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Minnesota Company Launches Free Behavioral Health Directory with 34,000+ Providers
Fluency Digital Inc. launches a free online multilingual directory of 34,900+ mental health and substance use providers across Minnesota. The platform includes a guided search tool, cost estimator, and payer-facing compliance tools that detect ghost networks and directory inaccuracies before CMS does. - May 13, 2026 - Fluency Digital
Brexus MLS Solutions Launches Nationally, Appoints Co-Founder Jason Jakus as Chief Executive Officer
Brexus MLS Solutions today announced its official launch as a national strategic advisory and technology firm, appointing co-founder Jason Jakus as Chief Executive Officer. Headquartered in Cape Coral, Florida, Brexus is built to serve Multiple Listing Services, REALTOR® Associations, brokerages, PropTech companies, and, where aligned, Chambers of Commerce. - April 02, 2026 - Brexus
Top Talent Management Group, LLC Launches LIVE DRAFT™ - an Executive Combine + Draft Model for Evidence-Based Executive Leader Evaluation
Top Talent Management Group, LLC (TTMG) launched LIVE DRAFT™ (Roseville, CA; Jan 26, 2026): a Combine + Draft-style, evidence-only executive evaluation and peer ranking system—“not an interview, executive competition.” Built for board-defensible decisions with no résumé bias, integrity-first standards, and no hiring during LIVE DRAFT™. - February 07, 2026 - Top Talent Management Group, LLC
The Fractional Executive Network Officially Launches to Deliver Senior-Level Fractional Leadership for Growing Organizations
The Fractional Executive Network today announced its official launch, introducing a senior-level leadership platform designed to help growing and evolving organizations access experienced executive leadership without the cost or long-term commitment of full-time hires. Officially launched on... - January 12, 2026 - The Fractional Executive Network
Vendux Releases 2025 State of Fractional Sales Leadership Report, Confirming Market Maturity and Sustainable Growth
Vendux has released its 2025 State of Fractional Sales Leadership Report, revealing a maturing market defined by deeper engagements, stronger compensation, and growing professionalization. Based on 1,000+ assignments, the report shows longer average engagements (9.7 months), rising pay ($11,732/month; $225/hour), and a steady, confident outlook as fractional sales leadership becomes a durable growth model. - January 06, 2026 - Vendux LLC
Vendux Acquires Shiny to Expand Its Fractional Executive Ecosystem
Vendux LLC, the pioneer provider of fractional executive sales leadership, today announced the acquisition of Shiny, a well-known platform connecting businesses with fractional executives across the C-Suite. Effective immediately, Vendux will assume full ownership of Shiny’s assets and will continue to operate the business under the Shiny brand. - October 09, 2025 - Vendux LLC
Construction in Crisis: Inter/Arch Jobs Raises Awareness for Men’s Mental Health Month
Leading job board addresses suicide rates and mental health stigma among male workers in the built environment. - June 05, 2025 - InterArch Jobs
Inter/Arch Jobs Launches “Inter/Arch Next Gen” – A New Networking Series Celebrating Emerging Talent in Architecture and Design
Inter/Arch Jobs is proud to announce the launch of Inter/Arch Next Gen, a dynamic new networking event series designed to spotlight and connect emerging and notable interior designers and architects with influential brands, studios, and thought leaders in the built environment. The inaugural event... - May 25, 2025 - InterArch Jobs
Inter/Arch Jobs Launches "Behind The Design" Podcast, Exploring the Built Environment
Inter/Arch Jobs, a leading job board and staffing firm for the built environment, is thrilled to announce the launch of its new weekly podcast, Behind The Design. Hosted by built environment expert Richard Eib, the podcast dives into the fascinating world of architecture, interior design, and... - March 11, 2025 - InterArch Jobs
Transform Your New Year’s Resolutions with Joh Morris Benichou’s New Guide: Reinvigorate
Joh Morris Benichou’s message is timely, inspiring, and actionable—perfect for your readers as they prepare for the New Year and seek to make meaningful changes in their lives. - December 05, 2024 - With Joh
V Elizabeth Talent Acquisition Solutions Expands Retained Executive Search Services to New Sectors
V Elizabeth Talent Acquisition Solutions, a diversity-focused retained executive search firm, announced the expansion of its human resource and HR technology placement services to new sectors. - August 02, 2024 - V Elizabeth Talent Acquisition Solutions
Bench International Adds Industry Veteran Dr. Renee P. Tannenbaum to Executive Leadership Team
Tannebaum Brings Deep Industry Experience in Pharma and Biotech and Board Expertise to Meet Evolving Life Sciences Talent Demands - March 19, 2024 - Bench International
Sabina Ewing Awarded Bench and Deloitte Inaugural Life Sciences Tech Innovation Award
Award Recognizes Exceptional Contributions by Women in the Life Sciences Industry - March 15, 2024 - Bench International
Bench International and Deloitte Launch the "Bench and Deloitte Life Sciences Tech Innovation Award" to Celebrate Outstanding Women in Life Sciences
First-ever award to be presented on March 14, during LAMedTechWeek, at BioscienceLA. - February 13, 2024 - Bench International
Vendux Celebrates Monumental Growth and Optimistic Outlook for 2024
Growth is the result of continued innovation and strategic expansion. The 2023 State of Fractional and Interim Sales Leadership Survey contains the details of nearly 1,000 assignments. Lisa Winberg based in Toronto, ON brings 15+ years of experience in tech, finance, and education. - February 09, 2024 - Vendux LLC
Morisey-Dart Group Strengthens Commercial Construction Team with New Recruiter Hire
The Morisey-Dart Group announced the addition of Kayse Duffy as a dedicated recruiter within their Commercial Construction practice. - January 14, 2024 - Morisey-Dart Group
Bench International Enters Into Ground Breaking Strategic Alliance with Ashton Tweed
First of Its Kind Alliance Extends Mutual Service Offerings to Better Serve Clients - January 03, 2024 - Bench International
Elevate Your Lifestyle with Irving Scott: Introducing International and Domestic Private Staff Placement
Experience the Irving Scott difference - London's leading staffing agency dedicated to finding you the ideal private staff. - November 19, 2023 - Irving Scott
Top-Paying IT, Engineering, Accounting Certifications for 2024 Revealed in New Report
A comprehensive report by iMPact Business Group identifying the most lucrative IT, engineering, accounting, and other professional certifications for 2024 has just been released. The report analyzes the top certifications saught after by employers and their earning potential based on current job market data. - October 12, 2023 - iMPact Business Group
Fuse Cooperative Acquires Gustav to Elevate Staffing and H-1B Partnerships
The ability to efficiently partner in the highly competitive staffing industry is getting a major upgrade with Fuse Cooperative’s acquisition of Gustav, which transforms staffing’s largest vendor marketplace into a platform cooperative that is owned and managed by its staffing firm members. - June 12, 2023 - Fuse Cooperative
iMPact Business Group Unveils Insights from the 2023 Salary Survey: Revealing Key Trends in the Job Market
iMPact Business Group releases the 2023 Salary Survey, providing valuable insights into current salaries and hiring trends in IT, Engineering, and Finance/Accounting. Key findings include remote work adjustments, the importance of transparency in job postings, and salary's impact on job satisfaction. The report empowers job seekers and organizations to make informed decisions in a dynamic job market. - June 02, 2023 - iMPact Business Group
Scout Talent Launches AI Studio: The New AI-Powered Recruitment Tool for Organizations
Scout Talent, a leading provider of recruitment software solutions, has launched its latest innovation, AI Studio. The AI-powered tool aims to help organizations save time and streamline their recruitment processes. - April 28, 2023 - Scout Talent
Vendux Pursues Enhanced Position and Brand With a Focus on Sales Leadership Capital
After working with hundreds of clients and interviewing thousands of executives, the company identified a clear need to focus on sales leadership capital. Companies have embraced fractional sales leaders and now want more options. Vendux has built the largest roster of seasoned sales leaders. - April 17, 2023 - Vendux LLC
The UpTeam Honors Black History Month
The UpTeam Consultants is proud to celebrate Black History Month as a Black-Owned Business with a commitment to the community. - February 06, 2023 - The UpTeam Consultants
Banking & Finance Search Partners Join Recruitment Firm to Help Banking and Lending Institutions
Experts in Banking & Lending, Compliance, and Risk Staffing help banks and lending institutions face challenges in an unstable economic climate by finding highly-qualified industry professionals. - January 28, 2023 - Morisey-Dart Group
Morisey-Dart Group Announces Hiring of Managing Director to Lead Expansion Into Aerospace & Aviation Industry
Pat Reynolds hired as Managing Director to lead Aerospace & Aviation talent acquisition team in an industry already suffering from labor shortage. - January 26, 2023 - Morisey-Dart Group
The UpTeam is Awarded Membership in the American Staffing Association
The UpTeam Consultants received news that they are now members of the American Staffing Association. - January 24, 2023 - The UpTeam Consultants
The UpTeam Has Received HUB Certification from the State of Texas
The UpTeam Co. LLC recently received HUB certification from the State of Texas. This certification opens the door for State agencies to secure services from The UpTeam. - January 18, 2023 - The UpTeam Consultants
The UpTeam Receives Verification as a Veteran-Owned Business in the State of Texas
Jaque Hopson, Co-Founder of The UpTeam Co. LLC (dba The UpTeam Consultants) recently received verification through the Texas Veterans Commission as a Veteran-Owned Business in the State of Texas. - January 11, 2023 - The UpTeam Consultants
Brian Lamp Appointed as Owner of Olympic Staffing Services
Continuing the tradition of maintaining a solid family business, Brian Lamp has been promoted to Owner of Olympic Staffing Services. - July 01, 2022 - Olympic Staffing Services
Bench International Launches "Digitization of Healthcare Technology" Practice
Practice Supported by Visionaries in Digital Technology to Complement Bench’s 45+ Years in Life Sciences Executive Search - June 23, 2022 - Bench International
Vendux Publishes Bill of Rights for Fractional and Interim Executives
Industry-first Bill of Rights for fractional and interim executives. Market for fractional senior talent expanding rapidly. Vendux has built the largest roster of seasoned sales leaders. - June 11, 2022 - Vendux LLC
Vendux Expands Team with New Partner
Andrew Miller brings 30 years of professional services expertise. Market for fractional senior talent expanding rapidly. Vendux has become industry leader. - April 29, 2022 - Vendux LLC
White Horse International Gmbh Waives Placement Fees for Ukrainian Refugees
It is already the 28th day of the war in Ukraine and there are no signs of the conflict ending anytime soon. As a result, the number of Ukraine refugees registered in Germany is steadily increasing and is now estimated at over 225,000 or more. Due to this situation, White Horse International Gmbh waives placement fees for Ukrainian refugees. - March 25, 2022 - White Horse International GmbH
Another Source Celebrates 30 Years of Helping Businesses Find Top Talent
Another Source, a recruiting firm based in Seattle, WA, is celebrating three decades of serving businesses nationwide this August. Another Source was founded in 1991 to change the way recruiting works for mid- to director-level talent searches. With an innovative model that includes customized... - July 31, 2021 - Another Source
Amotec Celebrates the Grand Opening of Its New Bilingual Location on Lorain Road in Cleveland
Amotec Staffing is Announcing the Opening of its 2nd location in the city of Cleveland at 4615 Lorain Avenue. The office is bilingual and will serve the west side of Cleveland. - June 09, 2021 - Amotec
Bench International Expands West Coast Presence with Linda Sierra
Linda Brings Deep Industry Experience and Human Resources Expertise to Meet West Coast Talent Demands - April 26, 2021 - Bench International
Hiring Demand for Lawyers in Singapore Resumes
Insights from Ethos BeathChapman’s 2021 Singapore Legal salary report. - April 21, 2021 - Ethos BeathChapman
2021 Risk and Compliance Salaries in Australia
Ethos BeathChapman’s salary guide based on salaries collated from industry input and placement records. - April 08, 2021 - Ethos BeathChapman
2021 Recruitment Outlook and COVID-19's Impact on Supply Chain and Procurement Professionals in Singapore
Insights from Ethos BeathChapman’s survey of over 200 mid to senior level Supply Chain and Procurement professionals in Singapore and Southeast Asia. - March 28, 2021 - Ethos BeathChapman
Bench International Launches "Bank of Women"
First of Its Kind Program Features 550+ Executive Women Leaders for Board Seats and the C-Suite - January 05, 2021 - Bench International
Catapult Leaders Send Open Letter and Challenge to All CEOs in the Wake of Wells Fargo CEO Charles Scharf’s Comment About Not Hiring Black Talent
Darryl L. Mobley, Catapult Leaders founder, responds to Corporate America’s CEOs with an Open Letter and challenge that pushes back against Wells Fargo CEO Charles Scharf’s recent claim that “there is a very limited pool of Black talent to recruit from” for key leadership roles at Wells Fargo. Mr. Mobley spoke as CEO of Catapult Leaders, a market leading firm that uses proprietary processes to find, prepare, and connect talented Black college graduates with jobs in top companies. - September 29, 2020 - Catapult Leaders
Vendux is Now the Largest Community of Sales Leaders Available for Interim and Fractional Assignments
Vendux reaches this milestone in the US after only twelve months. The executives in the community represent a wide variety of industries, products, and skills, allowing for the perfect match. The community continues to grow as Vendux is adding further talent daily. - August 27, 2020 - Vendux LLC
Bench International Brings Diversity of Experience, Ethnicity and Gender with Launch of Executive Recruiting Hub in Boston
Nova Diop Joins Firm to Lead Efforts to Meet Talent Demands of Nation’s Largest Life Science Cluster. - August 17, 2020 - Bench International
AlediumHR, an Industry Leading Telehealth, Technology & Support Services Recruiting Firm, Announces Appointment of Mike Maffei as President & Senior Partner
Telehealth & Technology Recruiting Firm Continues Phenomenal Growth during COVID-19 crisis with the Announcement of Addition to the Executive Team - July 24, 2020 - AlediumHR
PrincetonOne Added to the Forbes 2020 List of Best Professional Recruiting Firms in the Country for the Fourth Year in a Row
PrincetonOne Added to the Forbes 2020 List of Best Professional Recruiting Firms in the Country for the Fourth Year in a Row - June 09, 2020 - PrincetonOne
Bartos Joins SearchPath Global as President to Grow Franchise Operations
Bartos joins SearchPath to Grow Franchise Operations Globally. SearchPath Global has franchises located around the globe offering franchisees multiple revenue streams from Thorndyke Partners® and SearchPath executive search, Inter-Exec® contract staffing, MyHuntPath® career management services, RPM™ talent management performance analytics solutions and human capital consulting services. - April 16, 2020 - SearchPath Global
Daley and Associates, LLC. Has Been Announced as a "Best Staffing Firm to Work For" Winner for 2020
SIA recognizes employers for their top performance in engaging their employees and creating a workplace conducive to talent development, enjoyment, collaboration, and productivity. The winners of this award represent companies who scored in the top quartile in each of the award categories. Daley and Associates, LLC. has been recognized in the North American firms with 21 to 50 internal employees’ category. - April 06, 2020 - Daley and Associates, LLC.
Resume Pilots Launches Affiliate Program for Recruiters and Career Coaches
Resume Pilots, an award-winning executive resume writing company, has launched its affiliate program, which provides partners with commission for successful client referrals. - March 28, 2020 - Resume Pilots
World's First International Corporate Services Platform Launched
Today the launch of FeeQuotes.com was announced. This online B2B platform for large corporates and PE/VC funds provides free of charge access in 50 countries to an array of international administrative, legal and operational corporate service providers. - March 08, 2020 - FeeQuotes.com