The rugged, compact ICO320-83C's high expandability and rich I/O interfaces deliver true customer value for status monitoring, facility management and remote control of public utilities. - December 19, 2019 - Axiomtek
The fanless edge system has excellent GPU computing performance and high customizability for a wide range of edge computing, machine vision, deep learning and artificial Intelligence of Things applications. - December 13, 2019 - Axiomtek
Jatheon Technologies, the industry leader in providing data archiving solutions for regulated industries, has announced that it added WhatsApp archiving to its on-premise social media archiving module, Jatheon CTRL. This add-on allows companies in regulated industries to retain all data and archive information... - December 06, 2019 - Jatheon Technologies Inc.
Axiomtek's rugged UST100-504-FL is CE/FCC-certified and compliant with ISO7637-2, and offers rich I/O options and flexibility for in-vehicle edge computing and video analytics applications. - November 27, 2019 - Axiomtek
Axiomtek's rugged, flexible eBOX100-51R-FL offers rich I/O connectivity for a wide range of edge computing and IIoT gateway applications in factory automation, industrial IoT edge computing, digital signage, kiosk and smart retail. - November 25, 2019 - Axiomtek
Jatheon Technologies Inc., a data archiving company based in Toronto, is announcing another major update to its cloud-based email archiving solution, Jatheon Cloud.
Among the newly-added features are the improved import section, where account administrators can now select all files for ingestion instead... - November 21, 2019 - Jatheon Technologies Inc.
Axiomtek’s MANO521 is a highly expandable mini-ITX motherboard with high processing powers, multiple expansion interfaces and Intel® HD Graphics. - November 15, 2019 - Axiomtek
The modular IPC974-519-FL is feature-rich and expandable for edge computing for a wide variety of industrial AIoT applications, such as real-time control, data analysis, deep learning and automated optical inspection. - October 30, 2019 - Axiomtek
The DIN-Rail, railway-certified ICO500-518 is highly modular with two plug-in I/O module slots for transportation, public utility/smart energy, smart building and factory automation applications. - October 23, 2019 - Axiomtek
The IPS962-512-PoE’s key features include camera communication interfaces and real-time vision-specific I/O with microsecond-scale and LED lighting control. - September 30, 2019 - Axiomtek
Axiomtek’s ultra-compact pico-ITX motherboard the PICO51R is highly expandable and feature-rich for industrial automation applications. - September 05, 2019 - Axiomtek
Axiomtek's highly expandable eBOX671-521-FL with 4-CH PoE and MXM 3.1 Type A slot is ideal for applications in machine vision, edge computing, traffic vision, deep learning and artificial intelligence of things. - August 28, 2019 - Axiomtek
Axiomtek's large Intel® Smart Display Module, the SDM500L is feature-rich and highly expandable to deliver reliability and flexibility. - August 07, 2019 - Axiomtek
The feature-rich tBOX400-510-FL is expandable for transportation-related applications such as onboard video surveillance and video management. - July 19, 2019 - Axiomtek
Axiomtek’s proprietary software Agent MaaS Suite is a comprehensive intelligent device management software that offers remote management capabilities and more. - June 26, 2019 - Axiomtek
Axiomtek's 10.4-inch GOT810-845 is an industrial-grade fanless touch panel computer with rugged features and high expandability. - June 20, 2019 - Axiomtek
The email archiving, compliance and ediscovery specialist Jatheon Technologies has announced another major feature update to Jatheon Cloud, the company’s cloud-based email archiving platform.
One of the features that was included in the release was dynamic user roles – a feature that allows... - June 01, 2019 - Jatheon Technologies Inc.
The feature-rich SHB150 is ideal for smart factory automation with its high-speed transfer interfaces and superior graphical performance (Intel® HD Graphics). - May 15, 2019 - Axiomtek
Jatheon Technologies is pleased to announce that it has been listed in FINRA’s Compliance Vendor Directory as an email and social media archiving company. - May 15, 2019 - Jatheon Technologies Inc.
The IPS960-511-PoE’s key features include camera communication interfaces and real-time vision-specific I/O with microsecond-scale and LED lighting control. - May 08, 2019 - Axiomtek
Netsync Network Solutions announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Netsync to its 2019 Tech Elite 250. Researched and released annually by CRN, the Tech Elite 250 honors a select group of North American IT solution providers that have earned the highest number of advanced... - April 18, 2019 - Netsync
The transportation-certified tBOX300-510-FL is feature-rich and highly expandable to meet different customization requirements with quick deployment. - April 04, 2019 - Axiomtek
Axiomtek's 12.1-inch P6125 is an industrial-grade IP65 and NEMA 4-compliant touch display monitor with rich features and high brightness. - March 27, 2019 - Axiomtek
Designed for AI training, Inference, and Machine Learning, and maximum server density with NVIDIA T4 GPUs. - March 18, 2019 - MITAC Computing Technology Corp.
Axiomtek's 17-inch GOT817L-511 is an industrial-grade fanless touch panel computer with rugged features and high expandability. - March 07, 2019 - Axiomtek
Axiomtek's ultra-slim, fanless DSP300-318 4K digital signage player is designed for digital menu boards, interactive kiosks, video walls and more. - February 27, 2019 - Axiomtek
Axiomtek's COM Express Type 7 System on Module CEM700 is feature-rich and expandable for applications with high data and network throughputs. - February 13, 2019 - Axiomtek
The City of Houston’s Office of Business Opportunity recognized Netsync Network Solutions as its Professional Services Certified Prime Contractor of the Year. The city issued the award in response to Netsync’s outstanding talent and effort supporting Houston as it embarks on remarkable technological... - February 12, 2019 - Netsync
The email archiving, compliance and ediscovery specialist Jatheon Technologies has announced the addition of several new features to Jatheon Cloud, the company’s recently introduced cloud-based archiving software. - February 07, 2019 - Jatheon Technologies Inc.
Netsync, the largest technology VAR in the Texas region for educational institutions, kicks off the new year by launching a new brand identity setting the stage for an aggressive year of growth. - February 06, 2019 - Netsync
Axiomtek's highly versatile eBOX800-900-FL with NVIDIA® Jetson™ TX2 module is ideal for AI edge computing and deep learning applications in smart city, smart manufacturing, smart transportation and much more. - January 16, 2019 - Axiomtek
The high performance Open Pluggable Specification Plus digital signage player, the OPS700-520, supports Trusted Platform Module (TPM) 2.0, Intel® Active Management Technology (Intel® AMT) 11.0 and Intel Unite® solution. - January 02, 2019 - Axiomtek
The rugged, wide temperature RISC-based SMARC v2.0 system on module SCM180 runs on the powerful i.MX 8M processor and has Linux support. - December 05, 2018 - Axiomtek
TYAN®, an industry-leading server platform design manufacturer and a subsidiary of MiTAC Computing Technology Corporation, today introduced the Thunder SX GT62H-B7106, the latest addition to TYAN’s leading Intel® Xeon® Scalable processor-based storage product line, featuring large memory... - November 13, 2018 - MITAC Computing Technology Corp.
Axiomtek has collaborated with Alert Innovation to develop the Alphabot®, Walmart's online grocery storage and fulfillment robot. - November 13, 2018 - Axiomtek
Axiomtek's high performance 1U rackmount NA590 is highly scalable and customizable for VPN, network bandwidth controller and firewall applications. - October 17, 2018 - Axiomtek
Jatheon Technologies has just announced the launch of its next-generation cloud email archiving solution – Jatheon Cloud, which they will reveal publicly via a live broadcast on October 16th at 2 PM EST. The product demo will be presented by the company’s CEO, Marko Dinic, and Jeff Marlow, VP Business Development. - October 03, 2018 - Jatheon Technologies Inc.
Axiomtek's small Intel® Smart Display Module, the SDM300S, provides rich features and scalability. - September 26, 2018 - Axiomtek
TYAN GPU-optimized server platforms powered by NVIDIA® Tesla® V100 32GB and P4 GPU accelerators are designed for Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence, and Deep Neural Networks - September 13, 2018 - MITAC Computing Technology Corp.
Axiomtek's 15.6-inch GOT315WL-845 is a multi-touch panel PC with rich I/Os and high expandability for HMI, infotainment and self-service kiosk use. - September 06, 2018 - Axiomtek
Jatheon Technologies, a tech company specializing in email, social media and mobile text and call archiving for regulated industries announces the launch of two new models of cCore, their award-winning on-premise archiving solution. With the new models, Jatheon can address both the lower and higher ends of the email archiving market. - September 04, 2018 - Jatheon Technologies Inc.
Axiomtek's eBOX560-900-FL with NVIDIA Jetson™ TX2 module and JetPack 3.2 support is ideal for AI computing, deep learning and edge computing. - August 22, 2018 - Axiomtek
Axiomtek's MMB501 is a feature-rich Micro ATX motherboard suited for gaming, POS/kiosk, industrial automation and other applications. - August 08, 2018 - Axiomtek
Axiomtek's eBOX627-312-FL is a high performance embedded system suited for multimedia applications, security surveillance and smart factory automation. - August 02, 2018 - Axiomtek
Axiomtek's IP65-rated P1177E-500 is feature-rich and has a user-friendly design for use in industrial automation applications. - July 26, 2018 - Axiomtek
Axiomtek’s MANO311 is a highly expandable and versatile mini-ITX motherboard with an extensive selection of I/Os for industrial IoT applications. - July 11, 2018 - Axiomtek
Axiomtek's 21.5-inch GOT321W-502-PCT is a multi-touch panel PC with rich I/Os and flexible communication options for kiosk and automation use. - June 27, 2018 - Axiomtek
Axiomtek's eBOX565-312-FL is a palm-sized embedded system with one channel Gigabit Power over EtherNet and flexible connectivity options. - June 06, 2018 - Axiomtek
Axiomtek's 1U rackmount, low power consumption NA362R is highly reliabile for VPN, network bandwidth controller, firewall and UTM applications. - May 16, 2018 - Axiomtek
Axiomtek's MANO310 is an feature-rich and versatile mini-ITX motherboard for use in automation, digital signage and other IoT-related applications. - May 09, 2018 - Axiomtek