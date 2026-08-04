Florida: Gainesville News
Charge Home Solutions Launches the Fastest-Growing Electrician Network in America — Helping Licensed Electricians Get More High-Quality Electrical Jobs in All 50 States
Charge Home Solutions is expanding its nationwide electrician network, helping licensed electricians across all 50 states connect with homeowners seeking EV charger installations, panel upgrades, Tesla Wall Connector installations, Powerwall systems, and residential electrical services. Instead of spending thousands on advertising, electricians can join one of America's fastest-growing electrical contractor networks and receive more qualified installation opportunities. - August 04, 2026 - Charge Home Solutions
Gettel Foundation Commits to 1 Million Dollars
Haven is a nonprofit that supports children, teens, and adults with disabilities through various programs, including residential services, vocational training and life skills development with a focus on independence. - June 17, 2026 - Gettel Automotive Inc
Diyonne L. McGraw Honored as a Woman of the Month by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Diyonne L. McGraw of Gainesville, Florida, has been recognized as a Woman of the Month by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This prestigious distinction acknowledges her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of mental healthcare and social... - May 28, 2026 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
CommLab India in Training Industry’s 2026 Learning Services Watch List
CommLab India named a 2026 Learning Services Watch List Company, recognizing its scalable, AI-powered enterprise learning solutions. - May 27, 2026 - CommLab India
Florida Poet Krystal Reeser Debuts Collection: "A Palm on a Lake"
Florida poet Krystal Reeser debuts "A Palm on a Lake," a collection of eighty poems written in under a month and now available in Kindle and paperback on Amazon. - April 16, 2026 - Tekbot Automation
Captain Sandy’s Charities and Quantum Marine Stabilizers Announce 2026 Spin-A-Thon to Power Yachting’s Next Generation of Talent
On Saturday, March 21 at Quantum’s Fort Lauderdale headquarters. The event brings shipyards, crew, suppliers, and industry supporters together around a shared goal, fixing a growing talent gap in maritime by taking students and emerging talent from classroom to career. - March 21, 2026 - Captain Sandy's Charities
Octobotic Corporation Announces Planned Spin-Out of Alive Advisor Atlas Platform and Signs LOI with NYSE-Listed SPAC
Advancement of Atlas AI Phase II Positions Platform for Scalable Global Expansion - February 23, 2026 - AliveAdvisor
Below Deck Mediterranean’s Captain Sandy Yawn Names Randi Gold to Lead Expansion of Youth Maritime Career Pipeline
Bravo’s Below Deck Mediterranean star Captain Sandy Yawn has appointed longtime strategist and fundraiser Randi Gold as Executive Director of Strategic Partnerships and Maritime Program Development at Captain Sandy’s Charities. In this new role, Gold will lead the growth of Captain Sandy’s youth maritime programs, including Ocean Rangers and Steering Toward Success. These K-12 initiatives introduce elementary, middle and high school students, to high-demand maritime pathways and careers. - February 13, 2026 - Captain Sandy's Charities
First Coast Mulch, EZ-Mulch, Innovative Mulching, and Mulch Blowers of Florida Rebrand as American GroundPro
Unified brand reflects expanded capabilities, national vision, and commitment to professional-grade solutions and service. - February 04, 2026 - American GroundPro
Birmingham Attorney Lisa Narrell-Mead Joins Board of Regent Capital Corporation as Part of Regent’s Strategic Merger with DLP Bancshares
Regent Capital Corporation, parent company of Regent Bank, announced the completion of its merger with DLP Bancshares, Inc.—the parent company of DLP Bank—in an all-stock transaction creating a combined organization with $2.3 billion in assets across four states. Three DLP Bank board members—Bob Peterson, Lisa Narrell-Mead, Esq and Frank Rodriguez—will join Regent Capital Corporation and Regent Bank’s boards. Sean Kouplen, Regent Bank Chairman & CEO, will join DLP Bank’s board. - November 21, 2025 - Regent Bank
Optima Explorations VR Field Trips Now Eligible for Step Up for Students PEP and EO Scholarships
Optima Explorations VR Field Trips are now eligible for Step Up for Students PEP & EO scholarships, expanding immersive learning for Florida families. - September 16, 2025 - Optima Academy Online
PS Miner Provides Method to Mine More BTC, ETH, XRP, and SOL
After the new US president took office, he listed five cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Ripple (XRP), Solana (SOL) and Cardano that he'd like to be strategic reserves. As a platform that actively responds to this trend, PS Miner, a cloud mining service provider, provides a "one-click mining" solution for cryptocurrency investors. - July 30, 2025 - PS Miner
Neal Mehta Conducts Research on Controlling Inflammation with Synthetic Peptides
Neal Mehta, a recent biology graduate from Pepperdine University, has made advances in biomedical research. Neal’s work focuses on the use of synthetic peptides to control inflammation, offering a new approach to treating chronic diseases. Mehta, who graduated summa cum laude in May 2025,... - June 03, 2025 - Neal Mehta
Jacksonville-Based Music TV Series Could Premiere on the 2nd Most Watched Global Streaming Platform as Early as This Summer, Backed by VIPSquad Entertainment
The Jacksonville-based TV series will be centered around the city's annual mini-festival known for providing a platform for locally based music artists, creatives, fashion designers, and models, which will return for the 12th time this spring the weekend of April 10-13. - March 31, 2025 - VIPSquad Entertainment
The 2025 Great Florida Bigfoot Conference Returns to Ocala with Expedition Bigfoot's Dr. Mireya Mayor, Biko Wright, and More
The 2025 Great Florida Bigfoot Conference returns to Ocala on April 5 at the World Equestrian Center. Headliners include Dr. Mireya Mayor, anthropologist and Expedition Bigfoot co-host, and survivalist Biko Wright. The event features regional researchers, a Skunk Ape Roundtable, special guests from The Lost Monster Files, and a marketplace with local and national vendors. - March 26, 2025 - Gather Up Events
ActualSignal Joins as Platinum Sponsor for Moving Day The Villages, FL 2025
Company's Support Enhances Efforts in Parkinson's Disease Awareness and Care - February 28, 2025 - ActualSignal
Skyline Title Support Revolutionizes Real Estate Closings with FastTrack™ MLS
Skyline Title Support is excited to announce FastTrack™ MLS, a groundbreaking expedited Municipal Lien Search (MLS) solution that is transforming the real estate closing process. Designed for professionals who need reliable results under tight deadlines, FastTrack delivers the fastest... - February 20, 2025 - Skyline Title Support
Author Barbara Marie Pitkin’s new book, “A Little Bird Told Me,” is a charming collection of stories following the adventures and aspirations of seven different birds
Recent release “A Little Bird Told Me” from Newman Springs Publishing author Barbara Marie Pitkin is a captivating series of seven short stories that follow the lives and adventures of seven different birds, all with unique personalities and goals they hope to achieve. Inspired by her seven children, each tale reveals how each of these birds discover their inner strength to follow their dreams. - February 06, 2025 - Newman Springs Publishing
I Earned My First Million Euros When I Was 18 (Personal Experience)
If you are looking for ways to increase your passive income, cloud mining is a great way to do it. If used properly, these opportunities can help you grow your cryptocurrency wealth in "autopilot" mode with minimal time investment. At the very least, they should take less time than any type of active trading. - January 16, 2025 - DDB Miner
BCH Miner Offers Free Cloud Mining Services — Powered by Clean Energy
Using clean energy as a driver: It not only saves a lot of energy consumption, but also generates high profits, allowing investors to see the opportunities of new energy. In the fast-paced world of cryptocurrency, simplicity and profitability are key. For beginners who want to earn a stable income, cloud mining provides an attractive option. - January 09, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Author Frank Danger’s New Book, "A God and Humanity Book," Explores the Nature of God, Mankind’s Relationship with the Divine, and the Path to Spiritual Fulfillment
Recent release “A God and Humanity Book” from Page Publishing author Frank Danger is a fascinating look into the many roles that God can play in humanity’s lives. Through poignant reflection, readers are invited to discover how their relationship with the Lord plays an integral part in achieving happiness and success in both their personal and spiritual lives. - November 13, 2024 - Page Publishing
U.S. Precision Medicine, Inc. Signs MOU to Deploy microNeb’s VIGIL Series Inhaler Technology to Enhance Absorption of Its New Drug Candidate in IND Process
U.S. Precision Medicine, Inc. (USPM) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to deploy microNeb's advanced inhaler technology to expedite the uptake of its new cancer drug candidate currently in the Investigational New Drug (IND) process. - July 16, 2024 - microNeb, Inc.
Groundbreaking Ceremony Marks the Kickoff of The Promenade at Town Center, a New Multi-Use Development at Palm Coast Town Center
Today, Persimmon Capital Partners proudly announces the official groundbreaking of The Promenade at Town Center, a dynamic project set to transform the Palm Coast Town Center at the corner of Bulldog Drive and Central Avenue. - July 15, 2024 - Persimmon Capital Partners
Andrew W Murray Jr.’s New Book, "The Right to be Selfish," is a Fascinating Look at the Ways in Which One Must Work with Others for the Betterment of Society & the Nation
Fulton Books author Andrew W Murray Jr, a loving husband and devoted father of three, as well as a US veteran and a retired Home Depot associate of twenty-five years, has completed his most recent book, “The Right to Be Selfish”: an impassioned plea to encourage readers from all walks... - June 19, 2024 - Fulton Books
Florida’s Own, Barry S. Mcleod Delivers New Thriller Film: House of April 1st
The Write Side of Me Productions presents its new feature film House of April 1st, and the very versatile and creative behind it all; Florida's Own, Barry S. McLeod. His new thriller movie House of April 1st is a sure hit. There's much more to discover about this genius storyteller, along with his new film. - April 22, 2024 - The Write Side of Me Productions
Author Raquel Brown’s New Book, "Silent Cry," is a Faith-Based Memoir That Reveals How, with God by Her Side, the Author Found the Strength to Heal from Her Past
Recent release “Silent Cry” from Covenant Books author Raquel Brown is a poignant and captivating novel that recounts the various years of abuse and trauma the author experienced through every phase of her life, how these led her down a path of darkness, and how her faith in God helped to bring her back from the brink. - April 19, 2024 - Covenant Books
Gregory Glading's Novel, "Chords of Time," Creates a Vivid Journey to the Summer of 1961. Here, a Mysterious Woman Arrives to Warn Four Teenage Boys of a Deadly Danger.
"Chords of Time," from Newman Springs Publishing, author Gregory T. Glading introduces his heroine, a mysterious woman of unsurpassed beauty and a mesmerizing singing voice named Isolde Maria. Her foil is an equally mysterious woman of deadly allure who has sworn vengeance on mankind since creation. - April 16, 2024 - Newman Springs Publishing
Fire Kirin Skill Games Now Available on Gemini Casino
GeminiCasino.com Elevates Gaming Experience with Full Fire Kirin Skill Game Collection and Bitcoin Lightning Network Deposits - April 15, 2024 - GeminiCasino.io
Elder Law Attorney, Minerva Vazquez Santiago, Esq. & Expert on Senior Living Strategies, Star Bradbury, Join for a 3-Part Podcast Series on "Quality Aging"
Planning should be focused on quality of life & aging, not on death. Minerva Vazquez Santiago, Esq., a Florida Elder Law Attorney, joins Star Bradbury, a published Author and Expert on Senior Living Strategies the High Springs, Florida offices of Legally Remote, PLLC, for a 3-part Facebook Live Series entitled, "How To Make A Plan For Quality Aging." - February 10, 2024 - Legally Remote, PLLC
Author Deberann Tinson's New Audiobook, "A Mother’s Heart," is a Compelling Story of Family and Enduring Faith, Specifically the Power of Maternal Bond
Recent audiobook release “A Mother’s Heart” from Audiobook Network author Deberann Tinson allows listeners to take a ride with the mountain valley experience between a mother, daughter, and granddaughter, sharing how they stood the test of time. - February 01, 2024 - Audiobook Network
Shirley Trench’s Newly Released “NOT EVERY MAN IS AN ALTAR CALL” is a Message of Caution and Clarity When Selecting One’s Spouse
“NOT EVERY MAN IS AN ALTAR CALL” from Christian Faith Publishing author Shirley Trench is a thoughtful examination of common pitfalls that can lead to an imbalanced marital situation. - January 19, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Endeavor Communications Unveils Strategic Merger: IT Resource and Synergetics Unite to Form Endeavor IT
Endeavor Communications today announced the culmination of a strategic merger between its subsidiary entities, IT Resource and Synergetics DCS, resulting in the birth of IT solutions powerhouse Endeavor IT. The combined entity retains its dedicated team, ownership, and management structure while... - January 05, 2024 - Endeavor IT
Harold Wiggins III’s Newly Released “The Reason God Made Rainbows and Ribbons: A Poetry Collection” is a Poignant Anthology That Will Resonate with Many
“The Reason God Made Rainbows and Ribbons: A Poetry Collection” from Christian Faith Publishing author Harold Wiggins III is a deeply personal selection of poetry that draws from the authors experiences and observations through life’s complex moments. - December 21, 2023 - Christian Faith Publishing
Gloria P. Lee Featured as a VIP in the Winter Issue of P.O.W.E.R. - Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Gloria P. Lee of Gainesville, Florida will be featured in the winter issue of P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Magazine for her outstanding contributions and great success in the field of art. About Gloria P. Lee Gloria P. Lee is the owner of Ernest M. Lee... - December 16, 2023 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Villages Rehab & Nursing Center Named Among Best Short-Term Rehabs in Florida
Villages Rehab & Nursing Center was recognized by U.S. News & World Report as a Best Nursing Home for 2024 – a status earned by only 19% of skilled-nursing facilities nationwide. Villages Rehab earned its Best Nursing Home status by achieving a rating of “High Performing,” the highest possible rating, for Short-Term Rehab. U.S. News awards the designation of Best Nursing Home only to those that satisfy U.S. News’ assessment of consistent performance in objective quality measures. - December 12, 2023 - Villages Rehab & Nursing Center
Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort and QCI Announce Partnership in Groundbreaking Development and Product Launch
In a landmark joint development and product launch, Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort are thrilled to unveil the Pala PURL, a revolutionary product for the casino industry. This unprecedented technology empowers players with instant access to their player accounts via their mobile devices, giving them the ability to self-comp (instantly redeem player points for free play, concert tickets, hotel rooms, food comps, and more). - October 06, 2023 - Pala Casino Resort Spa
Krush Brau Park Portal Immersion Center is Now Open Daily
Krush Brau Park, an esteemed purveyor of immersive experiences, proudly announces the grand opening of its highly anticipated venture, the Portal Immersion Center. This captivating establishment promises to transport patrons into a realm of enchantment and merriment, offering an unparalleled fusion... - August 10, 2023 - Krush Brau Park
Durante Equipment Heads Rental Management’s List of Fastest-Growing Equipment Companies
Durante Equipment, South Florida’s trusted leader in construction and industrial equipment, has been named to Rental Management’s 2023 list of equipment rental market movers. Rental Management’s annual Market Movers List recognizes equipment rental companies for their leadership... - June 21, 2023 - Durante Equipment
Environmental Products Group (EPG) Announces Relocation and New Corporate Headquarters in Central Florida
Environmental Products Group (EPG), Southeast’s leading distributor of infrastructure and waste equipment to municipalities and contractor companies, announces their relocation to 700 Hermit Smith Road, Apopka, Florida 32703, effective May 1, 2023. The 45,000 sq. ft. facility on an 8-acre... - April 28, 2023 - Environmental Products Group
KE Law Group Announces Name Change to Kilinski | Van Wyk PLLC
KE Law Group, PLLC, with its practice focused in the areas of public finance, establishment and representation of special districts, local government law and construction law matters announced today that it has changed its name to Kilinski | Van Wyk PLLC. The new name reflects the personal commitment the founders and firm have to each other and to providing clients with efficient, responsive and business-minded strategic thinking in its legal counsel. - February 06, 2023 - Kilinski Van Wyk PLLC
John Kudlas’s New Book, "A Hayes River Odyssey: Canoe Journey to York Factory," Follows Six Venturers as They Set Off on the Canoeing Adventure of a Lifetime
Fulton Books author John Kudlas, a biology and ecology educator and adventurer, has completed his most recent book, “A Hayes River Odyssey: Canoe Journey to York Factory”: a captivating and gripping true story that chronicles the author’s canoeing adventure that he embarked upon... - January 18, 2023 - Fulton Books
Keen’s Buildings is Delighted to Announce the Ongoing Sponsorship of RJ Hampshire #24 in the West Coast Monster Energy AMA Supercross Series
When RJ Hampshire hits the course for the Monster Energy AMA Supercross series, he’ll have the Keen’s Buildings patch on his jersey again. “I’m excited for another great year,” said Hampshire about the sponsorship deal. “Keen’s Buildings has supported me... - December 26, 2022 - Keen's Buildings
U.S. News & World Report Names Villages Rehab & Nursing Center Among Best in Florida
Villages Rehab & Nursing Center has been recognized as a Best Nursing Home for short-term rehabilitation for 2022-2023 by U.S. News & World Report. Only 16% of U.S. skilled nursing facilities earned the “Best Nursing Home” designation this year. - December 07, 2022 - Villages Rehab & Nursing Center
TAAC Produces Its Largest Fashion Show Ever Held In The Villages, FL
Each year, The African American Club of The Villages (TAAC), a non-profit organization, raises scholarship funds for students attending Wildwood High School, Leesburg High School, and Lake Wier High School. Along with partner organization, The Sophisticated Gents, TAAC has awarded scholarships... - December 02, 2022 - TAAC
Mako Medical CEO Chad Price Announces Company Expansion in Virginia with the Alliance
Chad Price, CEO of Raleigh-based Mako Medical and Mako Medical Laboratories, announced the company is expanding its service throughout the state of Virginia by adding a new member to the laboratory Alliance. - July 18, 2022 - Mako Medical Laboratories
Applied Behavioral Consultants, LLC and Dr. Joseph J. Plaud Are Now Based in Naples, Florida
Applied Behavioral Consultants, LLC, under the leadership of Dr. Joseph J. Plaud, has now moved its base of operations from Boston, Massachusetts to Naples, Florida. Dr. Plaud is now ready to provide clinical and forensic psychology services to attorneys and their clients in Florida as a licensed psychologist. - July 18, 2022 - Applied Behavioral Consultants, LLC
NPA Candidate Tuan "TQ" Nguyen Formally Runs for Florida U.S. Senate
Today, Tuan "TQ" Nguyen has formally filed his candidacy for U.S. Senate in Florida. Nguyen, a no-party-affiliated candidate, is joining the race where the incumbent GOP Senator, Marco Rubio, and Dem Congresswoman Val Demings are the partisan front runners. Tuan "TQ" Nguyen... - June 13, 2022 - Tuan "TQ" Nguyen
Aftermath Adjusters & Consulting Recommends Water Backup Coverage
Anderson warns that homeowners may not be covered under their standard homeowner’s policy. “Having water backup damage is hard enough without learning too late that your homeowner’s insurance doesn’t cover this peril. That’s why we urge Florida homeowners to get a water backup endorsement.” - March 17, 2022 - Aftermath Adjusters & Consulting, LLC
Alpha Serve Joins Atlassian's Dual Licensing Program
Alpha Serve joins Atlassian's Dual licensing program to help users migrate to the Cloud effortlessly and avoid additional costs. Now customers using Alpha Serve’s Data Center or Server products can get a one-year subscription for free if they purchase the Cloud annual license with 1,000 users or more. - February 03, 2022 - Alpha Serve (Tempo)
Activate Brain & Body Begins Pre-Sale, Previews Its Innovative Biophilic Interior Designed to Enhance Brain Health
Activate Brain & Body Holdings begins pre-sale for the first-of-its-kind brain health center opening in January. The company’s unique biophilic design style — a strong connection to nature — will help members build better brain and body health and support the company’s efforts to re-invent fitness as upstream preventive healthcare. - December 09, 2021 - Act!vate Brain & Body