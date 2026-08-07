Recent Headlines
From the Nile to the Ocean: Novotel Cairo Airport Celebrates World Oceans Day
In a powerful demonstration of environmental commitment, Novotel Cairo Airport successfully hosted its "From the Nile to the Ocean" initiative. The campaign beautifully connected local sustainability efforts in Egypt with the global mission of marine preservation, proving that impactful... - August 07, 2026 - Novotel Cairo Airport
Neon Sky Film Festival Launches in Las Vegas, Opens Film Submissions with THIRD Street Arts & Media Incubator Partnership
Neon Sky Film Festival announces its inaugural festival, taking place May 7–9, 2027, in Las Vegas, Nevada, in partnership with THIRD Street Arts & Media Incubator. The festival is now accepting submissions from filmmakers worldwide and will showcase independent features, short films, filmmaker Q&As, and networking events. The partnership reflects a shared commitment to supporting emerging filmmakers and strengthening Southern Nevada's creative community. - August 06, 2026 - Neon Sky Film Festival
Christopherson Launches Andavo Booking, Integrating Booking and Service Across the Full Trip
Built in-house by Christopherson and backed by more than 70 years of travel management, Andavo Booking connects modern booking with the broader service experience powered by the Andavo platform. - July 30, 2026 - Christopherson Business Travel
West Hill House Launches Luxury Wellness Retreat Experience with Award-Winning Mad River Massage
West Hill House is redefining the boutique inn experience in Vermont with the launch of an exclusive wellness partnership featuring Mad River Massage, recently named one of the Top 5 Places to Get a Massage in Vermont in the 2026 Seven Days Daysies Awards. - July 15, 2026 - West Hill House B&B at Sugarbush
Saginaw Sweethearts Turn 35 Years of Marriage into a National Legacy Project Focused on Love, Entrepreneurship, Education and Generational Wealth
After 35 years of marriage, Kris and Nia Seals are proving that the greatest legacy parents and grandparents can leave behind isn’t simply financial wealth—it’s the values, experiences and opportunities that empower future generations to thrive. - July 13, 2026 - Nia Seals
Northeast Airlines Appoints New Chief Operating Officer
Northeast appoints industry veteran Jayson Carver as new COO to its team. - July 10, 2026 - Northeast Airlines and Travel Inc.
New Travel Platform Flyfi Uses AI to Match Travelers with the Right Premium Hotel — Paid Entirely in Crypto
New Dubai-based platform pairs AI hotel matching with direct cryptocurrency payments, letting travelers skip account creation and unnecessary data collection. - July 09, 2026 - Flyfi
Meet2Trip: The New Platform for Cruise Passengers to Find Fellow Travelers for Shared Shore Excursions
Two cruise passengers stood on the dock, searching for other travelers to share a taxi tour, but found no one heading the same way. That experience led to the creation of Meet2Trip, an online platform that helps cruise passengers worldwide arrange shared shore excursions. The Problem Shore... - July 09, 2026 - Meet2Trip
Orlando Drag Performer Rae O'Light Joins the Waves of Pride Cruise Lineup
The Cruise Boys® announce that Orlando drag queen and comedian Rae O'Light is joining the entertainment lineup for the Waves of Pride Cruise, sailing Sept. 5-10, 2026. A fixture in Central Florida's LGBTQ+ nightlife, Rae joins a performer roster that includes Jessica Wild, Darcel Stevens, TP Lords, and DJ Edil Hernandez. Information regarding the scheduled programming and cabin reservations can be found online. - July 01, 2026 - The Cruise Boys - Powered by KVI TRAVEL
The Cruise Boys® Announce Entertainment Lineup Update for the Waves of Pride Cruise
The Cruise Boys® announced an entertainment lineup change for the Waves of Pride Cruise, sailing Sept. 5-10, 2026. Drag performer Roxxxy Andrews has canceled her appearance due to a scheduling conflict. She will be replaced by Puerto Rican drag performer and RuPaul's Drag Race star Jessica Wild. The Cruise Boys®, a travel agency powered by KVI Travel, notes that limited inventory remains for the sailing. Travelers can check availability online. - June 29, 2026 - The Cruise Boys - Powered by KVI TRAVEL
BizAv Insider Launches as Independent Private Aviation Buyer Intelligence Platform — Analysis of 1,024 Buyer Profiles Reveals Industry's Hidden Transparency Problem
Independent scoring model finds boutique Mississippi operator beats NetJets, Flexjet, and Wheels Up for one in ten private aviation buyers. - June 25, 2026 - BizAv Insider
JetVoy Introduces a Private Coordination and Concierge Service for Global Mobility, Access, and Seamless Execution
JetVoy delivers private coordination and concierge services for high-net-worth clients across global mobility, residences, access, and multi-location execution. - June 22, 2026 - JetVoy
Trinity Service Enterprises Opens New Office in Mexico City
Trinity Service Enterprises has opened a new office in Mexico City, strengthening its operational capacity and creating a more collaborative, professional environment for its growing team. The new office is located at Av. Río Mixcoac 108, Actipan, Benito Juárez, 03230 Ciudad de... - June 20, 2026 - Trinity Services Enterprises
TSAWaitTimes.com Launches API to Bring Airport Security Wait Time Estimates to Travel Apps, Websites, and Digital Platforms
New API gives developers, travel brands, airports, and publishers access to estimated TSA security wait times, airport checkpoint data, TSA PreCheck status, FAA alerts, and traveler-submitted reports. - June 18, 2026 - TSA Wait Times
Rajasthan Cab Launches "Zero-Stress" Intercity Transit Network Across India’s Golden Triangle and Heritage Hubs
Rajasthan Cab has officially launched its newly optimized "Zero-Stress" Intercity Transit Network, deploying an expanded fleet to eliminate travel fatigue and logistical uncertainty for travelers moving between airports and iconic heritage hubs like Jaipur, Udaipur, and Jaisalmer. - June 08, 2026 - Rajasthan Cab
West Hill House B&B Ownership Bringing New Vision to the Mad River Valley
Starting this fall, the West Hill House B&B will begin offering wellness to complement its established bed and breakfast hospitality. - June 02, 2026 - West Hill House B&B at Sugarbush
Marathon Adventures Announces Second White Continent Triathlon to be Held in Antarctica in January 2027
Building on the success of the inaugural White Continent Triathlon in December 2025, the first swim/bike/run triathlon ever held in Antarctica. In spite of grueling weather conditions encountered in December 2025, the date for the second White Continent Triathlon has been announced. The event is scheduled for January 18, 2027. - May 27, 2026 - Marathon Adventures
Australian Cruise Group Launches Vivid Sydney 2026 Cruise Program for Visitors
Australian Cruise Group has launched its Vivid Sydney 2026 cruise program for visitors, offering a range of experiences from affordable spectator cruises to premium dinner cruises. Running from 22 May to 13 June, these cruises provide views of major Vivid Light installations and fireworks (on select nights), giving interstate and international travellers a unique way to experience Sydney’s iconic festival. - May 24, 2026 - Australian Cruise Group
Zen Host Properties' Luxury Retreat in Marietta, GA, Puts Baseball Tournament Families Minutes from the Diamond
Silverwood Sanctuary Retreat, a 4-acre, 5 bedroom vacation rental, offers a home base for East Cobb Baseball families. - May 23, 2026 - Zen Host Properties
AI Crew Solutions Announces Strategic Partnership with Flightscape - Powered by CAE
Collaboration brings advanced crew pay intelligence, transparency and operational analytics together to enhance payroll procedures and expand efficiency in crew and cost management - May 13, 2026 - AI Crew Solutions
Ticketory Launches Global Platform for Tours, Tickets and City Passes Worldwide
Ticketory launches a global platform for booking tours, attraction tickets and city passes. Travelers can discover top experiences, access mobile tickets instantly, and explore more than 100 destinations worldwide with a seamless digital booking experience. - May 09, 2026 - Ticketory Ltd.
Yachts & Living Launches as Greece's Curated Crewed Yacht Charter Specialist
Yachts & Living has launched as a Greece-focused crewed yacht charter service, offering a handpicked fleet, personal charter consultants, and end-to-end itinerary planning across the country's most celebrated island groups. - May 08, 2026 - Yachts and Living
Morton Grove Spring Market Faire Returns May 9, 2026
Morton Grove's Chamber of Commerce Presents the Spring Market Faire featuring over 70 vendors with variety of goods and services from local companies and crafters. - May 05, 2026 - Morton Grove Chamber of Commerce
2026 Japan Culture Intensive Tours Including Sumo
Artisan Pacific Travel LLC is pleased to announce its 2026 Japan Culture Intensive tours including Sumo Tournament. - April 30, 2026 - Artisan Pacific Travel
Stephanie Malakie of Empress Travel Club Named Forbes Travel Guide’s Travel Professional of the Year
Empress Travel Club Founder Stephanie Malakie was named Travel Professional of the Year by Forbes Travel Guide, an honor awarded to a single advisor globally each year. Recognized for her personalized, experience-driven approach, Malakie leads the boutique agency in creating transformative, luxury travel experiences with insider access and high-touch service. - April 09, 2026 - Empress Travel Club
Empress Travel Club Earns Virtuoso’s Top Producing Small Agency Award
Empress Travel Club earned Virtuoso’s Top Producing Small Agency (Specialty) award at its 2026 U.S. Forum, recognizing exceptional sales and impact. The boutique agency stands out for crafting personalized, luxury travel experiences with exclusive perks, insider access, and seamless service—delivering unforgettable journeys tailored to each client. - April 09, 2026 - Empress Travel Club
CarzRent Launches High-Commission Affiliate Program for Travel Creators and Partners
The global travel industry is evolving rapidly, and so are the opportunities for digital entrepreneurs, travel bloggers, and tourism platforms to generate revenue through partnerships. CarzRent.com, a growing car rental brokerage platform specializing in destinations like Tenerife and other... - April 03, 2026 - CarzRent.com
Marietta's Silverwood Sanctuary Retreat, Managed by Zen Host Properties, Opens Its Doors to FIFA World Cup 2026 Fans Descending on Atlanta
As the world prepares to descend on Atlanta for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, one Marietta estate is positioning itself as a game-day home base for fans seeking both stadium excitement and sanctuary-level serenity. Silverwood Sanctuary Retreat, a 5-bedroom, 5-bathroom private estate nestled on four... - March 30, 2026 - Zen Host Properties
ReadyBid Highlights Technology Trends Transforming Corporate Hotel Procurement
As companies continue modernizing their travel programs, ReadyBid expects technology adoption to remain a key driver of innovation within corporate hotel procurement. - March 29, 2026 - Readybid
Mana Hotels Leads Boating & Star Gazing Initiatives to Expand Ranakpur’s Tourism Appeal
Mana Hotels leads boating & star gazing initiatives in Ranakpur, expanding tourism beyond the Jain Temple and leopard sightings. - March 28, 2026 - Mana Hotels
Croatian Booking Platform Laganini.com Replaces 14 Regional Sites with Direct, Commission-Free Booking
Laganini.com replaced ApartmanInfo.hr and 13 regional travel portals with a single platform. All domains now redirect to Laganini.com. The platform lists 11,000+ apartments, villas, and holiday homes across entire Croatia and Adriatic coast, bookable directly with owners — no commission, no booking fees. Supports 13 languages and 300+ Croatian destinations. - March 23, 2026 - Samo Laganini d.o.o.
Don Mammoser Photography Announces Colorado Fall Color Tour
Don Mammoser Photography tours has just added a new tour offering for October this year. Participants will learn how to best capture the gorgeous fall color of Colorado in photos. - March 16, 2026 - Don Mammoser Photo Tours
Seven Oaks Italy Announces August 26, 2026 Departure of 10-Day Small-Group Cultural Immersion Program, Featuring Rome, Pompeii, Amalfi Coast and Molise Villages
Seven Oaks Italy announces the August 26, 2026 departure of its 10-day small-group cultural immersion journey for North American travelers. Centered in Molise — one of Italy’s least visited regions — the experience blends Rome, Pompeii and the Amalfi Coast with authentic village encounters, artisan traditions and regional cuisine. Hosted by founder Lou Tortola, the program offers a thoughtful, unhurried way to experience Italy through culture, landscape and local life. - March 15, 2026 - Seven Oaks Italy
Cancun All Inclusive Releases 2026 Travel Demand & Pricing Report
Cancun remains one of the strongest-performing all-inclusive destinations in the world heading into 2026. - March 05, 2026 - Cancun All Inclusive
Cancun All Inclusive Unveils Fresh 2026 Website Experience to Better Serve Travelers Seeking Top Cancun & Riviera Maya Resorts
Cancun All Inclusive, the leading online platform dedicated to helping travelers discover the best Cancun all inclusive resorts, proudly announces the launch of its completely redesigned website, cancunallinclusive (dot) com, to kick off 2026 with a clean, modern, and highly user-friendly... - March 01, 2026 - Cancun All Inclusive
Unwind in the Sacred Spirit of Ramadan at Novotel Cairo Airport
As the holy month of Ramadan unfolds, bringing with it moments of reflection, togetherness, and gratitude, Novotel Cairo Airport invites you to experience the blessed month in an atmosphere where serenity meets heartfelt hospitality. Whether you are a Cairo resident seeking a peaceful escape... - February 24, 2026 - Novotel Cairo Airport
BBB Accredited Ascend Vacation Group (Draper, UT) Reaffirms A Rating and Distinguishes Identity from Unaffiliated Florida Entities
Ascend Vacation Group, a BBB Accredited and A Rated authorized travel distributor in Draper, Utah, issues a formal statement to clarify its independent corporate identity. Reaffirming its status as a verified Utah-based entity, the company distinguishes itself from unaffiliated agencies in Florida and highlights its commitment to transparent, virtual vacation consultations via Zoom. - February 13, 2026 - Ascend Vacation Group
Cancun Airport Transportation Introduces Its New Fleet for 2026
Cancun Airport Transportation, a leading provider of private, safe and reliable airport transfer services throughout Cancún and the Riviera Maya, proudly announces the launch of its new fleet of vehicles for 2026, marking a major upgrade to its transportation experience for travelers from... - February 09, 2026 - Cancun Airport Transportation
New Affiliate Program for Travel Agents and Bloggers Made by Airport Transportation
Affiliate marketing is well known in the travel industry and is a great tool to achieve get to new markets. - February 07, 2026 - Airport Transportation
Mana Hotels Positions Ranakpur Adventure Park as a Venue for Corporate Team-Building and Outdoor Events
Mana Hotels positions the Ranakpur Adventure Park as a safe, well-managed venue for outdoor corporate events and team-building sessions, offering adventure activities, flexible spaces, strong safety standards, and a clean natural setting near Ranakpur. - February 04, 2026 - Mana Hotels
Airport Transportation LLC Launches Airport Transfer Services in Miami
Airport Transportation LLC, the international airport transfer company behind the global brand Airport Transportation (www.airporttransportation.com, proudly announces the official launch of its airport transfer services in Miami, marking a major milestone in the company’s worldwide expansion. - February 04, 2026 - Airport Transportation
Airport Transportation Launches New Shuttle Service at Punta Cana International Airport (PUJ)
AirportTransportation.com a leading Airport Transfers company is starting operations in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. - February 03, 2026 - Airport Transportation
Cancun Airport Transportation Has Been Awarded the 2025 TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Award
Cancun Airport Transportation is proud to announce that it has been awarded the 2025 TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Award, recognising its outstanding performance in airport transfer services and placing the company among the top travel-service providers globally and in Cancun. About the... - February 02, 2026 - Cancun Airport Transportation
Yachts & Living in 2026 with a Commitment to Unparalleled Greek Yacht Charters
Yachts & Living reopens in February 2026, reaffirming its position as a premier choice for private yacht charters in Greece through bespoke itineraries, transparency, and elevated luxury experiences. - February 02, 2026 - Yachts and Living
New Mobile Application to Help Travelers Find the Best Bathroom Stops
To promote downloads and use of the Best Bathroom Stops mobile application. - January 07, 2026 - Appicide, LLC
Antravia - Why Financial Infrastructure Is Becoming a Critical Issue for Global Travel Platforms
Antravia has published a new travel finance analysis examining how payments, settlement timing, foreign exchange exposure, and regulatory requirements affect financial risk and scalability in global travel platforms. - January 07, 2026 - Antravia Advisory
New Platform Lets Tourists Book Short-Term Rentals Directly from the Street
BookThis.Now, a London-based travel technology company, has launched a street-level booking platform that allows short-term rental hosts to capture walk-in demand using verified QR codes placed at their properties. The company is currently piloting the platform in Greece, starting in central Athens neighborhoods popular with international travelers. - December 20, 2025 - BookThis.Now
CarzRent Develops Self-Service Kiosks to Improve Car Hire Experience at Tenerife South Airport
New kiosk concept aims to reduce waiting times and simplify vehicle pickup for arriving travelers. - December 19, 2025 - CarzRent.com
Breaking: ReadyBid Launches Unified Hotel Procurement Cloud for Global Enterprises
The cloud platform includes a predictive intelligence layer that identifies sourcing risks, tracks hotel bidding progress, and benchmarks supplier performance against corporate standards. - December 13, 2025 - Readybid
ReadyBid Expands Contract Lifecycle Management to Enhance End-to-End Hotel Procurement Efficiency
ReadyBid’s enhanced CLM capabilities mark a new era of automation-driven hotel procurement, ensuring corporations can manage every sourcing and contracting stage seamlessly, securely, and intelligently. - December 12, 2025 - Readybid