PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

JOGO Health to Launch 30 Digital Therapeutics Clinics in Malaysia to Treat Stroke, Pain and Incontinence The clinics will use the award winning technology developed by two pioneering scientists in the USA that has also been shown to treat 17 other neuromuscular diseases. - November 28, 2019 - JOGO Health Inc.

Linda Alpay Joins Counsellors Title Agency Linda Alpay is joining Counsellors Title Agency bringing a wide-range of experience including new business development, new agent training, caravan marketing and more. - November 13, 2019 - Counsellors Title

Tom Murphy Joins Bench International as VP of Business Development and Executive Recruitment In a move that benefits life science companies throughout the San Diego area, Bench International has hired Tom Murphy as its new Vice President of Business Development and Executive Recruitment. Murphy, who led the business development program at CONNECT, a top innovation company accelerator in San... - October 24, 2019 - Bench International

Fine Cardstock Offers the Finest Collection of US Made Discount Cardstock and Envelopes for All Your Business Needs Starting out as a printing shop in Manhattan, Fine Cardstock needed to expand and thus shifted to Roselle in 2017, continuing to serve the greater NY and NJ area, as well as other states and Canada. - October 18, 2019 - Fine Cardstock

Eileen Nicosia Joins Counsellors Title Agency Eileen Nicosia joins Counsellors Title as part of the agency's extensive sales expansion into major New Jersey real estate markets including Ocean, Monmouth, Middlesex and Bergen counties. - October 09, 2019 - Counsellors Title

Sammy's Hope Holds 2nd Annual Fun Run and Walk on October 26 in Sayreville, NJ Sammy’s Hope Animal Welfare & Adoption Center in Sayreville, NJ will hold its second annual “Happy Tails” Fun Run and Walk to benefit the dogs and cats. The event will be held on Saturday, October 26 at the Capik Nature Preserve off of Bordentown Ave (615) in Sayreville, between Browns Road and Cheesequake Road. - September 24, 2019 - Sammy's Hope

WiCON Publishes the China Pharmaceutical Guide 2019 (14th Edition) Chinese Pharma Growth Stabilizes amid Deepening Healthcare and Drug Regulatory Reform. - September 09, 2019 - WiCON International Group LLC

Bench International to Grow Life Science Companies in San Diego The city of San Diego has all the components to become a global R&D hub, and Bench International is announcing its footprint and commitment to make a direct impact by building the hub’s position on the global life science stage. Effective Sept. 1, Bench International has become embedded in... - September 05, 2019 - Bench International

Silent Panic Alarm Subscription for NJ Alyssa's Law Compliance Now Listed at Amazon.com The cloud-based Alyssa's Law Alerting platform is a Plug-N-Play system that requires no onsite engineers and is a Do-it-Yourself (DIY) self-activated system. Desktop Alert is the only US Company certified by the U.S. Defense Agency Systems Agency (DISA). - August 27, 2019 - Desktop Alert Inc.

Network Exchange Provides New Jersey Businesses with Wide-Ranging, Growth-Building Professional Resources New Networking Organization Offers Expert Educational Tools & Professional Meeting Opportunities to Members Statewide. - July 01, 2019 - Network Exchange

Kirk Cameron Speaks at Plumstead Christian School’s Ninth Annual Founders Forum & Second Annual Multi-School Assembly Each year Plumstead Christian School invites a nationally known Christian whose faith informs the way he or she lives. The 2019 Founders Forum keynote speaker, Kirk Cameron, is an actor, director, and producer best known for his early work on TV sitcom Growing Pains, the Left Behind movies, and Fireproof. Most recently Cameron has produced documentaries entitled Monumental and Connect, and he speaks on marriage and parenting in churches across the nation with his Living Room Reset. - May 28, 2019 - Plumstead Christian School

Shadow Financial Systems Expands its Headquarters to Accommodate Continued Growth ShadowSuite is being adopted by more industry participants and current customers are expanding asset class coverage creating the need to expand the team on all fronts and therefore, the size of corporate headquarters. - May 18, 2019 - Shadow Financial Systems, Inc.

Spectacular Solar Finalizes $2.25M Contract Spectacular Solar, Inc. and Custom Truck One Source agree to a contract for a 3-phase solar installation project. - May 06, 2019 - Spectacular Solar, Inc.

Local Safety Organization Focuses on Transportation & Distracted Driving During National Observance The New Jersey Chapter of the American Society of Safety Professionals Celebrates North American Occupational Safety and Health Week. - May 06, 2019 - American Society of Safety Professionals-New Jersey Chapter

May is Deck Safety Month® During Deck Safety Month® and throughout the year, homeowners can take advantage of resources and tools from the North American Decking and Railing Association to ensure the security and longevity of their decks. - May 01, 2019 - The North American Deck and Railing Association

Jason Zimmel Finishes the Year End Strong with Multiple Long-Term Leases Jason Zimmel of Zimmel Associates handled multiple long-term leases in December 2018. - February 08, 2019 - Zimmel Associates

Immunostics Announces the Availability of the Hemochroma PLUS™ FDA 510(k) clearance allows Immunostics to market and sell its new hemoglobin analyzer. - January 23, 2019 - Immunostics Inc.

Janet Gardner Departs Legendary Band Vixen to Focus on Solo Career Janet Garnder has decided to leave the all female fronted rock band after four decades of Rock N' Roll to focus on her own solo career, the female fronted vocalist posted in a statement on her Facebook page: "After much soul searching and many sleepless nights, I have decided that it’s time... - January 17, 2019 - Janet Gardner

Don Rodriguez Joins Arteric as Director, Analytics & Paid Search Data Maven Brings a History of Double-Digit Growth in Client Revenue to a Growing Strategy, Analytics and Media Team. - November 16, 2018 - Arteric

Janet Gardner Brings Her "Scream It Louder Tour" to an End with Promise of New Music and More On November 3, 2018 Rock singer Janet Gardner closed out her 2018 tour with a packed house of screaming fans, in Spring City, PA. Janet led the house to fans singing along, as she ventured into the crowd to join them. The evening consisted of the Hits and teased the audience with 3 brand new tracks that are set to appear on her up and coming 2nd solo album set to be released in 2019. - November 06, 2018 - Janet Gardner

Durante Rentals Announces New Store Opening in Hasbrouck Heights, NJ New Hasbrouck Heights store is their first in New Jersey and tenth overall. - October 16, 2018 - Durante Rentals

Eastern Opera of NJ Returns to the Brook Bringing Puccini Eastern Opera of New Jersey opens it's new season with Puccini's highly acclaimed opera, Manon Lescaut. Tickets are available for Friday November 9th with performance at 7pm and Sunday November 11th with performance at 3 pm at the newly restored Brook Arts Center, 10 Hamilton St. Bound Brook, NJ. - October 09, 2018 - Eastern Opera Corp.

Eastern DataComm Hosting Three Seminars to Discuss School Safety, Security and Emergency Preparedness Eastern DataComm announced they are hosting three seminars in October to discuss solutions to one of the most important topics facing school districts, law enforcement and municipalities today – safety. How quickly and effectively a school can notify everyone of a lockdown or active shooter event... - September 17, 2018 - Eastern DataComm

Counsellors Title Agency Enhances Closing Services for New Jersey Attorneys Through Its Attorney Settlement Assistance Program™ The Improved ASAP Service Delivers Dedicated Processors and Closers to NJ Real Estate Attorneys - August 02, 2018 - Counsellors Title

Joint Resolution Passes NJ Senate as NJ Center for Tourette Syndrome Celebrates Tourette Awareness at the State House Members of the Senate and General Assembly helped NJCTS recognize Youth Scholarship winners, Youth Advocates of the Year and top fundraisers in a ceremony prior to the vote. - June 13, 2018 - New Jersey Center for Tourette Syndrome

Counsellors Title Agency Crosses Benchmark in Processing 30,000 Title Orders A threshold of excellence: The 30,000 new title orders Counsellors Title has processed reflects a high level of production from its four branch offices, 21 full-time employees, an amazing sales team and a growing customer-base that spans all 21 counties of the state. The agency opened two new branch offices in 2017: in Freehold and in Chatham, New Jersey. - May 23, 2018 - Counsellors Title

XTIVIA, Inc. Acquires Pleasant Valley Business Solutions (PVBS) XTIVIA, Inc. a leader in Enterprise Information Management today announced the acquisition of privately held PVBS, a Microsoft ERP and financial management solution provider based out of Reston Virginia. PVBS is recognized as the premier and leading Microsoft ERP partner for government contractors. - March 20, 2018 - XTIVIA, Inc.

Dislecksia: the Movie! Free Screening at Rider University Thursday, March 15th from 7p-9p Many Now Call Dyslexia a "Super-Power!" Join Emmy-Winning Filmmaker Harvey Hubbell V and Expert Panel for Talk-Back After Film to Learn Why. - March 05, 2018 - seedling.tv

New Book Release for Business and Life Success Speaker and Author Marc Demetriou Receives Praise for Newest Book "Lessons From My Grandfather." - January 16, 2018 - Marc Demetriou

Marc Demetriou to Speak at Lakeland High School On January 19, 2018, Marc Demetriou will return to his alma mater Lakeland High School to speak to the school’s chapter of Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA), DECA members and business education staff on what it takes to be truly successful and to lead their best life. He will be referencing... - January 10, 2018 - Marc Demetriou

Counsellors Title Agency Opens New Office in Morris County The new branch is located in Chatham. The office will serve Morris and the surrounding counties. This is the second branch office opened by Counsellors Title Agency in the last 30 days. The other branch office was opened in Freehold, New Jersey, the county seat of Monmouth County. - December 06, 2017 - Counsellors Title

SleepSafe Drivers® Sounds the Alarm on the Neglect of Trucker and Rail Operator’s Health and Public Safety The withdrawal of the Proposed Rulemaking on Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA) does transportation industry a huge disservice. Executives from SleepSafe Drivers, one of the nation’s leaders in Fatigue Management Programs (FMPs) for the transportation industry and other high-risk related jobs, sent... - August 25, 2017 - SleepSafe Drivers, Inc.

Cantor Colburn is the #1 Law Firm for Handling Mayo/Myriad Rejections Recent Federal cases Mayo and Myriad have it difficult for pharmaceutical, biotech, and life sciences companies to obtain patent protection for their innovative new drugs, diagnostic tests, or medical procedures. The ability to obtain strong patent protection, notwithstanding these decisions, has therefore become an important need. Cantor Colburn is pleased to announce that it is the #1 law firm in the country for handling § 101 rejections on biotech, pharma, and life sciences applications. - August 18, 2017 - Cantor Colburn LLP

Paint & Eat for the Homeless Above Art Studios and L.O.V.E Movement's mission is to feed and inspire the next Basquat who was a famous artist whose painting sold for millions in a recent auction. Many of our disenfranchised people are lost with no hope. "We believe rather than giving a dollar and moving on with our busy life, offer an alternative," says Mr. Charles of Above Art Studios. - July 07, 2017 - Above Art Studios

AIV Group Breaks $1 Billion Mark in Total Insurable Value Business Insurance Provider Sees Record Growth in Commercial Insurance Industry. - April 06, 2017 - AIV Group

Fantasy Chapter Book Written for Children by an Author Their Age Twelve-year-old Hannah Hoffman couldn't stop smiling this September as she flipped through the first installment of her new chapter book series - "The Pathway to Dragons: The Portal to Pyranis." Between writing, editing, working with an illustrator and publishing the book, it has taken more... - December 09, 2016 - Hoffman Creations, Inc.

Pillar College Scores Olympic Coach to Head New Team US Team Olympic Coach, two-time Olympian, and Pan American Gold-Medalist, Lily Yip, is new the Head Coach for the Pillar College Panthers’ Table Tennis Team (formerly Somerset Christian College). Coach Yip led the US Table Tennis Team earlier this year at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio and is a... - December 06, 2016 - Pillar College

New Artist Launches in Historic Lambertville, New Jersey Afia Dash - Art, Leather, Treasure Grand Opening Afia Dash, a local artist and designer, has opened her new showroom, design space, and art gallery. The unique art gallery, studio space, and design showroom is located at 56 Coryell Street in the gorgeous town of Lambertville, NJ. - September 14, 2016 - Afia Dash

Top NJ Personal Chef and Prominent Photographer Join Efforts for Food Photography & Style Company Fish.Eye Design Two New Jersey entrepreneurs and best friends have set out to add new flavor to the world of photography. Chester-based Annie Herrmann and Long Valley Chef Natalie Lewis have launched a new company Fish.Eye Design, catering to those with businesses, big and small, who want to add some spice and life to their food photos. Fish.Eye Design’s services range from recipe concept and development, to comprehensive food styling and design, to editorial product and food photography. - September 08, 2016 - Fish.Eye Design

Steven M. Tarshis, Attorney at Law Recognized as a Professional of the Year by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Steven M. Tarshis, Attorney at Law of Pittstown, New Jersey has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2016 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of law. About Steven M. Tarshis, Attorney at Law Mr. Tarshis... - August 02, 2016 - Strathmore Worldwide

Miller's Rentals Partners with Rutgers for 250th Commencement: Barack Obama Attends On Sunday, May 15, 2016, President Barack Obama spoke at Rutgers University for the university’s 250th Anniversary Commencement. Over 40,000 family and guests and 12,000 graduates were present for the historic event, which was the first time a sitting president delivered commencement at the university. - June 27, 2016 - Millers Rentals

Bloomfield Acupuncture College Gets Master’s Degree Approval Founded in 1997, the Eastern School of Acupuncture and Traditional Medicine, is the only college in New Jersey offering aspiring acupuncture clinicians with an accredited Master's Degree program. - June 23, 2016 - Eastern School of Acupuncture and Traditional Medicine

Counsellors Title Agency Welcomes Allen Thomas Veteran New Jersey Title Officer, Allen Thomas is joining Counsellors Title Agency, headquartered in Toms River, New Jersey. Allen Thomas brings with him his extensive title experience and broad network of customers. - June 02, 2016 - Counsellors Title

2016 Father of the Year Awards Celebration to Honor Three Local Fathers The American Diabetes Association and the Father’s Day Council of New Jersey will award three men for their commitment to fatherhood and philanthropy on June 1 at the Newark Club in Newark, NJ. The recipients of this year’s Father of the Year Awards are: - Kenneth Miller of Warren, NJ ,... - May 11, 2016 - American Diabetes Association, Bridgewater, NJ

To Commemorate Yom Hashoah Documentary Double Feature to Screen at the Museum of Jewish Heritage on May 3 Director Debbie Goodstein Explores Her Family’s History Over 70-Year Span in Separate Films Made 25 Years Apart - May 03, 2016 - Debbie Goodstein