NuRealty Advisors Inc.
NuRealty Advisors Sells 778 Yonkers Ave. in Yonkers
NuRealty Advisors brokered the sale of a commercial property in Yonkers NY. - October 14, 2019 - NuRealty Advisors Inc.
Wilshire Comedy Group Brings an All Star Comedy Show to the Views at Mt. Fuji in Hillburn, NY on Saturday May 4th
Dinner and Comedy Night premieres at Mt. Fuji. - April 17, 2019 - Wilshire Comedy Group
Fit Farm
Hospitality Veteran Kris Intress Returns with Fit Farm - the Nation's First
Fit Farm - founded by hospitality veteran, is poised to challenge the status quo. - October 11, 2018 - Fit Farm
SkySky Media
K104's Skywalker Celebrates 20 Years
Hudson Valley radio personality Skywalker begins his 20th year at heritage radio station K104.7. - April 30, 2018 - SkySky Media
FineVine Organics
FineVine Activated Charcoal Mud Mask, One of the Latest Facial and Body Masks on the Market, Rejuvenates and Detoxifies the Skin
One of the toughest things is to nurture skin and body as a whole. It can be very tricky to do that, which is why one needs a good face and body mask. The FineVine Activated Charcoal Mud Mask is one of the latest facial and body masks on the market, and it promises to deliver a very good experience and... - March 23, 2018 - FineVine Organics
International Touring Apps., LLC.
Tourme Introduces a New Way of Touring
Tourme is a new application that is ready to revolutionize the way people travel. - March 06, 2018 - International Touring Apps., LLC.
Orange County Choppers
Texas OCC is Coming to Help
Orange County Choppers and the Hudson Valley SPCA to Help Hurricane Affected Families and Animals in Texas Orange County Choppers (OCC) and the Hudson Valley SPCA (HVSPCA) jointly announced efforts to provide assistance to humans and animals affected by hurricane Harvey in south Texas. As we have all... - September 04, 2017 - Orange County Choppers
HMiners Technologies Inc.
First Ethereum ASIC Miners Released by Hminers
HMiners has recently earned the distinction of creating the industry’s first ever mining rigs capable of running four algorithms, including SHA-256, Scrypt, Etehash, and X11. Unlike any other similar products available on the market, all three mining rigs from HMiners are capable of mining Ethereum. - September 01, 2017 - HMiners Technologies Inc.
SunTegra
SunTegra® Awarded $500,000 in New York State’s 76West Clean Energy Competition
SunTegra, a leading provider of integrated solar roof systems, has been awarded $500,000 in New York State’s 76 West Clean Energy Competition. The competition is designed to support clean energy entrepreneurs to grow their businesses, innovate new technologies, and drive economic development in... - August 30, 2017 - SunTegra
SleepSafe Drivers® Sounds the Alarm on the Neglect of Trucker and Rail Operator’s Health and Public Safety
The withdrawal of the Proposed Rulemaking on Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA) does transportation industry a huge disservice. Executives from SleepSafe Drivers, one of the nation’s leaders in Fatigue Management Programs (FMPs) for the transportation industry and other high-risk related jobs, sent... - August 25, 2017 - SleepSafe Drivers, Inc.
SunTegra
SunTegra® Partners with Murphy Brothers Contracting for First Solar Roof Installation in Stamford, CT
SunTegra, an advanced Solar Roof manufacturer, has partnered with Murphy Brothers Contracting, a high-end custom home builder serving Westchester and Connecticut, to install the first-ever solar roof in Stamford, Connecticut. The solar roof system installed on a waterfront home in Stamford, CT consisted... - August 01, 2017 - SunTegra
Dr. Nilda Perez Business Foresight Radio Has Four Outstanding Entrepreneurs Guesting November 2016
Dr. Nilda Business Foresight Radio is presenting four outstanding Latino business leaders. They have lead in areas of thought leadership and strategies. These four guests are taking their industries by storm. It is so essential for them to be featured because they not only tell the story of their success but simultaneously encourage others to do the same in their own industry. - October 31, 2016 - Nilda Perez
The Law Office of Andre Sedlak
The Law Office of Andre Sedlak Celebrates Its One Year Anniversary
Hudson Valley Attorney, Andre Sedlak, Esq., is proud to announce the first year anniversary for his Law Office. The Poughkeepsie lawyer opened his practice on September 4, 2015 and has successfully represented clients facing all levels of criminal charges, from violations to misdemeanors and major felonies. - September 07, 2016 - The Law Office of Andre Sedlak
Craft Fudge Makes a Comeback
Describing the opening of a new craft fudge concept in the Hudson Valley New York - August 15, 2016 - David Seligmann
Frankel Foot and Ankle Center
The Frankel Foot & Ankle Center Opens Monroe, NY Office
The Frankel Foot & Ankle Center is pleased to announce the opening of its fourth office location at 138 Stage Road in Monroe, NY on August 10, 2015. The office is located at the former site of podiatrist Barbara Leon, DPM. The Frankel Foot & Ankle Center and owner Marc Frankel, DPM will continue... - February 10, 2016 - Frankel Foot and Ankle Center
Frankel Foot and Ankle Center
The Frankel Foot & Ankle Center Opens Middletown, NY Office
The Frankel Foot & Ankle Center is pleased to announce the opening of its new office location at 110 E. Main Street in Middletown, NY. The office is located at the former site of Bergamo Podiatry. The Frankel Foot & Ankle Center and owner Marc Frankel, DPM will continue the podiatry practice of Dr. Gregory Bergamo as he relocates to the State of Florida. - February 10, 2016 - Frankel Foot and Ankle Center
Durante Rentals
Durante Rentals Acquires Quality Rent All, Inc. of Carmel, NY
Newest Location Bolsters Durante’s Reach into the Putnam County Area - December 16, 2015 - Durante Rentals
Eastern DataComm Hosting Two October Seminars with NJGMIS to Discuss Improving Communications and Emergency Event Safety within School Districts and Municipalities
Eastern DataComm and NJ-GMIS announced they are hosting two seminars in October aimed at improving emergency communications for school districts and municipalities. The seminars will be held at two different locations in New Jersey, and are scheduled for 10am – 2:00pm on Tuesday, October 20th... - September 22, 2015 - Eastern DataComm
Law Office of Alena Shautsova
Getting Ready for DAPA
In November, 2014, President Obama announced new administrative immigration action that should help millions of undocumented immigrants in the U.S.: Deferred Action for Parent Accountability (DAPA). - January 27, 2015 - Law Office of Alena Shautsova
East River Partners
Stop Throwing Money Away on Rent – It’s Time to Buy Your Own Piece of the Pie - NYC Condo Valuations Remain in Check with the Cost of Renting
Rents are at an all-time high in New York City’s Brooklyn and Manhattan boroughs and mortgage rates have plummeted to an all-time low. Some top real estate firms in the city are pointing out that renters have a shot at owning their own piece NYC at less than the monthly cost of renting. Joseph... - December 12, 2014 - East River Partners
The Magic of a Personalized Children’s Gift
We are in full swing in the season of thanks; a time that is special for many of us, regardless of what we celebrate. Whether it is Christmas, Hanukkah, or Kwanzaa, we tend to buy the people who are special to us gifts that reflect our sentiments. There is no greater person to give a gift to than a child. Giving a special gift to a child, particularly a customized gift, is incredibly rewarding to the gift giver and absolutely special to the one who receives it. - November 14, 2014 - MyFairyTaleBooks
Law Office of Alena Shautsova
I-601A Provisional Waiver: Statistics and Reality
Provisional Waiver Attorney Alena Shautsova discusses recent USCIS statistics on provisional I-601A waiver applications and reasons for lack of success of the program. - November 12, 2013 - Law Office of Alena Shautsova
Friends in Adoption
Free Adoption Workshop for Members of the LGBT Community in Orange County, NY, on March 2, 2013
Saint Peter’s Lutheran Church in Port Jervis, NY will be hosting a free workshop on Saturday, March 2, for members of the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender Community who are considering starting a family through adoption. Facilitating the workshop will be staff members from Friends in Adoption... - February 18, 2013 - Friends in Adoption
New York Debut of "Wiesenthal" One-Man Play at 92nd Street Y - 4/10/13 - During Holocaust National Days of Remembrance
Marking its New York premiere, playwright, actor and Drama Critics Circle Award Winner Tom Dugan will present “Wiesenthal,” a one-man play that portrays the famed concentration camp survivor Simon Wiesenthal’s life pursuit for bringing Nazi criminals to justice, at 92nd Street Y on... - February 11, 2013 - Tom Dugan Plays
Friends in Adoption
Friends in Adoption to Hold Adoption Workshop in New York City
November is National Adoption Awareness Month. Friends in Adoption (FIA), a not-for-profit agency, is hosting two educational adoption seminars in New York City, on November 15th and November 17th, for prospective adoptive parents. FIA welcomes all families and respects all choices made by pregnant women/couples. - November 06, 2012 - Friends in Adoption
Training Mask
Training Mask LLC Looking to Promote Better Health and Stimulate Weight Loss with Resistance Breathing Device
The Elevation Training Mask 2.0 is quickly gaining exposure and popularity, because its benefits are backed by scientific facts and clinical studies. - June 11, 2012 - Training Mask
Storage Deluxe Helped Effort to Collect 60,000+ Coats for New York Cares 23rd Annual Coat Drive
Storgage Deluxe Collected Over 700 Coats for low-income men, women and children as part of the 100,000 coat goal for the New York Cares 23rd Annual Coat Drive and presented the non-profit organization with a check for $3,660 representing a $5.00 matching donation for each coat collected. - January 30, 2012 - Storage Deluxe
Storage Deluxe
Storage Deluxe Joins Effort to Collect 100,000 Coats for New York Cares 23rd Annual Coat Drive
Donate a New or Gently Used Winter Coat Now Through December 31st to Keep a Neighbor Warm This Season - December 13, 2011 - Storage Deluxe
JLT Reintroduces New York Lawyers Professional Liability Policy
JLT Facilities, Inc., part of the Jardine Lloyd Thompson (JLT) Group, has reintroduced a new updated Lawyers Professional Liability coverage form for 1 to 25 attorney(s) located in New York. JLT now insures attorneys in the following states: AZ, CA, CO, CT, DC, GA, IL, IN, KY, MD, MI, MN, NC, NJ, NY,... - January 06, 2011 - JLT Facilities, Inc.
Lena Live! Radio Show on BBSRadio.com Re-Makes Format with Strong Focus on Education
Inspired by the documentary film, “Waiting For Superman,” BBSRadio.com radio personality and host, Elyena Miremonde, has re-vamped the format of her radio show, LenaLive!, to focus on education themed shows, along with the performing arts. - October 25, 2010 - LenaLive! Radio Show
Mama Theresa's
Mama Theresa's Second Annual Meat Ball Eating Contest to Benefit The Arthritis Foundation and The Vails Gate Volunteer Fire Department
Mama Theresa’s welcomes everyone to join them on Sunday, October 10 , 2010 at 1:30 PM at the Big V Shopping Plaza in New Windsor, New York for their Second Annual Meatball Eating Contest to benefit the The Arthritis Foundation and The Vails Gate Volunteer Fire Department. The Meatball Eating Contest... - October 04, 2010 - Mama Theresa's
Popesco
Popfax.com Introduces Its New Interactive Web Interface
Popfax.com presents its new design with increased number of faxing options and optimized graphical interface. Now, end-users can benefit from more simple and enjoyable process of online faxing. - July 12, 2010 - Popesco
Rentricity Inc.
Rentricity Launches Innovative Energy Recovery Program for New York Water Utilities
NYSERDA-funded Company to Utilize Untapped Renewable Resource to Generate Clean Energy - June 01, 2010 - Rentricity Inc.
Retina Communication Wins Sonim Technologies’ French PR Budget
Retina Communication, specialists in outsourced marketing and public relations for start-ups, micro companies and technology SMEs, has been selected, following a competition, by Sonim Technologies, the leader in rugged mobile phones, for its public relations in the French Market. - April 26, 2010 - Retina Communication
Popesco
Mobile Fax by Popfax.com
Popfax.com presents a new web solution for sending and receiving faxes using mobile devices and PDAs. - April 21, 2010 - Popesco
Pool Deals
As Demand Rises, Pool Deals Expands
Over the past 4 years the rapid growth of Pool Deals, selling pool supplies through it's website, www.PoolDeals.com has led to a recent relocation and expansion. Preparing for another season of high demand for the more then 3,000 items that PoolDeals.com offers, Pool Deals has expanded & relocated. With... - February 17, 2010 - Pool Deals
IBTimesFX.com Global Forex Traders Conference to be Held in New York – February 17, 2010
IBTimesFX.com has partnered with ForexTV.com to present the Global Forex Conference 2010 in NYC. The first in a series of Global Forex conferences, this 1 day event aims to help traders gain an edge in trading through a series of thought provoking and insightful presentations by leading institutional FX traders. - January 21, 2010 - International Business Times
NAEG Announces Merger, New Symbol, Audited Financials
Native American Energy Group, Inc. (Pink Sheets: NAGP) ("NAEG" or the "Company"), formerly trading under the symbol NVMG.PK, today confirmed the completion of a merger with publicly traded Flight Management International, Inc. (a Delaware corporation), and further announced that the... - December 18, 2009 - Native American Energy Group, Inc.
clean Air Action Corporation
Clean Air Action Corporation Receives CDM Validation for Their Award Winning Environmental Initiative, TIST
Farmers in India and Africa have planted more than 7 million trees as a part of the Clean Air Action Corporation's (CAAC) international award winning environmental initiative TIST (The International Small Group and Tree Planting Program). TIST has received validation under the United Nations international treaty for global climate change program Clean Development Mechanism (CDM). - October 15, 2009 - clean Air Action Corporation
DNAML Pty Ltd
Convert Your PDF’s to ePub eBooks in Minutes Using the New ‘PDF to ePub’ Software Wizard
DNAML, an eBook technology house has announced the release of a software called ‘PDF to ePub’. Publishers, authors, conversion and design houses can now convert an unlimited number of PDF eBooks into the industry standard ePub format in just six simple steps. - September 15, 2009 - DNAML Pty Ltd
Mama Theresa's
Mama Theresa's Meatball Eating Contest Winners
Mama Theresa’s Pizzeria & Italian Eatery along with Mama Theresa’s Italian Specialties is pleased to announce that the first annual Meatball Eating Contest held on Sunday, September 6, 2009 was a great success raising a total of $1900.00 to be split equally and donated to Muscular Dystrophy and the New Windsor Volunteer Ambulance Corps. - September 14, 2009 - Mama Theresa's
Delano Systems Inc.
Musical Tribute to a Majestic Beauty
“Hudson Champlain Quadricentennial: A 400 Year Musical Journey” September 13th in Newburgh, NY. - September 03, 2009 - Delano Systems Inc.
Mama Theresa's
Mama Theresa’s Meatball Eating Contest to Benefit Muscular Dystrophy and the New Windsor Volunteer Ambulance Corps
Mama Theresa’s Pizzeria & Italian Eatery along with Mama Theresa’s Italian Specialties announces their First Annual Meatball Eating Contest. All proceeds will benefit Muscular Dystrophy and the New Windsor Volunteer Ambulance Corps. Sunday, September 6, 2009 at 1:30 PM at the Big V Shopping Plaza in New Windsor, New York. Winner will receive a trophy and $250 cash prize. Please call (845)561-6262 for registration information. - September 02, 2009 - Mama Theresa's
Delano Systems Inc.
“Street Noise” Welcomed at the Newburgh Free Library
Hudson Valley Musician and Artist will be honored on September 13th in Newburgh. - August 25, 2009 - Delano Systems Inc.
Everett Collection Ruling Reversed
On April 7, 2009 the Honorable Judge McMahon of the United States District Court in the Southern District of New York reconsidered its December 9, 2008 Order granting summary judgment in favor of Michael Grecco Photography Inc. in its copyright claim against the entertainment film archive, the Everett... - May 14, 2009 - Everett Collection
Huckleberry Friends AG
Love Pirates Thrills with a Crazy Viral Radio Show / Introduction of the Debut Album "Brooklyn Bridge"
A radio show on the internet that convinces with extraordinary lyrics and that, in the first week, has spread out virally unusually fast all over the world.The Guerilla radio show of the band Love Pirates was developed by the network Huckleberry Friends AG - worldwide creative network. Already in the... - May 01, 2009 - Huckleberry Friends AG
Nurture New York
Healing the Heart of New York City
Nurture New York announces its latest group psychotherapy and trauma incident support programs...and invites journalists to experience state of the art healing techniques at its Midtown Healing Center. - April 08, 2009 - Nurture New York
Changda International Holdings, Inc. (Symbol: OTC BB:CIHI) Announces That It Has Engaged the New York Law Firm of Sichenzia Ross Friedman Ference LLP
The Board of Changda International Holdings, Inc, the Chinese based fertilizers company quoted on the OTC-BB in the United States is pleased to announce the nomination as Counsels of Sichenzia Ross Friedman Ference LLP, the New York based securities law firm with an extensive Asian practice. - March 25, 2009 - Changda International Holdings, Inc.
Titan Tax Relief Supports New York Congressman Who is Putting Pressure on the IRS to Offer Tax Relief to Alleged Madoff Victims
A New York Congressman said Wednesday he has asked the Internal Revenue Service to provide tax relief to victims of disgraced financier Bernard L. Madoff’s alleged Ponzi scheme. - March 02, 2009 - Titan Tax Relief
Nutricap Labs
Manufacturers Turn to Nutricap Labs for GMP Survival Strategy
As nutraceutical manufacturers crunch to prepare for FDA mandated GMP regulation deadline, Nutricap Labs counsels retailers on compliance. Nutricap Labs will identify and answer the top questions retailers should address with private labeling partners once all manufacturers are required to be GMP compliant in the May 2009 issue of Natural Product Marketplace magazine. - February 18, 2009 - Nutricap Labs
