Tennessee: Nashville News
New Book on Mass Flow Measurement Explores Coriolis Theory and the Geometry of Flow
This release announces the availability of a new book on mass flow measurement written by Dr. Jesse Yoder, president of Flow Research. Book highlights include the nature of mass, Coriolis theory, and flow geometry. The book presents a framework for the Coriolis principle involving inertial mass. It challenges conventional geometry by proposing an empirical method for determining pi (C/D). The Rope Experiment shows that the circumference of a circle can be expressed as a rational number. - July 17, 2026 - Flow Research, Inc.
ACTIIV REMEDY Named “Best Dandruff Shampoo” in the 2026 SHAPE Skin Awards
ACTIIV, the professional hair wellness brand known for combining advanced scalp science with clean, plant-powered formulations, today announced that its REMEDY Dandruff Shampoo has been named Best Dandruff Shampoo in the 2026 SHAPE Skin Awards. - July 03, 2026 - ACTIIV
M5 Technologies: More Than 30 Years of Canadian Innovation Powering Secure Global Communications
M5 Technologies, previously known as Media5 Corporation, celebrates more than 30 years of Canadian innovation in secure real-time communications. Since adopting the M5 Technologies brand in 2021, the company has expanded its portfolio of Microsoft Teams-certified Session Border Controllers, VoIP Gateways, Analog Telephone Adapters, embedded SIP software and AI-ready communications technologies, serving customers in more than 100 countries from its headquarters in Sherbrooke, Quebec, Canada. - July 02, 2026 - M5 Technologies
R.I.S.E. Immigration Services Adds Attorney Kim Baker to Offer More Quality Immigration Services
R.I.S.E. Immigration Services in Smyrna, TN, welcomes Attorney Kim Baker to its team. Her addition enhances their capacity to provide professional, ethical immigration services for families navigating the U.S. system. Director Laura Ward reaffirms their mission to expand access while maintaining high standards. R.I.S.E., a non-profit, assists with family petitions, humanitarian cases, citizenship, and work permits. - July 01, 2026 - RISE Immigration Services
Southpaw Releases New Country Single “I Wanna Date Your Truck”
Country music trio Southpaw announced the release of their new single—a flirty romp called “I Wanna Date Your Truck.” - June 19, 2026 - Southpaw
Scope Retail Systems Expands Its Development Capacity in India with Two New Office Locations
Scope Retail Systems, Inc., a Consulting and Supply Chain Software product development company, increases its innovation and development center capacity in Goa, India and Indore, India. Scopesys Innovation Pvt. Ltd., a subsidiary of Scope Retail Systems, will now also operate from their new offices... - June 16, 2026 - Scope Retail Systems Inc
OLIO Development Group Appoints Scott Cervenak as Chief Development Officer
Veteran restaurant and retail development executive with a prior working relationship with OLIO's leadership joins to lead national development expansion. - June 02, 2026 - OLIO Development Group
Royal Refuge Releases Debut Album "Unbound"
Unbound is the debut album from Royal Refuge, a worship collective created by Paul Cardall. Blending cinematic worship, spoken word, and modern alternative-pop, the album explores identity, healing, faith, anxiety, hope, and the nearness of Jesus Christ. Through songs like “Your Presence,” “Held Me Close,” and “Unbound,” the project reminds listeners they are chosen, redeemed, and never alone. - May 29, 2026 - All Heart Publishing, LLC
O∆K Names Jonathan Bonamarte 2026 National Leader of the Year for Creative and Performing Arts
Jonathan Bonamarte of Oak Ridge, Tennessee, was awarded the 2026 Omicron Delta Kappa National Leader of the Year for Creative and Performing Arts. - May 20, 2026 - Omicron Delta Kappa
The Country Squire Announces Grand Opening Celebration Week at New Lakeland Drive Location
Historic Mississippi Tobacconist announces the Grand Opening of its new flagship location at 1925 Lakeland Drive in Jackson, featuring the state’s largest cigar humidor, a luxury cocktail lounge, outdoor seating, and Central Mississippi’s only 24-hour private members-only cigar lounge, The Reeves Room. A week of special events will culminate in the official Grand Opening celebration on May 30, 2026, featuring a live concert, beer and food trucks, and commemorative presentation. - May 15, 2026 - The Country Squire
Harris & Harris Expands Revenue Cycle Solutions with Frost-Arnett Acquisition
Combines two trusted leaders in healthcare revenue cycle and accounts receivable management, expanding scale, analytics, and patient-first engagement to help providers improve financial performance and reduce revenue leakage. - May 04, 2026 - Harris & Harris
DB Media Entertainment Announces the Release of The Heritage Project Featuring The Mavericks’ 2017 Concert Film “Live in Texas”
DB Media Entertainment, LLC and their podcast arm Green Chili Chisme are proud to announce the release of The Heritage Project, a multi-phase cultural initiative centered around the long-awaited, previously unseen archival album and concert film The Mavericks – Live in Texas (2017). - April 23, 2026 - DB Media Entertainment LLC
Former Child Bride Turned TN Housing Commissioner, Eva Romero Announces Campaign for Tennessee State House, District 60
Old Hickory Realtor, Entrepreneur and Governor Appointee Enters TN House Race, Pledges Roads, Schools, and Safety Over Partisan Politics. - March 21, 2026 - Eva Romero for State Representative
Paul Cardall Releases Chasing Crowns, a Cinematic Electronic Album with 20-Part Video Saga
Paul Cardall releases Chasing Crowns, a cinematic electronic album blending piano with ambient and deep-house textures. The project is accompanied by a 20-day music video series, forming a fantasy-inspired narrative through sound and imagery. - March 19, 2026 - All Heart Publishing, LLC
Author and Speaker, Ron Robinson, Announces Release of His Latest Business Book, "Practices of Resilient Companies"
Ron Robinson describes research outlining four disruptive forces and their impact on companies and communities. Readers will enjoy stories of leaders who have created strategies to overcome challenges and built great companies with compassion, collaboration and knowledge. - March 17, 2026 - RonSpeaking
The Rise of the Biblical Media Movement: How Visual Storytelling is Changing How a New Generation Encounters Scripture
BibleWithLife, a leading Christian media platform reaching 2.8 million followers, announces the launch of a global "Biblical Media Movement." By leveraging cinematic storytelling and innovative technology, the initiative empowers pastors and creators to bring Scripture to life for a digital-first generation. The movement introduces a "Sermon Blueprint" system designed to help leaders reclaim time while delivering immersive, 4K visual experiences to their congregations. - March 16, 2026 - BibleWithLife
Nashville Scientologists Bring Stress Relief Message to Broadway Crowds
Millions around the world started 2026 with resolutions for positive change. The most common relate to exercise, diet, finance and mental health. But now, two months into the year, many resolutions have already faded. According to a Forbes Health poll, many resolutions are lost by January, while... - March 05, 2026 - Church of Scientology Celebrity Centre Nashville
Octobotic Corporation Announces Planned Spin-Out of Alive Advisor Atlas Platform and Signs LOI with NYSE-Listed SPAC
Advancement of Atlas AI Phase II Positions Platform for Scalable Global Expansion - February 23, 2026 - AliveAdvisor
As Respiratory Illnesses Rise, AirPurifiers.com Releases 2026 Classroom Air Quality Guide for Schools
With school districts continuing to face elevated respiratory illness rates, increased absenteeism, and growing parental concern about indoor air quality, AirPurifiers.com today released its 2026 guide to the best air purifiers for school classrooms. - February 23, 2026 - AirPurifiers.com
Southpaw Releases New Single About Divorce
Award-Winning Country Trio Southpaw Releases New Single “I Do Over” - February 13, 2026 - Southpaw
Kyma K7 Boats, the Next Big Thing in Water Sports
KYMA K7 disrupts water sports with its innovative jet boat design. Now open to investors. - February 09, 2026 - Kyma Boats
Crimson Global Academy Honors Nashville International Chopin Piano Competition 2025 Winners
As the winner of the Young Musician II category, 11-year-old pianist Wilson Liu earned a 50% tuition scholarship to Crimson Global Academy. - January 26, 2026 - Crimson Global Academy
GayVeteransUS Inc. Proudly Announces Their New Web Community for LGBTQ Elder Veterans
Honor. Dignity. Community. A welcoming space where LGBTQ elder veterans and their allies can come together to share stories, build new friendships, and reconnect with the camaraderie of service. The Facebook group offers a relaxed, judgment‑free environment to socialize and connect over shared experiences across generations. - January 23, 2026 - William G. Kibler
NAFA Ushers in 2026 Board of Directors
Leaders Aim to Protect Industry and Increase Trust in Annuities as a Vital Retirement Planning Tool. - January 14, 2026 - NAFA, National Association for Fixed Annuities
Morquita T. Leavy Named an Honored Member by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Morquita T. Leavy of Nashville, Tennessee, has been named an Honored Member by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This distinction acknowledges her achievements and contributions in the field of publishing. About Morquita T. Leavy Morquita T. Leavy is an... - January 07, 2026 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Southern California Equity Unveils "The Great Reset": A Manifesto on the Structural Transformation of Commercial Real Estate
Southern California Equity releases "The Great Reset," a manifesto detailing the structural transformation of commercial real estate. Backed by a 30-year track record of 200+ transactions and $7.5B in repositioned assets, SCE unveils its "Real Estate Machine" strategy. This innovation-led approach targets distressed urban assets for adaptive reuse, capitalizing on a generational entry point driven by higher for longer rate environment, the coming maturity wall and post-pandemic shifts. - January 07, 2026 - Southern California Equity
GayVeteransUS Inc. Proudly Announces Their New Digital Coffee Shop
Brew. Support. Honor. A digital coffee house with a mission. Visitors will find GayVeterans.us curates exceptional beans, quality gear, and the warm, welcoming vibes of a community that looks out for its own. 100% of net proceeds support LGBTQ+ Veterans. Every cup fuels connection, visibility, and pride. - January 06, 2026 - William G. Kibler
Tech Veteran Launches First Survivor-Led Organization for AI Chatbot Psychological Harm
Paul A. Hebert, a Silicon Valley technology veteran with 30 years of experience, this week announced the launch of AI Recovery Collective (AIRC), the first survivor-led organization providing peer support and clinical resources for individuals experiencing psychological harm from AI chatbots. The announcement coincides with the release of his book Escaping the Spiral: How I Broke Free from AI Chatbots, and How You Can Too. - December 15, 2025 - AI Recovery Collective
Cadre Hospice Welcomes Inspire Hospice & Palliative Care, Advancing the Vision for World-Class End-of-Life Care
Cadre Hospice welcomes Inspire Hospice & Palliative Care, uniting two mission-driven organizations to expand compassionate, high-touch end-of-life care across Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, and Texas. This partnership strengthens clinical excellence, enhances care delivery, and elevates the patient and family experience through shared values and a people-first approach. - December 09, 2025 - Cadre Hospice
Nashville Lavender Pioneer Gigi de Lugo Secures Majority Ownership of Permanent Farm in Joelton, Tennessee
Gigi de Lugo, the visionary Southern lavender horticulturist and founder of Gigi’s Lavender Nursery & Farm, today announces that she has strengthened her long-term control of the farm’s permanent home in Joelton, Tennessee, through the recent acquisition of additional member shares in Joelton Farm, LLC. As Managing Member, Gigi now holds an 80% majority beneficial ownership interest in the property on which her acclaimed lavender nursery and farm operate. - November 20, 2025 - TLx The Lavender Exchange
Colossal Productions & 99.1 The Sports Animal Launch Music City Madness Giveaway
Colossal Productions and 99.1 The Sports Animal have teamed up for a massive fan experience giveaway including on location displays of Colossal Productions LED Trailer. - November 20, 2025 - Colossal Productions LLC
Quoris Launches, Ringing in the Next Chapter of ROI International
In response to the rhythm of healthcare transformation, Quoris sets a new standard for healthcare consulting with legacy expertise and modern insights. - November 17, 2025 - Quoris
Recovery Care of Columbia Named “Best of Tennessee 2025 – Regional Winner” in Substance Abuse Treatment & Recovery Practices
Recovery Care of Columbia, a locally owned and Joint Commission-accredited addiction treatment provider based in Brentwood, Tennessee, has been named a Best of Tennessee 2025 – Regional Winner by Guide to Tennessee for excellence in substance abuse treatment and recovery practices. - November 06, 2025 - Recovery Care of Columbia
Nashville Addiction Clinic Named “Best of Tennessee 2025” Winner in Substance Abuse Treatment & Recovery Practices
Nashville Addiction Clinic has been honored as a Best of Tennessee 2025 award winner in the Substance Abuse Treatment & Recovery Practices category by Guide to Tennessee, recognizing the clinic’s leadership in accessible, evidence-based addiction recovery care across the state. - November 05, 2025 - Nashville Addiction Clinic
Elyzian Wins AGTA Spectrum Award for Excellence in Evening Wear
Elyzian Fine Jewelry has been honored with the 2025 AGTA Spectrum Award: Evening Wear – Alfie Norville Women in Excellence for its debut high-jewelry creation, Parure d’Aurore. Designed by Valaree Wahler and finished in Elyzian’s Newport Beach atelier, the piece bridges centuries of gemstone mastery with California’s fluid artistry, marking a defining debut for the mother–daughter-led house. - November 04, 2025 - Elyzian LLC
Nashville Selected as Host of 2034 Special Olympics USA Games
Thousands of athletes will come to Nashville to compete and showcase inclusion for people with intellectual disabilities in 2034. - October 29, 2025 - Special Olympics Tennessee
Tree Care Industry Highlights for 2025–2026
The tree care industry is rapidly evolving through sustainability, AI, and digital transformation. ArboStar’s RAI – the first AI built for arborists – enhances safety, efficiency, and profitability with specialized assistants. As the market grows from $1.3B in 2024 to $2.5B by 2031, eco-friendly practices and digital tools like ArboStar’s CRM redefine how arborists manage crews, clients, and urban forest health. - October 21, 2025 - ArboStar
Street Stuff Music Announces the Release of "Music Business Stories – Book One," by Tom Cossie
Behind the glitter of the stage lights, the music business was chaos—equal parts brilliance, madness, and cutthroat deals. Tom was there for it all. At RCA Records, he promoted Elvis Presley, David Bowie, Lou Reed, and Harry Nilsson. Later, he co-founded labels, signed hitmakers like Chic, and revived publishing catalogs still thriving today. - October 20, 2025 - Street Stuff Music Inc.
Mitech Partners Launches LaunchAI.Agency: a New Platform Helping Small Businesses Harness AI and Add New Revenue Streams
Mitech Partners, a Nashville-based telecom and technology firm founded by entrepreneur Bill McCleskey, has announced the official launch of LaunchAI.Agency — a groundbreaking platform designed to help small businesses and entrepreneurs grow and streamline operations using artificial... - October 16, 2025 - Mitech Partners, LLC
New Report Warns of Hidden Air Pollution Risks from Expanding Data Center Infrastructure in the United States
A newly published article on AirPurifiers.com unveils growing concerns over the environmental and public health impacts of large data centers — especially in communities located near these energy-intensive facilities. It takes a look at the US cities that are seeing the most significant air quality impacts from these data centers, and what communities can do about it. - October 01, 2025 - AirPurifiers.com
GCUPRI Attends China Vision China Commemorates the 80th Anniversary Celebration at UN Headquarters
The Global Chinese–U.S. Peace Research Institute (WWW.GCUPRI.ORG) announced today that it will attend the 80th Anniversary Celebration of the Founding of the United Nations, taking place at UN Headquarters in New York. The milestone forum, co-hosted by China Daily and the Permanent Mission... - September 26, 2025 - Global Chinese US Peace Research Institute (GCUPRI)
Hospitality in Action: Candlewood Suites Columbia Volunteers with The Well Outreach to Feed Thousands
Candlewood Suites Columbia Donates Time and Labor to The Well Outreach as Part of IHG’s “Giving for Good” Program - September 25, 2025 - Candlewood Suites
Bobby R. Long Selected as a Professional of the Year for Two Consecutive Years by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide
For the second year in a row, Bobby R. Long of Brentwood, Tennessee, has selected as a Professional of the Year by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide. He was chosen for this honor for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the insurance industry in both 2025 and 2026. About Bobby R. - September 19, 2025 - Strathmore Worldwide
Immunotec Partners with Maribeth Dodd to Drive Business Development Across North America
Immunotec, the science-backed wellness company founded in 1996 and best known for its patented flagship product Immunocal®, has partnered with Maribeth Dodd, a highly regarded growth and leadership expert, to drive strategic business development across North America. - September 18, 2025 - Immunotec
Grammy®-Nominated Pianist Donald Vega Announces Release of New Single "Let’s Pray"
Composed during the pandemic, Vega says Let's Pray is just as timely today as ever. Featuring John Patitucci, Lewis Nash, and Luisito Quintero. - September 16, 2025 - Donald Vega
Immunotec Names Mandy Boles Head of Business Development for the U.S. and Canada
Immunotec, the science-backed wellness company founded in 1996 and best known for its patented flagship product Immunocal®, has named Mandy Boles as Head of Business Development for the U.S. and Canada. - September 11, 2025 - Immunotec
Nashville Carpet Care Publishes Expert Guide: "10 Smart Tips to Choose the Best Nashville Carpet Cleaning Company for Your Home"
Nashville Carpet Care has published a new blog post, “10 Smart Tips to Choose the Best Nashville Carpet Cleaning Company for Your Home.” The guide helps homeowners evaluate providers based on reputation, cleaning methods, certifications, pricing, and service quality. As a trusted local company, Nashville Carpet Care aims to educate Nashville families on making informed choices for healthier, cleaner homes. - September 11, 2025 - Nashville Carpet Care
Fast Pace Health Celebrates Inaugural "Urgent Care Appreciation Day" with Indiana Governor Mike Braun's Proclamation
Fast Pace Health, a leading provider of accessible and affordable healthcare, proudly announces that Indiana Governor Mike Braun officially proclaimed September 8, 2025, as “Urgent Care Appreciation Day” throughout the state. This landmark recognition highlights the vital role of urgent... - September 09, 2025 - Fast Pace Health
Logics MD Launches Next-Generation Medical Marketing Solutions to Help Surgeons and Practices Win Online
Logics MD, a premier healthcare marketing agency, announced the launch of its expanded digital growth platform designed to help surgeons, specialty practices, and hospitals thrive in today’s competitive healthcare market. With patients increasingly turning to Google, YouTube, and social media to choose providers, LogicsMD delivers a results-driven approach that boosts visibility, reputation, and patient acquisition. - September 07, 2025 - Logics MD
Colossal Productions Launches, Transforming Event Experiences in East Tennessee
Colossal Productions LLC is an East Tennessee-based entertainment company specializing in immersive sports watch parties, corporate functions, municipal events, weddings, and social celebrations. With massive LED video walls, premium PA systems, Starlink-powered streaming, and full-service planning, Colossal Productions delivers seamless, stress-free experiences tailored to each client’s vision. - September 07, 2025 - Colossal Productions LLC