Chaumette to Feature Special New Year’s Eve Dinner Menu Chaumette Vineyards & Winery is featuring a special New Year’s Eve dinner menu on Tuesday, Dec. 31 from 5 – 8 p.m. to celebrate the beginning of the next decade. After a champagne tasting from owner Hank Johnson, dinner will be prepared by Executive Chef Rob Beasley. “Throughout... - December 11, 2019 - Chaumette Vineyards and Winery

Worldwide Launch of HighSake: the Pinnacle of Japanese Sake Craftsmanship For expansion of life and experiences - December 05, 2019 - HighSake

Prairie Fire Winery Launches New Sustainable Candle Line After nearly two years in development, Prairie Fire Winery released their new wine bottle candle line. As a part of Prairie Fire Winery’s sustainable mission, no bottles from their tasting room have ever been sent to a landfill. Wine bottle candles use a repurposed cut wine bottle, giving the... - October 23, 2019 - Prairie Fire Winery

Cedar Lake Cellars Teams Up with Saint Louis Billikens; Winery Sponsors Bar Inside of New Lounge at Chaifetz Arena Cedar Lake Cellars has inked a new partnership with Saint Louis University and the Billikens ahead of the men's and women's collegiate basketball season at Chaifetz Arena. - October 16, 2019 - Cedar Lake Cellars

Chaumette Celebrates Its History with Wine Tasting Event Chaumette Vineyards & Winery is hosting a wine tasting on Sunday, Sept. 29 from noon to 5 p.m. to celebrate their ancestor, Jean de la Chaumette, on the anniversary of his wedding 325 years ago. “Visitors from across the state are welcome to join us in celebrating our rich history,”... - October 08, 2019 - Chaumette Vineyards and Winery

Sea Aged Cider Running Out of Stock, A Perfect Solution Found; An Almost Never Ending Supply of Apples, Which Now Creates an Even Bigger Market Doing something different often leads to criticism, or praise, rarely both. However, when you do something different and it has a massive impact. That does lead to both criticism and praise. - September 27, 2019 - Sea Aged Wine

Cedar Lake Cellars to Partner with Sugarfire St. Louis' award-winning barbecue to be served at winery's Smokehouse. - September 03, 2019 - Cedar Lake Cellars

Local Award-Winning Winery Adds New Partners with Plans of Expansion The Oak & Brazen Wine Co., a thriving urban winery located in downtown Delaware, Ohio, is adding new partners to the tasting room. Amy & Justin Bresler of Delaware will take over management control beginning September 1, along with all the events and community outreach the winery has become so... - September 01, 2019 - Oak & Brazen Wine Co.

Cedar Lake Cellars Names Winery Manager Allison Carroll has more than 15 years of hospitality experience. - May 19, 2019 - Cedar Lake Cellars

Cedar Lake Cellars Introduces Four New Wines St. Louis winery adds most requested wines to its extensive menu. - May 04, 2019 - Cedar Lake Cellars

Winesellers, Ltd. to Spotlight Columbia and Willamette Valleys with Launch of Kin & Cascadia Winesellers Ltd., the family-owned global importer and marketer of fine wines, announces its newest addition with Kin & Cascadia, a line from Columbia Valley, Washington and Willamette Valley, Oregon. This is a story of brothers, fathers, sons, and friends; true kin. The Sager & Master Family... - February 14, 2019 - Winesellers, Ltd.

Vinum Cellars Celebrates Twentieth Anniversary with Special Throwback Bottling of CNW and PETS Winesellers Ltd., the family-owned, global importer and marketer of fine wines, is proud to announce Vinum Cellars will be releasing a Twentieth Anniversary edition of CNW (Chard-No-Way!) Cuvee – Chenin Blanc and PETS - Petite Sirah from Clarksburg, California. These new releases come in screen printed bottles with the original throwback labels that celebrate Vinum Cellars’ story, founded in 1997 by first-generation California winemakers Richard Bruno and Chris Condos. - February 13, 2019 - Winesellers, Ltd.

California's Old World Spirits Distillery Receives Two Gold Medals for Blade Gin and Rusty Blade Gin at the 2019 World Gin Awards Competition in London California's Old World Spirits Distillery receives two Gold medals for Blade Gin and Rusty Blade Gin at the World Gin Awards Competition held on January 10, 2019 in London. - January 18, 2019 - Old World Spirits

Isenhower Cellars Celebrates 20 Years of Walla Walla Winemaking During the past 20 years, owners Brett and Denise Isenhower built a winery, opened satellite tasting rooms, sold thousands of cases of wine, and collected multiple winemaking awards. Next month, the Isenhower team will say "Cheers to 20 Years" with a special wine release. On February 9 and... - January 15, 2019 - Isenhower Cellars

Sea Aged Cider Has Arrived. Now Available in Europe, Sea Aged Cider Tastes Much Softer and Smoother Than Non Sea Aged. Cider needs to be pasteurised to kill harmful bacteria, this also tends to make the taste dull and lifeless. However, once Sea Aged in patented on land seawater tanks, it changes completely. - January 09, 2019 - Sea Aged Wine

Star Beverages Now Offers Wine in Can Packaging to Wine Producers and Distributors Star Beverages now offer winemakers the possibility to package their wines in various can formats : 187 ml, 250 ml, 375 ml. Nested in the heart of the Bordeaux wine region, Star Beverages invested in a modern plant to collect the wines and package them. - December 19, 2018 - Star Beverages

Headache Cured Before It Even Starts Sea Aged Wine of Javea Spain have made an important discovery. - December 17, 2018 - Sea Aged Wine

Iconic Wine Retailer Launches Online Shop Voted the Best Place to Buy Wine in Sonoma County since 2012, after 28 years the local, family-owned retailer Bottle Barn has finally made the leap to online. In addition to their 15,000 square foot warehouse in Santa Rosa, the business now has a curated, online retail site in order to continue to provide customers across the country with access to their unique wine inventory. - November 21, 2018 - Bottle Barn

Cedar Lake Cellars Hires Executive Administrator Allison Carroll brings over 14 years of hospitality experience to year-round St. Louis winery. - September 23, 2018 - Cedar Lake Cellars

Cedar Lake Cellars Hires General Manager Larry Pearson joins St. Louis year-round winery and event venue. - September 13, 2018 - Cedar Lake Cellars

Sea Aged Wine Expand Their Operations to the Canary Islands This is a move seen by many in the industry as an expansion to ultimately cover most of Europe and the USA. Sea Aged Wine, the company, has invented tanks which can age wine in seawater on land. This dramatically lowers the carbon footprint of sea ageing wine and has environmental benefits for the open seas. - September 08, 2018 - Sea Aged Wine

Colorado Startup Launches New Business in Support of Craft Distillery Industry Distilling Craft, a distillery consultancy agency, officially launches new website and podcast aimed at supporting new and existing craft distillery owners. - August 27, 2018 - BoozeWerks

Cedar Lake Cellars Promotes Chad Poole St. Louis winery names employee as Events Coordinator Assistant - August 24, 2018 - Cedar Lake Cellars

Announcing the Launch of Troly's Website Troly.io is the face of the wine management platform made by wine enthusiasts for wine enthusiasts. Today is an exciting day for the Troly team. It’s also a big day for the Australian wine industry. After a lot of hard work - many long days and nights in which far more coffee was drank instead... - August 09, 2018 - Troly

Midland Winery Opening for Business Texas Sun Winery will open its doors on August 4th as the newest Waters Edge Winery Affiliate. The winery is located at 3415 North Loop 250 West, Suite 305, Midland TX 79707. It offers guests a wide range of hand-crafted wines made at Texas Sun Winery using grapes grown around the world. The proprietors... - August 01, 2018 - Waters Edge Wineries

Cedar Lake Cellars Presents 13th Annual Pyromania St. Louis fireworks festival is the largest in the Midwest. - July 25, 2018 - Cedar Lake Cellars

Sea Aged Wine Have Experts Taste the Latest Batch of Wine Sea Aged Wine based in Javea Spain have been ageing wine in seawater on land in patented tanks. This is to conform to health rules by the FDA in the USA. - June 22, 2018 - Sea Aged Wine

Cedar Lake Cellars Promotes Angela Mazzola to Events Manager St. Louis winery team member previously served as Events Coordinator. - June 14, 2018 - Cedar Lake Cellars

Waters Edge Winery & Bistro Denver Voted #1 Wine Bar Waters Edge Winery & Bistro was voted the top wine bar in the greater Denver area. This annual award is driven by the voting public sponsored by The Denver A-List. Waters Edge Winery & Bistro ranked first out of 27 wine bars and wineries. Jennifer Hulan, Waters Edge Winery’s proprietor,... - May 23, 2018 - Waters Edge Wineries

Moonlight Meadery Earns Gold (Again) Moonlight Meadery Earns Gold at the 12th Annual San Diego International Beer Competition. - May 07, 2018 - Moonlight Meadery

Cedar Lake Cellars Adds the Smokehouse to St. Louis Winery New building to house winery's concession area and kitchen. - April 29, 2018 - Cedar Lake Cellars

Sea Aged Wine Have Now Started to Age Cava in Their Sea Ageing Tanks Cava being the Spanish equivalent to Champagne from France and Prosecco from Italy. - April 03, 2018 - Sea Aged Wine

Cedar Lake Cellars Hires Three New Team Members St. Louis winery adds two coordinators and an assistant to its growing company. - March 31, 2018 - Cedar Lake Cellars

Federal Gov in the USA Ensure Safety of Wine Drinkers. Sea Aged Wine, the Company, Are Not Affected by the Ruling. The federal government in the USA have made a statement that wine aged in and coming directly from the sea or ocean is not allowed to be consumed as it could be contaminated. - March 12, 2018 - Sea Aged Wine

Modernizing and Revolutionizing Mead, Salt Point Meadery is on Kickstarter to Gain Backers for Canning Mead The Salt Point Meadery Kickstarter campaign has been launched for the project in canning mead, a honey-based alcoholic beverage produced by the meadery. - March 01, 2018 - Salt Point Meadery LLC

The Sea Aged Wine Company Based in Xàbia Spain Are Turning Green. Environmental Green That Is. Since its conception some three years ago, the idea of saving the environment was at the forefront of the company. Since they refused to age wine on the sea bed and destroy the creatures environment that live there. They are now going even more environment friendly. - March 01, 2018 - Sea Aged Wine

History Repeating Itself; Sea Aged Wine with Jordan River Winery to Age Wine in Sea Water When what we were doing in the past can make things taste better today. - February 12, 2018 - Sea Aged Wine

Sea Age Wine Have Achieved Incredible Results After Just 1 Month; With a Discovery Found by Mistake Remarkable discovery which was found by chance - January 27, 2018 - Sea Aged Wine

Israel to Benefit from Sea Aged Wine Tanks This is how the Israeli wine business will be benefiting from a new invention. It has several benefits for Jews and for the Israeli wine industry. - January 14, 2018 - Sea Aged Wine

Cedar Lake Cellars Wins Wedding Industry Award St. Louis winery presented with The Knot Best of Weddings award. - January 11, 2018 - Cedar Lake Cellars

New Sea Aged Wine. Aged in Tanks on Land, the Wine in Bottles Has a Controlled Temperature and in Complete Darkness. First Batch Nearing Completion. Sea Aged Wine. Not just for the rich but now available for all. It has been said many times at tastings that Sea Aged Wine does taste different and it does have a uniqueness about it. (Joanna Lumley & Jennifer Saunders. Stated on this BBC wine program). And often it is said that it's “A taste... - January 08, 2018 - Sea Aged Wine

Apu Winery Announces Launch of Premium Peruvian Wines Apu Winery and Vineyards, one of the highest wineries in the world, is proud to announce the release of their wines to the Peruvian market. Located in the Peruvian Andes at 2,850 meters, Apu has produced four varieties this year: cabernet sauvignon, sauvignon blanc, sangiovese and rosé. Their... - December 16, 2017 - Apu Winery

Revolutionary Meadery/Winery Allows Anyone to Invest Described as a perfect storm of location, market trending, and experience, Shezmu Cellars is looking to define a new category of alcohol, mead. It launched its Fundable campaign today. - December 15, 2017 - Shezmu Cellars

Château de Pommard Welcomes New Assistant Winemaker The Next Generation Winemaking Team; Château de Pommard Welcomes New Assistant Winemaker Eric Pignal - December 15, 2017 - Chateau de Pommard

Cedar Lake Cellars Adds Local Tea Line St. Louis winery to offer fermented probiotic beverage to menu. - November 18, 2017 - Cedar Lake Cellars

Cedar Lake Cellars Expands Drink Menu St. Louis, Mo. winery to offer mixed drinks and Bloody Mary bar. - November 03, 2017 - Cedar Lake Cellars

Houston Winery Opening for Business November 4th Sable Gate Winery will open its doors on Saturday, November 4th as the newest Waters Edge Winery Affiliate. The winery is located at 2600 Travis Street Suite 104, Houston, Texas 77006. It offers guests a wide range of hand-crafted wines made by Sable Gate Winery using grapes grown around the world. The... - November 01, 2017 - Waters Edge Wineries

Wine Routes Reinvents Wine Country Travel Wine Routes, a new app that helps users plan trips and travel to wine country, has reinvented the wine country experience. The app, developed by Sonoma County based technology company Grapexchange, is a dual-purpose platform delivering highly integrated services to both consumers and wine businesses,... - October 31, 2017 - Wine Routes

Cedar Lake Cellars Hires Winery Kitchen Manager St. Louis winery's newest team member has more than 20 years in the hospitality industry. - August 11, 2017 - Cedar Lake Cellars