Owens Corning Platinum Excellence Award. - May 28, 2026 - Allied Roofing Solutions
Beyond The Green Podcast, Morris County Park Commission, and Parsippany Library Launch New Live Podcast Series
Debut Episode, “American Recipes: The Secrets of American Cookbooks,” Scheduled for June 3, 2026 - May 28, 2026 - Sleeping Bear Productions
NuvoH2O Launches "Truth or Dare?" Campaign During Drinking Water Week
National Campaign Challenges Homeowners to Ask: What’s Really in Your Tap Water? In recognition of Drinking Water Week, NuvoH2O is launching a bold new national awareness campaign built around one simple question: Truth or Dare? The challenge is simple: share a truth… or take the... - May 07, 2026 - NuvoH2O
Davis Heating & Cooling Celebrates 25 Years of Trusted Service Across Hunterdon County and Central New Jersey
Davis Heating & Cooling, a trusted HVAC provider serving Hunterdon County and surrounding areas, is helping homeowners make smarter heating and cooling decisions through an educational, no-shortcuts approach. With over 25 years of experience, more than 600 installations annually, and multiple industry awards—including the Centurion, Signature, and Partner of the Year— the company combines expert knowledge with high-quality service. - May 07, 2026 - Davis Heating & Cooling LLC
Maricel's Simply Asian Cookbook is One of Three 2026 IBPA AAPI Finalists
Filipino-American chef Maricel Gentile's debut cookbook is shortlisted for one of independent publishing's highest honors, recognizing a growing movement to bring Filipino and Asian cuisine to the American table. - April 27, 2026 - Maricel's Kitchen
New CARE Gallery Launches in New Jersey with Inaugural Exhibition “Gift of Grace” by Cedric Michael Cox
A new cultural destination is set to open in Morris County this spring as CARE Gallery, a visual arts initiative of the Care Center of New Jersey (CCNJ), debuts with its inaugural exhibition, Gift of Grace: The Art of Cedric Michael Cox, on Saturday, May 2, 2026. The opening reception will take... - April 17, 2026 - Christ Church USA
Local New Jersey Physician Featured in Groundbreaking Menopause Docuseries Released for International Women’s Day
In honor of International Women’s Day, award-winning filmmaker Charles Maddocks presents a powerful docuseries on Menopause featuring New Jersey Physician Dr. Betsy Greenleaf. Set in Costa Rica, the series offers a raw, empowering look at midlife hormonal changes and their effects on relationships, identity, and health. - March 03, 2026 - International Pause Institute
Spencer Savings Bank Donates $10,000 to STEM Education in New Jersey, Kicks Off STEM Month (March) Early
Spencer Savings Bank kicked off STEM Month (March) early by donating $10,000 to the Research and Development Council of New Jersey in support of the Governor’s STEM Scholars program, which empowers the state’s top students to excel in STEM fields. As part of the initiative, two scholars visited the bank’s headquarters to meet with members of the Finance and IT teams, including their CFO, who enjoyed connecting with the students and supporting the next generation of STEM leaders. - February 04, 2026 - Spencer Savings Bank
JK Design is Now JK Communications
JK Design rebrands as JK Communications, expanding its vision and capabilities to help brands create belief and inspire action. - January 29, 2026 - JK Communications Agency
Securitas North America Explores Risk Intelligence Trends Shaping 2025–2026 in New Security Connected Episode
New episode of Securiosity examines how organizations turn intelligence into action amid accelerating global risk. - January 22, 2026 - Securitas
Securitas Launches 2026 Risk Intelligence Estimate
The new report delivers foresight on emerging global risks, helping organizations anticipate disruption, assess threats, and strengthen resilience in an increasingly volatile operating environment. - January 22, 2026 - Securitas
Garden State Coverage Launches Free Insurance Review Clinics for NJ Drivers and Small Businesses in Union and Passaic Counties
Garden State Coverage, a woman-owned insurance brokerage based in Union County, NJ, is launching free insurance policy review clinics to help local drivers and small business owners avoid costly coverage gaps. Founded by Moroccan-American broker Naima Elhassari, the initiative focuses on vehicle-dependent workers and multilingual communities in Union and Passaic Counties, where insurance confusion often leads to financial vulnerability. - January 22, 2026 - Garden State Coverage
Universal Technical Resource Services, Inc. Honored with 2025 HIRE Vets Medallion Platinum Award from U.S. Department of Labor
Universal Technical Resource Services, Inc. (UTRS) is proud to announce that it has been recognized by the U.S. Department of Labor as a recipient of the 2025 HIRE Vets Medallion Award (Platinum Level). This prestigious federal award is the only one of its kind that honors exceptional achievement in veteran employment, and Platinum represents the highest level of award. - December 19, 2025 - UTRS
MAX Fitness & Wellness of Hillsborough Honored with Hillsborough Athletic Excellence Award
MAX Fitness & Wellness of Hillsborough has been awarded the 2025 Hillsborough Athletic Excellence Award by the Hillsborough Business Association. The honor, determined by community votes, recognizes the center’s outstanding commitment to helping residents of all fitness levels live stronger, healthier lives through fitness, nutrition, and motivation. - October 25, 2025 - THE MAX Challenge
True Stance Inc. Completes School Supply Drive to Support Local Students
True Stance Inc., a marketing and sales firm headquartered in Parsippany, NJ, recently concluded a two-week School Supply Drive to benefit local students in need. The initiative brought together members of the True Stance team to collect and donate essential school supplies for Central Middle... - September 28, 2025 - True Stance Inc.
Morris County Park Commission Partners with Sleeping Bear Productions’ Beyond The Green Podcast to Showcase County Parks
New partnership will spotlight the history, beauty, and community value of Morris County’s park system through storytelling and interviews. - September 22, 2025 - Sleeping Bear Productions
True Stance Inc. Announces Two Key Promotions to Strengthen Leadership Team
True Stance Inc. believes in recognizing talent, fostering growth, and investing in the next generation of leadership. During a recent Leadership Development Summit in Philadelphia earlier this month, CEO Ryan Sheard proudly promoted Juan Echeverry to Director of Operations and Dominik Homola to... - July 31, 2025 - True Stance Inc.
Ocean City 2050 to Present “A Better Idea” for Wonderland Pier at June 21 Public Meeting
With the future of Wonderland Pier at a crossroads, the local citizens group Ocean City 2050 will unveil a bold alternative vision for the site at a public meeting on Saturday, June 21st at 10:00 AM at the Ocean City Free Public Library. The proposal, titled A Better Idea, offers a fully... - June 17, 2025 - OceanCity2050
Author Brittany A Toomer’s New Book, "Corey Thinks," is a Charming Tale That Follows a Caterpillar Named Corey Who Uses Happy Thoughts to Influence His Reality
Recent release “Corey Thinks” from Covenant Books author Brittany A Toomer is a captivating story of a caterpillar named Corey, whose mind is constantly buzzing with new thoughts. One day, Corey decides to only have happy and positive thoughts, which causes him to have an incredible day at school and discover how one’s thoughts can impact their lives. - May 28, 2025 - Covenant Books
NJ Ciphers Announce Official Tryouts at Monmouth Regional High School on May 4
The NJ Ciphers are offering athletes a unique opportunity to earn a spot on New Jersey’s newest professional indoor football team during open tryouts. - April 17, 2025 - Sleeping Bear Productions
From Fighting Fires to Serving Seniors: FDNY Retirees Frank Mazza RN BSN and Gianni Mirra RN BSN Bring Trust and Care to Always Responsive Home Care in Union County, NJ
Retired FDNY firefighters and RNs Frank Mazza and Gianni Mirra are the new owners of Always Responsive Home Care in Union County, NJ. Known for their compassion, trustworthiness, and dedication, they provide exceptional 24-hour and live-in senior care with a family-first approach. - April 08, 2025 - Always Responsive Home Care
Breaking Barriers in Home Care: New Jersey Nurse-Turned-Entrepreneur Launches Nationwide Franchise Opportunity
Always Responsive Home Care, founded by Registered Nurse Teresa Sajkowski in Monroe Township, NJ, is expanding nationally through a premium franchise opportunity. Built from the ground up by Sajkowski — who wasn’t born into wealth but was driven by hard work and purpose — the agency has earned a reputation for private pay, concierge-level in-home care, exceptional caregiver culture, and RN-led clinical oversight. - April 07, 2025 - Always Responsive Home Care
SIX MINING Cloud Mining: Opening a New Model of Investment and Financial Management
With the rapid development of the digital economy, cloud mining has become an important trend in the blockchain industry. As a cloud mining platform, SIX MINING aims to provide investors with convenient, safe and efficient digital currency mining services, allowing more people to easily participate... - April 05, 2025 - SIX MINING
Daybright Financial Earns 2024 Best Places to Work Certification
The company achieved the sixth highest ranking of all the hundreds of companies certified during the year. Daybright Financial, formerly known as U.S. Retirement & Benefits Partners (USRBP), is proud to announce that it has been officially certified as a Best Place to Work for 2024. This... - April 02, 2025 - Best Places To Work LLC
Nursing Homes and Memory Care Centers Are Not so Bad. But They Can Get a Lot Better by Partnering with Families.
Brian Gould, a retired paramedic, used his experiences in nursing homes to design and create software to facilitate better communication and coordinated care. His company, Proven Care, LLC will be giving the software away for free to about 100 nursing facilities. - March 31, 2025 - Proven Care LLC
Dispensary Announces Their Dank Poetry Contest Themed “Elevation of Self”
Dank Poet Dispensary announces its “Elevation of Self” Poetry Contest, a celebration of creative expression, community inclusion and the written word. Poets of all backgrounds are invited to submit their original work for a chance to perform at Fern:20, an exclusive literary and cultural event hosted at Dank Poet Dispensary on April 11, 2025. - March 18, 2025 - Dank Poet Dispensary
Councilwoman-at-Large Denise Wilkerson and 4th Ward Councilwoman Cindy Thomas Announce Re-Election Campaigns
Councilwoman-at-Large Denise Wilkerson and 4th Ward Councilwoman Cindy Thomas Announce Re-Election Campaigns Under “Stronger Together” Banner. Endorsed by Mayor Donald A. Shaw and Majority of Roselle Borough Council. - March 13, 2025 - CTE Wilkerson and Thomas
Zone 4 Flooring Disrupts the Market with High-Quality SPC Flooring at a Very Affordable Prices
Zone 4 Flooring, a leading provider of innovative flooring solutions, is reshaping the industry by making high-quality Stone Plastic Composite (SPC) flooring more accessible and affordable. The company has introduced a new pricing model that offers SPC flooring at 40% to 70% lower than standard... - January 30, 2025 - Zone 4 Flooring
Author Cherissa Arrington’s New Book, “The Rhythms of My Soul: A Commonplace Book,” Shares Her Personal Journey and Encourages Readers to Seek Happiness in Life
Recent release “The Rhythms of My Soul: A Commonplace Book” from Newman Springs Publishing author Cherissa Arrington is a captivating memoir that sheds light on the author’s experience of healing from past trauma and building a beautiful life for herself. - January 23, 2025 - Newman Springs Publishing
Counsellors Title Agency Celebrates 28 Years of Trusted Service in New Jersey
Counsellors Title Agency, based in Toms River, NJ, is celebrating its 28th year of helping to make the dream of home ownership a reality. - December 04, 2024 - Counsellors Title Agency, Inc.
Munidex, Inc. and Insync Municipal Systems, Inc. Announce Strategic Alliance
New Jersey Municipalities now have a means of leveraging and modernizing existing legacy systems with new cloud-based applications offering enhanced functionality and security for improved public service. - November 19, 2024 - Insync Innovations, Inc.
Male Breast Cancer Global Alliance Announces Landmark Support of Research Focused on Breast Cancer in Men
The Male Breast Global Alliance (MBCGA) announced the launch of a new program to support research focused specifically on breast cancer in men. The MBCGA, a 501c3 non-profit, will be one of the first organizations of its kind to devote a significant part of its energy and mission to funding... - October 16, 2024 - Male Breast Cancer Global Alliance
Neil D. Garguilo’s Newly Released "Listen If You Have Ears" is a Fascinating Historical Novel of Faith and Transformation
“Listen If You Have Ears” from Christian Faith Publishing author Neil D. Garguilo is a captivating historical novel that weaves themes of love, faith, and redemption, following the spiritual transformation of a man as he embarks on a journey to spread the Gospel during Saint Paul’s second missionary journey. - October 10, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Ninja Transfers Launches 30 Foot Gang Sheet & Confirms That “Size Matters”
Ninja Transfers, a leading innovator in the DTF (direct-to-film) industry, proudly announces an exciting advancement in product offerings: the introduction of 30-foot gang sheets. This development marks Ninja Transfers as the first in the market to provide such an expansive option, setting a new... - August 20, 2024 - Ninja Transfers
"Beyond The Green" Podcast to Partner with Verrilli's Bakery on 9/11 to Show Appreciation and Support for Local Firefighters
Morristown HS Alumni Pair Up to Help Recognize The Firefighters and First Responders Who Are Dedicated to Their Community - August 02, 2024 - Sleeping Bear Productions
Doobiez Dispensary Opens in West Milford, NJ: Grand Opening Event Planned for October 2024
Doobiez is a NJ State Licensed Adult Use Cannabis retailer committed to providing high-quality products and exceptional customer service. With a focus on education and community engagement, Doobiez aims to enhance the cannabis experience for all customers 21 years of age or over. Visit us online or at our location in West Milford, NJ, and discover the best in the New Jersey cannabis market. - July 25, 2024 - Doobiez LLC
Douglas Launches Separate Assembly Line for Hermetic 38999 Connectors with Quick Lead Times
Douglas Electrical Components, a leading U.S. manufacturer of hermetic solutions for power and signal transmission, today announced the launch of a dedicated line for Series I and III (Box Mount and Jam Nut), hermetic MIL-DTL-38999 connectors. This new development aims to provide quick lead times... - July 23, 2024 - Douglas Electrical Components
Andrew M. Liebenthal’s New Book, "Where Are the Girls?" Takes Readers on a Thrilling Ride as an Innocent Soccer Game Spirals Into a Captivating Mystery
Fulton Books author Andrew M. Liebenthal, who currently resides in Monroe Township, New Jersey, and worked as a chef at the Marriott Marquis for more than thirty-five years, has completed his most recent book, “Where Are the Girls?”: a riveting blend of mystery, humor, and suspense that... - July 12, 2024 - Fulton Books
Christ Church’s Largest Annual Gathering Welcomes Thousands for Prayerfest 2024
A day-long prayer and worship festival for the nation and world. - July 02, 2024 - Christ Church USA
Sleeping Bear Productions Announces Exciting New Collaboration with Morristown Colonial Nation and the Morris Educational Foundation
Sleeping Bear Productions, the dynamic force behind the popular Beyond The Green Podcast, is thrilled to announce a new collaboration with Morristown Colonial Nation and the Morris Educational Foundation. This partnership is set to enhance community engagement and support educational initiatives... - June 05, 2024 - Sleeping Bear Productions
Author Marlana DeMarco Hogan’s New Book "Decades-Under the Same Shared Sun" is a Heartfelt Memoir Reflecting Upon the Author’s Past That is Stunningly Captured in Poetry
Recent release “Decades-Under the Same Shared Sun” from Newman Springs Publishing author Marlana DeMarco Hogan is a fascinating and captivating assortment of poems and ruminations that will transport readers as they journey through the author’s past, discovering memories of her childhood all the way through the present day that are brought to life by the author’s incredible gift of prose. - May 24, 2024 - Newman Springs Publishing
Ninja Transfers Launches Ninja Patches to Expand Product Offerings
Ninja Transfers, the industry leader in custom DTF transfers for apparel has turned up the heat. Ninja Patches has been added to Ninja Transfers' arsenal of heat-applied decoration options. Ninja Patches offers the highest quality custom patches in a variety of styles. With such a multitude of... - May 02, 2024 - Ninja Transfers
Industrial Parts Distributor HVH Industrial Solutions Acquires Metro Industrial Supply
HVH Industrial Solutions expands its reach in North Jersey with the strategic acquisition of Metro Industrial Supply. The acquisition of Metro will position HVH as a strong supplier and distributor of power transmission and motion control parts in the New Jersey area with extensive inventory. - May 02, 2024 - HVH Industrial Solutions
Revolutionizing Clinical Trials: AnzuBridge Unveils Next-Generation Solutions for Improved Efficacy Evaluations in the Treatment of Rare Disease
AnzuBridge® updates its CDMS to enhance biotech evaluations with advanced video tools, ensuring precise efficacy recording and compliance. It supports scalable trials and features HIPAA-compliant media capture, ePRO for patient engagement, and sophisticated video review capabilities, all integrated with a Learning Management System for efficient trial management. - April 30, 2024 - Anzu
From Floor to Table - A Lesson in Sustainability
What once served as part of the floor to the Overpeck Boat Club and later to the VFW Ford-Nelson-O’Sullivan Post 277 for 109 years, has been saved and repurposed as a conference table that sits on display in its new home, on the third floor of the Village of Ridgefield Park’s Municipal... - April 22, 2024 - Village of Ridgefield Park
Spencer Savings Bank Welcomes Vice President, Small Business Relationship Manager
Spencer Savings Bank is proud to welcome Matthew Anderson as Vice President, Small Business Relationship Manager to our Small Business Finance division. Our Small Business Finance division, recently formed, has been performing exceptionally well. We are excited to partner with Matthew in supporting our small business community throughout New Jersey. - April 18, 2024 - Spencer Savings Bank
Spencer Savings Bank Celebrates Grand Opening in Edison
Spencer Savings Bank is proud to announce the grand opening of its newest financial center in Edison, NJ. The bank made a $5,000 donation to the Edison YMCA to help build strong kids, strong families, and strong communities. - April 10, 2024 - Spencer Savings Bank