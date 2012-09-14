PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Desktop Alert Inc. Garners Record Six Platinum Awards at 2019 "ASTORS" NYC Homeland Security Awards Conference Event American Security Today’s Annual "ASTORS" Awards program is the largest and most comprehensive in the industry, highlighting the most cutting-edge and forward-thinking security solutions coming onto the market today. - December 09, 2019 - Desktop Alert Inc.

Sweet and Savory Meals Announces 5 Delicious Christmas Recipes Looking for some easy and delicious Christmas recipes to make your holiday sparkle? Sweet and Savory Meals has got you covered with dinner, drink and cookie ideas to make your holiday pop. These recipes are quite easy to make, taste delicious, and are great to enjoy during the winter holidays. - December 02, 2019 - Sweet and Savory Meals

JOGO Health to Launch 30 Digital Therapeutics Clinics in Malaysia to Treat Stroke, Pain and Incontinence The clinics will use the award winning technology developed by two pioneering scientists in the USA that has also been shown to treat 17 other neuromuscular diseases. - November 28, 2019 - JOGO Health Inc.

Fine Cardstock Makes It Easier for Customers to Send Holiday Cards, Just in Time for the Holiday Season Fine Cardstock offers card stock for catalogs, flyers, business cards, brochures, menu cards booklets and postcards. Their products are also printable and they extend printing services for color copy printing for all of the above mentioned categories of products. - November 19, 2019 - Fine Cardstock

Gina Bernardo Joins RT Specialty as Account Administrator Gina Bernardo has been named an account administrator within RT Specialty’s National Environmental and Construction Professional Liability Practice. She is responsible for working with the company’s executive team to grow key lines of business and support their account management, claims... - October 10, 2019 - RT New Day

Autism Service Dog Delivered by SDWR to Family in Monroe, NJ Michael, an 8-year-old little boy from Monroe, NJ, received a very special delivery today of his very own Service Dog from SDWR. Michael’s service dog, Kelly will be able to accompany him everywhere thanks to the Americans with Disabilities Act. Michael’s parents are looking forward to having... - September 17, 2019 - Service Dogs by SDWR

Gertrude B. Hutchinson, DNS, RN, MA, MSIS, CCRN-R Celebrated as a Woman of Distinction and Honored with a Podcast by P.O.W.E.R. Gertrude B. Hutchinson of Altamont, New York has been celebrated as a Woman of Distinction and honored with a podcast on P.O.W.E.R. Radio by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Woman of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions in the fields of nursing and education. Each quarter... - September 17, 2019 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized

Advisors Capital Management Welcomes Kevin E. Strauss as Managing Director and Portfolio Manager Former Abner Herrman & Brock Asset Management Vice Chairman Kevin E. Strauss joins Advisors Capital Management bringing municipal bond expertise. - September 13, 2019 - Advisors Capital Management

Rocky Mountain Western Offers Native American Silver Concho Bolo Ties These Bolo Ties have slides that are fashioned from US silver coins. - September 07, 2019 - Rocky Mountain Western

Silent Panic Alarm Subscription for NJ Alyssa's Law Compliance Now Listed at Amazon.com The cloud-based Alyssa's Law Alerting platform is a Plug-N-Play system that requires no onsite engineers and is a Do-it-Yourself (DIY) self-activated system. Desktop Alert is the only US Company certified by the U.S. Defense Agency Systems Agency (DISA). - August 27, 2019 - Desktop Alert Inc.

Gertrude B. Hutchinson, DNS, RN, MA, MSIS, CCRN-R Showcased on the Reuters Billboard by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Gertrude B. Hutchinson of Altamont, New York has been showcased on the famous Reuters Billboard in Times Square in New York City by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Woman of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions in the fields of nursing and education. Times Square, where the... - August 14, 2019 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized

Andrea Johnson Books Publishing Releases "Drops in Black Sand," by Sefa Noir; Passionate Illustrations of Black Love, with the Soulful Language of Poetry "Drops in Black Sand" is a collection of poetic love sonnets illustrated with images of black love. It depicts an emotional yet beautifully crafted world where African Americans are displayed in an atmosphere of sensuous unity with each other. Each artistic photograph is carefully designed to express the emotion of the poems, created to match with the demonstration of passion. "Drops in Black Sand" has taken the beauty of black love, and has given it an illustrated new voice in poetry. - August 10, 2019 - Andrea Johnson Books Publishing

Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. Named a 2019 Top Service Franchise by Franchise Business Review Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. has been named by Franchise Business Review to its 2019 “Top Service Franchises” list. It is one of only 88 brands across the country to make the list. The top service franchises were selected based on feedback Franchise Business Review gathered over... - July 31, 2019 - Weichert Real Estate Affiliates

XTIVIA Earned Designation as a Great Place to Work-Certified™ Company in 2019 XTIVIA, an innovative B2B technology enterprise solutions firm, today announced it is Great Place to Work-Certified™. Using validated employee feedback, certification confirms 7 of 10 employees have a consistently positive experience at XTIVIA. Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue and increased innovation. - July 24, 2019 - XTIVIA, Inc.

Dr. Mary J. Gallant Celebrated as a Woman of the Month for May 2019 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Dr. Mary J. Gallant of Glassboro, New Jersey has been celebrated as a Woman of the Month for May 2019 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding achievements and high level of success in the fields of education and research. Each month P.O.W.E.R. features... - July 19, 2019 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized

Interpreter Feature Now Available on GD e-Bridge Mobile Telemedicine Solution GD (General Devices) is excited to announce a game-changing module that is available on the GD e-Bridge Mobile Telehealth Solution. Coined as GD e-Bridge Interpreter, it enables patients, EMS and healthcare providers to truly communicate anywhere, at any time, in any language. Leveraging the extensive... - July 12, 2019 - GD (General Devices)

Maureen E. Marshall-Jeffers Celebrated as a Professional of the Year for Six Consecutive Years by Strathmore Who's Who Worldwide Publication Maureen E. Marshall-Jeffers of Tinton Falls, New Jersey has been celebrated as a Professional of the Year for six consecutive years, from 2015 through early admission for 2020, by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for her outstanding achievements and high level of success in the field... - July 10, 2019 - Strathmore Worldwide

Barbara Ann Reilly Recognized as a Woman of the Month for March 2019 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Barbara Ann Reilly of Brick, New Jersey has been recognized as a Woman of the Month for March 2019 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of education. Each month P.O.W.E.R. features women to represent... - July 09, 2019 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized

Christ Church's Largest Annual Gathering Welcomes Thousands for Prayerfest 2019 A day-long prayer and worship festival for the nation and world. The 9,000-member Christ Church will host Prayerfest 2019on Friday, July 26, 2019 from 9 AM to 3 PM at 140 Green Pond Road in Rockaway, New Jersey, USA. Hosted by Dr. David D. Ireland, founding and leading pastor of the multi-campus Christ... - July 08, 2019 - Christ Church USA

PURE Tape Head Preamplifier for Reel to Reel Tape Decks from Merrill Audio Finally there is a good alternative for the purist of Reel to Reel Tape playback. Merrill Audio PURE Tape Head Preamp provides a superior Tape Head Preamp that brings out the full dynamics of Reel to Reel Tape, with the details and immediacy of the live recording. Merrill Audio is very excited to present... - July 08, 2019 - Merrill Audio Advanced Technology Labs, LLC

Hans Kaspersetz Shares Arteric's Approaches to Leveraging Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Marketing at Digital Pharma West Two Case Studies Illustrate the Impact of AI on Accelerating Business, and the Insights That Result - June 23, 2019 - Arteric

SweetandSavoryMeals.com Announces 5 Easy Summer Recipes to Make During Busy Weekdays SweetandSavoryMeals.com is presenting 5 Delicious and Easy Summer Recipes to enjoy during busy summer days. They are quite easy to make, taste delicious, and are great for kids and adults alike. Especially with the kids now being home, these recipes will come in handy. Below are the most popular and favorite dinner recipes to make from the Sweet and Savory Meals blog. These recipes, combined, have over 30 million views on social media to date. - June 14, 2019 - Sweet and Savory Meals

Gloria B. Gertzman, Ph.D., D.M.D., F.A.G.D., C.C.H.P. Celebrated as a Woman of the Month for June 2019 by P.O.W.E.R. Gloria B. Gertzman, Ph.D., D.M.D., F.A.G.D., C.C.H.P., of Flemington, New Jersey has been celebrated as a Woman of the Month for June 2019 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of dentistry. Each month,... - June 11, 2019 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized

Spreaker and SurferNETWORK Team Up for Affiliate Podcasting Program Spreaker and SurferNETWORK are excited to announce the launch of a new program that offers Spreaker's podcasting platform to SurferNETWORK's collection of radio and internet broadcasting customers. With more and more people listening to podcasts, it's important to make your content available on this... - June 05, 2019 - SurferNETWORK LLC

Arteric Advances Healthcare Marketing and Engagement Campaigns at Biopharma eMarketing Summit President and Chief Strategist Shares Two Case Studies That Illustrate How to Leverage Artificial Intelligence to Achieve Business Goals. - May 10, 2019 - Arteric

Streamix Announces the Release of It's Crypto Token MIX The MIX token is designed to decentralize streaming, gaming, and social networking. MIX crypto token will facilitate fast transactions and reward Streamix platform users. - May 07, 2019 - Streamix

Spectacular Solar Finalizes $2.25M Contract Spectacular Solar, Inc. and Custom Truck One Source agree to a contract for a 3-phase solar installation project. - May 06, 2019 - Spectacular Solar, Inc.

Local Safety Organization Focuses on Transportation & Distracted Driving During National Observance The New Jersey Chapter of the American Society of Safety Professionals Celebrates North American Occupational Safety and Health Week. - May 06, 2019 - American Society of Safety Professionals-New Jersey Chapter

HVH Industrial Solutions Launched a New Interactive Website for Customers HVH Industrial Solutions has recently launched the company website. This firm is an industrial distributor. They are located in Northern NJ but ship through the whole USA. Their smart and interactive website is designed to save time in search process and when ordering parts. - May 04, 2019 - HVH Industrial Solutions

World's Ultra-Fast Power Transistor Gallium Nitride (GaN) Used Again on 3rd Power Amplifier from Merrill Audio Advanced Technology Labs, LLC Zero Feedback, Zero Dead time and bottomless noise floor using Gallium Nitride (GaN) transistors on the ELEMENT 114 Stereo Power Amplifiers from Merrill Audio make it simply one of the best amplifiers available. Merrill Audio is very excited to release this new advanced technology at a lower price point. - May 03, 2019 - Merrill Audio Advanced Technology Labs, LLC

Autism Service Dog Delivered to Assist 10-Year-Old Girl in Hawthorne, NJ Valentina, a 10-year old girl living in Hawthorne, New Jersey, has received a very special delivery today of her very own Autism Service Dog from SDWR to assist her and help better communicate her needs. Based in Madison, Virginia, Service Dogs by SDWR has a mission to provide specially-bred and trained... - May 01, 2019 - Service Dogs by SDWR

Gloria B. Gertzman, Ph.D., D.M.D., F.A.G.D., C.C.H.P. Honored as a Woman of Excellence-Industry Leader for Two Consecutive Years by P.O.W.E.R Gloria B. Gertzman, Ph.D., D.M.D., F.A.G.D., C.C.H.P., of Flemington, New Jersey has been recognized as a Woman of Excellence-Industry Leader for two consecutive years, 2018 and 2019, by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements... - April 19, 2019 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized

AmpleHarvest.org Announces New Board President AmpleHarvest.org announces the appointment of John Powers, Deloitte Chief Corporate Development Officer, as President of AmpleHarvest.org Board of Directors. - April 17, 2019 - AmpleHarvest.org

Vision Unbound Offers Free Event to Support Children Nonprofit hosts simulcast designed to provide information for families, churches, and professionals on how to best assist children impacted by adoption and foster care. - April 17, 2019 - The Vision Unbound Project

Diamond Freight Distribution Recognized for Exceptional Drayage Services Diamond Freight Distribution is named the 2018 Drayage Carrier of the Year by Dollar Tree Distribution Services. Partnering with industry leaders, such as Dollar Tree Distribution is what continues to drive their growth and strategy in the transportation and logistics industry. - April 13, 2019 - Diamond Freight Distribution

MarbleJam Kids Dinner Benefit - Celebrating the Music of Life MarbleJam Kids 12th Annual Dinner Benefit - Celebrating the Music of Life Edgewood Country Club, 449 Rivervale Rd, River Vale, NJ 07675 will host MarbleJam Kids, a 501c3 nonprofit organization, "Celebrating the Music of Life," benefit dinner event. Live entertainment by The Willies with Willie Wilson MC and special celebrity guests. - April 12, 2019 - MarbleJam Kids Inc.

BASF & AAR OEM Solutions to Jointly Protect Aircraft Passengers & Crew from Ozone Levels & Improve Cabin Air Quality BASF and AAR signed an agreement to serve the aircraft ozone and Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) converter market — providing improved airplane cabin air quality and healthier conditions for passengers and crew. BASF selected AAR, an independent provider of global aviation aftermarket services,... - April 08, 2019 - BASF

Blue Peach Media and SurferNETWORK Collaboration for Video Production and Streaming Blue Peach Media and SurferNETWORK are proud to announce a collaboration to offer new and enhanced services to companies and individuals looking to capitalize on video and streaming. From script to screens-of-any-size, this collaboration is aimed to help clients do the most with their digital media at... - April 03, 2019 - SurferNETWORK LLC

Colter & Peterson’s CutterMart Offers Value, Service, Peace-of-Mind and More Colter & Peterson’s President and CEO assures buyers that an auction website is no place to buy a heavy duty paper cutting system. That's why the creator of PaperCutters.com launched CutterMart, a safe place to buy used paper cutters and paper handling equipment that protects customer investments. - March 07, 2019 - Colter & Peterson

SweetandSavoryMeals.com Announces 5 Best Instant Pot Recipes to Make During Busy Weekdays SweetandSavoryMeals.com is presenting you with the top 5 Best Instant Pot Recipes. Instant Pot dishes are super easy to make, taste delicious, and are ready in just a fraction of the time. Below are the most popular and loved Instant Pot recipes to make for dinner. These recipes, combined, have over 50 million views on social media to date, and we hope you can enjoy them as well. - March 06, 2019 - Sweet and Savory Meals

Lancaster Theological Seminary Launches Ministerial Institute, Offers New 3-Year Program Lancaster Theological Seminary is launching the new Ministerial Institute of the Pennsylvania Academy of Ministry that will offer a new, non-degree program to prepare people for ministerial leadership. The Ministerial Institute’s three-year program includes online classes plus an on-campus summer... - February 27, 2019 - Lancaster Theological Seminary

CIS to Exhibit at Ellie Mae Experience 2019 CIS announced they will exhibit in booth #505 at Ellie Mae Experience 2019, March 10-13, 2019 at Moscone West in San Francisco, California. - February 12, 2019 - CIS

Bill Wright School of Music Announces Early Childhood Musician Program Open House Do you have a young child who loves music? Can't find a real music class instead of a play group? The Bill Wright School of Music can help. Come to their Early Childhood Musician Program Open House on Sunday February 24th @ 2:00 to see what it's all about. - February 07, 2019 - Bill Wright School Of Music

Daniela Compton Joins RT New Day as Account Administrator Daniela Compton has been named an account administrator within RT Specialty’s National Environmental and Construction Professional Liability Practice. She is responsible for providing the company’s executives with ongoing sales, account management, claims and policy servicing support. “Daniela... - February 05, 2019 - RT New Day

Gloria B. Gertzman, Ph.D., D.M.D., F.A.G.D., C.C.H.P. Honored on the Reuters Billboard in Time Square in New York City by P.O.W.E.R. Gloria B. Gertzman, Ph.D., D.M.D, F.A.G.D., C.C.H.P. of Flemington, New Jersey has been honored on the famous Reuters Billboard in Times Square in New York City by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field... - January 15, 2019 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized

AmpleHarvest.org Helping America's Home and Community Gardeners Respond to Government Shutdown Home Gardeners in Southern Hardiness Zones Can Assist Food Pantries Experiencing a Surge of Need Due to Shutdown - January 10, 2019 - AmpleHarvest.org