AAEON’s 2026 Customer Satisfaction Survey Prize Winner Announced!

Following another year of excellent feedback, one lucky AAEON customer will receive the survey’s grand prize as part of their order. - August 06, 2026 - AAEON Technology

AAEON Launches MIX-Q870A1, a Modular Mini-ITX with 65W Intel Core Ultra 200S Series Support

AAEON’s new MIX-Q870A1’s Arrow Lake processing, PCIe Gen 5 with bifurcation, and diverse storage architecture is designed to elevate the potential of Mini-ITX builds. - July 31, 2026 - AAEON Technology

AAEON Prioritizes Durability with the Release of New COM Express Type 6 Modules

AAEON’s latest COM Express Type 6 Modules offer cost-efficient Intel Atom and Processor N-series performance for transportation, signage, and healthcare applications. - July 26, 2026 - AAEON Technology

AAEON Outlines Plans for Embedded AI Box PCs Featuring the New NVIDIA Jetson T2000 and T3000 Modules

AAEON’s BOXER-8752AI and BOXER-8723AI will aim to bring NVIDIA Jetson Thor architecture to a broader range of edge AI applications. - July 20, 2026 - AAEON Technology

AAEON’s New BOXER-6839-RPL is an Industrial Powerhouse with Multi-Gen Intel Core Processing

Built for automation projects ranging from system control to machine vision, the BOXER-6839-RPL offers versatility across models. - July 02, 2026 - AAEON Technology

TN Design & Build Brings Fully Integrated Architectural Design and Build Service to Weybridge's Most Coveted Addresses

TN Design & Build is bringing its premium, fully integrated architectural design and construction services to homeowners across Weybridge’s most prestigious addresses, delivering seamless extensions, luxury renovations, and custom new builds through a single, accountable team. - June 15, 2026 - TN Design & Build Ltd

TN Design & Build Delivers Fully Integrated Architectural Design and Build Service to Cobham's Most Desirable Residential Streets

TN Design & Build is bringing its premium, fully integrated architectural design and construction services to Cobham's most sought-after residential streets. Catering to discerning homeowners, the Walton-on-Thames-based company offers a seamless, end-to-end approach to extensions, renovations, and full house builds that respects the unique character and high standards of the local area. - June 15, 2026 - TN Design & Build Ltd

AAEON to Showcase In-Vehicle Excellence at ITS America Conference & Expo 2026

Make sure to visit AAEON at Booth #1044 for live demos, new products, and more. - May 29, 2026 - AAEON Technology

AAEON’s EPIC-BTS9 Delivers Intel Core Series 2 Processing on a 4" Single-Board

With up to 65W socket-type CPU support, quad-LAN, and eight-lane PCIe Gen 4 expansion, AAEON’s EPIC-BTS9 is positioned as a foundation for smart manufacturing and industrial robotics. - May 23, 2026 - AAEON Technology

O’Donnell & Naccarato Celebrates Topping Out of $35M Westfield Police Headquarters in Westfield, Indiana

The new 63,000-square-foot headquarters will deliver expanded space, upgraded infrastructure, and room for future growth. - May 21, 2026 - O'Donnell & Naccarato

O’Donnell & Naccarato Welcomes Jonathan Drujak to Lead Miami Office

O’Donnell & Naccarato is pleased to announce that Jonathan Drujak, SE, PE, FRSE, SI, has joined the firm as Senior Associate and Director of the Miami office. Jonathan brings more than 20 years of experience in structural engineering and development consulting. His background spans... - May 21, 2026 - O'Donnell & Naccarato

AAEON Adds Two New Embedded AI Systems to Its BOXER-865xAI-PLUS Series Featuring NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX with Super Mode

The BOXER-8651AI-PLUS, BOXER-8652AI-PLUS, and BOXER-8653AI-PLUS offer distinct features to bring AI functionality to versatile vertical market segments. - May 14, 2026 - AAEON Technology

AAEON Looks to Break New Ground in AI Robotics Development with the Release of the CEXD-INTRBL

Available for preorder on the company’s e-commerce platform, the CEXD-INTRBL provides an all-in-one system for AI-optimized robotics development. - May 12, 2026 - AAEON Technology

Hyper Tech Unveils Breakthrough Generators/Alternators to Unlock Low Cost, Reliable Power for AI Data Centers at Required AC and DC Low Voltages

Hyper Tech today launched high-efficiency, proprietary generators/alternators tailored for AI data centers. Direct-drive and compatible with any rotating prime mover (NG, hydrogen, steam, nuclear), these units handle wide RPM fluctuations and generate power at the exact low voltages required by GPU/CPU racks—bypassing grid ties and transformers. Scalable 10–50 MW units support GW-scale campuses. - April 04, 2026 - Hyper Tech Research

AAEON’s ATX-Q870A Pairs Intel Core Ultra CPUs with Support for Up to Eight PCIe Devices

Positioned as a foundation for high-performance solution building, the ATX-Q870A represents AAEON’s commitment to innovation. - March 29, 2026 - AAEON Technology

AAEON Launches Intelli TWL01 Edge, an Industrial Multimedia PC with Dual 4K Display Support

Featuring dual 4K displays, efficient Intel processing, and flexible mounting options, the Intelli TWL01 Edge marks AAEON UP brand’s entry into the multimedia space. - March 06, 2026 - AAEON Technology

AAEON Releases the BOXER-8653AI-PLUS, an Embedded AI System for Multi-Camera AI Inferencing Applications

AAEON’s new BOXER-8653AI-PLUS grants four independent PoE LAN, enhanced security, and remote management for both the industrial AI and Smart City sectors. - February 27, 2026 - AAEON Technology

AAEON Announces the de next-RAP8-EZBOX, the World’s Smallest, Lightest 13th Gen Intel Core-powered Embedded System

Designed for deployment in space-constrained industrial robotic solutions, the de next-RAP8-EZBOX packs 13th Gen Intel Core processing into a system measuring just 95.5mm x 69.5mm x 42.5mm. - February 27, 2026 - AAEON Technology

O’Donnell & Naccarato Expands into North Carolina with New Durham Office; Welcomes David Blankfard, PE, SE, LEED AP BD+C

O’Donnell & Naccarato (O&N), a nationally recognized structural engineering firm known for innovative and collaborative design solutions, is pleased to announce its expansion into North Carolina with the opening of a new office in Durham. - February 07, 2026 - O'Donnell & Naccarato

O’Donnell & Naccarato Announces Promotion of Liam McNamara, PE, to Principal

O’Donnell & Naccarato (O&N), a leading structural engineering firm specializing in innovative and client-focused design solutions, proudly announces the promotion of Liam McNamara, PE, to Principal. Based in the firm’s New York office, McNamara brings more than 15 years of... - February 01, 2026 - O'Donnell & Naccarato

Join AAEON for Interactive Edge AI Demos at Integrated Systems Europe 2026

Booth 4G200 of Hall 4 will play host to a range of new products, interactive demos, and more. - January 28, 2026 - AAEON Technology

AAEON Bring Cross-Platform Excellence to Edge Computing Expo Global

Edge Computing Expo Global will see AAEON unveil new, innovative platforms powered by the latest embedded technology. - January 26, 2026 - AAEON Technology

AAEON Releases MEX-BTS, a Modular Workstation with Type A & Type B MXM GPU Compatibility

The MEX-BTS targets industrial workstations, AI-assisted healthcare imaging, and safety monitoring deployments. - January 24, 2026 - AAEON Technology

AAEON Outlines Plans for UP Xtreme PTL Edge Mini PC Featuring Intel Core Ultra Series 3 Platform

Following CES, AAEON announces its first Mini PC to feature the new Intel® Core™ Ultra Series 3 platform (formerly Panther Lake). - January 08, 2026 - AAEON Technology

Following CES, AAEON Announces Plans for Embedded AI Box PC Featuring the New NVIDIA Jetson T4000 Module

AAEON’s BOXER-8742AI will harness up to 1200 TFLOPS of AI computing power for cross-market edge AI deployment. - January 07, 2026 - AAEON Technology

AAEON Introduces GENESYSM-MTH6: a Compact Industrial AI System with Enhanced Expansion Options

Intel Core Ultra processing in a compact, robust edge PC makes the GENESYSM-MTH6 a candidate for both industrial AI and surveillance applications. - December 23, 2025 - AAEON Technology

AAEON’s BOXER-6648-ARS Delivers Intel Core Ultra Series 2 Power in Rugged Box PC Form

AAEON’s most advanced Box PC to date features Arrow Lake processing with a choice of either Intel H810 or Q870 Chipsets. - December 18, 2025 - AAEON Technology

Reliant Labs Expands HALT Testing Services with New Headquarters in Santa Clara, California

Reliant Labs Expands HALT Testing Services with New Headquarters in Santa Clara, California

Reliant Labs, a longstanding specialist in Highly Accelerated Life Testing (HALT) and Highly Accelerated Stress Screening (HASS), has relocated its corporate headquarters and primary testing laboratory to a purpose-built facility in Santa Clara. The new site triples the company's HALT capacity and... - December 17, 2025 - Reliant Labs

AAEON Announces Four UP Edge PCs to Address Evolving Automation Needs

The UP TWL Edge, UP TWLS Edge, UP Squared TWL Edge and UP Squared Pro TWL Edge are designed to offer distinct advantages for different project needs. - December 13, 2025 - AAEON Technology

AAEON Introduces BOXER-8651AI-PLUS, an NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX-Accelerated AI System with an Integrated Software Security Framework

Up to 157 TOPs, out-of-band management, and AAEON’s MAZU model security support bring scalability and security to edge AI projects. - December 06, 2025 - AAEON Technology

EnviroPro 360 Announces Inspector Matthew Galpin Earns ACAC Certification as a Council-Certified Structural Mold Investigator (CSMI)

EnviroPro 360 expands its industry leadership with inspector Matthew Galpin earning the respected ACAC CSMI certification, enhancing the firm’s ability to provide trusted mold investigations and indoor environmental assessments. - December 02, 2025 - EnviroPro 360

AAEON Targets Applications Requiring Heavy AI Workloads on the Edge with the New COM-ARHC6

The COM-ARHC6 brings Intel Core Ultra Series 2 platform with an integrated Intel Arc 140T GPU and up to 128GB of DDR5 to AAEON’s COM Express Type 6 Compact lineup. - November 28, 2025 - AAEON Technology

O’Donnell & Naccarato Celebrates Grand Opening of $35M Paul Robeson Charter School in Trenton

55,000-square-foot K-8 school demonstrates O&N’s experience in delivering cost-effective structural solutions across public, private, and charter schools. - November 26, 2025 - O'Donnell & Naccarato

AAEON Unveils HPC-ARHm, an Intel Core Ultra COM-HPC Mini for High-Performance Edge AI

The HPC-ARHm targets healthcare imaging, IC testing equipment, or AI-driven robotics applications using the latest Intel platforms on a 95mm x 70mm form factor. - November 23, 2025 - AAEON Technology

AAEON Targets Smart Retail and Industrial HMI Markets with the New NIKY-2155-NX AI Panel PC

NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX-powered, robust, and equipped with a comprehensive industrial I/O, AAEON’s latest new product line targets both smart retail and industrial HMI market segments. - November 19, 2025 - AAEON Technology

AAEON Blends Old and New with the Release of the BOXER-6801-RAP

A rugged Expansion Box PC, the BOXER-6801-RAP includes both modern and legacy expansion to future-proof machine vision and SCADA systems. - November 09, 2025 - AAEON Technology

AAEON Releases World’s First Pico-ITX with Intel Core Ultra Series 2 CPUs

The PICO-ARU4 offers Arrow Lake processing, 32GB of LPDDR5, and lockable I/O and power connectors for portable AI solution integration. - November 06, 2025 - AAEON Technology

AAEON Aims to Streamline Industrial Robotics Development with the Release of the UP Xtreme ARL Edge

Bringing Intel® Core Ultra 200H Series Processors to a deployment-ready ruggedized system, AAEON outlines its intention to streamline industrial robotics development for its customers. - October 30, 2025 - AAEON Technology

AAEON’s BOXER-6649-RAP Brings Multiple PoE LAN to its Rugged Box PC Series

Four PoE LAN, 13th Gen Intel Core processing, and a robust industrial design see the BOXER-6649-RAP target the smart security market. - October 26, 2025 - AAEON Technology

AAEON Expands Embedded In-Vehicle AI System Portfolio with the BOXER-8655AI

Supporting eight GMSL2 cameras, E-Mark certified, and powered by the NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX, the BOXER-8655AI targets the in-vehicle and smart mobility markets. - October 09, 2025 - AAEON Technology

Aaeon’s Networking & Cybersecurity Solutions to Take the Stage at it-sa Expo&Congress

AAEON’s comprehensive lineup of networking and security platforms will be on show throughout Europe’s leading IT security tradeshow. - October 07, 2025 - AAEON Technology

Abel Womack Launches Newly Redesigned Website

Abel Womack Launches Newly Redesigned Website

Enhancing Customer Experience Across Forklift, Automation, and Intralogistics Solutions - October 01, 2025 - Abel Womack Inc

AAEON to Showcase New Innovative AI Platforms at Edge Impulse’s Imagine

AAEON will showcase the newest products from across its extensive catalog at Edge Impulse’s Imagine Conference. - September 30, 2025 - AAEON Technology

AAEON’s GENE-ARH6 Harnesses Intel Core Ultra 200U/H Series Processing to Accelerate Industrial AI

With the GENE-ARH6, AAEON seeks to optimize applications across industrial settings. - September 26, 2025 - AAEON Technology

Trusted Architects in Indore: Srishti Spatial Studio Expands Residential & Industrial Services

Srishti Spatial Studio, a rising name in the architectural landscape of Indore, has announced the expansion of its design services to include a stronger focus on new residential homes, interior spaces, and industrial shed projects. This strategic move comes as the firm continues to build its... - September 24, 2025 - Srishti Spatial Studio | Architects And Planners Indore

AAEON’s Intelli i14 Edge Blends Intel Core i9 Processing with NVIDIA RTX Power in a Compact AI Vision System

With Intel® Core™ i9 processing, integrated NVIDIA RTX™ MXM modules, and a dynamic I/O, the Intelli i14 Edge marks a huge leap forward. - September 20, 2025 - AAEON Technology

AAEON to Showcase Elite Edge Platform Lineup at Edge Computing Expo

AAEON will showcase the newest products from across its extensive catalog at the Edge Computing Expo in Amsterdam. - September 20, 2025 - AAEON Technology

Join AAEON for Live Discussions, Demos, and More at the 11th Annual SIDO Lyon Exhibition

Explore the AAEON platforms that make up the foundation of innovation at SIDO Lyon 2025. - September 06, 2025 - AAEON Technology

AAEON’s UP Brand Announces New Development Kit Ecosystem Tailored to AI Workloads

The UP TWL, UP Squared Pro TWL, and UP Xtreme ARL AI Dev Kits pair multi-tiered Intel processing with both software suite and hardware bundles. - September 03, 2025 - AAEON Technology

AAEON’s MIX-MTLD1 Brings Intel Core Ultra Performance to the Mini-ITX Form Factor

A multi-pillar die processing architecture, 50% larger memory capacity, and out-of-band management support make the MIX-MTLD1 a cross-market AI standout. - August 31, 2025 - AAEON Technology

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