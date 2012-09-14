PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

The Medical Center of Aurora Names Tyler Hood Chief Administrative Officer for Centennial Medical Plaza The Medical Center of Aurora has appointed Tyler Hood as Chief Administrative Officer of Centennial Medical Plaza, effective January 6. - December 12, 2019 - The Medical Center of Aurora

Five Star Coolsculpting Clinic in Las Vegas Launches Breakthrough Technology at Their 2020 CoolTone Event Secret Body's clients fly in from around the world, from New York, Singapore, London, Silicon Valley, to Beverly Hills, for private Coolsculpting treatment regiments. In Las Vegas, clients will drive miles from Summerlin, Henderson, and all areas of the valley for its five-star, extraordinary treatment experience. - December 11, 2019 - Secret Body Las Vegas Coolsculpting Clinic

Soul Pop Singer-Songwriter Kate Fay Releases Debut Concept EP "Duality," Vulnerably Sharing Her Process of Healing After Heartbreak Kate Fay releases debut concept EP "Duality" combining her love for retro soul with pop, disco-funk and neo-soul, resulting in an emotional and uplifting collection of very personal experiences and learning. Her hope is that through these 6 songs, you'll move through your own reflection, healing and growth. - December 10, 2019 - Kate Fay

HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s Swedish Medical Center Physician Offers Thanksgiving Holiday Burn Safety Tips For cooks in the kitchen, there are several simple steps to make sure the holidays remain festive. - November 27, 2019 - Swedish Medical Center

Direct Auto Insurance Celebrates the Season of Giving with Charitable "Stocking Get One, Give One" Sweepstakes Car insurance company to spread holiday cheer by gifting 430 six-foot-tall, toy-filled holiday stockings to sweepstakes winners and non-profits in 11 states. - November 25, 2019 - Direct Auto Insurance

BOLDplanning Inc. Announces Naming of Rick Wimberly as Chief Executive Officer; Fulton Wold as Chairman of the Board BOLDplanning Inc., the nation’s frontrunner in preparedness planning consulting and software, announced today the naming of Rick Wimberly as Chief Executive Officer and Fulton Wold as Chairman of the Board. Mr. Wold, an original company co-founder and majority shareholder, will head an expanding... - November 20, 2019 - BOLDplanning

New Family Ice Show Brand Tours the USA After a very successful tour of “Peter Pan & Friends On Ice,” Ice Creative Entertainment Group is launching their newest IP: FairyTales On Ice(TM). Like Peter Pan & Friends On Ice, FairyTales On Ice features a new all original soundtrack, custom extravagant costumes, over the top... - November 20, 2019 - Ice Creative Entertainment Group

Bay Equity Finds New Kentucky Home with Century Mortgage Bay Equity Home Loans is expanding into the Mid-South Region, with nine branches and 55 loan originators in Kentucky, Tennessee and Indiana. - November 15, 2019 - Bay Equity Home Loans

SDWR Honors Fallen Officer by Naming Future Service Dog in His Honor Service Dogs by SDWR has a mission to provide specially-bred dogs for individuals of all ages with invisible disabilities like Diabetes, PTSD, Autism and Seizure Disorder. In addition to the nearly 600 working dogs already placed, there are several hundred more actively enrolled in SDWR’s program. Through... - November 08, 2019 - Service Dogs by SDWR

Swedish Medical Center Receives Fifth Consecutive "A" Grade from Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s Swedish Medical Center was awarded an "A" in the fall 2019 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, a national distinction recognizing the hospital’s achievements in protecting patients from harm and providing safer healthcare. This is the fifth A Swedish has... - November 07, 2019 - Swedish Medical Center

Sound Royalties Defies Stereotype, Revolutionizes Music Financing in the Artist-Driven Digital Economy Embraced by Creatives, Business Model Offers a Quality Alternative to Traditional Banks - November 07, 2019 - Sound Royalties

HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s Swedish Medical Center Performs First Deep Brain Stimulation Procedure for Epilepsy The treatment delivers electrical impulses to normalize brain activity and reduce seizures. - November 01, 2019 - Swedish Medical Center

HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s Swedish Medical Center Names Chief Financial Officer Swedish Medical Center has named Regina Ramazani, a healthcare financial executive with more than 25 years of senior leadership experience, as its chief financial officer. Ramazani most recently served as chief financial officer at HCA Healthcare’s Tulane Health System, where she provided financial... - October 20, 2019 - Swedish Medical Center

HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s Swedish Medical Center Hosts Shave Off Event for Prostate Cancer Research Swedish Medical Center, located in Englewood, Colorado, joins Bishops Cuts/Color Highlands Ranch to raise money for prostate cancer research through the TUCC Foundation. - October 17, 2019 - Swedish Medical Center

Debut Book Released by Widow Spreading Tire Safety Awareness Tire Mom: A Journey of Hurting, Helping and Healing Hosting First Book Signing Event in Denver, CO - October 14, 2019 - The Tire Mom

New Age Expands Again New Age Marketing Inc. expands into Nashville, TN. - October 10, 2019 - New Age Marketing Inc.

Recording Artist and Former Voice Contestant Nolan Neal Releases an Acoustic Cover of Elton John's Classic "Tiny Dancer" Nolan Neal, a Recording artist and former contestant to knock out round on team Adam Levine, has signed with IL Sistema Entertainment and is releasing a cover of Elton John's classic "Tiny Dancer" which Nolan turned all chairs on The Voice with. - October 09, 2019 - IL Sistema Entertainment

HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s Swedish Medical Center Welcomes New Quality Vice President Susan Hanlon, MSHSA, BSN, RN CPHQ, brings extensive experience overseeing clinical excellence and quality improvements to the only Level I trauma and burn center in the south Denver metro area. - October 09, 2019 - Swedish Medical Center

Sound Royalties Hosts VIP Reception in Nashville for Legendary Producer Rudy Perez Music Industry Leaders Gather to Celebrate Remarkable Career and Creative Spirit - October 04, 2019 - Sound Royalties

Swedish Medical Center First in Colorado to Use New Treatment for Brain Aneurysms Rocky Mountain region neuroscience center of excellence introduces technology to treat challenging aneurysms with positive benefits for patients. - September 30, 2019 - Swedish Medical Center

Lakefront Living–On the Lake Realty Celebrates Active Lakefront Lifestyle with Release of New Rarity Bay Video Rarity Bay on Tellico Lake in Eastern Tennessee is fast becoming the region’s first choice for anyone seeking an active lifestyle in a premium residential community. - September 26, 2019 - Lakefront Living International, LLC

Woman-Owned Digital Marketing Agency Accommodates Growth and Stakes Claim in Nashville, TN with Purchase of Commercial Property Owner of Astute Communications, a woman-owned digital marketing agency in Nashville, TN, announces the purchase of commercial office building in hot up-and-coming area. - September 24, 2019 - Astute Communications, LLC

Vera Health Enters the Health Insurance Marketplace Vera Health, a new health insurance brand, today announced its entry into the online health insurance market. Vera Health offers affordable short-term health insurance with flexible premium, deductible, and coinsurance options. Vera Health gives customers the opportunity to experience a more personalized... - September 18, 2019 - Vera Health

Nashville’s Something Sweet, LLC Gearing Up for Super Holiday Season Nashville-based virtual and pop up bakery Something Sweet, LLC is gearing up for another super holiday season delivering their family-made treats around the country. Once again, a portion of each item sold will be given to Girl, Unknown; a non-profit organization providing funding to girls and women... - September 17, 2019 - Something Sweet LLC

Emmy Award-Winning Writer Roberta Jones’ Animator Launches on Tubi TV Animator, the independent film project from Emmy Award-winning writer Roberta Jones, Director Logan Hall and Animation Director Julian Jones has launched on Tubi TV. Filmed in Chicago, with an all-Chicago cast and crew, the film won the Best Genre category at the L.A. Independent Film Festival. Animator... - September 17, 2019 - Animator

Night of the Robots Hosted by Swedish Medical Center Robot-assisted surgery takes center stage in this hands-on, interactive night highlighting the latest advancements in robot-assisted surgery. - September 11, 2019 - Swedish Medical Center

HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s The Medical Center of Aurora Names Hallie Woods Chief Operating Officer HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s The Medical Center of Aurora (TMCA) announced that Hallie Woods has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer for TMCA and Spalding Rehabilitation Hospital. Woods previously served as Chief Administrative Officer of Centennial Medical Center (CMC), a campus of The Medical... - September 06, 2019 - The Medical Center of Aurora

HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s Swedish Medical Center Physician Offers Labor Day Weekend Safety Tips Swedish Medical Center serves as the only level I trauma and burn facility in the south Denver metro area. - August 31, 2019 - Swedish Medical Center

The Medical Center of Aurora Announces Participation in National Cardiogenic Shock Initiative HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s The Medical Center of Aurora today announced that they have been invited to join the National Cardiogenic Shock Initiative (NCSI). Facilities that have adopted the NCSI protocol have shown dramatically increased survival rates for patients with heart attack-induced shock. - August 28, 2019 - The Medical Center of Aurora

Women's Retreat Sponsored by the YMCA of Middle TN and the Upper Room Offers a Wholistic Approach to Health and Spiritual Well-Being The YMCA of Middle TN and The Upper Room invite women to a retreat this fall at the beautiful Nelson Andrews Leadership Lodge in Nashville. The 1 1/2 day retreat will offer workshops and worship to encourage women to live intentionally and integrate the five dimensions of health into their lives. The dimensions include physical, emotional, spiritual, social, and financial wellness to promote flourishing vitality in mission and ministry. - August 20, 2019 - Steal Away Women

Dr. Lois Jordan Honored as a Woman of the Month for June 2019 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Dr. Lois Jordan of Hendersonville, Tennessee has been honored as a Woman of the Month for June 2019 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Woman of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the fields of education and politics. Each month they feature women to... - August 20, 2019 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized

Stephanie A. Burkhart Celebrated as a Woman of the Month for April 2019 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Stephanie A. Burkhart of Paducah, Kentucky has been celebrated as a Woman of the Month for April 2019 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements for 22 years in the field of finance. Each month, they feature women to... - August 20, 2019 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized

The Medical Center of Aurora Achieves 2019 Healthgrades Women’s Care Awards in Gynecologic Surgery & Procedures HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s The Medical Center of Aurora (TMCA) today announced that it received a 2019 Gynecologic Surgery Excellence Award™ and, for the second year in a row, a 5-Star Rating for Gynecologic Procedures, from Healthgrades, the leading online resource for information about... - August 09, 2019 - The Medical Center of Aurora

HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s Swedish Medical Center Named Family Favorite by Colorado Parent Magazine HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s Swedish Medical Center has been named a Top 5 Hospital or Health Clinic in Colorado Parent’s Family Favorite 2019 publication. The annual edition recognizes businesses, services, and attractions in the metro Denver area and is voted on by readers of the popular... - August 08, 2019 - Swedish Medical Center

Zenagen Hair Care Takes on Beautycon Zenagen Hair Care will be attending the 2019 Beautycon Los Angeles event, August 10 - 11, as a festival partner. The brand will be offering exclusive discounts and contest givewaways at Booth #2116. - August 07, 2019 - Zenagen Hair Care

Swedish Medical Center Surgeons Perform First Successful Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery Using Robotic Guidance Platform New technology offers enhanced surgical precision for patients using advanced 3D planning, guidance, and visualization. - July 31, 2019 - Swedish Medical Center

John Krondes and Elvis Hit Team Making New Music Again Elvis Presley died on August 16, 1977 ... but wondrously and without explanation, from the recording of "The End," by John Krondes and the Jordanaires, the Memphis Sound rocks on and transcends generations. - July 22, 2019 - John Krondes

MTS Management Group's Top 20 iTunes Artist Premieres First Music Video of 2019 on Worldwide Syndicated Radio Show MTS Management's Nashville singer-songwriter Jeremy Parsons debuted his latest music video, “Making Things Up as I Go” on “The Josie Show.” - July 12, 2019 - MTS Management Group

Direct Auto Insurance Celebrates the Back-to-School Season by Giving Away Laptops and Backpacks Leading auto insurance group to give away 38 Chromebook laptops as part of their online and in-store Back-to-School Sweepstakes starting July 22. Additionally, backpacks will be gifted with an in-store quote or three referrals. - July 11, 2019 - Direct Auto Insurance

The Medical Center of Aurora Achieves Magnet® Recognition Again HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s The Medical Center of Aurora (TMCA) has attained Magnet recognition once again, a testament to its continued dedication to high-quality nursing practice. The American Nurses Credentialing Center’s Magnet Recognition Program® distinguishes health care organizations... - June 26, 2019 - The Medical Center of Aurora

HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s Swedish Medical Center Promotes Fireworks Safety Safety tips to help you stay out of the ER this season. - June 26, 2019 - Swedish Medical Center

NFL Alumni Teams Up with Fit Farm Tennessee NFL Alumni (NFLA) has teamed up with the nation’s premier wellness & fitness live-in retreat, Fit Farm, located in the rolling hills of Music City just outside of Nashville, Tennessee. Alumni will have inclusive access to the 160-acre farm-turned-retreat that has come to be known as the nation’s... - June 14, 2019 - Fit Farm

Direct Auto Insurance to Host Hiring Event for Insurance Sales Agents in Ocala, Florida June 26 Leading provider of car insurance and other products is set to interview for retail insurance sales agents positions in Ocala, Florida during the company’s hiring event. - June 12, 2019 - Direct Auto Insurance

SoBro Self Storage Ribbon Cutting - Community Event SoBro Self Storage is pleased to announce that it will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony for its newly constructed self-storage location. This event will take place onsite the facility located at 825 3rd Ave South Nashville, TN. 37210 on Tuesday, June 11th 2019 at 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm. “We are excited... - June 11, 2019 - Absolute Storage Management

Direct Auto Insurance Launches "Get Going Vacation Sweepstakes" to Give Away Two Vacation Packages Leading car insurance company to give away two vacations and in-store gifts during its Customer Appreciation Month in June. - June 03, 2019 - Direct Auto Insurance