Recent Headlines
Within Fishing, Hunting & Trapping
Caddis Sports Acquires Seasonal Markering Inc. to Consolidate Caddis Fishing Brand under one Company and Management
This week Caddis Sport successfully acquired Seasonal Marketing, Inc., one of the nation’s leading suppliers of waders and wading shoes. Currently Caddis Sports owns the distribution and trademark rights under its Caddis Fishing brand to all float tubes and other fishing gear. Through this acquisition, Caddis Sports will now own the rights to waders and wading shoes, thus consolidating and streamlining the “Caddis Fishing” brand and its product offering under one company and management group. - June 12, 2026 - Caddis Sports
Field Engine Wildlife Research & Management Launches Conservation Programs Division, Appoints Chad Hanson as Vice President
Field Engine Wildlife Research & Management announces the launch of its Conservation Programs Division and the appointment of Chad Hanson as Vice President of Conservation Programs. Hanson brings over 20 years of conservation leadership experience, including work on invasive species eradication and ecosystem restoration projects worldwide. The expansion strengthens Field Engine's capacity to deliver science-based, field-tested wildlife management solutions for public and private partners. - April 15, 2026 - Field Engine Wildlife Research & Management
Lunker Database Launches as the First National Platform to Track and Rank Trophy Bass Across All 50 States
Lunker Database has officially launched as the first nationwide trophy bass registry, allowing anglers across all 50 states to log, verify, and compare their biggest catches. Independent of any single tournament series, the platform is already gaining traction with anglers and fishing creators, introducing a new era of status-driven competition nationwide. - April 10, 2026 - Lunker Database
Fishin’ Girl Nation Announces Extreme Women’s Fishing Team and 2026 Docuseries in Support of Safehouse for Human Trafficking Survivors
Fishin’ Girl Nation announces the launch of its Extreme Women’s Fishing Team, bringing together accomplished women anglers to take on challenging environments across the United States. Their journeys will be documented in a professional docuseries set to premiere in 2026, with efforts also supporting the Fishin’ Girl Nation Safehouse for survivors of human trafficking. - September 30, 2025 - Fishin' Girl Nation
Alaska Kenai Adventures Partners with Salmon for Soldiers to Support Veterans Through Fishing
Alaska Kenai Adventures, a family-owned fishing lodge on the Kenai River, is honored to announce its partnership with Salmon for Soldiers, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting veterans through the healing power of fishing. This June, the lodge will host a group of veterans for a once-in-a-lifetime... - April 02, 2025 - Alaska Kenai Adventures
Rooster Tail Charters Launches New Charter Boat Company in Murrells Inlet, SC
Coleman Reich, a former Coastal Carolina Football Player and 2022 Graduate, brings his passion for fishing to the coastal waters of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. - February 20, 2025 - Rooster Tail Charters LLC
Iowa Wetlands to be Conserved
FarWide Conservation Trust and its numerous partners are excited to announce they have received a $2.3 million grant from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to conserve important wetland habitats in eastern Iowa. - October 23, 2024 - FarWide Outdoors, Inc.
Habitat Improvement Funding Awarded for Aransas National Wildlife Refuge
FarWide Conservation Trust, a non-profit conservation organization, is excited to announce a $250,000 grant has been received from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to help improve wildlife habitat on the Aransas National Wildlife Refuge (NWR). - October 23, 2024 - FarWide Outdoors, Inc.
Full Access LLC d/b/a NYC Fishing Group Brings Iconic Central Park Fishing to the Community
Full Access LLC, doing business as NYC Fishing Group, is proud to announce its continued commitment to providing the New York City community with unique and engaging fishing experiences in the heart of Manhattan - Central Park. With over 700 active members, NYC Fishing Group has become a... - September 15, 2024 - Full Access LLC
L'Effervescence Redefines Sustainable Dining with Second Impact Report
L'Effervescence, Tokyo's renowned fine-dining French restaurant, recently released its comprehensive 2023 Impact Report. This second edition of the report underscores the restaurant's progress toward its goal of becoming a regenerative establishment by 2030. As the first restaurant in Japan to publish a detailed impact report, L'Effervescence continues demonstrating its commitment to transparency, environmental stewardship and setting new benchmarks in industry leadership. - August 07, 2024 - L'Effervescence
Kuna Sportswear Launches Kickstarter Campaign for Innovative UPF 50+ Shirts
Kuna Sportswear is excited to announce the launch of its Kickstarter campaign aimed at bringing its innovative UPF 50+ long sleeve shirts to a broader audience. Backers of the campaign will have the opportunity to be the first to own these stylish, high-performance shirts at exclusive discounted... - July 08, 2024 - Kuna Sportswear
Kuna Sportswear Unveils Bold New Designs for Long Sleeve UPF 50+ Shirts
Kuna Sportswear, the leader in adventure-ready apparel, is thrilled to announce the launch of its new collection of long sleeve UPF 50+ shirts featuring bold and innovative designs. These new additions continue to blend style with high-performance functionality, perfect for fishing, hiking, and all... - June 28, 2024 - Kuna Sportswear
Kuna Sportswear Launches: Wear the Adventure
A new sportswear company specializing in fishing and outdoor clothing has launched, introducing their innovative line of UPF 50+ long sleeve shirts. - June 27, 2024 - Kuna Sportswear
FocusPoint International Joins the Mobile Satellite Services Association (MSSA)
Coalition of Industry Leaders Will be a Driving Force in Integrating Satellite Connectivity into Consumer Mobile Devices - April 02, 2024 - FocusPoint International
Mirage Dynamics Maximizes Video Publishers' Revenue with AI-Powered In-Video Advertising Solution
The video media streaming landscape is undergoing rapid transformation, with viewers increasingly consuming content across various platforms, including premium movies, TV shows, indie content, user-generated content (UGC) on social networks, influencers, and game streaming services. In this... - January 25, 2024 - Mirage Dynamics
New Firearms Guide 14th Edition with 24,200 Printable Gun Manuals, Schematics, Blueprints, and Old Catalogs is Published
Impressum Media Inc. proudly announces the imminent release of the 14th Edition of the Firearms Guide by Chris Mijic. This new edition contains significantly updated values and information reflecting new changes in the gun industry. For the year 2023/2024, it introduces an impressive array of new firearm makes and models, alongside the inclusion of 3,000 newly added gun schematics, blueprints, manuals, and old guns & ammo catalogs. - November 16, 2023 - Impressum Media Inc
Boatyard Offers Assistance to Commercial Fishermen Hampered by Regulations
San Francisco Bay Area Boatyard offers free haulouts to commercial fishermen who's seasons and livelihood were hampered by Salmon fishing regulations. - October 27, 2023 - KKMI
Saudi Arabia Unveils 20 "Blue Holes" Found in the Red Sea and Initiates Program for Research and Conservation
Saudi Arabia unveiled a ground breaking discovery of 20 "blue holes" in the Red Sea which marks a significant milestone in marine exploration and conservation efforts. - August 30, 2023 - NCW
Beach Bum Outdoors' Grand Opening in Gulf Shores, AL; Makes a Splash with Local Influencers Reeling in Crowds
Get ready to reel in your next catch with Beach Bum Outdoors, LLC, the newest addition to the Gulf Shores outdoor scene. With a grand opening that took place the weekend of April 28, 2023, the store drew a massive turnout, with overflow parking full, and cars lining the road; they had an estimated... - June 14, 2023 - Beach Bum Outdoors, LLC
HuntEmUp.com Introduces Cuddeback Cameras and the Cuddelink System to Its Product Range
HuntEmUp.com, a leading online destination for hunting and outdoor enthusiasts, is pleased to announce the addition of Cuddeback Cameras and the revolutionary Cuddelink System to its extensive lineup of products. This partnership brings together cutting-edge trail cameras and wireless connectivity, offering customers unparalleled scouting capabilities and enhancing their hunting experiences. - June 02, 2023 - HuntEmUp.com
US Women's Fly Fishing Team Selected for World Championship
The US Women's Fly Fishing team has announced the six athletes selected to represent the United States at the 2nd World Ladies Fly Fishing Championship in September 2023 in British Columbia, Canada. Five of the six athletes represented the United States in 2022, taking 4th of 11 teams at the first-ever FIPS-Mouche World Ladies Fly Fishing Championship in Norway. - May 10, 2023 - US Women's Fly Fishing Team
Online Sporting Dog Supply Retailer Launches New Product Offering Expanding Its Offering to Sportsman
Approaching 20 years in Business, HuntEmUp.com announces new products, additional employees and it's break into other outdoor and hunting lines of product. - March 28, 2023 - HuntEmUp.com
Online Sporting Dog Supply Retailer Launches New Product Offering Expanding Its Offering to Sportsman with the Cuddeback and Cuddelink Systems
The CuddeLink is a wireless mesh network that allows remote cameras to communicate with each other. It is not cell service or Wi-Fi. With CuddeLink, images can be transmitted from remote cameras to a home image collection camera. - March 26, 2023 - HuntEmUp.com
Leading the Charge Toward a Sustainable Future with Innovative Energy Storage Solutions
TMRenergy, a national high-tech enterprise, specializing in energy storage systems, has been making waves in the renewable energy industry since its establishment in 2016. With a focus on accelerating the sustainable development of global energy, TMRenergy has become a leading energy storage... - March 17, 2023 - TMRenergy
Japanese Three Michelin Star Chef to Speak at UN World Oceans Day Conference
Chef Shinobu Namae of L'Effervescence will speak about the importance of seaweed and collective action for the revitalization of the ocean. - May 24, 2022 - L'Effervescence
Impressum Media Inc Just Published New Edition in Firearms Guide Series of Searchable Online Reference Guides
For gunsmiths and shooting industry professionals worldwide, Impressum Media Inc just published a new Firearms Guide 13th Edition that is not only the largest searchable guns & ammo reference guide, gun values guide, but also the largest online Gunsmithing Library. - April 30, 2022 - Impressum Media Inc
New Technology in Synthetic Deer Scents - Lucky 7 Mock Scrape Magic Deer Scent Powder
There have been scented, urine sprayed talcum scents before, but never a synthetic powder that is 100% scent and not filler or carrier. - April 16, 2022 - Nelson Creek Outdoors LLC
Prepare for Power Outages or Life Outdoors with Blackfire Portable Power Stations & Solar Panels
Blackfire (www.blackfire.com) announces its new solar-ready, portable power stations. These Blackfire Portable Power Stations function like a generator but without the need for fuel. They have high output capability and great capacity making them perfect for power outages, camping in the outdoors, tailgating a sports game and much more. - April 04, 2022 - Blackfire
Perfeito Foods, Creator of Outstanding Brazilian Spice Blends, Presents "The Perfect Moose Burger"
Delivering hand-blended spice blends, Perfeito is committed to making food taste great with 100% natural spices and ingredients. - March 31, 2022 - Winand Products Inc.
SKB Cases Launches New Website
The newly designed website offers a streamlined user experience and easier access to SKB's complete lineup of products across all divisions. - January 20, 2022 - SKB Cases
SKB Names New National Sales Manager for the Music Pro AV Division
SKB Cases is proud to announce it has appointed Adam Grede as the company’s new National Sales Manager for the Music Pro AV Division. Adam comes to SKB after 14 years experience at Full Compass Systems as National Sales Account Manager. Prior to Full Compass, he was the Pro Audio Department... - November 11, 2021 - SKB Cases
Blackfire, The Official Outdoor Gear Brand of Klein Tools, Introduces a New Breed of Outdoor Gear
Blackfire, Inc. introduces itself into the outdoor market as the official outdoor gear brand of Klein Tools. With over 160 years of experience developing quality gear and tools, Blackfire introduces a new breed of gear for those who live to explore. - November 04, 2021 - Blackfire
First Disabled Man and Woman to Host an Outdoor Video Series
Ashlee Lundvall & Chad Waligura are the first male and female hosts with a disability to create and produce their own outdoor video series in order to help others get back into the great outdoors (hunting, fishing, outdoor recreation, wild game cooking & travel). - October 13, 2021 - Able Outdoors
Lunkerville Launches "Get Folks Fishing" Foundation
Charitable Organization Advocating for Mental Health & Social Wellness Benefits of Recreational Fishing on Individuals and Communities - August 14, 2021 - Get Folks Fishing Foundation
SKB Promotes Will Steven to VP of Sales for Music Pro AV Division
SKB Cases has announced the promotion of longtime SKB product manager, Will Steven, to the position of Vice President of Sales for the Music Pro AV Division. Building on a lifelong connection to music, Will Steven started his career in the music industry with a job at the Ward Brodt Music Store in... - July 15, 2021 - SKB Cases
California Recall Candidate Wildstar Attends Roseville Gun Show
Black Republican Promotes Constitutional Carry Proposal - July 09, 2021 - Wildstar for Governor
Lakewood Products Ice Fishing Series Newest Addition
Lakewood Products, a Division of Midwest Textile Manufacturing Corporation and the leader in premium archery, shooting, and tackle storage solutions, has a new member to their popular Ice Fishing Series for 2021 that will be making its’ debut at the 2021 ICAST Show in the New Products Ice... - July 06, 2021 - Lakewood Products
Newsom Recall Volunteer Joins Candidates Round Table
Virtual Town Hall to be Hosted by Take California Back - June 26, 2021 - Wildstar for Governor
CalExit Candidates in Newsom Recall Debate
YesCalifornia Hosts Head to Head Debate - June 25, 2021 - Wildstar for Governor
Black Gubernatorial Candidate at Fresno Gun Show on Juneteenth Day
Constitutional Carry Proposed by California Governor Recall Candidate This weekend may end up becoming the nation's first time to federally recognize and celebrate Juneteenth Day as a holiday thanks to Congress’ recent passage of a resolution to recognize the day which is expected to be... - June 19, 2021 - Wildstar for Governor
SKB Releases 5 New R Series Sizes, STAC Cases Optimized for Palletized Shipping
SKB Corporation to release five new R Series case sizes, which comprise SKB's new STAC (Stackable Transport Accessory Container) system that allows for several interlocking and stackable configurations that fit on a standard commercial pallet for simplified, efficient shipping. - April 22, 2021 - SKB Cases
Ola Means Alive Releases Multiple Lines of Sporty, Elegant and Sustainable Sunglasses
Ola Means Alive released two new lines of sustainably manufactured sunglasses with 7 layers of protection from UVA and UVB. Ola Means Alive has also committed to donating a portion of every sale to ocean cleanup and conservation. To purchase Ola Means Alive sunglasses, or for more information about these amazing new products, go to OlaMeansAlive.com. - December 15, 2020 - Ola Means Alive
Practical Angling Introduces Butt Dial: A Revolutionary New Fishing Product
Practical Angling, LLC just announced the Butt Dial. An innovative new product for anglers. The Butt Dial solves the age-old problem of keeping track of fishing line weights and styles on multiple rods and reels. The Butt Dial offers a new and simple way to solve rod and reel mix-ups forever. - September 03, 2020 - Practical Angling
Industry-Leading Case Manufacturer SKB Cases Hires Peter E. Schmitt Company
SKB Cases taps Peter E. Schmitt Company as official sales representative for NY Metro region. - August 02, 2020 - SKB Cases
CQA Endorsed by NMMA as Licensing Administrator for the Gasoline Protection Program™ (GPP)
The Center for Quality Assurance (CQA) has been selected as the licensing and quality control administrator of the new National Marine Manufacturers Association’s (NMMA) Gasoline Protection Program™ (GPP). In response to marketplace demands and evolving marine engine technology, the... - May 28, 2020 - Center For Quality Assurance
New Jersey Recreational Fisherman Requests Extension of Fishing Season
Today PlugBait Inc., a Chatham New Jersey company that provides bait and tackle for commercial and recreational fisherman in NJ and beyond launched a Change.org petition directed to the Governor Phil Murphy of New Jersey to help convince the NJ Department of Game and Fishing to extend the Fishing... - May 11, 2020 - PlugBait Inc.
Federal Ammunition® Sponsors Pass It On – Outdoor Mentors
Federal Ammunition has renewed their sponsorship commitment to help expand and grow the Pass It On - Outdoor Mentors program that gives children the opportunity to experience the great outdoors. “Federal Ammunition has long been a key partner of Pass It On - Outdoor Mentors, helping us give... - April 22, 2020 - Pass It On - Outdoor Mentors, Inc.
SKB Continues Essential Operations
Case manufacturer SKB Corporation devotes its operations to priority projects that assist the global fight against COVID-19. - April 16, 2020 - SKB Cases
SKB Releases Three New Waterproof Lure Cases
SKB Cases, the premier manufacturer of protective transport solutions for the Sports industry, has announced the release of three new iSeries Lure Cases for fishing enthusiasts. iSeries Lure Cases cases are waterproof, crushproof, USA-made, and provide a variety of storage options with easy access... - March 27, 2020 - SKB Cases
SKB Adds Three New iSeries Sizes, 60 Sizes Now Available
Industry-leading case manufacturer SKB Corporation is announcing the release of three new sizes into their line of watertight, injection-molded iSeries cases, bringing the total number of iSeries case sizes to 60. The new 3i-1208-3, 3i-2011-10, and 3i-2424-10 were created to accommodate some of... - February 12, 2020 - SKB Cases