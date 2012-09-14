PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Kopp Development Inc. Acquires Mednovus, Inc. Ferromagnetic Detection Business With the acquisition, Kopp Development is expanding its MRI Safety product line to include the hand-held FerrAlert™ Target Scanner™ line. Kopp already had the most extensive product offering in the industry. With the addition of the hand-held detector products, Kopp now has a product for... - November 12, 2019 - Kopp Development Inc.

New Energy Meter From Martinson Machine Shows How Much Money You Spend in Real-Time How about being able to monitor electricity consumption? And knowing that “we can reduce the cost of power outages by over 75 percent and save America over $150 billion” (Electric Power Research Institute). Energy consumers usually never check their energy meter. Therefore, they may be wasting energy by thousands per year. Nevertheless, this is over because of a new energy meter that keep track of energy consumption thus making it accessible and easy to understand as never before. - September 18, 2019 - Martinson Machine

Latest Innovation in MRI Safety to Comply with The Joint Commission Requirements Kopp Development Inc., the leading manufacturer of ferromagnetic detectors for MRI Safety, FerrAlert™, is proud to announce the most comprehensive safety solution, FerrAlert™ Encompass. It is the only system that provides a photographic stream and does not require manual logging, allowing the technologists to perform uninterrupted patient care without wasting time with self-reporting. The data analysis software allows for effortless generation of reports for The Joint Commission inspections. - March 27, 2019 - Kopp Development Inc.

GE Real Estate Consulting, LLC's Englesbe Cites Indicators for Positive Housing and Refinance Market Greg Englesbe, an investment banker and philanthropist with 23 years in the residential mortgage business, has confidence in the housing market and is predicting a turnaround in the refinance market. Pointing to recent data from Black Knight, there are now 3.27 million homeowners who could reduce their... - March 26, 2019 - Gregory Englesbe

Palm Beach Gardens Periodontist Relocates to New Jupiter Office Dr. Daniel S. Lauer announces the move of his periodontal and implant dentistry office from Palm Beach Gardens to its new location in Jupiter. - March 07, 2019 - Precision Periodontics & Implant Dentistry

2nd Annual Treasure Coast Puerto Rican Day Parade The 2nd Annual Treasure Coast Puerto Rican Day Parade & Festival is a free event for the Puerto Rican & Hispanic Community. The event focuses on entertainment, cultural events, food, and the best Pina Coladas. Come and Enjoy the Parade at 1:00 PM. There will be a playground for kids; $1.00 for... - November 27, 2018 - Treasure Coast Puerto Rican Day Parade Inc.

Help for Talent Competition Contestants in the Form of a New Book Called "STAGE FRIGHT - NO MORE!" by Rand Woodbury "STAGE FRIGHT - NO MORE!" - Understanding and eliminating the fears of public speaking or performance. Stage entertainer Rand Woodbury, son of legendary comedian Woody Woodbury, has released a new book on the fears associated with performing in front of audiences. - October 28, 2018 - K Horses Media, Inc.

Advanced Core Concepts Successfully Completes AS9100D Certification Advanced Core Concepts (ACC), an innovative small business dedicated to providing high-quality services to the Department of Defense and other federal and commercial customers, is proud to announce the achievement of AS9100D certification for its Warner Robins, Georgia office. This is in addition to... - August 28, 2018 - Advanced Core Concepts

The Pugliese Company, Located in Delray Beach, Florida, Chosen by National TV Show "World’s Greatest!..." for Skills Developing Land and Keen Eye for Architectural Design The Pugliese Company, located in Delray Beach, Florida, has been selected for the national television show “World’s Greatest!...” for its skill developing land and keen eye for architectural design. “World’s Greatest!...” is the popular television series, which brings people, places and companies into the spotlight. Brought to you by the award-winning researchers and producers at How2Media, in Boynton Beach, Florida, “World’s Greatest!...” is currently in its 12th season. - July 05, 2018 - The Pugliese Company

Florida Company on a Triple Bottom Line Social Impact Mission in Agriculture Growmor, LLC is a newly formed sustainable agriculture and education company in Florida on a social impact mission. Not only does Growmor seek to bring flavor and variety back into your diet they also seek to empower the under-utilized through Agrication - agricultural education. They say their plan... - March 28, 2018 - Growmor

Off The Chain Radio Show with Host Yvonne Mason on Blog Talk Radio Off The Chain Radio Host Yvonne Mason has reached new heights in her listening audience. - March 08, 2018 - Yvonne Mason, Author/Radio Host

Tourme Introduces a New Way of Touring Tourme is a new application that is ready to revolutionize the way people travel. - March 06, 2018 - International Touring Apps., LLC.

Creative New Children’s Book Debuts, Teaching a Strong Message on Environmental Awareness, Water Pollution, and Conservation of the Blue Planet Written by Janet Balletta, "Mermaids on a Mission to Save the Oceans" is an innovative new children’s book that explores water pollution in Florida and the Seven Continents. As an educator, Janet invites children to become world-class citizens and join these mermaids on a mission to preserve the lakes, rivers, and oceans of the blue planet. - March 06, 2018 - Janet Balletta

The Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized Honors Claudette Betty, RN as an Outstanding Author Claudette Betty, RN of Fort Pierce, Florida has been honored as an Outstanding Author by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the fields of publishing and healthcare. About Claudette Betty, RN Claudette Betty is... - February 10, 2018 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized

MD Now Recommends Anti-Viral Treatment for Severe Flu Season in South Florida The CDC has reported a sharp increase in influenza activity in the U.S. in recent weeks, with South Florida hit particularly hard due to an influx of winter travelers. To curb complications from the virus, MD Now is offering prescriptions for antiviral medications as appropriate, at all 33 South Florida... - February 04, 2018 - MD Now Urgent Care

My President Says. The Illustrated Tweets of Donald J. Trump. Free and Open to the Public Exhibition at EMKO Palm Beach. American Cartoonist, Shannon Wheeler, launches My President Says exhibition at EMKO, in West Palm Beach, Florida. The display will open up in January 10, 2018 on the third floor of the art gallery, located at 2119 S. Dixie Hwy, West Palm Beach. The exhibit presents Shannon’s illustrations from... - December 29, 2017 - EMKO Palm Beach

Teleperformance to Hire 1000 Employees Across Florida Company to Host Career Fair on September 27 in North Lauderdale, Boca Raton, Port St. Lucie and Panama City. - September 25, 2017 - Teleperformance

RF Components Manufacturer, Coaxicom Announces a New Representative in New England Beginning in July, 2017, Kitchen & Kutchin Inc. (K&K), based in Woburn, will be Coaxicom’s full-service Manufacturing Representative in New Hampshire, Maine, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Vermont and of course, Massachusetts. - June 27, 2017 - Coaxial Components Corp

A Widow Pursues Her Children’s American Dream After Defying the Cuban Tyranny That Stole Her Wealth and Her Future — A New Memoir When does a memoir become a testimony of historical events? When the narration weaves dramatic personal stories within a country’s history, and when each historical event as it evolved impacted on people's destinies. Louis Villalba’s “Cuban Seeds” tells an astonishing tale centered on Chelo, a politically quiet and a towering figure, and the Llano family, whose struggles against a Communist dictatorship and yearnings for freedom led them to America in 1961. (LatinoBooks.Net.) - May 23, 2017 - Louis Villalba

Coaxicom is Proof That US Manufacturing is Alive and Well A leader in design and manufacturing of RF/Microwave components for over 30-years, Coaxicom is now “hammering-out” the future of RF manufacturing. Coaxicom announces new construction. - May 03, 2017 - Coaxial Components Corp

Coaxicom Announces PCX Inc. as Newest West Coast RF Distributor Beginning January 2017, PCX Inc. is now the largest authorized stocking distributor on the west coast and will represent Coaxicom’s complete line of products, both custom and standard throughout the state of California and beyond. - January 10, 2017 - Coaxial Components Corp

US Senate Candidate De La Fuente to Speak at Florida LGBTA Summer Conference The Florida LGBT Democratic Caucus will hold its 2016 Summer Conference & Leadership Gala in Ft. Lauderdale on July 9th. “Rocky” Roque De La Fuente, Democratic candidate for US Senate, is schedule to speak along with DNC Chair, Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz. They will be joined by Rep. - July 08, 2016 - Rocky 2016, LLC

Rubio Flip-Flops: May Face Former Presidential Candidate in Florida’s US Senate Race Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) did a complete about-face today on a pledge he made a year ago. During his failed run for the Republican presidential nomination, Rubio was criticized for his “missing-in-action” approach to representing the people of Florida in the United States Senate. To combat... - June 23, 2016 - Rocky 2016, LLC

Former Presidential Candidate De La Fuente Enters US Senate Race Former Democratic Presidential Candidate “Rocky” Roque De La Fuente filed his official papers to run in the Florida Democratic Primary for the United States Senate seat that was recently abandoned by Marco Rubio. De La Fuente, a resident of Orlando, was the first candidate to officially file... - June 21, 2016 - Rocky 2016, LLC

David S. Shelton Recognized as a VIP by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication David S. Shelton of Indiantown, Florida has been recognized as a VIP for 2015 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of business services. About David S. Shelton Mr. Shelton has over 30 years experience in the business services... - January 22, 2016 - Strathmore Worldwide

MRI Safety Product to Comply with the New Joint Commission Standards Kopp Development Inc., the world's leading manufacturer of ferromagnetic detectors for MRI Safety, is proud to announce the release of the new accessory for their latest entryway system, FerrAlert™ Ferromagnetic Incident Log Manager (FILM). This logging device was designed specifically with The... - November 13, 2015 - Kopp Development Inc.

The World's Leading Manufacturer of Ferromagnetic Detectors for MRI Safety Partnering with the Service Company to Accommodate Dramatic Increase in Sales Kopp Development Inc. – the world's leading manufacturer of ferromagnetic detectors for MRI Safety is pleased to announce a new partnership with the service company SteelHorse Medical, LLC. - September 02, 2015 - Kopp Development Inc.

Teleperformance U.S.A. Expands in Port St. Lucie, Florida, with a Multinational Healthcare Client: Creates 300 Permanent New Jobs Teleperformance, the global leader in outsourced multichannel customer experience management, announced that it will expand its Port St. Lucie, Florida, facility at 580 NW University Blvd. to accommodate new business with a multinational healthcare client. The expansion will create nearly 300 new jobs... - August 21, 2015 - Teleperformance

Ike and Val Woods Blues Band New CD Release "Movin Up" August 26, marks the launch of the new Ike and Val Woods Blues Band CD "Movin Up" with a CD Release Party presented by Jay Royce Entertainment to be held at the fabulous Fusion Cafe in the Paradise Entertainment Mall in Davie Florida. The night will feature live performances by the Ike and... - August 07, 2015 - Jay Royce Entertainment

ODI TV Lets Anyone Stream Everything ODI TV LLC, a mid Atlantic coast Florida based company, has developed a set top streaming media hub system that lets even the most technically challenged access and watch On Demand Internet Television using a basic TV remote. - August 04, 2015 - ODI TV LLC

Captiva Spine’s SmartLOX™ Cervical Plate System Receives Clearance for Enhanced and Patented Screw Locking Mechanism Captiva Spine's SmartLOX™ Cervical Plate System has received 510(K) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to market an enhanced cervical plate system with a patented screw locking mechanism. Their SmartLOX Cervical Plate System incorporates a proprietary Nitinol self-locking mechanism, which provides visual, audible, and tactile confirmation of the cervical screw locking. - July 21, 2015 - Captiva Spine, Inc

Captiva Spine’s TowerLOX MIS Pedicle Screw System Receives Clearance for Enhanced Rod Insertion and Reduction Captiva Spine, Inc., a medical device organization dedicated to creating and maintaining sincere, honest, collaborative relationships to deliver smart, elegant, and intuitive spinal solutions, announced today it has received 510(K) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to market... - July 08, 2015 - Captiva Spine, Inc

Latest Video for the PartyLink App Filmed at V's Town Tavern PartyLink, the premier new social app, announced the release of their latest marketing video. The video was filmed on location at V’s Town Tavern, which is located at 790 SW St Lucie W Blvd, Port St Lucie, FL 34986 on January 14, 2015. V's town tavern is the hottest location for great food and... - March 13, 2015 - PartyLink

Teleperformance U.S.A Expanding in Port Saint Lucie, Florida: Creating 200 New Jobs Teleperformance, the global leader in outsourced multichannel customer experience management, recently announced that it will be expanding its employee base in Port Saint Lucie, Florida bringing 200 jobs to the Port Saint Lucie area. “Our clients see Port Saint Lucie as a great place for customer... - February 19, 2015 - Teleperformance

Technological Advances in MRI Safety Kopp Development Inc., the world leading manufacturer of ferromagnetic detectors for MRI Safety, is proud to announce the release of a new entryway system; FerrAlert™ HALO II PLUS. This detection system dramatically reduces alarm fatigue by not alarming on the MRI door and ferromagnetic objects... - January 22, 2015 - Kopp Development Inc.

New DEHNcube PV DEHNcube PV – Assured protection against lightning issues for your PV investment. - January 14, 2015 - DEHN Inc

Prominent Attorney Lance Richard is Named to the "Top 100 Trial Lawyers" by the National Trial Lawyers Association Prominent local trial attorney Lance Richard was recently nominated and named to the "Top 100 Trial Lawyers" by the National Trial Lawyers Association. The National Trial Lawyers Top 100 is an invitation-only organization composed of the premier trial lawyers from each state in the nation who... - October 06, 2014 - Lance P. Richard, PA

TransTel Communications, Inc. Receives 2014 M2M Telehealth Award TransTel Nurse Call System Honored for Improving Healthcare Delivery. - August 08, 2014 - TransTel Communications, Inc.

Dr. John Porcaro Named Vital.com’s Top Ten in Florida Dr. John Porcaro has become one of the industry leaders in Testosterone Replacement Therapy, BioIdentical Hormone Replacement and the use of natural hormones to slow aging based on his own journey with testosterone loss. Through his cutting edge practice, he has achieved incredible success with "rolling back the clock" for singles and couples, saving a few marriages in the process! - July 08, 2014 - Porcaro Surgical Center

A Visually Driven Journey to Self Acceptance Good Puppy is pleased to announce the publication of "Pretty Seeley." Written and illustrated by Marina Tito, "Pretty Seeley" illuminates the gentle journey to self-acceptance and self-love through Seeley, a little girl with a spot on her nose and a wise cat by her side. - May 17, 2014 - Good Puppy

New Children's Book Teaches Kids How to Use the Key to Unlock the Power Inside Author Donna McGoff announces the release of “The Power of Goal Setting”. Learning at an early age how to use a simple skill shows kids that they have the power to create their own destiny. Donna McGoff’s new book, “The Power of Goal Setting”, uses goal setting as a straightforward... - March 13, 2014 - Donna McGoff

Police Officer Creates Fake Police Call App to Help Children Behave Today Police Officer Mick Keehan is announcing a new Apple and Android app he created called “Fake Police Call.” Let your child receive a rewarding personalized phone call from a police officer, named Sergeant Friendly. He will help improve your child’s behavior with a simple phone call on your smart phone. After he corrects your child's behavior, let him call your child back and reward them for changing their behavior. - March 11, 2014 - Fake Police Call

Small Business Expert John Di Lemme to Host Closing & Marketing Host Boot Camp Florida is all set to host a boot camp by world-renowned, Strategic Millionaire Business Coach, Small Business Expert and International Motivational Speaker John Di Lemme. The event is spearheaded by John Di Lemme and his Elite Team and slated to take place on the 21st of November, 2013. The program... - November 12, 2013 - Di Lemme Development Group, Inc.

PayVisors Announces Availability of Industry’s First Enterprise Class Commercial Open Source Web Commerce Platform - UniPay Innovative Platform Manages Credit Cards and ACH Payments from all Channels via one Processor-Agnostic Branded White Label Application, available as Hosted Solution or Enterprise License. - October 28, 2013 - PayVisors

Comfort Keepers® Hit Five Year Mark in Jupiter Florida Comfort Keepers® of Jupiter Florida announce they have reached their 5th anniversary supporting aging adults, new mothers and others needing home assistance. - August 22, 2013 - Comfort Keepers, Jupiter, FL

Minecraft Servers Have a New Directory Offering Minecrafters an Interactive Way to Find Their Favorite Servers eMinecraftServers.com, a new Minecraft Server directory, has launched and will be providing an interactive way through which people will find their favorite Minecraft servers. - August 17, 2013 - eMinecraftServers