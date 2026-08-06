New York: Nassau-Suffolk News
Plastic Surgeon Dr. David Pincus Sponsors the Hamptons Concours d’Elegance Supporting the Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation
Plastic Surgeon Dr. David Pincus and Pincus Plastic Surgery proudly sponsored the 2026 Hamptons Concours d'Elegance, one of the Hamptons' premier luxury charity events, bringing together exotic automobiles, luxury brands, community leaders, and philanthropists for a day dedicated to supporting the... - August 06, 2026 - Pincus Plastic Surgery
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists Welcomes Hematologist-Oncologist Dr. David Drory
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS), one of the Nation’s leading oncology practices, proudly announces the addition of Dr. David Drory to its team of dedicated medical oncologists and hematologists. Beginning August 3, 2026, Dr. Drory will be practicing at NYCBS’s office... - August 04, 2026 - New York Cancer & Blood Specialists
Stamatis Pelardis Featured in P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Magazine’s Summer 2026 Issue
Hospitality professional Stamatis Pelardis is featured in the Summer 2026 issue of P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Magazine. Pelardis was selected for this honor based on his more than two decades of experience in the hospitality industry and his success in... - July 31, 2026 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Beautélanin® Founder Judith Pluviose Releases "The Skin They Forgot to Teach," Examining Racism and Systemic Neglect in Esthetics Education
Beautélanin® founder, licensed esthetician, skincare formulator, and attorney Judith Pluviose announces the release of "The Skin They Forgot to Teach." The book examines the historical exclusion of Black skin from esthetics education and explores how systemic gaps in research and training continue to influence skincare practice. It calls for more complete, biology-based education that better serves melanin-rich skin. - July 29, 2026 - Beautélanin® Skincare
Wilen Announces More Than $10 Million Investment in Technology, Automation, and Digital Manufacturing
Expansion Includes New HP PageWide T4250 HDR, Advanced Inline and Offline Finishing Technologies, New Direct Mail Formats, and Continued Development of Proprietary dmIQ™ Software Solutions - July 28, 2026 - Wilen Group
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Welcomes New Members
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) welcomes its newest Women of Empowerment members. This elite group of women have been chosen for membership based on their outstanding achievements and contributions in their respective fields. Welcome to the New Empowerment... - July 21, 2026 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Global Rating Authority Authenticates and Grades Rare 2025 Topps Aaron Judge All Kings 1/1, Creating a Permanent Record for the One-of-One Card
Global Rating Authority has authenticated and graded the rare 2025 Topps Aaron Judge All Kings 1/1, awarding it a GRA 9 Mint. GRA created a permanent certification record documenting the card’s identity, condition, high-resolution imagery, and unique 1/1 status—providing collectors, insurers, and future owners with greater transparency, traceability, and confidence. - July 20, 2026 - Global Rating Authority
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Magazine Features Rosanna Scotto as Summer 2026 Cover Star
This summer, P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Magazine celebrates the power of women’s emotional intelligence, authenticity, and connection in leadership. To illustrate the point, the Summer cover features Rosanna Scotto, co-host of Good Day New York,... - July 14, 2026 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists Opens New State-of-the-Art Cancer Center in Lake Success
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS), one of the Nation’s leading oncology practices, is proud to announce the opening of its new comprehensive cancer center at 3 Dakota Drive, Lake Success, NY 11042. The location will open to patients on July 13, 2026, and replaces its previous... - July 10, 2026 - New York Cancer & Blood Specialists
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Recognizes New Members
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide of Farmingdale, New York is proud to recognize their newest members who will be included in the online directory for their contributions and achievements in the many fields listed. About New Members Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is... - July 07, 2026 - Strathmore Worldwide
New York Health Welcomes Board-Certified Primary Care Physician, Dr. Deepa Malineni
New York Health (NY Health) is proud to announce the addition of Dr. Deepa Malineni, a board-certified internal medicine physician with over 15 years of experience providing comprehensive, evidence-based care. Dr. Malineni will be practicing at NY Health’s office located at 1061 N Broadway,... - July 04, 2026 - New York Health
Tuesday's Children Rebrands to Tuesday's Promise After 25 Years of Standing with 9/11 Families
National charity honors nearly 25 years of service and foundation as a 9/11 response organization while committing to support 9/11 and military families of the fallen for a lifetime. - June 30, 2026 - Tuesday's Promise
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Hosts Sold Out Networking Event at The Bristal Assisted Living at Bethpage
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized hosted a sold-out networking event, “An Evening of Connection & Influence,” on Wednesday, June 24, 2026 at The Bristal Assisted Living at Bethpage in Bethpage, New York. The exclusive evening brought together a... - June 25, 2026 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
GenRocket Introduces Data Quality Evolution™ Strategy for Legacy TDM Modernization
New strategy helps enterprises reduce production-data dependency, lower data provisioning costs, and accelerate the journey to the Synthetic Enterprise™ while redirecting legacy TDM spending toward AI, automation, and innovation initiatives. - June 19, 2026 - GenRocket, Inc.
Doris O. Iheagwam Named A VIP in Summer 2026 Issue of P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Magazine
Doris O. Iheagwam of Brooklyn, New York, was named a VIP for the Summer 2026 Issue of P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Magazine for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of social services. About Doris O. Iheagwam Doris O. Iheagwam... - June 19, 2026 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
GenRocket DataConnect™ Brings Deterministic Synthetic Data Generation to Agentic Testing Systems
New Data-as-a-Service platform generates on-demand test data for Agentic testing systems. The GenRocket synthetic data platform eliminates hallucination risk, production data exposure, and unpredictable token costs associated with LLM-based synthetic data generation. - June 17, 2026 - GenRocket, Inc.
Xiomara M. Hoey, Holistic Practitioner, Named an Honored Member by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Woman of Excellence Recognized)
Xiomara M. Hoey of Lake Success, New York, has been named an Honored Member by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding achievements and contributions in the field of alternative healthcare. This award recognizes recipients for their achievements,... - June 03, 2026 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists Welcomes Medical Oncologist-Hematologist, Dr. Shuwen Lin
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS), one of the nation’s leading oncology practices, proudly announces the addition of Dr. Shuwen Lin, a board-certified hematologist-oncologist dedicated to providing evidence-based, compassionate cancer care. Beginning June 1, 2026, Dr. Lin will... - June 03, 2026 - New York Cancer & Blood Specialists
Gabriela Marie Milton Honored as a Woman of the Month for May 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Gabriela Marie Milton was born in Europe and presently resides in the US. She has been recognized as a Woman of the Month for May 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This prestigious distinction acknowledges her outstanding contributions and... - May 28, 2026 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Announces New Members
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) announces its newest Women of Empowerment members. This elite group of women have been chosen for membership based on their outstanding achievements and contributions in their respective fields. About The Newest Women Of... - May 22, 2026 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Long Island Duo Van Montana Releases Debut Album "Mirror Man" on May 1
HS "Dynamic Duo" Award Winners Reunite Across Two Remarkable Careers to Release Debut Album - May 11, 2026 - Van Montana
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Publication Recognizes New Members
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide of Farmingdale, New York, welcomes their newest members who were selected for their contributions and achievements in the many fields listed below. About New Members Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide introduces their newest members who are... - May 08, 2026 - Strathmore Worldwide
Doris O. Iheagwam Featured in Spring 2026 Issue of P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Magazine
As a distinguished member of P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized), Doris O. Iheagwam of Brooklyn, New York, is featured in the current issue of the organization’s magazine. She was selected for a two-page spread for her outstanding contributions and... - May 08, 2026 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Magazine Features Dr. David Pincus as Spring 2026 Cover Star
This Spring, P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Magazine celebrates the quiet power that comes from knowing you belong. This issue features Dr. David Pincus, a board-certified plastic surgeon whose work starts with listening to women’s stories and... - May 06, 2026 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Julie Wong Selected as an Honored Member by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Julie Wong of Flushing, New York, has been selected as an Honored Member by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide for her expertise and notable achievements in finance, banking, and loans. About Julie Wong Julie Wong is the founder and director of Asian Bank, a financial institution specializing in... - May 06, 2026 - Strathmore Worldwide
East Quogue Grill Cleaning Company Reports Record Bookings Ahead of US Open at Shinnecock Hills
Luxury property managers scrambling to get rental homes guest-ready for championship week driving unprecedented pre-season surge. - April 18, 2026 - Grillhampton
Cathy Huang to be Featured in the Spring 2026 Issue of P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Magazine
Cathy Huang of Manhasset, New York, will be featured in a two-page spread in the upcoming spring 2026 issue of P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Magazine for her achievements in the field of dining and entrepreneurship. As a valued member of P.O.W.E.R., Huang... - April 16, 2026 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Welcomes Its Newest Members
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) welcomes its new Women of Empowerment members. This elite group of women have been chosen for membership based on their outstanding achievements and contributions in their respective fields. About The Newest Women of... - March 25, 2026 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Elevate Your Wardrobe with The Ends: The Smallest Accessory Making the Biggest Impact on Spring Style
This spring, an unexpected fashion accessory is redefining how we personalize everyday clothing. The Ends transforms the drawstring into a piece of jewelry – turning hoodies, sweatpants, gym shorts, handbags, sneakers, and more, into customizable style statements. Crafted in New York City,... - March 18, 2026 - The Ends
Developer Anthony Galeotafiore, Owner of AJG Development, Commences Construction on 40 Unit Luxury Apartment Complex in Patchogue, NY
The project consists of four buildings totaling 40 apartments with a mix of one bedroom and two bedroom units. Each residence offers modern finishes, gourmet kitchens, stainless steel appliances, private balconies and pations, and drive up parking that gives it a townhouse feel. Links Court Gardens is just a short walk down Main Street into the heart of Patchogue, surrounded by a growing town of restaurants, cafes, bars, entertainment, and the ferry to Fire Island. - March 17, 2026 - AJG Development
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Publication Announces New Members
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is pleased to introduce their newest members who are now part of the Strathmore Worldwide Directory and online website: Edris Y. Holland--Healthcare Anthony J. Nuvallie--Education Alejandro H. Diaz--Title Insurance Jerald H. Ratner--Healthcare Darius E. - March 17, 2026 - Strathmore Worldwide
Turf Tek Expands, Names Bethpage Athletic Director John Franchi to Business Development Role
Franchi joins Turf Tek as the company expands its outdoor and synthetic turf solutions. - March 17, 2026 - Turf Tek
“Susan Grabel: Lost My Husband/Can’t Lose My Country” at Ceres Gallery
Susan Grabel presents new cast-paper sculptures within a mixed-media environment. - March 10, 2026 - Susan Grabel
Learn it Media Announces Acquisition of EvergreenCSD Division; Rose Janssen Joins as Vice President of Client Services
Learn it Media, a leading internal communications firm specializing in driving positive workforce performance, today announced the acquisition of EvergreenCSD’s Employee Engagement division — a move that expands the company’s capabilities, strengthens its leadership team, and... - March 05, 2026 - SEMM Holdings
Aneasa Perez Honored as a Woman of the Month for January 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Aneasa Perez of New York, New York, has been recognized as Woman of the Month for January 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This prestigious distinction acknowledges her outstanding contributions and achievements as an author and life coach. Perez... - March 03, 2026 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
CCi Voice Appoints Ron Berry as Director of Sales
CCi Voice, a leading provider of VoIP phone systems, video surveillance, access control, and safety solutions, announced today the appointment of Ron Berry as Director of Sales. - February 25, 2026 - CCi Voice
Cathy Huang Named an Honored Member by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Cathy Huang of Manhasset, New York, has been named an Honore Member by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her achievements in the field of dining and entrepreneurship. About Cathy Huang Cathy Huang is the owner of Pearl East Restaurant in Manhasset, a... - February 11, 2026 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Julie Wong Honored as a Professional of the Year for Finance, Banking, and Loans for 2025 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Julie Wong of Flushing, New York, has been named a Professional of the Year for Finance, Banking, and Loans for 2025 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide for her expertise and notable achievements in the finance sector. About Julie Wong Julie Wong is the founder and director of Asian Bank, a... - February 11, 2026 - Strathmore Worldwide
Leitner Warywoda Welcomes Trial Attorney Michael P. Napolitano as Senior Litigation Counsel
Leitner Warywoda is proud to announce that seasoned New York trial attorney Michael P. Napolitano has joined the firm as Senior Litigation Counsel, further strengthening its position as a go‑to firm for high‑stakes personal injury litigation. - February 07, 2026 - Leitner Warywoda PLLC
Maureen Kelly, Founder and CEO of Tarte™ Cosmetics, Featured as Cover Star for Winter 2026 Issue of P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognize
Maureen Kelly, founder and CEO of Tarte™ Cosmetics, graces the cover of the Winter 2026 issue of P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Magazine, honored for her visionary leadership and transformative impact in the beauty industry. About Maureen... - February 06, 2026 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Break Free Foundation Announces Recovery on the Runway
The Break Free Foundation will return to New York Fashion Week on Wednesday, February 11, 2026, with its signature runway show, Recovery on the Runway, held at The Refectory at Chelsea Square in Manhattan. More than a traditional fashion show, Recovery on the Runway transforms the catwalk into a... - January 30, 2026 - Break Free Foundation
Anti-Choking Devices Donated to All Parents and Teachers of The First Presbyterian Preschool of Naples and The Tommie Barfield Elementary School by The Cassata Foundation
In a remarkable and life-saving collaboration, Rosario S. Cassata, Trustee of The Cassata Foundation, has joined forces with Arthur Lih, the founder of LifeVac, to once again contribute to saving lives in Collier County, Florida. - January 29, 2026 - The Cassata Foundation
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Introduces New Members
E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) announces its new Women of Empowerment members. This distinguished group of women have been chosen for membership based on their outstanding achievements and contributions in their respective fields. About The Newest Women Of... - January 29, 2026 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Spencer S. Throckmorton Recognized as an Honored Member by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Spencer S. Throckmorton of New York, New York, has been named an Honored Member by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide, recognizing decades of leadership, expertise, and influence in the international art sector. About Spencer S. Throckmorton Spencer S. Throckmorton is the president of Throckmorton... - January 29, 2026 - Strathmore Worldwide
Neen Launches Lined Up Lip Liners, Pro-Precision Essentials by Stila Founder Jeanine Lobell
Neen introduces Lined Up Lip Liners, a new collection of high-performance, long-wear lip liners created by legendary makeup artist and Stila founder Jeanine Lobell. Designed for effortless precision, the liners deliver true-to-tone, cool-neutral color in a single swipe with a nourishing, transfer-resistant formula. Housed in an innovative, eco-conscious Sulapac barrel, the collection blends professional artistry, clean performance, and sustainable design in a modern everyday essential. - January 28, 2026 - Neen
Rosario S. Cassata, a Philanthropist and Trustee of the Cassata Foundation, Contributes LifeVac Airway Clearance Devices to YMCAs in Florida
Rosario S. Cassata, Philanthropist and Trustee of The Cassata Foundation, announced the donation of 175 LifeVac airway clearance devices every YMCA location within the State of Florida. - January 27, 2026 - The Cassata Foundation
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Names Doris O. Iheagwam a Featured Member
Doris O. Iheagwam of Brooklyn, New York, has been named a Featured Member by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This distinction acknowledges her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of social services. About Doris O. Iheagwam Doris O. - January 23, 2026 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Publication Announces New Members
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide of Farmingdale, New York announces its newest members who will be included in their next edition for their contributions and achievements in the many fields listed. About New Members Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is pleased to introduce... - January 22, 2026 - Strathmore Worldwide
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Magazine Names Salon D’Amore as Top Hair Salon for 2025
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Magazine has officially named Salon D’Amore as the Top Hair Salon for 2025, recognizing the salon’s commitment to artistry, service, and empowerment within the beauty industry. Salon D’Amore, located at 857... - January 20, 2026 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Evolve Medical Announces the Launch of a New Mental Wellness Technology - EXOMIND™
Evolve Medical announces the launch of EXOMIND™, a non-invasive mental wellness technology using FDA-cleared transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) to support cognitive performance and emotional wellbeing. Drug-free and requiring no downtime, EXOMIND™ leverages neuroplasticity to enhance mood, focus, and mental clarity as part of Evolve Medical’s holistic, science-based approach to brain health. - January 20, 2026 - Evolve Medical