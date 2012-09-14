PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

MacCase Launches Leather Overnight Bag Just in Time for Holiday Travel Premium features and elegant design are hallmarks for first ever weekender bag. - November 08, 2019 - MacCase

Compulocks Reveals a New Verifone Stand for the All-in-One Carbon Mobile 5 Terminal Compulocks provides the most secure and durable technology to help streamline the checkout process. - September 18, 2019 - Compulocks

Mouse Tender 3.0, a New Revolutionary Mouse Jiggler/Mouse Mover By one estimate, telecommuting has risen 79 percent between 2005 and 2012 and now makes up 2.6 percent of the American work force, or 3.2 million workers, according to statistics from the American Community Survey. Millions of Americans work at least one day a week from home, however with that convenience comes archaic VPN timeout restrictions. Timing out of the VPN connection to your office then requires at least a two factor authentication to get connected again. - July 16, 2019 - Mouse Tender

Syntech is Now the Exclusive South African Distributor of TaoTronics and RAVPower Syntech has been appointed as the exclusive South African distributor of two international consumer brands; TaoTronics and RAVPower. Both brands are owned by global electronics enterprise Sunvalley Group. Syntech is the latest addition to the global distribution network that facilitates millions of TaoTronics... - May 22, 2019 - Syntech

MacCase Begins Shipping Groundbreaking Gen 3 iPad Pro 12.9 and 11 iPad Pro Leather Cases New Folios Feature a Polymer Tray and the Magnetic Modular Accessory System - February 01, 2019 - MacCase

MacCase Begins Pre-Ordering for 2018 iPad Pro 12.9 and 11 Cases Polymer Tray Leads Feature List on Next Generation of Premium Leather Folios - December 07, 2018 - MacCase

MTech Awarded Sonim's International Call Center Sarasota, Florida's MTech Named Operator of Sonim Technologies' International Call Center - November 22, 2018 - MTech

MacCase Begins Shipping New iPad Pro Cases Compatible with Smart Keyboard Groundbreaking design for 1st and 2nd generation 12.9 and 10.5 iPad Pros. - November 10, 2018 - MacCase

MacCase Begins Pre-Ordering for iPad Pro Cases Compatible with Smart Keyboard New Design Seamlessly Integrates Apple Keyboard Into Folio's Design. - October 24, 2018 - MacCase

MacCase Now Offering Interest Fee, Pay Over Time Purchases Partners with Afterpay to make every MacCase model more accessible. - September 12, 2018 - MacCase

Ordyx Adds Cash Discounting and Credit Card Surplus Capabilities to Its POS Software Ordyx is introducing two highly requested features to their point of sale customers; these features are Cash Discounting and Credit Card Surcharge. The integration to the Ordyx software comes at an optimal time as many of their customers are small businesses and restaurants who may have been experiencing... - September 06, 2018 - Ordyx

The G.H.O.S.T. Trials Team Launched a Kickstarter for Their New Sci Fi Open Galaxy Mobile Game G.H.O.S.T. is an isometric RPG shooter in a fantasy sci fi setting where you control the story. The missions you take, the way you talk to people, and the choices you make all change the way the story, and galaxy, unfold. The game is completely open world and in addition to an amazing single player adventure, cooperative and multiplayer game modes add an immense amount of depth while the relationship with a variety of charities will affect our real galaxy as well as the in game one. - August 15, 2018 - G.H.O.S.T. Trials

Ordyx POS Highlights Crucial Integration with Avero Inc. Ordyx is proud to highlight a direct integration with top-of-the-line restaurant management software company, Avero Inc. Ordyx and Avero both put a focus on improving restaurant efficiency and profitability and because of this, the idea of integration was seamless and proved to be imperative to the desired... - June 24, 2018 - Ordyx

The Tennisdata App Reaches a Major Milestone The tennisdata app now has a database containing over 60,000 men's pro tennis tour (tournaments, majors, and most Davis Cup) matches. This covers the full calendar of matches since 1998, plus earlier matches for recently retired pros. - May 25, 2018 - tennisdata.net LLC

Ordyx POS is Excited to Announce New and Highly Requested Feature to Its Point of Sale System - Future Ordering The future ordering feature offers Ordyx customers the ability to easily manage multiple types of orders being placed for future dates and/or times. - May 16, 2018 - Ordyx

Ordyx Remote is Now Available on Android Devices Among Other Updates Ordyx is proud to announce new and improved updates to its mobile application - “Ordyx Remote.” The app allows Ordyx POS customers to view the status of their stores as well as approve voids, comps, and more, remotely. Ordyx Remote allows you to manage your establishment from anywhere, anytime. What's... - April 18, 2018 - Ordyx

MacCase in Final Development of Next Generation of Leather iPad Pro Cases Revolutionary New iPad Pro Folio Will be “Like Nothing Else Available” - March 17, 2018 - MacCase

Ordyx Announces Direct Integration with WineEmotion Ordyx and WineEmotion came together to create a seamless integration that allows customers to use the Ordyx POS system as a way to control the pricing and portions of what is being dispensed in a WineEmotion system. The integration gives the employees of the establishment the ability to track the amount of wine or liquor dispensed whether it be self poured by a restaurant guest or served by a bartender. - March 11, 2018 - Ordyx

Introducing the Access Stylus: A Stylus That Makes Touchscreens Accessible for Everyone Arnoldware Launches a Touchscreen Stylus for the Motion Disabled on Indiegogo - March 03, 2018 - Arnoldware Applications

MacCase Now Shipping New Leather iPad Pro 10.5 Sleeve Updated case integrates industry leading Apple Pencil pocket - December 22, 2017 - MacCase

MacCase Developing Next Generation of Leather iPad Pro Cases Best Selling Folio Leads List for Major Design Upgrade - October 25, 2017 - MacCase

MacCase Shipping New Leather iPad Pro 10.5 and 12.9 Cases New and updated Folio models for Apple’s latest tablets arrive. - September 13, 2017 - MacCase

Invent4 Presents Fat Rat Pinball: a Creative Pinball Game Free on Android This new app presented by Invent4 uses animals instead a ball in the pinball machines, creating an unusual arcade game. The normal challenges of the pinball are mixed up with the body's physics, causing unexpected and funny situations. - July 15, 2017 - Invent4.com

MacCase Begins Pre-Ordering for 2nd Generation Leather iPad Pro 12.9 Cases Hopes to Have Updated Version of Popular Folio Here Before End of July - July 01, 2017 - MacCase

MacCase Launches 2nd Generation Leather iPad Pro 12.9 Cases Changes to Apple’s Largest Tablet Create Need for New Folio Design. - June 26, 2017 - MacCase

St. John’s Program for Real Change Chooses Ordyx as Their POS System St.John’s is using Ordyx POS to help educate the women on the program about the Hospitality Industry. - June 24, 2017 - Ordyx

MacCase Begins Pre-Ordering for New Leather iPad Pro 10.5 Cases Customers Can Place Orders for Forthcoming 10.5 Leather Folios - June 22, 2017 - MacCase

MacCase to Launch New Custom Laptop Case Program Forthcoming Plan Will Offer Multiple Custom MacBook Pro case and Custom iPad Pro Case options. - April 29, 2017 - MacCase

MTech Opens Third Mobile Repair Service Center MTech has opened its third and largest mobile device service center, the second in the Sarasota-Bradenton area. This location will also provide repair services for iPhones, iPads and other devices such as laptops and computers. The 4,000-square-foot space is also home to the MTech’s Mobile Device... - April 23, 2017 - MTech

Fingerprint Identification for Public Assistance in Mexico Biometric identification is playing bigger role in verifying welfare recipients. Let's see how Mexico deploys handheld fingerprint scanners to fight against welfare fraud. - April 19, 2017 - Shenzhen Chainway Information Technology

MacCase Shipping New Leather iPad 9.7 Cases New leather iPad 9.7 Sleeve designed to protect Apple’s latest tablet. - March 30, 2017 - MacCase

MTech MDM Named Exclusive U.S. Mobile Service Center for Sonim Manatee County, Florida Mobile Device Management Company Partners with Provider of Ultra-Rugged Phones - March 17, 2017 - MTech

MacCase in Development of New Leather iPad Pro 10.5 Cases Front loading design and engineering of new cases for potential updates to iPad Pro - February 24, 2017 - MacCase

MacCase Begins Pre-Ordering of New Leather iPad Pro 9.7 Sleeve New Premium Leather model expected to be shipping first week of March. - January 30, 2017 - MacCase

MacCase Launches New Leather iPad Pro 9.7 Sleeve New model provides leading protection and storage for Apple Pencil and keyboard cover. - January 27, 2017 - MacCase

MacCase Celebrates 10 Years of Building the Best Leather MacBook Pro and iPad Cases 2017 marks 10th anniversary of groundbreaking Premium Leather Collection - January 18, 2017 - MacCase

MacCase Launches Updated Premium Leather Messenger Bag First update in 10 years is testament to enduring quality and timeless design - January 05, 2017 - MacCase

GlobalSat Will Deliver Three LoRa Air Sensor Nodes in Compliance with LoRaWAN Standards GlobalSat Worldcom Corp (GlobalSat), one of the leading LoRa Technology adaptors, will deliver its first air sensor nodes based on its LoRaWAN™ certified module LM-130. The first three sensor nodes are for CO, CO2, and PM2.5 air quality detection. Each sensor node will also come with a temperature... - December 19, 2016 - USGlobalSat, Inc

MacCase Launches New Product Overview Video Series Short films feature the best in MacBook Pro cases and iPad Pro cases. - December 15, 2016 - MacCase

Design SHIFT Announces Domino Series Payment Tablets at TRUSTECH 2016 Design SHIFT is announcing their new line of DOMINO POS tablets at TRUSTECH 2016 in Cannes, the largest single event dedicated to Trust-Based technologies. This cost-efficient line of Android mPOS tablets is designed using next generation, “PIN on glass” technology that allows customers to... - November 29, 2016 - Design SHIFT

MacCase Launches First Ever Women’s Leather Laptop Bag New model for professional women blends designer handbag with business tote - November 18, 2016 - MacCase

MacCase Partners with Designer for First Ever Women’s Leather Laptop Bag Angelina Hart to work with MacCase on new designer handbag and business tote. - November 16, 2016 - MacCase

MacCase Confirms It Has 13” and 15” MacBook Pro Touch Bar Cases Ready All Current 13” and 15” Models Fit New Apple Touch Bar Laptop Designs - November 02, 2016 - MacCase

MacCase Shipping Premium Leather “Flight Jacket” iPad Pro Cases Orders for the Long Awaited Vertical Case for Apple’s 12.9 Tablet Now Being Filled. - October 15, 2016 - MacCase

New Smart Kitchen Timer from OrbSense Technologies Puts an End to Distracted Cooking cluck is a patent-pending kitchen temperature sensor and timer which works with the pots and pans you already own. The sensor and companion smartphone app work together to make it easier to monitor and prepare some of your favorite foods more conveniently, consistently and safely every time you cook. - October 05, 2016 - OrbSense Technologies LLC

Shopfloor Bolsters Sales and Customer Support Throughout the Americas The leader in advanced data collection and real-time production control solutions is leveraging the fashion industry and sewn products manufacturing experience of agents based in Colombia and Honduras to accelerate sales and enhance client services in North, Central and South America. - October 04, 2016 - Shopfloor Support LLC

MacCase Begins Shipping “Flight Jacket” MacBook Pro Cases Orders now being filled for Apple Specific case maker’s most popular models. - September 22, 2016 - MacCase

MacCase Begins Shipping New Premium Leather iPad Pro 9.7 Cases Orders for custom fitted, folio style cases now shipping to waiting customers - September 09, 2016 - MacCase

MacCase Begins Pre-Ordering of New Premium Leather iPad Pro 9.7 Folio Now taking orders for new 9.7 model that also updates Air 2 case. - September 02, 2016 - MacCase