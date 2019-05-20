PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Durante Rentals Appoints Baron Selman as Sales Manager Industry Veteran Brings Over 20 Years of Sales and Management Experience - December 04, 2019 - Durante Rentals

Dr. Amishi Desai Joins New York Cancer & Blood Specialists in Suffolk New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS) is proud to announce Amishi Desai, MD to its team. Dr. Desai is board-certified in hematology-oncology, as well as internal medicine. As such, she covers a full scope of services, while also maintaining a particular interest in lung cancer. In addition,... - December 03, 2019 - New York Cancer & Blood Specialists

Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication is Honored to Welcome Their Newest Members Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide of Farmingdale, New York is honored to welcome their newest members who will be included in their next edition for their contributions and achievements in the many fields listed. About New Members Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is pleased to... - December 03, 2019 - Strathmore Worldwide

Dr. Varghese Cherian Joins New York Imaging Specialists New York Imaging Specialists welcomes Varghese Cherian, MD, to its group of board-certified radiologists. Dr. Cherian will be practicing at New York Imaging Specialists’ newest facilities at 1500 Route 112, Building 2A in Port Jefferson Station and 640 County Road 39 in Southampton. Dr. Cherian... - November 28, 2019 - New York Imaging Specialists

New York Imaging Specialists Announces Grand Opening in Port Jefferson Station New York Imaging Specialists announces the grand opening of its newest facility, at 1500 Route 112, Building 2A in Port Jefferson Station, NY 11776. New York Imaging Specialists features board-certified radiologists and the most modern imaging equipment. The ACR-accredited facility utilizes Computed... - November 28, 2019 - New York Imaging Specialists

Rhode Island Business Becomes a Certified Woman-Owned Business Enterprise - Jean Hauser, President of The Color House is Leading the Way for Women in the Paint Industry The Color House, a Paint and Design Retailer with four storefronts in Rhode Island, has earned state certification as a Woman-owned Business Enterprise (WBE), from the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC). To date, The Color House is the first and only Rhode Island paint and design retailer to hold the WBE certification. - November 20, 2019 - The Color House

P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is Honored to Welcome Their Newest Women of Empowerment Members P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is honored to welcome their newest Women of Empowerment members who are being recognized for their contributions and achievements in the many fields listed. About The New Women of Empowerment Members P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization... - November 20, 2019 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized

P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Welcomes Their Newest Women of Empowerment Members P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is proud to welcome their newest Women of Empowerment members who have been honored for their contributions and achievements in the many fields listed. About The New Women of Empowerment Members P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization... - October 21, 2019 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized

Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Welcomes Their Newest Members Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide of Farmingdale, New York is proud to welcome their newest members who will be included in their next edition for their contributions and achievements in the many fields listed. About New Members Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is pleased to introduce... - October 21, 2019 - Strathmore Worldwide

Urologist, Dr. Natan Davoudzadeh Joins NY Health New York Health is proud to announce that Dr. Natan Davoudzadeh, an esteemed, board-certified urologist, has joined their skilled team of experts in their fields. A urological surgeon, Dr. Davoudzadeh focuses on treating diseases of the genitourinary tract that can affect male and female patients of... - October 19, 2019 - New York Health

NYCBS Welcomes Dr. Keith Brunckhorst to Its Oncology Team Keith R. Brunckhorst, MD is a talented physician who is board-certified in medical oncology and hematology. He is experienced and well versed in the most cutting-edge cancer technology, with an impeccable work history and education. For Dr. Brunckhorst, patients come first. He pledges to treat each patient... - October 17, 2019 - New York Cancer & Blood Specialists

Jackelyn Martinez, MSCJ, CLA Honored as a Professional of the Year for 2019 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Jackelyn Martinez, MSCJ, CLA of Brooklyn, New York has been honored as a Professional of the Year for 2019 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of finance. About Jackelyn Martinez, MSCJ, CLA Jackelyn Martinez is the owner... - October 17, 2019 - Strathmore Worldwide

POWER Magazine for Professional Women Features Celebrities Jaclyn Smith and Suzanne Somers in Their Fall 2019 Issue Honoring Breast Cancer Awareness Month POWER Magazine-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized features celebrities, A-listers and everyday hardworking women. Their fall 2019 issue highlights cancer survivors in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Celebrity and A-lister Cancer Survivors Highlighted in POWER Magazine-Professional... - October 16, 2019 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized

NuRealty Advisors Sells 778 Yonkers Ave. in Yonkers NuRealty Advisors brokered the sale of a commercial property in Yonkers NY. - October 14, 2019 - NuRealty Advisors Inc.

NYCBS' CEO to Receive Humanitarian of the Year Award from the American Red Cross New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS) announced that their own CEO, Jeff Vacirca, MD, will be the 2019 American Red Cross Greater New York Region’s Humanitarian Award recipient. Dr. Vacirca will be honored on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019 at the 2019 Heroes Among Us Gala at the Ziegfeld Ballroom... - October 10, 2019 - New York Cancer & Blood Specialists

Long Island Construction Attorney John Caravella Invited to Speak at the AIA Contract Document Workshop On October 17, 2019 John Caravella will be speaking at the AIA Contract Document Workshop located in Ronkonkoma, New York. Held and organized by Halfmoon Education Incorporated, the AIA Contract Document Workshop will analyze most common AIA contract documents and ways to use them. Specifically, this... - October 09, 2019 - The Law Offices of John Caravella P.C.

Autism Service Dog Delivered by SDWR to Family in Oceanside, NY Mason, a 6-year-old little boy from Oceanside, NY received a very special delivery of his very own Service Dog from SDWR. Mason’s service dog, Doris, will be able to accompany him everywhere thanks to the Americans with Disabilities Act. Mason’s parents are looking forward to having additional... - October 04, 2019 - Service Dogs by SDWR

Durante Rentals Appoints Liam J. Harrington as Chief Operating Officer Durante Rentals announced the appointment of Liam J. Harrington as its Chief Operating Officer. Liam joins Durante Rentals with over eight years of experience in the equipment rental industry, previously working for two multi-billion dollar companies currently in the RER Top 10. Most recently, Liam spent... - October 02, 2019 - Durante Rentals

P.O.W.E.R. Magazine Devotes the Fall 2019 Issue to Women Who Have Cancer and Survivors in Honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month P.O.W.E.R Magazine has devoted the fall 2019 issue to women who have cancer and cancer survivors in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October. The Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized and powerwoe.com are proud to feature these cancer survivors who did not allow their cancer... - September 30, 2019 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized

Tonia DeCosimo Devotes the Fall 2019 Issue of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine to Women Who Have Cancer and Cancer Survivors in Honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month Tonia DeCosimo, founder and editor-in-chief of P.O.W.E.R Magazine has devoted the fall 2019 issue to women who have cancer and cancer survivors in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized and powerwoe.com are proud to showcase these cancer... - September 26, 2019 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized

Dr. Sandip Parikh Joins New York Health New York Health is pleased to welcome Sandip R. Parikh, MD, FACS, a highly-experienced board-certified surgeon, to their team of skilled practitioners. He practices general, breast and colorectal surgery and will be working at the Bayside and New Hyde Park locations. Additionally, he has an office location... - September 24, 2019 - New York Health

Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Recognizes New Members Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide of Farmingdale, New York is proud to recognize their newest members who will be included in their next edition for their contributions and achievements in the many fields listed. About New Members Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is pleased to... - September 04, 2019 - Strathmore Worldwide

AAA Tree Service Gets Long Island Ready for the 2019 Hurricane Season Leading provider of tree services and landscaping, AAA Tree Service, gets prepared for the hurricane season in New York with a wide range of emergency tree removal services. - September 02, 2019 - AAA Tree Service

Wylder Space is Re-Creating the Social Dining Scene and Now Streaming on Major Media Smart TV Platforms Chef Molly Bravo has dreamt of becoming the next Martha Stewart. Since 2004 she's been building her brand, formerly Organicopia and now Wylder Space Inc. Tucked in the woods of the Santa Cruz Mountains, Wylder Space is focused on re-creating the social dining experience. "I want to bring people together," says Bravo. "My goal is to bring people together with good food, great drinks and good company. It all starts around the dining room table." - August 30, 2019 - Wylder Space Inc.

P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Honors the Newest Women of Empowerment Members P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is proud to recognize their newest Women of Empowerment members who have been honored for their contributions and achievements in the many fields listed. About The New Women of Empowerment Members P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization... - August 27, 2019 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized

Jeremy Mutschler Appointed Senior Marketing Director of NYCBS New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS) is proud to announce the appointment of Jeremy Mutschler, an experienced marketing expert, as its Senior Director of Marketing. Mr. Mutschler will be overseeing NYCBS’ activities in marketing, advertising, promotions, events, and public relations. As... - August 20, 2019 - New York Cancer & Blood Specialists

Tina Toulon Joins NYCBS as a Physician Liaison New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS) proudly welcomes Tina Toulon, an accomplished expert in sales and relationship building, as a physician liaison to its Long Island team. Ms. Toulon will be responsible for NYCBS’ Suffolk and Nassau Counties. Toulon holds skills in collaborative selling... - August 20, 2019 - New York Cancer & Blood Specialists

Neil Foley Joins NYCBS as a Physician Liaison New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS) proudly welcomes Neil Foley, a talented and experienced pharmaceutical representative to its city team as a physician liaison. Foley will bring over 21 years of experience of pharmaceutical expertise. He will be working out of NYCBS’ Bronx, Manhattan,... - August 20, 2019 - New York Cancer & Blood Specialists

Surprise Guest, Gavin DeGraw, Performs at NYCBS’ Grand Opening New York Cancer and Blood Specialists (NYCBS) held a grand opening celebration for its newest treatment center in Port Jefferson Station, featuring a surprise performance by multi-platinum, Grammy-winning singer-songwriter, Gavin De Graw. DeGraw, who lost his mother to pancreatic cancer in 2017, spoke... - August 09, 2019 - New York Cancer & Blood Specialists

NYCBS Set to Open New 347 Treatment Center New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS) will announce the grand opening of its newest treatment facility, at 49 Route 347, in Port Jefferson Station on Monday, July 29th, 2019. Located on Long Island’s scenic North Shore, the center will feature the most advanced cancer treatment on Long... - July 27, 2019 - New York Cancer & Blood Specialists

The Atlantic Automotive Group Acquires Babylon Honda On Monday July 15, 2019, the Atlantic Automotive Group acquired the Babylon Honda dealership, located on the south shore of Long Island. Atlantic is the largest automotive group in the New York metropolitan region, having sold over 55,000 vehicles in 2018, with over 250,000 retail customers - July 23, 2019 - The New Babylon Honda

Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Recognizes New Members Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide of Farmingdale, New York is proud to recognize their newest members who will be included in their next edition for their contributions and achievements in the many fields listed. About New Members Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is pleased to... - July 17, 2019 - Strathmore Worldwide

Dr. Nicole Carreau Joins New York Cancer and Blood Specialists’ Central Park Oncology Team New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS) welcomes oncologist, Nicole Carreau, MD to its practice. Dr. Carreau will be practicing at 12 East 86th Street, Central Park. “I wanted to join a large, well-respected group practice,” said Dr. Carreau. “I will bring expertise in the... - July 16, 2019 - New York Cancer & Blood Specialists

P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Honors the Newest Women of Empowerment Members P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is proud to recognize their newest Women of Empowerment members who have been honored for their contributions and achievements in the many fields listed. About The New Women of Empowerment Members P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization... - July 16, 2019 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized

Dr. Nakul Singhal Joins NYCBS’ Nassau and Queens Teams Oncologist, Nakul Singhal, MD has joined New York Cancer & Blood Specialists and will be accepting new patients at our Bayside and New Hyde Park locations. It has been Dr. Singhal’s life-long passion to study medicine. Dr. Singhal notes that being a physician allows him to combine his interest... - July 11, 2019 - New York Cancer & Blood Specialists

New York Cancer and Blood Specialists Welcome Dr. Robert Hendler to Its Oncology Team New York Cancer & Blood Specialists welcomes oncologist, Robert Hendler, MD. Dr. Hendler will be practicing at the Smithtown and Setauket locations. “NYCBS provides everything we need as physicians so that we can focus on providing the most comprehensive, effective care for our patients,”... - July 11, 2019 - New York Cancer & Blood Specialists

Tonia DeCosimo Highlights Multifaceted Successful Women in the Summer 2019 Issue of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine and Powerwoe.com Tonia DeCosimo, founder and editor-in-chief of P.O.W.E.R Magazine is proud to highlight multifaceted success women in the summer 2019 issue of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and powerwoe.com. Whether it is charitable work, mentoring other women or looking... - July 11, 2019 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized

AAA Tree Service Keeping Long Island Safe from Strong Storms One Tree Removal at a Time Leading tree removal services provider AAA Tree Service continues to help keep Long Island safe by removing dangerous trees after deadly storm hits Suffolk County areas. - July 05, 2019 - AAA Tree Service

The Cassata Foundation Awards $5000 in Scholarship Grants to High School Seniors The Cassata Foundation recently presented their Scholarship Grants to several High School Students from the Half Hollow School District Hills West Awards Ceremony. The grants were presented by Rosario Cassata, President and Trustee of the Cassata Foundation, to three High School Seniors. The Academic... - June 20, 2019 - The Cassata Foundation

Dr. Christi Kim of New York Cancer & Blood Specialists Appointed as Member of SGO Clinical Practice Committee New York Cancer & Blood Specialists is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Christi Kim to the Clinical Practice Committee of the Society of Gynecological Oncology (SGO). The SGO is a premier non-profit organization advancing the research and education of gynecologic cancers. Moreover, the... - June 15, 2019 - New York Cancer & Blood Specialists

Dr. Jahan Aghalar Joins NYCBS Jahan Aghalar, M.D. joins New York Cancer & Blood Specialists as a board-certified medical oncologist-hematologist. Dr. Aghalar will be practicing at the Smithtown and New Hyde Park locations. nycancer.com/blog/2019/05/20/dr-jahan-aghalar-joins-nycbs/ A Long Island native, Dr. Aghalar specializes... - June 11, 2019 - New York Cancer & Blood Specialists

Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Recognizes New Members Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide of Farmingdale, New York is proud to recognize their newest members who will be included in their next edition for their contributions and achievements in the many fields listed. About New Members Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is pleased to... - June 04, 2019 - Strathmore Worldwide

P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Honors the Newest Women of Empowerment Members P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is proud to recognize their newest Women of Empowerment members who have been honored for their contributions and achievements in the many fields listed. About The New Women of Empowerment Members P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization... - May 22, 2019 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized

P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Celebrates Their Awards Gala at the Mansion at Oyster Bay Tonia DeCosimo, founder of P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) celebrated their Awards Gala at the Mansion at Oyster Bay in Woodbury, New York on May 16, 2019. This event was held to celebrate all women. Fifteen extraordinary women were chosen to be honored with an... - May 21, 2019 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized

Roadway Moving Appoints New Senior Leadership as Company Demonstrates Rapid Growth Roadway Moving, New York’s premier moving company, is excited to announce the appointment of Jason Pulver as VP of Sales and Business Development and Daisy Ortiz Berger as VP of Marketing, investing heavily in strong leadership to continue the company’s proven track record of success. - May 07, 2019 - Roadway Moving

Larry H. Jacobs Commemorated as a Professional of the Year for Two Consecutive Years by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Larry H. Jacobs of Locust Valley, New York has been commemorated as a Professional of the Year for two consecutive years, 2018 and 2019, by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding achievements and high level of success for 65 years in the button manufacturing field. About... - April 19, 2019 - Strathmore Worldwide

P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Honors the Newest Women of Empowerment Members P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is proud to recognize their newest Women of Empowerment members who have been honored for their contributions and achievements in the many fields listed. About The New Women of Empowerment Members P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization... - April 18, 2019 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized