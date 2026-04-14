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NJRC Urges Trauma-Informed Mental Health Treatment as Essential to Justice Reform
NJRC’s 2026 Reentry Conference brought together leaders in government, medicine, law, and public policy to highlight the urgent need for trauma-informed mental health care in justice reform. Speakers emphasized that untreated trauma drives instability, recidivism, and public safety risks, underscoring the need for treatment, recovery, and dignity-focused reentry strategies. - April 14, 2026 - New Jersey Reentry Corporation
New Platform Launches to Help Americans Participate in Democracy
SparkCivic.org, a new nonprofit civic-engagement platform founded by civic educator Sara Lashanlo, has launched to help Americans participate more confidently in democracy. SparkCivic builds strong civic skills through daily, habit-based actions, including a five-step Civic Apprenticeship that takes about 20 minutes and a daily calendar of five-minute civic habits. The volunteer-led nonprofit has begun its fundraising campaign; all donations are tax-deductible. - February 09, 2026 - SparkCivic
Retired Texas Judge Sara Canady Launches U.S. Senate Bid “Time to Bring American Industry Home”
“I'm running to be Texas's voice of reason in Washington—fighting for our families, our borders, and our economic renaissance,” Canady said. “It is time a true conservative takes on the Washington establishment and John Cornyn.” - December 30, 2025 - Sara Canady for Senate
Ericka Kopp Announces Run for Congress in Virginia’s 1st District
Healthcare attorney Ericka Kopp is running for Congress in Virginia’s 1st District. A biracial LGBTQ+ woman, Kopp fights for access to healthcare, VA services for veterans, and civil rights. “I’ve seen firsthand how Virginians are being let down by leaders who trade honesty for political gamesmanship. That’s not leadership, it’s betrayal.” Kopp's grassroots campaign rejects corporate donations and centers on access, accountability, and putting people over partisan politics. - October 11, 2025 - Friends of Ericka Kopp
Rep. Ryan Rose Announces Re-Election Campaign for Arkansas House District 48
State Representative Ryan Rose (R – Van Buren/Ft. Smith) officially announced his candidacy for re-election Wednesday, seeking a third term representing Arkansas House District 48. - May 21, 2025 - Ryan Rose for Arkansas
Jacob Vadakkedathu: A Champion for Public Service and Community Development
As the Liberal Party’s candidate for the Senate, Jacob Vadakkedathu is advocating for policies that foster economic growth, empower small businesses, and enhance public sector efficiency. His vision includes bolstering education, improving employment opportunities, and investing in infrastructure that will benefit the ACT. Despite facing internal challenges within the Canberra Liberals, he has remained steadfast in his campaign, demonstrating resilience and a commitment to his values. - March 22, 2025 - Jacob Vadakkedathu
New “Fight For Freedom” Trump Rally Anthem Gifted To Trump Campaign By California Businessman
A rally song devoted to Trump 2024 debuted today at a launch celebration in Washington, DC hosted by producer and businessman Bill O’Keeffe. - October 08, 2024 - Fight for Freedom Anthem
New “Fight for Freedom” Trump Rally Anthem Debuts
A rally song devoted to Trump 2024 will be released at a launch celebration in Washington, DC, hosted by producer and businessman Bill O’Keeffe. Media invited to attend release event. - October 02, 2024 - Fight for Freedom Anthem
McClain Cellars Unveils the Black Heroes Collection: A Tribute to American Icons
McClain Cellars, Southern California’s only Black-owned winery, is proud to announce the launch of the Black Heroes Collection, a series of five extraordinary wines dedicated to celebrating the legacies of some of America’s most revered Black heroes. This unique collection honors the... - August 23, 2024 - McClain Cellars
Fighting for Brevard: Mike Limongello Launches Campaign for State Representative in Florida's 33rd District
Mike Limongello, along with his family, announces his candidacy for State Representative in Florida's 33rd District. He pledges to focus on fixing the economy, stopping illegal immigration, promoting education without indoctrination, and defending freedom. Michael Limongello is a technology leader and aims to represent southern Brevard County. - April 10, 2024 - Mike Limongello, Republican, For State Representative, District 33
Michael White, Candidate for State Representative, Urges Legislative Action to Enhance Public Safety Following Tragic ATF Raid
Michael White, a candidate for State Representative in District 75, vehemently condemns the recent events surrounding the death of Bryan Malinowski, the executive director of the Little Rock airport, during an ATF raid on his home, and calls for urgent legislative action to enhance public safety... - March 24, 2024 - Michael White Campaign
In Just 24 Hours, Libertarian Michael White Raises Over $11,000 for District 75 Campaign
Libertarian candidate Michael White's campaign for the Arkansas State Legislature in District 75 has gained remarkable momentum, raising $11,635.00 in its first 24 hours. This surge in financial support underscores the growing enthusiasm for White's platform centered on individual rights and... - March 01, 2024 - Michael White Campaign
Libertarian Michael White Enters Previously Uncontested Arkansas State House Race in District 75
Race becomes Libertarian vs Democrat. Michael White Poised for Win. Michael White has officially filed his candidacy for the Arkansas State Legislature in District 75, a previously uncontested race that presents the rare opportunity for a path to victory for a Libertarian candidate. A two way... - February 28, 2024 - Michael White Campaign
Florida Veteran Campaign Gaining Steam to Flip Dem-Held Seat
R.A.”Rocky” Rochford is running as a Republican in Florida’s 14th Congressional District. - January 19, 2024 - Committee to Elect "Rocky" Rochford
Rep. Ryan Rose: Robust Fundraising Fuels Bold Re-Election Bid for District 48
State Representative Ryan Rose of District 48 has declared his re-election campaign, following a strong Q3 fundraising of over $25,500. The campaign highlights include championing The Protect Arkansas Act, tax relief measures, and educational reforms. Rose, with a 100% Pro-Life voting record, prioritizes healthcare, job creation, and veterans' support. Committed to Arkansas Conservative Faith & Family Values, he's set on driving transformative change for Arkansans. - October 14, 2023 - Ryan Rose for Arkansas
Brittany Jones Announces Presidential Bid for 2024
Brittany Jones announces her presidential bid for 2024, with a shocking campaign that has gone viral many times, she is ready to take on the current status quo of the two party system. - August 28, 2023 - Jones for President 2024
Joe Earley Releases Statement on Expiration of Title 42
Joe Earley stated, “The failures of the Biden Administration to Protect the American People, to Protect American Society, and to Protect our National Sovereignty are on full display with the egregious neglect to secure our southern border, thus permitting a flow of illegal immigration, illegal drugs, and creating a humanitarian crisis.” - May 15, 2023 - Campaign to Elect Joe Earley
Joseph Earley Announces Candidacy for West Virginia's 2nd Congressional District
As a patriot and a veteran, Joe Earley stood in the gap as a firewall, defending freedom from tyranny and liberty from oppression. As the elected representative of the 2nd District of West Virginia, Joe Earley will honor the legacy of past generations of Americans that sacrificed greatly to make America the great nation it is. Our country will stand, once again, as a beacon of Freedom and Individual Liberty. - March 02, 2023 - Campaign to Elect Joe Earley
Matt King Joins Boys Scouts of America, Dan Beard Council Board of Directors
Matt King, Cincinnati businessman and co-founder of King Hightower Strategies, was unanimously approved to serve on the Board of Directors of the Dan Beard Council as the Fort Hamilton District Chair. The Dan Beard Council is the administrative body of the Boy Scouts of America in the Greater... - November 16, 2022 - Friends of Matt King
Carruthers Announces $8.7 Million in State Grants for Butler County
State Representative Sara Carruthers (R-Hamilton) announces Butler County has been awarded land reutilization funding from the state operating budget passed by the General Assembly last year. - November 04, 2022 - Sara Carruthers
Representatives Swearingen, Carruthers Introduce "Parents’ Bill of Rights Act"
State Reps. D.J. Swearingen (R-Huron) and Sara Carruthers (R-Hamilton) will be introducing the “Parents’ Bill of Rights Act,” which will protect and preserve the fundamental role that parents play in the education of their children. “The focus is to ensure that parents are... - September 21, 2022 - Sara Carruthers
Matt King Receives Highest Rating from Butler County GOP for State Representative
Matt King, Republican candidate for State Representative for Ohio’s new 46th House District, receives the highest rating possible of “Highly Recommended” by the Butler County Republican Party Screening Committee. “I will fight for your freedoms and ensure that our... - July 18, 2022 - Friends of Matt King
Sheriff Richard Jones Endorses Matt King for State Representative
Sheriff Jones, the head law enforcement official in Butler County, announced his endorsement for Matt King for State Representative. "Matt King's going to fight for you. You know why? Cause he has never been in politics. He's a businessman." - June 23, 2022 - Friends of Matt King
Libertarian Congressional Candidate Michael White (AR2) Offers Third Choice to Arkansas Voters
This Election Day in November, voters in Arkansas' 2nd Congressional District will have a third option for US Congress on their ballots. Michael White, a local tech entrepreneur and Realtor, will appear as the Libertarian candidate. Running on a platform of term limits for Congress, ending... - April 01, 2022 - Michael White Campaign
Matt King Tapped as One of Greater Cincinnati’s Top Emerging Leaders
Matt King, businessman and Republican candidate for the Ohio House of Representatives was recently selected as one of 56 leaders from a variety of organizations in the Cincinnati region for Class 17 of C-Change. If elected, Matt King will represent the people of Middletown, Liberty Township, Monroe, Madison Township, St. Clair Township and Lemon Township. - February 28, 2022 - Friends of Matt King
Crystal Cavalier, Congressional Candidate Talks Sustainable Energy at WRISE
Congressional candidate, Crystal Cavalier is scheduled to speak at the Women of Renewable Industries and Sustainable Energy (WRISE) virtual conference taking place on Friday, Feb.25, from 12-1p. During the event, Cavalier will participate in a panel discussion sharing ways to make energy renewable... - February 25, 2022 - Crystal Cavalier For Congress
West Jordan Council Member Launches Bid for Legislature
Two-term West Jordan Council Member Zach Jacob is seeking a seat in the Utah House of Representatives. He recently launched his campaign with a focus on west-side infrastructure, lowering sales taxes, and preserving local government control. - February 19, 2022 - Zach Jacob for West Jordan City Council
King Outraises All Opponents in Statehouse Race
Matt King showcases individual donors over PAC supporters for State Representative Race in Ohio. - February 01, 2022 - Friends of Matt King
Follow Tamika Mapp as She Runs for New York State Assembly District 68 with This New Site
A new site has launched for Tamika Mapp, allowing residents around the New York area to follow along as she aims to represent New York State Assembly District 68. It explains that she is the best person to represent the district because she has a new and fresh approach to key issues. More... - January 24, 2022 - Friends of Tamika Mapp
Feel The Bern San Fernando Valley Democratic Club CalCare Car Caravan
Feel The Bern San Fernando Valley Democratic Club will co-sponsor a statewide day of action “CalCare Car Caravan” sponsored by the California Nurses Association to bring awareness to the Guaranteed Health Care for All bill AB1400 on the assembly floor this month, introduced by Assembly... - January 07, 2022 - Feel The Bern San Fernando Valley Democratic Club
Ryan Rose Announces 2022 Run for District 48 Seat
A River Valley pastor and small business owner has formally announced his bid to run for the Arkansas House of Representatives District 48 seat. - January 07, 2022 - Ryan Rose for Arkansas
Matt King Launches Campaign for Ohio House
Matt King, conservative and businessman, launches his campaign for Ohio State Representative for Liberty Township, Middletown, Monroe, Madison Township, Lemon Township, New Miami and St. Clair Township. - January 05, 2022 - Friends of Matt King
Arthur Dixon Launches Bid for Texas’s 30th Congressional District
25-year-old Gen-Z Candidate Seeks to Empower Transformative Thinking and “Bold Progressive Change” Through “Bold Progressive Action.” - December 13, 2021 - Arthur Dixon for Congress
Kevin Goodman Announces Candidacy for Indiana State Representative
Kevin Goodman, of Springville, has announced his candidacy for the seat of Indiana State Representative of District 65. On October 4, 2021, new district boundaries were approved for District 65. District 65 now covers all of Lawrence County, the southwest portion of Jackson County, most of the... - November 01, 2021 - Committee to Elect Kevin Goodman 2022
Manimas Proposes Handmaid's Amendment to Protect Women's Right to Medical Choices
Former presidential candidate John Manimas proposes a Constitutional Amendment to end further controversy regarding a women's right to medical choices. - September 15, 2021 - John Manimas Campaign
Anthony Shorter as Lead Candidate for Johns Creek City Council – Post 3
Johns Creek is a city of diverse culture, communities and businesses. As such, it requires leadership with vast experience. Someone who understands the priorities set forth by the citizens and who can help navigate complex situations. August 16, 2021 - Shorter officially qualified to be on the... - August 25, 2021 - Shorter for Johns Creek
PatriotsEngage.org Launches to Help Conservative Groups Engage More Effectively
New platform aggregates conservative news, shows and tech solutions to more actively engage. - August 04, 2021 - Patriots Engage
Former City Councilwoman and CEO, Tawnya Morris, Announces Candidacy for Mayor of Southfield, Begins Summer Outreach Events & Gains Major Endorsements
CEO, Mechanical Engineer and former Councilwoman, Tawnya Morris, has launched a strong campaign against an incumbent, for Mayor of Southfield, Michigan. Her summer community campaign kick-off, a 3-on-3 basketball tournament, is open to Southfield families and features food, music and games. The event will be held Saturday, July 31st at 12 noon at the Beech Recreation Center in Southfield. - July 17, 2021 - Tawnya Morris
Downstate Republican Announces Senate Bid
Timothy Arview, a southern Illinois native, has announced that he is a Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in Illinois. The Illinois primary is March 15, 2022. - April 14, 2021 - Arview For Senate
North Carolina Democratic Party Native American Caucus Congratulate Secretary Deb Haaland
On Monday March 15, 2021, the US Senate voted to confirm Rep. Deb Haaland, D-N.M., as President Joe Biden’s secretary of the Department of the Interior. - March 17, 2021 - NCDP Native American Caucus
Dr. Richard Konteh Proposes a Vigorous Gender Equality Plan for Sierra Leone
In commemoration of International Women’s Day, Dr. Richard Konteh of the All People’s Congress Party (APC), and Flagbearer contender proposes a vigorous gender equality plan in employment, access to finance, health and education as vital to ensuring prosperity in communities. On his... - March 09, 2021 - Richard Konteh 2023
Dr. Richard Konteh Calls on All Sierra Leoneans to Rise Up for Zero Discrimination
"We cannot achieve sustainable development and make our society better for all if people are excluded from the chance of a better life. In today’s world, we are all interconnected. Global inequality affects us all, no matter who we are or where we are from." - Dr. Richard Konteh. - March 05, 2021 - Richard Konteh 2023
Rishi Kumar Asks for Governor Newsom’s Intervention with Water Rates
Democratic Candidate for United States Congress from California’s District 18, Rishi Kumar,* has contacted California Governor Newsom’s office requesting a meeting to discuss the recent San Jose Water Company’s (SJWC) 21.47% increase in the cost of service charge as part of their... - February 27, 2021 - Rishi Kumar for Congress 2020
Dr. Richard Konteh Calls on the Business Community in Sierra Leone to Enter Into a New Age of Corporate Social Justice
As the world continues to grapple with injustice and inequality and as bad politicking fans the flames of tribal rhetoric in Sierra Leone, Corporate Social Justice will offer a new paradigm that imagines a healthier and mutually beneficial relationship between companies and the communities they interact with. - February 21, 2021 - Richard Konteh 2023
Dr. Richard Konteh Envision a Sustainable and Innovative Education System in Sierra Leone
Building a sustainable and innovative education system is critical in providing quality education for poverty reduction, fostering human capital, and building a more peaceful and prosperous future for the entire country. - January 25, 2021 - Richard Konteh 2023
Janadhar India Soon to Start Survey to Evaluate the Voters’ Perspective for Assam Assembly Elections 2021
Janadhar India, India’s leading Political Consultant and Election Strategist, recently deployed its team to start Pre-Poll survey to understand voter’s pulse in upcoming Assam Assembly Elections 2021. - January 21, 2021 - Janadhar India
Janadhar India Starts Survey to Read Voter Pulse for West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021
Janadhar India, an established political consultancy and election strategist, has deployed its team of political analysts in West Bengal to read voters pulse, issues by conducting extensive booth level survey. - December 12, 2020 - Janadhar India
Dr. Richard Konteh on Building a Better Society: Disability Inclusiveness and Accessibility in Sierra Leone
Disability inclusion is an essential condition to upholding human rights, sustainable development, peace and security in Sierra Leone. - December 05, 2020 - Richard Konteh 2023
Dr. Richard Konteh on Modern Day Slavery, Child Protection and Children’s Rights in Sierra Leone
Slavery has evolved and manifested itself in different ways throughout history. Today some traditional forms of slavery still persist in their earlier forms, while others have been transformed into new ones. - December 04, 2020 - Richard Konteh 2023
Dr. Richard Konteh Calls on Leaders to Step Up Efforts to Achieve a Healthier Society, Global Solidarity and Shared Responsibility
Dr. Richard Konteh in commemorating World AIDS Day, echoes António Guterres, the UN Secretary-General saying, “Health is a human right. Health must be a top investment priority to achieve universal health coverage. On this World AIDS Day let us recognize that, to overcome COVID-19 and end AIDS, the world must stand in solidarity and share responsibility." - December 02, 2020 - Richard Konteh 2023