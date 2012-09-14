PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

NuRealty Advisors Sells 778 Yonkers Ave. in Yonkers NuRealty Advisors brokered the sale of a commercial property in Yonkers NY. - October 14, 2019 - NuRealty Advisors Inc.

Wilshire Comedy Group Brings an All Star Comedy Show to the Views at Mt. Fuji in Hillburn, NY on Saturday May 4th Dinner and Comedy Night premieres at Mt. Fuji. - April 17, 2019 - Wilshire Comedy Group

Hospitality Veteran Kris Intress Returns with Fit Farm - the Nation's First Fit Farm - founded by hospitality veteran, is poised to challenge the status quo. - October 11, 2018 - Fit Farm

K104's Skywalker Celebrates 20 Years Hudson Valley radio personality Skywalker begins his 20th year at heritage radio station K104.7. - April 30, 2018 - SkySky Media

FineVine Activated Charcoal Mud Mask, One of the Latest Facial and Body Masks on the Market, Rejuvenates and Detoxifies the Skin One of the toughest things is to nurture skin and body as a whole. It can be very tricky to do that, which is why one needs a good face and body mask. The FineVine Activated Charcoal Mud Mask is one of the latest facial and body masks on the market, and it promises to deliver a very good experience and... - March 23, 2018 - FineVine Organics

Tourme Introduces a New Way of Touring Tourme is a new application that is ready to revolutionize the way people travel. - March 06, 2018 - International Touring Apps., LLC.

Texas OCC is Coming to Help Orange County Choppers and the Hudson Valley SPCA to Help Hurricane Affected Families and Animals in Texas Orange County Choppers (OCC) and the Hudson Valley SPCA (HVSPCA) jointly announced efforts to provide assistance to humans and animals affected by hurricane Harvey in south Texas. As we have all... - September 04, 2017 - Orange County Choppers

First Ethereum ASIC Miners Released by Hminers HMiners has recently earned the distinction of creating the industry’s first ever mining rigs capable of running four algorithms, including SHA-256, Scrypt, Etehash, and X11. Unlike any other similar products available on the market, all three mining rigs from HMiners are capable of mining Ethereum. - September 01, 2017 - HMiners Technologies Inc.

SunTegra® Awarded $500,000 in New York State’s 76West Clean Energy Competition SunTegra, a leading provider of integrated solar roof systems, has been awarded $500,000 in New York State’s 76 West Clean Energy Competition. The competition is designed to support clean energy entrepreneurs to grow their businesses, innovate new technologies, and drive economic development in... - August 30, 2017 - SunTegra

SleepSafe Drivers® Sounds the Alarm on the Neglect of Trucker and Rail Operator’s Health and Public Safety The withdrawal of the Proposed Rulemaking on Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA) does transportation industry a huge disservice. Executives from SleepSafe Drivers, one of the nation’s leaders in Fatigue Management Programs (FMPs) for the transportation industry and other high-risk related jobs, sent... - August 25, 2017 - SleepSafe Drivers, Inc.

SunTegra® Partners with Murphy Brothers Contracting for First Solar Roof Installation in Stamford, CT SunTegra, an advanced Solar Roof manufacturer, has partnered with Murphy Brothers Contracting, a high-end custom home builder serving Westchester and Connecticut, to install the first-ever solar roof in Stamford, Connecticut. The solar roof system installed on a waterfront home in Stamford, CT consisted... - August 01, 2017 - SunTegra

Dr. Nilda Perez Business Foresight Radio Has Four Outstanding Entrepreneurs Guesting November 2016 Dr. Nilda Business Foresight Radio is presenting four outstanding Latino business leaders. They have lead in areas of thought leadership and strategies. These four guests are taking their industries by storm. It is so essential for them to be featured because they not only tell the story of their success but simultaneously encourage others to do the same in their own industry. - October 31, 2016 - Nilda Perez

The Law Office of Andre Sedlak Celebrates Its One Year Anniversary Hudson Valley Attorney, Andre Sedlak, Esq., is proud to announce the first year anniversary for his Law Office. The Poughkeepsie lawyer opened his practice on September 4, 2015 and has successfully represented clients facing all levels of criminal charges, from violations to misdemeanors and major felonies. - September 07, 2016 - The Law Office of Andre Sedlak

Craft Fudge Makes a Comeback Describing the opening of a new craft fudge concept in the Hudson Valley New York - August 15, 2016 - David Seligmann

The Frankel Foot & Ankle Center Opens Monroe, NY Office The Frankel Foot & Ankle Center is pleased to announce the opening of its fourth office location at 138 Stage Road in Monroe, NY on August 10, 2015. The office is located at the former site of podiatrist Barbara Leon, DPM. The Frankel Foot & Ankle Center and owner Marc Frankel, DPM will continue... - February 10, 2016 - Frankel Foot and Ankle Center

The Frankel Foot & Ankle Center Opens Middletown, NY Office The Frankel Foot & Ankle Center is pleased to announce the opening of its new office location at 110 E. Main Street in Middletown, NY. The office is located at the former site of Bergamo Podiatry. The Frankel Foot & Ankle Center and owner Marc Frankel, DPM will continue the podiatry practice of Dr. Gregory Bergamo as he relocates to the State of Florida. - February 10, 2016 - Frankel Foot and Ankle Center

Eastern DataComm Hosting Two October Seminars with NJGMIS to Discuss Improving Communications and Emergency Event Safety within School Districts and Municipalities Eastern DataComm and NJ-GMIS announced they are hosting two seminars in October aimed at improving emergency communications for school districts and municipalities. The seminars will be held at two different locations in New Jersey, and are scheduled for 10am – 2:00pm on Tuesday, October 20th... - September 22, 2015 - Eastern DataComm

Getting Ready for DAPA In November, 2014, President Obama announced new administrative immigration action that should help millions of undocumented immigrants in the U.S.: Deferred Action for Parent Accountability (DAPA). - January 27, 2015 - Law Office of Alena Shautsova

Stop Throwing Money Away on Rent – It’s Time to Buy Your Own Piece of the Pie - NYC Condo Valuations Remain in Check with the Cost of Renting Rents are at an all-time high in New York City’s Brooklyn and Manhattan boroughs and mortgage rates have plummeted to an all-time low. Some top real estate firms in the city are pointing out that renters have a shot at owning their own piece NYC at less than the monthly cost of renting. Joseph... - December 12, 2014 - East River Partners

The Magic of a Personalized Children’s Gift We are in full swing in the season of thanks; a time that is special for many of us, regardless of what we celebrate. Whether it is Christmas, Hanukkah, or Kwanzaa, we tend to buy the people who are special to us gifts that reflect our sentiments. There is no greater person to give a gift to than a child. Giving a special gift to a child, particularly a customized gift, is incredibly rewarding to the gift giver and absolutely special to the one who receives it. - November 14, 2014 - MyFairyTaleBooks

I-601A Provisional Waiver: Statistics and Reality Provisional Waiver Attorney Alena Shautsova discusses recent USCIS statistics on provisional I-601A waiver applications and reasons for lack of success of the program. - November 12, 2013 - Law Office of Alena Shautsova

Free Adoption Workshop for Members of the LGBT Community in Orange County, NY, on March 2, 2013 Saint Peter’s Lutheran Church in Port Jervis, NY will be hosting a free workshop on Saturday, March 2, for members of the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender Community who are considering starting a family through adoption. Facilitating the workshop will be staff members from Friends in Adoption... - February 18, 2013 - Friends in Adoption

New York Debut of "Wiesenthal" One-Man Play at 92nd Street Y - 4/10/13 - During Holocaust National Days of Remembrance Marking its New York premiere, playwright, actor and Drama Critics Circle Award Winner Tom Dugan will present “Wiesenthal,” a one-man play that portrays the famed concentration camp survivor Simon Wiesenthal’s life pursuit for bringing Nazi criminals to justice, at 92nd Street Y on... - February 11, 2013 - Tom Dugan Plays

Friends in Adoption to Hold Adoption Workshop in New York City November is National Adoption Awareness Month. Friends in Adoption (FIA), a not-for-profit agency, is hosting two educational adoption seminars in New York City, on November 15th and November 17th, for prospective adoptive parents. FIA welcomes all families and respects all choices made by pregnant women/couples. - November 06, 2012 - Friends in Adoption

Training Mask LLC Looking to Promote Better Health and Stimulate Weight Loss with Resistance Breathing Device The Elevation Training Mask 2.0 is quickly gaining exposure and popularity, because its benefits are backed by scientific facts and clinical studies. - June 11, 2012 - Training Mask

Storage Deluxe Helped Effort to Collect 60,000+ Coats for New York Cares 23rd Annual Coat Drive Storgage Deluxe Collected Over 700 Coats for low-income men, women and children as part of the 100,000 coat goal for the New York Cares 23rd Annual Coat Drive and presented the non-profit organization with a check for $3,660 representing a $5.00 matching donation for each coat collected. - January 30, 2012 - Storage Deluxe

Storage Deluxe Joins Effort to Collect 100,000 Coats for New York Cares 23rd Annual Coat Drive Donate a New or Gently Used Winter Coat Now Through December 31st to Keep a Neighbor Warm This Season - December 13, 2011 - Storage Deluxe

JLT Reintroduces New York Lawyers Professional Liability Policy JLT Facilities, Inc., part of the Jardine Lloyd Thompson (JLT) Group, has reintroduced a new updated Lawyers Professional Liability coverage form for 1 to 25 attorney(s) located in New York. JLT now insures attorneys in the following states: AZ, CA, CO, CT, DC, GA, IL, IN, KY, MD, MI, MN, NC, NJ, NY,... - January 06, 2011 - JLT Facilities, Inc.

Lena Live! Radio Show on BBSRadio.com Re-Makes Format with Strong Focus on Education Inspired by the documentary film, “Waiting For Superman,” BBSRadio.com radio personality and host, Elyena Miremonde, has re-vamped the format of her radio show, LenaLive!, to focus on education themed shows, along with the performing arts. - October 25, 2010 - LenaLive! Radio Show

Mama Theresa's Second Annual Meat Ball Eating Contest to Benefit The Arthritis Foundation and The Vails Gate Volunteer Fire Department Mama Theresa’s welcomes everyone to join them on Sunday, October 10 , 2010 at 1:30 PM at the Big V Shopping Plaza in New Windsor, New York for their Second Annual Meatball Eating Contest to benefit the The Arthritis Foundation and The Vails Gate Volunteer Fire Department. The Meatball Eating Contest... - October 04, 2010 - Mama Theresa's

Popfax.com Introduces Its New Interactive Web Interface Popfax.com presents its new design with increased number of faxing options and optimized graphical interface. Now, end-users can benefit from more simple and enjoyable process of online faxing. - July 12, 2010 - Popesco

Rentricity Launches Innovative Energy Recovery Program for New York Water Utilities NYSERDA-funded Company to Utilize Untapped Renewable Resource to Generate Clean Energy - June 01, 2010 - Rentricity Inc.

Retina Communication Wins Sonim Technologies’ French PR Budget Retina Communication, specialists in outsourced marketing and public relations for start-ups, micro companies and technology SMEs, has been selected, following a competition, by Sonim Technologies, the leader in rugged mobile phones, for its public relations in the French Market. - April 26, 2010 - Retina Communication

Mobile Fax by Popfax.com Popfax.com presents a new web solution for sending and receiving faxes using mobile devices and PDAs. - April 21, 2010 - Popesco

As Demand Rises, Pool Deals Expands Over the past 4 years the rapid growth of Pool Deals, selling pool supplies through it's website, www.PoolDeals.com has led to a recent relocation and expansion. Preparing for another season of high demand for the more then 3,000 items that PoolDeals.com offers, Pool Deals has expanded & relocated. With... - February 17, 2010 - Pool Deals

IBTimesFX.com Global Forex Traders Conference to be Held in New York – February 17, 2010 IBTimesFX.com has partnered with ForexTV.com to present the Global Forex Conference 2010 in NYC. The first in a series of Global Forex conferences, this 1 day event aims to help traders gain an edge in trading through a series of thought provoking and insightful presentations by leading institutional FX traders. - January 21, 2010 - International Business Times

NAEG Announces Merger, New Symbol, Audited Financials Native American Energy Group, Inc. (Pink Sheets: NAGP) ("NAEG" or the "Company"), formerly trading under the symbol NVMG.PK, today confirmed the completion of a merger with publicly traded Flight Management International, Inc. (a Delaware corporation), and further announced that the... - December 18, 2009 - Native American Energy Group, Inc.

Clean Air Action Corporation Receives CDM Validation for Their Award Winning Environmental Initiative, TIST Farmers in India and Africa have planted more than 7 million trees as a part of the Clean Air Action Corporation's (CAAC) international award winning environmental initiative TIST (The International Small Group and Tree Planting Program). TIST has received validation under the United Nations international treaty for global climate change program Clean Development Mechanism (CDM). - October 15, 2009 - clean Air Action Corporation

Convert Your PDF’s to ePub eBooks in Minutes Using the New ‘PDF to ePub’ Software Wizard DNAML, an eBook technology house has announced the release of a software called ‘PDF to ePub’. Publishers, authors, conversion and design houses can now convert an unlimited number of PDF eBooks into the industry standard ePub format in just six simple steps. - September 15, 2009 - DNAML Pty Ltd

Mama Theresa's Meatball Eating Contest Winners Mama Theresa’s Pizzeria & Italian Eatery along with Mama Theresa’s Italian Specialties is pleased to announce that the first annual Meatball Eating Contest held on Sunday, September 6, 2009 was a great success raising a total of $1900.00 to be split equally and donated to Muscular Dystrophy and the New Windsor Volunteer Ambulance Corps. - September 14, 2009 - Mama Theresa's

Musical Tribute to a Majestic Beauty “Hudson Champlain Quadricentennial: A 400 Year Musical Journey” September 13th in Newburgh, NY. - September 03, 2009 - Delano Systems Inc.

Mama Theresa’s Meatball Eating Contest to Benefit Muscular Dystrophy and the New Windsor Volunteer Ambulance Corps Mama Theresa’s Pizzeria & Italian Eatery along with Mama Theresa’s Italian Specialties announces their First Annual Meatball Eating Contest. All proceeds will benefit Muscular Dystrophy and the New Windsor Volunteer Ambulance Corps. Sunday, September 6, 2009 at 1:30 PM at the Big V Shopping Plaza in New Windsor, New York. Winner will receive a trophy and $250 cash prize. Please call (845)561-6262 for registration information. - September 02, 2009 - Mama Theresa's

“Street Noise” Welcomed at the Newburgh Free Library Hudson Valley Musician and Artist will be honored on September 13th in Newburgh. - August 25, 2009 - Delano Systems Inc.

Everett Collection Ruling Reversed On April 7, 2009 the Honorable Judge McMahon of the United States District Court in the Southern District of New York reconsidered its December 9, 2008 Order granting summary judgment in favor of Michael Grecco Photography Inc. in its copyright claim against the entertainment film archive, the Everett... - May 14, 2009 - Everett Collection

Love Pirates Thrills with a Crazy Viral Radio Show / Introduction of the Debut Album "Brooklyn Bridge" A radio show on the internet that convinces with extraordinary lyrics and that, in the first week, has spread out virally unusually fast all over the world.The Guerilla radio show of the band Love Pirates was developed by the network Huckleberry Friends AG - worldwide creative network. Already in the... - May 01, 2009 - Huckleberry Friends AG

Healing the Heart of New York City Nurture New York announces its latest group psychotherapy and trauma incident support programs...and invites journalists to experience state of the art healing techniques at its Midtown Healing Center. - April 08, 2009 - Nurture New York

Changda International Holdings, Inc. (Symbol: OTC BB:CIHI) Announces That It Has Engaged the New York Law Firm of Sichenzia Ross Friedman Ference LLP The Board of Changda International Holdings, Inc, the Chinese based fertilizers company quoted on the OTC-BB in the United States is pleased to announce the nomination as Counsels of Sichenzia Ross Friedman Ference LLP, the New York based securities law firm with an extensive Asian practice. - March 25, 2009 - Changda International Holdings, Inc.

Titan Tax Relief Supports New York Congressman Who is Putting Pressure on the IRS to Offer Tax Relief to Alleged Madoff Victims A New York Congressman said Wednesday he has asked the Internal Revenue Service to provide tax relief to victims of disgraced financier Bernard L. Madoff’s alleged Ponzi scheme. - March 02, 2009 - Titan Tax Relief