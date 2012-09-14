PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

The Salvation Army: Doing the Most Good for Our Most Precious Natural Resource Serving the community for over 125 years, The Salvation Army International Corps has long been an invaluable resource to those in need throughout Metro Atlanta. Focusing their efforts on homelessness services, youth enrichment, and anti-trafficking, The Salvation Army International Corps offers comprehensive... - November 24, 2019 - WaterSignal, LLC

PROLIM Collaborates with Mazak Corporation on NX Cam Initiatives Mazak Corporation is one of the largest machine building company in the world. Through the collaboration of PROLIM Global Corporation and Mazak Corporation, they worked together on a project for an aerospace and defense customer. PROLIM’s value added software expertise and implementation capacities... - November 07, 2019 - PROLIM Global Corporation

Cory Hamilton Joins Telgian Fire Safety as Director, Supply Chain Telgian Fire Safety recently announced the appointment of Cory Hamilton as Director, Supply Chain. In this position, Hamilton will be responsible for the management of the Dispatch Team, as well as the Vendor Services Team. Hamilton brings over 15 years of supply chain management experience to Telgian,... - October 25, 2019 - Telgian

PROLIM and Edge2Web Partner to Deliver High-Value IIoT Solutions PROLIM, one of the fastest growing IoT, IT and PLM services company is excited and proud to announce its partnership with Edge2Web. - October 16, 2019 - PROLIM Global Corporation

elliTek Improves Award-Winning Technology with the IIoTA™ the Industrial Internet of Things Appliance "If you always do what you've always done, you'll always be where you've always been." -T.D. Jakes The 2018 Hardware and Software Innovation of the Year Data Commander™ line of products is now classified as "Legacy Support Only" and is replaced by elliTek's new IIoTA™ (Industrial Internet of Things Appliance) platform. - October 09, 2019 - elliTek, Inc.

Apex Companies, LLC Acquires Retention Pond Services Expands Stormwater Services in Texas, Gulf Coast, Ohio, and Mid-Atlantic Region - October 08, 2019 - Apex Companies, LLC

TPM Announces Southeastern Tour of Live Product Design Events TPM, Inc., the Southeast’s leading 2D and 3D design technology provider, announces its Fall Southeastern Tour of live 3D product design showcase events. TPM has partnered with industry technology experts like HP, MarkForged, SOLIDWORKS, FARO and The SolidExperts to present 3D product development... - September 16, 2019 - TPM, Inc.

Elizabeth Henry Appointed Telgian Engineering & Consulting Vice President of Finance / Controller Telgian Engineering & Consulting recently announced the appointment of Elizabeth Henry as Vice President of Finance / Controller. In this position, Henry will be responsible for the preparation of operating budgets, overseeing financial reporting and performing essential duties relating to payroll... - September 11, 2019 - Telgian

Apex Companies Welcomes Darwin Nelson as New COO Former Tetra Tech Business Unit President Joins Apex. - September 10, 2019 - Apex Companies, LLC

Terrence Magee Appointed Telgian Fire Safety Vice President, Operations Telgian Fire Safety recently announced the appointment of Terrence Magee as Vice President, Operations. In this position, Magee will be responsible for the customer service and customer care operations for the fire and life safety testing, inspections, and repair company. Magee brings more than 30 years... - August 29, 2019 - Telgian

DynaGrace Enterprises Adds Respirator Fit Test Product to GSA Schedule 66 DynaGrace Enterprises, a WOSB, professional services company has added another quality line of products to the GSA Schedule 66 - Scientific Equipment and Services Schedule Contract. DynaGrace Enterprises is the first women-owned firm in Utah to be a vendor on that prestigious GSA schedule. “This... - August 28, 2019 - DynaGrace Enterprises

Oil & Gas Producers Turning to Advanced Materials to Help Offset Low Prices and Boost Profitability Oil and gas producers are facing a challenging economic climate. To combat this trend, service providers are partnering with advanced materials manufacturers like Hyperion Materials & Technologies to boost efficiency and performance of drilling, well completion and flow control. - August 21, 2019 - Hyperion Materials & Technologies

BUILD Magazine Announces The 2019 Architecture Awards Winners BUILD Magazine has announced winners of the 2019 Architecture Awards. Myles Nelson McKenzie Design, a design studio located with offices in Newport Beach, California and additionally in Bluffton, South Carolina was selected. - August 06, 2019 - Myles Nelson McKenzie Design

TPM Announces Employee Promotions TPM Inc., the Southeast’s leading 2D and 3D design technology provider, announces the promotion of several team members. Mike Staples has been promoted to Director of Professional Solutions and will now be leading strategic initiatives for TPM’s technology and professional services. Mike... - July 27, 2019 - TPM, Inc.

ARi President/CEO, Ravi Gudapati, Accepted Into Forbes Technology Council Ravi Gudapati, President and CEO of ARi, has been accepted into Forbes Technology Council, an invitation-only community for world-class CIOs, CTOs, and technology executives. Ravi Gudapati was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for... - July 18, 2019 - ARi

Apex Companies, LLC Acquires HSE Consulting Business of Bureau Veritas Forms One of the Largest, Private HSE Consultancies in United States - July 01, 2019 - Apex Companies, LLC

PROLIM Corporation Celebrates Its 14th Anniversary PROLIM, one of the fastest growing IT, PLM and IOT Solutions Company, is celebrating its 14th anniversary. After having exponential growth in the US and India, the company has focused on expanding its wings across the globe. - June 26, 2019 - PROLIM Global Corporation

New Talent Joins the TPM Team TPM, Inc., the Southeast’s leading 2D and 3D design technology provider, announces additions to their AEC and Manufacturing Divisions. TPM’s continuous growth has created the opportunity to bring in several new team members with exceptional backgrounds and experience. - June 21, 2019 - TPM, Inc.

PROLIM is Technology Partner for the 2nd “Smart Manufacturing Conclave 2019” PROLIM Solutions India, a global leader for PLM, IT, Engineering and Consulting Services, has been announced Technology Partner for 2nd “Smart Manufacturing Conclave 2019” by Autocar Professional to be held in Chennai on 28th June 2019. Innovations such as drones, 3D printing, artificial... - June 21, 2019 - PROLIM Global Corporation

John Caliri, Jr. Receives Telgian's Pat Ryan Team Spirit Award The most prestigious honor bestowed at Telgian each year is the Pat Ryan Team Spirit Award. The award celebrates teamwork at its highest level and was created in memory of Telgian associate Pat Ryan. This award recognizes the spirit of teamwork that Ryan personified, and it is presented annually to the... - May 16, 2019 - Telgian

QEI, LLC Announces Availability of QEI’s Newly Restructured Control Houses and Huts QEI’s Newly Restructured Control Houses and Huts is an update driven by customer feedback and is part of QEI, LLC’s commitment to deliver the latest product updates in one convenient installation. - May 15, 2019 - QEI, LLC

QEI, LLC Announces Availability of the ePAQ9410/20/25 Multifunction Gateway The ePAQ9410/20/25 Multifunction Gateway is an update driven by customer feedback and is part of QEI, LLC’s commitment to delivering the latest product updates in one convenient installation. - May 15, 2019 - QEI, LLC

Understanding 5-Year Sprinkler Inspections and Pipe Corrosion Webinar Telgian’s Tracey Bellamy to present NFPA 25 Understanding 5-Year Sprinkler Inspections and Pipe Corrosion webinar. - May 03, 2019 - Telgian

Omega Consultants Earns Gold Award for Safety Omega Consultants received The Mosaic Company Gold Award for Excellence in Safety Leadership and Performance for 2018. Omega President, Steve McCormick, and Vice President, Kristin McCormick, were honored with their 8th Award at the 12th Annual Mosaic Contractor Awards Luncheon, where contractors like... - April 29, 2019 - Omega Consultants

WaterSignal Announces Two Promotions, Boosting Operations and Quality Control WaterSignal, a green technology company focused on water conservation, is pleased to announce the promotion of Jennifer Cannon to Vice President of Operations. Her primary responsibilities include supervising the deployment of WaterSignal systems by field technicians, data analysis, and device troubleshooting. “Over... - April 28, 2019 - WaterSignal, LLC

Global eTraining Releases ISO 19650 Global BIM Standards Global eTraining adds ISO 19650 Compliant Global BIM Standards Courses inside the "GeT Everything" library. - April 28, 2019 - Global eTraining

ACEC New York Presents 52nd Annual Engineering Excellence Awards; Arup Wins Top Award for The Emma and Georgina Bloomberg Center On Saturday, April 13, 700 consulting engineers and clients attended the American Council of Engineering Companies of New York’s (ACEC New York) 52nd annual Engineering Excellence Awards Gala at the New York Midtown Hilton. Awards were presented to 130 ACEC New York member projects in the following... - April 15, 2019 - ACEC New York

DynaGrace Enterprises Awarded the GSA Schedule 66 - Scientific Equipment and Services DynaGrace Enterprises, a WOSB, professional services company has been awarded the GSA Schedule 66 - Scientific Equipment and Services Schedule Contract. The first women-owned firm in Utah to be a vendor on that prestigious GSA schedule. DynaGrace Enterprises helps people breathe cleaner air by providing products and services for monitoring respirable dust particles and visible emissions. - April 10, 2019 - DynaGrace Enterprises

PROLIM Presents PLM Solutions at Siemens Realize LIVE 2019 Join PROLIM at Realize LIVE 2019 on June 10th-13th at Cobo Center in Detroit, MI, booth #418. This is a premier industry event from Siemens, designed to connect the growing PLM software user community with peers, partners, and industry thought leaders for education, networking, and training. Realize... - April 10, 2019 - PROLIM Global Corporation

Conti Solar Selected to Provide EPC Services for NJR Clean Energy Ventures Conti Solar managed EPC services for NJR Clean Energy Ventures’ 10.7 MW, Old Bridge Brightfield Solar Park located in Keyport, NJ. - March 28, 2019 - Conti Solar

Build It Green Launches Nation’s First Residential Pay-for-Performance Energy Retrofit Program Groundbreaking new Cool Savers program changes how home upgrades are incentivized. - March 25, 2019 - Build It Green

Tim Glasow Joins Telgian Engineering & Consulting as Executive Vice President Marketing and Business Development Telgian Engineering & Consulting, LLC recently announced the appointment of Tim Glasow as Executive Vice President Marketing and Business Development. In this position, Glasow will be responsible for business development and sales, with a focus on fire, life safety and security technologies and requirements... - March 23, 2019 - Telgian

PROLIM Spreads Its Wings Into Delhi NCR, India PROLIM Global Corporation, a global leader for PLM, IT, IOT Consulting Services, inaugurated its new office premises located on Gurgaon JMD Pacific Square, Sector 15. The effort is to accommodate the growing business needs of the northern region and to serve their existing customers. “PROLIM has... - March 22, 2019 - PROLIM Global Corporation

SPS Ideal Solutions to Showcase Its Innovative Product at ICE 2019 SPS Ideal Solutions, Inc., a well-known industrial storage rack manufacturer is all set to make its presence felt at the ICE 2019 for the Americas. The event is scheduled to be held from April 9 to 11, 2019 in Louisville, Kentucky. SPS Ideal Solutions will exhibit at booth number 1129. After an amazing... - March 21, 2019 - SPS Ideal Solutions

Telgian Engineering & Consulting Expands System Commissioning Services Telgian Engineering & Consulting, a full-service global engineering and risk mitigation consultancy, has recently expanded its system commissioning services. Telgian now offers services that encompass, not only fire suppression, detection and notification systems, but also security, life safety,... - March 16, 2019 - Telgian

James Tomes, President & CEO of Telgian Holdings, Tapped for Arizona Bank & Trust Advisory Board James Tomes, President and CEO of Telgian Holdings, Inc., was recently appointed to the Arizona Bank & Trust Advisory Board. Arizona Bank & Trust, a subsidiary of Heartland Financial USA, Inc., is a state chartered bank with more than $660 million in assets and offices throughout Arizona. In... - March 15, 2019 - Telgian

PROLIM is Technology Partner for the 3rd “Two-Wheeler Industry Conclave 2019” A global leader for PLM, IT, Engineering and Consulting Services - has been announced Technology Partner for 3rd “Two-Wheeler Industry Conclave 2019” by Autocar Professional to be held in New Delhi on 15th March 2019. - March 09, 2019 - PROLIM Global Corporation

Conti Solar to Attend 2019 Solar Power Florida Conference Solar Power Florida brings together the Florida solar and storage markets. - March 07, 2019 - Conti Solar

Conti Solar Presents on Solar Power World Podcast Eric Millard, CCO of Conti Solar Headlines for Contractors Podcast Series - March 05, 2019 - Conti Solar

Telgian’s Tom Parrish to Present NFPA 72 Fire Alarm Spacing Requirements Webinar March 14 Fire alarm systems utilize initiating and notification devices to determine when there is a fire to warn building occupants. The March 14 Fire Alarm Spacing Requirements webinar will provide an understanding of why the placement of these devices is such a critical aspect of design and installation, and how this impacts systems’ efficacy. - March 03, 2019 - Telgian

DynaGrace Enterprises is Helping People Breathe Cleaner Air It’s more than dust. The employee who works in a dusty environment is exposed to a deadlier form of dust, silica. DynaGrace Enterprises, a WOSB and GSA Vendor, have been chosen to be a distributor of the Nanozen DustCount 8899, a real-time, wearable, respirable dust monitor. Instantaneous reporting makes compliance with OSHA Respirable Crystalline Silica standard easy. - February 25, 2019 - DynaGrace Enterprises

Dr. Clyde Lettsome Renews His Florida Professional Engineering License Dr. Clyde Lettsome, principle engineer at C. A. Lettsome Services, renews his Florida professional engineering license for the ninth time. - February 18, 2019 - C. A. Lettsome Services

Telgian Announces the Release of Its CFATS Software Module Telgian releases new Telgian Compliance Manager software module for US Department of Homeland Security’s Chemical Facility Anti-Terrorism Standards (CFATS) compliance. - February 14, 2019 - Telgian

Susan McNeill Joins the Telgian Holdings, Inc. Team as Corporate Communications Manager Telgian Holdings, Inc. recently announced the appointment of Susan McNeill as Corporate Communications Manager. In this position, McNeill will be responsible for the development and management of Telgian’s corporate communications programs, public relations, content marketing and social media promotions... - February 08, 2019 - Telgian

Telgian’s Russ Leavitt to Present Energy Storage Systems (ESS) Fire Hazard Considerations Webinar The Energy Storage Systems Fire Hazard Considerations webinar will provide an understanding of the various types of Energy Storage Systems, how they are constructed and the fire hazards associated. - February 02, 2019 - Telgian

New Program Delivers No-Cost Energy and Healthy Home Upgrades to Low-Income Families in Belle Haven Oakland-based nonprofit Build It Green’s (BIG) new program leverages funding sources to deliver energy and healthy home upgrades simultaneously to benefit California’s most vulnerable populations. - February 01, 2019 - Build It Green

Conti Solar Wins Award for Outstanding Safety Record Leading EPC has long history of injury-free worksites. - January 24, 2019 - Conti Solar

Nita Greer Promoted to Vice President of Telgian Corporate Marketing Communications Telgian Holdings, Inc., a worldwide provider of comprehensive fire, security, life safety consulting and engineering/design services recently promoted Nita Greer to Vice President of Corporate Marketing and Communications. - January 12, 2019 - Telgian

Ronald Razzolini Joins the Telgian Management Technologies Team as Director of Business Development Telgian Management Technologies, LLC (TMT) recently announced the appointment of Ronald Razzolini as Director of Business Development. In this position, Razzolini will be responsible for building the presence of TMT’s software brands, including the Telgian Compliance Manager, a cloud-based relational database software application designed to track security compliance solutions. - January 02, 2019 - Telgian