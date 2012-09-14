PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Doeren Mayhew Named Among Forbes’ Most Recommended Tax Firms Doeren Mayhew, a nationally recognized CPA and advisory firm, has been named as one of Forbes’ most recommended tax firms in the United States. Compiled by Forbes in partnership with market research company Statista, the list was created from nearly 2,000 survey responses from CPAs, enrolled agents,... - December 19, 2019 - Doeren Mayhew

New Speaker from UK MoD Announced for Defence Aviation Safety 2020 SMi reports: Timothy Rowntree, Director Engineering and Safety, DE&S UK MoD will be presenting at the Defence Aviation Safety conference next April. - December 19, 2019 - SMi Group

Novacoast & EST Group to Partner in Texas-Area Cybersecurity Services Novacoast to combine its international resources with EST Group’s specialized Identity & Access skillsets to expand services for both group’s customer bases. - December 19, 2019 - Novacoast, Inc.

Sponsor Glenair Italia’s Presentation Released for Network Centric Warfare 2020 in Rome SMi Reports: Senior representative from Sponsor Glenair Italia will be discussing updates on the Star Pan at the Network Centric Warfare Conference in Rome, next February. - December 18, 2019 - SMi Group

US Naval Force Europe Speaker Announced for Maritime Reconnaissance and Surveillance Technology SMi Reports: Commodore William Pennington, Commanding Officer, Task Force 67, US Naval Force Europe, will be speaking and presenting at Maritime Reconnaissance and Surveillance Technology in Rome, Italy in February 2020. - December 18, 2019 - SMi Group

Voices of the Region Holds March Speaker Series Monthly series features St. Louis' most influential professionals. - December 18, 2019 - Psychological Associates

Doeren Mayhew Expands Houston Presence via Acquisition of Evans & Chastain LLC Doeren Mayhew, a global certified public accounting and advisory firm with locations in Texas, Michigan, Florida, North Carolina, Switzerland and England, has completed its acquisition of Evans & Chastain, LLC, a Houston-based accounting firm. The acquired firm will begin operating under the Doeren... - December 18, 2019 - Doeren Mayhew

KDG Named a Lehigh Valley Business of the Year by Lehigh Valley Business The Allentown business processes company won the prestigious award for the medium-sized category. - December 17, 2019 - The Kyle David Group, LLC

CareerSprints.com, a Popular Training Provider, Launches Free Half-Day Webinar for Scrum and Agile Aspirants CareerSprints.com, a popular choice for professional learners, has launched a free half-day virtual webinar for Scrum and Agile. This free webinar will help learners understand the differences between Agile roles and the necessary steps to kickstart their Agile careers. - December 17, 2019 - Career Sprints

Carlsbad, CA Mold Inspection and Asbestos Testing Services Offered by Murrieta Mold Inspection Company EZ Mold Inspections expands asbestos testing and mold inspections in Carlsbad, California. The Murrieta mold inspection company continues expanding in San Diego County. - December 16, 2019 - EZ Mold Inspections

SES Water Set to Present Case Study at Smart Water Systems 2020 SMi Reports: Daniel Woodworth, Network Strategy Manager at SES Water, will be presenting at Smart Water Systems 2020, which will convene in London on 20th-21st April 2020. - December 16, 2019 - SMi Group

The Photonics Group Named Exclusive US and Canadian Distributor of Lasersafe PC Software The Photonics Group is named exclusive distributor of LaserSafe PC software for the United States and Canada. - December 16, 2019 - The Photonics Group

GISS Announced as Latest Sponsor for Mobile Deployable Communications 2020 SMi Group Reports: GISS will present at the 13th Mobile Deployable Communications Conference in Warsaw, Poland on the 30th and 31st January 2020. - December 15, 2019 - SMi Group

ALA Announces Resignation of Executive Director The Association of Legal Administrators (ALA) announced today that Oliver P. Yandle, JD, CAE, has resigned as Executive Director. The ALA Board of Directors accepted Yandle’s resignation effective January 31, 2020, and the Board will commence discussions to appoint new leadership. “Over... - December 14, 2019 - Association of Legal Administrators

US Army Futures Command to Provide Updates on Military Feeding and Reducing the Combat Load at Defence Logistics Central and Eastern Europe 2020 SMi Reports: Mr. Stephen Moody, Director, Combat Feeding Directorate, CCDC Solider Center, US Army Futures Command will be speaking at the Defence Logistics CEE Conference in Hungary, next March. - December 14, 2019 - SMi Group

Michael Stockard Joins the ANB Advisory Board ANB Systems, Inc. appoints Michael Stockard to their Advisory Board to venture expansion of its market share for tracking systems in the energy efficiency space. ANB is also looking to offer their workflow and process automation solutions to other business groups in the utility industry. ANB has recently... - December 13, 2019 - ANB Systems, Inc.

Exclusive Updates on the UK MoD’s LE TacCIS Programme at Future Armoured Vehicles Situational Awareness 2020 SMi Reports: Senior representative from the UK MoD will be presenting updates on the LE TacCIS programme at the conference in London, next April. - December 13, 2019 - SMi Group

Invite from Lynne Ensor, Chair for Pharma Microbiology East Coast Conference, April 2020, Boston SMi Reports: Invitation from conference chair Lynne Ensor for Pharmaceutical Microbiology East Coast 2020 in Boston. - December 13, 2019 - SMi Group

Dr. Samareh Lajaunias, Director at Combioxin, Speaking at SMi's 22nd Annual Superbugs & Superdrugs Conference SMi Reports: Dr. Samareh Lajaunias, Director at Combioxin, will be speaking at SMi's 22nd Annual Superbugs & Superdrugs Conference in London in March 2020. - December 13, 2019 - SMi Group

PHM International, Inc. Enters Joint Venture Targeting International Expansion, Executive Experience Sharing and Trade Missions, PHM International and Sharp 10 Group, LLC Form JV - December 13, 2019 - PHM International, Inc.

BrookeWealth Global, LLC: Adapting to New Tech Crucial for Company Survival in 2020 Businesses should keep themselves abreast of emerging technologies to endure the competition and to stay relevant. - December 12, 2019 - BrookeWealth Global, LLC

Air Vice Marshal Warren James of The Royal Airforce to Present at Defence Aviation Safety 2020 SMi reports: Air Vice Marshal Warren James, Air Officer Commanding, No. 22 Group, Royal Air Force, will be presenting at the Defence Aviation Safety conference next April. - December 11, 2019 - SMi Group

ANB Systems Expands Its Offshore Development Center ANB Systems, Inc., a leading workflow management solutions provider for utilities in the US, is inaugurating its expanded office space on the 2nd Floor of Khivraj Complex 1, Anna Salai, Nandanam on December 11, 2019. This expansion is envisaged to not only add more seats in the offshore development center,... - December 11, 2019 - ANB Systems, Inc.

Exclusive Interview from Christiane Niederlaender, Director at AMBR Consulting Ltd., Released Ahead of SMi’s RNA Therapeutics Conference SMi has released an exclusive interview with industry expert Christiane Niederlaender, Director at AMBR Consulting Ltd, ahead of the upcoming RNA Therapeutics conference this February. - December 11, 2019 - SMi Group

Psychological Associates Holds First Q4 Leadership: The People Skills Advantage 60-year-old consulting firm revamps signature Leadership Through People Skills workshop. - December 11, 2019 - Psychological Associates

Forensic Expert Shares Experiences, Lessons on Richard Jewell and 1996 Olympic Bombing John M. Collins was a key player on the forensic team that helped solve the 1996 Olympic bombing. Now an executive coach and leadership strategist, the lessons he learned from Atlanta still shape how he encourages his clients. - December 10, 2019 - Critical Victories, LLC

KDG Recognized as a Top 40 Global Company in the Clutch 1000 List KDG was ranked #36 in a list of the top 1000 global companies, based on customer satisfaction and verified client reviews. - December 10, 2019 - The Kyle David Group, LLC

Micron Technology Will Extend DRAM Technology Lead in 2020 Micron Technology, which is the only memory company manufacturing DRAMs at the 1z nm node in 2019, will extend its technology lead in 2020 by manufacturing DRAMs at the 1α nm node, according to the report “Hot ICs: A Market Analysis of Artificial Intelligence, 5G, CMOS Image Sensors, and... - December 10, 2019 - The Information Network

EZ Mold Inspections Near Temecula Launches Asbestos Testing & Mold Inspection Services in Oceanside, CA Located near Temecula, EZ Mold Inspections begins expanding in San Diego County. The company now provides asbestos testing and mold inspections in Oceanside, California. - December 09, 2019 - EZ Mold Inspections

The MahaRaja Eco Dive Lodge Was Named in Lonely Planet’s Top 5 World's Best Eco Resorts and Has Been Described as the Only Genuinely Eco-Friendly Dive Resort in the World Lonely Planet has published its 2019 Top 5 world’s best eco resorts list and the MahaRaja Eco Dive Lodge made it to the top, after 18 months of operations. The MahaRaja Eco Dive Lodge has also been mentioned as "the only genuinely eco-friendly dive resort in the world" by Lonely Planet. “Preserving... - December 08, 2019 - MahaRaja Eco Dive Lodge

Deputy Chief of Staff of Italian Navy to Present at Border Security Conference SMi Reports: The 13th Border Security Conference to take place on 11-12 February 2020 in Rome, Italy - December 08, 2019 - SMi Group

LogicSource Wins from the Road: Improving the Health and Wellness of FF&E Spend A leading health and wellness retailer had a problem. As part of a national rebranding effort, the company was rolling out a new store concept and design across its 700+ US locations. It was a massive, long-term project that included customized flooring, lighting, signage, and fixtures, with each component requiring bespoke specifications and materials. - December 07, 2019 - LogicSource

Pharma Microbiology UK Conference to Discuss Environmental Monitoring SMi Reports: The Pharmaceutical Microbiology UK conference, taking place on 20 and 21 January 2020 in London, will include a variety of innovative presentations from the environmental monitoring field. - December 07, 2019 - SMi Group

Psychological Associates Hires Two Team Members 60-year-old consulting firm adds organizational and performance experts to its organization. - December 07, 2019 - Psychological Associates

Pre-Filled Syringes East Coast 2020 to Discuss Key Topics Driving the Industry SMi Reports: Pre-Filled Syringes East Coast 2020 will highlight regulations, digital technology, innovative design and delivery systems, and more. - December 07, 2019 - SMi Group

Stop Fuel Card Fraud with the New BlueArrow Fuel App BlueArrow Telematics is proud to announce the release of their proprietary fuel card integration App, BlueArrow Fuel that automates and monitors fuel card use and abuse with one simple, convenient application. - December 06, 2019 - BlueArrow Telematics

Jatheon Technologies Inc. Adds WhatsApp Archiving to Its On-Prem Archiving Solution Jatheon Technologies, the industry leader in providing data archiving solutions for regulated industries, has announced that it added WhatsApp archiving to its on-premise social media archiving module, Jatheon CTRL. This add-on allows companies in regulated industries to retain all data and archive information... - December 06, 2019 - Jatheon Technologies Inc.

Interview Released: Stefan Przyborski, Chairman for SMi’s 3D Cell Culture Conference 2020 SMi Reports: Co-chair interview released for SMi’s 4th Annual 3D Cell Culture 2020 taking place in London. - December 06, 2019 - SMi Group

Exclusive Platform Updates on the ASCOD, AJAX, Challenger 2, Warrior IFV, PATRIA AMV, and BATCIS at Future Armoured Vehicles Situational Awareness 2020 SMi Reports: Senior experts to present exclusive communication and systems updates at the Future Armoured Vehicles Situational Conference in London, next April. - December 06, 2019 - SMi Group

Internet of Medical Things - the Latest Developments With IoT, eHealth, medical devices and technology revolutionising the pharmaceutical industry, SMi is pleased to announce that the inaugural Disruptive Technologies in Pharma conference will take place in London on January 20-21, 2020 and will feature the latest insights within the industry. Ian Wallace,... - December 06, 2019 - SMi Group

Green Solutions Opens a New Company Department Green Solutions opens a new department - Due to high demand and growing focus on climate adaptation. - December 05, 2019 - Green Solutions

SPi Global Signs Agreement to Acquire SPS from Springer Nature Group SPi Global has signed a definitive agreement for the acquisition of Scientific Publishing Services (SPS) from research and education publisher Springer Nature Group. SPS is an end-to-end solutions provider for print and digital publishers offering a diversified suite of services to science, technology and medical (STM) and humanities and social sciences (HSS) book and journal publishers, and has evolved to become a full-service offshore partner. - December 05, 2019 - SPi Global

New i4cp Study Shows High-Performance Organizations Are 11x More Likely to Focus on Cultural Synergies During Acquisitions Culture is always blamed when an acquisition fails. So why don't companies pay more attention to it upfront? - December 04, 2019 - Institute for Corporate Productivity (i4cp)

IDI Consulting Participates in Fifth Annual Toys for Tots Drive Local IT consulting company delivers holiday hope by collecting toys for less fortunate children. - December 04, 2019 - IDI Consulting

Top Four Reasons to Attend Military Robotics and Autonomous Systems 2020 in London SMi Group share the top four reasons to attend the only event specifically dedicated to robotics in the land environment, taking place next April. - December 04, 2019 - SMi Group

Rheinmetall and Harris Sign Up to Sponsor Future Soldier Technology 2020 SMi Group Reports: The Future Soldier Technology Conference and Focus Day returns to London on the 9th, 10th and 11th March. - December 04, 2019 - SMi Group

Smart Water Systems - Innovation and Resilience Through Collaboration SMi Reports: Smart Water Systems 2020 will focus on collaboration and explore pivotal topics which aim to provide innovation and resilience to the industry. - December 02, 2019 - SMi Group

Organisers of Global MilSatCom Announce Space Week, Taking Place in London, 27-30 April 2020 SMi reports: Space Week has been launched and will comprise of two exciting conferences – Small Satellites and Military Space Situational Awareness. - December 02, 2019 - SMi Group

Cloud Analogy Announces a Webinar on AppExchange Development Checklist and COA+LMA Configuration and Setup Cloud Analogy, one of the world's leading Salesforce development Companies and Salesforce Consulting Partners, has announced that it will be hosting a free Online Webinar on AppExchange Development Checklist and COA+LMA Configuration And Setup. The webinar will be presented by the industry experts Ajay... - December 01, 2019 - Cloud Analogy