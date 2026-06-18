Alabama: Birmingham News
Dr. Gertrudis A. Hunter, MSW, JD, PhD, Recognized as a Woman of the Month for June 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Dr. Gertrudis A. Hunter, MSW, JD, PhD of Hueytown, Alabama has been recognized as a Woman of the Month for June 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This prestigious distinction acknowledges her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of... - June 18, 2026 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
The Country Squire Announces Grand Opening Celebration Week at New Lakeland Drive Location
Historic Mississippi Tobacconist announces the Grand Opening of its new flagship location at 1925 Lakeland Drive in Jackson, featuring the state’s largest cigar humidor, a luxury cocktail lounge, outdoor seating, and Central Mississippi’s only 24-hour private members-only cigar lounge, The Reeves Room. A week of special events will culminate in the official Grand Opening celebration on May 30, 2026, featuring a live concert, beer and food trucks, and commemorative presentation. - May 15, 2026 - The Country Squire
Kate Thurman Honored as a VIP for Spring 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Kate Thurman of Riverdale, Georgia, has been recognized as a VIP for Spring 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This prestigious distinction acknowledges her outstanding contributions and achievements in the nonprofit field. Kate Thurman will be... - April 01, 2026 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
The New Frontier of Organic Olive Oil: Redoro Clinches Prestigious "Sol D’Oro" Gold
Redoro S.r.l. has won the 2026 Sol D’Oro for "Big Producers Organic." Producing over 1 million liters, this 1895-founded company beat 315 international samples. For the first time in 20 years, climate change is shifting excellence northward. Higher latitudes are now yielding superior aromas. This win marks a new geography of quality, as Northern Italy’s hills redefine the global olive oil standard. - March 28, 2026 - Redoro
LLH Healthcare and American Conference Raise $51,000 for Children’s of Alabama During 2026 Basketball Championships
LLH Healthcare and the American Conference announced the successful outcome of their championship week community initiative, raising $51,000 for Children’s of Alabama during the 2026 American Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championships held March 10–15 at Legacy Arena in... - March 21, 2026 - LLH Healthcare
Community Banks Gain First of Its Kind Tool Linking Leadership Decisions to Financial Performance
Hopkins Leadership announced the launch of BankAccelerator™, a leadership system built specifically for community banks. The program links executive behaviors and decision alignment to core performance metrics such as ROA, efficiency ratio, and loan-to-deposit ratio. Already in use at $100M–$3B banks, BankAccelerator supports succession planning, growth, M&A evaluation, and exam readiness. - February 07, 2026 - Hopkins Leadership
Alabama Schools and University Take Proactive Lead on AI Literacy and Student Readiness
Children are encountering digital technology as early as age two, and most teens are already using AI tools often without adult guidance. Rather than reacting later, Alabama schools and a local university are taking action now. Next week, in-person sessions will bring students, educators, and families together to build shared understanding, clear expectations, and practical guidance so AI strengthens learning, leadership, and opportunity from the start. - January 24, 2026 - DISCOVERING AI
Seizing the Opportunity of Fed Rate Cuts: VinceTrust Builds the SOL Gold Growth Portfolio, Opening New Wealth Pathways for Global Investors
Global markets are entering an unprecedented turning point, with rising expectations of Fed rate cuts, gold and core assets regaining focus, and global stock markets entering positive territory. For investors, this is not just a market trend, but also a crucial window to reposition wealth growth. - December 17, 2025 - Vince Trust
Birmingham Attorney Lisa Narrell-Mead Joins Board of Regent Capital Corporation as Part of Regent’s Strategic Merger with DLP Bancshares
Regent Capital Corporation, parent company of Regent Bank, announced the completion of its merger with DLP Bancshares, Inc.—the parent company of DLP Bank—in an all-stock transaction creating a combined organization with $2.3 billion in assets across four states. Three DLP Bank board members—Bob Peterson, Lisa Narrell-Mead, Esq and Frank Rodriguez—will join Regent Capital Corporation and Regent Bank’s boards. Sean Kouplen, Regent Bank Chairman & CEO, will join DLP Bank’s board. - November 21, 2025 - Regent Bank
Tree Care Industry Highlights for 2025–2026
The tree care industry is rapidly evolving through sustainability, AI, and digital transformation. ArboStar’s RAI – the first AI built for arborists – enhances safety, efficiency, and profitability with specialized assistants. As the market grows from $1.3B in 2024 to $2.5B by 2031, eco-friendly practices and digital tools like ArboStar’s CRM redefine how arborists manage crews, clients, and urban forest health. - October 21, 2025 - ArboStar
BTC Miners Surge as AI Demand Grows — RI Mining Introduces AI-Driven Cloud Mining Platform
As global demand for computing power rises alongside artificial intelligence, Bitcoin mining is regaining attention. UK-based RI Mining introduces an AI-powered cloud mining service that aims to make crypto mining accessible through renewable energy and automated operation—no hardware required. New users can explore flexible computing plans and promotional bonuses to start their mining journey. - October 16, 2025 - RI Mining
Searchshop.com Launches as the First Cross-Vertical Marketplace for Vehicle Shoppers
Searchshop.com is the first cross-vertical vehicle marketplace uniting RVs, boats, autos, and powersports in one trusted platform. Shoppers gain access to expert research, specifications, and nationwide dealer inventory, making it easier to research, compare, and connect. With a mission to simplify and reshape vehicle shopping, Searchshop.com delivers clarity, transparency, and efficiency for today’s buyers. - September 26, 2025 - Searchshop
Bulldog Steel Fabrication Unveils Joan of Arc Statues to Benefit Veterans
Bulldog Steel Fabrication unveiled two 20-foot steel Joan of Arc statues to benefit Iron Horse Charities, supporting U.S. veterans and families. Depicting Joan in armor with sword raised, each statue bears her crest and historic signature. The statues were painted with a striking scheme by the MCHS Visual Arts class. - September 16, 2025 - Bulldog Steel Fabrication, LLC
SolMining: UK-Registered Cloud Mining Platform Launches Real-Time Bitcoin (BTC) and Dogecoin (DOGE) Mining
With the rapid development of cryptocurrency, the acquisition of computing power is constantly evolving. Traditional mining machines require expensive hardware investments and high electricity costs, often prohibitive for average investors. SolMining, a UK-registered cloud mining platform focused... - September 02, 2025 - SolMining
St. Symeon Orthodox Church to Welcome Community at Its 7th Annual Food and Culture Fair on October 18
Guests can expect new and updated attractions this year, plus perennial favorites, including: A special presentation on church architecture, the ever-popular choir concert, church tours throughout the day, the full range of delicious ethnic foods and treats offered in previous years, plus a completely new Polynesian food booth, and shopping at the open-air, multi-ethnic bakery and marketplace. - August 28, 2025 - St. Symeon Orthodox Church
Self Storage Opens with Professional Management in Birmingham, Alabama
Local owners of Green Springs Mini Storage proudly announce the acquisition of the self-storage facility at 626 Robert Jemison Road Birmingham, AL 35209. This facility, being managed by Absolute Storage Management (Absolute), features 710 units totaling 65,477 rentable square feet. It offers to... - August 22, 2025 - Absolute Storage Management
Author Christopher Michael Thompson’s New Book, "Not Yet," Centers Around a Marriage Strained as Both Husband and Wife Seek Validation Outside of Their Family Life
Recent release “Not Yet” from Covenant Books author Christopher Michael Thompson centers around a married couple who find their relationship on the rocks when the husband enlists in the Army Reserve, pulling him away from the home. Left on her own, his wife Nadine seeks validation outside the home as well, causing the two partners to become adrift and ignorant of each other's needs. - June 23, 2025 - Covenant Books
Morning Duck LLC Announces the Launch of Morning Duck Coffee: a Bold Brew for Girls Who Get It
Morning Duck, LLC is proud to announce the launch of its newest product, Morning Duck Coffee, a single-origin Colombian coffee brand crafted for women who know what they want — and how they like their coffee. Launching June 20, 2025, Morning Duck Coffee will be available exclusively online at... - May 31, 2025 - Morning Duck LLC
EarnMining Provides Renewable Energy Mining Services to Users Around the World
EarnMining is trusted and supported by users in more than 180 countries. - April 30, 2025 - earnmining
Powerhouse Christian Music Artists MercyMe, TobyMac & Matthew West Join Forces for Fall Tour Promoted by TPR.
The tour will stop at eight cities this fall and will bring together some of the biggest names in Christian music today. - April 29, 2025 - TPR.
Author Fredrick Hunter’s New Book, "Apprehended by Sovereign Decree," is a Powerful Memoir of How the Author’s Life Was Changed Through His Relationship with Christ
Recent release “Apprehended by Sovereign Decree: Broadening Our Understanding of God's Sovereign Power over All Things - Especially Redemption” from Covenant Books author Fredrick Hunter is a stirring account that reveals how the author’s life was forever changed in an instant through opening up his heart and mind to the Lord and his teachings. - April 14, 2025 - Covenant Books
Sharla Adams’s Newly Released "The Lady with the Hidden Treasure" is a Captivating Collection of Poetry That Inspires and Uplifts
“The Lady with the Hidden Treasure” from Christian Faith Publishing author Sharla Adams is a heartfelt compilation of poetry that explores themes of faith, love, and personal growth, offering readers a reflective and spiritually enriching experience. - April 04, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Sean Dietrich and Birmingham Boys Choir Announce Collaborative Performance: Dream Songs and Words
Sean Dietrich, known as "Sean of the South," will join the Birmingham Boys Choir for an afternoon of music and storytelling on April 6, 2025, at 2:30 pm at Mountain Brook High School Auditorium. Dietrich's storytelling will be accompanied by the choir's 100 Concert Choristers. Tickets are available now, with proceeds supporting the choir's educational programs. Ken Berg, Music Director, says, "Our boys are excited to sing with Sean. Come see us!" - March 30, 2025 - Birmingham Boys Choir
BCH Miner Cloud Mining Now Using More AI Models like Deepseek to Double Bitcoin Output
After several years of turbulent market fluctuations, cryptocurrencies still attract the attention of many investors who are actively seeking new opportunities and investment strategies. The volatility of Bitcoin prices and the sharp decline of altcoins such as XRP and DOGE have made traditional... - March 11, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Danielle Pendleton’s Newly Released "Annabel-Lee, Say Cheese!" is a Charming and Humorous Children’s Story About Self-Expression and Confidence
“Annabel-Lee, Say Cheese!” from Christian Faith Publishing author Danielle Pendleton is delightful and engaging story that follows a spirited young girl who isn’t too fond of having her picture taken, teaching kids the value of embracing who they are. - March 10, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Barbara J. Regan’s Newly Released "The Old Traffic Signal" is a Heartwarming Tale of Friendship, Faith, and Community in a Growing Town
“The Old Traffic Signal” from Christian Faith Publishing author Barbara J. Regan is an inspiring novel about a group of close-knit high school friends whose shared faith, values, and teamwork guide them as they navigate life’s challenges and support their community. - February 27, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
DDB Miner Expands Its Cloud Mining Services
Expanding Cryptocurrency Support for Greater Flexibility - February 11, 2025 - DDB Miner
American Heritage Financial Welcomes Captain Terrence M. Shashaty as New President
American Heritage Financial (AHF) is excited to announce the appointment of Captain Terrence M. Shashaty as its new President, effective January 1, 2025. Capt. Shashaty will take on the role formerly held by founder Craig Jernigan, who will retain his duties as CEO. Jernigan established AHF in 2013... - February 06, 2025 - American Heritage Financial
Cristie D. Hope Honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Cristie D. Hope of Alabaster, Alabama, has been honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award Woman by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This prestigious distinction acknowledges her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of real estate. Hope was... - February 05, 2025 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Historian Brother Kelly, Tavares Montez’s Newly Released “Face Book - The 2nd Chapter - The Architect” is an Evocative Exploration of Faith, History, and Humanity
“Face Book - The 2nd Chapter - The Architect” from Christian Faith Publishing author Historian Brother Kelly, Tavares Montez, is a powerful collection of tales that intertwine biblical teachings and personal struggles, offering readers a unique lens on America’s societal and spiritual challenges. - January 28, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Bulldog Steel Fabrication Launches New Website
Bulldog Steel Fabrication, one of the leading metal fabrication facilities in the southeast, is excited to unveil a completely redesigned website. - January 25, 2025 - Bulldog Steel Fabrication, LLC
Author Dr. Kenneth R. Starkey’s New Book, “Indiana Boy: Memoir of a Psychologist,” is a Unique, In-Depth Memoir That Follows the Author’s Journey Through Life
Recent release “Indiana Boy: Memoir of a Psychologist” from Page Publishing author Dr. Kenneth R. Starkey is a refreshingly candid account of one’s search for inner peace and a life of meaning amid a world of personal struggles, social change, and political upheaval. - January 24, 2025 - Page Publishing
BCH Miner Offers Free Cloud Mining Services — Powered by Clean Energy
Using clean energy as a driver: It not only saves a lot of energy consumption, but also generates high profits, allowing investors to see the opportunities of new energy. In the fast-paced world of cryptocurrency, simplicity and profitability are key. For beginners who want to earn a stable income, cloud mining provides an attractive option. - January 09, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Bitcoin Plummets: Clean Energy BCH Miner Cloud Mining Platform Protects Your Assets from Evaporation
There is no need to own or maintain your own hardware with cloud mining. This method can help you save time and money while still receiving mining rewards. - January 09, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Alexandra Staudt’s Newly Released "Wilbur-Roo the Emu" is a Delightful and Heartwarming Story Celebrating New Life and Unconditional Love
“Wilbur-Roo the Emu” from Christian Faith Publishing author Alexandra Staudt is charming children’s book that highlights the joy and wonder of new life, emphasizing the importance of love and care for the newest members of God’s creation. - January 07, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Author Monica Taylor’s New Book, "Messages from My Heart to Yours," is a Profound Read That Presents a Journey of Resilience, Faith, and the Transformative Power of Love
Recent release “Messages from My Heart to Yours” from Newman Springs Publishing author Monica Taylor is a thought-provoking collection of poems and reflections that shares a tale of resilience, faith, and the pursuit of personal growth while inviting readers into a world of heartfelt wisdom and spiritual insight. - December 31, 2024 - Newman Springs Publishing
Author Ronald E. Crutchfield’s New Book, "The Christmas Stallion," is a Charming Tale Exploring the Heartwarming Message of Faith, Hope, and the Magic of Believing
Recent release “The Christmas Stallion” from Page Publishing author Ronald E. Crutchfield is a captivating holiday story of a brave black stallion who must fulfill an important task to help Santa deliver his presents on Christmas. Perfect for all ages, Crutchfield’s tale will encourage readers to carry the spirit of Christmas with them throughout the year. - December 24, 2024 - Page Publishing
Bobby Langford, Sr. Honored as a Professional of the Year for Two Consecutive Years by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Bobby Langford, Sr. of Huntsville, Alabama has been named as a Professional of the Year for 2025 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide for his outstanding contributions and achievements in nonprofit services to veterans and their families. He was also named Professional of the Year in 2024, making... - December 13, 2024 - Strathmore Worldwide
Cristie D. Hope Named Woman of the Month for November 2024 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Cristie D. Hope of Alabaster, Alabama, has been named Woman of the Month for November 2024 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This prestigious distinction acknowledges her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of real estate. Hope will be... - December 07, 2024 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
ShelterPoint is Now Part of Protective
Acquisition Will Position Leading Carrier in the Paid Family & Medical Leave Space for Long-Term Growth - November 01, 2024 - ShelterPoint
Author Danny Dodson’s New Book, “Earthly Stories with Spiritual Meaning: Spiritual Lessons Learned from Real Life Events,” Blends Together Humor and Faith
Recent release “Earthly Stories with Spiritual Meaning: Spiritual Lessons Learned from Real Life Events” from Covenant Books author Danny Dodson draws from his own experiences to share valuable spiritual truths through the lens of humor and nostalgia. Emulating the parables of Jesus, Dodson illustrates how everyday events can reveal deeper lessons about faith, God, and living an abundant life. - October 22, 2024 - Covenant Books
Faye H. Harris Honored as a VIP for 2024 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Faye H. Harris of Hamilton, Alabama, has been named a VIP for 2024 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide for her outstanding contributions and achievements in publishing, literature, and education. About Faye H. Harris Faye H. Harris is a newspaper columnist and retired English literature teacher. - October 11, 2024 - Strathmore Worldwide
Author Stephanie Averette’s New Book, "Rising Embers," is the Story of a Woman Looking for a Peaceful Life When Darkness Threatens Her Again
Recent release “Rising Embers” from Newman Springs Publishing author Stephanie Averette is the story of a woman being hunted by Odin, and her quest to be stronger in order to achieve a normal life. - September 30, 2024 - Newman Springs Publishing
Mónika Smith’s New Book, “Drop Your Stones: The Ghosting of Mission La Mosquitia,” is a compelling & deeply personal story of faith and family in the face of uncertainty
Fulton Books author Mónika Smith, who holds a Bachelor of Science degree with a minor in Spanish from the college of education, as well as a master of science degree from the college of education at Mississippi State University, has completed her most recent book, “Drop Your Stones:... - September 24, 2024 - Fulton Books
Author Elaine Kennelly’s New Book, “31 Answers to Joy! New Life After a Tragic Loss,” is a Transformative Read Offering Hope and Healing for Those Mourning a Deep Loss
Recent release “31 Answers to Joy! New Life After a Tragic Loss” from Covenant Books author Elaine Kennelly presents solace and direction for those grappling with grief. Through her personal journey and spiritual insights, Kennelly offers key answers to help readers find peace and rediscover joy after experiencing profound loss. - September 19, 2024 - Covenant Books
PRADCO Outdoor Brands Unveils the Blazer Dog Feeder™ - a New Era in Automated Canine Care
Meticulously crafted in collaboration with a high-end appliance designer, the new Blazer Dog Feeder™ is a programmable dog feeder designed to improve canine health and simplify pet care by automating the grind of daily feeding. - August 28, 2024 - SimplePets
St. Symeon Orthodox Church to Welcome Community at Its 6th Annual Food and Culture Fair on October 12
Church Invites Guests to Tour Church, Hear Concert, Learn about Iconography, Eat Favorite Ethnic Foods, and Shop at Open-Air, Multi-Ethnic Bakery and Marketplace. - August 24, 2024 - St. Symeon Orthodox Church
Author Kerry Lee’s New Book, "Book of Songs," is a One-of-a-Kind Collection of Original and Uplifting Spiritual Songs for Readers to Celebrate Their Faith
Recent release “Book of Songs” from Newman Springs Publishing author Kerry Lee is a stirring collection of faith-affirming songs that all readers can use for celebrating and praising Jesus Christ in their lives. - August 23, 2024 - Newman Springs Publishing
Randy O'Neal’s New Book, “It Can't Get Better Than This,” is a Nostalgic Tribute to the Charm and Resilience of Life in Rural America During the Mid-20th Century
Fulton Books author Randy O'Neal, who resides in Chatom, Alabama with his wife, where he owns a lawn service company, has completed his most recent book, “It Can't Get Better Than This”: a nostalgic memoir celebrating the simplicity and richness of rural life in mid-20th century America... - August 20, 2024 - Fulton Books
Jenny Mills’ Newly Released "Two Wishes" is a Captivating Tale of Childhood Imagination and Adventure
“Two Wishes” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jenny Mills is a delightful children’s story that explores themes of imagination, discovery, and wonder through the adventures of a little girl and her magical encounter with a fairy. - August 15, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing