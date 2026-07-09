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Jatheon Cloud Cuts SEC/FINRA Exam Response Time with Unified Search Across Communications
Jatheon highlights how Unified Search on Jatheon Cloud is helping regulated financial firms respond to SEC and FINRA examinations faster. By consolidating email, chat, social media, website, and file records into a single searchable interface, the solution streamlines ediscovery and regulatory... - July 09, 2026 - Jatheon Technologies Inc.
Jatheon Adds Website Archiving to Jatheon Cloud
Jatheon announced the addition of website archiving on its AWS-based compliance platform, Jatheon Cloud. - June 18, 2026 - Jatheon Technologies Inc.
Jatheon Announces Claude AI Archiving on Jatheon Cloud
Jatheon announced Claude AI integration in Jatheon Cloud, enabling organizations to capture, search, and manage AI communications alongside archived data sources. - May 13, 2026 - Jatheon Technologies Inc.
Jatheon Introduces FOIA Request Automation in Jatheon Cloud
Jatheon announced FOIA request automation in Jatheon Cloud, allowing teams to reduce FOIA backlogs and speed up processing times. - April 10, 2026 - Jatheon Technologies Inc.
Jatheon Adds AI-Enabled Unified Search to Cloud Platform
Jatheon is announcing the release of its updated Unified Search feature on Jatheon Cloud. The Unified Search update is part of Jatheon’s ongoing effort to provide a fully integrated, AI-enabled data archiving ecosystem to help organizations accelerate ediscovery, and improve operational... - March 27, 2026 - Jatheon Technologies Inc.
PCBuildz Launches Specialized High-Performance Workstations for India’s AI and Creative Sectors
Bengaluru’s PCBuildz launches specialized high-performance workstations for India’s AI startups and creative agencies, featuring GST-compliant procurement and precision-engineered cooling for 24/7 professional workloads. - March 21, 2026 - PCBuildz
Jatheon Introduces AI-Powered Compliance Dashboard
Jatheon announced its AI-powered compliance dashboard in Jatheon Cloud, enhancing visibility into AI insights and core governance metrics. - March 01, 2026 - Jatheon Technologies Inc.
New Compliance Needs Drive Adoption of Jatheon’s WhatsApp Archiving
As regulators place greater emphasis on the governance of digital communications, organizations are reassessing how business-critical messaging data is captured, retained, and secured. In response to these evolving compliance demands, adoption of Jatheon Cloud’s WhatsApp archiving capabilities is growing as organizations adapt to heightened regulatory scrutiny. - February 02, 2026 - Jatheon Technologies Inc.
Jatheon Adds SharePoint Capture and Archiving to Cloud Platform
Jatheon, a tech company specializing in compliant data archiving, announced the release of SharePoint capture and archiving on their cloud platform. - November 19, 2025 - Jatheon Technologies Inc.
Jatheon Adds YouTube Capture and Archiving to Cloud Platform
Jatheon, a tech company specializing in compliant management of communications data, announced the release of YouTube capture and archiving on Jatheon Cloud, their flagship platform. - November 17, 2025 - Jatheon Technologies Inc.
Jatheon Adds OneDrive Archiving to Cloud Platform
Jatheon, a tech company specializing in the secure, long-term storage and management of communication data, announced the release of OneDrive archiving on Jatheon Cloud, their flagship platform. - September 29, 2025 - Jatheon Technologies Inc.
Jatheon Announces Data Connector and Data Transfer Dashboards
Jatheon, a provider of digital governance and data archiving solutions, today announced the release of a new Data Connectors Dashboard within their cloud product, giving organizations a unified way to manage and expand their archiving integrations. - August 24, 2025 - Jatheon Technologies Inc.
Silver Knight PCs Expands Into Comprehensive Business IT Solutions for Fayetteville and Beyond
Silver Knight PCs, a Fayetteville-based technology company, has officially expanded into full-service Business IT solutions, providing managed IT services in Fayetteville, NC, and surrounding areas. This new offering is designed to meet the growing need for secure, reliable IT support for small and mid-sized businesses in the region. - August 19, 2025 - Silver Knight PCs
Jatheon Technologies Announces AI-Enabled Data Archive
Jatheon Technologies, a leader in electronic communications management and archiving, today announced a major AI update to its AWS-based platform. The release adds a full AI assistant with two more productivity-focused AI capabilities that help legal, compliance, and IT teams review information faster and with greater accuracy. - May 24, 2025 - Jatheon Technologies Inc.
Jatheon Technologies Announces iMessage Capture and Archive on Jatheon Cloud
Jatheon Technologies, a leader in messaging compliance software, today announced the launch of its latest offering — a solution to capture, retain, search and supervise iMessages. - March 09, 2025 - Jatheon Technologies Inc.
Jatheon Technologies Adds Google Drive Archiving to Jatheon Cloud
Jatheon Technologies, a tech company specializing in long-term retention and search of electronic records for compliance and ediscovery, announced the release of Google Drive archiving on their AWS-based data archiving platform, Jatheon Cloud. - March 01, 2025 - Jatheon Technologies Inc.
Jatheon Celebrates 20 Years of Innovation in Data Archiving
This month, Jatheon Technologies is proud to celebrate 20 years of delivering cutting-edge data archiving solutions to organizations worldwide. Since it was founded in 2004, Jatheon has consistently pushed the boundaries of archiving technology, helping US-based and global businesses streamline compliance, simplify ediscovery, and securely manage their data. - December 23, 2024 - Jatheon Technologies Inc.
Jatheon Cloud Now Available in Amazon Marketplace
Jatheon Technologies, a leader in data archiving solutions for regulated industries, announced today that Jatheon Cloud, the company’s flagship product for the retention of business communications, is now available in AWS Marketplace, a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS). - December 06, 2024 - Jatheon Technologies Inc.
Jatheon Announces Historical SMS Capture for Android
Jatheon Technologies, a leader in data archiving solutions for regulated industries, is announcing the launch of a pioneering feature on Jatheon Cloud platform — historical SMS capture. This new capability allows organizations to retrieve, index, and securely store all past SMS messages, a feature unmatched by any other competitor in the market. - October 05, 2024 - Jatheon Technologies Inc.
Jatheon Technologies Improves Automated Migration Tool
Jatheon Technologies Inc., a tech company specializing in data archiving and ediscovery for regulated industries is announcing the update to its automated migration tool for seamless import of customer legacy data to Jatheon Cloud. - September 07, 2024 - Jatheon Technologies Inc.
Jatheon Announces Updates to Their Cloud Archiving Product
Jatheon Technologies, a leader in data archiving solutions for regulated industries, is announcing the addition of several new features to their flagship product, Jatheon Cloud. This update focuses on enhancing email management, providing users with a more streamlined and efficient experience. - August 11, 2024 - Jatheon Technologies Inc.
Jatheon Joins the AWS Partner Network
Jatheon Technologies, a leader in data archiving solutions for regulated industries, is announcing that they have joined the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN). The APN is a global program that helps businesses build and market successful AWS-based solutions by providing resources, technical support, and opportunities for collaboration. - August 08, 2024 - Jatheon Technologies Inc.
Jatheon Named a “Trail Blazer” in The Radicati Group’s 2024 Information Archiving Market Quadrant
Jatheon Technologies, a leader in data archiving solutions for regulated industries, is announcing its position as a Trail Blazer in the Radicati Group’s 2024 Market Quadrant for Information Archiving. This marks a significant shift from Jatheon's previous positioning in the report, showcasing the company’s commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction in the field of information archiving. - March 16, 2024 - Jatheon Technologies Inc.
Jatheon Technologies Adds Zoom Archiving to Jatheon Cloud
Jatheon Technologies, a tech company specializing in long-term archiving and search of electronic records for compliance and ediscovery, announced the release of Zoom archiving on their AWS-based data archiving platform, Jatheon Cloud. - February 15, 2024 - Jatheon Technologies Inc.
Jatheon Technologies Wins Eastern Suffolk BOCES RFP for Cloud Archiving
Jatheon Technologies Inc., a leading provider of data archiving, ediscovery and compliance solutions for regulated industries is announcing that it has been selected as the preferred vendor for Eastern Suffolk BOCES’ cloud archiving requirements. - August 17, 2023 - Jatheon Technologies Inc.
Jatheon Technologies Introduces Geofencing Options for Data Archiving
Jatheon Technologies Inc., a tech company specializing in data archiving, search, and ediscovery, is announcing the introduction of geofencing as an additional method of improving data security for organizations in regulated industries. - June 24, 2023 - Jatheon Technologies Inc.
Axiomtek Unveils Ultra Compact Edge AI Developer Kit AIE110-XNX for Full-Featured AI Applications
Axiomtek's AIE110-XNX is an affordable budget friendly option for edge computing using the latest NVIDIA® Jetson Xavier™ NX platform. - May 18, 2023 - Axiomtek
Jatheon Technologies Announces Automated Migration Tool
Jatheon Technologies Inc., a tech company specializing in data archiving and ediscovery for regulated industries has announced the launch of Jatheon Auto Migrator, a tool used for the automated migration of customer legacy data. - May 13, 2023 - Jatheon Technologies Inc.
Jatheon Technologies Adds OCR Feature to Jatheon Cloud
Jatheon Technologies, a tech company specializing in long-term archiving and search of electronic records for compliance, ediscovery and open data requests, updated their flagship AWS-based cloud platform, Jatheon Cloud, with the OCR feature. - May 06, 2023 - Jatheon Technologies Inc.
Axiomtek Introduces New DIN-Rail Fanless Embedded System for Sustainable Energy Data Collection and Communication – ICO330
Axiomtek a world-renowned leader relentlessly devoted to the research, development, and manufacturing of innovative and reliable industrial computer products of high efficiency – is pleased to announce the release of the ICO330, a DIN-rail fanless embedded system powered by the Intel... - April 14, 2023 - Axiomtek
Axiomtek Offers a Clever Retail Solution with Ultra Compact Digital Signage Player - DSP302
Axiomtek's DSP302 is a compact digital signage player that operates without a fan and an exceptional solution for menu board and video wall applications in commercial environments such as restaurants, airports, and shopping malls. - April 02, 2023 - Axiomtek
Jatheon Technologies Adds Redaction to On-Premise Archiving Solution
Jatheon Technologies Inc., a tech company specializing in data archiving and ediscovery has announced the addition of the redaction feature to their on-premise solution, Jatheon cCore. - April 01, 2023 - Jatheon Technologies Inc.
Jatheon Technologies Releases Cloud Bloomberg Archiving
Jatheon Technologies Inc., a tech company specializing in long-term retention and search of electronic records for compliance, business continuity and litigation support, has just released Bloomberg email and chat archiving on their cloud data archiving platform, Jatheon Cloud. - March 18, 2023 - Jatheon Technologies Inc.
Axiomtek Debut Next-Level Edge AI Systems Powered by the NVIDIA Jetson Orin Platform – AIE900A-AO and AIE100A-ONX at Embedded World 2023
Axiomtek showcases two new edge computing systems built around the Nvidia Jetson Orin Platform for autonomous applications. - March 17, 2023 - Axiomtek
Axiomtek Unveils New Fanless Edge Computing System for Intelligent Manufacturing – eBOX626A
Axiomtek’s powerful edge computing system eBOX626A has a slim form factor and versatile enough to handle complex challenges in robotic control, gateway systems, data collections, and more. - March 17, 2023 - Axiomtek
Axiomtek Collaborate with Hailo and Innovatrics to Offer Comprehensive Edge AI Vision Solutions at Embedded World 2023
Axiomtek partners with Hailo and Innovatrics to offer Edge AI vision solutions including facial recognition and processing biometric operations for the upcoming Embedded World tradeshow in Germany. - March 09, 2023 - Axiomtek
Jatheon Cloud Data Archiving Software Named “Contender” in Software Suggest’s Leaders Matrix
Data archiving software company Jatheon Technologies has been included in Software Suggest’s Leaders Matrix – a report mapping the best archiving software for businesses in 2023. - March 04, 2023 - Jatheon Technologies Inc.
Jatheon Enterprise Data Archiving Wins "High Performer" Medal on G2
Jatheon Technologies, a tech company specializing in enterprise data archiving for compliance, FOIA management and ediscovery of electronic communication records, has announced the winning of the High Performer Winter 2023 Medal on an independent software review website, G2. G2 is one of the... - February 26, 2023 - Jatheon Technologies Inc.
Axiomtek’s EN 50155 18.5” Open Frame Railway Monitor for Passenger Information System – P718O
Axiomtek's P7180 is their newest open-frame monitor that supports various railway environments and is EN-50155 compliant. - February 25, 2023 - Axiomtek
Axiomtek Unleashes IP69K/IP66-Rated 15.6” Stainless Steel Fanless Touch Panel Computer with CID2 Certified – GOT815A-TGL-WCD
Axiomtek's GOT815A-TGL-WCD is their newest stainless steel touch panel PC with CID2-certified and waterproof M12 connectors that can withstand high-temp sanitation. - February 14, 2023 - Axiomtek
Axiomtek and Sodaclick Announce Partnership to Deliver Incredible Smart Retail Solutions
Axiomtek partners with Sodaclick to provide intelligent retail products including all-in-one kiosk and interactive touch computers with AI voice assistance. - February 03, 2023 - Axiomtek
Axiomtek Launches All New Intel® Smart Display Module Large with 12th Gen Intel® Core™ Processor – SDM510L
Axiomtek introduces SDM510L - a new smart display module with Intel processor that offers ultra stunning 8k/4k displays ideal for many retail applications. - January 28, 2023 - Axiomtek
Axiomtek Unveils the Fanless Edge AI Computer Vision System with Xilinx® Kria™ K26 SoM – RSC201
Axiomtek's new fanless Edge AI system RSC201 is ideal for traffic management, automated warehouse logistics, smart fence, AGV/AMR, and more. - December 29, 2022 - Axiomtek
Axiomtek’s Latest All-in-One Self-Service Kiosk with Intel® Smart Display Module – SSK515
Axiomtek's SSK515 is an All-in-one lightweight self-service kiosk that comes with rich I/O features, a smart display module, and supports various peripherals ideal for an array of different industries. - December 17, 2022 - Axiomtek
Axiomtek Launches Extremely Compact DIN-Rail Industrial IoT Gateway for Data-Driven Energy – ICO120-E3350
Axiomtek's ICO120-E3350 Industrial IoT gateway is designed to collect and transmit massive amounts of data perfect for smart energy, automation, and other IoT applications. - December 03, 2022 - Axiomtek
Axiomtek’s Launches AIE800-904-FL-DC - a IP67 Outdoor Edge AI System with M12 Connectors
Axiomtek's embedded system AIE800-904-FL-DC brings a wealth of I/O options and is perfect for outdoor environments like smart city, manufacturing, security, & more. - November 24, 2022 - Axiomtek
Axiomtek Announces Superior Mini-ITX Motherboard with 12th Gen Intel® Core™ Processor – MANO561
Axiomtek's MANO561 is a thin mini-ITX motherboard with superior performance ideal for applications including industrial automation, medical, signage, and more. - November 21, 2022 - Axiomtek
Axiomtek Launches New DIN-Rail Cybersecurity Gateway for OT Cybersecurity and Secured Edge – iNA200
Axiomtek's IIoT secured edge gateway iNA200 offers unique features that increases hardware security protection against malware and cyber attacks. - November 09, 2022 - Axiomtek
Axiomtek Launches the Newest Medical-Grade Artificial Intelligence Computing System – mBOX100
The mBOX100 is Axiomtek's medical-grade embedded computer that offers stunning displays with UHD Graphics 620 and 15W TDPs for high-end image processing perfect for smart healthcare applications. - October 28, 2022 - Axiomtek
Axiomtek Presents New Fanless Embedded System with Flexible Expansion – eBOX710A
Axiomtek's powerful embedded system, eBOX710A have flexible I/O options suitable for AIoT applications such as deep learning, edge computing, and more. - October 07, 2022 - Axiomtek