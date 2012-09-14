|
With the acquisition, Kopp Development is expanding its MRI Safety product line to include the hand-held FerrAlert™ Target Scanner™ line. Kopp already had the most extensive product offering in the industry. With the addition of the hand-held detector products, Kopp now has a product for... - November 12, 2019 - Kopp Development Inc.
How about being able to monitor electricity consumption? And knowing that “we can reduce the cost of power outages by over 75 percent and save America over $150 billion” (Electric Power Research Institute). Energy consumers usually never check their energy meter. Therefore, they may be wasting energy by thousands per year. Nevertheless, this is over because of a new energy meter that keep track of energy consumption thus making it accessible and easy to understand as never before. - September 18, 2019 - Martinson Machine
Kopp Development Inc., the leading manufacturer of ferromagnetic detectors for MRI Safety, FerrAlert™, is proud to announce the most comprehensive safety solution, FerrAlert™ Encompass. It is the only system that provides a photographic stream and does not require manual logging, allowing the technologists to perform uninterrupted patient care without wasting time with self-reporting. The data analysis software allows for effortless generation of reports for The Joint Commission inspections. - March 27, 2019 - Kopp Development Inc.
Greg Englesbe, an investment banker and philanthropist with 23 years in the residential mortgage business, has confidence in the housing market and is predicting a turnaround in the refinance market. Pointing to recent data from Black Knight, there are now 3.27 million homeowners who could reduce their... - March 26, 2019 - Gregory Englesbe
Dr. Daniel S. Lauer announces the move of his periodontal and implant dentistry office from Palm Beach Gardens to its new location in Jupiter. - March 07, 2019 - Precision Periodontics & Implant Dentistry
The 2nd Annual Treasure Coast Puerto Rican Day Parade & Festival is a free event for the Puerto Rican & Hispanic Community. The event focuses on entertainment, cultural events, food, and the best Pina Coladas. Come and Enjoy the Parade at 1:00 PM. There will be a playground for kids; $1.00 for... - November 27, 2018 - Treasure Coast Puerto Rican Day Parade Inc.
"STAGE FRIGHT - NO MORE!" - Understanding and eliminating the fears of public speaking or performance. Stage entertainer Rand Woodbury, son of legendary comedian Woody Woodbury, has released a new book on the fears associated with performing in front of audiences. - October 28, 2018 - K Horses Media, Inc.
Advanced Core Concepts (ACC), an innovative small business dedicated to providing high-quality services to the Department of Defense and other federal and commercial customers, is proud to announce the achievement of AS9100D certification for its Warner Robins, Georgia office. This is in addition to... - August 28, 2018 - Advanced Core Concepts
FINRA Claim Alleges Unsuitable Investing in High-risk Penny Stocks. - July 19, 2018 - The White Law Group, LLC
The Pugliese Company, located in Delray Beach, Florida, has been selected for the national television show “World’s Greatest!...” for its skill developing land and keen eye for architectural design. “World’s Greatest!...” is the popular television series, which brings people, places and companies into the spotlight. Brought to you by the award-winning researchers and producers at How2Media, in Boynton Beach, Florida, “World’s Greatest!...” is currently in its 12th season. - July 05, 2018 - The Pugliese Company
Growmor, LLC is a newly formed sustainable agriculture and education company in Florida on a social impact mission. Not only does Growmor seek to bring flavor and variety back into your diet they also seek to empower the under-utilized through Agrication - agricultural education. They say their plan... - March 28, 2018 - Growmor
Off The Chain Radio Host Yvonne Mason has reached new heights in her listening audience. - March 08, 2018 - Yvonne Mason, Author/Radio Host
Tourme is a new application that is ready to revolutionize the way people travel. - March 06, 2018 - International Touring Apps., LLC.
Written by Janet Balletta, "Mermaids on a Mission to Save the Oceans" is an innovative new children’s book that explores water pollution in Florida and the Seven Continents. As an educator, Janet invites children to become world-class citizens and join these mermaids on a mission to preserve the lakes, rivers, and oceans of the blue planet. - March 06, 2018 - Janet Balletta
Claudette Betty, RN of Fort Pierce, Florida has been honored as an Outstanding Author by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the fields of publishing and healthcare.
About Claudette Betty, RN
Claudette Betty is... - February 10, 2018 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
The CDC has reported a sharp increase in influenza activity in the U.S. in recent weeks, with South Florida hit particularly hard due to an influx of winter travelers. To curb complications from the virus, MD Now is offering prescriptions for antiviral medications as appropriate, at all 33 South Florida... - February 04, 2018 - MD Now Urgent Care
American Cartoonist, Shannon Wheeler, launches My President Says exhibition at EMKO, in West Palm Beach, Florida. The display will open up in January 10, 2018 on the third floor of the art gallery, located at 2119 S. Dixie Hwy, West Palm Beach.
The exhibit presents Shannon’s illustrations from... - December 29, 2017 - EMKO Palm Beach
Company to Host Career Fair on September 27 in North Lauderdale, Boca Raton, Port St. Lucie and Panama City. - September 25, 2017 - Teleperformance
Career Opportunities for Over 1,000 People - August 21, 2017 - Teleperformance
Beginning in July, 2017, Kitchen & Kutchin Inc. (K&K), based in Woburn, will be Coaxicom’s full-service Manufacturing Representative in New Hampshire, Maine, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Vermont and of course, Massachusetts. - June 27, 2017 - Coaxial Components Corp
When does a memoir become a testimony of historical events? When the narration weaves dramatic personal stories within a country’s history, and when each historical event as it evolved impacted on people's destinies. Louis Villalba’s “Cuban Seeds” tells an astonishing tale centered on Chelo, a politically quiet and a towering figure, and the Llano family, whose struggles against a Communist dictatorship and yearnings for freedom led them to America in 1961. (LatinoBooks.Net.) - May 23, 2017 - Louis Villalba
A leader in design and manufacturing of RF/Microwave components for over 30-years, Coaxicom is now “hammering-out” the future of RF manufacturing. Coaxicom announces new construction. - May 03, 2017 - Coaxial Components Corp
Beginning January 2017, PCX Inc. is now the largest authorized stocking distributor on the west coast and will represent Coaxicom’s complete line of products, both custom and standard throughout the state of California and beyond. - January 10, 2017 - Coaxial Components Corp
The Florida LGBT Democratic Caucus will hold its 2016 Summer Conference & Leadership Gala in Ft. Lauderdale on July 9th. “Rocky” Roque De La Fuente, Democratic candidate for US Senate, is schedule to speak along with DNC Chair, Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz. They will be joined by Rep. - July 08, 2016 - Rocky 2016, LLC
Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) did a complete about-face today on a pledge he made a year ago. During his failed run for the Republican presidential nomination, Rubio was criticized for his “missing-in-action” approach to representing the people of Florida in the United States Senate. To combat... - June 23, 2016 - Rocky 2016, LLC
Former Democratic Presidential Candidate “Rocky” Roque De La Fuente filed his official papers to run in the Florida Democratic Primary for the United States Senate seat that was recently abandoned by Marco Rubio. De La Fuente, a resident of Orlando, was the first candidate to officially file... - June 21, 2016 - Rocky 2016, LLC
David S. Shelton of Indiantown, Florida has been recognized as a VIP for 2015 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of business services.
About David S. Shelton
Mr. Shelton has over 30 years experience in the business services... - January 22, 2016 - Strathmore Worldwide
Kopp Development Inc., the world's leading manufacturer of ferromagnetic detectors for MRI Safety, is proud to announce the release of the new accessory for their latest entryway system, FerrAlert™ Ferromagnetic Incident Log Manager (FILM). This logging device was designed specifically with The... - November 13, 2015 - Kopp Development Inc.
Kopp Development Inc. – the world's leading manufacturer of ferromagnetic detectors for MRI Safety is pleased to announce a new partnership with the service company SteelHorse Medical, LLC. - September 02, 2015 - Kopp Development Inc.
Teleperformance, the global leader in outsourced multichannel customer experience management, announced that it will expand its Port St. Lucie, Florida, facility at 580 NW University Blvd. to accommodate new business with a multinational healthcare client. The expansion will create nearly 300 new jobs... - August 21, 2015 - Teleperformance
August 26, marks the launch of the new Ike and Val Woods Blues Band CD "Movin Up" with a CD Release Party presented by Jay Royce Entertainment to be held at the fabulous Fusion Cafe in the Paradise Entertainment Mall in Davie Florida. The night will feature live performances by the Ike and... - August 07, 2015 - Jay Royce Entertainment
ODI TV LLC, a mid Atlantic coast Florida based company, has developed a set top streaming media hub system that lets even the most technically challenged access and watch On Demand Internet Television using a basic TV remote. - August 04, 2015 - ODI TV LLC
Captiva Spine's SmartLOX™ Cervical Plate System has received 510(K) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to market an enhanced cervical plate system with a patented screw locking mechanism. Their SmartLOX Cervical Plate System incorporates a proprietary Nitinol self-locking mechanism, which provides visual, audible, and tactile confirmation of the cervical screw locking. - July 21, 2015 - Captiva Spine, Inc
Captiva Spine, Inc., a medical device organization dedicated to creating and maintaining sincere, honest, collaborative relationships to deliver smart, elegant, and intuitive spinal solutions, announced today it has received 510(K) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to market... - July 08, 2015 - Captiva Spine, Inc
PartyLink, the premier new social app, announced the release of their latest marketing video. The video was filmed on location at V’s Town Tavern, which is located at 790 SW St Lucie W Blvd, Port St Lucie, FL 34986 on January 14, 2015. V's town tavern is the hottest location for great food and... - March 13, 2015 - PartyLink
Teleperformance, the global leader in outsourced multichannel customer experience management, recently announced that it will be expanding its employee base in Port Saint Lucie, Florida bringing 200 jobs to the Port Saint Lucie area.
“Our clients see Port Saint Lucie as a great place for customer... - February 19, 2015 - Teleperformance
Kopp Development Inc., the world leading manufacturer of ferromagnetic detectors for MRI Safety, is proud to announce the release of a new entryway system; FerrAlert™ HALO II PLUS. This detection system dramatically reduces alarm fatigue by not alarming on the MRI door and ferromagnetic objects... - January 22, 2015 - Kopp Development Inc.
DEHNcube PV – Assured protection against lightning issues for your PV investment. - January 14, 2015 - DEHN Inc
Stickbenders Lacrosse Head Coach and Varsity Coach at Vero Beach High School, Shannon Dean, has decided to bring his influential elite girls lacrosse program to the South Florida area. - November 18, 2014 - Florida Crush
Prominent local trial attorney Lance Richard was recently nominated and named to the "Top 100 Trial Lawyers" by the National Trial Lawyers Association. The National Trial Lawyers Top 100 is an invitation-only organization composed of the premier trial lawyers from each state in the nation who... - October 06, 2014 - Lance P. Richard, PA
TransTel Nurse Call System Honored for Improving Healthcare Delivery. - August 08, 2014 - TransTel Communications, Inc.
Dr. John Porcaro has become one of the industry leaders in Testosterone Replacement Therapy, BioIdentical Hormone Replacement and the use of natural hormones to slow aging based on his own journey with testosterone loss. Through his cutting edge practice, he has achieved incredible success with "rolling back the clock" for singles and couples, saving a few marriages in the process! - July 08, 2014 - Porcaro Surgical Center
Good Puppy is pleased to announce the publication of "Pretty Seeley." Written and illustrated by Marina Tito, "Pretty Seeley" illuminates the gentle journey to self-acceptance and self-love through Seeley, a little girl with a spot on her nose and a wise cat by her side. - May 17, 2014 - Good Puppy
Author Donna McGoff announces the release of “The Power of Goal Setting”.
Learning at an early age how to use a simple skill shows kids that they have the power to create their own destiny. Donna McGoff’s new book, “The Power of Goal Setting”, uses goal setting as a straightforward... - March 13, 2014 - Donna McGoff
Today Police Officer Mick Keehan is announcing a new Apple and Android app he created called “Fake Police Call.” Let your child receive a rewarding personalized phone call from a police officer, named Sergeant Friendly. He will help improve your child’s behavior with a simple phone call on your smart phone. After he corrects your child's behavior, let him call your child back and reward them for changing their behavior. - March 11, 2014 - Fake Police Call
Florida is all set to host a boot camp by world-renowned, Strategic Millionaire Business Coach, Small Business Expert and International Motivational Speaker John Di Lemme. The event is spearheaded by John Di Lemme and his Elite Team and slated to take place on the 21st of November, 2013. The program... - November 12, 2013 - Di Lemme Development Group, Inc.
Innovative Platform Manages Credit Cards and ACH Payments from all Channels via one Processor-Agnostic Branded White Label Application, available as Hosted Solution or Enterprise License. - October 28, 2013 - PayVisors
Comfort Keepers® of Jupiter Florida announce they have reached their 5th anniversary supporting aging adults, new mothers and others needing home assistance. - August 22, 2013 - Comfort Keepers, Jupiter, FL
eMinecraftServers.com, a new Minecraft Server directory, has launched and will be providing an interactive way through which people will find their favorite Minecraft servers. - August 17, 2013 - eMinecraftServers
Author Gloria Taylor Weinberg, whose debut novel, "A Homicide in Hooker’s Point," won a Royal Palm Literary Award from the Florida Writers Association in 2011, has new book titled "Child of Sorrow." - August 01, 2013 - Gloria Taylor Weinberg