California: Riverside-San Bernardino News
Second Marcello Hernández Show Added at Pala Casino Following Sellout
Following the sellout of Marcello Hernández's original Aug. 28 performance, Pala Casino Spa Golf Resort has added a second show. Both performances will now be held in the Event Center at 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Hernández stars on Saturday Night Live and recently released his Netflix comedy special American Boy. Tickets for the newly added performance are on sale now. Guests must be 21 or older. - August 05, 2026 - Pala Casino Spa Golf Resort
ReGrow Medical Delivers Physician-Performed FUE Hair Transplant Using Advanced Micro-Punch Technology Across Southern California
ReGrow Medical, a leading hair transplant clinic in Southern California, provides physician-performed FUE hair transplant procedures using the latest micro-punch extraction technology across five locations. The clinic delivers permanent, natural-looking hair restoration results for men and women experiencing hair loss, with free consultations and flexible financing available. - August 05, 2026 - ReGrow Medical
Ontario Ranch, Ontario, and Rancho Cucamonga Real Estate Market Holds Steady Amid Continued New Construction Growth, Q2 2026
Ward & Thomas Group's Q2 2026 market snapshot shows steady conditions in Ontario, Ontario Ranch, and Rancho Cucamonga, with median home prices between $665K and $785K. New construction from Landsea, Brookfield, Lennar, KB Home, and Richmond American continues to drive growth, alongside new retail at The Ranch at Model Colony. REALTORS® Edward Ward and Steven Thomas, who live in the community, share what it means for local buyers and sellers. - July 28, 2026 - Ward & Thomas Group
Roadrunner Print & Ship and Taste Specific Open Joint Hub in Palm Springs
Two community-rooted business owners mark five years of friendship and a new chapter for their companies at 1130 N. Valdivia Way - a 4,500 sq. ft. hub built for production, strategy, and future growth - July 27, 2026 - Taste Specific
Lauren Johnson-Norris, CEO of Johnson Criminal Law Group, Featured as "The Face of Criminal Law" in Orange Coast Magazine
Lauren Johnson-Norris, CEO of Johnson Criminal Law Group, is featured as "The Face of Criminal Law" in Orange Coast Magazine's July 2026 issue. Her practice focuses on criminal defense and juvenile dependency law. With over two decades of experience, she has served as appellate counsel in landmark cases including In re Drake M. and chairs the Orange County Human Relations Commission. - July 26, 2026 - Johnson Criminal Law Group
Salt Security Introduces the Industry's Largest Policy Library for Agentic AI Governance
Salt Security's Policy Hub has reached 100 pre-built policies, creating the industry's first app store for agentic security governance. The milestone gives enterprise security teams an immediately deployable library covering APIs, MCP servers, agent permissions, authentication and compliance — with 61 policies activating automatically on day one and 12+ purpose-built for agentic AI. Eight compliance frameworks included. - July 21, 2026 - Salt Security
Project Boon to Distribute Up to 3,000 Backpacks and Groceries to Students Across the Inland Empire
Project Boon's annual Back-to-School Backpack Event on July 18 at Norte Vista High School will provide up to 3,000 backpacks and school supplies to under-resourced students across the Inland Empire and 210 Corridor. Through community partnerships, 300 families will also receive up to two weeks of groceries, plus free haircuts, family activities, and access to valuable community resources. - July 14, 2026 - Project Boon
Cal Coast Credit Union Names Nathan Phan SVP of Finance and Accounting
Cal Coast Credit Union, one of Southern California’s longest serving credit unions, has named Nathan Phan Senior Vice President of Finance and Accounting. This promotion strengthens Cal Coast’s executive leadership team at a time when financial performance, strategic growth, and member... - June 26, 2026 - California Coast Credit Union
David Sola Launches Campaign to Run for Temecula Valley School Board in Area 4
Election season is in full bloom and there are two seats up for grabs on the TVUSD School Board. In area 4, David Sola has officially launched his campaign to run against current board member and president, Joseph Komrosky. David Sola, a local parent and the Director of Growth Enablement at... - June 13, 2026 - David Sola 4 TVUSD
JCSD Earns National Recognition as a 2026 USA TODAY Top Workplace
Jurupa Community Services District (JCSD) has been nationally recognized as a 2026 USA TODAY Top Workplace award winner, earning one of the most prestigious workplace honors in the nation. Over 40,000 organizations were nominated and invited to participate this year. This recognition highlights... - June 12, 2026 - Jurupa Community Services District
Cal Coast Credit Union Names Antonia Luna as Chief Operating Officer
Cal Coast Credit Union, one of Southern California’s longest serving credit unions, has named Antonia Luna as Chief Operating Officer (COO). A seasoned financial services executive with more than 30 years of experience in the credit union industry, Antonia is recognized for her expertise in... - June 08, 2026 - California Coast Credit Union
Karen Poznanski Announces Run for TVUSD School Board, Promising Stability and Lawful Governance
Longtime educator and community advocate Karen Poznanski has announced her candidacy for the Temecula Valley Unified School District Board of Education, Trustee Area 3. A public school teacher and doctoral student in education policy, Poznanski says her campaign will focus on restoring professionalism, lawful governance, transparency, and student-centered leadership while moving the district away from political conflict and toward stability and trust. - May 28, 2026 - Karen Poznanski for TVUSD
Gotham Motorsports Dominates Maranello Cup at International GT Race Weekend at Lime Rock Park with Ferrari
Gotham Motorsports - Racing with Ferrari's in Racing America's International GT series at Lime Rock Park, CT this memorial day week. The two Gotham Motorsports Ferraris placed 1st and 2nd the for the Maranello Cup. - May 28, 2026 - Gotham Motorsports
E20 Training Announces the Formation of Its Scientific and Strategic Advisory Board
E20 appoints four distinguished experts — spanning interventional cardiology, clinical exercise physiology, science communication, and elite fitness operations — to guide the company’s next phase of growth. - May 20, 2026 - E20 Training
Rush Ready, a First-of-Its-Kind Sorority Recruitment Preparation Event Comes to Newport Beach, California
Rush Ready Brings Together Future Sorority Members for an Elevated Day of Shopping, Mentorship, and Connection - May 15, 2026 - Rush Ready
Circle MSP Named Authorized Crestron Dealer for Enterprise AV
Circle MSP has been named an authorized Crestron dealer, expanding its managed Print, managed IT and Cybersecurity services into enterprise AV and intelligent workplace controls. The company now designs, installs, and services the full Crestron lineup across boardrooms, education, healthcare, and government facilities - offering clients a single partner for IT, cybersecurity, managed print, and AV. Visit circlemsp.com/audio-visual. - May 14, 2026 - Circle MSP
Pala Casino Spa Golf Resort Celebrates 25 Years of Welcoming Guests and Strengthening Community
Pala Casino Spa Golf Resort is commemorating 25 years of welcoming guests and strengthening community, reflecting on a quarter century of growth, resilience, and continued investment in guest and team member experiences. Since opening in 2001, Pala has grown into one of Southern California’s premier gaming and hospitality destinations while continuing to invest in new amenities, entertainment, dining, and career development opportunities. - May 08, 2026 - Pala Casino Spa Golf Resort
Hodson P.I. LLC Launches National “Truth & Integrity Scholarship” to Support Future Legal, Claims, and Investigative Professionals
Hodson P.I. LLC proudly announces the launch of the Hodson Truth & Integrity Scholarship, a national scholarship program designed to recognize and support students who demonstrate honesty, accountability, leadership, and strong moral character while pursuing careers in the legal, claims, or... - May 06, 2026 - Hodson P.I., LLC
Award-Winning Composer Yalil Guerra Leads Historic Pasadena Concert Celebrating Cuban Music in Exile
The Guerra String Orchestra, led by Yalil Guerra, presents Cuban Music in Exile: A Centennial Celebration on May 30, 2026, at St. Andrew Catholic Church. Honoring Aurelio de la Vega, the program includes his works, the world premiere of his String Quartet in Two Movements by the Hispano String Quartet, and Guerra’s Symphony No. 2 for Strings “Los Dioses del Olimpo.” - May 04, 2026 - RYCY Productions Inc.
KRC Rock Announces Grand Opening of Perris Location, Expanding 42-Year Legacy Into the Inland Empire
KRC Rock, a long-established Southern California supplier of natural stone, boulders, and landscape and hardscape materials, is announcing the grand opening of its newest location in Perris, California. The yard officially opened to the public on Friday, May 1, 2026, marking the company’s expansion into the Inland Empire. - May 04, 2026 - KRC Rock Inc.
Hodson P.I. Named Insurance Defense Investigations Firm of the Year 2026 by Insurance Business Review
Hodson P.I., LLC, a leading private investigations firm specializing in insurance defense, has been named Insurance Defense Investigations Firm of the Year 2026 by Insurance Business Review, a respected industry publication recognizing excellence and innovation across the insurance sector. - May 01, 2026 - Hodson P.I., LLC
Reel Fathers Rights APC Welcomes Distinguished Family Law Attorney Maria Estela de Orduna as Senior Trial Attorney
Reel Fathers Rights APC, a premier California Family Law firm advocating for fathers’ rights in family law, is proud to announce the addition of Maria Estela de Orduna to the firm as a Senior Trial Attorney. Ms. de Orduna brings decades of experience in complex, high-stakes litigation and a... - April 07, 2026 - Reel Fathers Rights
Jim Curry Music Announces World Premiere of “Denver & Diamond Symphony Tribute” at La Mirada Theatre Featuring Lee Holdridge, Jim Curry & Jay White
This special concert will feature members of the acclaimed La Mirada Symphony under the baton of renowned conductor and composer Lee Holdridge. Holdridge brings unmatched authenticity to the performance, having worked closely with both John Denver and Neil Diamond, arranging and conducting many of their most beloved and enduring hits. - April 05, 2026 - Jim Curry Music
Reel Fathers Rights APC Ranked No. 9 on the 2026 Inc. Regionals: Pacific List
Inc. magazine revealed that Reel Fathers Rights APC is No. 9 on its 2026 Inc. Regionals: Pacific list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies based in California, Oregon, Washington, Hawaii, and Alaska - April 01, 2026 - Reel Fathers Rights
Reel Fathers Rights Announces Partnership with Ontario Tower Buzzers in their Inaugural Season
Reel Fathers Rights, a Southern California family law firm dedicated to representing men and fathers in Family Court, is proud to announce an official partnership with the Ontario Tower Buzzers, the newest Single-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers. This collaboration aims to bring awareness and... - March 28, 2026 - Reel Fathers Rights
Capobianco Law Secures $121.3 Million Arbitration Award in Financial Elder Abuse Case
Capobianco Law obtained a $121.3 million arbitration award following a multi-week financial elder abuse arbitration proceeding, with findings of fraud, breach of fiduciary duty, and statutory violations. - March 25, 2026 - Capobianco Law
Capobianco Law Secures $16.2 Million Amended Judgment Following Jury Trial Against Former Corporate Executives for Financial Misconduct
Following a five-week trial, Capobianco Law secured a $16.2 million amended judgment following jury trial against former corporate executives for breach of fiduciary duty, breach of contract, conversion, and violations of California Penal Code section 496. - March 24, 2026 - Capobianco Law
Temecula Private Investigator Featured on Cover of National Industry Magazine
Justin D. Hodson, CPI, Recognized by Working PI Magazine for Leadership and Business Growth - March 03, 2026 - Hodson P.I., LLC
Reel Fathers Rights APC Welcomes Andrew Chute as Associate Attorney
Reel Fathers Rights APC, a leading law firm dedicated to advocating for fathers’ rights, is pleased to announce the addition of Andrew Chute to the firm as an Associate Attorney. Mr. Chute brings a strategic and compassionate approach to his clients' cases, grounded in a background of civil... - March 03, 2026 - Reel Fathers Rights
1-800-Biz-Broker Announces Successful Sale of Desert DME, a Profitable Riverside County DME Rental & Service Provider
Business Broker secured deal in under two weeks after screening 300+ buyers using the firm’s AI-powered systems and qualified buyer network - February 24, 2026 - 1-800-Biz-Broker
Malki Construction Announces Completion of Major Exterior Elevated Element Projects Across Southern California
Malki Construction has completed Exterior Elevated Element repair and reconstruction projects across all ten Southern California counties. Specializing in SB 721 and SB 326 compliance, the firm evaluates, repairs, and rebuilds balconies, decks, walkways, landings, stairs, and railings for condominium and multifamily properties. The team restores structural integrity, upgrades waterproofing systems, replaces deteriorated framing, and delivers hundreds of durable, code-compliant solutions. - February 19, 2026 - Malki Construction, Inc.
Vacatia Earns Palm Springs Tennis Club Management Contract
Vacatia Inc., a leading provider of innovative management, rental, technology, and sales solutions for independent timeshare resorts, has been awarded the property management contract for Palm Springs Tennis Club, one of the Coachella Valley’s most iconic properties. The agreement went into... - February 19, 2026 - Vacatia Partner Services
Reel Fathers Rights APC Announces Promotion of Dr. Priyanka Bhattacharya to Senior Trial Attorney
Reel Fathers Rights APC has promoted Dr. Priyanka Bhattacharya to the position of Senior Trial Attorney at the firm’s Corona office. This promotion recognizes her as a "rising star" and a "fierce advocate" for fathers' rights within the California legal system. - February 18, 2026 - Reel Fathers Rights
Americare Home Health, Inc. of Van Nuys, CA, Named to Newsweek’s 2026 Best Home Health Care in America List
Americare Home Health, Inc., a Joint Commission-accredited home health agency headquartered in Van Nuys, California, has been named to Newsweek’s 2026 Best Home Health Care in America list, a prestigious national recognition honoring top-performing home health agencies across the United... - February 12, 2026 - Americare Home Health, Inc.
POWER Applauds Introduction of SAFE Act to Strengthen Oversight of Temporary Staffing Agencies and Protect California Workers
California is one of the few large labor markets that does not currently require comprehensive statewide registration and licensing of temporary staffing agencies before they begin operations. (See attached chart) - February 12, 2026 - POWER
AirMax AC Consulting Services Unveils Tiered 2026 Maintenance Plans to Help Homeowners and Businesses Combat Rising Energy Costs
As residents brace for another season of record-breaking temperatures, AirMax AC Consulting Services has announced the launch of its 2026 Preventative Maintenance Lineup. - February 02, 2026 - AirMax AC Consulting Services, Inc
Cal Coast Cares Foundation to Award Over $160,000 in Scholarships to Local Students
The Cal Coast Cares Foundation has begun accepting applications for its next round of college scholarships for local students. The application period runs through March 20. The nonprofit foundation will award scholarships of up to $2,000 to deserving college students, graduating high school... - January 29, 2026 - California Coast Credit Union
Cal Coast Credit Union Awarded Platinum Well Workplace® Award
California Coast Credit Union is proud to announce that it has been awarded the Platinum Well Workplace Award by the Wellness Alliance, recognizing the credit union as one of the nation’s healthiest workplaces. The award certifies that Cal Coast has met the highest standards of wellness... - January 27, 2026 - California Coast Credit Union
Reel Fathers Rights APC Announces Promotion of David Taub to Partner
Reel Fathers Rights APC has promoted David Taub from Managing Attorney to Partner. Based in Corona, CA, the firm specializes in advocating for men and fathers in California family courts. CEO Mark Reel Jr. praised Taub’s leadership and legal acumen in handling high-stakes cases. In his new role, Taub will lead case strategy and mentor the legal team. This move strengthens the firm’s mission, following its recognition as the top law firm on the 2025 Inc. 5000 list - January 25, 2026 - Reel Fathers Rights
California Coast Credit Union Named One of America’s Best Credit Unions by Newsweek
Newsweek has named California Coast Credit Union one of America’s Best Credit Unions. Cal Coast received the publication’s top five-star rating in their 2026 listing of America’s best credit unions and banks. The annual ranking is based on Newsweek’s analysis of financial... - December 17, 2025 - California Coast Credit Union
LAPIS® CEO Todd Blue Acquires Ferrari of Rancho Mirage
Blue’s Acquisition Marks a Return to Coachella Valley - December 16, 2025 - LAPIS
South Coast Deck Inspections Urges Apartment and Condo Property Managers to Act as SB 721, SB 326, and SB 410 Deadlines Approach
California property managers are being warned that delayed compliance with SB 326, SB 721, and the updated SB 410 could directly jeopardize insurance coverage and real-estate resale value. With thousands of apartment and condominium buildings still overdue for required balcony and exterior elevated element inspections-and many already showing concealed wood deterioration-insurers, lenders, and buyers are increasingly refusing to move forward without proof of compliance. - December 09, 2025 - Malki Construction, Inc.
Healing the Invisible Wounds of War: Veterans Rebuild Lives After Combat
From the battlefield to civilian life, veterans reveal how understanding the mind helped them overcome post-service stress. - November 11, 2025 - Bridge Publications
Superior Grocers Supported Food Banks Amid Recent SNAP/EBT Uncertainty
As families across Southern California faced uncertainty earlier this week due to the temporary SNAP/EBT funding disruption, Superior Grocers quickly expanded its community food donation program to ensure families in need continued to have access to essential food items. Working in partnership... - November 10, 2025 - Superior Grocers
Poain BlockEnergy Inc. Expands Global Operations with AI-Based DeFi and Cross-Chain Staking Solutions
Poain BlockEnergy’s ecosystem serves both individual and institutional participants. As institutional interest in blockchain technology grows, Poain offers staking infrastructure designed for funds, family offices, and enterprise clients seeking regulated access to digital asset participation. - November 02, 2025 - Poain BlockEnergy
Stottler Henke Wins Contracts for Novel Applications of Large Language Models (LLMs) for National Defense
Generative AI will Enhance Information Operations, Training, Simulation, and Performance Support for the DOD - October 24, 2025 - Stottler Henke Associates, Inc.
Pack the Pantry Virtual Food Drive Launches to Help Local College Students Facing Food Insecurity
Imagine being a college student, striving for a better future, yet unsure where your next meal will come from. Research shows this is the heartbreaking reality for nearly half of our local college students who face food insecurity every day. Without reliable access to food, many are forced to skip... - October 02, 2025 - California Coast Credit Union
Grants Available to Local Educators for Classroom Projects
Cal Coast Cares Foundation Opens 2025 Educator Grant Application Period - September 03, 2025 - California Coast Credit Union
Amor Salsita Celebrates One Year on Albertsons, Vons & Pavilions Shelves
Southern California–based, woman-owned brand Amor Salsita is celebrating its first year on shelves at Albertsons, Vons, and Pavilions. What began in the kitchen has quickly become a household favorite, thanks to the support of AVP, loyal fans, and the broader community. With flavors ranging from Salsa Rojita to Mango Habanero, Amor Salsita remains rooted in family, flavor, and love—bringing people together, and having a good time. - August 30, 2025 - Socializela.com
CentrePoint Construction Leads Rebuilding Efforts in Altadena Following Devastating Wildfires
CentrePoint Construction, a Los Angeles–based family contractor, is leading wildfire rebuild efforts in Altadena. Providing design, permitting, and construction under one roof, the firm offers free virtual consultations, transparent pricing, and quality craftsmanship to help homeowners restore their properties and return home with confidence. - August 29, 2025 - CentrePoint Construction Inc.