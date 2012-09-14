|
PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution.
To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers,
submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to
top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks,
as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.
Better Beginnings, a private health care facility in Florida, to provide the first FDA-approved medication for Postpartum Depression (PPD) in a welcoming environment where therapy and daytime nursery care for baby are available. - December 07, 2019 - Better Beginnings
Miura Board(TM) was chosen by the City of Gainesville after thoroughly evaluating and testing several alternatives to wood. Don Musen, Natural Areas Maintenance Supervisor of the Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Affairs Department stated the following, “I can finally build ramps and boardwalks I... - November 06, 2019 - Athyron LLC
How about being able to monitor electricity consumption? And knowing that “we can reduce the cost of power outages by over 75 percent and save America over $150 billion” (Electric Power Research Institute). Energy consumers usually never check their energy meter. Therefore, they may be wasting energy by thousands per year. Nevertheless, this is over because of a new energy meter that keep track of energy consumption thus making it accessible and easy to understand as never before. - September 18, 2019 - Martinson Machine
The American Board of Dental Sleep Medicine (ABDSM) Diplomate status is the gold standard for excellence in dental sleep medicine. - September 14, 2019 - Sleep Apnea Solutions Tampa
The Collier Companies (TCC), one of the largest private providers of student housing in the nation, has announced major organizational leadership changes.
Effective July 19, 2019, long-standing CEO, J. Andrew Hogshead, will take on the role of President of Collier Enterprises as he centers his energy... - July 27, 2019 - The Collier Companies
In 2018, canines killed 36 Americans, pit bulls contributed to 72% of these deaths. Over the last 14 years, canines killed 471 Americans. Two dog breeds, pit bulls (311) and rottweilers (47), contributed to 76% of the total recorded deaths. - May 10, 2019 - DogsBite.org Incorporated
The Cardiac and Vascular Institute was certified as a great workplace by the independent analysts at Great Place to Work®. TCAVI earned this credential based on direct feedback from employees, provided as part of an extensive and anonymous survey about the workplace experience. A summary of these... - February 26, 2019 - The Cardiac & Vascular Institute
The Cardiac & Vascular Institute (TCAVI) and North Florida Regional Medical Center (NFRMC) collaborated this week to test an artificial intelligence (AI) device designed to alert clinicians to bleeding episodes during endovascular procedures.
According to a press release, the AI device, (named Early... - January 09, 2019 - The Cardiac & Vascular Institute
Mallory M. O’Connor of Gainesville, Florida has been honored as an Outstanding Author by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of publishing.
About Mallory M. O’Connor
Mallory O’Connor... - August 29, 2018 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Dr. Karla Bard, Director of Medical Operations at the Humane Society of Tampa Bay, led a presentation of landmark research findings at the annual meeting of the American Board of Veterinary Practitioners (ABVP). The milestone research findings alleviate concerns that a nationwide rise in high volume spay-neuter facilities has been accompanied by a lower quality of care that leads to an increase in post-surgical mortality. - November 20, 2017 - Humane Society of Tampa Bay
Farm Animal Rights Movement (FARM) has launched an outdoor billboard anti-dairy campaign that runs through the end of the year in reaction to recent reports of animal atrocities at a Florida dairy farm. - November 09, 2017 - Farm Animal Rights Movement
HMiners, a rapidly emerging name in the global cryptocurrency market, has just launched a lucrative promotional offer for their advanced mining rigs. With the introduction of this offer, all HMiners customers purchasing three units of the same product will receive the fourth unit absolutely free of charge. - September 03, 2017 - HMiners Technologies Inc.
HMiners has recently earned the distinction of creating the industry’s first ever mining rigs capable of running four algorithms, including SHA-256, Scrypt, Etehash, and X11. Unlike any other similar products available on the market, all three mining rigs from HMiners are capable of mining Ethereum. - September 01, 2017 - HMiners Technologies Inc.
The Cardiac & Vascular Institute's physicians, laboratory directors and laboratory staff announce to the North Central Florida Community their success in achieving accreditation from COLA, a nonprofit, physician-directed and federal government approved laboratory accrediting organization. - August 29, 2017 - The Cardiac & Vascular Institute
The Synaptic Corporation announces immediate termination of co-branding and distribution relationship with Neurogenx Innovative Neurogenic Solutions dba Neurogenx NerveCenters. - June 27, 2017 - The Synaptic Corporation
Roovet Corporation's server shutdown recently caused the company to lose over $15,000.00 in development work, and websites without backups as well as users. - May 25, 2017 - Roovet Corporation
Unsupersize Us, the follow up film to the award winning documentary Unsupersize Me, has won seven awards at the Impact DOCS film festival in La Jolla California. Director and producer Juan-Carlos Asse hopes to spread the message of his film worldwide. - February 06, 2017 - Juan-Carlos Asse
2016 ez1095 software has been released as a desktop version to ensure higher security for customer peace of mind. Test drive for up to 30 days with no obligation at www.halfpricesoft.com. - January 13, 2017 - Halfpricesoft
Second study will focus on benefits of removing toxic metal pollutants in patients with diabetes and a prior heart attack. - December 07, 2016 - The Cardiac & Vascular Institute
The Florida LGBT Democratic Caucus will hold its 2016 Summer Conference & Leadership Gala in Ft. Lauderdale on July 9th. “Rocky” Roque De La Fuente, Democratic candidate for US Senate, is schedule to speak along with DNC Chair, Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz. They will be joined by Rep. - July 08, 2016 - Rocky 2016, LLC
Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) did a complete about-face today on a pledge he made a year ago. During his failed run for the Republican presidential nomination, Rubio was criticized for his “missing-in-action” approach to representing the people of Florida in the United States Senate. To combat... - June 23, 2016 - Rocky 2016, LLC
Former Democratic Presidential Candidate “Rocky” Roque De La Fuente filed his official papers to run in the Florida Democratic Primary for the United States Senate seat that was recently abandoned by Marco Rubio. De La Fuente, a resident of Orlando, was the first candidate to officially file... - June 21, 2016 - Rocky 2016, LLC
Angela Woodhull writes fun facts for kids - and turns them into music - June 09, 2016 - Celebrate Life Through the Arts
Woodhull Takes Fun Facts and Turns Them Into Music - May 20, 2016 - Celebrate Life Through the Arts
A new online design concept being offered by Evans Construction and Design provides homeowners with an affordable alternative to traditional interior design methods. - May 10, 2016 - Evans Construction & Design
University Realty is familiar with Chase Hollow condos and understands that there is a great interest in condos and wants to help further this interest in order to help students and parents buy a condo in Chase Hollow, Gainesville, FL. - May 05, 2016 - University Realty
Roger T. Brill, MD, FACS of Gainesville, Florida has been included in the Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of healthcare.
About Roger T. Brill, MD, FACS
Dr. Brill has over 35 years experience in the healthcare field. - October 07, 2015 - Strathmore Worldwide
GreenTechnologies, LLC. is pleased to announce that its’ research and technology development project for a sustainable nutrient removal, recovery and conversion system has been awarded a Small Business Innovative Research (SBIR) Phase I Award from the United States Environmental Protection Agency... - September 25, 2015 - GreenTechnologies, LLC
The economy in Florida is on the rise and small business lending is growing. As an increasing number of small business owners across the state are looking to grow their businesses, trusted community lenders like Florida Capital Bank, N.A. are providing financial expertise to help them achieve their goals. - June 10, 2015 - Florida Capital Bank
Tranzon Driggers announces the online auction of the commercial property at 7220 PRC Way in Palatka, FL. The property is guaranteed to sell to the highest bid over $950,000 plus Buyers Premium; bidding begins 24 March and concludes on 31 March at 1PM.
Palatka is the county seat of Putnam County; the... - March 23, 2015 - Tranzon Driggers
Holland & Knight is pleased to announce that Jason E. Havens has joined the firm's Private Wealth Services Group as a senior counsel in the Jacksonville and Tallahassee offices. Mr. Havens was formerly a managing attorney with Havens & Miller P.L.L.C.
Mr. Havens is licensed in both Florida and... - October 05, 2014 - Havens & Miller, P.L.L.C.
The John 3:16 Marketing Network launches four new books in May by Christian authors Randy Kirk, Laura Davis, Emma Right, and Lorilyn Roberts. - May 02, 2014 - Author Lorilyn Roberts
A handful of computer engineers have adapted digital technologies for the delivery of education products at low cost. Massive, open, online courses introduced by Udacity, Coursera and Udemy may save American freedoms by lowering the cost of a college education and removing higher education from federal control. - December 18, 2013 - EDUcourses.net
ISKCON Cinema, in association with the Vedic Community Foundation (VCF) will produce the Documentary Feature Film, ACHARYA—One Who Teaches by Example. - August 30, 2013 - Vedic Community Foundation, Inc
Results in streamlined functions and activities for maintenance supervisors and planners - May 02, 2013 - CHAMPS
The Jordan Klausner Foundation, a nonprofit organization for children with disabilities, starts another summer of education and therapy services Monday and launches a new class for infants and their parents.
The camp runs from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. every weekday from June 20 to July 29 and is located... - June 17, 2011 - Jordan Klausner Foundation Inc
The Building Envelope Science Institute’s next National Training & Certification Seminar on “Chinese” or Defective Drywall in America for inspection and remediation is being held April 11-12, 2011. This is the most comprehensive two-day course offered and is accepted by the American Council for Accredited Certification (ACAC) for sixteen (16) recertification credits. - April 01, 2011 - Building Envelope Science Institute
The Building Envelope Science Institute’s National Training & Certification Seminar on “Chinese” or Defective Drywall in America for inspection and remediation is being held on April 11-12, 2011 in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. This is the most comprehensive course two-day course offered and is accepted by the American Council for Accredited Certification (ACAC) for sixteen (16) recertification credits. - March 24, 2011 - Building Envelope Science Institute
American Pacific Rim Commerce Group (OTC:“APRM.PK”) (www.aprcg.com) “the Company”), and a leader in marketing “Made-in-the-USA” products and services manufactured by U.S. Small & Medium Size Businesses (SME) to consumers in Hong Kong and China through their proprietary e-commerce platform, headquartered in Citra, Florida, today announced that it has engaged International Monetary (“IM”) as its investment banking & strategic advisory firm to structure financing. - March 08, 2011 - American Pacific Rim Commerce Group
Owners and contractors need to ensure that the Five Concerns of Chinese Drywall are addressed during the remediation process or they may be faced with having to remediate a second time; solutions have been developed by BESI to manage each concern. - March 08, 2011 - Building Envelope Science Institute
Many people are choosing cremation over traditional burials because the cost is much less. - March 06, 2011 - Ashes2Urns Inc
Corporate Traffic created new department to direct this service, expecting it to double in 2011 - February 25, 2011 - Corporate Traffic
BrightMove, Inc. (www.brightmove.com), a leading developer of Recruiting Software for Recruitment Outsourcing (RPO), Staffing and Corporate HR, announces the debut of BrightMove Progression. This product streamlines onboarding for new employees, while automating processes for ongoing projects and off-boarding assignments. - December 21, 2010 - BrightMove
For the third consecutive year, Kewl Tubes golf club covers wins an award from the U.S. Local Business Association. - August 28, 2010 - Kewl Tubes Golf Head Covers
Register at III Forks Jacksonville through Sunday to win a foursome of golf at award winning Palencia. Servers in the lounge will be wearing apparel from Edwin Watts Golf all week. III Forks will be open Mother's Day, May 9, from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. serving a full menu. Call today to make Mother's Day really special. - May 04, 2010 - III Forks Jacksonville
Mango Madness Skin Care announces a paraben free self-tanning product to help customers achieve a great tan without the aging effects of sunlight. - May 03, 2010 - Mango Madness Skin Care
National Training and Certification Program on Chinese and Defective Drywall in America on October 25 – 27, 2009 at the Hyatt Regency Orlando International Airport Hotel Orlando, Florida. The training program will offer certifications for the title designation of Certified Defective Drywall Inspector (CDDI), Certified Defective Drywall Consultant (CDDC) and Certified Defective Drywall Remediator (CDDR). - October 20, 2009 - USBCI
The panelists will have expert advice on the subjects of legal, health, life safety, LEED certification upgrades, analytical/laboratory/chemistry, product materials, environmental, construction and remediation, cost estimating, real estate values, insurance, warranty, decontamination of personal belongings, and state or governmental responses to the crisis. - October 20, 2009 - USBCI
YKHC utilizes the Novatus Contract system to manage every contract needed to operate their hospital and healthcare facilities. - October 13, 2009 - Novatus Contract Management (NCM)
If you want to see how hip hop dance can be wholesome, just take a look at the Hip Hop Kidz. For almost two decades, these dedicated and energetic youngsters have been entertaining crowds at charity events, ballgames, music videos and almost every venue imaginable. Now the nation's premier dance program,... - August 30, 2009 - Hip Hop Kidz, Inc.