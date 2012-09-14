PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Silvergate Names Antonio Martino Chief Financial Officer and Michael Lempres Director Silvergate Bank is a San Diego-based bank that opened in 1988 and is a subsidiary of Silvergate Capital Corporation. Silvergate’s headquarters office is located at 4250 Executive Square, La Jolla, CA 92037. - October 07, 2019 - Silvergate Bank

Alleged Victim of Childhood Sexual Abuse Files Civil Lawsuit Against Brooklyn Friends School Allegedly, Victim Claims That School Janitor Sexually Assaulted Her When She Was a Student at Brooklyn Friends School. - October 06, 2019 - The Zalkin Law Firm

Managed Benefit Services Launches New Marketing Campaigns MBS or Managed Benefit Services is now offering traffic for prescription plans, helping lower the acquisition cost for buyers in this vertical. Who is Managed Benefit Services and why are customers concerned with prescription cost for their clients? Krishen Iyer is the founder of Managed Benefit Services,... - May 06, 2019 - Managed Benefits

The Pi Shop, Product Incubator Announces Event Led by Tesla Co-Founder Marc Tarpenning On April 25, 2019, Tesla Co-Founder Marc Tarpenning will be visiting The Pi Shop in Downtown Fresno to deliver a fireside chat regarding entrepreneurship, Tesla, environmental concerns, and the future of technology. - April 20, 2019 - Pi Shop

Christina Hudnall, SPHR, SHRM, Joins Impec Group as Senior Vice President of Human Resources & Staffing IMPEC Group continues its rapid transformation into a full-service Facility & Professional Real Estate Services provider through strategic acquisitions and experienced hires. IMPEC’s goal is to be an impartial, knowledgeable and high-touch service provider to the industry. - March 26, 2019 - Impec Group

Introducing the Geiger-Lund Model 2019 Selective Asparagus Harvester Geiger-Lund Harvesters is introducing its new model 2019 selective asparagus harvester. According to Geiger-Lund, the machine will dramatically reduce the cost of labor to harvest asparagus by eliminating the field labor. Geiger-Lund has just sold its second machine to a grower in Sweden, having sold the first machine to a grower in Arizona. This coming spring the machines will be available for viewing while they operate. Viewing details will be posted on its website in March. - January 31, 2019 - Geiger-Lund

Red Pill Medical, Inc. Introduces New CBD Product Line to Combat the Common Problems Americans with an Active Lifestyle Face Everyday Red Pill Medical's CEO Gregory A. Smith, M.D. (Producer of the American Addict films) has rolled out a new science-based line of CBD products designed for everyday use to address a variety of common complaints to help people reach their personal peak. - January 31, 2019 - Red Pill Medical, Inc.

Krishen Iyer's Encinitas, CA Company Managed Benefit Services Now Offering Video Content Get a head start in 2019 with new video content for your internet traffic through Managed Benefits Services with their new Encinitas, CA location. - January 03, 2019 - Managed Benefits

New Action/Adventure Book Out Today - "Shipwreck Island" from Multi-Award Winning Novelist From Multi-Award Winning Thriller Writer James McPike comes his 5th and latest blockbuster adventure - "Shipwreck Island." Based on a real 19th century New Zealand shipwreck that went missing... along with its legendary gold cargo. Called "A grand adventure" by Readers' Favorite (5 stars) and named a Top-10 semi-finalist in the Clive Cussler sponsored Adventure Writer's Competition. - November 08, 2018 - James McPike

New Biography "Charles Proteus Steinmetz" Presents the Amazing Life of a Forgotten Genius and Eccentric New biography "Charles Proteus Steinmetz: The Electrical Wizard of Schenectady" profiles the life and work of Charles Proteus Steinmetz (1865-1923), the scientist who made long-range AC power transmission possible. Steinmetz was just four feet tall, a celebrated eccentric, and revered in his lifetime as one of America's greatest scientists. The first biography of Steinmetz in years, "Charles Proteus Steinmetz" brings this great man's life and achievements to a new generation. - September 26, 2018 - Linden Publishing

TFC Title Loans' New Los Angeles Location TFC Title Loans announce that they have moved into an amazing new suite at 3055 Wilshire #530 Los Angeles, CA 90010. - August 31, 2018 - TFC Title Loans

The Nurses Learning Center Announces the Launch of the Largest Tutorial Database for Student Nurses and Aspiring Nurses in the U.S. Where can students go when they have failed the nursing entrance tests such as the HESI, HESI A2, TEAS A5 or the TEAS, even the NCLEX Boards? A graduate nurse who fails their boards, cannot reinvest thousands of dollars to re-enter nursing school and spend another 3 years of their life in school. The Nurses Learning Center team of nurses have stated that they are ready and waiting to help. - April 27, 2018 - Nurses Learning Center

Phlebotomy Career Training Incorporates Echocardiogram Training Into Their Electrocardiogram and Telemetry Online Class Due to popular demand, Phlebotomy Career Training has now added instruction in echocardiogram as part of the Electrocardiogram Cardiac Monitor Technician course curriculum. - March 29, 2018 - Phlebotomy Career Training

Tourme Introduces a New Way of Touring Tourme is a new application that is ready to revolutionize the way people travel. - March 06, 2018 - International Touring Apps., LLC.

MKG Enterprises Corp. Leading Mobile Tax Refund Tech Company Software-as-a-Service African-American entrepreneur launches innovative mobile tax refund loan app to revolutionize tax industry. - February 14, 2018 - MKG Tax Consultants

Altoma Announces Closing $92,003,500 via 24 Transactions Over 12 Months Altoma Real Estate Advisors LLC, a CRE debt and equity placement shop based in California, closed $92,003,500 in 23 debt financings and 1 investment sales referral in a 12 month period from mid Nov. 2016 to mid Nov. 2017. The placements include acquisition financing, refinancing and construction financing for new and repeat clients alike, who rely on Altoma for top tier service and certainty of execution, time and time again. - November 24, 2017 - Altoma Real Estate Advisors, Inc.

Safety Center's Teen Safe Driving Campaign Receives Funding from The Allstate Foundation Good Starts Young Program Youth Take Action to End Distractions by Empowering Students throughout California to Create Real Change - October 10, 2017 - Safety Center

HMiners Announces Attractive Promotional Campaign for Their Cryptocurrency Mining Rigs HMiners, a rapidly emerging name in the global cryptocurrency market, has just launched a lucrative promotional offer for their advanced mining rigs. With the introduction of this offer, all HMiners customers purchasing three units of the same product will receive the fourth unit absolutely free of charge. - September 03, 2017 - HMiners Technologies Inc.

As U.S. Student Loan Debt Reaches Trillions, Millennials Share Burden with Baby Boomers ABC10 recently featured Coach, Trainer and Speaker Dr. Aimée V. Sanchez from California in both a published article and aired segment on the impact of the student loan crisis upon Millenials, Communities, and College Graduates in the U.S. and California. - August 30, 2017 - Aimee V. Sanchez, Ph.D.

Coach, Trainer, Speaker Dr. Aimée V. Sanchez Attends Leadership Conference with John C. Maxwell in Florida California certified coach, trainer and speaker, Dr. Aimée V. Sanchez with the John Maxwell Team (JMT) recently traveled to Orlando for Advanced Leadership training from Dr. John C. Maxwell, Paul Martinelli, and JMT faculty. - August 29, 2017 - Aimee V. Sanchez, Ph.D.

Krishen Iyer New Company Launch Krishen Iyer re-brands Quick Link Marketing and launches Manged Benefits Services which is a marketing company promoting dental, life and health insurance leads as primary verticals. - July 10, 2017 - Managed Benefits

Altoma Real Estate Advisors LLC Announces Closing Over $70,000,000 in 8 Months Altoma, a CRE debt and equity placement shop based in California, closed $72,479,500 in debt financing spanning 14 transactions from early October 2016 to early June 2017. The placements included acquisitions and refinances for repeat and new clients alike, further bolstering a track record for executing as promised and exceeding expectations. - June 30, 2017 - Altoma Real Estate Advisors, Inc.

Gladys Dominguez Recognized as a Professional of the Year by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Gladys Dominguez of San Miguel, California has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2017 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for her outstanding contributions and achievements for over 10 years in the field of education. About Gladys Dominguez Ms. Dominguez is a 1st Grade Teacher... - June 29, 2017 - Strathmore Worldwide

Shelley M. Klein, Ed.D. Recognized as a Professional of the Year by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Shelley M. Klein, Ed.D., of Santa Maria, California has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2017 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of education. About Shelley M. Klein, Ed.D. Dr. Klein has almost 30 years experience... - May 17, 2017 - Strathmore Worldwide

2017 California Sports Hall of Fame Induction The California Sports Hall of Fame will induct its Class of 2017 members featuring five California sports legends, Leigh Steinberg - Agent * Michelle Kwan – Olympic Skating * John Force - NHRA * James Lofton – NFL HOF * Byron Scott – NBA Lakers. The 11th annual Induction Ceremony is scheduled on Sunday, June 25th 4:00 p.m., at the Morongo Casino Resort & Spa, Cabezon, California. - April 19, 2017 - California Sports Hall Of Fame

Sales Experts. Inc. - Award Winning Assisted Staffing Company and Sales Done Rite, LLC. Announce Exciting Merger Assisted staffing company Sales Experts, Inc. announced today that it will be merging with Sales Done Rite, LLC., a national direct sales powerhouse effective March 15th, 2017. Sales Experts, Inc. expects this merger to expand the sales staff outreach and strategically strengthen nationwide distribution... - March 16, 2017 - Sales Experts, Inc.

Safety Center's Peer-to-Peer, Teen Safe Driving Campaigns Receives Funding from the Allstate Foundation Good Starts Young Program Empowering Students to Create Real Change, Lead, Impact, and Reach Youth Making a Difference in Teen Safe Driving Decisions - September 14, 2016 - Safety Center

Safety Center Creates Youth Advisory Council with Funding from The Allstate Foundation Empowering high school students to make a difference in the world. - June 29, 2016 - Safety Center

A New Breed of Winners Take Stage at the 2016 CIF State Track and Field Championship Inclusion of Paralympic Sports Allow a Southern California Girl to Shake Up Misperceptions of What Kids with Disabilities can Achieve. Before Kendall Stier took center stage representing the Southern Section in the CIF State Track and Field Championships on Friday, she was already a winner. Born with... - June 05, 2016 - teamstier.com

Frozen Cranberries Cater to West Coast Consumer Health Trends Local Massachusetts farm expands distribution to West Coast retailer Vons. - May 31, 2016 - Cape Cod Select

Drug Fight Takes on New Urgency in South Los Angeles Church of Scientology Community Center announces free training and drug education materials for educators, community groups and mentors. - February 16, 2016 - Church of Scientology International

Classic Christianity Reveals Plans for Children's Series Well-known for their Christian devotional "A Year of Timeless Devotions," Classic Christianity today revealed plans for an extensive series of illustrated children's devotional storybooks. "Around Home," the first in the "At Papa's Knee" series of devotionals, releases today. - November 17, 2015 - Classic Christianity

Teen Success Inc. Celebrates the Accomplishments of Central Valley Teen Moms Teen mothers share their stories and their successes with supporters and members of the Fresno community during the Open House at Fresno Barrios Unidos on Wednesday, September 30th. - September 25, 2015 - Teen Success

The Pavillion Agency Launches New Website Relaunch of newly designed Website - September 10, 2015 - Pavillion Agency Inc

Aspiranet Urges Families to Help Close Gap for California Foster Children in Need Leading human services agency launches campaign to recruit 50 new foster-adoptive families - July 29, 2015 - Aspiranet

Tourmaline Beach Press Releases New Children's Book by Andrew Christison Tourmaline Beach Press is proud to present their debut publication, "A Boy and a Bird," a children's book by Fresno, California Native, Andrew Christison. New York Times Best Selling Author, Brian Tracy, said, "This book teaches young people the most important lesson of all – to never give up, no matter what." - July 15, 2015 - Tourmaline Beach Press

Teen Mothers Defying the Odds Seven teen mothers received college scholarships at an event held in Menlo Park earlier this spring. The keynote address was delivered by Santa Clara County Superior Court Judge and former teen mom Teresa Guerrero-Daley. Judge Guerrero-Daley shared her own remarkable story from teen mom and high school dropout to being the first Latina elected to the Santa Clara County Superior Court. - June 18, 2015 - Teen Success

3P Learning to Debut the Latest 3D Middle School Science Resource: IntoScience in San Francisco Wednesday, May 20 The team behind the highly successful and effective K-12 math resource, Mathletics, is excited to announce the release of IntoScience for Grades 6, 7 & 8 across 137 schools in the Bay Area on Wednesday May 20. Created specifically for the needs of Middle School science students, IntoScience helps... - May 19, 2015 - 3P Learning

AMPTVNOW News to be on BizTV National TV Channel Daily Starting March 30th AMPTVNOW News, the other source begins airing on BizTV daily at 1:00 PM PST, March 30th. Check your local TV guide for the TV channel information or watch online live: www.biztv.com. Repeat broadcast can be found at www.live.amptvnow.com. - March 20, 2015 - Ann Marie Production

Party: Get Your WAPI on and Ride the Human Powered Ferris Wheel. Celebrate Earth Day Sierra 2015, Saturday, April 18, 2015 from 10-4, Bishop City Park, Bishop, CA The Rotary Club of Bishop Sunrise invites everyone to Bishop City Park, on US 395 in Bishop CA, Saturday, April 18 to celebrate Earth Day Sierra from 10-4pm. Five fabulous hours of fun with food and drink, live music, fine crafts by local Sierra artisans, activities, educational and informational booths, demonstrations and new experiences for the entire family. - March 18, 2015 - Rotary Club of Bishop Sunrise

The You★BETTER★Exactly! Summit: 18 Top Biz Experts, 18 Free Gifts ... All Together in One Place ... All Totally Free The You★BETTER★Exactly! Summit features 18 top biz experts giving away free tools to empower you to build a better, more profitable business and lead a more fulfilling life. April 6-18, 2015. Register for free at www.youBETTERexactly.com - March 16, 2015 - Exactly Write Copywriting

Freeze Your Eggs and Delay Fertility Egg freezing is an exciting new option for many women who have chosen to delay fertility due to career building, partner status or other reasons. - March 07, 2015 - Great Possibilities Egg Freezing & Fertility Agency

DYL Now Offers Auto X-Dates for Auto Insurance Agents DYL, the Cloud-based business phone system with Sales Automation, announces the release of X-Dates for the Auto Insurance industry. - January 20, 2015 - DYL

DYL Announces SMS Texting Features DYL, a Cloud-based phone system with Sales Automation, announces new features that allows SMS texting in groups, onversations and reminders. - January 20, 2015 - DYL

New Fully Automatic Clean in Place System for Oil in Water Monitors Introducing the new TurnerCIP Fully Automatic Clean In Place System from Turner Designs Hydrocarbon Instruments. - August 22, 2014 - Turner Designs Hydrocarbon Instruments

The World’s Only DNV “Clean Design” Certified 5 PPM Bilge Alarm is Here Announcing the New TD-107 5.0™ Oil In Water Monitor from Turner Designs Hydrocarbon Instruments available from NAG Marine. - August 05, 2014 - Turner Designs Hydrocarbon Instruments

Shea’s Lounge Book Premier and Signing This new book is based on actual events that involve Joe discovering and adopting a street dog that had been living on the central Florida streets for at least two years. Shea, the runaway, was an escape artist who repeatedly escaped from his yard only to be repeatedly caught by Animal Control officers, myself, or by his neighbors on numerous occasions, until one day, after another escape, she returned home and never left again. - August 03, 2014 - Joe Ozier