New York: Orange County News
Day Out with Thomas Heads to the Delaware River Railroad Excursions Celebrating the Let's Rock, Lets Roll Tour August 7, 8, 9
All Aboard. Thomas the Tank Engine, everyone’s favorite #1 blue engine, is coming to town and bringing all his favorite musical instruments. Day Out With Thomas: The Let’s Rock, Let’s Roll Tour will be stopping at The Delaware River Railroad Excursions in Phillipsburg, New Jersey on August 7, 8, 9, 2026. - June 24, 2026 - Delaware River Railroad Excursions
Vertical Cable Makes Its InfoComm Debut and Brings SPEED to the Show Floor
Visit Booth #C5034 in Central Hall to Experience the Infrastructure Powering Today's AV Networks. Vertical Cable is making its first-ever appearance at InfoComm 2026, bringing a fresh perspective to the evolving world of professional AV. Located at Booth #C5034 in Central Hall, Vertical Cable will... - June 02, 2026 - Vertical Cable
Award-Winning Connecticut Interior Design Firm, Design by the Jonathans, Announces Expansion into Westchester County, NY
Design by the Jonathans, a Connecticut-based interior design firm, has expanded its services into Westchester County, NY, and is now accepting clients by appointment. Endorsed by the Architectural Digest Pro Directory, the award-winning firm provides full-service interior design, kitchen design, and bathroom design with a focus on immersive planning and detailed customization. - February 17, 2026 - Design by the Jonathans
Sriven Info Inc. Celebrates 26 Years in IT Staffing and Services; Announces Strategic Vision to Become an AI Product Company by 2030
Sriven Info Inc. and its group of companies today announced the successful celebration of their 26th anniversary, marking more than two decades of sustained growth and leadership in the IT Staffing and IT Services industry. Founded by I V Reddy, along with Co-Founder Anil Adupa, Sriven Info Inc. - December 28, 2025 - Sriven Info Inc.
Trade Tensions Spark Market Volatility as Sunny Mining Introduces Next-Gen AI Cloud Mining Platform
Amid global market uncertainty, Sunny Mining has launched its next-generation AI-powered cloud mining platform. By combining intelligent computing allocation and renewable energy infrastructure, the platform aims to help digital asset users improve efficiency and stability through automated computing contracts. - October 20, 2025 - SunnyMining
Healing and C-PTSD Launches First-of-Its-Kind Global Community Hub for Survivors of Complex Trauma
Healing and C-PTSD™, the world’s largest trauma-informed community with over 340K members on Instagram, has launched the CPTSD Community Hub — a private, survivor-led space offering support circles, trauma education, and tools for healing. Designed for those living with Complex PTSD, the Hub provides connection, resources, and validation for survivors who’ve long been overlooked. - August 22, 2025 - Healing & CPTSD LLC
Dr. Fauzia Paracha Joins New York Cancer & Blood Specialists
New York Cancer and Blood Specialists (NYCBS) is proud to announce the addition of board-certified Hematologist-Oncologist Fauzia Paracha, MD. Dr. Paracha will see patients at 1200 Stony Brook Ct. Newburgh, NY 12550. With over 20 years of experience treating cancer patients, Dr. Paracha is... - August 07, 2025 - New York Cancer & Blood Specialists
Columbia County Holds Tax Foreclosed Real Estate Auction
Columbia County is currently holding an online real estate auction for tax-foreclosed properties. The auction, conducted by Buffalo-based Auctions International, begins Wednesday, July 16, 2025, at 12:00 PM (EST) and will begin closing on Wednesday, July 30, 2025 at 10:00 AM (EST). This... - June 12, 2025 - Auctions International, Inc.
ZA Miner Launches New Cloud Mining Platform
Amidst the sweeping waves of the cryptocurrency industry, ZA Miner is proud to announce the launch of its cloud mining platform, aimed at allowing every investor to effortlessly participate in this disruptive revolution and earn passive income. This is suitable for both newcomers to cryptocurrency... - April 09, 2025 - ZA Miner
Zone 4 Flooring Disrupts the Market with High-Quality SPC Flooring at a Very Affordable Prices
Zone 4 Flooring, a leading provider of innovative flooring solutions, is reshaping the industry by making high-quality Stone Plastic Composite (SPC) flooring more accessible and affordable. The company has introduced a new pricing model that offers SPC flooring at 40% to 70% lower than standard... - January 30, 2025 - Zone 4 Flooring
When Cryptocurrencies Plummet, BCH Miner Protects Your Assets from Decreasing, But Increasing
BCH Miner’s cloud mining platform brings many advantages to those who want to participate in cryptocurrency mining without complex configuration or large investments. - January 28, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
I Earned My First Million Euros When I Was 18 (Personal Experience)
If you are looking for ways to increase your passive income, cloud mining is a great way to do it. If used properly, these opportunities can help you grow your cryptocurrency wealth in "autopilot" mode with minimal time investment. At the very least, they should take less time than any type of active trading. - January 16, 2025 - DDB Miner
Award-Winning Soulful Prosperity Coach, Launches Fractional Leadership to Help Businesses Thrive
Prosperous Jenn, Soulful Prosperity Coach, and Most Dedicated Transformation Coach 2024 (New York), has rebranded to reflect her journey of clarity and alignment. She’s launching Fractional Leadership, a service helping business owners scale with clarity, accountability, and freedom—without the need for a full-time executive. With a mission to help leaders align their vision with strategy, Jenn’s work empowers purpose-driven businesses to thrive. - January 14, 2025 - Prosperous Jenn
BCH Miner Offers Free Cloud Mining Services — Powered by Clean Energy
Using clean energy as a driver: It not only saves a lot of energy consumption, but also generates high profits, allowing investors to see the opportunities of new energy. In the fast-paced world of cryptocurrency, simplicity and profitability are key. For beginners who want to earn a stable income, cloud mining provides an attractive option. - January 09, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Cloud Mining Platform with Clean Energy: BCH Miner Provides Free Mining Services
In this article, we will explore the concept of cloud mining, BCH Miner as a leading brand in cloud mining, and how it can help you start making $5,000 or more per day. - January 06, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Angela Arias’s New Book, "Half A Century Ago," is a Compelling Read That Chronicles the Resilience of Family Love in Overcoming Challenges in 1970s Bronx
Fulton Books author Angela Arias, who holds a doctorate in education and worked as an educator for nearly thirty-five years, has completed her most recent book, “Half A Century Ago”: a captivating memoir that recounts the author’s experiences coming of age in the Bronx, New York,... - November 21, 2024 - Fulton Books
Dionne Carpenter’s Newly Released “The Adventures of Danika and Dalilah: To the Moon with Casey June” is a Heartwarming Journey
“The Adventures of Danika and Dalilah: To the Moon with Casey June” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dionne Carpenter is delightful and inspiring tale celebrating the unique abilities of children with special needs and the power of imagination. - November 13, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Alfa Pride Financial Launches The Fundability System® - Transforming Access to Cash and Credit for Business Owners
Alfa Pride Financial's Fundability System® offers business owners unprecedented access to financing, including SBA loans, credit lines, and vendor credit with no personal guarantee. With one-click approvals and expert coaching, this system simplifies funding to help businesses grow. - October 31, 2024 - Alfa Pride Financial
WPT Global Expands Worldwide Reach: Now Available in Over 60 Countries
WPT Global is thrilled to announce its significant expansion, now offering its innovative online gaming platform in over 60 countries worldwide. This milestone reinforces WPT Global's commitment to providing an unparalleled poker experience to players across the globe. As part of its ongoing... - September 30, 2024 - WPT Global
Discover the Magic of NYC Through the Eyes of a French Bulldog in a New Children’s Book, "Little Zeusy's NYC Elevator Adventure"
Allison Gladstone announces the release of her debut children’s book, Little Zeusy's NYC Elevator Adventure. Inspired by her beloved French Bulldog, Zeus, the book tells the story of a curious Frenchie navigating the floors of a bustling NYC apartment building, meeting quirky characters along the way. The tale emphasizes themes of courage, exploration, and the importance of home. Filled with vibrant illustrations, this story aims to bring families together and is now available on Amazon - September 10, 2024 - Allison Gladstone
Derech Shalom Center Inc. Announces Resignation of Former President, Rabbi Avraham (Avi) Kahan
The Derech Shalom Center Inc. today announced that Rabbi Avraham (Avi) Kahan has resigned from his role as President of the organization, effective August 14, 2024. Rabbi Kahan has chosen to step down from his position in order to pursue other endeavors. Rabbi Kahan has played a significant role... - August 23, 2024 - The Derech Shalom Center Inc.
Dr. Pompa Explores the Hidden Risks of Root Canals
Dr. Pompa discusses the hidden risks of root canals in his latest health coaching initiative, revealing that often these procedures may carry infections that affect surrounding tissues. Despite meticulous care, root canals inherently possess risks, suggesting that sometimes avoiding the procedure might be safer. This exploration underscores the importance of careful decision-making and consultation in dental health and wellness. - May 10, 2024 - Pompa Program
Industrial Parts Distributor HVH Industrial Solutions Acquires Metro Industrial Supply
HVH Industrial Solutions expands its reach in North Jersey with the strategic acquisition of Metro Industrial Supply. The acquisition of Metro will position HVH as a strong supplier and distributor of power transmission and motion control parts in the New Jersey area with extensive inventory. - May 02, 2024 - HVH Industrial Solutions
Attorney Pankaj Malik Opens Full-Service Law Firm Focusing on Litigation, Corporate, M&A, Divorce, Child Custody, Commercial Real Estate, Foreclosure Defense, Immigration
Pankaj Malik: “If you have a legal problem, we are the advocates you want on your side. Our goal is to find a solution to your issue – whatever it might be – using our knowledge of the law to find sophisticated solutions.” - April 09, 2024 - PM Law PC
Voicebrook Expands Product Offerings with the Release of SynoptIQ eCP
The new software evolutionizes cancer reporting by enabling pathologists to work smarter, not harder to create CAP eCP reports. - February 07, 2024 - Voicebrook, Inc.
Laura Nardozzi’s New Book, "Poop is Not for Painting and Other Toddler Tid Bits," is a Delightful Series of Messy Situations Parents of Toddlers Often Face
Fulton Books author Laura Nardozzi, a stay-at-home mom of three, has completed her most recent book, “Poop is Not for Painting and Other Toddler Tid Bits”: a charming story about the hilarious misadventures of toddles and the messes they can often get into. A first-time author, Laura... - February 06, 2024 - Fulton Books
Food & Mood: Conversations with Stef & Lara Launch Their First Podcast Episode, "We Made It to January!"
Food & Mood: Conversations with Stef & Lara, is a podcast that focuses on the connection between the foods we eat, the moods we experience, and how they interact with each other. In the first episode, post-holiday comeback and setbacks will be discussed. Stefanie Schwartz a Registered... - January 13, 2024 - Food & Mood: Conversations with Stef & Lara
Winners of the First Annual Music for Humanity Songwriting Contest
Muisc for Humanity awarded $1,500 in their First Annual Songwriting Contest. $1,000 to the winner: Lucas Maehara Rotman and $500 to the runner-up Anna White. They also gave five honoable mentions to: Robert Bidney, Brianne Chasanoff, Phil Henry, Tom Heany and Nick Tibbs & Buddy Mondlock. - December 20, 2023 - Music for Humanity
SHADOWLAND STAGES Presents "Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley" – a Holiday Classic
SHADOWLAND STAGES, a Hudson Valley-based theatre company celebrating its 38th season, invites audiences to indulge in the holiday spirit with the hit comedy "Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley," by Lauren Gunderson and Margot Melcon. The family-friendly romance will run from December 1 to December 17. - November 27, 2023 - Shadowland Stages
ICON Foundation Donates $20,000 to Local Organizations
The ICON Foundation, Inc, is donating a total of $20,000 to the Tuckahoe Senior Citizen Center and The Pace Women's Justice Center. ICON Foundation was founded in early 2023 and is the not-for-profit arm of Keller Williams Realty Group in Scarsdale, NY. The 16th Annual Masquerade Ball, held on September 28 at The Surf Club in New Rochelle, was the inaugural fundraising event for the foundation. The event surpassed it's goal, and ICON will continue to support local organizations. - October 31, 2023 - ICON Foundation
FPC Expands Its Reach with the Launch of FPC of Hendersonville, NC
F-O-R-T-U-N-E Personnel Consultants (FPC), a distinguished nationwide network comprising over 65 franchised executive recruitment offices, proudly announces the establishment of FPC of Hendersonville. Under the capable ownership of April and Gian Bonfanti, FPC of Hendersonville will specialize in... - October 19, 2023 - FPC National
Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort and QCI Announce Partnership in Groundbreaking Development and Product Launch
In a landmark joint development and product launch, Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort are thrilled to unveil the Pala PURL, a revolutionary product for the casino industry. This unprecedented technology empowers players with instant access to their player accounts via their mobile devices, giving them the ability to self-comp (instantly redeem player points for free play, concert tickets, hotel rooms, food comps, and more). - October 06, 2023 - Pala Casino Resort Spa
Aref Agheli, MD Joins NYCBS in Newburgh
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS), one of the nation's leading oncology practices, is proud to announce the addition of Aref Agheli, MD. Dr. Agheli will practice at 611 Gidney Ave., Newburgh, NY 12550, and 419 E. Main St., Suite 110, Middletown, NY 10940. "We are excited to... - September 07, 2023 - New York Cancer & Blood Specialists
Jatheon Technologies Wins Eastern Suffolk BOCES RFP for Cloud Archiving
Jatheon Technologies Inc., a leading provider of data archiving, ediscovery and compliance solutions for regulated industries is announcing that it has been selected as the preferred vendor for Eastern Suffolk BOCES’ cloud archiving requirements. - August 17, 2023 - Jatheon Technologies Inc.
Hudson Valley Wine and Food Festival Joins Forces with NYS Sheep and Wool Festival to Present a Spectacular Culinary Experience with Celebrity Chefs
The Hudson Valley Wine and Food Festival is excited to announce a collaboration with the NYS Sheep and Wool Festival, This year's highly anticipated event will feature the culinary brilliance of not one but two celebrated celebrity chefs - Vincent Tropepe and Marcus Guiliano - as they take center... - August 02, 2023 - Hudson Valley Wine & Food Festival
FirmPick.com is a Platform That Treats Barbers Like Celebrities
Firmpick.com is a website that helps barbers and salon technicians improve client experience and increase personal income. It just launched a plan to recruit associate barbers from its members. Associate Barbers are guaranteed related resources for more job opportunities and options to create income. - July 05, 2023 - RealtyMulti Services & Agencies LLC
Music for Humanity will Announce $16,000 in Music Scholarships Bringing Their Grand Total to $167,000
To date Music for Humanity has given 61 scholarships totaling $151,000. On July 15 at Noble Coffee Roasters in Campbell Hall NY they will announce another 5 scholarships for $16,000 as follows: $7,500 Grand Scholarship, $4,000 Runner-Up, $2,500 MFH David Crystal Scholarship, Two Honorable Mentions of $1,000 each. - June 29, 2023 - Music for Humanity
Nationally Recognized RESTORE Hair Transplant & Restoration Joins NYC
Dr. Glen Ross of New York City and RESTORE team up to tackle balding. - May 09, 2023 - RESTORE Hair
$16,000 in Music Scholarships
Music for Humanity will give another $16,000 in music scholarships to add to the $151,000 they have already given. The 5 scholarships are $7,500 Grand Scholarship, $4,000 Runner-Up, $2,500 MFH David Crystal Scholarship and two Honorable Mentions of $1,000 each. - March 16, 2023 - Music for Humanity
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists Expands Cancer Care Network to Upstate Locations
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS), one of the leading oncology practices in the nation, and OneOncology, the national platform for independent community oncology practices, announce its plan to expand cancer care access to Orange County. The expanded footprint will provide patients... - January 30, 2023 - New York Cancer & Blood Specialists
Eastdale Village Welcomes Fine-Dining Asian Restaurant, Tomo Asian Fusion
Award-Winning Orange County Restaurant to Open This Spring at Eastdale Village in Poughkeepsie, NY - January 27, 2023 - Eastdale Village Town Center
Independent Living, Inc. Celebrates 35 Years Serving People with Disabilities in the Mid-Hudson Valley
On Saturday, October 1, Independent Living, Inc. (ILI) celebrated its 35th Anniversary Gala: “Onward 2022!” at Newburgh’s hottest new venue, the Silk Factory. Attended by over 225 guests including area dignitaries, disability advocates, donors and friends. The event honored three... - November 05, 2022 - Independent Living Inc
Introducing Wholeview Direct: Delivering Addiction Treatment Directly Into the Homes of New Yorkers
Wholeview Direct, a new, fully virtual, outpatient addiction treatment program has begun to provide treatment throughout the State of New York. - November 01, 2022 - Wholeview Wellness
American Idol Finalist & Alum Qaasim Middleton Announces the Return of the Juggernaut War Party at the Knitting Factory in Brooklyn – the 1st War Fest Series
Brooklyn Hedgehogs Qaasim & Khalil Middleton are back at again. Returning from a pre-pandemic hiatus, The Juggernaut War Party is back in full swing and performing live at The Knitting Factory on July 3 in Brooklyn, NY. It's the 1st of their War Party/War Fest Series. The two time winners of the Afro Punk Battle of the Bands and creators of "War Hop" are returning with New Hot Music and their GUMBO fusions of FunkRock, HipHop, Soul, Alternative/Jazz. - June 20, 2022 - Toni Seawright
St. Cecilia Church to Raise Funds for "Lift Them Up" Program in El Barrio
St. Cecilia to launch “Lift Them Up” program to provide access to the handicapped and infirm of El Barrio Community. - February 03, 2022 - St. Ceilia and Holy Agony Church
Durante Rentals to Open New Location in Queens, NY for Flagship Location
Durante Rentals, a leader in the construction equipment rental industry, has announced that they will be opening a new location in Queens N.Y. to further increase their capacity to serve the NY Metro area. The 68,000sqft property provides a central location for the company and improves its ability... - November 29, 2021 - Durante Rentals
Durante Rentals Becomes Member of Professional Women in Construction
Durante Rentals, a leader in the construction equipment rental industry, announced it has become a member of the Professional Women in Construction (PWC) Association. The PWC supports, advances and connects women within the architecture, engineering, construction and related industries. Anthony... - July 27, 2021 - Durante Rentals
Trophy Fitness Clothing Ladies Gym Wear Launch New Collection
With the world in coronavirus havoc right now, there's nothing better than a good set of ladies gym wear to get you looking fine and feeling good. Trophy Fitness Clothing has just launched their new ladies gym wear collection. - May 20, 2021 - Trophy Fitness Clothing
Jason Amada's 5 Tips to Become a Successful Medical Rep
Jason Amada is a New York-based medical sales representative who started his career in the field of Finance. In 2019, he made the switch to medicine and considers it to be one of the best decisions of his life. His long-lost love for medicine was realized with his career transition. He has been... - March 04, 2021 - Jason Amada: Medical Sales
LichtensteinRE Has Sold a Shopping Center in Congers, NY for $4,000,000
LichtensteinRE has procured a Rare 4% Fixed Rate Interest; Only 15 Year Seller’s PM Private Money First Mortgage for the Buyer. - January 13, 2021 - LichtensteinRE