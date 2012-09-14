PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Localizes.com Announces the Launch of a New All-Inclusive Program Helping Local Businesses Achieve the Best Results in Their Online Marketing Localizes.com, a Southern California based Web Design and SEO company, has recently launched a new program that will allow businesses to put their online marketing on auto-pilot. Most businesses understand that to be successful in today's market you need to have a strong online presence. What many don't... - December 19, 2019 - Localizes

Safety Center Receives Funding from The Allstate Foundation Good Starts Young Grant for Its Peer-Led Teen Safe Driving Campaign, Youth Take Action to End Distractions Safety Center’s Youth Advisory Council (YAC), comprised of high school students throughout California, continues to raise awareness around teen safe driving issues with the California Teen-to-Teen Safe Driving Campaigns, now in its eighth year of funding from The Allstate Foundation. - December 11, 2019 - Safety Center

New World Medical Named Among the Inland Empire Top Workplaces New World Medical, a global medical company focused on glaucoma treatment, has been listed in the Inland Empire Top Workplaces 2019 organized by Inland News Group. The Top Workplaces list is based on an anonymous survey administered by the Energage platform, which measures several aspects of workplace... - December 09, 2019 - New World Medical

CLL Society to Present Innovative Telemedicine Platform Study at American Society of Hematology Annual Conference CLL Society co-founder and Medical Director Dr. Brian Koffman will present research results of the society's innovative telemedicine program at the prestigious American Society of Hematology annual meeting in early December. The program provides patients and caregivers access to HIPPA-compliant second opinions from renowned specialists in chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), the most common adult blood cancer. - November 30, 2019 - CLL Society

Unseen Interviews with Jewish Veterans in Upcoming Xenon Pictures Film "About Face: Jewish Refugees in the Allied Forces" The remarkable, untold stories of young German and Austrian Jewish veterans who fled their homes only to perform an “about face” and return with U.S. and Allied Forces during WWII. - November 10, 2019 - Xenon Pictures

Athena is Recognized as World’s First Biometric Security Camera with Voiceprint Technologies Amaryllo Receives 2020 CES Innovation Awards in Smart Home and Smart Cities Categories - November 09, 2019 - Amaryllo International B.V.

U.S. Supreme Court Rejects Appeal by Jehovah’s Witnesses of 2015 California Trial Court Order The Supreme Court rejected the Appeal of a 2015 Civil Lawsuit Filed by the Zalkin Law Firm on Behalf of their client who alleges they were sexually molested as a child by a JW church leader. The appeal concerned the lower court order for the Watchtower to produce child sexual molestation files in this sexual abuse Civil lawsuit. - October 24, 2019 - The Zalkin Law Firm

World Famous Randy’s Donuts Announces Opening in Downey, CA with Free Donuts and Free Coffee World Famous Randy’s Donuts Announces Opening in Downey, CA; Location will have a giant 26’ donut on roof, drive thru, full coffee line-up and Pop Culture Wall - October 18, 2019 - Randy's Donuts

Antis Roofing Executive Earns Irvine Chamber's 40 Under 40 Award Aaron Antis, 33, moved up the ranks at Antis Roofing and is currently VP of Sales and Field Operations. He was one of this year's winners demonstrating business achievements, community engagement and integrity at Irvine Chamber of Commerce's 40 Under 40 Awards. - October 13, 2019 - Antis Roofing and Waterproofing

Silvergate Names Antonio Martino Chief Financial Officer and Michael Lempres Director Silvergate Bank is a San Diego-based bank that opened in 1988 and is a subsidiary of Silvergate Capital Corporation. Silvergate’s headquarters office is located at 4250 Executive Square, La Jolla, CA 92037. - October 07, 2019 - Silvergate Bank

Modern Buds Forms Strategic Alliance with Cannavis Long Beach Dispensary Modern Buds Expands Strategic Partnership with Cannavis. - September 23, 2019 - Modern Buds

Global Wheelchair Production Experts Join Free Wheelchair Mission Retired executives from Invacare Europe bring decades of experience in wheelchair production to the US-based nonprofit wheelchair manufacturer. - August 22, 2019 - Free Wheelchair Mission

Alleged Victim of Childhood Sexual Abuse Files Lawsuit Against San Dimas Jehovah’s Witness Congregation Lawsuit is Part of an Expanding Series of Cases Against the Jehovah’s Witnesses Alleging Failure to Protect Children from Known Abusers - August 21, 2019 - The Zalkin Law Firm

Great Hire Inc. Named to 2019 Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies. Inc. magazine today revealed that Great Hire Inc. is No. 2,986 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment, its independent small businesses. Microsoft, Dell, Domino’s Pizza, Pandora, Timberland, LinkedIn, Yelp, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure here. - August 20, 2019 - Great Hire Inc.

These Black Modern Cabins from sheet/rockLA Are Redefining the Big Bear Experience So long carved bears and log cabins: modernity and minimalism arrive at Big Bear Lake, California via Colorado Lodge. - August 15, 2019 - sheet/rockLA

Broadcasting For America Bringing Progressive Voices to Talk Radio Crowd Funding Radio Air Time to Disrupt Conservative Talk Stations. - August 08, 2019 - KCAA Radio

2019 Longest Married Couple Project National Winners Announced by Worldwide Marriage Encounter Worldwide Marriage Encounter (WWME), the original faith-based marriage enrichment program in the United States, announced today the national winners of the 2019 Longest Married Couple Project. They are DW & Willie Williams of Charlotte, NC. The Williams’ were married August 17, 1937 in Newberry,... - June 05, 2019 - Worldwide Marriage Encounter

Falcon Car Rental Launches New Website to Improve User Experience and Add New Rental Features Falcon Car Rental has recently launched its new website simplifying the process of renting an ultra-luxury vehicle. The new website offers guests a chance to create a profile. Once that profile is completed, renting an exotic vehicle is just a two-step process. All you have to do is select the car you... - June 04, 2019 - Falcon Car Rental

Lampkin Foundation Calls for Volunteers for June 1 Tree Planting Event Join D’Andre D. Lampkin Foundation volunteers and its community partners as it holds its second neighborhood tree planting event Saturday, June 1, 2019. This year’s event will take place at Ontario’s Veterans Memorial Park located on Grove and D St. The event will run from 8:30 a.m. to noon. Anyone interested in lending a hand can drop in anytime that morning. - May 23, 2019 - D'Andre D. Lampkin Foundation

The Zalkin Law Firm Responds to California Catholic Dioceses Victims Compensation Fund Leading victim's attorney responds to California Bishops move to create a "victims compensation fund" for alleged clergy abuse victims. Victims should have legal representation before giving up their options for civil justice, according to Irwin Zalkin, San Diego based victims attorney. - May 17, 2019 - The Zalkin Law Firm

Digital Ink Sciences (DIS) Reveals New Partnership with Kodak Digital Ink Sciences, LLC has partnered with Eastman Kodak to bring the next generation of aqueous inks to sublimation, textile printing, and DTG markets. The DIS-250 series inks support lower maintenance in a Mid-Viscosity Ink because of better stability, jet ability, and nozzle integrity. They also say their inks deliver less printer downtime, more shirts printed, and fewer issues. The DIS-150 series inks have the same properties, but are designed for the Epson Printhead. - May 02, 2019 - ColDesi, Inc.

2019 California Sports Hall of Fame Induction California Sports Hall of Fame Celebrates Class of 2019 Induction Ceremony, Sunday, June 23 - April 22, 2019 - California Sports Hall Of Fame

Lampkin Foundation Annual Report Highlights Stories and Impact of Key Initiatives $1000 in university scholarships, disaster relief for fire victims, and foundations' food scarcity initiative continues. - April 11, 2019 - D'Andre D. Lampkin Foundation

Mission Microwave Supports INSTER on Train Satellite System Industry’s Fastest Growing Manufacturer of High Performance, Lightweight, Solid State Power Amplifiers for Satellite Communications Selected for Satellite Connectivity Solution for Trains - April 10, 2019 - Mission Microwave

Liberty Capital Group Reaches a Milestone of Funding with $150 Million Delivered to Small Businesses from Varying Industries Since launching its small business lending solutions, Liberty Capital Group has just passed a new funding milestone of $150 million. Comprised of term-loans, business cash advances and equipment leasing, the capital for this funding was sourced from direct funding, syndication and through a network of lenders across the nation. - April 09, 2019 - Liberty Capital Group, Inc.

Book Author Agrees to Share Potential SEC Whistleblower Settlement with all Contributors to his Go Fund Me Account Mr. Lawless, the Author of "Capitol Hill's Criminal Underground," claims to have uncovered an alleged, multi-billion-dollar municipal bond fraud. The book was a result of a three year investigation. The SEC accepted his multiple SEC whistleblower complaints and has assigned them to a senior attorney. He is now ready to share any possible rewards with all contributors to the "Go Fund Me - Capitol Hill's Criminal Underground, Prosecution Fund." - March 29, 2019 - Richard Lawless, Author

Creative Brain Learning Celebrates PI Day (pi=3.14...) with STEM Learning and Fruit Pies for All Creative Brian Learning After School program provider distributes thousands of fruit pies to students in celebration of PI Day. - March 28, 2019 - Creative Brain Learning

Christina Hudnall, SPHR, SHRM, Joins Impec Group as Senior Vice President of Human Resources & Staffing IMPEC Group continues its rapid transformation into a full-service Facility & Professional Real Estate Services provider through strategic acquisitions and experienced hires. IMPEC’s goal is to be an impartial, knowledgeable and high-touch service provider to the industry. - March 26, 2019 - Impec Group

Gurnick Academy Opens Campus in Los Angeles, Recognizing Healthcare Growth Gurnick Academy of Medical Arts, a well-established allied health and nursing school, is opening a campus in the Los Angeles area. The campus will have an imaging focus offering an Associate of Occupational Science in Radiologic Technology and an X-Ray Technician with Medical Assisting Skills diploma... - March 18, 2019 - Gurnick Academy of Medical Arts

Alleged Sexual Abuse Victim Files Civil Lawsuit Against Boy Scouts of America and Greater Los Angeles Council A civil lawsuit has been filed in California Superior Court of Los Angeles Central District on behalf of a former Boy Scout who alleges he was sexually abused while he was a minor working at the Forest Lawn Boy Scout Reservation in the summer of 2015. - March 18, 2019 - Paul Mones, Attorney

Dennis V. Blehm Recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2019 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Dennis V. Blehm of Hemet, California has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2019 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of agriculture. About Dennis V. Blehm, President Dennis Blehm has over 40 years experience in... - February 27, 2019 - Strathmore Worldwide

Coxswain Consulting CEO Julia Erdkamp Featured in California Business Journal Julia Erdkamp, CEO of Coxswain Consulting, a firm designed to help organizations build the leadership and operations required to achieve world-class status, was recently featured in the California Business Journal. Erdkamp is no stranger to such accolades, with both she and her firm receiving features... - February 26, 2019 - Coxswain Consulting

Healthy Humor Builds on Its Partnership with Moose Toys; Expands to 15 Hospitals Largest healthcare clowning organization in the United States will launch flagship Red Nose Docs program at Loma Linda University Children’s Hospital. - February 26, 2019 - Healthy Humor, Inc.

FLOAT Demos 15 Minute Commute from Near San Bernardino County to Santa Monica, CA FLOAT (FLy Over All Traffic) will conduct its first demo flight today on Feb. 25, 2019, flying commuters, investors, and reporters from Brackett Airport in La Verne, CA to Santa Monica Airport in Santa Monica, CA, in just 15 minutes over Monday rush-hour traffic. - February 25, 2019 - FLOAT Shuttle

Accomplished American Filmmaker, Dwight H. Little to Direct Tiger Heart; a Revealing Project Centered Around Tiger Poaching, to be Filmed in India in 2019 Most known for directing Hollywood blockbusters Marked for Death, Rapid Fire, Free Willy 2: The Adventure Home, Murder at 1600, Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers and Anaconda 2; Little has also found success directing highly acclaimed US television series such as 24, Sleepy Hollow, Prison Break,... - February 12, 2019 - Roaming Rickshaw Films

Spicy Lingerie Announces Valentine’s Day Sale Spicy Lingerie, the number one source for high-quality lingerie at unexpected prices, announces their Valentine’s Day sale to both new and returning customers. The sale will take place from now until February 14, 2019 on the website SpicyLingerie.com. The deal includes an extra 10% off storewide. - January 29, 2019 - Spicy Lingerie

Safety Center’s Youth-led Teen Safe Driving Campaign, Youth Take Action to End Distractions, Receives Funding from The Allstate Foundation Good Starts Young Program Safety Center’s Youth Advisory Council (YAC), comprised of high school students throughout California, continues to raise awareness around teen safe driving issues with the California Teen-to-Teen Safe Driving Campaigns now in its seventh year of funding from The Allstate Foundation. - January 08, 2019 - Safety Center

California Employment Law Update at Tam O’Shanter Dec. 12 Attend the California employment law update at Tam O'Shanter on Dec. 12 and start 2019 off right. The California Unemployment Insurance Council holiday luncheon and toy drive will feature attorney Susan A. Rodriguez speaking about changes to California's employment laws. - December 06, 2018 - Law Offices of Susan A. Rodriguez, APC

Youngest Lawyer to be Voted as the “Best Lawyer for 2018” in Orange County Razavi Law Group, APC (RLG) is pleased to announce that Ali Razavi, Esq., the founder and managing principal of RLG, was voted as the “Best Lawyer” for OC Weekly’s “Best of Readers’ Choice,” 2018 edition. RLG is a personal injury and employment litigation law firm. OC... - November 01, 2018 - Razavi Law Group

Kerb Inc. Participates in Girls Gone RX 2018 CrossFit Challenge; Benefiting Breast Cancer Awareness Organized by Iron Battalion CrossFit, this all-female competition brings all types of women together to Compete for a Cure. All new Kerb customers that mention code: CrossFit will receive a flat rate quote and free moving boxes. - October 29, 2018 - Kerb Inc.

Care Staffing Professionals Awarded Health Care Staffing Services Certification from the Joint Commission Care Staffing Professionals today announced it has earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval® for Health Care Staffing Services Certification. The certification demonstrates Care Staffing Professionals commitment to providing qualified and competent health care professionals. Care... - October 19, 2018 - Care Staffing Professionals

Kri-Tech Solutions, LLC Announces the Launch of Its One-of-Kind Software, Auto Estimate ReKey, a Software Solution for the Collision Repair Industry Kri-Tech Solutions, LLC announced that it will launch Auto Estimate ReKey, a one-of-a-kind software platform for the collision repair industry, at SEMA in Las Vegas on October 30, 2018. Auto Estimate ReKey is a simple software solution to the time-consuming problem of re-keying estimates that until now... - October 19, 2018 - Kri-Tech Solutions, LLC

The First Zero Emissions Blue Bird All American School Buses Delivered to Multiple California School Districts by A-Z Bus Sales A-Z Bus Sales, Inc., a leading provider of transportation solutions, successfully delivered seven new All Electric - All American zero emissions school buses built by Blue Bird to multiple school districts in Southern California this past week. These buses were funded by South Coast Air Quality Management... - October 02, 2018 - A-Z Bus Sales Inc.

Spicy Lingerie Announces Massive Sale on Halloween Costumes and Apparel The Online Retailer is Offering Huge Discounts on Its Costume Inventory Through September and October. - September 25, 2018 - Spicy Lingerie

Jamar James, Digital Currency Guy, Presents at IVAR Realtor Seminar Jamar James, the Digital Currency Guy and leading expert, will discuss Bitcoin and its impact on the real estate market, including how to use Crypto Currency to buy real estate and its future impact to real estate professionals. - September 06, 2018 - Digital Currency Guy