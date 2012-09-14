|
Fence contractor near Dallas / Fort Worth becomes the newest locally owned Superior Fence & Rail franchise. - December 05, 2019 - Superior Fence & Rail
Chick-fil-A Vestavia Hills, located at 513 Montgomery Highway in Vestavia Hills, AL, is excited to kick off the giving season by hosting its first Receipt Day on Wednesday, November 13 from 6 am to 9 pm. It is a special event that treats their guests to pay once for their order, but eat twice. - November 09, 2019 - Chick-fil-A Vestavia Hills
The Blackwell Law Firm announces that firm founder Jeff Blackwell has been selected to the 2019 Mid-South Super Lawyers list. This honor is limited to only five percent of the lawyers in each state.
Super Lawyers is a national rating service of outstanding lawyers who have attained the highest degree... - November 07, 2019 - Blackwell Law Firm
Equity Resources, LLC and Pegasus Residential have opened Parc at Pooler, a Class-A Apartment Community in Pooler, GA. Pegasus Residential was selected as the management company for Parc at Pooler. Pegasus will manage day to day activities at the property including leasing, management and resident relationships. - August 21, 2019 - Pegasus Residential
Falcone and Associates and Equity Resources, LLC have opened Sentosa Beachwalk, a Class-A Apartment Community in St John’s County, FL. Pegasus Residential has been selected as the management company for Sentosa Beachwalk. Pegasus will manage day to day activities at the property including leasing, management and resident relationships. - August 14, 2019 - Pegasus Residential
QuickTrick Digital & Portable wheel alignment products with QuickTrak Portable Laser Alignment products. Now available in the EU and USA. - June 19, 2019 - Alignment Simple Solutions
Leading car insurance provider is launching its annual hiring initiative as it looks to hire at least 100 retail sales agents throughout its Southeast and surrounding state markets in 2019. - June 12, 2019 - Direct Auto Insurance
Equity Resources, LLC announces the development of Parc at Pooler Apartments in Pooler, Georgia; Names Pegasus Residential as Management Company - May 17, 2019 - Pegasus Residential
Direct Auto Insurance to host hiring event April 30-May 3 to fill at least 45 retail sales agent positions for 23 new retail stores opening in Alabama within the next six months. - April 16, 2019 - Direct Auto Insurance
Equity Resources, LLC announces the development of Parc at Wesley Chapel Apartments in Tampa, Florida; Names Pegasus Residential as Management Company - March 19, 2019 - Pegasus Residential
In this age of antibiotic resistant microbes, we are constantly seeking new solutions to solve the issues associated with microbes such as bacteria, fungi, protozoa, and the ever threatening virus. Since ParaZapper products have been easily demonstrated, not only to kill but to destroy a wide range of microbes using very mild and safe electrical pulses, it seems to be a natural consideration to evaluate the potential of these products as a tool to fight antibiotic resistant microbes. - March 04, 2019 - Para Systems, Inc.
Alignment Simple Solutions Debuts New Line for 2019 Portable Alignment. - December 10, 2018 - Alignment Simple Solutions
Direct Auto & Life Insurance will host a hiring event, National Interview Day, from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. on Wed., Dec. 5, 2018 at 15 participating store locations in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia. - November 26, 2018 - Direct Auto Insurance
Upcoming TV Show “Where Magic Happens” features magician and illusionist, Ashton Blackwell, utilizing his talents to engage communities throughout the country to rally around their neighbors in need. Red Sky Studios will be filming the pilot episode of “Where Magic Happens” in the greater Lynchburg, VA area. - October 08, 2018 - Where Magic Happens
Datum Government Solutions will now be supporting the 78th Air Base Wings technology managed services under a new task order and provide them with proactive and premier technological support enabling the center to enhance their warfighter capabilities. - August 02, 2018 - Datum Government Solutions
San Francisco-based wayOUT raises $125K+ for LGBTQ+ youth in Alabama. - August 02, 2018 - wayOUT
In a true David verses Goliath moment, Alignment Simple Solutions, manufacturer of the QuickTrick portable wheel alignment and accessory product lines, was named the recipient of Outstanding Achievement in Innovative Manufacturing for the 2018 EDPA Innovation Awards over fellow finalist Airbus Americas, Inc. - July 17, 2018 - Alignment Simple Solutions
Two-red-heads, a few blondes and a white-haired schoolmarm foil developer's plan to raze National Register of Historic Places eligible Pink House and Secret Gardens, created by nationally-renown artists Eleanor and Georges Bridges. - July 17, 2018 - Homewood, AL, Historical Preservation Society
The Confederate Motorcycles brand, thought to be abandoned by its rebranded owner Curtiss Motorcycles Inc., has been revived by venture capital fund Ernest Lee Capital and continues to manufacture high end motorcycles in Birmingham, AL. The brand website has been updated with a number of new and pre-owned motorcycles and a story explaining plans to reintroduce new versions of the Confederate Hellcat, Fighter and Wraith. - July 01, 2018 - Confederate Motorcycles LLC
Tatum Design was awarded four Gold and one Silver National ADDY Awards at the 2018 American Advertising Awards national competition this past weekend in Chicago. - June 12, 2018 - Tatum Design
University of Alabama Medicine launches a New Mobile App in the hospital to help patients, visitors and staff find their way from the parking lot to the Doctor's office. MediNav by Connexient is the leading digital wayfinding solution for hospitals. - May 10, 2018 - Connexient
Spectrum Capital, Developer of WestGate Luxury Condos in Tuscaloosa, AL announces plans to begin construction immediately on luxury development across the street from Bryant Denny Stadium. The 7 story tower will feature 79 luxury residences and include private parking, a front desk for residents, and a rooftop "SkyGate" clubroom that will include catering before Alabama Football home games and view of the Walk of Champions. - May 09, 2018 - Spectrum Capital
Where can students go when they have failed the nursing entrance tests such as the HESI, HESI A2, TEAS A5 or the TEAS, even the NCLEX Boards? A graduate nurse who fails their boards, cannot reinvest thousands of dollars to re-enter nursing school and spend another 3 years of their life in school. The Nurses Learning Center team of nurses have stated that they are ready and waiting to help. - April 27, 2018 - Nurses Learning Center
Leveraging employee surveys from more than 8,700 organizations and half a million employees who participated in the Best Places to Work program, Quantum Workplace aggregated contest data from 44 cities to identify locations with the highest percentage of highly engaged employees. - March 26, 2018 - Quantum Workplace
XTIVIA, Inc. a leader in Enterprise Information Management today announced the acquisition of privately held PVBS, a Microsoft ERP and financial management solution provider based out of Reston Virginia.
PVBS is recognized as the premier and leading Microsoft ERP partner for government contractors. - March 20, 2018 - XTIVIA, Inc.
Locally owned fencing contractor and wholesale outlet opens third fence franchise location, now serving the Palm Beach County area. - February 21, 2018 - Superior Fence & Rail
Superior Fence & Rail is redefining the legacy fence business with new fence franchise concept. - January 29, 2018 - Superior Fence & Rail
GoNow Doctors is pleased to announce that in early February it will begin offering expanded hours in its Hueytown clinic to better meet the needs of its pediatric and adult patient base.
“Following the closing of the after-hours pediatric clinic on Acton Road, we have been inundated with requests... - January 11, 2018 - GoNow Doctors
LumEfficient's Randy Reid warns Chinese audience not to bypass distribution and sell direct. - October 31, 2017 - LumEfficient.com
On October 1, 2017, Shelby County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) became the first jail in Alabama to undergo and successfully meet Accreditation requirements through the National Institute for Jail Operations (NIJO).
The NIJO accreditation process requires agencies pursing accreditation to provide policies... - October 03, 2017 - National Institute for Jail Operations
Innovative Transport Solutions (ITS), located in Elmhurst, IL near O’Hare International Airport develops and distributes labor and time-saving freight loading and handling products (Mobile Transport Tray, Portable Roller Bed System, Easi-Deck System & Easi-Shipper System). The company also offers a full suite of international and domestic freight services, including Full Truckload (FTL), Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), rail/intermodal, ocean, trans-loading, cross-border and warehousing. - September 13, 2017 - Innovative Transport Solutions
DISH recently designated Satellites Unlimited as a “Premier Local Retailer,” the company’s highest honor for businesses that demonstrate excellence in performance and customer experience. - September 08, 2017 - Satellites Unlimited
Charleston couple, Dan & Margie Curry, have just launched their website to sell Tennis Bagup, a very unique new product for tennis players. The Tennis Bagup stand attaches to your tennis bag, and gets the tennis bag up off the ground and off the court benches. Folding legs makes it easy to use, carry, and store. This couple spent the past two years building different prototypes and improving their product, before applying for patents and selling it online. - September 06, 2017 - Tennis Bagup LLC
HMiners has recently earned the distinction of creating the industry’s first ever mining rigs capable of running four algorithms, including SHA-256, Scrypt, Etehash, and X11. Unlike any other similar products available on the market, all three mining rigs from HMiners are capable of mining Ethereum. - September 01, 2017 - HMiners Technologies Inc.
Cabot Barden, author and songwriter, has published his eighth fiction, called Muscogee Red Dawn. The story of the family of Jim Fife, the next generation. Jim Fife, who was an Indian war hero of the Creek Indian War, has died. At his funeral his son finds out that some of their relatives in Oklahoma are in a life and death situation. So LIttle Jim, along with some family and friends, head out for Oklahoma to rescue them. Follow their exploits on this rescue mission. - April 17, 2017 - Cabot Barden-Author
Veteran mortgage banker Dixon Sewell has been named Senior Vice President and Regional Manager for PrivatePlus Mortgage, with responsibility for Georgia mortgage operations. - January 24, 2017 - PrivatePlus Mortgage
Civitan International is hosting the organization's annual Leadership Academy for district governors in Birmingham beginning January 20, 2017. The four-day conference is designed to help volunteer leaders from around the United States and Canada share different perspectives about good citizenship and... - January 17, 2017 - Civitan International
The Society of Risk Management Consultants recently held their annual conference in Montreal, Quebec, Canada and elected new Officers and Directors. - November 01, 2016 - Risk Consulting & Expert Services
Kevin Cain, and Alabama author, paranormal investigator and haunted collector releases his third novel, "Tammy Baby," based on the true story of a haunted doll. - October 13, 2016 - Kevin Cain
QuickTrick Products has done it again.. With the release of Carmine, this company continues to meet the needs of the consumer community with informative products and inexpensive DIY knowledge. Empowering others and giving back to the community is a wildly important part of this company. - September 29, 2016 - Alignment Simple Solutions
An innovative inflatable bocce court has the potential to revolutionize the global sport of bocce. - September 16, 2016 - Packaworld International
Lightcast®, Inc. leads the industry in the field of affordable retractable Ethernet-audio-video reels. With pioneering technology, Lightcast retractable reel systems solve your cable management issues in mfg plants, labs, hospitals, conference rooms, concert halls, police video upload stations, even on navy ships. - June 14, 2016 - Lightcast
Innovative Products Built to Save Lives. These systems are used all over the world in neighborhoods, HOAs, manufacturing plant, mining, oil fields, and campuses to locate high speed violators. www.lightcastinternational.com. Watch out for new Stop Sign Cameras coming out soon. - June 10, 2016 - Lightcast
In 2013, local Tampa couple Jaime and Wes Kulaga pursued their dream of starting a business and opened Collegiate Cleaning of Tampa. With an abundance of drive and ambition, but no experience running a service-based business, the Kulagas experienced some growing pains early on and were eager to learn... - January 29, 2016 - Two Maids & A Mop
Banc Statements, Inc. (BSI), a leading provider of outsourced billing and statement services for community banks, today announced the opening of its newest printing and mailing facility, centrally located in Indianapolis, IN. BSI now has facilities in Birmingham, AL, Dallas, TX and Indianapolis, IN.
BSI... - November 23, 2015 - Banc Statements, Inc (BSI)
Tests help determine most effective medication therapy based on an individual’s genetic makeup - November 12, 2015 - Harmonyx Diagnostics
Equity Resources, LLC has acquired Park Avenue Lofts Apartments in Little Rock, Arkansas, a 258-unit Class-A Apartment Community built in 2015. Upon acquisition, Equity Resources selected Pegasus Residential as the management company for the property. Pegasus will manage day to day activities at the... - June 01, 2015 - Pegasus Residential
Wyatt R. Haskell of Birmingham, Alabama, is a lifetime member of America’s Registry of Outstanding Professionals. He has been selected as the Industry Leader of the Year 2015 in Law for his contributions and achievements in his chosen field. - May 22, 2015 - America's Registry of Outstanding Professionals
Kevin Cain, an author and paranormal investigator, has been collecting haunted items for the past two years. The items range from dolls to paintings to antique tools and jewelry. His new book "My Haunted Collection" tells the stories behind some of the most popular items in his collection. - April 20, 2015 - Kevin Cain
Juan Francisco Gutierrez-Mazorra of Birmingham, Alabama has attained recognition in America’s Registry of Outstanding Professionals. On January 23, 2015, he was honored with a Times Square, New York, appearance by Strathmore’s Who’s Who. - February 21, 2015 - America's Registry of Outstanding Professionals