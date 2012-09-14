PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Tom Murphy Joins Bench International as VP of Business Development and Executive Recruitment In a move that benefits life science companies throughout the San Diego area, Bench International has hired Tom Murphy as its new Vice President of Business Development and Executive Recruitment. Murphy, who led the business development program at CONNECT, a top innovation company accelerator in San... - October 24, 2019 - Bench International

Leadership Group Celebrates 10 Year Anniversary 300 members of the LG Group celebrate their 10 Year anniversary celebration. - October 16, 2019 - The Overture Group Illinois LLC

Jeff Martin From University Recruiters is Changing the Recruiting Industry Recruiting Redefined: Jeff Martin Just Might be the First Celebrity Recruiter - September 24, 2019 - University Recruiters

WRS’ Construction Management Team Complete MBO to Take the Thriving Division to Market as a Standalone Business Michael McNeill and his team have completed a management buyout of the Construction Division of Worldwide Recruitment Solutions Ltd. (WRS) for an undisclosed sum. With the MBO now complete, Mike and team will provide their services via "We Build Recruitment Ltd." (WBR). Headquartered in Manchester... - September 17, 2019 - Worldwide Recruitment Solutions Ltd.

Bench International to Grow Life Science Companies in San Diego The city of San Diego has all the components to become a global R&D hub, and Bench International is announcing its footprint and commitment to make a direct impact by building the hub’s position on the global life science stage. Effective Sept. 1, Bench International has become embedded in... - September 05, 2019 - Bench International

Pronexia Announces 4th Annual Culture Conference in Montreal Pronexia Inc. announced today the launch of its annual culture conference, an exclusive event taking place in Montreal. - June 30, 2019 - Pronexia Inc.

Northern VA HR Solutions Firm Creates an HR Compliance Audit Checklist Smart HR, a Northern Virginia HR solutions firm, recently created a 2019 HR compliance audit checklist. Performing an HR audit is an important step in ensuring that your business is operating properly. A comprehensive HR audit touches upon every aspect of your hiring, safety, and operations procedures... - May 26, 2019 - Smart HR, Inc.

OI Global Partners Adds New Partner Firm in Asia OI Global Partners, a human resources consulting firm that helps organizations manage their talent and individuals manage their careers, announces the organization’s addition of HK3 Asia Pte Ltd., the preferred strategic human capital solutions provider in Asia. - April 29, 2019 - OI Global Partners

AFS Launches Enhanced Service Offerings to Provide More Value to Customers Ability Focused Staffing LLC (AFS) today has announced its enhanced service offerings to provide more value to customers. AFS, a full-service National Staffing and Recruiting firm, brings an added dimension to its customer relationships through providing a transformational fresh perspective well beyond... - April 27, 2019 - Ability Focused Staffing LLC.

Achievers HR Solutions Celebrates 7th Anniversary Achievers HR Solutions is pleased to announce its 7th anniversary as a leading staffing & recruitment agency in India. The company which started as a humble startup in April 2012 is today a leading service provider in African Continents. The completion of seven years not only reflects their journey of success but also gives them an encouragement to be better and provide world-class services to its clients and at the same time spread its wings to the less explored parts of Africa and Middle-East. - April 15, 2019 - Achievers HR Solutions

Next Level Announces Marketing Planning as Real Concern for Executives Next Level announces Marketing Planning as a real and important concern for executive's career administration because, as Next Level CEO Jack Robbins says, "Battles are not won haphazardly and a good, orchestrated approach is essential to the survivability of the men and women seeking advancement... - February 04, 2019 - Next Level

Morisey-Dart Group Promotes Steve Spencer to Vice-President of Managed IT Services Practice The Morisey-Dart Group, a nationwide execute search firm based in Naples, Florida, today announced the promotion of Steve Spencer to Vice President. He will have primary responsibility for the technology practice in executive search. “When Steve started with the firm nearly eight years ago, he... - November 15, 2018 - Morisey-Dart Group

Florida Director of Construction Recruitment Promoted to VP The Morisey-Dart Group, a nationwide execute search firm based in Naples, Florida, today announced the promotion of Jill Caballero to Vice President. - November 15, 2018 - Morisey-Dart Group

SMA of South Florida, Inc. Announces the 2018 President-Elect SMA of South Florida, Inc. Announces the 2018 President-Elect and upcoming chapter president for 2019. - October 18, 2018 - Staffing Management Association of South Florida Inc.

Anonymous AI Robo-Headhunter, Fintros, Launches in US; Joins Techstars Fintros, the world’s most anonymous robo-headhunter, announces that they have publicly launched in the United States. The company also announces an investment from Barclays Bank, joining the prestigious Techstars Accelerator program and the opening of their east-coast US Headquarters in Manhattan,... - September 12, 2018 - Fintros

BlueWave Resource Partners Showcases Office Expansion BlueWave Resource Partners announces recent Downtown Orlando office expansion in the First Green Bank building located at 250 N Orange Ave. They have doubled their team over the last calendar year. With over 50 employees working across multiple Central Florida businesses, this company is on a mission... - September 08, 2018 - BlueWave Resource Partners

MRA Global Sourcing, a Leader in Procurement Recruiting, Merges with TYGES TYGES, a leading executive and professional search firm specializing in manufacturing and supply chain, announces, today, the merger with MRA Global Sourcing, LLC. MRA Global Sourcing is a leader in executive search within the procurement function. “The merger with TYGES is a natural fit for us,... - June 28, 2018 - TYGES

Brunswick and Glynn County Development Authority Selects Search Firm Leadership of the Brunswick and Glynn County Development Authority have retained Jorgenson Consulting, a national executive search firm located in Greensboro, NC to assist in the search for the next President and CEO. The executive search will be led by the Development Authority Board of Directors;... - April 20, 2018 - Jorgenson Consulting, Inc.

An African First - Ground-Breaking Research Survey Launched Into Boards of Privately-Held Companies and Family Businesses Remuneration and performance of boards of directors has been the subject of extensive conceptualisation and empirical research over many years. Internationally most of this research has dealt with European and American based companies. Alternatively, and particularly in Africa, it has focused on listed... - April 20, 2018 - Sirdar Group

MyHuntPath – “Headhunting” Job Search Skills Now Available to All Job Seekers SearchPath International announces the launch of MyHuntPath, the first Career Education Platform offering a self-directed technology solution that shares the techniques and methodologies of the executive recruiter with job seekers at every stage of their career path. MyHuntPath (www.myhuntpath.com)... - April 11, 2018 - SearchPath International

The Greatest Asset in Business is Good Coaching and Jeff Martin Knows How to Coach A mentor or coach is an advantage that the best in business use. Jeff Martin, CEO and founder of Jeffrey Agency and University Recruiters, knows a thing or two about mentorship. He has coached thousands of aspiring and new entrepreneurs. - April 04, 2018 - University Recruiters

Innovative Career Education Platform Uplifts Women in Afghanistan; SearchPath, MyHuntPath and USAID Partner to Promote Afghan Women in Economy MyHuntPath are empowering individuals around the world to take control of their careers, starting with a presence in Afghanistan, India, Lebanon, and the United States. The MyHuntPath platform actively provides career coaching to college students, midcareer professionals and senior executives, and uplifts... - March 09, 2018 - SearchPath International

Cluen Announces Official Partnership with The Executive Research Association Cluen is pleased to announce an official partnership with The Executive Research Association. - March 07, 2018 - The Cluen Corporation

Executive Committee Hires Jorgenson Consulting to Assist in Search for New EDC President The Greater Fargo Moorhead EDC Executive Committee recently hired Jorgenson Consulting to help lead the search for a new EDC President. The Executive Committee also named a search committee made up of board members, investors and community leaders. - January 25, 2018 - Jorgenson Consulting, Inc.

AltoPartners Announces Official Partnership with The Cluen Corporation AltoPartners Worldwide is pleased to announce an official exclusive partnership with The Cluen Corporation. - January 17, 2018 - The Cluen Corporation

Latcareers.com Reviews Hundreds of Toy Requests for Annual Holiday Toy Drive Bilingual Diversity recruitment job board to provide toys to families in need at 15th Annual Holiday Toy Drive. - December 21, 2017 - Latcareers.com

Latcareers.com Leading the Puerto Rico Disaster Relief Employment Initiative Bilingual Latino Career Company to spearhead the Puerto Rico Disaster Relief Employment Initiative to assist Puerto Ricans with employment opportunities. - December 20, 2017 - Latcareers.com

SMA South Florida Announces 2018 Board of Directors SMA of South Florida, Inc. appoints and executes a 2018 board of directors for the award winning special interest chapter affiliated with the Society for Human Resources Management (SHRM). - December 10, 2017 - Staffing Management Association of South Florida Inc.

Southwest Indiana Chamber Begins Nationwide Search for President and CEO Jorgenson Consulting retained to conduct national search for Southwest Indiana Chamber. - November 11, 2017 - Jorgenson Consulting, Inc.

Latcareers.com to Host 14th Annual Bilingual and Diversity Career Fair in Denver October 12, 2017 Amazon and many employers to recruit Bilingual and Diverse job seekers at annual career fair in Denver. - October 11, 2017 - Latcareers.com

Jorgenson Consulting Begins Recruitment for One Acadiana President & CEO Leaders of One Acadiana continue search for new President & CEO. - October 11, 2017 - Jorgenson Consulting, Inc.

Staffing and Work Force Solutions Industry Leader Karen Browne Launches New Company, Browne & Brand Karen Browne, Managing Partner, today formally announced the launch of her new integrated recruitment services and branding company, Browne & Brand. Offering clients unparalleled, full circle services in employee attraction, hiring, and retention, as well as employer branding. - September 21, 2017 - Browne & Brand

Danville Pittsylvania County Chamber of Commerce Selects Jorgenson Consulting for President and CEO Search Jorgenson Consulting retained for Danville Pittsylvania County Chamber President and CEO Search. - August 24, 2017 - Jorgenson Consulting, Inc.

Renew Moline Inc. Retains Jorgenson Consulting for CEO/President Search Jorgenson Consulting has been retained to conduct a national search for CEO/President. Janet Mathis resigned May 8th after six years with the organization. Renew Moline, Inc. is an award-winning, non-profit economic development organization devoted to the development of the City of Moline (IL). The... - July 11, 2017 - Jorgenson Consulting, Inc.

Greater Owensboro EDC Seeks New President Executive search begins for President - June 27, 2017 - Jorgenson Consulting, Inc.

Jorgenson Consulting Begins Recruitment for Randolph County Economic Development Corporation Randolph County begins national search for President. - June 27, 2017 - Jorgenson Consulting, Inc.

Micah Di Sabato Achieves Top MRINetwork® Professional Designation Micah Di Sabato, Director of Medical Device Recruitment Services at the Morisey-Dart Group, recently achieved the highest rank awarded to recruiters at MRINetwork®. - June 15, 2017 - Morisey-Dart Group

University Recruiters Gives the Recruiting Industry a Much-Needed Makeover University Recruiters is turning the recruiting industry on its head with its “common sense pricing” model, and the world is noticing. The innovative model charges a flat rate based on the successful placement of a job applicant, unlike today’s commission driven recruitment that incentives... - June 12, 2017 - University Recruiters

Christiaan Heijmen Named Managing Partner of Focus Search Partners Raleigh Executive to join Focus Search Partners, a Vaco Company, retained executive search team. - June 12, 2017 - Focus Search Partners

Wayne Economic Development Council Selects Jorgenson Consulting for President Search The WEDC has selected Jorgenson Consulting, Inc. to conduct a national search for President. - June 07, 2017 - Jorgenson Consulting, Inc.

The Morisey-Dart Group Welcomes Veteran Retail Executive Search Leader Mickey Kampsen The Morisey-Dart Group, a nationwide Executive Search firm based in Southwest Florida, has hired Mickey Kampsen as Director of Recruitment Services for Global Sourcing & Merchandising. She is a top executive search practice leader and former MRINetwork franchise owner with over 30 years of experience... - April 28, 2017 - Morisey-Dart Group

Elite Executive Search Celebrates 20 Year Anniversary Milestone Elite Executive Search is proud to announce its twentieth year as a leading national search firm, specializing in biotechnology, pharmaceutical, medical device and healthcare. In a highly competitive market, Elite has achieved two decades of successful placements, long-term contract /consultant assignments... - February 28, 2017 - Elite Executive Search

ESP PROSEARCH Sponsors Strategies in Light 2017 ESP PROSEARCH Executive Retained Search Firm dedicated to disruptive technologies and focused on the LED Lighting, Controls and the Internet of Things (IoT) industries, continues its support of educational conferences in these industries by Sponsoring Strategies in Light 2017. Strategies in Light is... - February 19, 2017 - ESP PROSEARCH

Top Sales Pros Elevates Video Resumes to the Forefront of the Sales Recruitment Process Top Sales Pros professionally creates & extensively utilizes Video Resumes to ensure the presentation skills of recruited sales candidates matches the objectives of their clients. - February 02, 2017 - Top Sales Pros

SMA South Florida Invites You to Hot Topics in Recruitment Panel discussion with expert panelist and moderator to discuss new trends, innovation to technology and tips to source talent. - January 27, 2017 - Staffing Management Association of South Florida Inc.

SMA of South Florida, Inc. Announces the 2017 Board of Directors Staffing Management Association of South Florida, Inc. also known as SMA South Florida, has implemented a new Board of Directors for 2017. - January 15, 2017 - Staffing Management Association of South Florida Inc.

Job Market Maker Announces a Major Release to ENGAGE and Adds an HR-Tech Veteran to Leadership Team The company announces the appointment of a VP of Customer Success as well a major upgrade to its passive candidate recruiting platform - August 26, 2016 - Job Market Maker

Kathleen Laney Honored as One of Parking Industry’s Most Influential Young Professionals The National Parking Association (NPA) has selected Laney Solutions’ Kathleen Laney, President, as a part of its 2016 40 Under 40 class of young professionals and up-and-coming leaders in the parking industry. Ms. Laney and the other chosen individuals, representing multiple sectors of the parking industry, will be inducted into the awards program at the NPA 2016 Convention & Expo on September 20 in Atlanta, GA. - August 19, 2016 - Kathleen Laney