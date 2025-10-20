Recent Headlines
MacCase Announces New 2025 13-Inch iPad Pro M5 and 11-Inch iPad Pro M5 Cases
The company is expanding its iPad protection options by adding poly-carbonate/TPU models along side its popular Premium Leather iPad Pro cases. - October 20, 2025 - MacCase
Accofrisk Has Trained Its AI to Help Manage the Physical and Mental Health of Children
The Akcofrisk team has taken an important step in developing their Artificial Intelligence for the health and well-being of children and parents. - October 10, 2025 - Accofrisk
Accofrisk AI Introduces New Women’s Health Section in Its Non-Invasive Smartwatch App
Accofrisk announces a major update to the Accofrisk smartwatch app: a new dedicated Women’s Health section designed to support menstrual health, overall wellbeing, and personalized self-care. - September 21, 2025 - Accofrisk
Geezers, Gadgets & Gizmos® Launches to Help Seniors Live Smarter with Tech, Humor, and Heart
Geezers, Gadgets & Gizmos® is a new blog and YouTube series hosted by Garrison Leykam that helps seniors discover age-friendly technology, lifestyle products, and tools to live smarter, safer, and more connected. - June 30, 2025 - Garrison Leykam LLC
Accofrisk Platform Will Measure More Than 100 Health Parameters Remotely
Accofrisk has announced the global launch of its remote non-invasive health monitoring platform. - March 22, 2025 - Accofrisk
Accofrisk Has Started Developing Non-Invasive Pocket Devices for Health Monitoring
Accofrisk announced the start of development of pocket-sized wearable devices for non-invasive health monitoring. - March 07, 2025 - Accofrisk
FlexTouch Unveils Industry-Leading Narrow Border Metal Mesh Sensor Technology for Superior Display Performance
FlexTouch, a pioneer in the touchscreen technology industry, is proud to announce a significant advancement in metal mesh sensor technology. Their latest innovation allows for the implementation of narrower borders on a range of devices, enhancing both aesthetics and functionality. Specifically,... - September 18, 2024 - FlexTouch
FlexTouch: Implements ESG Management, Promotes Green Manufacturing, and Drives Sustainable Product Development
As the global demands for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) continue to rise, FlexTouch, a leader in the global flexible touch technology industry, is actively responding by comprehensively advancing its ESG management efforts. - August 23, 2024 - FlexTouch
FlexTouch and Hanvon Unveil Revolutionary EMC Touch Technology
FlexTouch Technologies and Hanvon Penchip Technology proudly announce the launch of EMC Touch, a cutting-edge touch technology that integrates Electro-Magnetic Resonance (EMR) and capacitive touch into a single IC and a single touch sensor. EMR Touch technology is widely adopted by various touch... - May 17, 2024 - FlexTouch
FlexTouch Unveils New Standard Touch Sensors for eBook Applications
FlexTouch, a renowned innovator in metal mesh touch sensors for diverse applications, proudly unveils its latest product line: a series of standard sensors designed specifically for eBook applications. - March 01, 2024 - FlexTouch
FlexTouch Unveils Capacitive Touch Solutions That Support Finger, Stylus, and Pencil Touch
FlexTouch releases its latest touch solutions that support finger and various stylus options, including active stylus, passive stylus, pencils, and other suitable conductive objects. - May 16, 2023 - FlexTouch
FlexTouch's Touch Sensors Now Available in Lenovo's Yoga 2-in-1 Laptops
FlexTouch is pleased to announce that its touch sensors are now available in Lenovo's popular Yoga 2-in-1 laptop product series, which is available for purchase in retail stores across North America, Europe, and Asia. - May 11, 2023 - FlexTouch
FlexTouch Introduces Touch Solution Optimized for E-Book Applications
FlexTouch announces it is introducing a touch solution optimized for e-book applications. - March 08, 2023 - FlexTouch
FlexTouch Unveils Touch Technology That Reduces Power Consumption, and Features Eco-Friendly Design and Manufacturing Process
FlexTouch, a leading provider of metal mesh touch sensors for consumer electronics, automotive, and industrial control devices, today unveils its eco-friendly solution for touch display solutions for consumer electronic devices. - August 25, 2022 - FlexTouch
MacCase Launches New Premium Leather MacBook Pro Messenger Bags
New luxury models carry on tradition of being “Most Versatile Bag Available” for Apple portables. - July 01, 2022 - MacCase
FlexTouch Established a Portfolio of Metal Mesh Touch Sensor Design Patterns That Eliminate Moire for Mainstream OLED Displays
FlexTouch, a leading provider of metal mesh touch sensors for consumer electronics, automotive, and industrial control devices, today announced that it has established a portfolio of mesh design patterns for mainstream OLED displays that eliminates moire effects. - June 30, 2022 - FlexTouch
MTech Mobility Moves Global Headquarters to Jupiter, Florida
New World-Class Collaboration and Distribution Center to Add Over 100 Jobs in 2022 - April 03, 2022 - MTech Mobility
Flextouch Releases 3-Micron Linewidth Touch Sensors to Volume Production
FlexTouch announced that it has released a new generation of metal mesh touch sensors that achieves 3-micron linewidth to volume production. - March 03, 2022 - FlexTouch
FlexTouch Applies AI-Powered Optical Simulation Software to Eliminate Moiré Effect on Metal Mesh Touch Sensors
FlexTouch, a leading provider of metal mesh touch sensors for consumer electronics, vehicles, and industrial control devices, today announced that it has applied artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms to its proprietary optical design software to eliminate the moire effect for displays (e.g. LED, OLED) utilizing its metal mesh touch sensors. - January 21, 2022 - FlexTouch
MacCase Launches Magic Keyboard Sleeve for 12.9 iPad Pro
Distinctive leather slipcase brings protection and style to Apple’s largest tablet, typing accessory and Pencil. - December 17, 2021 - MacCase
MacCase Integrates Apple Air Tags Into Premium Leather Messenger Bag
Air Tag integration brings a new level of protection and piece of mind for MacCase customers. - September 17, 2021 - MacCase
MacCase Begins Shipping of 2021 iPad Pro 12.9 5th Generation Case
Long awaited update for Premium Leather Gen 5 12.9-inch Folio delivers enhanced user experience and better integration. - September 01, 2021 - MacCase
3D Hologroup is Now a Member of the AngelMD Network
3D HoloGroup, the augmented reality (AR) software architecture and systems integration company, is pleased to announce they have joined AngelMD, “The Town Hall for Healthcare Innovation.” - August 18, 2021 - 3D Hologroup, Inc.
John Warner Joins 3D HoloGroup as EVP, Sales & Business Development
3D HoloGroup, the augmented reality (AR) software architecture and systems integration company, announces the appointment of John Warner as Executive Vice President, Sales & Business Development. - August 18, 2021 - 3D Hologroup, Inc.
New Launch of Ordyx Ghost: Multiple Restaurants Within One
Ordyx POS today announced Ordyx Ghost, a new functionality that allows restaurant owners to create Ghost Kitchens within their business using Ordyx POS. Ordyx Ghost is a software functionality feature and offers a new way for Restaurateurs to gain new business. How it Works Ordyx Ghost was... - July 19, 2021 - Ordyx
Ordyx Launches Self Service Kiosk - a Solution to Long Lines and Order Errors
Ordyx POS today announced its new launch of Ordyx Self Serve, a better way for customers to order their meal. Ordyx Self Serve is a software that runs on kiosks offering customers a simple way to order their meal without a clerk. How it works Self Serve helps restaurant owners with one of their... - July 10, 2021 - Ordyx
MacCase to Launch 2021 iPad Pro 12.9 5th Generation Case
Specific Gen 5 12.9-inch design to offer enhanced user experience and better integration. - July 08, 2021 - MacCase
3D HoloGroup Releases I-SAID™ Technology
3D HoloGroup, the augmented reality (AR) software architecture and systems integration company, has released I-SAID™, an "Interactional Sight Activated Interface Device" technology, for use in the CommunicatAR and PatientCaAR products. - July 08, 2021 - 3D Hologroup, Inc.
MTech Mobility Announces Expansion of Operations in Atlanta
New Facility in Norcross Signals Strong Customer Demand in the Region - March 07, 2021 - MTech Mobility
The tennisdata App Continues to Improve
2021 has already seen many improvements to the tennisdata app - and more are on the way. - February 14, 2021 - tennisdata.net LLC
MacCase Begins Pre-Ordering for iPad Air 10.9 4th Generation Case
Original Apple case maker brings world-class quality to iPad Air protection. - February 08, 2021 - MacCase
Burnout Game Ventures Poised for Capital Raise
After Surpassing Angel Investment Goals and Doubling in Size, the Orlando-Based Indie Game Publisher Sets Their Sights on a Private Placement Offering. - December 20, 2020 - Burnout Game Ventures
MacCase Creates Custom iPad Cases for Prestigious Opus One Vineyards
Custom Leather Covers to Protect Employee Tablets at Leading Wine Maker’s Visitors Center - November 23, 2020 - MacCase
MacCase Premium Leather Collection Now Available at Staples.com
Leading line of professional line of cases, bags, sleeves, backpacks and folios added to Staples' assortment. - November 12, 2020 - MacCase
MTech Mobility Joins ATA to Advance Telehealth Initiatives
Participation in the American Telemedicine Association (ATA) Further Supports its Commitment to Enabling Telehealth for Healthcare Patients, Plans and Providers. - October 22, 2020 - MTech Mobility
3D HoloGroup and MAS Safety Services Make OSHA Easy
3D HoloGroup and MAS Safety Services, Specialists in OSHA Compliance, Team Up to Provide Comprehensive OSHA Compliance in an App - September 30, 2020 - 3D Hologroup, Inc.
3D HoloGroup and ThirdEye, Makers of the X2 MR-AR Smart Glasses, Sign Agreement
3D HoloGroup and ThirdEye, Makers of the X2 MR Smart Glasses, Sign Reseller Agreement - September 30, 2020 - 3D Hologroup, Inc.
3D HoloGroup and Mad Gaze Extend Reseller Agreement
3D HoloGroup extends reseller agreement with Mad Gaze, makers of the Glow and Glow Plus Augmented Reality Glasses. - September 16, 2020 - 3D Hologroup, Inc.
MTech Mobility Introduces Accessory Series for Smartphones and Tablets
Leveraging its earlier acquisition of ION Parts, MTech now offers a comprehensive catalog of mobile accessories. - September 05, 2020 - MTech Mobility
3D HoloGroup Partners with Epson America to Sell MOVERIO Augmented Reality Smart Glasses
3D HoloGroup is pleased to announce it has partnered with Epson America, Inc., a division of Seiko Epson Corporation of Japan, and manufacturers of MOVERIO Augmented Reality Smart Glasses - September 03, 2020 - 3D Hologroup, Inc.
MTech Mobility Addresses Increase in Telehealth Initiatives with Enhanced Device Sanitization and Data Privacy Procedures
MTech Mobility, a global leader in providing comprehensive lifecycle and repair services for mobile and IT devices used in the workplace, is adapting its processes for the growing telehealth industry. Especially in the pandemic era, telehealth services are necessary to extend the capacity of the... - July 25, 2020 - MTech Mobility
Jerry Whiston Named General Manager of European Operations for MTech Mobility
Managed services veteran Jerry Whiston has been named General Manager of European Operations for MTech Mobility (MTech), a global leader in providing comprehensive lifecycle and repair services for mobile and IT devices used in the workplace. “I am delighted to join the MTech Mobility... - July 16, 2020 - MTech Mobility
MTech Mobility Announces Significant Expansion Into European Markets
MTech Mobility (MTech), a global leader in providing comprehensive lifecycle and repair services for mobile and IT devices used in the workplace, has announced its expansion into the European market. Following several years of rapid growth, MTech has leased a 14,000-square-foot facility in... - July 16, 2020 - MTech Mobility
Front Runners Combines Endless Runner and Politics for Exciting New Mobile Game
Exciting and hilarious mobile game centered around the election is now out. Dodge obstacles like angry mobs, viruses, and election booths. The fun is endless. - July 13, 2020 - Front Runners
New Mobile Game Princess Unicorn: Dragon Escape
The player of new mobile game Princess Unicorn: Dragon Escape dives into an exciting adventure, runs through a fantasy world filled with giant candies, tumbling cookies and enchanted waterfalls, all while dodging fireballs and enormous rubber balls. Along the way, the player helps Uni, a magical... - June 06, 2020 - KrazyKatzGames LLC
Version 2 of tennisdata Now in the App Store
The tennisdata app has undergone an extensive upgrade to enhance the tennis fans' experience; more data, graphical representations, faster delivery. - April 08, 2020 - tennisdata.net LLC
MacCase Begins Pre-Ordering for 2020 iPad Pro 12.9 and 11 Cases
Customer Driven Improvements Feature in Next Generation of Premium Leather Folios - March 27, 2020 - MacCase
MTech Mobility Announces Acquisition, Launches Atlanta Office and Expands Global Footprint to Asia
Global Provider of Device Lifecycle and Repair Services for the Enterprise Acquires Atlanta-Based Industry Pioneer to Expand Product Portfolio and Grow Global Operations - March 06, 2020 - MTech Mobility
MTech MDM is Now MTech Mobility, Relocates Global Headquarters to Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
Global Provider of Device Lifecycle and Repair Services for the Enterprise Scales Its Branding and Operations to Meet Demand Growth - March 06, 2020 - MTech Mobility
First General Purpose Robot to be Manufactured in Regional Australia
Haddington Dynamics, a Las Vegas based R&D company, will be opening the first licenced and certified robot manufacturing facility with DCISIV Technologies. The new Industry 4.0, 3D Print farm, micro-factory will be opened in Toowoomba, Queensland Australia with the help of the Queensland Business Growth Fund. - February 26, 2020 - Haddington Dynamics Inc.