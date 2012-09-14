|
NuRealty Advisors brokered the sale of a commercial property in Yonkers NY. - October 14, 2019 - NuRealty Advisors Inc.
Dinner and Comedy Night premieres at Mt. Fuji. - April 17, 2019 - Wilshire Comedy Group
Fit Farm - founded by hospitality veteran, is poised to challenge the status quo. - October 11, 2018 - Fit Farm
Hudson Valley radio personality Skywalker begins his 20th year at heritage radio station K104.7. - April 30, 2018 - SkySky Media
One of the toughest things is to nurture skin and body as a whole. It can be very tricky to do that, which is why one needs a good face and body mask. The FineVine Activated Charcoal Mud Mask is one of the latest facial and body masks on the market, and it promises to deliver a very good experience and... - March 23, 2018 - FineVine Organics
Tourme is a new application that is ready to revolutionize the way people travel. - March 06, 2018 - International Touring Apps., LLC.
Orange County Choppers and the Hudson Valley SPCA to Help Hurricane Affected Families and Animals in Texas
Orange County Choppers (OCC) and the Hudson Valley SPCA (HVSPCA) jointly announced efforts to provide assistance to humans and animals affected by hurricane Harvey in south Texas.
As we have all... - September 04, 2017 - Orange County Choppers
HMiners has recently earned the distinction of creating the industry’s first ever mining rigs capable of running four algorithms, including SHA-256, Scrypt, Etehash, and X11. Unlike any other similar products available on the market, all three mining rigs from HMiners are capable of mining Ethereum. - September 01, 2017 - HMiners Technologies Inc.
SunTegra, a leading provider of integrated solar roof systems, has been awarded $500,000 in New York State’s 76 West Clean Energy Competition.
The competition is designed to support clean energy entrepreneurs to grow their businesses, innovate new technologies, and drive economic development in... - August 30, 2017 - SunTegra
The withdrawal of the Proposed Rulemaking on Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA) does transportation industry a huge disservice.
Executives from SleepSafe Drivers, one of the nation’s leaders in Fatigue Management Programs (FMPs) for the transportation industry and other high-risk related jobs, sent... - August 25, 2017 - SleepSafe Drivers, Inc.
SunTegra, an advanced Solar Roof manufacturer, has partnered with Murphy Brothers Contracting, a high-end custom home builder serving Westchester and Connecticut, to install the first-ever solar roof in Stamford, Connecticut.
The solar roof system installed on a waterfront home in Stamford, CT consisted... - August 01, 2017 - SunTegra
Dr. Nilda Business Foresight Radio is presenting four outstanding Latino business leaders. They have lead in areas of thought leadership and strategies. These four guests are taking their industries by storm. It is so essential for them to be featured because they not only tell the story of their success but simultaneously encourage others to do the same in their own industry. - October 31, 2016 - Nilda Perez
Hudson Valley Attorney, Andre Sedlak, Esq., is proud to announce the first year anniversary for his Law Office. The Poughkeepsie lawyer opened his practice on September 4, 2015 and has successfully represented clients facing all levels of criminal charges, from violations to misdemeanors and major felonies. - September 07, 2016 - The Law Office of Andre Sedlak
Describing the opening of a new craft fudge concept in the Hudson Valley New York - August 15, 2016 - David Seligmann
The Frankel Foot & Ankle Center is pleased to announce the opening of its fourth office location at 138 Stage Road in Monroe, NY on August 10, 2015. The office is located at the former site of podiatrist Barbara Leon, DPM. The Frankel Foot & Ankle Center and owner Marc Frankel, DPM will continue... - February 10, 2016 - Frankel Foot and Ankle Center
The Frankel Foot & Ankle Center is pleased to announce the opening of its new office location at 110 E. Main Street in Middletown, NY. The office is located at the former site of Bergamo Podiatry. The Frankel Foot & Ankle Center and owner Marc Frankel, DPM will continue the podiatry practice of Dr. Gregory Bergamo as he relocates to the State of Florida. - February 10, 2016 - Frankel Foot and Ankle Center
Newest Location Bolsters Durante’s Reach into the Putnam County Area - December 16, 2015 - Durante Rentals
Eastern DataComm and NJ-GMIS announced they are hosting two seminars in October aimed at improving emergency communications for school districts and municipalities.
The seminars will be held at two different locations in New Jersey, and are scheduled for 10am – 2:00pm on Tuesday, October 20th... - September 22, 2015 - Eastern DataComm
In November, 2014, President Obama announced new administrative immigration action that should help millions of undocumented immigrants in the U.S.: Deferred Action for Parent Accountability (DAPA). - January 27, 2015 - Law Office of Alena Shautsova
Rents are at an all-time high in New York City’s Brooklyn and Manhattan boroughs and mortgage rates have plummeted to an all-time low. Some top real estate firms in the city are pointing out that renters have a shot at owning their own piece NYC at less than the monthly cost of renting. Joseph... - December 12, 2014 - East River Partners
We are in full swing in the season of thanks; a time that is special for many of us, regardless of what we celebrate. Whether it is Christmas, Hanukkah, or Kwanzaa, we tend to buy the people who are special to us gifts that reflect our sentiments. There is no greater person to give a gift to than a child. Giving a special gift to a child, particularly a customized gift, is incredibly rewarding to the gift giver and absolutely special to the one who receives it. - November 14, 2014 - MyFairyTaleBooks
Provisional Waiver Attorney Alena Shautsova discusses recent USCIS statistics on provisional I-601A waiver applications and reasons for lack of success of the program. - November 12, 2013 - Law Office of Alena Shautsova
Saint Peter’s Lutheran Church in Port Jervis, NY will be hosting a free workshop on Saturday, March 2, for members of the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender Community who are considering starting a family through adoption. Facilitating the workshop will be staff members from Friends in Adoption... - February 18, 2013 - Friends in Adoption
Marking its New York premiere, playwright, actor and Drama Critics Circle Award Winner Tom Dugan will present “Wiesenthal,” a one-man play that portrays the famed concentration camp survivor Simon Wiesenthal’s life pursuit for bringing Nazi criminals to justice, at 92nd Street Y on... - February 11, 2013 - Tom Dugan Plays
November is National Adoption Awareness Month. Friends in Adoption (FIA), a not-for-profit agency, is hosting two educational adoption seminars in New York City, on November 15th and November 17th, for prospective adoptive parents. FIA welcomes all families and respects all choices made by pregnant women/couples. - November 06, 2012 - Friends in Adoption
The Elevation Training Mask 2.0 is quickly gaining exposure and popularity, because its benefits are backed by scientific facts and clinical studies. - June 11, 2012 - Training Mask
Storgage Deluxe Collected Over 700 Coats for low-income men, women and children as part of the 100,000 coat goal for the New York Cares 23rd Annual Coat Drive and presented the non-profit organization with a check for $3,660 representing a $5.00 matching donation for each coat collected. - January 30, 2012 - Storage Deluxe
Donate a New or Gently Used Winter Coat Now Through December 31st to Keep a Neighbor Warm This Season - December 13, 2011 - Storage Deluxe
JLT Facilities, Inc., part of the Jardine Lloyd Thompson (JLT) Group, has reintroduced a new updated Lawyers Professional Liability coverage form for 1 to 25 attorney(s) located in New York. JLT now insures attorneys in the following states: AZ, CA, CO, CT, DC, GA, IL, IN, KY, MD, MI, MN, NC, NJ, NY,... - January 06, 2011 - JLT Facilities, Inc.
Inspired by the documentary film, “Waiting For Superman,” BBSRadio.com radio personality and host, Elyena Miremonde, has re-vamped the format of her radio show, LenaLive!, to focus on education themed shows, along with the performing arts. - October 25, 2010 - LenaLive! Radio Show
Mama Theresa’s welcomes everyone to join them on Sunday, October 10 , 2010 at 1:30 PM at the Big V Shopping Plaza in New Windsor, New York for their Second Annual Meatball Eating Contest to benefit the The Arthritis Foundation and The Vails Gate Volunteer Fire Department. The Meatball Eating Contest... - October 04, 2010 - Mama Theresa's
Popfax.com presents its new design with increased number of faxing options and optimized graphical interface. Now, end-users can benefit from more simple and enjoyable process of online faxing. - July 12, 2010 - Popesco
NYSERDA-funded Company to Utilize Untapped Renewable Resource to Generate Clean Energy - June 01, 2010 - Rentricity Inc.
Retina Communication, specialists in outsourced marketing and public relations for start-ups, micro companies and technology SMEs, has been selected, following a competition, by Sonim Technologies, the leader in rugged mobile phones, for its public relations in the French Market. - April 26, 2010 - Retina Communication
Popfax.com presents a new web solution for sending and receiving faxes using mobile devices and PDAs. - April 21, 2010 - Popesco
Over the past 4 years the rapid growth of Pool Deals, selling pool supplies through it's website, www.PoolDeals.com has led to a recent relocation and expansion.
Preparing for another season of high demand for the more then 3,000 items that PoolDeals.com offers, Pool Deals has expanded & relocated.
With... - February 17, 2010 - Pool Deals
IBTimesFX.com has partnered with ForexTV.com to present the Global Forex Conference 2010 in NYC. The first in a series of Global Forex conferences, this 1 day event aims to help traders gain an edge in trading through a series of thought provoking and insightful presentations by leading institutional FX traders. - January 21, 2010 - International Business Times
Native American Energy Group, Inc. (Pink Sheets: NAGP) ("NAEG" or the "Company"), formerly trading under the symbol NVMG.PK, today confirmed the completion of a merger with publicly traded Flight Management International, Inc. (a Delaware corporation), and further announced that the... - December 18, 2009 - Native American Energy Group, Inc.
Farmers in India and Africa have planted more than 7 million trees as a part of the Clean Air Action Corporation's (CAAC) international award winning environmental initiative TIST (The International Small Group and Tree Planting Program). TIST has received validation under the United Nations international treaty for global climate change program Clean Development Mechanism (CDM). - October 15, 2009 - clean Air Action Corporation
DNAML, an eBook technology house has announced the release of a software called ‘PDF to ePub’. Publishers, authors, conversion and design houses can now convert an unlimited number of PDF eBooks into the industry standard ePub format in just six simple steps. - September 15, 2009 - DNAML Pty Ltd
Mama Theresa’s Pizzeria & Italian Eatery along with Mama Theresa’s Italian Specialties is pleased to announce that the first annual Meatball Eating Contest held on Sunday, September 6, 2009 was a great success raising a total of $1900.00 to be split equally and donated to Muscular Dystrophy and the New Windsor Volunteer Ambulance Corps. - September 14, 2009 - Mama Theresa's
“Hudson Champlain Quadricentennial: A 400 Year Musical Journey” September 13th in Newburgh, NY. - September 03, 2009 - Delano Systems Inc.
Mama Theresa’s Pizzeria & Italian Eatery along with Mama Theresa’s Italian Specialties announces their First Annual Meatball Eating Contest. All proceeds will benefit Muscular Dystrophy and the New Windsor Volunteer Ambulance Corps. Sunday, September 6, 2009 at 1:30 PM at the Big V Shopping Plaza in New Windsor, New York. Winner will receive a trophy and $250 cash prize. Please call (845)561-6262 for registration information. - September 02, 2009 - Mama Theresa's
Hudson Valley Musician and Artist will be honored on September 13th in Newburgh. - August 25, 2009 - Delano Systems Inc.
On April 7, 2009 the Honorable Judge McMahon of the United States District Court in the Southern District of New York reconsidered its December 9, 2008 Order granting summary judgment in favor of Michael Grecco Photography Inc. in its copyright claim against the entertainment film archive, the Everett... - May 14, 2009 - Everett Collection
A radio show on the internet that convinces with extraordinary lyrics and that, in the first week, has spread out virally unusually fast all over the world.The Guerilla radio show of the band Love Pirates was developed by the network Huckleberry Friends AG - worldwide creative network.
Already in the... - May 01, 2009 - Huckleberry Friends AG
Nurture New York announces its latest group psychotherapy and trauma incident support programs...and invites journalists to experience state of the art healing techniques at its Midtown Healing Center. - April 08, 2009 - Nurture New York
The Board of Changda International Holdings, Inc, the Chinese based fertilizers company quoted on the OTC-BB in the United States is pleased to announce the nomination as Counsels of Sichenzia Ross Friedman Ference LLP, the New York based securities law firm with an extensive Asian practice. - March 25, 2009 - Changda International Holdings, Inc.
A New York Congressman said Wednesday he has asked the Internal Revenue Service to provide tax relief to victims of disgraced financier Bernard L. Madoff’s alleged Ponzi scheme. - March 02, 2009 - Titan Tax Relief
As nutraceutical manufacturers crunch to prepare for FDA mandated GMP regulation deadline, Nutricap Labs counsels retailers on compliance. Nutricap Labs will identify and answer the top questions retailers should address with private labeling partners once all manufacturers are required to be GMP compliant in the May 2009 issue of Natural Product Marketplace magazine. - February 18, 2009 - Nutricap Labs