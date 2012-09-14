PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Ophthalmics, Inc. Celebrates 1 Year Anniversary Ophthalmics, Inc., a leading wholesale supplier of eye care supplies for ophthalmic and optometric practices, is proud to announce that they are celebrating their 1-year anniversary. Customers are encouraged to visit Ophthalmics, Inc.’s website at www.shophthalmics.com to see why they are quickly... - December 09, 2019 - Ophthalmics, Inc.

Keller Williams Realty St. Pete Proudly Welcomes Mega Luxury Agent Jennifer Thayer Local Mega Luxury Agent, Jennifer Thayer, has joined Keller Williams Realty St. Pete. Thayer has closed an impressive $47 million in the past 12 months and is ranked as one of the top agents in the Tampa Bay area. Recently, Jennifer celebrated a successful sellout at ONE St. Petersburg, downtown’s... - November 23, 2019 - Keller Williams Realty St. Pete

"Breaking Point," A Novel of the Battle of Britain by John Rhodes is Now Available "Breaking Point," a novel by John Rhodes, tells the story of the Battle of Britain and the men and women who fought it. - September 24, 2019 - Author Guide

New At-Home Therapy for Arthritic Hand Pain Delivers Consistent Relief in Only Minutes Per Day Triumph LTD announces the release of a new at-home hand therapy device that finally delivers consistent, drug-free pain relief to those suffering from the discomfort of hand arthritis. The Triumph LTD red light therapy device is side-effect-free and drug-free and delivers effective pain relief when used just 15 minutes per day. Red light therapy, heat and vibration work together to rejuvenate cell growth, bring comfort, promote circulation and lubricate joints. - August 21, 2019 - Triumph LTD

St. Petersburg Hemp and Cannabis Grow Company to Host CBD Education Event Consumers have long wanted to know more information about buying CBD and CBD infused products for themselves, friends and family, or their pets. So Hyperponic, a St. Petersburg, FL based indoor aeroponic growing company will host a free event to provide consumers the information they need to make wise decisions when buying CBD oil and products Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at the Florida Museum of Photographic Arts in Tampa, FL. - July 11, 2019 - Hyperponic LLC

Life Coach Linda Dunnigan Celebrated as a Top Executive for Two Consecutive Years by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Linda Dunnigan of Sarasota, Florida has been celebrated as a Top Executive for two consecutive years, 2018 and 2019, by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for her outstanding achievements and high level of success for over 20 years in the field of life coaching. About Life Coach Linda Dunnigan Ms. - July 02, 2019 - Strathmore Worldwide

The Cassata Foundation Awards $5000 in Scholarship Grants to High School Seniors The Cassata Foundation recently presented their Scholarship Grants to several High School Students from the Half Hollow School District Hills West Awards Ceremony. The grants were presented by Rosario Cassata, President and Trustee of the Cassata Foundation, to three High School Seniors. The Academic... - June 20, 2019 - The Cassata Foundation

MTech Appoints Enterprise Mobility Veteran, Jay Gordon, as Chief Strategy Officer Former Honeywell mobility executive joins leadership team to oversee corporate strategy, go-to-market activities and key partnership engagements. - June 20, 2019 - MTech MDM

Robbins Property Associates Named One of Best of the Best in Tampa Bay Robbins Property Associates is a winner of the 2019 Best of the Best People’s Choice Awards presented by the Tampa Bay Times. In the Tampa Bay region, more than 87,000 votes were cast to determine the leading businesses in more than 150 categories. The 2019 Best of the Best People’s Choice... - June 17, 2019 - Robbins Property Associates, LLC

Boaterz n Bikerz of America: Hull of a Tour 5 Wraps Its Epic 2019 “Dragon’s Roar” Boaterz n Bikerz of America Hull of a Tour 5 just wrapped an epic week-long motorcycling and boating event, "The Dragon's Roar," with 36 participants from the boating industry and 24 motorcycles, powered by title sponsor Evinrude/BRP along with Sea Tow, Malibu Boats, Boogey Lights, Emerald Coast Marine Group, Jim Krueger Photography, Born to Ride Magazine and Kenton Smith Marketing. - May 14, 2019 - Kenton Smith Marketing

Welcome to MyQ 7.4 – Smoother Interaction at Every Touchpoint MyQ, the award-winning developer of the MyQ print management and document processing software, is pleased to announce the rollout of MyQ 7.4 – a major update to its flagship print management solution. The new update makes user interaction smoother at every touchpoint along the document workflow... - April 16, 2019 - MyQ

Ophthalmics, Inc. Becomes a Direct Distributor of Bausch Health Ophthalmics, Inc., a leading supplier of eye care supplies for ophthalmic and optometric practices, is now a direct distributor for Bausch Health. Customers are encouraged to visit Ophthalmics, Inc.’s website at www.shophthalmics.com to find Bausch Health’s line of industry leading pharmaceuticals. Bausch... - April 05, 2019 - Ophthalmics, Inc.

Life Coach Linda Dunnigan Honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Linda Dunnigan of Sarasota, Florida has been honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for her outstanding achievements and high level of success for over 20 years in the field of life coaching. About Life Coach Linda Dunnigan Ms. Dunnigan is a Life Coach... - February 08, 2019 - Strathmore Worldwide

Sarasota, Florida's First Dedicated Cannabis Clinic Now Open Cannabis Theory’s offers both recommendations and education to patients. - September 05, 2018 - Cannabis Theory’s

82 Year Old Stage 4 Cancer Patient to Model on the Runway During New York Fashion Week 82 year old Sarasota resident and Stage 4 cancer patient will fulfill a dream in New York as she models on the SMGlobal Catwalk during New York Fashion Week with non-profit organization, Say YES to Hope and their signature program, "Surviving in Fashion." - September 01, 2018 - YES! Beat Liver Tumors

ASAP Tax and Lien Search Reports Higher Sales During Summer The Heat Goes on for ASAP Tax and Lien Search; Higher YoY Orders in May, June and July; New Partnership with Closers Choice; Begins 20th Year of Service - August 15, 2018 - ASAP Tax and Lien Search

Arthur Sheffield of Carlson Studio Architecture Elected AIA Florida Associate Director at Large Arthur Sheffield, Associate AIA was elected 2018-19 Associate Director at Large for AIA Florida. - August 10, 2018 - Carlson Studio Architecture

Federal Benefits Information Center Managing Partner Speaks at United Postmasters and Managers Association State Convention Research by the Federal government suggests a serious knowledge gap among Federal employees when it comes to understanding, measuring and maximizing their multiple benefit programs. To help close this gap, Dennis Edmonds, Managing Partner of the Federal Benefits Information Center (“FBIC”),... - May 22, 2018 - Federal Benefits Information Center

Benseron Hospitality and Optomany Team Up at the Retail Business Technology Expo Benseron Hospitality, a global POS provider, and Optomany, creator of innovative payment solutions, have teamed up as strategic partners in the UK and Ireland markets.To showcase their flagship products, they are presenting together at the Retail Business Technolgoy Expo in London May 2nd and 3rd. - May 03, 2018 - Linga

PONTE HEALTH Partners with Valerie L. Greene to Make Vertical Medical City in Downtown Orlando the Top Global Destination for Stroke Recovery Valerie Greene, a world-renowned stroke prevention and recovery expert and survivor, is the newest addition to the Vertical Medical City team. Greene, in addition to being a sought out speaker and published author, was instrumental in helping to pass the Florida Stroke Act signed into law on June 17, 2004; she will be establishing the first of her centers in Vertical Medical City in Downtown Orlando. - April 23, 2018 - PONTE HEALTH, P.A.

Life Coach Linda Dunnigan Showcased on the Famous Reuters Billboard in Times Square, New York City by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Linda Dunnigan of Sarasota, Florida was showcased on the famous Reuters Billboard in Times Square, New York City by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of life coaching. About Life Coach Linda Dunnigan Ms. Dunnigan has over 20... - April 17, 2018 - Strathmore Worldwide

StoryTime Me Helps Individuals Turn Their Personal Stories Into Illustrated Children's Books No longer do children sit by fires listening to the tales and reflective insights of elders. We’re so preoccupied with the daily business of living that we’re forgetting the most important thing we can share with the world - ourselves. Enter StoryTime Me, which transforms individuals' stories into professionally written and illustrated children's books. In a world that needs more wisdom, and in which not enough is being passed down, StoryTime Me offers a fun, easy way to to teach and be taught. - April 02, 2018 - CG Communication & Design

International Coral Reef Initiative Releases Report on Sunscreens and Coral Reefs Coral reefs, among the world's most valuable ecosystems, are being damaged by ingredients found in many sunscreens and personal care products. - March 20, 2018 - Stream2Sea

Buyer's Broker of Southwest Florida Reveals "Florida's Dirty Little Secret" Tom Coler of Buyer's Broker Discusses How Transactional Brokerage Leaves Consumers as Clueless as Ever. - March 08, 2018 - Buyer's Broker of Southwest Florida

Faith & First Responders: Teen Christian Artist Releases New Album, Relentless, and Honors Heroes at Local Famfest Teen Christian Contemporary Artist and Songwriter, Jennifer Jimenez officially released her first album, Relentless, on March 2, 2018. The album fuses contemporary Christian with gospel soul sounds, featuring eight original songs by Jennifer in collaboration with GRAMMY® Award winner, pianist, arranger and producer, Lannie Battistini under his music label, Hands In Motion Music. Jennifer is performing at Fishhawk’s FamFest 2018 in Lithia, Florida, honoring first responders and their families. - March 02, 2018 - Hands in Motion Music & Ad Media

5th Annual Tampa Bay Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC) Conference The ISACA West Florida Chapter is proud to host the 5th annual Tampa Bay Governance Risk and Compliance (GRC) Conference at The Westshore Grand Hotel, set in the Westshore Business District. The event will kick-off with a key note speaker Kevin McCarthy, Inspirational Speaker, Best-selling Author, Trainer, Coach and author of Amazon #1 Best-Selling book in Financial Risk Management and Business Ethics - Blind Spots. The day will continue with concurrent sessions focused on various GRC topics. - February 28, 2018 - West Florida ISACA Chapter

Accelerated Fence Franchise Growth Continues as Superior Fence & Rail Opens 11th Location Locally owned fencing contractor and wholesale outlet opens second fence franchise location, now serving the Sarasota and Manatee county areas. - February 02, 2018 - Superior Fence & Rail

Encore Real Estate Investment Services Trades Iconic Walgreens Location at Record Cap Rate Encore Real Estate Investment Services is pleased to announce the sale of a single tenant State-of-the-Art Prototype, Two-Story, 24-Hour Walgreens in Clearwater Beach, Florida with a record cap rate of 5.05%. - January 30, 2018 - Encore Real Estate Investment Services

Life Coach Linda Dunnigan Honored as a Professional of the Year for Two Consecutive Years by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Linda Dunnigan of Sarasota, Florida has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for two consecutive years, 2017 and early admission for 2018, by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for her outstanding contributions and achievements for over 20 years in the field of life coaching. About... - November 25, 2017 - Strathmore Worldwide

Swingin' the New Year 10th Anniversary Celebration Featuring The Jive Aces Swingin' the New Year is coming, New Year's Eve to the spectacular St. Petersburg Coliseum in Tampa Bay, Florida. It's the 10th Anniversary Celebration of this grand event, featuring UK swing sensations, The Jive Aces. This New Year's Eve celebration is Florida's biggest swing-dance event, attracting over 1,000 people each year. All ages are welcome. - November 08, 2017 - Swing Time

Flite Test to Hold First Ever Flite Fest South Event in Florida R/C Pilots Gather at Lake Wales Airport for 3 Days of Flying. - October 19, 2017 - Flite Test

New Legal Software, LawFlare, Illuminates Unknown Client Backgrounds & Makes Jury Selection a Snap LawFlare’s deep-search algorithm compile this information in minutes, it’s sleek layout makes organizing, documenting and analyzing it all a breeze. Lawyers can quickly combine a candidate’s online data with other critical details, compile jury shortlists, enter win/loss histories for each case and, impressively, use LawFlare’s powerful Advanced Case Analytics to chart and track patterns useful in maintaining win rates. - October 17, 2017 - LawFlare, LLC.

Winter Park's Masterpiece Design Group Captures 5 Major Awards for Merchandising Excellence at 34th Annual Greater Orlando Home Builder Event The full-service design firm which has been serving the nation's home building industry for nearly two decades won top honors for projects in the Greater Orlando, Tampa and Sarasota markets. - October 10, 2017 - Masterpiece Design Group

West Villages Realty is a Different Kind of Real Estate Brokerage and It's Working The award winning West Villages Realty is one of the fastest growing brokerages in Sarasota County Florida. Its business design combines specific area focus and technology. - September 26, 2017 - West Villages Realty LLC

First Ethereum ASIC Miners Released by Hminers HMiners has recently earned the distinction of creating the industry’s first ever mining rigs capable of running four algorithms, including SHA-256, Scrypt, Etehash, and X11. Unlike any other similar products available on the market, all three mining rigs from HMiners are capable of mining Ethereum. - September 01, 2017 - HMiners Technologies Inc.

Oxybenzone in the News - the Impacts Sunscreen Chemicals Have on Earth’s Oceans and Life Harmful chemical ingredients such as oxybenzone found in personal care products like sunscreen are getting media-buzz for the banning efforts happening in Hawaii to protect the ocean's coral reefs. However, the impacts of harmful chemicals, additives and preservatives have even greater reaching impacts for the health of the Earth and its people. Manufacturers have a responsibility to test and prove their products' safety. - August 26, 2017 - Stream2Sea

Life Coach Linda Dunnigan Recognized as a Professional of the Year by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Linda Dunnigan of Sarasota, Florida has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2017 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for her outstanding contributions and achievements for over 20 years in the field of life coaching. About Life Coach Linda Dunnigan Ms. Dunnigan is a Life Coach... - August 15, 2017 - Strathmore Worldwide

Robert Paul, PA Joins Sarasota's Fine Properties Robert Paul has joined Fine Properties as a broker-associate in the Fruitville Road, Sarasota office. He was previously with Re/Max Platinum Realty in Sarasota. Paul brings a wealth of local market knowledge and strong negotiation skills. He has long ties to the Sarasota area, having bought a family... - August 13, 2017 - Fine Properties

Power Design Lands on Fortune’s Best Workplaces for Millennials List for the Second Time More than 398,000 employees across the U.S. completed best workplaces surveys, landing Power Design at number 45 on the list. - July 30, 2017 - Power Design

Power Design Adds Mechanical and Plumbing Capabilities to Compliment Electrical Design-Build Services Power Design, Inc., one of the leading electrical contractors and engineers in the U.S., has expanded its electrical and low voltage offerings to include full mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) engineering services. In support of the expansion, Raymond Lemaster recently joined Power Design to... - July 30, 2017 - Power Design

Stewart Signs and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Announce Partnership Stewart Signs and the Veterans of Foreign Wars signed a partnership agreement making the company the official licensed manufacturer of outdoor and marquee signage for the organization. - July 28, 2017 - EBSCO Sign Group

The Award-Winning West Villages Realty is Growing West Villages realty located in West Villages Florida is adding new agents. - July 24, 2017 - West Villages Realty LLC

Encore Real Estate Investment Services Markets Iconic Walgreens Location Pride of Ownership Walgreens; 24 Hour; Two-Story State-Of-The-Art Prototype; Clearwater Beach, FL - July 15, 2017 - Encore Real Estate Investment Services

Singing Soothes the Soul: Sarasota Singing Circle The Sarasota Singing Circle is a monthly gathering for people who share the common love of singing, meeting the first Fridays of the month at Heartwood Retreat Center, in Bradenton, FL. This singing circle is geared toward fostering the creative impulse, through improvisational singing, community part singing. - May 24, 2017 - Authentic Voicework

Brandon L. Taylor Recognized as a Professional of the Year by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Brandon L. Taylor of Sarasota, Florida has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2017 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of construction. About Brandon L. Taylor Mr. Taylor is the Owner of Taylor Built Construction,... - May 17, 2017 - Strathmore Worldwide

Kain Capital, LLC Acquires King Engineering Associates, Inc. King Engineering Associates announces affiliation with Kain Capital. - May 03, 2017 - King Engineering Associates, Inc.

Sunscreen’s Impacts on the Environment and Our Health – Stream2Sea Answers, “What is Reef-Safe,” as the Only Mineral-Based Brand Tested and Proven Safe to Coral Larvae Dr. Craig Down’s of Haereticus Laboratory conducted extensive research analyzing the impact of sunscreen products on coral reef systems. His work, presented at the Coral Reef Symposium in Hawaii in June of 2016, brought researchers, formulators of personal care products, marine biologists, and... - April 27, 2017 - Stream2Sea