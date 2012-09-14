PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Insurance Navy Brokers Share Driving Tips for Congested Roads A recent study found that nearly one-third of people admit to driving more aggressively during the Christmas season. Insurance Navy urges people to drive cautiously and shares the following safe driving tips. “December is a time of high stress,” said Insurance Navy’s President Fadi... - December 18, 2019 - Insurance Navy

Appalachian Underwriters Partners with Thimble Insurance to Bring Appointed Agents a Short-Term Policy Option Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. is excited to announce its partnership with Thimble Insurance, the on-demand insurance platform for short-term, small-business-centered policies. This is Thimble’s first partnership with an insurance Managing General Agent/Wholesaler. Formerly Verifly, the “A”... - December 06, 2019 - Appalachian Underwriters, Inc.

Insurance Navy Brokers Shares Holiday Travel Tips Insurance Navy, a leader in the insurance market, warns drivers of the upcoming holiday traffic and shares tips on how to make a road trip safe and enjoyable. Thanksgiving is a time for family, friends and food. It is also a time for heavy traffic. Travelers need to know when to leave and return to avoid... - November 28, 2019 - Insurance Navy

Insurance Navy Earns Better Business Bureau Accreditation Becoming an Accredited Business with the Better Business Bureau is an honor not accorded to all businesses; because not all businesses meet eligibility standards. Insurance Navy is pleased to announce that it has met all BBB standards and is now an Accredited Business. “Accreditation in the BBB... - October 16, 2019 - Insurance Navy

Insurance Navy Brokers Brings Affordable Insurance to Wicker Park Insurance Navy, Illinois’ leading insurance agency, is happy to announce a new location opening in Wicker Park. Vice President of Insurance Navy, Rami Sneineh, looks forward to expanding the reach of Insurance Navy. “Our new Wicker Park office provides Chicago with another convenient location... - September 01, 2019 - Insurance Navy

Insurance Navy Brokers Now Offers Life Insurance As a leader in the insurance industry of Illinois, Insurance Navy has added life insurance policies to its list of insurance services. Life insurance is the perfect service for those whose families depend on their income. Life insurance rates vary between men and women. However, for both, rates increase... - September 01, 2019 - Insurance Navy

Insurance Navy Brokers Now Offers Windshield Repair Service Insurance Navy, the leading insurance agency in Illinois, announces its partnership with NSD to provide the Windshield Protection Plan. The service allows members to have access to windshield repair services at their own convenience. Vice President of Insurance Navy, Rami Sneineh, is excited about the... - August 29, 2019 - Insurance Navy

Insurance Navy Brokers Introduces New Health Service CareClix Insurance Navy, a leading insurance agency in Illinois, is happy to announce it is partnering with NSD to provide CareClix, a telemedicine service. The service gives members access to healthcare professionals 24/7. The rising medical costs in the U.S. have driven people to look for better options. Although... - August 17, 2019 - Insurance Navy

Insurance Navy Brokers Set to Participate in Summer Festivals Insurance Navy, the leading insurance agency in Illinois, announces the festivals the agency will participate in this July. Insurance Navy’s booth will have a prize wheel, giveaways and a raffle to win a $500 Visa gift card. President of Insurance Navy, Fadi Sneineh, is excited to get the summer... - June 28, 2019 - Insurance Navy

Insurance Navy Brokers Open Office in Bridgeview, IL Insurance Navy, Illinois’ leading insurance agency, is bringing budget-friendly insurance to Bridgeview. - June 26, 2019 - Insurance Navy

Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. Welcomes Jennifer Szalkay Back to Brokerage Division Appalachian Underwriters is thrilled to welcome back former Broker, Jennifer Szalkay, to the Brokerage division. Now a Senior Broker, she will be working on Specialty Casualty and Construction accounts in all 50 states. Jennifer has over 10 years of experience in the insurance industry, formerly working... - June 01, 2019 - Appalachian Underwriters, Inc.

Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. Announces Multiple New Hires to Commercial Division Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. is pleased to announce the hiring of three new Underwriters, April Cook, Amanda Setchfield, and Carol Armstrong, to the Commercial Specialty division. - May 23, 2019 - Appalachian Underwriters, Inc.

Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. Adds Commercial Auto Markets to Brokerage Division with the Hiring of New Transportation Broker, Mary Kidd Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. is excited to announce the recent hire of Transportation Broker, Mary Kidd, to the Sarasota, Florida office. Mary will focus on large commercial transportation accounts, those over $25,000 in premium, across all states. Mary comes to AUI with 28 years of experience in... - April 28, 2019 - Appalachian Underwriters, Inc.

Insurance Navy Accelerates Growth with New Office in Bridgeview Insurance Navy, the fastest-growing insurance agency in Illinois, is expanding its insurance services by opening a new agency office in Bridgeview, Illinois. Through this new location, Insurance Navy will be able to be closer to existing customers and offer affordable insurance services to the Bridgeview... - March 16, 2019 - Insurance Navy

Insurance Navy Partners with Mile Auto for Per-Mile Insurance Services PInsurance Navy, the fastest-growing insurance agency in Illinois, is expanding its insurance services by partnering with Mile Auto. Through this partnership, Insurance Navy will offer per-mile insurance coverage. This type of service is a great option for people who commute to work using rideshare... - March 15, 2019 - Insurance Navy

National General Insurance Holding Open House Feb. 25th from 9am to 6pm National General Insurance is expanding in Winston-Salem. NatGen will be hiring 30+ Inside Sales Agents at their Winston-Salem main office. - February 21, 2019 - National General Insurance

Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. Adds Four New Team Members to the Workers’ Compensation Division Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. is pleased to announce the hiring of four Workers’ Compensation underwriting professionals to the St. Peters, MO office. Tara Regan-Collins, Sr. Underwriter Tara is a seasoned insurance professional, previously working with another national MGA where was Senior Underwriter. - February 07, 2019 - Appalachian Underwriters, Inc.

Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. Welcomes Workers’ Compensation Manager, John Travis Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. is pleased to announce the addition of John Travis as Manager of Workers’ Compensation Operations. - January 17, 2019 - Appalachian Underwriters, Inc.

Insurance Navy Brokers Brings Affordable Insurance to Aurora The fastest-growing insurance agency in Illinois opens a new office in Aurora, Illinois. - January 07, 2019 - Insurance Navy

Insurance Navy Shares Importance of Mexico Travel Insurance For travelers visiting Mexico this holiday season, it is important to take into consideration that Mexico does not recognize car insurance policies from the U.S. Travelers will need a Mexico Travel Insurance policy in order to have car insurance coverage. - December 24, 2018 - Insurance Navy

Insurance Navy Brokers Announces New Location in the Elgin Community The fastest-growing insurance agency in Illinois opens a new branch in Elgin, Illinois. - November 16, 2018 - Insurance Navy

Appalachian Underwriters Unveils Enhanced Payment Portal Which Can Accept Credit Card and Check Payments for Agency Billed Policies AUI has launched an enhanced payment portal which now accepts credit card and check payments. Available for both new business and renewal policies, appointed agents now have the choice of paying with either the agent’s credit/checking information or the insured’s. Enhancements also include... - October 27, 2018 - Appalachian Underwriters, Inc.

Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. Welcomes New External Marketing Representative, Nick Schnarre Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. is pleased to announce the hire of Nick Schnarre as External Marketing Representative for IL, IN, and MO agents. He will be working remotely in the St. Louis, MO area, helping agents in those states listed find the best markets and products to fit their clients’ needs. - October 24, 2018 - Appalachian Underwriters, Inc.

Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. Hires New Garage Underwriter for Midwest Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. is excited to introduce new Garage Underwriter, Joanna St.Clair. She will be working remotely in the Austin, TX area, primarily underwriting Garage risks for Midwest agents. Joanna comes to AUI with 15 years of experience in the insurance industry. Starting as an Imaging... - October 20, 2018 - Appalachian Underwriters, Inc.

Agricultural Workers Mutual Auto Insurance Company Receives Three Prestigious ValChoice Awards for Third Consecutive Year Awards Recognize AgWorkers as One of the Best Insurers for Service, Claims Handling, and Value - October 03, 2018 - AgWorkers Insurance

Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. Announces Opening of New Office in Burlington, North Carolina Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. announced the opening of its new office in Burlington, North Carolina with a new Commercial Underwriter on staff. - August 25, 2018 - Appalachian Underwriters, Inc.

Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. Welcomes Peter Stavrakos to Brokerage Division Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. is pleased to announce the addition of Peter Stavrakos to the Brokerage office in Sarasota, Florida. He will be joining the Professional Liability Team where he will focus on solving the coverage needs of both smaller and larger Professional and Management Liability accounts. As... - July 21, 2018 - Appalachian Underwriters, Inc.

Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. Hires Armando Duran as External Marketing Representative for Texas Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. is pleased to welcome a new External Marketing Representative for Texas, Armando Duran. Working out of the Dallas/Fort Worth area, he will be focusing on agent relationships throughout the state. Armando comes to AUI with over ten years of experience in the insurance industry,... - June 17, 2018 - Appalachian Underwriters, Inc.

GAINSCO Named Company of the Year by Texas PIA GAINSCO Auto Insurance® was recently named the Company of the Year by the Texas Professional Insurance Agents. GAINSCO focuses its efforts on the non-standard personal automobile insurance market, specializing in minimum-limits personal auto insurance. - May 26, 2018 - GAINSCO, Inc.

Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. Promotes Eric Dail to Western Region Regional Vice President Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. is pleased to announce its new Western Region Regional Vice President, Eric Dail. Formerly a Western Region Marketing Representative for AUI, Eric will now manage the day-to-day operations of the Scottsdale office, including workers’ compensation and commercial garage... - April 26, 2018 - Appalachian Underwriters, Inc.

AUI’s Premium Personal Lines Division, Reliance Risk Solutions, Named a Top Personal Insurance Agency by Chubb Chubb has bestowed its Cornerstone designation on Appalachian Underwriters, Inc.’s premium personal lines division, Reliance Risk Solutions (RRS). - April 22, 2018 - Appalachian Underwriters, Inc.

Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. Taps Lilyana Saunders as a Florida Workers' Compensation Underwriter Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. announces the addition of Workers’ Compensation Underwriter, Lilyana "Lili" Saunders, to the Sanford, Florida office. She will be writing small comp accounts, as well as building relationships with agents and growing AUI’s book of business. Lili has... - March 22, 2018 - Appalachian Underwriters, Inc.

Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. Announces Addition of Commercial Specialty Underwriter, Siran Wixom, to Oak Ridge Office Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. is proud to welcome Siran Wixom to the Oak Ridge office as a Commercial Specialty Underwriter. She will be handling small to medium size Commercial Specialty accounts. Siran brings close to 20 years’ experience in the insurance industry to her new role, including... - March 01, 2018 - Appalachian Underwriters, Inc.

Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. Welcomes Workers’ Compensation Underwriter, Alon Cohn to the Sanford Office Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. is pleased to announce the recent hire of Workers’ Compensation Underwriter, Alon Cohn to the Sanford, Florida office. - February 16, 2018 - Appalachian Underwriters, Inc.

Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. Welcomes Marketing Representative John Gray Back to the Team to Cover Northeast Appalachian Underwriters is thrilled to welcome back John Gray to the Marketing Team. Formerly the Midwest Marketing Representative, he will now focus on the Northeastern states, including Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, Massachusetts, New York, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware,... - January 26, 2018 - Appalachian Underwriters, Inc.

Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. Develops Exclusive Monoline Sewer Back-Up and Sump Pump Overflow Product Appalachian Underwriters, Inc., a leading insurance wholesale outlet, has developed a Monoline Sewer Back-up and Sump Pump Overflow product, exclusive to appointed agents. Offered through AUI Brokerage and available in all 50 states, this product covers a wide range of occupancy classes including habitational,... - January 06, 2018 - Appalachian Underwriters, Inc.

Appalachian Underwriters Partners with ValueMomentum to Enable Online Rate-Quote-Bind for Personal Lines with New Rating Software and Digital Engagement Platform Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. (AUI) has selected ValueMomentum’s iFoundry Rating Engine and BizDynamics software for enabling rating and online quoting for AssetGuard Personal Lines program for valuable personal articles. AUI has offered AssetGuard for some time. However, the quote and policy... - December 08, 2017 - Appalachian Underwriters, Inc.

Dallas OEP Sales Agent Open House September 21st National General is hiring for Open Enrollment (OEP) Inside Sales Agents. Agents are focused on selling, selling and more selling and on reaching daily, weekly and monthly sales quotas. - September 21, 2017 - National General Insurance

Appalachian Underwriters Welcomes New Garage Underwriter Appalachian Underwriters is pleased to welcome new Garage Underwriter I, Michael Peoples, to the Scottsdale, AZ office. He will be primarily underwriting Garage risks in the Western states. Michael started his career as a Garage Underwriter in 2011. He has a BA in Sociology from Bowling Green State... - August 31, 2017 - Appalachian Underwriters, Inc.

Appalachian Underwriters Welcomes New Property Broker Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. is excited to welcome Drew Vann to the Brokerage Division in Sarasota, FL. - August 31, 2017 - Appalachian Underwriters, Inc.

Appalachian Underwriters Welcomes External Marketing Representative for Western States Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. is excited to welcome Jim Rocke to the Marketing Team as the External Marketing Representative for the Western states. - August 24, 2017 - Appalachian Underwriters, Inc.

Appalachian Underwriters Welcomes New Director of Underwriting for Personal Lines Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. is pleased to announce the addition of the new Director of Underwriting for Personal Lines, Brad Burton, to their Oak Ridge office. In directing the development of and compliance with underwriting requirements applicable to the various programs under management, Burton... - July 22, 2017 - Appalachian Underwriters, Inc.

Appalachian Underwriters Welcomes New Professional Liability Broker Appalachian Underwriters is pleased to announce the addition of new Professional Liability Broker, Gary Smid, to their Sarasota office. He will be focusing on solving the coverage needs of both smaller and larger, complex Professional and Management Liability accounts. Smid’s target classes will... - July 13, 2017 - Appalachian Underwriters, Inc.

Appalachian Underwriters’ Reliance Risk Solutions Partners with an A XV Carrier to Bring a New Admitted Solution for Agency Members Appalachian Underwriters’ high net worth division, Reliance Risk Solutions, is excited to announce a Fine Art Program which offers customized products and services for commercial and personal inland marine fine art and valuable articles. Coverage includes museums, galleries, private dealers and... - June 18, 2017 - Appalachian Underwriters, Inc.

Appalachian Underwriters' Reliance Risk Solutions Named a Top Personal Insurance Agency by Chubb Chubb has bestowed its Cornerstone designation on Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. Of the approximately 3,200 U.S. personal lines agencies that work with Chubb Personal Risk Services, less than seven percent have earned the Cornerstone designation. “Appalachian Underwriters has worked with Chubb... - June 18, 2017 - Appalachian Underwriters, Inc.

RateGenius Named a Top 100 Tech Company in Austin RateGenius was named a Top 100 Digital Tech Company in Austin by Built In Austin for 2016. RateGenius, an auto refinance broker founded in 1999, came in at number 43 for the year. This exclusive list ranks the digital players of the Austin community according to local, full-time employee count. Over... - May 11, 2017 - rateGenius

Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. Welcomes New National Accounts Marketing Representative, Howard Sampsell Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. is pleased to announce the addition of the new National Accounts Marketing Representative, Howard Sampsell, to the Oak Ridge office. He will be working with national agents to enhance current partner relationships, grow AUI’s national book of business, and introduce... - April 26, 2017 - Appalachian Underwriters, Inc.

RateGenius Named Top Workplace in Austin RateGenius, an Austin-based, nationwide web-based vehicle refinance loan broker was named a Top Workplace in Austin for the fourth consecutive year. The award was set-up by The Austin American Statesman to recognize companies that have a great workplace. RateGenius, founded in 1999, believes in an open... - April 18, 2017 - rateGenius