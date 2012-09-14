PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Gabriel Chemical Expands Sales Coverage Gabriel Chemical has experienced substantial growth through introduction of its broad portfolio of products, manufacturing expansions, and the recent acquisitions of Ranbar® and Royce™ businesses. The additional personnel will strengthen customer relationships and ensure customers receive the personalized support that is central to Gabriel’s reputation as a complete solution provider to the coatings, adhesives, and composites markets. - February 27, 2019 - Gabriel Chemical

Estron Chemical Announces Grand Opening of New Innovation and Technology Center Estron Chemical is proud to announce the Grand Opening of its new Center for Innovation and Technology located in Calvert City, KY. - October 09, 2018 - Estron Chemical

Tidy Workplace and Precise Dispensing Results from preeflow® eco-PEN450 for Franklin Electric Franklin Electric, a leading international manufacturer of water and fuel pumps, needed to optimise their dispensing processes to reduce the waste of UV curing material during the application process. A preeflow eco-PEN450 provided the precise dispensing they were after. - September 02, 2018 - Intertronics

WACKER Elastosil ® N9111 Tin Free Silicone from Intertronics Avoids Conflicting Chemistries and Speeds Assembly Time WACKER ELASTOSIL® N9111 from Intertronics is a tin-free single part RTV silicone adhesive sealant. It is suitable for electronics manufacturing, especially for gap filling, component ruggedisation, and form-in-place gasketing. - August 19, 2018 - Intertronics

Preeflow Precision Dispensing System from Intertronics Improves Quality and Reduces Rejects of Automobile Parts The automobile manufacturing industry places high demands on suppliers with regard to process reliability, quality and efficiency. To meet these challenges, a preeflow customer had to optimise his application of a two-part sealant to make a form-in-place (FIP) gasket through precision dispensing with the preeflow® eco-DUO600 from Intertronics. - July 28, 2018 - Intertronics

Flamemaster Stock Dividend Annoucement Stock Dividend - July 12, 2018 - Flamemaster Corporation

New Guidance from Intertronics – How to Specify a Dispensing Robot to Increase Quality and Cut Costs As selection of a dispensing robot is sometimes a daunting task, Intertronics, a specialist adhesives and dispensing company, has compiled a short piece of guidance on how to specify a dispensing robot. - July 05, 2018 - Intertronics

WACKER Signs Up Intertronics for Silicone Distribution Munich based chemical company WACKER and Intertronics are pleased to announce the signing of a distribution contract under which Intertronics will sell WACKER’s products to customers in the UK and Ireland. - June 20, 2018 - Intertronics

BAXT Release Innovative New Foam Polishing Head Available Now from Direct Tool Company BAXT, the new name in the UK’s refinishing consumables market, have just launched a high end foam waffle polishing head named B5 which is already gathering interest from several of leading distributors. - June 20, 2018 - Direct Tool Company

N&M Specialty Chemicals is Offering the Following Product: Sodium Oleate N&M Specialty Chemicals is offering Sodium Oleate. This product is used in the production of soaps for the personal care and industrial markets. It is vegetable based and no animals were used for product testing. - May 15, 2018 - N&M Specialty Chemicals

Automated Sealant Dispensing Proves a Winner for Innovative Golfing Product An automated sealant dispensing system from Intertronics provided consistent and reliable results in this wearable technology application. - April 28, 2018 - Intertronics

New F4500N Large Area Benchtop Dispensing Robot from Intertronics New from Intertronics is the Fisnar F4500N Dispensing Robot, a full function robot that enables cost effective automation of liquid dispensing operations, allowing increased productivity and consistent output. - April 15, 2018 - Intertronics

Intertronics Launch Affordable Mixing Machine for Liquids, Pastes and Powders The new Thinky ARM-310 mixer from Intertronics provides consistent mixing results for many engineering, pharmaceutical or cosmetic compounds, which can comprise of liquids, pastes, powders or fillers in any combination. - March 31, 2018 - Intertronics

Intertronics - Thinky Mixers and Precision Dosing on Show at the Making Pharmaceuticals Exhibition On the Intertronics Making Pharmaceuticals stand no. 108 (24-25th April 2018 at Ricoh Arena, Coventry), there will be a range Thinky mixers on show which offer non-invasive mixing in a repeatable controlled planetary process. - March 04, 2018 - Intertronics

N&M Specialty Chemicals is Offering 3-Phenoxy-2-Hydroxypropyl Methacrylate (PHPM) N&M Specialty Chemicals is offering PHPM in drums. 95% purity. It is used in various industries including medical devices and as a rubber additive. - February 09, 2018 - N&M Specialty Chemicals

New eco-PEN330 Dispenser from Intertronics The new preeflow® eco-PEN330 volumetric dosing pump from Intertronics offers manufacturers precision application of fluids and pastes from a minimum of 0.002ml, at rates of up to 3.3 ml/min. - February 03, 2018 - Intertronics

LORD Corporation Ranked Among Healthiest Employers in America Global Company Recognized for Corporate Wellness Initiatives. - January 26, 2018 - LORD Corporation

Free UV Curing Guide Offers Top Tips from Intertronics The free UV Curing Guide, available from Intertronics, discusses some of the differences between conventional UV curing lamps and the latest lamps based on LED technology. - January 11, 2018 - Intertronics

Precision Liquid Dispensing – Ultra-Fast, Super Accurate Jetting Valve from Intertronics Two non-contact jetting valves for low and medium viscosity liquids have been launched in the UK by Intertronics. The Vermes MDS 3010+ and Vermes MDS 3020+ microdispensing jetting valves are designed for precision dispensing of material in small volumes at fast speeds with extremely high accuracy and... - December 08, 2017 - Intertronics

New LED Flood Curing System for UV/Light Cure Materials from Intertronics The new BlueWave® MX-250™ flood curing system from Intertronics offers the benefits of curing using UV LED technology, in a flood lamp configuration which has the power and control suitable for production. - November 29, 2017 - Intertronics

New Intertronics Duster Available to Meet 2018 F-Gas Regulations The new Vortex 360° Renew Duster available from Intertronics is an answer for companies facing the restriction on technical aerosols using HFCs with a Global Warming Potential (GWP) greater than 150, which comes into effect on January 1 2018. - November 05, 2017 - Intertronics

Intertronics Advance Superior Adhesive Performance Through Plasma Surface Treatment Intertronics explain how substantial increases in bond strength is achievable with the use of plasma surface treatment, which can improve adhesion on many substrates, including those which are seen as difficult to bond. - October 22, 2017 - Intertronics

Intertronics Precision Dispensing Helps Electrical Manufacturer to Reduce Waste Precision epoxy dispensing from Intertronics helps electrical manufacturer to reduce waste by improving quality and yield. - August 25, 2017 - Intertronics

Intertronics Launch New Handheld Dispensing Valves for Cyanoacrylate Adhesives New from Intertronics are two new dispensing valves suitable for cyanoacrylate adhesives as well as other volatile and/or low viscosity materials such as UV cure adhesives, solvents, varnishes, lacquers or inks. - August 11, 2017 - Intertronics

New Low Viscosity Conformal Coating from Intertronics Cures with Light The new Dymax 9452-FC low viscosity conformal coating from Intertronics is an advanced electronics conformal coating and offers an instant UV and visible light cure with secondary heat cure for shadow areas within electronic assemblies. - July 28, 2017 - Intertronics

MPI Label Systems is Honored with 2016 Spirit of Excellence Award from Hormel Foods MPI Label Systems was recently presented the Spirit of Excellence Award from Hormel Foods for demonstrating the highest levels of quality, delivery, service and customer support throughout the year. MPI was honored by a visit from the Hormel Foods Corporate Purchasing and Packaging team to present the... - July 19, 2017 - MPI Label Systems

Automated Dispensing from Intertronics Helps Security Manufacturer Increase Throughput and Quality Intertronics Fisnar Dispensing Robot with a pneumatic dispensing valve and the preeflow eco-PEN 600 precision volumetric, positive displacement dispensing pump, provides automated dispensing solution for GJD Manufacturing. - July 16, 2017 - Intertronics

UV/Visible Light Cure Maskant for Electronics – New from Intertronics The new DYMAX Speedmask® 9-7001 maskant from Intertronics offers significant time saving in assembly of electronics connectors and other board level components to PCBs. - June 18, 2017 - Intertronics

Automation-Ready Plasma Surface Treatment from Intertronics New from Intertronics is the automation-ready “i” version of the Relyon Piezobrush plasma treatment unit for use with automated production equipment and ready to be mounted on a robot or machine for semi-automated or automated applications. - June 11, 2017 - Intertronics

Solving the Productivity Puzzle with Technology and Training from Intertronics Engineering adhesives specialist Intertronics explain how they work with their customers to enhance productivity in order to compete in both home and export markets. - May 19, 2017 - Intertronics

Nanoparticle Preparation from Intertronics with New Thinky NP-100 Nano Pulveriser The Thinky NP-100 Nano Pulveriser from Intertronics breaks up particles using impact fragmentation, taking larger particles down to nano-size. It is suitable for nanomaterials including inorganic pigments, pharmaceutical compounds, drug and medicines, and battery materials. - April 29, 2017 - Intertronics

Thinky ARV-10K Twin Planetary Mixer from Intertronics - Mixing and Sub-Micron Degassing in 20 Litre Quantities The Thinky ARV-10K planetary mixer from Intertronics has twin 10 litre containers for repeatable and fully homogenous mixing, combined with simultaneous deaeration and degassing down to sub-micron levels. - April 15, 2017 - Intertronics

BEST Products Prime the Market for Latest PS1 Flexible Paint Cup System BEST, the new kid on the block in the world of refinishing consumables have just revealed a new flexible paint cup system which eliminates the traditional requirement of additional paint mixing pot and paper filter. This latest innovation from BEST launched Monday April 3rd. - April 11, 2017 - Direct Tool Company

Intertronics Meets the Challenges of Surface Activation with Piezobrush Pz2 Plasma Treatment The Relyon Plasma Piezobrush® PZ2 from Intertronics for surface activation across a range of applications for improved adhesion on surfaces that are difficult to bond, print on, coat or laminate. - April 01, 2017 - Intertronics

New Nanoparticle Deagglomeration Technology from Intertronics The new Thinky PR-1 Nanoparticle Dispersion Machine from Intertronics can disperse carbon nanotubes (CNT), graphene and other 2D nanomaterials. The machines uses mechanical rotation and multi-directional ultrasonics to achieve a rapid and even particle dispersion. - March 18, 2017 - Intertronics

Versatile, General Purpose, Industrial Epoxy Adhesives Now Available from Intertronics IRS 2111 All-Purpose Epoxy Adhesive and 2112 Fast Curing General Purpose Epoxy Adhesive from Intertronics are simple to use two part epoxies which can be used for bonding, sealing and structural support applications. - March 05, 2017 - Intertronics

Automated Plasma Surface Treatment Package Available from Intertronics Intertronics have created an integrated plasma surface treatment package which is being used for customer demonstrations and evaluations, and is also available for purchase as a turnkey automated workstation. - February 23, 2017 - Intertronics

MPI Label Systems Expands in North East with the Acquisition of Label Gallery, Inc. MPI Label System expands into New York. - February 14, 2017 - MPI Label Systems

Radiometer Aids Process Control in Broad Spectrum or LED-Based UV Curing The new DYMAX ACCU-CAL™ 160 Radiometer from Intertronics is designed to be used with both benchtop flood curing lamps and conveyorised systems, and comes in two versions for either broad spectrum or LED-based UV curing lamps. - January 29, 2017 - Intertronics

Intertronics Fast Cure, Easy Removal Temporary Mask for PCBs Aids Productivity The new DYMAX Speedmask® UV/light cure temporary masking agent from Intertronics is designed to meet the needs of the electronics industry, where its fast cure and simple removal will improve productivity in printed circuit board assembly. - January 14, 2017 - Intertronics

Precision Mixing and Dispensing from Intertronics Facilitates Miniaturisation The newly developed eco-DUO330, available from Intertronics, sets new standards in micro-dosing for two component systems and can provide dosages as small as 0.2 to 32ml/min with complete repeatability, precisely mixed and with exceptional control. - December 23, 2016 - Intertronics

New White Paper from Intertronics – Achieving the Benefits of LED UV Curing Ensuring Success When Switching from Conventional Lamp to LED Light Curing Sources is a new white paper available from Intertronics. - November 20, 2016 - Intertronics

Justick Products Now Carried by Industry Leader, Smead, USA Justick award-winning electrostatic boards are now carried by Smead Manufacturing Company, a leading organizational products company in the United States. “Justick International’s products are now widely available across the United States thanks to our newly appointed distributor, Smead. - November 20, 2016 - Justick International

Mixing Silicones for Facial and Other Prosthetics The Thinky ARE-250 from Intertronics mixing silicones for facial and other prosthetics at Coventry Hospital. - November 06, 2016 - Intertronics

Charred Collision Repair Centre Devastated in Fire Catastrophe Turned to Direct Tool Company to Douse the Flames Williams Garage is the latest accident repair centre to fall victim to suspected arson attack in the Winchester area. Business owner Peter Whieldon entrusted DTC to put them back on their feet in an emergency recovery project. - October 29, 2016 - Direct Tool Company

Intertronics Announces Premium Dispensing Components Range The QuantX™ premium dispensing components range available from Intertronics competes with other leading brands on quality, compatibility, price and delivery. - October 20, 2016 - Intertronics

Preeflow Volumetric Adhesive Dispensing from Intertronics Helps Ensure Integrity of Life-Saving Medical Device Intertronics preeflow eco-DUO precision metering, mixing and dispensing system chosen by BPR Medical as dispensing solution to bond the adhesive for their Firesafe Cannula Valve. - October 18, 2016 - Intertronics

All-Star America’s Cup Yacht Racing Facility Fit Out by Specialist Supplier Direct Tool Company Direct Tool Company chosen by prestigious America's Cup yacht racing team to supply, install and commission bespoke dust extraction and compressed air system. - October 12, 2016 - Direct Tool Company