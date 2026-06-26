California: Fresno News
John Whitford Communications Becomes Authorized Reseller of DSI for Business Internet
John Whitford, founder of John Whitford Communications, is proud to announce that the company, in business since 1982, is now bringing Internet to business clients as an Authorized sub-agent of DSI. - June 26, 2026 - John Whitford Communications
CommLab India Launches GenAI-Enabled eLearning Framework to Address Quality Risks in AI-Generated Training
CommLab India introduces a GenAI-enabled eLearning framework to help enterprises scale training while preserving instructional quality & human oversight. - June 23, 2026 - CommLab India
Circle MSP Named Authorized Crestron Dealer for Enterprise AV
Circle MSP has been named an authorized Crestron dealer, expanding its managed Print, managed IT and Cybersecurity services into enterprise AV and intelligent workplace controls. The company now designs, installs, and services the full Crestron lineup across boardrooms, education, healthcare, and government facilities - offering clients a single partner for IT, cybersecurity, managed print, and AV. Visit circlemsp.com/audio-visual. - May 14, 2026 - Circle MSP
Hodson P.I. LLC Launches National “Truth & Integrity Scholarship” to Support Future Legal, Claims, and Investigative Professionals
Hodson P.I. LLC proudly announces the launch of the Hodson Truth & Integrity Scholarship, a national scholarship program designed to recognize and support students who demonstrate honesty, accountability, leadership, and strong moral character while pursuing careers in the legal, claims, or... - May 06, 2026 - Hodson P.I., LLC
Staffing Agency Fair Employment (SAFE) Act Gains Strong Momentum as Senate Judiciary Advances SB 1032 with Broad Support
The California State Senate has taken a significant step forward in advancing meaningful reform in the staffing industry, as the Senate Judiciary Committee approved SB 1032, the Staffing Agency Fair Employment (SAFE) Act, with a decisive bipartisan vote of 11–2, earlier this week. - April 26, 2026 - Partnership Organization for Workplace Ethics and Reform
Aldiva Rubalcava Honored as a Woman of the Month for February 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Aldiva Rubalcava of Visalia, California, has been honored as a Woman of the Month for February 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This distinction acknowledges her contributions and achievements in the finance industry. She will be featured in the... - April 16, 2026 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Krishen Iyer: Entrepreneur, Business Builder, and Community Contributor
Krishen Iyer, a managed benefits co-founder who sold 2 decades ago in La Jolla, California, is an entrepreneur and business leader known for building companies, creating employment opportunities, and contributing to the communities connected to his work. Over the course of his career, he has founded and developed businesses that have collectively employed thousands of people, helping many individuals launch and grow their professional careers. - March 17, 2026 - Managed Benefits
Anita Denise Evans Honored as a VIP for 2026 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Anita Denise Evans of Madera, California, has been named a VIP for 2026 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for her contributions and dedication to city government and public service. About Anita Denise Evans Anita Denise Evans made history in Madera, California, as the first African... - March 06, 2026 - Strathmore Worldwide
Anita Denise Evans Honored as a VIP for 2026 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Anita Denise Evans of Madeira, California, has been named a VIP for 2026 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for her contributions and dedication to city government and public service. About Anita Denise Evans Evans is a councilwoman serving within city government, where she is... - February 19, 2026 - Strathmore Worldwide
POWER Applauds Introduction of SAFE Act to Strengthen Oversight of Temporary Staffing Agencies and Protect California Workers
California is one of the few large labor markets that does not currently require comprehensive statewide registration and licensing of temporary staffing agencies before they begin operations. (See attached chart) - February 12, 2026 - POWER
Reel Fathers Rights APC Welcomes Three New Attorneys to Their Family Law Practice
Reel Fathers Rights APC, a leading law firm dedicated to advocating for fathers in family law matters, is pleased to announce the addition of three attorneys to its legal team: Brian D. Mullen, Laura Alvarez, and Nina Tahsini. The arrival of these attorneys further strengthens the firm’s... - February 03, 2026 - Reel Fathers Rights
AirMax AC Consulting Services Unveils Tiered 2026 Maintenance Plans to Help Homeowners and Businesses Combat Rising Energy Costs
As residents brace for another season of record-breaking temperatures, AirMax AC Consulting Services has announced the launch of its 2026 Preventative Maintenance Lineup. - February 02, 2026 - AirMax AC Consulting Services, Inc
CryptoEasily Officially Launches New Energy Cloud Mining Platform Supporting Multi-Asset Mining Services for Cryptocurrencies Such as BTC, ETH, and XRP
CryptoEasily today announced the launch of its new generation cloud mining platform. - November 15, 2025 - CryptoEasily
Superior Grocers Supported Food Banks Amid Recent SNAP/EBT Uncertainty
As families across Southern California faced uncertainty earlier this week due to the temporary SNAP/EBT funding disruption, Superior Grocers quickly expanded its community food donation program to ensure families in need continued to have access to essential food items. Working in partnership... - November 10, 2025 - Superior Grocers
Ranch Systems, Inc. Introduces RS10 Bluetooth® Transmitter & Data Logger, the Next Generation in Data Logger Solutions
Ranch Systems, Inc., a leading manufacturer of wireless telemetry solutions, is introducing a new set of solutions under the brand RanchDL™. The new brand is focused on a new version of the RS10 Transmitter & Data Logger Unit utilizing Bluetooth® Wireless Long-Range technology. - October 30, 2025 - Ranch Systems Inc.
Nickels Soil Lab Fundraiser Dinner Returns December 4, 2025 in Arbuckle, California
The Nickels Soil Lab Fundraiser Dinner will be held December 4, 2025 at the Arbuckle Golf Club in Arbuckle, CA, featuring dinner, an auction, and entertainment by comedian Patrick McDermott to support agricultural research in California’s Sacramento Valley. - October 27, 2025 - JCS Marketing Inc.
Image Specialty Partners Announces New Leadership Team Members
Image Specialty Partners (“ISP”), a leading dental specialty support organization, has announced the addition of two key executives to its leadership team: Lacie Randall, a veteran in dental and healthcare marketing, and Roman Meydbray, an accomplished IT leader. Their appointments mark... - October 20, 2025 - Image Specialty Partners
Dongsheng’s New Breakthrough in Precious Metal Recycling Technology
New breakthroughs in Dongsheng precious metal recycler’s recycling technology in 2025.Dongsheng Precious Metal Recycling employs advanced roasting and acid treatment technology to process spent palladium-containing catalysts. - October 13, 2025 - Dongsheng Metal
SolMining: UK-Registered Cloud Mining Platform Launches Real-Time Bitcoin (BTC) and Dogecoin (DOGE) Mining
With the rapid development of cryptocurrency, the acquisition of computing power is constantly evolving. Traditional mining machines require expensive hardware investments and high electricity costs, often prohibitive for average investors. SolMining, a UK-registered cloud mining platform focused... - September 02, 2025 - SolMining
Huisman Auctions Announces Fleet Liquidation of Ford E-450 Step Vans Across California
Huisman Auctions announces an online fleet liquidation of 2008–2011 Ford E-450 Step Vans located in Sacramento, Fresno, and San Leandro, CA. Ideal for food truck conversions, delivery fleets, or mobile businesses, these vans range from running units to project-ready vehicles. Auction closes Wednesday, August 27, 2025 at 1 PM (PT). Whitelist Auction – pre-approval required. Huisman Auctions: Helping You Make Space for Whatever Comes Next. - August 23, 2025 - Huisman Auctions, Inc.
Innovate! Inc. Awarded $8.1M Department of the Interior Contract to Support Nation’s Primary Wildland Fire Data Exchange System
Innovate! Inc. has won an $8.1M Department of the Interior recompete contract to support the nation’s primary wildland fire data exchange system. - August 20, 2025 - Innovate! Inc.
T&S Brass Partners with Premier to Expand Foodservice Representation in the Western U.S.
T&S Brass and Bronze Works, Inc., has named Premier as a new sales representative for California and Nevada, strengthening its presence in two of the foodservice industry’s most active markets. - August 01, 2025 - T&S Brass
Hodson PI, LLC Earns Great Place to Work® Certification™ for 2025—Employees Report a 90% Satisfaction Rating
Hodson PI, LLC is proud to announce it is now officially Great Place to Work® Certified™, a recognition earned through overwhelmingly positive feedback from employees, with 90% of them stating that Hodson PI is a truly great place to work. This certification is a direct reflection of the... - July 30, 2025 - Hodson P.I., LLC
Superior Grocers Opens Its Second Las Vegas Store
· New store at 390 S Decatur Blvd marks the 74th store for one of the nation’s largest independent grocery chains. · Grand opening celebration was on July 23 underscores the company’s commitment to investing in local communities, with planned check giveaways to local... - July 25, 2025 - Superior Grocers
UK-Certified SWL Miner Launches Cloud Mining Mobile Applicaion
SWL Miner is a free cloud mining platform founded in 2017 and headquartered in Yorkshire, England, providing mining services for multiple currencies such as Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Litecoin, etc. The company is pleased to announce the launch of a new mobile application. The timely release of this... - July 09, 2025 - SWL Miner
California Walnut Conference Returns with New Date and Location for 2026
The California Walnut Conference, the annual gathering for walnut growers and handlers, is returning with a new date and location for 2026. The event will take place February 19, 2026, at the Turlock Fairgrounds, marking a new chapter in its continued evolution and growth. The annual California... - July 01, 2025 - JCS Marketing Inc.
Neal Mehta Conducts Research on Controlling Inflammation with Synthetic Peptides
Neal Mehta, a recent biology graduate from Pepperdine University, has made advances in biomedical research. Neal’s work focuses on the use of synthetic peptides to control inflammation, offering a new approach to treating chronic diseases. Mehta, who graduated summa cum laude in May 2025,... - June 03, 2025 - Neal Mehta
ZA Miner Provides Daily Bitcoin Earnings in 2025 via Cloud Mining
The cryptocurrency market is booming, with Bitcoin, XRP, and DOGE leading the charge. However, their volatility often leaves investors searching for stable, high yield income streams. Enter AI-powered cloud mining without the technical hassles of traditional mining. With platforms like ZA Miner,... - May 06, 2025 - ZA Miner
Landscape Development, Inc. Celebrates Grand Opening of New Bakersfield Facility with Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
Landscape Development, Inc. has opened a new 12,000 sq. ft. office in Bakersfield at 7415 Meany Ave., supporting Construction and Design Studios divisions. A ribbon cutting will be held Tuesday, June 18 at 4:00 PM with Mayor Karen Goh and local leaders attending. The event is open to the public and media. - April 18, 2025 - Landscape Development, Inc.
Mountain Lion Deterrent for Hiking, Mountain Biking and Outdoor Recreation
Innovative solution to increasing mountain lion attacks for outdoor enthusiasts. - April 17, 2025 - Mountain Lion Deterrent
Pelsis North America to Showcase Pelsis Digital Insect Light Trap AI Technology at Food Safety Summit
Pelsis North America is showcasing its new AI-powered Pelsis Digital Insect Light Traps at the 2025 Food Safety Summit. This technology offers real-time, 24/7 monitoring of flying insect activity in sensitive environments like food processing facilities. The system uses AI to analyze data on insect activity, device status, and environmental conditions, providing actionable insights for proactive pest control. - April 04, 2025 - Pelsis North America
Dymally Institute Celebrates 6th Annual Jazz & Arts Festival
The Dymally Institute is celebrating its 6th Annual Jazz & Arts Festival on April 26, 2025 on the beautiful campus of California State University Dominguez Hills (CSUDH). Headlining this event is Grammy Award Winner, PJ Morton, Will Downing, Tito Puente, Jr., MAYSA, Nedra Wheeler, Everett Harp, Jeff Lorber, Paul Jackson, Jr. and many other invited celebrity guest and community leaders. - April 03, 2025 - Dymally Institute
Origin Utility Announces Successful Go-Live of MobileLite Workforce Management Solution for Turlock Irrigation District (TID)
Origin Utility (Origin), a leading provider of innovative public sector technology solutions, recently announced the successful Go-Live of Origin MobileLite at Turlock Irrigation District (TID), following a rapid and efficient 5-month onboarding. TID is a community-owned, not-for-profit irrigation... - March 19, 2025 - Origin
BCH Miner Cloud Mining Now Using More AI Models like Deepseek to Double Bitcoin Output
After several years of turbulent market fluctuations, cryptocurrencies still attract the attention of many investors who are actively seeking new opportunities and investment strategies. The volatility of Bitcoin prices and the sharp decline of altcoins such as XRP and DOGE have made traditional... - March 11, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
New Book, "Creating Little Miracles," Offers an Honest, Heartfelt Look Into the World of Surrogacy
Alysia Lyons shares her deeply personal journey as a four-time surrogate, breaking myths and celebrating the beauty of helping families grow. Surrogacy is a topic often surrounded by misconceptions, curiosity, and deep emotions. In her groundbreaking new book, Creating Little Miracles, author and... - March 09, 2025 - Coach Alysia Lyons
BCH Miner Launches Free AI Cloud Mining Service, Allowing Global Users to Access
Allows users to mine cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Litecoin, and Dogecoin. - February 20, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
DDB Miner Expands Its Cloud Mining Services
Expanding Cryptocurrency Support for Greater Flexibility - February 11, 2025 - DDB Miner
Lance Bessey’s Newly Released "Easter Bunny and Chick (The Play)" is a Creative and Faith-Filled Adventure
“Easter Bunny and Chick (The Play)” from Christian Faith Publishing author Lance Bessey is a vibrant and imaginative retelling of key moments from the life of Jesus, featuring beloved characters on a spiritual journey of discovery and miracles. - January 24, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
BitconeMine Provides Cloud Bitcoin Mining Services
Since Bitcoin became the first cryptocurrency in 2009, there are now thousands of cryptocurrencies. These new coins (running on their own native blockchains) are called altcoins or alternative coins. But Bitcoin will always be the cryptocurrency (the boss). In 2024, driven by Trump's lead in the US election, Bitcoin broke through its historical highs, leading the Bitcoin mining industry into its peak era. - January 17, 2025 - BitconeMine
BCH Miner Offers Free Cloud Mining Services — Powered by Clean Energy
Using clean energy as a driver: It not only saves a lot of energy consumption, but also generates high profits, allowing investors to see the opportunities of new energy. In the fast-paced world of cryptocurrency, simplicity and profitability are key. For beginners who want to earn a stable income, cloud mining provides an attractive option. - January 09, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Cloud Mining Platform with Clean Energy: BCH Miner Provides Free Mining Services
In this article, we will explore the concept of cloud mining, BCH Miner as a leading brand in cloud mining, and how it can help you start making $5,000 or more per day. - January 06, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Ales for ALS Achieves $1 Million Milestone and Expands Nationwide
Ales for ALS™, a global initiative uniting craft breweries in the fight against ALS, has reached an extraordinary milestone in 2024: raising $1 million in a single year. Supported by Yakima Chief Hops, this program has seen remarkable growth over its 13-year journey, fueled by the dedication of brewers, sponsors, and a passionate community. - January 06, 2025 - ALS Therapy Development Institute
Central California Psychedelic Summit
The Central California Psychedelic Summit 2025: Building Bridges in Psychedelic Science and Community Wellness The Central California Psychedelic Summit (CCPS) 2025 is set to return to Fresno, uniting researchers, clinicians, community leaders, and advocates to explore the transformative potential of psychedelics in mental health, wellness, and harm reduction. This event will take place in the heart of the Central Valley, fostering collaboration and meaningful dialogue. - January 03, 2025 - Advanced Behavioral Concepts
Justin D. Hodson Named CALI Investigator of the Year
The California Association of Licensed Investigators (CALI) has awarded Justin D. Hodson, CPI, the prestigious Investigator of the Year Award. This recognition celebrates Justin’s outstanding contributions to the investigative profession, his dedication to mentoring others, and his role in... - October 21, 2024 - Hodson P.I., LLC
West Coast Cure Initiates Voluntary Recall
West Coast Cure is committed to maintaining high standards of quality and safety for its customers. To uphold its commitment to quality, it ensures that every product it sells has a passing compliance test conducted by a state-licensed laboratory. The California cannabis regulatory authority has... - October 07, 2024 - West Coast Cure
The Source LGBT+ Center in Visalia Will Illuminate the Sky on October 11, 2024, with the GLEAM, a New Landmark
The official kick off to Pride Visalia is happening on October 11, 2024, in Visalia, California. The Source LGBT+ Center in Visalia will unveil a unique art project called the GLEAM. The GLEAM is an LGBTQIA+ beacon that stands as a powerful symbol of pride and resilience awarded to The Source as part of the 2024 James Irvine Foundation Leadership Award. - October 07, 2024 - The Source LGBT+ Center
Californians Reject Board of Pharmacy’s Proposed Restrictions on Essential Alternative Medicines
Californians fight back against the Board of Pharmacy's proposed regulations that would severely restrict – and in many cases end – access to widely used sterile compounds like methylcobalamin (vitamin B12), glutathione, and NAD, easily accessible and legal in all 49 other United States. The Stop The BOP movement was formed in response, rallying significant public support to preserve access to these essential treatments. - August 08, 2024 - Stop The BOP
New Therapy Center Offering Individual Care for Children with Autism
Butterfly Effects is opening a new ABA Therapy center in Fresno, California. This new center will provide personalized 1:1 care for children with autism. Led by Board-Certified Behavior Analysts, it offers tailored ABA therapy and parental training. - July 11, 2024 - Butterfly Effects
Superior Grocers Opens Second Store Grand Opening in Victorville, CA
Superior Grocers, a leading name in the grocery industry, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its second store in Victorville, California. The new store, which officially opened its doors on July 3, 2024, marks another significant step in Superior Grocers' expansion and ongoing commitment... - July 10, 2024 - Superior Grocers
Forbes Names Daniel Shanfield Top 10 Immigration Lawyer in Silicon Valley
Daniel Shanfield Just One of Two Attorneys on the Forbes Top 10 List with Headquarters in Silicon Valley - June 11, 2024 - Law Offices of Daniel Shanfield Immigration Defense PC