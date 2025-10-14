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Within Wineries
Miles Wine Cellars Celebrates Spooky Season with Haunted Weekend of Events
Halloween festivities blend wine, costumes, and canine companions. - October 14, 2025 - Miles Wine Cellars
Dynamis Estate Wines Named a 2025 Wine Enthusiast Wine Star Award Nominee for American Winery of the Year
Dynamis Estate Wines, a luxury estate winery in North Carolina’s Brushy Mountains, has been nominated for Wine Enthusiast’s 2025 Wine Star Award for American Winery of the Year. Founded in 2019 with its first vines planted in 2015, Dynamis crafts Cabernet-driven reds that embody its guiding philosophy of Soil to Soul. The nomination affirms the estate’s role in shaping the future of American wine from the rising heights of North Carolina. - September 10, 2025 - Dynamis Estate Wines
Odaingerous Fashionably Sparkling Wine Partners with Park Street, Toasting to Style, Self-Expression, and the Art of Celebration
Odaingerous Fashionably Sparkling Wine — the bold new champagne from designer and cultural disruptor Odain Watson — has officially signed with leading alcohol distributor Park Street, marking an exciting new chapter that merges the worlds of luxury fashion and fine wine. - August 22, 2025 - Odaingerous LLC
Lark Brewing Co. Wins 6 Best of Loudoun 2025 Awards, Celebrating Its Standout Craft Beer, Hospitality, and Role as a Beloved Community Gathering Space
Lark Brewing Co. in Aldie, VA is honored to win six Best of Loudoun 2025 awards, including Best Brewery, Craft Beer, Happy Hour, Event Venue, and Place to Gossip. These community-voted accolades reflect Lark’s commitment to hospitality, craft, and connection. - June 17, 2025 - Lark Brewing Co
Wine and Spirits Veteran to head Wine Crawl Operations
Benita Johnson Winemaker and Bourbon Master CEO of Vine Wine Club and Creator of the "Exclusive" Wine Bran will helm operations for the growing Wine Crawl private wine tour business. - January 06, 2025 - Wine Crawl
Vania Hudson Expands Entrepreneurial Footprint as Head of Wine Crawl's Chicago Operation
Long time Chicago entrepreneur to take the lead in 2025 to continue building the national brand in its home city. - January 03, 2025 - Wine Crawl
Veeno.it: the New Frontier of Monthly Wine Subscriptions
Veeno.it offers a unique wine experience through a monthly subscription, delivering two carefully selected bottles to your door. Each box includes tasting notes and insights on winemaking and regions, offering an accessible way to explore wine culture. Subscribers gain access to exclusive events, tastings, and workshops, connecting them to quality wines and local producers. Veeno.it blends tradition with innovation, making it ideal for both wine enthusiasts and curious newcomers. - November 08, 2024 - Veeno Srls
Stellar Reviews for Kristof Wines from Wine Enthusiast, Including Cellar Selection for Pinot Noir, and Editor’s Choice for Chardonnay
Kristof Wines, a family-owned and operated vineyard in Yamhill, Oregon, received high marks on its first vintage of wines in Wine Enthusiast’s just-released Buying Guide. The 2022 Pinot Noir achieved 93 points and “Cellar Selection,” Chardonnay was awarded 93 points and an... - October 05, 2024 - Kristof Wines
McClain Cellars Unveils the Black Heroes Collection: A Tribute to American Icons
McClain Cellars, Southern California’s only Black-owned winery, is proud to announce the launch of the Black Heroes Collection, a series of five extraordinary wines dedicated to celebrating the legacies of some of America’s most revered Black heroes. This unique collection honors the... - August 23, 2024 - McClain Cellars
Phifer Pavitt Winery Welcomes New Winemaker for 20th Harvest
Phifer Pavitt Winery is proud to celebrate its 20th harvest, marking two decades of crafting exceptional wines in the Napa Valley. This milestone year also introduces a dynamic new winemaking team and a refreshed online presence to better serve their Society Members and wine enthusiasts. - August 14, 2024 - Phifer Pavitt Wines
Introducing Zero Zero Natural Wine Shop: Miami's Newest Destination for Organic and Biodynamic Wines
Zero Zero Natural Wine Shop is thrilled to announce its grand opening as Miami's newest haven for natural wine enthusiasts. With a wide selection of organic, biodynamic, and low intervention wines, Zero Zero aims to bring a unique and curated experience to wine lovers in the city. Also features a micro retailer aptly dubbed Zero Proof, Miami’s first and only retailer specializing in nonalcoholic beverage offerings. - May 16, 2024 - Zero Zero
Siren Song Wines and Blue Spirits Distilling Announce Exclusive Partnership to Elevate Winery Beverage Experience
Siren Song Wines and Blue Spirits Distilling are thrilled to announce a unique partnership, set to redefine the winery beverage experience in the heart of Washington State. Beginning April 1, 2024, Siren Song Wines will proudly offer a curated selection of craft cocktails exclusively featuring Blue... - March 25, 2024 - Siren Song Wines
The Wine Concierge Hosts Black Women Winemakers: the Changing Landscape of Maryland Wine Brunch
This event is not your average wine tasting and brunch - it's a celebration of Maryland's explosive growth in the wine industry, with over 100 wineries and vineyards making their mark in the past decade. But what truly sets this event apart is the spotlight on Black wine producers, who have historically been underrepresented in the industry. - March 21, 2024 - The Wine Concierge
Racing Party at the 2024 Total Solar Eclipse
Kicking off the annual, multi-day event at the Foyt Winery & Museum in Fredericksburg, Texas, the 2024 Total Solar Eclipse launches the inaugural 36 hours of Foyt. Named after A.J. Foyt’s dominating win at the 1967 24 Hours of Le Mans, the 36 Heures Du Foyt event will provide a... - March 17, 2024 - Foyt Winery & Museum
It’s Always "Wine O’Clock" When Wine Crawl Comes to Town
Wine Crawl is a private food, wine and spirits tour. The business will expand to over 16 Cities in 2024. - February 05, 2024 - Wine Crawl
New Release at HammerSky Vineyards with Sunday Music and Mimosas
HammerSky Vineyards will be serving newest releases of Sparkling Pinot Noir Rose, Sparkling Syrah and much-loved Grand Cuvée this Sunday with fresh juice mimosas and good music. - July 19, 2023 - HammerSky Vineyards
Miles Wine Cellars Presents Wine and Food Pairing Themed Dinners
Elegant and memorable four course dinners paired with estate grown wines at Miles Wine Cellars. - June 15, 2023 - Miles Wine Cellars
Grovedale Winery Offers Free Glass of Wine the Day After Phillies Win
Local Winery runs promotion to bring baseball fans together in the community. - April 30, 2023 - Grovedale Winery
Wine + Culture Festival Hosts at Underground Atlanta with Major Sponsors
The Wine & Culture Festival, hosted by The Hue Society, is back with its 5th annual festival. The Wine & Culture Festival is the most inclusive wine festival dedicated to consumer education, brand awareness, industry advancement, and cultural experiences through the Black lens. - April 26, 2023 - The Hue Society
Ghostface Brewing Sees Business Growth with Ohanafy
Ohanafy is an innovative brewery management software that is helping Ghostface Brewing increase efficiency, decrease costs, and save time. - April 19, 2023 - Ohanafy
WHO Digital Strategy Agency Rebrands
WHO Digital Strategy, formerly known as White Hat Ops, announces its rebranding as a marketing agency focused on providing sustainable solutions for B2B clients and the expansion of offices to include a new location in Fredericksburg, TX that represents the B2B wine industry. WHO Digital Strategy,... - March 21, 2023 - WHO Digital Strategy
Rutherford Wine Company Launches Low Alcohol, Low Calorie Wine Brand
Napa Wine Company Introduces California Sessions. - February 06, 2023 - Rutherford Wine Company
Michelle Mathai is Promoted to Vice President of Operations at Brasswood Estate
Brasswood Estate has announced the promotion of Michelle Mathai to the position of Vice President of Operations. In this new capacity, Mathai will be responsible for managing the day-to-day operations of the estate, streamlining systems and procedures for all the businesses, including the wineries,... - January 25, 2023 - Brasswood Estate
Sh!tshow Wine Introduces a New Wine to Their Collection: Sh!tshow Reserve
A Fine Wine for the Times announced the release of a new wine this holiday season: Sh!tshow Reserve. It’s the perfect gift for any wine lover looking for a rich, aged red wine. The wine is a single barrel aged an additional 10 months in New American Oak barrel. This aged Cabernet Sauvignon is available for sale online now, in time for the holiday season. - November 29, 2022 - Grovedale Winery
Russian River Vineyards Consolidates Ownership
Giovanni Balistreri (Gio), Russian River Vineyards Winemaker and General Manager, and a small team of financial backers have purchased Russian River Vineyards from the large partner group that has owned the business since 2008. Balistreri, an original RRV partner, has invigorated the business,... - November 09, 2022 - Russian River Vineyards
Chaumette Vineyards & Winery Named the Top Winery Restaurant in the US, Recognized by USA Today’s 10Best Readers' Choice Awards
Chaumette Vineyards & Winery was voted the number one winery restaurant in the nation by USA Today’s 10Best Readers' Choice Awards for 2022. The Grapevine Grill in Ste. Genevieve, MO is one of 10 honorees in the Best Winery Restaurant category, which recognizes wineries that also operate... - August 05, 2022 - Chaumette Vineyards and Winery
Call for Entries – Boston Wine Competition
Competition managers are now accepting entries across the globe for the first annual Boston Wine Competition, which will take place November 3 - 4, 2022. To promote winners, the competition will recognize all platinum, gold, and premium award winners in the Boston Globe, which reaches over 223,000... - March 08, 2022 - Boston Wine Competition
Swig Partners Launches Connecting Wineries to Import and Distribution Partners
On a mission to streamline and improve the process for alcoholic beverage producers trying to open or expand distribution in the United States, SWIG Partners leverages their decades of relationships and experience to form successful and long-lasting partnerships. - February 18, 2022 - SWIG Partners
Miles Wine Cellars Announces Valentine’s Weekend Wine Pairing Event
Local family-owned winery celebrates the romantic holiday with a weekend of decadent chocolates and award-winning wine. - February 03, 2022 - Miles Wine Cellars
Angels & Cowboys to Spotlight Give Back Program on Giving Tuesday
SHARE A SPLASH wine co., the parent company of Sonoma-based Angels & Cowboys is proud to participate in #GivingTuesday, this Tuesday, November 30, with their signature program Pulling Corks & Filling Forks benefiting World Central Kitchen. - November 24, 2021 - SHARE A SPLASH wine co.
Chêne Bleu Organic Wines is Giving Thanks This November with a Pop-Up Tasting Room & Wine Shop
The family-owned boutique winery will host informative, innovative events and tastings to give thanks and sample new vintages in partnership with renowned designer David Linley. - November 19, 2021 - Chêne Bleu Wine
Kivelstadt Winegarten Welcomes Executive Chef Cameron
Kivelstadt Winegarten is known for leading a new generation of California dining, crafting fresh, locally sourced dishes for people and animals alike. On September 13, Kivelstadt is delighted to announce the appointment of Cameron Bouldin as the Executive Chef. Cameron Bouldin is a self-made chef... - September 22, 2021 - Kivelstadt Cellars
Annual Balloon Glow Taking Place at Chaumette Vineyards & Winery
Chaumette Vineyards & Winery is announcing their plans to host the 2021 Balloon Glow event Thursday, Sept 23 and Friday, Sept 24. This annual event will take place from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., weather permitting. Children and pets are welcome, and admission and parking are... - September 11, 2021 - Chaumette Vineyards and Winery
Clos LaChance Winery and Grandview Restaurant Partner to Provide a New Mouthwatering Portfolio of Wines
With Clos LaChance winery’s ability to offer private labels to the wine sellers in the US, and their in-house state-of-the-art bottling line, Grandview Restaurant knew there was an opportunity there to expand the wines they carry for their customers. Within the Grandview portfolio, there will... - August 27, 2021 - Clos LaChance Wines, LLC
Wine Podcast Continues to Attract Growing Audience, World Class Guests
The Viti+Culture Podcast Features Series by German Winemakers Just as they Face Devastating Floods - July 30, 2021 - Viti+Culture Podcast
Chaumette Vineyards & Winery Opens Hiking Center
Chaumette Vineyards & Winery is announcing the opening of the Chaumette Hiking Center in Ste. Genevieve, which provides gourmet dining for guests along their two-mile loop trail, the Norton Trail. The Chaumette Hiking Center is open Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It will also... - July 02, 2021 - Chaumette Vineyards and Winery
Croatian Wine Enthusiasts Announce First International Pošip Day
Public-private Alliance of Organizations from Croatia, USA, Canada and Europe announces international day for the Croatian white variety - May 22, 2021 - Croatian Premium Wine
Chêne Bleu Winery is Bringing Provence to London This May with a Pop-Up Tasting Room
The family-owned boutique winery will host informative, innovative events and tastings in partnership with designer Catherine Prevost and artist Tilo Kaiser. - May 16, 2021 - Chêne Bleu Wine
Wine Industry Experts Discuss Sustainability in Viticulture, Advocate Towards Science-Based Approaches to Deliver Resilience and Enhance Quality
Sustainable Wine Ltd. has confirmed its line-up of speakers and sessions for its free virtual conference, Sustainability in the Vineyard, June 22, 2021. The conference will focus on how sustainable viticulture is defined and how it’s best put into practice for people, planet and economic... - May 07, 2021 - Sustainable Wine Ltd.
Chaumette Plans Special Features for Valentine’s Day Weekend
Chaumette Vineyards & Winery is announcing their plans to add special features to their dinner menu at the Grapevine Grill from Friday, Feb. 12 through Sunday, Feb. 14. Indoor dining, along with enclosed patio seating with heaters, will be available. All staff and guests are required to social... - January 28, 2021 - Chaumette Vineyards and Winery
Design Firm Supports Distillers Who Made Sanitizer
Distillers and brewers who made hand sanitizer during COVID-19 pandemic can apply to receive a $12,000 branding package. - December 24, 2020 - Square Thunder!
Cabernet Candles Co. Presents Delaware’s First Wine and Wax Event October 24, 2020
Cabernet Candles Co. will present Delaware’s first luxury candle making and wine tasting launch event, taking place at Studio On Market, 219 N. Market St. Wilmington, DE 19801 on October 24, 2020 from 6:00pm to 8:00pm featuring an array of wines from local and international brands. Owner... - September 29, 2020 - Cabernet Candles
BIBO Beverage Group, LLC Forms to Help Small Producers Succeed
Two beverage industry powerhouses, Terri White and Mark Lester have joined forces in creating BIBO Beverage Group, LLC, an agency specializing in helping boutique and family-owned wine, beer and spirits producers find strategic success in key markets. - September 23, 2020 - BIBO Beverage Group, LLC
Chaumette Named Winner of The Knot Best of Weddings 2020
Chaumette Vineyards & Winery is pleased to announce that they have been selected as a 2020 winner of The Knot Best of Weddings. This accolade represents the highest- and most-rated wedding professionals as reviewed by real couples, their families, and wedding guests. For the sixth year in a... - July 04, 2020 - Chaumette Vineyards and Winery
Chaumette Vineyards & Winery Set to Officially Reopen
On Friday, June 5, Chaumette Vineyards & Winery will officially reopen to the public following a brief interlude due to precautions surrounding COVID-19. This includes the Grapevine Grill restaurant, tasting room, all villas, and the pool. - June 05, 2020 - Chaumette Vineyards and Winery
RdV Vineyards to Raise Money for Global Relief Organization World Central Kitchen
After raising almost $30,000 through individual bottle sales for Chef Jose Andres and World Central Kitchen's incredible relief efforts, RdV Vineyards was inspired to create a larger fundraising campaign, their new #RdVforWCK 2/2 Membership. - May 15, 2020 - RdV Vineyards
Bel Vino Announces Virtual Wine Tasting with George Bursick
A unique collaboration with one of one of the premiere winemakers who have shaped the California Wine industry. Join Erika Batiz, General Manager, and Sommelier George Bursick live to taste and talk wine, answer questions as well as discuss the latest releases at Bel Vino Winery. - April 30, 2020 - Bel Vino Winery
Smithson Wine And Spirits: Preservative Free Wine Launch
Smithson Wine And Spirits, Announces Its Official Wine Launch: with a Wine Tasting/Comedy Show at Chicago's Dan Ryan Woods Forest Preserve Pavilion: Performance by Chicago's Own Just-Nesh, Hosted by Anthony with Marcellus on the turn tables. - December 21, 2019 - Smithson Wine and Spirits
Chaumette to Feature Special New Year’s Eve Dinner Menu
Chaumette Vineyards & Winery is featuring a special New Year’s Eve dinner menu on Tuesday, Dec. 31 from 5 – 8 p.m. to celebrate the beginning of the next decade. After a champagne tasting from owner Hank Johnson, dinner will be prepared by Executive Chef Rob... - December 11, 2019 - Chaumette Vineyards and Winery
Worldwide Launch of HighSake: the Pinnacle of Japanese Sake Craftsmanship
For expansion of life and experiences - December 05, 2019 - HighSake