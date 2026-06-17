Florida: Ocala News
Gettel Foundation Commits to 1 Million Dollars
Haven is a nonprofit that supports children, teens, and adults with disabilities through various programs, including residential services, vocational training and life skills development with a focus on independence. - June 17, 2026 - Gettel Automotive Inc
Chews A Puppy Earns Award-Winning Success
Customer Support and Community Service Drives Back-To-Back Award Recognition As Chews A Puppy Celebrates Major Awards - June 17, 2026 - Chews A Puppy
Chews A Puppy Marks Scholarship Milestone
$100,000 Awarded Through Scholarship Outreach Initiatives. - June 16, 2026 - Chews A Puppy
Hernando County Administrator Jeff Rogers Named Grand Marshal for 5th Annual Heroes Boat Parade Benefiting Florida Veterans and Celebrating America's 250th
The Hernando Beach Yacht Club's 5th Annual Heroes Boat Parade returns July 4, 2026, benefiting the Florida Veterans Foundation. Hernando County Administrator and Navy submarine veteran Jeff Rogers will serve as Grand Marshal during a patriotic celebration marking America's 250th anniversary. The event includes a decorated boat parade, live music, Quilts of Honor presentations, silent auction, raffle, and family activities. - June 15, 2026 - Hernando Beach Yacht Club
A New Chapter for Smart City - Meet The New President
Nick Lenoci steps into the President role, bringing six years of Smart City growth and three decades of telecom leadership to the work ahead. - May 28, 2026 - Smart City
TeleDIETS Launches AI Digital Dietitian to Transform Medical Nutrition Therapy for Providers
TeleDIETS, the AI-powered medical nutrition therapy platform developed by Lifestyles Technologies, today announced the expansion of its AI Digital Dietitian, designed to help physicians, clinics, and telehealth providers deliver faster, reimbursable nutrition care. - April 24, 2026 - TeleDIETS
Brain Healing, Inc. Receives FDA Humanitarian Use Device (HUD) Designation for MELAS
Non-invasive biophoton platform advances toward HDE pathway for rare mitochondrial disease - April 01, 2026 - Tesla BioHealing, Inc.
Captain Sandy’s Charities and Quantum Marine Stabilizers Announce 2026 Spin-A-Thon to Power Yachting’s Next Generation of Talent
On Saturday, March 21 at Quantum’s Fort Lauderdale headquarters. The event brings shipyards, crew, suppliers, and industry supporters together around a shared goal, fixing a growing talent gap in maritime by taking students and emerging talent from classroom to career. - March 21, 2026 - Captain Sandy's Charities
Octobotic Corporation Announces Planned Spin-Out of Alive Advisor Atlas Platform and Signs LOI with NYSE-Listed SPAC
Advancement of Atlas AI Phase II Positions Platform for Scalable Global Expansion - February 23, 2026 - AliveAdvisor
Below Deck Mediterranean’s Captain Sandy Yawn Names Randi Gold to Lead Expansion of Youth Maritime Career Pipeline
Bravo’s Below Deck Mediterranean star Captain Sandy Yawn has appointed longtime strategist and fundraiser Randi Gold as Executive Director of Strategic Partnerships and Maritime Program Development at Captain Sandy’s Charities. In this new role, Gold will lead the growth of Captain Sandy’s youth maritime programs, including Ocean Rangers and Steering Toward Success. These K-12 initiatives introduce elementary, middle and high school students, to high-demand maritime pathways and careers. - February 13, 2026 - Captain Sandy's Charities
First Coast Mulch, EZ-Mulch, Innovative Mulching, and Mulch Blowers of Florida Rebrand as American GroundPro
Unified brand reflects expanded capabilities, national vision, and commitment to professional-grade solutions and service. - February 04, 2026 - American GroundPro
Rosario S. Cassata, a Philanthropist and Trustee of the Cassata Foundation, Contributes LifeVac Airway Clearance Devices to YMCAs in Florida
Rosario S. Cassata, Philanthropist and Trustee of The Cassata Foundation, announced the donation of 175 LifeVac airway clearance devices every YMCA location within the State of Florida. - January 27, 2026 - The Cassata Foundation
Legacy Collection LLC Announces Grand Opening of TCG Retail Store in Niceville, Florida
Legacy Collection LLC, a leading name in the Trading Card Game (TCG) community, proudly announces the grand opening of its first retail location in Niceville, Florida. Founded and owned by Joseph Linnus, Legacy Collection has built a strong reputation for its premium TCG collectibles,... - January 02, 2026 - Legacy Collection LLC
Hernando Beach Christmas Boat Parade Returns December 13 Plus New Lights Contest
After a year’s pause following Hurricane Helene, the Hernando Beach Yacht Club Christmas Boat Parade returns December 13. The beloved event celebrates the season while supporting Toys for Tots, collecting new, unwrapped gifts for local families. New this year, Marina Rose Cruises and community partners introduce the Hernando Beach Holiday Lights Contest, inviting canal-side homes to compete and spread holiday cheer. - November 26, 2025 - Hernando Beach Yacht Club
Learn2Engage Achieves WEConnect International Women-Owned Business Certification
Learn2Engage is now officially certified as a Women-Owned Business through WEConnect International. This milestone connects us to a global network of 20,000+ women-owned businesses and strengthens our mission to deliver people-centered eLearning solutions, leadership development, and workforce training that reduce turnover, boost productivity, and drive measurable growth. - October 13, 2025 - Learn2Engage
Searchshop.com Launches as the First Cross-Vertical Marketplace for Vehicle Shoppers
Searchshop.com is the first cross-vertical vehicle marketplace uniting RVs, boats, autos, and powersports in one trusted platform. Shoppers gain access to expert research, specifications, and nationwide dealer inventory, making it easier to research, compare, and connect. With a mission to simplify and reshape vehicle shopping, Searchshop.com delivers clarity, transparency, and efficiency for today’s buyers. - September 26, 2025 - Searchshop
PS Miner Provides Method to Mine More BTC, ETH, XRP, and SOL
After the new US president took office, he listed five cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Ripple (XRP), Solana (SOL) and Cardano that he'd like to be strategic reserves. As a platform that actively responds to this trend, PS Miner, a cloud mining service provider, provides a "one-click mining" solution for cryptocurrency investors. - July 30, 2025 - PS Miner
Marina Rose Cruises Named Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Winner for 2025, Recognized Among the Top 10% of Things-To-Do Worldwide
Marina Rose Cruises has been named a Tripadvisor® Travelers’ Choice® Award winner for 2025, placing in the top 10% of things-to-do worldwide. Based in Hernando Beach, Florida, the veteran-owned cruise company was recognized for consistently delivering exceptional guest experiences on Florida’s scenic Gulf Coast. - July 23, 2025 - Marina Rose Cruises
The Future of HOA Management is Here: Perfect HOA Unveils Intelligent, AI Integrated HOA Management Software Solution
New tech startup Perfect HOA launches beta testing program for its all-in-one cloud-based HOA management software. Streamlining communications, finances, violations, and more, the platform seeks beta testers (HOA boards/property managers) to use it free in exchange for feedback. Perfect HOA aims to simplify HOA management and automate tasks. - July 10, 2025 - Perfect HOA Inc
Hernando Beach Yacht Club Hosts 4th Annual Heroes Boat Parade and Silent Auction on July 4th
The Hernando Beach Yacht Club will host its 4th Annual Heroes Boat Parade and Silent Auction on July 4, 2025, to honor veterans and raise funds for the Florida Veterans Foundation. The event features a boat parade, silent auction, raffle, live music by Chas Collins, BBQ by Hart’s Meat Market, and an after-party. Gates open at 10:30 AM, parade starts at 11:00 AM, and festivities continue until 4:00 PM. Boat entries and sponsorships are welcome. - June 13, 2025 - Hernando Beach Yacht Club
Marina Rose Cruises Wins Silver in Hernando Sun Reader’s Choice Awards - Recognized in “Guided Recreational Boating” Category
Marina Rose Cruises, based in Hernando Beach, FL, has received the Silver Award for Guided Recreational Boating in the 2025 Hernando Sun Reader’s Choice Awards. The award recognizes the company’s commitment to providing unforgettable waterway experiences for locals and visitors alike. Co-owners Captains Pat & Sheryl Coggins thank the community for its continued support. - May 27, 2025 - Marina Rose Cruises
ActualSignal Joins as Platinum Sponsor for Moving Day The Villages, FL 2025
Company's Support Enhances Efforts in Parkinson's Disease Awareness and Care - February 28, 2025 - ActualSignal
Skyline Title Support Revolutionizes Real Estate Closings with FastTrack™ MLS
Skyline Title Support is excited to announce FastTrack™ MLS, a groundbreaking expedited Municipal Lien Search (MLS) solution that is transforming the real estate closing process. Designed for professionals who need reliable results under tight deadlines, FastTrack delivers the fastest... - February 20, 2025 - Skyline Title Support
BCH Miner Offers Free Cloud Mining Services — Powered by Clean Energy
Using clean energy as a driver: It not only saves a lot of energy consumption, but also generates high profits, allowing investors to see the opportunities of new energy. In the fast-paced world of cryptocurrency, simplicity and profitability are key. For beginners who want to earn a stable income, cloud mining provides an attractive option. - January 09, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Orlando’s Top Private Investigators Announced for 2024
Orlando’s Best recently announced the winners of the 2024 Best Private Investigator category, showcasing the top investigative firms in Central Florida. F3 Private Investigations claimed the #1 spot, recognized for their expertise and client-focused approach. Marshall Investigations and Shepherd Professional Investigations rounded out the top three, earning accolades for their reliability and professionalism. - November 21, 2024 - F3 Private Investigations
FANG Exchange Unveils Partnership with SOCIAL HOUSE® Vodka
Social House® Vodka announces a partnership with FANG Exchange, an NIL Collective supporting Florida A&M University (FAMU) athletes. The collaboration celebrates FAMU athletes with the release of the FANG Exchange Limited Edition Vodka. A portion of sales will go directly to FANG Exchange, aiding FAMU athletes’ academic and athletic pursuits. This initiative, supported by Social House® Vodka’s mission to empower HBCUs offers fans & local businesses a way to contribute to FAMU's athletic success. - October 30, 2024 - Social House Vodka
Floor Coating Specialist Expands to Hillsborough and Surrounding Areas with John (Bear) Greer as New Partner
Floor Coating Specialist, a leading provider of high-quality decorative concrete solutions, is thrilled to announce its expansion to the Hillsborough and surrounding areas, with John (Bear) Greer joining Ronnie Appel as a partner in this territory. With a solid background in construction industry... - September 24, 2024 - Floor Coating Specialist, INC
Author Fr. Pat Sheedy’s New Book, "God is Able," Offers Inspirational Stories of Faith and Courage from a Humble Irish Priest’s Dynamic Ministry Across the U.S. & Beyond
Recent release “God is Able” from Page Publishing author Fr. Pat Sheedy shares inspiring stories from the author’s diverse career in the priesthood, illustrating how faith, trust in God, and bold action lead to extraordinary outcomes. From transformative parish experiences in Florida to impactful outreach in Uganda, this book provides powerful examples of living a life guided by divine purpose. - September 18, 2024 - Page Publishing
Moat Title Security Co. Launches a Unique Document to Protect Homeowners from Squatters
Moat Title Security Co., a new and innovative leader in providing property title protection services, today announced the launch of a new document designed to protect property owners from the growing threat and risk of squatters. The new document, called the Notice of Occupancy (“NOO”),... - July 12, 2024 - Moat Title Security Co.
George Solano’s Newly Released “Boxcar Baby: This is a compilation of hilarious episodes that occurred during my childhood.” is a Nostalgic and Entertaining Memoir
“Boxcar Baby: This is a compilation of hilarious episodes that occurred during my childhood.” from Christian Faith Publishing author George Solano is a delightful memoir recounting humorous anecdotes from his upbringing in post-World War II Colorado. The book captures the essence of a simpler time when children created their own fun and mischief amidst tight-knit communities. - July 12, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Author Nixon A. Charles’s New Book, "Socio-Legal Problems in Rural Haitian Environment: A Major Cause of Haiti's Decadency," Explores the Ongoing Issues in Rural Haiti
Recent release “Socio-Legal Problems in Rural Haitian Environment: A Major Cause of Haiti's Decadency” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Nixon A. Charles delves into the complexities of Haiti's agricultural sector, analyzing the systemic issues contributing to agricultural self-insufficiency and food insecurity. - June 11, 2024 - Hawes and Jenkins Publishing
Rebecca L. Feliciano Honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Rebecca L. Feliciano of Ocala, Florida, has been honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the healthcare industry. ABOUT Rebecca L. Feliciano Rebecca L. Feliciano is a... - May 02, 2024 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Homeinc Receives Prestigious Honor from Voices for Children of Broward County
Voices for Children of Broward County Gives Homeinc the Voice of Distinction Award at Its Annual Soaring for Children Cocktail Reception and Dinner - March 27, 2024 - Homeinc
Elder Law Attorney, Minerva Vazquez Santiago, Esq. & Expert on Senior Living Strategies, Star Bradbury, Join for a 3-Part Podcast Series on "Quality Aging"
Planning should be focused on quality of life & aging, not on death. Minerva Vazquez Santiago, Esq., a Florida Elder Law Attorney, joins Star Bradbury, a published Author and Expert on Senior Living Strategies the High Springs, Florida offices of Legally Remote, PLLC, for a 3-part Facebook Live Series entitled, "How To Make A Plan For Quality Aging." - February 10, 2024 - Legally Remote, PLLC
Rebecca L. Feliciano Chosen as a Woman of the Month for January 2024 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Rebecca L. Feliciano of Ocala, Florida has been chosen as a Woman of the Month for January 2024 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the healthcare industry. About Rebecca L. Feliciano Rebecca L. Feliciano... - January 24, 2024 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Villages Rehab & Nursing Center Named Among Best Short-Term Rehabs in Florida
Villages Rehab & Nursing Center was recognized by U.S. News & World Report as a Best Nursing Home for 2024 – a status earned by only 19% of skilled-nursing facilities nationwide. Villages Rehab earned its Best Nursing Home status by achieving a rating of “High Performing,” the highest possible rating, for Short-Term Rehab. U.S. News awards the designation of Best Nursing Home only to those that satisfy U.S. News’ assessment of consistent performance in objective quality measures. - December 12, 2023 - Villages Rehab & Nursing Center
Central Florida Lifestyle Announces the Launch of 25 New Community Websites
For over 22 years, Central Florida Lifestyle has been the premier source for everything community. Beginning November 17, Central Florida Lifestyle and CentralFloridaLifestyle.com are pleased to announce the launch of 9 new community focused websites with 25 to be completed by January 5,... - November 17, 2023 - Central Florida Lifestyle
Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort and QCI Announce Partnership in Groundbreaking Development and Product Launch
In a landmark joint development and product launch, Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort are thrilled to unveil the Pala PURL, a revolutionary product for the casino industry. This unprecedented technology empowers players with instant access to their player accounts via their mobile devices, giving them the ability to self-comp (instantly redeem player points for free play, concert tickets, hotel rooms, food comps, and more). - October 06, 2023 - Pala Casino Resort Spa
New Polk School Built in 9 Months, and on Budget
Innovative Public-Private Partnership Builds a High-Quality Public-School in Polk County, FL on-time, on-budget in 9 months. - August 25, 2023 - Building Tomorrow's Schools
Krush Brau Park Portal Immersion Center is Now Open Daily
Krush Brau Park, an esteemed purveyor of immersive experiences, proudly announces the grand opening of its highly anticipated venture, the Portal Immersion Center. This captivating establishment promises to transport patrons into a realm of enchantment and merriment, offering an unparalleled fusion... - August 10, 2023 - Krush Brau Park
Transmax Transmissions of Ocala & Marion County, Florida Now Offers Financing
Transmax Transmissions in Ocala, Florida, and Marion County, Florida, Now Offering Financing for Its Customers, Including 100 Days Same as Cash Option - May 14, 2023 - Transmax Transmissions & Auto Repair
Erase PTSD Now Hosts Its Inaugural Charity Golf Tournament
Erase PTSD Now is proud to host its Inaugural Charity Golf Tournament, on Friday, June 16, 2023, at the Lake Worth Beach Golf Club in Lake Worth, FL. Funds raised will serve those suffering from PTSD by raising funds to eliminate financial barriers for groundbreaking SGB treatment shown to lessen... - May 01, 2023 - Erase PTSD Now
Environmental Products Group (EPG) Announces Relocation and New Corporate Headquarters in Central Florida
Environmental Products Group (EPG), Southeast’s leading distributor of infrastructure and waste equipment to municipalities and contractor companies, announces their relocation to 700 Hermit Smith Road, Apopka, Florida 32703, effective May 1, 2023. The 45,000 sq. ft. facility on an 8-acre... - April 28, 2023 - Environmental Products Group
Mark A. Cline and Lisbeth Cline Participated in the Villages Parrot Head Club Annual Poker Run on Sunday, April 2 2023
The Poker Run, organized by The Villages Parrot Head Club, is an annual event that brings together members of the community for a day of fun and fundraising. This year, the event drew a large crowd, with participants from all over the area. Mark A. Cline and Lisbeth Cline were among the many... - April 16, 2023 - Cline Realtor Group
Space Academy Show - An Interactive and Educational Show for Kids
MultiShow, LLC is thrilled to announce the launch of their latest production, Space Academy Show, an immersive and educational show for children of ages 4 to 12. The show takes children on a journey through our galaxy, exploring different planets, learning about space, and interacting with the visual content using LED glowing bracelets and a mobile app. - March 21, 2023 - MultiShow, LLC
Municipal Emergency Services Acquires L & M Compressor
Municipal Emergency Services (MES, Inc.) acquired L & M Compressor (L & M) on March 16, 2023. L & M is a Florida based compressor manufacturer. The company’s product portfolio includes high pressure compressors and adjacent products. MES will continue to maintain the highest... - March 16, 2023 - MES Life Safety, LLC
KE Law Group Announces Name Change to Kilinski | Van Wyk PLLC
KE Law Group, PLLC, with its practice focused in the areas of public finance, establishment and representation of special districts, local government law and construction law matters announced today that it has changed its name to Kilinski | Van Wyk PLLC. The new name reflects the personal commitment the founders and firm have to each other and to providing clients with efficient, responsive and business-minded strategic thinking in its legal counsel. - February 06, 2023 - Kilinski Van Wyk PLLC
Krush Brau Park Launches "Alice in Vunderland Immersive Experience"
Get ready to dive into a fantastical world of wonder and excitement at the Alice in Vunderland Experience starting January 28, 2023. This one-of-a-kind experience is perfect for families, couples, and anyone looking for a fun and unique way to celebrate special occasions or simply enjoy a delicious meal. - January 20, 2023 - Krush Brau Park
Author Crucita Torres’s New Book, "GOD is Awesome: Absolutely Unique," is a Moving Memoir That Celebrates the Author’s Never-Ending Faith in God
Recent release “GOD is Awesome: Absolutely Unique,” from Covenant Books author Crucita Torres, is a captivating memoir that shares the story of the author’s journey through life with God at the center. - December 12, 2022 - Covenant Books
U.S. News & World Report Names Villages Rehab & Nursing Center Among Best in Florida
Villages Rehab & Nursing Center has been recognized as a Best Nursing Home for short-term rehabilitation for 2022-2023 by U.S. News & World Report. Only 16% of U.S. skilled nursing facilities earned the “Best Nursing Home” designation this year. - December 07, 2022 - Villages Rehab & Nursing Center