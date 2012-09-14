PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Janadhar India Has Deployed Its Team for Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 Janadhar India, an election campaign management company, has deployed its team of political analysts in Delhi to help candidates and political parties manage assembly elections in 2020. - December 18, 2019 - Janadhar India

No Democrat Left Behind Campaign Launches Nationwide The coalition of No Dem Left Behind launches their campaign ahead of the 2020 elections. - November 15, 2019 - No Democrat Left Behind

Rishi Kumar Pushes for California Fire Insurance Democratic Candidate for United States Congress District CA-18 Rishi Kumar* issued the following statement regarding California Fire Insurance: "In the midst the Kincade fire, which forced the evacuation of over 180,000 people, we have seen the rapid pace at which fires can cause immense damage... - November 10, 2019 - Rishi Kumar for Congress 2020

Rishi Kumar Supports Medicare for All Democratic Candidate for the United States Congress seat for CA-18 Rishi Kumar* issued the following statement regarding healthcare and his position on Medicare for All. “President Lyndon B. Johnson, 54 years ago, signed Medicare into law. Why? The reality then was that 56% of seniors lacked health... - October 31, 2019 - Rishi Kumar for Congress 2020

Rishi Pledges to Refuse PAC and Special Interest Group Money Democratic Candidate for United States Congress CA-18 Rishi Kumar* issued the following statement regarding PAC and Special Interest Group money in elections, emphasizing that his campaign will not be accepting such campaign contributions “I am glad to be one of a handful of candidates running... - October 25, 2019 - Rishi Kumar for Congress 2020

Rishi Kumar Offers Earthquake Safety Insights Democratic Candidate for United States Congress CA-18 Rishi Kumar* issued the following statement on earthquake preparedness following the series of tremors that California has experienced lately. Rishi has implemented routine community reminders about earthquake safety and fire preparedness through... - October 22, 2019 - Rishi Kumar for Congress 2020

Rishi Kumar Proposed Municipilization of PG&E Democratic Candidate for United States Congress in California District 18 Rishi Kumar issued the following statement on recent citizen concerns regarding PG&E’s power outages across the state: “Public Safety power shutoffs have become a PR nightmare for PG&E while creating a huge... - October 19, 2019 - Rishi Kumar for Congress 2020

Immigration Voice Announces Disappointment in Senator Durbin’s Blockade of the Fairness for High-Skilled Immigrants Act of 2019 Immigration Voice, a national non-profit organization with over 130,000 members that advocates for the alleviation of restrictions on employment, travel, and working conditions faced by legal high-skilled immigrants in the United States working as doctors, researchers, scientists, and engineers at many... - October 18, 2019 - Immigration Voice

Artist Michelle Larsen Creates Large 3D Painting of Donald Trump The only three dimensional painting of Donald Trump created with paper, glue and oil paint and protrudes from the canvas 5". Michelle's award winning exclusive style attracts collectors from all over. - August 22, 2019 - The Parlor Fine Art Gallery

Janadhar India Has Deployed Its Cadre for Upcoming Assembly Elections in Maharashtra, Jharkhand and Haryana Janadhar India, an experienced election management company, has deployed its team in Maharashtra, Jharkhand and Haryana to help candidate and political parties to manage upcoming assembly elections in 2019. - July 26, 2019 - Janadhar India

Civil Society Calls for Stronger Commitments, Concrete Actions for Sustainable Development Development actors from around the world gathered in New York for the Senior Level-Meeting of the Global Partnership for Effective Development Co-operation. Among them were civil society leaders from the CSO Partnership for Development Effectiveness. - July 15, 2019 - CSO Partnership for Development Effectiveness

Texas Native Cyrus Sajna Announces Presidential Bid in the 2020 Presidential Election Cycle Cyrus vows to Go and Sin No More on the Earth as President. ​ - June 12, 2019 - Cyrus For America

Michael Weinstock Announces Congressional Campaign in NY 3 Michael Weinstock is seeking to become the first 9/11 firefighter elected to Congress. If elected, Michael will also become the first openly gay person elected to Congress from New York City. He is running for New York’s 3rd Congressional District, which stretches from Queens to Suffolk County. Michael is a proud New Yorker. He has lived nearly his entire life in Queens and Long Island. He grew up here, and on his eighteenth birthday, he joined the volunteer fire department in Great Neck. - May 16, 2019 - Michael Weinstock for Congress

Startup City Names Manish Jha Top Ambitious Business Leader to Follow in 2019 Manish Jha, a seasoned political consultant and election strategist, has been recognised as one of the 30 ambitious business leaders to follow in 2019 by Startup City India Magazine. - May 13, 2019 - Janadhar India

Weld County Colorado Official Recall Headquarters Grand Opening of the Official Recall Polis Headquarters at 808 9th Street, Greeley, Colorado on Saturday May 11, 2019. - May 10, 2019 - Official Recall Colorado Governor Jared Polis

The Lehigh Valley Tea Party Endorses Rebecca Warren for PA Superior Court The Executive Board and voting membership of The Lehigh Valley Tea Party announces that it has endorsed Rebecca Warren for PA Superior Court. The group’s Chairman, Tom Carroll states, “Rebecca Warren is an honorable and trustworthy individual who is loyal to our Constitutional values of... - May 03, 2019 - Lehigh Valley Tea Party

Australian Author Nick Adams Recently Spoke at the Republican Club of Longboat Key March 12th Dinner at the Longboat Key Club Australian author Nick Adams recently spoke at the Republican Club of Longboat Key March 12th dinner at the Longboat Key Club. He received a standing ovation for his speech and his love and appreciation of America especially immigrating here from Australia. - March 17, 2019 - Republican Club of Longboat Key

The Republican Hindu Coalition (RHC) Lead More Than 500 in Solidarity at Grassroots Immigration Rally in Front of the White House on February 10th 2019 The RHC Organized a Grassroots Mass Rally for Its Bi-Partisan 5&5 Immigration Reform Policy in an Effort for Inclusion of DALCA and Green Card Backlog in Ongoing Congressional Negotiations. - February 19, 2019 - Republican Hindu Coalition

John Ramsey, Author, Public Speaker and Political Activist Speaks at the Republican Club of Longboat Key John Ramsey recently spoke at the Republican Club of Longboat Key dinner meeting to a sold out crowd at the Longboat Key Club. John discussed the importance to implement a constitutional amendment to restrain Washington’s limitless spending addiction. According to John, there are currently 28 states... - February 17, 2019 - Republican Club of Longboat Key

The Fairness for High-Skilled Immigrants Act Immigration Voice announces support from a record number of bipartisan legislators for the introduction of legislation seeking for fair treatment for high-skilled immigrants on Green Card waiting times. - February 07, 2019 - Immigration Voice

Rishi Kumar Elected to AD28 Executive Board at CA Democratic Party Caucus Elections Councilmember Rishi Kumar was elected to be a Delegate for the California Democratic Party as well as an E-Board member representing Assembly District 28. - January 16, 2019 - Rishi Kumar for Congress 2020

Australian Country Party Announces Its National Expansion as the First, Truly Democratic, Grass Roots Political Party in Australia New Federal Chairman of the Australian Country Party, Glenn O’Rourke, today announced the official commencement of the National Expansion of the Australian Country Party. “The Australian Country Party is a grass roots up party that listens to people and allows members and supporters direct... - January 16, 2019 - Australian Country Party

Councilmember Rishi Kumar at Elon Musk's Loop Tunnel Opening Councilmember Rishi Kumar was present at the ribbon-cutting ceremony for Elon Musk’s first tunnel in Los Angeles for the Boring Company. - December 21, 2018 - Rishi Kumar for Congress 2020

Parker Joined by City and State Officials to Cut Ribbon on Award-Winning Neighborhood Commercial Corridor Revitalization Project Councilwoman Cherelle L. Parker (9th District) was joined by Mayor Jim Kenney, State Senator Art Haywood, Philadelphia Commerce Director Harold T. Epps and other leaders to cut the ribbon on an award-winning revitalization project on the Vernon Road Commercial Corridor in Philadelphia's East Mt. Airy neighborhood. - December 13, 2018 - Office of Councilwoman Cherelle Parker

Sherri Harris Allgood, First African American Woman Elected as Mayor of Troy, NC After winning the election on November 6, 2018, Sherri Harris Allgood will become the first African American to hold the title of Mayor in Montgomery County. - November 17, 2018 - Sherri Harris Allgood

Bump the Trumps in 2020 Grassroots Movement Begins A grass roots movement to provide bumper stickers and yard signs for the 2020 battle cry of the democratic movement, Bump The Trumps. - October 11, 2018 - Bump The Trumps

New Israeli-American Advocacy Initiative Launches Platform for Israel Engagement Unprecedented Strategy to Fight Anti-Semitism, Defeat BDS, and Build New Bipartisan Alliances Among Progressives and Conservatives. - October 02, 2018 - Israeli-American Civic Education Institute

The Consulate General of Pakistan Hosting the Pakistan Pavilion at Sourcing at MAGIC, August 2018 Explore the possibilities of sourcing from Pakistan at the Pakistan Pavilion (North Hall) - August 10, 2018 - Consulate General of Pakistan

The Lehigh Valley Tea Party Endorses Scott Wagner for PA Governor The Executive Board and voting membership of The Lehigh Valley Tea Party announces that they have endorsed Scott Wagner for Pennsylvania Governor. - July 12, 2018 - Lehigh Valley Tea Party

Janadhar India Has Been Recognized as One of the 20 Most Promising Government and Public Sector Solution Providers - 2018 Janadhar India, a comprehensive election management company, has been recognized as one of the 20 most promising government and public sector solution providers - 2018 by CIOReview India Magazine. - June 16, 2018 - Janadhar India

Third-Party Candidate for Arizona Governor Kevin McCormick Qualifies for Ballot Libertarian Tech Executive Kevin McCormick qualifies as third-party Gubernatorial candidate in Arizona. - June 06, 2018 - Kevin McCormick for Governor

Howard County District 1 Candidate Liz Walsh Proposes Legislative Plan of Action in Response to Repeat Flooding Liz Walsh, civil engineer, construction lawyer, old Ellicott City resident, and Democratic candidate for Howard County Council, District 1, has published a Legislative Plan of Action Specific to Flood Mitigation in response to the recent repeat of devastating flooding in eastern Howard County, old Ellicott City particularly. - June 01, 2018 - Liz Walsh for District 1 Howard County

Rhode Island’s Matthew Fecteau Graduates from Harvard University Rhode Island life-long resident, veteran, and former Congressional candidate Matt Fecteau has successfully graduated from Harvard University’s Kennedy School of Government. - May 30, 2018 - Matt Fecteau for Senate

Paul Moya for Congress: Fighting for Equality in Education Paul Moya believes in the tremendous importance of our nation’s schools and recognizes the responsibility that the schools have in empowering young people inside and outside of the classroom. - May 25, 2018 - Paul Moya for Congress

Former Republican Governor Endorses Third-Party Candidate for Governor of Arizona Former Republican Governor Bill Weld Endorses Candidate Kevin McCormick for Governor of Arizona. - May 24, 2018 - Kevin McCormick for Governor

Somos Independents Slam Pro-Life Christians for Tolerating Politicians Who Use Dehumanizing Terms Towards People Latino is organization fed up with dehumanization of immigrants. Yesterday, Donald Trump used a dehumanizing term towards immigrants and referred to them as animals. Somos Independents points the blame directly towards those who call themselves pro-life Christian leaders. - May 18, 2018 - Somos Independents

Shivanand Hulyarkar Supports "Empowering the Beti” Beti, a movement is an initiative by Anu and Shashi Ranjan for women who have been victim to acid attacks, rape, child abuse and other such extreme atrocities. - March 10, 2018 - Shivanand Hulyalkar

The Lehigh Valley Tea Party Endorses Lou Barletta for Senate The Executive Board and voting membership of The Lehigh Valley Tea Party announces that it has endorsed Congressman Lou Barletta for US Senate. The group’s Chairman, Tom Campione states, “Mr. Barletta has met with our leadership, addressed our group, and shown through deed that he is committed... - March 05, 2018 - Lehigh Valley Tea Party

Moms March Movement Takes Declaration of Mothers to Congress Released May 2017, the Declaration of Mothers has been signed by thousands of women in over 4,000 cities and every state in America has signed the Declaration. Governors have issued proclamations recognizing the Declaration of Mothers and on February 2nd, Congresswoman Diane Black (Rep, TN) introduced the Declaration of Mothers into the Congressional record. So what is this document taking the nation by storm? - February 27, 2018 - Moms March Movement

Join Paul Moya for Congress to Create a Better Tomorrow Deeply proud of his New Mexico roots, Paul Moya is striving to identify and create common sense solutions that benefit all New Mexicans. - February 23, 2018 - Paul Moya for Congress

Ken Cope Calls for Thorough Reforms at the VA Republican candidate for Congress in the Sixth District, Ken Cope, is calling for aggressive reforms in the Department of Veterans Affairs. - February 21, 2018 - Cope Texas

Grassroots America Endorses Ken Cope for Congress in the Sixth District Ken Cope, Republican candidate for Congress in the Sixth District, has received the endorsement of Grassroots America – We the People, Inc., one of the largest constitutional conservative citizen organizations in Texas. Grassroots America, which is networked with more than 300 conservative groups... - February 06, 2018 - Cope Texas

With Ellis and Navarro Hearings Over, Cope Urges High Speed Rail Opponents to Continue Fight Ken Cope continues to urge Texans to oppose the Texas High Speed Rail project and submit written comments to the Federal Railroad Administration by the new deadline, March 9. - February 02, 2018 - Cope Texas

Toll Road Stance Earns A+ TURF Ranking for Sixth District Candidate Ken Cope TURF, the Texas organization monitoring the abuse of toll roads, has given its highest ranking, an A+, to Ken Cope, Republican candidate for Congress in the Sixth District. Cope is the only Sixth District candidate to earn that rank. TURF, Texans Uniting for Reform and Freedom, is a non-profit, non-partisan... - January 25, 2018 - Cope Texas

Adam Wynn Announces Candidacy for U.S. House of Representatives Adam Wynn, a Waleska resident and member of the Democratic Party, has announced he is running for U.S. House of Representatives for Georgia’s 11th Congressional district, challenging long-time incumbent Barry Loudermilk. - January 18, 2018 - Wynn for Congress

2020 Presidential Candidate Says "America is Too Good for This Government!" Candidate Announces Plan to Run for President in 2020 - January 17, 2018 - Adam Kokesh American Referendum Project

Sixth District Candidate Ken Cope Backs Trump on Pakistan Aid Reduction Ken Cope, Republican candidate for U.S. Representative in the Sixth District, said today he fully supports President Trump’s suspension of aid funds to Pakistan, and that if elected, he would support similar action directed at other “pseudo allies.” “Pakistan has for too long... - January 09, 2018 - Cope Texas

MD Candidate Hopes to Trend Enviro-Friendly Campaign – Digital Canvassing, Modernization Maryland Delegate Candidate Helga Luest announced today that she plans to run a modern, personable, and sustainable campaign. After considering the traditional approaches, she announced today her commitment to an environmentally-friendly approach to campaigning. At the core of Luest’s decision... - January 08, 2018 - Vote Helga Luest

Sixth District Candidate Ken Cope Hosting High Speed Rail Town Hall in Ennis Texas High Speed Bullet Train opposed by Ken Cope, candidate for the sixth congressional district. - January 04, 2018 - Cope Texas