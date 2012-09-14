PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Pangea Properties Hires Elliott Young to Join Its Real Estate Investments and Lending Platforms Pangea Properties, a real estate investment and management company, announces the appointment of Thorofare Capital’s former director, Elliott Young, as Director for Pangea Mortgage Capital. In his new role as Director, Young will assist the current team with the continued growth of Pangea Mortgage... - December 18, 2019 - Pangea Properties

Be Smart and Safe if You Hang Your Own Christmas Lights: Experts from Christmas Lights by Go-Forth Offer Safety Checklist Everyone loves gazing at Christmas Lights this time of year. And for many families, the hanging of the lights is a cherished tradition. But hanging them yourself can be frustrating and even dangerous if the right precautions aren’t taken. - November 20, 2019 - Go-Forth Pest Control

Pangea Cares to Distribute Turkey Baskets to 135 Families in Chicago and Indianapolis for Thanksgiving Pangea Cares, a 501c3 nonprofit organization that serves underrepresented communities in Chicago, Indianapolis, and Baltimore, will prepare and distribute 135 Thanksgiving turkey baskets to residents of Pangea Properties, a private Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), on Saturday, November 23rd from... - November 14, 2019 - Pangea Properties

Local Business Owner Receives National Award Chase Hazelwood has been named “Young Entrepreneur of the Year” by the National Pest Management Association. - October 23, 2019 - Go-Forth Pest Control

What’s Worse Than Seeing a Bug in Your House? Also Smelling It. Go-Forth Pest Control Can Help with Your Stink Bug Problem. It seems like everywhere you go these days, from the doctor’s office to the dry cleaners, from the grocery store to the department store, and then inside your own office and home, you’re seeing stink bugs. They are annoying, unsightly, and on top of it all, produce a terrible smell when you... - October 09, 2019 - Go-Forth Pest Control

J.C. Restoration, Inc. Named to Qualified Remodeler’s 2019 Largest Remodeling Firms in the U.S. J.C. Restoration, Inc. (JCR) has earned the number 71 spot on Qualified Remodeler Magazine’s 2019 edition of the Top 500 Remodelers in the United States. JCR has made appearances on the list since 2007. The Qualified Remodeler magazine top 500 list has been published for over 40 years and is based... - October 02, 2019 - J.C. Restoration, Inc.

Go-Forth Pest Control Named 27th Fastest Growing Company in North Carolina Triad Go-Forth Pest Control was revealed as the 27th fastest growing private company in the NC Triad on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at the Triad Business Journal’s Fast 50 Awards. - October 02, 2019 - Go-Forth Pest Control

Hello Autumn: Colder Weather Causes Critters to Find Refuge, Go-Forth Pest Control Offers Professional Solutions Pest control diligence as the colder months approach is vital. - September 25, 2019 - Go-Forth Pest Control

eServus Brings Tenant Discount Programs to California Property managers in California can now offer their tenants discounted entertainment services, as a way to help with tenant retention and engagement. - September 19, 2019 - eServus

Triad Business Journal Fast 50 Award: Go-Forth Pest Control Honored for Growth Third Year in a Row Go-Forth Pest Control is delighted to announce itself as one of the fifty recipients of the Triad Business Journal’s Fast 50 Award in 2019. - September 18, 2019 - Go-Forth Pest Control

Go-Forth Pest Control Acquires Intersect Pest Control in China Grove, NC Local, Growing, Family-Owned Business Continues to Grow Across the Carolinas - September 11, 2019 - Go-Forth Pest Control

Network Pacific Strata Management Achieves an Important Award Nomination for Industry Excellence Urban Developer's Awards for Industry Excellence - September 06, 2019 - Network Pacific Strata Management

Go-Forth Pest Control Purchases New Office in Charlotte, NC Family-Owned Business Continues to Grow with the Purchase of a New Office Location. - September 05, 2019 - Go-Forth Pest Control

Inc. Magazine Names Go-Forth Pest Control One of the Fastest Growing Companies in the Country Inc. Magazine has released its list of the 5000 fastest growing companies in 2019 in America. Local and family-owed Go-Forth Pest Control is number 3193. The list is Inc. Magazine's annual guide to the 5,000 fastest-growing privately held companies in the U.S. Go-Forth Pest Control’s rank as number... - August 29, 2019 - Go-Forth Pest Control

Pangea Cares Partners with Chicago Sky Cares for the Back to School Resource Fair In partnership with Pangea Cares, Illinicare Health, and other community partners, Chicago Sky Cares will be holding a Back to School Resource Fair at Malcolm X College from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 24. To celebrate Back to School, Chicago Sky is bringing a great variety of resources to... - August 23, 2019 - Pangea Properties

Back to School Pest Prevention Tip from Go-Forth Pest Control There are 3 main pests to keep an eye out for during back to school time - bedbugs, fleas and roaches. All three have been shown to bother schoolgoers, from kindergarten all the way up to college. - August 21, 2019 - Go-Forth Pest Control

Go-Forth Pest Control Announces Headline Sponsorship of NC Fusion Greensboro soccer team rebrands with new name, new look and new locally-based sponsor. - August 14, 2019 - Go-Forth Pest Control

Pangea Cares to Distribute 400 Backpacks and School Supplies to Chicago Youth at the 7th Annual Backpack Giveaway Pangea Cares, a 501c3 nonprofit organization within Pangea Properties, partners with The Chicago Housing Authority (“CHA”) for the 7th Annual Backpack Giveaway on Aug. 15 at Brookfield Zoo. Ahead of the new school year, Pangea Cares will provide 400 children with free backpacks and school... - August 13, 2019 - Pangea Properties

New Study Shows That Bug Bombs Are Ineffective; Go-Forth Pest Control Offers Other Effective Solutions for Pest Control Recent studies by NC State University spell bad news for pest control DIYers - “bug bombs” are ineffective for reducing and eliminating pest populations. Total release foggers, or “bug bombs,” work by spraying a pesticide into the air of a pest-infested home. The pesticide shoots... - August 11, 2019 - Go-Forth Pest Control

Development of World-Class Sports Complex Comes One Step Closer to Reality with Selection of Local Engineering Firm Local development company, Saint Johns Development Partners (SJDP), has selected Matthews Design Group as the civil engineering firm for Project Family, the 175,000 square foot indoor sports complex planned for Race Track Road in St. Johns County. Matthews Design Group will begin to submit the first... - August 09, 2019 - Saint Johns Development Partners

Michelle Kidd Joins Crossman & Company as Director of Client Services Crossman & Company represents more than 400 shopping centers in the Southeast with over 28 million square feet under leasing and/or management. - August 08, 2019 - Crossman & Company

BizPappa Introduces Platform to Buy or Sell Your Local Business Fast BizPappa is here and launching today. BizPappa’s focus is to provide an online platform to help business owners easily buy & sell small local businesses in the restaurant category. In the initial phase of the launch, BizPappa introduces a unique online marketplace that makes buying and selling... - August 02, 2019 - BizPappa

National Corporate Housing Attains Top Industry Corporate Housing Provider Accreditation National Corporate Housing has announced that they have successfully attained Corporate Housing Provider accreditation through the Corporate Housing Providers Association (CHPA). Accreditation requires multiple years of membership in good standing, adherence to a strict code of ethics, proper safeguards... - July 26, 2019 - National Corporate Housing

National Corporate Housing Acquires West London Apartments National Corporate Housing has announced that they have completed the purchase of West London Apartments. West London Apartments offers the highest quality serviced apartments in the United Kingdom, ranging from one-bedroom apartments to luxurious penthouses in the most sought-after areas of West London. “Acquiring... - July 10, 2019 - National Corporate Housing

Envy Self-Storage & RV Opens Store in Gilbert, Arizona 180 Self-Storage manages Envy Self-Storage & RV, which has opened, in Gilbert, AZ. - June 17, 2019 - 180 Self-Storage

National Corporate Housing Appoints Lukas Krause President, Corporate Housing Division National Corporate Housing, a global leader in corporate furnished housing, has announced the appointment of Lukas Krause as President of Corporate Housing, effective immediately. Krause will assume day-to-day leadership of the corporate housing division of the company, and will have responsibility for... - June 14, 2019 - National Corporate Housing

Holley Joins Crossman & Company as Senior Leasing Associate Serving Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, Mississippi, North Carolina, and Virginia, Crossman & Company has offices in Orlando, Tampa, Miami, Boca Raton, Fla. Charlotte, N.C. and Atlanta Ga. - June 09, 2019 - Crossman & Company

Emma Young Joins National Corporate Housing as Global Sales Director, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) National Corporate Housing, a global leader in corporate furnished housing, has announced that Emma Young will assume the position of Global Sales Director, EMEA effective June 3, 2019. Young joins National with 20 years of experience in the travel industry, most recently as a Global Account Director... - June 07, 2019 - National Corporate Housing

National Corporate Housing Announces Opening in City of London’s New Broad Street House National Corporate Housing, a global leader in corporate furnished housing, has announced the opening of a new office in the New Broad Street House located at 35 New Broad Street, in the historic financial district of London. The area is home to the London Stock Exchange and the Bank of England. The... - May 15, 2019 - National Corporate Housing

J.C. Restoration Volunteers to Produce 109,000 Life-Saving Meals J.C. Restoration, Inc. (JCR) and hundreds of community members will work to feed thousands of starving children in the developing world. Through a partnership between J.C. Restoration and Feed My Starving Children (FMSC), volunteers will prepare 109,000 life-saving meals at this third FMSC MobilePack... - May 08, 2019 - J.C. Restoration, Inc.

National Corporate Housing Awarded 2019 Circle of Excellence Award National Corporate Housing, a leading corporate housing provider, has been awarded the 2019 AIReS Circle of Excellence award for achievement and leadership in customer service. National ended 2018 with a global average customer service rating of over 93%, ranking it as a leader in service excellence. Cara... - May 06, 2019 - National Corporate Housing

The Relocation Center and National Corporate Housing Announce Partnership on the Single Source Solution® Platform National Corporate Housing, a leading corporate housing provider, has announced a major partnership with Relocation Center, a relocation support management company. The Relocation Center has selected National’s Single Source Solution as their primary technology platform for sourcing and selecting corporate housing. - May 03, 2019 - National Corporate Housing

GoodWork Coworking Launches Campaign to Promote Good Business Through Solar Powered Community GoodWork coworking has launched a multimedia campaign to promote responsible, triple bottom line business using the power of solar. This impact-focused coworking space in the Cedars neighborhood of Dallas, Texas, has a founding principle to engage businesses in education and guidance for sustainable, future-focused practices. - May 02, 2019 - GoodWork

Pangea Cares Announces Its Sponsorship of the Annual Mother's Day Makeover at Swissotel Chicago on May 6 Pangea Cares is proud to announce its sponsorship of the 3rd Annual Mother’s Day Makeover hosted by Julie Hightower of a Better Day with Julie and The Daisie Foundation on May 6, 2019 at the Swissotel Chicago from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. On Monday, May 6, 400 deserving moms across the Chicagoland... - May 01, 2019 - Pangea Properties

Network Pacific Strata Management News Update - April Network Pacific Group of Companies to run a television commercial for Carparklock on Channel 9 and the Nine Network. - April 27, 2019 - Network Pacific Strata Management

The Mulberry Group, a National Corporate Housing Company, Announces D.C. Area Expansion The Mulberry Group, the regional destination services provider owned by National Corporate Housing, has announced that they have expanded their services into the Washington, D.C. - Northern Virginia - Maryland market. The Mulberry Group is well established as a top relocation firm in the Northeast,... - April 25, 2019 - National Corporate Housing

ReadyRESALE Will be an Exhibitor at the Community Associations Institute 2019 Conference & Expo in Orlando, FL ReadyRESALE and AssociationREADY continues to support CAI in 2019 as they prepare to exhibit at the Annual Conference hosted at award-winning Rosen Shingle Creek hotel, May 15th – 18th. - April 19, 2019 - AssociationREADY

Property Company Network Pacific Strata Management Celebrates 25 Years in Business Network Pacific Strata Management and the Network Pacific Group of Companies, celebrate 25 years on Business. Since opening the doors in Melbourne in 1994, the Group has grown to be one of the leading property companies in the country. - April 18, 2019 - Network Pacific Strata Management

Starbucks and Bealls Outlet Coming to the Iconic Southgate Shopping Center on South Florida Avenue Crossman & Company signs Starbucks and Bealls Outlet to Join Southgate Shopping Center in 2019 - April 05, 2019 - Crossman & Company

Younger Partners Wins Two More Property Management Assignments Totaling 203K SF Younger Partners Property Services was awarded two new assignments at the 61,000-square-foot Forest Central 1 in Dallas and the 142,000-square-foot 800 W. Airport Freeway in Irving. Effective date of takeover was March 1. “We are continually expanding our relationships with owners,” says... - March 18, 2019 - Younger Partners

National Transforms Destination Services Division with New Strategic Acquisition of The Mulberry Group National, one of the nation’s largest corporate housing providers, has acquired The Mulberry Group as part of an expansion plan for their International Settling-In Services offering. - February 15, 2019 - National Corporate Housing

Bijou Bay Harbor Tops Off Construction at Nine Stories Bijou Bay Harbor, the new luxury boutique condominium developed by Ability by Acierto on Bay Harbor Islands in South Florida, has topped off construction at 75 feet. The nine-story waterfront property at 9521 East Harbor Bay Drive is slated for completion in July 2019. - February 14, 2019 - Bijou Bay Harbor

Jason Zimmel Finishes the Year End Strong with Multiple Long-Term Leases Jason Zimmel of Zimmel Associates handled multiple long-term leases in December 2018. - February 08, 2019 - Zimmel Associates

System4 of Delaware Introduces ServiceSync, a Comprehensive Software Solution to Drive Multi-Site Facility Management Delivering quality service in a consistent fashion across multiple locations in a cost efficient way can be challenging for business managers. System4 of Delaware provides ServiceSync, a web based facility services solutions that will save businesses time, effort and money while providing cost insights and control over quality. - January 31, 2019 - System4 of Delaware

Crossman & Company Lands Churchill Square Assignment Crossman & Company, the Southeast’s premier retail leasing, property management and investment sales firm, has announced it’s now leasing and managing Churchill Square in Ocala, Fla. Senior Leasing Associate Rochelle DuBrule and Senior Vice President of Client Services and Operations... - January 31, 2019 - Crossman & Company

Rent It Network Now Offers Investment Services & Introduces New Investment Specialist Their goal is to help investors maximize their profits. - January 25, 2019 - Rent It Network