Rhode Island: Pawtucket-Woonsocket-Attleboro News
Hollywood Legend Makes First Convention Appearance at Rhode Island Comic Con
Since its inception, Rhode Island Comic Con has brought in hundreds of Hollywood’s biggest names for the enjoyment of thousands of fans from nearby and afar. Raising the bar this year, Altered Reality Entertainment, producers of the New England pop culture event, announced today that... - April 08, 2026 - Altered Reality Entertainment, LLC
CreditBlockchain Launches XRP and BTC Cloud Mining Services
In 2026, ongoing activity across Bitcoin and other major cryptocurrencies is sure to continue to draw attention to different methods of participating in blockchain networks. Traditional approaches such as short-term trading and speculative activity can involve complexity and volatility, which may... - December 29, 2025 - Credit Blockchain
Jessica L. Gardner Brings Eight Years of Trusted Real Estate Expertise to Rhode Island and Connecticut Markets
Jessica L. Gardner is a licensed residential real estate agent with eight years of experience serving buyers and sellers across Rhode Island and Connecticut. Based in Westerly, RI, she specializes in Washington County, RI and New London County, CT, providing personalized, hands-on service and trusted market guidance for clients at every stage of the real estate process. - December 16, 2025 - Jess Gardner @ Keller Williams Coastal
Lincolnwood and Innovative Renal Care Partner to Offer Onsite Dialysis Services
Access to dialysis onsite reduces stress and improves outcomes for patients with kidney failure. - August 12, 2025 - Innovative Renal Care
Author Gerrie Beebe’s New Book, "Come!" is a Heartfelt Memoir That Follows the Author’s Life Journey and Her Relationship with Faith Through Her Struggles and Triumphs
Recent release “Come!” from Covenant Books author Gerrie Beebe is a stirring autobiographical account that invites readers to follow the author as she reflects upon her life experiences, exploring how her faith in the Lord and relationship with her loved ones served as a guiding beacon to prepare for life’s challenges. - July 18, 2025 - Covenant Books
Free Mining Now Available with the BCC Mining App: Dogecoin, Bitcoin and Litecoin
BCC Mining recently launched a new mobile app. This platform from the UK focuses on "free cloud mining" and provides free mining services for many mainstream currencies such as Bitcoin, Litecoin, Dogecoin, etc. Now, users can check mining progress, income or adjust settings at any time by... - June 09, 2025 - BCC Mining
Author Carol E. Maynard’s New Book, "The Twilight Rescue," Centers Around a Young Girl Who Must Rescue Her Scientist Father After He is Kidnapped by the Government
Recent release “The Twilight Rescue” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Carol E. Maynard is a compelling tale set in the future that follows Sophie, a young middle schooler whose scientist father goes missing. After discovering he has been kidnapped by the government, Sophie, her android friend, and a team of her father’s colleagues must find a way to free him from the government’s grip. - June 09, 2025 - Hawes and Jenkins Publishing
Apostle Stacey Post’s Newly Released "10 Keys" is a Powerful Guide to Spiritual Growth and Victory in Spiritual Warfare
“10 Keys: Bible-Based Spiritual Growth for the War in 2024 For Spiritual Warfare Workbook 1” from Christian Faith Publishing author Apostle Stacey Post is an empowering and insightful resource designed to equip believers with biblical strategies for overcoming spiritual battles and deepening their faith. - April 14, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Training, Innovation & Leadership Institute (TILI) Acquires Triage Training Group, Launches Military/Tactical & Critical Incident Response (MILTAC-CIR) Division
TILI Acquires Triage Training Group and Launches MILTAC-CIR Division. The Training, Innovation & Leadership Institute (TILI) is excited to announce the acquisition of Triage Training Group, a tactical and emergency medical training leader. This acquisition marks the official launch of TILI’s new Military/Tactical & Critical Incident Response (MILTAC-CIR) Division, strengthening its mission to deliver high-impact, real-world training for military personnel & First Responders. - April 11, 2025 - Training, Innovation & Leadership Institute
Author Robert B. Read Jr.’s New Book, "Candy Sugarpie," Follows a Red Cat Who Moves to the Big City, Where She Must Find Her Place Amongst the Hustle and Bustle
Recent release “Candy Sugarpie” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Robert B. Read Jr. is a charming story of a red cat named Candy Sugarpie who moves to Cat City to start the next chapter of her life. After settling in, Candy encounters new friends, adventure, and even a few enemies as she discovers new things about herself and the world around her. - March 20, 2025 - Hawes and Jenkins Publishing
Author Timothy Jacques Maynard’s New Book, "Absolution: Stories," is a Compelling Series of Stories Exploring the Emotional and Spiritual Struggles of the Human Condition
Recent release “Absolution: Stories” from Page Publishing author Timothy Jacques Maynard is a powerful collection of short stories that invite readers to experience the psychological, emotional, and spiritual struggles of life and death. From a man confronting his end to a prisoner seeking salvation, Maynard’s stories involve the search for absolution in an ever-changing world. - January 28, 2025 - Page Publishing
Author Jeff Medeiros's New Audiobook, "Garghoul," is a Bone-Chilling Collection of Supernatural Horror Tales Designed to Frighten and Delight Listeners
Recent audiobook release “Garghoul” from Audiobook Network author Jeff Medeiros is a haunting collection of horror stories that will terrify and thrill listeners are they follow along on this spine-tingling journey through the darkest recesses of the human psyche, which each entry promising to be more frightening than the last. - June 06, 2024 - Audiobook Network
Jubilate Chorale of Brockton Features Students from Rose Conservatory in Its May 5 Concert
Jubilate Chorale will perform its spring concert on Sunday, May 5 at 3 p.m. at Christ Congregational Church, 1350 Pleasant Street, Brockton. The concert program, Heavenly Harmony, blends the sacred serenity of Haydn's Lord Nelson Mass with popular operatic selections. Performance features Murray Kidd, conductor and music director, James Hay, principal pianist, soloists, string quartet and trumpets. - April 18, 2024 - Jubilate Chorale Brockton MA
Rhode Island's Largest Family Law Firm Announces Name Change
Veronica Assalone, Founding Partner of Assalone & Associates, announced today that the firm has changed its name effective immediately to Assalone Lombardi, LLC. The name change comes following the elevation of Victoria S. Lombardi to partner in June of 2022. Attorney Victoria S. Lombardi... - January 01, 2024 - Assalone Lombardi, LLC
Assalone & Associates Founding Partner Veronica Assalone Appointed as West Warwick Municipal Court Judge
Assalone & Associates, LLC is proud to announce that The Town of West Warwick appointed Judge Veronica Assalone as the newest addition to its esteemed bench. Her 5-year appointment was made unanimously by the West Warwick Town Council on November 7, 2023, further solidifying the commitment to... - November 19, 2023 - Assalone Lombardi, LLC
Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort and QCI Announce Partnership in Groundbreaking Development and Product Launch
In a landmark joint development and product launch, Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort are thrilled to unveil the Pala PURL, a revolutionary product for the casino industry. This unprecedented technology empowers players with instant access to their player accounts via their mobile devices, giving them the ability to self-comp (instantly redeem player points for free play, concert tickets, hotel rooms, food comps, and more). - October 06, 2023 - Pala Casino Resort Spa
Upright Education and Bryant University Collaborate on Technology Bootcamps to Empower Career Transitions
Bryant University to offer online technology bootcamp programs designed for adult career-switcher market in Rhode Island and beyond. - September 19, 2023 - Upright Education
RI Medical Reserve Corps Teams Receives $2.2 Million Grant to Boost Healthcare Capacity, Training, and Public Health Programs
The Rhode Island Medical Reserve Corps (RI MRC), RI Behavioral Health Medical Reserve Corps (RI BHMRC), RI Veterinary Medical Reserve Corps (RI VMRC), and RI Junior Medical Reserve Corps (RI JRMRC) is pleased to announce that it has been awarded a substantial grant of $2.2 million from Health &... - June 20, 2023 - RI Medical Reserve Corps
John L. Calcagni of Law Office of John L. Calcagni, III, Joins Prestigious Top 1% as 2023 National Association of Distinguished Counsel Member
John L. Calcagni of Law Office of John L. Calcagni, III, joins the Nation's Top One Percent for 2023 by the National Association of Distinguished Counsel. NADC promotes legal excellence and recognizes attorneys who set high standards. Members undergo meticulous vetting, including research, selection by a blue ribbon panel, and judicial review. Only the top 1% of U.S. attorneys achieve NADC membership, representing legal leaders nationwide. Calcagni's selection highlights his legal expertise. - April 28, 2023 - Law Office of John L. Calcagni, III
Travelers Are Eager to Get Back Into the World with Collette in 2023
Collette saw a large bounce back in travel throughout 2022 after the COVID-19 pandemic shook the industry. Travelers have continued to be eager to get back out and explore the in 2023. Collette is excited to share which destinations are trending so far this year. North America’s... - March 22, 2023 - Collette
Teamworks Purchases Won Sports in Seekonk
Teamworks is excited to announce the purchase of the Won Sports indoor and outdoor facility in Seekonk, MA. This is Teamworks’ ninth sport and recreation facility and their third in the Greater Providence area. The 57,200 square-foot facility includes multiple indoor turf fields, a Sport... - January 12, 2023 - Teamworks
New Management at Teamworks Somerset Announces Major Renovations Underway
On September 28, Teamworks purchased its previously franchised Somerset location as well as the building where it operates. This is Teamworks’ seventh sport and recreation facility, in addition to its other businesses which include Five Star Sports Rehab & Physical Therapy (Acton, MA),... - October 12, 2022 - Teamworks
Ocean Research Project's Schooner Marie Tharp Stops in Newport Before Ambitious Maiden Voyage to Map Greenland's Uncharted Glacier Fjords
Schooner Marie Tharp stops in Newport area for final preparations before launching into a decadal ocean mapping campaign across the Arctic. Operated by the Ocean Research Project, Marie embarks on her maiden mission to Greenland led by Captain Matt Rutherford and Oceanographer Nicole Trenholm. - June 20, 2022 - Ocean Research Project
Assalone & Associates, LLC Announces New Managing Partner
Assalone & Associates, LLC today announced the elevation of Victoria S. Lombardi to partner. Her promotions became effective June 1, 2022. - June 01, 2022 - Assalone & Associates LLC
Rhode Island Woman Honored with Joseph G.E. Knight Award for Entrepreneurial Excellence
Katrinkles founder and owner Katherine Westcott has been awarded the 2022 Joseph G.E. Knight Award for Entrepreneurial Excellence. The Knight Award is a recognition of a successful small business owner that SCORE Rhode Island (ri.score.org) has worked with for many years. The award was presented by SCORE chapter co-chair James Mutschler. - May 04, 2022 - SCORE Rhode Island
Dr. Stephen Petteruti of Intellectual Medicine Donates 100% of "No Show" Fees from 2021 to Adoption RI for Christmas Gifts
Dr. Stephen Petteruti of Intellectual Medicine donates $3,000 to Adoption RI to raise awareness this holiday season. - December 16, 2021 - Intellectual Medicine
RIHI’s Annual Marine Toys for Tots Collection is Back This Year
Rhode Island Home Improvement is excited to announce their holiday Marine Toys for Tots toy collection is back this year. The annual collection event at RIHI’s Showroom began December 2nd and will run through December 18th. RIHI’s goal as a drop off location is to collect new unwrapped... - December 08, 2021 - Rhode Island Home Improvement
Join Clean Ocean Access for Its Upcoming Land to Sea Speaker Series to Discuss "Eating with the Ecosystem"
Clean Ocean Access, a nonprofit organization with the vision of a clean, healthy ocean that is accessible to all, hosts another Land to Sea Speaker Series with Kate Masury on Wednesday, Dec. 1, from 6:30-7:30 p.m. to share the story of a place-based approach to sustaining New England's wild seafood. - December 01, 2021 - Clean Ocean Access
RDSI Receives 2021 HIRE Vets Medallion Award from US Department of Labor
RDSI, a 30 plus year company serving the defense industry, has earned a Gold Medallion from HIRE Vets for its commitment to recruiting, employing and retaining America's Heroes. - November 18, 2021 - Research and Development Solutions Inc.
Boat Injury Law Firm Gives Clients Free Tablets
Maritime injury law firm, Fulweiler llc believes clients need to be in contact with their attorney in order to obtain justice. Many clients cannot afford a smartphone or tablet which is why Fulweiler llc has started a program where it gives a free Android Tablet to its clients. It makes it easier to communicate and it's just the fair thing to do. www.saltwaterlaw.com - October 26, 2021 - Fulweiler llc
Xtract and LYTX Partner
Lytx and Xtract Partner to Bring Advanced Accident Reporting and Real-time Reconstruction to Fleet Managers and the Insurance Claims Process. - September 09, 2021 - Xtract
Lakefront Living Realty, LLC Adds Lakefront Specialist Mayra Carter to the New England Lakefront Property Market
With a passion for the lake life and waterfront lifestyle, Mayra Carter is bringing her real estate experience to Massachusetts waterfront buyers and sellers. - April 01, 2021 - Lakefront Living International, LLC
SCORE Rhode Island Recognized as a Top Chapter in the Country
SCORE has named Rhode Island its Northeast Region Chapter of the Year in recognition of the chapter's commitment to outstanding service in helping entrepreneurs start and grow businesses in the past year. The chapter achieved success by focusing on the needs of their small business clients,... - February 24, 2021 - SCORE RI
ReStart RI Launched to Bring Assistance to 1000 Small Businesses and New Startups
Led by SCORE Rhode Island, the ReStart RI initiative has been launched to bring assistance to Rhode Island and South Coast Massachusetts small businesses and new startups by providing the tools, techniques and business advice to get them back up and running successfully. After the most disruptive... - May 22, 2020 - SCORE RI
Koda Creative is Coming. Recently, Worcester-Based Marketing Agency Has Staked Its Claim in Town and is Committed to Ripping Bad Ideas to Shreds.
Prioritizing people above profits and quality above quantity, Koda Creative Group has positioned itself as one of Worcester’s fastest-growing women-owned agencies. Located on the top floor of the Ivy Corset Building at 40 Jackson Street, the full-service boutique offers brand strategy, social... - December 19, 2019 - Koda Creative Group
Rhode Island Business Becomes a Certified Woman-Owned Business Enterprise - Jean Hauser, President of The Color House is Leading the Way for Women in the Paint Industry
The Color House, a Paint and Design Retailer with four storefronts in Rhode Island, has earned state certification as a Woman-owned Business Enterprise (WBE), from the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC). To date, The Color House is the first and only Rhode Island paint and design retailer to hold the WBE certification. - November 20, 2019 - The Color House
Tama Girard to Film in Newport RI for Upcoming Album Spring 2020
Tama Girard Free Live Concert Kicking Off 2020 Album Release in Newport Rhode Island. - October 17, 2019 - Tama Girard
Inventor of “Games of Genius” Coming to R.I., Oct. 10 Free Seminar, Open to the Public
Parents, teachers and government officials worldwide are learning how to help children be more confident, successful, and innovative by discovering their own unique talents – in seven minutes a day. The general public is invited to learn about and play the award-winning “Games of Genius,” with the inventor, Opher Brayer, at a free presentation from 6 to 8 p.m., on Thursday, October 10 at the Kirkbrae Country Club, Lincoln, R.I. - September 23, 2019 - Mastery Martial Arts
Temos Dental Standards Accredited by ISQua/IEEA Four New Accreditation Options Designed by Dentists for Dentists
Global accreditation leader, Temos International, announced the accreditation of its dental standards by the prestigious International Society for Quality in Health Care (ISQua now IEEA). Developed in consultation with dental professionals, the ISQua accredited Temos Dental Standards offer tailored... - July 30, 2019 - Temos International GmbH
Holistic Medical Care Center Opens Membership Practice
Dynamis Preventive Medicine has recently opened its doors to new patients. Owned and operated by Mark Brody, M.D., Dynamis is attempting to fill a gap in basic medical care with a holistic and alternative orientation for those who may be dissatisfied with their current experience of primary care and the insurance based medical system. Dr. Brody has been practicing Integrative Medicine for over 19 years & uses a combination of safe non-pharmaceutical treatments in addition to conventional care. - July 16, 2019 - Dynamis Preventive Medicine
New England Gold and Silver Jewelers Selected as Newest Member of the Preferred Jewelers International™ Exclusive, Nationwide Network
Pawtucket, Rhode Island based Jewelry Retailer now offers its customers “Experiences that last a Lifetime™.” - August 24, 2018 - Preferred Jewelers International
Tourme Introduces a New Way of Touring
Tourme is a new application that is ready to revolutionize the way people travel. - March 06, 2018 - International Touring Apps., LLC.
Fecteau Announces Intent to Run for Pawtucket State Senate Seat
Mr. Matt Fecteau, Army veteran and former State Senate candidate, intends to run for Pawtucket’s 8th District State Senate seat, currently held by incumbent Senator James Doyle. - December 04, 2017 - Matt Fecteau for Senate
Revenue Coach Kristin Zhivago Launches Digital Marketing Management Company
When asked about her new venture, Kristin says, “We call the company Zhivago Partners because that is what we do - we partner with clients who need our help, and a team of very professional and pleasant people - writers, project managers, digital marketing specialists - who work within our system to give clients what they need to grow.” The business launched in July with a number of clients and has already grown revenue by 50%. “Growing revenue is what we know how to do,” says Zhivago. - October 30, 2017 - Zhivago Partners
Rhode Island Comic Con to Feature Star Wars Exclusive
The Biggest Show in the Smallest State partners with Massachusetts toy company to offer exclusive Star Wars themed exclusive to attendees of 6th annual event. - August 27, 2017 - Altered Reality Entertainment, LLC
Chimney Champs Opens New Location in Westerly, RI
Chimney Champs, a member of the National Fire Protection Association which provides chimney and masonry services, announces its new location at 77 Oak Street in Westerly, Rhode Island. "We've been registered and servicing chimney sweep, chimney repair and chimney relining clients for some... - August 11, 2017 - Chimney Champs LLC
DeCotis Insurance Associates Welcomes New Team Member Carissa Olink to Providence Office
DeCotis Insurance Associates welcomes the recent addition of Carissa Olink to their Providence office. Carissa joins the surplus and specialty insurance agency as a Sales Producer, adding her extensive 10 years of insurance experience to the organization. - October 22, 2016 - DeCotis Insurance
Personal Injury Lawyer d’Oliveira & Associates Moves to South Kingstown, RI
d’Oliveira & Associates have relocated their North Kingstown, RI personal injury law firm location to South Kingstown, RI to better serve the South County area. - September 15, 2015 - d'Oliveira & Associates
PURVIS Systems Appoints New Executive Leaders
PURVIS announces new leadership appointments that help position the company for continued growth. - May 15, 2015 - PURVIS Systems Incorporated
Nathan Clark of the Nathan Clark Team Side-by-Side with Real Estate Magnate Barbara Corcoran
Nathan Clark of the Nathan Clark Team side-by-side with real estate magnate Barbara Corcoran on ABC's Hit Show Shark Tank. - September 26, 2014 - Nathan Clark and associates