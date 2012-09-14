PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

New SKB Bow Case Provides Twice the Protection in One Convenient Option The SKB Cases Sports Division has released a new case that combines SKB’s iconic iSeries hard-case protection with the convenience of a soft case for light travel at your destination. The 3i-4719-HSC iSeries Hard-Soft Combo Case features a waterproof iSeries 4719-8 hard case with a padded liner... - December 14, 2019 - SKB Corporation

SKB Develops First-to-Market Waterproof Transport Case for Kemper Profiler Stage SKB Cases has announced the release of its new, industry-first case to accommodate the Kemper Profiler Stage system. Perfect for gigging musicians, the 3i-2015-7KPS iSeries Kemper Profiler Stage Case is waterproof, impact-resistant, and features a custom interior that protects the pedalboard and other... - October 03, 2019 - SKB Corporation

Blackfire's All New Portable Power Station – Charge Your Life Outdoors Blackfire, the creators of rugged lights, speakers and multi tools continue to push the boundaries of durable, utilitarian consumer products. New for 2019, Blackfire has announced the release of their all new Portable Power Station. The compact design allows for long lasting power packed into a lightweight,... - September 18, 2019 - Blackfire

Crusher Lures Partners with Professional Marketing Crusher Lures, an Alabama-based tackle company, has selected Professional Marketing as its Agent. - August 22, 2019 - Crusher Lures

SKB Develops New Waterproof Case to Accommodate 16 Wireless Microphones SKB Cases has announced plans to release a new microphone transport solution that’s perfect for large-scale productions and tours. The 3i-221312WMC Wireless 16 Mic Case is waterproof, military-grade, and includes a custom foam interior to protect a variety of microphones from brands like Shure... - August 01, 2019 - SKB Corporation

SKB Introduces New Waterproof All-in-one Transport Case for RØDECaster Pro Podcast Mixer On the heels of the successful launch of its first-to-market RØDECaster Pro Console Case, SKB Cases has announced a followup innovation that provides even more storage for an all-in-one solution—the 3i221710-RCP RØDECaster Pro Podcast Mixer Case. The new 3i221710-RCP RØDECaster... - August 01, 2019 - SKB Corporation

New Waterproof Allen & Heath SQ6 Mixer Case Arriving Soon from SKB Cases Industry leader SKB Cases is announcing yet another innovative solution for safely transporting heavy, sensitive Pro AV equipment. The all-new 3i2922-10SQ6 iSeries Allen & Heath SQ6 Mixer Case provides custom, military-grade protection for the SQ6 mixer and accessories. Featuring high quality form-cut... - July 31, 2019 - SKB Corporation

"Trout Are Stupid: and Other Uncomfortable Truths" Hits Bookshelves, Disputes the Mythology Surrounding One of America's Most Popular Game Fish Walt Fulps, known across the Ozarks as "Missouri Trout Hunter," has finally compiled four+ decades of experience into his first book. - July 23, 2019 - Missouri Trout Hunter

Too Lethal Charters Celebrates 25 Years of Business For 25 years Too Lethal Charters of Key West, Florida, has been offering the finest fishing charter boat experiences. - July 16, 2019 - Too Lethal Charters

Brella Brella™ Announces the Highest Waterproof Rating for a Fishing Jacket Brella Brella introduces the highest rated waterproof rain jacket for fishing and is in a RealTree marine dark blue camo pattern. The Brella line offers a custom waist fit, adjustable hood to improve peripheral vision and guarantees freedom of motion for the upper body. - July 07, 2019 - Brella Brella LLC

Blackfire's Wireless Magnetic Speaker Provides New Mounting Opportunities for Bluetooth® Music Blackfire creators of multi-functional outdoor products, introduces the Magnetic Wireless Speaker, which enables users to easily stick their speaker to metal surfaces while playing music through compatible Android® and iPhone® devices. Blackfire's new Magnetic Wireless Speaker helps adventure... - June 03, 2019 - Blackfire

Once in a Lifetime Experience to Catch a Massive Bluefin Tuna with World Record Tuna Charters is Now Available for Beginner to Expert Seawolves World Record Tuna Fishing Charters is now proudly operating out of Nova Scotia’s eastern shore for Giant Bluefin Tuna fishing. World Record Tuna hosts exciting fishing charters which combine the adrenaline rush of fighting a massive Bluefin with world class comfort and customized equipment. World Record Tuna provides the thrill of this once in a lifetime opportunity with 80+ years combined experience amongst their captains. - May 21, 2019 - Bluefin International

MONSTERBASS Raises $1 Million Seed Round Former Lucky Tackle Box Co-Founder Named President & CEO announced today that the company has completed a $1 million dollar seed round, with a company option of an additional $1 million follow-on round, to launch a new online service aimed at catching the nearly 20 million Americans who participate... - April 28, 2019 - MONSTERBASS

SKB Introduces Three All-New Rolling Compact Rigs SKB is adding to its arsenal of superior all-in-one case solutions for Pro AV gear with the introduction of three new Rolling Compact Rigs, which offer maximum convenience and secure transportability of sensitive audio/video equipment. The all-new Rolling Compact Rigs feature a standard 10U top, and... - January 18, 2019 - SKB Corporation

New Injection Molded, Waterproof Custom iMac Case Coming Soon from SKB Cases Industry-leading case manufacturer SKB Cases has announced plans to extend its comprehensive lineup of innovative equipment transport solutions with the all-new 3i-2922-IMAC Injection Molded Waterproof Custom iMac Case. The 3i-2922-IMAC has been designed especially to accommodate 27” iMacs (2014... - January 17, 2019 - SKB Corporation

SKB to Release New, Improved Injection Molded 4U Studio Flyer at 2019 Winter NAMM Show Following the massive success of its world’s-first injection molded, waterproof 2U Studio Flyer Rack Case, SKB is looking forward to the 2019 Winter NAMM Show where it will unveil its 4U big brother, the 1SKB-iSF4U Injection Molded 4U Studio Flyer Rack Case. Like its predecessor, the 1SKB-iSF4U... - January 16, 2019 - SKB Corporation

GSCI to Bring Their New Canadian-Made Quadro-G Fusion Goggles to the Asian Military Market GSCI’s fusion systems operate in 4 distinct, manually-cycled modes: thermal, daytime, nighttime, and a day/night hybrid view, aptly named Fusion mode. These channels work together to produce a lag-free video image that gives the operator unmatched situational awareness in any low-light scenario. - September 28, 2018 - General Starlight Company Inc.

RISE Armament Launches Law Enforcement Division RISE Armament, a premier manufacturer and supplier of AR firearms and components, is pleased to unveil RISE LE - the company’s new law enforcement (LE) division. Motivated by the July 7, 2016, police ambush in Dallas, Texas, RISE Armament set out to ensure that no police officer is ever outgunned by a criminal. The RISE team made it their mission to develop LE products that excel in functionality, accuracy, dependability, and affordability. - September 20, 2018 - RISE Armament

SKB to Release Three New R Series Roto Case Sizes SKB Corporation has announced plans to release three new sizes into their line of heavy duty roto-molded watertight R Series cases, bringing the total number of R Series case sizes to 29. The new 3R4222-14, 3R4222-15, and 3R4222-24 were designed to meet the most demanding military specifications and... - May 24, 2018 - SKB Corporation

"Ladies, Let’s Go Fishing" Weekend Offers Angling Fun in South Florida April 27-29, 2018 Women and their families can learn, practice and go offshore charter fishing at this non-intimidating weekend of fishing fun. - April 23, 2018 - "Ladies, Let's Go Fishing!"

GSCI to Bring Their QUADRO-S Compact Fusion Weapon Sight to the Asian Market What are the limitations of contemporary low-light detection systems, and how do we address them? General Starlight’s QUADRO-S is a compact, lightweight augmented vision system for tactical surveillance, observation and engagement at short-to-medium range distances. Made in Canada with Military... - March 30, 2018 - General Starlight Company Inc.

Grand Opening for Big Boys Bait & Tackle - March 10, 2018. Cape Coral FL’s One-Stop Shop for All Your Fishing Bait and Equipment, from Beginners to Professional Grade. Big Boys Bait & Tackle has secured a location in Cape Coral, FL that promises to be the largest bait and tackle store in the area. The 2,240 square feet of space will allow for the anticipated growth and expansion to include the largest live bait tanks, as well other bait and gear to cover all aspects of fishing from freshwater to backwater, inshore and offshore. Co-Owners, Mike Shelton and Fred O’Dell are both long term Florida residents who love living and fishing in the area. - March 08, 2018 - Big Boys Bait & Tackle

Captain Moe Celebrates 34 Years of Key West Captain Moe Mottice, owner of Captain Moe’s Lucky Fleet charter boat fishing services, began his love affair with Key West in 1984 as a crew member in the Coast Guard and has kept right on sailing the oceans for the past 34 years. To celebrate his historic milestone, Captain Moe invites everyone to experience the adventure of fishing on the ocean with his Lucky Fleet. - February 02, 2018 - Captain Moe's Lucky Fleet

More Than 50 Sizes of Injection Molded Utility Cases Now Available from SKB SKB is adding 3 new cases to their line of premium quality, affordable, and ultra-versatile iSeries Injection Molded Mil-Standard Waterproof Utility Cases. - January 19, 2018 - SKB Corporation

Downriggers Pro, LLC Launches Downriggerspro.com, a New Place to Shop for Electric and Manual Downriggers DownriggersPro.com is a new site that aims to help educate and help its customers learn about electric and manual downriggers as well provide an enjoyable shopping experience. - December 21, 2017 - Downriggers Pro

Floatback, LLC, Patented Hat Float Invention and Startup Launched by Two East Coast Surfers New startup company has a patent and invention that is turning heads in the water sports industry. - September 01, 2017 - Floatback

KT Diaries Provides New Adventure in Digital and Social Media TV star and famous hunting and fishing guide Kevin Townsend launches new adventure in digital and social media. - July 12, 2017 - KT Diaries

Elusive Wildlife Television (EWTV) is Now on Pursuit Channel Elusive Wildlife Television (EWTV) is now on Pursuit Channel three times per week, beginning Friday June 30th at 12:30 PM CST. Show hosts Chad Stevenson and Scott York have developed an innovative way to hunt the elusive Texas wild hog, under the Kill Light®. Up-close and personal with one of the... - June 30, 2017 - Elusive Wildlife Technologies, LP

Hunting Fishing News Service Launched HuntFishTexts.com (TM) provides hunting, fishing, guns, and survival news, tips and discounts direct to mobile devices. - March 30, 2017 - ARCVET LLC

Maluna Coolers- The Newest Renovation and Innovation in Keeping Things Colder, Longer Announces Choice of Ace Luciano and BGA Enterprises to Test and Review Coolers "Maluna" is a Native Hawaiian word that means, "To Rise Above." Maluna Coolers certainly does that. As a matter of fact, in an already crowded market that many were convinced there was no more "innovation" possible, Maluna improves the length of time your cooler stays "cold" by over 20% compared to all of the other competitors out there. Choosing the right partners to test, evaluate and promote the product also matters. Enter Ace Luciano and BGA Enterprises. Ace Luciano is a - March 25, 2017 - BGA Enterprises

Pacific Andes International Holdings Exhibits New Range at the Brussels Seafood Expo It is the proud moment for the Pacific Andes, as the company has been selected for the world’s largest seafood exhibition once again in Brussels. - March 11, 2017 - Pacific Andes

PowerVision Announces Global Launch Tour for "Best of CES 2017" Award Winner PowerRay Underwater Robot to Start in Munich Then Other Major Cities in Europe, USA, and Asia PowerVision Technology Group, a worldwide leader in UAV, robotics and big data technologies and the maker of PowerEgg and PowerEye drones, today announced that its "Best of CES 2017" award winner, PowerRay, an innovative underwater robot that features a 4K UHD integrated camera, will be featured during a Global Launch in cities worldwide. - March 02, 2017 - PowerVision Robot Corp

Eastern Sportsman Tournament Series Anglers Kick-Off 2017 Season with Record Weights First tournament of the third season of Eastern Sportsman’s Catfish Rod & Noodle Tournament Series, kicked off on the Northwest River at the local hot spot Bob’s Fishing Hole this past Sunday. Being one of the most competitive waters in this series, anglers broke ESTS record catfish weight with a massive 106.25 pound three fish weigh-in. - January 26, 2017 - Eastern Sportsman

Interviews with the Hunting Masters Podcast Leaves the Hunting Channel and Comes to Podbean The Hunting Channel’s most popular podcast now will be available for public consumption. The Host John Stallone is excited about the prospect of reaching a bigger fan base and having a new platform. - January 17, 2017 - The Hunting Channel

Buck and Doe’s Mercantile Purchases Mumme’s 281 Locations The revamped complex includes an indoor gun range, indoor archery range, gun sales and supplies, a women’s boutique, as well as the main store renovation, which will continue to offer farm and ranch items. - January 14, 2017 - Bucks and Doe's

Spiral Horn Safaris - Exhibiting at Houston Safari Club Spiral Horn Safaris is pleased to announce its participation in Houston Safari Club's 2017 Convention and Hunting Expo, January 13-15, 2017, at The Woodlands Waterway Marriott Hotel & Convention Center, The Woodlands, TX. Spiral Horn Safaris will be featuring tailor made hunting safaris for families,... - January 04, 2017 - Spiral Horn Safaris

Jerry Luciano Added to the Team of Webslaw Attorney Lead Generation and Marketing Experts Advertising, marketing, and business consultant Jerry Luciano of BGA Enterprises and Internet Consulting Firm "TheAZWebguy.com" has been added to the team of expert attorney advisors at WebsLaw - a company built on the premise of results, customer service, and the best ROI for attorneys looking to build their practice. - December 03, 2016 - BGA Enterprises

AG & AG Congratulates Winners of Brownells Ladies Fall Fest Match This past weekend concluded the 2016 Brownells Ladies’ Multigun Fall Festival at Rockcastle Shooting Center in Park Mammoth, KY. Shooters included 105 female competitors, who tackled 8 challenging stages and 2 bonus matches over 2 days. The match was a success for a true multigun experience with... - November 03, 2016 - A Girl & A Gun Women's Shooting League

How Does Saving a Wildebeest Migration Help Giraffes? Understanding interactions among species assists wildlife conservation. The seasonal presence of thousands of migratory wildebeests reduces local lion predation on giraffe calves, resulting in greater survival of giraffes. Conservation of disappearing migratory wildlife has positive ripples throughout the ecosystem. - October 27, 2016 - Wild Nature Institute

The Best Inflatable SUPs Announced by OutsidePursuits.com OutsidePursuits.com recently announced the results of thier Editors' choice awards for the top rated inflatable SUPs. - October 11, 2016 - Outside Pursuits

Fish with a Custom Beauty - It's Rods Gone Wild, Custom Fishing Rod Building Rods Gone Wild is excited to announce the launch of their custom fishing rod building website. The site focuses on building fishing rods for novice and avid anglers alike. - October 03, 2016 - Rods Gone Wild

Million Dollar Fish Competition is Here Again with Prizes as Colossal as $1M Spring Tide Safaris is pleased to announce that Million Dollar Fish Season Two is soon going to be launched in October, 2016 as a part of the Northern Territory Government campaign. This season, like the first one, will aim at boosting low-season tourism and economic activities in the region, apart... - September 24, 2016 - Spring Tide Safaris

Islamorada Boats Becomes Authorized Minn Kota Service & Warranty Center Florida Keys boat owners don't have to take their Minn Kota trolling motors or shallow water anchors to the mainland for service or warranty repair any longer. Located at mile marker 81.9 in the heart of the Florida Keys, Islamorada Boats announces that they are the new Minn Kota Authorized Service Provider... - September 23, 2016 - Islamorada Boats

Anglers to Learn from Legends at Keys Oct. 21-23 Ladies, Let’s Go Fishing No-Yelling School One-on-One Opportunities with the pros in Islamorada and Tavernier, FL plus fishing, rigging, conservation and more. - September 21, 2016 - "Ladies, Let's Go Fishing!"

Wild Nature Institute Study Shows Logging, Not Fire, is Damaging National Forests in California Logging has driven California spotted owl populations to crash on US Forest Service lands. New draft forest management plans for California promote widespread, taxpayer-funded, logging, including in occupied spotted owl territories. The logging will be expensive, ineffective at stopping wildfire, and ecologically damaging. - August 23, 2016 - Wild Nature Institute

800 lb. White Sturgeon Caught on Fraser River, Canada 2 charter guests got the fish of a lifetime on August 5th, 2016 in pursuit of Fraser river Sturgeon. The giant Sturgeon measured 11 feet 3 inches measured nose to fork of the tail. This Sturgeon river monster was caught right in Mission, British Columbia, Canada which claims itself to be the Sturgeon capital of North America. The massive 110 yr. old White Sturgeon was promptly released after a few pics as per regulations. - August 08, 2016 - Silversides Fishing Adventures

U.S. Congressman Paul Gosar Visits McCoy Fishing U.S. Congressman Paul Gosar, Fourth District – Arizona, was in Lake Havasu City recently and took time out of his busy schedule of Town Hall meetings to visit the McCoy Fishing corporate office. As a supporter of small business and American Made products, Congressman Gosar made it a point to spend... - July 27, 2016 - McCoy Fishing Line

Kepley BioSystems Selected as Finalist for 2016 Hello Tomorrow Global Startup Challenge Kepley BioSystems announced today that their team has been selected as a Top 500 Startup for the 2016 Hello Tomorrow Challenge. Hello Tomorrow is the world’s leading nonprofit aiming to accelerate science and technology entrepreneurship. Their mission is to catalyze the intersection of top researchers,... - July 21, 2016 - Kepley Biosystems Incorporated

Young Entrepreneur Finds Instant Success with Fishing Company A 17-year-old high school graduate from Kentucky and his innovative ideas, hard work and a passion for fishing provide the perfect “catch” for success. Coleton Jennings, a former competitive high school bass angler turned entrepreneur launched Jenko Fishing to manufacture and sell fishing... - June 28, 2016 - Jenko Fishing