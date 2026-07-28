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Within Commercial Property Managers
Store Here Self Storage Offers Up to Two Months Free to Menasha-Area Residents Affected by July 27 Tornado
Relief Offer Available Through August 15 for Storm-Impacted Customers Needing a Place for Their Belongings - July 28, 2026 - Store Here Self Storage
AssociationREADY Announces Relocation to New Suwanee, Georgia Headquarters
Company move reflects continued growth and commitment to serving community association clients. - July 16, 2026 - AssociationREADY
Store Here Self Storage Opens New State-of-the-Art Facility in Menasha, Wisconsin
Area’s Only All-Temperature-Controlled Storage Facility Now Open with Limited-Time Move-In Specials of Up to Two Months Free. - May 29, 2026 - Store Here Self Storage
Nogales Self Storage Supports and Expands Cross-Border Business with Package Acceptance, Mailbox Service, and Bilingual Onsite Support
Part of the Store Here Family of Self Storage Facilities, the Nogales, AZ, Location, Now Offers FedEx and UPS Package Acceptance, USPS Mailboxes, U‑Haul Truck Rentals, 24/7 Package Access, and Limited‑Time Move‑In Specials of Up to Two Months Free. - May 23, 2026 - Store Here Self Storage
Store Here Self Storage to Celebrate Grand Opening with Ribbon Cutting Ceremony in Carlisle, PA
Community Invited to Tour New Facility, Enjoy Snacks, and Take Advantage of Exclusive Rental Discounts on May 21. - May 17, 2026 - Store Here Self Storage
Store Here Self Storage Awarded Management of Albany, Georgia Storage Facility
Newly Staffed Albany Location at 1636 Philema Rd Brings a Professional Onsite Manager, Live Camera Monitoring, RV and Boat Parking, Retail Spaces, and Limited-Time Move-In Specials of Up to Two Months Free - May 08, 2026 - Store Here Self Storage
Prime Tax Funding Publishes 2026 Texas Commercial Property Tax Loan and Tax Lien Transfer Comparison Report
Research-style brief helps Texas commercial property owners compare property tax loans, tax lien transfers, tax office installment plans, and other delinquent tax resolution paths. - March 11, 2026 - Prime Tax Funding
2025 Central PA’s HVAC Industry Report: Top Rated Companies Revealed
Blue Valley Heating and Cooling is ranked the number one HVAC company in central PA after a comprehensive survey of local providers. - March 07, 2026 - Blue Valley Heating and Cooling
Skyline Title Support Launches FinCEN Compliance Reporting Service Ahead of March 2026 Federal Deadline
Skyline Title Support announces its turnkey FinCEN Compliance Reporting service for title companies and settlement agents. Effective March 1, 2026, the new federal rule requires reporting on non-financed residential transactions involving legal entities and trusts. Skyline handles beneficial owner data collection, transaction tracking, and Real Estate Report filing through FinCEN's BSA E-Filing system, helping title teams stay compliant without disrupting closings. - February 25, 2026 - Skyline Title Support
First Coast Mulch, EZ-Mulch, Innovative Mulching, and Mulch Blowers of Florida Rebrand as American GroundPro
Unified brand reflects expanded capabilities, national vision, and commitment to professional-grade solutions and service. - February 04, 2026 - American GroundPro
Rentail.space Launches AI-Powered Marketplace Connecting Merchants with Short-Term Retail Spaces
Rentail.space, an AI-powered specialty lease marketplace, today announced its official launch, transforming how businesses discover and secure short-term retail spaces in shopping centers across the United States and Canada. The platform addresses a critical gap in the commercial real estate market by connecting pop-up retailers, seasonal vendors, and specialty merchants with available spaces in established shopping centers. - January 31, 2026 - Rentail Inc
Versa Announces Launch of Versa Management Services to Expand Customer Support and Property Solutions
The growth of Versa will allow the ability to provide full spectrum support tailored to the evolving needs of property owners and investors. - December 23, 2025 - Versa Management Services
Unified Commercial Property Management Expands Portfolio with Strategic Acquisitions
Unified Commercial Property Management has acquired three existing property management companies across the Phoenix metropolitan area. - October 09, 2025 - Unified Commercial Property Management
Store Here Self Storage Purchases Snoqualmie Ridge Self Storage
Store Here Self Storage, a leading national operator in the self storage industry, is proud to announce the acquisition of Snoqualmie Ridge Self Storage, in partnership with a fund managed by Westport Capital Partners. - September 17, 2025 - Store Here Self Storage
The Future of HOA Management is Here: Perfect HOA Unveils Intelligent, AI Integrated HOA Management Software Solution
New tech startup Perfect HOA launches beta testing program for its all-in-one cloud-based HOA management software. Streamlining communications, finances, violations, and more, the platform seeks beta testers (HOA boards/property managers) to use it free in exchange for feedback. Perfect HOA aims to simplify HOA management and automate tasks. - July 10, 2025 - Perfect HOA Inc
Skyline Title Support Launches Customer Loyalty Program for Property Due Diligence Services
Clients Can Now Earn Points and Redeem for Digital Gift Cards When Ordering Services Like Municipal Lien Searches, HOA Estoppels, and Surveys - April 16, 2025 - Skyline Title Support
Skyline Title Support Revolutionizes Real Estate Closings with FastTrack™ MLS
Skyline Title Support is excited to announce FastTrack™ MLS, a groundbreaking expedited Municipal Lien Search (MLS) solution that is transforming the real estate closing process. Designed for professionals who need reliable results under tight deadlines, FastTrack delivers the fastest... - February 20, 2025 - Skyline Title Support
Jim Kamradt Joins DealPoint Merrill as Chief Risk Officer
DealPoint Merrill proudly announces the appointment of James A. "Jim" Kamradt as Chief Risk Officer. Jim brings over 40 years of experience in the financial services industry, having facilitated more than $4 billion in capital formation and deployment. Jim has also negotiated more than 1,000 selling agreements, underwritten various portfolios, and conducted independent due diligence reporting for alternative investment offerings, including REITs, 1031 Exchanges, and energy investments. - February 04, 2025 - DealPoint Merrill
Beagle by YRIG Takes on Overpriced Resident Benefit Packages with Your Renters Kit
Beagle by YRIG introduces "Your Renters Kit," a customizable resident benefits package for property managers, combining affordability and tenant satisfaction. Features include credit reporting, air filter delivery, ID theft protection, legal liability, and concierge services. Beagle automates compliance, integrates with property management systems, and boosts manager profits without complexity. - January 17, 2025 - Beagle by YRIG
Cogir Senior Living USA Extends Compassionate Support to Seniors Displaced by Southern California Fires
Cogir Senior Living is deeply saddened by the devastating Southern California fires. The company is committed to supporting the community. Cogir is offering housing to displaced seniors for up to 60 days, at no rental charge, providing them with a safe and caring environment. - January 11, 2025 - Cogir Senior Living
Cogir Senior Living USA Announces Justin Stein as New Assistant Chief Operating Officer
Cogir Senior Living USA is thrilled to announce that Justin Stein has been promoted to Assistant Chief Operating Officer (Assistant COO). While Justin only recently joined the team, his exceptional capabilities were quickly recognized and make him an ideal fit for this newly created role at Cogir. This promotion will allow Cogir to further drive efficiency and foster innovation across the portfolio. - January 11, 2025 - Cogir Senior Living
DealPoint Merrill Acquires a Portion of the Crossings at Westland Shopping Center, Michigan
DealPoint Merrill, a prominent commercial real estate investment and development firm, has announced the acquisition of a portion of the Crossings at Westland Shopping Center, a 126,700-square-foot retail property located in Westland, Michigan. Nestled within a bustling residential and retail... - December 18, 2024 - DealPoint Merrill
The Profile Virtual Services Inc. Expands to Ottawa After 15 Years in Vancouver
The Profile Virtual Services Inc., a pioneer in coworking and virtual office solutions, is excited to announce its expansion into Ottawa, Ontario, marking a significant milestone in the company's 15-year journey. - October 24, 2024 - The Profile Virtual Services Inc.
Parking Management Services of America (PMSA) Reports Year-Over-Year Growth and Raises 2025 Sales Guidance
Valet Parking Leader Sees Sustained Post-Pandemic Success. - September 12, 2024 - Parking Management Services of America
Commercial Leasing Firm Bowers Law, LLC Relaunches as Bowers Hill, LLC with the Addition of Partner Carrie Hill
Bowers Law, LLC announced today that Carrie Hill has joined the firm, which is relaunching as Bowers Hill, LLC. The boutique law firm, which represents landlords and tenants in commercial office, industrial, retail, and mixed-use projects, also advises owners, developers, investors, property... - July 22, 2024 - Bowers Hill LLC
Lucid Private Offices Expands Its Presence in Arizona with a New Location in Scottsdale
Flexible Workspace Provider, Lucid Private Offices, Expands to 28 locations with its 2nd in Arizona. - April 11, 2024 - Lucid Private Offices
ReadyRESALE Revolutionizes the HOA Industry with the RR2 Document Automation Platform
ReadyRESALE releases its new RR2 Document Automation platform for management companies and community associations to help simplify the process of ordering community, resale and closing documents. - January 27, 2024 - AssociationREADY
Ranger Retail Partners Bring Happy Beauty Co., from Sally Beauty, to North Texas
Ranger Retail Partners, a Dallas-based company specializing in retail and restaurant tenant representation throughout the country, announces they have represented Happy Beauty Co., a new concept by Sally’s Beauty, in the rollout of four new concept stores in North Texas. Opened locations -... - December 05, 2023 - Ranger Retail Partners, LLC
Ranger Retail Partners Completing 4th Capital Grille Location Now in Southlake, Texas
Ranger Retail Partners, a Dallas based company, specializes in retail and restaurant tenant representation throughout the country. The Capital Grille, well-known for delivering a unique, high-end dining experience announces the coming of their fourth area location in Southlake, Texas in 2024. - November 20, 2023 - Ranger Retail Partners, LLC
Transforming Ontario's Real Estate Landscape with Visionary Leadership and Excellence - Nels Moxness
Nels Moxness, a leading Canadian Real Estate Investor, spearheads successful ventures in Sault Ste Marie, Niagara Falls and Northern Ontario. Committed to sustainable communities, Nels transforms neglected properties, blending strategic insight and market awareness. His impactful career, spanning Velux and the Danish-Canadian Chamber of Commerce, showcases visionary leadership. With an unwavering dedication, Nels shapes the Canadian property landscape, leaving a legacy of thriving communities. - November 07, 2023 - CPM Properties
Boxer Property Joins Yardi Data Connect Beta Program
Boxer Property is excited to announce that it has deployed Yardi™ Data Connect, a powerful new tool creating a direct connection between Boxer’s Yardi data and Microsoft PowerBI. Data Connect is a new product that empowers Boxer to leverage its Yardi datasets and reports across... - October 28, 2023 - Boxer Property Management
Menlo Group Co-Founder Releases New Book to Help Childcare Center Owners
"Childcare Center Success: How to Maximize Profits and Minimize Mistakes" by Grafton Milne, SIOR, CCIM, provides tips for starting and running a successful childcare center and is now available on Amazon. - May 12, 2023 - Menlo Group Commercial Real Estate
Boxer Property Announces Lease Deals Totaling Nearly 65K SF
Boxer Property is pleased to announce four new lease deals totaling around 65,000 square feet, negotiated by Boxer Property’s Senior Broker, Trey Miller. The transactions range between 12,000 SF and 21,000 SF and are all within the Houston area. 1415 North Loop West The Houston Eye... - April 24, 2023 - Boxer Property Management
Copper Tree, Inc. Completes Acquisition of Frank Lloyd Wright's Historic Price Tower Skyscraper
Copper Tree, Inc. is pleased to announce, along with the support and trust of the entire Board of Directors and the Members of the Price Tower Arts Center (PTAC), their organization has acquired the historic Price Tower in Bartlesville, Oklahoma. Frank Lloyd Wright's only realized skyscraper. - March 21, 2023 - Copper Tree Inc.
Republic Investment Group LLC. Signs Over 12K Sq. Ft. New Lease at Plano Tower
Boxer Property is excited to announce the multi-year lease with Republic Investment Group, for 12,972 square feet at Plano Tower negotiated by Boxer Leasing Representative, Jessica Early. Republic Investment Group is regarding as a leading real estate investment firms that focuses on the property... - March 21, 2023 - Boxer Property Management
KE Law Group Announces Name Change to Kilinski | Van Wyk PLLC
KE Law Group, PLLC, with its practice focused in the areas of public finance, establishment and representation of special districts, local government law and construction law matters announced today that it has changed its name to Kilinski | Van Wyk PLLC. The new name reflects the personal commitment the founders and firm have to each other and to providing clients with efficient, responsive and business-minded strategic thinking in its legal counsel. - February 06, 2023 - Kilinski Van Wyk PLLC
EnergyPrint Named Premier Member of EPA’s 2022 Certification Nation Program
EnergyPrint earned ENERGY STAR certification for 15 buildings, making them a Premier Member of the EPA's Certification Nation. - January 30, 2023 - EnergyPrint
Boxer Property Confirms New Roles Across the Boxer family of Companies
Houston-based Boxer Property, a commercial real estate investment company with over 18 MM SF under management in 14 US markets and 1,000+ employees spanning office, retail and hospitality divisions, is excited to announce the following title changes and promotions amongst its Management... - January 25, 2023 - Boxer Property Management
Nolan Shultz Joins Orr Commercial as Business Development Associate
Nolan Shultz joins Orr Commercial Real Estate group to lead business development efforts. - January 24, 2023 - Orr Commercial
Houston Pets Alive! Signs Over 9K SQ FT New Lease at 2800 Antoine Crossing
Boxer Property recently announced a new lease expansion with Houston Pets Alive!, for 9,747 at 2800 Antoine Crossing negotiated by Boxer Property’s Senior Broker, Trey Miller. Houston Pets Alive! is a nonprofit animal rescue founded in 2014 with the mission to save the lives of at-risk... - December 22, 2022 - Boxer Property Management
Boxer Property Makes Exciting Changes to Workstyle
Boxer Property is excited to announce changes that ensure the continued growth of its hybrid workspace brand, Workstyle. Workstyle will now sit under Boxer’s marketing group to continue its growth within the co-working and hybrid office market. In addition, a new role has been created and... - November 18, 2022 - Boxer Property Management
Good Coworking Flagship Adaptive Reuse Building Lands Prestigious Green Building Certification from USGBC, LEED Gold
Good Coworking is the first coworking space in Dallas to have LEED Gold certification for its space, and the first coworking space in the world focused on inclusive sustainability and wellness, powered by solar. Their coworking members feel the benefits on a daily basis and are healthier and more productive. - October 11, 2022 - Good Coworking LLC
Jolie Duhon Joins Orr Commercial
Jolie Duhon joins Orr Commercial as a Sales and Leasing agent after earning her MBA from Duke University in 2020. She brings with her 10+ years of experience in the restaurant industry where she gained a specialty in opening restaurants as the General Manager in Las Vegas and Los Angeles and... - October 07, 2022 - Orr Commercial
Workstyle Flexible Spaces Launches New Co-working Space in Sugar Land, TX
Workstyle Flexible Spaces, an entity of Boxer Property, is excited to announce the completion of its new space at 1601 Industrial Blvd. in Sugar Land, TX. The project brings approximately 24,000 RSF of additional Workstyle collaborative spaces to the third floor of the property. 1601 Industrial... - August 17, 2022 - Boxer Property Management
The 2D3D Floor Plan Company Breaks Mold with Photorealistic 3D Interior Rendering Services
The 2D3D Floor Plan Company launches a new 3D Rendering Service for 3D Interiors. It will include High-quality, Ultra-realistic 3D Rendered Interior Views at Affordable Prices with Quick Turnaround. - August 01, 2022 - The 2D3D Floor Plan Company
Workstyle Launches New Flexible Co-Working Space in Atlanta, GA
Workstyle Flexible Spaces, an entity of Boxer Property, is excited to announce the expansion of their Workstyle co-working spaces in North Atlanta. This project brings more than 5,700 square feet of additional collaborative space to the fifth floor of 1995 North Park Place. Located at the Meridian... - August 01, 2022 - Boxer Property Management
Allison L. Hertz, Esq., BCS of Kaye Bender Rembaum Named Co-Chair of the Condominium & Planned Development Committee of The FL Bar's RPPTL Section
Allison L. Hertz, of Florida Community Association Law Firm Kaye Bender Rembaum, has been named Co-Chair of the Condominium & Planned Development Committee. This committee is an arm of the Real Property, Probate and Trust Law (RPPTL) Section of The Florida Bar. - July 18, 2022 - Kaye Bender Rembaum
TAS Commercial Construction LLC Sign Over 10K SQ FT Lease at 2727 LBJ Freeway
Boxer Property is pleased to announce the lease renewal of TAS Commercial Construction for 10,561 square feet at 2727 LBJ Freeway, Dallas. Boxer’s Regional leasing agent, Adam Toth, agreed the lease with Jimmy Popelka, Vice President of TAS Commercial Construction. Boxer Property is proud to... - July 13, 2022 - Boxer Property Management
Go-Forth Pest Control Named to 2022 List of Great Employers to Work for in North Carolina
The Best Companies Group’s annual award program identifies and honors the best places of employment in North Carolina. The ranking is based on an anonymous employee survey and an analysis of their responses about corporate culture, training and development, salary and benefits, and overall... - June 30, 2022 - Go-Forth Pest Control
ExteNet Signs Over 40K SQ FT Lease at Lisle Executive Center
Boxer Property recently announced the multi-year lease renewal with ExteNet for 40,448 square feet at 3030 Warrenville Road. Boxer Property’s leasing agent, Claire Ziecina, negotiated the lease with Richard Coyle, President and Chief Executive Officer of ExteNet Systems. ExteNet Systems is a... - June 23, 2022 - Boxer Property Management