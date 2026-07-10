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Within Automobile Dealers
ModWash Brings the Clean to Port Charlotte, Florida, Grand Opening July 10
ModWash, one of the nation's fastest-growing express car wash companies, is proud to announce the Grand Opening of its newest location at 24080 Beatrix Blvd., Port Charlotte, FL, marking the brand's newest location in the Port Charlotte market. The celebration kicks off Friday, July 10, with a... - July 10, 2026 - ModWash
10 Things Every Tradesperson Should Do Before Buying a Used Van, by Dragon Vans
With over 50 years of industry experience, Dragon Vans knows a thing or two about used vans. This is a helpful guide for tradespeople who are looking to purchase a used van. They look at different aspects which you should consider when buying. From mileage to service history, and everything in between. - July 06, 2026 - Dragon Vans
USA Movie Cars Unveils RentAnAmbulance.com – Premium Ambulance Rentals for Film, TV, and Productions
USA Movie Cars has launched RentAnAmbulance.com, a new specialized platform offering authentic classic and modern ambulances for rent nationwide. Designed for film, television, commercials, music videos, and photo shoots, the site provides production-ready emergency vehicles with realistic lights and interiors. Additional availability in Canada and the UK, plus an open invitation for ambulance owners to list their vehicles at no cost. - June 02, 2026 - USA Movie Cars
AutoFocus Founder Jason Welch is Redefining How Dealerships Present Inventory Online
AutoFocus, founded by Jason Welch, is a US-based automotive media company redefining how dealerships merchandise inventory online. By combining professional photography and video services with a streamlined Lot-to-Listing™ workflow and proprietary software, AutoFocus helps dealerships publish consistent, high-quality listings faster and with full visibility. Built on the principles of accountability, communication, transparency, and service, AutoFocus operates as a long-term partner to dealer. - February 09, 2026 - AutoFocus
Tru Image Celebrates Major Milestone with 3 Millionth Vehicle Cloned
Tru Images is celebrating the 3 millionth vehicle image set for cloning. Subscribing dealers have combined to utilize the Tru Images' software for a total of 3,000,000 total vehicles highlighting an enormous cost savings of approximately $50M. - December 23, 2025 - Tru Images Inc.
New AI-Powered Lead Generation Platform Enhances How Auto Dealers Connect with Ultra-High-Net-Worth Buyers
ImagineMyDreamCar Launches Emotionally Intelligent Application That Captures UHNW Interest Through Personalized AI-Generated Dream Car Experiences - December 15, 2025 - ImagineMyDreamCar
USA Movie Cars Expands Movie Car Rental Network with New Mexico Picture Cars and Vegas Picture Cars
USA Movie Cars launches New Mexico Picture Cars & Vegas Picture Cars, adding 100s of Picture Cars to its Movie Car Rental network. Now 1,000+ vehicles serve AZ, NM & NV via Arizona Picture Cars, New Mexico Picture Cars & Vegas Picture Cars. No LA shipping needed—local Movie Cars ready for Albuquerque, Santa Fe, Vegas & Reno shoots. Car owners list free & earn on every rental. - November 12, 2025 - USA Movie Cars
A Lifestyle Community for Collectors, Connoisseurs, and Entrepreneurs, Building on of the Finest Quality Car Condominium
Introducing Concours D'Elegance Texas, an exclusive enclave luxury lifestyle condo meticulously crafted for the discerning automotive aficionado, entrepreneur, or business. This groundbreaking Luxury Car Condo development offers a collection of bespoke luxury car condos, providing the aficionado with unparalleled spaces to securely store, meticulously maintain, and elegantly showcase their prized automotive collections, live and work here which makes Concours D Elegance unique! - October 23, 2025 - Devcon Partners, LLC
Steve Napleton Auto Group Expands with Palatine Dealership Acquisitions
Hyundai and Chevrolet locations in Palatine join a growing legacy of trusted automotive service. - August 27, 2025 - Steve Napleton Auto Group
Updation.ai Appoints Ralph Perkins as Chief Operating Officer and Co-Founder to Accelerate Fintech-Driven Vendor Management Innovation
Updation.ai, the AI-powered SaaS platform redefining vendor and contract management through intelligent automation and embedded financial services, has named Ralph Perkins as Chief Operating Officer and Co-Founder. Perkins will lead the company’s operational strategy, systems development, and... - August 15, 2025 - Updation
CCIA Applauds Eighth Circuit Decision to Vacate FTC’s Negative Option Rule
The Consumer Credit Industry Association (CCIA) applauds today’s decision by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit to vacate the Federal Trade Commission’s (FTC) Negative Option Rule in its entirety. The Eighth Circuit held that the FTC’s failure to issue a required... - July 08, 2025 - Consumer Credit Industry Association
Elite FI Partners Redefines F&I Coaching with Adaptive Training and New “Windshield Time Deep Dive"
Elite FI Partners elevates F&I development with Adaptive Training—tailored, results-driven coaching—and now introduces “Windshield Time Deep Dive,” a focused, mobile-friendly module built for on-the-go professionals seeking real-world impact and constant growth. - July 06, 2025 - Elite FI Partners
ModWash in Bridgeville, PA, Celebrates 3-Year Anniversary
ModWash is celebrating its 3-year anniversary in Bridgeville, PA, with a special event on Friday, June 13, 2025. The celebration includes a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at 1:30 PM in collaboration with the Southwest Regional Chamber of Commerce, as well as a live radio remote with 100.7 Star and Y108. The event will feature giveaways, exclusive promotions, appearances by the ModDrop mascot, and family-friendly activities. - June 11, 2025 - ModWash
Hissong Group's Kenworth of Cleveland Announces Second Annual Truck Show
Kenworth of Cleveland will host its Second Annual Truck Show on August 23, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Sheffield Village, Ohio. The event will feature truck displays, vendor exhibits, and participation from local public safety departments. Admission is free. - May 15, 2025 - Hissong Group
Elk Grove Auto Dealerships Announce Ownership Transition – Business Operations to Continue
Sacramento Motorcars LLC will transition ownership of Nissan of Elk Grove, Mazda of Elk Grove, Quick Lube Elk Grove, and Elk Grove Custom Collision to DriveFamilyFirst LLC on or around March 31, 2025. While this marks a change in ownership, operations will continue as usual, with most employees expected to remain. Rob Martinez will take on the role of Dealer Principal/Managing Partner, ensuring the same commitment to quality service and community engagement. - February 19, 2025 - Sacramento Motorcars
STK StickerStoke Unveils Twyst: The 3D Product Personalization System for Powersports
Twyst, an advanced 3D graphic design product personalization system, debuts at AIMExpo 2025. Built on vector-based technology, it lets users customize and preview products in real-time 3D, eliminating the need for complex software. Visit Booth #7114 or StickerStoke.com. - February 05, 2025 - StickerStoke Inc.
Introducing 3DCAL: Motorcycle Personalization with Next-Generation 3D Design Technology
3DCAL lets riders design custom protective decals on true-to-scale 3D models, eliminating the need for complex graphic editing software. Built on StickerStoke’s vector-based technology, it offers instant 3D mockups, brand integration, artist collaborations, and charity support. 3DCAL handles printing and shipping worldwide. Live demos at AIMExpo, Feb. 5-7 or visit 3DCal.com. - February 05, 2025 - StickerStoke Inc.
STK StickerStoke Unveils Frameworx: A 3D Product Customization Tool for the Powersports Industry
STK StickerStoke introduces Frameworx, a 3D customization tool for powersports vehicles at AIMExpo 2025. This interactive platform lets customers design ATVs, snowmobiles, motorcycles, and jetskis online with hyper-realistic 3D visuals, ensuring a perfect build before visiting a dealership. For dealers and manufacturers, Frameworx provides real-time consumer insights, streamlines Configure, Price, Quote (CPQ) processes, and enhances inventory management. - February 04, 2025 - StickerStoke Inc.
Supreme Motors (Formerly Carmart OC Since 2013) Under New Ownership: Drive Your Dream
Supreme Motors, formerly CarMart OC since 2013, is now under the ownership of Ehren Bragg, an industry leader with experience at Jaguar, Ferrari, Lamborghini, and more. Bragg’s vision is to make used car buying a smart financial decision by offering late-model vehicles with transparent wear-and-tear disclosures. Supreme Motors also offers full auto detailing by appointment. - January 06, 2025 - Supreme Motors OC
Bigfella Auto Express: Innovating the Auto Transport Industry with a Customer-Centric Approach
Andre Bramwell brings his innovative, customer-first approach to the auto transport industry with Bigfella Auto Express, offering flexibility and transparency in car shipping. - November 11, 2024 - Bigfella Auto Express LLC
CarNext Autos Unveils TrueVinAI: AI Chat Copilot for Automotive Shoppers, Integrating 50K+ Live Dealership Inventories for Nationwide Scale
CarNext Autos has launched TrueVinAI, a groundbreaking AI Chat Copilot fine-tuned for on-site automotive shopping research. TrueVinAI is pre-integrated with over 50,000 car dealerships’ live inventory and is designed to assist car shoppers by providing 24/7 vehicle information, answering complex queries, and scheduling appointments. This customizable AI solution revolutionizes customer interactions, keeping buyers engaged during their research phase, ultimately transforming automotive shopping. - October 01, 2024 - CarNext Autos
Tru Images Releases Study Showing the Superiority of Real Imagery in Automotive Consumer Research
One of the most significant findings of the study is that real images of vehicles—whether in promotional materials or during the research process—build a stronger foundation of trust compared to CG images. Trust is a critical factor in high-value purchases, such as automobiles, where consumers are making decisions that involve substantial financial commitments. - September 27, 2024 - Tru Images Inc.
2025 Zeigler Kalamazoo Marathon Changes Location, Announces Additional Details
The Zeigler Kalamazoo Marathon today announced that it will be changing locations from Arcadia Creek Festival Place to Bronson Park. The Kalamazoo-based organization also confirmed that it will be adding a Half Marathon Relay to its schedule for 2025. - August 05, 2024 - Zeigler Auto Group
STG Auto Group Introduces DriveBuy: A New Way to Sell Vehicles Nationwide
STG Auto Group, a leading independent Dealer Group on the West Coast, announces the launch of DriveBuy, a pioneering solution transforming the way vehicles are bought from private sellers nationwide. With over 28 years of experience and a reputation for excellence, STG Auto Group is committed to... - June 21, 2024 - STG Auto Group
Chicagoland Dealer Group Raises Over $120,000 in May for Pediatric Brain Cancer Research
The Steve Napleton Auto Group Raises $123,389 in Honor of Brain Tumor Awareness Month towards the Violet Foundation for Pediatric Brain Cancer. - June 13, 2024 - Steve Napleton Auto Group
House of Motorsport - The Agency Empowers Women in Luxury Car Brokerage on International Women's Day
As a global supercar brokerage, House of Motorsport - The Agency is launching an initiative aimed at promoting gender diversity and empowering women within the luxury car brokerage industry. As the world celebrates International Women's Day, HOM - The Agency is taking a bold step towards fostering... - March 10, 2024 - House Of Motorsport - The Agency
Title Twins Enhance Vehicle and Vessel Titling with Services Available Through the West Virginia Clearinghouse
Title Twins is recognized as a prominent processor in the vehicle and vessel titling industry, offering services that span across the United States. The company’s efforts to provide efficient and customer-centric titling services are supported by its extensive experience and commitment to excellence. - February 28, 2024 - Title Twins
Siddons-Martin Expands Emergency Fleet with North River Boats Partnership, Becoming One-Stop Shop for Land and Water Response
Siddons-Martin Emergency Group, a leading provider of emergency vehicles, today announced a strategic partnership with North River Boats, solidifying its position as a comprehensive sole-source provider for emergency responders. This collaboration brings North River’s industry-leading line of... - January 30, 2024 - Siddons-Martin Emergency Group
Rides for Refugees Puts Refugee Family on Road to Self-Reliance
Rides for Refugees, a volunteer-led 501c3 charity in the Washington, D.C., area, gifted a car to an Afghan refugee who supported the U.S. mission in Afghanistan. He needed a vehicle to work and support his family, after they fled to safety in the United States on Special Immigration Visas, leaving behind their home, money, and possessions. - January 25, 2024 - Rides for Refugees
Siddons-Martin Emergency Group Becomes the Exclusive Dealer of Road Rescue Ambulances in Utah
Siddons-Martin Emergency Group, a leading emergency apparatus equipment dealer, announces that it has become the authorized representative of Road Rescue, a brand of REV Ambulance Group Orlando, Inc., for sales, service, and warranty in Utah. This strategic alliance brings together two industry... - January 16, 2024 - Siddons-Martin Emergency Group
Dealer Benefit and Notre Dame FCU Partner in Offering Automotive Dealer Loan Program
Notre Dame Federal Credit Union and Dealer Benefit partner to market a Dealer Loan program targeted to Franchise and Non Franchise automotive dealerships. This Nationwide program is an advance loan allowing dealerships to borrow money on future vehicle and finance and insurance products they sell. - January 09, 2024 - Dealer Benefit
ModWash Announces Grand Opening in Boiling Springs, South Carolina
ModWash is Proud to be a Positive Ripple in the Community and Invites the Community to Celebrate the Grand Opening of their New Location Saturday, January 6. - January 06, 2024 - ModWash
ModWash Announces Grand Opening in Goose Creek, SC
ModWash (www.modwash.com), a leading express self-service car wash company, proudly announces the grand opening of its newest location on Old State Road in Goose Creek this Saturday, January 6. This expansion marks the 11th ModWash facility in South Carolina and the 95th nationwide since its inception in 2020. - January 05, 2024 - ModWash
Zeigler Auto Group Donates Nearly 100,000 Items to Local Food Banks Over the Last Five Years Across Four States
Zeigler Auto Group Announces Mercedes-Benz of Hoffman Estates as its 5th Annual Ugly Sweater Holiday Canned Food Drive Competition Winner. The dealer claimed the title for the fourth consecutive year in a row with 9,882 items donated. This brought the overall 2023 group-wide total to 36,267 items in benefit of local food banks across four states; and 99,427 items over the last five years. - December 28, 2023 - Zeigler Auto Group
Zeigler Auto Group to Hold Press Conference Monday, Dec. 11 Announcing 2024 NASCAR Cup Series Season Racing Plans
Zeigler Racing, and parent company Zeigler Auto Group, will be hosting a press conference on Monday, December 11, 2023 at 1:00 p.m at Zeigler Motorsports located at 5001 Park Circle Drive Kalamazoo, Michigan 49048, announcing details around its primary sponsorship with a new team for the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series. The press conference will also include the team’s new driver available for interviews, and the newly branded Zeigler.com sponsored car available for photo-ops and b-roll capture. - December 07, 2023 - Zeigler Auto Group
Dealer Leads Transforms Auto Sales with the Debut of usedcarforsale.com
www.usedcarforsale.com Dealer Leads, a pioneer in automotive solutions, proudly introduces its latest innovation: usedcarforsale.com. This groundbreaking platform, a fusion of Dealer Leads' industry know-how and cutting-edge technology, is poised to redefine the dynamics of online car sales,... - November 30, 2023 - Dealer Leads
Checkered Flag Waves for Zeigler Auto Group’s End of Season NASCAR Cup Series Highlights
Debuting at COTA and concluding at Homestead-Miami Speedway, Zeigler Racing has officially finished its most historic season to date. As primary sponsor of Live Fast Motorsports and Josh Bilicki in the NASCAR Cup Series, Zeigler Auto Group was prominently featured on the No. 78 Camaro for a total of 11 races, and as associate sponsor for the remainder. Zeigler Racing’s #LiveZeiglerFast contest also produced three VIP winners for COTA, the historic Chicago Street Race, and Charlotte ROVAL. - November 14, 2023 - Zeigler Auto Group
Siddons-Martin Emergency Group Expands Commercial Vehicle Offerings with Authorized Dealership for Emergency Vehicles, Inc.
Siddons-Martin Emergency Group, a leading fire and emergency apparatus and equipment dealer, is pleased to announce that it has become the authorized sales and service dealership for Emergency Vehicles, Inc. (EVI), a manufacturer of commercial rescue vehicles, commercial law enforcement vehicles, and commercial specialty mobile aluminum products. - November 05, 2023 - Siddons-Martin Emergency Group
Dealer Leads Unveils Car Search Engine: Introducing Lot.net
Dealer Leads introduces a free car listing search engine platform, reshaping the Auto Industry. It offers comprehensive, up-to-date USA car listings with detailed info for a personalised buying experience, underlining transparency and user-centric design. - October 27, 2023 - Dealer Leads
City Chevrolet Modernizes Facility for Electric Vehicle Owners
City Chevrolet, under the leadership of Kasey Shirey, is gearing up for a transformative shift in the automotive industry with a comprehensive renovation project aimed at becoming a trailblazer in electric vehicle (EV) servicing. This major initiative will position City Chevrolet as a premier... - October 04, 2023 - City Chevrolet
Dealer Leads Unveils Carweek.com 2.0: New Version with Enhanced Features for Dealerships and Car Enthusiasts
Dealer Leads, is a automotive solutions, has introduced new product set to make change in the auto industry. This innovative offering promises to streamline processes and enhance connections between car dealerships and buyers. With a focus on efficiency and effectiveness, Dealer Leads continues to lead the way in transforming the automotive landscape. - September 20, 2023 - Dealer Leads
Dealer Leads Launches Cardealerships.com: a Business Listing Directory for Car Dealerships
Dealer Leads, a provider of automotive marketing solutions, has announced the launch of cardealerships.com, a new business listing directory for car dealerships. The website aims to connect car buyers with local dealerships and provide a platform for consumers to find their desired vehicle. - September 12, 2023 - Dealer Leads
Genesis of South Bay Grand Opening
Genesis of South Bay Unveils New Dealership on August 15, 2023 - August 12, 2023 - Genesis of South Bay
Car Concierge Pro Excels in Negotiating Ultra-Luxury Cars Valued over Three Million Dollars
Car Concierge Pro: Unlocking maximum value for ultra-luxury cars. Meticulous negotiation expertise. Unparalleled satisfaction. - July 07, 2023 - Car Concierge Pro
Skeeter Emergency Vehicles Expands Dealer Network with South Coast Fire Equipment
Skeeter Emergency Vehicles announced today the expansion of their dealer network with the addition of South Coast Fire Equipment. This addition will further increase both service and sales for SEV customers in Southern California. Headquartered in Corona, California, South Coast Fire Equipment has... - May 26, 2023 - Siddons-Martin Emergency Group
Modwash Makes Another Ripple in Mobile, AL
The newest ModWash location coming to Mobile is set to exude a vibrant ambiance, coupled with a vast array of state-of-the-art amenities. Clients are treated to a complimentary assortment of top-quality equipment, including vacuum cleaners, air tools, automatic mat cleaners, and microfiber towels,... - May 17, 2023 - ModWash
ModWash Makes a Ripple in Pittsburg, PA
The newest ModWash location in Pittsburg is planned to exude a vibrant ambiance, coupled with a vast array of state-of-the-art amenities. Clients are treated to a complimentary assortment of top-quality equipment, including vacuum cleaners, air tools, automatic mat cleaners, and microfiber towels,... - May 11, 2023 - ModWash
ModWash Car Wash: Another Positive Ripple to Hit Washington, PA
The brand-new ModWash in Washington will have an infectious energy and feature a wide range of cutting-edge facilities and technologies. With every car wash, ModWash offers free vacuums, air tools, automatic mat cleaners, microfiber towels, and their famous ModAir™ freshener. Their main... - May 11, 2023 - ModWash
ModWash Makes a Ripple in Butler, PA
The upcoming ModWash location in Butler is set to exude a vibrant ambiance, coupled with a vast array of state-of-the-art amenities. Clients are treated to a complimentary assortment of top-quality equipment, including vacuum cleaners, air tools, automatic mat cleaners, and microfiber towels,... - May 11, 2023 - ModWash
Driving Change: Another Positive Ripple to Hit Locust, NC
The brand-new ModWash in Locust offers an energetic environment with a wide range of cutting-edge facilities and technologies. Each wash at ModWash comes with free vacuums, air tools, automatic mat cleaners, microfiber towels, and the famous ModAir™ freshener. The company's main focus is to... - May 11, 2023 - ModWash