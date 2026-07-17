Florida: Fort Pierce-Port St. Lucie News
AI Visibility Labs LLC Issues Statement Confirming Its Independent Corporate Status
AI Visibility Labs LLC and its Founder, Joseph Mas, expressly state that no familial relationship, including any blood or legal familial relationship, exists with any individual or entity unless such relationship has been formally established and confirmed through the Company's official communications. As of the date of this release, no such familial relationships have been established or confirmed. - July 17, 2026 - AI Visibility Labs LLC
AI Visibility Labs LLC Issues Statement Regarding Corporate Independence
AI Visibility Labs LLC is issuing this public statement to clarify its corporate identity and business relationships. AI Visibility Labs LLC has been independently-owned-and-operated since its formation in June of 2025. The company has been wholly owned by Nancy Anne Coultas, its sole owner, since... - July 10, 2026 - AI Visibility Labs LLC
R.J. Kielty Plumbing, Air & Electric Highlights Generator Installation Services for Reliable Backup Power in Time for Hurricane Season
R.J. Kielty Plumbing, Air, & Electric, a leading home services provider serving the greater Tampa Bay area for over 50 years, today announced its expanded focus on whole-home generator installation services ahead of the 2026 Atlantic hurricane season. With forecasters predicting an above-normal... - June 10, 2026 - R.J. Kielty Plumbing, Air & Electric
Captain Sandy’s Charities and Quantum Marine Stabilizers Announce 2026 Spin-A-Thon to Power Yachting’s Next Generation of Talent
On Saturday, March 21 at Quantum’s Fort Lauderdale headquarters. The event brings shipyards, crew, suppliers, and industry supporters together around a shared goal, fixing a growing talent gap in maritime by taking students and emerging talent from classroom to career. - March 21, 2026 - Captain Sandy's Charities
Below Deck Mediterranean’s Captain Sandy Yawn Names Randi Gold to Lead Expansion of Youth Maritime Career Pipeline
Bravo’s Below Deck Mediterranean star Captain Sandy Yawn has appointed longtime strategist and fundraiser Randi Gold as Executive Director of Strategic Partnerships and Maritime Program Development at Captain Sandy’s Charities. In this new role, Gold will lead the growth of Captain Sandy’s youth maritime programs, including Ocean Rangers and Steering Toward Success. These K-12 initiatives introduce elementary, middle and high school students, to high-demand maritime pathways and careers. - February 13, 2026 - Captain Sandy's Charities
Anti-Choking Devices Donated to All Parents and Teachers of The First Presbyterian Preschool of Naples and The Tommie Barfield Elementary School by The Cassata Foundation
In a remarkable and life-saving collaboration, Rosario S. Cassata, Trustee of The Cassata Foundation, has joined forces with Arthur Lih, the founder of LifeVac, to once again contribute to saving lives in Collier County, Florida. - January 29, 2026 - The Cassata Foundation
Poain BlockEnergy Inc. Expands Global Operations with AI-Based DeFi and Cross-Chain Staking Solutions
Poain BlockEnergy’s ecosystem serves both individual and institutional participants. As institutional interest in blockchain technology grows, Poain offers staking infrastructure designed for funds, family offices, and enterprise clients seeking regulated access to digital asset participation. - November 02, 2025 - Poain BlockEnergy
ETC Mining Launches Mobile App for XRP, BTC, and ETH Cloud Mining
ETC Mining, a global cloud computing platform focused on clean-energy operations, today announced the launch of a new mobile app designed to provide users with a more convenient way to participate in cloud mining. Through this mobile tool, users can manage mining contracts anytime and anywhere,... - October 26, 2025 - ETC Mining
Sir Gary S. Kong Nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize for His Lifelong Commitment to Global Peace and Humanitarian Efforts
The Global Chinese U.S. Peace Research Institute (GCUPRI) proudly announces the Nobel Peace Prize nomination of Sir Gary Sze Kong, J.D., honoring his lifelong work in peace, philanthropy, cross-cultural diplomacy, and economic empowerment worldwide. - September 30, 2025 - Global Chinese US Peace Research Institute (GCUPRI)
“Max and the Growing Money Tree” Children’s Book Helps Teach Kids To Save, Invest Money At Any Early Age
“Max and the Growing Money Tree” is the new children’s book written by tennis executive and personality Randy Walker designed to start to teach kids the importance of saving and investing money consistently and at an early age. The book was also created as a fundraiser for the... - August 14, 2025 - TennisGrandstand, LLC
Durante Equipment Opens Second South Florida Location in Lake Worth, Expanding Service to Palm Beach County
Durante Equipment, Florida's most trusted construction and industrial equipment supplier, is proud to announce the grand opening of their second location in South Florida. Strategically located at 3285 S. Military Trail in Lake Worth, the new store expands Durante Equipment's reach into Palm Beach... - July 16, 2025 - Durante Equipment
Dr. Robert Calderin’s Newly Released "New Beginnings Never End" is an Inspiring Memoir That Reflects on a Lifelong Journey of Ongoing Growth and Divine Support
“New Beginnings Never End” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. Robert Calderin is an honest and heartfelt account of a life marked by fresh starts, mentorship, and a deep reliance on faith. Dr. Calderin shares his powerful story of overcoming challenges and the divine guidance that helped him through numerous reinventions. - May 19, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Tolliver Prince Realty Welcomes the Elite Team Led by Ashley Patrice and Gracie Prince
Tolliver Prince Realty proudly welcomes the Elite Team led by Ashley Patrice and Gracie Prince. Joined by Siena Taverrite, Nicole Plasencia, Ivanna Lopez, and Megan McDonald, this powerhouse group brings unmatched talent, dedication, and local expertise. Known for their boutique, fighter-jet approach to real estate, Tolliver Prince Realty continues to set the gold standard in client-focused service and results-driven excellence. - May 13, 2025 - Tolliver Prince Realty
John Sternfels, LPC and Melissa Roberts’s New Book, "Behind The Smile," is a Powerful Account of How Melissa Found Healing After Years of Abuse and Trauma
Fulton Books author John Sternfels, LPC, owner and director of NorthPoint Professional Counseling Inc., with Melissa Roberts, has completed his most recent book, “Behind The Smile: Healing from Abuse, Trauma, and Betrayal”: an inspiring, true story that documents how Melissa overcame... - May 09, 2025 - Fulton Books
John Sternfels, LPC’s New Book, “SEX: Secular, Relativistic-Cultural, or Biblical? Sex Across Perspectives,” Offers Readers Various Perspectives on Human Sexuality
Fulton Books author John Sternfels, LPC, a National Board-certified counselor, as well as the owner and therapist at NorthPoint Professional Counseling Inc., located in Novi, Michigan, has completed his most recent book, “SEX: Secular, Relativistic-Cultural, or Biblical? Sex Across... - April 24, 2025 - Fulton Books
Author Linda Wigdor’s New Book, "Secrets, Undone," is a Gripping Novel That Finds Two Former Friends Whose Lives Are Upended When Secrets from Their Past Are Revealed
Recent release “Secrets, Undone” from Page Publishing author Linda Wigdor is a compelling and thought-provoking story that centers around Debbie and Lynne, two college friends whose lives lead them in different directions until they are reunited several years later. Now, with secrets out in the open, they’ll have to navigate their tumultuous reunion and the fallout from unearthed secrets. - April 14, 2025 - Page Publishing
Skyline Title Support Revolutionizes Real Estate Closings with FastTrack™ MLS
Skyline Title Support is excited to announce FastTrack™ MLS, a groundbreaking expedited Municipal Lien Search (MLS) solution that is transforming the real estate closing process. Designed for professionals who need reliable results under tight deadlines, FastTrack delivers the fastest... - February 20, 2025 - Skyline Title Support
Oppenheim Law Elevates Geoffrey Sherman to Named Partner and Changes Firm Name to Oppenheim, Pilelsky & Sherman, P.A.
Oppenheim Law announces the promotion of Geoffrey E. Sherman to named partner, effective January 1, 2025. The firm will now be known as Oppenheim, Pilelsky & Sherman, P.A. doing business as Oppenheim Law. With over fifteen years at the firm, Geoffrey has played a pivotal role in its growth, specializing in real estate and business law. The name change reflects the firm's commitment to recognizing its talented team and its dedication to providing exceptional legal services. - January 14, 2025 - Oppenheim Law
BCH Miner Offers Free Cloud Mining Services — Powered by Clean Energy
Using clean energy as a driver: It not only saves a lot of energy consumption, but also generates high profits, allowing investors to see the opportunities of new energy. In the fast-paced world of cryptocurrency, simplicity and profitability are key. For beginners who want to earn a stable income, cloud mining provides an attractive option. - January 09, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Palm Cove Golf Unveils Exclusive Transformation: A New Era of Boutique Private Golf Begins
Palm Cove Golf announces its transformation into a boutique private golf destination. Featuring a fully redesigned course, exclusive amenities, and elevated dining experiences, the club combines modern luxury with its rich legacy. Limited memberships offer personalized service, unhurried play, and a welcoming community. A new chapter in South Florida golf begins at Palm Cove. - December 03, 2024 - Palm Cove Golf
Signature Autohaus Management Corp. Announces Expansion and New Location
Signature Autohaus, a leader in automotive restyling, is excited to announce its expansion and relocation to a new, larger facility in Coral Springs, FL. This move marks a significant milestone in the company’s growth. It reflects its commitment to meeting the increasing demand for quality... - November 08, 2024 - Signature Autohaus
Thomas J. Celi’s New Book, "The Young Boy," is a Compelling, Semi-Autobiographical Account That Blends Imaginative Storytelling with Personal Reflections
Fulton Books author Thomas J. Celi, a retired scientific software engineer with fifty years of professional experience who holds a bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Stevens Institute of Technology in Hoboken, New Jersey, has completed his most recent book, “The Young... - September 19, 2024 - Fulton Books
DRYOUTpro PLUS, Inc. Celebrates 30 Years of Excellence in Water Damage Restoration and Mold Remediation
Celebrating 30 years of service In the heart of Stuart, FL, DRYOUTpro PLUS, Inc. stands as a beacon of hope for property owners facing the aftermath of disasters. - September 16, 2024 - DRYOUTpro PLUS
Author Karen Garland’s New Book, "Pollywog Pond," Follows a Group of Children Who Spend Their Days Playing in Pollywog Pond and Catching Tadpoles to Raise
Recent release “Pollywog Pond” from Newman Springs Publishing author Karen Garland is a captivating story that reveals how, as a child, the author would often head down to Pollywog pond with her friends, where they would catch tadpoles to bring home. After helping to raise them, they would return them to the pond, knowing that next year more pollywogs would return. - September 05, 2024 - Newman Springs Publishing
Andrew DiNicola’s Newly Released "Out of the Heart" is a Riveting Tale of Love, Faith, and Temptation
“Out of the Heart” from Christian Faith Publishing author Andrew DiNicola is a gripping narrative following high school sweethearts Pete and Sally as they navigate the challenges of remaining pure while facing the sinister intentions of a hateful man named Bull. As they confront temptation and danger in the swamps of Florida, their faith and love for each other are put to the ultimate test. - July 23, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Walter Sawyer’s Newly Released “Growing Old Is Not for the Meek: (My Aging Memories)” is a Thoughtful Memoir That Examines the Highs and Lows of Life
“Growing Old Is Not for the Meek: (My Aging Memories)” from Christian Faith Publishing author Walter Sawyer shares the authors most cherished and challenging memories as he reflects on life from the perspective of a thankful octogenarian. - July 23, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Author Jasmine Lopez's New Book, "Growing in God's Grace & Revival," Describes the Author's Personal Journey of Transformation in Her Faith and Redemption Through God
Recent release “Growing in God's Grace & Revival: My True Story on My Redemption in God’s Plan!” from Covenant Books author Jasmine Lopez is a heartfelt testimony of the author’s own personal journey with God, detailing how her relationship with her faith has offered her guidance and countless blessings through life’s challenges. - June 27, 2024 - Covenant Books
Laura Hall’s Newly Released "Gus’s Playday" is a Delightful Adventure of Animal Mischief and Imaginative Hijinks
“Gus’s Playday” from Christian Faith Publishing author Laura Hall invites young readers on an enchanting journey with Gus as he embarks on a day filled with unexpected surprises and delightful encounters. - June 25, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Enadene McFarlane’s Newly Released “The Kites of Love” is an epic tale of hope and family bonds
“The Kites of Love” from Christian Faith Publishing author Enadene McFarlane is a moving narrative that follows young Maud and her cousins as they embark on a journey of hope and connection through the art of kite flying. Set against the backdrop of 1917 Jamaica and Cuba, the book explores themes of longing, resilience, and the enduring strength of family ties. - May 22, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
ChillyBox Unveils the Coldest Lunchbox with Groundbreaking Patented Technology
ChillyBox launches the coldest lunchbox, featuring patented technology that combines a rigid refreezable tray and lid insert to create an insulated force field, keeping food fresh and drinks frosty. Designed for durability with a rugged nylon case, ChillyBox is perfect for on-the-go lifestyles. Available in Arctic Blue, Cool Pink, and Mojito Green. Visit ShopChillyBox.com for more info. - May 03, 2024 - ChillyBox
CAP NATION & Walmart Extend Lifeline to Family in the Wake of House Fire
In a compassionate response to a tragic fire loss, CAP NATION, in collaboration with Walmart, has extended a generous monetary donation to Marina Kapulovska to aid in the restoration of her home. Marina and her family were left homeless after a devastating house fire consumed all their belongings,... - April 26, 2024 - CAP NATION, Inc.
Don Harreld’s Newly Released "Soapy: Enlightening Tale of My Life" is a Heartfelt Journey That Spans Generations
“Soapy: Enlightening Tale of My Life” from Christian Faith Publishing author Don Harreld is an enjoyable autobiographical narrative that takes readers through the author’s most cherished and challenging moments. - April 24, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Dr. Earl W. Hendricks’s Newly Released “A Life Lived, Despite It All” is an Intimate and Uplifting Exploration of the Complex Journey of Life
“A Life Lived, Despite It All” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. Earl W. Hendricks is a poignant look back on the key experiences that have led the author to a life of faith and fulfillment. - February 27, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Groundbreaking Flight Data Monitoring Now Available for Piper PA-46 Variants Through PMOPA/Fuzion Safety Partnership
Flight Data Monitoring (FDM) is now available for all Piper PA-46 variants through Piper M-Class Owners and Pilots Association (PMOPA) and Fuzion Safety partnership to enhance aviation safety initiatives. - February 15, 2024 - WBAT Safety
Thomas Celi’s New Book, "College Boy," Centers Around a Young Man’s Journey Into Adulthood as He Experienced the World for the First Time on His Own While Away at School
Fulton Books author Thomas Celi, a retired scientific software engineer with fifty years of professional experience, has completed his most recent book, “College Boy”: a fascinating story that follows a young man named Sam Higgins as he learned to navigate life on his on, and uses his... - February 09, 2024 - Fulton Books
Dr. Marcia Livingston-Galloway’s New Book, "God Still Hears and Answers Prayers," is a Prayer Journal That Draws Upon Scripture to Bring Readers Closer to the Lord
Fulton Books author Dr. Marcia Livingston-Galloway, an ordained minister and a member of the ministerial staff at Revelations Revealed Truth Evangelistic Center, with oversight over the Prayer and Intercessory Ministry, has completed her most recent book, “God Still Hears and Answers Prayers:... - January 26, 2024 - Fulton Books
Walter Sawyer’s New Book, "400 Years Across the Ocean: The Birth of America," is a Fascinating History of the Pilgrims’ Arrival to America & the Origins of a New Country
Recent release “400 Years Across the Ocean: The Birth of America” from Covenant Books author Walter Sawyer is an in-depth look at the tumultuous beginnings of a new country and the determined pilgrims that fled to America looking for a new start free from religious persecution. - December 19, 2023 - Covenant Books
Author Roger N. Messer, J.D.’s New Book, "Tort Wars," is a Stirring Assortment of True Stories and Trials Focusing on the Author’s Fight for Justice for His Clients
Recent release “Tort Wars” from Page Publishing author Roger N. Messer, J.D. is a series of true cases from the author’s career as a trial lawyer, focusing on his empathy for his clients and his unending fight to achieve justice for them in the wake of tragedy. Through each trial, readers will discover how the humanity and compassion of the author’s practice is a vital part of his success. - November 28, 2023 - Page Publishing
Central Florida Lifestyle Announces the Launch of 25 New Community Websites
For over 22 years, Central Florida Lifestyle has been the premier source for everything community. Beginning November 17, Central Florida Lifestyle and CentralFloridaLifestyle.com are pleased to announce the launch of 9 new community focused websites with 25 to be completed by January 5,... - November 17, 2023 - Central Florida Lifestyle
The Fruitcake - A Deadly Twist on a Popular Christmas Tradition. Author Raises $1,400,000 for Cystic Fibrosis.
Four friends, one fruitcake, and a ritzy town full of secrets . . . What could go wrong? - November 07, 2023 - Orrplace Press/Leah Orr
Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort and QCI Announce Partnership in Groundbreaking Development and Product Launch
In a landmark joint development and product launch, Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort are thrilled to unveil the Pala PURL, a revolutionary product for the casino industry. This unprecedented technology empowers players with instant access to their player accounts via their mobile devices, giving them the ability to self-comp (instantly redeem player points for free play, concert tickets, hotel rooms, food comps, and more). - October 06, 2023 - Pala Casino Resort Spa
DEA and Telemedicine: East Coast Telepsychiatry's Push for Modernized Rules
On September 12 and 13, 2023, the DEA discussed telemedicine regulations. East Coast Telepsychiatry's representatives, Pierre Montalvo and Dan Golden, attended in Arlington, VA. Mr. Golden emphasized the importance of telemedicine in prescribing controlled substances. The 2008 Ryan Haight Act's regulations are outdated, prompting the DEA to reconsider after receiving a record of over 38,000 complaints. - September 18, 2023 - East Coast Telepsychiatry
Krush Brau Park Portal Immersion Center is Now Open Daily
Krush Brau Park, an esteemed purveyor of immersive experiences, proudly announces the grand opening of its highly anticipated venture, the Portal Immersion Center. This captivating establishment promises to transport patrons into a realm of enchantment and merriment, offering an unparalleled fusion... - August 10, 2023 - Krush Brau Park
Homeinc Earns 2023 Great Place to Work Certification™
For the third consecutive year, Homeinc has been recognized as a Great Place to Work. - August 07, 2023 - Homeinc
Durante Equipment Heads Rental Management’s List of Fastest-Growing Equipment Companies
Durante Equipment, South Florida’s trusted leader in construction and industrial equipment, has been named to Rental Management’s 2023 list of equipment rental market movers. Rental Management’s annual Market Movers List recognizes equipment rental companies for their leadership... - June 21, 2023 - Durante Equipment
Environmental Products Group (EPG) Announces Relocation and New Corporate Headquarters in Central Florida
Environmental Products Group (EPG), Southeast’s leading distributor of infrastructure and waste equipment to municipalities and contractor companies, announces their relocation to 700 Hermit Smith Road, Apopka, Florida 32703, effective May 1, 2023. The 45,000 sq. ft. facility on an 8-acre... - April 28, 2023 - Environmental Products Group
Dr. Gerard Khourie’s Newly Released "God’s Divine Plan For Healing and Health" is an Encouraging Discussion of Scripture Related to Overall Health and Well-Being
“God’s Divine Plan For Healing and Health: How to Receive Healing for Your Body, Mind, and Soul,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. Gerard Khourie, is an empowering message of hope for anyone looking to grow and heal through Christ. - March 20, 2023 - Christian Faith Publishing
Wild Side Pawn Announced Gold Buying Services
Wild Side Pawn & Jewelry announced they have gold and precious metal buying services. They are reputable, and trustworthy, making fair offers. - March 12, 2023 - Wild Side Pawn and Jewelry
Updated Musical Instrument Inventory in Stuart, Okeechobee, Sebring, and Port St. Lucie, FL
Wild Side Pawn and Jewelry launches an exceptional inventory of affordable pre-owned musical instruments and accessories. With the newly announced exceptional and cost-effective musical instruments at Wild Side Pawn and Jewelry, customers can easily find the best price on pre-owned musical instruments like Fender, Gibson, and Peavey. - March 08, 2023 - Wild Side Pawn and Jewelry
Darren Lincoln and Jennifer Lincoln’s New Book, "Big Tech Bias," Reveals How the World's Largest Tech Companies Often Hold Political Biases Against Conservative Views
Fulton Books authors Darren Lincoln, a U.S. publisher of magazines and websites for over twenty years and the CEO and president of DJ Lincoln Enterprises Inc., and Jennifer Lincoln have completed their most recent book, “Big Tech Bias: A step-by-step biography of the most exhilarating case... - February 24, 2023 - Fulton Books