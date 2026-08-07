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Inside the Future of Human Resources with SHRM CEO Johnny C. Taylor Jr. - Sunil Ramlall
In this exclusive interview, Dr. Sunil Ramlall, Program Director at the University of New Hampshire College of Professional Studies, sits down with Johnny C. Taylor Jr., President and CEO of the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM), to discuss the future of human resources, leadership, and the evolving workplace. Their conversation explores how HR has become a strategic driver of organizational success, the growing impact of artificial intelligence on talent and workforce management. - August 07, 2026 - Sunil Ramlall
BDA、東京およびテクノロジーセクターの体制を強化
BDA... - August 06, 2026 - BDA Partners Ltd
BDA Strengthens Tokyo and Tech Sector Leadership
BDA Partners today announced an evolution of leadership within its Tokyo office and its global Technology sector team, to support the continued growth of its Japan franchise and Tech practice. Suguru Sasaki, Managing Director, has been appointed Co-Head, BDA Tokyo, bringing his experience in team... - August 06, 2026 - BDA Partners Ltd
Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Transaction Between Seabed Services, LLC and an Undisclosed Buyer
Benchmark is pleased to announce the acquisition of Seabed Services, LLC by an undisclosed buyer. Seabed Services, LLC serves the midstream pipeline industry. Design and engineering services are also provided to utility service providers, railroad maintenance, and highway construction industries... - July 22, 2026 - Benchmark International
Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Transaction Between WRS Group, LTD. and Project Energy Savers, Inc.
Benchmark International is pleased to announce the transaction between Project Energy Savers, Inc. (now "Education & Outreach Company"), a leading provider of customized educational and community outreach materials, and WRS Group ("WRS Group"), a global leader in health... - July 18, 2026 - Benchmark International
AI Visibility Labs LLC Issues Statement Confirming Its Independent Corporate Status
AI Visibility Labs LLC and its Founder, Joseph Mas, expressly state that no familial relationship, including any blood or legal familial relationship, exists with any individual or entity unless such relationship has been formally established and confirmed through the Company's official communications. As of the date of this release, no such familial relationships have been established or confirmed. - July 17, 2026 - AI Visibility Labs LLC
Author Osie Lewis III Releases The Abstract Mathematical Ratio Theory (AMRT)
Independent researcher Osie Lewis III announces The Abstract Mathematical Ratio Theory (AMRT), a framework investigating the structural conditions underlying distinguishability, numerical value, mathematical representation, and measurable physical systems. - July 17, 2026 - Osie Lewis III, Author
Ko-Solar (USA) and Kohlhauer (Germany) Form Exclusive Strategic Partnership to Transform Transportation Corridors with Solar Energy Noise Barrier Technology
The exclusive partnership combines each company’s transportation infrastructure, renewable energy, and project development expertise, creating a new model for clean energy generation along highways and rail corridors. - July 16, 2026 - Ko-Solar
Government Workforce Network LLC Surpasses 970 Colleges and Universities Across Six Countries, Launching the Next Phase of Global Workforce Innovation
Government Workforce Network LLC has expanded its international network to more than 970 colleges and universities across the United States, the United Kingdom, Austria, France, Germany, and Ireland. As the organization enters its next phase of growth, it is inviting Founding Strategic Sponsors to help advance university engagement, workforce innovation, artificial intelligence readiness, and the mobilization of student-led innovation. - July 14, 2026 - Government Workforce Network LLC
AI Visibility Labs LLC Issues Statement Regarding Corporate Independence
AI Visibility Labs LLC is issuing this public statement to clarify its corporate identity and business relationships. AI Visibility Labs LLC has been independently-owned-and-operated since its formation in June of 2025. The company has been wholly owned by Nancy Anne Coultas, its sole owner, since... - July 10, 2026 - AI Visibility Labs LLC
Sandler Ranked a Top Sales Training Franchise Under $100K by Entrepreneur in 2026
Sandler ranks among top sales training franchises under $100K in Entrepreneur’s 2026 list. Explore a scalable, low-cost franchise opportunity. - July 09, 2026 - Sandler
Validation Management Solutions Expands Leadership Team with the Appointment of Remoun Amin as Partner
Validation Management Solutions (VMS) has appointed Remoun Amin as Partner, marking an important milestone in the company's growth. With more than two decades of life sciences experience, Amin strengthens VMS's ability to deliver expert CQV, calibration, and temperature mapping services while advancing its vision to help clients build assurance that scales with them. - July 09, 2026 - Validation Managment Solutions
Jatheon Cloud Cuts SEC/FINRA Exam Response Time with Unified Search Across Communications
Jatheon highlights how Unified Search on Jatheon Cloud is helping regulated financial firms respond to SEC and FINRA examinations faster. By consolidating email, chat, social media, website, and file records into a single searchable interface, the solution streamlines ediscovery and regulatory... - July 09, 2026 - Jatheon Technologies Inc.
JOYELY to Bring Its Signature Chair of JOY Experience to SEICon III in Las Vegas
JOYELY, known for its signature Chair of JOY® interview series, announced a partnership with SEICon III (Sports & Entertainment Innovation Conference), taking place July 7–9, 2026, at the Bellagio in Las Vegas. JOYELY will integrate its Chair of JOY Experience across key venues, including the Studio IX Women's Collective, facilitating candid conversations with executives, athletes, and innovators. - July 06, 2026 - JOYELY, LLC
Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Transaction Between EZlocal.com, Inc. and Valentin Zachesov
EZlocal.com, Inc. is an online subscription-based advertising provider serving small businesses across the U.S. The company's services include EZLocal Pro, DASH, and an online directory. All services are designed to enhance the client's digital presence. EZlocal helps businesses manage and improve... - July 03, 2026 - Benchmark International
Bloom Consulting Services Earns Microsoft Solutions Partner Designation, Strengthening Its Commitment to Enterprise Cloud Innovation
The recognition validates Bloom’s experience established over the years in Azure, cloud modernization, and digital transformation services for enterprises globally. - June 30, 2026 - Bloom Consulting Services
Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Transaction Between Kittleson Landscape, Inc. and Lancaster Group, LLC
Kittleson Landscape is a full-service landscaping contractor that designs and installs landscapes for new and existing commercial and residential properties. The company operates year-round and provides landscaping, rock-block retaining walls, lawn installation, plantings, lake-shore restoration,... - June 27, 2026 - Benchmark International
Benchmark International Successfully Facilitates the Transaction Between Altair Associates, Inc. and Centri Business Consulting
The seller, Altair Associates, Inc., was founded in 1990 by Bob Drag and has more than three decades of experience in underwriting, claims, and transactional advisory services to the insurance and reinsurance industry. The firm's thirty-plus professional underwriting and claim staff operate from... - June 26, 2026 - Benchmark International
Benchmark International Successfully Facilitates the Transaction Between Altair Associates Inc. and Centri Business Consulting
The seller, Altair Associates, Inc., was founded in 1990 by Bob Drag and has more than three decades of experience in underwriting, claims, and transactional advisory services to the insurance and reinsurance industry. The firm's thirty-plus professional underwriting and claim staff operate from... - June 25, 2026 - Benchmark International
Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Transaction Between Climate Engineering, Inc. and Harris Company
The selling company actually consists of two entities, Climate Engineering, Inc. (CEI) and Centennial Controls, Inc. (CCI). CEI is a full-service commercial HVAC mechanical contractor and solutions provider. CCI specializes in Building Automation Services (BAS) and temperature-control technologies... - June 19, 2026 - Benchmark International
Jatheon Adds Website Archiving to Jatheon Cloud
Jatheon announced the addition of website archiving on its AWS-based compliance platform, Jatheon Cloud. - June 18, 2026 - Jatheon Technologies Inc.
GBDC Entrepreneurship Institute and the Dwight Stephenson Foundation Open New Computer Lab at KidZPreneur Town
GBDC Entrepreneurship Institute, in partnership with the Dwight Stephenson Foundation, proudly announces the opening of the new Dwight Stephenson Foundation Computer Lab at KidZPreneur Town’s Experiential Learning Center. This milestone investment expands access to cutting edge technology for youth across Palm Beach County, equipping young innovators with the digital tools, training, and hands on learning environment needed to thrive in today’s tech driven economy. - June 13, 2026 - GBDC Entrepreneurship Institute Inc.
NutraBoom Emerges Winner of Innov8League 4.0 Global Innovation Challenge
NutraBoom, an innovative venture focused on advancing nutrition and wellness through accessible, science-driven solutions, has emerged as the overall winner of Innov8League 4.0, a prestigious global innovation program dedicated to identifying, supporting, and accelerating high-potential... - June 11, 2026 - Innov8League
Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Transaction Between Jagimo Corporation, Inc. and Castleford Group
Benchmark International is pleased to announce the successful transaction between Fortuna, CA-based Jagimo Corporation, Inc. (DBA J&G Lawn and Garden) and Danville, California-based Castleford Group. J&G Lawn and Garden is a full-service landscape construction and maintenance provider that... - June 10, 2026 - Benchmark International
Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Transaction Between M.S. Johnston Company, Inc. and an Individual Investor
Benchmark International is pleased to announce the successful transaction between Hagerstown, MD-based M.S. Johnston Co., Inc., and an individual investor. M.S. Johnston is a full-service heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) firm. The company also designs and sells refrigeration and... - June 05, 2026 - Benchmark International
Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Transaction Between Laser Lens Tek, Inc. and BlueRock Global Private Equity
Benchmark International is pleased to announce the successful transaction between Sarasota, FL-based Laser Lens Tek, Inc. (DBA American Photonics) and Tampa, FL-based BlueRock Global Private Equity. American Photonics is a manufacturer of high-precision optical components, film coatings, and other... - June 04, 2026 - Benchmark International
The Program Elite Launches Backend Reset Program to Help South Florida Businesses Fix Administrative Chaos
The Program Elite (TPE), a South Florida-based operational consulting firm, has officially launched its Backend Reset Program, a service designed to remove the daily administrative delays that slow down expanding companies. For companies experiencing rapid growth, the early workplace habits that... - June 03, 2026 - The Program Elite
GBDC Entrepreneurship Institute Launches Young Entrepreneurs Grant Program to Fund Florida's Next Generation of Business Leaders
New micro-grant initiative supports founders under 25 with real, revenue-generating businesses across the state of Florida. - June 03, 2026 - GBDC Entrepreneurship Institute Inc.
Benchmark International Facilitated the Transaction Between Automated Production LLC and Prenn Holdings, LLC
Benchmark International is pleased to announce the transaction between Prenn Holdings ("Prenn Holdings"), a private investment and acquisition firm focused on long-term business growth and operational excellence, and Automated Production ("Automated Production"), a leading... - June 03, 2026 - Benchmark International
Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Transaction Between Vail Products and Tarter USA
The seller, Vail Products, a division of Hammersmith Manufacturing and Sales, Inc., is an innovator in heavy-duty equipment designed for real-world performance and practical applications, including heavy-duty land management attachments for compact track loaders and skid steers. The buyer, Tarter... - May 31, 2026 - Benchmark International
Polar Insight Launches New Website as It Warns AI is Creating Strategic Blind Spots for Organisations
As AI accelerates internal consensus, the gap between leadership confidence and external reality becomes harder to detect. Polar Insight argues organisations have always faced this risk - AI just makes it form faster and look more credible. Internal alignment is not the same as external readiness. - May 29, 2026 - Polar Insight
SoulSync Launches Human-Centered Workplace Wellbeing Platform
New platform bridges the gap between employee experience and leadership insight with real-time, privacy-first intelligence. - May 20, 2026 - SoulSync
Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated a Transaction Between Atlanta Deferred Exchange, Inc. and Centre Street Partners
Benchmark International has successfully facilitated a transaction between Marietta, GA-based Atlanta Deferred Exchange, Inc. (“ADE”) and New York, NY-based Centre Street Partners. ADE specializes in 1031 exchange transactions, offering qualified intermediary services to ensure... - May 15, 2026 - Benchmark International
Jatheon Announces Claude AI Archiving on Jatheon Cloud
Jatheon announced Claude AI integration in Jatheon Cloud, enabling organizations to capture, search, and manage AI communications alongside archived data sources. - May 13, 2026 - Jatheon Technologies Inc.
Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Transaction Between William H Smith and Associates, Inc. and Vistal
William H Smith and Associates, Inc., or "WHS," is a surveying, engineering, and materials testing firm with almost 60 years of experience. They primarily work with industry-leading oil and gas companies, municipalities, and civil engineers to deliver cost-saving solutions for substantial... - May 08, 2026 - Benchmark International
TalentoHC Expands Into Medellín to Connect Latin America’s Innovation Hub with U.S. Organizations
TalentoHC announced the opening of its new strategic office in Medellín, Colombia, expanding its nearshore talent and executive search capabilities across the Americas. The office will serve as a regional hub connecting U.S. organizations with leadership talent across Latin America while supporting job creation, talent development, and long-term investment in Medellín’s growing innovation ecosystem. - May 07, 2026 - TalentoHC
MSPwiz Brings Patent-Pending, AI Matchmaking Platform to Web Summit Vancouver Tech Conference
Company to Showcase the Power of Its First-to-Market Service, Which Radically Streamlines How Businesses Search for – and Find – the Right Outsourced IT Providers - May 05, 2026 - MSPwiz
GoSharpener Concludes Academic Year 2025–26 and Welcomes New Academic Session 2026–27 with Renewed Purpose
GoSharpener is India's leading youth-focused sustainability platform that transforms schools and students to take quantifiable eco actions through simplified gamified learning, digital toolkits, and SDG challenges. GoSharpener empowers the next generation of eco-leaders while supporting India’s progress toward the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Discover. Achieve. Build Impact Profile. - May 03, 2026 - GoSharpener
Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Transaction Between Hammerhead Holding, Inc. and Constellation Capital Group, LLC
Benchmark International is pleased to announce the transaction between Hammerhead Holding, Inc. and Constellation Capital Group, LLC. This Investment represents a geographic expansion for Constellation Capital Group, LLC. Hammerhead Holding, Inc., based in Phoenix, Arizona, is a leading... - May 03, 2026 - Benchmark International
Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Transaction Between Guide Architecture, LLC and Grovecourt Capital Partners, LLC
Benchmark International is pleased to announce the transaction between Guide Architecture LLC &Grovecourt Capital Partners, LLC. This Investment represents a strategic and geographic expansion for Grovecourt Capital Partners, LLC Located in Dallas, Texas, Guide Architecture is a... - April 30, 2026 - Benchmark International
Sixty Carlton Unveils Definitive 2026 Market Report on Aerial Imagery in US Local Government
Sixty Carlton’s 2026 report identifies a $370 million U.S. local government aerial imagery market undergoing a structural shift toward subscription-based "Imagery-as-a-Service" and GeoAI. The study details how municipal and county stakeholders are leveraging high-frequency data to replace episodic custom flights, driving digital transformation and automated property intelligence. - April 24, 2026 - Sixty Carlton
William R. Stanek Announces "Before the Machines Decide," a Timely New Book on AI, Human Intelligence, and the Future We Must Shape Before Technology Shapes Us
A bold, deeply human book argues that the future of AI will depend not only on what machines can do, but on the intelligence, ethics, and humanity we strengthen within ourselves. - April 21, 2026 - William R. Stanek
Field Engine Wildlife Research & Management Launches Conservation Programs Division, Appoints Chad Hanson as Vice President
Field Engine Wildlife Research & Management announces the launch of its Conservation Programs Division and the appointment of Chad Hanson as Vice President of Conservation Programs. Hanson brings over 20 years of conservation leadership experience, including work on invasive species eradication and ecosystem restoration projects worldwide. The expansion strengthens Field Engine's capacity to deliver science-based, field-tested wildlife management solutions for public and private partners. - April 15, 2026 - Field Engine Wildlife Research & Management
MSPwiz Selected for Web Summit Vancouver’s ALPHA Startup Program, Premier Showcase for Technology Innovation and Leadership
Company’s AI Matchmaking Platform Simplifies and Streamlines How Businesses Find the Right Outsourced IT Support - April 14, 2026 - MSPwiz
Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Transaction Between MNK Architects, Inc. and The Stonewall Group
Benchmark International is pleased to announce the transaction between MNK Architects, Inc., and The Stonewall Group. The transaction represents a strategic expansion for The Stonewall Group. Since its establishment in 1990, MNK Architects, Inc. has remained a powerhouse in creating modern,... - April 12, 2026 - Benchmark International
Jatheon Introduces FOIA Request Automation in Jatheon Cloud
Jatheon announced FOIA request automation in Jatheon Cloud, allowing teams to reduce FOIA backlogs and speed up processing times. - April 10, 2026 - Jatheon Technologies Inc.
Dragun Adds Geologist and Environmental Engineer
Dragun Corporation has hired a geologist at its Farmington Hills, Michigan, office and an Environmental Engineer at its Windsor, Ontario office. - April 06, 2026 - The Dragun Corporation
Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Transaction Between Blazey Construction Services LLC and Boudreau Pipeline Corporation
Benchmark International is pleased to announce the successful transaction between Blazey Construction, Inc., a construction and infrastructure services company, and Boudreau Pipeline Corporation, an employee-owned utility contractor. Blazey Construction Services LLC is a respected construction and... - April 03, 2026 - Benchmark International
Maxine L. Johnson Announces the Release of "W.I.F.E. Boss: Women. Inspired. Focused. Empowered. — Leading Powerfully Without Sacrificing Yourself"
A Transformational Blueprint for High-Achieving Women Seeking Success Without Self-Abandonment - April 02, 2026 - Maxine L. Johnson
Brexus MLS Solutions Launches Nationally, Appoints Co-Founder Jason Jakus as Chief Executive Officer
Brexus MLS Solutions today announced its official launch as a national strategic advisory and technology firm, appointing co-founder Jason Jakus as Chief Executive Officer. Headquartered in Cape Coral, Florida, Brexus is built to serve Multiple Listing Services, REALTOR® Associations, brokerages, PropTech companies, and, where aligned, Chambers of Commerce. - April 02, 2026 - Brexus