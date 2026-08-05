New Jersey: Newark News
Maryam Bey Named a Woman of the Month for June 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Maryam Bey of Newark, New Jersey, has been named a Woman of the Month for June 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This prestigious distinction acknowledges her outstanding contributions and achievements in personal development and reentry support. She... - August 05, 2026 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Rong Diao Honored as a Professional of the Year for 2026 in Food/Biotech by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Rong Diao of Morris Plains, New Jersey, has been named a Professional of the Year for 2026 in food/biotech by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide for her outstanding contributions and achievements in food, biotech, manufacturing, and research and development. About Rong Diao Rong Diao is an owner of... - July 09, 2026 - Strathmore Worldwide
M5 Technologies: More Than 30 Years of Canadian Innovation Powering Secure Global Communications
M5 Technologies, previously known as Media5 Corporation, celebrates more than 30 years of Canadian innovation in secure real-time communications. Since adopting the M5 Technologies brand in 2021, the company has expanded its portfolio of Microsoft Teams-certified Session Border Controllers, VoIP Gateways, Analog Telephone Adapters, embedded SIP software and AI-ready communications technologies, serving customers in more than 100 countries from its headquarters in Sherbrooke, Quebec, Canada. - July 02, 2026 - M5 Technologies
Day Out with Thomas Heads to the Delaware River Railroad Excursions Celebrating the Let's Rock, Lets Roll Tour August 7, 8, 9
All Aboard. Thomas the Tank Engine, everyone’s favorite #1 blue engine, is coming to town and bringing all his favorite musical instruments. Day Out With Thomas: The Let’s Rock, Let’s Roll Tour will be stopping at The Delaware River Railroad Excursions in Phillipsburg, New Jersey on August 7, 8, 9, 2026. - June 24, 2026 - Delaware River Railroad Excursions
Beyond The Green Podcast, Morris County Park Commission, and Parsippany Library Launch New Live Podcast Series
Debut Episode, “American Recipes: The Secrets of American Cookbooks,” Scheduled for June 3, 2026 - May 28, 2026 - Sleeping Bear Productions
Bonnie S. Squires Featured in P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Magazine’s Spring 2026 Issue
Bonnie S. Squires of Wynnewood, Pennsylvania is featured in a two-page article in the Spring 2026 issue of P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Magazine. Squires was selected for this honor based on her significant contributions and achievements in the field of... - May 14, 2026 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Selects Lewis A. Weiss as an Honored Member
Lewis A. Weiss of Mahwah, New Jersey, was selected as an Honored Member by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide for his outstanding accomplishments in broadcasting. About Lewis A. Weiss Lewis A. Weiss is the host and CEO of Manufacturing Talk Radio. He created the show in 2013 to encourage interest in... - May 14, 2026 - Strathmore Worldwide
Benish Shahid Honored as a Woman of the Month for May 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Benish Shahid of Edison, New Jersey, has been recognized as a Woman of the Month for May 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This prestigious distinction acknowledges her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of event services. Shahid... - May 09, 2026 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
NuvoH2O Launches "Truth or Dare?" Campaign During Drinking Water Week
National Campaign Challenges Homeowners to Ask: What’s Really in Your Tap Water? In recognition of Drinking Water Week, NuvoH2O is launching a bold new national awareness campaign built around one simple question: Truth or Dare? The challenge is simple: share a truth… or take the... - May 07, 2026 - NuvoH2O
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Honors Kristen M. Soltis as a Woman of the Month for March 2026
Kristen M. Soltis of Hillsborough, New Jersey, has been honored as a Woman of the Month for March 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). About Kristen M. Soltis Kristen M. Soltis is a licensed barber at American Male in Lebanon, New Jersey where she... - April 28, 2026 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Brooks Law Group, PLLC Celebrates the Launch of Fractional General Counsel Services
Brooks Law Group, PLLC is pleased to announce the formal launch of a month-to-month legal support model designed for growing companies that need ongoing guidance without hiring full-time counsel. - April 27, 2026 - Brooks Law Group, PLLC
SuperiorPromos.com Launches SP Promo AI — Introducing the First AI-Powered Search Engine for Promotional Products
SuperiorPromos.com, a leader in the promotional products space with over two decades of industry expertise, today announced the launch of SP Promo AI, a groundbreaking AI-powered search engine designed to transform how businesses discover, evaluate, and order branded merchandise. Built on more... - April 21, 2026 - Superior Promos
artisJet’s BEC1GO Wins Edison Gold for Immersive & Interactive Printing Technology
artisJet’s BEC1GO technology has been awarded Gold at the Edison Awards in the Immersive & Interactive Technology category. By enabling color, Braille, and texture printing in one process, BEC1GO brings practical innovation to applications such as signage, personalization, and brand customer experience. - April 19, 2026 - artisJet
New CARE Gallery Launches in New Jersey with Inaugural Exhibition “Gift of Grace” by Cedric Michael Cox
A new cultural destination is set to open in Morris County this spring as CARE Gallery, a visual arts initiative of the Care Center of New Jersey (CCNJ), debuts with its inaugural exhibition, Gift of Grace: The Art of Cedric Michael Cox, on Saturday, May 2, 2026. The opening reception will take... - April 17, 2026 - Christ Church USA
NJRC Urges Trauma-Informed Mental Health Treatment as Essential to Justice Reform
NJRC’s 2026 Reentry Conference brought together leaders in government, medicine, law, and public policy to highlight the urgent need for trauma-informed mental health care in justice reform. Speakers emphasized that untreated trauma drives instability, recidivism, and public safety risks, underscoring the need for treatment, recovery, and dignity-focused reentry strategies. - April 14, 2026 - New Jersey Reentry Corporation
New Jersey Association of Professional Mediators’ Virtual Spring Seminar, "Foundations and Frontiers" with Dr. Clare Fowler, is Set for Friday, May 1, 2026
New Jersey Association of Professional Mediators’ virtual seminar, “Foundations and Frontiers,” is on Friday, May 1, 2026, featuring Dr. Clare Fowler’s “Your Brain on Conflict.” Topics include mediation basics, new challenges, ethics, and breakout sessions with civil and divorce mediation tracks. Early registration ends on April 10. The event is open to all interested parties and offers CLE credits and networking opportunities. - March 26, 2026 - New Jersey Association of Professional Mediators
Dr. Michelle A. Gill Honored as a VIP for Spring 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Dr. Michelle A. Gill of Union, New Jersey, has been recognized as a VIP for Spring 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This prestigious distinction acknowledges her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of nonprofit work. Dr. Gill will... - March 25, 2026 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Honors Lewis A. Weiss with the Global Achievement Award
Lewis A. Weiss of Mahwah, New Jersey, was honored with the Global Achievement Award by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide for his outstanding accomplishments in broadcasting. About Lewis A. Weiss Lewis A. Weiss founded Manufacturing Talk Radio in 2013 and serves as its host and CEO. His goal with... - March 18, 2026 - Strathmore Worldwide
Local New Jersey Physician Featured in Groundbreaking Menopause Docuseries Released for International Women’s Day
In honor of International Women’s Day, award-winning filmmaker Charles Maddocks presents a powerful docuseries on Menopause featuring New Jersey Physician Dr. Betsy Greenleaf. Set in Costa Rica, the series offers a raw, empowering look at midlife hormonal changes and their effects on relationships, identity, and health. - March 03, 2026 - International Pause Institute
Invest Atlantic City Fight Night Brand Poised to Disrupt the Combat Sports Industry
The official announcement of Invest Atlantic City Fight Night, a combat sports brand looking to disrupt the industry status quo through a fighters first, growth based, entrepreneurial model. Taking pressure of combatants so they can focus on their craft rather than the demand to sell tickets. - February 28, 2026 - Black Ink Creative Partners LLC
Gary Oppenheimer to Deliver Keynote at New Jersey Environmental Health Association 2026 Annual Educational Conference
Gary Oppenheimer, founder of AmpleHarvest.org, will keynote the New Jersey Environmental Health Association 2026 Annual Educational Conference, March 1 to 3 at the Tropicana Resort and Casino in Atlantic City. He will address the intersection of food waste reduction, environmental sustainability, and public health, highlighting how community-based solutions increase fresh food access and reduce waste. nationwide. - February 26, 2026 - AmpleHarvest.org
Octobotic Corporation Announces Planned Spin-Out of Alive Advisor Atlas Platform and Signs LOI with NYSE-Listed SPAC
Advancement of Atlas AI Phase II Positions Platform for Scalable Global Expansion - February 23, 2026 - AliveAdvisor
Southpaw Releases New Single About Divorce
Award-Winning Country Trio Southpaw Releases New Single “I Do Over” - February 13, 2026 - Southpaw
Pallet Rack and Warehouse Storage Systems Provider Serving Facilities Nationwide
Integrity Material Handling Systems, Inc., a second-generation pallet rack and warehouse storage systems provider, delivers nationwide solutions for industrial storage, material handling equipment, warehouse layout, and installation support. - February 05, 2026 - Integrity Material Handling Systems, Inc.
Spencer Savings Bank Donates $10,000 to STEM Education in New Jersey, Kicks Off STEM Month (March) Early
Spencer Savings Bank kicked off STEM Month (March) early by donating $10,000 to the Research and Development Council of New Jersey in support of the Governor’s STEM Scholars program, which empowers the state’s top students to excel in STEM fields. As part of the initiative, two scholars visited the bank’s headquarters to meet with members of the Finance and IT teams, including their CFO, who enjoyed connecting with the students and supporting the next generation of STEM leaders. - February 04, 2026 - Spencer Savings Bank
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Names Kristen M. Soltis as a Woman of the Month for December 2025
Kristen M. Soltis of Hillsborough, New Jersey, has been named a Woman of the Month for December 2025 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). About Kristen M. Soltis Kristen M. Soltis is a licensed barber at American Male in Lebanon, NJ, bringing expertise and... - January 07, 2026 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Gardens to Generosity: Gary Oppenheimer’s Mission to End Food Waste Highlighted on Legacy Makers TV
Gary Oppenheimer, founder of AmpleHarvest.org, is featured on Legacy Makers TV, highlighting his journey from community garden director to leading a national nonprofit connecting millions of gardeners with local food pantries. The episode explores how AmpleHarvest.org redirects surplus garden produce to families in need across all 50 states, reducing food waste and improving access to fresh, healthy food. - December 19, 2025 - AmpleHarvest.org
Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Names Lewis A. Weiss as an Influential Business Professional for 2025
Lewis A. Weiss of Mahwah, New Jersey, was selected as an Influential Business Professional For 2025 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide for his outstanding accomplishments in broadcasting. About Lewis A. Weiss Lewis A. Weiss is the founder, host, and CEO of Manufacturing Talk Radio, a program that... - December 05, 2025 - Strathmore Worldwide
Lucrotec, LLC Ranked Number 181 Fastest-Growing Company in North America on the 2025 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™
Lucrotec, LLC announced it ranked No. 181 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 31st year. Lucrotec, LLC grew 453% during this... - November 21, 2025 - Lucrotec
Femm Parlour Opens in New York City, Turning Intimate-Health Conversations Into Care
FEMM Parlour has opened in New York City, redefining women’s intimate health with compassion and science-backed care. Founded by Gina Cappelli, Maria Trusa, and Cindy Barshop, FEMM offers non-surgical, FDA-approved treatments for concerns like dryness, pain, and incontinence. With privacy, dignity, and innovation, FEMM empowers women to reclaim confidence and well-being at every stage of life. - November 13, 2025 - Femm Parlour
Tanya M. Peifly Honored as Professional of the Year for 2025 for Early Childhood Education by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Tanya M. Peifly of Mount Bethel, Pennsylvania, has been named Professional of the Year for 2025 for early childhood education by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field. About Tanya M. Peifly Tanya M. Peifly is the president of The Learning... - November 08, 2025 - Strathmore Worldwide
Ohh My Brand Co-Founders Bhavik Sarkhedi and Sahil Gandhi Release New Ebook on Personal Branding
Bhavik Sarkhedi and Sahil Gandhi launch “Become Someone from No One,” an eBook guiding students, professionals, and entrepreneurs on building personal brands, improving visibility, and communicating value through structured self-positioning. - November 05, 2025 - Ohh My Brand
Transformative Justice Coalition Launches "Hey Jersey - Let’s Vote!" GOTV Freedom Ride to Mobilize Voters Across New Jersey
The Transformative Justice Coalition (TJC), in partnership with the NAACP New Jersey State Conference, League of Women Voters, New Jersey Center for Social Justice, AFT, SEIU, Salvation in Action, the People’s Organization for Progress, local municipalities, faith and civic leaders and a host... - October 31, 2025 - Transformative Justice Coalition
U.S. Army Awards UTRS a Slot On 5-year, $21 Million Manufacturing Contract
Universal Technical Resource Services Inc. (UTRS) is one of nine companies recently selected by the U.S. Army to compete for $21 million in manufacturing work over the next five years in support of the Tobyhanna Army Depot's mission. The work includes fabricating electrical harnesses and cable... - October 07, 2025 - UTRS
UTRS Awarded a Seat On $980 Million Automatic Test Systems Contract
Universal Technical Resource Services, Inc. (UTRS) was one of 33 companies recently awarded a 10-year, combined $980 million ceiling indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) and multiple award contract for Automatic Test Systems (ATS) Acquisition-I. - October 01, 2025 - UTRS
New Leadership Model – "Never Fire Anyone" – Released Today
Mark Morgenfruh, in partnership with GetHRready, today announced the release of the First Edition of "Never Fire Anyone." A book about a new leadership model based on trust, empathy and the strength of relationships. Now available in paperback and digitally on Amazon. - August 29, 2025 - Get HR Ready, LLC
Lewis A. Weiss Named a Professional of the Year for 2026 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Lewis A. Weiss of Mahwah, New Jersey, was named a Professional of the Year for 2026 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide for his outstanding contributions and achievements in broadcasting. Weiss was also chosen for this award in 2025, making him only one of a few individuals who were given the honor... - August 27, 2025 - Strathmore Worldwide
Soft Power Voices Podcast Debuts September 2025 with First Guest Devi Maisha — Exploring Sensuality, Energy, and Healing for Black Women
This September, conversations that have been too often whispered in the background are taking center stage. The Soft Power Voices podcast, created and hosted by Native Elianor, will premiere its first episode in September 2025 with special guest Devi Maisha, a Sensual Energy Alchemist and Pleasure... - August 19, 2025 - Soft Power Voices
Author Captain Rami Geffner MD’s New Book, "How to Buy Your First Boat," is a Comprehensive Guide to Help Readers Consider Everything Associated with Buying a Boat
Recent release “How to Buy Your First Boat” from Page Publishing author Captain Rami Geffner MD is a thorough and engaging guide that explores a variety of topics concerning purchasing a boat for the first time. From considering types of boats to setting a budget, Dr. Geffner shares his expertise and love of boating to help readers from all backgrounds make the best choice for them. - August 06, 2025 - Page Publishing
Laura Stinziano Honored as a Woman of the Month for July 2025 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Laura Stinziano of Fishkill, New York, has been recognized as a Woman of the Month for July 2025 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This distinction acknowledges her achievements and contributions in the publishing industry. Stinziano will be included in... - July 29, 2025 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Jack Tenerelli’s Newly Released "The Gideon Force" is a Thrilling Science Fiction Epic Exploring Rebellion, Loyalty, and the Fate of Humanity’s Second Chance
“The Gideon Force” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jack Tenerelli is a fast-paced, character-driven space saga that plunges readers into a high-stakes battle for freedom in a fractured galactic civilization. - July 24, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Nakia T. McDougle Honored as a Woman of the Month for May 2025 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Nakia T. McDougle of Newark, New Jersey, has been recognized as a Woman of the Month for May 2025 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This prestigious distinction acknowledges her outstanding contributions and achievements in government. McDougle is featured... - July 24, 2025 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Country Band Southpaw Scores Eight Nominations at the 2025 Josie Music Awards
New Jersey’s rising country band Southpaw has received eight nominations at the world’s largest independent music awards in Nashville, including Country Group of the Year and Country Song of the Year. - July 24, 2025 - Southpaw
A Bold New Intellectual Platform from Global Producer Desh Amila Debuts in North Jersey
Thinkable Speaker Series Brings World-Class Minds to Montclair’s Historic Lackawanna Station - July 21, 2025 - Thinkable Events
Travel Industry Pros Launch Bold New Podcast: The Tahryn and Karen Show — 2 Travel Agents, One Wild Ride
Travel pros Tahryn Nicastro and Karen Walz launch "The Tahryn and Karen Show — 2 Travel Agents, One Wild Ride," a bold new podcast pulling back the curtain on the realities of running a travel business. Blending real talk, industry insights, and marketing strategy, it’s made for travel advisors by two women who live it. New episodes drop weekly on major podcast platforms. - July 01, 2025 - The Tahryn & Karen Show
MiglioreLaw Sees Drastic Increase in PFAS-Contaminated Water Cases on Long Island
MiglioreLaw is now accepting cases from Long Island residents diagnosed with Kidney, Testicular, Liver Cancer, and Ulcerative Colitis due to PFAS-contaminated drinking water. As local PFAS levels rise and awareness grows, the firm urges affected individuals to seek accountability. - June 24, 2025 - Rudolph FX Migliore PC
Nova Announces Advanced Observability for the Shopify e-Commerce Platform
Nova is announcing the release of a 3rd party interface between Datadog and Shopify that provides advanced observability of critical e-Commerce transactions and platform performance. - June 10, 2025 - Nova
Authors Barbara McGinley and Dario Lemut’s New Book, "Chance's Tips and Tails: A Rescue Dogs' Story," is a Heartfelt Guide Sharing Advice for Adopting a Rescue Dog
Recent release “Chance's Tips and Tails: A Rescue Dogs' Story” from Newman Springs Publishing authors Barbara McGinley and Dario Lemut is an insightful guide to help readers prepare for adopting a rescue dog. Told from the point of view of both rescue dogs and their owners, “Chance’s Tops and Tails” reveals the work and benefits that having a rescue dog can bring about. - May 29, 2025 - Newman Springs Publishing
Lewis A. Weiss Showcased on Times Square Billboards by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Lewis A. Weiss of Mahwah, New Jersey was chosen by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide to be showcased on the famous Times Square billboards for his outstanding contributions and achievements in broadcasting. Weiss was featured on the iconic screens on April 16, 2025. Times Square is one of the... - May 28, 2025 - Strathmore Worldwide
Angela D. Johnson’s Newly Released "You Will Smile Again 2" is Heartfelt Testament to Faith, Resilience, and the Power of Caregiving
“You Will Smile Again 2” from Christian Faith Publishing author Angela D. Johnson is an inspiring journey of love, loss, and renewal, offering encouragement to caretakers and anyone facing life’s challenges. - May 19, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing