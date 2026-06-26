Since Bitcoin became the first cryptocurrency in 2009, there are now thousands of cryptocurrencies. These new coins (running on their own native blockchains) are called altcoins or alternative coins. But Bitcoin will always be the cryptocurrency (the boss). In 2024, driven by Trump's lead in the US election, Bitcoin broke through its historical highs, leading the Bitcoin mining industry into its peak era. - January 17, 2025 - BitconeMine