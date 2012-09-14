PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution.
Prioritizing people above profits and quality above quantity, Koda Creative Group has positioned itself as one of Worcester’s fastest-growing women-owned agencies. Located on the top floor of the Ivy Corset Building at 40 Jackson Street, the full-service boutique offers brand strategy, social media... - December 19, 2019 - Koda Creative Group
The Color House, a Paint and Design Retailer with four storefronts in Rhode Island, has earned state certification as a Woman-owned Business Enterprise (WBE), from the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC). To date, The Color House is the first and only Rhode Island paint and design retailer to hold the WBE certification. - November 20, 2019 - The Color House
Tama Girard Free Live Concert Kicking Off 2020 Album Release in Newport Rhode Island. - October 17, 2019 - Tama Girard
Parents, teachers and government officials worldwide are learning how to help children be more confident, successful, and innovative by discovering their own unique talents – in seven minutes a day. The general public is invited to learn about and play the award-winning “Games of Genius,” with the inventor, Opher Brayer, at a free presentation from 6 to 8 p.m., on Thursday, October 10 at the Kirkbrae Country Club, Lincoln, R.I. - September 23, 2019 - Mastery Martial Arts
Global accreditation leader, Temos International, announced the accreditation of its dental standards by the prestigious International Society for Quality in Health Care (ISQua now IEEA). Developed in consultation with dental professionals, the ISQua accredited Temos Dental Standards offer tailored options... - July 30, 2019 - Temos International GmbH
Dynamis Preventive Medicine has recently opened its doors to new patients. Owned and operated by Mark Brody, M.D., Dynamis is attempting to fill a gap in basic medical care with a holistic and alternative orientation for those who may be dissatisfied with their current experience of primary care and the insurance based medical system. Dr. Brody has been practicing Integrative Medicine for over 19 years & uses a combination of safe non-pharmaceutical treatments in addition to conventional care. - July 16, 2019 - Dynamis Preventive Medicine
Pawtucket, Rhode Island based Jewelry Retailer now offers its customers “Experiences that last a Lifetime™.” - August 24, 2018 - Preferred Jewelers International
Tourme is a new application that is ready to revolutionize the way people travel. - March 06, 2018 - International Touring Apps., LLC.
Mr. Matt Fecteau, Army veteran and former State Senate candidate, intends to run for Pawtucket’s 8th District State Senate seat, currently held by incumbent Senator James Doyle. - December 04, 2017 - Matt Fecteau for Senate
When asked about her new venture, Kristin says, “We call the company Zhivago Partners because that is what we do - we partner with clients who need our help, and a team of very professional and pleasant people - writers, project managers, digital marketing specialists - who work within our system to give clients what they need to grow.” The business launched in July with a number of clients and has already grown revenue by 50%. “Growing revenue is what we know how to do,” says Zhivago. - October 30, 2017 - Zhivago Partners
The Biggest Show in the Smallest State partners with Massachusetts toy company to offer exclusive Star Wars themed exclusive to attendees of 6th annual event. - August 27, 2017 - Altered Reality Entertainment, LLC
Chimney Champs, a member of the National Fire Protection Association which provides chimney and masonry services, announces its new location at 77 Oak Street in Westerly, Rhode Island.
"We've been registered and servicing chimney sweep, chimney repair and chimney relining clients for some time... - August 11, 2017 - Chimney Champs LLC
DeCotis Insurance Associates welcomes the recent addition of Carissa Olink to their Providence office. Carissa joins the surplus and specialty insurance agency as a Sales Producer, adding her extensive 10 years of insurance experience to the organization. - October 22, 2016 - DeCotis Insurance
d’Oliveira & Associates have relocated their North Kingstown, RI personal injury law firm location to South Kingstown, RI to better serve the South County area. - September 15, 2015 - d'Oliveira & Associates
PURVIS announces new leadership appointments that help position the company for continued growth. - May 15, 2015 - PURVIS Systems Incorporated
Nathan Clark of the Nathan Clark Team side-by-side with real estate magnate Barbara Corcoran on ABC's Hit Show Shark Tank. - September 26, 2014 - Nathan Clark and associates
Rhode Island magician Domino The Great will be participating in the 2014 White House Easter Egg Roll - for the third time. - April 19, 2014 - Domino The Great
Matt Fecteau of Pawtucket, Rhode Island is seeking the democratic nomination for the 1st district of Rhode Island. - March 25, 2014 - Matt Fecteau for Congress
MA & RI Personal Injury Law Firm, d'Oliviera & Associates, Celebrates 25 Years in Business. - February 13, 2014 - d'Oliveira & Associates
Bettina Monaco of East Norwich, Rhode Island has been included in the Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of real estate.
About Bettina Monaco
Ms. Monaco has over 20 years experience in the real estate field. She is a Realtor... - August 02, 2013 - Strathmore Worldwide
T & J Distributors simplifies and streamlines curtain hardware installation. The company makes it possible to hang curtains in mere seconds without drilling, measuring or damaging walls or woodwork. - April 01, 2013 - T & J Distributors
T&J Distributors introduces its expanded line of nail-less, screw-less curtain hardware. Listening to customer's requests has propelled the company to the forefront of imaginative, innovative creativity. If feedback is any indication, this firm is destined for unbridled growth and a brilliant future. - February 06, 2012 - T & J Distributors
Premier online sexual health retailer, NiteTimeToys.com has started taking pre-orders for "Intensity," a device it explains as "a revolution in female sexual health." - October 17, 2011 - NiteTimeToys.com
Online sexual health retailer, NiteTimeToys.com to donate 10% of proceeds beginning today and throughout the month of October to The Breast Cancer Research Foundation, while offering a 10% discount and free gift to customers. - September 30, 2011 - NiteTimeToys.com
Certain anti-theft devices not only will deter thieves but also can result in a price-break on premiums. - August 04, 2011 - Online Auto Insurance
PURVIS Fire Station Alerting System to provide effective, reliable and secure communications to assist in efficiently mobilizing fire and EMS personnel for faster incident response. - July 19, 2011 - PURVIS Systems Incorporated
T & J Distributors reveals new curtain and drapery hardware that simplifies and greatly reduces the effort needed to hang window treatments. This exciting, ground-breaking, patent-pending innovation also eliminates damage to the face of valuable walls and woodwork. - July 18, 2011 - T & J Distributors
Small press comic book publisher announces re-release of Sky Pirates of Valendor, Volume One - March 27, 2011 - Jolly Rogue Studios
RI-based production company announces a premiere screening of their short film, Pursuing Nostalgia. - November 06, 2010 - Watrous Bros. Productions
Former pay-to-view webcomic site offers content at no charge. - August 31, 2010 - DarkBrain, LLC
Project Joins Together Horror Vets Jason Craig, Tom Towles, Gia Nova and More. - August 31, 2010 - Angry Art Press
DarkBrain partners with Tabitha Stevens to perform as voice narration. - August 05, 2010 - DarkBrain, LLC
In his new novel, Tomas, author Robert Bedick explores the intricacies of fatherhood, marriage, and love in a way that redefines the word suspense. - May 20, 2010 - Robert Bedick
Health care reform is on life support; Dr. Thomas Paine of Paine & Williams Medical Associates injects new energy into the debate with a web site and proposed grass-roots strategy. - March 16, 2010 - Paine & Williams Medical Associates
The Cultured Pearl Association of America, Inc. a non profit member based Association announces its first International Pearl Design Competition. - January 28, 2010 - CPAA
Kristen Correia loves what she does. As a personal trainer she enjoys transforming peoples lives through fitness. She offers not only personal one on one training but Group Training such as Yoga, Zumba and Boot Camp. Please contact her to schedule a fitness routine that suits you best. Your life could depend on it. - January 14, 2010 - Renaissance Fitness Newport
Renaissance Fitness Studio of Newport, Rhode Island offers personal training by appointment only. An upscale fitness facility with fireplace and wall fountain, Paul Manning owner adds to his staff. - January 09, 2010 - Renaissance Fitness Newport
Renaissance Fitness Studio and Wellness Center celebrates its opening of a beyond doubt distinctive opportunity. With fitness and health at the top of the scale, Renaissance Fitness owner, Paul S. Manning provides a matchless and diverse exercise routine by offering thirty minute intensive training sessions... - November 19, 2009 - Renaissance Fitness Newport
Dr. Mark Mulak, a Chiropractor at CitySide Chiropractic Center in Cranston, is now a Certified Chiropractic Sports Physician. The focus of chiropractic sports medicine is conservative management, rehabilitation and performance optimization for athletes. - November 10, 2009 - CitySide Chiropractic Center
MarketingSherpa’s Email Marketing Benchmark Guide offers practical research to help improve Email open, clickthrough and conversion rates, and the latest on Spam regulations. - November 03, 2008 - MECLABS
MarketingSherpa has issued a call for speaking proposals for its annual Email Marketing Summit & Expo to be held March 15-17th in Miami Florida. More than 800 email marketers are expected to attend. Advanced email marketers should submit speaking proposals at:http://s-42z61-48448.sgizmo.com
MarketingSherpa... - June 06, 2008 - MECLABS
Anne Frank’s only living direct relative, Buddy Elias, speaks exclusively with PR.com’s Allison Kugel about his famous cousin and the Anne Frank-Fonds in Switzerland. - May 07, 2008 - PR.com
Newport Classic, Ltd. announces the release of "Marshfield Tornado: John Davis Plays Blind Boone" (NPD 85678), the eagerly-awaited follow-up to the top-ten selling, critically-acclaimed CD, "John Davis Plays Blind Tom" (Newport Classic, NPD 85660). - March 15, 2008 - John Davis
PR.com’s interview with Jenna Jameson creates nationwide headlines and late-night television material. - May 21, 2007 - PR.com
PR.com Senior Editor, Allison Kugel, interviews legendary comic book icon Stan Lee about his life, his career and his new company POW! Entertainment. - March 17, 2006 - PR.com