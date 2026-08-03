Recent Headlines
DataXGrowth Launches The Growth Trail, a Free Marketing Strategy Game Built to Expose Fragile Growth
The browser-based diagnostic challenges marketers to manage 12 quarters of growth decisions and reveals whether they created a durable growth engine or an expensive illusion. - August 03, 2026 - DataXGrowth
Garden State AGNC Hosts Community Food Drive to Support Replenish – Nourishing Neighbors
Garden State AGNC organized a community food drive to support Replenish – Nourishing Neighbors, collecting nonperishable food and essential household items for individuals and families facing food insecurity in Middlesex County. The initiative highlights the company's ongoing commitment to community engagement, volunteerism, and partnering with local nonprofits to make a meaningful impact. - July 12, 2026 - Garden State AGNC
Celebrating a Lifetime of Achievement and Lasting Contributions: Dr. Jared Videll
Clarity Marketing Group recognizes Dr. Jared Videll for his outstanding dedication, leadership and excellence throughout his distinguished career as a medical professional. - June 25, 2026 - Clarity Marketing Group
Simple Certified Mail Addresses USPS Postmark Timing Concerns Amid 2026 Tax and Compliance Deadlines
Simple Certified Mail Helps Businesses Strengthen Proof of Mailing and Tracking Workflows. Organizations handling deadline-sensitive mail are reassessing how they document proof of mailing following new clarity from USPS on how postmarks are applied. As tax, legal, and compliance deadlines intensify, gaps between drop-off and official postmark timing are creating new operational and documentation risks. - April 10, 2026 - Simple Certified Mail
United States of America 250th Anniversary Card Launch June 1, 2026
Founded by a Black American Female, Mom, Grandma Entrepreneur Ms. Mechael Wright-Hodges. - March 22, 2026 - American Card
cirQQles Launches Three-Tier Revenue Model to Improve Lead-to-Customer Conversion
Marketing today drives engagement but fails to convert it into revenue due to poor follow-up and limited pipeline visibility. cirQQles addresses this with a three-tier model—DIY, Managed Services, and RAAS—supported by Q-Revenue, which centralizes lead management and ensures consistent, accountable conversion across the customer lifecycle. - March 21, 2026 - cirQQles
BookBuzz Interviews Author Arvid Buit About His New Book Let's Talk Leadership
BookBuzz recently sat down with globally recognized leadership expert Arvid Buit to discuss his latest book, Let’s Talk Leadership: The Psychology of Power, Presence, and Purpose in Modern Leadership, a thought-provoking exploration of what truly shapes modern leadership. - March 17, 2026 - BookBuzz
Limitless Acquisitions Volunteers at Gather 55 Community Restaurant, Serving and Supporting Guests
Limitless Acquisitions volunteered at Gather 55 Community Restaurant, where team members assisted both in the kitchen and on the dining floor. Volunteers helped plate meals, run food to guests, and serve beverages such as tea, coffee, and water. Acting in roles similar to restaurant servers, the team worked together to support the staff and ensure guests had a welcoming and positive dining experience while giving back to the community. - March 14, 2026 - Limitless Acquisitions, Inc
Invest Atlantic City Fight Night Brand Poised to Disrupt the Combat Sports Industry
The official announcement of Invest Atlantic City Fight Night, a combat sports brand looking to disrupt the industry status quo through a fighters first, growth based, entrepreneurial model. Taking pressure of combatants so they can focus on their craft rather than the demand to sell tickets. - February 28, 2026 - Black Ink Creative Partners LLC
eSpecial Needs Unveils Newly Revamped Website to Transform the Shopping Experience for Individuals with Disabilities
eSpecial Needs, a leading national provider of adaptive equipment, sensory tools, and therapy solutions, is proud to announce the official launch of its newly redesigned website, created to deliver a dramatically improved shopping experience for individuals with disabilities, caregivers, therapists, and educators. The revamped eSpecialNeeds.com reflects the company’s mission to make essential products more accessible and intuitive to find. - January 05, 2026 - eSpecial Needs
“First Impressions & Lasting Connections” Launches with Limited-Time Ebook Offer: 12/29/25 to 1/11/26
Barry C. Donovan, Founder of Visible Digital Solutions LLC, announced the release of his new book, "First Impressions & Lasting Connections," available for a special launch price that began Monday, December 29 on Amazon Kindle. The ebook combines Donovan’s previous books on professionalism, communication, and networking. He has expanded, refined, and redesigned his latest book for today’s business environment. - December 31, 2025 - Visible Digital Solutions LLC
New Platform Lets Tourists Book Short-Term Rentals Directly from the Street
BookThis.Now, a London-based travel technology company, has launched a street-level booking platform that allows short-term rental hosts to capture walk-in demand using verified QR codes placed at their properties. The company is currently piloting the platform in Greece, starting in central Athens neighborhoods popular with international travelers. - December 20, 2025 - BookThis.Now
Trackspikes.Co® & Pacific World Marketing, LLC Partner to Bring Athlete-Driven Innovation to the Track / Newly Licensed Patented Product Trackspikes® Shield Covers
Trackspikes.Co , Pacific World Marketing, LLC, and Inventor/Track Coach Client Randall E of Glen Burnie, MD launch newly licensed Trackspikes® Shield Covers - Designed by and for Track Athletes, the Shield Covers deliver off-track protection like never before; Easily slip on the shield cover over any pair of Track spikes to allow immediate and SAFE walking off the track and on hard surfaces, preventing falls and preserving your spikes with every step. - December 19, 2025 - Pacific World Marketing
Up & Coming "Real Estate Queen" Joins Global Family Office Investment Summit Advisory Board
Kristina Krykhtin, often referred to as the “Real Estate Queen,” has joined the Global Family Office Advisory Board and will speak at its Dubai summit. Recognized as Ms. Florida Entrepreneur, she continues to lead conversations on entrepreneurship, real estate investing, and purposeful wealth creation. - December 16, 2025 - Absolut Enterprise LLC
Marketing Angle to Exhibit at FarmCon 2026, Showcasing Proven Strategies for Rural Business Growth and Outreach
Marketing Angle, a full-service marketing agency focused on rural growth, will be an exhibitor at FarmCon 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri, this January. Known for its data-driven strategies and passion for supporting businesses in agriculture and conservation, Marketing Angle brings real-world success stories to the table—making them a standout resource for startups, established brands, and nonprofits alike. - December 16, 2025 - Marketing Angle
Dr. Gordin, Partner of mytsv.com, Unveils Transformative 2-Hour Holistic Intake Method for Health
Dr. Gordin, a leading practitioner dedicated to achieving better health results, is challenging the industry standard of rapid consultations with his commitment to in-depth listening and comprehensive patient analysis. - December 10, 2025 - MyTSV.com
Cleanne Johnson - Book Author That's Captivating Readers Across America
Cleanne Lynn Johnson—author, poet, and host of the Beauty of Colors podcast—continues to inspire audiences with books that champion courage, gratitude, and self-love. Through poetry, fiction, inspirational quotes, and empowering children’s stories, Johnson encourages readers to embrace their identity, honor their heritage, and find strength in life’s challenges. - December 09, 2025 - Cleanne Johnson
Leap Expands Marketing & Analytics Solution with New Key Leaders to Drive Growth
Leap Event Technology just launched a fully built-out Marketing & Analytics powerhouse designed to help clients sell more tickets, reach more fans, and better understand their audiences. Led by top strategists, innovators, and creatives from brands like the NBA, Nike, and Live Nation, this new offering turns data into real outcomes, not more dashboards, giving clients a transparent, end-to-end growth engine across every channel. - November 20, 2025 - Leap Event Technology
adops.com Expands Into Latin America
Today, adops.com announced it is part of the Google Certified Publishing Partner (GCPP) program in Spanish-speaking Latin America (SPLA). This expansion brings the benefits of the GCPP to publishers across nine countries in the region, providing access to Google Ad Manager, along with the knowledge... - November 03, 2025 - adops.com
adops.com Expands Into Latin America
Today, adops.com announced it is part of the Google Certified Publishing Partner (GCPP) program in Spanish-speaking Latin America (SPLA). This expansion brings the benefits of the GCPP to publishers across nine countries in the region, providing access to Google Ad Manager, along with the knowledge... - November 03, 2025 - adops.com
engageIQx Launches Beta AI Solution to Visualize, Predict, and Reward Engagement
engageIQx, a new AI-driven engagement intelligence solution, has announced the launch of its beta program, giving businesses a smarter way to analyze, interpret, and act on engagement across distributed workforces. engageIQx transforms static data into dynamic, decision-ready insight, applying AI... - November 02, 2025 - engageIQx
POPPED! A Pop Culture Expo Kicks Off Atlantic City's Strategic New Era of Entertainment
The era of Atlantic City relying solely on summer crowds and gaming is over. POPPED! The Pop Culture Expo is the official kick-off event for a strategic mission led by Black Ink Events and the Invest Atlantic City coalition. Their goal is ambitious: to create new opportunities in Technology,... - October 24, 2025 - Black Ink Creative Partners LLC
Six-Figure Chicks Book Series Includes 6 International Bestselling Volumes Published to Empower Women Nationwide
The Six-Figure Chicks book series has published 6 International Bestselling volumes featuring 96 six-figure-earning women across the U.S. With 3 new books launching in December 2025 and a national Mentorship Day planned for February 2026 in Phoenix, this movement goes beyond the pages inside the books, it is empowering women to share their stories, build their legacy, and uplift the next generation through mentorship, authorship, and community impact. - October 17, 2025 - Six-Figure Chicks
BookBuzz Interviews Author Patrick H. Moore About His New Thriller – "Giant Steps"
BookBuzz is thrilled to sit down with Los Angeles–based author and investigator Patrick H. Moore to discuss his explosive new thriller, Giant Steps. As the third and final installment in the Nick Crane Thriller trilogy, Moore’s latest novel takes readers deep into the underbelly of corruption and power, where freedom itself hangs in the balance. - October 01, 2025 - BookBuzz
BookBuzz Interviews Author Richard K. Perkins About His New Historical Novel – "The Tide Waits for No Woman"
BookBuzz sat down with Richard K. Perkins the author of the newly released historical fiction novel The Tide Waits for No Woman (Köehler Books, ISBN: 979-8888248041). This powerful debut weaves together love, survival, and defiance against the backdrop of pre–Civil War America. - September 18, 2025 - BookBuzz
Elkos Pens to Participate in Riyadh Front Exhibition & Conference Center
Elkos Pens, one of India’s leading manufacturers of writing instruments, is proud to announce its participation at the upcoming Riyadh Front Exhibition & Conference Center, scheduled from 16–18 September, 4:00 PM to 10:00 PM. The company will be present at Booth: 3B50. The Riyadh... - September 12, 2025 - Elkos Pens Limited
PartnerBoost Empowers Chinese Merchants to Go Global at Shenzhen Summit
The fastest-growing affiliate platform for Amazon sellers hosted a large-scale event to spotlight top Chinese merchants and foster collaborative growth with publishers, agencies, and more. - September 10, 2025 - PartnerBoost
BookBuzz Interviews Author Eric Yocam About His New Science Fiction Novel - The Convergence Chronicles: Cyber Inference
BookBuzz sat down with Eric Yocam, researcher, educator, and inventor, to discuss his debut techno-thriller Cyber Inference. As the first book in The Convergence Chronicles, it blends cutting-edge science, ethical dilemmas, and high-stakes storytelling while exploring humanity’s struggle to survive the rise of AI superintelligence. - August 31, 2025 - BookBuzz
BookBuzz Interviews Author J. M. Young About His New Middle Grade Novel - Ava's Summer Treasure
BookBuzz.net is excited to announce a featured author interview with J. M. Young, a storyteller known for weaving themes of resilience, forgiveness, redemption, and family into emotionally rich narratives. In this exclusive conversation, Young shares the inspiration behind his latest release, Ava’s Summer Treasure, the first in a seven-book middle grade adventure series. - August 27, 2025 - BookBuzz
Atlantic City Hosts Knockout Business Event at ACX1 Studios
Ready to fight for your brand, your pitch, and your presence? Join them for Fight Night for Founders — a high-energy business training experience happening October 25 at the iconic ACX1 Studios on the Atlantic City Boardwalk. Explore the fan expo, enjoy the amateur bouts and strap in for the event. There will be something for everyone. - August 20, 2025 - Black Ink Creative Partners LLC
Flash Victorious Drops New Gospel Hip-Hop Single “Follow H.I.M” – A Bold Call to Walk with Purpose via Extraordinary Collective
Houston-based artist and Extraordinary Collective CEO Flash Victorious releases “Follow H.I.M,” a powerful gospel hip-hop anthem inspired by John 12:26, calling listeners to live boldly, walk in faith, and follow Christ with purpose. - July 30, 2025 - Branded by Bushell
CataBoom Achieves SOC 2 Type II Compliance, Reinforcing Commitment to Data Security and Availability
CataBoom, a leading provider of engagement marketing and gamification solutions, today announced the successful completion of its System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 Type II audit. This rigorous independent audit, performed by Sensiba LLP (Sensiba), affirms CataBoom's commitment to maintaining... - July 18, 2025 - CataBoom
Halo Dogs Redefines Dog Boarding with Luxury Countryside Dog Holidays in London
After 16 years of meticulous planning, development, and refinement, Halo Dogs is pleased to announce the official debut of its revolutionary luxury dog hotel and daycare facility set on 540 acres of private countryside in North London. Replacing outdated kennel models with a purpose-built resort... - July 14, 2025 - Halo Dogs
BookBuzz Holds Q&A with the Author of The Heart Path - Brittany A. Sadel
Children’s author Brittany A. Sadel opens up in an exclusive Q&A with BookBuzz, where she shares the inspiration behind her empowering book The Heart Path: A Journey Through Feeling. Known for crafting heartfelt stories that help children navigate big emotions, Sadel offers readers a behind-the-scenes look at her creative process, current projects, and personal journey as a storyteller and advocate for emotional growth. - June 14, 2025 - BookBuzz
Fibion Introduces Krono for Long-Term Circadian and Activity Monitoring
Fibion has released Fibion Krono, a wearable device designed to help researchers monitor circadian rhythms, posture, physical activity, light exposure, and skin temperature continuously and discreetly over extended periods. Fibion Krono is developed for those conducting studies in chronobiology,... - May 21, 2025 - Fibion Inc.
First Cyber Guardians Graduate from RX5 Envision Center in Atlantic City
Building an initiative that evolves a city is no easy task. Invest Atlantic City is a massive undertaking but mission partners RX5 Envision Center kicks it off with their first cohort of Cyber Guardians. - May 13, 2025 - Black Ink Creative Partners LLC
Fibion G2 Launches as New Tool for Measuring Activity and Sedentary Behavior in Research and Coaching
Fibion, a provider of tools for sedentary behavior, physical activity, circadian rhythm, and sleep research, has announced the global release of the Fibion G2, a new wearable device developed for use in scientific and clinical studies, as well as health and fitness programs. The Fibion G2 extends... - May 12, 2025 - Fibion Inc.
Elkos Participates at Canton Fair 2025 to Showcase World-Class Writing Instruments
Elkos Pens, a trusted name in the writing instruments industry, proudly participated in the Canton Fair 2025, held from May 1 to May 5 at the China Import and Export Fair Complex, Guangzhou, China. The company was present at the India Pavilion, Hall No: 11.2, Stand No: J27, where it unveiled its... - May 11, 2025 - Elkos Pens Limited
OAO Rebrands as adops.com, Signaling a New Standard for Ad Operations
OAO, the advertising operations partner that has spent over two decades operating inside the ad stack, has rebranded as adops.com. The new name reflects a broader shift happening across the industry: ad operations (long treated as a back-office function) is now being recognized as essential... - May 07, 2025 - adops.com
Fibion Introduces Helix: Pioneering Wearable for HRV, Sleep, and Activity Monitoring
Fibion, a leader in measurement solutions for sleep, circadian rhythm, sedentary behavior, and physical activity research, announces the launch of Fibion Helix, an innovative wearable designed for precise monitoring of heart rate variability (HRV), sleep patterns, and physical activity heart rate... - May 05, 2025 - Fibion Inc.
A New Destination for Weddings & Elopements: The Say I Do Chapel Opens Its Doors in Las Vegas
Opening of the Say I Do Chapel, 628 S Las Vegas Blvd., offering wedding and elopement services in Las Vegas, Nevada. - April 24, 2025 - Say I Do Chapel
PartnerBoost’s Inaugural Global Affiliate Marketing Summit Unites Industry Leaders and Amazon Sellers in Shenzhen to Cultivate Cross-Border Partnerships
Yesterday, PartnerBoost, the innovative Amazon attribution platform for sellers, hosted more than 600 guests at the Lehui Science and Technology Innovation Center in Shenzhen, China, for its first annual Global Affiliate Marketing Summit. Sponsored by Rakuten Advertising, the large-scale event... - March 28, 2025 - PartnerBoost
PopPop Fest Brings International Pop Sensation to Venice Beach on June 7-8, 2025
Kpop and Beyond Music festival on legendary Venice Beach, CA. All ages family event. - March 27, 2025 - Koncerts LLC
Fibion Launches Fibion Flash: a New Tool for HRV and Activity Monitoring in Research
Fibion announces the global release of Fibion Flash, a research-grade tool designed for precise HRV, ECG, and movement data collection. Tailored for cardiovascular, movement science, and biomechanics studies, Fibion Flash offers flexible configuration options, durable design, and seamless software integration for research institutions worldwide. - March 18, 2025 - Fibion Inc.
Modern Moments Unveils the Exclusive “Theme Collection” to Transform Wedding Planning
Modern Moments is redefining wedding planning with the launch of its Theme Collection, a fresh, immersive way for couples to envision their dream wedding. Instead of starting from scratch, brides and grooms can explore beautifully curated themes that bring their vision to life effortlessly. Designed to inspire and simplify, this collection transforms Modern Moments into more than just a venue — it’s a seamless, stress-free wedding experience. - February 17, 2025 - Modern Moments
High Tech Sales is Now Offering the Very Latest in Med Bed Technologies & Ozone Infused Essential Oils
New MedTech specialty sales and marketing company High Tech Sales LLC is now offering the very latest in Med bed technologies and Ozone infused essential oils for total body self-care. - February 14, 2025 - High Tech Sales LLC
Elkos Pens Showcases Innovative Writing Solutions at 2025 Ambiente Frankfurt
Elkos Pens proudly announces its successful participation at the 2025 Ambiente Frankfurt, held from February 7 to February 11, 2025. Exhibiting at Hall No. 10, Stand No. D-42, Elkos Pens presented its latest range of writing instruments, attracting a diverse audience of global buyers, industry professionals, and business partners. - February 14, 2025 - Elkos Pens Limited
Solidago Management Collects Over 325 Pounds of Food for Food Bank for the Heartland
Solidago Management is proud to announce the success of its recent food drive, which collected over 325 pounds of food for the Food Bank for the Heartland. The effort was a true testament to the spirit of giving and community that drives our small business. The team came together to make a... - February 03, 2025 - Solidago Management
Amazon Influencers Vote Logie.ai as #1 in Latest Survey
Logie has been voted the top platform for influencers. - January 31, 2025 - Logie Inc.
From VoucherCodes to DiscountCodes.eu: A Rebranding for an Even More Rewarding Future
The website VoucherCodes changes its name to DiscountCodes.eu, marking a strategic evolution aimed at clearer communication with users and consolidating its role as a leader in online discount codes. Despite the new look, the mission remains the same: to help users save, with updated offers and daily verifications. - January 27, 2025 - DiscountCodes.eu