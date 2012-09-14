PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

2019 Hotel of the Year Recipient Sponsored by Daryon Hotels International Comfort Inn & Suites of Grinnell, IA is this year’s recipient of the Community Hotels “Hotel of the Year” award. The hotel is active within their community in trying to end hunger and supports Habitat for Humanity. The General Manager at Comfort Inn & Suites of Grinnell, IA... - December 09, 2019 - Daryon Hotels International

The MahaRaja Eco Dive Lodge Was Named in Lonely Planet’s Top 5 World's Best Eco Resorts and Has Been Described as the Only Genuinely Eco-Friendly Dive Resort in the World Lonely Planet has published its 2019 Top 5 world’s best eco resorts list and the MahaRaja Eco Dive Lodge made it to the top, after 18 months of operations. The MahaRaja Eco Dive Lodge has also been mentioned as "the only genuinely eco-friendly dive resort in the world" by Lonely Planet. “Preserving... - December 08, 2019 - MahaRaja Eco Dive Lodge

WaterField Unveils Crowdsourced Leather Luggage Tag & Handle Wrap for Holiday Travels WaterField’s new crowdsourced Leather Luggage Tag includes multiple features requested by frequent travelers: an ultra-secure stainless steel attachment that won’t wear out, an ID window with an included address card also sized to fit a business card, a secure flap that keeps identification information private, a special slot for a GPS tracking tile, and premium materials for a professional look. - December 05, 2019 - Waterfield Designs

Lucky n Love Travel Featured in the Destination Weddings & Honeymoons Directory Lucky n Love Travel is proud to have been featured in the 2019-2020 Destination Weddings & Honeymoons Directory as an LGBTQ-friendly Romance Travel Specialist. - December 04, 2019 - Lucky n Love Travel

Airline Tickets Best Price Launches Round Trip Deals Airline Tickets Best Price dot com launches enticing round trip deals at just $475.13 for the flights between Las Vegas and New York City along with early-bird discounts on winter travel (New Year's Eve & Christmas) to some of its most popular destinations, including New York City, Los Angeles, Miami,... - December 04, 2019 - Airline Tickets Best Price

Go Galavant Launches New Group Trip Platform for People Who Hate Group Travel Startup travel platform provides forum for travelers to find and review group trips and providers. - December 02, 2019 - Go Galavant

AirGateway GmbH and Luxury Tour Operator Scott Dunn Announce NDC Partnership AirGateway GmbH, a German B2B airline distribution company, and Scott Dunn, an international luxury tour operator have signed a partnership. Under this agreement AirGateway will provide Scott Dunn with access to NDC Content from 20+ carriers. AirGateway’s CEO and founder Jorge Diaz: “We... - November 23, 2019 - AirGateway GmbH

Queensland Rail Chooses Open Destinations' Travel Studio System The multi-million-dollar deal sees Queensland Rail enter into a long-term partnership with travel technology specialists Open Destinations, who have successfully implemented Travel Studio in over 30 countries worldwide. Open Destinations will be supplying a full SaaS solution to Queensland Rail. - November 21, 2019 - Open Destinations

Nadova Tours Organizes Vietnam Grand Prix Tour 2020 for Global Visitors In 2020, Vietnam will officially become one of the host countries of the highest class of singer-seater auto racing for the first time on Friday, April 3 to Sunday April 5, 2020, at My Dinh Sports Complex, Hanoi. On this occasion, Nadova Tours is pleased to introduce a Vietnam customized tour which includes general admission tickets to the Vietnam Grand Prix 2020. - November 20, 2019 - Nadova Tours

Holidays at the Harbor: 54th Annual Holiday of Lights Parade at Channel Islands Harbor Everyone is invited to enjoy a full day of holiday activities and watch festively decorated boats in the parade while listening to carolers sing holiday songs. - November 20, 2019 - Channel Islands Harbor

HalalTravels.com: A New Player in the Travel Industry HalalTravels.com enters the Muslim travel market with a new website and a global service range. - November 15, 2019 - HalalTravels.com

AMMI Managed Hotels Are Honoring Veterans Nov. 11 with Free Hotel Room Stay Our veterans are important to us! Five hotels with the American Motel Management Group are honoring our veterans this Nov 11. Each of their five (5) hotels are providing traveling veterans with a hotel guest room for one night, (50) fifty free hotel room nights total will be given to veterans that stop at AMMI hotels. Free freshly made breakfast buffet and more. First 10 Veterans to check-in November 11 get free guest room for one night. *American Motel Management Inc. - November 06, 2019 - American Motel Management

Mahmoud Saffarini Has Been Appointed Director of Sales and Marketing at Ajman Hotel Managed by Blazon Hotels Ajman Hotel managed by Blazon Hotel is pleased to announce the appointment of Mahmoud Saffarini as Director of Sales and Marketing. Joining Ajman Hotel from Salalah Rotana Resort in Oman, Saffarini brings solid experience in the areas of sales, business development, strategic planning and team management. In... - November 06, 2019 - Ajman Hotel managed by Blazon Hotels

Africa Tour Operator, Spector Travel, Named Best Ancestry Travel Company Spector Travel, a tour operator that specializes in Africa, has been named a USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice 2019 Award winner for the Best Ancestry and Heritage Travel Company. For the competition, USA Today tapped a panel of travel experts to nominate 20 travel companies, then asked readers... - November 05, 2019 - Spector Travel of Boston

Original Orlando Tours Launches Walking Tours Four Winter Park Based Tours Commence in November 2019 - November 01, 2019 - Original Orlando Tours

Memphis Tours Offers Shopping Tips on Morocco Vacation Planning Enjoy Morocco vacations by Memphis tours with your family which offer a wide range of great travel vacation packages. - October 30, 2019 - Memphis Tours

Travelive Appoints Christina Carr as Vice President In her new role, Ms. Carr will be responsible for the implementation of new luxury travel products and maintaining and solidifying agency relationships worldwide. - October 27, 2019 - Travelive

KaChick Confirm Partnership with Cathay Pacific and Plaza Premium to Create New Experiences for Travellers Hong Kong-based travel photography platform, KaChick partners with Cathay Pacific and Plaza Premium Loyalty Program to create and capture new experiences for travellers. By leveraging on its 1600+ local photographers network in over 60 cities, travellers can book vacation photography packages with the... - October 24, 2019 - KaChick

CalSkies Introduces New Commercial Air Service to Riverside New Commercial Air Charter Provides Arrives at Riverside Municipal Airport (KRAL) - October 23, 2019 - CalSkies

Bukhara Ajman at Ajman Hotel Managed by Blazon Hotels Presents a Special Diwali Menu This October Guests will enjoy a culinary feast highlighting traditional dishes from Northern India at Bukhara, an award-winning restaurant. - October 19, 2019 - Ajman Hotel managed by Blazon Hotels

Eddy Travels AI Assistant Will Help to Attract More Travelers to Dubai Eddy Travels, an AI travel assistant startup, was accepted into the Intelak incubator program led by the Emirates Group, GE, and Dubai Tourism. Eddy Travels will work to promote Dubai to younger audiences in Europe and elsewhere via their AI travel assistant. Intelak is a startup incubator program based... - October 11, 2019 - Eddy Travels

ASIA DMC to Showcase “B2B Portal” at WTM London 2019 Award-winning destination management company, ASIA DMC, will be unveiling its latest initiative, the B2B portal, at WTM London 2019. This will include the showcasing of new features that promise to make their travel trade partner’s life easier and more efficient. The pan-Asian destination management... - October 09, 2019 - ASIA DMC

Travel Loop and AirGateway Sign a Strategic Alliance for the Commercialization of NDC in the Corporate Segment Travel Loop’s penetration of the Spanish and Portugese corporate segment, with its SBT Pursuit VNEXT tools, has made possible this alliance with AirGateway. The strategic alliance will result in a joint offer that will allow both companies to strengthen their position in the market by obtaining... - October 09, 2019 - AirGateway GmbH

Adam Chassin Appointed to Withlocals Supervisory Board Withlocals strengthens its board leadership by appointing tech executive Adam Chassin (formerly of Uber, Amazon and Yahoo!). His addition will accelerate the ambition of Withlocals to become the biggest global online marketplace for personalized travel experiences. - October 07, 2019 - Withlocals

Kim Johnson Joins V-Suites as Manager of Strategic Alliances V-Suites is pleased to have Kim Johnson join the firm as Manager of Strategic Alliances. She will be instrumental in building key relationships to push the V-Suites brand forward with partners, suppliers, and corporate clients. Her successful career in the furniture rental, corporate housing and relocation... - October 02, 2019 - V-Suites

bamba Partners with iVisa.com to Offer the Simplest Solution for Processing Travel Visas bambatravel.com announces partnership with iVisa.com for travel visas. - September 27, 2019 - bamba

Travels with Talek to Lead Cultural Tour of China April 11-19, 2020 Nine-day guided tour will feature explorations of the fascinating and culturally rich cities of Shanghai, Xi’an, and Beijing. - September 25, 2019 - Travels With Talek

SkyHigh.VIP, Dubbed as the “Airbnb of Chambers,” Aims to Bring On-Board 30,000 Chambers to be Listed on Its Platform by 2020 Chambers of Commerce came into existence way back in 1599, when the first Chamber was founded in Marseille, France. Back then, business people worked to establish an organization with the backing of the city council. These were associations of tradesmen organized for the protection and promotion of commerce. - September 24, 2019 - SkyHigh VIP Pte. Ltd.

Galapagos GDS Launches the First Global Distribution System for Galapagos Cruises Galapagos GDS, the First Global Distribution System Dedicated to the Galapagos Islands, is Launching its Highly-Anticipated Service Today. - September 20, 2019 - Metamorf

AirGateway GmbH and Fello Travel Ltd. Announce NDC Partnership AirGateway GmbH, a German B2B airline distribution company, and Fello Travel Ltd., a UK Travel Management Company have signed a Partnership. Under this Agreement, AirGateway will provide Fello with access to NDC Content from 15 carriers. AirGateway's CEO and founder Jorge Diaz: "We are very pleased... - September 18, 2019 - AirGateway GmbH

Book Hotels on the Go with the New Travoline Hotel Booking App Travoline releases its new android mobile app to enable customers book hotels, car rentals and flights via a simple easy to use hotel booking app. - September 11, 2019 - Travoline Travel Services Pvt Ltd

Ajman Hotel Launches Eminence Organic Skin Care at the Spa Pamper and rejuvenate your skin this autumn with extremely effective facial treatments based on organic ingredients to revive skin radiance and reduce visible signs of ageing - September 04, 2019 - Ajman Hotel managed by Blazon Hotels

Hospitality Heavyweights Takeover Fleuve Congo Hotel Pioneers of luxury hospitality bring unparalleled management expertise to Fleuve Congo Hotel under the Blazon Hotels Brand. - August 31, 2019 - Ajman Hotel managed by Blazon Hotels

3 Main Tips to Choose the Best Galapagos Expedition When it comes to cruising the Galapagos Islands, one size does not necessarily fit all. While at first, a small, single-guided ship may seem the most appealing way to go, larger, multiple-guided ships actually offer distinct advantages for travelers looking to witness a myriad of natural wonders across one of the world’s most cherished wildlife destinations. Just ask the travel experts at Metropolitan Touring. - August 29, 2019 - Metropolitan Touring

Travelex Introduces Special UAE National Day Holiday Packages from Dubai Travelex is a prominent tour and travel agency operating in Dubai. This agency has access to several tourist destinations. Travelex offers many tour packages where some of them are specially created for holidays. After their success with Eid-Al-Adha tour packages, they are back with their next holiday... - August 28, 2019 - Travelex Travels & Tours LLC

The 17th World Summit of Nobel Peace Laureates: Highlighting the Program The 17th World Summit of Nobel Peace Laureates in Mérida, Yucatan is just one month away with its opening ceremony to be launched on September 19, 2019. This marks the first time Mexico will host the summit in its 20-year history, a recognition of Mexico’s place in the global peace process. - August 25, 2019 - Yucatan Tourism Board

Nadova Tours Suggests Safety Tips When Traveling in Vietnam When traveling abroad to a new destination, people often ask about the safety aspect of it. You would never want to get hurt, or injured and always want to minimize the risks. Nadova Tours, the reliable local travel company in Vietnam with 10 years of experiences, suggests the following safety tips when traveling in this beautiful country. - August 23, 2019 - Nadova Tours

Julie Ulrich Awarded NASMM@Home Specialist Designation by the National Association of Senior Move Managers® The National Association of Senior Move Managers® is proud to award the NASMM@Home Specialist credential to Julie Ulrich of TimeWise, Inc., servicing the South Hampton Roads area of Virginia. The NASMM@Home Specialist designation is awarded to individuals demonstrating an advanced understanding... - August 22, 2019 - TimeWise, Inc.

Global Child TV with bamba - Mexico "The Color Of Our Roots" Available on American Airlines Global Child TV with bamba will begin airing on American Airlines starting this September. - August 21, 2019 - bamba

These Black Modern Cabins from sheet/rockLA Are Redefining the Big Bear Experience So long carved bears and log cabins: modernity and minimalism arrive at Big Bear Lake, California via Colorado Lodge. - August 15, 2019 - sheet/rockLA

BK Adventure Announces Expansion of Clear Kayaking Bioluminescence Tours Florida tour company expands its operation to meet the growing demand to see the bioluminescence phenomenon on the Space Coast. BK Adventure will offer more tours in see-through clear kayaks than ever before. - August 09, 2019 - BK Adventure

Skyhigh.Vip Affirms Support for Indonesian Business Ventures Skyhigh.Vip, headquartered in Singapore, is fast expanding its operations in Indonesia. - August 07, 2019 - SkyHigh VIP Pte. Ltd.

The Running of the Bulls 2020, Eight Days of the Encierro Iberian Traveler offers Exclusive Packages for the Running of the Bulls in 2020. Join Iberian Traveler for an unparalleled experience; the opening ceremony, “el chupinazo,” the running of the bulls each morning beginning July 7th, and the “pobre de mí,” the solemn candlelight ceremony at midnight on July 14th marking the end of the fiesta. - August 04, 2019 - Iberian Traveler

26 Laureates Confirmed for the 17th World Summit of the Nobel Peace Laureates in Merida, Yucatan With great expectation and excitement, the State of Yucatan prepares to receive the 26 Laureates confirmed for the 17th edition of the World Summit of Nobel Peace Laureates, that will take place between 19-22 September in Mérida, the state capital. The title of the coming Summit is known as Leave... - August 02, 2019 - Yucatan Tourism Board

Ajman Hotel Announces New Financial Controller Ajman Hotel, managed by Blazon Hotels, is announcing the appointment of Abhishek Kumar as Financial Controller. Abhishek joins Ajman Hotel from Landmark Group in Dubai and brings more than 10 years of finance experience in the retail and hospitality sector. In his new role, he will be responsible for... - July 25, 2019 - Ajman Hotel managed by Blazon Hotels

Plan Your Perfect Holiday in Peru with Gulliver Expeditions' Helpful Guide If you’re planning a Peru trip, it’s important that you get a little background information about the country, its history, its people, and anything else that might prove useful or that might enrich your stay in this beautiful country. Gulliver Expeditions has put together this brief guide to Peru to help anyone planning a holiday; if you have any follow-up question. - July 23, 2019 - Gulliver Expeditions

Ship Sticks Launches New iOS Mobile App Ship Sticks, the golf club and luggage shipping company, officially launches its first mobile app available on iOS devices. The new shipping platform provides customers with an innovative and easy way to travel hassle-free to and from popular worldwide destinations. The unveiling of the app is just one... - July 19, 2019 - Ship Sticks

TravelCar Celebrates One Year of Partnership with Air France TravelCar, an Air France partner since July 2018, makes life easier for travelers on their way to the airport with a parking reservation platform. - July 18, 2019 - TravelCar