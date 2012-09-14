PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Citrus County Auctioneer Completes NAA Education Institute’s Graduate Personal Property Appraiser Designation Christine (Chris) Gendron Dudley of Inverness, FL has completed courses to receive the National Auctioneers Association (NAA) Education Institute’s Graduate Personal Property Appraiser (GPPA) designation. The GPPA program is designed to educate auctioneers on the responsibilities of appraisal. - November 21, 2019 - Tranzon Driggers

Ocala Auction Professional Earns Accredited Auctioneer Real Estate Designation Brandon Seelig, an Ocala auction professional and Licensed Real Estate Sales Associate recently received his designation as an Accredited Auctioneer Real Estate (AARE) from the National Auctioneers Association’s Education Institute. - November 20, 2019 - Tranzon Driggers

UrbanRIP Celebrates the Day of the Dead November 1 and 2 celebrate the Day of the Dead; all over the world we remember and celebrate the lives of our departed loved ones. - November 03, 2019 - UrbanRIP Inc.

New Energy Meter From Martinson Machine Shows How Much Money You Spend in Real-Time How about being able to monitor electricity consumption? And knowing that “we can reduce the cost of power outages by over 75 percent and save America over $150 billion” (Electric Power Research Institute). Energy consumers usually never check their energy meter. Therefore, they may be wasting energy by thousands per year. Nevertheless, this is over because of a new energy meter that keep track of energy consumption thus making it accessible and easy to understand as never before. - September 18, 2019 - Martinson Machine

Direct Auto Insurance to Host Hiring Event for Insurance Sales Agents in Ocala, Florida June 26 Leading provider of car insurance and other products is set to interview for retail insurance sales agents positions in Ocala, Florida during the company’s hiring event. - June 12, 2019 - Direct Auto Insurance

On the Cutting Edge: Ocala Auction Professional Earns Auction Marketing Management Designation Ocala auction professional, Kevin Weinsheimer, recently received the Auction Marketing Management (AMM) designation from the National Auctioneers Association’s Education Institute. - January 16, 2019 - Tranzon Driggers

Ocala Auction Professional Jon Barber Recognized with Tranzon Driggers 2018 Top Sales Award Jon K. Barber, a Vice President with Tranzon Driggers, a real estate auction firm working throughout the Southeastern U.S., was recently recognized as the 2018 Top Sales Award Winner at the company’s annual meeting. Jon was acknowledged as having the highest real estate closed sales volume for... - January 15, 2019 - Tranzon Driggers

The Cardiac & Vascular Institute and North Florida Regional Medical Center Join Together in a Clinical Trial to Test an Innovative Artificial Intelligence (AI) Device The Cardiac & Vascular Institute (TCAVI) and North Florida Regional Medical Center (NFRMC) collaborated this week to test an artificial intelligence (AI) device designed to alert clinicians to bleeding episodes during endovascular procedures. According to a press release, the AI device, (named Early... - January 09, 2019 - The Cardiac & Vascular Institute

Citrus County Auction Professional Christine Dudley Honored with Florida Auctioneers Hall of Fame Award Christine (Chris) Dudley, a Florida Auctioneer based in Citrus County with Tranzon Driggers, was recently honored with the Lewis C. Dell Florida Auctioneers Association (FAA) Hall of Fame Award at the 52nd Annual Conference held Oct. 14 and 15 at the Hilton Orlando in Altamonte Springs, FL. This prestigious... - October 18, 2018 - Tranzon Driggers

Event to Recognize Caregivers and Honor Okeechobee Mayor and Hospice CEO on Sept. 20th Okeechobee Senior Services, Today’s Caregiver magazine and Caregiver.com to honor family caregivers and local leading caregiver advocates Mayor Watford and Gail Gerntrup on Sept 20th Fearless Caregiver Conference – IRSC Williamson Center. Seat still available for family caregivers to attend. - August 28, 2018 - Caregiver.com, Inc.

Growmor Signs Exclusive Distribution Agreement with Sun State Organics Growmor signs exclusive distribution agreement for the Sun State Organic Vertical Growing System. The system is Agri Ability certified and grows food from waste organics through composting and vermiculture. The company trains people with special needs and grows food for high end restaurants in South Florida. - April 10, 2018 - Growmor

Florida Company on a Triple Bottom Line Social Impact Mission in Agriculture Growmor, LLC is a newly formed sustainable agriculture and education company in Florida on a social impact mission. Not only does Growmor seek to bring flavor and variety back into your diet they also seek to empower the under-utilized through Agrication - agricultural education. They say their plan... - March 28, 2018 - Growmor

Tourme Introduces a New Way of Touring Tourme is a new application that is ready to revolutionize the way people travel. - March 06, 2018 - International Touring Apps., LLC.

The VIR Group is Revolutionizing Vacation Home Security with Its Ultimate Protection Solution Florida-based vacation rental company is taking pride in offering the most secure & peaceful Christmas for your family this year. - December 24, 2017 - The VIR Group

Citrus County Auctioneer Earns Accredited Auctioneer Real Estate Designation Christine (Chris) Gendron Dudley, a Licensed Real Estate Broker Associate with Tranzon Driggers recently received her designation as a Accredited Auctioneer Real Estate (AARE) from the National Auctioneers Association’s Education Institute. - December 19, 2017 - Tranzon Driggers

Seasoned Auction Professional Christine Dudley Joins Tranzon Driggers Christine (Chris) Dudley, a Lic. Florida Real Estate Broker Associate and Auctioneer, recently joined Tranzon Driggers, a Florida based real estate auction company. Chris has been involved in the real estate industry for over 30 years and owned an antique business for 13 years. Her interest in antiques... - September 19, 2017 - Tranzon Driggers

Ginger T. NcNair Recognized as a Woman of Excellence by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Ginger T. NcNair of Ocala, Florida has been recognized as a Woman of Excellence by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of healthcare. About Ginger T. NcNair Mrs. McNair has 29 years experience in the healthcare field. She is the... - August 26, 2017 - Strathmore Worldwide

Tranzon Driggers Principal Inducted Into National Auctioneers Association’s Hall of Fame at Annual Conference & Show Thomas W. Saturley, a principal of Tranzon Driggers, a real estate auction company based in Ocala, FL and working throughout the Southeastern U.S., was recently honored by being inducted into the National Auctioneers Association’s Hall of Fame. - August 14, 2017 - Tranzon Driggers

Tranzon Driggers Grows Again -- Brandon Seelig Joins Florida Real Estate Auction Firm Brandon Seelig, a Lic. Florida Real Estate Sales Associate, recently joined Tranzon Driggers as an Auction Strategist. Seelig will help buyers purchase real estate at auction and develop strategies to assist private sellers realize the market value of their properties through the auction process. Brandon... - June 22, 2017 - Tranzon Driggers

TNA Unveils 2017 Product Line to be Assembled in the United States TowFLEXX, the world’s most advanced remote operated airplane tug product line, with unique aircraft nose gear soft coupling that can make an extraordinary difference for the general aviation and airline industry, will become a US assembled system. - January 31, 2017 - TNA - Aviation Technologies

The Cardiac & Vascular Institute Research Foundation to Participate in National Institutes of Health TACT2 Research Trial Second study will focus on benefits of removing toxic metal pollutants in patients with diabetes and a prior heart attack. - December 07, 2016 - The Cardiac & Vascular Institute

UFOMiners Boasts High-Quality Miners with Competitive Prices UFOMiners LLC is striving to keep ahead of the competition. Providing first-in-class Bitcoin and Litecoin mining hardware, this young company not only guarantees high-quality products, but it also promises affordable pricing, mix-and-match consumer-friendly promotions and free international shipping. UFOMiners... - November 10, 2016 - UFOMiners LLC.

US Senate Candidate De La Fuente to Speak at Florida LGBTA Summer Conference The Florida LGBT Democratic Caucus will hold its 2016 Summer Conference & Leadership Gala in Ft. Lauderdale on July 9th. “Rocky” Roque De La Fuente, Democratic candidate for US Senate, is schedule to speak along with DNC Chair, Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz. They will be joined by Rep. - July 08, 2016 - Rocky 2016, LLC

Rubio Flip-Flops: May Face Former Presidential Candidate in Florida’s US Senate Race Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) did a complete about-face today on a pledge he made a year ago. During his failed run for the Republican presidential nomination, Rubio was criticized for his “missing-in-action” approach to representing the people of Florida in the United States Senate. To combat... - June 23, 2016 - Rocky 2016, LLC

Former Presidential Candidate De La Fuente Enters US Senate Race Former Democratic Presidential Candidate “Rocky” Roque De La Fuente filed his official papers to run in the Florida Democratic Primary for the United States Senate seat that was recently abandoned by Marco Rubio. De La Fuente, a resident of Orlando, was the first candidate to officially file... - June 21, 2016 - Rocky 2016, LLC

On the Cutting Edge: Ocala and Jacksonville Auction Professionals Earn Auction Marketing Management Designation Auction Professionals David Bradshaw, CAI, AARE, Justin McQuary, and Rick Eberhart recently received their Auction Marketing Management (AMM) designations from the National Auctioneers Association’s Education Institute. Consumers continue to expand their real estate searches online and are turning... - June 08, 2016 - Tranzon Driggers

Ocala Auction Professional Earns National Award Ocala auctioneer David Bradshaw of Tranzon Driggers was recently awarded the prestigious Rose Award at the Certified Auctioneers Institute (CAI) at Indiana University in Bloomington. The award is conferred to one student every year at graduation for designing and presenting the best auction business... - May 21, 2016 - Tranzon Driggers

Ocala Auction Professional Earns Industry’s Top Designation; Joins Exclusive NAA CAI Group of Approximately 900 Worldwide David Bradshaw recently completed a three-year executive development program focused on business management, ethics, strategic planning and marketing. - April 21, 2016 - Tranzon Driggers

Eberhart Elected as a Director of Florida Auctioneers Association Rick Eberhart, Lic. Real Estate Sales Associate and Auctioneer with Tranzon Driggers, was elected to a two year term as a director of the Florida Auctioneers Association. - November 17, 2015 - Tranzon Driggers

Advantage Golf Cars Achieved 114-Mile Range Deploying Lithium-Ion Battery System from Lithium Boost Technologies Advantage Golf Cars at The Villages, Florida achieved a record of 114-Mile range for an E-Z-GO golf cart deploying innovative Lithium-ion battery system from Lithium Boost Technologies based in San Diego, California. Lithium Boost developed Smart Battery Management System (BMS) and patented chargers that allow enhancing the performance of lithium-powered golf carts and other low speed electric vehicles and applications. - September 30, 2015 - Lithium Boost Technologies

Florida Capital Bank, N.A. Named Top Community Lender for FY14 The economy in Florida is on the rise and small business lending is growing. As an increasing number of small business owners across the state are looking to grow their businesses, trusted community lenders like Florida Capital Bank, N.A. are providing financial expertise to help them achieve their goals. - June 10, 2015 - Florida Capital Bank

43,000+/- SF Office Building in State Economic Development Area to be Auctioned Tranzon Driggers announces the online auction of the commercial property at 7220 PRC Way in Palatka, FL. The property is guaranteed to sell to the highest bid over $950,000 plus Buyers Premium; bidding begins 24 March and concludes on 31 March at 1PM. Palatka is the county seat of Putnam County; the... - March 23, 2015 - Tranzon Driggers

Stem Cells Used to Successfully Treat Chronic Achilles Tendon Injury Biologic Therapies, Inc. (BTI), a company that specializes in the design and development of medical devices and procedures for the regenerative medicine market, announced today that its products have been used to successfully treat a chronically injured Achilles tendon with stem cell therapy. A case... - October 06, 2014 - Biologic Therapies

Tranzon Driggers Vice President Becomes Licensed Auctioneer and Real Estate Broker in Georgia — Company Expands Service Area Jon Barber, a Vice President with Tranzon Driggers, recently became a licensed auctioneer and real estate broker in the state of Georgia. These licenses add to the real estate broker and auctioneer licenses that the Tranzon Driggers team holds in Florida and Alabama. Earlier this year, Mr. Barber celebrated... - July 31, 2014 - Tranzon Driggers

Tranzon Driggers Principal Elected President of the National Auctioneers Association Thomas W. Saturley, CAI, a principal at Tranzon Driggers, was elected President of the National Auctioneers Association. Mr. Saturley was installed as President at the NAA’s 65th International Auctioneers Conference & Show in Louisville on July 10. He is a co-founder of Tranzon, one of the... - July 15, 2014 - Tranzon Driggers

EDUcourses.net, a Florida Education Company, Announced Today the Release of Top Reports on Massive, Open, Online Courses (MOOCs) A handful of computer engineers have adapted digital technologies for the delivery of education products at low cost. Massive, open, online courses introduced by Udacity, Coursera and Udemy may save American freedoms by lowering the cost of a college education and removing higher education from federal control. - December 18, 2013 - EDUcourses.net

Florida Education Company Announces New Investment Opportunity EDUcourses.net, based in Gainesville, Fla., announced today a general solicitation of accredited investors seeking investment opportunities in the new, high-tech higher education marketplace of massive open online courses, or MOOCs. MOOCs enable thousands of students to enroll in courses at one time,... - December 05, 2013 - EDUcourses.net

NetSource Technologies Launches Redesigned MommySavesBig.com Florida-based web developer NetSource Technologies announces the launch of a redesigned website for MommySavesBig.com, a leading online source of retail discount coupons. - November 16, 2013 - Netsource Technologies

Scorpion Racing Products Introduces New Endurance Series Shaft Mount Rocker Arms Scorpion Racing Products announced the introduction of their new Endurance Series shaft mount rocker arms. - June 17, 2013 - Scorpion Racing Products

CHAMPS CMMS/EAM Upgrade a Smooth Process for Appvion, Inc. Maintenance system delivers enhanced work management functionality. - June 12, 2013 - CHAMPS

Dr. R. Wade McKenna to Speak on Stem Cell Therapy at T-POC & Newclip Technics 2013 Event Dr. R. Wade McKenna, will share his expertise in stem cell therapy during the 2013 Dinner Event for The Progressive Orthopedic Company (T-POC) and Newclip Technics USA. The event will be held Friday, March 22 in Chicago, Illinois during the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons 2013 Annual Meeting. - March 14, 2013 - Biologic Therapies

Gary L. Greer, President Recognized by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Gary L. Greer of Leesburg, Florida has been included in the Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of nonprofit services. About Gary L. Greer, President Gary L. Greer has over 20 years experience in the field of nonprofit... - February 22, 2013 - Strathmore Worldwide

Biologic Therapies Receives FDA Clearance for Bio-MACTM Bone Marrow Aspiration Catheter Biologic Therapies, a medical device company specializing in the design and manufacturing of proprietary, groundbreaking medical components, has received clearance from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to begin marketing its new Bio-MACTM Bone Marrow Aspiration Catheter. The Company’s management... - August 08, 2012 - Biologic Therapies

The HydraFacial™ Arrives in Ocala, Florida at Golden Ocala Golf & Equestrian Club This is a new service offered thru the spa at Golden Ocala Golf & Equestrian Club. - July 18, 2012 - Golden Ocala Golf & Equestrian Club

Anodize Inc. Receives Federal Firearms License Anodize Inc. has received a Federal Firearms License (FFL) issued by the U. S. Department of Justice, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. - June 04, 2012 - Anodize Inc.

Scorpion Racing Products Becomes NASCAR Sponsor Scorpion Racing Products (www.scorpionracingproducts.com), a division of Scorpion Performance, Inc. (www.scorpionperformance.com), announced today that it has entered into a three-year agreement to be a contingency sponsor of the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour and NASCAR Whelen Southern Modified Tour racing... - February 28, 2012 - Scorpion Racing Products

Scorpion Performance Names Scott Reynolds as Vice President of Sales Scorpion Performance, Inc., (www.scorpionperformance.com) a precision manufacturer of automotive and marine aftermarket engine components for high performance and racing applications, has appointed Scott Reynolds as Vice President of Sales. - February 07, 2012 - Scorpion Racing Products

Scorpion Performance Achieves ISO 9001:2008 Certification Scorpion Performance, Inc., a precision manufacturer of automotive and marine aftermarket engine components for high performance and racing applications, earned ISO 9001:2008 certification in January 2012. - January 31, 2012 - Scorpion Racing Products

Beasley & Henley Completes 2 Town Homes for Mattamy Award-winning Beasley & Henley Interior Design has completed the interior detailing and merchandising for two new Mattamy Homes town homes. The Beasley & Henley Interior Design models reflect the community’s appeal to professionals and modern families. - November 26, 2011 - Beasley & Henley Interior Design