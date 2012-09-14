PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Koda Creative is Coming. Recently, Worcester-Based Marketing Agency Has Staked Its Claim in Town and is Committed to Ripping Bad Ideas to Shreds. Prioritizing people above profits and quality above quantity, Koda Creative Group has positioned itself as one of Worcester’s fastest-growing women-owned agencies. Located on the top floor of the Ivy Corset Building at 40 Jackson Street, the full-service boutique offers brand strategy, social media... - December 19, 2019 - Koda Creative Group

Rhode Island Business Becomes a Certified Woman-Owned Business Enterprise - Jean Hauser, President of The Color House is Leading the Way for Women in the Paint Industry The Color House, a Paint and Design Retailer with four storefronts in Rhode Island, has earned state certification as a Woman-owned Business Enterprise (WBE), from the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC). To date, The Color House is the first and only Rhode Island paint and design retailer to hold the WBE certification. - November 20, 2019 - The Color House

Tama Girard to Film in Newport RI for Upcoming Album Spring 2020 Tama Girard Free Live Concert Kicking Off 2020 Album Release in Newport Rhode Island. - October 17, 2019 - Tama Girard

Inventor of “Games of Genius” Coming to R.I., Oct. 10 Free Seminar, Open to the Public Parents, teachers and government officials worldwide are learning how to help children be more confident, successful, and innovative by discovering their own unique talents – in seven minutes a day. The general public is invited to learn about and play the award-winning “Games of Genius,” with the inventor, Opher Brayer, at a free presentation from 6 to 8 p.m., on Thursday, October 10 at the Kirkbrae Country Club, Lincoln, R.I. - September 23, 2019 - Mastery Martial Arts

Temos Dental Standards Accredited by ISQua/IEEA Four New Accreditation Options Designed by Dentists for Dentists Global accreditation leader, Temos International, announced the accreditation of its dental standards by the prestigious International Society for Quality in Health Care (ISQua now IEEA). Developed in consultation with dental professionals, the ISQua accredited Temos Dental Standards offer tailored options... - July 30, 2019 - Temos International GmbH

Holistic Medical Care Center Opens Membership Practice Dynamis Preventive Medicine has recently opened its doors to new patients. Owned and operated by Mark Brody, M.D., Dynamis is attempting to fill a gap in basic medical care with a holistic and alternative orientation for those who may be dissatisfied with their current experience of primary care and the insurance based medical system. Dr. Brody has been practicing Integrative Medicine for over 19 years & uses a combination of safe non-pharmaceutical treatments in addition to conventional care. - July 16, 2019 - Dynamis Preventive Medicine

Tourme Introduces a New Way of Touring Tourme is a new application that is ready to revolutionize the way people travel. - March 06, 2018 - International Touring Apps., LLC.

Fecteau Announces Intent to Run for Pawtucket State Senate Seat Mr. Matt Fecteau, Army veteran and former State Senate candidate, intends to run for Pawtucket’s 8th District State Senate seat, currently held by incumbent Senator James Doyle. - December 04, 2017 - Matt Fecteau for Senate

Revenue Coach Kristin Zhivago Launches Digital Marketing Management Company When asked about her new venture, Kristin says, “We call the company Zhivago Partners because that is what we do - we partner with clients who need our help, and a team of very professional and pleasant people - writers, project managers, digital marketing specialists - who work within our system to give clients what they need to grow.” The business launched in July with a number of clients and has already grown revenue by 50%. “Growing revenue is what we know how to do,” says Zhivago. - October 30, 2017 - Zhivago Partners

Rhode Island Comic Con to Feature Star Wars Exclusive The Biggest Show in the Smallest State partners with Massachusetts toy company to offer exclusive Star Wars themed exclusive to attendees of 6th annual event. - August 27, 2017 - Altered Reality Entertainment, LLC

Chimney Champs Opens New Location in Westerly, RI Chimney Champs, a member of the National Fire Protection Association which provides chimney and masonry services, announces its new location at 77 Oak Street in Westerly, Rhode Island. "We've been registered and servicing chimney sweep, chimney repair and chimney relining clients for some time... - August 11, 2017 - Chimney Champs LLC

DeCotis Insurance Associates Welcomes New Team Member Carissa Olink to Providence Office DeCotis Insurance Associates welcomes the recent addition of Carissa Olink to their Providence office. Carissa joins the surplus and specialty insurance agency as a Sales Producer, adding her extensive 10 years of insurance experience to the organization. - October 22, 2016 - DeCotis Insurance

Personal Injury Lawyer d’Oliveira & Associates Moves to South Kingstown, RI d’Oliveira & Associates have relocated their North Kingstown, RI personal injury law firm location to South Kingstown, RI to better serve the South County area. - September 15, 2015 - d'Oliveira & Associates

PURVIS Systems Appoints New Executive Leaders PURVIS announces new leadership appointments that help position the company for continued growth. - May 15, 2015 - PURVIS Systems Incorporated

Nathan Clark of the Nathan Clark Team Side-by-Side with Real Estate Magnate Barbara Corcoran Nathan Clark of the Nathan Clark Team side-by-side with real estate magnate Barbara Corcoran on ABC's Hit Show Shark Tank. - September 26, 2014 - Nathan Clark and associates

Rhode Island Magician to Perform at the 2014 White House Easter Egg Roll - for the Third Time Rhode Island magician Domino The Great will be participating in the 2014 White House Easter Egg Roll - for the third time. - April 19, 2014 - Domino The Great

Matt Fecteau for Congress Matt Fecteau of Pawtucket, Rhode Island is seeking the democratic nomination for the 1st district of Rhode Island. - March 25, 2014 - Matt Fecteau for Congress

Injury Law Firm Celebrates Its 25th Year in Business MA & RI Personal Injury Law Firm, d'Oliviera & Associates, Celebrates 25 Years in Business. - February 13, 2014 - d'Oliveira & Associates

Bettina Monaco Recognized By Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Bettina Monaco of East Norwich, Rhode Island has been included in the Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of real estate. About Bettina Monaco Ms. Monaco has over 20 years experience in the real estate field. She is a Realtor... - August 02, 2013 - Strathmore Worldwide

Curtain Hardware Redifined by RI Company T & J Distributors simplifies and streamlines curtain hardware installation. The company makes it possible to hang curtains in mere seconds without drilling, measuring or damaging walls or woodwork. - April 01, 2013 - T & J Distributors

RI Firm "Nails" Screw-Less Curtain Rod Brackets T&J Distributors introduces its expanded line of nail-less, screw-less curtain hardware. Listening to customer's requests has propelled the company to the forefront of imaginative, innovative creativity. If feedback is any indication, this firm is destined for unbridled growth and a brilliant future. - February 06, 2012 - T & J Distributors

NiteTimeToys.com Begins Taking Pre-Orders for Revolutionary Sexual Health Device Premier online sexual health retailer, NiteTimeToys.com has started taking pre-orders for "Intensity," a device it explains as "a revolution in female sexual health." - October 17, 2011 - NiteTimeToys.com

NiteTimeToys.com Announces Second Annual "Spreading Good Vibes" Breast Cancer Awareness Fundraiser Online sexual health retailer, NiteTimeToys.com to donate 10% of proceeds beginning today and throughout the month of October to The Breast Cancer Research Foundation, while offering a 10% discount and free gift to customers. - September 30, 2011 - NiteTimeToys.com

Online Auto Insurance: NICB Report Underscores Value of Anti-Theft Protections Certain anti-theft devices not only will deter thieves but also can result in a price-break on premiums. - August 04, 2011 - Online Auto Insurance

District of Columbia Selects PURVIS Systems for Fire Station Alerting System PURVIS Fire Station Alerting System to provide effective, reliable and secure communications to assist in efficiently mobilizing fire and EMS personnel for faster incident response. - July 19, 2011 - PURVIS Systems Incorporated

Curtains and Drapes Easier to Hang Thanks to RI Firm T & J Distributors reveals new curtain and drapery hardware that simplifies and greatly reduces the effort needed to hang window treatments. This exciting, ground-breaking, patent-pending innovation also eliminates damage to the face of valuable walls and woodwork. - July 18, 2011 - T & J Distributors

Jolly Rogue Studios is Walking on Cloud Nine Small press comic book publisher announces re-release of Sky Pirates of Valendor, Volume One - March 27, 2011 - Jolly Rogue Studios

Watrous Bros. Productions to Premiere Short Film RI-based production company announces a premiere screening of their short film, Pursuing Nostalgia. - November 06, 2010 - Watrous Bros. Productions

DarkBrain.com Offers Entire Comic Lineup Free Former pay-to-view webcomic site offers content at no charge. - August 31, 2010 - DarkBrain, LLC

Angry Art Press Announces ‘Dead Moon’ Comic Project Project Joins Together Horror Vets Jason Craig, Tom Towles, Gia Nova and More. - August 31, 2010 - Angry Art Press

Legendary Adult Film Star Crosses Over to Comics with DarkBrain DarkBrain partners with Tabitha Stevens to perform as voice narration. - August 05, 2010 - DarkBrain, LLC

Who is Alfred Tomas? A Fresh New Novel by Robert Bedick Has Readers Asking In his new novel, Tomas, author Robert Bedick explores the intricacies of fatherhood, marriage, and love in a way that redefines the word suspense. - May 20, 2010 - Robert Bedick

Health Care Reform Gets a Boost, Boasts Medical Firm: Paine & Williams Medical Associates Health care reform is on life support; Dr. Thomas Paine of Paine & Williams Medical Associates injects new energy into the debate with a web site and proposed grass-roots strategy. - March 16, 2010 - Paine & Williams Medical Associates

International Pearl Design Competition 2010-2011 The Cultured Pearl Association of America, Inc. a non profit member based Association announces its first International Pearl Design Competition. - January 28, 2010 - CPAA

Paul S. Manning of Renaissance Fitness Studio and Wellness Center Proudly Presents Kristen Correia, Personal Trainer to His Elite Organization Kristen Correia loves what she does. As a personal trainer she enjoys transforming peoples lives through fitness. She offers not only personal one on one training but Group Training such as Yoga, Zumba and Boot Camp. Please contact her to schedule a fitness routine that suits you best. Your life could depend on it. - January 14, 2010 - Renaissance Fitness Newport

Paul S. Manning of Renaissance Fitness Studio and Wellness Center is Proud to Announce Catherine Rowe as His Newest Onsite Personal Trainer Renaissance Fitness Studio of Newport, Rhode Island offers personal training by appointment only. An upscale fitness facility with fireplace and wall fountain, Paul Manning owner adds to his staff. - January 09, 2010 - Renaissance Fitness Newport

Paul S. Manning Pumps Up a Personalized Fitness, Health and Lodging Routine in Trendy Newport Rhode Island Renaissance Fitness Studio and Wellness Center celebrates its opening of a beyond doubt distinctive opportunity. With fitness and health at the top of the scale, Renaissance Fitness owner, Paul S. Manning provides a matchless and diverse exercise routine by offering thirty minute intensive training sessions... - November 19, 2009 - Renaissance Fitness Newport

Rhode Island Chiropractor Dr. Mark Mulak is Now a Certified Chiropractic Sports Physician Dr. Mark Mulak, a Chiropractor at CitySide Chiropractic Center in Cranston, is now a Certified Chiropractic Sports Physician. The focus of chiropractic sports medicine is conservative management, rehabilitation and performance optimization for athletes. - November 10, 2009 - CitySide Chiropractic Center

Record Sales for Benchmark Guide for Email Marketers MarketingSherpa’s Email Marketing Benchmark Guide offers practical research to help improve Email open, clickthrough and conversion rates, and the latest on Spam regulations. - November 03, 2008 - MECLABS

MarketingSherpa Seeks Case Study Speakers for Email Marketing Summit & Expo to be Held in Miami FL March 15-17 2009 MarketingSherpa has issued a call for speaking proposals for its annual Email Marketing Summit & Expo to be held March 15-17th in Miami Florida. More than 800 email marketers are expected to attend. Advanced email marketers should submit speaking proposals at:http://s-42z61-48448.sgizmo.com MarketingSherpa... - June 06, 2008 - MECLABS

PR.com Interviews Anne Frank’s Cousin and Last Living Relative, Buddy Elias Anne Frank’s only living direct relative, Buddy Elias, speaks exclusively with PR.com’s Allison Kugel about his famous cousin and the Anne Frank-Fonds in Switzerland. - May 07, 2008 - PR.com

Release of CD, "Marshfield Tornado: John Davis Plays Blind Boone," by Newport Classic Newport Classic, Ltd. announces the release of "Marshfield Tornado: John Davis Plays Blind Boone" (NPD 85678), the eagerly-awaited follow-up to the top-ten selling, critically-acclaimed CD, "John Davis Plays Blind Tom" (Newport Classic, NPD 85660). - March 15, 2008 - John Davis