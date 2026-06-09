Recent Headlines
Insurance on B Street Opens as First Business in New B Street Complex at Babcock Ranch
Insurance on B Street, a boutique office of Way Better Insurance, officially opened June 8, 2026, as the first business in Babcock Ranch’s new B Street complex. The independent agency offers home, auto, flood, umbrella, condo, renters, golf cart, and select business insurance, with a focus on clear answers, local service, and a more personal insurance experience for Babcock Ranch and Southwest Florida. - June 09, 2026 - Insurance on B Street
Garden State Coverage Launches Free Insurance Review Clinics for NJ Drivers and Small Businesses in Union and Passaic Counties
Garden State Coverage, a woman-owned insurance brokerage based in Union County, NJ, is launching free insurance policy review clinics to help local drivers and small business owners avoid costly coverage gaps. Founded by Moroccan-American broker Naima Elhassari, the initiative focuses on vehicle-dependent workers and multilingual communities in Union and Passaic Counties, where insurance confusion often leads to financial vulnerability. - January 22, 2026 - Garden State Coverage
Way Better Insurance Announces Local Hiring Push Ahead of New B Street Office Opening in Babcock Ranch
Way Better Insurance is launching a local hiring push as it prepares to open its new B Street office in Babcock Ranch in early 2026. While construction continues, the agency is operating from its Fort Myers headquarters and building a dedicated team of community-focused agents who live in or near Babcock Ranch. The expansion reflects strong growth in the area and the agency’s commitment to providing personalized home, auto, flood, and hurricane insurance solutions for local residents. - November 22, 2025 - Insurance on B Street
American Protection Corp Expands Comprehensive Mechanical Breakdown Insurance Plans to Include Annual Maintenance Benefits
American Protection Corp. is proud to announce innovative Mechanical Breakdown Insurance Plans that go beyond traditional coverage by integrating essential annual vehicle maintenance benefits—helping drivers keep their cars running smoothly and worry-free. By combining Mechanical Breakdown... - October 20, 2025 - American Protection Corp.
Way Better Insurance Launches Specialized Yacht & Marine Division at New Babcock Ranch Office
Way Better Insurance has launched a new Yacht & Marine Division at its Babcock Ranch office, specializing in yacht, sailboat, catamaran, and live-aboard boat insurance for vessels 30–70 feet operating in Florida, the Bahamas, and beyond. The division was inspired by Karen and Brian Culbertson’s year cruising the Bahamas aboard their catamaran Three Dog Cat, which gave them firsthand experience with the challenges boaters face in finding the right coverage. - September 18, 2025 - Insurance on B Street
American Protection Corp. Clarifies No Affiliation with American Vehicle Protection Corp.
American Protection Corp. (founded in 2012), a trusted Insurance Agency and provider of vehicle and home service contracts, has issued a statement to address recent public confusion due to a similarity in name with another entity, American Vehicle Protection Corp. (founded in 2016). American... - July 23, 2025 - American Protection Corp.
Way Better Insurance Opens New Office in Babcock Ranch
Way Better Insurance, an independent Florida agency specializing in home, auto, boat, and golf cart coverage, has opened a new office in Babcock Ranch. Founded in 2016 to give clients more choice than captive agencies, Way Better is now serving Babcock residents from The Hatchery while its permanent office is built on B Street. The office is led by Ruth Villanueva, a 15-year industry veteran dedicated to personalized service and real insurance options. - June 20, 2025 - Insurance on B Street
American Protection Corp. Reinforces Commitment to Trust and Transparency with BBB Accreditation
American Protection Corp., a nationwide provider of insurance and warranty services, proudly maintains its accreditation with the Better Business Bureau (BBB), holding an A+ rating. This recognition underscores the company's dedication to ethical business practices, exceptional customer service,... - June 05, 2025 - American Protection Corp.
Premiere Services 1Q 2025 Most Stolen Wheels & Tires Markets
Premiere Services, the leading provider of on-site wheel and tire replacement for insurance carriers releases its 1Q 2025 Most Stolen Wheel & Tire Markets. - April 29, 2025 - Premiere Services
SCA Claim Services Launches "3 or It's Free" Service with Cycle Time Guarantee for Standard Auto Claims
SCA Claim Services has launched its "3 or It's Free" guarantee for standard auto claim appraisals. SCA promises to complete the file within three business days of FNOL or there is no charge. - May 07, 2024 - SCA Claim Services
Title Twins Enhance Vehicle and Vessel Titling with Services Available Through the West Virginia Clearinghouse
Title Twins is recognized as a prominent processor in the vehicle and vessel titling industry, offering services that span across the United States. The company’s efforts to provide efficient and customer-centric titling services are supported by its extensive experience and commitment to excellence. - February 28, 2024 - Title Twins
Car Insurance Judge Ranks Top 10 Car Insurance Companies in the State of Texas
Buying auto insurance coverage in Texas is not easy, for many reasons. Car Insurance Judge makes it a little easier by issuing its Top Ten List. - October 07, 2021 - Car Insurance Judge
Car Insurance Judge Ranks Top 10 Car Insurance Companies in the State of California
Buying auto insurance coverage in California is not easy, for many reasons. Car Insurance Judge makes it a little easier by issuing its Top Ten List. - September 29, 2021 - Car Insurance Judge
Car Insurance Judge Releases List of 4 Reasons Why People Shouldn't Add a Second Car to Their Current Auto Insurance Policy
Additional cars on an auto insurance policy could make the rates go higher. - September 24, 2021 - Car Insurance Judge
Car Insurance Judge Releases List of 7 Reasons Why People Would Want to Change Their Car Insurance
Changing car insurance may seem like a hassle, but there are times when it's in someone's best interest to shop around. Car Insurance Judge gives drivers 7 reasons to pick up the phone and call their insurance agent. - September 22, 2021 - Car Insurance Judge
Car Insurance Judge Releases List of 7 Easy Ways to Lower Car Insurance Premiums
More cars returning to the road as the pandemic eases. - September 15, 2021 - Car Insurance Judge
Car Insurance Judge Launches New Website to Bring Car Insurance News to American Drivers
Website will focus on news drivers can use to stay safe and legal. - September 10, 2021 - Car Insurance Judge
Appalachian Underwriters Offers Life with Ethos
A new partnership has bloomed this spring. Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. has partnered with Ethos to offer life insurance. Agents will be able to offer both a level term life insurance in all states but New York, as well as Simplified Issue Term, Simplified Issue Whole, and Guaranteed Issue Whole Life options. After underwriting, which is often instant or the same day, the applicant will get a decision. If they approve, they can choose to activate their coverage without any agent involvement. - April 21, 2021 - Appalachian Underwriters, Inc.
AUI Launches Xpress BOP Online Comparative Rater
Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. is excited to announce Xpress BOP powered by Briza. Starting today, appointed agents are able (for the first time) to access this comparative rater that includes three carriers. Better yet, Xpress BOP is available in all states. - April 14, 2021 - Appalachian Underwriters, Inc.
AUI Celebrates Silver Anniversary with Sixth Consecutive 5 Star MGA Award
For the sixth consecutive year, Appalachian Underwriters Inc. (AUI) has been rated a Five Star Wholesale Partner by Insurance Business America agent and broker readers. “It’s an honor to receive this award from the retail producers. To be known as an MGA and Wholesaler that goes above... - March 31, 2021 - Appalachian Underwriters, Inc.
Monahan Returns to AUI as Florida Property and Casualty Senior Broker
Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. (AUI) is pleased to welcome Kimberly Monahan to the Brokerage Department as a Senior Property Casualty Broker. Kim’s focus will be accounts not readily available in the standard markets of property and casualty. - February 18, 2021 - Appalachian Underwriters, Inc.
AUI Adds Dustin Hickman to Brokerage Division, Bolstering Energy Practice in Dallas
Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. (AUI) is pleased to welcome Dustin Hickman to the Brokerage Department as a Casualty Broker. Dustin joins the AUI organization as part of the Energy Practice Group, specializing in heavy casualty accounts including the oil and gas business. - January 15, 2021 - Appalachian Underwriters, Inc.
Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. Celebrates Silver Anniversary
Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. celebrates it's 25th Anniversary this year. - January 06, 2021 - Appalachian Underwriters, Inc.
AUI Adds Joshua Kim to Brokerage Division, Opening More Opportunity for Commercial Accounts, Including Oil & Gas
Appalachian Underwriters Inc. welcomes Joshua Kim to its Brokerage team. Under the title Senior Broker, Kim will be specializing in casualty accounts, including oil and gas. He joins the Brokerage division with nearly 20 years in the field, working for a handful of other notable insurance entities. - December 16, 2020 - Appalachian Underwriters, Inc.
AUI Welcomes William Chambers in Newly Developed Digital Partnerships Role
Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. (AUI) is excited to announce the addition of William Chambers as Director of Digital Partnerships. Chambers comes to AUI with over 5 years of experience in the insurance industry, with former roles in underwriting and digital partnership management at a leading... - December 06, 2020 - Appalachian Underwriters, Inc.
U.S. Administrator Claims Welcomes Two New Managers
U.S. Administrator Claims is excited to announce that Michael Goff has been promoted to Senior Director and will lead all claim operations. In addition to this promotion, the company has also hired Greg Whalen to be Director of General Liability and Property Claims. Formerly the Director of New... - November 18, 2020 - Appalachian Underwriters, Inc.
Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. Opens New Office with New Regional Manager
Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. (AUI) announced the opening of a new satellite office in Richardson, TX, in which new hire, Terry Holley, will be the Regional Manager. Holley comes to AUI with over 25 years in the insurance industry, with former roles including Senior Vice President, and Director... - October 15, 2020 - Appalachian Underwriters, Inc.
Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. Promotes Three Marketing Employees to Representatives
Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. (AUI) is proud to announce that three in-house Marketing Team members have been promoted to Marketing Representatives. All will work from the Oak Ridge, TN headquarters to service agents in their specific territories. Dakota Stiles will be servicing the Delta area,... - October 08, 2020 - Appalachian Underwriters, Inc.
Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. Commercial Specialty Director, Rhonda Henze, Named in Insurance Business America’s Elite Women 2020 Issue
Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. is proud to announce that Commercial Specialty Director, Rhonda Henze, has been named in Insurance Business America’s Elite Women 2020 issue. - June 24, 2020 - Appalachian Underwriters, Inc.
Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. Purchases South Carolina MGA, Insurit & Associates Inc.
Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. is pleased announce the acquisition of Insurit & Associates Inc. Established in 2012, Insurit & Associates, formerly located in West Columbia, South Carolina, was an insurance provider for personal lines insurance. This purchase now allows AUI to service 80... - June 17, 2020 - Appalachian Underwriters, Inc.
Ben Franklin Insurance Bolster Commercial Insurance and Risk with New Local Hire
Ben Franklin Insurance and Investments adds key team member Aaron Brown in order to strengthen the company’s Commercial Insurance and Risk services. - May 14, 2020 - Ben Franklin Insurance and Investments
Insurance Navy Brokers COVID-19 Announcement
Insurance Navy, the leading insurance agency in Illinois, announces new office procedures regarding COVID-19. Per the COVID-19 Executive Order NO. 8 Sec 12. r., Insurance Navy Brokers locations will remain open during regular business hours, with phone support available 7 days a week Monday... - April 01, 2020 - Insurance Navy
Insurance Navy Shares Coronavirus Prevention Tips with Rideshare Drivers
Insurance Navy shares coronavirus prevention tips to keep rideshare drivers healthy during the outbreak. Official CDC data states that there are more than 1,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, otherwise known as COVID-19, in the U.S. alone. As more data comes in on the number of cases, it is... - March 14, 2020 - Insurance Navy
Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. Hires Carol Ashman as External Marketing Representative for West Florida
Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. welcomes Carol Ashman as the new External Marketing Representative for Western Florida. She will be focusing on building agent relationships in the Florida Panhandle. She comes to AUI with 16 years in the retail agency side of insurance. “Our Florida... - February 22, 2020 - Appalachian Underwriters, Inc.
Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. Promotes Zach Blaetz to Mid Atlantic Regional Manager
Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. is proud to announce Zach Blaetz as Mid Atlantic Regional Manager. Formerly AUI’s Atlantic Marketing Representative, Zach will still be helping to place accounts for NY, RI, NJ, PA, DE, MD, VA, NC, and SC agents while also managing the satellite office in... - January 16, 2020 - Appalachian Underwriters, Inc.
Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. Welcomes Back Derek Roberts as New England Regional Manager
Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. is excited to welcome back Derek Roberts as New England Regional Manager. Working locally out of AUI’s new Maine office, he will be placing accounts in CT, MA, ME, NH, RI, and VT. Previously the Manager of Commercial Binds and Commercial Insurance Services at... - January 08, 2020 - Appalachian Underwriters, Inc.
Insurance Navy Brokers Share Driving Tips for Congested Roads
A recent study found that nearly one-third of people admit to driving more aggressively during the Christmas season. Insurance Navy urges people to drive cautiously and shares the following safe driving tips. “December is a time of high stress,” said Insurance Navy’s President... - December 18, 2019 - Insurance Navy
Appalachian Underwriters Partners with Thimble Insurance to Bring Appointed Agents a Short-Term Policy Option
Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. is excited to announce its partnership with Thimble Insurance, the on-demand insurance platform for short-term, small-business-centered policies. This is Thimble’s first partnership with an insurance Managing General Agent/Wholesaler. Formerly Verifly, the... - December 06, 2019 - Appalachian Underwriters, Inc.
Insurance Navy Brokers Shares Holiday Travel Tips
Insurance Navy, a leader in the insurance market, warns drivers of the upcoming holiday traffic and shares tips on how to make a road trip safe and enjoyable. Thanksgiving is a time for family, friends and food. It is also a time for heavy traffic. Travelers need to know when to leave and return to... - November 28, 2019 - Insurance Navy
Insurance Navy Earns Better Business Bureau Accreditation
Becoming an Accredited Business with the Better Business Bureau is an honor not accorded to all businesses; because not all businesses meet eligibility standards. Insurance Navy is pleased to announce that it has met all BBB standards and is now an Accredited Business. “Accreditation in the... - October 16, 2019 - Insurance Navy
Insurance Navy Brokers Now Offers Life Insurance
As a leader in the insurance industry of Illinois, Insurance Navy has added life insurance policies to its list of insurance services. Life insurance is the perfect service for those whose families depend on their income. Life insurance rates vary between men and women. However, for both, rates... - September 01, 2019 - Insurance Navy
Insurance Navy Brokers Brings Affordable Insurance to Wicker Park
Insurance Navy, Illinois’ leading insurance agency, is happy to announce a new location opening in Wicker Park. Vice President of Insurance Navy, Rami Sneineh, looks forward to expanding the reach of Insurance Navy. “Our new Wicker Park office provides Chicago with another convenient... - September 01, 2019 - Insurance Navy
Insurance Navy Brokers Now Offers Windshield Repair Service
Insurance Navy, the leading insurance agency in Illinois, announces its partnership with NSD to provide the Windshield Protection Plan. The service allows members to have access to windshield repair services at their own convenience. Vice President of Insurance Navy, Rami Sneineh, is excited about... - August 29, 2019 - Insurance Navy
Insurance Navy Brokers Introduces New Health Service CareClix
Insurance Navy, a leading insurance agency in Illinois, is happy to announce it is partnering with NSD to provide CareClix, a telemedicine service. The service gives members access to healthcare professionals 24/7. The rising medical costs in the U.S. have driven people to look for better options. - August 17, 2019 - Insurance Navy
Insurance Navy Brokers Brings Affordable Insurance to Wicker Park
Insurance Navy, Illinois’ leading insurance agency, is happy to announce a new location opening in Wicker Park. Vice President of Insurance Navy, Rami Sneineh, looks forward to expanding the reach of Insurance Navy. “Our new Wicker Park office provides Chicago with another convenient... - July 12, 2019 - Insurance Navy
Insurance Navy Brokers Set to Participate in Summer Festivals
Insurance Navy, the leading insurance agency in Illinois, announces the festivals the agency will participate in this July. Insurance Navy’s booth will have a prize wheel, giveaways and a raffle to win a $500 Visa gift card. President of Insurance Navy, Fadi Sneineh, is excited to get the... - June 28, 2019 - Insurance Navy
Insurance Navy Brokers Open Office in Bridgeview, IL
Insurance Navy, Illinois’ leading insurance agency, is bringing budget-friendly insurance to Bridgeview. - June 26, 2019 - Insurance Navy
Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. Welcomes Jennifer Szalkay Back to Brokerage Division
Appalachian Underwriters is thrilled to welcome back former Broker, Jennifer Szalkay, to the Brokerage division. Now a Senior Broker, she will be working on Specialty Casualty and Construction accounts in all 50 states. Jennifer has over 10 years of experience in the insurance industry, formerly... - June 01, 2019 - Appalachian Underwriters, Inc.
Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. Announces Multiple New Hires to Commercial Division
Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. is pleased to announce the hiring of three new Underwriters, April Cook, Amanda Setchfield, and Carol Armstrong, to the Commercial Specialty division. - May 23, 2019 - Appalachian Underwriters, Inc.
Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. Adds Commercial Auto Markets to Brokerage Division with the Hiring of New Transportation Broker, Mary Kidd
Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. is excited to announce the recent hire of Transportation Broker, Mary Kidd, to the Sarasota, Florida office. Mary will focus on large commercial transportation accounts, those over $25,000 in premium, across all states. Mary comes to AUI with 28 years of experience... - April 28, 2019 - Appalachian Underwriters, Inc.