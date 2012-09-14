|
Localizes.com, a Southern California based Web Design and SEO company, has recently launched a new program that will allow businesses to put their online marketing on auto-pilot.
Most businesses understand that to be successful in today's market you need to have a strong online presence. What many don't... - December 19, 2019 - Localizes
Safety Center’s Youth Advisory Council (YAC), comprised of high school students throughout California, continues to raise awareness around teen safe driving issues with the California Teen-to-Teen Safe Driving Campaigns, now in its eighth year of funding from The Allstate Foundation. - December 11, 2019 - Safety Center
New World Medical, a global medical company focused on glaucoma treatment, has been listed in the Inland Empire Top Workplaces 2019 organized by Inland News Group. The Top Workplaces list is based on an anonymous survey administered by the Energage platform, which measures several aspects of workplace... - December 09, 2019 - New World Medical
CLL Society co-founder and Medical Director Dr. Brian Koffman will present research results of the society's innovative telemedicine program at the prestigious American Society of Hematology annual meeting in early December. The program provides patients and caregivers access to HIPPA-compliant second opinions from renowned specialists in chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), the most common adult blood cancer. - November 30, 2019 - CLL Society
The remarkable, untold stories of young German and Austrian Jewish veterans who fled their homes only to perform an “about face” and return with U.S. and Allied Forces during WWII. - November 10, 2019 - Xenon Pictures
Amaryllo Receives 2020 CES Innovation Awards in Smart Home and Smart Cities Categories - November 09, 2019 - Amaryllo International B.V.
The Supreme Court rejected the Appeal of a 2015 Civil Lawsuit Filed by the Zalkin Law Firm on Behalf of their client who alleges they were sexually molested as a child by a JW church leader. The appeal concerned the lower court order for the Watchtower to produce child sexual molestation files in this sexual abuse Civil lawsuit. - October 24, 2019 - The Zalkin Law Firm
World Famous Randy’s Donuts Announces Opening in Downey, CA; Location will have a giant 26’ donut on roof, drive thru, full coffee line-up and Pop Culture Wall - October 18, 2019 - Randy's Donuts
Aaron Antis, 33, moved up the ranks at Antis Roofing and is currently VP of Sales and Field Operations. He was one of this year's winners demonstrating business achievements, community engagement and integrity at Irvine Chamber of Commerce's 40 Under 40 Awards. - October 13, 2019 - Antis Roofing and Waterproofing
Silvergate Bank is a San Diego-based bank that opened in 1988 and is a subsidiary of Silvergate Capital Corporation. Silvergate’s headquarters office is located at 4250 Executive Square, La Jolla, CA 92037. - October 07, 2019 - Silvergate Bank
Long Beach Dispensary Modern Buds Expands Strategic Partnership with Cannavis. - September 23, 2019 - Modern Buds
Retired executives from Invacare Europe bring decades of experience in wheelchair production to the US-based nonprofit wheelchair manufacturer. - August 22, 2019 - Free Wheelchair Mission
Lawsuit is Part of an Expanding Series of Cases Against the Jehovah’s Witnesses Alleging Failure to Protect Children from Known Abusers - August 21, 2019 - The Zalkin Law Firm
Inc. magazine today revealed that Great Hire Inc. is No. 2,986 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment, its independent small businesses. Microsoft, Dell, Domino’s Pizza, Pandora, Timberland, LinkedIn, Yelp, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure here. - August 20, 2019 - Great Hire Inc.
So long carved bears and log cabins: modernity and minimalism arrive at Big Bear Lake, California via Colorado Lodge. - August 15, 2019 - sheet/rockLA
Crowd Funding Radio Air Time to Disrupt Conservative Talk Stations. - August 08, 2019 - KCAA Radio
Worldwide Marriage Encounter (WWME), the original faith-based marriage enrichment program in the United States, announced today the national winners of the 2019 Longest Married Couple Project. They are DW & Willie Williams of Charlotte, NC. The Williams’ were married August 17, 1937 in Newberry,... - June 05, 2019 - Worldwide Marriage Encounter
Falcon Car Rental has recently launched its new website simplifying the process of renting an ultra-luxury vehicle.
The new website offers guests a chance to create a profile. Once that profile is completed, renting an exotic vehicle is just a two-step process. All you have to do is select the car you... - June 04, 2019 - Falcon Car Rental
Join D’Andre D. Lampkin Foundation volunteers and its community partners as it holds its second neighborhood tree planting event Saturday, June 1, 2019. This year’s event will take place at Ontario’s Veterans Memorial Park located on Grove and D St. The event will run from 8:30 a.m. to noon. Anyone interested in lending a hand can drop in anytime that morning. - May 23, 2019 - D'Andre D. Lampkin Foundation
Leading victim's attorney responds to California Bishops move to create a "victims compensation fund" for alleged clergy abuse victims. Victims should have legal representation before giving up their options for civil justice, according to Irwin Zalkin, San Diego based victims attorney. - May 17, 2019 - The Zalkin Law Firm
Digital Ink Sciences, LLC has partnered with Eastman Kodak to bring the next generation of aqueous inks to sublimation, textile printing, and DTG markets. The DIS-250 series inks support lower maintenance in a Mid-Viscosity Ink because of better stability, jet ability, and nozzle integrity. They also say their inks deliver less printer downtime, more shirts printed, and fewer issues. The DIS-150 series inks have the same properties, but are designed for the Epson Printhead. - May 02, 2019 - ColDesi, Inc.
Platinum Seal Allows Donors to Focus on Progress and Results. - May 01, 2019 - D'Andre D. Lampkin Foundation
California Sports Hall of Fame Celebrates Class of 2019 Induction Ceremony, Sunday, June 23 - April 22, 2019 - California Sports Hall Of Fame
$1000 in university scholarships, disaster relief for fire victims, and foundations' food scarcity initiative continues. - April 11, 2019 - D'Andre D. Lampkin Foundation
Industry’s Fastest Growing Manufacturer of High Performance, Lightweight, Solid State Power Amplifiers for Satellite Communications Selected for Satellite Connectivity Solution for Trains - April 10, 2019 - Mission Microwave
Since launching its small business lending solutions, Liberty Capital Group has just passed a new funding milestone of $150 million. Comprised of term-loans, business cash advances and equipment leasing, the capital for this funding was sourced from direct funding, syndication and through a network of lenders across the nation. - April 09, 2019 - Liberty Capital Group, Inc.
Mr. Lawless, the Author of "Capitol Hill's Criminal Underground," claims to have uncovered an alleged, multi-billion-dollar municipal bond fraud. The book was a result of a three year investigation. The SEC accepted his multiple SEC whistleblower complaints and has assigned them to a senior attorney. He is now ready to share any possible rewards with all contributors to the "Go Fund Me - Capitol Hill's Criminal Underground, Prosecution Fund." - March 29, 2019 - Richard Lawless, Author
Creative Brian Learning After School program provider distributes thousands of fruit pies to students in celebration of PI Day. - March 28, 2019 - Creative Brain Learning
IMPEC Group continues its rapid transformation into a full-service Facility & Professional Real Estate Services provider through strategic acquisitions and experienced hires. IMPEC’s goal is to be an impartial, knowledgeable and high-touch service provider to the industry. - March 26, 2019 - Impec Group
Gurnick Academy of Medical Arts, a well-established allied health and nursing school, is opening a campus in the Los Angeles area. The campus will have an imaging focus offering an Associate of Occupational Science in Radiologic Technology and an X-Ray Technician with Medical Assisting Skills diploma... - March 18, 2019 - Gurnick Academy of Medical Arts
A civil lawsuit has been filed in California Superior Court of Los Angeles Central District on behalf of a former Boy Scout who alleges he was sexually abused while he was a minor working at the Forest Lawn Boy Scout Reservation in the summer of 2015. - March 18, 2019 - Paul Mones, Attorney
Dennis V. Blehm of Hemet, California has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2019 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of agriculture.
About Dennis V. Blehm, President
Dennis Blehm has over 40 years experience in... - February 27, 2019 - Strathmore Worldwide
Julia Erdkamp, CEO of Coxswain Consulting, a firm designed to help organizations build the leadership and operations required to achieve world-class status, was recently featured in the California Business Journal. Erdkamp is no stranger to such accolades, with both she and her firm receiving features... - February 26, 2019 - Coxswain Consulting
Largest healthcare clowning organization in the United States will launch flagship Red Nose Docs program at Loma Linda University Children’s Hospital. - February 26, 2019 - Healthy Humor, Inc.
FLOAT (FLy Over All Traffic) will conduct its first demo flight today on Feb. 25, 2019, flying commuters, investors, and reporters from Brackett Airport in La Verne, CA to Santa Monica Airport in Santa Monica, CA, in just 15 minutes over Monday rush-hour traffic. - February 25, 2019 - FLOAT Shuttle
Most known for directing Hollywood blockbusters Marked for Death, Rapid Fire, Free Willy 2: The Adventure Home, Murder at 1600, Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers and Anaconda 2; Little has also found success directing highly acclaimed US television series such as 24, Sleepy Hollow, Prison Break,... - February 12, 2019 - Roaming Rickshaw Films
Spicy Lingerie, the number one source for high-quality lingerie at unexpected prices, announces their Valentine’s Day sale to both new and returning customers. The sale will take place from now until February 14, 2019 on the website SpicyLingerie.com.
The deal includes an extra 10% off storewide. - January 29, 2019 - Spicy Lingerie
Safety Center’s Youth Advisory Council (YAC), comprised of high school students throughout California, continues to raise awareness around teen safe driving issues with the California Teen-to-Teen Safe Driving Campaigns now in its seventh year of funding from The Allstate Foundation. - January 08, 2019 - Safety Center
Decision Delayed in Lawsuit - December 19, 2018 - Law Offices of Ann A. Hull, Inc.
Attend the California employment law update at Tam O'Shanter on Dec. 12 and start 2019 off right. The California Unemployment Insurance Council holiday luncheon and toy drive will feature attorney Susan A. Rodriguez speaking about changes to California's employment laws. - December 06, 2018 - Law Offices of Susan A. Rodriguez, APC
Virun® and Algarithm™ offer chill vibe at otherwise chaotic Supplyside West, serve up adult beverages enhanced with DHA and flavored like deserts, to debut new vegan O3Smoothies flavor, NOT Peanut Butter and Jelly. - November 02, 2018 - VIRUN
Razavi Law Group, APC (RLG) is pleased to announce that Ali Razavi, Esq., the founder and managing principal of RLG, was voted as the “Best Lawyer” for OC Weekly’s “Best of Readers’ Choice,” 2018 edition. RLG is a personal injury and employment litigation law firm.
OC... - November 01, 2018 - Razavi Law Group
Organized by Iron Battalion CrossFit, this all-female competition brings all types of women together to Compete for a Cure. All new Kerb customers that mention code: CrossFit will receive a flat rate quote and free moving boxes. - October 29, 2018 - Kerb Inc.
Care Staffing Professionals today announced it has earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval® for Health Care Staffing Services Certification. The certification demonstrates Care Staffing Professionals commitment to providing qualified and competent health care professionals.
Care... - October 19, 2018 - Care Staffing Professionals
Kri-Tech Solutions, LLC announced that it will launch Auto Estimate ReKey, a one-of-a-kind software platform for the collision repair industry, at SEMA in Las Vegas on October 30, 2018. Auto Estimate ReKey is a simple software solution to the time-consuming problem of re-keying estimates that until now... - October 19, 2018 - Kri-Tech Solutions, LLC
A-Z Bus Sales, Inc., a leading provider of transportation solutions, successfully delivered seven new All Electric - All American zero emissions school buses built by Blue Bird to multiple school districts in Southern California this past week. These buses were funded by South Coast Air Quality Management... - October 02, 2018 - A-Z Bus Sales Inc.
The Online Retailer is Offering Huge Discounts on Its Costume Inventory Through September and October. - September 25, 2018 - Spicy Lingerie
Award winning production company Shakti Pictures premieres
documentary in Los Angeles about transgender activist from Nepal
at the LA Femme International Film Festival. - September 21, 2018 - Sophie Dia Pegrum
Jamar James, the Digital Currency Guy and leading expert, will discuss Bitcoin and its impact on the real estate market, including how to use Crypto Currency to buy real estate and its future impact to real estate professionals. - September 06, 2018 - Digital Currency Guy
The management of White House Marketing, a premier interactive marketing firm, recently announced their future expansion site will be in the Salt Lake City region. To accommodate this new market, managers will soon begin recruiting new team members. - September 03, 2018 - White House Marketing, Inc.