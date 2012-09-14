PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Fence Franchise Expands National Presence to Texas Fence contractor near Dallas / Fort Worth becomes the newest locally owned Superior Fence & Rail franchise. - December 05, 2019 - Superior Fence & Rail

Receipt Day at Chick-fil-A Vestavia Hills Chick-fil-A Vestavia Hills, located at 513 Montgomery Highway in Vestavia Hills, AL, is excited to kick off the giving season by hosting its first Receipt Day on Wednesday, November 13 from 6 am to 9 pm. It is a special event that treats their guests to pay once for their order, but eat twice. - November 09, 2019 - Chick-fil-A Vestavia Hills

Attorney Jeff Blackwell Selected for 2019 Mid-South Super Lawyers List The Blackwell Law Firm announces that firm founder Jeff Blackwell has been selected to the 2019 Mid-South Super Lawyers list. This honor is limited to only five percent of the lawyers in each state. Super Lawyers is a national rating service of outstanding lawyers who have attained the highest degree... - November 07, 2019 - Blackwell Law Firm

Equity Resources, LLC and Pegasus Residential Announce the Opening of Parc at Pooler Apartment Homes in Pooler, GA Equity Resources, LLC and Pegasus Residential have opened Parc at Pooler, a Class-A Apartment Community in Pooler, GA. Pegasus Residential was selected as the management company for Parc at Pooler. Pegasus will manage day to day activities at the property including leasing, management and resident relationships. - August 21, 2019 - Pegasus Residential

Falcone and Associates, LLC. and Equity Resources, LLC Announce the Opening of Sentosa Beachwalk Apartment Homes in St John’s County, FL Falcone and Associates and Equity Resources, LLC have opened Sentosa Beachwalk, a Class-A Apartment Community in St John’s County, FL. Pegasus Residential has been selected as the management company for Sentosa Beachwalk. Pegasus will manage day to day activities at the property including leasing, management and resident relationships. - August 14, 2019 - Pegasus Residential

Alignment Simple Solutions, USA Forms Strategic Alliance with QuickTrak Engineering UK, Ltd. QuickTrick Digital & Portable wheel alignment products with QuickTrak Portable Laser Alignment products. Now available in the EU and USA. - June 19, 2019 - Alignment Simple Solutions

Direct Auto Insurance to Host "National Interview Day" Hiring Event at 18 Store Locations on July 10 Leading car insurance provider is launching its annual hiring initiative as it looks to hire at least 100 retail sales agents throughout its Southeast and surrounding state markets in 2019. - June 12, 2019 - Direct Auto Insurance

Equity Resources, LLC Announces the Development of Parc at Pooler Apartments Equity Resources, LLC announces the development of Parc at Pooler Apartments in Pooler, Georgia; Names Pegasus Residential as Management Company - May 17, 2019 - Pegasus Residential

Direct Auto Insurance Expands in Alabama: Hosting Four-Day Hiring Event, April 30-May 3 to Meet Growing Business Demands Direct Auto Insurance to host hiring event April 30-May 3 to fill at least 45 retail sales agent positions for 23 new retail stores opening in Alabama within the next six months. - April 16, 2019 - Direct Auto Insurance

Parc at Wesley Chapel Apartment Homes Equity Resources, LLC announces the development of Parc at Wesley Chapel Apartments in Tampa, Florida; Names Pegasus Residential as Management Company - March 19, 2019 - Pegasus Residential

Para Systems, Inc. Introduces the Upgraded ParaZapper™ UZI-3b In this age of antibiotic resistant microbes, we are constantly seeking new solutions to solve the issues associated with microbes such as bacteria, fungi, protozoa, and the ever threatening virus. Since ParaZapper products have been easily demonstrated, not only to kill but to destroy a wide range of microbes using very mild and safe electrical pulses, it seems to be a natural consideration to evaluate the potential of these products as a tool to fight antibiotic resistant microbes. - March 04, 2019 - Para Systems, Inc.

All-New QuickTrick 4th Gen Portable Wheel Alignment Models Announced Alignment Simple Solutions Debuts New Line for 2019 Portable Alignment. - December 10, 2018 - Alignment Simple Solutions

Direct Auto & Life Insurance to Host "National Interview Day" on December 5 Direct Auto & Life Insurance will host a hiring event, National Interview Day, from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. on Wed., Dec. 5, 2018 at 15 participating store locations in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia. - November 26, 2018 - Direct Auto Insurance

“Where Magic Happens” TV Show Filming in Virginia Upcoming TV Show “Where Magic Happens” features magician and illusionist, Ashton Blackwell, utilizing his talents to engage communities throughout the country to rally around their neighbors in need. Red Sky Studios will be filming the pilot episode of “Where Magic Happens” in the greater Lynchburg, VA area. - October 08, 2018 - Where Magic Happens

Datum Government Solutions Announces Contract Award Supporting the 78th Air Base Wing at Warner Robins Air Force Base for Technology Managed Services Datum Government Solutions will now be supporting the 78th Air Base Wings technology managed services under a new task order and provide them with proactive and premier technological support enabling the center to enhance their warfighter capabilities. - August 02, 2018 - Datum Government Solutions

wayOUT Changes Nature of Giving to LGBTQ+ Charities San Francisco-based wayOUT raises $125K+ for LGBTQ+ youth in Alabama. - August 02, 2018 - wayOUT

Alignment Simple Solutions Awarded Outstanding Achievement in Innovative Manufacturing 2018 EDPA Innovation Awards In a true David verses Goliath moment, Alignment Simple Solutions, manufacturer of the QuickTrick portable wheel alignment and accessory product lines, was named the recipient of Outstanding Achievement in Innovative Manufacturing for the 2018 EDPA Innovation Awards over fellow finalist Airbus Americas, Inc. - July 17, 2018 - Alignment Simple Solutions

Citizens Face Down Developer & City to Delay Wrecking Ball of National Historic Register Eligible Pink House and Secret Garden Two-red-heads, a few blondes and a white-haired schoolmarm foil developer's plan to raze National Register of Historic Places eligible Pink House and Secret Gardens, created by nationally-renown artists Eleanor and Georges Bridges. - July 17, 2018 - Homewood, AL, Historical Preservation Society

Confederate Motorcycles Lives On; Continues to Manufacture & Distribute the FA-13 Combat Bomber, the G2 P-51 Combat Fighter & the 2018 G3 Fighter The Confederate Motorcycles brand, thought to be abandoned by its rebranded owner Curtiss Motorcycles Inc., has been revived by venture capital fund Ernest Lee Capital and continues to manufacture high end motorcycles in Birmingham, AL. The brand website has been updated with a number of new and pre-owned motorcycles and a story explaining plans to reintroduce new versions of the Confederate Hellcat, Fighter and Wraith. - July 01, 2018 - Confederate Motorcycles LLC

Tatum Design Recognized Among Top Agencies at the 2018 National American Advertising Awards in Chicago Tatum Design was awarded four Gold and one Silver National ADDY Awards at the 2018 American Advertising Awards national competition this past weekend in Chicago. - June 12, 2018 - Tatum Design

UAB Medicine Wayfinding App by Connexient Takes You from Parking Spot to Doctor’s Office, and Everything in Between University of Alabama Medicine launches a New Mobile App in the hospital to help patients, visitors and staff find their way from the parking lot to the Doctor's office. MediNav by Connexient is the leading digital wayfinding solution for hospitals. - May 10, 2018 - Connexient

Construction Begins on Luxury Condo Development Next to Bryant Denny Stadium Spectrum Capital, Developer of WestGate Luxury Condos in Tuscaloosa, AL announces plans to begin construction immediately on luxury development across the street from Bryant Denny Stadium. The 7 story tower will feature 79 luxury residences and include private parking, a front desk for residents, and a rooftop "SkyGate" clubroom that will include catering before Alabama Football home games and view of the Walk of Champions. - May 09, 2018 - Spectrum Capital

The Nurses Learning Center Announces the Launch of the Largest Tutorial Database for Student Nurses and Aspiring Nurses in the U.S. Where can students go when they have failed the nursing entrance tests such as the HESI, HESI A2, TEAS A5 or the TEAS, even the NCLEX Boards? A graduate nurse who fails their boards, cannot reinvest thousands of dollars to re-enter nursing school and spend another 3 years of their life in school. The Nurses Learning Center team of nurses have stated that they are ready and waiting to help. - April 27, 2018 - Nurses Learning Center

Nashville is Most Engaged City in the U.S.; Quantum Workplace Report Reveals Most Engaged Cities Leveraging employee surveys from more than 8,700 organizations and half a million employees who participated in the Best Places to Work program, Quantum Workplace aggregated contest data from 44 cities to identify locations with the highest percentage of highly engaged employees. - March 26, 2018 - Quantum Workplace

XTIVIA, Inc. Acquires Pleasant Valley Business Solutions (PVBS) XTIVIA, Inc. a leader in Enterprise Information Management today announced the acquisition of privately held PVBS, a Microsoft ERP and financial management solution provider based out of Reston Virginia. PVBS is recognized as the premier and leading Microsoft ERP partner for government contractors. - March 20, 2018 - XTIVIA, Inc.

Accelerated Fence Franchise Growth Continues as Superior Fence & Rail Opens 3rd Franchise Locally owned fencing contractor and wholesale outlet opens third fence franchise location, now serving the Palm Beach County area. - February 21, 2018 - Superior Fence & Rail

Building the Next Generation of Fence Contractors Through Fence Franchise Concept Superior Fence & Rail is redefining the legacy fence business with new fence franchise concept. - January 29, 2018 - Superior Fence & Rail

GoNow Doctors to Expand Hours Following Acton Road Pediatric Closing GoNow Doctors is pleased to announce that in early February it will begin offering expanded hours in its Hueytown clinic to better meet the needs of its pediatric and adult patient base. “Following the closing of the after-hours pediatric clinic on Acton Road, we have been inundated with requests... - January 11, 2018 - GoNow Doctors

LumEfficient’s President Gives Controversial Lecture in Hong Kong About Respecting Existing Channels of Distribution LumEfficient's Randy Reid warns Chinese audience not to bypass distribution and sell direct. - October 31, 2017 - LumEfficient.com

Jail Achieves National Accreditation in Alabama On October 1, 2017, Shelby County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) became the first jail in Alabama to undergo and successfully meet Accreditation requirements through the National Institute for Jail Operations (NIJO). The NIJO accreditation process requires agencies pursing accreditation to provide policies... - October 03, 2017 - National Institute for Jail Operations

Innovative Transport Solutions Expands to Include New Freight Loading & Unloading Products That Save Time and Money Innovative Transport Solutions (ITS), located in Elmhurst, IL near O’Hare International Airport develops and distributes labor and time-saving freight loading and handling products (Mobile Transport Tray, Portable Roller Bed System, Easi-Deck System & Easi-Shipper System). The company also offers a full suite of international and domestic freight services, including Full Truckload (FTL), Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), rail/intermodal, ocean, trans-loading, cross-border and warehousing. - September 13, 2017 - Innovative Transport Solutions

Satellites Unlimited Achieves DISH "Premier Local Retailer" Status DISH recently designated Satellites Unlimited as a “Premier Local Retailer,” the company’s highest honor for businesses that demonstrate excellence in performance and customer experience. - September 08, 2017 - Satellites Unlimited

Charleston Couple Invents New Tennis Product Charleston couple, Dan & Margie Curry, have just launched their website to sell Tennis Bagup, a very unique new product for tennis players. The Tennis Bagup stand attaches to your tennis bag, and gets the tennis bag up off the ground and off the court benches. Folding legs makes it easy to use, carry, and store. This couple spent the past two years building different prototypes and improving their product, before applying for patents and selling it online. - September 06, 2017 - Tennis Bagup LLC

First Ethereum ASIC Miners Released by Hminers HMiners has recently earned the distinction of creating the industry’s first ever mining rigs capable of running four algorithms, including SHA-256, Scrypt, Etehash, and X11. Unlike any other similar products available on the market, all three mining rigs from HMiners are capable of mining Ethereum. - September 01, 2017 - HMiners Technologies Inc.

Cabot Barden Author Releases His Eighth Book Cabot Barden, author and songwriter, has published his eighth fiction, called Muscogee Red Dawn. The story of the family of Jim Fife, the next generation. Jim Fife, who was an Indian war hero of the Creek Indian War, has died. At his funeral his son finds out that some of their relatives in Oklahoma are in a life and death situation. So LIttle Jim, along with some family and friends, head out for Oklahoma to rescue them. Follow their exploits on this rescue mission. - April 17, 2017 - Cabot Barden-Author

Dixon Sewell Joins PrivatePlus Mortgage Veteran mortgage banker Dixon Sewell has been named Senior Vice President and Regional Manager for PrivatePlus Mortgage, with responsibility for Georgia mortgage operations. - January 24, 2017 - PrivatePlus Mortgage

Civitan International to Hold Leadership Training for District Governors in Birmingham Civitan International is hosting the organization's annual Leadership Academy for district governors in Birmingham beginning January 20, 2017. The four-day conference is designed to help volunteer leaders from around the United States and Canada share different perspectives about good citizenship and... - January 17, 2017 - Civitan International

David Stegall Elected President of the Society of Risk Management Consultants The Society of Risk Management Consultants recently held their annual conference in Montreal, Quebec, Canada and elected new Officers and Directors. - November 01, 2016 - Risk Consulting & Expert Services

Alabama Author and Haunted Collector Releases New Novel "Tammy Baby" Kevin Cain, and Alabama author, paranormal investigator and haunted collector releases his third novel, "Tammy Baby," based on the true story of a haunted doll. - October 13, 2016 - Kevin Cain

Carmine, Designed for Women & New Drivers is the Newest Release from US Manufacturer ALSS - QuickTrick Alignment QuickTrick Products has done it again.. With the release of Carmine, this company continues to meet the needs of the consumer community with informative products and inexpensive DIY knowledge. Empowering others and giving back to the community is a wildly important part of this company. - September 29, 2016 - Alignment Simple Solutions

Inflatable Innovation "a Revelation" for Sport of Bocce An innovative inflatable bocce court has the potential to revolutionize the global sport of bocce. - September 16, 2016 - Packaworld International

Lightcast®, Inc. Announces New Versions & Capabilities in Retractable Cable Reels Lightcast®, Inc. leads the industry in the field of affordable retractable Ethernet-audio-video reels. With pioneering technology, Lightcast retractable reel systems solve your cable management issues in mfg plants, labs, hospitals, conference rooms, concert halls, police video upload stations, even on navy ships. - June 14, 2016 - Lightcast

Lightcast®, Inc. Announces New Options & Capabilities on the Radar Speed Camera Systems – Lightcast RadarCam - lightcastinternational.com Innovative Products Built to Save Lives. These systems are used all over the world in neighborhoods, HOAs, manufacturing plant, mining, oil fields, and campuses to locate high speed violators. www.lightcastinternational.com. Watch out for new Stop Sign Cameras coming out soon. - June 10, 2016 - Lightcast

Original Two Maids Franchise Sees Massive Growth, Revenue Doubles Since First Year In 2013, local Tampa couple Jaime and Wes Kulaga pursued their dream of starting a business and opened Collegiate Cleaning of Tampa. With an abundance of drive and ambition, but no experience running a service-based business, the Kulagas experienced some growing pains early on and were eager to learn... - January 29, 2016 - Two Maids & A Mop

Banc Statements, Inc. (BSI) Opens New Production Facility, Reducing Mail Time to Midwest and East Coast Banc Statements, Inc. (BSI), a leading provider of outsourced billing and statement services for community banks, today announced the opening of its newest printing and mailing facility, centrally located in Indianapolis, IN. BSI now has facilities in Birmingham, AL, Dallas, TX and Indianapolis, IN. BSI... - November 23, 2015 - Banc Statements, Inc (BSI)

Rite Aid First U.S. Drugstore Chain to Offer Harmonyx Genetic Testing to Customers Tests help determine most effective medication therapy based on an individual’s genetic makeup - November 12, 2015 - Harmonyx Diagnostics

Equity Resources, LLC Acquires Park Avenue Lofts Apartments in Little Rock, Arkansas Equity Resources, LLC has acquired Park Avenue Lofts Apartments in Little Rock, Arkansas, a 258-unit Class-A Apartment Community built in 2015. Upon acquisition, Equity Resources selected Pegasus Residential as the management company for the property. Pegasus will manage day to day activities at the... - June 01, 2015 - Pegasus Residential

Lifetime Member, Wyatt R. Haskell, Has Been Recognized by America’s Registry of Outstanding Professionals as Industry Leader of the Year 2015 in Law Wyatt R. Haskell of Birmingham, Alabama, is a lifetime member of America’s Registry of Outstanding Professionals. He has been selected as the Industry Leader of the Year 2015 in Law for his contributions and achievements in his chosen field. - May 22, 2015 - America's Registry of Outstanding Professionals

Alabama Author and Paranormal Investigator Kevin Cain Releases Book About His Haunted Collection Kevin Cain, an author and paranormal investigator, has been collecting haunted items for the past two years. The items range from dolls to paintings to antique tools and jewelry. His new book "My Haunted Collection" tells the stories behind some of the most popular items in his collection. - April 20, 2015 - Kevin Cain