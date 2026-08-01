Florida: Sarasota-Bradenton News
CommLoan Welcomes Brian Brady as Capital Markets Advisor to Expand Hospitality Real Estate Lending Capabilities
CommLoan hires veteran capital markets professional to focus on Commercial Real Estate Lending in Florida and Southeastern United States - August 01, 2026 - CommLoan
ModWash Brings the Clean to Port Charlotte, Florida, Grand Opening July 10
ModWash, one of the nation's fastest-growing express car wash companies, is proud to announce the Grand Opening of its newest location at 24080 Beatrix Blvd., Port Charlotte, FL, marking the brand's newest location in the Port Charlotte market. The celebration kicks off Friday, July 10, with a... - July 10, 2026 - ModWash
Tampa's Flamingo Homes Announces $150 Million Expansion, New Communities in Pasco and Polk Counties
Flamingo Homes, a Tampa-based, family-owned homebuilder, announced today that it has secured a major institutional capital partnership to fund a $150 million expansion over the next three years. The Tampa builder, founded in 2019, currently builds homes in Tampa, St. Petersburg, and Sarasota. The... - July 05, 2026 - Flamingo Homes
S&W Kitchens Promotes Chris Druschel to District Sales Manager, Names Him Head of Builder Division
S&W Kitchens, Florida's trusted design-build remodeling company with seven showrooms and nearly 50 years of experience, announces the promotion of Chris Druschel to District Sales Manager. In addition to his continued leadership of the Winter Park showroom, Druschel will head the company's... - July 02, 2026 - S&W Kitchens, Inc.
Gettel Foundation Commits to 1 Million Dollars
Haven is a nonprofit that supports children, teens, and adults with disabilities through various programs, including residential services, vocational training and life skills development with a focus on independence. - June 17, 2026 - Gettel Automotive Inc
Tidy Turtles Cleaning Company Expands Hospitality-Focused Cleaning Services from Tampa Bay to Sarasota
Tidy Turtles Cleaning Company is expanding its hospitality-focused cleaning services from Tampa Bay to Sarasota, providing commercial cleaning, office janitorial services, gyms, medical facilities, resorts, vacation rentals, high-rise communities, and hospitality properties. Founded by former Microsoft engineer Jason Turner, the veteran-owned company combines technology, communication, and operational systems with hospitality-driven service through its “High-Tech Meets Hospitality” approach. - May 26, 2026 - Tidy Turtles Cleaning Company
Florida 3D Scanning Company View As Built Launches Lidar Services for As-Built Documentation, BIM and Virtual Tours
View As Built, a Boca Raton-based 3D scanning company, announced the launch of its lidar-powered services across Florida. The company delivers as-built drawings, BIM models, CAD files, point clouds and 360° virtual tours from a single site visit. Its workflow helps contractors, architects, real estate agents and showrooms reduce delays, avoid repeat visits and improve coordination with accurate, ready-to-use digital documentation. - May 04, 2026 - View As Built
Kaliun Disrupts Legacy Construction CRM Market with AI-First Platform Built for General Contractors
AI-native construction CRM built by a licensed general contractor challenges industry incumbents with purpose-built platform for residential remodelers. - March 31, 2026 - Kaliun
Octobotic Corporation Announces Planned Spin-Out of Alive Advisor Atlas Platform and Signs LOI with NYSE-Listed SPAC
Advancement of Atlas AI Phase II Positions Platform for Scalable Global Expansion - February 23, 2026 - AliveAdvisor
Below Deck Mediterranean’s Captain Sandy Yawn Names Randi Gold to Lead Expansion of Youth Maritime Career Pipeline
Bravo’s Below Deck Mediterranean star Captain Sandy Yawn has appointed longtime strategist and fundraiser Randi Gold as Executive Director of Strategic Partnerships and Maritime Program Development at Captain Sandy’s Charities. In this new role, Gold will lead the growth of Captain Sandy’s youth maritime programs, including Ocean Rangers and Steering Toward Success. These K-12 initiatives introduce elementary, middle and high school students, to high-demand maritime pathways and careers. - February 13, 2026 - Captain Sandy's Charities
First Coast Mulch, EZ-Mulch, Innovative Mulching, and Mulch Blowers of Florida Rebrand as American GroundPro
Unified brand reflects expanded capabilities, national vision, and commitment to professional-grade solutions and service. - February 04, 2026 - American GroundPro
Anti-Choking Devices Donated to All Parents and Teachers of The First Presbyterian Preschool of Naples and The Tommie Barfield Elementary School by The Cassata Foundation
In a remarkable and life-saving collaboration, Rosario S. Cassata, Trustee of The Cassata Foundation, has joined forces with Arthur Lih, the founder of LifeVac, to once again contribute to saving lives in Collier County, Florida. - January 29, 2026 - The Cassata Foundation
Empirical Productions Launches EMPIQ, an AI Platform Built Specifically for OOH and Experiential Marketing
Empirical Productions today announced the official launch of EMPIQ, a proprietary AI-powered managed service developed exclusively for its clients and purpose-built for Out-of-Home (OOH) and experiential marketing. Backed by more than 25 years of award-winning creative, production, and real-world... - January 28, 2026 - Empirical Productions
"Say YES to You and Your Business Summit" Helps High-Achieving Women Reclaim Clarity and Work-Life Harmony
Always saying yes, carrying it all, and quietly burning out—many high-achieving women feel trapped by success. The "Say YES to You and Your Business Summit" on May 14, 2026, hosted by The Regent in Riverview, FL, helps entrepreneurs and professional women release people-pleasing, set guilt-free boundaries, and restore work-life harmony. Guests arrive in best-dressed business PJs (makeup optional), leave with clarity and tools for aligned success. - January 28, 2026 - Women's Successful Living
Rosario S. Cassata, a Philanthropist and Trustee of the Cassata Foundation, Contributes LifeVac Airway Clearance Devices to YMCAs in Florida
Rosario S. Cassata, Philanthropist and Trustee of The Cassata Foundation, announced the donation of 175 LifeVac airway clearance devices every YMCA location within the State of Florida. - January 27, 2026 - The Cassata Foundation
Digital Media Solutions Appoints Robert Perine as Head of Product to Lead Next Phase of Platform Growth
Digital Media Solutions (DMS) announced the appointment of Robert Perine as Head of Product. Perine brings more than 20 years of product leadership experience and will lead product strategy across DMS technology and data platforms as the company enters its next phase of growth. - January 26, 2026 - Digital Media Solutions, LLC
Gen X REALTOR® John S. Pontillo Helps Families Navigate Life Transitions Between New York and Florida
As late-50s homeowners balance their own retirement goals with aging parents’ needs, REALTOR® John Pontillo brings New York & Florida dual-state expertise and personal insight to real-estate planning. - October 12, 2025 - John Pontillo - REALTOR® / SRES® Seniors Real Estate Specialist
Christopher J. Dixon: Oxford Advisory Group Named Among Orlando's Best Places to Work in 2025
“We are honored to be recognized by the Orlando Business Journal as one of Orlando’s Best Places to Work,” said Christopher J. Dixon, Co-founder at Oxford Advisory Group. - October 10, 2025 - Oxford Advisory Group
Priscilla Kucer Honored with Omicron Delta Kappa Community Commitment Award for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusivity
Omicron Delta Kappa proudly honors Dr. Priscilla “Dr. P” Kucer (Nova Southeastern University, 2008) with the 2025 Community Commitment Award for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusivity. Recognized for her lasting impact in advancing DEI in higher education, Dr. Kucer’s leadership and mentorship have strengthened opportunities for marginalized groups and inspired inclusive campus communities. - October 09, 2025 - Omicron Delta Kappa
Sir Gary S. Kong Nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize for His Lifelong Commitment to Global Peace and Humanitarian Efforts
The Global Chinese U.S. Peace Research Institute (GCUPRI) proudly announces the Nobel Peace Prize nomination of Sir Gary Sze Kong, J.D., honoring his lifelong work in peace, philanthropy, cross-cultural diplomacy, and economic empowerment worldwide. - September 30, 2025 - Global Chinese US Peace Research Institute (GCUPRI)
Dale Carnegie Tampa Bay & Southwest Florida Launches Executive and Performance Coaching to Meet Growing Leadership Demands
Dale Carnegie Tampa Bay & SWFL introduces Executive and Performance Coaching to help leaders execute faster, strengthen presence, and turn training into measurable results for organizations. - September 17, 2025 - Rick J. Gallegos & Associates
Occams Advisory Simplifies India Hiring with Employer-of-Record Service for American Companies
Occams Advisory Inc. has launched its Employer-of-Record (EOR) services in India, enabling U.S. businesses, particularly MSMEs, startups, and scaling companies, to hire and manage employees in India without setting up a local entity. Acting as the legal employer in India, Occams handles payroll, tax, statutory compliance, benefits administration, and labor law adherence, while clients control day-to-day work. This solution addresses the complexity of India’s labor regulations, providing faster a - September 15, 2025 - Occams Advisory
Passionate Sarasotans Add Their Voices to Local Non-Profit Board of Trustees
Aviva Senior Living welcomes four new members to its growing Board of Trustees. - September 12, 2025 - Aviva Senior Living
Crowther Roofing & Cooling Expands Its Rockfill Road Campus
Crowther Roofing & Cooling Expands with Adjacent Property Purchase at Rockfill Road Campus Crowther Roofing & Cooling, a leader in commercial Roofing and HVAC services across Southwest Florida, has announced the acquisition of an adjacent property at its Rockfill Road campus. This... - August 19, 2025 - Crowther Roofing & Cooling
PS Miner Introduces Payments with Crypto Wallets
Cloud mining platform PS Miner (psminer.com) announced it will integrate cryptocurrency wallet payment functionality into its service, simplifying the process for users interested in cloud mining. The platform also offers participants the opportunity to earn passive income through its various... - August 18, 2025 - PS Miner
The Cassata Foundation Sponsors Collier County Sheriff's Teen Driver Challenge
Rosario S. Cassata of the Cassata Foundation sponsored The Teen Driver Challenge along with the Collier County Sheriff's Department to ensure local teenagers are safe while on the road. - August 17, 2025 - The Cassata Foundation
Philanthropist Rosario S. Cassata, Trustee of The Cassata Foundation, generously donates LifeVac Units to the Collier County Sheriff's Department
On August 7, 2025, Rosario S. Cassata, Philanthropist and Trustee of The Cassata Foundation, a native of Long Island, N.Y., personally provided LifeVac anti-choking rescue devices for each marked patrol vehicle in Florida’s Collier County Sheriff's Department. - August 12, 2025 - The Cassata Foundation
Author Tommy Scherer’s New Book, "Soul Wars," is a Compelling Sci-Fi Novel That Centers Around Interstellar Travel and Spiritual Beings Who Are Able to Leave Their Bodies
Recent release “Soul Wars” from Page Publishing author Tommy Scherer is a riveting, intense tale set in the not-so-distant future that brings together spaceships, romance, and interstellar battles alongside advanced spiritual beings who can leave their bodies in order to interact with the material world. - July 15, 2025 - Page Publishing
Tim Carnahan’s New Book, "Under Development," is an Interactive Guide of Self-Reflective Exercises to Help Readers Evaluate Their Professional Goals and Aspirations
Fulton Books author Tim Carnahan, a retired financial executive who has served as chief financial officer for multiple billion-dollar companies, has completed his first book, “Under Development: A Commonsense Approach to Being Your Best (A Young Professional’s Guide)”: a poignant... - June 24, 2025 - Fulton Books
Occams Advisory Hosts AI-Finance Roundtable and Inaugurates New Delhi Office
Occams Group inaugurates its new Delhi office, uniting Occams Advisory, Occams AI, and Occams Elevate to foster collaboration, innovation, and human potential. This hub marks a strategic expansion into India, offering integrated business services, AI-driven solutions, and talent transformation. It reflects Occams' mission to empower aspirations and deliver impact from inception to infinity. - June 05, 2025 - Occams Advisory
APT Miner Provides Service Allowing Users to Participate in Mining Remotely Without Purchasing Machines
The cryptocurrency market has been showing an atmosphere of mixed optimism and caution. Despite the positive sentiment, the flagship currency Bitcoin (BTC) has returned to the $107,068 level. Bitcoin has attracted widespread attention from the market. Many investors see it as a manifestation of... - May 19, 2025 - APTMiner
NU World Consciousness AR Experience Launches on Kickstarter to Transform Everyday Spaces
NU World Consciousness AR Experience, which lets users overlay digital art on everyday spaces, has been approved by Kickstarter and is now entering its pre‑launch phase. Inspired by The Metamorphosis: An Anachronist’s Quest for Liberation, on Substack the project invites communities to explore new perspectives through augmented reality. Pre‑launch includes early access and exclusive digital rewards - April 24, 2025 - Gavin Media NU World
Entrex Florida Market and University of Tampa Launch “Revenue Realities” Series: A Comparative Analysis of Revenue and Equity Valuation in Public and Private Markets
Entrex Florida Market (OTC: RGLG), in collaboration with the University of Tampa’s Sykes College of Business and the Lowth Entrepreneurship Center, is pleased to announce the release of the inaugural edition of Revenue Realities—which first edition shall compare 20 years of revenue... - April 22, 2025 - Entrex Florida Market
Author Joe Owens Releases "Feelin’ Groovy: A Boomer Guide to Ageless Aging"
Aging isn’t about slowing down—it’s about gearing up for the best years of your life. In his latest book, "Feelin’ Groovy: A Boomer Guide to Ageless Aging," veteran author Joe Owens shares his 15-year journey of defying aging norms—and proves that Baby Boomers don’t have to fade into the background. - April 19, 2025 - Joe Owens
Built on Grit, Guts, and Generations: SuperSonic POS Redefines Retail Tech with a Family Legacy
SuperSonic POS offers modern point-of-sale solutions tailored for retail merchants. With user-friendly, customizable features and flexible credit card processing, it aims to redefine the way small business owners manage their operations. - April 18, 2025 - SuperSonic POS
A Pennsylvania Collector Has Offered American Art Advisor $1,000,000 to Find a Lost Fern Coppedge Family Portrait Painted in 1915
A Pennsylvania art collector is searching for a long lost family portrait painted by American artist Fern Coppedge in 1915. American Art Advisor is the publisher of the Fern Coppedge Catalogue Raisonne and is actively searching for the painting. - April 04, 2025 - American Art Advisor
Dr. Adam Greenberg Opens Sunshine State Dermatology and Skin Cancer Center in Venice, FL
Dr. Adam Greenberg, a double board-certified dermatologist and Mohs surgeon, is thrilled to announce the opening of his new practice, Sunshine State Dermatology and Skin Cancer Center, located at 1415 East Venice Avenue, Venice, Florida 34292. With over 20 years of experience serving the Venice... - March 27, 2025 - Sunshine State Dermatology and Skin Cancer Center
SŌLACE Boats Announce the Launch of the SŌLACE 30CS Center Console at the Palm Beach International Boat Show
The SŌLACE 30CS redefines what a luxury center console can be. Every feature of this boat has been carefully crafted to offer unparalleled performance, sophistication, and an exceptional boating experience. The SŌLACE 30CS embodies the perfect balance of cutting-edge technology, timeless design,... - March 14, 2025 - SOLACE Boats, LLC
Paradise Lifestyle Home Watch Earns Prestigious #2 Ranking Among Venice, FL's Top Home Watch Companies
Paradise Lifestyle Home Watch has been recognized as the #2 home watch company in Venice, Florida, by besthomewatchcompanies.com, the independent authority on home watch services. This achievement highlights Paradise Lifestyle Home Watch's unwavering commitment to providing exceptional service and... - March 10, 2025 - Best Home Watch Companies
Professional Plumbing & Design is Celebrating 40 Years of Plumbing Excellence
Sarasota's top residential and commercial plumbing service and pipelining company is celebrating 40 years in business. Family-owned and operated since 1985, Professional Plumbing & Design was founded by Ted Wittman with the help of his brother, Andy. Ted officially retired in 2013, handing the... - March 06, 2025 - Professional Plumbing & Design
Skyline Title Support Revolutionizes Real Estate Closings with FastTrack™ MLS
Skyline Title Support is excited to announce FastTrack™ MLS, a groundbreaking expedited Municipal Lien Search (MLS) solution that is transforming the real estate closing process. Designed for professionals who need reliable results under tight deadlines, FastTrack delivers the fastest... - February 20, 2025 - Skyline Title Support
Inside Sarasota’s Most Stunning Homes: Junior League’s 2025 Tour Offers Rare Access
The Junior League of Sarasota will host its 48th Annual Simply Sarasota Tour of Homes on February 21-22, 2025, offering the public an opportunity to explore six distinct residences that highlight a variety of architectural styles and interior designs. Proceeds from the event will support the League’s mission to develop women leaders and fund programs that assist young adults transitioning out of foster care. - February 18, 2025 - Junior League of Sarasota
WeBuildBacklinks.com: a New Era in Quality Backlink Services for SEO and AI
WeBuildBacklinks.com Emerges as a Leader in AI-Optimized Backlink Services Industry Experts Merge to Create a Premier Provider of Quality Backlinks for SEO and AI Recognition The demand for high-quality backlinks has never been greater as search engines and AI-driven algorithms continue to... - February 16, 2025 - We Build Backlinks
RHStv Presents: "Jabari’s Beautiful People: Featuring St. Pete Murals," a Vibrant Celebration of St. Petersburg’s Street Art and Community
“Jabari’s Beautiful People: Featuring St. Pete Murals” premieres February 21, 2025, on RHStv, showcasing St. Petersburg’s vibrant mural scene. Hosted by Jabari Thomas, the series celebrates the city’s culture, creativity, and community through the stories and art of local muralists. More than an art show, it’s a love letter to the city, exploring the passion and meaning behind every masterpiece. Stream it free on Roku, Amazon Fire, AppleTV, Samsung, LG, and mobile devices. - February 12, 2025 - RHStv
Author Joyce Bolton’s New Book, “What is God? A Rusty’s Neighborhood Series,” is a Captivating Tale of One Boy’s Journey to Discover the Truth Behind What God is
Recent release “What is God? A Rusty’s Neighborhood Series” from Page Publishing author Joyce Bolton is a compelling story of a young boy named Rusty, who asks his mother what God is after hearing his friend talk about him. Realizing she doesn’t have the answer herself, the two set off to discover it together and find out the truth for themselves. - February 03, 2025 - Page Publishing
How to Know Your Medspa Uses Real Botox®: 5 Essential Tips for Consumers
The cosmetic injectables market has been flooded with counterfeit or diluted Botox® products which pose serious health risks to medspa clients receiving treatments. dermani MEDSPA® shares five essential tips to help consumers identify the real, FDA-approved Botox® from Allergan. - January 29, 2025 - dermani MEDSPA®
Stoneforge Consulting Group Announces Innovative Business Consulting Solutions for Small to Medium Enterprises
Stoneforge Consulting Group in Sarasota, FL, unveils its enhanced Business Consulting Service tailored for small-to-medium enterprises. Focused on sustainable growth, it offers Virtual CFO Services, Business Growth Consulting, and Financial Management, addressing cash flow, risk, sales execution, and long-term planning. Leveraging its proprietary Five I’s Framework — Instinct, Insight, Intention, Implementation, and Inspection — Stoneforge ensures actionable strategies and efficient execution. - January 17, 2025 - Stoneforge Consulting Group
Engineered H2O, LLC Opens New Manufacturing Facility in Florida to Produce Activated Carbon Filtration Products
Engineered H2O, LLC has opened a new manufacturing facility in Palmetto, FL, specializing in high-quality activated carbon filtration products for commercial, industrial, and residential sectors. The plant supports the company's growth and mission to expand in the filtration market. The strategic location enhances supply chain efficiency and strengthens partnerships with OEM customers, positioning Engineered H2O for continued success in the water treatment industry. - January 17, 2025 - Engineered H2O, LLC
BCH Miner Offers Free Cloud Mining Services — Powered by Clean Energy
Using clean energy as a driver: It not only saves a lot of energy consumption, but also generates high profits, allowing investors to see the opportunities of new energy. In the fast-paced world of cryptocurrency, simplicity and profitability are key. For beginners who want to earn a stable income, cloud mining provides an attractive option. - January 09, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
1000 NORTH Sarasota Names Member Director, Alex Elshimy
1000 NORTH Sarasota, a premier private club and restaurant opening in late 2025, has appointed Alex Elshimy as Director of Membership. Alex brings extensive expertise from his leadership at Global Concept Group, Grafton Connor Group, and exclusive private clubs. Partnering with developer Kevin Daves, the club promises a luxury culinary experience featuring prime steaks, seafood, and fine wines. - December 11, 2024 - 1000 North Sarasota