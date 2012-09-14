PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Elkos Launches New Ball Pen – Jix Elkos Pens Ltd. is pleased to announce the launch of Jix, its newest ball pen in their line of office and classroom products (https://www.elkospens.com/ball-pens-jix.html). The Jix Ball pen is rather multitalented: with its consistent inkflow that is document-proof and refillable, the nib glides smoothly... - December 06, 2019 - Elkos Pens Limited

How BluePrint Business Communications Went from Pissing Off the NCAA While Managing a Chapel Hill Hot Dog Joint's Twitter Account to Launching Raleigh’s Newest Agency "Franklin Street was my favorite and greatest classroom to learn from throughout my time at UNC-Chapel Hill," said BluePrint Business Communications, President, Brice Connors. The North Carolina native often heard small business owners and startup entrepreneurs complain about the lack of quality... - December 03, 2019 - BluePrint Business Communications

Sign-Express Achieves Sign UL Certification Sign-Express Celebrates the Official UL Certification of All Electric Sign Products Built in Factory. - November 25, 2019 - Sign-Express

AOK Promotions signs Vernon Greeson to Public Relations Agreement AOK Records and Productions has announced the signing of 17 year-old Vernon Greeson to its public relations department. The artist has a brand new single, Every Day's A Thank You" being worked by Lori Wise of Wise Choice Promotions. On the heels of several high profile appearances, Greeson is looking... - November 23, 2019 - AOK Promotion and Production

Political Campaigns Use Artificial Intelligence to Detect Emotion in Videos with CampaignTester™ Leading technology companies will be meeting this week at the Campaigns and Elections Innovation summit on Wednesday and Thursday showcasing the latest trends and techniques for optimizing the effectiveness of political campaigns. CampaignTester™ will be demonstrating its mobile focus group platform... - November 22, 2019 - CampaignTester

K&S Sportswear: A Hole in One for Charity K&S strongly believes that it is important to be an active part of the community and do their share of charity work to help support local individuals and organizations in surrounding areas. - November 19, 2019 - K&S Sportswear

City Beat News Honors Five-Time Spectrum Award Winners for High Customer Satisfaction Ratings City Beat News’ most recent Spectrum Award recipients include a family-owned jewelry store and an assisted living facility. - November 19, 2019 - City Beat News

Acquire Donates to Hurricane Relief Efforts On September 1, 2019, Hurricane Dorian swept through the Abaco Islands in the Bahamas leaving behind complete devastation. The powerful storm eventually made its way up the Carolina coastline, causing immense damage to many places in its path, including Ocracoke Island, NC. As word spread and images... - November 16, 2019 - Acquire

Larry Wilson, on the Heels of Wild Reviews, Releases "The World's Saddest Song" to Country Radio Larry Wilson & God's Country Band has been blown away by the reception of the group's latest single on AOK Records. Radio stations worldwide, in the secondary market, have added the song to rave reviews. Effective November 12th the release "The World's Saddest Song" will be available to... - November 13, 2019 - AOK Promotion and Production

Elkos Introduces New Ball Pen Quanta The Elkos pens team is excited to announce that they have just added a brand-new ball pen - Quanta, the latest addition to the Elkos line of products. (https://www.elkospens.com/ball-pens-quanta.html). The new ball pen Quanta is the master of style. It combines classic design with modern elements. The... - November 03, 2019 - Elkos Pens Limited

Host Healthcare Inc. Wins Fifth City Beat News Spectrum Award for Customer Satisfaction California healthcare staffing agency earns five straight Spectrum Awards for outstanding customer satisfaction. - November 03, 2019 - City Beat News

Can Digitization Fix the Philippines’ Healthcare Challenges? Digitization in healthcare can address gaps including rising health care costs, lack of human resources and infrastructure in the Philippines, according to YCP Solidiance’s latest report titled “Can Digitization Fix the Philippines’ Healthcare Challenges?” - November 02, 2019 - YCP Solidiance

Exposure Photo Booths Named 2019 City Beat News Spectrum Award Winner San Francisco-based Exposure Photo Booths, a consecutive-year Spectrum Customer Satisfaction Award winner, is currently booking holiday parties and events. - October 25, 2019 - City Beat News

SOLV is a Proud Winner of PSDA’s 2019 PEAK Award SOLV is thrilled to announce that the Print Services and Distribution Association (PSDA) has named SOLV as an award winner in the 2019 PEAK Awards. - October 17, 2019 - SOLV

Incite Group Announces Chief Product Officers from Groupon, Macy’s and Mastercard to Join Customer Experience Summit in San Francisco Incite Group, part of Reuters Events, today announced the global brands that will share their customer experience strategies at this year’s Open Mobile & Digital Experience Summit in San Francisco. The Summit will bring together more than 400 globally recognized brands at the forefront of... - October 17, 2019 - Incite Group

Modo Modo Agency Named to the Entrepreneur 360 Modo Modo Agency was named #201 on the 2019 Entrepreneur 360, a listing of the top entrepreneurial companies in America. - October 14, 2019 - Modo Modo Agency

Inc. Magazine Reveals truDigital Signage as One of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies truDigital Signage ranks No. 2255 on the 2019 Inc. 5000 with three-year revenue growth of 179 percent. - October 14, 2019 - truDigital Signage

rāthe Unlocks Books to Provide New Entertainment for iPhone Users The rĀthe mobile app is free and content is only pennies. Available now on the App Store: rAthe - About it. - October 10, 2019 - rathe

Dubai’s Most Expensive Gym Just Got a Serious Upgrade How the Super Rich workout in Dubai; “New Program packs a proper punch,” says Founder - October 08, 2019 - Alston & Clayden

Free Event for Local Entrepreneurs & Business Owners Hosted by Sales Coach Now Business and Sales Expert, Ursula Mentjes will be in San Diego, CA on October 16 to share her Top 7 Strategies To Attract More Clients & Hit 7 Figures. This live, free event will be jam-packed with strategy, networking and more. If you'd like to attend, please go to www.salescoachnow.com/7strategies to register as seating is limited. - October 07, 2019 - Sales Coach Now

Elkos Pens Launches New Gel Pen - Titto Elkos Pen Ltd., a global leader in the writing instrument industry, is excited to unveil brand new gel pen Titto, the latest addition to the Elkos line of products. (https://www.elkospens.com/gel-pens-titto.html). While the Titto is a gel pen favorite for its smooth, fast-drying ink, it’s also... - October 05, 2019 - Elkos Pens Limited

SimplyCast Reveals New Email Editor SimplyCast has revealed its new email editor for its engagement automation platform. The new email editor includes market-leading features for users to create custom emails. SimplyCast is committed to constantly providing innovative solutions for all organizations. - October 04, 2019 - Multi-Channel Marketing Solution by SimplyCast.com

City Beat News Honors Businesses and Professionals for Achieving High Customer Satisfaction Ratings City Beat News’ most recent group of Spectrum Award recipients includes a dermatologist, a salon, an insurance agency and a business consulting firm. - October 02, 2019 - City Beat News

SimplyCast Receives Prestigious Award for Diversity in the Workplace SimplyCast has been named the Halifax Regional Recipient of the Lieutenant Governor's Diversity and Inclusion Employer Partnership Award. The award is given to an employer dedicated to diversity and inclusion in the workplace. - September 27, 2019 - Multi-Channel Marketing Solution by SimplyCast.com

SimplyCast Announces Youth First Fund Totaling $100,000 for Supporting Youth in Nova Scotia SimplyCast has launched the Youth First Fund to support the next generation of workers in the province. SimplyCast announced the fund at its 10-year anniversary celebration on September 20, 2019. SimplyCast is proud to continue to find new, innovative ways to keep youth in Nova Scotia. - September 26, 2019 - Multi-Channel Marketing Solution by SimplyCast.com

Growth Strategy Founder to Present at Denver Startup Week 2019 Angela Fulcher, Founder and CEO of Growth Strategy Agency is presenting at Denver Start up Week along side other women entrepreneurs. - September 15, 2019 - Growth Strategy Agency

Bravo Salon Earns Fifth City Beat News Spectrum Award for Customer Satisfaction Cutting-edge salon in Scottsdale earns five straight Spectrum Awards for outstanding customer satisfaction. - September 14, 2019 - City Beat News

Guaranteed Removals is Named One of the Nation’s Fastest Growing Companies Canadian Business unveils 2019 list of Canada’s Top New Growth Companies. - September 12, 2019 - Guaranteed Removals

MKTDIRECTOR Named 2019 UpCity Local Marketing Excellence Award Winner in Miami MKTDIRECTOR announced the company has been named one of the top 20 service providers in Miami as part of UpCity’s Local Excellence Awards. UpCity is an online Marketplace that helps businesses find B2B service providers they can trust. UpCity’s Local Excellence Award winners are selected... - September 09, 2019 - MKTDIRECTOR

Elkos Pens Introduces New Gel Pen – Que Assorted Elkos Pens, a leading brand in the writing instrument industry, has unveiled a new gel pen “Que Assorted” - luxurious writing instruments that perfectly combine timeless design, passion for precision and superb craftsmanship. (https://www.elkospens.com/gel-pens-que-assorted.html). The Que... - September 07, 2019 - Elkos Pens Limited

Creative Coaching for You Has Launched Its Digital Product Library, Full of Business Planners to Help You Learn Every Business Task Imaginable From List Building, to Affiliate Marketing, to Learning How to Create Passive Income, Creative Coaching has a Business Planner with Exercises, to Teach You Step-by-Step. - September 06, 2019 - Creative Coaching For You

City Beat News Honors Five-Time Winners in Health Care for Achieving High Customer Satisfaction Ratings City Beat News’ most recent group of Spectrum Award recipients includes two five-consecutive-year winners in the healthcare field. - August 29, 2019 - City Beat News

Bankcard Life, the Premier Community for Payment Professionals, Officially Launches to the Public The Bankcard life membership includes two components: The first is a private, recruiting-free community, and the second is a robust membership website. The membership site includes payment training, sales training, video, guest contributors, a growing library of industry-related articles, script books and resources, and video interviews with successful agents that have built big businesses and large residual portfolios. - August 28, 2019 - Bankcard Life

Express Blogging Services Presents Business Blogging 101 Workshop to Central Massachusetts Business Owners Express Blogging Services hosting information packed workshop introducing the power of business blogging. This workshop is perfect for small business owners, entrepreneurs, freelancers, and consultants who want affordable business growth. - August 28, 2019 - Express Blogging Services

Video Marketing Expert Offers Tips to Promote Videos Digital Video Marketing trends in 2019 and how to promote videos. - August 27, 2019 - Vidomer

Once Upon a Time - All Grown Up. rĀthe Prepares Labor Day Launch. rĀthe will launch its patent pending mobile app in step with US Labor Day. "Few labor like authors do over every aspect of their work," says founder Emily Maxx. rĀthe mobile app creates 625-word episodes from whole stories provided by authors through their content management portal. - August 26, 2019 - rathe

American Legion Post-68 Hayward Celebrates 100 Years with Festival Hayward Business Association sponsors the local American Legion Post’s Centennial Celebration. - August 23, 2019 - City Beat News

Parkside Family Dental Wins Fifth City Beat News Spectrum Award for Patient Satisfaction Louisville dentist earns five straight Spectrum Awards for outstanding customer satisfaction. - August 18, 2019 - City Beat News

Triplett Taps Vendor Velocity for Amazon Account Management Triplett Test Equipment & Tools has selected Amazon Marketing Agency, Vendor Velocity, as their marketing representative for Amazon. Beginning August 1st, 2019, Vendor Velocity became responsible for handling Triplett’s full presence on Amazon, enhancing and optimizing product pages, developing... - August 06, 2019 - Vendor Velocity

Elkos Pens Launches New Ball Pen - Orra Elkos Pens, one of the most recognized writing instrument brands in India, announces the release of Orra ball pen, an extension to their wide range of ball pens products. (https://www.elkospens.com/ball-pens-orra.html). Orra ball pen does not just keep up just with the latest trends, but with its stylish... - August 04, 2019 - Elkos Pens Limited

Post-2019 Election: What You Need to Know Before Investing in Thailand YCP Solidiance, an Asia-focused strategy consulting firm headquartered in Hong Kong, has published a report on “What You Need to Know Before Investing in Thailand: A short term analysis on Thai business landscape post-election 2019,” aiming to analyze the economic landscape in Thailand after its 2019 election and how the result will impact the business environment in the country. - August 03, 2019 - YCP Solidiance

SimplyCast Announces Theme of 10-Year Celebration: Youth Retention in Nova Scotia The theme of SimplyCast’s upcoming 10-year celebration will be youth retention in Nova Scotia. Over the last 10 years, SimplyCast has provided opportunity and experience to over 200 youth. The 10-year celebration will take place September 20, 2019 at the Cunard Centre in Halifax. - August 02, 2019 - Multi-Channel Marketing Solution by SimplyCast.com

City Beat News Honors Five-time Winners from Coast to Coast for Achieving High Customer Satisfaction Ratings City Beat News’ most recent group of Spectrum Award recipients includes three five-consecutive-year winners. - August 02, 2019 - City Beat News

CRM Dynamics is Recognized as the Winner of the 2019 Microsoft Canada Business Applications Innovation – Customer Engagement Impact Award CRM Dynamics named Microsoft Canada Customer Engagement Partner of the Year. - August 02, 2019 - CRM Dynamics

BrandBull.shop is Launching a New Domain Name Marketplace for Startups BrandBull.shop is Launching a New Domain Name Marketplace Specifically Designed for Startups, Marketing & Branding Agencies, and Creative Professionals. - August 01, 2019 - Brand Bull Shop

City Beat News Honors First-Time and Repeat Winners for Achieving High Customer Satisfaction Ratings City Beat News’ most recent group of Spectrum Award recipients includes both first-time and consecutive-year winners. - July 19, 2019 - City Beat News

Rokda TV Networks (Rock the TV) Provides Connected TV Channels on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Other Platforms for Small to Large Businesses, Events and Organizations Rokda TV Networks launches OTT service for business marketing. Build your brand with its own Connected TV channel Network on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV and over 100 other platforms. Businesses can now own their own 24/7 TV Network, complete with Live Streaming and On-Demand programs, for a fraction of the cost of a 30 second national spot on traditional television. Build programs filled with testimonials, reviews, and information on your services and brand. Rock the TV with Rokda TV Networks. - July 15, 2019 - Rokda TV Networks

Award: simpleshow is a TOP 100 Company Berlin-based explainer video company simpleshow has made the leap to join the best in the 26th edition of the TOP 100 innovation competition. Therefore, the company was honored on 28th June by the mentor of the competition, Ranga Yogeshwar, Prof. Dr. Nikolaus Franke, the scientific director of the contest,... - July 12, 2019 - simpleshow